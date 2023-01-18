N.H. city ranked among the best in U.S. for first-time home buyers

Address newsletter
Realtor.com has named Somersworth, N.H., one of the best spots in the nation for first-time home buyers.
The rankings, released Wednesday, place the city north of Dover and along the Maine border at No. 10. Somersworth had a population just north of 12,000 in 2021, per U.S. Census estimates, and a median home price of $372,737, a 17.3% increase year over year, according to Zillow.
The best markets were chosen for the number of listings, length of commute, restaurant options, age of residents, affordability, and strength of the housing market. Somersworth topped the list for proximity to restaurants.
There were the top 10:
|Rank
|Community
|forecast population
25 to 35 year olds
|Metro Price
Growth forecast
|1
|Portsmouth, Va.
|15.9%
|5.1%
|2
|DeForest, Wisc.
|15.1%
|9.0%
|3
|Windsor Locks, Conn.
|12.6%
|8.5%
|4
|Gloucester City, N.J.
|13.6%
|5.7%
|5
|Moore, Okla.
|16.8%
|2.6%
|6
|Magna, Utah
|16.8%
|5.8%
|7
|Eggertsville, N.Y.
|13.3%
|6.0%
|8
|Watervliet, N.Y.
|15.9%
|4.7%
|9
|Mattydale, N.Y.
|12.9%
|6.1%
|10
|Somersworth, N.H.
|14.9%
|9.5%
“In terms of price growth, Somersworth, N.H. is located within the Boston metro area, which is expected to have the highest growth in 2023 among the 10 places on our list (+9.5%), followed closely by the Madison metro area containing DeForest, Wisc.(+9.0%),” the report states.
