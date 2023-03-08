Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Mar. 8)

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
ABINGTON
27 Platt St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,575 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,750-square-foot lot. $600,000
560 Bedford St. #F2 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000
ACTON
23 Davis Road #A14 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 631 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $215,000
ALLSTON
25 Riverdale St. #27 Condo. $650,000
AMESBURY
73 Market St. #2 Condo family flat, built in 1900, 1,496 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $290,000
5 Union St. Two-family two family, built in 1885, 2,699 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,170-square-foot lot. $210,000
ANDOVER
3 Avella Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 5,051 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,869-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
43 High St. One-family old style, built in 1860, 2,908 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,339-square-foot lot. $708,511
13 Muirfield Circle #13 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 4,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths. $649,700
ARLINGTON
14 Regis Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,482-square-foot lot. $1,910,000
8 Florence Ave. One-family old style, built in 1875, 1,831 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
9 Philemon St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,203 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,268-square-foot lot. $1,405,000
168 Mount Vernon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 2,155 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,114-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
52 River St. #1 Condo. $975,000
101 Newport St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,432 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,870-square-foot lot. $665,000
264 Massachusetts Ave. #205 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 752 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $570,000
46 Forest St. #46 Condo. $560,000
58 Mystic St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1860, 991 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $555,000
44-46 Forest St. #44 Condo. $523,000
ASHLAND
142 Prospect St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,780 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,768-square-foot lot. $650,000
AYER
27 Calvin St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,764 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,763-square-foot lot. $550,000
BEDFORD
39 Fletcher Road. One-family old style, built in 1885, 2,744 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,440-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
BELLINGHAM
21 Central Blvd Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1921, 2,760 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,644-square-foot lot. $520,000
83 Indian Run Road #B Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $200,000
BELMONT
39 Harding Ave. #39 Condo. $485,000
BEVERLY
10 Highland Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,106 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,549-square-foot lot. $825,000
109 Water St. #403 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,725 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $675,000
38-40 Simon St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 3,271 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,892-square-foot lot. $649,000
109 Water St. #403 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,725 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $645,000
23 Walker Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,488 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,200-square-foot lot. $613,500
47 Brimbal Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,396 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,158-square-foot lot. $585,000
14 Mason St. One-family Colonial, built in 1917, 1,401 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $510,000
10-12 Mechanic St. #10 Condo. $485,000
8 Woodland Ave. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1880, 1,213 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $435,000
8 Enon St. #2B Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 2,020 square feet, 1 bath. $295,000
38 Dunham Road #110 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,080 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $252,500
BILLERICA
4 Champa Road. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 2,510 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $800,000
57 Billerica Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,333 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,220-square-foot lot. $646,000
36 Hilltop Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,806 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,975-square-foot lot. $610,000
15 Bellflower Road. One-family split level, built in 1968, 1,506 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,918-square-foot lot. $515,000
417 Treble Cove Road. One-family split entry, built in 1978, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,963-square-foot lot. $510,000
41 Boston Road #334 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,020 square feet, 2 baths. $440,000
2 Doe Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,667-square-foot lot. $400,000
BOLTON
52 Old Stone Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 4,565 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
BOSTON
56 Beacon St. One-family row-middle, built in 1819, 9,439 square feet, 17 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 4,350-square-foot lot. $28,250,000
109-111 Commonwealth Ave. #7 Condo row-end, built in 1901, 4,140 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,140-square-foot lot. $9,750,000
103 Myrtle St. Three-family row-middle, built in 1890, 2,191 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 675-square-foot lot. $2,150,000
124 Pembroke St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,844 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,844-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
100 Shawmut Ave. #401 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 1,155 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,599,900
2 Avery St. #29H Condo high-rise, built in 1999, 1,661 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,661-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
135 Seaport Blvd #701 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 747 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $1,259,000
28-32 Atlantic Ave. #537 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,115 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,115-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
201 W 8th St. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 2019, 1,681 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,145,000
530 Massachusetts Ave. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,002 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,002-square-foot lot. $995,000
175 Saint Botolph St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 829 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 829-square-foot lot. $950,000
65 E India Row #38H Condo high-rise, built in 1972, 879 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 879-square-foot lot. $865,000
103 Gainsborough St. #308 Condo row-middle, built in 1885, 917 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 917-square-foot lot. $861,400
9 Hanson St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 692 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 692-square-foot lot. $850,000
48 Saint Stephen St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 748 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 748-square-foot lot. $780,000
85 E India Row #10A Condo high-rise, built in 1972, 750 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 750-square-foot lot. $675,000
2064 Dorchester Ave. #3 Condo decker, built in 1920, 1,267 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $662,500
524 Columbus Ave. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 534 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 534-square-foot lot. $629,000
2064 Dorchester Ave. #3 Condo decker, built in 1920, 1,267 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $602,700
245 Norwell St. Two-family Town House, built in 2021, 2,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,946-square-foot lot. $475,000
483 Beacon St. #64 Condo mid-rise, built in 1895, 350 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 350-square-foot lot. $449,000
40 Terrance St. #6 Condo. $250,000
BOXBOROUGH
65 Prescott Road. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 1,222 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $650,000
BOXFORD
15-A Porter Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 2,454 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,556-square-foot lot. $799,000
BRAINTREE
333 Granite St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 2,184 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,452-square-foot lot. $660,000
67 Cotton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,844 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,922-square-foot lot. $622,000
395 Liberty St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,400-square-foot lot. $580,000
17 Davis Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,352 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,025-square-foot lot. $510,000
BRIDGEWATER
25 Deerfield Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1982, 2,364 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 61,492-square-foot lot. $665,000
5 Hayward Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 3,008 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 48,751-square-foot lot. $629,000
607 High St. #607 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000
1345 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,342-square-foot lot. $400,000
BRIGHTON
191 Washington St. #518 Condo. $1,712,400
42 Radnor Road. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 3,456 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,983-square-foot lot. $1,525,000
191 Washington St. #614 Condo. $1,039,900
191 Washington St. #304 Condo. $1,029,900
191 Washington St. #500 Condo. $999,900
191 Washington St. #621 Condo. $749,900
15 Gerrish St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,750-square-foot lot. $615,000
191 Washington St. #715 Condo. $569,900
191 Washington St. #511 Condo. $519,900
1718 Commonwealth Ave. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 730 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 730-square-foot lot. $450,000
BROCKTON
37 Silver Road. Two-family two family, built in 1904, 3,140 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $650,000
134 Ettrick St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,234 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,003-square-foot lot. $485,000
919 Court St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,452 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $464,000
19 Marion St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,358 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,478-square-foot lot. $435,000
47 Pinehurst Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 1,976 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,113-square-foot lot. $430,000
50 Cottage Grove Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1965, 2,700 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,350-square-foot lot. $410,000
72 Cary St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,656 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,188-square-foot lot. $400,000
220 Tribou St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,401-square-foot lot. $365,000
11 Windsor Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,386 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,700-square-foot lot. $290,000
685 Oak St. #20-11 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,105 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $280,000
146 Court St. #601 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 599 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $262,500
82 Carl Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,180 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,021-square-foot lot. $261,000
112 Oak Lane #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $252,500
BROOKLINE
76 Sewall Ave. #C Condo, built in 1890, 1,598 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,065,000
99 Pond Ave. #321 Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 1,300 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $760,000
7 Linden St. Three-family decker, built in 1920, 3,807 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $695,277
15 Francis St. #15 Condo low-rise, built in 1968, 803 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $635,000
50 Green St. #203 Condo low-rise, built in 1968, 775 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $612,000
1731 Beacon St. #608 Condo high-rise, built in 1984, 925 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $555,000
19 Winchester St. #312 Condo high-rise, built in 1968, 684 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $465,000
28 Juniper St. #85 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 638 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $210,641
BURLINGTON
2 Maureen Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1977, 1,972 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,394-square-foot lot. $800,000
5 Eugene Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,416 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,398-square-foot lot. $380,000
13 Hallmark Gdns #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 900 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $367,000
3 Hallmark Gdns #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 725 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $275,000
59 Center St. #215 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 996 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $257,100
CAMBRIDGE
61 Upland Road #61 Condo two story, built in 1897, 1,266 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,800,000
27 Kinnaird St. #6 Condo. $1,450,000
68 Howard St. #68 Condo two story, built in 1903, 1,275 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,150,000
311-313 Concord Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 3,094 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,464-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
28 River St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 937 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $849,000
175 Richdale Ave. #312 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 672 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $689,000
18 Whitney Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1885, 866 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 10,665-square-foot lot. $573,000
CANTON
60 Coppersmith Way #6402 Condo. $861,884
60 Coppersmith Way #408 Condo. $805,889
60 Coppersmith Way #405 Condo. $675,438
17 Barbara Road. One-family split level, built in 1961, 1,603 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,400-square-foot lot. $620,000
60 Coppersmith Way #406 Condo. $502,951
2255 Washington St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,338 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,329-square-foot lot. $451,500
360 Neponset St. #604 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 675 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $260,000
CARLISLE
851 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,554 square feet, 4 baths, on 157,047-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
91 Laurelwood Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1977, 3,162 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
CARVER
28 Great Meadow Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 1,934 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,865-square-foot lot. $587,000
30 Copper Lantern Lane #30 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,794 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $377,000
51 West St. One-family cottage, built in 1947, 740 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $355,000
CHARLESTOWN
5-9R Trenton St. #9 Condo. $594,000
42 8th St. #2312 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 723 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $535,000
CHELMSFORD
9 Saint Andrews Way #9 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 2,502 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $670,000
18 Saint Nicholas Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,656 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,038-square-foot lot. $595,000
28 Ruthellen Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,418-square-foot lot. $568,000
53 Woodbine St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,450 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,051-square-foot lot. $492,500
854 Wellman Ave. #854 Condo Town House, built in 1992, 1,215 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000
912 Wellman Ave. #912 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,254 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $418,000
627 Wellman Ave. #627 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,122 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000
30 Empire St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,128 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,333-square-foot lot. $300,000
CHELSEA
160 Commandants Way #202 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,023 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000
5 John St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,844 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,365-square-foot lot. $300,000
CONCORD
207 Peter Spring Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,778 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,019-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
100 Keyes Road #212 Condo/Apt, built in 1952, 1,863 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 192,535-square-foot lot. $890,000
DANVERS
21 Bridle Spur Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 8,136 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 66,184-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
51 Pickering St. #1 Condo. $759,000
12 Wayside Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,614 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,907-square-foot lot. $520,000
37 Constitution Lane #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,090 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $465,000
DEDHAM
35 Jackson Pond Road #35 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 4,214 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths. $1,350,000
48 Berkeley Road. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 665 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 14,112-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
6 Dale St. #1 Condo. $835,000
83 Colonial Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,538 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,156-square-foot lot. $435,000
4 N Stone Mill Drive #912 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,323 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000
83 Colonial Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,538 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,156-square-foot lot. $388,000
DORCHESTER
4 Ashmont Park One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,881 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,118-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
6 Ashmont Park One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,178 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,219-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
1 Claymont Terrace. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,525 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,573-square-foot lot. $1,333,000
62-64 Edson St. Three-family conventional, built in 1905, 3,284 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 4,010-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
131 Grampian Way Two-family conventional, built in 1925, 2,818 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
64 Florida St. Three-family row-middle, built in 1900, 3,216 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,766-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
36 Temple St. #36A Condo. $784,000
16 Olney St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,770 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,312-square-foot lot. $627,000
68 Armandine St. #5 Condo. $605,000
20 Popes Hill St. One-family row-middle, built in 1963, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,337-square-foot lot. $585,000
9 Batchelder St. #2 Condo. $560,000
17 Tolman St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 914 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 914-square-foot lot. $545,000
38 Somont Road #1 Condo. $449,000
DUNSTABLE
333 Groton St. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 2,844 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 224,334-square-foot lot. $500,000
DUXBURY
70 Parks St. #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,575 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $587,500
EAST BOSTON
238-240 Maverick St. Three-family decker, built in 1920, 3,415 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,653-square-foot lot. $1,101,000
47 Morris St. #3 Condo. $690,000
35 Leyden St. #4 Condo. $645,000
16 Marion St. One-family Colonial, built in 1899, 1,582 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,510-square-foot lot. $500,000
5-9R Trenton St. #3 Condo. $462,500
EAST BRIDGEWATER
69 Brookbend Way W #69 Condo free-standng, built in 2000, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $355,000
58 Metzler Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 550 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 18,935-square-foot lot. $250,000
EASTON
41 Norton Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,280 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,963-square-foot lot. $580,000
2 Adam St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 642 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $249,900
EVERETT
30 Mead St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 3,792 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,377-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
31 Calhoun Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,770 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,045-square-foot lot. $765,000
24 Fairlawn St. One-family old style, built in 1907, 1,574 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,731-square-foot lot. $650,000
54 Freeman Ave. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,595 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,607-square-foot lot. $625,000
21 Wall St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,694 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,376-square-foot lot. $600,000
11 Elm St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,779-square-foot lot. $475,000
FOXBOROUGH
15 Villa Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,828 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,743-square-foot lot. $540,000
12 Creighton Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,515 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,320-square-foot lot. $500,000
22 W Leonard St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 686 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 20,790-square-foot lot. $341,250
27 Fuller Road #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 902 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $260,000
FRAMINGHAM
16 Orchard View Circle #16 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 1,812 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $695,000
317 Bishop St. One-family conventional, built in 1892, 1,060 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,719-square-foot lot. $620,000
22 Draper Road #B Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,220 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $459,000
89 Meadow St. One-family split level, built in 1993, 1,085 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,394-square-foot lot. $454,000
13 Sandra Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,322 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,233-square-foot lot. $360,000
1321 Worcester Road #406 Condo mid-rise, built in 1967, 760 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $265,000
1325 Worcester Road #C1 Condo mid-rise, built in 1967, 700 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $250,000
FRANKLIN
3 Peppermill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,556 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,757-square-foot lot. $712,500
FREETOWN
15 Hawes Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1974, 1,374 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,178-square-foot lot. $425,000
GEORGETOWN
99 Andover St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,338 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,374-square-foot lot. $680,000
112 W Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1780, 2,144 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,841-square-foot lot. $480,000
GLOUCESTER
4 Wonson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1894, 1,054 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,477-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
25 Webster St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,537 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,050-square-foot lot. $420,000
120 Maplewood Ave. #202 Condo/Apt, built in 1899, 1,107 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $260,000
GROVELAND
707 Alyssa Drive #707 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,711 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $425,000
HALIFAX
224 Cranberry Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,234 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,002-square-foot lot. $595,000
1 Spruce St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 752 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $385,000
HAMILTON
40 Lake Drive. One-family cottage, built in 1940, 920 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,509-square-foot lot. $350,000
HANOVER
128 Washington St. Two-family antique, built in 1810, 7,749 square feet, 21 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $655,000
HANSON
216 Waltham St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 777 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,187-square-foot lot. $339,000
152 Waltham St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 728 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,396-square-foot lot. $290,000
HAVERHILL
539 E Broadway One-family ranch, built in 1993, 5,054 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 73,181-square-foot lot. $750,000
142 River St. Two-family Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 2,892 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,942-square-foot lot. $700,000
146 River St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,322 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 2,187-square-foot lot. $700,000
21 Lovejoy St. One-family old style, built in 1924, 1,263 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,702-square-foot lot. $550,000
25 Waldo Court #25 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 1,806 square feet, 3 baths. $550,000
18 Oleary Way #18 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $479,900
14 Oleary Way #14 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $469,900
16 Oleary Way #16 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $454,900
4 Fairfield St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,712 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $437,000
145 Kingsbury Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,982 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,052-square-foot lot. $424,900
96 Beechwood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1996, 1,312 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,471-square-foot lot. $414,900
84-86 Broadway Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 4,386 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,298-square-foot lot. $410,000
115 Pilgrim Road #115 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,925 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $405,000
16 Littlefield Court #16 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,180 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000
HINGHAM
132 Martins Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1975, 4,852 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 92,708-square-foot lot. $5,000,000
42 Colonial Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,623 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,472-square-foot lot. $1,693,300
19 Hoover Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,650 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,277-square-foot lot. $905,200
197 Wompatuck Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,256-square-foot lot. $888,000
HOLBROOK
20 Shirley St. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 1,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,400-square-foot lot. $515,000
15 Sunflower Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 984 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $450,000
360 Pine St. One-family ranch, built in 1946, 660 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,540-square-foot lot. $430,000
34 S Shore Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 840 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $355,000
HOLLISTON
34 Maple St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,132 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 28,314-square-foot lot. $350,000
HOPKINTON
30 Church St. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 3,531 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 24,999-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
11 Pinecrest Vlg #11 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,152 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000
38 Walcott Valley Drive #38 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000
HUDSON
143 Broad St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $470,000
HULL
155 Nantasket Ave. #401 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 1,163 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $537,000
HYDE PARK
79 Wood Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,560 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,859-square-foot lot. $650,099
11 Ernest Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,356 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,728-square-foot lot. $640,000
21 Mattakeeset St. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 1,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,303-square-foot lot. $560,000
IPSWICH
11 Dow Brook Circle #46 Condo. $1,387,137
106 Northridge Road. One-family conventional, built in 1943, 2,363 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $1,180,000
16 Dow Brook Circle #26 Condo. $879,900
130 Linebrook Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,237 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,658-square-foot lot. $810,000
12 New Mill Place #12 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,426 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $511,500
45 Farley Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,928 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,150-square-foot lot. $416,667
JAMAICA PLAIN
297 Perkins St. #A102 Condo free-standng, built in 1979, 1,924 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,261-square-foot lot. $650,000
37 Tower St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 1,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,120-square-foot lot. $650,000
3305-3309 Washington St. #102 Condo. $415,000
KINGSTON
36 Putters Place. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2016, 2,502 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,756-square-foot lot. $740,000
40 Deer Run Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,412 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,519-square-foot lot. $725,000
LAKEVILLE
5 Colleen Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1986, 1,704 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 73,049-square-foot lot. $550,000
51 Riverside Drive #51 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 1,224 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $392,000
LAWRENCE
39 Falmouth St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,408 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,880-square-foot lot. $650,000
22 Magnolia St. Two-family family flat, built in 1910, 2,647 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,875-square-foot lot. $642,000
8 Packard St. Two-family duplex, built in 1970, 2,074 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,403-square-foot lot. $435,000
6 Gorham St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,921-square-foot lot. $430,000
42 Shattuck St. Two-family family flat, built in 1905, 2,164 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,790-square-foot lot. $413,500
3 Woodland St. #7 Condo. $340,000
LEXINGTON
370 Massachusetts Ave. #1 Condo. $1,275,000
41 Eldred St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,202-square-foot lot. $895,000
26 Locust Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,924 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,240-square-foot lot. $850,000
7 Ames Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 850 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $630,000
LINCOLN
27 Huckleberry Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1979, 4,228 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,253-square-foot lot. $1,465,000
LITTLETON
11 Bluebird Way One-family ranch, built in 2021, 1,672 square feet, 2 baths, on 8,494-square-foot lot. $700,000
LOWELL
55 Trotting Park Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 1,948 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,159-square-foot lot. $585,000
18 Lura St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,560 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,987-square-foot lot. $545,000
20 Winona St. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $540,000
8 Oxford St. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,629 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,640-square-foot lot. $502,000
130 John St. #358 Condo/Apt, built in 1871, 1,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000
353 Plain St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,059 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,901-square-foot lot. $380,000
76 Carolyn St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,204 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,964-square-foot lot. $375,000
1431 Pawtucket Blvd #15 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,030 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $342,000
240 Jackson St. #629 Condo/Apt, built in 1950, 1,269 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $317,000
33 Unsworth St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,144 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,560-square-foot lot. $295,000
35 Roper St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,059 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,875-square-foot lot. $270,000
1820 Skyline Drive #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 918 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $250,000
1524 Gorham St. #205 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 859 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $245,000
361 Hildreth St. #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 746 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $200,000
LYNN
32-A Nelson St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,462 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,025-square-foot lot. $725,000
36 High Rock St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,499 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,724-square-foot lot. $687,400
76 Fair Oaks Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1935, 1,119 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,337-square-foot lot. $600,000
10 Tucker St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,749 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,330-square-foot lot. $560,000
19 Gertrude St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,952 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,433-square-foot lot. $540,000
74 Range Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 1,272 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,985-square-foot lot. $530,000
25 Jefferson St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 1,774 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,038-square-foot lot. $525,000
27 Harvest St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,154 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $525,000
9 Sterling St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,072-square-foot lot. $516,900
31 Burrill Ave. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,351 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,600-square-foot lot. $440,000
45 Brimblecom St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,355 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,402-square-foot lot. $437,000
22 Arthur St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,246 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $275,000
10-16 Stephen St. #3 Condo, built in 1973, 619 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,806-square-foot lot. $270,000
MALDEN
18 Noble St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,544 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $841,000
210 Belmont St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,203 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,871-square-foot lot. $549,900
30 Franklin St. #210 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,058 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $480,000
550 Main St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 558 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $305,000
141 Pierce St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 766 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000
MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA
5 Windemere Park Ext One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,616 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,551-square-foot lot. $860,000
MANSFIELD
112-114 School St. Three-family family flat, built in 2008, 3,823 square feet, 13 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,100-square-foot lot. $985,000
22 Windchime Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,254 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 62,291-square-foot lot. $845,000
22 Clinton St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,422 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $615,000
MARBLEHEAD
24 Gregory St. One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 2,776 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,400-square-foot lot. $3,645,000
9 Commercial St. One-family old style, built in 1955, 1,575 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,800-square-foot lot. $599,000
7 Prospect Court #7 Condo Town House, built in 1970, 922 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000
MARLBOROUGH
251 South St. One-family conventional, built in 1830, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 55,321-square-foot lot. $410,000
117 Conrad Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,690-square-foot lot. $370,000
39 Dudley St. One-family conventional, built in 1860, 1,820 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,356-square-foot lot. $320,000
MARSHFIELD
780 Careswell St. Two-family antique, built in 1750, 5,717 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 124,582-square-foot lot. $1,524,200
15 Rayfield Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,334 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,850-square-foot lot. $610,000
1338 Ocean St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,629 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,119-square-foot lot. $450,000
7 Royal Dane Drive #54 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 811 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $265,000
MAYNARD
16 Old Marlboro Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,240 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 56,149-square-foot lot. $500,000
MEDFORD
15 Lincoln St. #15 Condo. $1,035,000
42 Saint Francis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,324 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,213-square-foot lot. $835,000
43 Marion St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,937 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,330-square-foot lot. $825,000
38 Hume Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1919, 1,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,239-square-foot lot. $765,000
87 Marshall St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,197 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,860-square-foot lot. $765,000
88 Winslow Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1919, 725 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,986-square-foot lot. $685,000
79 Wicklow Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,503 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,050-square-foot lot. $657,000
19 Wright Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,225 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms. $623,500
184 Fellsway W #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,185 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000
50 Hicks Ave. #23 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,272 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $563,000
MEDWAY
1 Applegate Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 4,000 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,083-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
39 Granite St. One-family contemporary, built in 1996, 2,791 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 94,090-square-foot lot. $735,000
33 Highland St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,713 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 54,450-square-foot lot. $650,000
MELROSE
34 Chipman Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,052 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,574-square-foot lot. $845,000
102-104 Vinton St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,614 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,300-square-foot lot. $800,000
306 Main St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 600 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $360,000
MERRIMAC
3 Locust Grove Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,215 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 98,881-square-foot lot. $940,000
METHUEN
79 Pine Tree Drive #79 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,831 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $726,000
521 Lowell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1800, 2,720 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,326-square-foot lot. $649,900
19 Herrick Drive #19 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 2,199 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $648,000
15 Butternut Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,957 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,952-square-foot lot. $615,000
8 Pine Grove Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 1,772 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $575,000
204 Pelham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,238 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,818-square-foot lot. $570,000
36 Josephine Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,911 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $427,000
3 Eastbrook Place. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,378 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,885-square-foot lot. $415,000
945 Riverside Drive #4C Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,027 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $270,000
MIDDLEBOROUGH
4 Cobblestone Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 550 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $629,900
48 Rocky Meadow St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1974, 1,714 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,799-square-foot lot. $465,000
28 Harding St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 78,408-square-foot lot. $340,000
MIDDLETON
14 Stony Brook Lane #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,658 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $610,000
21 Old Essex St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,042 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $575,000
MILFORD
207-1/2 Purchase St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,788 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,969-square-foot lot. $631,000
103 Purchase St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1922, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,502-square-foot lot. $490,000
5 Governors Way #B Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,655 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $452,000
10 Governors Way #D Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,523 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $429,000
2 Governors Way #D Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,887 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $303,000
27 Shadowbrook Lane #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,170 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $250,000
MILTON
151 Highland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 3,601 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
400 Adams St. Two-family Town House, built in 1880, 3,054 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,262-square-foot lot. $1,480,000
23 Stanton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1917, 1,944 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,018-square-foot lot. $1,095,000
NATICK
27 Marion St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,859 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,273-square-foot lot. $862,500
126 Oak St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,824 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $860,000
31 Pond St. #31 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 2,055 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,110-square-foot lot. $831,000
48 Porter Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,605 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,533-square-foot lot. $568,000
NEEDHAM
95 Hunnewell St. One-family garrison, built in 1954, 1,580 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,161-square-foot lot. $2,585,000
44 Gatewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 4,434 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $2,100,000
20 Meadow Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1962, 2,020 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,892-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
151 Woodbine Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1958, 1,636 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,065,000
NEWBURY
39 Low St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 3,707 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,426-square-foot lot. $905,000
NEWBURYPORT
54 Kent St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,763 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $629,000
NEWTON
82 Collins Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,347 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,012-square-foot lot. $4,200,000
1573 Beacon St. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 5,139 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 13,604-square-foot lot. $2,822,500
115 Oxford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1933, 1,668 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,031-square-foot lot. $2,649,000
51 Oakland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 3,813 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 14,193-square-foot lot. $2,150,000
88 Otis St. Two-family victorian, built in 1840, 4,249 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,800-square-foot lot. $1,560,000
66-68 Lincoln Road. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,296 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,116-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
10 Farmington Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,974 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,080-square-foot lot. $1,235,000
61 Allison St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 748 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,792-square-foot lot. $926,000
289 Cherry St. One-family old style, built in 1879, 1,689 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,202-square-foot lot. $895,000
250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #911S Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $870,000
71 Crafts St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,975-square-foot lot. $480,000
NORFOLK
88 Cleveland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,309 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 69,810-square-foot lot. $735,000
NORTH ANDOVER
122 Abbott St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,464 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $950,000
225 Main St. Two-family, built in 1900, 3,391 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,951-square-foot lot. $780,000
37 2nd St. #37 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 1,598 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $542,000
180 Chickering Road #108C Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,063 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
148 Main St. #K122 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,055 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000
52 Fernview Ave. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 670 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $240,000
78 Jefferson St. #C Condo Town House, built in 1966, 650 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $225,000
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
12 Jennifer Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,424 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,145-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
161 Quail Creek Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,500 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,413-square-foot lot. $924,000
2 Rosemary Road. One-family ranch, built in 1994, 1,473 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,225-square-foot lot. $551,000
NORTH READING
10 Sunset Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1976, 2,548 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,192-square-foot lot. $880,000
42 Main St. #8 Condo low-rise, built in 1974, 670 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $250,000
NORTHBOROUGH
32 Davis St. One-family raised cape, built in 1986, 2,268 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,407-square-foot lot. $699,000
40 Maple Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1987, 1,286 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,328-square-foot lot. $635,900
101 E Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,598 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 47,006-square-foot lot. $395,000
25 Hamilton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,954 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,527-square-foot lot. $394,000
39 Pleasant St. #A20 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 851 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $235,000
NORTON
176 N Worcester St. Two-family conventional, built in 1935, 2,016 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 150,282-square-foot lot. $430,000
9 Village Way #F Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,397 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000
8 Lincoln St. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 688 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,053-square-foot lot. $325,000
106 John Scott Blvd One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,028 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 80,150-square-foot lot. $285,150
NORWOOD
32 Morningside Drive. One-family split level, built in 1964, 2,330 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 15,827-square-foot lot. $800,000
27 Plymouth Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,687 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 15,036-square-foot lot. $675,000
8 Stratford Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,268 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,484-square-foot lot. $562,500
29 Hill St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,088 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,712-square-foot lot. $420,000
PEABODY
68 Prospect St. #1 Condo. $760,000
68 Prospect St. #3 Condo. $749,000
68 Prospect St. #4 Condo. $749,000
68 Prospect St. #2 Condo. $745,000
11 Pulver Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,370 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,695-square-foot lot. $545,000
11 Brentwood Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 1,556 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,431-square-foot lot. $530,000
2701 Postgate Lane #2701 Condo townhse-end, built in 1987, 1,644 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $500,000
11 Winthrop St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,114-square-foot lot. $445,000
14 Goodridge St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,120-square-foot lot. $430,000
25 Eagan Place #25 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,332 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $427,000
84 Aborn St. #2203 Condo, built in 2005, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000
34 Highland St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,368 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $325,000
PEMBROKE
20 Main St. Two-family antique, built in 1850, 2,690 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,550-square-foot lot. $600,000
42 S Boundary Road. One-family ranch, built in 1978, 1,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,014-square-foot lot. $405,000
128 Indian Trl One-family ranch, built in 1955, 720 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $229,000
PEPPERELL
58 Mill St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,165 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,735-square-foot lot. $535,000
11 Wheeler St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 2,910 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 135,759-square-foot lot. $430,000
57 Mill St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 2,126 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,407-square-foot lot. $400,000
PLYMOUTH
22 Conifer Hl #22 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 2,953 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $929,000
27 Robert J Way #2 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 3,418 square feet, 2 baths, on 54,886-square-foot lot. $890,000
25 Cottage Cv One-family contemporary, built in 2008, 2,348 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,081-square-foot lot. $705,000
2 Mariners Way #111 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,383 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $699,000
7 South St. One-family, built in 1900, 1,453 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,350-square-foot lot. $693,625
45 Plaza Way #5411 Condo. $609,524
45 Plaza Way #5410 Condo. $435,499
45 Plaza Way #5405 Condo. $419,000
28 Barquentine Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 1,274 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $391,000
51 Donna Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,099-square-foot lot. $353,602
3 Marc Drive #3A1 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 942 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $262,500
QUINCY
714 Sea St. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 2,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,936-square-foot lot. $950,000
59 Virginia Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,721 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $800,000
58 Euclid Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,278 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,828-square-foot lot. $720,000
18 Schooner Lane #18 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,570 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $708,000
69-71 Avalon Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1917, 1,872 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $670,000
218 Hollis Ave. One-family split level, built in 1950, 1,064 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,573-square-foot lot. $605,000
24 Grogan Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,671 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,775-square-foot lot. $565,000
404 Fenno St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 912 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,987-square-foot lot. $560,000
26 6th Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,308 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,877-square-foot lot. $550,000
33 Aberdeen Road. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,038 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,980-square-foot lot. $539,000
15 Dunbarton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1907, 1,686 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,320-square-foot lot. $525,000
115 Hollis Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 780 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,800-square-foot lot. $480,000
5 Moody St. #5 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000
200 Cove Way #410 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,062 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000
77 Adams St. #503 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 715 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $340,000
57 Broadway One-family conventional, built in 1920, 904 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,789-square-foot lot. $330,000
RANDOLPH
15 Michelle Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,340 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,075-square-foot lot. $525,000
85 Jasper Lane #85 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,960 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $510,000
15 Morgan St. One-family conventional, built in 1923, 1,756 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $470,000
166 Union St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,449 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,000-square-foot lot. $390,000
2 High St. #D2 Condo. $354,000
151 Bittersweet Lane #212 Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $285,000
159 Bittersweet Lane #121 Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 660 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $217,000
RAYNHAM
129 S Main St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bath, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $493,000
346 Center St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,381 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 39,640-square-foot lot. $475,000
READING
223 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 1,890 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,272-square-foot lot. $717,000
18 Barbara Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1980, 1,706 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,335-square-foot lot. $655,000
36 Augustus Court #4003 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 965 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $449,000
118 Eaton St. #5 Condo. $280,300
REVERE
32 Putnam Road. One-family old style, built in 1939, 1,416 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,001-square-foot lot. $625,000
30 Rand St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 1,424 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $599,900
18 Tracyalan Way #18 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,784 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $510,000
376 Ocean Ave. #701 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,251 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $478,500
ROCKLAND
11 Beechwood Lane #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,405 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,610,849-square-foot lot. $510,000
ROSLINDALE
46 Belgrade Ave. #1 Condo. $925,000
24 Brook St. #24 Condo free-standng, built in 2003, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,700-square-foot lot. $743,000
79 Robert St. #1 Condo. $535,000
115 Grew Ave. #III4 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,380 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,380-square-foot lot. $525,000
161 Florence St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1988, 610 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 610-square-foot lot. $405,000
ROXBURY
7 Gayland St. Three-family conventional, built in 1920, 3,434 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,693-square-foot lot. $825,000
463 Massachusetts Ave. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 786 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 786-square-foot lot. $640,000
19-21 Norfolk St. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 1,338 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,338-square-foot lot. $596,800
168-R Camden St. #6 Condo. $587,500
3 Douglas Park #217 Condo low-rise, built in 1990, 690 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 690-square-foot lot. $587,500
SALEM
26 Phelps St. One-family old style, built in 1938, 2,346 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,254-square-foot lot. $750,000
10 Buena Vista Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,880 square feet, 3 baths, on 16,026-square-foot lot. $735,000
6 Cloverdale Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1962, 1,727 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,366-square-foot lot. $610,000
7 Taft Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,236 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,591-square-foot lot. $567,000
35 Cabot St. #1 Condo. $505,000
21 Freedom Holw #21 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 2,164 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $485,000
28 Beaver St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,251 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $450,000
24 Cedar St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,794 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,588-square-foot lot. $390,000
SALISBURY
504 N End Blvd #J Condo. $2,000,000
504 N End Blvd #G Condo. $1,440,000
33 Elm St. One-family antique, built in 1831, 1,302 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 33,798-square-foot lot. $300,000
11 Spring St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,806 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,202-square-foot lot. $255,000
11 Spring St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,806 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,202-square-foot lot. $217,000
SAUGUS
107 Basswood Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,824 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,280-square-foot lot. $951,000
7 Milano Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,780 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,125-square-foot lot. $600,000
79 Adams Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,407 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,161-square-foot lot. $600,000
51 Hesper St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,991-square-foot lot. $505,000
25 Hawkes St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 832 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,711-square-foot lot. $460,000
79 Adams Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,407 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,161-square-foot lot. $455,000
77 Clifton Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,437 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,605-square-foot lot. $450,000
SCITUATE
15 Cedar Crest Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,878 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,100-square-foot lot. $700,000
188 Mann Lot Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,534 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 84,942-square-foot lot. $450,000
SHARON
24 Gabriel Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,600-square-foot lot. $630,500
198 Mansfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,716 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 240,301-square-foot lot. $592,500
SHERBORN
20 Morse Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,438 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 58,806-square-foot lot. $735,000
8 Everett St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,554 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $480,000
SHREWSBURY
14 Arrowwood Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1998, 1,289 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $603,000
7 Beverly Road #7 Condo Town House, built in 1923, 2,082 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $517,500
16 Fairlawn Circle. One-family cottage, built in 1940, 1,047 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,257-square-foot lot. $350,000
65 Commons Drive #307 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 1,422 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000
SOMERVILLE
22 Linden Ave. #1 Condo two family, built in 1910, 1,882 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,200,000
148 Hudson St. #A Condo. $1,160,000
17 College Hill Road #1 Condo. $1,149,000
148 Hudson St. #B Condo. $1,000,000
48 Garrison Ave. #48 Condo two family, built in 1930, 2,232 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $955,000
20-22 Connecticut Ave. #3 Condo decker, built in 1910, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $603,000
20-22 Connecticut Ave. #3 Condo decker, built in 1910, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $603,000
42 Florence St. #2 Condo. $325,000
SOUTH BOSTON
791 E 3rd St. #1 Condo. $1,344,000
531 E 5th St. Two-family row-end, built in 1880, 2,324 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,583-square-foot lot. $1,035,000
10 Colebrook St. One-family row-middle, built in 1890, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 817-square-foot lot. $700,000
168-168A I St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 782 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 782-square-foot lot. $645,000
12 Pacific St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 845 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 845-square-foot lot. $625,000
14 W Broadway #205 Condo. $485,000
137-139A Dorchester St. #1D Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 620 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 620-square-foot lot. $440,000
STONEHAM
9 Doherty Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 4,040 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,611-square-foot lot. $1,390,000
25 High St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 2,169 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,540-square-foot lot. $685,000
300 Park Terrace Drive #304 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 410 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $260,800
STOUGHTON
261 Ewing Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1984, 1,840 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,244-square-foot lot. $649,000
460 School St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,814 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,516-square-foot lot. $545,000
318 Pearl St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,300 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,972-square-foot lot. $370,000
STOW
148 Hudson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,954 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 179,903-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
SUDBURY
71 Dudley Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,862 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,216-square-foot lot. $640,000
TEWKSBURY
1 Dirlam Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,959 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,580-square-foot lot. $575,000
12 Stonebury Way #12 Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 2,108 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $539,900
54 James St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,676 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,577-square-foot lot. $536,000
70 Oak St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1985, 1,092 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,872-square-foot lot. $501,000
169 Patrick Road #169 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,240 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $422,500
TOPSFIELD
68 Washington St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,308 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,388-square-foot lot. $994,900
TOWNSEND
5 Peach Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 1,498 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,086-square-foot lot. $413,000
UPTON
30 Sienna Circle #56 Condo. $696,430
32 Sienna Circle #55 Condo. $211,800
WAKEFIELD
28 Line Road #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,576 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $789,000
19 Montrose Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 3,242 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $560,000
974 Main St. #34 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 703 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $411,000
WALPOLE
60 Old Post Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,484 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,150-square-foot lot. $685,000
11 Occident Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 1,320 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,528-square-foot lot. $545,888
WALTHAM
153 Chestnut St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 3,312 square feet, 12 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,327-square-foot lot. $1,359,776
120 Bishops Forest Drive #120 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 2,913 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $875,000
225 Weston St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 2,434 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,366-square-foot lot. $815,000
89 Arcadia Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,449 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $800,000
52 Pond St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,296 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,705-square-foot lot. $685,000
195 College Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,598-square-foot lot. $574,000
41 Columbus Ave. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 918 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $536,000
388 Crescent St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1950, 614 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $346,500
WATERTOWN
246 Sycamore St. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,322 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $710,000
30 Brookline St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,996-square-foot lot. $520,000
4 Repton Circle #4412 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 751 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $488,600
32 Whites Ave. #D78 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $440,000
WAYLAND
14 Indian Dawn #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,276 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $525,000
361 Old Connecticut Path One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1931, 1,035 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,454-square-foot lot. $449,000
6 Green Way #107 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,377 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000
WELLESLEY
2 Kipling Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 4,221 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 16,817-square-foot lot. $3,502,000
87 Parker Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,746 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,441-square-foot lot. $1,865,000
40 Haven Road. One-family garrison, built in 1962, 2,544 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,301-square-foot lot. $1,775,000
408 Weston Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1923, 1,766 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,017-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
294 Weston Road. One-family garrison, built in 1937, 1,608 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,099-square-foot lot. $990,000
63 Russell Road. One-family old style, built in 1969, 1,648 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,864-square-foot lot. $740,000
WEST BRIDGEWATER
3 Jewel Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,078-square-foot lot. $750,000
21 Roosevelt Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1981, 2,416 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,928-square-foot lot. $548,000
WEST NEWBURY
22 Parsons Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 1,850 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $807,000
WEST ROXBURY
80 Perham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,019 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,375-square-foot lot. $575,000
WESTBOROUGH
11 Carolyn Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 1,683 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,361-square-foot lot. $568,000
12201 Peters Farm Way #12201 Condo, built in 2021, 1,469 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $515,000
WESTON
338 Highland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 3,011 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,319-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
WESTPORT
9 Carvalho Lane. One-family ranch, built in 2019, 2,360 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 122,229-square-foot lot. $785,000
38 Charlotte White Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,664 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 59,982-square-foot lot. $690,000
57 Brookwood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1991, 1,605 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $670,000
323 Gifford Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,400 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 80,020-square-foot lot. $562,000
1016 Drift Road. Two-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,379 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $550,000
78 Conserve Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 19,200-square-foot lot. $395,000
WESTWOOD
63 Oxford Road. One-family conventional, built in 1933, 4,108 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,620-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
15 Connors Place. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 930 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,400-square-foot lot. $540,000
47 Loring St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1923, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,680-square-foot lot. $525,000
WEYMOUTH
738 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1868, 2,065 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 129,414-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
58 Sandtrap Circle #58 Condo free-standng, built in 2003, 1,655 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $899,000
126 Webb St. One-family conventional, built in 1923, 2,472 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,950-square-foot lot. $700,000
50 Cranberry Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bath, on 9,394-square-foot lot. $486,000
486 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,574-square-foot lot. $440,000
335 Green St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,512-square-foot lot. $375,000
1278 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1883, 1,589 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,300-square-foot lot. $365,000
11 Rogers St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 1,430 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,160-square-foot lot. $350,000
228 Evans St. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 924 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $350,000
227 Front St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1943, 1,066 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,947-square-foot lot. $300,000
237 Front St. One-family conventional, built in 1888, 1,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,100-square-foot lot. $300,000
WHITMAN
351 Commercial St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,438 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,722-square-foot lot. $485,000
116 Raynor Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1914, 1,464 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,919-square-foot lot. $425,000
501 Auburn St. #302 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,970 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $400,000
WILMINGTON
32 Marcia Road. One-family conventional, built in 1968, 1,920 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,572-square-foot lot. $879,000
WINCHESTER
44 Clark St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,010 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,190-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
35 Town Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,646 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,626-square-foot lot. $1,070,000
WINTHROP
100 Locust St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,668 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,865-square-foot lot. $675,000
31 Waveway Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 856 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $415,000
59 Cottage Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,818 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,794-square-foot lot. $385,000
WOBURN
11 Winning Farm Road #11 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 1,945 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $796,000
12 Thomas St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1979, 1,138 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,416-square-foot lot. $623,000
22 N Warren St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,746 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,067-square-foot lot. $580,000
9 Parkview Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,608 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,800-square-foot lot. $560,000
9 Garden Heights Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 1,088 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,800-square-foot lot. $544,900
283-A Montvale Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,504 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,800-square-foot lot. $480,000
26 Northwoods Circle #26 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 922 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000
WRENTHAM
55 Oak Ridge Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,704 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,344-square-foot lot. $825,000
These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send comments to [email protected] or [email protected]
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.