Open Houses 10 must-see open houses happening this weekend (July 1-2) Including two properties on the market for under $500,000. Tell us: Which one would you pick? Unit 2 at 55 Regent St. in Cambridge is in a converted industrial building in Porter Square. Via MLS

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom Dedham condo with a deck for $425,000 to a four-bedroom airy Cambridge loft with more than 3,100 square feet of living space for $3,000,000:

Under $500,000

$425,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,344 square feet

Open house Sunday, July 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

$457,190

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

1,030 square feet

Open houses Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2, from noon to 3 p.m.

$500,000 to $1 million

$549,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

972 square feet

Open houses Thursday, June 29, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, July 1, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

$635,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

875 square feet

Open house Saturday, July 1, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

$769,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,536 square feet

1-acre lot

Open house Saturday, July 1, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

$799,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,267 square feet

Open house Sunday, July 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$1 million-plus

$1,050,000

5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

2,942 square feet

0.09-acre lot

Open houses Thursday, June 29, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, July 1, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

$1,435,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths

2,557 square feet

Open houses Friday, June 30, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and Saturday, July 1, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

$2,195,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

1,895 square feet

Open house Saturday, July 1, from noon to 1 p.m.

Take the video tour.

$3,000,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

3,147 square feet

Open house Saturday, July 1, from noon to 1 p.m.

Take the video tour.

