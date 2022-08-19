Real Estate News Readers: How do you feel about home security cameras? Social media is full of fights pitting neighbor against neighbor, with smart doorbells and home security cameras catching all of the action. .

Social media is full of fights pitting neighbor against neighbor, with smart doorbells and home security cameras catching all of the action. Google saw a significant uptick in searches for “home security cameras” in late November and December, a time when so-called porch pirates ramp up their quests for holiday deliveries left on front steps.

Some social media posters have alleged that the cameras violate their privacy.

We want to know what you think:

