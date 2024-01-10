12 must-see open houses (Jan. 12-14)

Address newsletter
Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this week — from a four-bedroom multifamily with a new roof in Taunton for $389,900 to a three-bedroom condo in Boston with high ceilings and beautiful architectural details for $3,200,000:
$389,900
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,985 square feet
0.13-acre lot
Open house Saturday, Jan. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$499,900
4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,568 square feet
0.23-acre lot
Open houses Friday, Jan. 12, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 13, and Sunday, Jan. 14, from noon to 2 p.m.
$529,900
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,031 square feet
Open house Saturday, Jan. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$699,000
4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,369 square feet
0.33-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, Jan. 13, and Sunday, Jan. 14, from noon to 2 p.m.
***
$775,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,416 square feet
Open house Sunday, Jan. 14, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$875,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
732 square feet
Open house Saturday, Jan. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$999,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,163 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Jan. 13, from noon to 2 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 14, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
$1,475,000
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
2,095 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Jan. 13, and Sunday, Jan. 14, from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m.
***
$1,799,900
5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
3,000 square feet
0.18-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, Jan. 13, and Sunday, Jan. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$1,995,000
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
3,641 square feet
1.29-acre lot
Open houses Friday, Jan. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon, and Saturday, Jan. 13, and Sunday, Jan. 14, from noon to 2 p.m.
***
⬇$2,695,000
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths
1,882 square feet
Open house Sunday, Jan. 14, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
***
$3,200,000
3 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath
2,100 square feet
Open house Sunday, Jan. 14, from noon to 1 p.m.
