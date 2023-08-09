12 must-see open houses happening this weekend — or sooner

Address newsletter
Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom condo in East Boston for $339,500 to a three-bedroom loft with high-end finishes in the Seaport for $2,475,000:
$339,500
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
750 square feet
Open houses Friday, Aug. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m.
***
$435,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
694 square feet
Open houses Thursday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 11, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 12, from noon to 1:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 13, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
***
$439,900
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,664 square feet
0.66-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 13, from noon to 2 p.m.
***
$447,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,060 square feet
0.28-acre lot
Open houses Thursday, Aug. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon.; and Sunday, Aug. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m.
$529,900
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,031 square feet
Open house Sunday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
$639,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
779 square feet
Open house Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 am. to 1 p.m.
***
$825,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,004 square feet
Open houses Thursday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 12, and Sunday, Aug. 13, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
***
$925,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
960 square feet
Open house Sunday, Aug. 13, from noon to 1 p.m.
$1,175,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,353 square feet
0.09-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, Aug. 12, and Sunday, Aug. 13, from noon to 2 p.m.
***
$1,450,000
4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
2,574 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 13, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
***
$1,990,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,367 square feet
Open house Sunday, Aug. 13, from noon to 1 p.m.
***
$2,475,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,940 square feet
Open house Sunday, Aug. 13, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
