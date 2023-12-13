Open Houses 9 must-see open houses (Dec. 16-17) Including a condo for under $500,000. Tell us: Which one would you pick? The town house at 40 Hanson St. in the South End offers four bedrooms, four full baths, garage parking, and a price tag of $4,295,000. Via MLS

Check out these must-see homes holding opening to the public this week — from a three-bedroom Woburn condo for $319,000 to a four-bedroom South End town house for $4,295,000:

Under $500,000

$319,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,377 square feet

Open house Saturday, Dec. 16, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

$500,000 to $1 million

$615,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths

2,021 square feet

0.35-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Dec. 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$649,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

814 square feet

Open house Saturday, Dec. 16, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

$749,900

1 bedroom,1 full bath

808 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

$1,000,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,316 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

$1 million -plus

$1,125,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,771 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Dec. 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 17, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Take the video tour.

$1,149,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,209 square feet

Open house Saturday, Dec. 16, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

$2,225,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths

2,755 square feet

Open house Sunday, Dec. 17, from 1 to 2 p.m.

$4,295,000

4 bedrooms, 4 full baths

3,551 square feet

Open house Sunday, Dec. 17, from noon to 1 p.m.

Take the video tour.

