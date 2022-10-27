Readers Say Sorry, Nerds. These are the most popular candies to hand out in Boston on Halloween. Chocolate confections are the clear winner. . Adobe Stock

We recently asked Boston.com readers what Monday night’s sugary star will be. Nearly 40 readers answered, and the winner is (drum roll, please): peanut butter cups!

With 24 votes, the chocolatey peanut butter-filled confection will be the treat Bostonians drop most into the bags of eager trick-or-treaters.

See what other candies that will be fan favorites in this season of sugary giving.

Peanut Butter Cups: 24 votes – Boston Globe file/Adobe Stock

Kit Kats: 18 votes – Boston Globe file/Adobe Stock

Snickers: 13 votes – Boston Globe file/Adobe Stock

Twix: 10 votes – Boston Globe file/Adobe Stock

M&Ms: 10 votes (tie) – Boston Globe file/Adobe Stock

Almond Joys: 9 votes – Boston Globe file/Adobe Stock

Readers also mentioned:

Milky Ways: 8 votes

Skittles: 7 votes

Starbursts: 7 votes

Butterfingers: 7 votes

Tootsie Pops/Rolls: 6 votes

Sour Patch Kids: 6 votes

Twizzlers: 5 votes

Nestle Crunches: 5 votes

Baby Ruths: 3 votes

Nerds: 3 votes

And here’s a look at the neighborhood response.

Which neighborhood do you live in? Allston 3% 1 Back Bay 8% 3 Bay Village 0% 0 Beacon Hill 3% 1 Brighton 3% 1 Charlestown 3% 1 Chinatown - Leather District 6% 2 Dorchester 8% 3 Downtown 3% 1 East Boston 3% 1 Fenway - Kenmore 0% 0 Hyde Park 8% 3 Jamaica Plain 0% 0 Mattapan 3% 1 Mid-Dorchester 0% 0 Mission Hill 3% 1 North End 3% 1 Roslindale 3% 1 Roxbury 0% 0 Seaport 0% 0 South Boston 8% 3 South End 6% 2 West End 3% 1 West Roxbury 22% 8 Wharf District 3% 1