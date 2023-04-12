Real Estate News Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Apr. 12)

ABINGTON

688 Washington St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,785 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,234-square-foot lot. $634,000

71 Bates St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,635 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,750-square-foot lot. $550,000

60 Pattison St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,360 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $405,000

560 Bedford St. #A5 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,456 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $368,000

ACTON

36 Brewster Lane #36 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,144 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $550,000

ALLSTON

15 Hopedale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,848 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,017-square-foot lot. $875,000

43 Glenville Ave. #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 323 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 323-square-foot lot. $288,000

AMESBURY

132 Whittier Meadows Drive #132 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 1,925 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $530,000

16-A Oak St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,167 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,630-square-foot lot. $480,000

14 Congress St. One-family conventional, built in 1740, 1,789 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,590-square-foot lot. $259,350

ANDOVER

2 Sweetbriar Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 2,342 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,072-square-foot lot. $820,000

16 Balmoral St. #102 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,130 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $385,000

ARLINGTON

29 Bartlett Ave. #31 Condo. $1,600,000

16 Forest St. #16 Condo. $1,200,000

31-33 Windsor St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1913, 2,347 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $1,165,000

47-49 Melrose St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 2,334 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,948-square-foot lot. $1,155,000

220 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,650 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,251-square-foot lot. $960,000

155 Appleton St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1906, 2,030 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths. $840,000

56 Menotomy Road. One-family old style, built in 1926, 1,540 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $805,000

41 Park St. #41 Condo Town House, built in 1890, 1,665 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $785,000

34 Hamilton Road #205 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,489 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000

34 Hamilton Road #207 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 537 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $575,000

128 Pleasant St. #207 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 601 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $372,000

ASHLAND

115 Algonquin Trl #115 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 1,900 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $550,000

AVON

12 N Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1830, 1,224 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $545,000

AYER

3 Shelly Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,410 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,288-square-foot lot. $635,000

BEDFORD

2 Overlook Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1962, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,094-square-foot lot. $825,000

BELLINGHAM

71 Box Pond Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,000 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,410-square-foot lot. $470,000

42 Crystal Way #42 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,508 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000

7 North St. One-family split entry, built in 1971, 1,382 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,000-square-foot lot. $221,279

BELMONT

16 Lincoln St. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 2,623 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,797-square-foot lot. $1,926,000

275 Clifton St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,974 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,137-square-foot lot. $1,299,000

10 Marion Road. Three-family old style, built in 1912, 3,728 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,349-square-foot lot. $1,285,000

507-509 School St. Two-family old style, built in 1923, 2,743 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,157-square-foot lot. $567,500

BERLIN

BEVERLY

3 Holworthy Way One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,533 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,931-square-foot lot. $965,000

57-59 Lovett St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,442 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $670,000

4 Wentzell Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,510 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,890-square-foot lot. $615,000

11 Sherman St. One-family Colonial, built in 1919, 1,467 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,960-square-foot lot. $600,000

25-A Herrick St. #25A Condo Town House, built in 1907, 1,299 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $410,000

BILLERICA

216 Rangeway Road #191 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 2,335 square feet, 3 baths. $640,000

14 Greenville St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1982, 1,512 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $515,000

32 Lake St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1938, 1,508 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,865-square-foot lot. $365,000

50 Glenvale Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,438 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,245-square-foot lot. $305,000

11 Autumn St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 742 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $240,000

BOSTON

47-55 Lagrange St. #PH22D Condo. $5,368,000

100 Shawmut Ave. #1104 Condo high-rise, built in 2019, 1,394 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,862,000

79 Myrtle St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1875, 1,225 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,225-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

100 Lovejoy Wharf #5E Condo high-rise, built in 2017, 940 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,159,000

11 Joy St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 807 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 807-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

1 Franklin St. #1411 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 948 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,032,000

210 South St. #4-2 Condo high-rise, built in 1920, 1,347 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,347-square-foot lot. $950,000

61 Prince St. #2E Condo low-rise, built in 2002, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,176-square-foot lot. $865,000

32 Traveler St. #608 Condo mid-rise, built in 2015, 687 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $795,000

151 Tremont St. #9H Condo high-rise, built in 1968, 605 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 605-square-foot lot. $785,000

3 Avery St. #305 Condo mid-rise, built in 2004, 1,268 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,268-square-foot lot. $760,000

73 Dix St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 2019, 2,031 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $750,000

99-105 Broad St. #6E Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 759 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 759-square-foot lot. $729,000

5 Grove St. #8 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 655 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 655-square-foot lot. $680,000

191 Washington St. #405 Condo. $584,900

191 Washington St. #407 Condo. $575,000

2 Hawthorne Place #5O Condo high-rise, built in 1967, 737 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 737-square-foot lot. $519,000

45 Lewis St. #502 Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 520 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $507,500

1948 Washington St. #4B Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 450 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $455,000

41 Morton St. #16 Condo. $452,000

BOXBOROUGH

200 Sargent Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,524 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $930,000

933 Liberty Square Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,864 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $899,000

498 Stow Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,648 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,689-square-foot lot. $700,000

284 Codman Hill Road #2B Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 776 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $247,000

15 Spencer Road #26E Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 760 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $213,000

BOXFORD

12 Carolina Way One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 5,454 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 87,556-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

68-A Rowley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,180 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 270,072-square-foot lot. $775,000

BRAINTREE

1 Megans Way One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,816 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,429-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

34 Azel Road. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 1,974 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,877-square-foot lot. $700,000

105 Standish Ave. One-family old style, built in 1933, 3,028 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $675,500

422 John Mahar Hwy #105 Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 1,720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $638,650

420 John Mahar Hwy #206 Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 1,310 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $570,000

82 Parkside Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,974-square-foot lot. $530,000

614 Pond St. #1118 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,092 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $445,000

BRIDGEWATER

5 Magnolia Way One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,878 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $899,000

105 Bayberry Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,804 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,787-square-foot lot. $640,000

220 Beech St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 2,492 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 74,052-square-foot lot. $615,000

55 Green St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 1,924 square feet, 3 baths, on 23,510-square-foot lot. $600,000

18 Flagstone Place #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000

BRIGHTON

86 Arlington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1903, 2,163 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,295-square-foot lot. $1,320,000

161 Foster St. Two-family two family, built in 1935, 2,100 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,051-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

74-76 Dunboy St. Two-family two family, built in 1965, 2,352 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,240-square-foot lot. $995,000

8-10 Fairbanks St. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 3,033 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,562-square-foot lot. $980,000

191 Washington St. #507 Condo. $580,000

142 Bigelow St. #303 Condo low-rise, built in 2005, 1,180 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,180-square-foot lot. $574,000

1662 Commonwealth Ave. #41 Condo mid-rise, built in 1925, 819 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 819-square-foot lot. $540,000

137 Englewood Ave. #A Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 385 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 385-square-foot lot. $369,000

5 Braemore Road #13 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 510 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 510-square-foot lot. $360,000

191 Washington St. #510 Condo. $326,000

21 Soldiers Field Place #304 Condo. $280,700

21 Soldiers Field Place #305 Condo. $280,700

191 Washington St. #312 Condo. $252,000

21 Soldiers Field Place #209 Condo. $213,700

21 Soldiers Field Place #404 Condo. $213,700

16 Newton St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1865, 1,718 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,614-square-foot lot. $210,000

BROCKTON

780 Montello St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,624 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,096-square-foot lot. $672,000

35 Division St. Two-family two family, built in 1903, 2,400 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,922-square-foot lot. $615,000

32 Merton St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,394 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $570,000

87 Copeland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,832 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,385-square-foot lot. $550,000

52 Delmar Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 2,100 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $520,000

159 Auburn St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,614 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,473-square-foot lot. $505,000

999 Warren Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1897, 1,873 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,521-square-foot lot. $500,000

23 Barry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 891 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,569-square-foot lot. $449,900

32 Lisa Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,128 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,487-square-foot lot. $420,000

35 N Quincy St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,338 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,123-square-foot lot. $410,000

12 Menlo Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,227 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,168-square-foot lot. $380,000

93 Dartmouth St. One-family split level, built in 1962, 1,530 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,821-square-foot lot. $365,000

130 Market St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,877 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,658-square-foot lot. $336,200

691 E Ashland St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,403-square-foot lot. $325,000

30 Rutland Sq One-family Colonial, built in 1879, 1,087 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,646-square-foot lot. $320,251

955 Centre St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 620 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,887-square-foot lot. $240,000

137 Winter St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,528 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,320-square-foot lot. $225,000

BROOKLINE

3 Greenway Court #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1905, 1,190 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,400,000

166 Thorndike St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 1,325 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $930,000

50 Park St. #37 Condo low-rise, built in 1968, 1,236 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $715,000

21 Westbourne Terrace #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1916, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $540,000

32 Winchester St. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 660 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $400,000

BURLINGTON

9 Saint Marys Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,329 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,095-square-foot lot. $1,829,000

99-B Wilmington Road. One-family split entry, built in 1990, 1,842 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 93,181-square-foot lot. $785,000

3 Maryvale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,359-square-foot lot. $515,000

CAMBRIDGE

50 Garden St. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1890, 2,303 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,350,000

21 Sunset Road #2 Condo. $1,575,000

12 Arnold Circle #10 Condo. $1,375,000

135 5th St. #135 Condo, built in 1880, 1,396 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,180,000

8-12 Museum Way #422 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $795,000

262-264 Western Ave. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1903, 1,035 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $750,000

101 Gore St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 431 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $435,000

CANTON

14 Weathervane Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 4,154 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 48,689-square-foot lot. $1,470,000

59 Walpole St. #205 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,270 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $545,000

2135 Washington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,071 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,800-square-foot lot. $425,000

CARVER

4 Morrisey Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 2002, 1,164 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $525,000

10 Chance Court #10 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,549 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $475,000

CHARLESTOWN

45 Soley St. Two-family semi detachd, built in 1860, 2,640 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,770-square-foot lot. $3,000,000

14 Monument Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1875, 1,644 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,210-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

22 Prospect St. #1 Condo. $1,375,000

38 Allston St. Three-family decker, built in 1880, 2,553 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,238-square-foot lot. $1,070,000

52-A Park St. #52A Condo free-standng, built in 1880, 1,381 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,055,000

17 Mystic St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1870, 591 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $925,000

17 Mystic St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1870, 1,319 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $925,000

421 Main St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 1,661 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $867,500

18 Bartlett St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1880, 930 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $740,000

106 13th St. #310 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 881 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $555,000

CHELMSFORD

20 Reid Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,675 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,067-square-foot lot. $625,000

18 Carriage Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,002 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 61,855-square-foot lot. $565,000

210 Wellman Ave. #210 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,147 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $451,000

219 Wellman Ave. #219 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,146 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $444,900

CHELSEA

90 Garland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,236 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,141-square-foot lot. $555,000

13 Lynn St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,212 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,493-square-foot lot. $250,000

COHASSET

31-35 Elm St. Three-family Colonial, built in 1752, 4,101 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 30,312-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

CONCORD

48 Buttricks Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 6,018 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 90,890-square-foot lot. $4,075,000

74 Tarbell Spring Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,403 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 26,098-square-foot lot. $1,310,000

110 Conant St. #110 Condo. $1,268,000

367 Hayward Mill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,274 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,227-square-foot lot. $950,000

281 Laws Brook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,212 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,792-square-foot lot. $650,000

DANVERS

3 Hazen Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 2,074 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,000-square-foot lot. $750,000

220 Locust St. One-family antique, built in 1812, 3,152 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,401-square-foot lot. $740,000

DEDHAM

6 Prevett Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,706 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,272-square-foot lot. $630,000

95-97 Harvard St. #95 Condo. $603,000

95-97 Harvard St. #1 Condo. $530,000

989 East St. #412 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,240 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000

DORCHESTER

20 Victoria St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 3,258 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,786-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

3 Larchmont St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,434 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $960,000

29 Tilesboro St. #4 Condo. $925,000

51-A Coffey St. #51A Condo free-standng, built in 2017, 1,973 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $900,000

39 Roslin St. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,850 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,722-square-foot lot. $850,000

37 Rangeley St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,562 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,377-square-foot lot. $835,000

3 Melville Ave. #2 Condo. $695,000

1710 Dorchester Ave. #301 Condo. $634,000

4 Port Norfolk St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1987, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,021-square-foot lot. $600,000

EAST BOSTON

193 Brooks St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1910, 2,490 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,760-square-foot lot. $1,618,000

195 Brooks St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1910, 2,490 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,600-square-foot lot. $1,618,000

12 Whitby St. Three-family decker, built in 1918, 3,522 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,100-square-foot lot. $1,235,000

102 Bremen St. Two-family row-end, built in 1910, 2,200 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,600-square-foot lot. $915,000

13 Saratoga St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,614 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,852-square-foot lot. $590,000

149 Webster St. #3 Condo semi detachd, built in 1900, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,008-square-foot lot. $550,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

21 Bell Drive. One-family ranch, built in 2005, 1,620 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $500,000

1634 Plymouth St. #1634 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,024 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $312,500

1993 Washington St. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 832 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,840-square-foot lot. $206,400

EASTON

412 Depot St. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,648 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 82,328-square-foot lot. $955,000

43 Welch Road #43 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,360 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

EVERETT

22 Bolster St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,421 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,119-square-foot lot. $775,000

30 Chelsea St. #409 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 820 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $369,388

68 Linden St. #28 Condo/Apt, built in 1940, 565 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $250,000

FOXBOROUGH

13 Mary Way One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,473 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 42,178-square-foot lot. $1,140,000

69 Central St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,801 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 15,840-square-foot lot. $660,000

17 Union St. One-family conventional, built in 1929, 1,496 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,800-square-foot lot. $586,000

FRAMINGHAM

16 Learned St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1887, 3,083 square feet, 20 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,354-square-foot lot. $840,000

388 Old Connecticut Path One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,028 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,749-square-foot lot. $700,000

11 Conrad Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,848 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $625,000

23 Oriole Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,306 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,998-square-foot lot. $530,000

13 Ellis St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,066 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,249-square-foot lot. $510,000

21 Bates Road #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $500,000

81 Lake Road. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 875 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 48,308-square-foot lot. $430,000

159 Millwood St. #1 Condo. $400,000

26 Fraser Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,846 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,121-square-foot lot. $400,000

1500 Worcester Road #430 Condo mid-rise, built in 1966, 1,295 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $390,000

1321 Worcester Road #503 Condo mid-rise, built in 1967, 1,026 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $337,500

18 Fraser Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,259 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,121-square-foot lot. $300,000

310 Potter Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 996 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,003-square-foot lot. $203,359

FRANKLIN

68 Miller St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 2,004 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,704-square-foot lot. $650,000

7 Tam O Shanter Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,214 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,829-square-foot lot. $630,000

1 Bogan Way One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,159 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 59,982-square-foot lot. $220,000

GEORGETOWN

1 Evergreen Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,937 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 152,385-square-foot lot. $760,000

GLOUCESTER

6 Atlantic St. One-family cottage, built in 1920, 770 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,060-square-foot lot. $354,000

GRAFTON

8 George Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1775, 3,440 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 307,969-square-foot lot. $925,000

22 Daffodil Court #22 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,644 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,970,792-square-foot lot. $508,000

85 Brigham Hill Road. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,525 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 297,950-square-foot lot. $500,000

28 Fairlawn St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $399,900

56 Nottingham Road #56 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 978 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,048,054-square-foot lot. $325,000

GROVELAND

156 Main St. #A Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 1,088 square feet, 1 bath, on 203,842-square-foot lot. $255,000

HANOVER

956 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,416 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $420,000

HANSON

25 Live Oak Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 1,939 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,530-square-foot lot. $640,000

HAVERHILL

86 Mount Vernon St. One-family antique, built in 1680, 4,546 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,038-square-foot lot. $700,000

5 Winona Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,182 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,239-square-foot lot. $635,000

25 Windsor St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 3,425 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,618-square-foot lot. $599,900

9 Nottingham Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1979, 1,531 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,046-square-foot lot. $550,000

229 S Main St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 2,335 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $525,000

248 Mill St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,899 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,214-square-foot lot. $500,000

532 Main St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 2,845 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $499,900

46 Lansing Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 2,868 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,662-square-foot lot. $450,000

25-D Orchard St. #25D Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,529 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $435,000

643 Primrose St. #1 Condo. $419,900

10 Maynard Ave. One-family old style, built in 1870, 744 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,249-square-foot lot. $410,000

332 Salem St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $382,500

801 Broadway One-family old style, built in 1919, 2,294 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $220,000

HINGHAM

9 Porters Cove Road. One-family conventional, built in 1961, 4,106 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 98,806-square-foot lot. $2,425,000

18 Gilford Road. One-family conventional, built in 2016, 2,633 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,583-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

3106 Hockley Drive #3106 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $412,000

HOLBROOK

12 Leon Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $472,000

HOLLISTON

65 Pearl St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,949-square-foot lot. $777,000

152 Turner Road #33 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 702 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $215,000

HUDSON

5 Indian Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,368 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,402-square-foot lot. $1,154,900

4 Glendale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,288 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 76,311-square-foot lot. $1,055,500

HULL

62 Whitehead Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,130 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $405,000

20 Rockland House Road #402 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,034 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $290,000

HYDE PARK

1 Asheville Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,458 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $662,000

83 Danny Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1969, 1,572 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,100-square-foot lot. $620,000

87 Deforest St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,448 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,285-square-foot lot. $588,000

IPSWICH

78 Clark Road. One-family conventional, built in 1945, 2,054 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths, on 8,194-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

2 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1936, 2,174 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,279-square-foot lot. $746,750

115 High St. One-family antique, built in 1725, 2,422 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,594-square-foot lot. $699,900

JAMAICA PLAIN

49 Walk Hill St. Three-family conventional, built in 1919, 3,359 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,226-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

3305-3309 Washington St. #202 Condo. $899,900

248 Amory St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2016, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $655,000

29-31 Morton St. #35 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,361 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,361-square-foot lot. $565,000

6 Oleary Way #83 Condo low-rise, built in 1946, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 900-square-foot lot. $439,000

39 Ballard St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1880, 2,222 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,222-square-foot lot. $325,000

KINGSTONLAKEVILLE

4 Rivers Edge Way #4 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 1,428 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $413,000

28 Lakeside Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 121,836-square-foot lot. $315,000

LAWRENCE

5 Nesmith St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 1,382 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,950-square-foot lot. $458,000

29 Beaconsfield St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 948 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $435,000

91 Butler St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,147 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,850-square-foot lot. $229,667

LEXINGTON

18 Normandy Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 4,292 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,125-square-foot lot. $2,480,000

10 Winter St. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,724 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,125-square-foot lot. $2,120,000

102 Burlington St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,588 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,807-square-foot lot. $1,216,000

55 Harding Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1936, 1,614 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,300-square-foot lot. $1,105,025

905-C Massachusetts Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1925, 744 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,625-square-foot lot. $865,000

LINCOLN

12 Deer Run Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 3,395 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 85,358-square-foot lot. $1,515,000

LOWELL

162 3rd St. Two-family two family, built in 1918, 3,667 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,922-square-foot lot. $765,000

149 11th St. Two-family two family, built in 1896, 4,019 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,373-square-foot lot. $625,000

36 Fisher St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,787 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,460-square-foot lot. $625,000

1400 Gorham St. #40 Condo. $500,000

130 John St. #449 Condo/Apt, built in 1871, 1,217 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000

56 4th Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,548 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $365,000

234 Nesmith St. #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,254 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $285,000

67 3rd Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,756 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,350-square-foot lot. $221,400

LYNN

122 Jenness St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,844 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,937-square-foot lot. $650,000

26 Whiting St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $510,000

74 Woodman St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,078 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,642-square-foot lot. $470,000

318 Essex St. Two-family two family, built in 1876, 1,896 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,398-square-foot lot. $450,000

19 Waterford St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 955 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,378-square-foot lot. $412,000

120 Lawton Ave. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,218 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,685-square-foot lot. $290,000

358 Broadway #17 Condo, built in 1975, 680 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 39,686-square-foot lot. $260,000

20 Bulfinch Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,190 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,484-square-foot lot. $230,000

MALDEN

203 Summer St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 4,727 square feet, 13 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 10,006-square-foot lot. $1,240,000

355 Lynn St. Three-family decker, built in 1920, 3,084 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,626-square-foot lot. $1,152,000

46 Valley St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1950, 1,034 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $819,000

413-415 Salem St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,139 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,548-square-foot lot. $715,000

39 Rockwell St. #39 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $642,500

19 Sprague St. #1 Condo. $625,000

31 Blantyre Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,453-square-foot lot. $590,000

60 Kennard St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,618-square-foot lot. $525,000

131 Mount Vernon St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 1,968 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,171-square-foot lot. $455,000

62 Regent Road. One-family row house, built in 1940, 792 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,043-square-foot lot. $455,000

103 Newman Road #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 906 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000

MANSFIELD

19 Shea Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 3,305 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,137-square-foot lot. $1,027,000

29 Concetta Drive #29 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,553 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $498,000

MARBLEHEAD

88 Beacon St. One-family contemporary, built in 1976, 3,413 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,459-square-foot lot. $770,833

129 Village St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,634-square-foot lot. $625,000

MARION

76 Front St. One-family Colonial, built in 1916, 3,562 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,739-square-foot lot. $1,880,000

1003 Point Road. One-family ranch, built in 1935, 1,110 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,991-square-foot lot. $415,000

MARLBOROUGH

30 Rogers Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 1,944 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $675,000

627 Concord Road. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 115,434-square-foot lot. $565,900

60 Edinboro St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 2,068 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,871-square-foot lot. $559,000

74 Stetson Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,532 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,499-square-foot lot. $480,000

48 Winter St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1958, 954 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,189-square-foot lot. $450,000

27 Beach St. Two-family two family, built in 1889, 1,325 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $400,000

688 Boston Post Rd E #123 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 917 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $200,000

MARSHFIELD

139 Emery Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 2,626 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,953-square-foot lot. $757,000

MATTAPAN

646 Harvard St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,600 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $800,000

MAYNARD

187 Parker St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,761 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,412-square-foot lot. $835,000

17 Elm St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,101 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,833-square-foot lot. $510,000

16 Deer Path #5 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000

53 Concord St. #A Condo. $330,000

MEDFIELD

4 Hennery Way #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 2,208 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $278,400

MEDFORD

160 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,910 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,554-square-foot lot. $1,672,500

43 Harvard Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1870, 2,935 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,170,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #C202 Condo. $799,900

27 Holmes Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,575-square-foot lot. $645,000

30 High St. #33 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,396 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $630,000

115 Capen St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,299 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $600,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #C305 Condo. $599,900

MEDWAY

33 Milford St. #A Condo. $720,000

7 Williamsburg Way #7 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,652 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $217,264

MELROSE

46 Argyle St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,496 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,473-square-foot lot. $1,112,000

40 Vine St. Two-family conventional, built in 1895, 4,014 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,299-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

40 Hesseltine Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1960, 2,803 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,543-square-foot lot. $900,000

302 Washington St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,106 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,369-square-foot lot. $576,000

180 Green St. #504 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,110 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000

19 Linwood Ave. #19 Condo Town House, built in 1910, 1,482 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $448,250

27 Cottage St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,827 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,881-square-foot lot. $403,000

17 Linwood Ave. #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 867 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $366,750

METHUEN

21 Cardinal Road #21 Condo. $771,709

25 Meriline Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,021 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,560-square-foot lot. $630,000

28 Sycamore Road. One-family split entry, built in 1978, 1,913 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $615,000

31 Sea St. One-family gambrel, built in 1900, 1,127 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,301-square-foot lot. $514,000

57 Woburn St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,080 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,383-square-foot lot. $475,000

51 Adelaide Ave. #51 Condo Town House, built in 1978, 872 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000

51 Ford St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 798 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $265,000

15 Pilgrim Circle #B Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 698 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $255,000

18 Constitution Way #E Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 822 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $215,000

51 Ford St. #C Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 798 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $215,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

205 Thompson St. One-family ranch, built in 1985, 1,540 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 107,443-square-foot lot. $680,000

MIDDLETON

129 River St. #B Condo. $880,000

118 Boston St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,012 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,149-square-foot lot. $557,500

36 Village Road #706 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000

MILFORD

7 Country Club Lane #C Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,322 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $416,000

16 Madden Ave. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,444 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,494-square-foot lot. $285,000

MILLIS

13 Richardson Drive #261 Condo. $874,870

41 Acorn Place #41 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 2,099 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $600,000

177 Plain St. Two-family family flat, built in 1830, 3,271 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,007-square-foot lot. $400,000

MILTON

36 Otis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,710 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,351-square-foot lot. $850,000

15 Whitman Road. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,099 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,850-square-foot lot. $585,000

NAHANT

52 Flash Road. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,131 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,781-square-foot lot. $935,151

355 Nahant Road. One-family old style, built in 1829, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,791-square-foot lot. $748,000

NATICK

3 Ivy Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,210 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,672-square-foot lot. $665,000

5 Village Way #23 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 778 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $300,000

9 Village Hill Lane #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 778 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $285,000

NEEDHAM

240 Fox Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 3,023 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,734-square-foot lot. $2,900,000

8 Castle Place #8 Condo duplex, built in 2013, 3,126 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,350,000

41 Perry Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,748 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,199-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

562 Webster St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $850,000

1202 Greendale Ave. #132 Condo, built in 1968, 897 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $340,500

NEWBURY

6 Seagate #6 Condo. $1,539,000

12 Maple Terrace. One-family split level, built in 1965, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,959-square-foot lot. $690,000

NEWBURYPORT

4 Hamilton Way One-family conventional, built in 2019, 4,764 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 9,329-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

29 Carter St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 2,338 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,160-square-foot lot. $885,000

240 Merrimac St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1860, 1,254 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $820,000

4 Adams St. One-family old style, built in 1935, 1,685 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,400-square-foot lot. $799,000

163 Route 1 #G Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 2,026 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $775,000

3 Clipper Way #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,390 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000

NEWTON

55 Clements Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1937, 3,048 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,354-square-foot lot. $2,650,000

16 Howland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 2,722 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,529-square-foot lot. $2,075,000

124 Deborah Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 4,214 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,598-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

177 Oliver Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,580 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,999-square-foot lot. $1,430,000

70 Falmouth Road. One-family old style, built in 1929, 1,791 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,111-square-foot lot. $1,220,000

174 Elliot St. #1 Condo. $1,200,000

4 Hersey St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,039-square-foot lot. $1,012,500

127 Albemarle Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,862 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,040-square-foot lot. $970,000

100 Clearwater Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,235 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,189-square-foot lot. $869,000

169 Washington St. #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1905, 1,378 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,381-square-foot lot. $830,000

213 Adams Ave. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,019-square-foot lot. $800,000

409 Auburn St. #2 Condo two family, built in 1860, 1,660 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,993-square-foot lot. $755,000

183 Oak St. #501 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,205 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 148,104-square-foot lot. $662,000

2021 Commonwealth Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,167 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 3,075-square-foot lot. $660,000

NORFOLK

6 Cressbrook One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,360 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,688-square-foot lot. $855,000

5 Baltimore St. One-family ranch, built in 1980, 2,760 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,950-square-foot lot. $820,000

134 Winterberry Way #134 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 2,217 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $610,000

43 Cleveland St. One-family antique, built in 1800, 1,656 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,080-square-foot lot. $383,000

NORTH ANDOVER

121 Carter Field Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 4,256 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 34,883-square-foot lot. $1,376,500

15 Columbia Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1918, 1,841 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $571,000

12-14 Water St. #1 Condo. $365,000

78 Jefferson St. #A Condo Town House, built in 1966, 650 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $225,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

53 Pearl St. One-family customdesign, built in 2021, 4,534 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $1,070,000

29 Harris Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,539 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,661-square-foot lot. $720,000

329 Kelley Blvd One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,664 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,256-square-foot lot. $565,000

335 Kelley Blvd One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,511 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $565,000

7 Bayberry Road. One-family conventional, built in 1973, 1,968 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,006-square-foot lot. $527,615

NORTH READING

9 Pine Ridge Road. One-family garrison, built in 1962, 2,254 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $1,149,900

3 Lloyd Road. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $435,000

250 Martins Lndg #204 Condo. $424,995

NORWOOD

16 Holly Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 936 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,954-square-foot lot. $520,000

PEABODY

23 Hawthorne Circle #23 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 1,516 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $571,000

42 Franklin St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,748 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,498-square-foot lot. $555,555

8 Curwen Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,415 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,766-square-foot lot. $550,000

30 N Central St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,313 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000

PEMBROKE

24 Carol Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 1,320 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,100-square-foot lot. $425,000

PLYMOUTH

25 Freeman Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,933 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,633-square-foot lot. $747,500

42 Tenderwood One-family contemporary, built in 2008, 2,079 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,101-square-foot lot. $660,000

216 Water St. #202B Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,085 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $590,000

60 Nickerson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1975, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $420,000

7 Lakewood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,160 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $413,500

60 Buzzards Bay Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1950, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,000-square-foot lot. $410,000

241 Carver Road #5 Condo Town House, built in 1992, 1,266 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

35 S Wind Drive. One-family cottage, built in 1967, 1,159 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $385,000

38 Westcliff Drive #38 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,018 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000

25 Lake Shore Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $350,000

10 Chapel Hill Drive #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 785 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $220,000

QUINCY

95 Monroe Road #1 Condo Town House, built in 1905, 2,060 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $790,000

905 E Squantum St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,102 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $770,000

31 Thomas Burgin Pkwy One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,914 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,599-square-foot lot. $685,000

19 Avalon Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1916, 1,536 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,198-square-foot lot. $670,000

18 Cliveden St. #302 Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 1,259 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $669,900

35 Grace Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,492 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $580,000

386 Fenno St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,916 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,220-square-foot lot. $565,000

32 Hyde St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,125 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,711-square-foot lot. $525,000

97 Narragansett Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1919, 1,256 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,575-square-foot lot. $475,000

31 Weymouth St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 812 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $450,000

49 Copley St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,239 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,952-square-foot lot. $425,000

200 Falls Blvd #C306 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,210 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000

RANDOLPH

8 Vesey Road. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,796 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,560-square-foot lot. $630,000

197 South St. #197 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,280 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $338,632

READING

118 Eaton St. #6 Condo. $935,000

122 Village St. #1 Condo. $895,900

241 Main St. #C9 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 654 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $300,000

REVERE

70 Bellingham Ave. #2 Condo. $785,000

26 Sewall St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1928, 3,922 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,798-square-foot lot. $775,000

25 Bateman Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,374 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,202-square-foot lot. $614,500

133 Pearl Ave. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,701-square-foot lot. $580,000

599 Lynn St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,289 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,709-square-foot lot. $525,000

33 Bennington St. #33 Condo Town House, built in 1912, 1,852 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $520,000

500 Revere Beach Blvd #201 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 982 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $415,000

ROCKLAND

76 Pierce Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,160 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,234-square-foot lot. $480,000

78 Willow Pond Drive #78 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 2,114 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,676,326-square-foot lot. $425,000

129 Salem St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,156 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,773-square-foot lot. $390,000

ROCKPORT

172 Granite St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 582 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $303,600

ROSLINDALE

215 Belgrade Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 1,616 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,625-square-foot lot. $910,000

778 Hyde Park Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1944, 1,173 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,464-square-foot lot. $620,000

ROWLEY

85 Trowbridge Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 2,789 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,938-square-foot lot. $975,000

8 Longmeadow Drive #36 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $290,000

ROXBURY

85 Mount Pleasant Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1844, 3,390 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,711-square-foot lot. $765,000

111 Hutchings St. #5 Condo. $500,000

40 Terrace St. #2 Condo. $250,000

13 Burrell St. Two-family conventional, built in 1905, 1,848 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $200,000

SALEM

376 Essex St. One-family Colonial, built in 1894, 5,873 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 14,401-square-foot lot. $1,422,250

9 Hathorne St. #2 Condo. $789,000

12 Nursery St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1938, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,465-square-foot lot. $570,000

20 Central St. #404 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,326 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $565,000

245 Lafayette St. #3C Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 668 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 24,002-square-foot lot. $295,000

136 North St. #1B Condo/Apt, built in 1870, 575 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,545-square-foot lot. $270,000

14 Pratt St. #1 Condo. $250,000

14 Pratt St. #2 Condo. $250,000

SALISBURY

276 N End Blvd Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,463 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,552-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

62 Cable Ave. #C Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,108 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $470,000

2 10th St W #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1950, 748 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $445,000

SAUGUS

606 Lincoln Ave. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,652 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $660,000

29 Kenwood Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $640,000

32 Westford St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1981, 1,617 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,668-square-foot lot. $570,000

SCITUATE

33 Central Ave. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 2,119 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,615-square-foot lot. $950,000

SHARON

234 Mansfield St. One-family conventional, built in 1946, 2,028 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 232,896-square-foot lot. $734,000

SHREWSBURY

2 Shannon Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,047 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $899,000

6 Vinnie Way One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 2,094 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,329-square-foot lot. $805,000

114 Harrington Farms Way #114 Condo Town House, built in 1993, 1,578 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $537,000

SOMERVILLE

123 Hillsdale Road. Two-family decker, built in 1920, 2,903 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $1,140,000

59 Bonair St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,896 square feet, 7 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,720-square-foot lot. $950,000

37-R Oak St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,800-square-foot lot. $865,000

390 Broadway #L1 Condo mid-rise, built in 1978, 596 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $391,000

SOUTH BOSTON

50 Liberty Drive #6F Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 1,546 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $3,400,000

893 E 2nd St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 2,511 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,625,000

881 E 2nd St. #7 Condo free-standng, built in 2015, 1,306 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,165,000

45 W 3rd St. #218 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 773 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $849,000

5 O St. #1 Condo. $809,000

225 Dorchester St. #11 Condo free-standng, built in 2016, 1,300 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $780,000

198 W 3rd St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 2006, 959 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 959-square-foot lot. $765,000

9 O St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 766 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 766-square-foot lot. $695,000

275 Gold St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,328 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,389-square-foot lot. $670,000

150 W 9th St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2004, 938 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 938-square-foot lot. $652,500

470 E 7th St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1900, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 800-square-foot lot. $580,000

58 Telegraph St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1880, 550 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 550-square-foot lot. $449,900

STONEHAM

31 Washington St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,218 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,748-square-foot lot. $400,000

146 Marble St. #206 Condo Town House, built in 1974, 1,351 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $381,000

STOUGHTON

92 Dean Road. One-family split level, built in 1961, 1,412 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $565,000

87 Cushing St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,684 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $530,000

102 Ethyl Way #102 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,150 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $372,480

36 Pleasant Drive #37 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 838 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000

STOW

26 Eliot Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1972, 2,538 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 66,560-square-foot lot. $910,000

97 Packard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 1,792 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,776-square-foot lot. $570,000

12 Faxon Drive #12 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,817 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $550,000

SUDBURY

111 Boston Post Road #105 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,951 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath. $400,000

SWAMPSCOTT

28 Pleasant St. One-family old style, built in 1916, 1,915 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,140-square-foot lot. $470,000

34 Essex Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,217 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000

TEWKSBURY

45 Judith E Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,160 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,105-square-foot lot. $509,000

25 Patrick Road #25 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,240 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $458,000

28 Greenwood Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1989, 2,065 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $340,000

TOPSFIELD

97 North St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 3,390 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 92,783-square-foot lot. $1,015,000

15 Perkins Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 3,055 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 54,184-square-foot lot. $880,000

TOWNSEND

121 Greenville Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,480 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 176,418-square-foot lot. $543,000

UPTON

114 Chestnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,632 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 84,794-square-foot lot. $730,000

158 Main St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,718 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $700,000

47 Grafton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 1,665 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 224,752-square-foot lot. $649,000

WAKEFIELD

1 Patriot Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 3,353 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,802-square-foot lot. $1,360,000

20 Lawrence St. Three-family conventional, built in 1880, 4,427 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,744-square-foot lot. $850,000

87 Myrtle Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1957, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,802-square-foot lot. $620,000

WALPOLE

44 Bubbling Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 5,816 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 185,130-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

242 East St. #242 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 3,902 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $290,000

1429 Main St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,121 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000

WALTHAM

226 Worcester Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,751 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 23,126-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

25 Hardy St. #1 Condo. $1,200,000

19 Arcadia Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,880 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,994-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

6 Temple Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,864 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,880-square-foot lot. $915,000

21 Marlton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,225 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $875,000

32 Intervale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 2,184 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,467-square-foot lot. $789,000

76 Upton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,486-square-foot lot. $662,000

WATERTOWN

286 School St. Two-family family flat, built in 1955, 2,696 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,323-square-foot lot. $950,000

34 Hawthorne St. Two-family family flat, built in 1890, 2,414 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,324-square-foot lot. $934,000

11 Oakley Road #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,320 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $709,000

358 Lexington St. #358 Condo Town House, built in 1940, 874 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $465,000

194 Lexington St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1957, 600 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $352,400

WAYLAND

23 Pine Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,180 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,307-square-foot lot. $800,000

387 Commonwealth Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,944 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,680-square-foot lot. $650,000

7 Maple St. Two-family two family, built in 1862, 2,100 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,712-square-foot lot. $545,000

12 Crest Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 612 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $470,000

WELLESLEY

149 Bristol Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 3,572 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 23,394-square-foot lot. $3,100,000

61 Beechwood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,150-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

WEST NEWBURY

371 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,854 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $860,000

362 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $370,000

WEST ROXBURY

16 Kirk St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,298 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $950,000

4925 Washington St. #302 Condo low-rise, built in 1925, 567 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 567-square-foot lot. $200,000

WESTBOROUGH

29 Thomas Newton Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,029 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,502-square-foot lot. $942,000

4 Crestview Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1967, 1,690 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,869-square-foot lot. $630,000

7 Gary Circle. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,328 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,291-square-foot lot. $605,000

29 Charles St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,151 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,445-square-foot lot. $600,000

WESTFORD

30 Graniteville Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 3,054 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,776-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

94 Lowell Road. One-family split entry, built in 1967, 1,008 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,312-square-foot lot. $540,000

43 Brookside Road #43 Condo. $499,990

42 Patten Road. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $499,900

WESTON

5 Fox Chase Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,451 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,100-square-foot lot. $1,240,000

85 Jericho Road #85 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,359 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $735,000

WESTPORT

62 D Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,456 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 26,880-square-foot lot. $475,000

WEYMOUTH

88 Union St. One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 1,932 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,400-square-foot lot. $820,000

65 Century Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,319 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,700-square-foot lot. $580,000

464 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,305 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,995-square-foot lot. $553,144

55 Broad St. One-family conventional, built in 1778, 1,139 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $391,000

9 Tara Drive #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 634 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $215,000

WHITMAN

34 Belmont St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,584 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,183-square-foot lot. $270,000

WILMINGTON

2 Hathaway Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,260 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $630,000

2-A Cedarcrest Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 1,215 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $630,000

WINCHESTER

1 Aricia Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 6,165 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,590-square-foot lot. $2,228,888

11 Polk Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 2,480 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,010-square-foot lot. $1,863,500

11 Francis Circuit One-family revival, built in 1890, 3,239 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,519-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

WINTHROP

121 Strandway One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,099 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,721-square-foot lot. $683,500

550 Pleasant St. #208 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 988 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $475,000

WOBURN

31 Lake Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1991, 2,718 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,348-square-foot lot. $1,186,000

11 Derby Drive #11 Condo Town House, 1,866 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $804,900

31 Waltham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,370 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,278-square-foot lot. $705,000

719 Main St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,340 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,670-square-foot lot. $700,000

45 Merrimac St. #6B Condo Town House, built in 1971, 1,045 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $523,500

5 Stoneham St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,740-square-foot lot. $491,500

6-A Edwards Road #6A Condo Town House, built in 1965, 1,115 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $458,000

WRENTHAM

50 Partridge View Ln S One-family ranch, built in 2018, 1,768 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,378-square-foot lot. $625,000

10 King James Way One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,196 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $592,500

