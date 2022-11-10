There’s a house made of Pop-Tarts on Zillow. See inside.

Newsletter Signup
If you spend a significant amount of time cruising Zillow, then you’re probably used to seeing unusual properties. But here’s one that officially takes the cake … or gingerbread, in this case.
There’s a gingerbread house made of Pop-Tarts, and it’s officially listed on Zillow.
The four-bed, two-bath home, which measures 35 square feet, is a delicious marketing scheme that’s part of a social media contest by Pop-Tarts to celebrate their limited-edition Frosted Gingerbread flavor. But here’s the kicker: They are giving away $15,000 to put toward your home.
“Pop-Tarts knows that all we want for Christmas is … free rent or a fully-paid mortgage. #adulting. That’s why this holiday, Pop-Tarts is celebrating its brand-new flavor with a crazy good gift,” a release from the company reads.
Participants are encouraged to build their own Gingerbread Pop-Tarts house, and then post it on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #GingerbreadPopTartEntry. Here are the official rules, if you’re thinking of entering.
As for the very thorough Zillow description, the entire house is crafted out of Pop-Tarts.
“Just north of the Wild Berry Woods in the foothills of the Applefritterlachians, this pantry-style farmhouse features immaculately frosted finishings, a toasty interior, and ample acreage – provided you’re roughly the size of Frosted Gingerbread Pop-Tarts,” the listing description reads. It has everything from a kitchen with Frosted Raspberry cabinets to a Frosted Cookies & Crème counter space. Don’t miss the upstairs fireplace, which is furnished with “beautifully restored Frosted Apple Fritter wallpaper,” or the game room, with a Frosted Chocolate Fudge TV stand and tiny billiards table.
While the property doesn’t have a price, the listing reads that it’s “fresh from the toaster,” which should certainly count for something.
