12 must-see open houses (Oct. 19-22)

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses later this week — from a one-bedroom condo in Hull for $235,000 to a new six-bedroom single-family tucked away on a Needham cul-de-sac for $4,799,000:
$235,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
516 square feet
Open house Sunday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$345,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,061 square feet
Open house Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$475,000
4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
2,680 square feet
0.08-acre lot
Open house Sunday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$489,900
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,280 square feet
0.26-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22, from 1 to 3 p.m.
⬇$589,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
858 square feet
Open house Sunday, Oct. 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$689,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
778 square feet
Open house Saturday, Oct. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$849,900
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
2,416 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$955,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
511 square feet
Open house Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10:30 a.m. to noon
$1,595,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,858 square feet
Open house Sunday, Oct. 22, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
***
$1,800,000
4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
1,965 square feet
0.02-acre lot
Open houses Thursday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 21, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 22, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
***
$2,850,000
5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 1 half bath
3,880 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
***
$4,799,000
6 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 2 half baths
8,852 square feet
1.71-acre lot
Open house Sunday, Oct. 22, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
