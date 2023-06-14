Open Houses

12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (June 15-18)

Including four properties on the market for under $500,000. Which one would you pick?

A kitchen with smooth-front gray cabinetry that goes to the ceiling, an island with waterfall edges and seating for four, hardwood flooring, two pendant lights, and a windowed breakfast nook. This photo is used to illustrate open houses going on this weekend.
Unit 1 at 343 Broadway in Cambridge has three bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2,630 square feet of living space, and a $2,588,000 price tag. Via MLS

By Abigail DesVergnes

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a one-bedroom condo in Mansfield for $229,900 to a three-bedroom town house in Cambridge for $2,588,000:

Under $500,000

26 Webb Place, Unit 1D, Mansfield

$229,900

1 bedroom, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

745 square feet

Open houses Thursday, June 15, from 4 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

28 Braemore Road, Unit B, Brighton

$339,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

470 square feet

Open house Sunday, June 18, from noon to 1 p.m.

***

163 Rumford Ave., Unit 203, Mansfield

$439,900

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,134 square feet

Open houses Saturday, June 17, from noon to 2 p.m., and Sunday, June 18, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

***

36 Chestnut St., Fitchburg

$475,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,250 square feet

0.14-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to noon

$500,000 to $1 million

100 Old Harbor St., Unit 1, South Boston

$699,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

941 square feet

Open houses Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

***

1 Sunset Lane, Dorchester

$799,900

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,142 square feet

0.12-acre lot

Open houses Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 18, from noon to 2 p.m.

***

59 Warren St., Unit 4, Charlestown

$889,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

960 square feet

Open houses Thursday, June 15, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; and Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to noon

***

62 Dwight St., Unit 5, Brookline

$999,500

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,207 square feet

Open house Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$1 million-plus

30 Raven Road, Canton

$1,545,000

6 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 half baths

5,426 square feet

0.70-acre lot

Open houses Thursday, June 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

52-54 Gold Star Road, Cambridge

$1,550,000 (multifamily)

5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,623 square feet

Open houses Thursday, June 15, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, June 17, from noon to 1:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 18, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

***

580 Washington St., Unit 202, Boston

$1,995,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,703 square feet

Open house Friday, June 16, from noon to 1 p.m.

***

343 Broadway, Unit 1, Cambridge

$2,588,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

2,630 square feet

Open houses Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

