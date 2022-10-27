Sorry, Nerds. These are the most popular candies to hand out in Boston on Halloween.

Address
We recently asked Boston.com readers what Monday night’s sugary star will be. Nearly 40 readers answered, and the winner is (drum roll, please): peanut butter cups!
With 24 votes, the chocolatey peanut butter-filled confection will be the treat Bostonians drop most into the bags of eager trick-or-treaters.
See what other candies that will be fan favorites in this season of sugary giving.
Readers also mentioned:
And here’s a look at the neighborhood response.
