Open Houses 12 must-see open houses (Oct. 19-22) Including four properties on the market for $500k or less. Tell us: Which one would you pick? Unit 5 at 76 Batterymarch St. on the Boston Waterfront comes with two bedrooms, two full baths, and a $1,595,000 price tag. Via MLS

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses later this week — from a one-bedroom condo in Hull for $235,000 to a new six-bedroom single-family tucked away on a Needham cul-de-sac for $4,799,000:

Under $500,000

$235,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

516 square feet

Open house Sunday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

$345,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,061 square feet

Open house Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

$475,000

4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

2,680 square feet

0.08-acre lot

Open house Sunday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

***

$489,900

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,280 square feet

0.26-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22, from 1 to 3 p.m.

$500,000 to $1 million

⬇$589,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

858 square feet

Open house Sunday, Oct. 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

***

$689,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

778 square feet

Open house Saturday, Oct. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

$849,900

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,416 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

$955,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

511 square feet

Open house Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10:30 a.m. to noon

$1 million-plus

$1,595,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,858 square feet

Open house Sunday, Oct. 22, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

$1,800,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

1,965 square feet

0.02-acre lot

Open houses Thursday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 21, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 22, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

***

$2,850,000

5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 1 half bath

3,880 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

***

$4,799,000

6 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 2 half baths

8,852 square feet

1.71-acre lot

Open house Sunday, Oct. 22, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.