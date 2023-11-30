Open Houses 12 must-see open houses (Dec. 2-3) Including four properties listed for under $500,000. Tell us: Which one would you pick? The new single-family home at 140 Whitman in Needham comes with six bedrooms, six full baths, two half baths, and a $4.85 million price tag. Via MLS

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this week — from a two-bedroom Norwood condo with an open floor plan for $334,900 to a new six-bedroom Needham home on 1.71 acres for $4,585,000:

Under $500,000

$334,900

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

981 square feet

Open house Sunday, Dec. 3, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

***

$465,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

960 square feet

0.24-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

***

$439,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

864 square feet

0.41-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

$489,995

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

972 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 3, from 1 to 3 p.m.

$500,000 to $1 million

$535,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

1,555 square feet

Open house Sunday, Dec. 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

***

$699,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,500 square feet

Open house Sunday, Dec. 3, from 2 to 3 p.m.

***

$849,900

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

828 square feet

Open house Sunday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

***

$969,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

1,901 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Dec. 2, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 3, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

$1 million-plus

$1,549,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

3,176 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Dec. 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

$1,670,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths

2,500 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Dec. 2, from noon to 2 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

$1,995,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,046 square feet

Open house Sunday, Dec. 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

⬇$4,585,000

6 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 2 half baths

8,852 square feet

1.71-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and Sunday, Dec. 3, from 10:30 a.m. to noon

