Open Houses

12 must-see open houses (Dec. 2-3)

Including four properties listed for under $500,000. Tell us: Which one would you pick?

140 whitman-needham-exterior-1
The new single-family home at 140 Whitman in Needham comes with six bedrooms, six full baths, two half baths, and a $4.85 million price tag. Via MLS

By Abigail DesVergnes

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this week — from a two-bedroom Norwood condo with an open floor plan for $334,900 to a new six-bedroom Needham home on 1.71 acres for $4,585,000:

Under $500,000

223 Rock St., Unit E5, Norwood

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$334,900

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

981 square feet

Open house Sunday, Dec. 3, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

***

63 Careswell St., Marshfield

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$465,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

960 square feet

0.24-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

***

45 High Rock Road, North Attleborough

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$439,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

864 square feet

0.41-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

260 Martins Landing Way, Unit 503, North Reading

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$489,995

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

972 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 3, from 1 to 3 p.m.

$500,000 to $1 million

950 Broadway, Chelsea

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$535,000

Advertisement:

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

1,555 square feet

Open house Sunday, Dec. 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

***

7 Waumbeck St., Unit 2, Dorchester

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$699,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,500 square feet

Open house Sunday, Dec. 3, from 2 to 3 p.m.

***

519 E. Second St., South Boston

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$849,900

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

828 square feet

Open house Sunday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

***

33 Riverside St., Needham

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$969,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

1,901 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Dec. 2, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 3, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

$1 million-plus

13 Winter St., Newton

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$1,549,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

3,176 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Dec. 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

91 Parkton Road, Unit 3, Jamaica Plain

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$1,670,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths

2,500 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Dec. 2, from noon to 2 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

300 Pier 4 Blvd., Unit 6K, Seaport

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$1,995,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,046 square feet

Open house Sunday, Dec. 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

140 Whitman, Needham

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$4,585,000

6 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 2 half baths

8,852 square feet

1.71-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and Sunday, Dec. 3, from 10:30 a.m. to noon

More on home buying