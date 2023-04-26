Real Estate News Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Apr. 26)

ABINGTON

47 Brockton Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1901, 4,332 square feet, 12 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,197-square-foot lot. $665,000

171 Washington St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,554 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,761-square-foot lot. $619,900

74 Constitution Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,236 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,583-square-foot lot. $575,000

46 Bradford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,792-square-foot lot. $557,000

ACTON

6 Red Hawk Trl One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,912 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,424-square-foot lot. $1,744,384

13 Silver Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,912 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

12 Blue Heron Way #12 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 2,128 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $725,000

9 West Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $585,000

133 Arlington St. One-family ranch, built in 1942, 1,252 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 104,394-square-foot lot. $557,500

205 Great Road #C1 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 904 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $270,000

120 Parker St. #35 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 820 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $248,000

ALLSTON

15 Park Vale Ave. #10 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 815 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 815-square-foot lot. $510,000

AMESBURY

83 Lake Attitash Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,048 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,990-square-foot lot. $725,000

20 Linwood Place. Two-family two family, built in 1850, 2,441 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,696-square-foot lot. $500,000

ANDOVER

15 Forest Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,984 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,004-square-foot lot. $990,000

58 Red Spring Road. One-family old style, built in 1906, 1,636 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,950-square-foot lot. $795,000

3 Amherst Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 2,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,059-square-foot lot. $780,000

12 Longwood Drive #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 908 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $266,000

ARLINGTON

26 Old Colony Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,617 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,547-square-foot lot. $2,550,000

33 Exeter St. #33 Condo. $1,340,000

120 Webster St. #120 Condo. $1,083,000

68 Dothan St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1987, 1,986 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,852-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

38 River St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1917, 1,858 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $985,000

62 Henderson St. #62 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 2,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $980,000

12 Walnut Court #12 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 2,465 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $955,000

122 Webster St. #122 Condo. $945,000

47-49 Hilton St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1922, 1,805 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $830,000

35 Prospect Ave. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,732 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,928-square-foot lot. $733,848

10 Brand St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 972 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 5,053-square-foot lot. $670,000

132 Rawson Road #132 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,149 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $625,000

135 Palmer St. #135 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,317 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $515,000

ASHLAND

150 Green St. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,681 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,231-square-foot lot. $985,000

2 Braeburn Lane #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2002, 1,990 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $575,000

AVON

115 Packard St. One-family split level, built in 1957, 1,088 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,057-square-foot lot. $535,000

186 E Spring St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,577 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,769-square-foot lot. $499,000

BEDFORD

12 Beverly Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 5,862 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 40,019-square-foot lot. $2,210,000

BELLINGHAM

10 Pickering Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,830 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,301-square-foot lot. $505,000

61 Horseshoe Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,197 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,515-square-foot lot. $465,000

402 Crystal Way #402 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,492 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000

61 Pothier St. One-family old style, built in 1950, 1,047 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,300-square-foot lot. $390,000

65 Pulaski Blvd Two-family conventional, built in 1930, 2,168 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $250,000

BELMONT

231 Orchard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,488 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,732-square-foot lot. $1,949,000

5-7 Colby St. Two-family old style, built in 1927, 2,112 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,593-square-foot lot. $980,000

43-45 Wilson Ave. Two-family old style, built in 1925, 2,112 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,050-square-foot lot. $975,000

52-54 Worcester St. #2 Condo. $685,000

BEVERLY

1 Beach St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 2,857 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,275,000

26 Front St. One-family antique, built in 1775, 2,282 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,480-square-foot lot. $730,000

35 Crescent Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,607 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,360-square-foot lot. $510,000

24 Wirling Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,160 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,500-square-foot lot. $500,000

67 Bridge St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,016 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $430,000

38 Dunham Road #210 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,080 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000

36 Dunham Road #306 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,195 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $365,000

48 Grover St. One-family dutch colonl, built in 2010, 2,410 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,712-square-foot lot. $220,000

BILLERICA

35 Whipple Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,210 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $385,000

BOLTON

276 Berlin Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 880 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,586-square-foot lot. $695,000

53 E End Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 1,186 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 112,820-square-foot lot. $242,500

BOSTON

240 Devonshire St. #3706 Condo. $4,120,000

316 Beacon St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 1,876 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,876-square-foot lot. $3,400,000

139 Appleton St. One-family row-middle, built in 1867, 2,212 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 960-square-foot lot. $3,000,000

100 Beacon St. #2B Condo mid-rise, built in 1920, 1,959 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,959-square-foot lot. $2,785,000

240 Devonshire St. #3912 Condo. $2,725,000

240 Devonshire St. #4505 Condo. $2,025,000

240 Devonshire St. #3905 Condo. $1,975,000

145 Pinckney St. #227 Condo mid-rise, built in 1952, 1,210 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,210-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

240 Devonshire St. #3705 Condo. $1,950,000

45 Lewis St. #510 Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 1,217 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,860,000

45-63 Atlantic Ave. #11B Condo high-rise, built in 1920, 1,030 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,030-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

240 Devonshire St. #4611 Condo. $1,720,000

240 Devonshire St. #4511 Condo. $1,595,000

240 Devonshire St. #4111 Condo. $1,535,000

183-185A Massachusetts Ave. #703 Condo mid-rise, built in 2002, 1,356 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,356-square-foot lot. $1,410,000

60 Chandler St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,125 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,125-square-foot lot. $1,180,000

393 Marlborough St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 1,207 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,207-square-foot lot. $1,170,000

26 Hancock St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 923 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 923-square-foot lot. $910,000

121-127 Portland St. #309 Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 996 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $875,000

3 Gloucester St. #11 Condo row-end, built in 1873, 980 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 980-square-foot lot. $875,000

135 Seaport Blvd #912 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 499 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath. $799,000

486 Shawmut Ave. #2 Condo row-end, built in 2000, 690 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 690-square-foot lot. $740,000

3531 Washington St. #407 Condo mid-rise, built in 2019, 1,014 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $707,000

73 Dix St. #4 Condo free-standng, built in 2019, 1,314 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $696,000

77 Dix St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 2020, 1,318 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $685,309

1672-R Washington St. #301 Condo row-end, built in 2013, 518 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 518-square-foot lot. $640,000

27 Clark St. #6 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 604 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 604-square-foot lot. $635,000

45 Province St. #1907 Condo high-rise, built in 2007, 535 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 535-square-foot lot. $630,000

518 Shawmut Ave. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 512 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 512-square-foot lot. $594,000

24-26 Falcon St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 1,099 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $587,000

601 Bennington St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1890, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $580,000

21-23 Hillsboro St. #21 Condo. $575,000

500 Atlantic Ave. #14T Condo high-rise, built in 2006, 421 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 421-square-foot lot. $535,000

38-40 Saint Botolph St. #45 Condo mid-rise, built in 1925, 421 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 421-square-foot lot. $530,000

56 Prince St. #13 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 443 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 443-square-foot lot. $495,000

148 Commonwealth Ave. #G2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 481 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 481-square-foot lot. $485,000

55 Lagrange St. #510 Condo. $221,700

BOXBOROUGH

101 Stow Road #101 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 1,328 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $434,000

BOXFORD

44 Burning Bush Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,233 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $925,000

60 Rowley Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1982, 1,908 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 262,667-square-foot lot. $815,000

BRAINTREE

75 Harness Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 4,580 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 138,142-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

82 Spring St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,414-square-foot lot. $549,000

160 Peach St. One-family old style, built in 1941, 1,282 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,260-square-foot lot. $500,000

501 Commerce Drive #3210 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,027 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $422,000

178 Pond St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,920 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,701-square-foot lot. $382,000

35 Lisle St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,321 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,186-square-foot lot. $305,000

BRIDGEWATER

29 Magnolia Way One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,152 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,875-square-foot lot. $775,000

165 Satucket Trl One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,488 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $750,000

358-360 High St. Two-family duplex, built in 2014, 2,776 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,000-square-foot lot. $670,000

180 Main St. #A22 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 969 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $237,900

BRIGHTON

56 Winship St. #201 Condo. $1,225,000

177-179 Bigelow St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,228 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,748-square-foot lot. $1,015,000

58 Hunnewell Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,708 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,098-square-foot lot. $800,000

1984 Commonwealth Ave. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1927, 756 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 756-square-foot lot. $520,000

311 Allston St. #8 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 556 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 556-square-foot lot. $375,000

21 Soldiers Field Place #401 Condo. $326,000

21 Soldiers Field Place #203 Condo. $280,700

21 Soldiers Field Place #306 Condo. $280,700

21 Soldiers Field Place #504 Condo. $280,700

191 Washington St. #323 Condo. $213,700

21 Soldiers Field Place #204 Condo. $213,700

21 Soldiers Field Place #205 Condo. $213,700

BROCKTON

44 West St. Two-family two family, built in 1916, 2,134 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,784-square-foot lot. $650,000

189 Linwood St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 2,374 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $630,000

95 Forest Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1932, 1,782 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,808-square-foot lot. $600,000

8 Pauline St. One-family raised ranch, built in 2000, 1,679 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,398-square-foot lot. $540,000

379 Centre St. One-family Colonial, built in 1895, 1,749 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,267-square-foot lot. $499,900

42 N Ash St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 1,760 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,540-square-foot lot. $490,000

62 Fuller St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,310 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,625-square-foot lot. $470,000

72 Brett St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,680 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,650-square-foot lot. $435,000

80 Ames Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $415,000

58 Budd Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,052-square-foot lot. $382,000

25 Linnea Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,080 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,948-square-foot lot. $365,000

89 Tribou St. #89 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,468 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $362,000

18 Frost St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,812 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,002-square-foot lot. $347,500

149 Errol Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,014-square-foot lot. $320,000

428 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1908, 1,073 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,260-square-foot lot. $314,000

93 Kingman St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,730-square-foot lot. $305,500

12 Melrose Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 925 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,802-square-foot lot. $280,000

102 Oak Lane #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 890 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $250,000

508 Oak St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $240,000

685 Oak St. #9-5 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 825 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $232,000

226 Colonel Bell Drive #226 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $200,000

BROOKLINE

21 Naples Road #2 Condo. $2,000,000

310 Hammond Pond Pkwy #202 Condo low-rise, built in 2008, 2,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,299,000

25 Green St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,051,000

229 Freeman St. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1925, 1,005 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $880,000

86 Griggs Road #24 Condo low-rise, built in 1954, 1,067 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $795,000

127 Winthrop Road #12A Condo low-rise, built in 1935, 1,324 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $400,000

143 Mason Terrace #143 Condo duplex, built in 1902, 1,350 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

BURLINGTON

41 Peach Orchard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 7,034 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,200-square-foot lot. $1,636,000

37 Westwood St. One-family split entry, built in 1967, 1,552 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,035-square-foot lot. $750,000

15 Cutting Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1975, 2,551 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,100-square-foot lot. $716,000

25 Phillip Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1963, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $670,000

29 Hampden Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,718 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,000-square-foot lot. $510,000

CAMBRIDGE

99 Garden St. One-family Colonial, built in 1842, 2,050 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,265-square-foot lot. $2,900,000

15 Kirkland Road. One-family victorian, built in 1903, 2,663 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,185-square-foot lot. $2,800,000

15 Chilton St. #15 Condo. $2,200,000

387 Norfolk St. Three-family decker, built in 1916, 4,269 square feet, 17 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 3,580-square-foot lot. $1,975,000

7-9 Pine St. #7 Condo. $1,600,000

7 Beech St. #309 Condo, built in 2021, 740 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $916,860

4 Avon St. #5 Condo two story, built in 1909, 1,058 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $910,000

2 Earhart St. #519 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 911 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $882,000

205 Mount Auburn St. #4C Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $849,000

183-185 Fayerweather St. #2 Condo family flat, built in 1915, 1,235 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $789,000

172 Auburn St. #2 Condo family flat, built in 1890, 755 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $635,000

3 Crawford St. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 590 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $625,000

CANTON

2067 Washington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1881, 1,770 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,384-square-foot lot. $581,000

11 Trudy Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $529,000

57 Will Drive #170 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 757 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $250,000

CHARLESTOWN

39 9th St. #39 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,532 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,380,000

391 Bunker Hill St. #1 Condo. $1,335,000

30 Polk St. #203 Condo low-rise, built in 2018, 1,144 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $905,000

45 1st Ave. #310 Condo low-rise, built in 2015, 776 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $256,950

CHELMSFORD

5 Cathy Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,199 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,000-square-foot lot. $460,000

96 Richardson Road #B18 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 715 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $253,500

174 Tyngsboro Road #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 650 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $212,000

CHELSEA

157 Congress Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,802 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,887-square-foot lot. $800,000

56 Clark Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 1,562 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,011-square-foot lot. $470,000

960 Broadway #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 917 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $470,000

13 Medford St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1857, 667 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $375,000

CONCORD

306 Musketaquid Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 3,118 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 123,124-square-foot lot. $2,765,000

244 Independence Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,913 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

167 Park Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,941 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 55,682-square-foot lot. $1,525,000

56-56A Riverside Ave. One-family old style, built in 1904, 2,186 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,239-square-foot lot. $1,380,000

DANVERS

9 Riverbank Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,493 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,651-square-foot lot. $910,000

53 Pickering St. #1 Condo. $779,900

17 Andrews St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,231 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $685,000

47 Collins St. #103 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,456 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $505,000

74 Green St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1952, 1,331 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $455,000

DEDHAM

976 East St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,532 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,747-square-foot lot. $800,000

63 Holmes Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $515,000

30 Oscars Way One-family ranch, built in 1938, 716 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $350,000

DORCHESTER

95-97 Bloomfield St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,664 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,743-square-foot lot. $925,000

41 Cushing Ave. #4 Condo free-standng, built in 1899, 1,668 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,810-square-foot lot. $785,000

27 Washburn St. #6 Condo free-standng, built in 2016, 1,360 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $770,000

11 Wilkinson Park #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,100-square-foot lot. $525,000

16 Chelmsford St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,061 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,061-square-foot lot. $525,000

40 Stock St. #40 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,338 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,518-square-foot lot. $519,000

18 Armandine St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1910, 993 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $496,000

15 Ronan St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,100-square-foot lot. $484,000

29 Driscoll Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,450-square-foot lot. $415,000

56 Coffey St. #7 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 793 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 793-square-foot lot. $359,000

104-R Homes Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 826 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,849-square-foot lot. $350,000

DUNSTABLE

167 Westford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,973 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 230,868-square-foot lot. $832,000

DUXBURY

786 Congress St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 2,967 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $700,000

225 Lincoln St. #D5 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,249 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $470,000

EAST BOSTON

272 E Eagle St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1983, 2,621 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,015-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

154-156 Everett St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1899, 2,060 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 841-square-foot lot. $877,000

113 Moore St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,758 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,875-square-foot lot. $770,000

35 Leyden St. #6 Condo. $750,000

61 Falcon St. #1 Condo. $644,500

217 Lexington St. #2 Condo. $641,000

181 Cowper St. #102 Condo. $620,000

15 Morris St. #1 Condo. $598,000

3 Lamson St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1895, 905 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 905-square-foot lot. $550,000

277 Border St. #403 Condo. $470,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

7 Johnson Farm Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 1,944 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 421,078-square-foot lot. $689,000

98 Hayward Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,489-square-foot lot. $450,000

36 Hobart St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,632 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,002-square-foot lot. $400,000

EASTON

79 Lincoln St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,632 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,987-square-foot lot. $450,000

435 Foundry St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,108 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 67,518-square-foot lot. $379,250

EVERETT

12 Madison Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths, on 3,032-square-foot lot. $475,000

57 Windsor St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 875 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,726-square-foot lot. $405,000

FOXBOROUGH

3 Bailey St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,246 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $768,825

1 Turner Road. Two-family duplex, built in 1966, 1,666 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,742-square-foot lot. $675,000

FRAMINGHAM

11 Janebar Circle. One-family split level, built in 1978, 1,338 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,008-square-foot lot. $750,000

30 Pamela Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,040 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,788-square-foot lot. $750,000

27 Leigh St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,620 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,452-square-foot lot. $650,000

85 Leigh St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,158 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,153-square-foot lot. $595,000

218 Water St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,749 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,475-square-foot lot. $535,000

1111 Windsor Drive #1111 Condo Town House, built in 1970, 1,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $440,000

408 Elm St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,415-square-foot lot. $435,000

40 Chubb Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,242 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,749-square-foot lot. $420,000

1379 Concord St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1792, 979 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,173-square-foot lot. $411,000

302 Windsor Drive #302 Condo Town House, built in 1970, 1,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $323,000

FRANKLIN

10 Diablo Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,408 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 69,478-square-foot lot. $825,000

723 Eagles Nest Way #723 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 2,869 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $635,000

14 Parliament Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $498,000

59 Stone Ridge Road #59 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,240 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $428,000

802 Franklin Crossing Road #802 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 878 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000

GEORGETOWN

8 Tall Tree Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 2,174 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,485-square-foot lot. $735,000

GLOUCESTER

26 Madison Sq One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 893 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,900-square-foot lot. $450,000

GRAFTON

168 Upton St. #15 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,803 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 349,351-square-foot lot. $410,000

HALIFAX

438 Twin Lakes Drive #438 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

HAMILTON

139 Gardner St. One-family contemporary, built in 1985, 3,591 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 535,788-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

HANOVER

176 Shingle Mill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 3,061 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,162-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

1229 Webster St. One-family conventional, built in 1935, 2,132 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $380,000

295 Winter St. #12 Condo. $267,000

295 Winter St. #11 Condo. $262,000

HAVERHILL

499 E Broadway One-family conventional, built in 1990, 4,008 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 150,718-square-foot lot. $775,000

42 Danielle Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,678 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,016-square-foot lot. $530,000

645 Primrose St. #2 Condo. $490,000

141-143 Franklin St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,162 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,385-square-foot lot. $475,000

17 Sandler Terrace #17 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 1,464 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,874-square-foot lot. $412,000

58 Brickett Hill Circle #58 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,914 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $412,000

29 Mercury Terrace #29 Condo Town House, built in 1993, 1,171 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000

520 Washington St. Two-family conventional, built in 1946, 2,448 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,820-square-foot lot. $351,500

80 Gale Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,962-square-foot lot. $350,000

277 S Main St. #18 Condo Town House, built in 1977, 961 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000

HINGHAM

51 Clubhouse Drive #51 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 3,119 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,635,000

3 Winona Way One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1924, 1,635 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,700-square-foot lot. $865,000

4 Chestnut Place. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1935, 1,005 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,783-square-foot lot. $604,000

HOLBROOK

54 Pond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,259 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,421-square-foot lot. $575,000

64 Loud Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,360 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,500-square-foot lot. $530,000

8 Kingsley St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,360 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,634-square-foot lot. $490,000

70 Roseen Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,552 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $468,500

HOLLISTON

32 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1871, 2,389 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $646,000

HOPKINTON

1 Nicholas Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1982, 1,823 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,164-square-foot lot. $865,000

7 Montana Road. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,509 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,094-square-foot lot. $825,000

1 Knoll Road. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1970, 858 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $500,000

HUDSON

72 Old Bolton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,944 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,437-square-foot lot. $610,000

250 Main St. #408 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,146 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $351,000

125 Chapin Road #3E Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,117 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

142 Apsley St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,314 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $340,000

18-24 River St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 775 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000

HULL

7 Richards Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,492 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,040-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

27 Prospect Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,547 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,050-square-foot lot. $535,000

30 Coburn St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 2,163 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,287-square-foot lot. $265,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

22-24 Eldridge Road. Three-family conventional, built in 1905, 2,745 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,200-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

77 Woodland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 1,793 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,034-square-foot lot. $1,015,000

26 Rosemary St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1899, 1,052 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,052-square-foot lot. $640,000

KINGSTON

24 Pond View Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,979 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 102,802-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

48 Evergreen St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,936 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $655,000

4 Copper Beech Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 1,414 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $550,000

LAKEVILLE

16 Heritage Hill Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1975, 2,160 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 51,956-square-foot lot. $615,000

57 Long Point Road #305 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,334 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $520,000

LAWRENCE

36-38 Atkinson St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,957 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,813-square-foot lot. $740,000

45-47 Exchange St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 4,083 square feet, 21 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $725,000

57 Cedar St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 1,365 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,560-square-foot lot. $525,000

30 Alma St. #32 Condo. $499,900

10 N Boylston St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,900-square-foot lot. $455,000

22 Border St. #22 Condo. $450,000

111 Cambridge St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000

LEXINGTON

139 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 4,669 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 31,306-square-foot lot. $2,604,000

99 Bow St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 1,062 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,300-square-foot lot. $725,000

LINCOLN

38 Lincoln Road. One-family antique, built in 1865, 2,951 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,946-square-foot lot. $1,623,000

LITTLETON

22 Woodland Drive. One-family old style, built in 1940, 1,548 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,309-square-foot lot. $810,000

94 Goldsmith St. One-family old style, built in 1929, 2,019 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 77,101-square-foot lot. $775,000

LOWELL

34 Burnaby St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,476 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,708-square-foot lot. $445,000

428 Rogers St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 3,440 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,159-square-foot lot. $445,000

98 Westchester St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,769-square-foot lot. $430,000

130 John St. #207 Condo/Apt, built in 1871, 1,322 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000

61 Market St. #4D Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 1,187 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $394,000

3 Butman Place. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,434 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,604-square-foot lot. $390,000

251 Plain St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,383 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,735-square-foot lot. $350,000

15 Kinsman St. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,214 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,234-square-foot lot. $330,000

199 7th Ave. #199 Condo. $330,000

209 Nesmith St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 851 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $257,000

219 Central St. #2B Condo/Apt, built in 1950, 604 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $242,000

137 Pine St. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 712 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $224,000

LYNN

75 Western Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,388 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,909-square-foot lot. $750,000

45 Arlington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,950 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,100-square-foot lot. $615,000

104 Menlo Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,586 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $605,000

34 Tucker St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,360 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,715-square-foot lot. $600,000

157 Ocean St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,281 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,356-square-foot lot. $557,500

61 York Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,266 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,387-square-foot lot. $530,000

44-A Western Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,482 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,421-square-foot lot. $480,000

50 Pennybrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,865 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,380-square-foot lot. $480,000

146-148 Tracy Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 3,145 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $445,000

LYNNFIELD

5 Coleman Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 3,174 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,292-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

170 Moulton Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1972, 1,614 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $640,000

12 Charing Cross One-family contemporary, built in 1984, 2,574 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,101-square-foot lot. $275,000

MALDEN

69 Pierce St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 1,978 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,751-square-foot lot. $835,000

46-48 Pamela Circle. Two-family split entry, built in 1988, 1,424 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,202-square-foot lot. $800,000

42-44 Russell St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,132 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,064-square-foot lot. $720,000

17 Dexter St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 850 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $464,000

MANSFIELD

99 Church St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,694-square-foot lot. $815,000

491 Fruit St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,814 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,504-square-foot lot. $625,000

431 Gilbert St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,222 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 34,788-square-foot lot. $475,000

MARBLEHEAD

57 Leicester Road. One-family split level, built in 1964, 2,778 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,846-square-foot lot. $1,090,000

35 Rockaway Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,216 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $895,000

23 Orne St. One-family old style, built in 1830, 1,977 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,460-square-foot lot. $850,000

45 Independence Way #45 Condo Town House, built in 1971, 900 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $575,500

10 State St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,110 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000

MARION

12 Shellheap Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 2,529 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,858-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

1 Bayview Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 1,984 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,329-square-foot lot. $699,900

973 Point Road. One-family ranch, built in 1910, 1,086 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,530-square-foot lot. $420,000

MARLBOROUGH

134 Glen St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $486,000

34 Stevens St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,273 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,519-square-foot lot. $275,000

26 Pembroke St. One-family conventional, built in 1954, 1,294 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,833-square-foot lot. $250,000

MARSHFIELD

109 Old Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 3,188 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 28,700-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

106 Colonial Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 2,240 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $875,000

10 Royal Dane Drive #84 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 809 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $286,000

678 Plain St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 780 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $245,000

MAYNARD

2 Brigham St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,518 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,195-square-foot lot. $627,500

7 Nancy Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,170 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,640-square-foot lot. $627,500

8 Deer Path #6 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000

1 2nd St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 832 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,490-square-foot lot. $360,000

MEDFIELD

420 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1850, 3,317 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,537-square-foot lot. $1,085,000

74 Harding St. One-family antique, built in 1780, 3,136 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 29,664-square-foot lot. $860,000

43 Miller St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,272 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,225-square-foot lot. $820,000

MEDFORD

112 4th St. #112 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 2,611 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $970,000

347 Riverside Ave. #2 Condo. $940,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #D401 Condo. $899,900

320 Middlesex Ave. #D402 Condo. $881,100

320 Middlesex Ave. #D301 Condo. $869,900

320 Middlesex Ave. #D202 Condo. $838,900

24 Sagamore Park One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,088 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,064-square-foot lot. $760,000

82 Boston Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1847, 2,189 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,260-square-foot lot. $749,887

25 Sharon St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,656 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $690,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #D403 Condo. $672,400

320 Middlesex Ave. #D404 Condo. $648,900

320 Middlesex Ave. #D304 Condo. $638,900

320 Middlesex Ave. #D303 Condo. $629,900

320 Middlesex Ave. #D203 Condo. $609,900

45 Ellsworth St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,298 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,046-square-foot lot. $600,000

3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy #419 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,226 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $575,000

MEDWAY

2 River St. Two-family old style, built in 1850, 1,904 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,977-square-foot lot. $350,000

MELROSE

2 Fairfield Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,542 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,908-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

64 Hillside Ave. One-family old style, built in 1910, 2,172 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,968-square-foot lot. $990,000

36 E Highland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,194-square-foot lot. $780,000

81 Derby Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,153-square-foot lot. $616,500

61 Leonard Road. One-family old style, built in 1908, 1,128 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,838-square-foot lot. $580,000

21-23 Pratt St. Two-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 2,448 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,362-square-foot lot. $500,000

28 Belmont St. #2 Condo. $320,000

METHUEN

62 Phoebe St. #62 Condo. $1,026,712

64 Phoebe St. #64 Condo Town House. $951,011

25 Piedmont St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 2,842 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,840-square-foot lot. $660,000

19 Wallace St. #19 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,421 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $470,000

5 Huse Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,548 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,496-square-foot lot. $450,000

19 Ayers Village Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 952 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 58,806-square-foot lot. $425,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

5 Wholan Park One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,488 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $480,000

MIDDLETON

71 Rowell Lane #71 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 2,744 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $999,999

42 Fuller Pond Road #42 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,658 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $580,000

MILFORD

10 Oriole Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,659-square-foot lot. $500,000

237 Central St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,142 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $342,500

93 High St. #C Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,241 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $237,000

MILLIS

6 Rivendell Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,016 square feet, on 37,091-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

2 Blueberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 832 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,003-square-foot lot. $1,123,000

8 Richardson Drive #8 Condo. $919,593

10 Richardson Drive #10 Condo. $808,868

8 Bogastow Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,550 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 88,427-square-foot lot. $437,500

MILTON

149-151 Warren Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 2,250 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,005-square-foot lot. $860,000

47 Decker St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,195-square-foot lot. $720,000

NATICK

10 Nouvelle Way #S1105 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 2,110 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,399,950

5 Plain St. Three-family old style, built in 1890, 2,791 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,785-square-foot lot. $760,000

56 Washington St. Two-family old style, built in 1900, 2,252 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,930-square-foot lot. $675,000

2 Waring Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,402 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,861-square-foot lot. $650,000

20 Oakland St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,010 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,149-square-foot lot. $545,000

33 Rockland St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,516 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,399-square-foot lot. $540,000

5 Silver Hill Lane #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 800 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $280,000

NEEDHAM

1028 Central Ave. One-family split level, built in 1957, 2,668 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,549-square-foot lot. $1,510,500

14 Winslow Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1982, 2,419 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $925,000

55 Horace St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,321 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $860,000

NEWBURY

68 Main St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1935, 714 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000

NEWBURYPORT

30 Bromfield St. One-family conventional, built in 2010, 2,412 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,350-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

6 Coffins Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,575 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,928-square-foot lot. $775,000

44 Washington St. #C Condo/Apt, built in 1854, 599 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $379,000

NEWTON

9 Whittlesey Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,879 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,260-square-foot lot. $3,400,000

51 Baker Place. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,436 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 13,057-square-foot lot. $2,780,000

125 Mccarthy Road. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,612 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,050-square-foot lot. $2,730,000

55 Upham St. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 3,762 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 10,045-square-foot lot. $2,608,888

724 Commonwealth Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 3,075 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 11,958-square-foot lot. $2,568,000

105 Eldredge St. One-family victorian, built in 1886, 4,945 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,700-square-foot lot. $2,250,000

134 Langdon St. One-family Tudor, built in 1934, 2,933 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 8,512-square-foot lot. $2,215,000

128 Dorset Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,682 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 11,650-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

239 Auburndale Ave. One-family victorian, built in 1895, 2,496 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,230-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

2 Rowe St. One-family victorian, built in 1880, 2,784 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,570-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

24 Newell Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 1,890 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

15 Claremont St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,638 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,021-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

38 Richardson St. #3 Condo. $1,190,000

38 Richardson St. #2 Condo. $1,000,000

77 Saco St. #77 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,280 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 231,730-square-foot lot. $720,000

79 Walnut St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 731 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 75,188-square-foot lot. $465,000

410 Langley Road #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 770 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,936-square-foot lot. $400,000

NORFOLK

72 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $649,000

42 Wildwood Road #42 Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 1,354 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $577,875

51 Wildwood Road #51 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,543 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000

NORTH ANDOVER

47 Bonny Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1981, 6,207 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

459 Salem St. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 3,780 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $935,000

637 Johnson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1800, 2,604 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 95,832-square-foot lot. $845,000

373 Salem St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,424 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $675,101

575 Turnpike St. #27 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,616 square feet. $237,500

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

185 S Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 3,736 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,069-square-foot lot. $530,000

14 Orne St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,678 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,523-square-foot lot. $511,000

11 Grant St. #B Condo. $499,000

54 Crescent Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,333-square-foot lot. $425,000

68 Fisher St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,218 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,221-square-foot lot. $349,900

NORTH READING

5 Westward Circle. One-family garrison, built in 1974, 1,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,511-square-foot lot. $916,100

6 Porter Road. One-family conventional, built in 1937, 1,624 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $680,000

2 Macarthur Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,563 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $640,000

NORTHBOROUGH

40 Maynard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,392 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 48,278-square-foot lot. $750,000

65 Newton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,058 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,480-square-foot lot. $681,000

NORTON

4 Fernandes Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 4,800 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 176,905-square-foot lot. $850,000

9 Keene Way One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,356 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $770,000

9 Park Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,194 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,134-square-foot lot. $550,000

NORWELL

73 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,122 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $1,580,000

NORWOOD

27 Bonney Lane. One-family split level, built in 1959, 2,244 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,540-square-foot lot. $890,000

15 Azalea Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,486 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,021-square-foot lot. $576,000

PEABODY

17 Murdock Drive. One-family ranch, built in 2000, 1,400 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,336-square-foot lot. $585,000

50 Glendale Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1966, 1,830 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $575,000

129 Lowell St. #1 Condo townhse-end, built in 1985, 1,088 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000

210 Washington St. #11 Condo, built in 1900, 880 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $338,000

282-R Lynnfield St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $276,000

PEMBROKE

111 Queens Brook Road. One-family split level, built in 1975, 1,193 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,894-square-foot lot. $629,000

37 Greenwood Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1961, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,170-square-foot lot. $625,000

202 Chapel St. One-family gambrel, built in 1972, 1,856 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 58,810-square-foot lot. $575,000

359 Oldham St. One-family antique, built in 1930, 1,313 square feet, 2 baths, on 106,862-square-foot lot. $420,000

66 Brick Kiln Lane. One-family antique, built in 1740, 2,742 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,044-square-foot lot. $380,000

35 Furnace Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1910, 1,763 square feet, 1 bath, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $289,000

35 Furnace Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1910, 1,763 square feet, 1 bath, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $275,000

PEPPERELL

10 Cranberry St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 107,990-square-foot lot. $660,000

96 Nashua Road. One-family split entry, built in 1984, 2,523 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 141,422-square-foot lot. $565,000

36 Cranberry St. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 2,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,995-square-foot lot. $539,900

50-52 Lawrence St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,812 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $300,000

PLYMOUTH

36 Forest Edge One-family contemporary, built in 2000, 3,246 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,197-square-foot lot. $868,000

91 Fairview Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,729 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 102,329-square-foot lot. $836,980

36 Morton Road. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 1,202 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,268-square-foot lot. $675,000

45 Plaza Way #5302 Condo. $661,500

105 Brentwood Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 1,745 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,375-square-foot lot. $570,000

11 Amy Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1978, 1,652 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,049-square-foot lot. $560,000

25 Lakeview Blvd One-family cottage, built in 1950, 902 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,300-square-foot lot. $550,000

3 April Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $455,000

1508 State Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1917, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $380,000

QUINCY

41 Grossman St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 1,774 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,102-square-foot lot. $760,000

109 Marlboro St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,655 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,250-square-foot lot. $730,000

36 Hilltop St. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,445 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,098-square-foot lot. $710,000

5-7 Whiton Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1918, 1,560 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,645-square-foot lot. $690,000

85-105 Myrtle St. #209 Condo. $660,000

85-105 Myrtle St. #107 Condo. $650,000

2 Commonwealth Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,328 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,228-square-foot lot. $622,000

9 Trafford St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,750-square-foot lot. $580,000

104 Common St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,629-square-foot lot. $485,000

165 Quincy Shore Drive #82 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $479,000

20 Rockview Road #4 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,183 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000

RANDOLPH

216 Grove St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,626 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,007-square-foot lot. $705,000

7 Marconi Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $540,000

8 Lillian St N One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,203-square-foot lot. $520,000

7 Bridle Path Circle #D Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $430,000

11 Virginia Circle. One-family split level, built in 1964, 952 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,275-square-foot lot. $310,000

RAYNHAM

75 Karens Way One-family ranch, built in 2007, 2,635 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 72,715-square-foot lot. $750,000

107 Lakeview Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 2,003 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,642-square-foot lot. $492,000

210 South St W One-family conventional, built in 1959, 1,288 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 64,046-square-foot lot. $410,000

READING

76 Minot St. One-family old style, built in 1899, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,589-square-foot lot. $625,000

8 Sanborn St. #1009 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 829 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $550,000

241 Forest St. One-family split level, built in 1962, 1,808 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,350-square-foot lot. $230,000

REVERE

24 Rand St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,920 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $870,000

61 Gage Ave. #B Condo. $755,000

70 Prospect Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 2,021 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,141-square-foot lot. $690,000

205 Suffolk Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1960, 1,788 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $650,000

84 Arcadia St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1878, 3,030 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,901-square-foot lot. $550,000

ROCKLAND

20 Nobscot Brook Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 1,639 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,132-square-foot lot. $615,000

173 Damon Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,380 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 baths, on 12,541-square-foot lot. $610,000

709 Liberty St. Two-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,653 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,027-square-foot lot. $600,000

251 Concord St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1975, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,349-square-foot lot. $485,000

76 Spring St. One-family split level, built in 2003, 1,476 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,563-square-foot lot. $474,500

135 Liberty St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,798 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,900-square-foot lot. $425,000

272 Central St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,008 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,784-square-foot lot. $400,000

31 Dexter Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1945, 680 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bath, on 9,348-square-foot lot. $257,500

ROSLINDALE

149 Metropolitan Ave. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 1,808 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $730,000

371 Metropolitan Ave. #2 Condo. $689,000

28 Clare Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,554 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,240-square-foot lot. $540,000

ROXBURY

9 Mills St. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 1,590 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,506-square-foot lot. $525,000

1430 Tremont St. #B8 Condo low-rise, built in 1988, 1,687 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,687-square-foot lot. $400,000

SALEM

30 Pleasant St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1870, 2,091 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,250-square-foot lot. $710,000

1 Valiant Way #1 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 2,500 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $575,000

9 Hathorne St. #1 Condo. $515,000

16 Phelps St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 860 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $470,000

50 Freedom Holw #209 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,090 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $400,000

SALISBURY

21 Atlantic Ave. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,286 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $749,900

135 Beach Road #B101 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 946 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000

SAUGUS

3 Lamplighters Way One-family contemporary, built in 2003, 5,819 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 125,457-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

3 Indian Rock Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1975, 2,714 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,305-square-foot lot. $950,000

5 Trull Circle. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,297-square-foot lot. $500,000

SHARON

46 Depot St. Two-family duplex, built in 1968, 1,890 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,500-square-foot lot. $814,000

SHERBORN

15 Pleasant St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,870 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 93,218-square-foot lot. $687,500

SHREWSBURY

4 Oriole Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,848-square-foot lot. $680,000

15 Bunker Hill Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1979, 1,190 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,278-square-foot lot. $550,000

9 Rivelly St. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $525,000

6 Kirk St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,976 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,317-square-foot lot. $475,000

60 Shrewsbury Green Drive #J Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $305,000

28 Spring Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,132 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,991-square-foot lot. $300,000

7 Wheeler Ave. One-family, built in 1961, 672 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,200-square-foot lot. $299,999

SOMERVILLE

40 Adrian St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,953 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,936-square-foot lot. $1,920,000

13 Grand View Ave. #2 Condo. $1,450,000

13 Grand View Ave. #1 Condo. $1,265,000

39 Governor Winthrop Road. Two-family decker, built in 1900, 2,609 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,050-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

9 Warner St. One-family conventional, built in 1905, 2,483 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,189-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

252 Summer St. #1 Condo two family, built in 1910, 1,050 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $950,000

11 Thorpe St. #11 Condo duplex, built in 1900, 1,185 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $735,000

77 Liberty Ave. #8 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 716 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $575,000

SOUTH BOSTON

150 Seaport Blvd #7A Condo. $2,150,000

437 D St. #2D Condo mid-rise, built in 1920, 1,178 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath, on 1,178-square-foot lot. $1,162,500

183 D St. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 2018, 1,147 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,020,000

45 W 3rd St. #411 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 1,033 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $945,000

862 E 2nd St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 2011, 1,358 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,043-square-foot lot. $925,000

466 E 3rd St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 2017, 839 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $649,000

145 Farragut Road #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1946, 460 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 460-square-foot lot. $380,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

97 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 4,289 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

5 Lorenzo Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,243 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,373-square-foot lot. $1,820,000

19 Orchard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,598 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 65,645-square-foot lot. $1,575,000

STONEHAM

25 Warren St. Two-family conventional, built in 1915, 1,995 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $728,000

20 Fieldstone Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1971, 1,948 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,528-square-foot lot. $725,000

8 Gerry St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,964-square-foot lot. $662,500

7 Benton St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 3,013 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $610,100

7 Benton St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 3,013 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $540,000

30 Hancock St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $525,000

STOUGHTON

5 Bergeron Way One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,842 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,874-square-foot lot. $900,000

22 Kevin Clancy Way One-family ranch, built in 2003, 2,736 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,000-square-foot lot. $685,000

41 Lelland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,321 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,500-square-foot lot. $549,900

203 Copperwood Drive #203 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,301 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $490,000

SUDBURY

80 Lincoln Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 5,087 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 64,393-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

60 Winsor Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,128 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,117-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

71 Chanticleer Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 3,042 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,178-square-foot lot. $1,288,000

107 White Pond Way #A23 Condo. $1,127,255

109 White Pond Way #A22 Condo. $955,775

401 Emery Lane #1401 Condo. $698,200

SWAMPSCOTT

115 Greenwood Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1985, 2,445 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,449-square-foot lot. $869,000

1008 Paradise Road #3L Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 754 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $329,000

TEWKSBURY

635 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 1,849 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,977-square-foot lot. $805,000

36 Vernon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,500 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $620,000

743 Trull Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,956 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $600,000

9 Davis Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,438 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,100-square-foot lot. $570,000

135 Heritage Drive #135 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,320 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $306,000

UPTON

59 Williams St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,700 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,819-square-foot lot. $700,000

54 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,300 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 111,078-square-foot lot. $525,000

13 Knowlton Circle #13 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,731 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $511,087

13 Maple Ave. #13 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,532 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $410,000

WALPOLE

4305 Pennington Drive #4305 Condo. $711,220

4209 Pennington Drive #4209 Condo. $684,870

4201 Pennington Drive #4201 Condo. $663,920

4303 Pennington Drive #4303 Condo. $644,535

401 East St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1830, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $380,000

WALTHAM

245 Worcester Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 3,191 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,342-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

31 Barbara Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1986, 1,961 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $855,000

40 Wayne Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,335 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,597-square-foot lot. $770,000

71 Indian Road. One-family old style, built in 1922, 886 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,073-square-foot lot. $500,000

56 Jacqueline Road #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $270,000

WATERTOWN

49 Waltham St. #49 Condo. $880,000

117 Templeton Pkwy #117 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 968 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,948-square-foot lot. $735,000

5 Repton Circle #5407 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 745 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $515,000

47 Crawford St. Two-family family flat, built in 1907, 2,160 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,689-square-foot lot. $500,000

4 Repton Circle #4111 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 567 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $405,000

WAYLAND

6 Alice Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,554 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,945-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

35 Knollwood Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1963, 1,919 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,035-square-foot lot. $1,165,000

38 Aqueduct Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,784 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,485-square-foot lot. $636,000

WELLESLEY

36 Ridge Hill Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 6,380 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 43,908-square-foot lot. $3,650,000

45 White Oak Road. One-family garrison, built in 1978, 3,667 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,590-square-foot lot. $1,975,000

11 Oakencroft Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 2,142 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,032-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

44 Chesterton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,249 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,218-square-foot lot. $1,405,000

17 Pleasant St. #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1917, 1,845 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,205,000

40 Seaver St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,943 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $975,000

WENHAM

17 Topsfield Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 2,645 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 73,542-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

11 Meridian Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $730,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

15 Maple St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1983, 3,102 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 277,477-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

WEST ROXBURY

47 Atwill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,900-square-foot lot. $1,014,000

1100 VFW Pkwy #304 Condo low-rise, built in 2011, 1,272 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,272-square-foot lot. $575,000

195 Saint Theresa Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,179 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,841-square-foot lot. $568,500

44 Broadlawn Park #11 Condo low-rise, built in 1964, 920 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 920-square-foot lot. $455,000

39 Desoto Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,360-square-foot lot. $415,000

WESTBOROUGH

12 Brewer Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,140 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,952-square-foot lot. $1,248,000

4201 Peters Farm Way #4201 Condo, built in 2022, 1,469 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $548,200

4113 Peters Farm Way #4113 Condo, built in 2022, 1,469 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $539,215

WESTFORD

60 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,666 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 457,380-square-foot lot. $1,975,000

85-R Acton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,616 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 479,160-square-foot lot. $990,000

7 Crusade Road. One-family garrison, built in 1970, 1,971 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,340-square-foot lot. $790,000

57 Monadnock Drive #57 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 2,198 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $655,000

35 Cold Spring Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,361-square-foot lot. $530,000

30 W Prescott St. One-family old style, built in 1878, 1,409 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,812-square-foot lot. $479,900

WESTON

31 None Such Way One-family split level, built in 1978, 2,524 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,742-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

WESTPORT

138 Briggs Road. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,308 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $280,000

WESTWOOD

26 Hedgerow Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 4,088 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 50,890-square-foot lot. $2,325,000

181 Birchtree Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,707 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,080-square-foot lot. $1,113,000

298 Washington St. #305 Condo. $790,000

15 Grafton Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1938, 1,491 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,339-square-foot lot. $755,000

WEYMOUTH

11 Thistle Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,101 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,492-square-foot lot. $780,000

9 Lakeside Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1923, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,700-square-foot lot. $437,000

54 Courier St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $220,000

WHITMAN

22 Old Mansion Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 3,279 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,252-square-foot lot. $650,000

957 Franklin St. One-family split level, built in 2017, 2,024 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,583-square-foot lot. $600,000

877 Auburnville Way #B1 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,285 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000

484 Hogg Memorial Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,225 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $435,000

WILMINGTON

10 Wilton Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 3,236 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $870,000

13 Benson Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,002 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,700-square-foot lot. $755,000

252 Woburn St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,454 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,640-square-foot lot. $690,000

19 Linda Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,754 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $620,000

1 Nunn Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,524 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $500,000

44 Butters Row One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 1,119 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,530-square-foot lot. $401,000

168 Lowell St. #13 Condo. $285,300

WINCHESTER

14 Seneca Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 5,144 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,413-square-foot lot. $2,360,000

30 Clark St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 955 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,382-square-foot lot. $900,000

WINTHROP

3 Seal Harbor Road #633 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,286 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $583,000

41 Beal St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $575,000

239 Winthrop Shore Drive. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $525,000

315 Bowdoin St. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 3,980-square-foot lot. $500,000

203 Winthrop Shore Drive #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 725 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $320,000

WOBURN

8 Skyview Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1981, 1,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $590,000

11 Edith Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 928 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,450-square-foot lot. $505,000

WRENTHAM

80 Cowell Road #80 Condo townhse-end, built in 1982, 1,263 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000

These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send comments to [email protected] or [email protected]