Open Houses 12 must-see open houses (Sept. 23-24) Including four properties on the market for under $500,000. Tell us: Which one would you pick? Unit 3 at Millennium Place, a penthouse duplex in the Theatre District, boasts a private terrace. Via MLS

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom end-unit town house in Bridgewater for $334,900 to a three-bedroom Theatre District penthouse with a terrace for $2,849,000:

Under $500,000

$334,900

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,040 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 24, from 1. to 3 p.m.

***

$359,900

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,300 square feet

0.06-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to noon

***

$499,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,280 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Sept. 23, from 2 to 3 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 24, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

$499,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

936 square feet

0.14-acre lot

Open house Sunday, Sept. 24, from 1 to 4 p.m.

$500,000 to $1 million

$600,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

630 square feet

Open houses Thursday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

$699,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,500 square feet

Open house Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

***

$850,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

945 square feet

Open house Sunday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to noon

***

⬇$909,999

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

2,657 square feet

Open house Sunday, Sept. 24, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

$1 million-plus

$1,599,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

2,750 square feet

Open house Saturday, Sept. 23, from 1:15 to 3 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

$1,849,999

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths

3,875 square feet

1.08-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Sept. 23, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

***

$2,050,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

1,830 square feet

Open house Sunday, Sept. 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

$2,849,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths

1,882 square feet

Open house Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.