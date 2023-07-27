12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (July 29-30)

Address newsletter
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom condo with a spacious living room in Bridgewater for $269,000 to a five-bedroom new-build with high-end finishes in Brookline for $4,499,500:
$269,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,011 square feet
Open house Sunday, July 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$399,000
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
2,250 square feet
0.14-acre lot
Open house Sunday, July 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$429,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,121 square feet
Open house Saturday, July 29, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
***
$479,900
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths
1,982 square feet
0.21-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to noon
$695,000
1 bedrooms, 1 full bath
685 square feet
Open house Sunday, July 30, from noon to 1 p.m.
***
$759,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
912 square feet
Open houses Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30, from noon to 2 p.m.
***
⬇$879,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
850 square feet
Open houses Saturday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 30, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
***
$989,000
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths
2,356 square feet
Open houses Saturday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, July 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
$1,475,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,260 square feet
Open house Saturday, July 29, from noon to 1 p.m.
***
$1,899,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
2,824 square feet
Open house Sunday, July 30, from noon to 1 p.m.
***
$2,995,000
5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath
5,280 square feet
0.24-acre lot
Open house Saturday, July 29, from noon to 1 p.m.
***
⬇$4,499,500
5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 1 half bath
5,408 square feet
0.12-acre lot
Open house Saturday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.