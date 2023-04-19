Real Estate News Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Apr. 19)

ABINGTON

11 Adley Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,316 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,651-square-foot lot. $800,000

30 Fairview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,996 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,229-square-foot lot. $599,000

46 Wyman Road. One-family ranch, built in 1925, 1,452 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 17,841-square-foot lot. $565,000

128 Peregrine Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,691 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,019-square-foot lot. $550,000

707 Hampton Way #707 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,886 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000

101 Hampton Way #101 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,400 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000

59 Isabelle St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 860 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,510-square-foot lot. $430,000

112 Wales St. One-family ranch, built in 1976, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,925-square-foot lot. $425,000

751 Randolph St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,860-square-foot lot. $400,000

ACTON

7 Fletcher Court. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,028 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,035-square-foot lot. $1,613,773

8-A Wampanoag Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,600 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,284-square-foot lot. $1,525,196

4 Sweeney Farm Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,154 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 74,954-square-foot lot. $1,290,000

128 Parker St. #3B Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,223 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $445,000

386 Great Road #B20 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 920 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $188,000

AMESBURY

32 Oakland St. #32 Condo. $701,000

55 Sparhawk St. One-family victorian, built in 1910, 2,155 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,440-square-foot lot. $699,000

35 Oakland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,724-square-foot lot. $650,000

3 River Court. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,354 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,790-square-foot lot. $480,000

1 Bergeron Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,755-square-foot lot. $439,000

23 Pearl St. #B Condo family flat, built in 1900, 1,117 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $406,000

1 High St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 600 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $317,500

8 Mason Court #8 Condo Town House, built in 1970, 1,190 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $247,500

ANDOVER

14 Woburn St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 5,267 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 43,482-square-foot lot. $2,325,000

22 Bobby Jones Drive #22 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 3,222 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,025,000

2 Boardwalk Drive #2 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 2,683 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $875,000

82 Holt Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,457 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 165,092-square-foot lot. $850,000

7 Bryan Lane #7 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,382 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

40 Washington Park Drive #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 815 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $367,000

ARLINGTON

69 Hillsdale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,856 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,922-square-foot lot. $1,725,000

29-31 Bartlett Ave. #29 Condo. $1,625,000

5 Adams St. #7 Condo. $1,230,000

31-33 Exeter St. #31 Condo. $1,200,000

64-R Brattle St. #2 Condo. $1,165,000

64-66 Amsden St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1922, 2,365 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

436 Mystic St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 2,123 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,847-square-foot lot. $969,000

22 Pleasant St. #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,777 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $890,000

104 Irving St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,682-square-foot lot. $850,000

57 Randolph St. #57 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 972 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $625,000

64 Woodside Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 984 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,039-square-foot lot. $600,000

14 Arizona Terrace #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 582 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $290,000

ASHLAND

54 Arrowhead Circle #54 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,588 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $586,000

122 Fountain St. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,087-square-foot lot. $567,000

214 Arrowhead Circle #214 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 2,070 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $560,000

147-149 Concord St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,315 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 108,900-square-foot lot. $485,000

143 Spyglass Hill Drive #143 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,624 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $408,000

AYER

80 Snake Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 2,014 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,034-square-foot lot. $739,000

48 Appleblossom Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 1,754 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,988-square-foot lot. $660,000

19 Pingry Way One-family ranch, built in 1999, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,023-square-foot lot. $540,000

BEDFORD

36-38 Neillian St. #36 Condo. $894,000

48 Hillside Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,015-square-foot lot. $855,000

1 Cedar Ridge Drive. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,749 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,004-square-foot lot. $815,600

BELLINGHAM

6 Connor Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 3,216 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 23,349-square-foot lot. $740,000

1 Lovers Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,092 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,310-square-foot lot. $670,000

14 Pearl St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 3,836 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $559,900

71 Winter St. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,838 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $489,900

91 Pine Grove Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1955, 1,536 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,560-square-foot lot. $385,000

55 Elvira St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,638 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $375,000

BELMONT

6 Summit Road #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 2,775 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,695,000

5 Albert Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,109 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,695-square-foot lot. $1,572,000

1029 Concord Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,718 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,081-square-foot lot. $1,110,000

20 Benjamin Road #20 Condo. $1,012,000

BERLIN

147 Coburn Road. One-family ranch, built in 1998, 2,999 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 91,761-square-foot lot. $890,000

39 Wheeler Hill Road #39 Condo/Apt, 1,525 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $754,000

37 Wheeler Hill Road #37 Condo/Apt, 1,525 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $725,573

9 Wheeler Hill Road #9 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 2,135 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $201,700

BEVERLY

23 Thoreau Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 4,592 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 249,200-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

138 Livingstone Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,778 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,587-square-foot lot. $970,000

6 Corning St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,464 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,272-square-foot lot. $830,000

11 Bertram St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,010-square-foot lot. $717,000

8 Hawthorne St. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 1,452 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,113-square-foot lot. $713,550

162 Dodge St. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,189 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,200-square-foot lot. $695,000

36 Dunham Road #305 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,084 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $370,000

BILLERICA

20 Pollard St. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 2,717 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,464-square-foot lot. $865,000

40 Allen Road. One-family split entry, built in 2020, 1,902 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $765,000

4 Amherst St. One-family split entry, built in 1967, 1,851 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 56,172-square-foot lot. $685,000

45 Stag Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 3,023 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,170-square-foot lot. $675,000

165 Andover Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,030 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,201-square-foot lot. $570,000

10 Apple Orchard Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1984, 2,115 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,697-square-foot lot. $523,000

3 Kenmar Drive #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 756 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $275,000

BOLTON

170 Bare Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,881 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 81,022-square-foot lot. $110,000

BOSTON

2 Commonwealth Ave. #PH1 Condo high-rise, built in 1982, 2,688 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,688-square-foot lot. $12,000,000

212 Commonwealth Ave. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 4,061 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths. $7,700,000

433 Marlborough St. #2 Condo. $6,625,000

1 Franklin St. #3503 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 2,222 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $4,750,000

192 Marlborough St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 2,844 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 2,844-square-foot lot. $4,500,000

110 Sudbury St. #4303 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 1,738 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $4,100,000

300 Boylston St. #606 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 2,137 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,137-square-foot lot. $3,700,000

433 Marlborough St. #1 Condo. $3,300,000

156 W Concord St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 2017, 2,350 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $3,295,000

63 Mount Vernon St. #6 Condo. $3,250,000

505 Tremont St. #604 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 1,807 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths, on 1,807-square-foot lot. $2,650,000

135 Seaport Blvd #1806 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 1,384 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,500,000

76 Wareham St. #5C Condo mid-rise, built in 2021, 1,673 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,425,000

100 Shawmut Ave. #1003 Condo high-rise, built in 2019, 1,649 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,400,000

68 Commonwealth Ave. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,543 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,543-square-foot lot. $2,350,000

76 Wareham St. #6A Condo mid-rise, built in 2021, 1,378 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,350,000

343 Commercial St. #204 Condo row-middle, built in 1855, 1,790 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,790-square-foot lot. $2,275,000

31 Worcester Sq #2 Condo row-end, built in 2015, 1,956 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,200,000

220 Boylston St. #1005 Condo high-rise, built in 1985, 1,150 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,150-square-foot lot. $2,150,000

1180-1200 Washington St. #401&3 Condo free-standng, built in 1999, 2,838 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath, on 2,838-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

1180-1200 Washington St. #403 Condo. $2,100,000

38 Upton St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,791 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,791-square-foot lot. $2,050,000

1 Charles St S #412 Condo high-rise, built in 2004, 1,235 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,235-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

23 Follen St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,464 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,464-square-foot lot. $1,792,500

1 Avery St. #32C Condo high-rise, built in 2000, 1,504 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,504-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

120 Fulton St. #2C Condo row-middle, built in 1853, 1,450 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,450-square-foot lot. $1,495,000

121-123 Beach St. #801 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,536 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,536-square-foot lot. $1,490,000

100 Shawmut Ave. #610 Condo high-rise, built in 2019, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,435,000

97 Mount Vernon St. #21 Condo mid-rise, built in 1920, 1,068 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,068-square-foot lot. $1,390,000

2-1/2 Battery Wharf #4305 Condo mid-rise, built in 2008, 1,294 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,294-square-foot lot. $1,330,000

45 Province St. #1103 Condo high-rise, built in 2007, 1,117 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,117-square-foot lot. $1,295,000

33 Bay State Road #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1905, 1,105 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,105-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

3 Myrtle St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1898, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 800-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

135 Seaport Blvd #1716 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 651 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,149,000

563 Columbus Ave. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 906 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 906-square-foot lot. $1,089,000

2 Clarendon St. #707 Condo mid-rise, built in 1988, 926 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 926-square-foot lot. $1,062,500

48 Cook St. #1 Condo semi detachd, built in 1981, 1,593 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,015,000

370 Harrison Ave. #1003 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 805 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $995,000

11 Albemarle St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,542 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,542-square-foot lot. $990,000

92 Cornell St. #A Condo Town House, built in 2018, 2,063 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $920,000

580 Washington St. #4D Condo high-rise, built in 2013, 809 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 809-square-foot lot. $895,000

40 Fay St. #506 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 1,039 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,039-square-foot lot. $869,000

16 Miner St. #308 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 1,084 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,084-square-foot lot. $860,000

36 Temple St. #38A Condo. $830,000

79 Gainsborough St. #105 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 967 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 967-square-foot lot. $820,000

136-138 Neponset Ave. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1899, 1,359 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $780,000

191 Washington St. #721 Condo. $740,000

97 Mount Ida Road #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,163 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $715,000

164 Beacon St. #7 Condo row-middle, built in 1850, 594 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 594-square-foot lot. $680,000

1750-1752 Washington St. #4 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 700 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 700-square-foot lot. $665,000

1400 Centre St. #204 Condo low-rise, built in 2019, 1,061 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000

152 Leyden St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1899, 1,346 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $650,000

90 Prince St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1987, 726 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 726-square-foot lot. $645,000

2 Hawthorne Place #9J Condo high-rise, built in 1967, 833 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 833-square-foot lot. $640,000

9 Hawthorne Place #11H Condo high-rise, built in 1967, 805 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 805-square-foot lot. $600,000

15 Guild St. #302 Condo row-end, built in 2019, 1,110 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $595,000

191 Washington St. #322 Condo. $499,900

15 Guild St. #405 Condo row-end, built in 2019, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $454,000

3171 Washington St. #C101 Condo. $450,000

12 Stoneholm St. #403 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 355 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 355-square-foot lot. $435,000

191 Washington St. #316 Condo. $175,300

BOXBOROUGH

154 Picnic St. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 1,527 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 77,537-square-foot lot. $660,000

81 Liberty Square Road #34B Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 760 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $100,000

BOXFORD

22 Pond St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1915, 1,140 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 108,900-square-foot lot. $390,000

BRAINTREE

36 Monatiquot Ave. One-family old style, built in 1902, 3,674 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,914-square-foot lot. $920,000

15 Wilson Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,330 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,679-square-foot lot. $860,000

8 Burton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,264 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,199-square-foot lot. $839,000

25 Wynot Road. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,848 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,560-square-foot lot. $750,000

102 Arborway Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,414-square-foot lot. $740,000

3 Rose Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $570,000

79 Milton Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,131-square-foot lot. $555,000

29 Saint Michael Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1933, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,076-square-foot lot. $500,000

15 Skyline Drive #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 1,103 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $141,250

BRIDGEWATER

334 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,971 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,038-square-foot lot. $899,900

895 High St. Two-family, built in 1892, 2,530 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 75,707-square-foot lot. $643,000

280 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1875, 1,110 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $360,000

10 Harland Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1946, 1,488 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,418-square-foot lot. $340,000

124 Spruce St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,128 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,820-square-foot lot. $331,000

15 School St. One-family conventional, built in 1860, 3,390 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,799-square-foot lot. $310,000

533 Pleasant St. One-family antique, built in 1830, 2,154 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,030-square-foot lot. $286,000

BRIGHTON

27 Waverly St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 3,096 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,954-square-foot lot. $950,000

51-53 Donnybrook Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 3,622 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $927,500

96-98 Parsons St. Two-family two family, built in 1935, 2,268 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,745-square-foot lot. $875,000

365 Faneuil St. #10 Condo low-rise, built in 1973, 755 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 755-square-foot lot. $395,000

191 Washington St. #409 Condo. $213,700

21 Soldiers Field Place #503 Condo. $213,700

BROCKTON

23 Kenwood St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 3,651 square feet, 14 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,143-square-foot lot. $785,000

688 Plain St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,040 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,266-square-foot lot. $645,000

31 Van Cliff Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,660 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $540,000

749 N Montello St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 1,706 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,018-square-foot lot. $500,000

109 Rockland St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $455,000

36 Andover St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,283 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,599-square-foot lot. $450,000

364 Linwood St. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,441 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,929-square-foot lot. $447,000

14 Milton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1883, 1,150 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,101-square-foot lot. $420,000

30 Yarmouth Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,048 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,537-square-foot lot. $420,000

61 Hovenden Ave. One-family split level, built in 1971, 1,420 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,146-square-foot lot. $400,000

24 Curve St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 936 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,716-square-foot lot. $396,000

33 Thatcher St. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 972 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,361-square-foot lot. $390,000

214 W Elm St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,430 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $370,000

73 Dover St. #73 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,485 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000

71 Dover St. #71 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,650 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $359,900

462 Court St. #14 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

47 Hudson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,182 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,488-square-foot lot. $340,000

366 Court St. One-family ranch, built in 1839, 1,871 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,875-square-foot lot. $325,000

115 Foster St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 756 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,122-square-foot lot. $295,000

73 Gerald Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,810-square-foot lot. $269,000

15 Eagle Ave. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 885 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $180,000

BROOKLINE

1269 Beacon St. #64 Condo. $5,135,000

44 Atherton Road #2 Condo decker, built in 1900, 2,307 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $2,050,000

14 Fairbanks St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1915, 1,920 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,835,000

367 Harvard St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1915, 1,758 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,200,000

20 Chapel St. #B604 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 945 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $919,000

14 Wolcott Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,885 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,028-square-foot lot. $900,000

20 Chapel St. #B305 Condo high-rise, built in 1920, 549 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $430,000

1600 Beacon St. #104 Condo high-rise, built in 1960, 485 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $420,000

BURLINGTON

9 Carey Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 5,611 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,699,000

64 Francis Wyman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,868 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 35,600-square-foot lot. $1,595,000

8 Hampden Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 5,104 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $1,484,000

9 Nelson Road. One-family split level, built in 1955, 3,827 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,398-square-foot lot. $850,000

18 Gibson St. One-family split entry, built in 1986, 2,194 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,089-square-foot lot. $770,000

7 Jackson Road. One-family split entry, built in 1962, 1,577 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,000-square-foot lot. $525,000

3 Hallmark Gdns #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 900 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $365,000

CAMBRIDGE

315 Pearl St. Two-family two family, built in 1894, 2,837 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,419-square-foot lot. $4,125,000

55 Stearns St. One-family conventional, built in 1892, 2,769 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,301-square-foot lot. $3,500,000

46 Jay St. #46 Condo. $2,500,000

50 Jay St. #50 Condo. $2,275,000

48 Jay St. #48 Condo. $2,250,000

7 Beech St. #316 Condo, built in 2021, 1,798 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,200,000

14 Chauncy St. #6 Condo Town House, built in 1880, 1,452 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,600,000

419-421 Putnam Ave. #419-1 Condo. $1,525,000

29 Foch St. One-family conventional, built in 1892, 1,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,522-square-foot lot. $1,360,000

419-421 Putnam Ave. #419-2 Condo. $1,350,000

14 Sacramento St. #2 Condo family flat, built in 1900, 1,730 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,305,000

419-421 Putnam Ave. #2 Condo. $1,300,000

18 White St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,046 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,240,000

201 Pearl St. #2 Condo family flat, built in 1916, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,210,000

39 7 Pines Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,341 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,366-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

18 Peters St. #3 Condo family flat, built in 1903, 1,314 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $975,000

85 Sherman St. #5 Condo two story, built in 1916, 1,175 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $920,000

118 Spring St. #4 Condo. $885,000

34 Ash St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 915 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $825,000

2 Davenport St. #2 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1997, 810 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $799,000

179 Putnam Ave. #179 Condo family flat, built in 1920, 1,191 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $760,000

10-14 Remington St. #28 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 563 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $600,000

248 Putnam Ave. #3 Condo two story, built in 1884, 640 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $517,000

38 Crescent St. One-family conventional, built in 1916, 714 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,415-square-foot lot. $500,000

175 Richdale Ave. #211 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 418 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $497,000

CANTON

165 Pecunit St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 5,043 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 60,548-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

41 Ponkapoag Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 2,265 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,943-square-foot lot. $874,500

29 Rockland St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,616 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,322-square-foot lot. $745,000

85 Shaw Farm Road #85 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,437 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $545,000

64 Maple St. #G Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 1,276 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000

60 Coppersmith Way #6205 Condo. $317,200

41 Will Drive #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 881 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $285,000

CARLISLE

445 E Riding Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 3,619 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 851,598-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

CARVER

6 Santana Way W #6 Condo. $499,000

71-A Purchase St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1999, 1,638 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 59,982-square-foot lot. $400,000

5 Carver Square Blvd #5 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,351 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $379,000

CHARLESTOWN

6 Monument St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,828 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,850-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

16 Monument Sq #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1885, 1,021 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,180,000

42 8th St. #3110 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 939 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $729,000

45 1st Ave. #405 Condo low-rise, built in 2015, 799 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $715,000

19 Main St. #C Condo row-middle, built in 1987, 675 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $625,000

42 8th St. #2208 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 667 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $500,000

CHELMSFORD

30 Wildwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,284 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 117,612-square-foot lot. $875,000

8 Jackson Road #8 Condo. $741,105

12 Sunrise Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,662 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 60,113-square-foot lot. $730,000

30 Strawberry Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 2,422 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,050-square-foot lot. $610,000

10 Cypress St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 2,130 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $585,000

6 Technology Drive #122 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,745 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $529,900

9 Wilson Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,304 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,800-square-foot lot. $470,000

701 Wellman Ave. #701 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,155 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,900

165 Wellman Ave. #165 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,131 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

19 Marose Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,666 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,755-square-foot lot. $400,000

CHELSEA

175 Cottage St. #311 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,288 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000

55 Eleanor St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 710 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $310,000

82 Prescott Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1931, 1,146 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,480-square-foot lot. $180,000

COHASSET

30 Black Horse Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 6,314 square feet, 5 baths, on 278,174-square-foot lot. $6,250,000

20 Whitney Woods Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 6,306 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $1,925,000

11 Black Horse Lane. Two-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 2,872 square feet, 10 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,074-square-foot lot. $1,660,000

171 Beechwood St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1909, 1,714 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,949-square-foot lot. $620,000

CONCORD

41 Mccallar Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,674 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 20,909-square-foot lot. $2,900,000

19 King Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 5,022 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $2,700,000

16 Oak Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 2,528 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,841-square-foot lot. $1,972,000

6 Sweet Birch Lane #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 2,553 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 252,212-square-foot lot. $1,730,000

211 Deacon Haynes Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,786 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,436-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

99 Sudbury Road. One-family, built in 1653, 3,217 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,038-square-foot lot. $1,626,450

26 Bridgecourt Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,490 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,049-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

238 Holden Wood Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1951, 1,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,098-square-foot lot. $800,000

1279 Elm St. #1279 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,705 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $724,900

3 Concord Greene #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,084 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,107,295-square-foot lot. $615,000

29 Concord Greene #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,084 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,107,295-square-foot lot. $276,667

DANVERS

4 Poplar St. One-family old style, built in 1895, 2,288 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,400-square-foot lot. $600,000

DEDHAM

9 Marsh St. One-family Colonial, built in 1895, 3,661 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,225-square-foot lot. $1,595,000

531 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,997 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,890-square-foot lot. $1,195,000

39 Michael Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,105-square-foot lot. $725,000

163 Bridge St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,064 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,807-square-foot lot. $502,500

97 Durham Road #97 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000

DORCHESTER

31 Mill St. Three-family conventional, built in 1830, 3,704 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 48,317-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

126 Neponset Ave. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,013 square feet, 16 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,458-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

496 Adams St. One-family victorian, built in 1910, 2,843 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,769-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

9-11 Glenrose Road. Two-family two family, built in 1935, 2,922 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,900-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

10 Helen St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,699 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,329-square-foot lot. $945,000

8-R Mount Vernon St. #6 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 1,690 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,690-square-foot lot. $915,000

45 Minot St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,623 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,988-square-foot lot. $900,000

586 Park St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,700 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,992-square-foot lot. $875,000

27 Whitridge St. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 1,299 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $685,000

35 Manor St. Two-family conventional, built in 1958, 1,929 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,556-square-foot lot. $685,000

29 Tilesboro St. #2 Condo. $675,000

37 Stonehurst St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,862 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,293-square-foot lot. $650,000

1710 Dorchester Ave. #201 Condo. $640,000

116-118 King St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,280 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,280-square-foot lot. $599,900

1710 Dorchester Ave. #202 Condo. $579,000

1241-1255 Adams St. #WM110 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 889 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 889-square-foot lot. $531,000

458 Columbia Road #2 Condo. $522,500

111 Hutchings St. #7 Condo. $518,000

104 Topliff St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,496 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,711-square-foot lot. $420,000

10 Grant Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,466 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,771-square-foot lot. $405,000

28 Stanton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,003 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,162-square-foot lot. $367,000

44 Charlotte St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 1,088 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,088-square-foot lot. $357,000

1185 Adams St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 585 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 585-square-foot lot. $339,000

1710 Dorchester Ave. #302 Condo. $326,000

10 Linda Lane #1-6 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 651 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 651-square-foot lot. $195,000

DOVER

25 Hartford St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,990 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 56,030-square-foot lot. $1,960,000

20 Woodridge Road. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 3,468 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 59,825-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

DUXBURY

575 Keene St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,249 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,485-square-foot lot. $1,679,000

16 Trout Farm Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1982, 1,651 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,185-square-foot lot. $679,000

EAST BOSTON

270 Paris St. #8 Condo. $1,250,000

125 Wordsworth St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 2,589 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $1,065,000

88 White St. #1 Condo. $835,000

270 Paris St. #6 Condo. $770,000

88 White St. #2 Condo. $704,000

35 Leyden St. #3 Condo. $700,000

70 Bremen St. #308 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 1,108 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $675,000

308 Saratoga St. Three-family row-middle, built in 1900, 2,334 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,540-square-foot lot. $650,000

141 Ashley St. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 1,350 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,074-square-foot lot. $600,000

187 London St. #1 Condo. $599,000

277 Border St. #405 Condo. $595,000

270 Paris St. #5 Condo. $580,000

270 Paris St. #1 Condo. $570,000

226 Saratoga St. #2 Condo. $540,000

277 Border St. #301 Condo. $510,000

156 Porter St. #234 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 868 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 805-square-foot lot. $400,000

172 Cowper St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,510 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,300-square-foot lot. $400,000

168 Cottage St. #202 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 482 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 482-square-foot lot. $368,000

955 Saratoga St. #G Condo decker, built in 1900, 549 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 549-square-foot lot. $271,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

1638 Plymouth St. #1638 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,000

EASTON

12 Josies Way One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,888 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,556-square-foot lot. $922,118

23 Hearthstone Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,195 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,590-square-foot lot. $797,500

9 Mullen Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,366 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $670,000

9 Maple St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,269 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $650,000

8 Island Court #313 Condo. $630,000

122 Pine St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,237-square-foot lot. $616,000

259 Turnpike St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 1,571 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,394-square-foot lot. $560,000

97 Mill St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,092 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,120-square-foot lot. $555,000

68 Elm St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,480 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,800-square-foot lot. $435,000

30 Indian Cove Way #30 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,416 square feet, 1 bedroom, 3 baths. $335,000

41 Foundry St. #11-3 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,024 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $302,000

EVERETT

25 Franklin St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,737 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,474-square-foot lot. $925,000

323 Main St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,626 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,307-square-foot lot. $725,000

23 Coolidge St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,001-square-foot lot. $590,000

217 Springvale Ave. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,343 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,592-square-foot lot. $500,000

20 Gledhill Ave. #F Condo. $460,000

8 Walnut St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 600 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $230,119

FOXBOROUGH

11 Dexter Road #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 2,217 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $735,000

1 Roseland St. #A5 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 2,426 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $679,000

4 Grover Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,476 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,706-square-foot lot. $650,000

8 Kathryn Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,614 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,485-square-foot lot. $400,000

86 Mechanic St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 900 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,017-square-foot lot. $360,000

FRAMINGHAM

21 Pleasantview Terrace. One-family three story, built in 1957, 1,899 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 64,538-square-foot lot. $840,000

9 Webster St. Two-family two family, built in 1924, 2,492 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $795,000

111 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 2,556 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,020-square-foot lot. $750,000

945 Salem End Road. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,604 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,981-square-foot lot. $715,000

435 Old Connecticut Path One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 1,436 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,341-square-foot lot. $700,000

514 Edgell Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 3,320 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,501-square-foot lot. $699,900

12 Winch Park Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1984, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,344-square-foot lot. $675,000

26 Janebar Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,629 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,179-square-foot lot. $660,000

5 Pinehill Road. One-family split level, built in 1971, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,183-square-foot lot. $645,000

122 Flagg Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,834 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,853-square-foot lot. $559,900

201 Central St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,246 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,529-square-foot lot. $530,000

57 Agnes Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,258 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $514,500

1500 Worcester Road #521 Condo mid-rise, built in 1966, 1,444 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $440,000

1028 Waverley St. #1028 Condo Town House, built in 1975, 1,152 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000

14 Fairbrook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,099-square-foot lot. $385,000

11 Weld St. #15 Condo low-rise, built in 1968, 957 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $295,000

9 Weld St. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1968, 663 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $197,800

434 Old Connecticut Path #3A Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,400 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath. $135,000

475 Franklin St. #206A Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 799 square feet, 4 rooms. $110,000

FRANKLIN

28 Sahlin Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,236 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,298-square-foot lot. $520,000

572 Coronation Drive. One-family split level, built in 1961, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,573-square-foot lot. $489,000

19 Buena Vista Drive #19 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,191 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $390,000

177 Brook St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,180-square-foot lot. $367,500

37 Highwood Drive #37 Condo Town House, built in 1977, 1,122 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $335,000

FREETOWN

1 Hilltop Park One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 1,728 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,394-square-foot lot. $222,222

GLOUCESTER

591 Washington St. One-family raised ranch, built in 2017, 1,432 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,017-square-foot lot. $685,000

1 Rose Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,080 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,570-square-foot lot. $650,000

6 Causeway St. Two-family duplex, built in 1832, 3,182 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,188-square-foot lot. $642,000

21 Maplewood Ave. #C Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 1,257 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $417,000

47 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 1750, 1,680 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,570-square-foot lot. $326,000

GRAFTON

12 Salisbury St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,697 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 51,836-square-foot lot. $851,102

5 Alana Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,976 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $750,000

61 Crosby Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,180 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $640,000

HALIFAX

31 Pratt St. One-family log, built in 2019, 2,894 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 66,212-square-foot lot. $667,000

95 Crystal Lake Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,520-square-foot lot. $304,000

HAMILTON

182 Lake Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,450 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,401-square-foot lot. $674,900

73 Rust St. One-family conventional, built in 1922, 1,644 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,848-square-foot lot. $641,000

946 Bay Road #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1840, 672 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $343,300

HANOVER

46 Heritage Way One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,268 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,026-square-foot lot. $761,000

39 Sconset Way #203 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,296 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $590,000

HANSON

132 Helen Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 1,508 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,013-square-foot lot. $500,000

551 Indian Head St. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 1,422 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,031-square-foot lot. $425,000

902 Main St. #32 Condo, built in 2006, 1,371 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000

140 Pine Grove Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1915, 572 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 12,870-square-foot lot. $407,500

58 Andrew Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,486 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,189-square-foot lot. $385,000

HAVERHILL

393-395 River St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,044 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,123-square-foot lot. $630,000

1287 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,862 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,779-square-foot lot. $574,000

18-20 S Lincoln St. Two-family Town House, built in 1900, 2,544 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,848-square-foot lot. $561,000

98 Portland St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,778 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,639-square-foot lot. $560,000

92-94 Fountain St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 3,006 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,459-square-foot lot. $556,250

2 Grove St. Two-family Town House, built in 1900, 2,463 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,694-square-foot lot. $545,000

15 Eudora St. #15 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 2,522 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000

491 Washington St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 2,480 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,278-square-foot lot. $500,000

45 Leonard Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,069-square-foot lot. $490,000

2 John St. Two-family old style, built in 1900, 2,268 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,537-square-foot lot. $460,000

31 Franzone Drive #31 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,355 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000

5 Columbia Park #5 Condo Town House, built in 1910, 1,787 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000

182 Franklin St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,089 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,372-square-foot lot. $348,742

40 Hunters Run Place #40 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,720 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $340,000

219-221 Wilson St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,565 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000

30 Casablanca Court #30 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 910 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000

68 Dexter St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,146 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,517-square-foot lot. $275,000

57 Washington St. #2E Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,051 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $250,000

440 North Ave. #139 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,031 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $225,000

440 North Ave. #140 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 866 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $200,500

HINGHAM

82 Gardner St. One-family antique, built in 1763, 3,100 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 148,464-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

289 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1806, 3,672 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,655-square-foot lot. $1,462,500

304 East St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,528 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,400-square-foot lot. $820,000

1 Bradley Park Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 1,554 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,299-square-foot lot. $600,000

5 Pleasant St. #1 Condo. $499,000

19 Hemlock Road #19 Condo. $444,000

20 Beals Cove Road #C Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 752 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $330,000

HOLBROOK

714 S Franklin St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 772 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,840-square-foot lot. $250,000

HOLLISTON

6 Roy Ave. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,726 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,166-square-foot lot. $700,000

HOPKINTON

139 Fruit St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1973, 2,720 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 519,235-square-foot lot. $1,170,000

6 Hoyt Way #6 Condo, built in 2022, 2,916 square feet, 3 baths. $1,061,275

33 Weston Lane #33 Condo. $854,000

49 Teresa Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,524 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,623-square-foot lot. $839,900

3 Bandon Lane #3 Condo, built in 2022, 2,750 square feet, 3 baths. $830,520

35 Weston Lane #35 Condo. $824,000

76 Weston Lane #76 Condo. $684,000

180 Ash St. One-family antique, built in 1770, 3,248 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,161-square-foot lot. $635,000

5 Curtis Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,549 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $540,000

7 Cross St. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,064 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $490,000

32 Walcott Valley Drive #32 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000

HUDSON

5 Barnes Blvd #47 Condo. $928,509

86 Fort Meadow Drive. One-family split level, built in 1964, 1,336 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $560,000

113 Brigham St. #4C Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,140 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $400,000

248 Main St. #309 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,133 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $344,900

425 Main St. #24D Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $289,000

200 Manning St. #11A Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 837 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $270,000

HULL

28 Lewis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,707 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 5,190-square-foot lot. $875,000

45 Hull Shore Drive #203 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,071 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000

HYDE PARK

39 Chittick Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,274 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,250-square-foot lot. $620,000

54 Hallron St. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 968 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,478-square-foot lot. $570,000

16 Mason St. #1 Condo. $451,000

1799 River St. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,980 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,560-square-foot lot. $450,000

1543-1545 River St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1935, 1,320 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,320-square-foot lot. $400,000

1543-1545 River St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1935, 1,320 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,320-square-foot lot. $297,500

IPSWICH

31 River Road #31 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 2,259 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,001-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

9 Dow Brook Circle #47 Condo. $1,129,235

19 Middle Road #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 1,332 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,001-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

72 Washington St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,661 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,840-square-foot lot. $610,000

4 Farragut Road #2 Condo. $372,500

5 Soffron Lane #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 857 square feet, 1 bath. $300,000

130 County Road #N Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 901 square feet, 3 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $62,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

49 Boylston St. One-family Colonial, built in 1921, 2,155 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,738-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

59 Forest Hills St. Two-family conventional, built in 1899, 3,085 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,923-square-foot lot. $1,711,000

39 Glen Road. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,519 square feet, 17 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 4,109-square-foot lot. $1,675,000

5 Nira Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 1,980 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,450-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

8 Myrtle St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 980 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 980-square-foot lot. $802,000

998 Centre St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1885, 1,377 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,377-square-foot lot. $718,000

30 Adelaide St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1950, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,470-square-foot lot. $667,000

120 Williams St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1925, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,000-square-foot lot. $542,500

304 Lamartine St. #5 Condo decker, built in 1920, 703 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 703-square-foot lot. $540,000

58 Forest Hills St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,055 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,055-square-foot lot. $480,000

131 Green St. #107 Condo low-rise, built in 2006, 545 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 545-square-foot lot. $360,000

KINGSTON

6 May Ave. Two-family two family, built in 2022, 4,024 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 32,565-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

6 School St. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,164 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 37,461-square-foot lot. $449,000

LAKEVILLE

48 Pierce Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1985, 3,416 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 653,268-square-foot lot. $722,000

2 Bells Brook Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1985, 2,160 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 70,436-square-foot lot. $579,900

90 Lebaron Blvd #7 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,468 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $530,540

26 Fuller Shores Road. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,155 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,350-square-foot lot. $460,000

57 Long Point Road #110 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,334 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000

2 Clover St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 925 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,480-square-foot lot. $389,900

7 Central Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 884 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $225,000

LAWRENCE

69-71 Shawsheen Road. Three-family family flat, built in 1910, 4,311 square feet, 21 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,958-square-foot lot. $760,000

72 Byron Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1910, 2,700 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,250-square-foot lot. $685,000

64 Bennington St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,223 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $650,000

117 Chester St. #A Condo. $545,000

117 Chester St. #B Condo. $545,000

14 Warren St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,336 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $479,900

67 Ferry St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,255-square-foot lot. $467,000

20 Border St. #20 Condo. $449,900

87 Genesee St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $430,000

22 Hallenan Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 1,560 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $400,000

6 Lincoln Court #B Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $184,000

LEXINGTON

203 Marrett Road. One-family split level, built in 1956, 1,566 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,500-square-foot lot. $2,775,000

2 Leroy Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,807-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

351 N Emerson Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1965, 2,493 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,306-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

309 Marrett Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,881 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,965-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

33 Forest St. #100 Condo/Apt, built in 1891, 1,215 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $815,000

822 Massachusetts Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1800, 1,846 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $780,000

101 Fifer Lane #101 Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,145 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $745,000

1475 Massachusetts Ave. #108 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,110 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $517,184

48 Emerson Gardens Road #48 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 650 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 435-square-foot lot. $400,000

LINCOLN

129 Lexington Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2001, 6,941 square feet, 16 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 91,021-square-foot lot. $1,895,000

10 Blueberry Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 2,877 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 82,614-square-foot lot. $1,560,000

59 Oxbow Road. One-family antique, built in 1780, 3,044 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 82,309-square-foot lot. $1,228,000

5 Laurel Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1956, 2,067 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 77,536-square-foot lot. $1,220,000

42 Indian Camp Lane #C Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,206 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $379,000

LITTLETON

11 Dean Lane #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 1,589 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $682,500

57 Whitcomb Ave. One-family split level, built in 1969, 1,770 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,763-square-foot lot. $600,000

73 Great Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,056 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $550,000

LOWELL

389 Boylston St. Two-family two family, built in 1955, 2,050 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,125-square-foot lot. $665,000

41 Delard St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 1,850 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,964-square-foot lot. $640,000

556 Central St. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 2,878 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,736-square-foot lot. $635,000

178 Concord St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,218 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,231-square-foot lot. $630,000

677 Westford St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,810 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,588-square-foot lot. $626,000

157 Avon St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,169 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,140-square-foot lot. $625,000

428 Butman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,535 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $600,000

131 Humphrey St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,566 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $526,000

27 Gilmore St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,450 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,590-square-foot lot. $505,000

10 Corner St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,034 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $480,000

39 Bradstreet Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,353 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $460,000

32 Maryland Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1919, 1,342 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,367-square-foot lot. $450,000

106 Cashin St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,035 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $430,000

73 Moore St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,346 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,285-square-foot lot. $415,000

56 Saratoga St. #56 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000

12 Chase St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,010-square-foot lot. $400,000

416 School St. #416 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,256 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $379,900

104 Coburn St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,395 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,763-square-foot lot. $370,000

521 Lakeview Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $357,100

61 Market St. #3D Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 1,187 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000

16 Maitland Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,740 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,170-square-foot lot. $300,000

57 Butman Road. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,885 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,939-square-foot lot. $280,000

16 Merrimack St. #4A Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 752 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $175,000

LYNN

40 Cannon Rock Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,114 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,689-square-foot lot. $900,000

32 Baltimore St. One-family Colonial, built in 1931, 2,788 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,555-square-foot lot. $880,000

16 Whiting St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,629 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,514-square-foot lot. $700,000

47 Coburn St. Two-family two family, built in 1869, 2,415 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,450-square-foot lot. $700,000

46 Bulfinch St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 1,728 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,954-square-foot lot. $693,500

341 Linwood St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,475 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,396-square-foot lot. $690,000

114 Grant Road. One-family split level, built in 1962, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $610,000

32 Harwood St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,592 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,875-square-foot lot. $599,900

68 Baltimore St. #68 Condo. $585,000

370 Summer St. Two-family two family, built in 1860, 1,804 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,373-square-foot lot. $581,500

22 Bacheller St. #2 Condo. $560,000

35 Clovelly St. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 1,352 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,009-square-foot lot. $550,000

563 Summer St. #2 Condo, built in 1900, 1,972 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,780-square-foot lot. $550,000

33 Eastern Ave. #33 Condo, built in 1900, 1,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,092-square-foot lot. $510,000

38 Nelson St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,674 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,056-square-foot lot. $497,778

18 Lovett Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1873, 1,267 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,742-square-foot lot. $450,000

13 Sewall St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,672 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,002-square-foot lot. $429,900

87 Grove St. One-family old style, built in 1871, 913 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,739-square-foot lot. $429,900

96 Light St. One-family Colonial, built in 1820, 1,696 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,058-square-foot lot. $414,969

95 Nahant St. #24 Condo high-rise, built in 1978, 927 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,137-square-foot lot. $355,000

7 Central Sq #304 Condo loft, built in 1903, 1,085 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,540-square-foot lot. $319,900

89 Williams Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,239 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,511-square-foot lot. $245,000

404 Broadway #105 Condo, built in 1980, 522 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 113,794-square-foot lot. $230,000

LYNNFIELD

17 Greenwood Road. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 2,531 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,209-square-foot lot. $921,000

2 Michaels Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 3,234 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,058-square-foot lot. $894,500

31 Vokes Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,839 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $510,000

MALDEN

37 Clapp St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 2,815 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,375-square-foot lot. $685,000

58 Nichols Road. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 1,132 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,693-square-foot lot. $620,000

45 Cliff St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,341 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,502-square-foot lot. $587,750

18-18R Playstead Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,099 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,435-square-foot lot. $430,000

101 Waite St. #C6 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 821 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $344,000

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA

84 Pine St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,795 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,899-square-foot lot. $976,000

68 Pine St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,548 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,362-square-foot lot. $555,000

20 Lincoln St. One-family old style, built in 1905, 1,450 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,101-square-foot lot. $300,726

MANSFIELD

15 Boundry Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,645 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 33,607-square-foot lot. $785,000

41 Casa Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,032-square-foot lot. $592,500

68 Hall St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 896 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $358,000

23 Erick Road #26 Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 775 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $225,000

MARBLEHEAD

Cutter Court. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,702 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,525-square-foot lot. $1,390,000

47 Independence Way #A Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 600 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $439,000

26 Summer St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1870, 685 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $335,000

43 Hawkes St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1860, 655 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $290,000

21 Hawkes St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 245 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $210,000

MARION

482 Delano Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1969, 2,607 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,743-square-foot lot. $710,000

MARLBOROUGH

47 Hager St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1975, 2,556 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 146,797-square-foot lot. $949,000

203 Kelleher St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 1,964 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,408-square-foot lot. $734,000

27 Libby Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 999 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,840-square-foot lot. $550,000

181 W Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 1,493 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,148-square-foot lot. $542,900

15 Church St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,751 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,531-square-foot lot. $535,000

5 Tanners Path #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1993, 1,359 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $520,000

67 White Terrace. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,628 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,242-square-foot lot. $485,000

12 Karopulios Drive #12 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $464,900

101 Westminster Drive #101 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,795 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $455,000

2 Saint Marys Way #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 1,396 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $420,000

246 Essex St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1959, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,372-square-foot lot. $380,000

MARSHFIELD

2193 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,350-square-foot lot. $910,000

703 Ferry St. One-family, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $899,000

11 Bradford St. One-family old style, built in 1926, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $740,000

4 Lady Slipper Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,272 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,579-square-foot lot. $640,000

255 Flaggler Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,605 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,100-square-foot lot. $550,000

85 Edwards Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,524 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $515,000

10 Utah St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 1,788 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $500,000

447 Careswell St. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $450,000

19 Barouche Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 2,210 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,700-square-foot lot. $425,000

334 Plymouth Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,397 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,407-square-foot lot. $385,000

14 Alabama St. One-family contemporary, built in 1962, 1,101 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $347,000

51 Leonard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,438 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,780-square-foot lot. $10,500

MATTAPAN

7 Southmere Road. Two-family two family, built in 1945, 1,836 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,440-square-foot lot. $670,000

1000 Harvard St. #Y Condo low-rise, built in 1899, 1,205 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,205-square-foot lot. $368,000

MAYNARD

9 Riverview Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 2,064 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,392-square-foot lot. $640,000

6 North St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,057 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,407-square-foot lot. $600,000

4-6 Wood Lane. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1984, 2,000 square feet, 16 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,301-square-foot lot. $500,000

9 Taft Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,377-square-foot lot. $410,000

MEDFIELD

35 Longmeadow Road. One-family split level, built in 1971, 2,468 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,169-square-foot lot. $1,265,000

433 Main St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,556 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $618,000

91 Pleasant St. #A8 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $276,000

MEDFORD

28 Winford Way One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,762 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,038-square-foot lot. $1,643,000

364 Main St. Three-family family flat, built in 1918, 2,915 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,980-square-foot lot. $1,270,000

347 Riverside Ave. #1 Condo. $940,000

40 Piggott Road. One-family conventional, built in 1909, 1,445 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,224-square-foot lot. $780,000

770 Highland Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,527 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,275-square-foot lot. $746,000

29 Highland Terrace. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 1,180 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $580,000

2500 Mystic Valley Pkwy #302 Condo high-rise, built in 1981, 1,337 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $535,000

79 Charnwood Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 666 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,188-square-foot lot. $525,000

190 High St. #210 Condo high-rise, built in 1976, 1,192 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $490,000

Governors Ave. #24 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 450 square feet, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $110,000

MEDWAY

7 Sun Valley Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,483 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 47,350-square-foot lot. $760,000

253 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,149-square-foot lot. $395,000

MELROSE

7 Arlington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,374 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,239-square-foot lot. $790,000

266 Lebanon St. One-family old style, built in 1926, 1,644 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,752-square-foot lot. $725,000

180 Green St. #112 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,109 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

53 Melrose St. #2F Condo/Apt, built in 1961, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $380,000

MERRIMAC

39 Emery St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,530 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,100-square-foot lot. $545,000

8 Vale St. #8 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,216-square-foot lot. $424,900

METHUEN

31 Fairways Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 3,191 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,893-square-foot lot. $895,000

59 Phoebe St. #59 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 2,477 square feet, 3 baths. $860,000

2 Kimball Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,752 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,032-square-foot lot. $790,000

1 Sadie Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,870 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,257-square-foot lot. $715,000

7 Chippy Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 1,641 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,595-square-foot lot. $600,000

11 Brook St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 2,216 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $547,400

156 Jackson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,402 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $500,000

1065 Riverside Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1975, 1,727 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,352-square-foot lot. $396,000

945 Riverside Drive #6D Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,064 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000

141 Harris St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,808 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,274-square-foot lot. $180,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

109 Spruce St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1724, 3,176 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 103,087-square-foot lot. $609,000

21 Tall Oak Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,831 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 61,855-square-foot lot. $600,000

17 Elisha Drive #17 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,837 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000

347 Wareham St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,859 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,185-square-foot lot. $499,900

58 Forest St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $451,000

MIDDLETON

1 Perkins Road. One-family conventional, built in 1935, 2,786 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 59,555-square-foot lot. $1,220,000

85 Rowell Lane #85 Condo. $993,890

79 Rowell Lane #79 Condo. $973,460

4 Dolan Drive #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 2,411 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $825,000

14 Mount Vernon St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,328 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $615,000

36 Village Road #610 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,166 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $484,000

38 Village Road #305 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000

MILFORD

55 Silver Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,618 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $600,000

34 Beach St Ext One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,252 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,999-square-foot lot. $408,906

95 Prospect St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 900 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $390,000

62 E Main St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,079 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,399-square-foot lot. $374,000

1 Country Club Lane #B Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,557 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $320,000

MILLIS

10 Frontier Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2020, 3,438 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 67,082-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

22 Bullard Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,960 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 114,998-square-foot lot. $875,000

5 Walnut Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,501 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,572-square-foot lot. $870,000

MILTON

320 Fairmount Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 2021, 4,838 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,334-square-foot lot. $2,720,000

20 Lantern Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 2,085 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,401-square-foot lot. $1,211,344

9 Allerton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1942, 2,336 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,137-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

29 Woodmere Drive #29 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 2,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,100,000

382 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 1,864 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,796-square-foot lot. $1,001,200

134 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1942, 2,044 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,591-square-foot lot. $985,000

207 Church St. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 1,922 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $915,000

91 Oak St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,846 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $899,000

32 Bartons Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 2,712 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,644-square-foot lot. $725,000

27 Cypress Road. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,667 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,263-square-foot lot. $715,000

131 Eliot St. #206 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,011 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $672,000

41 Hawthorn Road. One-family old style, built in 1919, 1,293 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,240-square-foot lot. $170,000

NAHANT

115 Bass Point Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1972, 2,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,761-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

171 Wilson Road. One-family old style, built in 1920, 2,725 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $1,539,000

3 Sunset Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 2,399 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,502-square-foot lot. $820,000

NATICK

218 S Main St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,044 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 283,140-square-foot lot. $1,575,000

3 Morgan Drive #3 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 2,506 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,050,000

10 Nouvelle Way #T828 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,376 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $900,000

308 N Main St. Three-family old style, built in 1900, 2,939 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,186-square-foot lot. $825,000

142 Speen St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,161 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $792,500

13 Morgan Drive #209 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,705 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $705,000

8 Connecticut Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 1,352 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,393-square-foot lot. $679,000

12 Purington Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 1,265 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,625-square-foot lot. $675,000

15 Morgan Drive #408 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 1,310 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $578,000

30 Sherman St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1954, 1,053 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,162-square-foot lot. $540,000

36 Charles St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,042 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,478-square-foot lot. $445,000

8 Linwood Road #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,327-square-foot lot. $370,000

42 Silver Hill Lane #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 792 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $347,000

NEEDHAM

6 Oak Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 4,480 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

700 Webster St. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 2,524 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,943-square-foot lot. $1,895,000

26 Meetinghouse Circle. One-family garrison, built in 1975, 2,268 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,238-square-foot lot. $1,299,000

62 Evelyn Road. One-family split level, built in 1956, 1,079 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,238-square-foot lot. $1,260,000

9 Melvern Road. One-family garrison, built in 1957, 1,497 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,348-square-foot lot. $957,000

103 Wayne Road. One-family split level, built in 1955, 1,767 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,462-square-foot lot. $930,000

492 Chestnut St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,684 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,600-square-foot lot. $925,000

78 Morningside Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,024-square-foot lot. $900,000

336 Cedar St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1928, 1,012 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $725,786

NEWBURY

27 Orchard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,280 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,338-square-foot lot. $845,000

49 Pearson Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,585 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 212,573-square-foot lot. $792,500

8 Birch Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,734 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,404-square-foot lot. $778,000

17 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1967, 1,793 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 200,376-square-foot lot. $251,000

NEWBURYPORT

287 High St. One-family federalist, built in 2004, 3,976 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,004-square-foot lot. $2,290,000

7 Ship St. One-family antique, built in 1760, 1,679 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,370-square-foot lot. $765,000

19 Marquand Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1974, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,873-square-foot lot. $727,000

158 High St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 744 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $540,000

NEWTON

499 Winchester St. One-family contemporary, built in 2021, 4,530 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 22,839-square-foot lot. $4,498,000

77 Montvale Road. One-family victorian, built in 1890, 6,808 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 19,860-square-foot lot. $4,100,000

350 Woodward St. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 2,674 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,576-square-foot lot. $2,755,000

92 Gordon Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1933, 3,830 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 16,134-square-foot lot. $2,682,000

20 Morton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,340 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,900-square-foot lot. $2,600,000

71 Lincoln St. #71 Condo. $2,525,000

10 Elberta Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 3,988 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 10,965-square-foot lot. $2,370,000

48 Gralynn Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1931, 2,698 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,315-square-foot lot. $2,250,000

35 Woodcliff Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 2,942 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,742-square-foot lot. $1,655,000

37-39 Faxon St. Three-family, built in 1966, 2,584 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

104 Beethoven Ave. One-family old style, built in 1888, 1,841 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

41 John St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,125 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,568-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

48 Adella Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1916, 2,158 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

54 Manchester Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,561 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,623-square-foot lot. $1,460,000

64 Royce Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,884 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,856-square-foot lot. $1,460,000

83 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,968 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,063-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

166 Webster St. #166 Condo townhse-end, built in 2005, 3,054 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,369-square-foot lot. $1,420,000

74 Upham St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,794 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $1,028,000

380 Waltham St. One-family victorian, built in 1880, 1,536 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,605-square-foot lot. $988,000

21 Rockwood Terrace. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,518 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,745-square-foot lot. $908,000

3 Crescent St. Two-family two family, built in 1870, 1,770 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,000-square-foot lot. $890,000

1045-1049 Washington St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,772-square-foot lot. $659,000

27-29 Commonwealth Ave. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1927, 724 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 14,993-square-foot lot. $540,000

79 Walnut St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 734 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 75,188-square-foot lot. $420,000

NORFOLK

96 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 3,124 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 48,050-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

NORTH ANDOVER

116 Sherwood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,376 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,060-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

161 Campbell Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,262 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $700,000

34 Troy Road. One-family, built in 1993, 1,877 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $690,000

40 Ciderpress Way #40 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 1,805 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $620,000

148 High St. #148 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,994 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

51 Girards Way One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,916 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $987,799

136 Park St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1954, 1,382 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,557-square-foot lot. $565,000

27 Robert Hill Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 964 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,230-square-foot lot. $442,500

80 Broadway #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,281 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

414 Mount Hope St. #201 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,195 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000

42 2nd Ave. #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,458 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000

641-R S Washington St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 815 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $213,000

NORTH READING

107 Park St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,146 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $1,312,999

54 Spruce Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,629 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,119-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

30 Shady Hill Drive. One-family raised cape, built in 1967, 3,139 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 59,329-square-foot lot. $980,000

193 Elm St. #418 Condo row-end, built in 2006, 3,696 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $693,400

174 Haverhill St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 980 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $625,000

4 Concord St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,678 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $620,000

211 Haverhill St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,128 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $579,900

6 Kingston St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $475,000

200 Martins Lndg #110 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,030 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $469,999

NORTHBOROUGH

10 Country Candle Lane #10 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 2,126 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 408,593-square-foot lot. $699,900

490 Main St. #201 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,430 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 534,046-square-foot lot. $366,000

NORTON

26 Strawstone Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $550,000

1 Hastings Way #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,966 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $484,000

26 Island Road. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 1,429 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,350-square-foot lot. $240,000

NORWELL

21 Silver Brook Lane #21 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 2,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $815,000

68 Grove St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,363 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $610,000

NORWOOD

89-91 Washington St. Two-family duplex, built in 1977, 2,648 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,681-square-foot lot. $870,000

43 Greenwich Road. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,529 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,140-square-foot lot. $615,000

872 Washington St. #872 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 1,742 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $595,000

909 Washington St. #14 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,860 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000

PEABODY

88 Endicott St. Three-family old style, built in 1900, 3,348 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,273-square-foot lot. $850,000

37 Warren St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,384 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,360-square-foot lot. $690,000

20 Murdock Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1977, 1,448 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,999-square-foot lot. $510,000

30 Swampscott Ave. Two-family old style, built in 1900, 2,196 square feet, 11 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,251-square-foot lot. $475,000

15 Willis Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 916 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $400,000

PEMBROKE

81 Taylor St. One-family antique, built in 1750, 1,645 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 58,728-square-foot lot. $660,000

76 Furnace Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,366 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,630-square-foot lot. $405,000

523 Washington St. #A10 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,206 square feet, 2 baths. $370,000

PEPPERELL

157 Hollis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,532 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 228,193-square-foot lot. $780,000

13 Celestial Way One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,432 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,050-square-foot lot. $700,000

40 Blood St. One-family split entry, built in 1977, 1,928 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 41,391-square-foot lot. $490,000

PLYMOUTH

16 Tinkers Blf #16 Condo. $858,799

109 Mountain Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,874 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 145,017-square-foot lot. $780,000

33 Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,604 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,060-square-foot lot. $768,000

1 Samoset Court #F Condo Town House, built in 2021, 1,690 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $725,000

92 Benjamins Gate #92 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,577 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $658,000

7 Ludlow Trl #7 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 3,086 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $640,000

9 Water Lily Drive. One-family ranch, built in 2020, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,711-square-foot lot. $640,000

57 Liberty St. One-family Colonial, built in 1918, 1,456 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,084-square-foot lot. $580,000

1 N Walnut St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,726 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,180-square-foot lot. $575,000

84 Bartlett Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 1,789 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $550,000

5 Stephens St. #5A Condo. $540,000

2 Gable Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,729 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,178-square-foot lot. $530,000

11 Snowberry Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 1,410 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,462-square-foot lot. $500,900

404 Court St. One-family, built in 1900, 1,592 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $485,000

110 Bourne Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $480,000

2277 State Road #M Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 800 square feet. $81,000

QUINCY

44 Lincoln Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1933, 1,770 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,400-square-foot lot. $860,000

44 Virginia Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $830,000

60 Newbury St. #10 Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 1,362 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $800,000

19 Tilden Commons Drive #19 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $788,000

85-105 Myrtle St. #102 Condo. $775,000

62 Billings St. #62B Condo. $760,000

85-105 Myrtle St. #309 Condo. $730,000

85-105 Myrtle St. #303 Condo. $720,000

85-105 Myrtle St. #301 Condo. $710,000

2 Cliveden St. #502E Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 1,268 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $675,000

85-105 Myrtle St. #204 Condo. $672,000

25 Pratt Road. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,212-square-foot lot. $669,000

18 Cliveden St. #502 Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 1,259 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $658,000

85-105 Myrtle St. #207 Condo. $655,000

85-105 Myrtle St. #118 Condo. $650,000

40 Greenleaf St. #403 Condo mid-rise, built in 1986, 1,684 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $640,000

2 S Central Terrace. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,308 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,512-square-foot lot. $630,000

1001 Marina Drive #703 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,726 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $615,000

101 Sims Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,553 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,200-square-foot lot. $600,000

169 Sea St. #4 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,401 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $570,000

1 Odom St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,634 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $560,000

61 Centre St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,676 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,816-square-foot lot. $550,000

317 Elmwood Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,033 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,715-square-foot lot. $549,900

100 Cove Way #910 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,184 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $488,000

15 Kilby St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 858 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $486,000

693 Sea St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,570-square-foot lot. $435,000

200 Cove Way #614 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,051 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000

200 Cove Way #114 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,051 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $422,000

22 Roosevelt Road #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,047 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $417,500

100 Cove Way #102 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,066 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $397,000

115 S Walnut St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 887 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $375,000

21 Linden St. #212 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 770 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $363,000

211 West St. #9B Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 819 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $335,000

123 Elm St. #B7 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 778 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $325,000

10-12 Parmenter Place. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 1,946 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $300,000

45 Oval Road #48 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 577 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $280,000

RANDOLPH

33 Reilly Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1991, 1,502 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,871-square-foot lot. $660,000

29 Sunset Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,568 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,004-square-foot lot. $610,000

62 Frederickson Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,282 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,482-square-foot lot. $540,000

1240 N Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,594 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,682-square-foot lot. $525,000

94 Emily Jeffers Road #94 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,403 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000

4 Devine Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,608 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $375,000

325 North St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,844 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 44,829-square-foot lot. $355,000

READING

52 Johnson Woods Drive #52 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 2,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,075,000

54 Johnson Woods Drive #54 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 2,950 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,006,000

136 Green St. #2 Condo. $895,000

113 Belmont St. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,929 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,065-square-foot lot. $760,000

46 Catherine Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,431 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,306-square-foot lot. $760,000

120 Pearl St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,304 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,545-square-foot lot. $745,000

88 Wescroft Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,078 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,992-square-foot lot. $117,500

REVERE

44 Rand St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 1,736 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $730,000

12 Norman St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 3,229 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,602-square-foot lot. $670,000

12 Neponset St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 704 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,599-square-foot lot. $50,000

ROCKLAND

344 Howard St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,318 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,732-square-foot lot. $445,000

49 Liberty St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 2,283 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,062-square-foot lot. $435,000

282 Summer St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,949 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,024-square-foot lot. $391,000

57 Dexter Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 672 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,464-square-foot lot. $362,000

ROSLINDALE

46 Fairview St. Two-family conventional, built in 1909, 3,368 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,250-square-foot lot. $1,005,000

51 Selwyn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,681 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $975,000

10-12 Hilburn Place #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1890, 1,350 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,350-square-foot lot. $635,000

218 Florence St. #B Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,731 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,731-square-foot lot. $510,000

ROWLEY

439 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,586 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 92,670-square-foot lot. $1,005,500

ROXBURY

67 Perrin St. Two-family conventional, built in 1897, 4,439 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,665-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

477 Massachusetts Ave. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1912, 678 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 678-square-foot lot. $715,000

SALEM

106 Bridge St. #7 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 2,136 square feet, 20 rooms, 12 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,268-square-foot lot. $665,000

25 Appleby Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $649,900

69 Dearborn St. #69 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,969 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $615,000

161 Federal St. #1 Condo. $599,000

19 Linden St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 3,084 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,249-square-foot lot. $550,000

31 Ord St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,727 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,321-square-foot lot. $470,000

6 Naples Road #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,091 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,892-square-foot lot. $470,000

12 Gardner St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 992 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $390,000

25 Irving St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,085 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,511-square-foot lot. $390,000

62 Perkins St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 758 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,935-square-foot lot. $319,000

SALISBURY

42 Commonwealth Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,191 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,001-square-foot lot. $575,000

264 N End Blvd #A2 Condo. $554,000

SAUGUS

83 Juniper Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,214 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,434-square-foot lot. $920,000

20 Johnson Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1950, 1,936 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,580-square-foot lot. $589,000

3 Seminole St. One-family ranch, built in 1900, 1,252 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $518,000

7 Thomas St. #J2 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,180 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $407,000

SCITUATE

6 Mitchell Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2016, 4,019 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 7,808-square-foot lot. $2,375,000

40 Wigwam Lane. One-family antique, built in 1812, 4,254 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 136,778-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

11 Moors Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,280 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,251-square-foot lot. $950,000

125 Kent St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,929 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,095-square-foot lot. $750,000

90 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,188-square-foot lot. $690,000

6 Eagle Nest Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,602 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,820-square-foot lot. $686,000

85 Vernon Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,891 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $610,000

300 Clapp Road. One-family antique, built in 1778, 2,086 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,239-square-foot lot. $303,233

SHARON

22 Castle Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 4,650 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,718-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

30 Kennedy Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,588 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,050-square-foot lot. $700,000

555 Bay Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,076 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,800-square-foot lot. $665,000

655 S Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,301 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 55,321-square-foot lot. $600,000

37 Ames St. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,351 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,571-square-foot lot. $589,000

8 Lake Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,028 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,000-square-foot lot. $405,000

28 Bayberry Drive #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 867 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000

SHERBORN

3 Abbey Road #3 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 2,077 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $820,000

SHREWSBURY

20 Bay Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,622 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,440-square-foot lot. $900,000

5 Nightingale Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,525 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,599-square-foot lot. $730,000

10 Woodland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,620-square-foot lot. $576,000

34 Cypress Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1979, 1,416 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,017-square-foot lot. $575,000

95 N Quinsigamond Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 1,155 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,922-square-foot lot. $220,000

54 Shrewsbury Green Drive #D Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 675 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $105,000

SOMERVILLE

25 Appleton St. #1 Condo. $1,540,000

82 Bromfield Road. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,285 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,440-square-foot lot. $1,530,000

58 Clarendon Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,680 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,791-square-foot lot. $1,451,777

17 Carlton St. Two-family two family, built in 1915, 2,835 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,680-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

21 Ivaloo St. #21 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 2,166 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,200,000

38 Powder House Blvd Two-family two family, built in 1920, 3,344 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,895-square-foot lot. $1,184,500

165 Cedar St. #4 Condo. $1,150,700

27 Osgood St. #5 Condo decker, built in 2005, 1,126 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $965,000

30 Franklin St. #A Condo. $965,000

8 Fairview Terrace #2 Condo two family, built in 1915, 1,011 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $711,119

115 Highland Ave. #18 Condo low-rise, built in 1978, 1,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $690,000

20 Village St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1885, 680 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $625,000

1 Snow Terrace. One-family cottage, built in 1900, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,680-square-foot lot. $565,000

94 North St. Two-family duplex, built in 1960, 1,932 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,818-square-foot lot. $460,000

116 Sycamore St. #26 Condo low-rise, built in 1973, 607 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $385,000

SOUTH BOSTON

50 Liberty Drive #3A Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 2,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $5,500,000

25 Channel Center St. #204 Condo high-rise, built in 2004, 2,077 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,077-square-foot lot. $1,810,000

15 Sleeper St. #302 Condo mid-rise, built in 1911, 1,430 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,430-square-foot lot. $1,560,000

187 W 5th St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 1,850 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,606-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

175 W 8th St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,701 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,100-square-foot lot. $1,287,500

141 Dorchester Ave. #117 Condo high-rise, built in 2006, 1,408 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,408-square-foot lot. $1,247,500

35 Channel Center St. #310 Condo mid-rise, built in 1919, 1,580 square feet, 2 rooms, 2 baths, on 1,580-square-foot lot. $1,180,000

14-20 W Broadway #904 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 1,079 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,167,500

346-354 Congress St. #309 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,027 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,027-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

651 E 3rd St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,416 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,416-square-foot lot. $935,000

129 M St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,232-square-foot lot. $865,000

35 Woodward St. #4 Condo free-standng, built in 1990, 986 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 986-square-foot lot. $729,000

314-330 W 2nd St. #413 Condo mid-rise, built in 1920, 765 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 765-square-foot lot. $699,000

88 B St. #101 Condo low-rise, built in 2006, 750 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 750-square-foot lot. $619,000

350 W 4th St. #302 Condo low-rise, built in 1899, 609 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 609-square-foot lot. $500,000

653 E 3rd St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 461 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 461-square-foot lot. $500,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

2 Lorenzo Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,570 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 32,596-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

6 Harris Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,512 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 109,771-square-foot lot. $910,000

STONEHAM

48 Morrison Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,960 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,581-square-foot lot. $920,000

8 Lexington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,875-square-foot lot. $725,000

1-A Gerry St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1953, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,275-square-foot lot. $590,000

44 Main St. #207 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,462 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $499,000

118 Macarthur Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 2,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,900-square-foot lot. $156,891

STOUGHTON

40 Stephanie Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 3,122 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,032-square-foot lot. $756,500

20 Lurie Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,060 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,040-square-foot lot. $675,000

41 Packard Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,950-square-foot lot. $440,000

41 Birch St. One-family old style, built in 1940, 841 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 10,875-square-foot lot. $375,000

STOW

441 Great Road. One-family antique, built in 1800, 2,584 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 65,558-square-foot lot. $700,000

27 Arbor Glen Drive #27 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,517 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $590,000

SUDBURY

34 Meachen Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 5,657 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 56,553-square-foot lot. $1,680,000

163 Greystone Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,245 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

126 Maynard Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,674 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,424-square-foot lot. $1,195,000

15 Griffin Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 3,263 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 47,405-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

35 Stone Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 2,292 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,897-square-foot lot. $1,040,000

125 Stock Farm Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 2,245 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,848-square-foot lot. $955,000

97 Barton Drive. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,620 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,363-square-foot lot. $700,000

202 Horse Pond Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,485 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,394-square-foot lot. $575,000

SWAMPSCOTT

72 Blodgett Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 4,624 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,498-square-foot lot. $2,800,000

94 Bradlee Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 3,451 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,852,000

180 Atlantic Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1982, 3,700 square feet, 10 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 12,545-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

10 Blodgett Ave. One-family split level, built in 1954, 2,772 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,017-square-foot lot. $1,201,000

425 Essex St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,413 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,100-square-foot lot. $585,000

50 Essex St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 648 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $338,000

TEWKSBURY

114 Patten Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,723 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,469-square-foot lot. $854,000

81 Lynnes Way #81 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 2,022 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $550,000

100 Pleasant St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,033 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $412,000

89 Lake St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 882 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,595-square-foot lot. $360,000

1113 Emerald Court #1113 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,408 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $300,000

TOWNSEND

48 Haynes Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 130,941-square-foot lot. $575,000

31 Turner Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 1,685 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 157,252-square-foot lot. $529,000

UPTON

4 Goss Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,554 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 94,072-square-foot lot. $799,000

39 Westboro Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,716 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 92,765-square-foot lot. $760,000

48 Mechanic St. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,008 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $722,000

29 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,952 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,671-square-foot lot. $550,000

WAKEFIELD

1 Wildwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,317 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $1,370,000

148 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 4,236 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,169-square-foot lot. $1,066,000

28 Yale Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,816 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,349-square-foot lot. $773,000

40 Hillcrest Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,201 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,420-square-foot lot. $684,300

98 Cedar St. #19 Condo Town House, built in 1975, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,356,000-square-foot lot. $540,000

68 Preston St. #3F Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 745 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $350,000

WALPOLE

11 Yonker Place. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 5,073 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,167-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

76 Pemberton St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,036-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

4405 Pennington Drive #4405 Condo. $771,605

4409 Pennington Drive #4409 Condo. $759,605

275 Pemberton St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,654 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 91,912-square-foot lot. $750,000

4205 Pennington Drive #4205 Condo. $705,870

4309 Pennington Drive #4309 Condo. $705,870

34 Rose Court Way #34 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 2,202 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $705,000

4105 Pennington Drive #4105 Condo. $701,900

4301 Pennington Drive #4301 Condo. $694,300

4306 Pennington Drive #4306 Condo. $612,145

4202 Pennington Drive #4202 Condo. $593,275

4108 Pennington Drive #4108 Condo. $584,710

4106 Pennington Drive #4106 Condo. $581,405

4103 Pennington Drive #4103 Condo. $566,050

4407 Pennington Drive #4407 Condo. $563,095

4102 Pennington Drive #4102 Condo. $549,975

4307 Pennington Drive #4307 Condo. $507,720

4107 Pennington Drive #4107 Condo. $466,980

16 Redwood Mews #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 720 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $279,900

WALTHAM

1265 Main St. #4A Condo. $9,066,895

47 Worcester Lane. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 4,024 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,780-square-foot lot. $1,180,000

306 Lexington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 5,379 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,184-square-foot lot. $1,177,000

29 Cherry St. #4 Condo. $1,060,000

462 Trapelo Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,770 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $750,000

104 Vernon St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,564 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,717-square-foot lot. $275,000

WATERTOWN

21 Conant Road #21 Condo. $1,650,000

20 Chandler St. Two-family family flat, built in 1963, 2,864 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,624-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

139 Standish Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,740 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,105-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

162-164 Langdon Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1910, 2,389 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,051-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

64-64A Belmont St. Two-family family flat, built in 1928, 2,991 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,368-square-foot lot. $997,000

100 Chapman St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,729 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,556-square-foot lot. $865,000

21 Waverley Ave. #21 Condo Town House, built in 1840, 1,616 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $845,000

179 Common St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,683 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $827,000

38 Edgecliff Road #38 Condo/Apt, built in 1928, 2,007 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $810,000

41-43 Charles St. #2 Condo. $700,000

67 Buick St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,197-square-foot lot. $580,000

8 Riverside St. #G2 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 672 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $342,000

WAYLAND

18 Old Connecticut Path One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,246 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,003-square-foot lot. $1,421,000

27 White Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,926 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,050-square-foot lot. $1,120,000

38 Cutting Cross Way #38 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 1,865 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $870,000

114 Concord Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,630 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $760,000

WELLESLEY

151 Forest St. One-family Tudor, built in 1927, 4,098 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 38,189-square-foot lot. $3,950,000

5 Rockridge Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1929, 4,440 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 27,560-square-foot lot. $3,500,000

24 Lincoln Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 3,806 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 30,233-square-foot lot. $3,255,000

11 Shaw Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,154 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 10,679-square-foot lot. $2,795,000

14 Cliff Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1921, 3,233 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 54,556-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

4 Alden Road. One-family garrison, built in 1936, 3,475 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,900-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

9 Avon Road. One-family old style, built in 1906, 3,568 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,320-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

75 Curve St. One-family Colonial, built in 1914, 1,785 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $1,538,000

85 Grove St. #309 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,522 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $825,000

WENHAM

15 Daniels Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 3,598 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $1,193,600

21 Burnham Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 2,630 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,872-square-foot lot. $855,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

14 Metacomet Road #14 Condo. $770,000

12 Hillside Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 700 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $300,000

WEST NEWBURY

24 Follinsbee Lane #24 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 2,307 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $780,000

WEST ROXBURY

93 Clement Ave. #2 Condo. $1,000,000

93 Clement Ave. #1 Condo. $965,000

4 Ellswood St. #4 Condo duplex, built in 2015, 1,838 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $908,000

27 Pleasant Valley Circle. One-family split level, built in 1964, 1,963 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,498-square-foot lot. $850,000

102 Partridge St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 2,598 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,520-square-foot lot. $775,000

9 Capital St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,305 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $690,000

855 Lagrange St. #5 Condo free-standng, built in 2010, 1,347 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,347-square-foot lot. $675,000

10 Bryon Road #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 780-square-foot lot. $385,000

WESTFORD

6 Steeple Chase Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,573 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,255-square-foot lot. $1,124,000

4 Robert Road. One-family garrison, built in 1966, 2,112 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,729-square-foot lot. $735,000

287 Groton Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1984, 2,506 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $718,000

86 Keyes Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,079 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 62,596-square-foot lot. $680,000

41 Lake Shore Dr N One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,935 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,202-square-foot lot. $630,000

45 Brookside Road #45 Condo. $499,990

13 Tadmuck Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 1,579 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $465,000

WESTON

85 Nobscot Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1966, 5,222 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 130,132-square-foot lot. $6,100,000

345 Conant Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 3,077 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 34,830-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

8 Old Coach Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,860 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

14 Dickson Lane #14 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 2,181 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $950,000

WESTPORT

544 Highland Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 1,708 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 74,052-square-foot lot. $600,000

WESTWOOD

9 Stonegate Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 5,436 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 40,871-square-foot lot. $3,872,500

120 University Ave. #2312 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,480 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $810,000

WEYMOUTH

19 Charles Diersch St. One-family conventional, built in 1871, 1,429 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $687,000

45 Iron Hill St. One-family conventional, built in 1868, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $615,000

95 Charles Diersch St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,537-square-foot lot. $600,000

277 West St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,344 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,820-square-foot lot. $585,000

66 Pecksuot Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,302 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,120-square-foot lot. $569,000

1051-1053 Pleasant St. Two-family duplex, built in 1913, 2,556 square feet, 12 rooms, 2 baths, on 9,062-square-foot lot. $550,000

133 Circuit Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,781-square-foot lot. $540,000

24 May Terrace. One-family conventional, built in 1918, 1,281 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $425,000

15 Off Lake St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,728 square feet, 2 baths, on 10,900-square-foot lot. $420,000

200 Burkhall St. #510 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,250 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $395,000

213 Lake St. #62 Condo townhse-end, built in 1985, 776 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $340,000

22 Great Pond Road. One-family conventional, built in 1924, 934 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $325,002

204 Tall Oaks Drive #C Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $310,000

30 Chapman St. #201 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000

66 Fountain Lane #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $296,000

31 Carver St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,792 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 44,000-square-foot lot. $270,000

48 Idlewell Blvd One-family conventional, built in 1920, 816 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bath, on 8,560-square-foot lot. $190,000

WHITMAN

3 Meier Farm One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,240 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,025-square-foot lot. $725,000

629 Temple St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,407 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,572-square-foot lot. $351,250

WILMINGTON

205 Aldrich Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,836 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,363-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

226 Burlington Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,264 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $945,000

152 Chestnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 1,947 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $775,000

14 Beacon St. One-family conventional, built in 1949, 1,324 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $650,000

24 Miller Road. One-family conventional, built in 1895, 1,510 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,333-square-foot lot. $628,000

314 Main St. #207 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 945 square feet. $85,000

WINCHESTER

3 York Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,285 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,961-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

2 Priscilla Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,664 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,197-square-foot lot. $965,000

666 Main St. #202 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $762,000

WINTHROP

50 Pleasant St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,386 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

55 Banks St. #2 Condo. $715,000

119 Upland Road. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,712 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,296-square-foot lot. $665,000

14 Townsend St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,008 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,040-square-foot lot. $545,000

31 Prospect Ave. #31 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,657 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths. $519,000

34 Underhill St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,031 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $510,000

235 Washington Ave. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 860 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $444,400

WOBURN

4 Bridle Path #4 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $750,000

30 Rumford Park Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,496 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $625,000

36 Arlington Road. One-family conventional, built in 1832, 2,150 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,976-square-foot lot. $575,000

WRENTHAM

37 Weber Farm Road #37 Condo, built in 2022, 3,026 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $865,192

41 Weber Farm Road #41 Condo, built in 2022, 2,050 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $802,008

1892 West St. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1900, 879 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 101,941-square-foot lot. $260,000

These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send comments to [email protected] or [email protected]