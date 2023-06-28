10 must-see open houses happening this weekend (July 1-2)

Address newsletter
Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom Dedham condo with a deck for $425,000 to a four-bedroom airy Cambridge loft with more than 3,100 square feet of living space for $3,000,000:
$425,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,344 square feet
Open house Sunday, July 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
$457,190
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
1,030 square feet
Open houses Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2, from noon to 3 p.m.
$549,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
972 square feet
Open houses Thursday, June 29, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, July 1, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
$635,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
875 square feet
Open house Saturday, July 1, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
$769,000
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
2,536 square feet
1-acre lot
Open house Saturday, July 1, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
$799,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,267 square feet
Open house Sunday, July 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
$1,050,000
5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
2,942 square feet
0.09-acre lot
Open houses Thursday, June 29, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, July 1, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
$1,435,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths
2,557 square feet
Open houses Friday, June 30, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and Saturday, July 1, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
$2,195,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
1,895 square feet
Open house Saturday, July 1, from noon to 1 p.m.
$3,000,000
4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
3,147 square feet
Open house Saturday, July 1, from noon to 1 p.m.
