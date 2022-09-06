Real Estate News Hudson residents fear a massive distribution warehouse might end up in their backyard Plans call for building a 1.2 million-square-foot facility on what is now Intel property, adjacent to an over-55 community. An aerial view of Villages at Quail Run and the Intel site adjacent to it in Hudson.





Intel Corp. is planning to officially leave its near empty office campus in Hudson and sell the property to a developer that wants to tear it down and build a more than 1.2 million-square-foot distribution warehouse.

The warehouse would be permitted for construction “on speculation,” meaning the developer, Portman Industrial, isn’t naming a tenant yet. But unhappy neighbors believe their neighbor could soon be a giant company like Amazon or Walmart, with the nonstop traffic that comes with such as operation.

For weeks, residents of an over-55 neighborhood in Hudson have been spending hours researching building codes, discussing their findings, and staffing an almost daily picket line with one goal: “Stop the warehouse.” At the helm of the effort is Susan Lalli, 71, and eight of her neighbors at the Villages at Quail Run.

“We’ve riled up the town,” Lalli said in an interview.

The Quail Run residents started the “SAVE HUDSON MA! STOP THE WAREHOUSE!!!” Facebook page, which has about 450 members, and have raised more than $2,000 to make flyers, posters, and banners to oppose the development. Where Lalli lives in Quail Run, only a thin line of trees and fence separates her back deck from what could soon be a loading dock for tractor trailers.

