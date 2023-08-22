Open Houses 12 must-see open houses happening this week (Aug. 24-27) Including four properties on the market for under $500,000. Tell us: Which one would you pick? The Saltbox Cape at 748 S. Main St. in Raynham dates to 1850 and is on the market for $725,000. Via MLS

Check out these properties holding open houses this week — from a sweet one-bedroom condo in Swampscott with a colorful kitchen for $339,000 to a three-bedroom condo on Constellation Wharf in Charlestown for $1,799,000.

Under $500,000

$339,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

827 square feet

Open houses Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 27 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

***

$435,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

550 square feet

Open houses Thursday, Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. to noon and from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27., from noon to 2 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

$439,900

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,488 square feet

0.23-acre lot

Open houses Thursday, Aug. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 27, from noon to 2 p.m.

***

$470,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

2,069 square feet

1.16-acre lot

Open house Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

$500,000 to $1 million

$650,000

4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath

2,595 square feet

Open houses Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5 to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$749,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

3,864 square feet

0.34-acre lot

Open houses Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

$725,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

2,233 square feet

1.5-acre lot

Open houses Thursday, Aug. 24 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 26, from noon to 1:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 27, from noon to 1 p.m.

***

$920,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,393 square feet

Open house Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5 to 6 p.m.

***

$995,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

1,244 square feet

Open houses Thursday, Aug. 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

$1 million-plus

⬇$1,299,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 3 half baths

4,796 square feet

0.72-acre lot

Open houses Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5 to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 27, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

$1,450,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

2,352 square feet

Open houses Thursday, Aug. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Take the video tour.

***

$1,799,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

2,358 square feet

Open houses Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27, from noon to 2 p.m.

