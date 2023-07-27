Open Houses 12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (July 29-30) Including four properties on the market for under $500,000. Tell us: Which one would you pick? Unit 104 at 20 Kinmonth Road in Newton is located in the village of Waban and is on the market for $1,475,000. Via MLS

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom condo with a spacious living room in Bridgewater for $269,000 to a five-bedroom new-build with high-end finishes in Brookline for $4,499,500:

Under $500,000

$269,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,011 square feet

Open house Sunday, July 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$399,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,250 square feet

0.14-acre lot

Open house Sunday, July 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

$429,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,121 square feet

Open house Saturday, July 29, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

$479,900

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths

1,982 square feet

0.21-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to noon

$500,000 to $1 million

$695,000

1 bedrooms, 1 full bath

685 square feet

Open house Sunday, July 30, from noon to 1 p.m.

$759,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

912 square feet

Open houses Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30, from noon to 2 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

⬇$879,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

850 square feet

Open houses Saturday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 30, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

$989,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths

2,356 square feet

Open houses Saturday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, July 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$1 million-plus

$1,475,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,260 square feet

Open house Saturday, July 29, from noon to 1 p.m.

$1,899,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,824 square feet

Open house Sunday, July 30, from noon to 1 p.m.

$2,995,000

5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath

5,280 square feet

0.24-acre lot

Open house Saturday, July 29, from noon to 1 p.m.

Take the video tour.

⬇$4,499,500

5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 1 half bath

5,408 square feet

0.12-acre lot

Open house Saturday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Take the video tour.

Take the virtual tour.

