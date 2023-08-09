Open Houses 12 must-see open houses happening this weekend — or sooner Including four properties on the market for under $500,000. Tell us: Which one would you pick? Unit 2 at 31 Brimmer St. in Boston has a loft set up as an office. Via MLS

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom condo in East Boston for $339,500 to a three-bedroom loft with high-end finishes in the Seaport for $2,475,000:

Under $500,000

$339,500

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

750 square feet

Open houses Friday, Aug. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m.

***

$435,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

694 square feet

Open houses Thursday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 11, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 12, from noon to 1:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 13, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

$439,900

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,664 square feet

0.66-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 13, from noon to 2 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

$447,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,060 square feet

0.28-acre lot

Open houses Thursday, Aug. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon.; and Sunday, Aug. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m.

$500,000 to $1 million

$529,900

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,031 square feet

Open house Sunday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$639,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

779 square feet

Open house Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 am. to 1 p.m.

***

$825,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,004 square feet

Open houses Thursday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 12, and Sunday, Aug. 13, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

***

$925,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

960 square feet

Open house Sunday, Aug. 13, from noon to 1 p.m.

$1 million-plus

$1,175,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,353 square feet

0.09-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, Aug. 12, and Sunday, Aug. 13, from noon to 2 p.m.

***

$1,450,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

2,574 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 13, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Take the video tour.

***

$1,990,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,367 square feet

Open house Sunday, Aug. 13, from noon to 1 p.m.

***

$2,475,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,940 square feet

Open house Sunday, Aug. 13, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

