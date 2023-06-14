12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (June 15-18)

Address newsletter
Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a one-bedroom condo in Mansfield for $229,900 to a three-bedroom town house in Cambridge for $2,588,000:
$229,900
1 bedroom, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
745 square feet
Open houses Thursday, June 15, from 4 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
⬇$339,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
470 square feet
Open house Sunday, June 18, from noon to 1 p.m.
***
$439,900
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,134 square feet
Open houses Saturday, June 17, from noon to 2 p.m., and Sunday, June 18, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
***
$475,000
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
2,250 square feet
0.14-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to noon
$699,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
941 square feet
Open houses Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$799,900
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,142 square feet
0.12-acre lot
Open houses Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 18, from noon to 2 p.m.
***
$889,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
960 square feet
Open houses Thursday, June 15, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; and Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to noon
***
$999,500
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,207 square feet
Open house Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
$1,545,000
6 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 half baths
5,426 square feet
0.70-acre lot
Open houses Thursday, June 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$1,550,000 (multifamily)
5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
2,623 square feet
Open houses Thursday, June 15, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, June 17, from noon to 1:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 18, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
***
$1,995,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,703 square feet
Open house Friday, June 16, from noon to 1 p.m.
***
$2,588,000
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
2,630 square feet
Open houses Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
