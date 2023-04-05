Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (April 5)

Newsletter Signup
ABINGTON
66 Lake St. Two-family two family, built in 1860, 3,343 square feet, 13 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,614-square-foot lot. $880,000
139 Karen Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,616 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,454-square-foot lot. $438,000
ACTON
2 Red Hawk Trl One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,012 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,272-square-foot lot. $1,417,559
ALLSTON
244 Brighton Ave. #103 Condo. $1,325,000
65 Chester St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 490 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 490-square-foot lot. $305,000
AMESBURY
503 Main St. #8 Condo. $1,050,000
61 Market St. Three-family family flat, built in 1750, 2,472 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,840-square-foot lot. $703,000
142 Main St. #3 Condo. $579,000
60 Merrimac St. #612 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,245 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $560,000
21 Madison St. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 2,441 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,640-square-foot lot. $500,000
22-24 Aubin St. #3 Condo. $479,900
142 Main St. #5 Condo. $445,000
15 Sparhawk St. #1 Condo. $435,000
4-A Lake Attitash Road. One-family cottage, built in 1920, 936 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 2,880-square-foot lot. $325,000
7 Maceo St. One-family cottage, built in 1940, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 15,120-square-foot lot. $320,000
ANDOVER
1 Longwood Drive #109 Condo. $323,000
ARLINGTON
30-30A Mott St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1941, 2,904 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,029-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
64-R Brattle St. #1 Condo. $1,175,000
9-11 Randolph St. #1 Condo. $1,170,000
38-40 Milton St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1924, 2,345 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,948-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
53 Churchill Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 2,869 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
13-15 Prescott St. #2 Condo. $900,000
32 Dodge St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,852 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,235-square-foot lot. $850,000
75 Brattle St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,641 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,993-square-foot lot. $740,000
ASHLAND
12 Royal Colony Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,556 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,013-square-foot lot. $1,145,000
5 Winesap Way One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,980 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,284-square-foot lot. $1,000,739
34 Lantern Way #34 Condo free-standng, built in 2018, 1,808 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $739,000
40 Acton Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,680 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $635,000
51 Bellview Hts One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,534 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $515,000
8 Roberts Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $463,000
AVON
18-20 Bows Lane. Two-family duplex, built in 1974, 2,182 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,775-square-foot lot. $640,000
15-17 E Main St. Two-family family flat, built in 1850, 2,112 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,800-square-foot lot. $390,000
AYER
5 Marshall St. #1 Condo. $542,500
BEDFORD
32 Selfridge Road. One-family split entry, built in 1982, 1,783 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,076-square-foot lot. $1,164,000
36 Neillian St. #38 Condo. $880,000
9-A Curve St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 884 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,080-square-foot lot. $590,000
BELLINGHAM
260 Blackstone St. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 1,666 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 89,995-square-foot lot. $645,000
61 Laurel Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 1,792 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $487,500
2 Rose Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,553-square-foot lot. $460,000
BELMONT
114 White St. Three-family old style, built in 1880, 3,737 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $1,080,000
20 Irving St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1935, 1,458 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $833,000
BERLIN
1 Village Lane #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,408 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $550,000
30 Village Lane #30 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 864 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000
BEVERLY
9 Columbus Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,398 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 15,469-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
33 Thoreau Circle. One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 2,687 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,893-square-foot lot. $970,000
18 Columbus Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1913, 1,927 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,704-square-foot lot. $811,700
20 Enon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1942, 1,729 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,903-square-foot lot. $610,000
141 Hale St. #1 Condo. $443,000
19 School St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
BILLERICA
8 Brandon St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,932 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $665,000
50 Glenvale Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,438 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,245-square-foot lot. $515,000
292 Andover Road. One-family ranch, built in 1935, 1,802 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,253-square-foot lot. $280,000
BOSTON
484 Beacon St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 1,950 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,950-square-foot lot. $2,775,000
500 Atlantic Ave. #18B Condo high-rise, built in 2006, 1,593 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,593-square-foot lot. $2,260,000
150 Seaport Blvd #17G Condo. $2,225,000
192 W Springfield St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 1,386 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,386-square-foot lot. $1,525,000
100 Lovejoy Wharf #4G Condo high-rise, built in 2017, 1,166 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,425,000
121-123 Beach St. #302 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,492 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,492-square-foot lot. $1,210,000
133 Seaport Blvd #1901 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 667 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,210,000
10 Charlesgate E #304 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 1,117 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,117-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
135 Seaport Blvd #816 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 648 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,075,000
13 Bowdoin St. #1A Office condo, 944 square feet, on 944-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
535 Harrison Ave. #A606 Condo mid-rise, built in 2002, 859 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 859-square-foot lot. $985,000
2 Clarendon St. #601 Condo mid-rise, built in 1988, 843 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 843-square-foot lot. $930,000
36 Temple St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1880, 930 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 930-square-foot lot. $910,000
103 Gainsborough St. #305 Condo row-middle, built in 1885, 1,023 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,023-square-foot lot. $810,000
145 Pinckney St. #329 Condo mid-rise, built in 1952, 640 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 640-square-foot lot. $750,000
771 Harrison Ave. #401 Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 869 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $700,000
326 Dartmouth St. #1R Condo row-middle, built in 1850, 378 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 378-square-foot lot. $685,000
326 Dartmouth St. #BFR Condo row-middle, built in 1850, 328 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath, on 328-square-foot lot. $685,000
90 Gainsborough St. #406E Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 605 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 605-square-foot lot. $670,000
76-78 N Margin St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 647 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 647-square-foot lot. $629,000
2 Hawthorne Place #9B Condo high-rise, built in 1967, 546 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 546-square-foot lot. $407,900
771 Harrison Ave. #C Condo. $368,500
363 Huntington Ave. #2 Condo. $230,000
95 Hudson St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 2016, 902 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $221,900
BOXBOROUGH
420 Old Harvard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,737 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,946-square-foot lot. $915,000
1092 Hill Road #1092 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 2,784 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $830,000
BOXFORD
5 Rose Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 4,487 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 89,734-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
110 Killam Hill Road. One-family conventional, built in 1904, 1,384 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 108,900-square-foot lot. $620,000
BRAINTREE
15 Stone Crest Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 3,771 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
25 Waldron Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,140 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,987-square-foot lot. $975,000
43 Paul St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,637 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,224-square-foot lot. $608,000
70 Zana Park Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,484 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,621-square-foot lot. $550,000
180 Tyson Commons Lane #180 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 882 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
61 Walnut Ave. One-family old style, built in 1875, 1,064 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,924-square-foot lot. $430,000
57 Livoli Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,553-square-foot lot. $425,000
BRIDGEWATER
20 Beninati Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,740 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,100-square-foot lot. $760,000
270 Pine St. One-family raised cape, built in 1996, 1,936 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,454-square-foot lot. $680,000
741 High St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,118 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,347-square-foot lot. $436,000
BRIGHTON
191 Washington St. #610 Condo. $899,900
276 Chestnut Hill Ave. #25 Condo mid-rise, built in 1988, 1,070 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,070-square-foot lot. $699,000
11 Vinal St. #9 Condo low-rise, built in 1924, 890 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 890-square-foot lot. $568,000
1872 Commonwealth Ave. #A Condo low-rise, built in 1940, 1,165 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,165-square-foot lot. $430,000
191 Washington St. #425 Condo. $326,000
191 Washington St. #320 Condo. $280,700
191 Washington St. #412 Condo. $252,000
21 Soldiers Field Place #409 Condo. $213,700
BROCKTON
56 Fuller St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1885, 2,979 square feet, 16 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,676-square-foot lot. $650,000
96 Sunset Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 3,301 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,800-square-foot lot. $650,000
26 Florence St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 2,334 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,722-square-foot lot. $615,000
95 Pearl St. One-family contemporary, built in 1950, 2,894 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 51,401-square-foot lot. $599,000
41 Menlo St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,554 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,007-square-foot lot. $515,000
45 Edson St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1995, 1,660 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 31,794-square-foot lot. $475,000
510 Crescent St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,400 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,087-square-foot lot. $459,500
131 Hovenden Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1987, 1,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,571-square-foot lot. $445,000
159 Gloucester St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,367-square-foot lot. $410,000
277 E Ashland St. One-family split level, built in 1986, 1,306 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,005-square-foot lot. $382,500
441 E Ashland St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 748 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,592-square-foot lot. $250,000
BROOKLINE
433 Walnut St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,901 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,578-square-foot lot. $2,100,000
21 Crowninshield Road #19 Condo. $1,880,000
755 Boylston St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 4,698 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,879-square-foot lot. $1,470,000
9 Doran Road #2 Condo decker, built in 1921, 1,762 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,463,000
57 Babcock St. #B3 Condo row-end, built in 1933, 1,583 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,290,000
135 Freeman St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1935, 835 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $850,000
32 James St. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1928, 1,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $815,000
50 Winchester St. #301 Condo mid-rise, built in 1984, 1,006 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $790,000
58 Pleasant St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1920, 636 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $735,000
44 Washington St. #1204 Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 710 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $505,500
126 Longwood Ave. #B Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 345 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $385,000
BURLINGTON
88 Muller Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,550 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,357-square-foot lot. $830,000
19 Susan Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1969, 1,474 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,500-square-foot lot. $687,000
17 Maryvale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,399 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,400-square-foot lot. $640,000
CAMBRIDGE
12 Arnold Circle #9 Condo. $1,385,000
158 Auburn St. One-family conventional, built in 1805, 1,933 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,320-square-foot lot. $1,280,000
29 Alpine St. One-family conventional, built in 1946, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,039-square-foot lot. $1,272,500
50 Follen St. #503 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 370 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $920,000
50 Follen St. #504 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 775 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $920,000
16 Berkshire Place. One-family conventional, built in 1886, 1,064 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,350-square-foot lot. $880,000
348 Harvard St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 707 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $600,000
8-12 Museum Way #212 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 655 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $560,000
CANTON
6 Margaret St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,724 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $650,000
CHARLESTOWN
38 Cook St. One-family row-middle, built in 1880, 1,587 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 537-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
463 Rutherford Ave. #401 Condo free-standng, built in 2018, 1,852 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,350,000
25 Russell St. Two-family row-middle, built in 1860, 1,710 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 950-square-foot lot. $925,000
45 1st Ave. #404 Condo low-rise, built in 2015, 818 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $575,000
CHELMSFORD
13 Jackson Road #13 Condo. $759,000
43 Montview Road. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,371 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,980-square-foot lot. $600,000
6 James St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,452 square feet, 3 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,116-square-foot lot. $555,000
17 Kensington Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,144 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,402-square-foot lot. $439,899
618 Wellman Ave. #618 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,157 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000
181 Littleton Road #138 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,236 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000
CHELSEA
55-R Woodlawn Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,410 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,250-square-foot lot. $650,000
73 Winnisimmet St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,253 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $589,000
COHASSET
45 Joy Place. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,580 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 23,550-square-foot lot. $1,226,000
DANVERS
40 N Shore Ave. One-family split level, built in 1959, 3,615 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,273-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
9 Chestnut St. One-family old style, built in 1854, 2,632 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,320-square-foot lot. $710,000
10 Weeks Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 2,157 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,444-square-foot lot. $670,000
10 Endicott St. #1 Condo. $615,000
519 Maple St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1973, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,556-square-foot lot. $615,000
DEDHAM
106 Oakdale Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1923, 2,130 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,796-square-foot lot. $740,000
19 Etna Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 720 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,116-square-foot lot. $550,000
7 Williams Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 1,625 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $515,000
100 Bonham Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1935, 1,194 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $340,000
28 Mcdonald St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,244-square-foot lot. $300,000
DORCHESTER
3 Grafton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,116 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,100-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
189 Grampian Way #2 Condo. $1,135,000
147 Grampian Way #2 Condo. $1,070,000
13 Bowdoin St. #1B Condo. $1,050,000
27-29 Rosaria St. Two-family two family, built in 1928, 2,150 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,360-square-foot lot. $880,000
56 Torrey St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 5,076 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,279-square-foot lot. $850,000
265 East St. #2 Condo. $801,000
36 Wentworth St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,330 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,571-square-foot lot. $800,000
25 Mount Vernon St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 2006, 1,264 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,264-square-foot lot. $715,000
51 Belfort St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2017, 1,015 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $670,000
6 Elton St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,150 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,150-square-foot lot. $640,000
15 Everett Ave. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1987, 935 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 935-square-foot lot. $533,500
14 Everett St. #6 Condo free-standng, built in 1874, 780 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 780-square-foot lot. $500,000
7 Treadway Road #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,040-square-foot lot. $499,900
1710 Dorchester Ave. #304 Condo. $499,000
23 Rowell St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 905 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 905-square-foot lot. $450,000
14-B Trull St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1991, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,822-square-foot lot. $385,000
17-19 Jones Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 2001, 2,544 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,256-square-foot lot. $371,000
DOVER
104 Centre St. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 3,918 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 138,589-square-foot lot. $2,100,000
2 High Rock Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 3,970 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,404-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
25 Edgewater Drive. Two-family Colonial, built in 1965, 3,748 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 55,278-square-foot lot. $1,030,000
DUXBURY
304 Standish St. One-family antique, built in 1800, 3,214 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 62,651-square-foot lot. $1,805,000
60 Screenhouse Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,372 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $905,000
813 Temple St. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,658 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $700,000
EAST BOSTON
284 Sumner St. #3 Condo. $880,000
206 Byron St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,846 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $797,000
284 Sumner St. #1 Condo. $760,000
61 Falcon St. #4 Condo. $699,000
61 Falcon St. #3 Condo. $679,000
61 Falcon St. #2 Condo. $650,000
35 Leyden St. #5 Condo. $645,000
208-210 Everett St. #1 Condo. $529,000
21 Saratoga St. Two-family semi detachd, built in 1899, 2,958 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $500,000
123 Trenton St. #3 Condo semi detachd, built in 2017, 558 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $400,000
EAST BRIDGEWATER
40 Sachem Rock Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,088 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 34,979-square-foot lot. $695,000
559 W Union St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,961 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,776-square-foot lot. $555,000
230 Pond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,979-square-foot lot. $510,000
70 Eliab Latham Way One-family raised ranch, built in 1990, 1,436 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 29,915-square-foot lot. $460,000
84 Cedar St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1949, 952 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,274-square-foot lot. $210,000
EASTON
2 Sherwood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1979, 1,857 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,349-square-foot lot. $900,000
10 Arborway One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 4,336 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,071-square-foot lot. $600,000
25 Howard St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1880, 1,749 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,798-square-foot lot. $553,900
ESSEX
1 Winthrop St. One-family conventional, built in 1860, 2,170 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $775,000
15 Winthrop St. Two-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,666 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,251-square-foot lot. $660,000
EVERETT
73 Estes St. Two-family two family, built in 1950, 2,594 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 4,051-square-foot lot. $950,000
972 Broadway Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,849 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,711-square-foot lot. $775,000
175 Bucknam St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,808 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,543-square-foot lot. $695,000
134-136 Elm St. Two-family two family, built in 1923, 2,078 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,006-square-foot lot. $670,000
95 Lynn St. Two-family two family, built in 1927, 2,112 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,748-square-foot lot. $375,000
FOXBOROUGH
6 Beaumonts Pond Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 4,472 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 112,745-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
6 Arnold Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,284 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,860-square-foot lot. $510,000
FRAMINGHAM
3 Pavia Place. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 1,434 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,589-square-foot lot. $640,000
15 Wilmont Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,214 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,601-square-foot lot. $615,000
77 Prescott St. #77 Condo Town House, built in 1954, 712 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,000
11 Weld St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1968, 945 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $290,000
7 Weld St. #14 Condo low-rise, built in 1968, 972 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $290,000
1550 Worcester Road #114 Condo mid-rise, built in 1974, 972 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $282,000
1500 Worcester Road #210 Condo mid-rise, built in 1966, 684 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $254,000
FRANKLIN
7 Penny Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,968 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 114,432-square-foot lot. $995,000
3 Cranberry Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,775 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,930-square-foot lot. $935,000
4 Phillips Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,697 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,300-square-foot lot. $876,000
431 Chestnut St. One-family ranch, built in 1978, 1,442 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,238-square-foot lot. $485,000
FREETOWN
16 Wing Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,490 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,087-square-foot lot. $570,000
60 Doctor Braley Road. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,068 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $280,000
GLOUCESTER
15 Beach Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,926 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,760-square-foot lot. $1,395,000
9 Marina Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,142 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,925-square-foot lot. $536,000
248 E Main St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,077 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,920-square-foot lot. $450,000
2 Ocean Ave. #2A Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 870 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $390,000
1158 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,359 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,840-square-foot lot. $365,000
GRAFTON
18 Craftsman Court #18 Condo duplex, built in 2020, 1,628 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $551,000
47 Church St. #47 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 832 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $306,200
GROVELAND
660 Salem St. One-family old style, built in 1877, 1,658 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 121,968-square-foot lot. $610,000
HALIFAX
164 Franklin St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,104 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 109,935-square-foot lot. $595,000
296-296A Oak St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 2,216 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,256-square-foot lot. $543,000
HANOVER
676 Broadway One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,436 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $725,000
295 Winter St. #17 Condo. $527,000
295 Winter St. #18 Condo. $527,000
295 Winter St. #19 Condo. $267,000
295 Winter St. #2 Condo. $262,500
HANSON
576 Monponsett St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1972, 1,444 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,600-square-foot lot. $450,000
HAVERHILL
637 Lake St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 5,694 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $889,000
33 Bartlett St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 4,296 square feet, 11 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,517-square-foot lot. $714,000
218 Broadway Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,376 square feet, 18 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,296-square-foot lot. $650,000
1053 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 1,836 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,864-square-foot lot. $610,000
20 Montgomery St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,661 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,867-square-foot lot. $541,000
6 Westford St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,383 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,700-square-foot lot. $490,000
631 Riverside Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $426,000
41 Mercury Terrace #41 Condo Town House, built in 1993, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $345,000
49 Charles St. #49 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,467 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,000
HINGHAM
59 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,716 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,330-square-foot lot. $982,000
HOLLISTON
49 Brooksmont Drive #49 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 2,436 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $695,000
45 Garett Way #45 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 2,020 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $662,000
HOPKINTON
49 Weston Lane #49 Condo. $1,051,871
HUDSON
191 Parmenter Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,740 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 120,984-square-foot lot. $750,000
156 Cox St. One-family conventional, built in 1899, 1,418 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,953-square-foot lot. $525,000
109 Packard St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,098 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,333-square-foot lot. $500,000
143 Broad St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,213 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $487,500
HULL
15 Park Ave. #112 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,365 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $445,000
15 Whitehead Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1924, 616 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $425,000
6 Atherton Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,528 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,300-square-foot lot. $275,000
HYDE PARK
40 Chesterfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,299 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $665,800
124 Turtle Pond Pkwy One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,460 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $650,000
31 Bradlee St. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,446 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,560-square-foot lot. $600,000
141 Hollingsworth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 1,456 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $475,000
IPSWICH
28 Pineswamp Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 6,639 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 182,952-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
12 Currier Park One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,236 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,748-square-foot lot. $552,000
25 Topsfield Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,872-square-foot lot. $300,000
16 Appleton Park #H4 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 815 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $285,000
JAMAICA PLAIN
5 Malcolm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,374 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,687-square-foot lot. $905,000
41 Rossmore Road #1 Condo decker, built in 2017, 1,015 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $802,000
21 Bourne St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1915, 1,933 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,250-square-foot lot. $780,000
65 Green St. #201 Condo free-standng, built in 2018, 949 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $775,000
8 Marbury Terrace #1 Condo free-standng, built in 2016, 2,030 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $719,000
3171 Washington St. #301 Condo. $640,000
74 Williams St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1915, 1,099 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,099-square-foot lot. $593,000
KINGSTON
38 Off Boundary St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1935, 816 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,567-square-foot lot. $298,000
LAKEVILLE
101 Lakeside Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,123 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 217,668-square-foot lot. $795,000
7 Cottage Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 849 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,415-square-foot lot. $615,000
35 Staples Shore Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 968 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 222,024-square-foot lot. $464,000
LAWRENCE
218 Water St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,569 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,050-square-foot lot. $615,000
523-525 Lowell St. Two-family family flat, built in 1968, 1,008 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,950-square-foot lot. $610,000
6 Rhine St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,669 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,031-square-foot lot. $304,150
LEXINGTON
10 Carriage Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 1,386 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,875-square-foot lot. $3,200,000
15 Linmoor Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,371-square-foot lot. $2,574,000
13 Appletree Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,562 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,470-square-foot lot. $2,500,000
67 Baskin Road. One-family split entry, built in 1959, 2,172 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,871-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
LINCOLN
126 Chestnut Circle #126 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 1,864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $675,000
LITTLETON
38 Harwood Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,160 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,367-square-foot lot. $825,000
55 Goldsmith St. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 1,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $300,000
LOWELL
84 4th Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,192 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $655,000
208 Mount Hope St. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 1,601 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $538,400
843 Princeton Blvd One-family Cape Cod, built in 1970, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,542-square-foot lot. $500,000
57 Robbins St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 2,629 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,102-square-foot lot. $488,857
105 Inland St. One-family conventional, built in 1905, 1,311 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,179-square-foot lot. $440,000
22 Cascade Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,678 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,370-square-foot lot. $430,000
76 Maple St. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,488 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,978-square-foot lot. $425,000
695 School St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,677 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,038-square-foot lot. $410,000
221 Concord St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,638 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $370,000
4 Stanley Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 965 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,774-square-foot lot. $355,000
130 John St. #348 Condo/Apt, built in 1871, 952 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $333,500
30 Angle St. #24 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 924 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $333,000
18 Hampton Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 990 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000
LYNN
21 Bradford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 2,151 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,012-square-foot lot. $680,000
643 Boston St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,302 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,063-square-foot lot. $590,000
45 Bloomfield St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,808 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,702-square-foot lot. $550,000
45 Camden St. One-family split entry, built in 2002, 1,690 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,190-square-foot lot. $550,000
40 Newton Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,685 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,299-square-foot lot. $536,000
11 Mapleton Place. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,251 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,354-square-foot lot. $530,000
300 Lynn Shore Drive #900 Condo high-rise, built in 1965, 1,206 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 62,566-square-foot lot. $475,000
80 Bowler St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,197 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,742-square-foot lot. $475,000
19 Huss Court. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,262 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,458-square-foot lot. $400,000
13 Valley Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,823 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,672-square-foot lot. $340,000
868 Western Ave. #2 Condo. $329,900
21 Baltimore St. #2 Condo, built in 1920, 578 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,439-square-foot lot. $245,000
LYNNFIELD
271 Main St. One-family split entry, built in 1957, 2,416 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 106,665-square-foot lot. $1,162,500
MALDEN
51 Fellsway E Three-family decker, built in 1900, 4,440 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 4,901-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
447-449 Fellsway E Two-family contemporary, built in 1992, 4,731 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 11,291-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
12 Wentworth St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1880, 1,760 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,668-square-foot lot. $776,000
164-166 Bryant St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 2,506 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,853-square-foot lot. $725,000
69 Pierce St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 1,978 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,751-square-foot lot. $625,000
30 Rich St. #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 815 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000
MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA
21 Rockwood Heights Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1980, 1,827 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,054-square-foot lot. $525,000
MANSFIELD
12 Shadybrook Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,038 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,979-square-foot lot. $775,000
MARBLEHEAD
9 Westledge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 4,833 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,033-square-foot lot. $1,995,000
19 Auburndale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,714 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,585-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
21 Seaview Ave. One-family old style, built in 1930, 2,252 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,314-square-foot lot. $975,000
25 Washington St. One-family old style, built in 1875, 1,190 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,100-square-foot lot. $885,000
3 Cypress St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1922, 1,374 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,459-square-foot lot. $835,000
20 Londonderry Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,654 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,152-square-foot lot. $670,000
MARION
33 Abels Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 1,847 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,117-square-foot lot. $510,000
MARLBOROUGH
170 Morrissey Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,506 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,678-square-foot lot. $780,000
27 Patricia Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,493 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $505,000
95 Roosevelt St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,973 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,474-square-foot lot. $330,000
265 Mechanic St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,313-square-foot lot. $325,000
37 Hosmer St. #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 815 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $230,000
MARSHFIELD
1030 Forest St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1970, 1,928 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $700,000
150 Cambridge St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1997, 2,282 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,000-square-foot lot. $655,000
350 Oak St. One-family old style, built in 1944, 1,277 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $350,000
MATTAPAN
48 Deering Road. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,392 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,555-square-foot lot. $775,000
55 Ridlon Road. Three-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,154 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,212-square-foot lot. $765,000
MEDFIELD
671 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1750, 2,957 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,788-square-foot lot. $885,000
2 Kingsbury Drive #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 2,285 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $860,000
MEDFORD
117 Damon Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,196 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
64 Court St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,593 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,940-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
15 Vine St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,130 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,833-square-foot lot. $977,000
320 Middlesex Ave. #C108 Condo. $809,900
14 Edward St. #1 Condo. $700,000
74 Spring St. #1 Condo. $692,000
14 Edward St. #3 Condo. $615,000
35 Grandview Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1875, 1,201 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $578,000
587 Winthrop St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,302 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,010-square-foot lot. $557,000
MELROSE
11 Blueberry Hill Lane #11 Condo. $1,175,000
6 Blueberry Hill Lane #6 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 2,791 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,100,000
20 Berkeley St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,990 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $975,000
87 W Wyoming Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,282 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,397-square-foot lot. $900,000
8 Slayton Road. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,416 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,871-square-foot lot. $510,000
110 W Wyoming Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $330,000
MERRIMAC
17 Noyes Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,832 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,914-square-foot lot. $799,000
METHUEN
19 Hopkins Circle #19 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 1,742 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $589,900
3 Cox Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1980, 2,231 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,569-square-foot lot. $582,000
281 Renfrew St. One-family old style, built in 1935, 1,330 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,291-square-foot lot. $525,000
386 Oak St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 146,362-square-foot lot. $439,900
18 Penobscot Circle #18 Condo Town House, built in 1991, 1,424 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $389,900
MIDDLEBOROUGH
128 Saddleworth Way One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,389 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,795-square-foot lot. $735,000
20 Pleasant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1836, 1,718 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,946-square-foot lot. $440,000
22 Wood St. One-family ranch, built in 1977, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,511-square-foot lot. $430,000
3 Pearl Court. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1938, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,663-square-foot lot. $280,000
372 Plymouth St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,649 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 254,676-square-foot lot. $250,000
MIDDLETON
70 Rowell Lane #70 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 2,354 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,110,660
70 Rowell Lane #70 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 2,354 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,110,660
10 Stanley Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1993, 2,605 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
12 James Coffin Way #12 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 2,991 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $872,000
40 Village Road #308A Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 945 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $360,000
40 Village Road #1008A Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 945 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $325,000
MILFORD
23 Chestnut St. One-family split entry, built in 2022, 2,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,102-square-foot lot. $600,000
86-A East St Ext One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 1,986 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,423-square-foot lot. $550,000
5 W Pine St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,162 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $525,000
34 Howard St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1850, 1,482 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 344,995-square-foot lot. $250,000
MILLIS
259 Plain St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,382 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $407,000
NAHANT
7 Ocean St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,220 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,266-square-foot lot. $850,000
NATICK
23-25 Florence St. #23 Condo. $1,345,000
7 Farwell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,664 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,500-square-foot lot. $800,000
13 Milford Ave. One-family old style, built in 1930, 2,684 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,599-square-foot lot. $785,000
73 Oak St. One-family gambrel, built in 1935, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,114-square-foot lot. $440,000
5 Village Way #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 778 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $305,000
NEEDHAM
153 Livingston Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 4,547 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 11,369-square-foot lot. $2,295,000
25 Fenton Road. One-family, built in 1880, 1,080 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,663-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
27 Colby St. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 1,830 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $955,000
200 Hunting Road. One-family garrison, built in 1968, 1,775 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,255-square-foot lot. $875,900
102 Hillside Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,677 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,371-square-foot lot. $750,000
322 Warren St. One-family ranch, built in 1941, 660 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,663-square-foot lot. $520,000
NEWBURY
48 Caldwell Farm Road #48 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 3,338 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $815,000
NEWBURYPORT
6 Adams St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,687 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,732-square-foot lot. $805,000
109 Water St. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 2,685 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $700,000
4 Kent St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $503,000
NEWTON
70 Walker St. #3 Condo. $1,975,000
33 Wesley St. #1 Condo two family, built in 1920, 1,370 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,510-square-foot lot. $1,040,000
15 Roundwood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,336 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,825-square-foot lot. $935,000
62-64 Rowe St. #A Condo duplex, built in 1925, 2,068 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,894-square-foot lot. $918,500
250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #702N Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $730,000
250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #1109N Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $715,000
14 Quirk Court. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,173 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,640-square-foot lot. $630,303
14 Quirk Court. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,173 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,640-square-foot lot. $617,500
15 Charlesbank Road #15 Condo townhse-end, built in 1949, 650 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 55,324-square-foot lot. $487,500
NORFOLK
6 Mill River Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,276 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 51,261-square-foot lot. $750,000
39 Pine St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 35,000-square-foot lot. $500,000
NORTH ANDOVER
101 Mill Pond One-family row house, built in 1976, 1,577 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,698-square-foot lot. $540,000
140-142 Water St. #2 Condo. $510,000
4 Mill Pond One-family row house, built in 1976, 1,855 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,001-square-foot lot. $440,000
48 Phillips Court #48 Condo Town House, built in 1945, 784 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $310,000
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
58 Bulfinch St. #A Condo. $499,900
34 Reed Ave. #A Condo. $435,000
9 Poppasquash Road #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,455 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $260,000
NORTH READING
3 Arline Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1986, 2,228 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 53,143-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
22 Burditt Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,165 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,939-square-foot lot. $425,000
NORTHBOROUGH
166 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 4,478 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 172,345-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
7 Juniper Brook Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 1,527 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,616-square-foot lot. $625,000
39 Pleasant St. #C7 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 839 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $280,000
NORTON
75 Newland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1750, 3,891 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 118,048-square-foot lot. $800,000
8 Foster Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,028 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,880-square-foot lot. $765,000
12 Hastings Way #12 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 2,193 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $659,000
11 Margaret Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 2,523 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,048-square-foot lot. $655,000
NORWELL
45 Norwell Ave. One-family antique, built in 1775, 3,681 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 74,052-square-foot lot. $1,374,000
165 Norwell Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,928 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 96,703-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
6 Donovan Farm Way #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 2,084 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $765,000
88 Masthead Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,748 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 55,321-square-foot lot. $762,000
80 Washington St. #22 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 665 square feet. $225,000
NORWOOD
51-53 Highland St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 3,108 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $925,000
71-73 Winslow Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1912, 3,599 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,006-square-foot lot. $885,000
43 Devon Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,773 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $739,000
91 Countryside Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,834 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,293-square-foot lot. $725,000
176 Fulton St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,608 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,412-square-foot lot. $665,000
70 Endicott St. #1406 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,674 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $660,000
70 Endicott St. #304 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,378 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $540,000
33 Saint Paul Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,459-square-foot lot. $391,000
462 Nahatan St. #C6 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 805 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $309,900
PEABODY
6 Oran Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 2,128 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,446-square-foot lot. $810,000
2 Rutledge Road. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,482 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,701-square-foot lot. $665,000
11 Columbus Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1934, 1,704 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,491-square-foot lot. $639,000
17 Emerson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,648 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,721-square-foot lot. $625,000
9 Winnegance Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $572,000
PEMBROKE
440 Plymouth St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,344 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,264-square-foot lot. $445,000
599 Washington St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,138 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000
PEPPERELL
51 Heald St. One-family old style, built in 1840, 1,722 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 110,494-square-foot lot. $250,000
PLYMOUTH
5 Oar And Line Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2005, 4,520 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 31,761-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
60 Sea Cliff Drive #60 Condo Town House, built in 1997, 2,520 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $926,000
15 Summersweet Circle #15 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,490 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $620,000
6 Baker Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 2,522 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,523-square-foot lot. $600,000
325 Ship Pond Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,075-square-foot lot. $550,000
12 Copper Lantern Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 1,360 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,931-square-foot lot. $479,900
70 Bourne Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,812 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $473,310
214 Carver Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,542 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $435,000
44 Billington Sea Road. One-family cottage, built in 1950, 1,000 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 44,394-square-foot lot. $435,000
78 Lake Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 1,382 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,800-square-foot lot. $335,000
261 Bartlett Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,160 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $319,000
131 Lake Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 600 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $315,000
179 Little Sandy Pond Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $305,000
5 Wind Rose Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,013 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $220,000
QUINCY
63 Bay St. One-family conventional, built in 2013, 4,587 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 29,097-square-foot lot. $4,300,000
94 Crabtree Road. One-family conventional, built in 2015, 5,357 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 10,787-square-foot lot. $3,950,000
308 Beale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 3,008 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,068-square-foot lot. $875,000
41 Avalon Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1918, 2,114 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $700,000
25 W Howard St. #C2 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,398 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $580,000
65 Russell Park One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,979 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,600-square-foot lot. $517,000
64 Willard St. #101 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,180 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $493,000
19 Thomas Burgin Pkwy One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,793 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,442-square-foot lot. $410,000
77 Adams St. #206 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 750 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $400,888
200 Cove Way #205 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,062 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $399,900
934 Southern Artery #107 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 920 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $386,000
115 W Squantum St. #301 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 820 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $305,000
46 Whitwell St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,462 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,634-square-foot lot. $300,000
10 Estabrook Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,421 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $275,000
RANDOLPH
76 Rockefeller St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,767 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $625,000
10 Sullivan Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,144 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $525,000
134 Center St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,256 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,850-square-foot lot. $480,000
30 Lafayette St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1770, 2,064 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,197-square-foot lot. $479,000
8 Lisa Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,464 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,871-square-foot lot. $465,000
14 Selwyn Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 972 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,935-square-foot lot. $425,000
21 Petipas Lane #21 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $360,800
21 Amelian Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1928, 660 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $306,000
RAYNHAM
56 Fairbanks Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 3,229 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,100-square-foot lot. $765,000
17 Oak St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 2,054 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 62,086-square-foot lot. $502,000
1539 Broadway One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 2,067 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 baths, on 22,499-square-foot lot. $425,000
READING
80 John Carver Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,125 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,883-square-foot lot. $794,000
12 Lakeview Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,426 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,792-square-foot lot. $540,000
REVERE
54 Amelia Place. Two-family two family, built in 1966, 2,797 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,041-square-foot lot. $860,000
108 Park Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1929, 2,864 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,723-square-foot lot. $800,000
70 Bellingham Ave. #1 Condo. $750,000
15 Kilburn St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 3,719 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $735,000
40 Haskell Ave. One-family old style, built in 1945, 1,898 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,598-square-foot lot. $650,000
175 Cushman Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,663 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,426-square-foot lot. $520,000
31 Prospect Ave. #A Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,589 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $426,000
116 Oak Island St. One-family old style, built in 1940, 839 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,921-square-foot lot. $415,000
27 Witherbee Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1915, 3,294 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $200,000
ROCKPORT
2 Mount Pleasant St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1810, 764 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $317,500
ROSLINDALE
925 South St. Three-family conventional, built in 1910, 3,705 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,425-square-foot lot. $1,102,500
20 Robken Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,267 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $705,000
128 Cornell St. Two-family conventional, built in 1911, 1,719 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,532-square-foot lot. $640,000
91 Metropolitan Ave. Three-family conventional, built in 1974, 2,608 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,007-square-foot lot. $439,000
ROWLEY
77 Bennett Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,080 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 76,988-square-foot lot. $725,000
ROXBURY
43 Woodward Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,482 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,017-square-foot lot. $632,500
SALEM
111 Leach St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 3,671 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,748-square-foot lot. $950,000
20 Columbus Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,929-square-foot lot. $750,000
5 Cleveland St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 1,239 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,922-square-foot lot. $710,000
17 Clifton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,916 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $650,000
9 Circle Hill Road. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 1,706 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,601-square-foot lot. $600,000
10 Orleans Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,662 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,320-square-foot lot. $560,000
17 Chase St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,854 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,589-square-foot lot. $522,000
107 Highland Ave. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 511 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 16,988-square-foot lot. $305,000
10 Derby Sq #NB Condo. $210,000
SAUGUS
45 Basswood Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1968, 3,345 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $825,000
48 Serino Way One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 2,983 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,874-square-foot lot. $775,000
2 Winston St. #A Condo Town House, built in 2018, 2,246 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000
3 Magnolia St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,181 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,700-square-foot lot. $569,000
10 Jasper St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,714 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,135-square-foot lot. $535,000
22 Pearson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $469,000
SCITUATE
131 Glades Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,016 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
44 Captain Peirce Road. One-family antique, built in 1820, 3,507 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,083-square-foot lot. $995,000
133 Clapp Road. One-family conventional, built in 1891, 2,542 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 87,556-square-foot lot. $950,000
121 Jericho Road. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,109 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,189-square-foot lot. $828,000
10 Otis Place. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,885 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,164-square-foot lot. $800,000
53 Acorn St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,834 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,168-square-foot lot. $750,000
34 Seaview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 1,550 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $680,000
18 Carrie Litchfield Lane #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $530,000
SHARON
463 S Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,608 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,650-square-foot lot. $550,000
41 Bayberry Drive #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 731 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $225,000
SHERBORN
8 Millstone Drive #8 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 3,695 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,200,000
140 Hunting Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 3,009 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 91,476-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
SHREWSBURY
24 Eastern Point Drive #24 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,916 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $585,000
78 Grafton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1911, 1,583 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,352-square-foot lot. $302,555
12 Williamsburg Court #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 1,018 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000
14 Shrewsbury Green Drive #L Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $290,000
SOMERVILLE
25 Appleton St. #2 Condo. $1,815,000
22 Banks St. #22 Condo. $1,635,000
55 Prescott St. #B Condo. $1,300,000
22 Monmouth St. One-family conventional, built in 1840, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,625-square-foot lot. $1,199,000
62-64 Governor Winthrop Road #2 Condo. $1,113,280
62 Governor Winthrop Road #1 Condo. $1,027,720
31 Adrian St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,378 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,618-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
53 Adams St. #1 Condo conventional, built in 1920, 1,125 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $908,000
7 Silvey Place #7 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,084 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $865,000
286 Summer St. #2 Condo conventional, built in 1920, 1,134 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $808,000
63 Fairfax St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1920, 1,210 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $752,000
215 Powder House Blvd #2 Condo decker, built in 1910, 1,053 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $660,000
110 Moreland St. One-family cottage, built in 1910, 1,194 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,589-square-foot lot. $635,000
5 Cooney St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1900, 741 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,050-square-foot lot. $630,000
60 Cross St E #230 Condo. $415,000
1 Fitchburg St. #C129 Condo, built in 1880, 583 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $360,000
SOUTH BOSTON
26 Mercer St. Three-family decker, built in 1880, 2,672 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,125-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
642 E 7th St. #1 Condo. $1,400,000
12 Acadia St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1905, 1,976 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,976-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
141 Dorchester Ave. #601 Condo high-rise, built in 2006, 1,163 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,163-square-foot lot. $1,090,000
406-408H E 3rd St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 2003, 1,577 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,577-square-foot lot. $1,049,000
9 W Broadway #210 Condo mid-rise, built in 1906, 1,175 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,175-square-foot lot. $858,000
603 E 4th St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,009 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,009-square-foot lot. $780,000
360 E 8th St. One-family row-end, built in 1890, 896 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,440-square-foot lot. $765,000
9 W Broadway #314 Condo mid-rise, built in 1906, 818 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 818-square-foot lot. $682,000
269 Bolton St. #2 Condo duplex, built in 1900, 1,236 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,236-square-foot lot. $675,000
190 W 7th St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 664 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 664-square-foot lot. $499,000
SOUTHBOROUGH
14 Main St. GEN OFFICE, built in 1860, 3,297 square feet, 2 baths, on 15,033-square-foot lot. $760,000
10 Bryden Road. One-family split entry, built in 1959, 1,576 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,080-square-foot lot. $738,000
STONEHAM
33 Morrison Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1910, 3,527 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,601-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
110 Fellsview Terrace #116 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 1,010 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000
STOUGHTON
11 Knob Hill Circle. One-family contemporary, built in 1988, 2,614 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,006-square-foot lot. $867,500
207 Copperwood Drive #207 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,616 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $479,900
562 Canton St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,664 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,200-square-foot lot. $425,000
638 Bay Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,557 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,664-square-foot lot. $404,595
STOW
150 Whitman St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,327 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 122,839-square-foot lot. $1,199,000
51 W Acton Road. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,000 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 76,230-square-foot lot. $378,000
SUDBURY
39 Thornberry Lane. One-family, built in 2003, 6,189 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,435-square-foot lot. $2,325,000
16 Skyview Lane. One-family, built in 2000, 6,018 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,485-square-foot lot. $2,140,000
37 Atkinson Lane. One-family, built in 1987, 4,468 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,003-square-foot lot. $1,535,000
353 Dutton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,928 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $1,520,000
23 Bishop Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1981, 3,085 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 92,272-square-foot lot. $1,415,000
116 Victoria Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,830 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 76,590-square-foot lot. $999,000
222 Hudson Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,876 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 68,314-square-foot lot. $851,000
22 Farmstead Lane #209 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $605,000
557 Dutton Road #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 612 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
SWAMPSCOTT
35 Littles Point Road #E301 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 2,565 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $3,250,000
63 Kensington Lane #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,306 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $495,000
1008 Paradise Road #PHQ Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $440,000
TEWKSBURY
219 River Road. One-family two story, built in 2014, 2,003 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,708-square-foot lot. $780,000
61 Martha Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1986, 1,092 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,061-square-foot lot. $565,000
1235 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 1,742 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,850-square-foot lot. $407,000
1 Temple St. Two-family two family, built in 1984, 2,684 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,695-square-foot lot. $400,000
1326 Emerald Court #1326 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,112 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $397,500
26 Apache Way #26 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,274 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $390,000
33 Heath St. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 1,048 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,350-square-foot lot. $365,000
838 Shawsheen St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 960 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,479-square-foot lot. $225,000
TOPSFIELD
18 Pheasant Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1988, 4,214 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,107-square-foot lot. $655,000
281 Rowley Bridge Road #12 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,407 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000
30 Grove St. One-family conventional, built in 1929, 792 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $490,000
281 Rowley Bridge Road #12 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,407 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $424,000
TOWNSEND
46 Spaulding St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 1,560 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,076-square-foot lot. $369,900
WAKEFIELD
356 Vernon St. Three-family conventional, built in 1860, 4,448 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 42,606-square-foot lot. $950,000
13 Scott Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 1,435 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,192-square-foot lot. $700,000
69 Foundry St. #413 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 785 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $495,000
WALPOLE
39 Baker St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,438 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,037-square-foot lot. $629,000
WALTHAM
28 Princeton Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,612 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,281-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
27 Lincoln Woods Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,736 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,560-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
66 Seminole Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 825 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
25 Hardy St. #2 Condo. $1,200,000
29 Cherry St. #1 Condo. $985,000
53 Vernon St. #1 Condo. $517,000
WATERTOWN
172-174 Orchard St. #172 Condo. $940,000
98 Walnut St. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,290 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $850,000
66 Brookline St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,707 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,244-square-foot lot. $755,000
274 Mount Auburn St. #274 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,320 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $745,000
197 Boylston St. #197 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,309 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $702,000
30 Duff St. #30 Condo Town House, built in 1940, 874 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $490,000
5 Repton Circle #5311 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 765 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $465,000
WELLESLEY
14 Benvenue St. One-family Colonial, built in 1933, 2,899 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,310-square-foot lot. $2,210,000
4 Twitchell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 3,173 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 9,750-square-foot lot. $2,100,000
11 Vane St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1936, 1,859 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,360-square-foot lot. $1,765,000
36 Summit Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 1,864 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,746-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
5 Middlesex St. One-family Colonial, built in 1906, 3,083 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,400-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
22 Bradley Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,216 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,967-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
432 Weston Road. One-family garrison, built in 1937, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $1,285,000
16 Wellesley Ave. Two-family old style, built in 1921, 2,198 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,204-square-foot lot. $850,000
27 Kirkland Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,555 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,900-square-foot lot. $820,000
3 Stearns Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,006-square-foot lot. $584,250
WEST BRIDGEWATER
11 Copper Beech Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,562 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $900,000
48 Columbus Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 2,644 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $400,000
404 Crescent St. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,216-square-foot lot. $300,000
WEST NEWBURY
1 Farm Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,666 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,928-square-foot lot. $469,000
WEST ROXBURY
391 Lagrange St. Three-family conventional, built in 1920, 3,509 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,130-square-foot lot. $1,375,000
148 Laurie Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1933, 2,184 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,299-square-foot lot. $895,000
29 Billings St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,581 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,100-square-foot lot. $875,000
78 Rockland St. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,180 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,888-square-foot lot. $795,000
227 Maple St. Two-family conventional, built in 1935, 1,859 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,228-square-foot lot. $780,000
25 Wolfe St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,295 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,241-square-foot lot. $745,000
75 Greaton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 1,804 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $614,000
WESTBOROUGH
12 Blossom Court #12 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 2,373 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $675,000
8 Deerfield Way #8 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 2,090 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $675,000
38 Powder Hill Way #38 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 1,952 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $585,000
WESTFORD
15 Oak Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,217-square-foot lot. $750,000
30 Monadnock Drive #30 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 2,198 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $674,900
7 North St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1913, 1,284 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $350,000
WESTON
65 Orchard Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 4,304 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 61,742-square-foot lot. $3,570,000
48 Arrowhead Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,592 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,837-square-foot lot. $1,987,500
61 Hobbs Brook Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1981, 3,589 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,525-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
745 Boston Post Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,909 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,663-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
WESTPORT
1634 Drift Road #Y Condo ranch, built in 1950, 740 square feet, 3 rooms, on 14,539-square-foot lot. $560,000
WESTWOOD
37 Salisbury Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 2,035 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,364-square-foot lot. $1,426,000
WEYMOUTH
30 Park Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1878, 1,419 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,074-square-foot lot. $975,000
52 Standish St. One-family conventional, built in 1923, 1,019 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,405-square-foot lot. $680,000
104 Pleasantview Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $600,000
43 Sunrise Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,532 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,000-square-foot lot. $520,000
916 Front St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,388 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,489-square-foot lot. $457,000
20 Soper Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,215-square-foot lot. $321,000
WHITMAN
201 Whitman Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,807 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,768-square-foot lot. $525,000
27 Churchill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,868 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,747-square-foot lot. $435,000
95 Temple St. One-family old style, built in 1820, 1,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,295-square-foot lot. $420,000
WILMINGTON
20 Gunderson Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,676 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $500,000
WINCHESTER
27 Amberwood Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1978, 2,826 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,300-square-foot lot. $1,490,000
10 Kendall St. One-family Colonial, built in 1860, 2,357 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,602-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
17 Cross St. One-family old style, built in 1927, 2,070 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,874-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
25 Englewood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 1,830 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,521-square-foot lot. $745,300
WINTHROP
25 Locust St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,218 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,234-square-foot lot. $790,000
WOBURN
11 Karen Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
17 Independence Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,121 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,087-square-foot lot. $860,000
13 Sturgis St. #1 Condo. $670,000
13 Sturgis St. #3 Condo. $631,000
11 Mishawum Road. Two-family Colonial, built in 1880, 2,489 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,568-square-foot lot. $605,000
6 Willow St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,661 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $530,000
340 Place Lane #340 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,200 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $435,000
WRENTHAM
391 Taunton St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,012 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 50,530-square-foot lot. $267,500
