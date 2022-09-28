Real Estate News Here’s what to know about preparing for bad weather in New England As Ian takes aim at Florida’s west coast, we are reminded that hurricane season still has more than a month to go. As Tampa residents ready property for the arrival of Hurricane Ian, now is the time to prepare for dangerous and damaging weather as hurricane season is still in effect, according to the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.





For the next few months, New Englanders face the greatest risk of dangerous and damaging weather.

None of us can control the weather, but we can take a few steps to prepare for the worst of it. Let’s hope we all get through this year’s stormy season relatively unscathed. The last hurricane to hit Massachusetts —Bob — was in 1991.

Now is the time to prepare for the kind of storms we hope we never experience, according to the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, which has plenty of important storm-related information on its website.

Here are some things to know:

Q. How bad can I expect the weather to be?

A. This month is the peak season for hurricanes and tropical storms. Three of the four hurricanes that have hit New England since the 1950s came in September (the other was in August). And October is the beginning of the season for nor’easters, which can be just as dangerous as hurricanes, with heavy winds and driving rain. Then, of course, there are blizzards to possibly contend with. Usually, by April, we get a reprieve. But not always. The April Fool’s Day blizzard of 1997 dumped a little more than two feet of snow on Boston.

