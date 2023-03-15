Real Estate News Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Mar. 15)

ABINGTON

104 Park Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,345 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,970-square-foot lot. $564,000

721 Bedford St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,160 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,742-square-foot lot. $350,000

ACTON

13 Simon Willard Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,150 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,000-square-foot lot. $675,000

ALLSTON

84 Gordon St. #302 Condo low-rise, built in 1910, 283 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 283-square-foot lot. $275,000

AMESBURY

3 Moncrief St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,028 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,091-square-foot lot. $740,000

14 Adams Court #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 730 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $200,000

ANDOVER

20 Walnut Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1918, 2,208 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,502-square-foot lot. $880,000

261 River Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 4,675 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,821-square-foot lot. $848,399

51-53 Elm St. #51 Condo. $675,000

51 Elm St. Two-family Town House, built in 1900, 3,488 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,161-square-foot lot. $665,000

186 Elm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 2,188 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $450,000

16 Balmoral St. #304 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 670 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $302,000

ARLINGTON

21-23 Lowell St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1919, 2,803 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,947-square-foot lot. $1,105,000

54 River St. #2 Condo. $940,000

10 Governor Road. One-family old style, built in 1927, 1,390 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,785-square-foot lot. $827,000

1146 Massachusetts Ave. #1 Condo. $620,000

ASHLAND

3 Leland Farm Road #3 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,316 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $416,000

AVON

22 Foster St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1984, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,065-square-foot lot. $395,000

52 Freeman St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,249 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,486-square-foot lot. $250,000

AYER

30 Markham Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $496,000

55 Littleton Road #29E Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000

18 Westford Road #21 Condo Town House, built in 1976, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,000

BEDFORD

19 Pine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,279 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $699,000

BELLINGHAM

550 S Main St. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,035-square-foot lot. $415,000

BELMONT

29 Beatrice Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 3,373 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 11,800-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

39 Gorham Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1923, 1,680 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,844-square-foot lot. $1,032,500

92 Hull St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1954, 1,619 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,360-square-foot lot. $991,000

20 Moraine St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,340 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $570,000

BEVERLY

23 Washington St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1845, 1,455 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $717,000

22 Pond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,895 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,819-square-foot lot. $700,000

16 Palmer Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,338 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,940-square-foot lot. $635,000

21 Cornell Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,272 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,080-square-foot lot. $506,000

BILLERICA

238 Allen Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,551 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,668-square-foot lot. $965,000

347 Concord Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,976 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $580,000

BOLTON

184 Berlin Road #184 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 1,960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $625,000

BOSTON

150 Seaport Blvd #16E Condo. $9,450,000

150 Seaport Blvd #PH1G Condo. $2,350,000

150 Seaport Blvd #18G Condo. $2,050,000

201 Newbury St. #509 Condo mid-rise, built in 1987, 1,223 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,223-square-foot lot. $2,025,000

418 Columbus Ave. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 1,274 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,274-square-foot lot. $1,445,000

40 Traveler St. #403 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 1,289 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,285,000

201 Newbury St. #304 Condo mid-rise, built in 1987, 1,012 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,012-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

565 Columbus Ave. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 905 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 905-square-foot lot. $1,120,000

21 Beacon St. #4H Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 929 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 929-square-foot lot. $1,080,000

234 Causeway St. #1105 Condo high-rise, built in 1899, 1,191 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,191-square-foot lot. $999,000

55 Lagrange St. #12H Condo. $925,000

87 Gainsborough St. #37 Condo. $799,000

95 Beacon St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 813 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 813-square-foot lot. $782,000

55 Clarendon St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 709 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 709-square-foot lot. $736,500

150 Chandler St. #4 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 599 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 599-square-foot lot. $600,000

6 Whittier Place #7P Condo high-rise, built in 1964, 542 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 542-square-foot lot. $388,000

BOXBOROUGH

300 Codman Hill Road #1C Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 804 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $212,500

BOXFORD

14 Townsend Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,242 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 90,169-square-foot lot. $899,550

11 Mulberry Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1975, 2,362 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 268,330-square-foot lot. $625,000

BRAINTREE

1724 Washington St. One-family old style, built in 1903, 2,535 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,440-square-foot lot. $980,000

23 Spring Glen Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,909 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $680,000

375 Tilden Commons Lane #375 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,352 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $519,500

247 Shaw St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,840 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,108-square-foot lot. $325,000

BRIDGEWATER

50 Lyman Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,208 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $650,000

34 Dean St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,661 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,010-square-foot lot. $425,300

BRIGHTON

191 Washington St. #501 Condo. $1,114,900

27 Justin Road. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,898 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,724-square-foot lot. $1,112,000

191 Washington St. #709 Condo. $809,900

191 Washington St. #408 Condo. $799,900

15 Vineland St. #C Condo free-standng, built in 2004, 1,402 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,402-square-foot lot. $740,000

191 Washington St. #311 Condo. $529,900

180 Telford St. #405 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 505 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $488,000

22 Orkney Road #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1915, 595 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 595-square-foot lot. $375,000

21 Soldiers Field Place #210 Condo. $290,300

BROCKTON

55 Albion St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,328 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,645-square-foot lot. $675,000

74 Samuel Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 2,578 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $600,000

56 Westhaven Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 2,052 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $590,000

24 Ithica Road. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,634 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,350-square-foot lot. $484,000

49 Carter St. One-family Colonial, built in 1882, 1,632 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,950-square-foot lot. $465,000

20 Miriam Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,401-square-foot lot. $450,000

91 Vine St. Two-family two family, built in 1922, 2,198 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,277-square-foot lot. $390,000

26 Lewiston St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,398-square-foot lot. $355,000

12 Frankton Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1929, 1,358 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,299-square-foot lot. $330,000

22 Peckham Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1882, 852 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,706-square-foot lot. $265,000

179 Colonel Bell Drive #179 Condo ranch, built in 1973, 916 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $248,000

BROOKLINE

102 Dean Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 5,759 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 16,657-square-foot lot. $5,250,000

12-14 Edwin St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 3,845 square feet, 18 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,088-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

33 Pond Ave. #121 Condo. $1,500,000

1778 Beacon St. #302 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,157 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,005,000

1600 Beacon St. #1012 Condo high-rise, built in 1960, 950 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $935,000

112 Chestnut St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1890, 1,342 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath. $806,000

319 Tappan St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1935, 1,234 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $765,000

1850 Beacon St. #603 Condo mid-rise, built in 1984, 800 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $695,000

BURLINGTON

61 Bedford St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 4,160 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,835-square-foot lot. $1,360,000

28 Leroy Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,653 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,600-square-foot lot. $736,000

1 Harvard Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1958, 1,323 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $647,800

CAMBRIDGE

24 Camp St. Three-family decker, built in 1926, 3,342 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,875-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

68 Howard St. #68 Condo two story, built in 1903, 1,275 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,150,000

4 Avon St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1909, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $883,000

97 Brookline St. #3 Condo family flat, built in 1903, 788 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $760,000

161 Raymond St. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1894, 1,054 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $750,000

41 Bowdoin St. #26 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 865 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $660,000

CANTON

1049 Washington St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 4,996 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 38,000-square-foot lot. $1,252,000

5 Chapman Knl One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,880 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,897-square-foot lot. $905,008

714 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,122-square-foot lot. $475,000

60 Coppersmith Way #6104 Condo. $317,200

CHARLESTOWN

9 Eden St. #1 Condo. $1,675,000

45 1st Ave. #302 Condo low-rise, built in 2015, 832 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $635,000

45 1st Ave. #402 Condo low-rise, built in 2015, 832 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $635,000

5-9R Trenton St. #8 Condo. $575,000

206 Bunker Hill St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1890, 620 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $549,000

42 8th St. #2316 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 672 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $465,000

CHELMSFORD

28 Wildwood St. One-family split level, built in 2022, 1,934 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,249-square-foot lot. $1,020,000

94-96 Princeton St. Two-family family flat, built in 1899, 1,860 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,263-square-foot lot. $700,000

16 Woodbine St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,119 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,455-square-foot lot. $635,000

268 Graniteville Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,233 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,300-square-foot lot. $633,752

COHASSET

49 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,667 square feet, 4 baths, on 11,314-square-foot lot. $1,495,000

107 Hull St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1883, 1,908 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $739,000

43 Elm St. #2 Condo conventional, built in 1993, 1,580 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $101,715

CONCORD

69 Wright Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,938 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,841-square-foot lot. $905,000

DANVERS

13 Colantoni Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,843 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,525,000

161 Summer St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,434 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,360-square-foot lot. $650,000

3 Oakland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,776 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,400-square-foot lot. $635,000

DEDHAM

120 Village Ave. One-family antique, built in 1840, 2,224 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,598-square-foot lot. $1,610,000

141 Whiting Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 976 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $565,000

DORCHESTER

76 Downer Ave. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2015, 2,029 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,030,000

27 Corona St. Three-family decker, built in 1925, 3,906 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,658-square-foot lot. $800,000

36 Temple St. #40A Condo. $800,000

116 Lucerne St. Three-family decker, built in 1925, 4,053 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,245-square-foot lot. $750,000

118 Saxton St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,054 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,054-square-foot lot. $605,000

14 Bowdoin Ave. #3 Condo. $575,000

26 Browning Ave. #2 Condo. $530,000

41 Driscoll Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,372 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,220-square-foot lot. $465,000

27-29 Codman Hill Ave. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1935, 1,000 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,000-square-foot lot. $462,000

27 Dix St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,180 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,180-square-foot lot. $403,000

DOVER

4 Greystone Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 3,220 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $2,938,200

DUNSTABLE

47 Lower Dam Way One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,600 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,086-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

DUXBURY

481 Chandler St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,799 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $850,000

243 Bianca Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,376 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $840,000

EAST BOSTON

277 Border St. #502 Condo. $685,000

156 Falcon St. #3 Condo semi detachd, built in 1910, 1,163 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $606,000

15 Morris St. #3 Condo. $600,000

1152 Bennington St. #1 Condo. $587,270

311 Lexington St. #3 Condo. $575,000

1062 Saratoga St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1910, 1,240 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,240-square-foot lot. $410,000

669 Saratoga St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,921 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $300,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

104 N Folsom Ave. One-family ranch, built in 2005, 1,027 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,236-square-foot lot. $410,000

EASTON

55 King Arthur Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,361 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $810,000

10 Highland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,296 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,700-square-foot lot. $670,000

1 Janet Road #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 1,052 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $329,000

ESSEX

35 Rocky Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 6,151 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 343,253-square-foot lot. $2,385,000

EVERETT

75 Walnut St. #75 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,834 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $560,000

FRAMINGHAM

22 Callahan Drive #113 Condo. $1,125,436

992 Pleasant St. One-family split level, built in 1959, 1,664 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,552-square-foot lot. $560,000

63 Dow St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,839 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $545,000

1500 Worcester Road #507 Condo mid-rise, built in 1966, 1,295 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $364,900

FRANKLIN

25 Fuller Place. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,444 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,494-square-foot lot. $538,000

223 Oak St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,627-square-foot lot. $490,000

325 Lincoln St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1970, 1,547 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $350,000

841 Lincoln St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,273-square-foot lot. $350,000

FREETOWN

4 Palmer Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,662 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,102-square-foot lot. $625,000

138 Chipaway Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,287-square-foot lot. $450,000

GEORGETOWN

91 Lakeshore Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 888 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,190-square-foot lot. $680,000

GLOUCESTER

43 Cherry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,153 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,110-square-foot lot. $580,000

20 Eastern Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,539 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,850-square-foot lot. $565,000

953 Washington St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,038 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,740-square-foot lot. $550,000

10 Overlook Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 884 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,050-square-foot lot. $530,000

1 Brooks Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,066 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 7,700-square-foot lot. $500,000

30 Prospect St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,390 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000

GRAFTON

23 Cortland Way One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,815 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 125,888-square-foot lot. $980,000

GROVELAND

2 Lindsay Way #2 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 2,208 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $470,000

HALIFAX

219 Twin Lakes Drive #219 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,740 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

99 Twin Lakes Drive #99 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,740 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000

HAMILTON

75 Hamilton Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,580-square-foot lot. $560,000

HANOVER

147 Curtis Mill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,650 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $1,110,500

335 Whiting St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1790, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 114,998-square-foot lot. $668,000

174 Spring St. One-family conventional, built in 1820, 2,317 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 74,052-square-foot lot. $632,000

12 Clapp Road. One-family conventional, built in 1913, 1,941 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,969-square-foot lot. $400,000

139 Hanover St. One-family antique, built in 1822, 1,951 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 69,260-square-foot lot. $375,000

HANSON

891 Monponsett St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $347,000

HAVERHILL

77 Greenough St. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 1,908 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,270-square-foot lot. $641,500

11 Bowdoin Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,676 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,699-square-foot lot. $630,000

36 Sherwood Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1979, 2,150 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,137-square-foot lot. $490,000

29 Country Hill Lane #29 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,812 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $407,000

10 Woodland Park Drive #10 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,360 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $392,000

31 Cedar St. #31 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,134 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000

55 Mercury Terrace #55 Condo Town House, built in 1993, 1,171 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000

30 Portland St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,803-square-foot lot. $324,000

HINGHAM

8 Olmsted Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 4,383 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 49,583-square-foot lot. $2,575,000

180 Hersey St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,180 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,771-square-foot lot. $1,395,000

178 Hersey St. One-family antique, built in 1880, 1,686 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,952-square-foot lot. $1,295,000

HOLBROOK

42 Pond St. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,584 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,012-square-foot lot. $492,500

135 S Franklin St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 2,803 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,300-square-foot lot. $450,000

HOLLISTON

454 Norfolk St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,168 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $520,000

51 Mechanic St. Two-family conventional, built in 1871, 1,537 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $441,000

HOPKINTON

53 Weston Lane #53 Condo. $889,000

55 Weston Lane #55 Condo. $889,000

61 Weston Lane #61 Condo, built in 2022, 2,421 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $839,000

12 Walcott Valley Drive #12 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,120 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000

17 Lakeshore Drive. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1945, 599 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,920-square-foot lot. $265,000

HUDSON

52 Hastings Road #52 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 2,452 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $742,500

53 Manning St. Three-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,215 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,984-square-foot lot. $275,000

HULL

884 Nantasket Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2015, 2,256 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,894-square-foot lot. $1,266,525

11 N Truro St. One-family split entry, built in 2001, 1,861 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,800-square-foot lot. $642,000

15 Park Ave. #208 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,217 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000

HYDE PARK

26 Prescott St. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 2,759 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $850,000

27 Avila Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 974 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,125-square-foot lot. $600,000

35 Halsey Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,333-square-foot lot. $540,000

38 Grassmere Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,018 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $525,000

IPSWICH

38 N Main St. One-family antique, built in 1767, 1,571 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,934-square-foot lot. $700,000

400 Colonial Drive #64 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,397 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $399,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

3305-3309 Washington St. #302 Condo. $799,900

29 Round Hill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,897 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,998-square-foot lot. $569,000

KINGSTON

25 Brook St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,204 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 51,836-square-foot lot. $572,000

18 Lot Phillips Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,268 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 117,612-square-foot lot. $461,824

13 Prospect St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,150 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,307-square-foot lot. $400,000

LAKEVILLE

38 Old Main St. One-family contemporary, built in 1984, 4,028 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 239,448-square-foot lot. $999,990

28 Howland Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 3,125 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 286,058-square-foot lot. $750,000

3 Old Meadow Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1973, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 666,336-square-foot lot. $500,000

334 Bedford St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $260,000

LAWRENCE

185 Willow St. Three-family family flat, built in 1925, 2,664 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $650,000

20 N Boylston St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,520 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,260-square-foot lot. $520,000

49-51 Belmont St. Two-family conventional, built in 2019, 4,500 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $475,000

26 Durso Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $460,000

LEXINGTON

20 Ellison Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 4,217 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,326-square-foot lot. $2,398,000

19 Patterson Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $2,122,500

31 Fletcher Ave. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,482 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $780,000

114 Maple St. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 1,920 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,750-square-foot lot. $415,000

LITTLETON

160 Tahattawan Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 2,277 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,531-square-foot lot. $815,000

8 Farmstead Way One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,978 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,188-square-foot lot. $700,000

LOWELL

17 July St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,327 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,653-square-foot lot. $500,000

65 Merrill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1921, 1,789 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,637-square-foot lot. $500,000

1400 Gorham St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $465,000

227 Concord St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,443 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $460,000

107 S Loring St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,583 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,750-square-foot lot. $429,000

15 Methuen St. Two-family duplex, built in 1890, 3,038 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,732-square-foot lot. $385,000

305 Methuen St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,637 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $363,500

20 Penn Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,368 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,856-square-foot lot. $355,000

106 Anderson St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,151 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,738-square-foot lot. $320,000

35 Riverwalk Way #R201 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,069 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $292,000

337 Stevens St. #C Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,115 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $289,100

9 Madonna Circle #D Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 898 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $285,000

16 Marsh St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1880, 1,531 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,430-square-foot lot. $275,000

44 Merrill St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,032 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,769-square-foot lot. $260,000

LYNN

15 Strafford Place. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,024 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,608-square-foot lot. $605,000

71 Fernwood Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,557-square-foot lot. $585,000

15 Sylvia St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,146 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $580,000

280 Chatham St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,909 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,038-square-foot lot. $560,000

44 Commercial St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,619-square-foot lot. $560,000

42 Wilfred St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,489 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,825-square-foot lot. $540,000

18 Coburn St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,504 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,193-square-foot lot. $477,000

16 Cumberland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,166 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 8,724-square-foot lot. $475,000

6 Hiram Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,300-square-foot lot. $460,000

876 Western Ave. #6 Condo. $329,900

198 Locust St. #103 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 683 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 207,848-square-foot lot. $291,000

MALDEN

27 Cottage Place. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1880, 1,714 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,502-square-foot lot. $752,000

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA

16 Coolidge Pt One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,976 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 88,409-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

MANSFIELD

355 Pratt St. One-family ranch, built in 1977, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $522,000

MARBLEHEAD

85 W Shore Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 3,004 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,325-square-foot lot. $995,000

15 Sagamore Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1943, 1,592 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,400-square-foot lot. $684,000

5 Foss Terrace. One-family row house, built in 1970, 1,280 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,570-square-foot lot. $525,000

MARION

105 Front St. One-family Colonial, built in 1885, 3,320 square feet, 9 rooms, on 14,680-square-foot lot. $1,825,000

MARLBOROUGH

68 Porter Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,302 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,000-square-foot lot. $525,000

57 Western View Drive. One-family conventional, built in 1960, 1,163 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $490,000

28 Karopulios Drive #28 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,560 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $478,000

6 Ruth Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,060-square-foot lot. $375,000

6 Pembroke St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1984, 1,144 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $300,000

MARSHFIELD

7 Mainsail Drive #7 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,632 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $554,600

MATTAPAN

36 Temple St. #38 Condo. $825,000

MAYNARD

12 Apple Rdg #4 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,350 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000

156 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,505 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,591-square-foot lot. $420,000

MEDFIELD

18 Fox Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,763 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,046-square-foot lot. $815,000

MEDFORD

20 West St. #22 Condo. $1,360,000

44 Sherwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1919, 1,270 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,808-square-foot lot. $800,000

21 Wedgemere Road. Two-family two family, built in 1927, 2,765 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $729,000

49 Clematis Road. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 1,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,490-square-foot lot. $525,000

MELROSE

52 W Emerson St. #1 Condo. $845,000

43-51 Albion St. #A1 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 1,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $394,000

MERRIMAC

8 Liberty St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 2,052 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,520-square-foot lot. $510,000

METHUEN

330 Merrimack St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1930, 3,160 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,022-square-foot lot. $730,000

26 Keach St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,471 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $500,000

13 Gleason St. One-family Colonial, built in 1892, 1,177 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,230-square-foot lot. $450,000

68 Arthur St. One-family old style, built in 1907, 1,222 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,584-square-foot lot. $425,000

1 Riverview Blvd #3-210 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 1,424 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $380,000

21 Hampshire Road #309 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 980 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

4 Cobblestone Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 550 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $629,000

77 Everett St. One-family Colonial, built in 1886, 1,135 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $400,000

2 Elm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,654 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,267-square-foot lot. $383,000

22 Pineridge Way #22 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,339 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $371,000

MIDDLETON

3 Iveson St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,847 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,747-square-foot lot. $1,051,500

MILFORD

5 Dynasty Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 1,948 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,027-square-foot lot. $655,000

5 Fordham Drive. One-family split level, built in 1966, 1,898 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,272-square-foot lot. $535,000

40 E Walnut St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,536 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,499-square-foot lot. $503,000

44 Lawrence St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 1,514 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,446-square-foot lot. $450,000

2 Meadowview Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $335,000

30 Purchase St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,450 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,701-square-foot lot. $335,000

23 Prospect Hts Two-family two family, built in 1934, 2,040 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,772-square-foot lot. $225,000

66-68 Prospect Hts Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,104 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,347-square-foot lot. $225,000

MILLIS

245 Village St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 922 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $370,000

MILTON

156 Pleasant St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,088 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $1,620,000

4 Pagoda St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,788 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $525,000

58 Aberdeen Road. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,747 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,948-square-foot lot. $435,000

NATICK

11 River St. #1 Condo. $1,399,990

23 Florence St. #25 Condo. $1,390,000

71-1/2 Pond St. Two-family garrison, built in 1983, 1,786 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,107-square-foot lot. $950,000

13 Rutledge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,116 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,080-square-foot lot. $655,000

3 Silver Hill Lane #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 924 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000

48 Silver Hill Lane #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 759 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $293,000

NEEDHAM

15 Winslow Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1982, 1,612 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,411-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

15 Washburn Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1923, 1,965 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,286-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

76 Tudor Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1958, 1,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,894-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

166 Elmwood Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 2,870 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,846-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

28 Hillside Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,952 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,072-square-foot lot. $790,000

31 Hamlin Lane #A14 Condo, built in 1968, 904 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $399,000

NEWBURY

68 Main St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1935, 798 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $335,000

NEWBURYPORT

26 Tyng St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1807, 2,741 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,415,000

97-99 State St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1889, 1,364 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $965,000

NEWTON

10 Josselyn Place #12 Condo. $1,625,000

47 Stearns St. One-family victorian, built in 1920, 2,920 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,750-square-foot lot. $1,555,000

7 Auburn St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 2,838 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 14,169-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

1820 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1921, 2,092 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,380-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

48 Blake St. #48 Condo two family, built in 1940, 1,703 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,460-square-foot lot. $835,000

20 Carl St. One-family old style, built in 1940, 1,152 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $670,000

NORFOLK

15 Tailwind Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 3,062 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,209-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

15 Chestnut Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1936, 840 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $345,000

NORTH ANDOVER

405 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,955 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,642-square-foot lot. $710,000

140 Water St. #1 Condo. $519,000

85 Autran Ave. #85 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,530 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $518,000

190 Chickering Road #208D Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,062 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

4 Fernview Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $305,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

10 Hawkins Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 2,212 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,365-square-foot lot. $466,000

NORTH READING

85 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 3,348 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,124-square-foot lot. $1,405,000

3 Westchester Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,132 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,823-square-foot lot. $680,000

130 North St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 924 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $450,000

NORTHBOROUGH

91 Pleasant St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,324 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,583-square-foot lot. $564,000

NORTON

173 N Worcester St. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 70,567-square-foot lot. $535,000

27 Fairway View Lane #27 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,524 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $490,000

NORWELL

95 Stetson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,076 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $825,000

NORWOOD

93 Walnut Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1901, 1,720 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,845-square-foot lot. $680,000

212 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,592-square-foot lot. $659,000

128 Hill St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,715 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,787-square-foot lot. $580,900

198 Union St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,183 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,165-square-foot lot. $535,000

16 Lewis Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,248 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $500,000

341 Walpole St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,026 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,842-square-foot lot. $489,000

PEABODY

68 Prospect St. #6 Condo. $765,000

10 Ruth Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $610,000

3 N Shore Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,468 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $580,000

7 Lexington Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1944, 1,378 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $375,000

9 Ledgewood Way #16 Condo, built in 1986, 1,130 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $375,000

5 Carpenter St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,924 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,298-square-foot lot. $335,000

PEMBROKE

523 Washington St. #A5 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,232 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $317,500

4 Hatch Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1956, 696 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 10,029-square-foot lot. $200,000

PEPPERELL

32 Bayberry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,965 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,033-square-foot lot. $535,000

PLYMOUTH

203 Taylor Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,632 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,550-square-foot lot. $2,375,000

19 Prower Lndg #19 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 2,165 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $670,000

18 Symington Drive #18 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,786 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $660,000

94 Cliffside Drive #94 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 2,330 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $584,900

23 Cranberry Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 672 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,750-square-foot lot. $500,000

46 Kristin Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1977, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $450,000

6 Nicks Rock Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,889 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,663-square-foot lot. $425,000

41 Pisces Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1991, 2,394 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,811-square-foot lot. $419,900

52 Liberty St. #A5 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,408 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $339,000

44 Lakeview Blvd One-family cottage, built in 1965, 864 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $305,000

QUINCY

61 Gardiner Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,798 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,524-square-foot lot. $750,000

676 Furnace Brook Pkwy One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,799 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,058-square-foot lot. $700,000

70 Kent St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,226 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,991-square-foot lot. $675,000

162 Butler Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $670,000

75 Independence Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,855 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,852-square-foot lot. $610,000

29 Peterson Road. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,004-square-foot lot. $495,000

34 South St. #105 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000

38 Russell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,031-square-foot lot. $300,000

RANDOLPH

6 Richard Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,522-square-foot lot. $517,000

RAYNHAM

288 N Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,901 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,315-square-foot lot. $450,000

147 Richmond St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 2,050 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $360,000

READING

203 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,956 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,957-square-foot lot. $540,000

REVERE

43 Pearl Ave. One-family old style, built in 1910, 2,459 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,151-square-foot lot. $1,065,000

318 Proctor Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1944, 2,742 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $682,500

42 Porter Ave. #42 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,723 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $485,000

28 Endicott Ave. One-family old style, built in 1939, 1,544 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $470,000

145 Bennington St. #220 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,125 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $437,000

56 Stevens St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $400,000

138 Pearl Ave. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1960, 1,132 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $345,000

16 Crest Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1850, 3,194 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,912-square-foot lot. $300,000

714 Winthrop Ave. #102 Condo Town House, built in 1975, 660 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $200,000

ROCKLAND

108 Belmont St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,914 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 baths, on 9,800-square-foot lot. $526,000

76 W Water St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,262 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,304-square-foot lot. $457,000

30 Boxberry Lane #30 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 381,586-square-foot lot. $379,000

86 Everett St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,794 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,500-square-foot lot. $370,000

106 Webster St. Two-family antique, built in 1870, 1,720 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 baths, on 7,427-square-foot lot. $257,000

ROCKPORT

78 Curtis St. One-family conventional, built in 1797, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $585,000

11 Sandy Bay Terrace #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 2,086 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $565,000

12 Hillside Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 1,968 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,185-square-foot lot. $540,000

11 S Street Court. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,356-square-foot lot. $375,000

ROSLINDALE

111 Roslindale Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,538 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,265,000

35 Ainsworth St. Two-family conventional, built in 1902, 2,937 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $920,000

132 Selwyn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,198 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $775,000

6 Beram Ave. #6 Condo free-standng, built in 2005, 1,426 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,426-square-foot lot. $640,000

592 American Legion Hwy #10 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 624 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 624-square-foot lot. $244,000

ROXBURY

24 Granada Park #D Condo. $579,000

14 Rockland St. #1 Condo. $415,000

SALEM

1 Parallel St. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 1,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,001-square-foot lot. $553,000

59 Broad St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,107 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,240-square-foot lot. $520,000

16 America Way #6AW Condo Town House, built in 1980, 2,460 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $490,000

42 Hanson St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,645 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,751-square-foot lot. $441,000

333 Essex St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1854, 1,543 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $435,000

1 Granite St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $427,500

4 English St. One-family old style, built in 1831, 1,678 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,825-square-foot lot. $400,000

21 Pickman St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1809, 830 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $365,000

11 Church St. #317 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000

SALISBURY

114 Cable Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1982, 1,427 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,899-square-foot lot. $475,000

103 Lafayette Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,824-square-foot lot. $237,000

SAUGUS

63 Denver St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,492 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,025-square-foot lot. $675,000

43 Bristow St. One-family split entry, built in 1956, 2,156 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $640,000

23 Columbus Ave. One-family old style, built in 1938, 1,696 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,016-square-foot lot. $620,000

1210 Sheffield Way #1210 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,891 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $530,000

410 Lewis O Gray Drive #410 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,820 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $500,000

112 Vine St. One-family old style, built in 1945, 1,272 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,319-square-foot lot. $400,000

333 Central St. #3C Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 680 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $275,000

SCITUATE

25 Atlantic Way #25 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,263 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $825,000

27 Atlantic Way #27 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,196 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $599,000

194 Kent St. #194 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,624 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $493,888

SHARON

335 S Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 2,671 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 26,380-square-foot lot. $745,000

43 Norwood St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1929, 1,890 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,575-square-foot lot. $685,000

SHREWSBURY

9 Laurel Ridge Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 3,642 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 28,829-square-foot lot. $1,435,000

12 Birch Brush Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,764 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,007-square-foot lot. $960,000

25 Kenilworth Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 2,375 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,317-square-foot lot. $592,000

372 Walnut St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,784 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 84,071-square-foot lot. $392,000

16 Chamberlain Road. One-family ranch, built in 1916, 1,518 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $265,000

SOMERVILLE

16 Allen St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 3,597 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,446-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

264 Willow Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1905, 3,176 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,100-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

SOUTH BOSTON

28 Mercer St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1875, 2,169 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,091-square-foot lot. $2,750,000

30 Mercer St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1899, 3,288 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,159-square-foot lot. $2,750,000

205 E St. #15S Condo low-rise, built in 2017, 1,157 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $920,000

177 W 8th St. #2 Condo. $917,000

204 Dorchester St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1890, 1,714 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,330-square-foot lot. $900,000

587 E Broadway #2 Condo Town House, built in 1930, 1,102 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,102-square-foot lot. $865,000

598 E 5th St. #598 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 998 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 998-square-foot lot. $635,000

109 N St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 620 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 620-square-foot lot. $555,000

153 Dorchester St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 720-square-foot lot. $480,000

14 W Broadway #206 Condo. $440,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

11 Cross St. One-family old style, built in 1860, 1,677 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,905-square-foot lot. $600,000

14 Blueberry Lane #14 Condo duplex, built in 1999, 1,212 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000

STONEHAM

198 Franklin St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,765 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 26,907-square-foot lot. $885,000

7 George St. One-family old style, built in 1927, 1,997 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,701-square-foot lot. $815,000

6 Fatima Road. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 2,342 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,732-square-foot lot. $740,000

46 Governor Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,782-square-foot lot. $590,000

135 Franklin St. #202 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 940 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $379,000

STOUGHTON

12 Highland Rock Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,962 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,787-square-foot lot. $675,000

67 Shirley Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,458 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $580,000

13 Brookdale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,001-square-foot lot. $535,000

185 Charles Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,486 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,325-square-foot lot. $500,000

628 Canton St. One-family ranch, built in 2005, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,100-square-foot lot. $450,000

1455 Turnpike St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,278 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,663-square-foot lot. $236,000

STOW

815 Great Road. One-family ranch, built in 1983, 1,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 92,217-square-foot lot. $630,000

33 Box Mill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1974, 1,954 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 67,954-square-foot lot. $575,000

9 Cortland Drive #77 Condo. $520,000

22 Billadell Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 2,069 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 201,247-square-foot lot. $387,500

SWAMPSCOTT

132 Norfolk Ave. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,381 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $670,000

45 Jessie St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 1,687 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,835-square-foot lot. $555,000

TEWKSBURY

30 Aprils Way One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,433 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,836-square-foot lot. $850,000

323 Marston St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,210 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 51,401-square-foot lot. $690,000

54 Heather Row One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,132 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $665,000

332 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1912, 2,025 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,320-square-foot lot. $500,000

8 Virginia Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 900 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $460,000

TOWNSEND

30 Shirley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,119 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 98,010-square-foot lot. $541,000

4 Highland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1800, 1,998 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $428,500

UPTON

28 Fowler St. One-family log, built in 1974, 1,628 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 60,392-square-foot lot. $595,450

WAKEFIELD

16 Orsini Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,698 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,947-square-foot lot. $980,000

410 Salem St. #603 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 2,235 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $780,000

71 Madison Ave. #2 Condo. $635,000

234 Water St. #204 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 674 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,500

107 Vernon St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 655 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $340,000

18 Perham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,507 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,995-square-foot lot. $289,680

WALPOLE

22-R Pilgrim Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 2015, 2,760 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 58,370-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

1113 Pennington Drive #1113 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,490 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $610,910

185 West St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,060-square-foot lot. $336,000

WALTHAM

5-7 Gorham St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,867 square feet, 16 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,702-square-foot lot. $800,000

70 Pond St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,512 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $710,000

107 Clocktower Drive #407 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 920 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $510,000

82 Brown St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,630 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

1105 Lexington St. #10-2 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 701 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $340,000

10-12 Charles St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,705 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,036-square-foot lot. $250,000

WATERTOWN

26 Frank St. One-family Colonial, built in 1914, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,182-square-foot lot. $355,000

WAYLAND

10 Rich Valley Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,396 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,860-square-foot lot. $377,957

WELLESLEY

115 Woodlawn Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 3,909 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,333-square-foot lot. $2,450,000

10 Longfellow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1931, 2,294 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,200-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

326 Matfield St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,095 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 39,204-square-foot lot. $250,000

WEST ROXBURY

78 Stratford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,678 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,785-square-foot lot. $1,515,000

4803 Washington St. Three-family decker, built in 1920, 3,912 square feet, 18 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,440-square-foot lot. $1,270,000

15 Courtney Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,695 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $925,000

48 Martin St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,521 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,649-square-foot lot. $675,000

WESTBOROUGH

35 Hundreds Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,836 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,975-square-foot lot. $679,000

WESTON

7 Pine Summit Circle #7 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 3,936 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths. $3,500,000

552 North Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1983, 3,988 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,485-square-foot lot. $1,810,000

WESTPORT

331 Old County Road. One-family ranch, built in 2001, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 40,060-square-foot lot. $450,000

WESTWOODWEYMOUTH

51 Grampian Way One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,210 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,550-square-foot lot. $731,800

37 Fuller Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,583 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,175-square-foot lot. $720,000

58 Kensington Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1928, 1,841 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,503-square-foot lot. $590,000

10 Richmond St. One-family conventional, built in 1932, 1,226 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $555,000

6 Welland Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,932-square-foot lot. $515,000

64 Clinton Road. One-family ranch, built in 1938, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $405,000

200 Burkhall St. #406 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,400 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000

462 Union St. One-family conventional, built in 1868, 1,615 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,290-square-foot lot. $350,000

160 Burkhall St. #308 Condo mid-rise, built in 1989, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $338,500

573 Broad St. #332 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 649 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $245,000

WHITMAN

484 Franklin St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,669 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,726-square-foot lot. $530,000

WILMINGTON

168 Lowell St. #17 Condo. $639,900

2 Dell Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,064 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $430,000

WINCHESTER

4-4A Rangeley Road. Two-family Town House, built in 1902, 2,974 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,698-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

WINTHROP

3 Andrew St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,662 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,260-square-foot lot. $870,000

92 Tafts Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,201 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,700-square-foot lot. $535,000

WOBURN

5 Derby Drive #5 Condo Town House, 1,866 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $714,900

113 Mishawum Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,422 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,034-square-foot lot. $600,000

8-10 Boline Place. Two-family duplex, built in 1964, 2,247 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,400-square-foot lot. $561,500

129 Place Lane #129 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,400 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $501,000

26 Buttaro Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,200-square-foot lot. $475,000

269 Cambridge Road #507 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 660 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $316,000

These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send comments to [email protected] or [email protected]