Open Houses 12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (June 15-18) Including four properties on the market for under $500,000. Which one would you pick? Unit 1 at 343 Broadway in Cambridge has three bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2,630 square feet of living space, and a $2,588,000 price tag. Via MLS

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a one-bedroom condo in Mansfield for $229,900 to a three-bedroom town house in Cambridge for $2,588,000:

Under $500,000

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$229,900

1 bedroom, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

745 square feet

Open houses Thursday, June 15, from 4 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

⬇$339,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

470 square feet

Open house Sunday, June 18, from noon to 1 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$439,900

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,134 square feet

Open houses Saturday, June 17, from noon to 2 p.m., and Sunday, June 18, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$475,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,250 square feet

0.14-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to noon

Advertisement:

Take the virtual tour.

$500,000 to $1 million

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$699,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

941 square feet

Open houses Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$799,900

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,142 square feet

0.12-acre lot

Open houses Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 18, from noon to 2 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$889,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

960 square feet

Open houses Thursday, June 15, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; and Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to noon

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$999,500

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,207 square feet

Open house Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$1 million-plus

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$1,545,000

6 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 half baths

5,426 square feet

0.70-acre lot

Open houses Thursday, June 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$1,550,000 (multifamily)

5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,623 square feet

Open houses Thursday, June 15, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, June 17, from noon to 1:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 18, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$1,995,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,703 square feet

Open house Friday, June 16, from noon to 1 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$2,588,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

2,630 square feet

Open houses Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Take the video tour.

Open houses (June 15-18) Which one would you pick? Which house would you pick? (Required) 26 Webb Place, Unit 1D, Mansfield 28 Braemore Road, Unit B, Brighton 163 Rumford Ave., Unit 203, Mansfield 36 Chestnut St., Fitchburg 100 Old Harbor St., Unit 1, South Boston 1 Sunset Lane, Dorchester 59 Warren St., Unit 4, Charlestown 62 Dwight St., Unit 5, Brookline 30 Raven Road, Canton 52-54 Gold Star Road, Cambridge 580 Washington St., Unit 202, Boston 343 Broadway, Unit 1, Cambridge