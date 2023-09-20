12 must-see open houses (Sept. 23-24)

Newsletter Signup
Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom end-unit town house in Bridgewater for $334,900 to a three-bedroom Theatre District penthouse with a terrace for $2,849,000:
$334,900
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,040 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 24, from 1. to 3 p.m.
***
$359,900
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,300 square feet
0.06-acre lot
Open house Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to noon
***
$499,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,280 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Sept. 23, from 2 to 3 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 24, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
***
$499,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
936 square feet
0.14-acre lot
Open house Sunday, Sept. 24, from 1 to 4 p.m.
$600,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
630 square feet
Open houses Thursday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
***
$699,000
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,500 square feet
Open house Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
***
$850,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
945 square feet
Open house Sunday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to noon
***
⬇$909,999
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
2,657 square feet
Open house Sunday, Sept. 24, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
$1,599,000
4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
2,750 square feet
Open house Saturday, Sept. 23, from 1:15 to 3 p.m.
***
$1,849,999
4 bedrooms, 3 full baths
3,875 square feet
1.08-acre lot
Open house Saturday, Sept. 23, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
***
$2,050,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
1,830 square feet
Open house Sunday, Sept. 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$2,849,000
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths
1,882 square feet
Open house Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
