Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Apr. 19)

ABINGTON
11 Adley Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,316 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,651-square-foot lot. $800,000
30 Fairview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,996 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,229-square-foot lot. $599,000
46 Wyman Road. One-family ranch, built in 1925, 1,452 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 17,841-square-foot lot. $565,000
128 Peregrine Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,691 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,019-square-foot lot. $550,000
707 Hampton Way #707 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,886 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000
101 Hampton Way #101 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,400 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000
59 Isabelle St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 860 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,510-square-foot lot. $430,000
112 Wales St. One-family ranch, built in 1976, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,925-square-foot lot. $425,000
751 Randolph St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,860-square-foot lot. $400,000
ACTON
7 Fletcher Court. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,028 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,035-square-foot lot. $1,613,773
8-A Wampanoag Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,600 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,284-square-foot lot. $1,525,196
4 Sweeney Farm Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,154 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 74,954-square-foot lot. $1,290,000
128 Parker St. #3B Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,223 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $445,000
386 Great Road #B20 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 920 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $188,000
AMESBURY
32 Oakland St. #32 Condo. $701,000
55 Sparhawk St. One-family victorian, built in 1910, 2,155 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,440-square-foot lot. $699,000
35 Oakland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,724-square-foot lot. $650,000
3 River Court. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,354 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,790-square-foot lot. $480,000
1 Bergeron Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,755-square-foot lot. $439,000
23 Pearl St. #B Condo family flat, built in 1900, 1,117 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $406,000
1 High St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 600 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $317,500
8 Mason Court #8 Condo Town House, built in 1970, 1,190 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $247,500
ANDOVER
14 Woburn St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 5,267 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 43,482-square-foot lot. $2,325,000
22 Bobby Jones Drive #22 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 3,222 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,025,000
2 Boardwalk Drive #2 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 2,683 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $875,000
82 Holt Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,457 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 165,092-square-foot lot. $850,000
7 Bryan Lane #7 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,382 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000
40 Washington Park Drive #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 815 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $367,000
ARLINGTON
69 Hillsdale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,856 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,922-square-foot lot. $1,725,000
29-31 Bartlett Ave. #29 Condo. $1,625,000
5 Adams St. #7 Condo. $1,230,000
31-33 Exeter St. #31 Condo. $1,200,000
64-R Brattle St. #2 Condo. $1,165,000
64-66 Amsden St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1922, 2,365 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
436 Mystic St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 2,123 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,847-square-foot lot. $969,000
22 Pleasant St. #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,777 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $890,000
104 Irving St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,682-square-foot lot. $850,000
57 Randolph St. #57 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 972 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $625,000
64 Woodside Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 984 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,039-square-foot lot. $600,000
14 Arizona Terrace #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 582 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $290,000
ASHLAND
54 Arrowhead Circle #54 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,588 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $586,000
122 Fountain St. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,087-square-foot lot. $567,000
214 Arrowhead Circle #214 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 2,070 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $560,000
147-149 Concord St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,315 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 108,900-square-foot lot. $485,000
143 Spyglass Hill Drive #143 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,624 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $408,000
AYER
80 Snake Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 2,014 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,034-square-foot lot. $739,000
48 Appleblossom Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 1,754 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,988-square-foot lot. $660,000
19 Pingry Way One-family ranch, built in 1999, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,023-square-foot lot. $540,000
BEDFORD
36-38 Neillian St. #36 Condo. $894,000
48 Hillside Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,015-square-foot lot. $855,000
1 Cedar Ridge Drive. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,749 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,004-square-foot lot. $815,600
BELLINGHAM
6 Connor Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 3,216 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 23,349-square-foot lot. $740,000
1 Lovers Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,092 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,310-square-foot lot. $670,000
14 Pearl St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 3,836 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $559,900
71 Winter St. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,838 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $489,900
91 Pine Grove Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1955, 1,536 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,560-square-foot lot. $385,000
55 Elvira St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,638 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $375,000
BELMONT
6 Summit Road #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 2,775 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,695,000
5 Albert Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,109 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,695-square-foot lot. $1,572,000
1029 Concord Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,718 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,081-square-foot lot. $1,110,000
20 Benjamin Road #20 Condo. $1,012,000
BERLIN
147 Coburn Road. One-family ranch, built in 1998, 2,999 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 91,761-square-foot lot. $890,000
39 Wheeler Hill Road #39 Condo/Apt, 1,525 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $754,000
37 Wheeler Hill Road #37 Condo/Apt, 1,525 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $725,573
9 Wheeler Hill Road #9 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 2,135 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $201,700
BEVERLY
23 Thoreau Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 4,592 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 249,200-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
138 Livingstone Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,778 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,587-square-foot lot. $970,000
6 Corning St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,464 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,272-square-foot lot. $830,000
11 Bertram St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,010-square-foot lot. $717,000
8 Hawthorne St. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 1,452 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,113-square-foot lot. $713,550
162 Dodge St. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,189 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,200-square-foot lot. $695,000
36 Dunham Road #305 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,084 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $370,000
BILLERICA
20 Pollard St. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 2,717 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,464-square-foot lot. $865,000
40 Allen Road. One-family split entry, built in 2020, 1,902 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $765,000
4 Amherst St. One-family split entry, built in 1967, 1,851 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 56,172-square-foot lot. $685,000
45 Stag Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 3,023 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,170-square-foot lot. $675,000
165 Andover Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,030 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,201-square-foot lot. $570,000
10 Apple Orchard Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1984, 2,115 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,697-square-foot lot. $523,000
3 Kenmar Drive #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 756 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $275,000
BOLTON
170 Bare Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,881 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 81,022-square-foot lot. $110,000
BOSTON
2 Commonwealth Ave. #PH1 Condo high-rise, built in 1982, 2,688 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,688-square-foot lot. $12,000,000
212 Commonwealth Ave. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 4,061 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths. $7,700,000
433 Marlborough St. #2 Condo. $6,625,000
1 Franklin St. #3503 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 2,222 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $4,750,000
192 Marlborough St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 2,844 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 2,844-square-foot lot. $4,500,000
110 Sudbury St. #4303 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 1,738 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $4,100,000
300 Boylston St. #606 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 2,137 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,137-square-foot lot. $3,700,000
433 Marlborough St. #1 Condo. $3,300,000
156 W Concord St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 2017, 2,350 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $3,295,000
63 Mount Vernon St. #6 Condo. $3,250,000
505 Tremont St. #604 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 1,807 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths, on 1,807-square-foot lot. $2,650,000
135 Seaport Blvd #1806 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 1,384 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,500,000
76 Wareham St. #5C Condo mid-rise, built in 2021, 1,673 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,425,000
100 Shawmut Ave. #1003 Condo high-rise, built in 2019, 1,649 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,400,000
68 Commonwealth Ave. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,543 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,543-square-foot lot. $2,350,000
76 Wareham St. #6A Condo mid-rise, built in 2021, 1,378 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,350,000
343 Commercial St. #204 Condo row-middle, built in 1855, 1,790 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,790-square-foot lot. $2,275,000
31 Worcester Sq #2 Condo row-end, built in 2015, 1,956 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,200,000
220 Boylston St. #1005 Condo high-rise, built in 1985, 1,150 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,150-square-foot lot. $2,150,000
1180-1200 Washington St. #401&3 Condo free-standng, built in 1999, 2,838 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath, on 2,838-square-foot lot. $2,100,000
1180-1200 Washington St. #403 Condo. $2,100,000
38 Upton St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,791 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,791-square-foot lot. $2,050,000
1 Charles St S #412 Condo high-rise, built in 2004, 1,235 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,235-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
23 Follen St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,464 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,464-square-foot lot. $1,792,500
1 Avery St. #32C Condo high-rise, built in 2000, 1,504 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,504-square-foot lot. $1,750,000
120 Fulton St. #2C Condo row-middle, built in 1853, 1,450 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,450-square-foot lot. $1,495,000
121-123 Beach St. #801 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,536 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,536-square-foot lot. $1,490,000
100 Shawmut Ave. #610 Condo high-rise, built in 2019, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,435,000
97 Mount Vernon St. #21 Condo mid-rise, built in 1920, 1,068 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,068-square-foot lot. $1,390,000
2-1/2 Battery Wharf #4305 Condo mid-rise, built in 2008, 1,294 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,294-square-foot lot. $1,330,000
45 Province St. #1103 Condo high-rise, built in 2007, 1,117 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,117-square-foot lot. $1,295,000
33 Bay State Road #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1905, 1,105 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,105-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
3 Myrtle St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1898, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 800-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
135 Seaport Blvd #1716 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 651 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,149,000
563 Columbus Ave. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 906 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 906-square-foot lot. $1,089,000
2 Clarendon St. #707 Condo mid-rise, built in 1988, 926 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 926-square-foot lot. $1,062,500
48 Cook St. #1 Condo semi detachd, built in 1981, 1,593 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,015,000
370 Harrison Ave. #1003 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 805 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $995,000
11 Albemarle St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,542 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,542-square-foot lot. $990,000
92 Cornell St. #A Condo Town House, built in 2018, 2,063 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $920,000
580 Washington St. #4D Condo high-rise, built in 2013, 809 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 809-square-foot lot. $895,000
40 Fay St. #506 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 1,039 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,039-square-foot lot. $869,000
16 Miner St. #308 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 1,084 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,084-square-foot lot. $860,000
36 Temple St. #38A Condo. $830,000
79 Gainsborough St. #105 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 967 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 967-square-foot lot. $820,000
136-138 Neponset Ave. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1899, 1,359 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $780,000
191 Washington St. #721 Condo. $740,000
97 Mount Ida Road #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,163 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $715,000
164 Beacon St. #7 Condo row-middle, built in 1850, 594 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 594-square-foot lot. $680,000
1750-1752 Washington St. #4 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 700 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 700-square-foot lot. $665,000
1400 Centre St. #204 Condo low-rise, built in 2019, 1,061 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000
152 Leyden St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1899, 1,346 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $650,000
90 Prince St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1987, 726 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 726-square-foot lot. $645,000
2 Hawthorne Place #9J Condo high-rise, built in 1967, 833 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 833-square-foot lot. $640,000
9 Hawthorne Place #11H Condo high-rise, built in 1967, 805 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 805-square-foot lot. $600,000
15 Guild St. #302 Condo row-end, built in 2019, 1,110 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $595,000
191 Washington St. #322 Condo. $499,900
15 Guild St. #405 Condo row-end, built in 2019, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $454,000
3171 Washington St. #C101 Condo. $450,000
12 Stoneholm St. #403 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 355 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 355-square-foot lot. $435,000
191 Washington St. #316 Condo. $175,300
BOXBOROUGH
154 Picnic St. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 1,527 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 77,537-square-foot lot. $660,000
81 Liberty Square Road #34B Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 760 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $100,000
BOXFORD
22 Pond St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1915, 1,140 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 108,900-square-foot lot. $390,000
22 Pond St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1915, 1,140 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 108,900-square-foot lot. $375,000
BRAINTREE
36 Monatiquot Ave. One-family old style, built in 1902, 3,674 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,914-square-foot lot. $920,000
15 Wilson Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,330 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,679-square-foot lot. $860,000
8 Burton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,264 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,199-square-foot lot. $839,000
25 Wynot Road. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,848 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,560-square-foot lot. $750,000
102 Arborway Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,414-square-foot lot. $740,000
3 Rose Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $570,000
79 Milton Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,131-square-foot lot. $555,000
29 Saint Michael Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1933, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,076-square-foot lot. $500,000
15 Skyline Drive #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 1,103 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $141,250
BRIDGEWATER
334 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,971 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,038-square-foot lot. $899,900
895 High St. Two-family, built in 1892, 2,530 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 75,707-square-foot lot. $643,000
280 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1875, 1,110 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $360,000
10 Harland Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1946, 1,488 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,418-square-foot lot. $340,000
124 Spruce St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,128 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,820-square-foot lot. $331,000
15 School St. One-family conventional, built in 1860, 3,390 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,799-square-foot lot. $310,000
533 Pleasant St. One-family antique, built in 1830, 2,154 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,030-square-foot lot. $286,000
BRIGHTON
27 Waverly St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 3,096 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,954-square-foot lot. $950,000
51-53 Donnybrook Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 3,622 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $927,500
96-98 Parsons St. Two-family two family, built in 1935, 2,268 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,745-square-foot lot. $875,000
365 Faneuil St. #10 Condo low-rise, built in 1973, 755 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 755-square-foot lot. $395,000
191 Washington St. #409 Condo. $213,700
21 Soldiers Field Place #503 Condo. $213,700
BROCKTON
23 Kenwood St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 3,651 square feet, 14 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,143-square-foot lot. $785,000
688 Plain St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,040 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,266-square-foot lot. $645,000
31 Van Cliff Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,660 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $540,000
749 N Montello St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 1,706 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,018-square-foot lot. $500,000
109 Rockland St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $455,000
36 Andover St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,283 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,599-square-foot lot. $450,000
364 Linwood St. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,441 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,929-square-foot lot. $447,000
14 Milton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1883, 1,150 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,101-square-foot lot. $420,000
30 Yarmouth Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,048 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,537-square-foot lot. $420,000
61 Hovenden Ave. One-family split level, built in 1971, 1,420 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,146-square-foot lot. $400,000
24 Curve St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 936 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,716-square-foot lot. $396,000
33 Thatcher St. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 972 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,361-square-foot lot. $390,000
214 W Elm St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,430 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $370,000
73 Dover St. #73 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,485 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000
71 Dover St. #71 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,650 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $359,900
462 Court St. #14 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000
47 Hudson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,182 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,488-square-foot lot. $340,000
366 Court St. One-family ranch, built in 1839, 1,871 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,875-square-foot lot. $325,000
366 Court St. One-family ranch, built in 1839, 1,871 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,875-square-foot lot. $300,000
115 Foster St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 756 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,122-square-foot lot. $295,000
73 Gerald Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,810-square-foot lot. $269,000
15 Eagle Ave. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 885 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $180,000
BROOKLINE
1269 Beacon St. #64 Condo. $5,135,000
44 Atherton Road #2 Condo decker, built in 1900, 2,307 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $2,050,000
14 Fairbanks St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1915, 1,920 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,835,000
367 Harvard St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1915, 1,758 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,200,000
20 Chapel St. #B604 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 945 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $919,000
14 Wolcott Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,885 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,028-square-foot lot. $900,000
20 Chapel St. #B305 Condo high-rise, built in 1920, 549 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $430,000
1600 Beacon St. #104 Condo high-rise, built in 1960, 485 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $420,000
BURLINGTON
9 Carey Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 5,611 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,699,000
64 Francis Wyman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,868 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 35,600-square-foot lot. $1,595,000
8 Hampden Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 5,104 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $1,484,000
9 Nelson Road. One-family split level, built in 1955, 3,827 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,398-square-foot lot. $850,000
18 Gibson St. One-family split entry, built in 1986, 2,194 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,089-square-foot lot. $770,000
7 Jackson Road. One-family split entry, built in 1962, 1,577 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,000-square-foot lot. $525,000
3 Hallmark Gdns #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 900 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $365,000
CAMBRIDGE
315 Pearl St. Two-family two family, built in 1894, 2,837 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,419-square-foot lot. $4,125,000
55 Stearns St. One-family conventional, built in 1892, 2,769 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,301-square-foot lot. $3,500,000
46 Jay St. #46 Condo. $2,500,000
50 Jay St. #50 Condo. $2,275,000
48 Jay St. #48 Condo. $2,250,000
7 Beech St. #316 Condo, built in 2021, 1,798 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,200,000
14 Chauncy St. #6 Condo Town House, built in 1880, 1,452 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,600,000
419-421 Putnam Ave. #419-1 Condo. $1,525,000
29 Foch St. One-family conventional, built in 1892, 1,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,522-square-foot lot. $1,360,000
419-421 Putnam Ave. #419-2 Condo. $1,350,000
14 Sacramento St. #2 Condo family flat, built in 1900, 1,730 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,305,000
419-421 Putnam Ave. #2 Condo. $1,300,000
18 White St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,046 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,240,000
201 Pearl St. #2 Condo family flat, built in 1916, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,210,000
39 7 Pines Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,341 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,366-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
18 Peters St. #3 Condo family flat, built in 1903, 1,314 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $975,000
85 Sherman St. #5 Condo two story, built in 1916, 1,175 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $920,000
118 Spring St. #4 Condo. $885,000
34 Ash St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 915 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $825,000
2 Davenport St. #2 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1997, 810 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $799,000
179 Putnam Ave. #179 Condo family flat, built in 1920, 1,191 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $760,000
10-14 Remington St. #28 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 563 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $600,000
248 Putnam Ave. #3 Condo two story, built in 1884, 640 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $517,000
38 Crescent St. One-family conventional, built in 1916, 714 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,415-square-foot lot. $500,000
175 Richdale Ave. #211 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 418 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $497,000
CANTON
165 Pecunit St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 5,043 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 60,548-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
41 Ponkapoag Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 2,265 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,943-square-foot lot. $874,500
29 Rockland St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,616 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,322-square-foot lot. $745,000
85 Shaw Farm Road #85 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,437 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $545,000
64 Maple St. #G Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 1,276 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000
60 Coppersmith Way #6205 Condo. $317,200
41 Will Drive #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 881 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $285,000
CARLISLE
445 E Riding Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 3,619 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 851,598-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
CARVER
6 Santana Way W #6 Condo. $499,000
71-A Purchase St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1999, 1,638 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 59,982-square-foot lot. $400,000
5 Carver Square Blvd #5 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,351 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $379,000
CHARLESTOWN
6 Monument St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,828 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,850-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
16 Monument Sq #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1885, 1,021 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,180,000
42 8th St. #3110 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 939 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $729,000
45 1st Ave. #405 Condo low-rise, built in 2015, 799 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $715,000
19 Main St. #C Condo row-middle, built in 1987, 675 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $625,000
42 8th St. #2208 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 667 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $500,000
CHELMSFORD
30 Wildwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,284 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 117,612-square-foot lot. $875,000
8 Jackson Road #8 Condo. $741,105
12 Sunrise Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,662 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 60,113-square-foot lot. $730,000
30 Strawberry Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 2,422 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,050-square-foot lot. $610,000
10 Cypress St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 2,130 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $585,000
6 Technology Drive #122 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,745 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $529,900
9 Wilson Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,304 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,800-square-foot lot. $470,000
701 Wellman Ave. #701 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,155 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,900
165 Wellman Ave. #165 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,131 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000
19 Marose Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,666 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,755-square-foot lot. $400,000
CHELSEA
175 Cottage St. #311 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,288 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000
55 Eleanor St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 710 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $310,000
82 Prescott Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1931, 1,146 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,480-square-foot lot. $180,000
COHASSET
30 Black Horse Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 6,314 square feet, 5 baths, on 278,174-square-foot lot. $6,250,000
20 Whitney Woods Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 6,306 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $1,925,000
11 Black Horse Lane. Two-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 2,872 square feet, 10 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,074-square-foot lot. $1,660,000
171 Beechwood St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1909, 1,714 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,949-square-foot lot. $620,000
CONCORD
41 Mccallar Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,674 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 20,909-square-foot lot. $2,900,000
19 King Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 5,022 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $2,700,000
16 Oak Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 2,528 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,841-square-foot lot. $1,972,000
6 Sweet Birch Lane #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 2,553 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 252,212-square-foot lot. $1,730,000
211 Deacon Haynes Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,786 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,436-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
99 Sudbury Road. One-family, built in 1653, 3,217 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,038-square-foot lot. $1,626,450
26 Bridgecourt Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,490 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,049-square-foot lot. $1,425,000
238 Holden Wood Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1951, 1,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,098-square-foot lot. $800,000
1279 Elm St. #1279 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,705 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $724,900
3 Concord Greene #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,084 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,107,295-square-foot lot. $615,000
29 Concord Greene #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,084 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,107,295-square-foot lot. $276,667
DANVERS
4 Poplar St. One-family old style, built in 1895, 2,288 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,400-square-foot lot. $600,000
DEDHAM
9 Marsh St. One-family Colonial, built in 1895, 3,661 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,225-square-foot lot. $1,595,000
531 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,997 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,890-square-foot lot. $1,195,000
39 Michael Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,105-square-foot lot. $725,000
163 Bridge St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,064 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,807-square-foot lot. $502,500
97 Durham Road #97 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000
DORCHESTER
31 Mill St. Three-family conventional, built in 1830, 3,704 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 48,317-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
126 Neponset Ave. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,013 square feet, 16 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,458-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
496 Adams St. One-family victorian, built in 1910, 2,843 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,769-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
9-11 Glenrose Road. Two-family two family, built in 1935, 2,922 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,900-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
10 Helen St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,699 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,329-square-foot lot. $945,000
8-R Mount Vernon St. #6 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 1,690 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,690-square-foot lot. $915,000
45 Minot St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,623 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,988-square-foot lot. $900,000
586 Park St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,700 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,992-square-foot lot. $875,000
27 Whitridge St. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 1,299 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $685,000
35 Manor St. Two-family conventional, built in 1958, 1,929 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,556-square-foot lot. $685,000
29 Tilesboro St. #2 Condo. $675,000
37 Stonehurst St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,862 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,293-square-foot lot. $650,000
1710 Dorchester Ave. #201 Condo. $640,000
116-118 King St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,280 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,280-square-foot lot. $599,900
1710 Dorchester Ave. #202 Condo. $579,000
1241-1255 Adams St. #WM110 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 889 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 889-square-foot lot. $531,000
458 Columbia Road #2 Condo. $522,500
111 Hutchings St. #7 Condo. $518,000
104 Topliff St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,496 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,711-square-foot lot. $420,000
10 Grant Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,466 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,771-square-foot lot. $405,000
28 Stanton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,003 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,162-square-foot lot. $367,000
44 Charlotte St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 1,088 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,088-square-foot lot. $357,000
1185 Adams St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 585 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 585-square-foot lot. $339,000
1710 Dorchester Ave. #302 Condo. $326,000
10 Linda Lane #1-6 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 651 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 651-square-foot lot. $195,000
DOVER
25 Hartford St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,990 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 56,030-square-foot lot. $1,960,000
20 Woodridge Road. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 3,468 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 59,825-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
DUXBURY
575 Keene St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,249 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,485-square-foot lot. $1,679,000
16 Trout Farm Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1982, 1,651 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,185-square-foot lot. $679,000
EAST BOSTON
270 Paris St. #8 Condo. $1,250,000
125 Wordsworth St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 2,589 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $1,065,000
88 White St. #1 Condo. $835,000
270 Paris St. #6 Condo. $770,000
88 White St. #2 Condo. $704,000
35 Leyden St. #3 Condo. $700,000
70 Bremen St. #308 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 1,108 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $675,000
308 Saratoga St. Three-family row-middle, built in 1900, 2,334 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,540-square-foot lot. $650,000
141 Ashley St. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 1,350 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,074-square-foot lot. $600,000
187 London St. #1 Condo. $599,000
277 Border St. #405 Condo. $595,000
270 Paris St. #5 Condo. $580,000
270 Paris St. #1 Condo. $570,000
226 Saratoga St. #2 Condo. $540,000
277 Border St. #301 Condo. $510,000
156 Porter St. #234 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 868 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 805-square-foot lot. $400,000
172 Cowper St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,510 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,300-square-foot lot. $400,000
168 Cottage St. #202 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 482 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 482-square-foot lot. $368,000
955 Saratoga St. #G Condo decker, built in 1900, 549 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 549-square-foot lot. $271,000
EAST BRIDGEWATER
1638 Plymouth St. #1638 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,000
EASTON
12 Josies Way One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,888 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,556-square-foot lot. $922,118
23 Hearthstone Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,195 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,590-square-foot lot. $797,500
9 Mullen Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,366 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $670,000
9 Maple St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,269 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $650,000
8 Island Court #313 Condo. $630,000
122 Pine St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,237-square-foot lot. $616,000
259 Turnpike St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 1,571 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,394-square-foot lot. $560,000
97 Mill St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,092 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,120-square-foot lot. $555,000
68 Elm St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,480 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,800-square-foot lot. $435,000
30 Indian Cove Way #30 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,416 square feet, 1 bedroom, 3 baths. $335,000
41 Foundry St. #11-3 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,024 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $302,000
EVERETT
25 Franklin St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,737 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,474-square-foot lot. $925,000
323 Main St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,626 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,307-square-foot lot. $725,000
23 Coolidge St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,001-square-foot lot. $590,000
217 Springvale Ave. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,343 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,592-square-foot lot. $500,000
20 Gledhill Ave. #F Condo. $460,000
8 Walnut St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 600 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $230,119
FOXBOROUGH
11 Dexter Road #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 2,217 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $735,000
1 Roseland St. #A5 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 2,426 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $679,000
4 Grover Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,476 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,706-square-foot lot. $650,000
8 Kathryn Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,614 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,485-square-foot lot. $400,000
86 Mechanic St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 900 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,017-square-foot lot. $360,000
FRAMINGHAM
21 Pleasantview Terrace. One-family three story, built in 1957, 1,899 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 64,538-square-foot lot. $840,000
9 Webster St. Two-family two family, built in 1924, 2,492 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $795,000
111 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 2,556 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,020-square-foot lot. $750,000
945 Salem End Road. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,604 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,981-square-foot lot. $715,000
435 Old Connecticut Path One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 1,436 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,341-square-foot lot. $700,000
514 Edgell Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 3,320 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,501-square-foot lot. $699,900
12 Winch Park Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1984, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,344-square-foot lot. $675,000
26 Janebar Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,629 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,179-square-foot lot. $660,000
5 Pinehill Road. One-family split level, built in 1971, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,183-square-foot lot. $645,000
122 Flagg Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,834 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,853-square-foot lot. $559,900
201 Central St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,246 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,529-square-foot lot. $530,000
57 Agnes Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,258 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $514,500
1500 Worcester Road #521 Condo mid-rise, built in 1966, 1,444 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $440,000
1028 Waverley St. #1028 Condo Town House, built in 1975, 1,152 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000
14 Fairbrook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,099-square-foot lot. $385,000
11 Weld St. #15 Condo low-rise, built in 1968, 957 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $295,000
9 Weld St. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1968, 663 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $197,800
434 Old Connecticut Path #3A Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,400 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath. $135,000
475 Franklin St. #206A Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 799 square feet, 4 rooms. $110,000
FRANKLIN
28 Sahlin Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,236 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,298-square-foot lot. $520,000
572 Coronation Drive. One-family split level, built in 1961, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,573-square-foot lot. $489,000
19 Buena Vista Drive #19 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,191 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $390,000
177 Brook St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,180-square-foot lot. $367,500
37 Highwood Drive #37 Condo Town House, built in 1977, 1,122 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $335,000
FREETOWN
1 Hilltop Park One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 1,728 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,394-square-foot lot. $222,222
GLOUCESTER
591 Washington St. One-family raised ranch, built in 2017, 1,432 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,017-square-foot lot. $685,000
1 Rose Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,080 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,570-square-foot lot. $650,000
6 Causeway St. Two-family duplex, built in 1832, 3,182 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,188-square-foot lot. $642,000
21 Maplewood Ave. #C Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 1,257 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $417,000
47 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 1750, 1,680 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,570-square-foot lot. $326,000
GRAFTON
12 Salisbury St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,697 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 51,836-square-foot lot. $851,102
5 Alana Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,976 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $750,000
61 Crosby Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,180 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $640,000
HALIFAX
31 Pratt St. One-family log, built in 2019, 2,894 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 66,212-square-foot lot. $667,000
95 Crystal Lake Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,520-square-foot lot. $304,000
HAMILTON
182 Lake Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,450 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,401-square-foot lot. $674,900
73 Rust St. One-family conventional, built in 1922, 1,644 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,848-square-foot lot. $641,000
946 Bay Road #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1840, 672 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $343,300
HANOVER
46 Heritage Way One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,268 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,026-square-foot lot. $761,000
39 Sconset Way #203 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,296 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $590,000
HANSON
132 Helen Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 1,508 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,013-square-foot lot. $500,000
551 Indian Head St. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 1,422 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,031-square-foot lot. $425,000
902 Main St. #32 Condo, built in 2006, 1,371 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000
140 Pine Grove Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1915, 572 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 12,870-square-foot lot. $407,500
58 Andrew Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,486 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,189-square-foot lot. $385,000
HAVERHILL
393-395 River St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,044 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,123-square-foot lot. $630,000
1287 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,862 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,779-square-foot lot. $574,000
18-20 S Lincoln St. Two-family Town House, built in 1900, 2,544 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,848-square-foot lot. $561,000
98 Portland St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,778 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,639-square-foot lot. $560,000
92-94 Fountain St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 3,006 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,459-square-foot lot. $556,250
2 Grove St. Two-family Town House, built in 1900, 2,463 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,694-square-foot lot. $545,000
15 Eudora St. #15 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 2,522 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000
491 Washington St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 2,480 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,278-square-foot lot. $500,000
45 Leonard Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,069-square-foot lot. $490,000
2 John St. Two-family old style, built in 1900, 2,268 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,537-square-foot lot. $460,000
31 Franzone Drive #31 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,355 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000
5 Columbia Park #5 Condo Town House, built in 1910, 1,787 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000
182 Franklin St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,089 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,372-square-foot lot. $348,742
40 Hunters Run Place #40 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,720 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $340,000
219-221 Wilson St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,565 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000
30 Casablanca Court #30 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 910 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000
68 Dexter St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,146 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,517-square-foot lot. $275,000
57 Washington St. #2E Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,051 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $250,000
440 North Ave. #139 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,031 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $225,000
440 North Ave. #140 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 866 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $200,500
HINGHAM
82 Gardner St. One-family antique, built in 1763, 3,100 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 148,464-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
289 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1806, 3,672 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,655-square-foot lot. $1,462,500
304 East St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,528 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,400-square-foot lot. $820,000
1 Bradley Park Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 1,554 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,299-square-foot lot. $600,000
5 Pleasant St. #1 Condo. $499,000
19 Hemlock Road #19 Condo. $444,000
20 Beals Cove Road #C Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 752 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $330,000
HOLBROOK
714 S Franklin St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 772 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,840-square-foot lot. $250,000
HOLLISTON
6 Roy Ave. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,726 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,166-square-foot lot. $700,000
HOPKINTON
139 Fruit St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1973, 2,720 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 519,235-square-foot lot. $1,170,000
6 Hoyt Way #6 Condo, built in 2022, 2,916 square feet, 3 baths. $1,061,275
33 Weston Lane #33 Condo. $854,000
49 Teresa Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,524 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,623-square-foot lot. $839,900
3 Bandon Lane #3 Condo, built in 2022, 2,750 square feet, 3 baths. $830,520
35 Weston Lane #35 Condo. $824,000
76 Weston Lane #76 Condo. $684,000
180 Ash St. One-family antique, built in 1770, 3,248 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,161-square-foot lot. $635,000
5 Curtis Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,549 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $540,000
7 Cross St. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,064 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $490,000
32 Walcott Valley Drive #32 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000
HUDSON
5 Barnes Blvd #47 Condo. $928,509
86 Fort Meadow Drive. One-family split level, built in 1964, 1,336 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $560,000
113 Brigham St. #4C Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,140 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $400,000
248 Main St. #309 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,133 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $344,900
425 Main St. #24D Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $289,000
200 Manning St. #11A Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 837 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $270,000
HULL
28 Lewis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,707 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 5,190-square-foot lot. $875,000
45 Hull Shore Drive #203 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,071 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000
HYDE PARK
39 Chittick Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,274 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,250-square-foot lot. $620,000
54 Hallron St. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 968 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,478-square-foot lot. $570,000
16 Mason St. #1 Condo. $451,000
1799 River St. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,980 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,560-square-foot lot. $450,000
1543-1545 River St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1935, 1,320 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,320-square-foot lot. $400,000
1543-1545 River St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1935, 1,320 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,320-square-foot lot. $297,500
IPSWICH
31 River Road #31 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 2,259 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,001-square-foot lot. $2,300,000
9 Dow Brook Circle #47 Condo. $1,129,235
19 Middle Road #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 1,332 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,001-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
72 Washington St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,661 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,840-square-foot lot. $610,000
4 Farragut Road #2 Condo. $372,500
5 Soffron Lane #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 857 square feet, 1 bath. $300,000
130 County Road #N Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 901 square feet, 3 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $62,000
JAMAICA PLAIN
49 Boylston St. One-family Colonial, built in 1921, 2,155 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,738-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
59 Forest Hills St. Two-family conventional, built in 1899, 3,085 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,923-square-foot lot. $1,711,000
39 Glen Road. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,519 square feet, 17 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 4,109-square-foot lot. $1,675,000
5 Nira Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 1,980 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,450-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
8 Myrtle St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 980 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 980-square-foot lot. $802,000
998 Centre St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1885, 1,377 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,377-square-foot lot. $718,000
30 Adelaide St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1950, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,470-square-foot lot. $667,000
120 Williams St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1925, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,000-square-foot lot. $542,500
304 Lamartine St. #5 Condo decker, built in 1920, 703 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 703-square-foot lot. $540,000
58 Forest Hills St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,055 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,055-square-foot lot. $480,000
131 Green St. #107 Condo low-rise, built in 2006, 545 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 545-square-foot lot. $360,000
KINGSTON
6 May Ave. Two-family two family, built in 2022, 4,024 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 32,565-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
6 School St. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,164 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 37,461-square-foot lot. $449,000
LAKEVILLE
48 Pierce Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1985, 3,416 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 653,268-square-foot lot. $722,000
2 Bells Brook Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1985, 2,160 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 70,436-square-foot lot. $579,900
90 Lebaron Blvd #7 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,468 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $530,540
26 Fuller Shores Road. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,155 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,350-square-foot lot. $460,000
57 Long Point Road #110 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,334 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000
2 Clover St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 925 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,480-square-foot lot. $389,900
7 Central Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 884 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $225,000
LAWRENCE
69-71 Shawsheen Road. Three-family family flat, built in 1910, 4,311 square feet, 21 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,958-square-foot lot. $760,000
72 Byron Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1910, 2,700 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,250-square-foot lot. $685,000
64 Bennington St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,223 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $650,000
117 Chester St. #A Condo. $545,000
117 Chester St. #B Condo. $545,000
14 Warren St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,336 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $479,900
67 Ferry St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,255-square-foot lot. $467,000
20 Border St. #20 Condo. $449,900
87 Genesee St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $430,000
22 Hallenan Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 1,560 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $400,000
6 Lincoln Court #B Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $184,000
LEXINGTON
203 Marrett Road. One-family split level, built in 1956, 1,566 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,500-square-foot lot. $2,775,000
2 Leroy Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,807-square-foot lot. $2,400,000
351 N Emerson Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1965, 2,493 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,306-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
309 Marrett Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,881 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,965-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
33 Forest St. #100 Condo/Apt, built in 1891, 1,215 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $815,000
822 Massachusetts Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1800, 1,846 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $780,000
101 Fifer Lane #101 Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,145 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $745,000
1475 Massachusetts Ave. #108 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,110 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $517,184
48 Emerson Gardens Road #48 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 650 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 435-square-foot lot. $400,000
LINCOLN
129 Lexington Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2001, 6,941 square feet, 16 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 91,021-square-foot lot. $1,895,000
10 Blueberry Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 2,877 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 82,614-square-foot lot. $1,560,000
129 Lexington Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2001, 6,941 square feet, 16 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 91,021-square-foot lot. $1,495,000
59 Oxbow Road. One-family antique, built in 1780, 3,044 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 82,309-square-foot lot. $1,228,000
5 Laurel Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1956, 2,067 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 77,536-square-foot lot. $1,220,000
42 Indian Camp Lane #C Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,206 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $379,000
LITTLETON
11 Dean Lane #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 1,589 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $682,500
57 Whitcomb Ave. One-family split level, built in 1969, 1,770 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,763-square-foot lot. $600,000
73 Great Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,056 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $550,000
LOWELL
389 Boylston St. Two-family two family, built in 1955, 2,050 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,125-square-foot lot. $665,000
41 Delard St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 1,850 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,964-square-foot lot. $640,000
556 Central St. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 2,878 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,736-square-foot lot. $635,000
178 Concord St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,218 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,231-square-foot lot. $630,000
677 Westford St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,810 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,588-square-foot lot. $626,000
157 Avon St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,169 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,140-square-foot lot. $625,000
428 Butman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,535 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $600,000
131 Humphrey St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,566 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $526,000
27 Gilmore St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,450 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,590-square-foot lot. $505,000
10 Corner St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,034 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $480,000
39 Bradstreet Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,353 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $460,000
32 Maryland Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1919, 1,342 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,367-square-foot lot. $450,000
106 Cashin St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,035 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $430,000
73 Moore St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,346 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,285-square-foot lot. $415,000
56 Saratoga St. #56 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000
12 Chase St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,010-square-foot lot. $400,000
416 School St. #416 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,256 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $379,900
104 Coburn St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,395 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,763-square-foot lot. $370,000
521 Lakeview Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $357,100
61 Market St. #3D Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 1,187 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000
16 Maitland Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,740 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,170-square-foot lot. $300,000
57 Butman Road. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,885 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,939-square-foot lot. $280,000
16 Merrimack St. #4A Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 752 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $175,000
LYNN
40 Cannon Rock Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,114 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,689-square-foot lot. $900,000
32 Baltimore St. One-family Colonial, built in 1931, 2,788 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,555-square-foot lot. $880,000
16 Whiting St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,629 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,514-square-foot lot. $700,000
47 Coburn St. Two-family two family, built in 1869, 2,415 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,450-square-foot lot. $700,000
46 Bulfinch St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 1,728 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,954-square-foot lot. $693,500
341 Linwood St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,475 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,396-square-foot lot. $690,000
114 Grant Road. One-family split level, built in 1962, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $610,000
32 Harwood St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,592 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,875-square-foot lot. $599,900
68 Baltimore St. #68 Condo. $585,000
370 Summer St. Two-family two family, built in 1860, 1,804 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,373-square-foot lot. $581,500
22 Bacheller St. #2 Condo. $560,000
35 Clovelly St. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 1,352 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,009-square-foot lot. $550,000
563 Summer St. #2 Condo, built in 1900, 1,972 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,780-square-foot lot. $550,000
33 Eastern Ave. #33 Condo, built in 1900, 1,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,092-square-foot lot. $510,000
38 Nelson St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,674 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,056-square-foot lot. $497,778
18 Lovett Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1873, 1,267 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,742-square-foot lot. $450,000
13 Sewall St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,672 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,002-square-foot lot. $429,900
87 Grove St. One-family old style, built in 1871, 913 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,739-square-foot lot. $429,900
96 Light St. One-family Colonial, built in 1820, 1,696 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,058-square-foot lot. $414,969
95 Nahant St. #24 Condo high-rise, built in 1978, 927 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,137-square-foot lot. $355,000
7 Central Sq #304 Condo loft, built in 1903, 1,085 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,540-square-foot lot. $319,900
89 Williams Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,239 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,511-square-foot lot. $245,000
404 Broadway #105 Condo, built in 1980, 522 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 113,794-square-foot lot. $230,000
LYNNFIELD
17 Greenwood Road. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 2,531 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,209-square-foot lot. $921,000
2 Michaels Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 3,234 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,058-square-foot lot. $894,500
31 Vokes Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,839 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $510,000
MALDEN
37 Clapp St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 2,815 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,375-square-foot lot. $685,000
58 Nichols Road. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 1,132 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,693-square-foot lot. $620,000
45 Cliff St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,341 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,502-square-foot lot. $587,750
18-18R Playstead Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,099 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,435-square-foot lot. $430,000
101 Waite St. #C6 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 821 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $344,000
MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA
84 Pine St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,795 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,899-square-foot lot. $976,000
68 Pine St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,548 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,362-square-foot lot. $555,000
20 Lincoln St. One-family old style, built in 1905, 1,450 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,101-square-foot lot. $300,726
MANSFIELD
15 Boundry Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,645 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 33,607-square-foot lot. $785,000
41 Casa Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,032-square-foot lot. $592,500
68 Hall St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 896 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $358,000
23 Erick Road #26 Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 775 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $225,000
MARBLEHEAD
Cutter Court. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,702 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,525-square-foot lot. $1,390,000
47 Independence Way #A Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 600 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $439,000
26 Summer St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1870, 685 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $335,000
43 Hawkes St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1860, 655 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $290,000
21 Hawkes St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 245 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $210,000
MARION
482 Delano Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1969, 2,607 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,743-square-foot lot. $710,000
MARLBOROUGH
47 Hager St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1975, 2,556 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 146,797-square-foot lot. $949,000
203 Kelleher St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 1,964 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,408-square-foot lot. $734,000
27 Libby Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 999 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,840-square-foot lot. $550,000
181 W Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 1,493 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,148-square-foot lot. $542,900
15 Church St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,751 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,531-square-foot lot. $535,000
5 Tanners Path #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1993, 1,359 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $520,000
67 White Terrace. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,628 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,242-square-foot lot. $485,000
12 Karopulios Drive #12 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $464,900
101 Westminster Drive #101 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,795 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $455,000
2 Saint Marys Way #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 1,396 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $420,000
246 Essex St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1959, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,372-square-foot lot. $380,000
MARSHFIELD
2193 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,350-square-foot lot. $910,000
703 Ferry St. One-family, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $899,000
11 Bradford St. One-family old style, built in 1926, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $740,000
4 Lady Slipper Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,272 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,579-square-foot lot. $640,000
255 Flaggler Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,605 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,100-square-foot lot. $550,000
85 Edwards Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,524 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $515,000
10 Utah St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 1,788 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $500,000
447 Careswell St. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $450,000
19 Barouche Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 2,210 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,700-square-foot lot. $425,000
334 Plymouth Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,397 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,407-square-foot lot. $385,000
14 Alabama St. One-family contemporary, built in 1962, 1,101 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $347,000
51 Leonard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,438 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,780-square-foot lot. $10,500
MATTAPAN
7 Southmere Road. Two-family two family, built in 1945, 1,836 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,440-square-foot lot. $670,000
1000 Harvard St. #Y Condo low-rise, built in 1899, 1,205 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,205-square-foot lot. $368,000
MAYNARD
9 Riverview Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 2,064 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,392-square-foot lot. $640,000
6 North St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,057 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,407-square-foot lot. $600,000
4-6 Wood Lane. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1984, 2,000 square feet, 16 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,301-square-foot lot. $500,000
9 Taft Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,377-square-foot lot. $410,000
MEDFIELD
35 Longmeadow Road. One-family split level, built in 1971, 2,468 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,169-square-foot lot. $1,265,000
433 Main St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,556 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $618,000
91 Pleasant St. #A8 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $276,000
MEDFORD
28 Winford Way One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,762 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,038-square-foot lot. $1,643,000
364 Main St. Three-family family flat, built in 1918, 2,915 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,980-square-foot lot. $1,270,000
347 Riverside Ave. #1 Condo. $940,000
40 Piggott Road. One-family conventional, built in 1909, 1,445 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,224-square-foot lot. $780,000
770 Highland Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,527 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,275-square-foot lot. $746,000
29 Highland Terrace. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 1,180 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $580,000
2500 Mystic Valley Pkwy #302 Condo high-rise, built in 1981, 1,337 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $535,000
79 Charnwood Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 666 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,188-square-foot lot. $525,000
190 High St. #210 Condo high-rise, built in 1976, 1,192 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $490,000
Governors Ave. #24 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 450 square feet, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $110,000
MEDWAY
7 Sun Valley Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,483 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 47,350-square-foot lot. $760,000
253 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,149-square-foot lot. $395,000
MELROSE
7 Arlington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,374 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,239-square-foot lot. $790,000
266 Lebanon St. One-family old style, built in 1926, 1,644 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,752-square-foot lot. $725,000
180 Green St. #112 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,109 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
53 Melrose St. #2F Condo/Apt, built in 1961, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $380,000
MERRIMAC
39 Emery St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,530 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,100-square-foot lot. $545,000
8 Vale St. #8 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,216-square-foot lot. $424,900
METHUEN
31 Fairways Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 3,191 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,893-square-foot lot. $895,000
59 Phoebe St. #59 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 2,477 square feet, 3 baths. $860,000
2 Kimball Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,752 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,032-square-foot lot. $790,000
1 Sadie Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,870 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,257-square-foot lot. $715,000
7 Chippy Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 1,641 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,595-square-foot lot. $600,000
11 Brook St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 2,216 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $547,400
156 Jackson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,402 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $500,000
1065 Riverside Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1975, 1,727 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,352-square-foot lot. $396,000
945 Riverside Drive #6D Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,064 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000
141 Harris St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,808 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,274-square-foot lot. $180,000
MIDDLEBOROUGH
109 Spruce St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1724, 3,176 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 103,087-square-foot lot. $609,000
21 Tall Oak Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,831 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 61,855-square-foot lot. $600,000
17 Elisha Drive #17 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,837 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000
347 Wareham St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,859 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,185-square-foot lot. $499,900
58 Forest St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $451,000
MIDDLETON
1 Perkins Road. One-family conventional, built in 1935, 2,786 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 59,555-square-foot lot. $1,220,000
85 Rowell Lane #85 Condo. $993,890
79 Rowell Lane #79 Condo. $973,460
4 Dolan Drive #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 2,411 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $825,000
14 Mount Vernon St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,328 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $615,000
36 Village Road #610 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,166 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $484,000
38 Village Road #305 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000
MILFORD
55 Silver Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,618 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $600,000
34 Beach St Ext One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,252 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,999-square-foot lot. $408,906
95 Prospect St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 900 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $390,000
62 E Main St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,079 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,399-square-foot lot. $374,000
1 Country Club Lane #B Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,557 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $320,000
MILLIS
10 Frontier Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2020, 3,438 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 67,082-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
22 Bullard Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,960 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 114,998-square-foot lot. $875,000
5 Walnut Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,501 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,572-square-foot lot. $870,000
MILTON
320 Fairmount Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 2021, 4,838 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,334-square-foot lot. $2,720,000
20 Lantern Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 2,085 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,401-square-foot lot. $1,211,344
9 Allerton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1942, 2,336 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,137-square-foot lot. $1,210,000
29 Woodmere Drive #29 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 2,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,100,000
382 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 1,864 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,796-square-foot lot. $1,001,200
134 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1942, 2,044 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,591-square-foot lot. $985,000
207 Church St. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 1,922 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $915,000
91 Oak St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,846 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $899,000
32 Bartons Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 2,712 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,644-square-foot lot. $725,000
27 Cypress Road. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,667 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,263-square-foot lot. $715,000
131 Eliot St. #206 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,011 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $672,000
32 Bartons Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 2,712 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,644-square-foot lot. $600,000
41 Hawthorn Road. One-family old style, built in 1919, 1,293 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,240-square-foot lot. $170,000
NAHANT
115 Bass Point Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1972, 2,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,761-square-foot lot. $1,950,000
171 Wilson Road. One-family old style, built in 1920, 2,725 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $1,539,000
3 Sunset Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 2,399 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,502-square-foot lot. $820,000
NATICK
218 S Main St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,044 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 283,140-square-foot lot. $1,575,000
3 Morgan Drive #3 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 2,506 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,050,000
10 Nouvelle Way #T828 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,376 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $900,000
308 N Main St. Three-family old style, built in 1900, 2,939 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,186-square-foot lot. $825,000
142 Speen St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,161 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $792,500
13 Morgan Drive #209 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,705 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $705,000
8 Connecticut Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 1,352 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,393-square-foot lot. $679,000
12 Purington Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 1,265 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,625-square-foot lot. $675,000
15 Morgan Drive #408 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 1,310 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $578,000
30 Sherman St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1954, 1,053 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,162-square-foot lot. $540,000
36 Charles St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,042 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,478-square-foot lot. $445,000
8 Linwood Road #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,327-square-foot lot. $370,000
42 Silver Hill Lane #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 792 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $347,000
NEEDHAM
6 Oak Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 4,480 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $1,950,000
700 Webster St. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 2,524 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,943-square-foot lot. $1,895,000
26 Meetinghouse Circle. One-family garrison, built in 1975, 2,268 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,238-square-foot lot. $1,299,000
62 Evelyn Road. One-family split level, built in 1956, 1,079 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,238-square-foot lot. $1,260,000
9 Melvern Road. One-family garrison, built in 1957, 1,497 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,348-square-foot lot. $957,000
103 Wayne Road. One-family split level, built in 1955, 1,767 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,462-square-foot lot. $930,000
492 Chestnut St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,684 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,600-square-foot lot. $925,000
78 Morningside Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,024-square-foot lot. $900,000
336 Cedar St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1928, 1,012 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $725,786
NEWBURY
27 Orchard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,280 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,338-square-foot lot. $845,000
49 Pearson Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,585 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 212,573-square-foot lot. $792,500
8 Birch Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,734 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,404-square-foot lot. $778,000
17 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1967, 1,793 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 200,376-square-foot lot. $251,000
NEWBURYPORT
287 High St. One-family federalist, built in 2004, 3,976 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,004-square-foot lot. $2,290,000
7 Ship St. One-family antique, built in 1760, 1,679 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,370-square-foot lot. $765,000
19 Marquand Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1974, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,873-square-foot lot. $727,000
158 High St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 744 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $540,000
NEWTON
499 Winchester St. One-family contemporary, built in 2021, 4,530 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 22,839-square-foot lot. $4,498,000
77 Montvale Road. One-family victorian, built in 1890, 6,808 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 19,860-square-foot lot. $4,100,000
350 Woodward St. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 2,674 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,576-square-foot lot. $2,755,000
92 Gordon Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1933, 3,830 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 16,134-square-foot lot. $2,682,000
20 Morton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,340 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,900-square-foot lot. $2,600,000
71 Lincoln St. #71 Condo. $2,525,000
10 Elberta Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 3,988 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 10,965-square-foot lot. $2,370,000
48 Gralynn Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1931, 2,698 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,315-square-foot lot. $2,250,000
35 Woodcliff Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 2,942 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,742-square-foot lot. $1,655,000
37-39 Faxon St. Three-family, built in 1966, 2,584 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $1,625,000
104 Beethoven Ave. One-family old style, built in 1888, 1,841 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
41 John St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,125 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,568-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
48 Adella Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1916, 2,158 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
54 Manchester Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,561 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,623-square-foot lot. $1,460,000
64 Royce Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,884 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,856-square-foot lot. $1,460,000
83 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,968 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,063-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
166 Webster St. #166 Condo townhse-end, built in 2005, 3,054 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,369-square-foot lot. $1,420,000
74 Upham St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,794 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $1,028,000
380 Waltham St. One-family victorian, built in 1880, 1,536 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,605-square-foot lot. $988,000
21 Rockwood Terrace. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,518 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,745-square-foot lot. $908,000
3 Crescent St. Two-family two family, built in 1870, 1,770 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,000-square-foot lot. $890,000
1045-1049 Washington St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,772-square-foot lot. $659,000
27-29 Commonwealth Ave. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1927, 724 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 14,993-square-foot lot. $540,000
79 Walnut St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 734 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 75,188-square-foot lot. $420,000
NORFOLK
96 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 3,124 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 48,050-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
NORTH ANDOVER
116 Sherwood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,376 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,060-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
161 Campbell Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,262 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $700,000
34 Troy Road. One-family, built in 1993, 1,877 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $690,000
40 Ciderpress Way #40 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 1,805 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $620,000
148 High St. #148 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,994 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
51 Girards Way One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,916 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $987,799
136 Park St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1954, 1,382 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,557-square-foot lot. $565,000
27 Robert Hill Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 964 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,230-square-foot lot. $442,500
80 Broadway #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,281 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000
414 Mount Hope St. #201 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,195 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000
42 2nd Ave. #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,458 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000
641-R S Washington St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 815 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $213,000
NORTH READING
107 Park St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,146 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $1,312,999
54 Spruce Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,629 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,119-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
30 Shady Hill Drive. One-family raised cape, built in 1967, 3,139 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 59,329-square-foot lot. $980,000
193 Elm St. #418 Condo row-end, built in 2006, 3,696 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $693,400
174 Haverhill St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 980 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $625,000
4 Concord St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,678 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $620,000
211 Haverhill St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,128 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $579,900
6 Kingston St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $475,000
200 Martins Lndg #110 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,030 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $469,999
NORTHBOROUGH
10 Country Candle Lane #10 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 2,126 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 408,593-square-foot lot. $699,900
490 Main St. #201 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,430 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 534,046-square-foot lot. $366,000
NORTON
26 Strawstone Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $550,000
1 Hastings Way #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,966 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $484,000
26 Island Road. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 1,429 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,350-square-foot lot. $240,000
NORWELL
21 Silver Brook Lane #21 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 2,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $815,000
68 Grove St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,363 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $610,000
NORWOOD
89-91 Washington St. Two-family duplex, built in 1977, 2,648 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,681-square-foot lot. $870,000
43 Greenwich Road. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,529 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,140-square-foot lot. $615,000
872 Washington St. #872 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 1,742 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $595,000
909 Washington St. #14 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,860 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000
PEABODY
88 Endicott St. Three-family old style, built in 1900, 3,348 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,273-square-foot lot. $850,000
37 Warren St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,384 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,360-square-foot lot. $690,000
20 Murdock Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1977, 1,448 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,999-square-foot lot. $510,000
30 Swampscott Ave. Two-family old style, built in 1900, 2,196 square feet, 11 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,251-square-foot lot. $475,000
15 Willis Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 916 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $400,000
PEMBROKE
81 Taylor St. One-family antique, built in 1750, 1,645 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 58,728-square-foot lot. $660,000
76 Furnace Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,366 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,630-square-foot lot. $405,000
523 Washington St. #A10 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,206 square feet, 2 baths. $370,000
PEPPERELL
157 Hollis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,532 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 228,193-square-foot lot. $780,000
13 Celestial Way One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,432 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,050-square-foot lot. $700,000
40 Blood St. One-family split entry, built in 1977, 1,928 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 41,391-square-foot lot. $490,000
PLYMOUTH
16 Tinkers Blf #16 Condo. $858,799
109 Mountain Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,874 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 145,017-square-foot lot. $780,000
33 Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,604 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,060-square-foot lot. $768,000
1 Samoset Court #F Condo Town House, built in 2021, 1,690 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $725,000
92 Benjamins Gate #92 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,577 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $658,000
7 Ludlow Trl #7 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 3,086 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $640,000
9 Water Lily Drive. One-family ranch, built in 2020, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,711-square-foot lot. $640,000
57 Liberty St. One-family Colonial, built in 1918, 1,456 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,084-square-foot lot. $580,000
1 N Walnut St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,726 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,180-square-foot lot. $575,000
84 Bartlett Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 1,789 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $550,000
5 Stephens St. #5A Condo. $540,000
2 Gable Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,729 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,178-square-foot lot. $530,000
11 Snowberry Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 1,410 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,462-square-foot lot. $500,900
404 Court St. One-family, built in 1900, 1,592 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $485,000
110 Bourne Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $480,000
2277 State Road #M Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 800 square feet. $81,000
QUINCY
44 Lincoln Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1933, 1,770 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,400-square-foot lot. $860,000
44 Virginia Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $830,000
60 Newbury St. #10 Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 1,362 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $800,000
19 Tilden Commons Drive #19 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $788,000
85-105 Myrtle St. #102 Condo. $775,000
62 Billings St. #62B Condo. $760,000
85-105 Myrtle St. #309 Condo. $730,000
85-105 Myrtle St. #303 Condo. $720,000
85-105 Myrtle St. #301 Condo. $710,000
2 Cliveden St. #502E Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 1,268 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $675,000
85-105 Myrtle St. #204 Condo. $672,000
25 Pratt Road. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,212-square-foot lot. $669,000
18 Cliveden St. #502 Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 1,259 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $658,000
85-105 Myrtle St. #207 Condo. $655,000
85-105 Myrtle St. #118 Condo. $650,000
40 Greenleaf St. #403 Condo mid-rise, built in 1986, 1,684 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $640,000
2 S Central Terrace. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,308 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,512-square-foot lot. $630,000
1001 Marina Drive #703 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,726 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $615,000
101 Sims Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,553 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,200-square-foot lot. $600,000
169 Sea St. #4 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,401 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $570,000
1 Odom St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,634 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $560,000
61 Centre St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,676 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,816-square-foot lot. $550,000
317 Elmwood Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,033 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,715-square-foot lot. $549,900
100 Cove Way #910 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,184 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $488,000
15 Kilby St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 858 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $486,000
693 Sea St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,570-square-foot lot. $435,000
200 Cove Way #614 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,051 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000
200 Cove Way #114 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,051 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $422,000
22 Roosevelt Road #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,047 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $417,500
100 Cove Way #102 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,066 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $397,000
115 S Walnut St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 887 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $375,000
21 Linden St. #212 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 770 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $363,000
211 West St. #9B Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 819 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $335,000
123 Elm St. #B7 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 778 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $325,000
10-12 Parmenter Place. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 1,946 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $300,000
45 Oval Road #48 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 577 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $280,000
RANDOLPH
33 Reilly Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1991, 1,502 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,871-square-foot lot. $660,000
29 Sunset Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,568 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,004-square-foot lot. $610,000
62 Frederickson Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,282 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,482-square-foot lot. $540,000
1240 N Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,594 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,682-square-foot lot. $525,000
94 Emily Jeffers Road #94 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,403 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000
4 Devine Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,608 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $375,000
325 North St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,844 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 44,829-square-foot lot. $355,000
READING
52 Johnson Woods Drive #52 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 2,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,075,000
54 Johnson Woods Drive #54 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 2,950 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,006,000
136 Green St. #2 Condo. $895,000
113 Belmont St. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,929 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,065-square-foot lot. $760,000
46 Catherine Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,431 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,306-square-foot lot. $760,000
120 Pearl St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,304 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,545-square-foot lot. $745,000
88 Wescroft Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,078 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,992-square-foot lot. $117,500
REVERE
44 Rand St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 1,736 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $730,000
12 Norman St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 3,229 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,602-square-foot lot. $670,000
12 Neponset St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 704 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,599-square-foot lot. $50,000
ROCKLAND
344 Howard St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,318 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,732-square-foot lot. $445,000
49 Liberty St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 2,283 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,062-square-foot lot. $435,000
282 Summer St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,949 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,024-square-foot lot. $391,000
57 Dexter Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 672 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,464-square-foot lot. $362,000
ROSLINDALE
46 Fairview St. Two-family conventional, built in 1909, 3,368 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,250-square-foot lot. $1,005,000
51 Selwyn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,681 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $975,000
10-12 Hilburn Place #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1890, 1,350 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,350-square-foot lot. $635,000
218 Florence St. #B Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,731 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,731-square-foot lot. $510,000
ROWLEY
439 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,586 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 92,670-square-foot lot. $1,005,500
ROXBURY
67 Perrin St. Two-family conventional, built in 1897, 4,439 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,665-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
477 Massachusetts Ave. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1912, 678 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 678-square-foot lot. $715,000
SALEM
106 Bridge St. #7 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 2,136 square feet, 20 rooms, 12 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,268-square-foot lot. $665,000
25 Appleby Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $649,900
69 Dearborn St. #69 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,969 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $615,000
161 Federal St. #1 Condo. $599,000
19 Linden St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 3,084 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,249-square-foot lot. $550,000
31 Ord St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,727 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,321-square-foot lot. $470,000
6 Naples Road #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,091 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,892-square-foot lot. $470,000
12 Gardner St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 992 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $390,000
25 Irving St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,085 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,511-square-foot lot. $390,000
62 Perkins St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 758 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,935-square-foot lot. $319,000
SALISBURY
42 Commonwealth Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,191 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,001-square-foot lot. $575,000
264 N End Blvd #A2 Condo. $554,000
SAUGUS
83 Juniper Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,214 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,434-square-foot lot. $920,000
20 Johnson Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1950, 1,936 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,580-square-foot lot. $589,000
3 Seminole St. One-family ranch, built in 1900, 1,252 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $518,000
7 Thomas St. #J2 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,180 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $407,000
SCITUATE
6 Mitchell Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2016, 4,019 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 7,808-square-foot lot. $2,375,000
40 Wigwam Lane. One-family antique, built in 1812, 4,254 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 136,778-square-foot lot. $2,300,000
11 Moors Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,280 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,251-square-foot lot. $950,000
125 Kent St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,929 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,095-square-foot lot. $750,000
90 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,188-square-foot lot. $690,000
6 Eagle Nest Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,602 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,820-square-foot lot. $686,000
85 Vernon Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,891 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $610,000
300 Clapp Road. One-family antique, built in 1778, 2,086 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,239-square-foot lot. $303,233
6 Eagle Nest Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,602 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,820-square-foot lot. $32,000
SHARON
22 Castle Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 4,650 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,718-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
30 Kennedy Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,588 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,050-square-foot lot. $700,000
555 Bay Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,076 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,800-square-foot lot. $665,000
655 S Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,301 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 55,321-square-foot lot. $600,000
37 Ames St. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,351 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,571-square-foot lot. $589,000
8 Lake Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,028 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,000-square-foot lot. $405,000
28 Bayberry Drive #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 867 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000
22 Castle Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 4,650 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,718-square-foot lot. $300,000
SHERBORN
3 Abbey Road #3 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 2,077 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $820,000
SHREWSBURY
20 Bay Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,622 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,440-square-foot lot. $900,000
5 Nightingale Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,525 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,599-square-foot lot. $730,000
10 Woodland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,620-square-foot lot. $576,000
34 Cypress Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1979, 1,416 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,017-square-foot lot. $575,000
95 N Quinsigamond Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 1,155 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,922-square-foot lot. $220,000
54 Shrewsbury Green Drive #D Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 675 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $105,000
SOMERVILLE
25 Appleton St. #1 Condo. $1,540,000
82 Bromfield Road. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,285 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,440-square-foot lot. $1,530,000
58 Clarendon Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,680 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,791-square-foot lot. $1,451,777
17 Carlton St. Two-family two family, built in 1915, 2,835 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,680-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
21 Ivaloo St. #21 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 2,166 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,200,000
38 Powder House Blvd Two-family two family, built in 1920, 3,344 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,895-square-foot lot. $1,184,500
165 Cedar St. #4 Condo. $1,150,700
27 Osgood St. #5 Condo decker, built in 2005, 1,126 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $965,000
30 Franklin St. #A Condo. $965,000
8 Fairview Terrace #2 Condo two family, built in 1915, 1,011 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $711,119
115 Highland Ave. #18 Condo low-rise, built in 1978, 1,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $690,000
20 Village St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1885, 680 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $625,000
1 Snow Terrace. One-family cottage, built in 1900, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,680-square-foot lot. $565,000
94 North St. Two-family duplex, built in 1960, 1,932 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,818-square-foot lot. $460,000
116 Sycamore St. #26 Condo low-rise, built in 1973, 607 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $385,000
SOUTH BOSTON
50 Liberty Drive #3A Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 2,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $5,500,000
25 Channel Center St. #204 Condo high-rise, built in 2004, 2,077 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,077-square-foot lot. $1,810,000
15 Sleeper St. #302 Condo mid-rise, built in 1911, 1,430 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,430-square-foot lot. $1,560,000
187 W 5th St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 1,850 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,606-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
175 W 8th St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,701 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,100-square-foot lot. $1,287,500
141 Dorchester Ave. #117 Condo high-rise, built in 2006, 1,408 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,408-square-foot lot. $1,247,500
35 Channel Center St. #310 Condo mid-rise, built in 1919, 1,580 square feet, 2 rooms, 2 baths, on 1,580-square-foot lot. $1,180,000
14-20 W Broadway #904 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 1,079 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,167,500
346-354 Congress St. #309 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,027 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,027-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
651 E 3rd St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,416 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,416-square-foot lot. $935,000
129 M St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,232-square-foot lot. $865,000
35 Woodward St. #4 Condo free-standng, built in 1990, 986 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 986-square-foot lot. $729,000
314-330 W 2nd St. #413 Condo mid-rise, built in 1920, 765 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 765-square-foot lot. $699,000
88 B St. #101 Condo low-rise, built in 2006, 750 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 750-square-foot lot. $619,000
350 W 4th St. #302 Condo low-rise, built in 1899, 609 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 609-square-foot lot. $500,000
653 E 3rd St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 461 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 461-square-foot lot. $500,000
SOUTHBOROUGH
2 Lorenzo Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,570 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 32,596-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
6 Harris Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,512 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 109,771-square-foot lot. $910,000
2 Lorenzo Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,570 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 32,596-square-foot lot. $130,000
STONEHAM
48 Morrison Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,960 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,581-square-foot lot. $920,000
8 Lexington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,875-square-foot lot. $725,000
1-A Gerry St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1953, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,275-square-foot lot. $590,000
44 Main St. #207 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,462 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $499,000
118 Macarthur Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 2,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,900-square-foot lot. $156,891
STOUGHTON
40 Stephanie Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 3,122 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,032-square-foot lot. $756,500
20 Lurie Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,060 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,040-square-foot lot. $675,000
41 Packard Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,950-square-foot lot. $440,000
41 Birch St. One-family old style, built in 1940, 841 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 10,875-square-foot lot. $375,000
STOW
441 Great Road. One-family antique, built in 1800, 2,584 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 65,558-square-foot lot. $700,000
27 Arbor Glen Drive #27 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,517 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $590,000
SUDBURY
34 Meachen Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 5,657 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 56,553-square-foot lot. $1,680,000
163 Greystone Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,245 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
126 Maynard Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,674 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,424-square-foot lot. $1,195,000
15 Griffin Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 3,263 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 47,405-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
35 Stone Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 2,292 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,897-square-foot lot. $1,040,000
125 Stock Farm Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 2,245 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,848-square-foot lot. $955,000
97 Barton Drive. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,620 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,363-square-foot lot. $700,000
202 Horse Pond Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,485 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,394-square-foot lot. $575,000
SWAMPSCOTT
72 Blodgett Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 4,624 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,498-square-foot lot. $2,800,000
94 Bradlee Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 3,451 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,852,000
180 Atlantic Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1982, 3,700 square feet, 10 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 12,545-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
10 Blodgett Ave. One-family split level, built in 1954, 2,772 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,017-square-foot lot. $1,201,000
425 Essex St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,413 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,100-square-foot lot. $585,000
50 Essex St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 648 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $338,000
TEWKSBURY
114 Patten Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,723 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,469-square-foot lot. $854,000
81 Lynnes Way #81 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 2,022 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $550,000
100 Pleasant St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,033 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $412,000
89 Lake St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 882 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,595-square-foot lot. $360,000
1113 Emerald Court #1113 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,408 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $300,000
TOWNSEND
48 Haynes Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 130,941-square-foot lot. $575,000
31 Turner Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 1,685 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 157,252-square-foot lot. $529,000
UPTON
4 Goss Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,554 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 94,072-square-foot lot. $799,000
39 Westboro Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,716 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 92,765-square-foot lot. $760,000
48 Mechanic St. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,008 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $722,000
29 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,952 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,671-square-foot lot. $550,000
WAKEFIELD
1 Wildwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,317 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $1,370,000
148 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 4,236 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,169-square-foot lot. $1,066,000
28 Yale Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,816 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,349-square-foot lot. $773,000
40 Hillcrest Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,201 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,420-square-foot lot. $684,300
98 Cedar St. #19 Condo Town House, built in 1975, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,356,000-square-foot lot. $540,000
68 Preston St. #3F Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 745 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $350,000
WALPOLE
11 Yonker Place. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 5,073 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,167-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
76 Pemberton St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,036-square-foot lot. $1,010,000
4405 Pennington Drive #4405 Condo. $771,605
4409 Pennington Drive #4409 Condo. $759,605
275 Pemberton St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,654 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 91,912-square-foot lot. $750,000
4205 Pennington Drive #4205 Condo. $705,870
4309 Pennington Drive #4309 Condo. $705,870
34 Rose Court Way #34 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 2,202 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $705,000
4105 Pennington Drive #4105 Condo. $701,900
4301 Pennington Drive #4301 Condo. $694,300
4306 Pennington Drive #4306 Condo. $612,145
4202 Pennington Drive #4202 Condo. $593,275
4108 Pennington Drive #4108 Condo. $584,710
4106 Pennington Drive #4106 Condo. $581,405
4103 Pennington Drive #4103 Condo. $566,050
4407 Pennington Drive #4407 Condo. $563,095
4102 Pennington Drive #4102 Condo. $549,975
4307 Pennington Drive #4307 Condo. $507,720
4107 Pennington Drive #4107 Condo. $466,980
16 Redwood Mews #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 720 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $279,900
WALTHAM
1265 Main St. #4A Condo. $9,066,895
47 Worcester Lane. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 4,024 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,780-square-foot lot. $1,180,000
306 Lexington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 5,379 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,184-square-foot lot. $1,177,000
29 Cherry St. #4 Condo. $1,060,000
462 Trapelo Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,770 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $750,000
104 Vernon St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,564 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,717-square-foot lot. $275,000
WATERTOWN
21 Conant Road #21 Condo. $1,650,000
20 Chandler St. Two-family family flat, built in 1963, 2,864 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,624-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
139 Standish Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,740 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,105-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
162-164 Langdon Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1910, 2,389 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,051-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
64-64A Belmont St. Two-family family flat, built in 1928, 2,991 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,368-square-foot lot. $997,000
100 Chapman St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,729 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,556-square-foot lot. $865,000
21 Waverley Ave. #21 Condo Town House, built in 1840, 1,616 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $845,000
179 Common St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,683 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $827,000
38 Edgecliff Road #38 Condo/Apt, built in 1928, 2,007 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $810,000
41-43 Charles St. #2 Condo. $700,000
67 Buick St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,197-square-foot lot. $580,000
8 Riverside St. #G2 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 672 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $342,000
WAYLAND
18 Old Connecticut Path One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,246 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,003-square-foot lot. $1,421,000
27 White Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,926 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,050-square-foot lot. $1,120,000
38 Cutting Cross Way #38 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 1,865 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $870,000
114 Concord Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,630 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $760,000
WELLESLEY
151 Forest St. One-family Tudor, built in 1927, 4,098 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 38,189-square-foot lot. $3,950,000
5 Rockridge Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1929, 4,440 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 27,560-square-foot lot. $3,500,000
24 Lincoln Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 3,806 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 30,233-square-foot lot. $3,255,000
11 Shaw Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,154 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 10,679-square-foot lot. $2,795,000
14 Cliff Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1921, 3,233 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 54,556-square-foot lot. $2,500,000
4 Alden Road. One-family garrison, built in 1936, 3,475 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,900-square-foot lot. $2,400,000
9 Avon Road. One-family old style, built in 1906, 3,568 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,320-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
75 Curve St. One-family Colonial, built in 1914, 1,785 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $1,538,000
85 Grove St. #309 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,522 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $825,000
WENHAM
15 Daniels Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 3,598 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $1,193,600
21 Burnham Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 2,630 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,872-square-foot lot. $855,000
WEST BRIDGEWATER
14 Metacomet Road #14 Condo. $770,000
12 Hillside Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 700 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $300,000
WEST NEWBURY
24 Follinsbee Lane #24 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 2,307 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $780,000
WEST ROXBURY
93 Clement Ave. #2 Condo. $1,000,000
93 Clement Ave. #1 Condo. $965,000
4 Ellswood St. #4 Condo duplex, built in 2015, 1,838 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $908,000
27 Pleasant Valley Circle. One-family split level, built in 1964, 1,963 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,498-square-foot lot. $850,000
102 Partridge St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 2,598 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,520-square-foot lot. $775,000
9 Capital St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,305 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $690,000
855 Lagrange St. #5 Condo free-standng, built in 2010, 1,347 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,347-square-foot lot. $675,000
10 Bryon Road #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 780-square-foot lot. $385,000
WESTFORD
6 Steeple Chase Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,573 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,255-square-foot lot. $1,124,000
4 Robert Road. One-family garrison, built in 1966, 2,112 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,729-square-foot lot. $735,000
287 Groton Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1984, 2,506 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $718,000
86 Keyes Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,079 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 62,596-square-foot lot. $680,000
41 Lake Shore Dr N One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,935 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,202-square-foot lot. $630,000
45 Brookside Road #45 Condo. $499,990
13 Tadmuck Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 1,579 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $465,000
WESTON
85 Nobscot Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1966, 5,222 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 130,132-square-foot lot. $6,100,000
345 Conant Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 3,077 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 34,830-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
8 Old Coach Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,860 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
14 Dickson Lane #14 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 2,181 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $950,000
WESTPORT
544 Highland Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 1,708 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 74,052-square-foot lot. $600,000
WESTWOOD
9 Stonegate Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 5,436 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 40,871-square-foot lot. $3,872,500
120 University Ave. #2312 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,480 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $810,000
WEYMOUTH
19 Charles Diersch St. One-family conventional, built in 1871, 1,429 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $687,000
45 Iron Hill St. One-family conventional, built in 1868, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $615,000
95 Charles Diersch St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,537-square-foot lot. $600,000
277 West St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,344 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,820-square-foot lot. $585,000
66 Pecksuot Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,302 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,120-square-foot lot. $569,000
1051-1053 Pleasant St. Two-family duplex, built in 1913, 2,556 square feet, 12 rooms, 2 baths, on 9,062-square-foot lot. $550,000
133 Circuit Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,781-square-foot lot. $540,000
24 May Terrace. One-family conventional, built in 1918, 1,281 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $425,000
15 Off Lake St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,728 square feet, 2 baths, on 10,900-square-foot lot. $420,000
200 Burkhall St. #510 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,250 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $395,000
213 Lake St. #62 Condo townhse-end, built in 1985, 776 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $340,000
22 Great Pond Road. One-family conventional, built in 1924, 934 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $325,002
204 Tall Oaks Drive #C Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $310,000
30 Chapman St. #201 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000
66 Fountain Lane #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $296,000
31 Carver St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,792 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 44,000-square-foot lot. $270,000
48 Idlewell Blvd One-family conventional, built in 1920, 816 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bath, on 8,560-square-foot lot. $190,000
WHITMAN
3 Meier Farm One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,240 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,025-square-foot lot. $725,000
629 Temple St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,407 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,572-square-foot lot. $351,250
WILMINGTON
205 Aldrich Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,836 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,363-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
226 Burlington Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,264 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $945,000
152 Chestnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 1,947 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $775,000
14 Beacon St. One-family conventional, built in 1949, 1,324 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $650,000
24 Miller Road. One-family conventional, built in 1895, 1,510 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,333-square-foot lot. $628,000
314 Main St. #207 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 945 square feet. $85,000
WINCHESTER
3 York Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,285 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,961-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
2 Priscilla Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,664 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,197-square-foot lot. $965,000
666 Main St. #202 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $762,000
WINTHROP
50 Pleasant St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,386 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
55 Banks St. #2 Condo. $715,000
119 Upland Road. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,712 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,296-square-foot lot. $665,000
14 Townsend St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,008 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,040-square-foot lot. $545,000
31 Prospect Ave. #31 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,657 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths. $519,000
34 Underhill St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,031 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $510,000
235 Washington Ave. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 860 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $444,400
WOBURN
4 Bridle Path #4 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $750,000
30 Rumford Park Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,496 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $625,000
36 Arlington Road. One-family conventional, built in 1832, 2,150 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,976-square-foot lot. $575,000
WRENTHAM
37 Weber Farm Road #37 Condo, built in 2022, 3,026 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $865,192
41 Weber Farm Road #41 Condo, built in 2022, 2,050 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $802,008
1892 West St. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1900, 879 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 101,941-square-foot lot. $260,000
