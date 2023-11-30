12 must-see open houses (Dec. 2-3)

Address newsletter
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more
Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this week — from a two-bedroom Norwood condo with an open floor plan for $334,900 to a new six-bedroom Needham home on 1.71 acres for $4,585,000:
$334,900
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
981 square feet
Open house Sunday, Dec. 3, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
***
$465,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
960 square feet
0.24-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$439,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
864 square feet
0.41-acre lot
Open house Saturday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$489,995
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
972 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 3, from 1 to 3 p.m.
$535,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
1,555 square feet
Open house Sunday, Dec. 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$699,000
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,500 square feet
Open house Sunday, Dec. 3, from 2 to 3 p.m.
***
$849,900
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
828 square feet
Open house Sunday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$969,000
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
1,901 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Dec. 2, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 3, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
$1,549,000
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
3,176 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Dec. 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$1,670,000
4 bedrooms, 3 full baths
2,500 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Dec. 2, from noon to 2 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$1,995,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,046 square feet
Open house Sunday, Dec. 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
⬇$4,585,000
6 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 2 half baths
8,852 square feet
1.71-acre lot
Open house Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and Sunday, Dec. 3, from 10:30 a.m. to noon
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.