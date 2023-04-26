Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Apr. 26)

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
ABINGTON
47 Brockton Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1901, 4,332 square feet, 12 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,197-square-foot lot. $665,000
171 Washington St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,554 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,761-square-foot lot. $619,900
74 Constitution Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,236 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,583-square-foot lot. $575,000
46 Bradford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,792-square-foot lot. $557,000
ACTON
6 Red Hawk Trl One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,912 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,424-square-foot lot. $1,744,384
13 Silver Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,912 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
12 Blue Heron Way #12 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 2,128 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $725,000
9 West Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $585,000
133 Arlington St. One-family ranch, built in 1942, 1,252 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 104,394-square-foot lot. $557,500
205 Great Road #C1 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 904 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $270,000
120 Parker St. #35 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 820 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $248,000
ALLSTON
15 Park Vale Ave. #10 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 815 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 815-square-foot lot. $510,000
AMESBURY
83 Lake Attitash Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,048 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,990-square-foot lot. $725,000
20 Linwood Place. Two-family two family, built in 1850, 2,441 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,696-square-foot lot. $500,000
ANDOVER
15 Forest Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,984 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,004-square-foot lot. $990,000
58 Red Spring Road. One-family old style, built in 1906, 1,636 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,950-square-foot lot. $795,000
3 Amherst Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 2,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,059-square-foot lot. $780,000
12 Longwood Drive #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 908 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $266,000
ARLINGTON
26 Old Colony Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,617 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,547-square-foot lot. $2,550,000
33 Exeter St. #33 Condo. $1,340,000
120 Webster St. #120 Condo. $1,083,000
68 Dothan St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1987, 1,986 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,852-square-foot lot. $1,030,000
38 River St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1917, 1,858 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $985,000
62 Henderson St. #62 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 2,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $980,000
12 Walnut Court #12 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 2,465 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $955,000
122 Webster St. #122 Condo. $945,000
47-49 Hilton St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1922, 1,805 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $830,000
35 Prospect Ave. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,732 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,928-square-foot lot. $733,848
10 Brand St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 972 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 5,053-square-foot lot. $670,000
132 Rawson Road #132 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,149 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $625,000
135 Palmer St. #135 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,317 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $515,000
ASHLAND
150 Green St. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,681 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,231-square-foot lot. $985,000
2 Braeburn Lane #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2002, 1,990 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $575,000
AVON
115 Packard St. One-family split level, built in 1957, 1,088 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,057-square-foot lot. $535,000
186 E Spring St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,577 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,769-square-foot lot. $499,000
BEDFORD
12 Beverly Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 5,862 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 40,019-square-foot lot. $2,210,000
BELLINGHAM
10 Pickering Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,830 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,301-square-foot lot. $505,000
61 Horseshoe Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,197 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,515-square-foot lot. $465,000
402 Crystal Way #402 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,492 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000
61 Pothier St. One-family old style, built in 1950, 1,047 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,300-square-foot lot. $390,000
65 Pulaski Blvd Two-family conventional, built in 1930, 2,168 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $250,000
BELMONT
231 Orchard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,488 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,732-square-foot lot. $1,949,000
5-7 Colby St. Two-family old style, built in 1927, 2,112 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,593-square-foot lot. $980,000
43-45 Wilson Ave. Two-family old style, built in 1925, 2,112 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,050-square-foot lot. $975,000
52-54 Worcester St. #2 Condo. $685,000
BEVERLY
1 Beach St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 2,857 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,275,000
26 Front St. One-family antique, built in 1775, 2,282 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,480-square-foot lot. $730,000
35 Crescent Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,607 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,360-square-foot lot. $510,000
24 Wirling Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,160 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,500-square-foot lot. $500,000
67 Bridge St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,016 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $430,000
38 Dunham Road #210 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,080 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000
36 Dunham Road #306 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,195 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $365,000
48 Grover St. One-family dutch colonl, built in 2010, 2,410 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,712-square-foot lot. $220,000
BILLERICA
35 Whipple Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,210 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $385,000
BOLTON
276 Berlin Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 880 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,586-square-foot lot. $695,000
53 E End Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 1,186 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 112,820-square-foot lot. $242,500
BOSTON
240 Devonshire St. #3706 Condo. $4,120,000
316 Beacon St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 1,876 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,876-square-foot lot. $3,400,000
139 Appleton St. One-family row-middle, built in 1867, 2,212 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 960-square-foot lot. $3,000,000
100 Beacon St. #2B Condo mid-rise, built in 1920, 1,959 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,959-square-foot lot. $2,785,000
240 Devonshire St. #3912 Condo. $2,725,000
240 Devonshire St. #4505 Condo. $2,025,000
240 Devonshire St. #3905 Condo. $1,975,000
145 Pinckney St. #227 Condo mid-rise, built in 1952, 1,210 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,210-square-foot lot. $1,950,000
240 Devonshire St. #3705 Condo. $1,950,000
45 Lewis St. #510 Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 1,217 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,860,000
45-63 Atlantic Ave. #11B Condo high-rise, built in 1920, 1,030 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,030-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
240 Devonshire St. #4611 Condo. $1,720,000
240 Devonshire St. #4511 Condo. $1,595,000
240 Devonshire St. #4111 Condo. $1,535,000
183-185A Massachusetts Ave. #703 Condo mid-rise, built in 2002, 1,356 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,356-square-foot lot. $1,410,000
60 Chandler St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,125 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,125-square-foot lot. $1,180,000
393 Marlborough St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 1,207 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,207-square-foot lot. $1,170,000
26 Hancock St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 923 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 923-square-foot lot. $910,000
121-127 Portland St. #309 Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 996 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $875,000
3 Gloucester St. #11 Condo row-end, built in 1873, 980 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 980-square-foot lot. $875,000
135 Seaport Blvd #912 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 499 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath. $799,000
486 Shawmut Ave. #2 Condo row-end, built in 2000, 690 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 690-square-foot lot. $740,000
3531 Washington St. #407 Condo mid-rise, built in 2019, 1,014 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $707,000
73 Dix St. #4 Condo free-standng, built in 2019, 1,314 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $696,000
77 Dix St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 2020, 1,318 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $685,309
1672-R Washington St. #301 Condo row-end, built in 2013, 518 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 518-square-foot lot. $640,000
27 Clark St. #6 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 604 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 604-square-foot lot. $635,000
45 Province St. #1907 Condo high-rise, built in 2007, 535 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 535-square-foot lot. $630,000
518 Shawmut Ave. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 512 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 512-square-foot lot. $594,000
24-26 Falcon St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 1,099 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $587,000
601 Bennington St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1890, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $580,000
21-23 Hillsboro St. #21 Condo. $575,000
500 Atlantic Ave. #14T Condo high-rise, built in 2006, 421 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 421-square-foot lot. $535,000
38-40 Saint Botolph St. #45 Condo mid-rise, built in 1925, 421 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 421-square-foot lot. $530,000
56 Prince St. #13 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 443 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 443-square-foot lot. $495,000
148 Commonwealth Ave. #G2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 481 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 481-square-foot lot. $485,000
55 Lagrange St. #510 Condo. $221,700
BOXBOROUGH
101 Stow Road #101 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 1,328 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $434,000
BOXFORD
44 Burning Bush Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,233 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $925,000
60 Rowley Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1982, 1,908 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 262,667-square-foot lot. $815,000
BRAINTREE
75 Harness Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 4,580 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 138,142-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
82 Spring St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,414-square-foot lot. $549,000
160 Peach St. One-family old style, built in 1941, 1,282 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,260-square-foot lot. $500,000
501 Commerce Drive #3210 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,027 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $422,000
178 Pond St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,920 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,701-square-foot lot. $382,000
35 Lisle St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,321 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,186-square-foot lot. $305,000
BRIDGEWATER
29 Magnolia Way One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,152 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,875-square-foot lot. $775,000
165 Satucket Trl One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,488 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $750,000
358-360 High St. Two-family duplex, built in 2014, 2,776 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,000-square-foot lot. $670,000
180 Main St. #A22 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 969 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $237,900
BRIGHTON
56 Winship St. #201 Condo. $1,225,000
177-179 Bigelow St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,228 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,748-square-foot lot. $1,015,000
58 Hunnewell Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,708 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,098-square-foot lot. $800,000
1984 Commonwealth Ave. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1927, 756 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 756-square-foot lot. $520,000
311 Allston St. #8 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 556 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 556-square-foot lot. $375,000
21 Soldiers Field Place #401 Condo. $326,000
21 Soldiers Field Place #203 Condo. $280,700
21 Soldiers Field Place #306 Condo. $280,700
21 Soldiers Field Place #504 Condo. $280,700
191 Washington St. #323 Condo. $213,700
21 Soldiers Field Place #204 Condo. $213,700
21 Soldiers Field Place #205 Condo. $213,700
BROCKTON
44 West St. Two-family two family, built in 1916, 2,134 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,784-square-foot lot. $650,000
189 Linwood St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 2,374 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $630,000
95 Forest Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1932, 1,782 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,808-square-foot lot. $600,000
8 Pauline St. One-family raised ranch, built in 2000, 1,679 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,398-square-foot lot. $540,000
379 Centre St. One-family Colonial, built in 1895, 1,749 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,267-square-foot lot. $499,900
42 N Ash St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 1,760 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,540-square-foot lot. $490,000
62 Fuller St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,310 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,625-square-foot lot. $470,000
72 Brett St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,680 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,650-square-foot lot. $435,000
80 Ames Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $415,000
58 Budd Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,052-square-foot lot. $382,000
25 Linnea Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,080 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,948-square-foot lot. $365,000
89 Tribou St. #89 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,468 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $362,000
18 Frost St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,812 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,002-square-foot lot. $347,500
149 Errol Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,014-square-foot lot. $320,000
428 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1908, 1,073 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,260-square-foot lot. $314,000
93 Kingman St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,730-square-foot lot. $305,500
12 Melrose Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 925 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,802-square-foot lot. $280,000
102 Oak Lane #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 890 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $250,000
508 Oak St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $240,000
685 Oak St. #9-5 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 825 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $232,000
226 Colonel Bell Drive #226 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $200,000
BROOKLINE
21 Naples Road #2 Condo. $2,000,000
310 Hammond Pond Pkwy #202 Condo low-rise, built in 2008, 2,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,299,000
25 Green St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,051,000
229 Freeman St. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1925, 1,005 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $880,000
86 Griggs Road #24 Condo low-rise, built in 1954, 1,067 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $795,000
127 Winthrop Road #12A Condo low-rise, built in 1935, 1,324 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $400,000
143 Mason Terrace #143 Condo duplex, built in 1902, 1,350 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
BURLINGTON
41 Peach Orchard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 7,034 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,200-square-foot lot. $1,636,000
37 Westwood St. One-family split entry, built in 1967, 1,552 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,035-square-foot lot. $750,000
15 Cutting Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1975, 2,551 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,100-square-foot lot. $716,000
25 Phillip Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1963, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $670,000
29 Hampden Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,718 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,000-square-foot lot. $510,000
CAMBRIDGE
99 Garden St. One-family Colonial, built in 1842, 2,050 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,265-square-foot lot. $2,900,000
15 Kirkland Road. One-family victorian, built in 1903, 2,663 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,185-square-foot lot. $2,800,000
15 Chilton St. #15 Condo. $2,200,000
387 Norfolk St. Three-family decker, built in 1916, 4,269 square feet, 17 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 3,580-square-foot lot. $1,975,000
7-9 Pine St. #7 Condo. $1,600,000
7 Beech St. #309 Condo, built in 2021, 740 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $916,860
4 Avon St. #5 Condo two story, built in 1909, 1,058 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $910,000
2 Earhart St. #519 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 911 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $882,000
205 Mount Auburn St. #4C Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $849,000
183-185 Fayerweather St. #2 Condo family flat, built in 1915, 1,235 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $789,000
172 Auburn St. #2 Condo family flat, built in 1890, 755 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $635,000
3 Crawford St. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 590 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $625,000
CANTON
2067 Washington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1881, 1,770 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,384-square-foot lot. $581,000
11 Trudy Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $529,000
57 Will Drive #170 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 757 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $250,000
CHARLESTOWN
39 9th St. #39 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,532 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,380,000
391 Bunker Hill St. #1 Condo. $1,335,000
30 Polk St. #203 Condo low-rise, built in 2018, 1,144 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $905,000
45 1st Ave. #310 Condo low-rise, built in 2015, 776 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $256,950
CHELMSFORD
5 Cathy Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,199 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,000-square-foot lot. $460,000
96 Richardson Road #B18 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 715 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $253,500
174 Tyngsboro Road #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 650 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $212,000
CHELSEA
157 Congress Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,802 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,887-square-foot lot. $800,000
56 Clark Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 1,562 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,011-square-foot lot. $470,000
960 Broadway #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 917 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $470,000
13 Medford St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1857, 667 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $375,000
CONCORD
306 Musketaquid Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 3,118 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 123,124-square-foot lot. $2,765,000
244 Independence Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,913 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
167 Park Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,941 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 55,682-square-foot lot. $1,525,000
56-56A Riverside Ave. One-family old style, built in 1904, 2,186 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,239-square-foot lot. $1,380,000
DANVERS
9 Riverbank Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,493 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,651-square-foot lot. $910,000
53 Pickering St. #1 Condo. $779,900
17 Andrews St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,231 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $685,000
47 Collins St. #103 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,456 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $505,000
74 Green St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1952, 1,331 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $455,000
DEDHAM
976 East St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,532 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,747-square-foot lot. $800,000
63 Holmes Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $515,000
30 Oscars Way One-family ranch, built in 1938, 716 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $350,000
DORCHESTER
95-97 Bloomfield St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,664 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,743-square-foot lot. $925,000
41 Cushing Ave. #4 Condo free-standng, built in 1899, 1,668 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,810-square-foot lot. $785,000
27 Washburn St. #6 Condo free-standng, built in 2016, 1,360 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $770,000
11 Wilkinson Park #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,100-square-foot lot. $525,000
16 Chelmsford St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,061 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,061-square-foot lot. $525,000
40 Stock St. #40 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,338 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,518-square-foot lot. $519,000
18 Armandine St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1910, 993 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $496,000
15 Ronan St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,100-square-foot lot. $484,000
29 Driscoll Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,450-square-foot lot. $415,000
56 Coffey St. #7 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 793 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 793-square-foot lot. $359,000
104-R Homes Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 826 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,849-square-foot lot. $350,000
DUNSTABLE
167 Westford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,973 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 230,868-square-foot lot. $832,000
DUXBURY
786 Congress St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 2,967 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $700,000
225 Lincoln St. #D5 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,249 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $470,000
EAST BOSTON
272 E Eagle St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1983, 2,621 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,015-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
154-156 Everett St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1899, 2,060 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 841-square-foot lot. $877,000
113 Moore St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,758 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,875-square-foot lot. $770,000
35 Leyden St. #6 Condo. $750,000
61 Falcon St. #1 Condo. $644,500
217 Lexington St. #2 Condo. $641,000
181 Cowper St. #102 Condo. $620,000
15 Morris St. #1 Condo. $598,000
3 Lamson St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1895, 905 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 905-square-foot lot. $550,000
277 Border St. #403 Condo. $470,000
EAST BRIDGEWATER
7 Johnson Farm Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 1,944 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 421,078-square-foot lot. $689,000
98 Hayward Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,489-square-foot lot. $450,000
36 Hobart St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,632 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,002-square-foot lot. $400,000
EASTON
79 Lincoln St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,632 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,987-square-foot lot. $450,000
435 Foundry St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,108 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 67,518-square-foot lot. $379,250
EVERETT
12 Madison Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths, on 3,032-square-foot lot. $475,000
57 Windsor St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 875 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,726-square-foot lot. $405,000
FOXBOROUGH
3 Bailey St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,246 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $768,825
1 Turner Road. Two-family duplex, built in 1966, 1,666 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,742-square-foot lot. $675,000
FRAMINGHAM
11 Janebar Circle. One-family split level, built in 1978, 1,338 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,008-square-foot lot. $750,000
30 Pamela Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,040 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,788-square-foot lot. $750,000
27 Leigh St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,620 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,452-square-foot lot. $650,000
85 Leigh St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,158 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,153-square-foot lot. $595,000
218 Water St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,749 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,475-square-foot lot. $535,000
1111 Windsor Drive #1111 Condo Town House, built in 1970, 1,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $440,000
408 Elm St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,415-square-foot lot. $435,000
40 Chubb Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,242 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,749-square-foot lot. $420,000
1379 Concord St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1792, 979 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,173-square-foot lot. $411,000
302 Windsor Drive #302 Condo Town House, built in 1970, 1,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $323,000
FRANKLIN
10 Diablo Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,408 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 69,478-square-foot lot. $825,000
723 Eagles Nest Way #723 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 2,869 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $635,000
14 Parliament Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $498,000
59 Stone Ridge Road #59 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,240 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $428,000
802 Franklin Crossing Road #802 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 878 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000
GEORGETOWN
8 Tall Tree Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 2,174 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,485-square-foot lot. $735,000
GLOUCESTER
26 Madison Sq One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 893 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,900-square-foot lot. $450,000
GRAFTON
168 Upton St. #15 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,803 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 349,351-square-foot lot. $410,000
HALIFAX
438 Twin Lakes Drive #438 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000
HAMILTON
139 Gardner St. One-family contemporary, built in 1985, 3,591 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 535,788-square-foot lot. $2,500,000
HANOVER
176 Shingle Mill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 3,061 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,162-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
1229 Webster St. One-family conventional, built in 1935, 2,132 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $380,000
295 Winter St. #12 Condo. $267,000
295 Winter St. #11 Condo. $262,000
HAVERHILL
499 E Broadway One-family conventional, built in 1990, 4,008 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 150,718-square-foot lot. $775,000
42 Danielle Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,678 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,016-square-foot lot. $530,000
645 Primrose St. #2 Condo. $490,000
141-143 Franklin St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,162 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,385-square-foot lot. $475,000
17 Sandler Terrace #17 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 1,464 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,874-square-foot lot. $412,000
58 Brickett Hill Circle #58 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,914 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $412,000
29 Mercury Terrace #29 Condo Town House, built in 1993, 1,171 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000
520 Washington St. Two-family conventional, built in 1946, 2,448 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,820-square-foot lot. $351,500
80 Gale Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,962-square-foot lot. $350,000
277 S Main St. #18 Condo Town House, built in 1977, 961 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000
HINGHAM
51 Clubhouse Drive #51 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 3,119 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,635,000
3 Winona Way One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1924, 1,635 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,700-square-foot lot. $865,000
4 Chestnut Place. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1935, 1,005 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,783-square-foot lot. $604,000
HOLBROOK
54 Pond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,259 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,421-square-foot lot. $575,000
64 Loud Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,360 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,500-square-foot lot. $530,000
8 Kingsley St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,360 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,634-square-foot lot. $490,000
70 Roseen Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,552 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $468,500
HOLLISTON
32 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1871, 2,389 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $646,000
HOPKINTON
1 Nicholas Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1982, 1,823 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,164-square-foot lot. $865,000
7 Montana Road. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,509 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,094-square-foot lot. $825,000
1 Knoll Road. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1970, 858 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $500,000
HUDSON
72 Old Bolton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,944 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,437-square-foot lot. $610,000
250 Main St. #408 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,146 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $351,000
125 Chapin Road #3E Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,117 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000
142 Apsley St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,314 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $340,000
18-24 River St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 775 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000
HULL
7 Richards Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,492 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,040-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
27 Prospect Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,547 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,050-square-foot lot. $535,000
30 Coburn St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 2,163 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,287-square-foot lot. $265,000
JAMAICA PLAIN
22-24 Eldridge Road. Three-family conventional, built in 1905, 2,745 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,200-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
77 Woodland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 1,793 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,034-square-foot lot. $1,015,000
26 Rosemary St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1899, 1,052 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,052-square-foot lot. $640,000
KINGSTON
24 Pond View Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,979 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 102,802-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
48 Evergreen St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,936 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $655,000
4 Copper Beech Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 1,414 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $550,000
LAKEVILLE
16 Heritage Hill Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1975, 2,160 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 51,956-square-foot lot. $615,000
57 Long Point Road #305 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,334 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $520,000
LAWRENCE
36-38 Atkinson St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,957 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,813-square-foot lot. $740,000
45-47 Exchange St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 4,083 square feet, 21 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $725,000
57 Cedar St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 1,365 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,560-square-foot lot. $525,000
30 Alma St. #32 Condo. $499,900
10 N Boylston St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,900-square-foot lot. $455,000
22 Border St. #22 Condo. $450,000
111 Cambridge St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000
LEXINGTON
139 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 4,669 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 31,306-square-foot lot. $2,604,000
99 Bow St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 1,062 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,300-square-foot lot. $725,000
LINCOLN
38 Lincoln Road. One-family antique, built in 1865, 2,951 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,946-square-foot lot. $1,623,000
LITTLETON
22 Woodland Drive. One-family old style, built in 1940, 1,548 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,309-square-foot lot. $810,000
94 Goldsmith St. One-family old style, built in 1929, 2,019 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 77,101-square-foot lot. $775,000
LOWELL
34 Burnaby St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,476 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,708-square-foot lot. $445,000
428 Rogers St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 3,440 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,159-square-foot lot. $445,000
98 Westchester St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,769-square-foot lot. $430,000
130 John St. #207 Condo/Apt, built in 1871, 1,322 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000
61 Market St. #4D Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 1,187 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $394,000
3 Butman Place. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,434 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,604-square-foot lot. $390,000
251 Plain St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,383 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,735-square-foot lot. $350,000
15 Kinsman St. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,214 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,234-square-foot lot. $330,000
199 7th Ave. #199 Condo. $330,000
209 Nesmith St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 851 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $257,000
219 Central St. #2B Condo/Apt, built in 1950, 604 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $242,000
137 Pine St. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 712 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $224,000
LYNN
75 Western Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,388 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,909-square-foot lot. $750,000
45 Arlington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,950 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,100-square-foot lot. $615,000
104 Menlo Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,586 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $605,000
34 Tucker St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,360 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,715-square-foot lot. $600,000
157 Ocean St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,281 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,356-square-foot lot. $557,500
61 York Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,266 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,387-square-foot lot. $530,000
44-A Western Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,482 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,421-square-foot lot. $480,000
50 Pennybrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,865 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,380-square-foot lot. $480,000
146-148 Tracy Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 3,145 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $445,000
LYNNFIELD
5 Coleman Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 3,174 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,292-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
170 Moulton Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1972, 1,614 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $640,000
12 Charing Cross One-family contemporary, built in 1984, 2,574 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,101-square-foot lot. $275,000
MALDEN
69 Pierce St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 1,978 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,751-square-foot lot. $835,000
46-48 Pamela Circle. Two-family split entry, built in 1988, 1,424 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,202-square-foot lot. $800,000
42-44 Russell St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,132 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,064-square-foot lot. $720,000
17 Dexter St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 850 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $464,000
MANSFIELD
99 Church St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,694-square-foot lot. $815,000
491 Fruit St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,814 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,504-square-foot lot. $625,000
431 Gilbert St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,222 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 34,788-square-foot lot. $475,000
MARBLEHEAD
57 Leicester Road. One-family split level, built in 1964, 2,778 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,846-square-foot lot. $1,090,000
35 Rockaway Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,216 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $895,000
23 Orne St. One-family old style, built in 1830, 1,977 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,460-square-foot lot. $850,000
45 Independence Way #45 Condo Town House, built in 1971, 900 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $575,500
10 State St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,110 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000
MARION
12 Shellheap Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 2,529 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,858-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
1 Bayview Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 1,984 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,329-square-foot lot. $699,900
973 Point Road. One-family ranch, built in 1910, 1,086 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,530-square-foot lot. $420,000
MARLBOROUGH
134 Glen St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $486,000
34 Stevens St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,273 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,519-square-foot lot. $275,000
26 Pembroke St. One-family conventional, built in 1954, 1,294 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,833-square-foot lot. $250,000
MARSHFIELD
109 Old Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 3,188 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 28,700-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
106 Colonial Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 2,240 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $875,000
10 Royal Dane Drive #84 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 809 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $286,000
678 Plain St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 780 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $245,000
MAYNARD
2 Brigham St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,518 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,195-square-foot lot. $627,500
7 Nancy Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,170 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,640-square-foot lot. $627,500
8 Deer Path #6 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000
1 2nd St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 832 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,490-square-foot lot. $360,000
MEDFIELD
420 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1850, 3,317 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,537-square-foot lot. $1,085,000
74 Harding St. One-family antique, built in 1780, 3,136 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 29,664-square-foot lot. $860,000
43 Miller St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,272 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,225-square-foot lot. $820,000
MEDFORD
112 4th St. #112 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 2,611 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $970,000
347 Riverside Ave. #2 Condo. $940,000
320 Middlesex Ave. #D401 Condo. $899,900
320 Middlesex Ave. #D402 Condo. $881,100
320 Middlesex Ave. #D301 Condo. $869,900
320 Middlesex Ave. #D202 Condo. $838,900
24 Sagamore Park One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,088 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,064-square-foot lot. $760,000
82 Boston Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1847, 2,189 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,260-square-foot lot. $749,887
25 Sharon St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,656 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $690,000
320 Middlesex Ave. #D403 Condo. $672,400
320 Middlesex Ave. #D404 Condo. $648,900
320 Middlesex Ave. #D304 Condo. $638,900
320 Middlesex Ave. #D303 Condo. $629,900
320 Middlesex Ave. #D203 Condo. $609,900
45 Ellsworth St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,298 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,046-square-foot lot. $600,000
3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy #419 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,226 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $575,000
MEDWAY
2 River St. Two-family old style, built in 1850, 1,904 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,977-square-foot lot. $350,000
MELROSE
2 Fairfield Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,542 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,908-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
64 Hillside Ave. One-family old style, built in 1910, 2,172 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,968-square-foot lot. $990,000
36 E Highland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,194-square-foot lot. $780,000
81 Derby Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,153-square-foot lot. $616,500
61 Leonard Road. One-family old style, built in 1908, 1,128 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,838-square-foot lot. $580,000
21-23 Pratt St. Two-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 2,448 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,362-square-foot lot. $500,000
28 Belmont St. #2 Condo. $320,000
METHUEN
62 Phoebe St. #62 Condo. $1,026,712
64 Phoebe St. #64 Condo Town House. $951,011
25 Piedmont St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 2,842 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,840-square-foot lot. $660,000
19 Wallace St. #19 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,421 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $470,000
5 Huse Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,548 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,496-square-foot lot. $450,000
19 Ayers Village Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 952 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 58,806-square-foot lot. $425,000
MIDDLEBOROUGH
5 Wholan Park One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,488 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $480,000
MIDDLETON
71 Rowell Lane #71 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 2,744 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $999,999
42 Fuller Pond Road #42 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,658 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $580,000
MILFORD
10 Oriole Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,659-square-foot lot. $500,000
237 Central St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,142 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $342,500
93 High St. #C Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,241 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $237,000
MILLIS
6 Rivendell Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,016 square feet, on 37,091-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
2 Blueberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 832 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,003-square-foot lot. $1,123,000
8 Richardson Drive #8 Condo. $919,593
10 Richardson Drive #10 Condo. $808,868
8 Bogastow Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,550 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 88,427-square-foot lot. $437,500
MILTON
149-151 Warren Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 2,250 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,005-square-foot lot. $860,000
47 Decker St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,195-square-foot lot. $720,000
NATICK
10 Nouvelle Way #S1105 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 2,110 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,399,950
5 Plain St. Three-family old style, built in 1890, 2,791 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,785-square-foot lot. $760,000
56 Washington St. Two-family old style, built in 1900, 2,252 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,930-square-foot lot. $675,000
2 Waring Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,402 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,861-square-foot lot. $650,000
20 Oakland St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,010 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,149-square-foot lot. $545,000
33 Rockland St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,516 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,399-square-foot lot. $540,000
5 Silver Hill Lane #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 800 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $280,000
NEEDHAM
1028 Central Ave. One-family split level, built in 1957, 2,668 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,549-square-foot lot. $1,510,500
14 Winslow Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1982, 2,419 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $925,000
55 Horace St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,321 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $860,000
NEWBURY
68 Main St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1935, 714 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000
NEWBURYPORT
30 Bromfield St. One-family conventional, built in 2010, 2,412 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,350-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
6 Coffins Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,575 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,928-square-foot lot. $775,000
44 Washington St. #C Condo/Apt, built in 1854, 599 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $379,000
NEWTON
9 Whittlesey Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,879 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,260-square-foot lot. $3,400,000
51 Baker Place. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,436 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 13,057-square-foot lot. $2,780,000
125 Mccarthy Road. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,612 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,050-square-foot lot. $2,730,000
55 Upham St. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 3,762 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 10,045-square-foot lot. $2,608,888
724 Commonwealth Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 3,075 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 11,958-square-foot lot. $2,568,000
105 Eldredge St. One-family victorian, built in 1886, 4,945 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,700-square-foot lot. $2,250,000
134 Langdon St. One-family Tudor, built in 1934, 2,933 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 8,512-square-foot lot. $2,215,000
128 Dorset Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,682 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 11,650-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
239 Auburndale Ave. One-family victorian, built in 1895, 2,496 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,230-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
2 Rowe St. One-family victorian, built in 1880, 2,784 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,570-square-foot lot. $1,950,000
24 Newell Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 1,890 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
15 Claremont St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,638 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,021-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
38 Richardson St. #3 Condo. $1,190,000
38 Richardson St. #2 Condo. $1,000,000
77 Saco St. #77 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,280 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 231,730-square-foot lot. $720,000
79 Walnut St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 731 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 75,188-square-foot lot. $465,000
410 Langley Road #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 770 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,936-square-foot lot. $400,000
NORFOLK
72 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $649,000
42 Wildwood Road #42 Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 1,354 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $577,875
51 Wildwood Road #51 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,543 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000
NORTH ANDOVER
47 Bonny Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1981, 6,207 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
459 Salem St. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 3,780 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $935,000
637 Johnson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1800, 2,604 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 95,832-square-foot lot. $845,000
373 Salem St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,424 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $675,101
575 Turnpike St. #27 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,616 square feet. $237,500
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
185 S Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 3,736 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,069-square-foot lot. $530,000
14 Orne St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,678 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,523-square-foot lot. $511,000
11 Grant St. #B Condo. $499,000
54 Crescent Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,333-square-foot lot. $425,000
68 Fisher St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,218 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,221-square-foot lot. $349,900
NORTH READING
5 Westward Circle. One-family garrison, built in 1974, 1,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,511-square-foot lot. $916,100
6 Porter Road. One-family conventional, built in 1937, 1,624 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $680,000
2 Macarthur Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,563 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $640,000
NORTHBOROUGH
40 Maynard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,392 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 48,278-square-foot lot. $750,000
65 Newton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,058 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,480-square-foot lot. $681,000
NORTON
4 Fernandes Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 4,800 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 176,905-square-foot lot. $850,000
9 Keene Way One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,356 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $770,000
9 Park Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,194 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,134-square-foot lot. $550,000
NORWELL
73 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,122 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $1,580,000
NORWOOD
27 Bonney Lane. One-family split level, built in 1959, 2,244 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,540-square-foot lot. $890,000
15 Azalea Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,486 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,021-square-foot lot. $576,000
PEABODY
17 Murdock Drive. One-family ranch, built in 2000, 1,400 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,336-square-foot lot. $585,000
50 Glendale Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1966, 1,830 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $575,000
129 Lowell St. #1 Condo townhse-end, built in 1985, 1,088 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000
210 Washington St. #11 Condo, built in 1900, 880 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $338,000
282-R Lynnfield St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $276,000
PEMBROKE
111 Queens Brook Road. One-family split level, built in 1975, 1,193 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,894-square-foot lot. $629,000
37 Greenwood Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1961, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,170-square-foot lot. $625,000
202 Chapel St. One-family gambrel, built in 1972, 1,856 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 58,810-square-foot lot. $575,000
359 Oldham St. One-family antique, built in 1930, 1,313 square feet, 2 baths, on 106,862-square-foot lot. $420,000
66 Brick Kiln Lane. One-family antique, built in 1740, 2,742 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,044-square-foot lot. $380,000
35 Furnace Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1910, 1,763 square feet, 1 bath, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $289,000
35 Furnace Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1910, 1,763 square feet, 1 bath, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $275,000
PEPPERELL
10 Cranberry St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 107,990-square-foot lot. $660,000
96 Nashua Road. One-family split entry, built in 1984, 2,523 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 141,422-square-foot lot. $565,000
36 Cranberry St. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 2,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,995-square-foot lot. $539,900
50-52 Lawrence St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,812 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $300,000
PLYMOUTH
36 Forest Edge One-family contemporary, built in 2000, 3,246 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,197-square-foot lot. $868,000
91 Fairview Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,729 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 102,329-square-foot lot. $836,980
36 Morton Road. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 1,202 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,268-square-foot lot. $675,000
45 Plaza Way #5302 Condo. $661,500
105 Brentwood Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 1,745 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,375-square-foot lot. $570,000
11 Amy Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1978, 1,652 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,049-square-foot lot. $560,000
25 Lakeview Blvd One-family cottage, built in 1950, 902 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,300-square-foot lot. $550,000
3 April Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $455,000
1508 State Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1917, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $380,000
QUINCY
41 Grossman St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 1,774 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,102-square-foot lot. $760,000
109 Marlboro St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,655 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,250-square-foot lot. $730,000
36 Hilltop St. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,445 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,098-square-foot lot. $710,000
5-7 Whiton Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1918, 1,560 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,645-square-foot lot. $690,000
85-105 Myrtle St. #209 Condo. $660,000
85-105 Myrtle St. #107 Condo. $650,000
2 Commonwealth Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,328 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,228-square-foot lot. $622,000
9 Trafford St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,750-square-foot lot. $580,000
104 Common St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,629-square-foot lot. $485,000
165 Quincy Shore Drive #82 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $479,000
20 Rockview Road #4 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,183 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000
RANDOLPH
216 Grove St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,626 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,007-square-foot lot. $705,000
7 Marconi Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $540,000
8 Lillian St N One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,203-square-foot lot. $520,000
7 Bridle Path Circle #D Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $430,000
11 Virginia Circle. One-family split level, built in 1964, 952 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,275-square-foot lot. $310,000
RAYNHAM
75 Karens Way One-family ranch, built in 2007, 2,635 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 72,715-square-foot lot. $750,000
107 Lakeview Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 2,003 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,642-square-foot lot. $492,000
210 South St W One-family conventional, built in 1959, 1,288 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 64,046-square-foot lot. $410,000
READING
76 Minot St. One-family old style, built in 1899, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,589-square-foot lot. $625,000
8 Sanborn St. #1009 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 829 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $550,000
241 Forest St. One-family split level, built in 1962, 1,808 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,350-square-foot lot. $230,000
REVERE
24 Rand St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,920 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $870,000
61 Gage Ave. #B Condo. $755,000
70 Prospect Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 2,021 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,141-square-foot lot. $690,000
205 Suffolk Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1960, 1,788 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $650,000
84 Arcadia St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1878, 3,030 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,901-square-foot lot. $550,000
ROCKLAND
20 Nobscot Brook Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 1,639 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,132-square-foot lot. $615,000
173 Damon Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,380 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 baths, on 12,541-square-foot lot. $610,000
709 Liberty St. Two-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,653 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,027-square-foot lot. $600,000
251 Concord St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1975, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,349-square-foot lot. $485,000
76 Spring St. One-family split level, built in 2003, 1,476 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,563-square-foot lot. $474,500
135 Liberty St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,798 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,900-square-foot lot. $425,000
272 Central St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,008 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,784-square-foot lot. $400,000
31 Dexter Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1945, 680 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bath, on 9,348-square-foot lot. $257,500
ROSLINDALE
149 Metropolitan Ave. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 1,808 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $730,000
371 Metropolitan Ave. #2 Condo. $689,000
28 Clare Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,554 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,240-square-foot lot. $540,000
ROXBURY
9 Mills St. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 1,590 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,506-square-foot lot. $525,000
1430 Tremont St. #B8 Condo low-rise, built in 1988, 1,687 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,687-square-foot lot. $400,000
SALEM
30 Pleasant St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1870, 2,091 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,250-square-foot lot. $710,000
1 Valiant Way #1 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 2,500 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $575,000
9 Hathorne St. #1 Condo. $515,000
16 Phelps St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 860 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $470,000
50 Freedom Holw #209 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,090 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $400,000
SALISBURY
21 Atlantic Ave. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,286 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $749,900
135 Beach Road #B101 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 946 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000
SAUGUS
3 Lamplighters Way One-family contemporary, built in 2003, 5,819 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 125,457-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
3 Indian Rock Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1975, 2,714 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,305-square-foot lot. $950,000
5 Trull Circle. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,297-square-foot lot. $500,000
SHARON
46 Depot St. Two-family duplex, built in 1968, 1,890 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,500-square-foot lot. $814,000
SHERBORN
15 Pleasant St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,870 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 93,218-square-foot lot. $687,500
SHREWSBURY
4 Oriole Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,848-square-foot lot. $680,000
15 Bunker Hill Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1979, 1,190 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,278-square-foot lot. $550,000
9 Rivelly St. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $525,000
6 Kirk St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,976 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,317-square-foot lot. $475,000
60 Shrewsbury Green Drive #J Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $305,000
28 Spring Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,132 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,991-square-foot lot. $300,000
7 Wheeler Ave. One-family, built in 1961, 672 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,200-square-foot lot. $299,999
SOMERVILLE
40 Adrian St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,953 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,936-square-foot lot. $1,920,000
13 Grand View Ave. #2 Condo. $1,450,000
13 Grand View Ave. #1 Condo. $1,265,000
39 Governor Winthrop Road. Two-family decker, built in 1900, 2,609 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,050-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
9 Warner St. One-family conventional, built in 1905, 2,483 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,189-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
252 Summer St. #1 Condo two family, built in 1910, 1,050 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $950,000
11 Thorpe St. #11 Condo duplex, built in 1900, 1,185 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $735,000
77 Liberty Ave. #8 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 716 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $575,000
SOUTH BOSTON
150 Seaport Blvd #7A Condo. $2,150,000
437 D St. #2D Condo mid-rise, built in 1920, 1,178 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath, on 1,178-square-foot lot. $1,162,500
183 D St. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 2018, 1,147 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,020,000
45 W 3rd St. #411 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 1,033 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $945,000
862 E 2nd St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 2011, 1,358 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,043-square-foot lot. $925,000
466 E 3rd St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 2017, 839 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $649,000
145 Farragut Road #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1946, 460 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 460-square-foot lot. $380,000
SOUTHBOROUGH
97 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 4,289 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,950,000
5 Lorenzo Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,243 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,373-square-foot lot. $1,820,000
19 Orchard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,598 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 65,645-square-foot lot. $1,575,000
STONEHAM
25 Warren St. Two-family conventional, built in 1915, 1,995 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $728,000
20 Fieldstone Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1971, 1,948 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,528-square-foot lot. $725,000
8 Gerry St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,964-square-foot lot. $662,500
7 Benton St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 3,013 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $610,100
7 Benton St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 3,013 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $540,000
30 Hancock St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $525,000
STOUGHTON
5 Bergeron Way One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,842 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,874-square-foot lot. $900,000
22 Kevin Clancy Way One-family ranch, built in 2003, 2,736 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,000-square-foot lot. $685,000
41 Lelland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,321 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,500-square-foot lot. $549,900
203 Copperwood Drive #203 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,301 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $490,000
SUDBURY
80 Lincoln Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 5,087 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 64,393-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
60 Winsor Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,128 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,117-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
71 Chanticleer Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 3,042 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,178-square-foot lot. $1,288,000
107 White Pond Way #A23 Condo. $1,127,255
109 White Pond Way #A22 Condo. $955,775
401 Emery Lane #1401 Condo. $698,200
SWAMPSCOTT
115 Greenwood Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1985, 2,445 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,449-square-foot lot. $869,000
1008 Paradise Road #3L Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 754 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $329,000
TEWKSBURY
635 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 1,849 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,977-square-foot lot. $805,000
36 Vernon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,500 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $620,000
743 Trull Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,956 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $600,000
9 Davis Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,438 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,100-square-foot lot. $570,000
135 Heritage Drive #135 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,320 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $306,000
UPTON
59 Williams St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,700 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,819-square-foot lot. $700,000
54 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,300 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 111,078-square-foot lot. $525,000
13 Knowlton Circle #13 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,731 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $511,087
13 Maple Ave. #13 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,532 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $410,000
WALPOLE
4305 Pennington Drive #4305 Condo. $711,220
4209 Pennington Drive #4209 Condo. $684,870
4201 Pennington Drive #4201 Condo. $663,920
4303 Pennington Drive #4303 Condo. $644,535
401 East St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1830, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $380,000
WALTHAM
245 Worcester Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 3,191 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,342-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
31 Barbara Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1986, 1,961 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $855,000
40 Wayne Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,335 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,597-square-foot lot. $770,000
71 Indian Road. One-family old style, built in 1922, 886 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,073-square-foot lot. $500,000
56 Jacqueline Road #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $270,000
WATERTOWN
49 Waltham St. #49 Condo. $880,000
117 Templeton Pkwy #117 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 968 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,948-square-foot lot. $735,000
5 Repton Circle #5407 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 745 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $515,000
47 Crawford St. Two-family family flat, built in 1907, 2,160 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,689-square-foot lot. $500,000
4 Repton Circle #4111 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 567 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $405,000
WAYLAND
6 Alice Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,554 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,945-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
35 Knollwood Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1963, 1,919 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,035-square-foot lot. $1,165,000
38 Aqueduct Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,784 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,485-square-foot lot. $636,000
WELLESLEY
36 Ridge Hill Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 6,380 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 43,908-square-foot lot. $3,650,000
45 White Oak Road. One-family garrison, built in 1978, 3,667 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,590-square-foot lot. $1,975,000
11 Oakencroft Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 2,142 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,032-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
44 Chesterton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,249 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,218-square-foot lot. $1,405,000
17 Pleasant St. #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1917, 1,845 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,205,000
40 Seaver St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,943 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $975,000
WENHAM
17 Topsfield Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 2,645 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 73,542-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
11 Meridian Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $730,000
WEST BRIDGEWATER
15 Maple St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1983, 3,102 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 277,477-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
WEST ROXBURY
47 Atwill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,900-square-foot lot. $1,014,000
1100 VFW Pkwy #304 Condo low-rise, built in 2011, 1,272 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,272-square-foot lot. $575,000
195 Saint Theresa Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,179 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,841-square-foot lot. $568,500
44 Broadlawn Park #11 Condo low-rise, built in 1964, 920 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 920-square-foot lot. $455,000
39 Desoto Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,360-square-foot lot. $415,000
WESTBOROUGH
12 Brewer Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,140 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,952-square-foot lot. $1,248,000
4201 Peters Farm Way #4201 Condo, built in 2022, 1,469 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $548,200
4113 Peters Farm Way #4113 Condo, built in 2022, 1,469 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $539,215
WESTFORD
60 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,666 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 457,380-square-foot lot. $1,975,000
85-R Acton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,616 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 479,160-square-foot lot. $990,000
7 Crusade Road. One-family garrison, built in 1970, 1,971 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,340-square-foot lot. $790,000
57 Monadnock Drive #57 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 2,198 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $655,000
35 Cold Spring Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,361-square-foot lot. $530,000
30 W Prescott St. One-family old style, built in 1878, 1,409 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,812-square-foot lot. $479,900
WESTON
31 None Such Way One-family split level, built in 1978, 2,524 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,742-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
WESTPORT
138 Briggs Road. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,308 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $280,000
WESTWOOD
26 Hedgerow Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 4,088 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 50,890-square-foot lot. $2,325,000
181 Birchtree Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,707 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,080-square-foot lot. $1,113,000
298 Washington St. #305 Condo. $790,000
15 Grafton Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1938, 1,491 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,339-square-foot lot. $755,000
WEYMOUTH
11 Thistle Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,101 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,492-square-foot lot. $780,000
9 Lakeside Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1923, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,700-square-foot lot. $437,000
54 Courier St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $220,000
WHITMAN
22 Old Mansion Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 3,279 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,252-square-foot lot. $650,000
957 Franklin St. One-family split level, built in 2017, 2,024 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,583-square-foot lot. $600,000
877 Auburnville Way #B1 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,285 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000
484 Hogg Memorial Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,225 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $435,000
WILMINGTON
10 Wilton Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 3,236 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $870,000
13 Benson Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,002 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,700-square-foot lot. $755,000
252 Woburn St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,454 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,640-square-foot lot. $690,000
19 Linda Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,754 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $620,000
1 Nunn Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,524 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $500,000
44 Butters Row One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 1,119 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,530-square-foot lot. $401,000
168 Lowell St. #13 Condo. $285,300
WINCHESTER
14 Seneca Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 5,144 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,413-square-foot lot. $2,360,000
30 Clark St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 955 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,382-square-foot lot. $900,000
WINTHROP
3 Seal Harbor Road #633 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,286 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $583,000
41 Beal St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $575,000
239 Winthrop Shore Drive. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $525,000
315 Bowdoin St. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 3,980-square-foot lot. $500,000
203 Winthrop Shore Drive #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 725 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $320,000
WOBURN
8 Skyview Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1981, 1,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $590,000
11 Edith Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 928 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,450-square-foot lot. $505,000
WRENTHAM
80 Cowell Road #80 Condo townhse-end, built in 1982, 1,263 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000
These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send comments to [email protected] or [email protected]
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.