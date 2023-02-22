Real Estate News Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Feb. 22)

ABINGTON

3 John R Keeley Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 1,992 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,197-square-foot lot. $685,000

27 Linwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,930 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,038-square-foot lot. $520,000

560 Bedford St. #B11 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,448 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $403,000

1020 Thayer St. #1020 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,332 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $399,000

15 Quincy St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,196 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,250-square-foot lot. $394,788

ACTON

66 Maple St. #68 Condo. $1,067,500

44 Kinsley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,855 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 142,726-square-foot lot. $960,000

11 Paul Revere Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 1,728 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,607-square-foot lot. $830,000

Advertisement:

431 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1850, 1,594 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $580,000

104 Audubon Drive #104 Condo Town House, built in 1994, 1,144 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $459,900

ALLSTON

59 Brainerd Road #408 Condo mid-rise, built in 1988, 1,213 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,213-square-foot lot. $745,000

AMESBURY

4 Kimberly Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,390-square-foot lot. $575,000

18 Woodlawn St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 1,456 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $542,500

22-24 Aubin St. #1 Condo. $519,900

22-24 Aubin St. #1 Condo. $509,900

70 Kimball Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,234-square-foot lot. $350,000

38 Lafayette St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 982 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,086-square-foot lot. $327,000

ANDOVER

8 Punchard Ave. One-family old style, built in 1891, 3,218 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,932-square-foot lot. $1,235,000

79 High Plain Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1937, 2,646 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $789,900

7 Glenn Cv One-family ranch, built in 1964, 2,048 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,274-square-foot lot. $639,900

9-11 Walnut Ave. #B Condo. $550,000

ARLINGTON

20 Belton St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,649 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,169-square-foot lot. $1,565,000

18 Peter Tufts Road. One-family old style, built in 1927, 911 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,377-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

24-26 Beacon St. #24 Condo. $1,150,000

24-26 Bowdoin St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1915, 2,362 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $1,140,000

Advertisement:

6 Johnson Road #6 Condo. $1,140,000

129 Appleton St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1950, 2,282 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,604-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

9-13 Sutherland Road. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1962, 2,621 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,984-square-foot lot. $834,000

216 Forest St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 965 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,051-square-foot lot. $655,000

10 Egerton Road #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 1,125 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000

1 Old Colony Lane #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 730 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $200,000

ASHLAND

457 Captain Eames Circle #457 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 2,052 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $575,000

22 Shadow Creek Lane #22 Condo duplex, built in 2007, 1,799 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000

37 Mountain Gate Road #37 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,326 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000

AVON

23 Brentwood Ave. One-family split level, built in 1964, 1,896 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,454-square-foot lot. $585,000

AYER

240 Snake Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 2,064 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $446,250

BEDFORD

35 Liberty Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 3,428 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,011-square-foot lot. $1,520,000

94 North Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,229 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,136-square-foot lot. $575,000

BELLINGHAM

79 Caroline Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1972, 2,010 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,468-square-foot lot. $521,000

110 Maple Brook Road #110 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,250 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $412,500

Advertisement:

1113-1115 S Main St. #2 Condo. $360,000

32 Cross St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 768 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 5,125-square-foot lot. $241,000

25 Douglas Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,485-square-foot lot. $215,000

BELMONT

30 Clover St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 3,737 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,911-square-foot lot. $2,558,750

38 Wellesley Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,749 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,845-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

27 Irving St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 948 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $555,000

BERLIN

40 Barnes Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,631 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,100-square-foot lot. $305,000

BEVERLY

17-19 Grant St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 3,201 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 3,959-square-foot lot. $760,000

35 Bates Park Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1997, 1,854 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,778-square-foot lot. $740,000

3 Congress St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 1,555 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $565,000

4 Devon Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1929, 1,535 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $530,000

30 Mulberry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 876 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,064-square-foot lot. $445,000

39 Thorndike St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,000 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,750-square-foot lot. $421,000

BILLERICA

56 Brandon St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,792 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $900,000

13 Carline Drive. Two-family Town House, built in 1964, 2,793 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,318-square-foot lot. $675,000

44 Mount Pleasant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,939 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,000-square-foot lot. $525,750

18 Kenmar Drive #163 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 610 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $239,900

BOLTON

288 Sugar Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,656 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,253-square-foot lot. $450,000

Advertisement:

BOSTON

220 Boylston St. #1209 Condo high-rise, built in 1985, 3,363 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,676-square-foot lot. $12,500,000

305 Commonwealth Ave. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 4,253 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $8,400,000

16 Exeter St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1910, 3,882 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,882-square-foot lot. $5,200,000

1 Franklin St. #3403 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 2,222 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $4,750,000

150 Sleeper St. #17F Condo. $4,750,000

150 Seaport Blvd #14B Condo. $3,800,000

1 Charles St S #PH103 Condo high-rise, built in 2004, 1,866 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,866-square-foot lot. $3,275,000

776 Boylston St. #E12E Condo high-rise, built in 2008, 1,544 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,544-square-foot lot. $2,800,000

150 Seaport Blvd #14A Condo. $2,450,000

1313 Washington St. #701 Condo mid-rise, built in 2002, 2,115 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 2,115-square-foot lot. $2,425,000

150 Seaport Blvd #5G Condo. $2,125,000

50-52 Rutland Sq #5 Condo row-end, built in 1860, 1,531 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,531-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

48 Montgomery St. One-family row-middle, built in 1890, 2,397 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,087-square-foot lot. $2,025,000

150 Seaport Blvd #8F Condo. $1,775,000

219-223 Columbus Ave. #704 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,780 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,780-square-foot lot. $1,765,000

165 Tremont St. #702 Condo high-rise, built in 2003, 1,059 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,059-square-foot lot. $1,749,000

340 Commonwealth Ave. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,215 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,215-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

65 Lewis St. #314 Condo low-rise, built in 2017, 1,082 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,300,000

565 Columbus Ave. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 840 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 840-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

199 Marlborough St. #102 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 1,007 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,007-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

21 Father Francis Gilday St. #114 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 1,263 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,263-square-foot lot. $1,120,000

567 Columbus Ave. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 969 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 969-square-foot lot. $1,062,500

Advertisement:

663 Tremont St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 2012, 1,057 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,057-square-foot lot. $880,000

259 Beacon St. #72 Condo mid-rise, built in 1880, 772 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 772-square-foot lot. $810,000

142 Prince St. #1 Condo. $800,000

36 Temple St. #40 Condo. $765,000

198 Endicott St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 612 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 612-square-foot lot. $595,000

25 Saint Stephen St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1905, 585 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 585-square-foot lot. $585,000

12 Stoneholm St. #511 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 355 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 355-square-foot lot. $455,000

465 Park Drive #6 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 540 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 540-square-foot lot. $392,000

10 Bowdoin St. #208 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 766 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 766-square-foot lot. $381,095

2 Hawthorne Place #7P Condo high-rise, built in 1967, 546 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 546-square-foot lot. $350,000

BOXBOROUGH

32 Osceola Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,014 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,216-square-foot lot. $485,000

773 Massachusetts Ave. #B1 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 903 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $240,000

BRAINTREE

89 Canavan Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1997, 5,422 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 39,753-square-foot lot. $1,349,000

45 Kimball Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,602-square-foot lot. $510,000

BRIDGEWATER

210 Cherry St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,292 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $730,000

35 Heather Hills Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,172 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,561-square-foot lot. $684,000

237 Summer St. One-family conventional, built in 1897, 2,592 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,100-square-foot lot. $438,750

220 Bedford St. #42 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 1,011 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $230,000

BRIGHTON

24 Selkirk Road #4 Condo. $1,300,000

106 Arlington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,028 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,184-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

191 Washington St. #710 Condo. $999,900

Advertisement:

191 Washington St. #300 Condo. $899,900

191 Washington St. #424 Condo. $899,900

56 Winship St. #103 Condo. $850,000

191 Washington St. #706 Condo. $819,900

191 Washington St. #606 Condo. $779,900

191 Washington St. #522 Condo. $689,900

14 Converse St. One-family Colonial, built in 1917, 996 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,399-square-foot lot. $650,000

36 Cummings Road #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1986, 1,090 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,090-square-foot lot. $645,000

191 Washington St. #609 Condo. $589,900

BROCKTON

20 Jackson St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,142 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,283-square-foot lot. $600,000

50 Cary St. Two-family two family, built in 1953, 1,512 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,453-square-foot lot. $555,000

15 Troy St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,705 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,603-square-foot lot. $498,737

108 Talbot St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,992 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $480,000

274 Pearl St. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,230 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,667-square-foot lot. $469,000

30 Marion Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,384 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,900-square-foot lot. $454,900

34 Rosemary St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,947 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,603-square-foot lot. $450,000

26 Moore St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 954 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,800-square-foot lot. $425,000

17 Willow St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,088 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,179-square-foot lot. $415,000

51 Lafoye St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,494 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,431-square-foot lot. $408,000

141 Copeland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1898, 1,190 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,844-square-foot lot. $400,000

99 Oakland St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1864, 861 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $369,000

33 Debbie Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,088 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,182-square-foot lot. $315,000

65 Crestfield Drive. One-family split level, built in 1962, 1,324 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,807-square-foot lot. $280,000

Advertisement:

BROOKLINE

41 Summit Ave. #43 Condo. $2,749,000

11 Gorham Ave. Two-family decker, built in 1900, 3,532 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,917-square-foot lot. $2,250,000

1080 Beacon St. #2D Condo mid-rise, built in 1915, 1,040 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $775,000

25 Holly Lane #2A Condo low-rise, built in 1984, 1,127 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $760,000

CAMBRIDGE

7 Lincoln Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 3,562 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 11,416-square-foot lot. $6,820,000

50 Concord Ave. One-family victorian, built in 1913, 3,696 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,144-square-foot lot. $2,335,000

18-20 Fairmont St. Two-family duplex, built in 1873, 3,348 square feet, 16 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,011-square-foot lot. $2,050,000

40 Aberdeen Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1926, 3,289 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,506-square-foot lot. $1,875,000

33 Lexington Ave. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 2,013 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,550,000

186 Holworthy St. Two-family two family, built in 1929, 2,580 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,165-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

57-59 Creighton St. #2 Condo two story, built in 1890, 1,532 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,000,000

57-59 Creighton St. #1 Condo two story, built in 1890, 1,002 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $900,000

43 Allston St. #3 Condo family flat, built in 1916, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $870,000

67 Bay State Road #4 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,160 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $840,000

12 Inman St. #34 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 653 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $560,000

10-14 Remington St. #23 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 599 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $555,000

16 Chauncy St. #24 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 389 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $447,500

377-379 Cardinal Medeiros Ave. Three-family decker, built in 1894, 3,451 square feet, 12 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,839-square-foot lot. $400,000

CANTON

40 Foundry Lane. One-family conventional, built in 2022, 4,482 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 42,750-square-foot lot. $1,630,020

19 Mohawk Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 3,820 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,317-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

Advertisement:

4 Mohawk Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,360 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,400-square-foot lot. $925,000

555 Randolph St. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,530 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,947-square-foot lot. $610,000

CARLISLE

147 Sunset Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1983, 4,323 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 91,040-square-foot lot. $900,000

CARVERCHARLESTOWN

391 Bunker Hill St. #2 Condo. $820,000

93 13th St. #B Condo low-rise, built in 1989, 1,209 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $600,000

73 Chelsea St. #403 Condo low-rise, built in 2000, 1,077 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $394,000

CHELMSFORD

10 Fleetwood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,400-square-foot lot. $600,000

82 Dalton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 2,012 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,500-square-foot lot. $584,900

4 Fairview St. #8 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $439,900

37 Harding St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1915, 960 square feet, 7 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 18,600-square-foot lot. $395,000

7 Princess Ave. One-family split level, built in 1960, 2,413 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,525-square-foot lot. $323,600

CHELSEA

21 Admirals Way #21 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,057 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $608,000

COHASSET

130 Wheelwright Farm #130 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 2,081 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $879,000

143 Beechwood St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 926 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,840-square-foot lot. $505,000

CONCORD

11-13 Williams Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 5,217 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 338,746-square-foot lot. $3,600,000

216 Garfield Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1954, 1,311 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,841-square-foot lot. $950,000

DANVERS

26 Princeton St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 2,272 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,300-square-foot lot. $730,000

39 N Shetland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,452 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $615,000

108 Ash St. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 1,537 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,619-square-foot lot. $520,000

Advertisement:

20 Trask St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,419 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $500,000

47 Collins St. #138 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,208 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $454,500

15 Bradstreet Ave. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1965, 887 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,677-square-foot lot. $208,000

DEDHAM

220 Stoney Lea Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,976 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,356-square-foot lot. $1,248,500

23 Massachusetts Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $740,000

392 Mount Vernon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,716 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $450,000

392 Mount Vernon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,716 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $450,000

75 Quincy Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 1,323 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,250-square-foot lot. $435,000

DORCHESTER

40 Oakwood St. Three-family decker, built in 1990, 3,588 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,749-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

340 Centre St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,483 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,173-square-foot lot. $995,000

48 Mather St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1900, 2,306 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,919-square-foot lot. $895,000

96 Thetford Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,973 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,151-square-foot lot. $800,000

116 Alexander St. #1 Condo. $640,000

12 Centre Ave. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2017, 953 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $590,000

1710 Dorchester Ave. #303 Condo. $589,000

9 Carlisle St. #3 Condo. $469,500

619 Adams St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1918, 916 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 916-square-foot lot. $450,000

21 Tolman St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1905, 818 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 818-square-foot lot. $425,000

46 Lyon St. #5 Condo free-standng, built in 1935, 660 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 660-square-foot lot. $265,000

29 Dunlap St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 3,519 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,011-square-foot lot. $200,000

DUXBURY

35 Bradford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 5,959 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 63,087-square-foot lot. $5,800,000

Advertisement:

1335 Tremont St. One-family antique, built in 1828, 2,620 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 79,204-square-foot lot. $558,000

EAST BOSTON

171 Trenton St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,525 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,750-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

232 Saratoga St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 3,401 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $830,000

277 Border St. #404 Condo. $830,000

17 Waldemar Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1901, 1,624 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,959-square-foot lot. $700,000

340 Meridian St. #1 Condo. $675,000

267-269 Princeton St. #3 Condo. $565,000

156 Porter St. #238 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 872 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 810-square-foot lot. $529,000

4 Coppersmith Way #1 Condo. $470,000

219 Marion St. #3 Condo. $469,000

113 Sumner St. #13 Condo mid-rise, built in 2004, 625 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 625-square-foot lot. $335,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

9 Rodeo Drive. One-family ranch, built in 2005, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,065-square-foot lot. $420,000

530 Bridge St. One-family Colonial, built in 1775, 2,493 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,735-square-foot lot. $391,750

EASTON

132 Howard St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1985, 2,022 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 71,003-square-foot lot. $655,000

3 Susan Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,574 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,027-square-foot lot. $589,900

9 Westwood Road. One-family split level, built in 1957, 1,691 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,400-square-foot lot. $520,000

6 Royal Road. One-family split level, built in 1977, 1,246 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,900-square-foot lot. $450,000

12 Highland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1830, 1,494 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,500-square-foot lot. $425,000

167 Massapoag Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1987, 2,792 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 106,722-square-foot lot. $391,000

30 Hilltop Lane #30 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,698 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $370,000

12 Sharron Drive #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $354,900

EVERETT

125 Chestnut St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,708 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,898-square-foot lot. $750,000

Advertisement:

71 Wellington Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,088 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,976-square-foot lot. $650,000

50 Bettinson Ave. One-family old style, built in 1914, 1,508 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,890-square-foot lot. $645,000

6 Parkview Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,445 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,358-square-foot lot. $552,000

120 Wyllis Ave. #101 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,216 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000

14 Locust St. #3F Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,101 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $485,000

851 Broadway #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 521 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $209,900

FOXBOROUGH

13 Shepherd St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,658 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,742-square-foot lot. $966,500

FRAMINGHAM

93 Arlington St. Two-family two family, built in 1907, 2,458 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,408-square-foot lot. $13,615,000

150 Singletary Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1942, 3,462 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 72,615-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

2 Ellingwood Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,624 square feet, 4 baths, on 13,591-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

61 Kendall Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1973, 2,300 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 17,228-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

75 South St. Two-family two family, built in 1912, 2,844 square feet, 10 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,641-square-foot lot. $530,000

4 Norman Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,326 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,280-square-foot lot. $480,000

35 Willis Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,876-square-foot lot. $450,000

21 Nipmuc Road. One-family old style, built in 1932, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,950-square-foot lot. $402,000

1500 Worcester Road #625 Condo mid-rise, built in 1966, 684 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $357,000

54 Wilson Drive #54 Condo Town House, built in 1960, 1,034 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000

46 Cochituate Road #502 Condo mid-rise, built in 1964, 782 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $270,000

81 Nicholas Road #B Condo low-rise, built in 1964, 741 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $255,000

Advertisement:

FRANKLIN

520 E Central St. One-family split level, built in 1958, 2,432 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,273-square-foot lot. $535,000

418 Partridge St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,757 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $489,000

2 Applewood Lane #2 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 2,000 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $440,000

28 Highwood Drive #28 Condo Town House, built in 1977, 1,122 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000

FREETOWN

13 Parker Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1978, 1,902 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,511-square-foot lot. $485,000

GLOUCESTER

8 Hesperus Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,865 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,180-square-foot lot. $1,520,000

117 Concord St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,784 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 38,857-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

31 Old Nugent Farm Road #31 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,750 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $999,900

4 Cross St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,185 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,376-square-foot lot. $525,000

3 Leverett Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 984 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 131,116-square-foot lot. $510,000

17 Essex Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 927 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,475-square-foot lot. $450,000

34 Millett St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,094 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,780-square-foot lot. $405,000

12 Hillside Court. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 1,316 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,059-square-foot lot. $308,750

163 Atlantic Road #4 Condo. $301,400

GRAFTON

28 Worcester St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,769 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $450,000

13 Pullard Road #37 Condo Town House, built in 1992, 1,151 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 392,040-square-foot lot. $336,000

GROVELAND

51 King St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,323 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,408-square-foot lot. $755,000

801 Alyssa Drive #801 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,313 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $439,900

HALIFAX

102-102A Hayward St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 2,608 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,666-square-foot lot. $580,000

Advertisement:

237 Twin Lakes Drive #237 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,054 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000

90 Annawon Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 1,202 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,704-square-foot lot. $309,900

HAMILTON

11 Junction Lane #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 2,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $615,000

HANOVER

26 Holly Berry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 3,382 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,002-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

78 Oakland Ave. One-family antique, built in 1853, 3,168 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 165,528-square-foot lot. $250,000

HANSON

321 Birchbark Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,752 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,988-square-foot lot. $467,687

HARVARD

11 Hynes Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 3,272 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 110,642-square-foot lot. $1,162,500

1 Cortland Lane #20 Condo. $740,688

HAVERHILL

44 Magnavista Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,332 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,069-square-foot lot. $600,000

26 Byron St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,284 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,598-square-foot lot. $580,000

45 Huntress Ave. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,400-square-foot lot. $495,000

45 Huntress Ave. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,400-square-foot lot. $495,000

14 Oleary Way #14 Condo. $469,900

16 Oleary Way #16 Condo. $454,900

32 Pilgrim Road. One-family old style, built in 1928, 1,684 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $450,000

65 Van Buren St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,077 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,161-square-foot lot. $435,000

6 Silver Birch Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,668 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,141-square-foot lot. $432,000

5 Little River St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 1,768 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,341-square-foot lot. $430,000

24 Observatory Ave. #24 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,411 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $375,000

45 Mercury Terrace #45 Condo Town House, built in 1993, 1,171 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000

Advertisement:

180 Farrwood Drive #180 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,605 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000

77 Farrwood Drive #77 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,605 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $325,000

621 S Main St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,024 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $294,000

11 Myles Standish Drive #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 733 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $250,000

HINGHAM

32 Middle St. One-family antique, built in 1810, 4,667 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 32,470-square-foot lot. $3,200,000

72 Sharp St. #B1 Condo. $3,200,000

2 Weston Road. One-family conventional, built in 1927, 4,135 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 44,356-square-foot lot. $2,150,000

45 George Washington Blvd One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 4,595 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,920-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

24 Stanford Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,639 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,040,000

3 Hemlock Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,241 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,305-square-foot lot. $675,000

323 Gardner St. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 1,524 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,680-square-foot lot. $665,000

2 Accord Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 968 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,500-square-foot lot. $620,000

HOLBROOK

262 Pond St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 28,400-square-foot lot. $419,900

HOLLISTON

115 Dalton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,258 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,013-square-foot lot. $729,900

30 Queens Terrace. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,294 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,908-square-foot lot. $662,000

74 Westfield Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,664 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $515,000

76 Regal St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 888 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 28,706-square-foot lot. $450,000

HOPKINTON

67 Oakhurst Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,070 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,825-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

2 Hoyt Way #11 Condo. $979,075

HUDSON

2 Cranston Way #56 Condo. $960,652

163-A River St. One-family split level, built in 2020, 1,606 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $675,000

Advertisement:

HULL

4 Ripley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 3,272 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,924-square-foot lot. $633,192

30 Commodore Court #30 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,477 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $329,000

792 Nantasket Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,014 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $250,000

HYDE PARK

60 Beacon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1886, 3,564 square feet, 14 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,956-square-foot lot. $945,000

50 Summit St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,058 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $675,000

41 Weybosset St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,679 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,300-square-foot lot. $570,000

1829 River St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,276 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,515-square-foot lot. $530,000

9 Belnap Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1958, 1,781 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,791-square-foot lot. $515,000

410 Huntington Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,666 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $460,000

IPSWICH

4 Peabody St. #4 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,992 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $620,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

776 Boylston St. #W9D Condo. $3,800,000

16 John A Andrew St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,552 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,126-square-foot lot. $1,725,000

33-A Burroughs St. One-family contemporary, built in 1960, 1,824 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,940-square-foot lot. $1,263,000

78 Seaverns Ave. #78 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 1,513 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,197,500

119-171 Hyde Park Ave. #163A Condo. $805,000

103 Whitcomb Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 1,590 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,690-square-foot lot. $725,000

6 Larch Place #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2017, 1,916 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000

319-329A Centre St. #1 Condo. $590,000

KINGSTON

19 Longwood Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 2,408 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,134-square-foot lot. $815,000

20-R Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,395 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,613-square-foot lot. $405,000

Advertisement:

LAKEVILLE

3 Mattawa Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 1,991 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,971-square-foot lot. $490,000

112 County St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,498 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,364-square-foot lot. $489,900

LAWRENCE

10 Cleveland St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,290-square-foot lot. $410,000

166 Marston St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,886-square-foot lot. $325,000

26 Sparkle Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,160-square-foot lot. $320,000

LEXINGTON

83 Adams St. One-family contemporary, built in 1951, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,292-square-foot lot. $800,000

10 Fifer Lane #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 1,308 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $585,000

LINCOLN

165 Bedford Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $763,000

32 Indian Camp Lane #D Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,332 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $418,500

LITTLETON

10 Charles St. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,828 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $585,500

135 Harvard Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,326 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,250-square-foot lot. $425,000

LOWELL

24 8th Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,700 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $530,000

70 Westwind Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,098 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,235-square-foot lot. $530,000

107 Cashin St. One-family conventional, built in 1898, 1,670 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,110-square-foot lot. $515,000

225 Walker St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,020 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,775-square-foot lot. $465,000

144 Parker St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,692 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,711-square-foot lot. $450,000

249 Walker St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,901 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,750-square-foot lot. $450,000

26 Wedgemere Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 944 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,809-square-foot lot. $440,000

Advertisement:

29 Stockbridge Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $440,000

64 Woodcock St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 1,402 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,347-square-foot lot. $421,000

130 John St. #453 Condo/Apt, built in 1871, 1,321 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

866 Lakeview Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 1,211 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $389,900

18 Arthur St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,072 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,755-square-foot lot. $365,000

130 John St. #351 Condo/Apt, built in 1871, 1,394 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $212,600

LYNN

24 Sanderson Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1905, 2,544 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,920-square-foot lot. $685,000

100 Spring View Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,212 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,490-square-foot lot. $620,000

47 Glenwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,506 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,823-square-foot lot. $600,000

358 Chestnut St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 2,467 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,380-square-foot lot. $531,000

18 Tilton Terrace. One-family old style, built in 1905, 938 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,884-square-foot lot. $450,000

3 Ferris Road. One-family split level, built in 1965, 1,578 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 7,550-square-foot lot. $450,000

874 Western Ave. #5 Condo. $440,900

43 Ocean Ave. #43 Condo duplex, built in 1988, 1,095 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 54,101-square-foot lot. $430,000

14 Cobb Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 2,048 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $410,000

358 Broadway #5 Condo, built in 1975, 680 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 39,686-square-foot lot. $276,000

LYNNFIELD

7 Edward Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $605,000

MALDEN

75-77 Lebanon St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,560 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,537-square-foot lot. $900,000

55-57 Ashland St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,986 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,706-square-foot lot. $885,000

Advertisement:

50 Kennedy Drive. One-family conventional, built in 1985, 1,985 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 28,162-square-foot lot. $665,000

25 Joy Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,543 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,009-square-foot lot. $655,000

41 Preston St. One-family old style, built in 1940, 1,433 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,125-square-foot lot. $635,000

57 Glen St. #57 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,606 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $535,000

23 Webster St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,267 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $480,000

9 Dexter St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 697 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000

MANSFIELD

23 Smith Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,272 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 32,067-square-foot lot. $915,000

29 Monahan Lane. One-family raised cape, built in 1992, 2,026 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,308-square-foot lot. $781,000

1066 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,518 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,006-square-foot lot. $700,000

36 Pattys Road. One-family ranch, built in 1987, 1,962 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,175-square-foot lot. $683,000

65 Bella Vista Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1906, 2,346 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,930-square-foot lot. $580,000

652 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,100 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 55,321-square-foot lot. $510,000

631 East St. #I102 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,350 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

MARBLEHEAD

10 Faye Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 4,107 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,360-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

23 Abbot St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 2,816 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,300-square-foot lot. $780,000

23 Abbot St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 2,816 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,300-square-foot lot. $760,000

8 Sagamore Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $605,000

31 Lincoln Park One-family row house, built in 1968, 1,663 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,547-square-foot lot. $600,000

20 Anderson St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,316 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,270-square-foot lot. $560,000

Advertisement:

6 Prospect Court #6 Condo Town House, built in 1970, 1,267 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $465,000

MARLBOROUGH

564 Stow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,374 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,103-square-foot lot. $740,000

1 Damico Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,194 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 33,682-square-foot lot. $715,000

33 Bruce Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,123 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,678-square-foot lot. $650,000

25 Hillcrest Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,350-square-foot lot. $600,000

462 Bigelow St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,648-square-foot lot. $550,000

23 Dove Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,244-square-foot lot. $455,000

226 Broad St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,800-square-foot lot. $420,000

110 Washington St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,664 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,700-square-foot lot. $385,000

280 Elm St. #A2 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000

160 Lincoln St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 886 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,875-square-foot lot. $320,000

MARSHFIELD

421 Highland St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 2,438 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $740,000

11 Mainsail Drive #11 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,634 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000

5 Royal Dane Drive #41 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 812 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $225,000

MATTAPAN

25 Regis Road. Three-family conventional, built in 1925, 2,918 square feet, 18 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $670,000

MAYNARD

23 Old Marlboro Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,369-square-foot lot. $485,000

32 Thompson St. #32 Condo Town House, built in 1905, 1,498 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000

MEDFIELD

14 Brastow Drive. One-family split level, built in 1984, 1,725 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,451-square-foot lot. $550,000

Advertisement:

MEDFORD

12 Hancock Ave. #1 Condo. $1,230,000

16 Winchester St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,158 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,842-square-foot lot. $1,080,000

116 Bowdoin St. Two-family two family, built in 1914, 2,352 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,492-square-foot lot. $940,000

294 Park St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,528 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,309-square-foot lot. $865,000

104 Hutchins Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,466 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,934-square-foot lot. $730,000

215 Harvard St. #45 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,313 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $718,000

44 Early Ave. #1 Condo. $670,000

197 Governors Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,382 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $643,000

18 Chandler Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,810 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,313-square-foot lot. $630,000

100 Station Lndg #506 Condo high-rise, built in 2007, 745 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $600,000

242 Middlesex Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1918, 1,326 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $550,000

500 Salem St. #706 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,124 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $450,000

21 Bradlee Road #33 Condo/Apt, built in 1931, 439 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $352,500

MEDWAY

90 Oakland St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,235 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $350,000

48 Lovering St. #6 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 836 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000

MELROSE

5 13th St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,325 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,073-square-foot lot. $793,000

203 W Wyoming Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,018 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,876-square-foot lot. $689,900

MERRIMAC

11 Crossing Way #11 Condo. $599,900

METHUEN

4 Mosca Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 2,825 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,218-square-foot lot. $673,000

1 Riverview Blvd #3-202 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 1,274 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $410,000

31 Linwood Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 2,318 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,976-square-foot lot. $370,000

Advertisement:

MIDDLEBOROUGH

10 Bridle Path Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,396 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 425,431-square-foot lot. $760,000

20 Amanda St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,426 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,834-square-foot lot. $615,000

139 Summer St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1990, 1,408 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,435-square-foot lot. $460,000

45 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,794 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,344-square-foot lot. $401,000

12 Rice St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 978 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $375,000

92 Old Center St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $360,000

6 Smith St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,220 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 143,598-square-foot lot. $289,900

MIDDLETON

40 Village Road #1702 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 2,780 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $880,000

65 Peaslee Circle #65 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 2,159 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $775,000

8 Sheldon Circle #8 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 2,198 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $775,000

38 N Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1780, 2,415 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $630,000

67 Fuller Pond Road #67 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,658 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $550,000

MILLIS

3 Plimpton Farm Road #307 Condo. $989,888

3 Jameson Drive #239 Condo. $971,638

MILTON

64 Wolcott Woods Lane #64 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 2,525 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,750,000

80 Smith Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 5,489 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 34,687-square-foot lot. $1,214,000

63 Martin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 3,263 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,827-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

28 Warren Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,632 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $900,000

47 Washington St. One-family old style, built in 1885, 1,906 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,938-square-foot lot. $870,000

16 Collamore St. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,353 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,763-square-foot lot. $755,000

Advertisement:

NAHANT

22 40 Steps Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,423 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,036-square-foot lot. $500,000

NATICK

10 Nouvelle Way #S1113 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,895 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,300,000

6 N Pleasant St. #6 Condo. $1,070,000

8 N Pleasant St. #8 Condo. $1,065,000

4 Judith Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 2,814 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 15,316-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

10 Washington Ave. #B Condo. $915,000

86 Kendall Lane. One-family old style, built in 1940, 1,574 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $870,000

2 Tyler Court #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,972 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,026-square-foot lot. $840,000

82 Winter St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1728, 2,339 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,898-square-foot lot. $750,000

3 D St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,605 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,532-square-foot lot. $675,000

12 Graystone Lane #12 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 1,288 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $312,700

NEEDHAM

23 Elder Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 3,426 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 18,034-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

14 Hunnewell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,204 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,106-square-foot lot. $1,985,000

76 Stevens Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 2,213 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

176 Broad Meadow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 1,532 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $1,390,000

14 Birch St. #14 Condo duplex, built in 2014, 3,180 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,300,000

93 Gayland Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 2,208 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $1,120,000

25 Mallard Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,437 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,937-square-foot lot. $1,028,000

120 Fairview Road #120 Condo duplex, built in 2008, 1,224 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $473,900

1202 Greendale Ave. #107 Condo, built in 1968, 1,485 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000

NEWBURYPORT

207 Northern Blvd One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1929, 2,991 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,095-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

Advertisement:

5 Maple St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,185 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,700-square-foot lot. $500,000

3 Zabriskie Drive #B Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 718 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $293,000

NEWTON

219 Lake Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1860, 5,597 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 30,019-square-foot lot. $6,005,000

51 Gordon Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,505 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 16,710-square-foot lot. $3,859,000

214 Langley Road. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,816 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,384-square-foot lot. $2,001,000

10-12 Josselyn Place #10 Condo. $1,625,000

908 Chestnut St. #2 Condo. $1,525,000

60 Freeman St. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 2,217 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,803-square-foot lot. $1,174,900

59 Highland Ave. #61 Condo. $1,105,000

59-61 Highland Ave. #59 Condo. $1,000,000

936 Walnut St. #936 Condo old style, built in 1895, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $784,900

55-57 Jaconnet St. Three-family, built in 1989, 2,700 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 baths, on 8,656-square-foot lot. $600,000

250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #512N Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 854 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $565,000

NORFOLK

8 Winterberry Way #8 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,871 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $610,000

NORTH ANDOVER

321 Osgood St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,813 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,402-square-foot lot. $417,000

54 Summer St. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 2,025 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $415,000

148 Main St. #A410 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,003 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $335,000

72 Farrwood Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 585 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $251,000

6 Kingston St. #C Condo Town House, built in 1966, 650 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $240,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

10 Gregory Way One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,029 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

82 Lorden Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,576 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 73,616-square-foot lot. $720,000

Advertisement:

144 Holmes Road. One-family ranch, built in 1986, 2,250 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 97,574-square-foot lot. $700,000

122 Fisher St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,914 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,293-square-foot lot. $555,000

11 Grant St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 4,315 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,129-square-foot lot. $538,000

1016 Mount Hope St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,826 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,400-square-foot lot. $500,000

40 John J Swanezy Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,182 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,900-square-foot lot. $460,000

65 East St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 3,748 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,560-square-foot lot. $340,000

NORTH READING

48 Spruce Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,364 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,032-square-foot lot. $1,220,000

33 North St. One-family garrison, built in 1955, 2,030 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $695,000

NORTON

43 Barrows St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,772 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 302,306-square-foot lot. $702,000

82 Maple St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,300 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,530-square-foot lot. $500,000

21 Robinson Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1942, 1,029 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bath, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $425,000

65 Bay Road. One-family conventional, built in 1935, 1,599 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 51,401-square-foot lot. $375,000

145 N Washington St. #7 Condo. $374,400

19 Evergreen Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 1,013 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $372,100

285 E Main St. #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,264 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000

1 Wilbur Terrace #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 832 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $230,000

NORWOOD

358 Nichols St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,706 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,309-square-foot lot. $700,000

60 Lenox St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,814 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $690,000

59 Puritan Place. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,600 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,063-square-foot lot. $682,000

Advertisement:

32 Rose Court #32 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,259 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000

PEABODY

22 James St. Two-family old style, built in 1910, 2,018 square feet, 18 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $650,000

7 Ledgewood Way #17 Condo, built in 1984, 1,317 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

111 Foster St. #205 Condo, built in 1988, 1,062 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $327,351

53 Pulaski St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,336 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,553-square-foot lot. $325,000

PEMBROKE

71 Erikson Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 3,996 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 58,316-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

84 Littles Ave. One-family antique, built in 1712, 3,215 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,500-square-foot lot. $648,000

54 Maquan St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,540 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,850-square-foot lot. $625,000

179 Mountain Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,302 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,060-square-foot lot. $545,000

3 Oldham St. One-family customdesign, built in 1986, 5,346 square feet, 3 baths, on 34,550-square-foot lot. $540,000

35 Congress St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,964 square feet, 2 baths, on 200,376-square-foot lot. $449,000

37 Greenwood Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1961, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,170-square-foot lot. $400,000

34 Mattakeesett St. #21 Condo Town House, built in 1991, 1,164 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000

8 Nye St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1998, 1,638 square feet, 2 baths, on 12,416-square-foot lot. $350,000

21 Beechwood Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,917 square feet, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $290,000

PEPPERELL

2 Deca Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,439 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 174,310-square-foot lot. $699,900

PLYMOUTH

8 Chilton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 4,126 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,397-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

6 Tinkers Blf #6 Condo. $900,121

215 Valley Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 3,934 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 74,450-square-foot lot. $879,000

8 Tinkers Blf #8TB Condo. $773,152

12 Carver St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,556 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $699,900

Advertisement:

2 Hornbeam One-family Town House, built in 2019, 1,524 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,892-square-foot lot. $672,000

76 Court St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1906, 1,886 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $642,000

15 Daisy Lane. One-family Town House, built in 2022, 1,756 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,388-square-foot lot. $608,980

45 Plaza Way #5403 Condo. $554,841

19 Daisy Lane. One-family Town House, built in 2022, 1,746 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,185-square-foot lot. $538,295

17 Daisy Lane. One-family Town House, built in 2022, 1,746 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,576-square-foot lot. $530,705

111 Nathan Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1998, 1,436 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,117-square-foot lot. $485,000

53 Janebar Circle. One-family garrison, built in 1970, 1,876 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,455-square-foot lot. $482,000

62 Mariners Way #4207 Condo. $475,000

111 Reed Ave. One-family split level, built in 1975, 2,294 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,792-square-foot lot. $462,000

16 Esta Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,618 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,583-square-foot lot. $430,000

1397 State Road. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,436 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $401,400

44 S Triangle Pond Road. One-family cottage, built in 1929, 746 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 41,780-square-foot lot. $350,000

5 Stephens St. #4A Condo. $350,000

5 Stephens St. #3A Condo. $320,500

159 Rocky Pond Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1972, 2,390 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,614-square-foot lot. $278,250

QUINCY

16 Schooner Lane #16 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,770 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $932,500

68 Piermont St. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,445 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,985-square-foot lot. $689,900

25 Peterson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,415-square-foot lot. $559,000

10 Weston Ave. #436 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 929 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $410,000

156 Suomi Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,283-square-foot lot. $350,000

Advertisement:

RANDOLPH

31 Richard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,176 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,473-square-foot lot. $710,000

30 Linden Park Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 924 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $500,000

260 Chestnut St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,529 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $473,000

22 Wilmarth Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 968 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $452,500

25 Cedar Ave. #25 Condo Town House, built in 1971, 1,192 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $439,000

103 Morgan St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,186 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $350,000

5 Desmond Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,473 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,814-square-foot lot. $350,000

RAYNHAM

585 Locust St. One-family ranch, built in 1983, 3,989 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,126-square-foot lot. $780,000

65 Ramshead Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,808 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,318-square-foot lot. $665,000

49 Elizabeth Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,478 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $385,000

READING

13 Juniper Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,964 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,724-square-foot lot. $2,350,000

511 West St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,824 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,819-square-foot lot. $1,635,000

32 John St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1751, 1,728 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $517,500

REVERE

65 Kimball Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 4,073 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,228-square-foot lot. $780,000

278 Endicott Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,744 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $755,000

25 Crest Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,696 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,731-square-foot lot. $610,000

119 Winthrop Pkwy Two-family two family, built in 1954, 2,616 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,201-square-foot lot. $510,000

474 Revere Beach Blvd #401 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 905 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $402,000

Advertisement:

145 Bennington St. #210 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 640 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $310,000

ROCKLAND

417 Plain St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1960, 2,550 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 baths, on 13,762-square-foot lot. $392,500

39 Hobart Lane #39 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,216 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 909,533-square-foot lot. $350,000

ROXBURY

14-14R Winthrop St. Three-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,321 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,300-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

370 Harrison Ave. #PH2D Condo. $1,339,000

23 Kearsarge Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,493 square feet, 8 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,231-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

176 Hillside St. #301 Condo decker, built in 1910, 1,821 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,821-square-foot lot. $950,000

1721 Washington St. #305 Condo. $770,000

100 Shawmut Ave. #907 Condo. $759,900

40 Terrace St. #7 Condo. $250,000

SALEM

9 Buffum St. #1 Condo. $825,000

65 Washington St. #206 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 1,687 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,442-square-foot lot. $820,000

161 Federal St. #3 Condo. $695,000

57 Buffum St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1870, 2,676 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,901-square-foot lot. $620,000

161 Federal St. #2 Condo. $585,000

7 Raymond Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 2,268 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,689-square-foot lot. $545,000

31 Ord St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 785 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,321-square-foot lot. $395,000

5 Laurel St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,213-square-foot lot. $382,000

SALISBURY

85 Atlantic Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1940, 573 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $420,000

135 Beach Road #B318 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 681 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $248,000

SAUGUS

239 Lynn Fells Pkwy One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,434 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,680-square-foot lot. $995,000

174 Woodcrest Drive. One-family split level, built in 1966, 2,565 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,239-square-foot lot. $730,000

16 Lindsay Terrace. One-family contemporary, built in 1988, 2,958 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,227-square-foot lot. $660,000

Advertisement:

15 Richard St. One-family ranch, built in 1915, 976 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,077-square-foot lot. $550,000

31 Butterfield Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,256 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,718-square-foot lot. $530,000

26 Winter St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 650 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $299,000

SCITUATE

12 Battles Hill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 4,090 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 31,890-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

23 Atlantic Way #23 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,263 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $815,000

78 Elm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,842 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,775-square-foot lot. $725,000

129 Lawson Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,464 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,790-square-foot lot. $464,200

SHARON

12 Cape Club Drive #12 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 2,508 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $1,076,790

185 N Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,768 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,789-square-foot lot. $865,000

17 Grant Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,037 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,459-square-foot lot. $545,000

427 S Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 624 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $225,000

SHERBORN

34 Great Rock Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 2,510 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,787-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

SHREWSBURY

61 Walnut St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 1,931 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 85,813-square-foot lot. $573,000

312 Maple Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 1,503 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,299-square-foot lot. $505,000

76 S Quinsigamond Ave. #12 Condo. $406,000

65 Commons Drive #202 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 1,134 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $233,000

SOMERVILLE

93 Lowden Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1905, 3,384 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,225-square-foot lot. $1,299,000

24 Princeton St. #2 Condo. $1,190,000

8 Berkeley St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,718 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,157-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

Advertisement:

20 Glendale Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,540 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,475-square-foot lot. $865,000

10 Morton St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,430 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $850,000

98 Highland Road #2 Condo two family, built in 1920, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $800,000

96 North St. #1 Condo townhse-end, built in 1988, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $760,000

30 Richdale Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,686 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $700,000

240 Mystic Ave. #104 Condo. $219,019

SOUTH BOSTON

114 W 3rd St. Three-family row-end, built in 1899, 2,330 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,014-square-foot lot. $1,875,000

340 W 2nd St. #28 Condo. $1,465,000

45 W 3rd St. #308 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 1,205 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,172,500

5 Mohawk St. #5 Condo free-standng, built in 2015, 1,139 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $875,000

112 Tudor St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 950 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,173-square-foot lot. $775,000

207 Athens St. One-family row-end, built in 1911, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 968-square-foot lot. $725,000

28 Jenkins St. #1 Condo. $620,000

200 H St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 2004, 1,116 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,116-square-foot lot. $359,641

232 Dorchester St. #A Condo free-standng, built in 1940, 439 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 439-square-foot lot. $285,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

55 Flagg Road. One-family old style, built in 1700, 5,756 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,420-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

46 Flagg Road. One-family split entry, built in 1958, 1,314 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $685,000

STONEHAM

5 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $750,000

90 Franklin St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 4,618 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,706-square-foot lot. $449,400

542 Main St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,485 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,255-square-foot lot. $376,000

135 Franklin St. #303 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 944 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000

Advertisement:

159 Main St. #45C Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 770 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $340,000

159 Franklin St. #C1 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 868 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $263,500

159 Franklin St. #E5 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 868 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $236,600

STOUGHTON

259 Island St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 2,995 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,730-square-foot lot. $930,000

32 Penniman Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,815 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,252-square-foot lot. $800,000

141 Lowe Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,952 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,296-square-foot lot. $600,000

895 Plain St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 2,423 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,250-square-foot lot. $579,000

53 7th St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,800-square-foot lot. $435,000

66 Charles Ave. One-family old style, built in 1940, 1,386 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,776-square-foot lot. $296,000

STOW

34 Meeting House Lane #105 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,229 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000

SUDBURY

42 Bishop Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 3,106 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 74,412-square-foot lot. $1,415,000

114 Orchard Drive #A8 Condo. $891,585

110 Orchard Drive #A6 Condo. $884,310

112 Orchard Drive #A7 Condo. $849,070

6 Beechwood Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,477 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $605,665

401 Emery Lane #1304 Condo. $549,995

TEWKSBURY

66 Lake St. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,827 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,272-square-foot lot. $945,000

6 Dickson Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,016 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,280-square-foot lot. $869,900

42 Joseph Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,092 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $860,000

17 Chester St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,306 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,350-square-foot lot. $553,500

14 Hinckley Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 816 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $410,000

121 Heritage Drive #121 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,320 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $390,000

Advertisement:

TOPSFIELD

12 Boston St. #22 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 2,766 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $845,000

TOWNSEND

164 Pierce Road. One-family ranch, built in 1991, 2,026 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 152,896-square-foot lot. $467,000

UPTON

21 Warren Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $500,000

WAKEFIELD

4 Bugli Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,302 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,153-square-foot lot. $1,010,600

56 Gould St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,839-square-foot lot. $595,000

WALPOLE

25 Georgia Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 1,936 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,685-square-foot lot. $765,000

44 Alton St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,720 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,663-square-foot lot. $540,000

24 School St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,415 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,828-square-foot lot. $437,800

WALTHAM

41 Grant Place #2 Condo. $880,000

74 Tudor St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 3,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,461-square-foot lot. $875,000

15 Copley Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,401-square-foot lot. $699,000

204 Clocktower Drive #106 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,465 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $685,000

490 Lexington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,636 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,585-square-foot lot. $550,000

32 Turner St. #32 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 945 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $495,000

308-310 River St. #310A Condo. $325,000

WATERTOWN

121 Lovell Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,187 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,135-square-foot lot. $1,304,000

15 Partridge St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 1,547 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

67 Church St. #67 Condo Town House, built in 1841, 1,916 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $870,000

12 Green Street Terrace #12 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $850,000

34 Pearl St. One-family conventional, built in 1830, 1,278 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,057-square-foot lot. $675,000

Advertisement:

12 Loomis Ave. Two-family Town House, built in 1950, 1,536 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,177-square-foot lot. $325,000

WAYLAND

18 Pleasant St. Two-family two family, built in 1873, 2,213 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,483-square-foot lot. $620,000

WELLESLEY

105 Elmwood Road. One-family garrison, built in 1962, 2,015 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,120-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

40 Seaver St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,948 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,260,000

19 Eaton Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,756 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

WENHAM

4 Speakers Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 3,216 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,406-square-foot lot. $1,495,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

7 Woodrow Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,450-square-foot lot. $605,000

248 Spring St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,087 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $430,000

WEST ROXBURY

32 Lagrange St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,608 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,436-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

29 Charles Park Road #29 Condo. $922,500

184 Gardner St. #184 Condo. $889,000

190 Gardner St. #190 Condo. $889,000

WESTBOROUGH

4 Baldwin Court #4 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,083 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $615,000

6 Chauncy Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 33,236-square-foot lot. $495,000

1 Adams St. One-family split entry, built in 1960, 1,491 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,331-square-foot lot. $475,000

WESTFORD

11 Wilshire Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 880 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,021-square-foot lot. $525,000

35 E Prescott St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,122 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 51,836-square-foot lot. $420,000

33 Oak Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,362 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,894-square-foot lot. $350,000

WESTON

18 Sudbury Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 4,359 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 109,658-square-foot lot. $2,800,000

4 Elliston Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 4,000 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,217-square-foot lot. $2,220,000

Advertisement:

75 Newton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 3,030 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 48,427-square-foot lot. $2,140,000

WESTPORT

1958 Main Road. One-family antique, built in 1800, 2,609 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 12,066-square-foot lot. $869,000

336 Robert St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 20,773-square-foot lot. $445,000

WESTWOOD

16 Pheasant Hill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 1,672 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,470-square-foot lot. $965,000

WEYMOUTH

8 Bantry Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,582 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,476-square-foot lot. $908,000

49 Lorraine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 3,176 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 20,600-square-foot lot. $825,000

99 Torrey St. One-family conventional, built in 1867, 1,324 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,900-square-foot lot. $705,000

2 Lakewood Road. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 1,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,100-square-foot lot. $650,000

102-106 Central St. Three-family conventional, built in 1818, 3,165 square feet, 3 baths, on 17,107-square-foot lot. $570,000

11 Thayer Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1942, 1,402 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,164-square-foot lot. $569,900

361 Essex St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 800 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $485,000

135 Ralph Talbot St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1985, 1,276 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $440,000

216 East St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,915 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,077-square-foot lot. $375,000

65 Greentree Lane #47 Condo, built in 1970, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $299,000

37 Fountain Lane #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 922 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $215,000

WHITMAN

1005 Auburn St. #J2 Condo. $424,900

815 Bedford St. #8 Condo. $329,900

815 Bedford St. #9 Condo. $327,000

815 Bedford St. #12 Condo. $324,900

WILMINGTON

168 Lowell St. #19 Condo. $650,000

WINCHESTER

21 Dunster Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,743 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,273-square-foot lot. $855,000

200 Swanton St. #632 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 613 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $315,000

Advertisement:

WINTHROP

33 Court Road. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 3,777 square feet, 16 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 5,080-square-foot lot. $990,000

65 Beacon St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,529 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,393-square-foot lot. $750,000

WOBURN

57 Jefferson Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,330 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,240-square-foot lot. $370,000

WRENTHAM

430 South St. One-family ranch, built in 1977, 1,139 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 399,010-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

130 Cowell Road #130 Condo townhse-end, built in 1982, 1,086 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $395,000

131 Creek St. #9 Condo family flat, built in 1969, 780 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $235,000

These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send comments to [email protected] or [email protected]