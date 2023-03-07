Real Estate News Move into Matt Damon’s ‘Good Will Hunting’ digs for $4,500 a month To quote Will Hunting: "How do you like them apples?" A scene from the movie "Good Will Hunting" with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. The home looks nothing like this today. Handout

The building where Matt Damon’s character lived in “Good Will Hunting” has gone upscale.

The three-decker at 190 W Sixth St. is featured in the iconic 1997 Boston film, which starred Damon as a Southie janitor and mathematical genius. The second-floor unit is listed for rent at $4,500 per month. However, you probably won’t recognize the property due to the transformation it’s undergone over the years.

Podcast host Jordan Runtagh noticed the property was on the market and compared how it looked during the film with the glow-up it’s received these days. It’s a strong example of how much South Boston has changed.

The backyard of 190 W. Sixth St., where scenes from the movie “Good Will Hunting” were shot. – John Tlumacki/Globe staff/File 2007

. – Gibson Sotheby’s

Damon’s character lived on the first story of the building in the film, but it’s the second-floor stunner that’s listed. Measuring 1,000 square feet, the two-bed, two-bath unit features a kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a wine refrigerator, and breakfast bar. There’s a separate dining area and a comfortable open-concept living room with a gas fireplace and three light exposures.

. – Gibson Sotheby’s

. – Gibson Sotheby’s

. – Gibson Sotheby’s

“It’s super comfortable to entertain and enjoy in if you look at the layout,” said Frank Celeste of Gibson Sotheby’s, who has the listing with Ash Williams.

Advertisement:

From the dining area, a door slides open to the private deck.

The unit features two spacious bedrooms, including a primary one with French doors that open to let natural light and air stream into the space. It has an en-suite bath with dual sinks.

There’s also a laundry setup in the unit, as well as central air and storage in the basement.

. – Gibson Sotheby’s

. – Gibson Sotheby’s

. – Gibson Sotheby’s

. – Gibson Sotheby’s

. – Gibson Sotheby’s

Another feature that’s likely to pique the interest of prospective renters? The unit comes with a parking space that’s tucked on the side of the building.

“People are paying 400 to 500 a month out there” for parking, Celeste said.

The tenant is responsible for paying for heat, hot water, cooking gas, and electricity.

The property went up for sale back in 2017, the Globe previously reported.

In 2007, a full decade after the film premiered, the property was described as having “only gotten grungier with age and which is best viewed from the alleyway that runs behind the triple-decker.” It was renovated in 2012.

. – Gibson Sotheby’s