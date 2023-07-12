Open Houses

10 must-see open houses happening this weekend (July 15-16)

Including four properties on the market for under $500,000 and two with price drops. Tell us: Which one would you pick?

A kitchen with shiny, white subway tile, a gray island with a marble-like countertop, two glass globe pendant lights, stainless steel appliances, open shelving, white Shaker-style cabinets (a few with glass doors), a window with a black frame, black knobs and pulls, wood flooring, and a black faucet. property is hosting an open house
A penthouse unit at 121 Havre in East Boston's Jeffries Point section offers two bedrooms and two full baths. The price just dropped to $819,000. Via MLS

By Abigail DesVergnes

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom townhouse with an updated kitchen in Beverly for $374,000 to a six-bedroom brand new home in Newton for $3,400,000:

Under $500,000

2 Duck Pond Road, Unit 111, Beverly

property is hosting an open house
$374,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

994 square feet

Open houses Thursday, July 13, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and Sunday, July 16, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

***

1 Old Cedar Village, Bridgewater

property is hosting an open house
$400,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

1,593 square feet

Open houses Friday, July 14, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 15, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 16, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

***

362-366 Commonwealth Ave., Unit 2J, Back Bay

property is hosting an open house
$425,000

Studio, 1 bath

216 square feet

Open houses Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to noon

***

508 Oak St., East Bridgewater

property is hosting an open house
$449,900

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,150 square feet

0.30-acre lot

Open house Sunday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$500,000 to $1 million

44 Woods Ave., Somerville

property is hosting an open house
$699,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

872 square feet

Open houses Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

***

18 Pond Farm Road, Dedham

$775,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

2,138 square feet

0.17-acre lot

Open houses Thursday, July 13, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, July 15, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

***

121 Havre St., Unit PH, East Boston

$819,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,082 square feet

Open houses Friday, July 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 15, from 10:30 a.m. to noon; and Sunday, July 16, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

***

306 Columbus Ave., Unit 5, South End

$985,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

865 square feet

Open house Sunday, July 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$1 million-plus

138 Webster St., Needham

$1,439,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

2,779 square feet

0.23-acre lot

Open houses Thursday, July 13, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

106 Benvenue St., Wellesley

$1,995,000

5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

3,656 square feet

0.71-acre lot

Open house Thursday, July 13, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

***

257 Commonwealth Ave., Unit 1, Back Bay

$2,185,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,852 square feet

Open house Sunday, July 16, from noon to 1 p.m.

***

29 Kendall Road, Newton

$3,400,000

6 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 2 half baths

5,467 square feet

0.21-acre lot

Open houses Thursday, July 13, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 16, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Take the video tour.