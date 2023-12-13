9 must-see open houses (Dec. 16-17)

Address newsletter
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
Check out these must-see homes holding opening to the public this week — from a three-bedroom Woburn condo for $319,000 to a four-bedroom South End town house for $4,295,000:
$319,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,377 square feet
Open house Saturday, Dec. 16, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
$615,000
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths
2,021 square feet
0.35-acre lot
Open house Saturday, Dec. 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$649,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
814 square feet
Open house Saturday, Dec. 16, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
***
$749,900
1 bedroom,1 full bath
808 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
***
$1,000,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,316 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
$1,125,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,771 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Dec. 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 17, from 2 to 4 p.m.
***
$1,149,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
2,209 square feet
Open house Saturday, Dec. 16, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$2,225,000
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths
2,755 square feet
Open house Sunday, Dec. 17, from 1 to 2 p.m.
***
$4,295,000
4 bedrooms, 4 full baths
3,551 square feet
Open house Sunday, Dec. 17, from noon to 1 p.m.
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.