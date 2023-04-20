Mortgage rates, both long and short term, rise

Address newsletter
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
WASHINGTON —U.S. mortgage rates rose this week for the first time in more than a month, creating at least a temporary setback for would-be home buyers and a housing market already reeling from more than a year of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that that the average rate for a fixed 30-year mortgage edged up to 6.39% from 6.27% the week before. A year ago, the average rate was 5.11%.
The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, popular with those refinancing their homes, also rose — to 5.76% from 5.54% a week earlier.
The Fed, responding to a surge in inflation that last year hit a four-decade high, has raised its benchmark interest rate nine times in just over a year. Mortgage rates surged — to a two-decade high of 7.08% last fall. But rates had fallen five straight weeks before the upturn this week.
Higher borrowing costs have taken a toll on the housing market. The National Association of Realtors reported Thursday that sales of existing U.S. homes fell 2.4% from February to March at an annual rate of 4.44 million — signaling a disappointing start to the spring home-buying season. Median home prices fell to $375,700 — down 0.9% from a year ago, the biggest year-over-year drop since January 2012.
Investment in U.S. housing has dropped for seven straight quarters, including freefalls at an annual rate of 27.1% from July through September and 25.1% from October through December last year.
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.