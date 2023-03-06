Real Estate News Eric Hosmer, former Red Sox player, lists Newton home for $6.6m The five-bedroom home is about a half-mile from the commuter rail and the Mass. Pike. Eric Hosmer bought this home for $6,150,000 just last September. redfin.com

Chicago Cubs first baseman Eric Hosmer has put his multimillion dollar Newton mansion on the market.

Hosmer, whom the Red Sox cut in December, listed his six-bedroom Colonial for $6,575,000 after purchasing it for $6,150,000 in September. The home has a mitt-full of bathrooms: five full and two half.

Boston Red Sox’s Eric Hosmer watches from the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals. – AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The 8,081-square-foot home rests on 1.03 acres at 35 Wykeham Road, just half a mile from the West Newton commuter rail station and right off the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The home, originally constructed in 1936, was renovated in 2018 and features a wine cellar, fitness room, and three fireplaces.

The gray and white kitchen, which has a granite island so big it could easily span the distance between the foul line and the dugout, looks out to a back patio on one side and the grassy front yard on the other.

The kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, including two ovens and a massive refrigerator. — Douglas Elliman

The mansion also affords a lot of space for hosting après-dinner, including a living room that stretches into an enclosed porch lined with windows.

The living room features crown molding and extends to a beautiful enclosed porch with floor-to-ceiling windows. — Douglas Elliman

The upstairs holds five of the home’s six bedrooms, including a primary suite that has a bathroom with a soaking tub that could melt away the soreness of even the longest stretch catch.

Advertisement:

The yard is as lush as a baseball outfield come spring. Unlike an outfield, the home is guarded by two dogwood trees that put on a show of beautiful flowers in the spring.

Out back, the patio offers a grill, a firepit, plenty of space for seating and entertaining, and access to the living room and the three-car garage.

Manny Sarkis of The Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman real estate has the listing.