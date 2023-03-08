Real Estate News Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Mar. 8)

ABINGTON

27 Platt St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,575 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,750-square-foot lot. $600,000

560 Bedford St. #F2 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000

ACTON

23 Davis Road #A14 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 631 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $215,000

ALLSTON

25 Riverdale St. #27 Condo. $650,000

AMESBURY

73 Market St. #2 Condo family flat, built in 1900, 1,496 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $290,000

5 Union St. Two-family two family, built in 1885, 2,699 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,170-square-foot lot. $210,000

ANDOVER

3 Avella Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 5,051 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,869-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

43 High St. One-family old style, built in 1860, 2,908 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,339-square-foot lot. $708,511

13 Muirfield Circle #13 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 4,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths. $649,700

ARLINGTON

14 Regis Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,482-square-foot lot. $1,910,000

8 Florence Ave. One-family old style, built in 1875, 1,831 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

9 Philemon St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,203 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,268-square-foot lot. $1,405,000

168 Mount Vernon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 2,155 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,114-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

52 River St. #1 Condo. $975,000

101 Newport St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,432 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,870-square-foot lot. $665,000

264 Massachusetts Ave. #205 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 752 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $570,000

46 Forest St. #46 Condo. $560,000

58 Mystic St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1860, 991 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $555,000

44-46 Forest St. #44 Condo. $523,000

ASHLAND

142 Prospect St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,780 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,768-square-foot lot. $650,000

AYER

27 Calvin St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,764 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,763-square-foot lot. $550,000

BEDFORD

39 Fletcher Road. One-family old style, built in 1885, 2,744 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,440-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

BELLINGHAM

21 Central Blvd Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1921, 2,760 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,644-square-foot lot. $520,000

83 Indian Run Road #B Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $200,000

BELMONT

39 Harding Ave. #39 Condo. $485,000

BEVERLY

10 Highland Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,106 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,549-square-foot lot. $825,000

109 Water St. #403 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,725 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $675,000

38-40 Simon St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 3,271 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,892-square-foot lot. $649,000

109 Water St. #403 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,725 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $645,000

23 Walker Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,488 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,200-square-foot lot. $613,500

47 Brimbal Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,396 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,158-square-foot lot. $585,000

14 Mason St. One-family Colonial, built in 1917, 1,401 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $510,000

10-12 Mechanic St. #10 Condo. $485,000

8 Woodland Ave. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1880, 1,213 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $435,000

8 Enon St. #2B Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 2,020 square feet, 1 bath. $295,000

38 Dunham Road #110 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,080 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $252,500

BILLERICA

4 Champa Road. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 2,510 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $800,000

57 Billerica Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,333 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,220-square-foot lot. $646,000

36 Hilltop Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,806 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,975-square-foot lot. $610,000

15 Bellflower Road. One-family split level, built in 1968, 1,506 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,918-square-foot lot. $515,000

417 Treble Cove Road. One-family split entry, built in 1978, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,963-square-foot lot. $510,000

41 Boston Road #334 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,020 square feet, 2 baths. $440,000

2 Doe Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,667-square-foot lot. $400,000

BOLTON

52 Old Stone Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 4,565 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

BOSTON

56 Beacon St. One-family row-middle, built in 1819, 9,439 square feet, 17 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 4,350-square-foot lot. $28,250,000

109-111 Commonwealth Ave. #7 Condo row-end, built in 1901, 4,140 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,140-square-foot lot. $9,750,000

103 Myrtle St. Three-family row-middle, built in 1890, 2,191 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 675-square-foot lot. $2,150,000

124 Pembroke St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,844 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,844-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

100 Shawmut Ave. #401 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 1,155 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,599,900

2 Avery St. #29H Condo high-rise, built in 1999, 1,661 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,661-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

135 Seaport Blvd #701 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 747 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $1,259,000

28-32 Atlantic Ave. #537 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,115 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,115-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

201 W 8th St. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 2019, 1,681 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,145,000

530 Massachusetts Ave. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,002 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,002-square-foot lot. $995,000

175 Saint Botolph St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 829 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 829-square-foot lot. $950,000

65 E India Row #38H Condo high-rise, built in 1972, 879 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 879-square-foot lot. $865,000

103 Gainsborough St. #308 Condo row-middle, built in 1885, 917 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 917-square-foot lot. $861,400

9 Hanson St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 692 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 692-square-foot lot. $850,000

48 Saint Stephen St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 748 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 748-square-foot lot. $780,000

85 E India Row #10A Condo high-rise, built in 1972, 750 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 750-square-foot lot. $675,000

2064 Dorchester Ave. #3 Condo decker, built in 1920, 1,267 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $662,500

524 Columbus Ave. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 534 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 534-square-foot lot. $629,000

2064 Dorchester Ave. #3 Condo decker, built in 1920, 1,267 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $602,700

245 Norwell St. Two-family Town House, built in 2021, 2,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,946-square-foot lot. $475,000

483 Beacon St. #64 Condo mid-rise, built in 1895, 350 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 350-square-foot lot. $449,000

40 Terrance St. #6 Condo. $250,000

BOXBOROUGH

65 Prescott Road. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 1,222 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $650,000

BOXFORD

15-A Porter Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 2,454 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,556-square-foot lot. $799,000

BRAINTREE

333 Granite St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 2,184 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,452-square-foot lot. $660,000

67 Cotton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,844 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,922-square-foot lot. $622,000

395 Liberty St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,400-square-foot lot. $580,000

17 Davis Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,352 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,025-square-foot lot. $510,000

BRIDGEWATER

25 Deerfield Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1982, 2,364 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 61,492-square-foot lot. $665,000

5 Hayward Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 3,008 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 48,751-square-foot lot. $629,000

607 High St. #607 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000

1345 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,342-square-foot lot. $400,000

BRIGHTON

191 Washington St. #518 Condo. $1,712,400

42 Radnor Road. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 3,456 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,983-square-foot lot. $1,525,000

191 Washington St. #614 Condo. $1,039,900

191 Washington St. #304 Condo. $1,029,900

191 Washington St. #500 Condo. $999,900

191 Washington St. #621 Condo. $749,900

15 Gerrish St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,750-square-foot lot. $615,000

191 Washington St. #715 Condo. $569,900

191 Washington St. #511 Condo. $519,900

1718 Commonwealth Ave. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 730 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 730-square-foot lot. $450,000

BROCKTON

37 Silver Road. Two-family two family, built in 1904, 3,140 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $650,000

134 Ettrick St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,234 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,003-square-foot lot. $485,000

919 Court St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,452 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $464,000

19 Marion St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,358 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,478-square-foot lot. $435,000

47 Pinehurst Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 1,976 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,113-square-foot lot. $430,000

50 Cottage Grove Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1965, 2,700 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,350-square-foot lot. $410,000

72 Cary St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,656 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,188-square-foot lot. $400,000

220 Tribou St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,401-square-foot lot. $365,000

11 Windsor Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,386 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,700-square-foot lot. $290,000

685 Oak St. #20-11 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,105 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $280,000

146 Court St. #601 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 599 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $262,500

82 Carl Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,180 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,021-square-foot lot. $261,000

112 Oak Lane #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $252,500

BROOKLINE

76 Sewall Ave. #C Condo, built in 1890, 1,598 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,065,000

99 Pond Ave. #321 Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 1,300 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $760,000

7 Linden St. Three-family decker, built in 1920, 3,807 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $695,277

15 Francis St. #15 Condo low-rise, built in 1968, 803 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $635,000

50 Green St. #203 Condo low-rise, built in 1968, 775 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $612,000

1731 Beacon St. #608 Condo high-rise, built in 1984, 925 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $555,000

19 Winchester St. #312 Condo high-rise, built in 1968, 684 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $465,000

28 Juniper St. #85 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 638 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $210,641

BURLINGTON

2 Maureen Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1977, 1,972 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,394-square-foot lot. $800,000

5 Eugene Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,416 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,398-square-foot lot. $380,000

13 Hallmark Gdns #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 900 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $367,000

3 Hallmark Gdns #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 725 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $275,000

59 Center St. #215 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 996 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $257,100

CAMBRIDGE

61 Upland Road #61 Condo two story, built in 1897, 1,266 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,800,000

27 Kinnaird St. #6 Condo. $1,450,000

68 Howard St. #68 Condo two story, built in 1903, 1,275 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,150,000

311-313 Concord Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 3,094 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,464-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

28 River St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 937 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $849,000

175 Richdale Ave. #312 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 672 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $689,000

18 Whitney Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1885, 866 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 10,665-square-foot lot. $573,000

CANTON

60 Coppersmith Way #6402 Condo. $861,884

60 Coppersmith Way #408 Condo. $805,889

60 Coppersmith Way #405 Condo. $675,438

17 Barbara Road. One-family split level, built in 1961, 1,603 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,400-square-foot lot. $620,000

60 Coppersmith Way #406 Condo. $502,951

2255 Washington St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,338 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,329-square-foot lot. $451,500

360 Neponset St. #604 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 675 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $260,000

CARLISLE

851 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,554 square feet, 4 baths, on 157,047-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

91 Laurelwood Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1977, 3,162 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

CARVER

28 Great Meadow Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 1,934 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,865-square-foot lot. $587,000

30 Copper Lantern Lane #30 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,794 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $377,000

51 West St. One-family cottage, built in 1947, 740 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $355,000

CHARLESTOWN

5-9R Trenton St. #9 Condo. $594,000

42 8th St. #2312 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 723 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $535,000

CHELMSFORD

9 Saint Andrews Way #9 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 2,502 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $670,000

18 Saint Nicholas Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,656 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,038-square-foot lot. $595,000

28 Ruthellen Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,418-square-foot lot. $568,000

53 Woodbine St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,450 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,051-square-foot lot. $492,500

854 Wellman Ave. #854 Condo Town House, built in 1992, 1,215 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000

912 Wellman Ave. #912 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,254 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $418,000

627 Wellman Ave. #627 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,122 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

30 Empire St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,128 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,333-square-foot lot. $300,000

CHELSEA

160 Commandants Way #202 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,023 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000

5 John St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,844 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,365-square-foot lot. $300,000

CONCORD

207 Peter Spring Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,778 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,019-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

100 Keyes Road #212 Condo/Apt, built in 1952, 1,863 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 192,535-square-foot lot. $890,000

DANVERS

21 Bridle Spur Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 8,136 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 66,184-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

51 Pickering St. #1 Condo. $759,000

12 Wayside Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,614 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,907-square-foot lot. $520,000

37 Constitution Lane #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,090 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $465,000

DEDHAM

35 Jackson Pond Road #35 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 4,214 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths. $1,350,000

48 Berkeley Road. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 665 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 14,112-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

6 Dale St. #1 Condo. $835,000

83 Colonial Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,538 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,156-square-foot lot. $435,000

4 N Stone Mill Drive #912 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,323 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

83 Colonial Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,538 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,156-square-foot lot. $388,000

DORCHESTER

4 Ashmont Park One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,881 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,118-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

6 Ashmont Park One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,178 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,219-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

1 Claymont Terrace. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,525 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,573-square-foot lot. $1,333,000

62-64 Edson St. Three-family conventional, built in 1905, 3,284 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 4,010-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

131 Grampian Way Two-family conventional, built in 1925, 2,818 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

64 Florida St. Three-family row-middle, built in 1900, 3,216 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,766-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

36 Temple St. #36A Condo. $784,000

16 Olney St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,770 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,312-square-foot lot. $627,000

68 Armandine St. #5 Condo. $605,000

20 Popes Hill St. One-family row-middle, built in 1963, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,337-square-foot lot. $585,000

9 Batchelder St. #2 Condo. $560,000

17 Tolman St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 914 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 914-square-foot lot. $545,000

38 Somont Road #1 Condo. $449,000

DUNSTABLE

333 Groton St. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 2,844 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 224,334-square-foot lot. $500,000

DUXBURY

70 Parks St. #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,575 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $587,500

EAST BOSTON

238-240 Maverick St. Three-family decker, built in 1920, 3,415 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,653-square-foot lot. $1,101,000

47 Morris St. #3 Condo. $690,000

35 Leyden St. #4 Condo. $645,000

16 Marion St. One-family Colonial, built in 1899, 1,582 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,510-square-foot lot. $500,000

5-9R Trenton St. #3 Condo. $462,500

EAST BRIDGEWATER

69 Brookbend Way W #69 Condo free-standng, built in 2000, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $355,000

58 Metzler Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 550 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 18,935-square-foot lot. $250,000

EASTON

41 Norton Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,280 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,963-square-foot lot. $580,000

2 Adam St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 642 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $249,900

EVERETT

30 Mead St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 3,792 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,377-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

31 Calhoun Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,770 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,045-square-foot lot. $765,000

24 Fairlawn St. One-family old style, built in 1907, 1,574 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,731-square-foot lot. $650,000

54 Freeman Ave. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,595 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,607-square-foot lot. $625,000

21 Wall St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,694 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,376-square-foot lot. $600,000

11 Elm St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,779-square-foot lot. $475,000

FOXBOROUGH

15 Villa Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,828 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,743-square-foot lot. $540,000

12 Creighton Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,515 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,320-square-foot lot. $500,000

22 W Leonard St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 686 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 20,790-square-foot lot. $341,250

27 Fuller Road #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 902 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $260,000

FRAMINGHAM

16 Orchard View Circle #16 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 1,812 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $695,000

317 Bishop St. One-family conventional, built in 1892, 1,060 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,719-square-foot lot. $620,000

22 Draper Road #B Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,220 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $459,000

89 Meadow St. One-family split level, built in 1993, 1,085 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,394-square-foot lot. $454,000

13 Sandra Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,322 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,233-square-foot lot. $360,000

1321 Worcester Road #406 Condo mid-rise, built in 1967, 760 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $265,000

1325 Worcester Road #C1 Condo mid-rise, built in 1967, 700 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $250,000

FRANKLIN

3 Peppermill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,556 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,757-square-foot lot. $712,500

FREETOWN

15 Hawes Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1974, 1,374 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,178-square-foot lot. $425,000

GEORGETOWN

99 Andover St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,338 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,374-square-foot lot. $680,000

112 W Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1780, 2,144 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,841-square-foot lot. $480,000

GLOUCESTER

4 Wonson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1894, 1,054 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,477-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

25 Webster St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,537 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,050-square-foot lot. $420,000

120 Maplewood Ave. #202 Condo/Apt, built in 1899, 1,107 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $260,000

GROVELAND

707 Alyssa Drive #707 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,711 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $425,000

HALIFAX

224 Cranberry Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,234 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,002-square-foot lot. $595,000

1 Spruce St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 752 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $385,000

HAMILTON

40 Lake Drive. One-family cottage, built in 1940, 920 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,509-square-foot lot. $350,000

HANOVER

128 Washington St. Two-family antique, built in 1810, 7,749 square feet, 21 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $655,000

HANSON

216 Waltham St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 777 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,187-square-foot lot. $339,000

152 Waltham St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 728 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,396-square-foot lot. $290,000

HAVERHILL

539 E Broadway One-family ranch, built in 1993, 5,054 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 73,181-square-foot lot. $750,000

142 River St. Two-family Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 2,892 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,942-square-foot lot. $700,000

146 River St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,322 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 2,187-square-foot lot. $700,000

21 Lovejoy St. One-family old style, built in 1924, 1,263 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,702-square-foot lot. $550,000

25 Waldo Court #25 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 1,806 square feet, 3 baths. $550,000

18 Oleary Way #18 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $479,900

14 Oleary Way #14 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $469,900

16 Oleary Way #16 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $454,900

4 Fairfield St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,712 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $437,000

145 Kingsbury Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,982 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,052-square-foot lot. $424,900

96 Beechwood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1996, 1,312 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,471-square-foot lot. $414,900

84-86 Broadway Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 4,386 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,298-square-foot lot. $410,000

115 Pilgrim Road #115 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,925 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $405,000

16 Littlefield Court #16 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,180 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000

HINGHAM

132 Martins Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1975, 4,852 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 92,708-square-foot lot. $5,000,000

42 Colonial Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,623 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,472-square-foot lot. $1,693,300

19 Hoover Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,650 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,277-square-foot lot. $905,200

197 Wompatuck Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,256-square-foot lot. $888,000

HOLBROOK

20 Shirley St. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 1,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,400-square-foot lot. $515,000

15 Sunflower Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 984 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $450,000

360 Pine St. One-family ranch, built in 1946, 660 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,540-square-foot lot. $430,000

34 S Shore Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 840 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $355,000

HOLLISTON

34 Maple St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,132 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 28,314-square-foot lot. $350,000

HOPKINTON

30 Church St. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 3,531 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 24,999-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

11 Pinecrest Vlg #11 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,152 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000

38 Walcott Valley Drive #38 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000

HUDSON

143 Broad St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $470,000

HULL

155 Nantasket Ave. #401 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 1,163 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $537,000

HYDE PARK

79 Wood Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,560 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,859-square-foot lot. $650,099

11 Ernest Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,356 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,728-square-foot lot. $640,000

21 Mattakeeset St. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 1,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,303-square-foot lot. $560,000

IPSWICH

11 Dow Brook Circle #46 Condo. $1,387,137

106 Northridge Road. One-family conventional, built in 1943, 2,363 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $1,180,000

16 Dow Brook Circle #26 Condo. $879,900

130 Linebrook Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,237 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,658-square-foot lot. $810,000

12 New Mill Place #12 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,426 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $511,500

45 Farley Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,928 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,150-square-foot lot. $416,667

JAMAICA PLAIN

297 Perkins St. #A102 Condo free-standng, built in 1979, 1,924 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,261-square-foot lot. $650,000

37 Tower St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 1,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,120-square-foot lot. $650,000

3305-3309 Washington St. #102 Condo. $415,000

KINGSTON

36 Putters Place. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2016, 2,502 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,756-square-foot lot. $740,000

40 Deer Run Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,412 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,519-square-foot lot. $725,000

LAKEVILLE

5 Colleen Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1986, 1,704 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 73,049-square-foot lot. $550,000

51 Riverside Drive #51 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 1,224 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $392,000

LAWRENCE

39 Falmouth St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,408 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,880-square-foot lot. $650,000

22 Magnolia St. Two-family family flat, built in 1910, 2,647 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,875-square-foot lot. $642,000

8 Packard St. Two-family duplex, built in 1970, 2,074 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,403-square-foot lot. $435,000

6 Gorham St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,921-square-foot lot. $430,000

42 Shattuck St. Two-family family flat, built in 1905, 2,164 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,790-square-foot lot. $413,500

3 Woodland St. #7 Condo. $340,000

LEXINGTON

370 Massachusetts Ave. #1 Condo. $1,275,000

41 Eldred St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,202-square-foot lot. $895,000

26 Locust Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,924 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,240-square-foot lot. $850,000

7 Ames Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 850 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $630,000

LINCOLN

27 Huckleberry Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1979, 4,228 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,253-square-foot lot. $1,465,000

LITTLETON

11 Bluebird Way One-family ranch, built in 2021, 1,672 square feet, 2 baths, on 8,494-square-foot lot. $700,000

LOWELL

55 Trotting Park Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 1,948 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,159-square-foot lot. $585,000

18 Lura St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,560 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,987-square-foot lot. $545,000

20 Winona St. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $540,000

8 Oxford St. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,629 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,640-square-foot lot. $502,000

130 John St. #358 Condo/Apt, built in 1871, 1,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000

353 Plain St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,059 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,901-square-foot lot. $380,000

76 Carolyn St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,204 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,964-square-foot lot. $375,000

1431 Pawtucket Blvd #15 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,030 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $342,000

240 Jackson St. #629 Condo/Apt, built in 1950, 1,269 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $317,000

33 Unsworth St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,144 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,560-square-foot lot. $295,000

35 Roper St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,059 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,875-square-foot lot. $270,000

1820 Skyline Drive #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 918 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $250,000

1524 Gorham St. #205 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 859 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $245,000

361 Hildreth St. #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 746 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $200,000

LYNN

32-A Nelson St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,462 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,025-square-foot lot. $725,000

36 High Rock St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,499 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,724-square-foot lot. $687,400

76 Fair Oaks Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1935, 1,119 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,337-square-foot lot. $600,000

10 Tucker St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,749 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,330-square-foot lot. $560,000

19 Gertrude St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,952 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,433-square-foot lot. $540,000

74 Range Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 1,272 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,985-square-foot lot. $530,000

25 Jefferson St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 1,774 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,038-square-foot lot. $525,000

27 Harvest St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,154 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $525,000

9 Sterling St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,072-square-foot lot. $516,900

31 Burrill Ave. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,351 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,600-square-foot lot. $440,000

45 Brimblecom St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,355 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,402-square-foot lot. $437,000

22 Arthur St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,246 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $275,000

10-16 Stephen St. #3 Condo, built in 1973, 619 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,806-square-foot lot. $270,000

MALDEN

18 Noble St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,544 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $841,000

210 Belmont St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,203 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,871-square-foot lot. $549,900

30 Franklin St. #210 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,058 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $480,000

550 Main St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 558 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $305,000

141 Pierce St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 766 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA

5 Windemere Park Ext One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,616 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,551-square-foot lot. $860,000

MANSFIELD

112-114 School St. Three-family family flat, built in 2008, 3,823 square feet, 13 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,100-square-foot lot. $985,000

22 Windchime Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,254 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 62,291-square-foot lot. $845,000

22 Clinton St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,422 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $615,000

MARBLEHEAD

24 Gregory St. One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 2,776 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,400-square-foot lot. $3,645,000

9 Commercial St. One-family old style, built in 1955, 1,575 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,800-square-foot lot. $599,000

7 Prospect Court #7 Condo Town House, built in 1970, 922 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000

MARLBOROUGH

251 South St. One-family conventional, built in 1830, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 55,321-square-foot lot. $410,000

117 Conrad Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,690-square-foot lot. $370,000

39 Dudley St. One-family conventional, built in 1860, 1,820 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,356-square-foot lot. $320,000

MARSHFIELD

780 Careswell St. Two-family antique, built in 1750, 5,717 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 124,582-square-foot lot. $1,524,200

15 Rayfield Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,334 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,850-square-foot lot. $610,000

1338 Ocean St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,629 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,119-square-foot lot. $450,000

7 Royal Dane Drive #54 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 811 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $265,000

MAYNARD

16 Old Marlboro Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,240 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 56,149-square-foot lot. $500,000

MEDFORD

15 Lincoln St. #15 Condo. $1,035,000

42 Saint Francis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,324 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,213-square-foot lot. $835,000

43 Marion St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,937 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,330-square-foot lot. $825,000

38 Hume Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1919, 1,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,239-square-foot lot. $765,000

87 Marshall St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,197 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,860-square-foot lot. $765,000

88 Winslow Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1919, 725 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,986-square-foot lot. $685,000

79 Wicklow Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,503 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,050-square-foot lot. $657,000

19 Wright Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,225 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms. $623,500

184 Fellsway W #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,185 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000

50 Hicks Ave. #23 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,272 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $563,000

MEDWAY

1 Applegate Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 4,000 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,083-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

39 Granite St. One-family contemporary, built in 1996, 2,791 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 94,090-square-foot lot. $735,000

33 Highland St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,713 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 54,450-square-foot lot. $650,000

MELROSE

34 Chipman Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,052 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,574-square-foot lot. $845,000

102-104 Vinton St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,614 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,300-square-foot lot. $800,000

306 Main St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 600 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $360,000

MERRIMAC

3 Locust Grove Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,215 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 98,881-square-foot lot. $940,000

METHUEN

79 Pine Tree Drive #79 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,831 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $726,000

521 Lowell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1800, 2,720 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,326-square-foot lot. $649,900

19 Herrick Drive #19 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 2,199 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $648,000

15 Butternut Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,957 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,952-square-foot lot. $615,000

8 Pine Grove Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 1,772 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $575,000

204 Pelham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,238 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,818-square-foot lot. $570,000

36 Josephine Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,911 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $427,000

3 Eastbrook Place. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,378 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,885-square-foot lot. $415,000

945 Riverside Drive #4C Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,027 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $270,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

4 Cobblestone Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 550 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $629,900

48 Rocky Meadow St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1974, 1,714 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,799-square-foot lot. $465,000

28 Harding St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 78,408-square-foot lot. $340,000

MIDDLETON

14 Stony Brook Lane #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,658 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $610,000

21 Old Essex St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,042 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $575,000

MILFORD

207-1/2 Purchase St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,788 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,969-square-foot lot. $631,000

103 Purchase St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1922, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,502-square-foot lot. $490,000

5 Governors Way #B Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,655 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $452,000

10 Governors Way #D Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,523 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $429,000

2 Governors Way #D Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,887 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $303,000

27 Shadowbrook Lane #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,170 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $250,000

MILTON

151 Highland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 3,601 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

400 Adams St. Two-family Town House, built in 1880, 3,054 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,262-square-foot lot. $1,480,000

23 Stanton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1917, 1,944 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,018-square-foot lot. $1,095,000

NATICK

27 Marion St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,859 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,273-square-foot lot. $862,500

126 Oak St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,824 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $860,000

31 Pond St. #31 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 2,055 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,110-square-foot lot. $831,000

48 Porter Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,605 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,533-square-foot lot. $568,000

NEEDHAM

95 Hunnewell St. One-family garrison, built in 1954, 1,580 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,161-square-foot lot. $2,585,000

44 Gatewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 4,434 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

20 Meadow Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1962, 2,020 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,892-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

151 Woodbine Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1958, 1,636 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,065,000

NEWBURY

39 Low St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 3,707 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,426-square-foot lot. $905,000

NEWBURYPORT

54 Kent St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,763 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $629,000

NEWTON

82 Collins Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,347 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,012-square-foot lot. $4,200,000

1573 Beacon St. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 5,139 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 13,604-square-foot lot. $2,822,500

115 Oxford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1933, 1,668 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,031-square-foot lot. $2,649,000

51 Oakland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 3,813 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 14,193-square-foot lot. $2,150,000

88 Otis St. Two-family victorian, built in 1840, 4,249 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,800-square-foot lot. $1,560,000

66-68 Lincoln Road. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,296 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,116-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

10 Farmington Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,974 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,080-square-foot lot. $1,235,000

61 Allison St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 748 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,792-square-foot lot. $926,000

289 Cherry St. One-family old style, built in 1879, 1,689 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,202-square-foot lot. $895,000

250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #911S Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $870,000

71 Crafts St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,975-square-foot lot. $480,000

NORFOLK

88 Cleveland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,309 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 69,810-square-foot lot. $735,000

NORTH ANDOVER

122 Abbott St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,464 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $950,000

225 Main St. Two-family, built in 1900, 3,391 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,951-square-foot lot. $780,000

37 2nd St. #37 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 1,598 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $542,000

180 Chickering Road #108C Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,063 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

148 Main St. #K122 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,055 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000

52 Fernview Ave. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 670 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $240,000

78 Jefferson St. #C Condo Town House, built in 1966, 650 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $225,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

12 Jennifer Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,424 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,145-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

161 Quail Creek Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,500 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,413-square-foot lot. $924,000

2 Rosemary Road. One-family ranch, built in 1994, 1,473 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,225-square-foot lot. $551,000

NORTH READING

10 Sunset Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1976, 2,548 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,192-square-foot lot. $880,000

42 Main St. #8 Condo low-rise, built in 1974, 670 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $250,000

NORTHBOROUGH

32 Davis St. One-family raised cape, built in 1986, 2,268 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,407-square-foot lot. $699,000

40 Maple Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1987, 1,286 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,328-square-foot lot. $635,900

101 E Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,598 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 47,006-square-foot lot. $395,000

25 Hamilton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,954 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,527-square-foot lot. $394,000

39 Pleasant St. #A20 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 851 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $235,000

NORTON

176 N Worcester St. Two-family conventional, built in 1935, 2,016 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 150,282-square-foot lot. $430,000

9 Village Way #F Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,397 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000

8 Lincoln St. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 688 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,053-square-foot lot. $325,000

106 John Scott Blvd One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,028 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 80,150-square-foot lot. $285,150

NORWOOD

32 Morningside Drive. One-family split level, built in 1964, 2,330 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 15,827-square-foot lot. $800,000

27 Plymouth Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,687 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 15,036-square-foot lot. $675,000

8 Stratford Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,268 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,484-square-foot lot. $562,500

29 Hill St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,088 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,712-square-foot lot. $420,000

PEABODY

68 Prospect St. #1 Condo. $760,000

68 Prospect St. #3 Condo. $749,000

68 Prospect St. #4 Condo. $749,000

68 Prospect St. #2 Condo. $745,000

11 Pulver Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,370 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,695-square-foot lot. $545,000

11 Brentwood Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 1,556 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,431-square-foot lot. $530,000

2701 Postgate Lane #2701 Condo townhse-end, built in 1987, 1,644 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $500,000

11 Winthrop St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,114-square-foot lot. $445,000

14 Goodridge St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,120-square-foot lot. $430,000

25 Eagan Place #25 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,332 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $427,000

84 Aborn St. #2203 Condo, built in 2005, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000

34 Highland St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,368 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $325,000

PEMBROKE

20 Main St. Two-family antique, built in 1850, 2,690 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,550-square-foot lot. $600,000

42 S Boundary Road. One-family ranch, built in 1978, 1,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,014-square-foot lot. $405,000

128 Indian Trl One-family ranch, built in 1955, 720 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $229,000

PEPPERELL

58 Mill St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,165 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,735-square-foot lot. $535,000

11 Wheeler St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 2,910 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 135,759-square-foot lot. $430,000

57 Mill St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 2,126 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,407-square-foot lot. $400,000

PLYMOUTH

22 Conifer Hl #22 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 2,953 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $929,000

27 Robert J Way #2 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 3,418 square feet, 2 baths, on 54,886-square-foot lot. $890,000

25 Cottage Cv One-family contemporary, built in 2008, 2,348 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,081-square-foot lot. $705,000

2 Mariners Way #111 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,383 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $699,000

7 South St. One-family, built in 1900, 1,453 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,350-square-foot lot. $693,625

45 Plaza Way #5411 Condo. $609,524

45 Plaza Way #5410 Condo. $435,499

45 Plaza Way #5405 Condo. $419,000

28 Barquentine Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 1,274 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $391,000

51 Donna Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,099-square-foot lot. $353,602

3 Marc Drive #3A1 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 942 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $262,500

QUINCY

714 Sea St. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 2,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,936-square-foot lot. $950,000

59 Virginia Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,721 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $800,000

58 Euclid Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,278 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,828-square-foot lot. $720,000

18 Schooner Lane #18 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,570 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $708,000

69-71 Avalon Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1917, 1,872 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $670,000

218 Hollis Ave. One-family split level, built in 1950, 1,064 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,573-square-foot lot. $605,000

24 Grogan Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,671 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,775-square-foot lot. $565,000

404 Fenno St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 912 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,987-square-foot lot. $560,000

26 6th Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,308 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,877-square-foot lot. $550,000

33 Aberdeen Road. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,038 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,980-square-foot lot. $539,000

15 Dunbarton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1907, 1,686 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,320-square-foot lot. $525,000

115 Hollis Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 780 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,800-square-foot lot. $480,000

5 Moody St. #5 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000

200 Cove Way #410 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,062 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000

77 Adams St. #503 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 715 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $340,000

57 Broadway One-family conventional, built in 1920, 904 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,789-square-foot lot. $330,000

RANDOLPH

15 Michelle Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,340 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,075-square-foot lot. $525,000

85 Jasper Lane #85 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,960 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $510,000

15 Morgan St. One-family conventional, built in 1923, 1,756 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $470,000

166 Union St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,449 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,000-square-foot lot. $390,000

2 High St. #D2 Condo. $354,000

151 Bittersweet Lane #212 Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $285,000

159 Bittersweet Lane #121 Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 660 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $217,000

RAYNHAM

129 S Main St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bath, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $493,000

346 Center St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,381 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 39,640-square-foot lot. $475,000

READING

223 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 1,890 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,272-square-foot lot. $717,000

18 Barbara Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1980, 1,706 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,335-square-foot lot. $655,000

36 Augustus Court #4003 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 965 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $449,000

118 Eaton St. #5 Condo. $280,300

REVERE

32 Putnam Road. One-family old style, built in 1939, 1,416 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,001-square-foot lot. $625,000

30 Rand St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 1,424 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $599,900

18 Tracyalan Way #18 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,784 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $510,000

376 Ocean Ave. #701 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,251 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $478,500

ROCKLAND

11 Beechwood Lane #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,405 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,610,849-square-foot lot. $510,000

ROSLINDALE

46 Belgrade Ave. #1 Condo. $925,000

24 Brook St. #24 Condo free-standng, built in 2003, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,700-square-foot lot. $743,000

79 Robert St. #1 Condo. $535,000

115 Grew Ave. #III4 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,380 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,380-square-foot lot. $525,000

161 Florence St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1988, 610 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 610-square-foot lot. $405,000

ROXBURY

7 Gayland St. Three-family conventional, built in 1920, 3,434 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,693-square-foot lot. $825,000

463 Massachusetts Ave. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 786 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 786-square-foot lot. $640,000

19-21 Norfolk St. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 1,338 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,338-square-foot lot. $596,800

168-R Camden St. #6 Condo. $587,500

3 Douglas Park #217 Condo low-rise, built in 1990, 690 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 690-square-foot lot. $587,500

SALEM

26 Phelps St. One-family old style, built in 1938, 2,346 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,254-square-foot lot. $750,000

10 Buena Vista Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,880 square feet, 3 baths, on 16,026-square-foot lot. $735,000

6 Cloverdale Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1962, 1,727 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,366-square-foot lot. $610,000

7 Taft Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,236 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,591-square-foot lot. $567,000

35 Cabot St. #1 Condo. $505,000

21 Freedom Holw #21 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 2,164 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $485,000

28 Beaver St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,251 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $450,000

24 Cedar St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,794 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,588-square-foot lot. $390,000

SALISBURY

504 N End Blvd #J Condo. $2,000,000

504 N End Blvd #G Condo. $1,440,000

33 Elm St. One-family antique, built in 1831, 1,302 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 33,798-square-foot lot. $300,000

11 Spring St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,806 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,202-square-foot lot. $255,000

11 Spring St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,806 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,202-square-foot lot. $217,000

SAUGUS

107 Basswood Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,824 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,280-square-foot lot. $951,000

7 Milano Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,780 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,125-square-foot lot. $600,000

79 Adams Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,407 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,161-square-foot lot. $600,000

51 Hesper St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,991-square-foot lot. $505,000

25 Hawkes St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 832 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,711-square-foot lot. $460,000

79 Adams Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,407 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,161-square-foot lot. $455,000

77 Clifton Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,437 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,605-square-foot lot. $450,000

SCITUATE

15 Cedar Crest Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,878 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,100-square-foot lot. $700,000

188 Mann Lot Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,534 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 84,942-square-foot lot. $450,000

SHARON

24 Gabriel Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,600-square-foot lot. $630,500

198 Mansfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,716 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 240,301-square-foot lot. $592,500

SHERBORN

20 Morse Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,438 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 58,806-square-foot lot. $735,000

8 Everett St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,554 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $480,000

SHREWSBURY

14 Arrowwood Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1998, 1,289 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $603,000

7 Beverly Road #7 Condo Town House, built in 1923, 2,082 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $517,500

16 Fairlawn Circle. One-family cottage, built in 1940, 1,047 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,257-square-foot lot. $350,000

65 Commons Drive #307 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 1,422 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000

SOMERVILLE

22 Linden Ave. #1 Condo two family, built in 1910, 1,882 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,200,000

148 Hudson St. #A Condo. $1,160,000

17 College Hill Road #1 Condo. $1,149,000

148 Hudson St. #B Condo. $1,000,000

48 Garrison Ave. #48 Condo two family, built in 1930, 2,232 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $955,000

20-22 Connecticut Ave. #3 Condo decker, built in 1910, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $603,000

20-22 Connecticut Ave. #3 Condo decker, built in 1910, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $603,000

42 Florence St. #2 Condo. $325,000

SOUTH BOSTON

791 E 3rd St. #1 Condo. $1,344,000

531 E 5th St. Two-family row-end, built in 1880, 2,324 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,583-square-foot lot. $1,035,000

10 Colebrook St. One-family row-middle, built in 1890, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 817-square-foot lot. $700,000

168-168A I St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 782 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 782-square-foot lot. $645,000

12 Pacific St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 845 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 845-square-foot lot. $625,000

14 W Broadway #205 Condo. $485,000

137-139A Dorchester St. #1D Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 620 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 620-square-foot lot. $440,000

STONEHAM

9 Doherty Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 4,040 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,611-square-foot lot. $1,390,000

25 High St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 2,169 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,540-square-foot lot. $685,000

300 Park Terrace Drive #304 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 410 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $260,800

STOUGHTON

261 Ewing Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1984, 1,840 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,244-square-foot lot. $649,000

460 School St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,814 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,516-square-foot lot. $545,000

318 Pearl St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,300 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,972-square-foot lot. $370,000

STOW

148 Hudson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,954 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 179,903-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

SUDBURY

71 Dudley Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,862 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,216-square-foot lot. $640,000

TEWKSBURY

1 Dirlam Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,959 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,580-square-foot lot. $575,000

12 Stonebury Way #12 Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 2,108 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $539,900

54 James St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,676 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,577-square-foot lot. $536,000

70 Oak St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1985, 1,092 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,872-square-foot lot. $501,000

169 Patrick Road #169 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,240 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $422,500

TOPSFIELD

68 Washington St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,308 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,388-square-foot lot. $994,900

TOWNSEND

5 Peach Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 1,498 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,086-square-foot lot. $413,000

UPTON

30 Sienna Circle #56 Condo. $696,430

32 Sienna Circle #55 Condo. $211,800

WAKEFIELD

28 Line Road #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,576 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $789,000

19 Montrose Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 3,242 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $560,000

974 Main St. #34 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 703 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $411,000

WALPOLE

60 Old Post Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,484 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,150-square-foot lot. $685,000

11 Occident Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 1,320 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,528-square-foot lot. $545,888

WALTHAM

153 Chestnut St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 3,312 square feet, 12 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,327-square-foot lot. $1,359,776

120 Bishops Forest Drive #120 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 2,913 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $875,000

225 Weston St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 2,434 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,366-square-foot lot. $815,000

89 Arcadia Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,449 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $800,000

52 Pond St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,296 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,705-square-foot lot. $685,000

195 College Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,598-square-foot lot. $574,000

41 Columbus Ave. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 918 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $536,000

388 Crescent St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1950, 614 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $346,500

WATERTOWN

246 Sycamore St. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,322 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $710,000

30 Brookline St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,996-square-foot lot. $520,000

4 Repton Circle #4412 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 751 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $488,600

32 Whites Ave. #D78 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $440,000

WAYLAND

14 Indian Dawn #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,276 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $525,000

361 Old Connecticut Path One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1931, 1,035 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,454-square-foot lot. $449,000

6 Green Way #107 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,377 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000

WELLESLEY

2 Kipling Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 4,221 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 16,817-square-foot lot. $3,502,000

87 Parker Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,746 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,441-square-foot lot. $1,865,000

40 Haven Road. One-family garrison, built in 1962, 2,544 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,301-square-foot lot. $1,775,000

408 Weston Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1923, 1,766 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,017-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

294 Weston Road. One-family garrison, built in 1937, 1,608 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,099-square-foot lot. $990,000

63 Russell Road. One-family old style, built in 1969, 1,648 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,864-square-foot lot. $740,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

3 Jewel Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,078-square-foot lot. $750,000

21 Roosevelt Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1981, 2,416 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,928-square-foot lot. $548,000

WEST NEWBURY

22 Parsons Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 1,850 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $807,000

WEST ROXBURY

80 Perham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,019 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,375-square-foot lot. $575,000

WESTBOROUGH

11 Carolyn Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 1,683 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,361-square-foot lot. $568,000

12201 Peters Farm Way #12201 Condo, built in 2021, 1,469 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $515,000

WESTON

338 Highland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 3,011 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,319-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

WESTPORT

9 Carvalho Lane. One-family ranch, built in 2019, 2,360 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 122,229-square-foot lot. $785,000

38 Charlotte White Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,664 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 59,982-square-foot lot. $690,000

57 Brookwood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1991, 1,605 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $670,000

323 Gifford Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,400 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 80,020-square-foot lot. $562,000

1016 Drift Road. Two-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,379 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $550,000

78 Conserve Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 19,200-square-foot lot. $395,000

WESTWOOD

63 Oxford Road. One-family conventional, built in 1933, 4,108 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,620-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

15 Connors Place. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 930 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,400-square-foot lot. $540,000

47 Loring St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1923, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,680-square-foot lot. $525,000

WEYMOUTH

738 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1868, 2,065 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 129,414-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

58 Sandtrap Circle #58 Condo free-standng, built in 2003, 1,655 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $899,000

126 Webb St. One-family conventional, built in 1923, 2,472 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,950-square-foot lot. $700,000

50 Cranberry Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bath, on 9,394-square-foot lot. $486,000

486 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,574-square-foot lot. $440,000

335 Green St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,512-square-foot lot. $375,000

1278 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1883, 1,589 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,300-square-foot lot. $365,000

11 Rogers St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 1,430 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,160-square-foot lot. $350,000

228 Evans St. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 924 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $350,000

227 Front St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1943, 1,066 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,947-square-foot lot. $300,000

237 Front St. One-family conventional, built in 1888, 1,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,100-square-foot lot. $300,000

WHITMAN

351 Commercial St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,438 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,722-square-foot lot. $485,000

116 Raynor Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1914, 1,464 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,919-square-foot lot. $425,000

501 Auburn St. #302 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,970 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $400,000

WILMINGTON

32 Marcia Road. One-family conventional, built in 1968, 1,920 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,572-square-foot lot. $879,000

WINCHESTER

44 Clark St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,010 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,190-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

35 Town Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,646 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,626-square-foot lot. $1,070,000

WINTHROP

100 Locust St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,668 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,865-square-foot lot. $675,000

31 Waveway Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 856 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $415,000

59 Cottage Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,818 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,794-square-foot lot. $385,000

WOBURN

11 Winning Farm Road #11 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 1,945 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $796,000

12 Thomas St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1979, 1,138 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,416-square-foot lot. $623,000

22 N Warren St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,746 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,067-square-foot lot. $580,000

9 Parkview Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,608 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,800-square-foot lot. $560,000

9 Garden Heights Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 1,088 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,800-square-foot lot. $544,900

283-A Montvale Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,504 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,800-square-foot lot. $480,000

26 Northwoods Circle #26 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 922 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000

WRENTHAM

55 Oak Ridge Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,704 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,344-square-foot lot. $825,000

These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send comments to [email protected] or [email protected]