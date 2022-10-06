Real Estate News Former textile mill in Lawrence transformed into mixed-income housing Tenants are already moving into the development, which has preserved some of the building’s historic features. The 1910 former textile mill building in downtown Lawrence that Reed Community Partners is converting into Pac10 Lofts, a mixed income, multifamily housing development.





An old downtown Lawrence mill building where workers once produced wool fabric is now helping meet the need for local housing.

Reed Community Partners in June completed the first phase of a project to convert the former six-story Pacific Mills textile building on Methuen Street into 276 mixed-income, multifamily apartments.

The first phase of Pac10 Lofts consists of 180 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. State and federal financing, including $40.8 million from MassHousing, helped cover the $73 million cost.

The first tenants moved into the building in late 2021, with full occupancy expected by the end of this year. Phase 2 will add 96 units in a remaining section of the 550,000-square-foot building.

Daniel McCarthy, Lawrence’s planning director, said the city is pleased the project is coming to fruition.

“Lawrence, like any community, needs housing because we are very small in land size,” he said, “and the greatest potential development is in some of these abandoned or underutilized industrial buildings.”

