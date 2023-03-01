Real Estate News Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Mar. 1)

ACTON

31 Parker St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,818 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36, 024-square-foot lot. $940,000

70 Taylor Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,612 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20, 250-square-foot lot. $655,000

1 Laurel Court. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,108 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10, 625-square-foot lot. $600,000

ALLSTON

194 Allston St. #2 Condo. $570,000

5 Spofford Road #8 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 1,046 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,046-square-foot lot. $460,000

AMESBURY

9 Pennycook Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,272 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,880-square-foot lot. $800,000

51 Haverhill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 590 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 6, 534-square-foot lot. $305,000

ANDOVER

36 Ballardvale Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 2,169 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43, 560-square-foot lot. $800,000

4 Stratford Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1936, 1,836 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8, 756-square-foot lot. $740,000

ARLINGTON

7 Crosby St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,261 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7, 248-square-foot lot. $2,129, 500

35 Richfield Road. One-family garrison, built in 1932,1,972 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5, 968-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

41 Allen St. #43 Condo. $1,320,000

14-16 Jean Road #14 Condo. $639, 900

27 Silk St. #27 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 965 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $604, 225

18 Waldo Road #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1918, 965 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $555,000

137 Palmer St. #137 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,216 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $450,000

ASHLANDBEDFORD

7 Sibley Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1961,1,056 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20, 399-square-foot lot. $605,000

BELLINGHAM

10 Julia Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,272 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56, 192-square-foot lot. $728, 888

5 3rd Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1943, 869 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $272,200

BELMONT

74 Old Middlesex Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,948 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5, 129-square-foot lot. $1,470,000

181 Brighton St. One-family garrison, built in 1950, 2,448 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10, 465-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

BEVERLY

269 Dodge St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 53, 007-square-foot lot. $850,000

22 Story Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,668 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5, 019-square-foot lot. $700,000

42 Longmeadow Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 948 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10, 316-square-foot lot. $520,000

42 Giles Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6, 374-square-foot lot. $499,000

6 Longview Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,078 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6, 500-square-foot lot. $475,000

BILLERICA

19 Arborwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021,2,078 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $850,000

537 Boston Road. Three-family old style, built in 1890, 2,329 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46, 609-square-foot lot. $650,000

24 Lexington Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,958 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49, 062-square-foot lot. $550,000

396 Boston Road #403 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 999 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $435,000

BOLTON

31 Manor Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,590 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $405,000

BOSTON

150 Seaport Blvd #16D Condo. $4, 650,000

62 Mount Vernon St. One-family row-middle, built in 1900, 4, 439 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 1,450-square-foot lot. $4, 375,000

1 Franklin St. #2503 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 1,741 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $3, 200,000

55 Lagrange St. #2003 Condo. $2,479,000

150 Seaport Blvd #1A Condo. $2,450,000

286 Commonwealth Ave. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,300 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,300-square-foot lot. $2,150,000

505 E Broadway #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1835, 1,881 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,535,000

16 Miner St. #604 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 1,067 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,067-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

85 Saint Botolph St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,550 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,550-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

32 Myrtle St. #4-1 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 653 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 653-square-foot lot. $690,000

108-114 Chestnut St. #305 Condo. $525,000

138 Trenton St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 647 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $480,000

BOXFORD

378 Ipswich Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 2,952 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 91,476-square-foot lot. $809,000

3 Silverbrook Road. One-family split level, built in 1959, 1,668 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44, 867-square-foot lot. $710,000

BRAINTREE

83 Wyman Road. One-family old style, built in 1933, 1,535 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8, 520-square-foot lot. $718,000

141 Glenrose Ave. One-family old style, built in 1912,2,046 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13, 116-square-foot lot. $690,000

50 Grove Circle. One-family split entry, built in 1963, 1,807 square feet, 7 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths, on 10, 799-square-foot lot. $607,000

70 Zana Park Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1991,2,484 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,621-square-foot lot. $550,000

414 John Mahar Hwy #A310 Condo/Apt, built in 2011,1,325 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $521,000

304 Pearl St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,194 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9, 352-square-foot lot. $520,000

BRIDGEWATER

46 Oldfield Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 2,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,143-square-foot lot. $750,000

30 Christina Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,380 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46, 188-square-foot lot. $740,000

55 Vernon St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10, 680-square-foot lot. $200,000

BRIGHTON

56 Winship St. #301 Condo. $1,400,000

56 Winship St. #102 Condo. $890,000

191 Washington St. #308 Condo. $849, 900

191 Washington St. #704 Condo. $819, 900

2035 Commonwealth Ave. #12 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 585 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 585-square-foot lot. $385,000

BROCKTON

502 Ash St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,261 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15, 525-square-foot lot. $510,000

37 Wilson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,603 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5, 776-square-foot lot. $455,000

118 W Chestnut St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 1,564 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5, 628-square-foot lot. $450,000

68 Ardsley Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1961,1,452 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,513-square-foot lot. $439,000

285 Forest Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1926, 1,163 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7, 449-square-foot lot. $292,000

685 Oak St. #22-3 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 597 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $220,000

BROOKLINE

407 Warren St. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 7, 330 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 54, 189-square-foot lot. $8, 700,000

41 Codman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1919, 5, 901 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 43, 604-square-foot lot. $4, 500,000

102 Fuller St. #1 Condo. $1,920,000

125 Pleasant St. #603 Condo mid-rise, built in 1975, 2,402 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,399,000

70 Park St. #25 Condo high-rise, built in 1961,1,201 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $600,000

130 Fuller St. #6 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 725 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $435,000

BURLINGTON

130 Pearl St. One-family conventional, built in 1844, 1,836 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26, 142-square-foot lot. $598,000

CAMBRIDGE

975 Memorial Drive #906 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 2,720 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $7, 650,000

48 Garden St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 4, 344 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9, 999-square-foot lot. $2,800,000

931 Massachusetts Ave. #802 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 973 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,025,000

38 Linnaean St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 625 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $520,000

CANTON

21 Village Gate Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972,3, 332 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44, 867-square-foot lot. $825,000

60 Coppersmith Way #301 Condo. $774, 406

60 Coppersmith Way #401 Condo. $742,296

60 Coppersmith Way #6404 Condo. $725, 999

60 Coppersmith Way #403 Condo. $582,480

427 Walpole St. One-family conventional, built in 1922,1,245 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $520,000

444 Neponset St. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24, 459-square-foot lot. $499,000

1 Revolution Way #107 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 934 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $482,907

CHELMSFORD

2 Braeburn Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 3, 797 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 54, 886-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

80 Dalton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,282 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45, 302-square-foot lot. $725,000

267 Graniteville Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,514 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $579, 900

22 Buckman Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17, 777-square-foot lot. $400,000

255 North Road #184 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000

117 Gorham St. One-family conventional, built in 1922,998 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7, 378-square-foot lot. $267, 500

CHELSEA

83 Central Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3, 003 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,763-square-foot lot. $914,000

15 Grove St. Three-family family flat, built in 1930, 4, 209 square feet, 19 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3, 675-square-foot lot. $900,000

COHASSET

2 Mendel Road #2 Condo Town House, built in 1880, 3, 338 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths. $879, 208

48 James Lane. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1950, 636 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 2,842-square-foot lot. $705,000

CONCORD

550 Old Marlboro Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 4, 850 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 50, 492-square-foot lot. $2,050,000

31-33 Lang St. Two-family two family, built in 1918, 3, 002 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14, 792-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

353 Laws Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,669 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $635,000

DANVERS

31 Riverview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,352 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,168-square-foot lot. $700,000

109 Holten St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 1,551 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4, 456-square-foot lot. $560, 500

6 Burley St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,218 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9, 540-square-foot lot. $559, 500

469 Maple St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,224 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9, 882-square-foot lot. $525,000

DEDHAM

23 Pacella Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,376 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,813-square-foot lot. $689,000

17 Avery St. #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,683 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $539,000

33 Eaton Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951,1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10, 491-square-foot lot. $520,000

8 Breede Terrace. One-family conventional, built in 1935, 1,336 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4, 943-square-foot lot. $500,000

11 Liberty Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 1,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6, 420-square-foot lot. $475,000

989 East St. #208 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 882 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $295, 300

DORCHESTER

52 Nelson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,498 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4, 500-square-foot lot. $952,000

25-27 Selden St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4, 040 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4, 726-square-foot lot. $930,000

8 Elmhurst St. Two-family duplex, built in 2003, 3, 744 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 3, 822-square-foot lot. $855,000

68 Armandine St. #2 Condo. $599,000

1710 Dorchester Ave. #401 Condo. $579,000

22 Gaylord St. One-family Colonial, built in 1840, 2,336 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3, 706-square-foot lot. $500,000

19 Middleton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,127 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,444-square-foot lot. $450,000

10 Linda Lane #2-1 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 794 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 794-square-foot lot. $375,000

10 Linda Lane #1-2 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 793 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 793-square-foot lot. $360,000

DUXBURY

7 Dogwood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2022,2,944 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,864-square-foot lot. $1,420,000

50 Wright Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,640 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 304, 845-square-foot lot. $649, 900

EAST BOSTON

15 Moore St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,004 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $650,000

47 Morris St. #2 Condo. $632,500

316 Princeton St. Three-family decker, built in 1890, 2,904 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $550,000

77 Byron St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1900, 905 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $530,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

798 Winter St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991,2,043 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54, 450-square-foot lot. $665,000

EASTON

617 Washington St. Two-family family flat, built in 1880, 2,671 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,985-square-foot lot. $649,000

133 Turnpike St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1854, 2,168 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 59, 242-square-foot lot. $646,000

370 Bay Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,747 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 91,476-square-foot lot. $629, 900

3 Purchase St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,397 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 61,855-square-foot lot. $359, 400

7 Mary Dyer Lane #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,216 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $250,000

FOXBOROUGH

155 East St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941,1,639 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37, 735-square-foot lot. $460,000

FRAMINGHAM

133 Winch St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 3, 618 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46, 849-square-foot lot. $910,000

32 Fraser Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022,1,939 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8, 952-square-foot lot. $810,000

53 Delmar Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,336 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $557,000

22 Draper Road #A Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,220 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $479,000

1550 Worcester Road #622 Condo mid-rise, built in 1974, 1,767 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $300,000

FRANKLIN

16 Summer Heights Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 2000, 3, 602 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40, 001-square-foot lot. $979,000

125 Longhill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,672 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17, 171-square-foot lot. $640,000

13 Hawthorne Vlg #B Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,774 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $510,000

29 Hill Ave. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,140 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8, 921-square-foot lot. $382,500

103 Pine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,215 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $310,000

2212 Franklin Crossing Road #2212 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 969 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $270,000

FREETOWN

17 King Philip Way One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,628 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70, 132-square-foot lot. $700,000

11 Weetamoe Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,820 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 76, 230-square-foot lot. $626,000

GLOUCESTER

75 Holly St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,176 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 60, 113-square-foot lot. $450,000

GRAFTON

194 Brigham Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 850 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24, 394-square-foot lot. $450,000

22 Amherst St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,430 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9, 148-square-foot lot. $380,000

HAMILTON

24 Western Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1952,926 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5, 998-square-foot lot. $360,000

HANOVER

17 Jutila Farm Path One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 4, 480 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 117, 176-square-foot lot. $1,265,000

1371 Broadway One-family ranch, built in 1900, 2,134 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27, 878-square-foot lot. $480,000

HANSON

12 Pine St. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15, 360-square-foot lot. $200,000

HAVERHILL

320 Hilldale Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,862 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5, 484-square-foot lot. $585,000

25 Waldo Court #25 Condo. $550,000

234 Rosemont St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,608 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,539-square-foot lot. $535,000

18 Oleary Way #18 Condo. $479, 900

458 Water St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,899 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $435, 555

7 11th Ave. #7 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,840 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000

18 Albert Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,186 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8, 002-square-foot lot. $405,000

HINGHAM

34 Kimball Beach Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1945, 1,338 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8, 777-square-foot lot. $650,000

14 Beals Cove Road #C Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 945 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $390,000

HOLBROOK

39 Woodcliff Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7, 611-square-foot lot. $450,000

HOLLISTON

589 Prentice St. One-family Colonial, built in 2021,4, 096 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 90, 169-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

15 Northway St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,132 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27, 443-square-foot lot. $595,000

270 Gorwin Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1962,1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23, 087-square-foot lot. $581,000

1768 Washington St. One-family conventional, built in 1871,1,252 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 35, 240-square-foot lot. $350,000

HOPKINTON

1 Lakeview Path One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3, 672 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 48, 578-square-foot lot. $1,520,000

57 Weston Lane #57 Condo , built in 2022,2,250 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $819,000

59 Weston Lane #59 Condo , built in 2022,2,308 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $724,000

HUDSON

40 Old Bolton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962,1,668 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17, 021-square-foot lot. $340,000

HULL

51 F St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,271 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5, 050-square-foot lot. $585,000

7 Moreland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,184 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4, 500-square-foot lot. $535,000

40 K St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,242 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5, 050-square-foot lot. $482,000

HYDE PARK

189 Sherrin St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942,929 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $379,000

IPSWICH

8 Capeview Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,064 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10, 920-square-foot lot. $789,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

323-329 Centre St. #202B Condo low-rise, built in 2006, 919 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 919-square-foot lot. $450,000

LAKEVILLE

15 Baker Lane. One-family ranch, built in 2000, 1,888 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,000-square-foot lot. $835,000

5 Apple House Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 1,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,200-square-foot lot. $420,000

LAWRENCE

115-117 Woodland St. Two-family family flat, built in 1910, 2,770 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6, 325-square-foot lot. $660,000

164-166 Sanborn St. Two-family family flat, built in 1915, 2,414 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4, 696-square-foot lot. $615,000

LEXINGTON

526 Marrett Road. One-family split entry, built in 1971,1,452 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15, 500-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

LITTLETON

11 Old Great Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,512 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40, 006-square-foot lot. $700,000

180 Great Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 1,547 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,303-square-foot lot. $650,000

LOWELL

173 Ennell St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,538 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3, 767-square-foot lot. $650,000

38 W 5th St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1930, 3, 294 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3, 854-square-foot lot. $640,000

48 Hampstead St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,605 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15, 600-square-foot lot. $599, 900

25 Cheryl Lee Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 1,666 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10, 095-square-foot lot. $562,500

124 River Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 2,230 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,955-square-foot lot. $525,000

198 Cumberland Road. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,683 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3, 121-square-foot lot. $450,000

70 Christman Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,043 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9, 259-square-foot lot. $375,000

102 Andrews St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,587 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,560-square-foot lot. $370,000

100 Park Ave. #B10 Condo. $355,000

52 Huntoon Ave. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,034 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $317,000

LYNN

131-131A Chatham St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1905, 3, 381 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,374-square-foot lot. $640,000

11 Lansing Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,452 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6, 012-square-foot lot. $630,000

68 Menlo Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $605,000

245 Lynnfield St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,444 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7, 332-square-foot lot. $497,000

43 President St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,076 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3, 673-square-foot lot. $480,000

10 Griffin Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,387 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6, 580-square-foot lot. $455,000

872 Western Ave. #4 Condo. $433,000

870 Western Ave. #3 Condo. $430,000

59 Holyoke St. #18 Condo. $379,000

LYNNFIELD

2 Olde Towne Road. One-family split entry, built in 1961,2,166 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $795,000

1100 Salem St. #95 Condo. $375,000

MALDEN

60-62 Columbia St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,490 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 3, 254-square-foot lot. $770,000

MANSFIELD

9 Lancelot Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,562 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30, 530-square-foot lot. $815,000

MARBLEHEAD

39 Prospect St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 562 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000

35 Lincoln Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,884 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4, 963-square-foot lot. $200,000

MARION

3 Joanne Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 1,896 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15, 011-square-foot lot. $545,000

MARLBOROUGH

18 Dowling Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,812 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $850,000

104 Conrad Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10, 900-square-foot lot. $505,000

10 Ames Place. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,261 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,725-square-foot lot. $425,000

14 Elm St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,462 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5, 854-square-foot lot. $376,000

92 Hudson St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,660 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10, 504-square-foot lot. $343, 700

101 South St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,092 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10, 614-square-foot lot. $294,000

586 Boston Post Rd E #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 858 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $227,000

MARSHFIELD

552 Forest St. One-family antique, built in 1700, 2,703 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 124, 146-square-foot lot. $1,215, 515

136 Idyl Wilde Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25, 800-square-foot lot. $680,000

51 Deerhill Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 2,590 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48, 787-square-foot lot. $350,000

678 Plain St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1971,860 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $220,000

MATTAPAN

36 Temple St. #36 Condo. $800,000

2183 Dorchester Ave. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 989 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 982-square-foot lot. $430,000

MAYNARD

12 Pine St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,512 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10, 890-square-foot lot. $375,000

MEDFIELD

345 North St. One-family contemporary, built in 1984, 4, 845 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 413, 668-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

5 Marsh Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1982,2,539 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20, 303-square-foot lot. $780,000

MEDFORD

135 Middlesex Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,540 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4, 500-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

4 Intervale Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1906, 2,230 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9, 107-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

26 Hamilton St. Three-family family flat, built in 1910, 2,688 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,138-square-foot lot. $1,137, 500

48 Hunewill Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1952,1,319 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6, 671-square-foot lot. $740,000

15 Ames St. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,690 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3, 957-square-foot lot. $695,000

645 Fulton St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1915, 1,597 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3, 175-square-foot lot. $545,000

MEDWAY

45 Village St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 3, 008 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24, 394-square-foot lot. $608,000

235 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1961,1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20, 038-square-foot lot. $385,000

MELROSE

66 Florence Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1929, 1,620 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6, 612-square-foot lot. $686,000

79 Dexter Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,206 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5, 828-square-foot lot. $550,000

MERRIMAC

9 Crossing Way #9 Condo. $605, 100

METHUEN

15 Cardinal Road #15 Condo. $795, 563

11 Cardinal Road #11 Condo. $784, 949

75 Cochrane Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 3, 227 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10, 851-square-foot lot. $552,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

40 School St. #2 Condo. $220,000

MIDDLETON

77 Rowell Lane #77 Condo. $1,014, 010

MILFORD

4 Governors Way #A Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,670 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $442,000

34 Fruit St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,670 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8, 185-square-foot lot. $390,000

30 Meade St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,505 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5, 001-square-foot lot. $355,000

MILTON

89 Blue Hill Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,600 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5, 929-square-foot lot. $615,000

89 Blue Hill Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,600 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5, 929-square-foot lot. $410,000

12 Lincoln St. One-family Colonial, built in 1933, 1,363 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3, 942-square-foot lot. $200,000

NAHANT

33-R Gardner Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 768 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath. $305,000

NATICK

86-86A Kendall Lane #86 Condo. $850,000

2 Timber Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1952,2,395 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13, 007-square-foot lot. $710,000

27 Connecticut Ave. One-family old style, built in 1940, 1,340 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $465,000

260 Speen St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,218 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10, 102-square-foot lot. $462,000

10 Village Way #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 778 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $248,000

NEEDHAM

28 Enslin Road. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,382 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,892-square-foot lot. $2,750,000

68 Oakland Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1922,1,313 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7, 405-square-foot lot. $2,215,000

60 Crescent Road #60 Condo duplex, built in 2019, 3, 200 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13, 068-square-foot lot. $1,528,000

646-648 Webster St. #646 Condo. $1,360,000

171 Standish Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1982,1,684 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,587-square-foot lot. $1,099,000

4 South St. One-family split level, built in 1973, 1,699 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10, 062-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

78 Valley Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941,1,886 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10, 019-square-foot lot. $950,000

235 Garden St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,294 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7, 841-square-foot lot. $735,000

NEWBURY

2 Fieldstone Lane. One-family conventional, built in 2022,3, 248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18, 687-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

NEWBURYPORT

58 Merrimac St. #3-4 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,420 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $879,000

14 59th St. One-family ranch, built in 1900, 770 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4, 900-square-foot lot. $560,000

26 Munroe St. #2 Condo. $280,000

NEWTON

441 Lowell Ave. #441 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 3, 600 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 8, 869-square-foot lot. $1,680,000

35 Fox Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 3, 240 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 9, 563-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

2163 Commonwealth Ave. #2 Condo. $1,300,000

2163 Commonwealth Ave. #1 Condo. $1,295,000

44 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7, 500-square-foot lot. $730,000

30 Cummings Road. One-family old style, built in 1885, 2,284 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,730-square-foot lot. $719, 560

182 E Side Pkwy #182 Condo two family, built in 1930, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6, 500-square-foot lot. $650,000

24 Cross Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 2,826 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 14, 070-square-foot lot. $249,000

NORTH ANDOVER

79 Cortland Drive #79 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 2,243 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $825,000

14 Camden St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,023 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5, 998-square-foot lot. $485,000

4 Harvest Drive #204 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,253 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

58 Bulfinch St. #B Condo. $499, 900

19 Ranch St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $430,000

45 Moran St. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 1,501 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6, 350-square-foot lot. $323,000

68 N Washington St. #506 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 990 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $275,000

NORTH READING

34 Brassie Way #34 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 2,212 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $690,000

217 Park St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 37, 026-square-foot lot. $519,000

NORTHBOROUGH

139 Northgate Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,764 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16, 954-square-foot lot. $625,000

NORTON

1 Woodlark Drive #D Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,420 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $420,000

NORWELL

42 Captain Vinal Way One-family Colonial, built in 1971,4, 014 square feet, 13 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44, 431-square-foot lot. $775,000

NORWOOD

120 Vernon St. Two-family two family, built in 1870, 2,408 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10, 496-square-foot lot. $795,000

28-30 Melville Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1910, 2,730 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7, 080-square-foot lot. $790,000

PEABODY

14 Catherine Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1960, 2,684 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15, 002-square-foot lot. $650,000

2601 Postgate Lane #2601 Condo townhse-end, built in 1987, 2,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000

367 Lynnfield St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9, 374-square-foot lot. $500,000

PEPPERELL

12 1st Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,123 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15, 002-square-foot lot. $380,000

62 Mill St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,258 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19, 624-square-foot lot. $260,000

PLYMOUTH

25 Great Pointe One-family contemporary, built in 2004, 2,822 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7, 786-square-foot lot. $740,000

3 Cracstone Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972,2,944 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23, 921-square-foot lot. $712,500

96 Watercourse Place. One-family Colonial, built in 2021,2,688 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20, 349-square-foot lot. $699, 900

8 Cliffside Drive #8 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 2,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $690,000

5 Lake Shore Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,466 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7, 405-square-foot lot. $600,000

45 Plaza Way #5408 Condo. $564, 434

45 Plaza Way #5409 Condo. $557, 779

45 Plaza Way #5407 Condo. $555, 311

45 Plaza Way #5309 Condo. $537, 516

102 South St. One-family , built in 1900, 1,809 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9, 180-square-foot lot. $470,000

252 Bourne Road. One-family ranch, built in 1984, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 42,216-square-foot lot. $410,000

5 Jacobs Ladder One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 2,977 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,363-square-foot lot. $353, 333

6 Black Cat Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1983, 1,660 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 37, 424-square-foot lot. $340,000

6 Black Cat Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1983, 1,660 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 37, 424-square-foot lot. $314,000

QUINCY

28 Furnace Brook Pkwy One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,646 square feet, 8 rooms, 1 bath, on 7, 711-square-foot lot. $768, 888

6 Palmer St. #12 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,939 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $630,000

10 Sampo Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,746 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7, 448-square-foot lot. $600,000

77 Wallace Road. One-family conventional, built in 1927, 1,638 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4, 526-square-foot lot. $568,000

RANDOLPH

6 Cochato Park One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,178-square-foot lot. $499, 900

85 Emily Jeffers Road #85 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,290 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000

READING

15 Terrace Park One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,612 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,949-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

197 Pearl St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,559 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16, 731-square-foot lot. $565,000

REVERE

26 Venditto Road. Two-family two family, built in 1970, 2,705 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10, 576-square-foot lot. $913,000

12 Winthrop Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 1,831 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,590-square-foot lot. $570,000

63 Franklin Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 2,470 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths, on 6, 499-square-foot lot. $500,000

145 Bennington St. #217 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 965 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

63 Franklin Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 2,470 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths, on 6, 499-square-foot lot. $370,000

375-R Revere Beach Blvd One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 775 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,194-square-foot lot. $300,000

ROCKLAND

197 Concord St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,410 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25, 217-square-foot lot. $425,000

ROCKPORT

24 Haven Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1961,1,860 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13, 504-square-foot lot. $800,000

11 Railroad Ave. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1972,990 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,326-square-foot lot. $380,000

ROSLINDALE

10 Hobson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,336 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6, 300-square-foot lot. $725,000

ROWLEY

52 W Ox Pasture Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 6, 432 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 45, 603-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

66 Glen St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,895 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 138, 844-square-foot lot. $925,000

35 Wethersfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,056 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16, 200-square-foot lot. $649, 900

ROXBURY

7 Worthington St. Two-family row-middle, built in 1900, 2,323 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,440-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

370-380 Harrison Ave. #1021 Condo. $966,000

18 Albion St. #2 Condo. $606,000

18 Albion St. #3 Condo. $579,000

SALEM

2 Wheatland St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,850 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,622-square-foot lot. $915,000

7 Palmer St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1915, 3, 684 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4, 225-square-foot lot. $615,000

90 Webb St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1800, 1,435 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $380,000

159 Federal St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4, 469-square-foot lot. $375,000

SALISBURY

54 Old County Road #1 Condo. $549, 900

3 Bayberry Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1971,2,042 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20, 652-square-foot lot. $491,000

78 N End Blvd #2 Condo. $399, 900

SAUGUS

8 Jamaica Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,057 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16, 797-square-foot lot. $690,000

15 Victoria St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,534 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5, 998-square-foot lot. $510,000

251 Essex St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,371 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14, 980-square-foot lot. $290,000

SCITUATE

26 Old Oaken Bucket Road. One-family ranch, built in 1938, 1,108 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25, 164-square-foot lot. $635,000

SHARON

12 Lexington Way One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 3, 481 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 82,614-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

38 Firebrick Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3, 515 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,691-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

SHREWSBURY

19 Coachman Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 7, 342 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 28,000-square-foot lot. $2,193, 750

40 Shrewsbury Green Drive #F Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 935 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $272,000

SOMERVILLE

18 Summit St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,146 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $3, 250,000

57-B Prescott St. #57B Condo conventional, built in 1870, 2,453 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,500,000

53 Albion St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,493 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $675,000

SOUTH BOSTON

880 E 2nd St. Three-family decker, built in 1890, 2,331 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,296-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

152 Old Colony Ave. #24 Condo low-rise, built in 2006, 815 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 945-square-foot lot. $699,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

3 Andrews Way One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 3, 248 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43, 560-square-foot lot. $950,000

11 Winter St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,127 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10, 315-square-foot lot. $445,000

STOUGHTON

47-49 Plain St. Two-family Town House, built in 1974, 2,904 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15, 600-square-foot lot. $700,000

67 Parkview Ave. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,356 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 39, 455-square-foot lot. $500,000

479 School St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,313 square feet, 20 rooms, 12 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 169, 884-square-foot lot. $493, 300

555 Page St. #201 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 968 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $351,000

STOW

456 Great Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952,1,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 72,310-square-foot lot. $273, 499

SUDBURY

111 Cold Brook Drive #10 Condo. $840,000

7 Farmstead Lane #7 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,920 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $820,000

113 Cold Brook Drive #9 Condo. $800,000

15 Powers Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 3, 142 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,325-square-foot lot. $576, 030

401 Emery Lane #305 Condo. $574, 995

20 Northwood Drive #101 Condo/Apt, built in 2002,1,592 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths. $475,000

SWAMPSCOTT

1008 Paradise Road #1J Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,139 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $310,000

TEWKSBURY

36 Dunvegan Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,988 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47, 916-square-foot lot. $705,000

70 Worthern Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,132 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20, 715-square-foot lot. $700,000

1321 Emerald Court #1321 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,408 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $488, 900

95 Decarolis Drive #95 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,009 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $420,000

21 James St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,706 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56, 192-square-foot lot. $399, 900

TOWNSEND

44 Warren Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,664 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 133, 729-square-foot lot. $325,000

WAKEFIELD

89 Myrtle Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,975 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14, 301-square-foot lot. $705,000

410 Salem St. #1104 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $530,000

1 Minot St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,280 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7, 501-square-foot lot. $510,000

10 Foster St. #206 Condo/Apt, built in 1972,976 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4, 356,000-square-foot lot. $325,000

WALPOLE

10 Hartshorn Place #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,113 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000

WALTHAM

177-179 River St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3, 800 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,023-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

128 Russell St. #1 Condo. $1,148, 500

119 Russell St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 3, 337 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8, 050-square-foot lot. $965,000

50 Hammond St. Two-family old style, built in 1910, 1,936 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6, 800-square-foot lot. $730,000

81 Parmenter Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,211 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5, 449-square-foot lot. $695,000

24 Coolidge Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5, 062-square-foot lot. $610,000

32 Bacon St. #D Condo. $485,000

WATERTOWN

49-51 Quirk St. #49 Condo. $1,090,000

62 Webster St. One-family ranch, built in 1952,1,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6, 399-square-foot lot. $673,000

WELLESLEY

38 Woodcliff Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 3, 589 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24, 020-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

85 Grove St. #105 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,495 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $989,000

WEST ROXBURY

48 Bonad Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,538 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8, 650-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

15 John Alden Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6, 279-square-foot lot. $711,000

9 Chesbrough Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1931,1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5, 500-square-foot lot. $665,000

50-56 Broadlawn Park #516 Condo mid-rise, built in 1974, 1,157 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,157-square-foot lot. $425,000

4975 Washington St. #216 Condo low-rise, built in 1986, 1,055 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,055-square-foot lot. $324,000

55 Broadlawn Park #15A Condo low-rise, built in 1964, 615 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 615-square-foot lot. $320,000

WESTBOROUGH

4213 Peters Farm Way #4213 Condo , built in 2022,1,469 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000

1207 Peters Farm Way #1207 Condo , built in 2019, 1,469 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $520,000

4101 Peters Farm Way #4101 Condo , built in 2022,1,469 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $508, 145

WESTPORT

32 Morning Dove Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 1,816 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 59, 982-square-foot lot. $640,000

8 President St. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 828 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 23, 954-square-foot lot. $308,000

WESTWOOD

77 Abbey Road #77 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 1,860 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,590,000

116 Phillips Brooks Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 2,572 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25, 710-square-foot lot. $1,372,500

WEYMOUTH

15 Aster Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1943, 820 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,250-square-foot lot. $565,000

65 Neck St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,368 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 baths, on 7, 515-square-foot lot. $517,000

277 Front St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1868, 1,488 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17, 400-square-foot lot. $425,000

43 Sanderson Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1947, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17, 500-square-foot lot. $355,000

15 High Street Place. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,387 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6, 560-square-foot lot. $280,000

WHITMAN

364 Temple St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 952 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,672-square-foot lot. $405,000

WILMINGTON

31 Apache Way One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,836 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20, 909-square-foot lot. $705,000

11 Wilton Drive. One-family split level, built in 1959, 1,266 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 62,291-square-foot lot. $695,000

95 Glen Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 1,760 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3, 920-square-foot lot. $675,000

168 Lowell St. #18 Condo. $634, 900

4 Beverly Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1984, 1,138 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7, 405-square-foot lot. $615,000

139 Grove Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5, 663-square-foot lot. $610,000

232 Lowell St. One-family conventional, built in 1869, 1,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20, 909-square-foot lot. $565,000

84 Lowell St. One-family conventional, built in 1945, 1,970 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 57, 935-square-foot lot. $562,000

9 Lawrence Court. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,125 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 87, 120-square-foot lot. $512,000

WINCHESTER

43 Tremont St. #43 Condo/Apt, built in 1879, 2,673 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $890,000

WINTHROP

55-57 Bellevue Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 3, 012 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6, 391-square-foot lot. $800,000

116 Grovers Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,306 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7, 628-square-foot lot. $750,000

5 Vine Ave. #5 Condo. $495,000

WOBURN

33 Grape St. Two-family duplex, built in 1970, 2,050 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7, 536-square-foot lot. $770,000

4 Highland St. #1 Condo. $705,000

11 Rumford Park Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1961,936 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $555,000

