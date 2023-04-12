Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Apr. 12)

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
ABINGTON
688 Washington St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,785 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,234-square-foot lot. $634,000
71 Bates St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,635 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,750-square-foot lot. $550,000
60 Pattison St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,360 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $405,000
560 Bedford St. #A5 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,456 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $368,000
ACTON
36 Brewster Lane #36 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,144 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $550,000
ALLSTON
15 Hopedale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,848 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,017-square-foot lot. $875,000
43 Glenville Ave. #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 323 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 323-square-foot lot. $288,000
AMESBURY
132 Whittier Meadows Drive #132 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 1,925 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $530,000
16-A Oak St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,167 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,630-square-foot lot. $480,000
14 Congress St. One-family conventional, built in 1740, 1,789 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,590-square-foot lot. $259,350
ANDOVER
2 Sweetbriar Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 2,342 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,072-square-foot lot. $820,000
16 Balmoral St. #102 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,130 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $385,000
ARLINGTON
29 Bartlett Ave. #31 Condo. $1,600,000
16 Forest St. #16 Condo. $1,200,000
31-33 Windsor St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1913, 2,347 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $1,165,000
47-49 Melrose St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 2,334 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,948-square-foot lot. $1,155,000
220 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,650 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,251-square-foot lot. $960,000
155 Appleton St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1906, 2,030 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths. $840,000
56 Menotomy Road. One-family old style, built in 1926, 1,540 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $805,000
41 Park St. #41 Condo Town House, built in 1890, 1,665 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $785,000
34 Hamilton Road #205 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,489 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000
34 Hamilton Road #207 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 537 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $575,000
128 Pleasant St. #207 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 601 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $372,000
ASHLAND
115 Algonquin Trl #115 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 1,900 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $550,000
AVON
12 N Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1830, 1,224 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $545,000
AYER
3 Shelly Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,410 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,288-square-foot lot. $635,000
BEDFORD
2 Overlook Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1962, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,094-square-foot lot. $825,000
BELLINGHAM
71 Box Pond Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,000 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,410-square-foot lot. $470,000
42 Crystal Way #42 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,508 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000
7 North St. One-family split entry, built in 1971, 1,382 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,000-square-foot lot. $221,279
BELMONT
16 Lincoln St. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 2,623 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,797-square-foot lot. $1,926,000
275 Clifton St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,974 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,137-square-foot lot. $1,299,000
10 Marion Road. Three-family old style, built in 1912, 3,728 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,349-square-foot lot. $1,285,000
507-509 School St. Two-family old style, built in 1923, 2,743 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,157-square-foot lot. $567,500
BERLIN
BEVERLY
3 Holworthy Way One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,533 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,931-square-foot lot. $965,000
57-59 Lovett St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,442 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $670,000
4 Wentzell Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,510 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,890-square-foot lot. $615,000
11 Sherman St. One-family Colonial, built in 1919, 1,467 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,960-square-foot lot. $600,000
25-A Herrick St. #25A Condo Town House, built in 1907, 1,299 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $410,000
BILLERICA
216 Rangeway Road #191 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 2,335 square feet, 3 baths. $640,000
14 Greenville St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1982, 1,512 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $515,000
32 Lake St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1938, 1,508 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,865-square-foot lot. $365,000
50 Glenvale Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,438 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,245-square-foot lot. $305,000
11 Autumn St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 742 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $240,000
BOSTON
47-55 Lagrange St. #PH22D Condo. $5,368,000
100 Shawmut Ave. #1104 Condo high-rise, built in 2019, 1,394 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,862,000
79 Myrtle St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1875, 1,225 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,225-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
100 Lovejoy Wharf #5E Condo high-rise, built in 2017, 940 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,159,000
11 Joy St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 807 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 807-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
1 Franklin St. #1411 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 948 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,032,000
210 South St. #4-2 Condo high-rise, built in 1920, 1,347 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,347-square-foot lot. $950,000
61 Prince St. #2E Condo low-rise, built in 2002, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,176-square-foot lot. $865,000
32 Traveler St. #608 Condo mid-rise, built in 2015, 687 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $795,000
151 Tremont St. #9H Condo high-rise, built in 1968, 605 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 605-square-foot lot. $785,000
3 Avery St. #305 Condo mid-rise, built in 2004, 1,268 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,268-square-foot lot. $760,000
73 Dix St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 2019, 2,031 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $750,000
99-105 Broad St. #6E Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 759 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 759-square-foot lot. $729,000
5 Grove St. #8 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 655 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 655-square-foot lot. $680,000
191 Washington St. #405 Condo. $584,900
191 Washington St. #407 Condo. $575,000
2 Hawthorne Place #5O Condo high-rise, built in 1967, 737 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 737-square-foot lot. $519,000
45 Lewis St. #502 Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 520 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $507,500
1948 Washington St. #4B Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 450 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $455,000
41 Morton St. #16 Condo. $452,000
BOXBOROUGH
200 Sargent Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,524 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $930,000
933 Liberty Square Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,864 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $899,000
498 Stow Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,648 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,689-square-foot lot. $700,000
284 Codman Hill Road #2B Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 776 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $247,000
15 Spencer Road #26E Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 760 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $213,000
BOXFORD
12 Carolina Way One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 5,454 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 87,556-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
68-A Rowley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,180 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 270,072-square-foot lot. $775,000
BRAINTREE
1 Megans Way One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,816 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,429-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
34 Azel Road. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 1,974 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,877-square-foot lot. $700,000
105 Standish Ave. One-family old style, built in 1933, 3,028 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $675,500
422 John Mahar Hwy #105 Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 1,720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $638,650
420 John Mahar Hwy #206 Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 1,310 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $570,000
82 Parkside Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,974-square-foot lot. $530,000
614 Pond St. #1118 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,092 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $445,000
BRIDGEWATER
5 Magnolia Way One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,878 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $899,000
105 Bayberry Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,804 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,787-square-foot lot. $640,000
220 Beech St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 2,492 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 74,052-square-foot lot. $615,000
55 Green St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 1,924 square feet, 3 baths, on 23,510-square-foot lot. $600,000
18 Flagstone Place #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000
BRIGHTON
86 Arlington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1903, 2,163 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,295-square-foot lot. $1,320,000
161 Foster St. Two-family two family, built in 1935, 2,100 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,051-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
74-76 Dunboy St. Two-family two family, built in 1965, 2,352 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,240-square-foot lot. $995,000
8-10 Fairbanks St. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 3,033 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,562-square-foot lot. $980,000
191 Washington St. #507 Condo. $580,000
142 Bigelow St. #303 Condo low-rise, built in 2005, 1,180 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,180-square-foot lot. $574,000
1662 Commonwealth Ave. #41 Condo mid-rise, built in 1925, 819 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 819-square-foot lot. $540,000
137 Englewood Ave. #A Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 385 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 385-square-foot lot. $369,000
5 Braemore Road #13 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 510 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 510-square-foot lot. $360,000
191 Washington St. #510 Condo. $326,000
21 Soldiers Field Place #304 Condo. $280,700
21 Soldiers Field Place #305 Condo. $280,700
191 Washington St. #312 Condo. $252,000
21 Soldiers Field Place #209 Condo. $213,700
21 Soldiers Field Place #404 Condo. $213,700
16 Newton St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1865, 1,718 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,614-square-foot lot. $210,000
BROCKTON
780 Montello St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,624 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,096-square-foot lot. $672,000
35 Division St. Two-family two family, built in 1903, 2,400 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,922-square-foot lot. $615,000
32 Merton St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,394 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $570,000
87 Copeland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,832 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,385-square-foot lot. $550,000
52 Delmar Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 2,100 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $520,000
159 Auburn St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,614 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,473-square-foot lot. $505,000
999 Warren Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1897, 1,873 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,521-square-foot lot. $500,000
23 Barry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 891 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,569-square-foot lot. $449,900
32 Lisa Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,128 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,487-square-foot lot. $420,000
35 N Quincy St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,338 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,123-square-foot lot. $410,000
12 Menlo Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,227 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,168-square-foot lot. $380,000
93 Dartmouth St. One-family split level, built in 1962, 1,530 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,821-square-foot lot. $365,000
130 Market St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,877 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,658-square-foot lot. $336,200
691 E Ashland St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,403-square-foot lot. $325,000
30 Rutland Sq One-family Colonial, built in 1879, 1,087 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,646-square-foot lot. $320,251
955 Centre St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 620 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,887-square-foot lot. $240,000
137 Winter St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,528 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,320-square-foot lot. $225,000
BROOKLINE
3 Greenway Court #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1905, 1,190 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,400,000
166 Thorndike St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 1,325 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $930,000
50 Park St. #37 Condo low-rise, built in 1968, 1,236 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $715,000
21 Westbourne Terrace #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1916, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $540,000
32 Winchester St. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 660 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $400,000
BURLINGTON
9 Saint Marys Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,329 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,095-square-foot lot. $1,829,000
99-B Wilmington Road. One-family split entry, built in 1990, 1,842 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 93,181-square-foot lot. $785,000
3 Maryvale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,359-square-foot lot. $515,000
CAMBRIDGE
50 Garden St. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1890, 2,303 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,350,000
21 Sunset Road #2 Condo. $1,575,000
12 Arnold Circle #10 Condo. $1,375,000
135 5th St. #135 Condo, built in 1880, 1,396 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,180,000
8-12 Museum Way #422 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $795,000
262-264 Western Ave. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1903, 1,035 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $750,000
101 Gore St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 431 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $435,000
CANTON
14 Weathervane Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 4,154 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 48,689-square-foot lot. $1,470,000
59 Walpole St. #205 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,270 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $545,000
2135 Washington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,071 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,800-square-foot lot. $425,000
CARVER
4 Morrisey Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 2002, 1,164 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $525,000
10 Chance Court #10 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,549 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $475,000
CHARLESTOWN
45 Soley St. Two-family semi detachd, built in 1860, 2,640 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,770-square-foot lot. $3,000,000
14 Monument Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1875, 1,644 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,210-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
22 Prospect St. #1 Condo. $1,375,000
38 Allston St. Three-family decker, built in 1880, 2,553 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,238-square-foot lot. $1,070,000
52-A Park St. #52A Condo free-standng, built in 1880, 1,381 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,055,000
17 Mystic St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1870, 591 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $925,000
17 Mystic St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1870, 1,319 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $925,000
421 Main St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 1,661 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $867,500
18 Bartlett St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1880, 930 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $740,000
106 13th St. #310 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 881 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $555,000
CHELMSFORD
20 Reid Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,675 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,067-square-foot lot. $625,000
18 Carriage Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,002 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 61,855-square-foot lot. $565,000
210 Wellman Ave. #210 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,147 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $451,000
219 Wellman Ave. #219 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,146 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $444,900
CHELSEA
90 Garland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,236 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,141-square-foot lot. $555,000
90 Garland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,236 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,141-square-foot lot. $555,000
13 Lynn St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,212 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,493-square-foot lot. $250,000
COHASSET
31-35 Elm St. Three-family Colonial, built in 1752, 4,101 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 30,312-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
CONCORD
48 Buttricks Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 6,018 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 90,890-square-foot lot. $4,075,000
74 Tarbell Spring Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,403 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 26,098-square-foot lot. $1,310,000
110 Conant St. #110 Condo. $1,268,000
367 Hayward Mill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,274 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,227-square-foot lot. $950,000
281 Laws Brook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,212 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,792-square-foot lot. $650,000
DANVERS
3 Hazen Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 2,074 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,000-square-foot lot. $750,000
220 Locust St. One-family antique, built in 1812, 3,152 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,401-square-foot lot. $740,000
DEDHAM
6 Prevett Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,706 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,272-square-foot lot. $630,000
95-97 Harvard St. #95 Condo. $603,000
95-97 Harvard St. #1 Condo. $530,000
989 East St. #412 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,240 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000
DORCHESTER
20 Victoria St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 3,258 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,786-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
3 Larchmont St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,434 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $960,000
29 Tilesboro St. #4 Condo. $925,000
51-A Coffey St. #51A Condo free-standng, built in 2017, 1,973 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $900,000
39 Roslin St. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,850 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,722-square-foot lot. $850,000
37 Rangeley St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,562 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,377-square-foot lot. $835,000
3 Melville Ave. #2 Condo. $695,000
1710 Dorchester Ave. #301 Condo. $634,000
4 Port Norfolk St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1987, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,021-square-foot lot. $600,000
EAST BOSTON
193 Brooks St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1910, 2,490 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,760-square-foot lot. $1,618,000
195 Brooks St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1910, 2,490 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,600-square-foot lot. $1,618,000
12 Whitby St. Three-family decker, built in 1918, 3,522 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,100-square-foot lot. $1,235,000
102 Bremen St. Two-family row-end, built in 1910, 2,200 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,600-square-foot lot. $915,000
13 Saratoga St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,614 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,852-square-foot lot. $590,000
149 Webster St. #3 Condo semi detachd, built in 1900, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,008-square-foot lot. $550,000
EAST BRIDGEWATER
21 Bell Drive. One-family ranch, built in 2005, 1,620 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $500,000
1634 Plymouth St. #1634 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,024 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $312,500
1993 Washington St. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 832 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,840-square-foot lot. $206,400
EASTON
412 Depot St. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,648 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 82,328-square-foot lot. $955,000
43 Welch Road #43 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,360 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000
EVERETT
22 Bolster St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,421 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,119-square-foot lot. $775,000
30 Chelsea St. #409 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 820 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $369,388
68 Linden St. #28 Condo/Apt, built in 1940, 565 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $250,000
FOXBOROUGH
13 Mary Way One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,473 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 42,178-square-foot lot. $1,140,000
69 Central St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,801 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 15,840-square-foot lot. $660,000
17 Union St. One-family conventional, built in 1929, 1,496 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,800-square-foot lot. $586,000
FRAMINGHAM
16 Learned St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1887, 3,083 square feet, 20 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,354-square-foot lot. $840,000
388 Old Connecticut Path One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,028 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,749-square-foot lot. $700,000
11 Conrad Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,848 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $625,000
23 Oriole Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,306 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,998-square-foot lot. $530,000
13 Ellis St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,066 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,249-square-foot lot. $510,000
21 Bates Road #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $500,000
81 Lake Road. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 875 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 48,308-square-foot lot. $430,000
159 Millwood St. #1 Condo. $400,000
26 Fraser Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,846 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,121-square-foot lot. $400,000
1500 Worcester Road #430 Condo mid-rise, built in 1966, 1,295 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $390,000
1321 Worcester Road #503 Condo mid-rise, built in 1967, 1,026 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $337,500
18 Fraser Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,259 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,121-square-foot lot. $300,000
310 Potter Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 996 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,003-square-foot lot. $203,359
FRANKLIN
68 Miller St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 2,004 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,704-square-foot lot. $650,000
7 Tam O Shanter Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,214 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,829-square-foot lot. $630,000
1 Bogan Way One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,159 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 59,982-square-foot lot. $220,000
GEORGETOWN
1 Evergreen Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,937 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 152,385-square-foot lot. $760,000
GLOUCESTER
6 Atlantic St. One-family cottage, built in 1920, 770 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,060-square-foot lot. $354,000
GRAFTON
8 George Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1775, 3,440 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 307,969-square-foot lot. $925,000
22 Daffodil Court #22 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,644 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,970,792-square-foot lot. $508,000
85 Brigham Hill Road. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,525 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 297,950-square-foot lot. $500,000
28 Fairlawn St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $399,900
56 Nottingham Road #56 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 978 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,048,054-square-foot lot. $325,000
GROVELAND
156 Main St. #A Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 1,088 square feet, 1 bath, on 203,842-square-foot lot. $255,000
HANOVER
956 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,416 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $420,000
HANSON
25 Live Oak Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 1,939 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,530-square-foot lot. $640,000
HAVERHILL
86 Mount Vernon St. One-family antique, built in 1680, 4,546 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,038-square-foot lot. $700,000
5 Winona Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,182 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,239-square-foot lot. $635,000
25 Windsor St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 3,425 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,618-square-foot lot. $599,900
9 Nottingham Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1979, 1,531 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,046-square-foot lot. $550,000
229 S Main St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 2,335 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $525,000
248 Mill St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,899 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,214-square-foot lot. $500,000
532 Main St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 2,845 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $499,900
46 Lansing Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 2,868 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,662-square-foot lot. $450,000
25-D Orchard St. #25D Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,529 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $435,000
643 Primrose St. #1 Condo. $419,900
10 Maynard Ave. One-family old style, built in 1870, 744 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,249-square-foot lot. $410,000
332 Salem St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $382,500
801 Broadway One-family old style, built in 1919, 2,294 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $220,000
HINGHAM
9 Porters Cove Road. One-family conventional, built in 1961, 4,106 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 98,806-square-foot lot. $2,425,000
18 Gilford Road. One-family conventional, built in 2016, 2,633 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,583-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
3106 Hockley Drive #3106 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $412,000
HOLBROOK
12 Leon Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $472,000
HOLLISTON
65 Pearl St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,949-square-foot lot. $777,000
152 Turner Road #33 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 702 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $215,000
HUDSON
5 Indian Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,368 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,402-square-foot lot. $1,154,900
4 Glendale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,288 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 76,311-square-foot lot. $1,055,500
HULL
62 Whitehead Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,130 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $405,000
20 Rockland House Road #402 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,034 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $290,000
HYDE PARK
1 Asheville Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,458 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $662,000
83 Danny Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1969, 1,572 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,100-square-foot lot. $620,000
87 Deforest St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,448 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,285-square-foot lot. $588,000
IPSWICH
78 Clark Road. One-family conventional, built in 1945, 2,054 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths, on 8,194-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
2 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1936, 2,174 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,279-square-foot lot. $746,750
115 High St. One-family antique, built in 1725, 2,422 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,594-square-foot lot. $699,900
JAMAICA PLAIN
49 Walk Hill St. Three-family conventional, built in 1919, 3,359 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,226-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
3305-3309 Washington St. #202 Condo. $899,900
248 Amory St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2016, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $655,000
29-31 Morton St. #35 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,361 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,361-square-foot lot. $565,000
6 Oleary Way #83 Condo low-rise, built in 1946, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 900-square-foot lot. $439,000
39 Ballard St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1880, 2,222 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,222-square-foot lot. $325,000
KINGSTONLAKEVILLE
4 Rivers Edge Way #4 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 1,428 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $413,000
28 Lakeside Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 121,836-square-foot lot. $315,000
LAWRENCE
5 Nesmith St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 1,382 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,950-square-foot lot. $458,000
29 Beaconsfield St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 948 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $435,000
91 Butler St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,147 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,850-square-foot lot. $229,667
LEXINGTON
18 Normandy Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 4,292 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,125-square-foot lot. $2,480,000
10 Winter St. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,724 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,125-square-foot lot. $2,120,000
102 Burlington St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,588 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,807-square-foot lot. $1,216,000
55 Harding Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1936, 1,614 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,300-square-foot lot. $1,105,025
905-C Massachusetts Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1925, 744 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,625-square-foot lot. $865,000
LINCOLN
12 Deer Run Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 3,395 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 85,358-square-foot lot. $1,515,000
LOWELL
162 3rd St. Two-family two family, built in 1918, 3,667 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,922-square-foot lot. $765,000
149 11th St. Two-family two family, built in 1896, 4,019 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,373-square-foot lot. $625,000
36 Fisher St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,787 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,460-square-foot lot. $625,000
1400 Gorham St. #40 Condo. $500,000
130 John St. #449 Condo/Apt, built in 1871, 1,217 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000
56 4th Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,548 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $365,000
234 Nesmith St. #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,254 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $285,000
67 3rd Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,756 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,350-square-foot lot. $221,400
LYNN
122 Jenness St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,844 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,937-square-foot lot. $650,000
26 Whiting St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $510,000
74 Woodman St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,078 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,642-square-foot lot. $470,000
318 Essex St. Two-family two family, built in 1876, 1,896 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,398-square-foot lot. $450,000
19 Waterford St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 955 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,378-square-foot lot. $412,000
120 Lawton Ave. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,218 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,685-square-foot lot. $290,000
358 Broadway #17 Condo, built in 1975, 680 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 39,686-square-foot lot. $260,000
20 Bulfinch Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,190 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,484-square-foot lot. $230,000
MALDEN
203 Summer St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 4,727 square feet, 13 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 10,006-square-foot lot. $1,240,000
355 Lynn St. Three-family decker, built in 1920, 3,084 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,626-square-foot lot. $1,152,000
46 Valley St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1950, 1,034 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $819,000
413-415 Salem St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,139 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,548-square-foot lot. $715,000
39 Rockwell St. #39 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $642,500
19 Sprague St. #1 Condo. $625,000
31 Blantyre Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,453-square-foot lot. $590,000
60 Kennard St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,618-square-foot lot. $525,000
131 Mount Vernon St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 1,968 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,171-square-foot lot. $455,000
62 Regent Road. One-family row house, built in 1940, 792 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,043-square-foot lot. $455,000
103 Newman Road #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 906 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000
MANSFIELD
19 Shea Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 3,305 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,137-square-foot lot. $1,027,000
29 Concetta Drive #29 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,553 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $498,000
MARBLEHEAD
88 Beacon St. One-family contemporary, built in 1976, 3,413 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,459-square-foot lot. $770,833
129 Village St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,634-square-foot lot. $625,000
MARION
76 Front St. One-family Colonial, built in 1916, 3,562 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,739-square-foot lot. $1,880,000
1003 Point Road. One-family ranch, built in 1935, 1,110 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,991-square-foot lot. $415,000
MARLBOROUGH
30 Rogers Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 1,944 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $675,000
627 Concord Road. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 115,434-square-foot lot. $565,900
60 Edinboro St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 2,068 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,871-square-foot lot. $559,000
74 Stetson Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,532 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,499-square-foot lot. $480,000
48 Winter St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1958, 954 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,189-square-foot lot. $450,000
27 Beach St. Two-family two family, built in 1889, 1,325 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $400,000
688 Boston Post Rd E #123 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 917 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $200,000
MARSHFIELD
139 Emery Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 2,626 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,953-square-foot lot. $757,000
MATTAPAN
646 Harvard St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,600 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $800,000
MAYNARD
187 Parker St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,761 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,412-square-foot lot. $835,000
17 Elm St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,101 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,833-square-foot lot. $510,000
16 Deer Path #5 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000
53 Concord St. #A Condo. $330,000
MEDFIELD
4 Hennery Way #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 2,208 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $278,400
MEDFORD
160 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,910 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,554-square-foot lot. $1,672,500
43 Harvard Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1870, 2,935 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,170,000
320 Middlesex Ave. #C202 Condo. $799,900
27 Holmes Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,575-square-foot lot. $645,000
30 High St. #33 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,396 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $630,000
115 Capen St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,299 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $600,000
320 Middlesex Ave. #C305 Condo. $599,900
MEDWAY
33 Milford St. #A Condo. $720,000
7 Williamsburg Way #7 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,652 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $217,264
MELROSE
46 Argyle St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,496 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,473-square-foot lot. $1,112,000
40 Vine St. Two-family conventional, built in 1895, 4,014 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,299-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
40 Hesseltine Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1960, 2,803 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,543-square-foot lot. $900,000
302 Washington St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,106 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,369-square-foot lot. $576,000
180 Green St. #504 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,110 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000
19 Linwood Ave. #19 Condo Town House, built in 1910, 1,482 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $448,250
27 Cottage St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,827 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,881-square-foot lot. $403,000
17 Linwood Ave. #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 867 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $366,750
METHUEN
21 Cardinal Road #21 Condo. $771,709
25 Meriline Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,021 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,560-square-foot lot. $630,000
28 Sycamore Road. One-family split entry, built in 1978, 1,913 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $615,000
31 Sea St. One-family gambrel, built in 1900, 1,127 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,301-square-foot lot. $514,000
57 Woburn St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,080 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,383-square-foot lot. $475,000
51 Adelaide Ave. #51 Condo Town House, built in 1978, 872 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000
51 Ford St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 798 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $265,000
15 Pilgrim Circle #B Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 698 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $255,000
18 Constitution Way #E Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 822 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $215,000
51 Ford St. #C Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 798 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $215,000
MIDDLEBOROUGH
205 Thompson St. One-family ranch, built in 1985, 1,540 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 107,443-square-foot lot. $680,000
MIDDLETON
129 River St. #B Condo. $880,000
118 Boston St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,012 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,149-square-foot lot. $557,500
36 Village Road #706 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000
MILFORD
7 Country Club Lane #C Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,322 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $416,000
16 Madden Ave. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,444 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,494-square-foot lot. $285,000
MILLIS
13 Richardson Drive #261 Condo. $874,870
41 Acorn Place #41 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 2,099 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $600,000
177 Plain St. Two-family family flat, built in 1830, 3,271 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,007-square-foot lot. $400,000
MILTON
36 Otis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,710 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,351-square-foot lot. $850,000
15 Whitman Road. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,099 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,850-square-foot lot. $585,000
NAHANT
52 Flash Road. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,131 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,781-square-foot lot. $935,151
355 Nahant Road. One-family old style, built in 1829, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,791-square-foot lot. $748,000
NATICK
3 Ivy Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,210 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,672-square-foot lot. $665,000
5 Village Way #23 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 778 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $300,000
9 Village Hill Lane #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 778 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $285,000
NEEDHAM
240 Fox Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 3,023 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,734-square-foot lot. $2,900,000
8 Castle Place #8 Condo duplex, built in 2013, 3,126 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,350,000
41 Perry Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,748 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,199-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
562 Webster St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $850,000
1202 Greendale Ave. #132 Condo, built in 1968, 897 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $340,500
NEWBURY
6 Seagate #6 Condo. $1,539,000
12 Maple Terrace. One-family split level, built in 1965, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,959-square-foot lot. $690,000
NEWBURYPORT
4 Hamilton Way One-family conventional, built in 2019, 4,764 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 9,329-square-foot lot. $2,400,000
29 Carter St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 2,338 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,160-square-foot lot. $885,000
240 Merrimac St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1860, 1,254 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $820,000
4 Adams St. One-family old style, built in 1935, 1,685 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,400-square-foot lot. $799,000
163 Route 1 #G Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 2,026 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $775,000
3 Clipper Way #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,390 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000
NEWTON
55 Clements Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1937, 3,048 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,354-square-foot lot. $2,650,000
16 Howland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 2,722 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,529-square-foot lot. $2,075,000
124 Deborah Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 4,214 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,598-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
177 Oliver Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,580 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,999-square-foot lot. $1,430,000
70 Falmouth Road. One-family old style, built in 1929, 1,791 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,111-square-foot lot. $1,220,000
174 Elliot St. #1 Condo. $1,200,000
4 Hersey St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,039-square-foot lot. $1,012,500
127 Albemarle Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,862 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,040-square-foot lot. $970,000
100 Clearwater Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,235 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,189-square-foot lot. $869,000
169 Washington St. #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1905, 1,378 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,381-square-foot lot. $830,000
213 Adams Ave. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,019-square-foot lot. $800,000
409 Auburn St. #2 Condo two family, built in 1860, 1,660 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,993-square-foot lot. $755,000
183 Oak St. #501 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,205 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 148,104-square-foot lot. $662,000
2021 Commonwealth Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,167 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 3,075-square-foot lot. $660,000
NORFOLK
6 Cressbrook One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,360 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,688-square-foot lot. $855,000
5 Baltimore St. One-family ranch, built in 1980, 2,760 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,950-square-foot lot. $820,000
134 Winterberry Way #134 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 2,217 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $610,000
43 Cleveland St. One-family antique, built in 1800, 1,656 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,080-square-foot lot. $383,000
NORTH ANDOVER
121 Carter Field Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 4,256 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 34,883-square-foot lot. $1,376,500
15 Columbia Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1918, 1,841 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $571,000
12-14 Water St. #1 Condo. $365,000
78 Jefferson St. #A Condo Town House, built in 1966, 650 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $225,000
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
53 Pearl St. One-family customdesign, built in 2021, 4,534 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $1,070,000
29 Harris Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,539 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,661-square-foot lot. $720,000
329 Kelley Blvd One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,664 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,256-square-foot lot. $565,000
335 Kelley Blvd One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,511 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $565,000
7 Bayberry Road. One-family conventional, built in 1973, 1,968 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,006-square-foot lot. $527,615
NORTH READING
9 Pine Ridge Road. One-family garrison, built in 1962, 2,254 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $1,149,900
3 Lloyd Road. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $435,000
250 Martins Lndg #204 Condo. $424,995
NORWOOD
16 Holly Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 936 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,954-square-foot lot. $520,000
PEABODY
23 Hawthorne Circle #23 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 1,516 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $571,000
42 Franklin St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,748 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,498-square-foot lot. $555,555
8 Curwen Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,415 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,766-square-foot lot. $550,000
30 N Central St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,313 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000
PEMBROKE
24 Carol Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 1,320 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,100-square-foot lot. $425,000
PLYMOUTH
25 Freeman Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,933 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,633-square-foot lot. $747,500
42 Tenderwood One-family contemporary, built in 2008, 2,079 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,101-square-foot lot. $660,000
216 Water St. #202B Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,085 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $590,000
60 Nickerson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1975, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $420,000
7 Lakewood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,160 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $413,500
60 Buzzards Bay Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1950, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,000-square-foot lot. $410,000
241 Carver Road #5 Condo Town House, built in 1992, 1,266 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
35 S Wind Drive. One-family cottage, built in 1967, 1,159 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $385,000
38 Westcliff Drive #38 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,018 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000
25 Lake Shore Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $350,000
10 Chapel Hill Drive #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 785 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $220,000
QUINCY
95 Monroe Road #1 Condo Town House, built in 1905, 2,060 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $790,000
905 E Squantum St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,102 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $770,000
31 Thomas Burgin Pkwy One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,914 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,599-square-foot lot. $685,000
19 Avalon Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1916, 1,536 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,198-square-foot lot. $670,000
18 Cliveden St. #302 Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 1,259 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $669,900
35 Grace Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,492 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $580,000
386 Fenno St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,916 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,220-square-foot lot. $565,000
32 Hyde St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,125 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,711-square-foot lot. $525,000
97 Narragansett Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1919, 1,256 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,575-square-foot lot. $475,000
31 Weymouth St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 812 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $450,000
49 Copley St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,239 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,952-square-foot lot. $425,000
200 Falls Blvd #C306 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,210 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000
RANDOLPH
8 Vesey Road. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,796 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,560-square-foot lot. $630,000
197 South St. #197 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,280 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $338,632
READING
118 Eaton St. #6 Condo. $935,000
122 Village St. #1 Condo. $895,900
241 Main St. #C9 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 654 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $300,000
REVERE
70 Bellingham Ave. #2 Condo. $785,000
26 Sewall St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1928, 3,922 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,798-square-foot lot. $775,000
25 Bateman Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,374 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,202-square-foot lot. $614,500
133 Pearl Ave. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,701-square-foot lot. $580,000
599 Lynn St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,289 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,709-square-foot lot. $525,000
33 Bennington St. #33 Condo Town House, built in 1912, 1,852 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $520,000
500 Revere Beach Blvd #201 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 982 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $415,000
ROCKLAND
76 Pierce Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,160 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,234-square-foot lot. $480,000
78 Willow Pond Drive #78 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 2,114 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,676,326-square-foot lot. $425,000
129 Salem St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,156 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,773-square-foot lot. $390,000
ROCKPORT
172 Granite St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 582 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $303,600
ROSLINDALE
215 Belgrade Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 1,616 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,625-square-foot lot. $910,000
778 Hyde Park Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1944, 1,173 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,464-square-foot lot. $620,000
ROWLEY
85 Trowbridge Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 2,789 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,938-square-foot lot. $975,000
8 Longmeadow Drive #36 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $290,000
ROXBURY
85 Mount Pleasant Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1844, 3,390 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,711-square-foot lot. $765,000
111 Hutchings St. #5 Condo. $500,000
40 Terrace St. #2 Condo. $250,000
13 Burrell St. Two-family conventional, built in 1905, 1,848 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $200,000
SALEM
376 Essex St. One-family Colonial, built in 1894, 5,873 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 14,401-square-foot lot. $1,422,250
9 Hathorne St. #2 Condo. $789,000
12 Nursery St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1938, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,465-square-foot lot. $570,000
20 Central St. #404 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,326 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $565,000
245 Lafayette St. #3C Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 668 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 24,002-square-foot lot. $295,000
136 North St. #1B Condo/Apt, built in 1870, 575 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,545-square-foot lot. $270,000
14 Pratt St. #1 Condo. $250,000
14 Pratt St. #2 Condo. $250,000
SALISBURY
276 N End Blvd Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,463 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,552-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
62 Cable Ave. #C Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,108 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $470,000
2 10th St W #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1950, 748 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $445,000
SAUGUS
606 Lincoln Ave. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,652 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $660,000
29 Kenwood Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $640,000
32 Westford St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1981, 1,617 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,668-square-foot lot. $570,000
SCITUATE
33 Central Ave. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 2,119 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,615-square-foot lot. $950,000
SHARON
234 Mansfield St. One-family conventional, built in 1946, 2,028 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 232,896-square-foot lot. $734,000
SHREWSBURY
2 Shannon Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,047 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $899,000
6 Vinnie Way One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 2,094 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,329-square-foot lot. $805,000
114 Harrington Farms Way #114 Condo Town House, built in 1993, 1,578 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $537,000
SOMERVILLE
123 Hillsdale Road. Two-family decker, built in 1920, 2,903 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $1,140,000
59 Bonair St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,896 square feet, 7 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,720-square-foot lot. $950,000
37-R Oak St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,800-square-foot lot. $865,000
390 Broadway #L1 Condo mid-rise, built in 1978, 596 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $391,000
SOUTH BOSTON
50 Liberty Drive #6F Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 1,546 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $3,400,000
893 E 2nd St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 2,511 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,625,000
881 E 2nd St. #7 Condo free-standng, built in 2015, 1,306 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,165,000
45 W 3rd St. #218 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 773 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $849,000
5 O St. #1 Condo. $809,000
225 Dorchester St. #11 Condo free-standng, built in 2016, 1,300 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $780,000
198 W 3rd St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 2006, 959 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 959-square-foot lot. $765,000
9 O St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 766 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 766-square-foot lot. $695,000
275 Gold St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,328 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,389-square-foot lot. $670,000
150 W 9th St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2004, 938 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 938-square-foot lot. $652,500
470 E 7th St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1900, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 800-square-foot lot. $580,000
58 Telegraph St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1880, 550 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 550-square-foot lot. $449,900
STONEHAM
31 Washington St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,218 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,748-square-foot lot. $400,000
146 Marble St. #206 Condo Town House, built in 1974, 1,351 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $381,000
STOUGHTON
92 Dean Road. One-family split level, built in 1961, 1,412 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $565,000
87 Cushing St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,684 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $530,000
102 Ethyl Way #102 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,150 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $372,480
36 Pleasant Drive #37 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 838 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000
STOW
26 Eliot Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1972, 2,538 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 66,560-square-foot lot. $910,000
97 Packard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 1,792 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,776-square-foot lot. $570,000
12 Faxon Drive #12 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,817 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $550,000
SUDBURY
111 Boston Post Road #105 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,951 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath. $400,000
SWAMPSCOTT
28 Pleasant St. One-family old style, built in 1916, 1,915 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,140-square-foot lot. $470,000
34 Essex Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,217 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000
TEWKSBURY
45 Judith E Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,160 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,105-square-foot lot. $509,000
25 Patrick Road #25 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,240 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $458,000
28 Greenwood Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1989, 2,065 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $340,000
TOPSFIELD
97 North St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 3,390 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 92,783-square-foot lot. $1,015,000
15 Perkins Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 3,055 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 54,184-square-foot lot. $880,000
TOWNSEND
121 Greenville Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,480 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 176,418-square-foot lot. $543,000
UPTON
114 Chestnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,632 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 84,794-square-foot lot. $730,000
158 Main St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,718 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $700,000
47 Grafton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 1,665 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 224,752-square-foot lot. $649,000
WAKEFIELD
1 Patriot Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 3,353 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,802-square-foot lot. $1,360,000
20 Lawrence St. Three-family conventional, built in 1880, 4,427 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,744-square-foot lot. $850,000
87 Myrtle Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1957, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,802-square-foot lot. $620,000
WALPOLE
44 Bubbling Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 5,816 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 185,130-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
242 East St. #242 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 3,902 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $290,000
1429 Main St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,121 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000
WALTHAM
226 Worcester Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,751 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 23,126-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
25 Hardy St. #1 Condo. $1,200,000
19 Arcadia Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,880 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,994-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
6 Temple Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,864 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,880-square-foot lot. $915,000
21 Marlton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,225 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $875,000
32 Intervale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 2,184 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,467-square-foot lot. $789,000
76 Upton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,486-square-foot lot. $662,000
WATERTOWN
286 School St. Two-family family flat, built in 1955, 2,696 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,323-square-foot lot. $950,000
34 Hawthorne St. Two-family family flat, built in 1890, 2,414 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,324-square-foot lot. $934,000
11 Oakley Road #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,320 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $709,000
358 Lexington St. #358 Condo Town House, built in 1940, 874 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $465,000
194 Lexington St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1957, 600 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $352,400
WAYLAND
23 Pine Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,180 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,307-square-foot lot. $800,000
387 Commonwealth Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,944 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,680-square-foot lot. $650,000
7 Maple St. Two-family two family, built in 1862, 2,100 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,712-square-foot lot. $545,000
12 Crest Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 612 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $470,000
WELLESLEY
149 Bristol Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 3,572 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 23,394-square-foot lot. $3,100,000
61 Beechwood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,150-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
WEST NEWBURY
371 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,854 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $860,000
362 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $370,000
WEST ROXBURY
16 Kirk St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,298 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $950,000
4925 Washington St. #302 Condo low-rise, built in 1925, 567 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 567-square-foot lot. $200,000
WESTBOROUGH
29 Thomas Newton Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,029 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,502-square-foot lot. $942,000
4 Crestview Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1967, 1,690 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,869-square-foot lot. $630,000
7 Gary Circle. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,328 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,291-square-foot lot. $605,000
29 Charles St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,151 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,445-square-foot lot. $600,000
WESTFORD
30 Graniteville Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 3,054 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,776-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
94 Lowell Road. One-family split entry, built in 1967, 1,008 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,312-square-foot lot. $540,000
43 Brookside Road #43 Condo. $499,990
42 Patten Road. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $499,900
WESTON
5 Fox Chase Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,451 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,100-square-foot lot. $1,240,000
85 Jericho Road #85 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,359 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $735,000
WESTPORT
62 D Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,456 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 26,880-square-foot lot. $475,000
WEYMOUTH
88 Union St. One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 1,932 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,400-square-foot lot. $820,000
65 Century Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,319 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,700-square-foot lot. $580,000
464 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,305 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,995-square-foot lot. $553,144
55 Broad St. One-family conventional, built in 1778, 1,139 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $391,000
9 Tara Drive #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 634 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $215,000
WHITMAN
34 Belmont St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,584 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,183-square-foot lot. $270,000
WILMINGTON
2 Hathaway Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,260 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $630,000
2-A Cedarcrest Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 1,215 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $630,000
WINCHESTER
1 Aricia Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 6,165 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,590-square-foot lot. $2,228,888
11 Polk Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 2,480 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,010-square-foot lot. $1,863,500
11 Francis Circuit One-family revival, built in 1890, 3,239 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,519-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
WINTHROP
121 Strandway One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,099 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,721-square-foot lot. $683,500
550 Pleasant St. #208 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 988 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $475,000
WOBURN
31 Lake Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1991, 2,718 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,348-square-foot lot. $1,186,000
11 Derby Drive #11 Condo Town House, 1,866 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $804,900
31 Waltham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,370 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,278-square-foot lot. $705,000
719 Main St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,340 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,670-square-foot lot. $700,000
45 Merrimac St. #6B Condo Town House, built in 1971, 1,045 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $523,500
5 Stoneham St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,740-square-foot lot. $491,500
6-A Edwards Road #6A Condo Town House, built in 1965, 1,115 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $458,000
WRENTHAM
50 Partridge View Ln S One-family ranch, built in 2018, 1,768 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,378-square-foot lot. $625,000
10 King James Way One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,196 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $592,500
These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send comments to [email protected] or [email protected]
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.