10 must-see open houses happening this weekend (July 15-16)

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom townhouse with an updated kitchen in Beverly for $374,000 to a six-bedroom brand new home in Newton for $3,400,000:
$374,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
994 square feet
Open houses Thursday, July 13, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and Sunday, July 16, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
***
$400,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
1,593 square feet
Open houses Friday, July 14, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 15, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 16, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
***
$425,000
Studio, 1 bath
216 square feet
Open houses Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to noon
***
$449,900
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,150 square feet
0.30-acre lot
Open house Sunday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
$699,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
872 square feet
Open houses Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$775,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
2,138 square feet
0.17-acre lot
Open houses Thursday, July 13, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, July 15, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
***
⬇$819,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,082 square feet
Open houses Friday, July 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 15, from 10:30 a.m. to noon; and Sunday, July 16, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
***
$985,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
865 square feet
Open house Sunday, July 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
⬆$1,439,000
4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
2,779 square feet
0.23-acre lot
Open houses Thursday, July 13, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$1,995,000
5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
3,656 square feet
0.71-acre lot
Open house Thursday, July 13, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
***
$2,185,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,852 square feet
Open house Sunday, July 16, from noon to 1 p.m.
***
$3,400,000
6 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 2 half baths
5,467 square feet
0.21-acre lot
Open houses Thursday, July 13, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 16, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
