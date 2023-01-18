Real Estate News N.H. city ranked among the best in U.S. for first-time home buyers Only two New England communities made the list. The median home value in Somersworth, N.H., is $372,737, according to Zillow. Adobe Stock

Realtor.com has named Somersworth, N.H., one of the best spots in the nation for first-time home buyers.

The rankings, released Wednesday, place the city north of Dover and along the Maine border at No. 10. Somersworth had a population just north of 12,000 in 2021, per U.S. Census estimates, and a median home price of $372,737, a 17.3% increase year over year, according to Zillow.

The best markets were chosen for the number of listings, length of commute, restaurant options, age of residents, affordability, and strength of the housing market. Somersworth topped the list for proximity to restaurants.

There were the top 10:

Rank Community forecast population

25 to 35 year olds Metro Price

Growth forecast 1 Portsmouth, Va. 15.9% 5.1% 2 DeForest, Wisc. 15.1% 9.0% 3 Windsor Locks, Conn. 12.6% 8.5% 4 Gloucester City, N.J. 13.6% 5.7% 5 Moore, Okla. 16.8% 2.6% 6 Magna, Utah 16.8% 5.8% 7 Eggertsville, N.Y. 13.3% 6.0% 8 Watervliet, N.Y. 15.9% 4.7% 9 Mattydale, N.Y. 12.9% 6.1% 10 Somersworth, N.H. 14.9% 9.5% Source: Realtor.com

“In terms of price growth, Somersworth, N.H. is located within the Boston metro area, which is expected to have the highest growth in 2023 among the 10 places on our list (+9.5%), followed closely by the Madison metro area containing DeForest, Wisc.(+9.0%),” the report states.