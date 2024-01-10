Open Houses

12 must-see open houses (Jan. 12-14)

Including two properties listed for under $500,000. Tell us: Which one would you pick?

8-poplar-road-unit-a-cambridge-kitchen
Unit A at 8 Poplar Road in West Cambridge has three bedrooms. 3.5 baths, and a $1,475,000 asking price. Via MLS

By Abigail DesVergnes

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this week — from a four-bedroom multifamily with a new roof in Taunton for $389,900 to a three-bedroom condo in Boston with high ceilings and beautiful architectural details for $3,200,000:

Under $500,000

13 State St., Taunton

$389,900

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,985 square feet

0.13-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Jan. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

236 Salem St., Haverhill

$499,900

4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,568 square feet

0.23-acre lot

Open houses Friday, Jan. 12, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 13, and Sunday, Jan. 14, from noon to 2 p.m.

$500,000 to $1 million

1 Cityview Lane, Unit 807, Quincy

$529,900

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,031 square feet

Open house Saturday, Jan. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

305 Franklin St., Braintree

$699,000

4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,369 square feet

0.33-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, Jan. 13, and Sunday, Jan. 14, from noon to 2 p.m.

***

4 Mercer St., Unit 4, South Boston

$775,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,416 square feet

Open house Sunday, Jan. 14, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

107 Appleton St., Unit 1, South End

$875,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

732 square feet

Open house Saturday, Jan. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

1 Leonard Place, Unit 3, South Boston

$999,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,163 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Jan. 13, from noon to 2 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 14, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

$1 million-plus

8 Poplar Road, Unit A, Cambridge

$1,475,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

2,095 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Jan. 13, and Sunday, Jan. 14, from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

61 Park St., West Roxbury

$1,799,900

5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

3,000 square feet

0.18-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, Jan. 13, and Sunday, Jan. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

17 Cushing St., Hingham

$1,995,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

3,641 square feet

1.29-acre lot

Open houses Friday, Jan. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon, and Saturday, Jan. 13, and Sunday, Jan. 14, from noon to 2 p.m.

***

580 Washington St., PH3, Theatre District

$2,695,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths

1,882 square feet

Open house Sunday, Jan. 14, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

***

157 Newbury St., Unit 4, Back Bay

$3,200,000

3 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath

2,100 square feet

Open house Sunday, Jan. 14, from noon to 1 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

