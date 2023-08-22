12 must-see open houses happening this week (Aug. 24-27)

Address newsletter
Check out these properties holding open houses this week — from a sweet one-bedroom condo in Swampscott with a colorful kitchen for $339,000 to a three-bedroom condo on Constellation Wharf in Charlestown for $1,799,000.
$339,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
827 square feet
Open houses Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 27 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
***
$435,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
550 square feet
Open houses Thursday, Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. to noon and from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27., from noon to 2 p.m.
***
$439,900
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,488 square feet
0.23-acre lot
Open houses Thursday, Aug. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 27, from noon to 2 p.m.
***
$470,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
2,069 square feet
1.16-acre lot
Open house Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m.
$650,000
4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath
2,595 square feet
Open houses Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5 to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
$749,000
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
3,864 square feet
0.34-acre lot
Open houses Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$725,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
2,233 square feet
1.5-acre lot
Open houses Thursday, Aug. 24 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 26, from noon to 1:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 27, from noon to 1 p.m.
***
$920,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,393 square feet
Open house Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5 to 6 p.m.
***
$995,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
1,244 square feet
Open houses Thursday, Aug. 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
⬇$1,299,000
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 3 half baths
4,796 square feet
0.72-acre lot
Open houses Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5 to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 27, from 1 to 3 p.m.
***
$1,450,000
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
2,352 square feet
Open houses Thursday, Aug. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$1,799,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
2,358 square feet
Open houses Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27, from noon to 2 p.m.
