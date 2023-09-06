Open Houses 11 must-see open houses this week Including four properties on the market for $500k or less. Tell us: Which one would you pick? The mansion at 1682 Commonwealth Ave. in Newton is on the market for $2,899,000. Via MLS

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend — from a two-bedroom lakeside Cape in Norton for $399,000 to a six-bedroom Newton mansion overlooking a country club for $2,899,000:

Up to $500,000

$399,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

806 square feet

0.13-acre lot

Open houses Friday, Sept. 8, from 5 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$425,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

864 square feet

Open houses Thursday, Sept. 7, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$499,000

4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,152 square feet

Open houses Friday, Sept. 8, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

$500,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

934 square feet

Open house Sunday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$500,001 to $1 million

$779,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths

2,088 square feet

0.13-acre lot

Open house Sunday, Sept. 10, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

⬇$799,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

1,032 square feet

Open house Sunday, Sept. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$949,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,093 square feet

Open house Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

$1 million-plus

⬇$1,698,000

5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

3,059 square feet

Open house Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

⬇$1,894,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

2,306 square feet

Open houses Thursday, Sept. 7, from 11 a.m. to noon, and Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

$2,295,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths

2,680 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

$2,899,000

6 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 1 half bath

6,400 square feet

0.22-acre lot

Open house Sunday, Sept. 10, from 1 to 2 p.m.

