11 must-see open houses this week

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend — from a two-bedroom lakeside Cape in Norton for $399,000 to a six-bedroom Newton mansion overlooking a country club for $2,899,000:
$399,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
806 square feet
0.13-acre lot
Open houses Friday, Sept. 8, from 5 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$425,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
864 square feet
Open houses Thursday, Sept. 7, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$499,000
4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,152 square feet
Open houses Friday, Sept. 8, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$500,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
934 square feet
Open house Sunday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
$779,000
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths
2,088 square feet
0.13-acre lot
Open house Sunday, Sept. 10, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
***
⬇$799,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
1,032 square feet
Open house Sunday, Sept. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$949,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,093 square feet
Open house Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
⬇$1,698,000
5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
3,059 square feet
Open house Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
⬇$1,894,000
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
2,306 square feet
Open houses Thursday, Sept. 7, from 11 a.m. to noon, and Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$2,295,000
4 bedrooms, 3 full baths
2,680 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
***
$2,899,000
6 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 1 half bath
6,400 square feet
0.22-acre lot
Open house Sunday, Sept. 10, from 1 to 2 p.m.
