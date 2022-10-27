Readers Say

Sorry, Nerds. These are the most popular candies to hand out in Boston on Halloween.

Chocolate confections are the clear winner.

Halloween candy spilling out of orange trick or treat bucket
By Grayson Rice

We recently asked Boston.com readers what Monday night’s sugary star will be. Nearly 40 readers answered, and the winner is (drum roll, please): peanut butter cups! 

With 24 votes, the chocolatey peanut butter-filled confection will be the treat Bostonians drop most into the bags of eager trick-or-treaters.

See what other candies that will be fan favorites in this season of sugary giving.

Peanut Butter Cups: 24 votes
Kit Kats: 18 votes
Snickers: 13 votes
Twix: 10 votes
M&Ms: 10 votes (tie)
Almond Joys: 9 votes

Readers also mentioned:

  • Milky Ways: 8 votes
  • Skittles: 7 votes
  • Starbursts: 7 votes
  • Butterfingers: 7 votes
  • Tootsie Pops/Rolls: 6 votes
  • Sour Patch Kids: 6 votes
  • Twizzlers: 5 votes
  • Nestle Crunches: 5 votes
  • Baby Ruths: 3 votes
  • Nerds: 3 votes

And here’s a look at the neighborhood response.

Which neighborhood do you live in?
Allston
3%
1
Back Bay
8%
3
Bay Village
0%
0
Beacon Hill
3%
1
Brighton
3%
1
Charlestown
3%
1
Chinatown - Leather District
6%
2
Dorchester
8%
3
Downtown
3%
1
East Boston
3%
1
Fenway - Kenmore
0%
0
Hyde Park
8%
3
Jamaica Plain
0%
0
Mattapan
3%
1
Mid-Dorchester
0%
0
Mission Hill
3%
1
North End
3%
1
Roslindale
3%
1
Roxbury
0%
0
Seaport
0%
0
South Boston
8%
3
South End
6%
2
West End
3%
1
West Roxbury
22%
8
Wharf District
3%
1