Open Houses 12 must-see open houses (Jan. 12-14) Including two properties listed for under $500,000. Tell us: Which one would you pick? Unit A at 8 Poplar Road in West Cambridge has three bedrooms. 3.5 baths, and a $1,475,000 asking price. Via MLS

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this week — from a four-bedroom multifamily with a new roof in Taunton for $389,900 to a three-bedroom condo in Boston with high ceilings and beautiful architectural details for $3,200,000:

Under $500,000

Via MLS

$389,900

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,985 square feet

0.13-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Jan. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

Via MLS

$499,900

4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,568 square feet

0.23-acre lot

Open houses Friday, Jan. 12, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 13, and Sunday, Jan. 14, from noon to 2 p.m.

$500,000 to $1 million

Via MLS

$529,900

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,031 square feet

Open house Saturday, Jan. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

Via MLS

$699,000

4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,369 square feet

0.33-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, Jan. 13, and Sunday, Jan. 14, from noon to 2 p.m.

***

Via MLS

$775,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,416 square feet

Open house Sunday, Jan. 14, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

Via MLS

$875,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

732 square feet

Open house Saturday, Jan. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

Via MLS

$999,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,163 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Jan. 13, from noon to 2 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 14, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

$1 million-plus

Via MLS

$1,475,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

2,095 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Jan. 13, and Sunday, Jan. 14, from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

Via MLS

$1,799,900

5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

3,000 square feet

0.18-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, Jan. 13, and Sunday, Jan. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

Via MLS

$1,995,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

3,641 square feet

1.29-acre lot

Open houses Friday, Jan. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon, and Saturday, Jan. 13, and Sunday, Jan. 14, from noon to 2 p.m.

***

Via MLS

⬇$2,695,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths

1,882 square feet

Open house Sunday, Jan. 14, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

***

Via MLS

$3,200,000

3 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath

2,100 square feet

Open house Sunday, Jan. 14, from noon to 1 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

