How to decarbonize your home, with help from the Inflation Reduction Act Looking to cut your home's planet-warming pollution? The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden signed last week, could make that more affordable.

Looking to cut your home’s planet-warming pollution? The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden signed last week, could make that more affordable, the Globe’s Dharna Noor reports.

Decarbonizing your home can be expensive, but you don’t have to do it all at once, and government incentives can help. Massachusetts offers substantial rebates, especially for low-income people, through the Mass Save program.

And new federal incentives are on the way, which brings us to the Inflation Reduction Act. Here’s how to take full advantage of what it has to offer.

Rebates for lower-income people

The new federal law includes a home rebate program that can help middle- and low-income Americans afford energy-efficient appliances like heat pumps and induction stoves and other upgrades like air sealing and insulation.

These rebates are also available to landlords and businesses, governments, or nonprofits carrying out projects on behalf of low- and moderate-income tenants. They will be available at the point of sale, so you won’t have to wait months to get money back.

Continue reading on BostonGlobe.com.