Real Estate News Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (May 3)

ABINGTON

391 Plymouth St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,708 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 37,007-square-foot lot. $532,000

150 Centre Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1929, 1,599 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,060-square-foot lot. $480,000

901 Thayer St. #901 Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 1,318 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $393,000

1016 Plymouth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1820, 1,572 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,314-square-foot lot. $385,000

1297 Washington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1830, 1,332 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,356-square-foot lot. $345,000

ACTON

4 Hazelnut St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 2,622 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,361-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

171 Split Rock #171 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 1,370 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $404,000

ALLSTON

23-R Griggs Place. One-family row-middle, built in 1960, 1,206 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,612-square-foot lot. $750,000

2-4 Sinclair Road #301 Condo. $655,000

AMESBURY

212 Lions Mouth Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 2,620 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 653,400-square-foot lot. $865,000

60 Merrimac St. #907 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,102 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $600,000

15 Currier St. #8 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $479,900

14 Ash St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,888 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,468-square-foot lot. $375,000

1 Brown Ave. #1-46 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 979 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $290,000

45 Macy St. #204C Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 969 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $282,000

ANDOVER

163 High Plain Road. One-family split entry, built in 1967, 2,280 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,215-square-foot lot. $740,000

14 Longwood Drive #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 908 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000

4 Colonial Drive #7B Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 719 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $285,000

20 Colonial Drive #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 769 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $261,500

ARLINGTON

71 Norfolk Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,597 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,015-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

10 Mount Vernon St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 4,368 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,843-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

5-7 Adams St. #5 Condo. $1,100,000

68 Woodside Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 2017, 3,556 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,187-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

101 Newport St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,432 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,879-square-foot lot. $790,000

4 Coral St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,454 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 5,271-square-foot lot. $675,000

30 Hamilton Road #204 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 917 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $600,000

1 Watermill Place #309 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 791 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $475,000

ASHLAND

18 Cutler Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,656 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,166-square-foot lot. $650,000

AVON

7 Hendricks St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,442 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,900-square-foot lot. $515,000

BEDFORD

1204 Albion Road #1204 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,851 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $615,000

BELLINGHAM

7 Fleetwood Road. One-family ranch, built in 2017, 986 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,655-square-foot lot. $440,000

150 Yvonne Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,068 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,350-square-foot lot. $425,000

481 Pulaski Blvd One-family old style, built in 1917, 1,114 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,000-square-foot lot. $400,000

59 Cross St. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 896 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 100,624-square-foot lot. $320,000

12 Rondeau Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,158 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,840-square-foot lot. $230,000

BELMONT

1 Meadows Lane #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 2,979 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths. $1,800,000

345 Marsh St. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 2,866 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,101-square-foot lot. $1,710,000

53 Farnham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 2,006 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,733-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

219 Brighton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,624 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,760-square-foot lot. $1,094,500

BERLIN

105 Dudley Road #105 Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 1,572 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $505,000

28 Campbell Road #28 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 2,135 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $201,700

BEVERLY

192 Dodge St. One-family contemporary, built in 2003, 2,640 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,380-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

166 Essex St. One-family dutch colonl, built in 1913, 2,124 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $850,000

3 Woodland Ave. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,622 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,221-square-foot lot. $760,000

14 Walden St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,118 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $612,000

119 Colon St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 972 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,055-square-foot lot. $525,000

53 Kernwood Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,440 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $500,000

14 Brimbal Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,303-square-foot lot. $450,000

BILLERICA

32 Riverhurst Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,571 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,624-square-foot lot. $800,000

21 Coolidge St. One-family split entry, built in 1962, 1,729 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $690,000

15 Skyline Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,734 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,040-square-foot lot. $670,000

11 Marion Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 1,738 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,780-square-foot lot. $635,000

16 Shelburne Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,558 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 55,060-square-foot lot. $500,000

2 Eubar Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,250-square-foot lot. $480,000

24 Friendship St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,850 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,320-square-foot lot. $429,528

7 Chesterfield Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 878 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $275,000

BOLTON

84 Frye Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,414 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 537,400-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

120 Moderator Way One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 2,803 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 67,518-square-foot lot. $930,000

37 Wheeler Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 1,990 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $770,000

435 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 891 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 103,542-square-foot lot. $470,000

BOSTON

401 Beacon St. #4 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 2,877 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $4,900,000

240 Devonshire St. #4501 Condo. $4,755,000

52 Beacon St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 3,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths. $4,060,000

16 Greenwich Park Three-family row-middle, built in 1860, 4,063 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 2,100-square-foot lot. $3,650,000

416 Commonwealth Ave. #401 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 2,363 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,363-square-foot lot. $3,310,000

188 Brookline Ave. #23A Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 1,852 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,900,000

63 Saint Botolph St. #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 2,277 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,277-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

500 Atlantic Ave. #19F Condo high-rise, built in 2006, 1,868 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,868-square-foot lot. $2,225,000

224 Marlborough St. #6 Condo mid-rise, built in 1890, 1,795 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,795-square-foot lot. $2,125,000

2-1/2 Battery Wharf #4510 Condo mid-rise, built in 2008, 1,571 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,571-square-foot lot. $2,075,000

220 Boylston St. #9018 Condo high-rise, built in 1985, 1,257 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,257-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

32 Saint Stephen St. One-family row-middle, built in 1886, 1,998 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,581-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

135 Seaport Blvd #606 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 1,011 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,625,000

6 Wellington St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,531 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 962-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

357 Beacon St. #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1886, 995 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 995-square-foot lot. $1,549,000

25 Follen St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,464 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,464-square-foot lot. $1,530,000

686 Tremont St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,215 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,215-square-foot lot. $1,510,000

134-136 Newton St. #134 Condo duplex, built in 2017, 2,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,060,000

65 E India Row #10B Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 1,650 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,650-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

133 Seaport Blvd #701 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 667 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $995,000

50 Saint Stephen St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1986, 953 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 953-square-foot lot. $950,000

62 Saint Rose St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 1,946 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $899,000

21 Cumberland St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 790 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 790-square-foot lot. $882,500

65 E India Row #24H Condo high-rise, built in 1972, 874 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 874-square-foot lot. $850,000

101 Prince St. #PH2 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 877 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 877-square-foot lot. $822,500

21 Chickatawbut St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2018, 2,045 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $805,000

120 Lincoln St. #3B Condo mid-rise, built in 1905, 1,302 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,302-square-foot lot. $795,000

151 Tremont St. #23K Condo high-rise, built in 1968, 605 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 605-square-foot lot. $790,000

121-127 Portland St. #208 Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 814 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $761,000

4-6 Henchman St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 648 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 648-square-foot lot. $750,000

111 Jersey St. #12 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 684 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 684-square-foot lot. $649,000

42-44 Beach St. #10C Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 760 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 760-square-foot lot. $625,000

125 Park Drive #34 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 443 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 443-square-foot lot. $460,000

20 Brent St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1890, 670 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $340,000

BOXBOROUGH

57 Meetinghouse Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1992, 2,087 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 88,427-square-foot lot. $846,000

398 Liberty Square Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,029 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,511-square-foot lot. $660,000

BOXFORD

87 Willow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,908 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $725,000

BRAINTREE

65 Mount Vernon St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,527 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,685-square-foot lot. $630,000

496 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 1,696 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,408-square-foot lot. $250,000

BRIDGEWATER

185 Bradley Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,530-square-foot lot. $799,900

30 Patricia Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 1,968 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,954-square-foot lot. $649,900

557 Forest St. One-family raised ranch, built in 2019, 924 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,391-square-foot lot. $550,000

126 Crescent St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 975 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,200-square-foot lot. $440,000

428 High St. One-family conventional, built in 1865, 1,116 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 35,700-square-foot lot. $390,000

80 Union St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,129 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 36,400-square-foot lot. $287,000

BRIGHTON

68 Foster St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 2,970 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,150-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

5-7 N Crescent Circuit Two-family duplex, built in 1955, 2,000 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,436-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

48 Oak Square Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,208 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,641-square-foot lot. $900,000

21 Soldiers Field Place #505 Condo. $280,700

21 Soldiers Field Place #301 Condo. $252,000

21 Soldiers Field Place #206 Condo. $213,700

21 Soldiers Field Place #408 Condo. $213,700

BROCKTON

44 Auburn St. Three-family family flat, built in 1890, 3,000 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $652,000

25 Irma Road. One-family split level, built in 1964, 2,061 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,703-square-foot lot. $580,000

152 Country Club Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,563 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,024-square-foot lot. $561,730

69 Leyden Park Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,729-square-foot lot. $454,000

170 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 1897, 1,708 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,344-square-foot lot. $430,000

37 Westland St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,337-square-foot lot. $428,000

320 Court St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,879-square-foot lot. $361,000

146 Court St. #603 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 946 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000

221 Oak St. #11-23 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,155 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000

150 Sawtell Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1929, 1,122 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,041-square-foot lot. $234,000

BROOKLINE

11 Carlton St. One-family duplex, built in 1870, 4,441 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,551-square-foot lot. $3,525,000

33 Thorndike St. One-family Colonial, built in 1919, 3,126 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,175-square-foot lot. $2,860,000

15 Russell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1923, 2,674 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,367-square-foot lot. $1,938,500

31 Bowker St. #31 Condo decker, built in 1925, 1,750 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,274,000

99 Pond Ave. #217 Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 1,590 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,000,000

46 Browne St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1945, 818 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $690,000

205 Kent St. #27 Condo low-rise, built in 1967, 795 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $564,000

77 Pond Ave. #309 Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 860 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $400,000

BURLINGTON

94 Locust St. One-family split entry, built in 1973, 2,286 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,200-square-foot lot. $852,000

5 Eastern Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,920 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,836-square-foot lot. $745,000

8 Eugene Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,960-square-foot lot. $655,000

11 Rahway Road. One-family ranch, built in 2004, 1,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $650,000

23 Pond Lane #23 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 1,335 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $639,000

7 Laurel Hill Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 938 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,954-square-foot lot. $635,000

10 Brantwood Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 924 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,020-square-foot lot. $500,000

1 Hallmark Gdns #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 915 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $400,000

31 Mohawk Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,761-square-foot lot. $285,750

59 Center St. #104 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 996 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $242,500

CAMBRIDGE

16 Francis Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1906, 5,312 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,512-square-foot lot. $5,300,000

75-83 Cambridge Pkwy #E410 Condo. $2,940,000

247-249 Mount Auburn St. #1 Condo semi detachd, built in 1873, 1,723 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,790,000

301 Huron Ave. #1 Condo two story, built in 1909, 1,225 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,535,000

419-421 Putnam Ave. #421-1 Condo. $1,535,000

12 Arnold Circle #11 Condo. $1,425,000

12 Berkshire Place. Two-family two family, built in 1886, 2,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,289-square-foot lot. $1,365,000

380 Harvard St. #3 Condo family flat, built in 1880, 1,014 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,000,000

118 Spring St. #2 Condo. $960,000

10 6th St. #2 Condo two story, built in 1873, 1,505 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $820,000

1 Hancock Place #1 Condo. $800,000

381-383 Cardinal Medeiros Ave. #2R Condo. $660,000

9 Washington Ave. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 715 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $600,000

35-37 Regent St. #2 Condo family flat, built in 1896, 704 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $599,900

285 Harvard St. #411 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 601 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $563,000

1643 Cambridge St. #44 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 540 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $550,000

CANTON

100 Kensington Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,696 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 74,923-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

34 Fairview Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,360 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,686-square-foot lot. $905,000

11 Jeffrey Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 2,430 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,769-square-foot lot. $776,000

7 Trudy Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $525,000

97 Mechanic St. One-family conventional, built in 1875, 1,182 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,305-square-foot lot. $495,500

CARLISLE

52 Twin Beech Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 3,714 square feet, 4 baths, on 103,673-square-foot lot. $1,630,000

120 Peter Hans Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 3,078 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,510,000

51 Pilgrim Path One-family decker, built in 1979, 3,233 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 174,240-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

119 Pine Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,645 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 94,090-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

1 Rocky Pt #1 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,888 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $233,433

CARVER

34 Pine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 1,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 56,192-square-foot lot. $480,000

37 Crystal Lake Drive. One-family cottage, built in 1953, 684 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,227-square-foot lot. $370,000

CHARLESTOWN

28 Harvard St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 1,430 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,400,000

22 Prospect St. #3 Condo. $1,150,000

22 Prospect St. #2 Condo. $1,050,000

27 Mystic St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1885, 2,310 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,239-square-foot lot. $917,000

2 Short Street Place. Two-family row-middle, built in 1885, 810 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 500-square-foot lot. $675,000

CHELMSFORD

12 Jackson Road #12 Condo. $749,000

3 Trotting Road. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 2,556 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,213-square-foot lot. $675,000

24 Pineneedle St. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,258 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,012-square-foot lot. $590,000

14 Temi Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,538-square-foot lot. $500,000

34 Scotty Hollow Drive #D Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,138 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $426,000

181 Littleton Road #407 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,251 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $357,000

3 Gregory Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 982 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,732-square-foot lot. $350,000

181 Littleton Road #334 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,282 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $348,000

CHELSEA

222 Webster Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,872 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $650,000

727 Broadway #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1893, 1,028 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $399,000

COHASSET

28 Orchard Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 5,115 square feet, 4 baths, on 17,856-square-foot lot. $2,249,100

12 Forest Notch One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,076 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,967-square-foot lot. $912,000

CONCORD

76 Brook Trail Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,154 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,178-square-foot lot. $925,000

300 Ministerial Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,322 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,871-square-foot lot. $550,000

DANVERS

33 Winthrop St Ext One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,704 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,053-square-foot lot. $611,000

29 Burroughs St. One-family old style, built in 1902, 1,856 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,659-square-foot lot. $600,000

36 Green St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,168 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,350-square-foot lot. $491,000

65 Wenham St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,250-square-foot lot. $451,000

6 Hardy St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 892 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,200-square-foot lot. $339,900

DEDHAM

460 Westfield St. One-family antique, built in 1850, 2,077 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,958-square-foot lot. $1,095,275

4 Hill Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1906, 1,856 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,280-square-foot lot. $790,000

58 Sanderson Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,450 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,986-square-foot lot. $600,000

36 N Stone Mill Drive #1224 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,371 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,500

DORCHESTER

10 Upland Ave. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 2015, 5,414 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,305,000

56-58 Crockett Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1930, 2,978 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,093-square-foot lot. $900,000

34 Dorset St. #3 Condo. $859,000

80-82 Centre St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,646 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $785,000

29 E Cottage St. Three-family conventional, built in 1905, 2,832 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,717-square-foot lot. $730,000

2-A Thane St. #3 Condo. $710,000

29 Tilesboro St. #3 Condo. $695,000

176 Fairmount St. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,248 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,470-square-foot lot. $690,000

9 Hillsboro St. #11 Condo. $575,000

58 Port Norfolk St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,616 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,137-square-foot lot. $547,000

43 Milwood St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1900, 980 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 980-square-foot lot. $532,346

36-38 Oakton Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,620 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,937-square-foot lot. $475,000

1241-1251 Adams St. #F509 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 802 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 802-square-foot lot. $440,000

82 Shepton St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 897 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $410,000

DOVER

178 Dedham St. One-family antique, built in 1870, 3,540 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 188,615-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

DUXBURY

830 Franklin St. One-family antique, built in 1870, 3,485 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 146,722-square-foot lot. $1,985,000

12 Federal Eagle Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,276 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,266-square-foot lot. $1,501,000

704 Bay Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1974, 1,465 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,792-square-foot lot. $1,500,704

58 Bay Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,428 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $915,000

129 Flint Locke Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,784 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,424-square-foot lot. $850,000

4 Prence Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 1,330 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $835,000

EAST BOSTON

57 Monmouth St. Three-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,304 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $1,051,000

162 Bremen St. Two-family row-end, built in 1910, 1,467 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,564-square-foot lot. $820,000

270-274 Paris St. #2 Condo. $770,000

270-274 Paris St. #4 Condo. $755,000

78 Falcon St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,334 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,770-square-foot lot. $730,000

23 Haynes St. One-family row-end, built in 1900, 1,268 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 875-square-foot lot. $725,000

2 Putnam St. #4 Condo. $710,000

217 Lexington St. #1 Condo. $650,000

1152 Bennington St. #2 Condo. $579,900

70 Bremen St. #507 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 708 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $540,000

47 Morris St. #1 Condo. $515,000

226 Lexington St. #3 Condo. $510,000

15 Orient Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,090 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,200-square-foot lot. $400,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

1618 Plymouth St. #1618 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000

EASTON

123 Depot St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,707 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 77,101-square-foot lot. $3,655,000

133 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 2,397 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 91,476-square-foot lot. $436,000

ESSEX

77 Eastern Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,056 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $440,000

EVERETT

62 Nichols St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,995 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,401-square-foot lot. $630,000

81 Florence St. One-family old style, built in 1886, 2,214 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,262-square-foot lot. $617,500

53 Woodlawn Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,156-square-foot lot. $600,000

FOXBOROUGH

51 Chestnut St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 2,056 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $685,000

FRAMINGHAM

1055 Grove St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,645 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 226,512-square-foot lot. $925,000

4 Autumn Lane #4 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 2,320 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $890,000

320 Bishop St. #320 Condo. $749,000

122 A St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 816 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 9,971-square-foot lot. $710,000

68 Higgins Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,270 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $615,000

13 Mayflower Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,768 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,097-square-foot lot. $571,000

10 Ballydrain Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,899 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,601-square-foot lot. $560,000

91 Flanagan Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 2,288 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,669-square-foot lot. $557,500

27 Mary Agnes Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,159-square-foot lot. $535,000

44 Essex St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 1,848 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,093-square-foot lot. $409,500

FRANKLIN

5 Kayla Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,906 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,106-square-foot lot. $805,000

3 Chilmark Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,746 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,699-square-foot lot. $680,000

139 Oak St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,015-square-foot lot. $640,000

931 W Central St. One-family old style, built in 1885, 1,622 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,700-square-foot lot. $250,100

GEORGETOWN

3 Littles Hill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,712 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,647-square-foot lot. $932,000

12 Raymond Court #12 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 2,384 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $676,000

16 Taylor St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $525,500

GLOUCESTER

27 Folly Point Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1983, 4,851 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,000-square-foot lot. $2,250,000

81 Western Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,655 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,030-square-foot lot. $675,000

21 Gee Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,177 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,300-square-foot lot. $450,000

44 Lexington Ave. #G1 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 860 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $276,000

145 Essex Ave. #512 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 636 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $260,000

14 Centennial Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 765 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $224,000

GRAFTON

117 Pleasant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2015, 2,701 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $825,000

100 Buttercup Lane #100 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,804 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,970,792-square-foot lot. $556,000

121 Providence Road #121 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,122 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $332,500

16 Milford Road #7 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,423 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $269,500

HAMILTON

11 Martel Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 2,202 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,290-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

2 Patton Rdg #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 2,511 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $929,900

169 Railroad Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,396 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,601-square-foot lot. $585,000

HANOVER

67 Myrtle St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $480,000

295 Winter St. #14 Condo. $267,000

295 Winter St. #1 Condo. $257,500

HARVARD

1-B Powell St. #1B Condo. $685,000

HAVERHILL

8 Comanche Circle #8 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 2,284 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $750,000

37-39 Arch St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1880, 3,810 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,940-square-foot lot. $680,000

8 Myron Road. One-family old style, built in 1924, 1,905 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 254,695-square-foot lot. $642,000

39 S Central St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,440 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,617-square-foot lot. $621,100

48 Chadwick Road. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,951 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $600,000

90 Bennington St. One-family split entry, built in 1986, 1,731 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $550,000

119 Woodstock St. One-family ranch, built in 1936, 1,630 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,499-square-foot lot. $535,000

4 Moreland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,094-square-foot lot. $485,001

97 Keeley St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,815 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,599-square-foot lot. $485,000

27 Oak Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1910, 1,806 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $409,000

812 S Main St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,134-square-foot lot. $400,000

180 Morgan Drive #180 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,156 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $362,000

11 Jefferey Lane #11 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,374 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000

22 Country Hollow Lane #22 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,424 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $277,619

52-58 Washington St. #3B Condo/Apt, built in 1882, 1,003 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $272,500

35 S Pine St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,331 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,530-square-foot lot. $242,821

HINGHAM

140 Halsted Drive #140 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 2,329 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,470,000

40 Abington St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,332 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 68,750-square-foot lot. $700,000

HOLBROOK

29 Belair Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,800 square feet, 3 baths, on 39,079-square-foot lot. $805,000

HOLLISTON

705 Adams St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,998 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 304,789-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

57 Garett Way #57 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,680 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $595,000

147 Turner Road #71 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 684 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $210,000

HOPKINTON

56 Chamberlain St. One-family, on 60,239-square-foot lot. $1,888,157

7 Westfield Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,489 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,184-square-foot lot. $1,170,000

2 Spicebush Court #2 Condo, built in 2016, 2,688 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,125,000

118 Hayward St. One-family conventional, built in 1997, 2,015 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,729-square-foot lot. $851,000

2 Williams Way One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,508 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 61,341-square-foot lot. $580,000

5 Turnbridge Lane #5 Condo Town House, built in 1992, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $490,000

53 Pinecrest Vlg #53 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,152 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

HUDSON

80 Murphy Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 1,236 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,327-square-foot lot. $470,509

HULL

14 Oceanside Drive #14 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,928 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,115,000

25 Bay St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,248 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $790,000

62 Oceanside Drive #62 Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 1,723 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000

15 Park Ave. #214 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,262 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $520,000

634 Nantasket Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,915 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,540-square-foot lot. $510,000

45 Hull Shore Drive #307 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 915 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $412,000

HYDE PARK

74 Dedham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,804 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,088-square-foot lot. $620,000

15 Norton St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $600,000

31 Sanford St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,225-square-foot lot. $560,000

195 Dana Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,855-square-foot lot. $493,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

120-122 Chestnut Ave. #2 Condo decker, built in 2002, 1,517 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,517-square-foot lot. $1,279,000

59 Mossdale Road. One-family split level, built in 1960, 2,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,150-square-foot lot. $1,095,000

156 Green St. #300 Condo low-rise, built in 2011, 1,604 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,604-square-foot lot. $949,000

46 Rockvale Circle #46 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,720 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,720-square-foot lot. $720,000

29-31 Morton St. #34 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,361 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,361-square-foot lot. $625,000

43 Forest Hills St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 862 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 862-square-foot lot. $565,000

LAKEVILLE

10 Wagon Trl One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,738 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 141,438-square-foot lot. $1,040,000

3 Island Vw One-family conventional, built in 1935, 1,416 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,700-square-foot lot. $699,000

51 Shore Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 650 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,800-square-foot lot. $560,000

27 Captains Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1974, 1,655 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,063-square-foot lot. $480,000

213 County St. One-family cottage, built in 1946, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $435,000

LAWRENCE

220 Carleton St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,754 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $776,000

33-35 Rhine St. Three-family family flat, built in 1905, 3,219 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,569-square-foot lot. $650,000

42 Exchange St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,073 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $335,000

6 Rhine St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,669 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,031-square-foot lot. $290,000

18 Wilbur St. #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 1,084 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $247,600

312 Water St. #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 923 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $235,000

LEXINGTON

43 Bartlett Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1924, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,337-square-foot lot. $2,370,000

11 Carley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,478 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,905-square-foot lot. $2,163,000

231 Woburn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,976 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

149 East St. #149 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $925,000

56 Harding Road. One-family conventional, built in 1946, 1,430 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,838-square-foot lot. $775,000

15 Emerson Gardens Road #15 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 624 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 435-square-foot lot. $390,000

LINCOLN

80 Trapelo Road. One-family antique, built in 1785, 7,515 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 123,255-square-foot lot. $2,447,500

21 Blackburnian Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 7,440 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 80,131-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

LOWELL

53 Walker St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1880, 3,300 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,123-square-foot lot. $715,000

165 Market St. #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1858, 2,693 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $563,500

60 Winthrop Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,675 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $515,000

109 Glenwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,888 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,438-square-foot lot. $450,000

74 W 4th St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,326 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,987-square-foot lot. $449,900

20 Virginia Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,375-square-foot lot. $430,000

230 Boylston St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,486 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,688-square-foot lot. $385,000

630 Princeton Blvd #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,108 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000

19 Maitland Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,028 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $360,000

48 Boylston St. #48 Condo. $358,000

219 Central St. #4F Condo/Apt, built in 1950, 962 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000

200-A Market St. #218 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,436 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $324,900

42 Plummer Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,066 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,122-square-foot lot. $265,000

4 E Burnside Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1906, 902 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,356-square-foot lot. $200,000

LYNN

26 Astor St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 4,077 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,780-square-foot lot. $975,000

4 Wallace Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,753 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 5,969-square-foot lot. $925,000

60 Spencer St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 3,355 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,308-square-foot lot. $700,000

186 Woodland N One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 1,908 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,800-square-foot lot. $685,000

5 Susan Drive #3 Condo. $675,000

7 Susan Drive #4 Condo. $675,000

77 Grove St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 2,060 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,944-square-foot lot. $610,000

9 Herbert Place. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,177 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,707-square-foot lot. $530,000

11 Clifton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 816 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $451,000

295 Lynn Shore Drive #407 Condo high-rise, built in 1979, 1,305 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 59,686-square-foot lot. $410,000

51 Kernwood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,142 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,922-square-foot lot. $407,000

88 Franklin St. #302 Condo loft, built in 1890, 1,766 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,906-square-foot lot. $380,000

13 Sheldon St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,697 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,619-square-foot lot. $360,000

663 Boston St. #12 Condo, built in 1985, 1,712 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,769-square-foot lot. $360,000

LYNNFIELD

6 Elizabeth Way One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 8,914 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 30,152-square-foot lot. $2,650,000

3 Debston Lane. One-family split level, built in 1960, 2,156 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $925,000

15 Hutchins Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,430-square-foot lot. $535,000

MALDEN

30 Franklin St. #227 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 746 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $372,500

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA

8 Butler Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,247 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,126-square-foot lot. $625,000

MANSFIELD

6 Cedar Ridge Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,755 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

19 Fredric Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,240 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $815,000

435-437 Gilbert St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,584 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,080-square-foot lot. $540,000

10 Erick Road #29 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,540 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,000

MARBLEHEAD

84 Harbor Ave. One-family old style, built in 1926, 2,916 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,100-square-foot lot. $3,650,000

8 Sean Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 2,464 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,740-square-foot lot. $1,990,000

27 Orne St. One-family antique, built in 1830, 2,305 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,585-square-foot lot. $1,875,000

49 Pleasant St. #2 Condo. $1,750,000

174 Jersey St. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 2,870 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,938-square-foot lot. $1,610,000

47 Pleasant St. #1 Condo. $1,525,000

10 Stacey Court. One-family old style, built in 1860, 2,902 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,217-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

8 Sean Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 2,464 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,740-square-foot lot. $610,000

MARLBOROUGH

612 Hemenway St. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,480 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $740,300

317 Brigham St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,070 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $405,000

73 Millham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,128 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,066-square-foot lot. $405,000

141 Dudley St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,663-square-foot lot. $273,000

MARSHFIELD

180 Canal St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,313 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $620,000

28 Samoset Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1900, 1,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $610,000

36 Crane Road. One-family ranch, built in 1935, 888 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,950-square-foot lot. $560,000

506 Pine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 2,481 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 85,378-square-foot lot. $390,000

34 Saginaw Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,488 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $305,000

769 Plain St. #C Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,530 square feet, 3 baths. $275,000

451 School St. #7-3 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 923 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $239,000

6 Royal Dane Drive #34 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 723 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $230,000

MATTAPAN

15 Cragmere Terrace. Two-family two family, built in 1965, 1,944 square feet, 8 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,378-square-foot lot. $660,000

39 Harmon St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $510,000

83 Hollingsworth St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,391 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,201-square-foot lot. $500,000

44 Hillsboro Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,804 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,448-square-foot lot. $370,000

MAYNARD

119 Acton St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,046 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 44,605-square-foot lot. $546,000

3-5 Linden St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,488 square feet, 16 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,752-square-foot lot. $487,000

MEDFIELD

21 Longmeadow Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,939 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,042-square-foot lot. $853,000

MEDFORD

400 Winthrop St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,164 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,665-square-foot lot. $1,381,000

130 Boston Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,481 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,125-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

111 Sharon St. Two-family two family, built in 1926, 2,696 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $1,080,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #D408 Condo. $865,900

20 Ship Ave. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,202 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $675,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #D103 Condo. $649,900

320 Middlesex Ave. #D104 Condo. $599,900

65 Valley St. #5B Condo. $460,000

37 South St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 742 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $360,000

75 Ship Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 848 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $353,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #302 Condo high-rise, built in 2021, 1,438 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $281,600

MEDWAY

8 King Phillip St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $585,000

3 Wamesit St. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 840 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $410,000

MELROSE

63 Clifton Park Two-family conventional, built in 1880, 3,049 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,720-square-foot lot. $1,572,000

54 Garfield Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,599-square-foot lot. $1,155,000

12 Blueberry Hill Lane #12 Condo. $1,140,000

13 Blueberry Hill Lane #13 Condo. $1,125,000

95 Converse Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1965, 1,830 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $855,000

41 Lynde Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1926, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $705,000

185 Franklin St. #3 Condo. $420,000

185 Franklin St. #1 Condo. $415,000

26 W Wyoming Ave. #3B Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 596 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $360,000

MERRIMAC

17 Alnette Road. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1954, 816 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,000-square-foot lot. $575,000

METHUEN

8-10 Lawrence St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1930, 3,789 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,685-square-foot lot. $740,000

21 Royal Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,901 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,630-square-foot lot. $730,000

188 Old Ferry Drive. One-family gambrel, built in 1990, 2,547 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $715,000

23 Shirley Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 2,408 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $591,000

8 Rambler Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,297 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $570,000

74 Dracut St. One-family antique, built in 1775, 2,128 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $555,000

21 Lantern Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1978, 1,968 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,731-square-foot lot. $489,000

45 Washington St. #17 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,776 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $402,000

1 Rosewood Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,463 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,080-square-foot lot. $380,000

20 Washington St. #56 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,000

21 Hampshire Road #113 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 690 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $266,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

117 Sproat St. Two-family two family, built in 1908, 2,846 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $550,000

115 Peirce St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,378 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $530,000

7 Crocker St. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,674 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,314-square-foot lot. $375,000

31 Lane St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,650 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,097-square-foot lot. $250,000

MIDDLETON

12 Greystone Drive #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 2,493 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $880,500

MILFORD

15 Fox Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,468 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 74,052-square-foot lot. $641,000

10 Yale Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 1,614 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $565,000

10 Violet Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,352 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,605-square-foot lot. $528,000

MILLIS

20 Richardson Drive #274 Condo. $907,484

12 Richardson Drive #270 Condo. $882,934

275 Orchard St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,136-square-foot lot. $500,000

MILTON

25 Blue Hill River Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,630 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 25,544-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

1380 Blue Hill Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 3,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,946-square-foot lot. $805,000

131 Eliot St. #312 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,250 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $765,000

68 Revere St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,539 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,562-square-foot lot. $600,000

NAHANT

36 Emerald Road. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,417 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,574-square-foot lot. $760,000

NATICK

80 Eliot St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,359 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,721-square-foot lot. $1,960,000

84 Eliot St. RES UDV LAND, on 17,468-square-foot lot. $1,960,000

25 Laconia Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 897 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

11 Cooper Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,366 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,940-square-foot lot. $1,095,000

3 Ledge Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,506 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,119-square-foot lot. $850,000

44 Washington St. #44 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,683 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $740,000

12 Burning Tree Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,385-square-foot lot. $725,000

70 Hartford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 1,858 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,650-square-foot lot. $610,000

32 Sherman St. One-family split level, built in 1957, 1,166 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,038-square-foot lot. $600,000

1 Thoreau Court #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $395,000

NEEDHAM

34 Whitman Road. One-family garrison, built in 1961, 2,161 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

89 Tudor Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1959, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,367-square-foot lot. $1,235,000

40 Lake Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,317 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,331-square-foot lot. $983,000

72 Green St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1924, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $935,000

103 Aletha Road. One-family split level, built in 1957, 1,405 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,542-square-foot lot. $900,000

1011 Webster St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1928, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $450,000

100 Rosemary Way #315 Condo, built in 1986, 1,008 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $415,000

NEWBURYPORT

10 Hancock St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,828 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,140,000

39 Broad St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 1,332 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $625,000

6 Pine St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 806 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,520-square-foot lot. $600,000

19-23 Pleasant St. #401 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 867 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $527,500

84 Water St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 866 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $465,000

NEWTON

25 Farlow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 3,375 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 15,874-square-foot lot. $2,458,000

7 Sheridan St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,596 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 13,395-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

74 Cummings Road #74 Condo. $2,185,000

6 Chatham Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,970 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,314-square-foot lot. $1,825,000

115 Windsor Road. One-family victorian, built in 1907, 2,571 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,815-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

40 Whittier Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 2,238 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,760-square-foot lot. $1,615,000

67 Walnut St. #1 Condo. $1,500,000

177 Concord St. One-family victorian, built in 1902, 1,818 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,000-square-foot lot. $1,445,000

39 Bencliffe Circle. Two-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,646 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 23,810-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

6 Denns Place. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,610 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,084-square-foot lot. $1,155,000

38 Richardson St. #1 Condo. $1,050,000

68 Pierrepont Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,836 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,617-square-foot lot. $1,005,000

210 Nahanton St. #415 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,168 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,251,043-square-foot lot. $568,000

49 Grove St. #6 Condo victorian, built in 1910, 532 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 11,511-square-foot lot. $395,000

166 Tremont St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 2,472 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,978-square-foot lot. $250,000

NORFOLK

7 Hill St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,712 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $599,900

NORTH ANDOVER

40 Perley Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 945 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,945-square-foot lot. $455,000

1401 Great Pond Road #17 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 2,283 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000

350 Greene St. #404 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,252 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths. $350,000

1 Walker Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $289,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

257 West St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,561 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,517-square-foot lot. $445,800

NORTH READING

27 Kings Row One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,560 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 124,146-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

230 Martins Lndg #101 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,490 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $624,900

200 Martins Lndg #101 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,470 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $615,995

8 New St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $610,500

26 Spoon Way #26 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,594 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $550,000

250 Martins Lndg #110 Condo. $469,999

NORTHBOROUGH

85 Little Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,935 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,071-square-foot lot. $1,005,000

234 Church St. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,402-square-foot lot. $450,000

NORTON

2 Crowe Farm Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,357 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,629-square-foot lot. $700,000

56 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 1,888 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,198-square-foot lot. $635,000

285 E Main St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 937 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $345,000

NORWELL

4 Pleasant St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,604 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $884,000

48 Masthead Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,228 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $880,000

NORWOOD

600 Nichols St. One-family ranch, built in 1987, 3,617 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 26,786-square-foot lot. $950,000

36 Audubon Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,479 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,600-square-foot lot. $700,000

10 Hartford St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,425 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $480,000

49 Saint Paul Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,277-square-foot lot. $430,000

215 Rock St. #J3 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 443 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $265,000

PEABODY

14 Buxton Lane. Two-family old style, built in 1930, 2,160 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,619-square-foot lot. $730,000

48 Driscoll St. Three-family old style, built in 1900, 2,676 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,544-square-foot lot. $691,000

29 Arnold Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,620 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $640,000

7 Mount Pleasant Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $625,000

19 Dale St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,175 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $605,000

2506 Pheasant Creek Lane #2506 Condo townhse-end, built in 1987, 2,234 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $549,900

2402 Pheasant Creek Lane #2402 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $510,000

11 Ledgewood Way #16 Condo, built in 1987, 1,490 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $480,000

34 Tremont St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,854 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,889-square-foot lot. $420,000

PEMBROKE

70 Milford Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,796 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 86,339-square-foot lot. $925,000

16 Champion Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,499-square-foot lot. $600,000

54 Oldham St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,880-square-foot lot. $600,000

9 Owls Head Way One-family gambrel, built in 1973, 1,843 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,002-square-foot lot. $595,000

22 Valley St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,356-square-foot lot. $565,000

9 School St. One-family antique, built in 1800, 2,704 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,300-square-foot lot. $339,900

186 Furnace Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1940, 1,026 square feet, 2 baths, on 14,020-square-foot lot. $325,000

PEPPERELL

21 Birch Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 1,833 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,020-square-foot lot. $569,900

20 Haskell Road. One-family split entry, built in 1969, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $450,000

PLYMOUTH

18 Tinkers Blf #18 Condo. $966,215

36 Snapping Bow One-family contemporary, built in 2019, 2,107 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,355-square-foot lot. $950,000

11 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 1,960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,744-square-foot lot. $810,000

28 Cottage Cv One-family contemporary, built in 2007, 3,146 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,380-square-foot lot. $780,000

15 Hatherly Rise #15 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 2,134 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $775,000

40 Federal Furnace Road. One-family ranch, built in 1976, 1,768 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,227-square-foot lot. $650,000

2 Mariners Way #212 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,451 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $619,000

170 Ellisville Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 939 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,792-square-foot lot. $450,000

100 Black Cat Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,569 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 48,750-square-foot lot. $426,000

14 Atlantic St. #4 Condo Town House, built in 1890, 840 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $385,000

4 Oaken Bucket Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1981, 1,468 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $350,000

156 Court St. One-family, built in 1900, 816 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,310-square-foot lot. $299,000

2 Marc Drive #2B2 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 898 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $285,000

10 Chapel Hill Drive #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 895 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $240,000

QUINCY

4 Preston Sq #4 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 2,331 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,400,000

97 Hilma St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,604 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,320-square-foot lot. $975,000

7 S Central Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 3,251 square feet, 6 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,727-square-foot lot. $909,000

163 Bates Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1890, 2,896 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,502-square-foot lot. $899,900

85-105 Myrtle St. #302 Condo. $885,000

26 Baxter St. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 1,911 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,604-square-foot lot. $798,000

85 Myrtle St. #202 Condo. $792,000

224 Marina Drive #224 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,448 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $725,000

28 Bedford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,631 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,745-square-foot lot. $710,000

85-105 Myrtle St. #305 Condo. $705,000

85 Myrtle St. #310 Condo. $695,000

106 Washington St. #32 Condo low-rise, built in 2005, 1,882 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $686,000

85-105 Myrtle St. #101 Condo. $665,000

85-105 Myrtle St. #210 Condo. $632,000

80 Knollwood Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,008 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,233-square-foot lot. $625,000

908 Southern Artery One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,166 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,862-square-foot lot. $525,000

652 Sea St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,988-square-foot lot. $500,000

200 Falls Blvd #H306 Condo/Apt, built in 1993, 1,028 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

115 S Walnut St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 887 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $375,000

1025 Hancock St. #4H Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 670 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $305,000

200 Cove Way #607 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,067 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000

195 Independence Ave. #143 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 670 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $270,000

RANDOLPH

36 Mcauliffe Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,176 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,183-square-foot lot. $330,000

151 Bittersweet Lane #208 Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 660 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $225,000

RAYNHAM

145 Clubhouse Circle. One-family ranch, built in 2011, 1,476 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $500,000

500 S Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,049 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 95,845-square-foot lot. $493,000

77 Elm St E One-family Cape Cod, built in 1967, 2,221 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,499-square-foot lot. $451,000

READING

9 Courtyard Place #9 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 3,305 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,079,000

31 Green Meadow Drive #31 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 4,192 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths. $1,048,500

25 Vista Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,356 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,180-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

18 White Oaks Lane #18 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 2,122 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $925,000

46 Wakefield St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,078 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,025-square-foot lot. $810,000

62 Abigail Way #2009 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,715 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $705,000

605 Summer Ave. #1-26 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,094 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $432,000

REVERE

269 Sargent St. Two-family two family, built in 1981, 3,225 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,080-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

100 Vane St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,584 square feet, 14 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,844-square-foot lot. $710,000

15 Rose St. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 1,910 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,929-square-foot lot. $624,000

29 Liberty Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 2,100 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,491-square-foot lot. $618,000

350 Revere Beach Blvd #3L Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 888 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $480,000

7 Park Ave. #51 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $328,000

65 Steeple St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1934, 1,094 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $280,000

ROCKPORT

199 Granite St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 870 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $420,000

ROSLINDALE

158 Cornell St. Two-family conventional, built in 1979, 1,008 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,730-square-foot lot. $488,000

ROXBURY

4 Juniper Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 2,010 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,944-square-foot lot. $850,000

60 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,922 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,080-square-foot lot. $672,500

2 Guild St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2007, 1,220 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,220-square-foot lot. $665,000

24 Winthrop St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1899, 685 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 685-square-foot lot. $415,000

10 Mills St. One-family row-end, built in 1890, 1,532 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,351-square-foot lot. $250,000

40 Terrace St. #3 Condo. $250,000

40 Terrace St. #5 Condo. $250,000

SALEM

9 Hodges Court. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 2,063 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,387-square-foot lot. $885,000

23 Appleby Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 1,994 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,960-square-foot lot. $690,000

13 Madeline Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,202-square-foot lot. $580,000

16 Lemon St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1870, 1,744 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,201-square-foot lot. $575,000

37 Whalers Lane #37 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,631 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000

69 Butler St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,149 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,202-square-foot lot. $459,000

259 Washington St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,456 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,459-square-foot lot. $420,000

6-R Hazel Terrace #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 559 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,198-square-foot lot. $280,000

SALISBURY

5 Cushing St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,901 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,402-square-foot lot. $450,000

SAUGUS

21 Walden Terrace. One-family contemporary, built in 1984, 2,488 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $820,000

112 Vine St. One-family old style, built in 1945, 1,272 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,319-square-foot lot. $590,000

9 Fairview St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,564 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,850-square-foot lot. $525,000

15 Lilypond Ave. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,080 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,940-square-foot lot. $485,000

1 Atkinson Drive #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 775 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $298,000

SCITUATE

99 Beaver Dam Road. One-family conventional, built in 1851, 2,782 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,835-square-foot lot. $1,290,000

55 Otis Place. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,104-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

407 Tilden Road. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 2,305 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,878-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

39 Creelman Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,696 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,500-square-foot lot. $820,000

31 Brook St. One-family conventional, built in 1912, 1,390 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $750,000

161 Captain Peirce Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 771 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,145-square-foot lot. $330,000

SHARON

45 Horizons Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,928 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,709-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

166 Edge Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,504 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,113-square-foot lot. $809,000

1247 Bay Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,240-square-foot lot. $635,000

SHERBORN

100 Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 4,529 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 130,680-square-foot lot. $2,050,000

187 S Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,723 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $495,000

SHREWSBURY

147-151 South St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1946, 2,512 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 84,071-square-foot lot. $560,000

48 Plainfield Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,110 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,673-square-foot lot. $500,000

41 Woodway Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 938 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,346-square-foot lot. $475,000

40 High St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 42,556-square-foot lot. $360,000

296 Oak St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1936, 1,285 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,530-square-foot lot. $335,000

SOMERVILLE

49 Irving St. One-family conventional, built in 1885, 2,464 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,250-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

197 Morrison Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1860, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,763-square-foot lot. $1,730,000

61 Lowden Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1905, 3,460 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,037-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

83 Alpine St. #2 Condo conventional, built in 2020, 1,805 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,377,000

103 Kidder Ave. #2 Condo two family, built in 1905, 1,641 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,240,000

30 Franklin St. #B Condo. $1,179,000

23 Dane Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1885, 1,091 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,343-square-foot lot. $1,167,000

39 Murdock St. #2 Condo decker, built in 2018, 1,534 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,150,000

81 Lowell St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,414 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,215-square-foot lot. $1,130,000

18 Porter St. #2 Condo conventional, built in 1890, 1,472 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,800-square-foot lot. $1,015,000

109-111 Prospect St. #105 Condo. $950,000

17 Bolton St. #17 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,160 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $874,800

23 Russell Road #23 Condo decker, built in 1910, 1,004 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $800,000

150 Lowell St. #3 Condo two family, built in 1910, 992 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $765,000

108 Gilman St. #3 Condo. $750,000

108 Gilman St. #1 Condo. $680,000

108 Gilman St. #2 Condo. $667,900

SOUTH BOSTON

22 Liberty Drive #5F Condo high-rise, built in 2015, 1,859 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $4,800,000

150 Seaport Blvd #6C Condo. $3,325,000

240 Devonshire St. #3803 Condo. $2,550,000

112 W 3rd St. One-family row-middle, built in 1899, 2,266 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,008-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

141-143 W 6th St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 2017, 1,979 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,429,000

5 Brewster St. Three-family row-middle, built in 1900, 2,126 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 846-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

164 Old Colony Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1895, 1,452 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,744-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

205 E St. #9N Condo low-rise, built in 2017, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $899,000

663 E 5th St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1905, 1,201 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,201-square-foot lot. $850,000

254 W Broadway #2 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 1,136 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,166-square-foot lot. $755,000

9 W Broadway #508 Condo mid-rise, built in 1906, 845 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 845-square-foot lot. $638,500

SOUTHBOROUGH

12 Bay Path Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,704 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 91,476-square-foot lot. $1,560,000

52 Oregon Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,120 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,026-square-foot lot. $850,000

8 Bantry Road. One-family garrison, built in 1974, 2,308 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $745,000

9 Woodland Road. One-family old style, built in 1848, 2,143 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 55,757-square-foot lot. $670,000

14 Oak Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,415-square-foot lot. $590,000

57 Southville Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 928 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,997-square-foot lot. $200,000

STONEHAM

6 Kenneth Terrace. One-family split level, built in 1957, 1,888 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,584-square-foot lot. $732,000

38 Endicott Road. One-family old style, built in 1931, 1,294 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $550,000

144 Marble St. #205 Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,291 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,500

17 Philips Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,329 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,095-square-foot lot. $350,000

STOUGHTON

900 Washington St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,372 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,928-square-foot lot. $736,000

153 Carey Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,780 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,332-square-foot lot. $610,000

4 Ralph Mann Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,693-square-foot lot. $498,000

57 Franklin St. One-family old style, built in 1950, 1,308 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,560-square-foot lot. $490,000

44 Kinsley St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,035-square-foot lot. $400,000

12 Rose St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,223 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000

70 Brian Drive #D Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,250 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000

139 Stoughton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,440 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,038-square-foot lot. $317,000

58 Union St. #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 671 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $215,000

STOWSUDBURY

191 Landham Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 5,609 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 48,712-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

271 Boston Post Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1830, 4,684 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 92,707-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

164 Morse Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,522 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,307-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

102 Emery Lane #90 Condo. $890,000

375 Dutton Road. One-family split level, built in 1966, 3,072 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 73,977-square-foot lot. $738,000

62 Indian Ridge Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,816 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,541-square-foot lot. $710,000

375 Dutton Road. One-family split level, built in 1966, 3,072 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 73,977-square-foot lot. $695,000

3 Howe St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,218 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,900-square-foot lot. $525,000

15 Elmwood Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 966 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $350,000

SWAMPSCOTT

217 Humphrey St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,726 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $980,000

20 Hillcrest Circle. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,442 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,962-square-foot lot. $645,000

406 Paradise Road #3L Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,314 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $375,000

TEWKSBURY

31 Devonshire Road. One-family split level, built in 1969, 2,518 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $755,000

114 Brown St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,026 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,944-square-foot lot. $530,000

48 Decarolis Drive #48 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,023 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $420,000

284 Apache Way #284 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,274 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $390,000

TOPSFIELD

106 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,309 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,932-square-foot lot. $850,000

UPTON

51 Glen Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,688 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $650,000

WAKEFIELD

10 Jordan Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 1,902 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,702-square-foot lot. $853,000

16 Rosemary Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1979, 2,258 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,566-square-foot lot. $850,000

1 Wolcott St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,885 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,413-square-foot lot. $679,900

88 Greenwood Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 978 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,289-square-foot lot. $627,500

229 Oak St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,674 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,214-square-foot lot. $600,000

11 Harwick Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,304 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,307-square-foot lot. $590,000

23 Robin Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 816 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,019-square-foot lot. $256,250

12 Richardson St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 620 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $220,000

WALPOLE

8 Boyden Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 3,605 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 42,522-square-foot lot. $1,310,000

4403 Pennington Drive #4403 Condo. $699,720

4109 Pennington Drive #4109 Condo. $678,815

15 Woodruff Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,438 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,593-square-foot lot. $670,000

4406 Pennington Drive #4406 Condo. $663,990

4204 Pennington Drive #4204 Condo. $661,920

138 East St. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 1,067 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,576-square-foot lot. $553,500

119 Lewis Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $430,500

224 School St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 815 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $310,000

WALTHAM

221 Worcester Lane #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $745,000

27 Pelham Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 976 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,802-square-foot lot. $651,000

315 College Farm Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 975 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $593,000

1105 Lexington St. #2-8 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 740 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $385,000

WATERTOWN

52-54 Edgecliff Road. Two-family family flat, built in 1928, 3,071 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,637-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

142 California St. #1 Condo. $1,060,000

64 Lowell Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1960, 1,363 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,227-square-foot lot. $730,000

16 School Lane #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1914, 1,525 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $696,250

47 Waltham St. #47 Condo. $695,000

36 French St. #36 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 982 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $540,000

270 Lexington St. #270 Condo Town House, built in 1940, 874 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $500,000

44 Pierce Road #44 Condo Town House, built in 1940, 874 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $448,500

WAYLAND

26 Pickwick Way #26 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,975 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,050,000

WELLESLEY

117 Abbott Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1919, 5,380 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $4,599,000

112 Lowell Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 4,049 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,292-square-foot lot. $3,025,000

52 Ridge Hill Farm Road. One-family garrison, built in 1964, 4,432 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 41,291-square-foot lot. $2,925,000

34 Bay View Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,654 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,396-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

23 Louis Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,624 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,935-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

64 Fuller Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 2,442 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,937-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

25 Crown Ridge Road. One-family garrison, built in 1947, 1,614 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,371-square-foot lot. $1,495,000

68 Parker Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,278 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,781-square-foot lot. $1,237,000

40 Seaver St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,948 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,175,000

65 Grove St. #249 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,528 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $875,000

WENHAM

67 Dodges Row Two-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 3,990 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $850,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

97 East St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,378 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $439,900

WEST NEWBURY

95 River Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 4,134 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

13 Turkey Hill Road. One-family antique, built in 1890, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $899,777

WEST ROXBURY

70 Northdale Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1916, 966 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,965-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

22 Pender St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 1,696 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,134-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

247 W Roxbury Pkwy One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,643 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,360-square-foot lot. $825,000

57 Broadlawn Park #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1964, 921 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 921-square-foot lot. $460,000

116 Spring St. #D2 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 768-square-foot lot. $342,000

WESTBOROUGH

53 Piccadilly Way One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,250 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 79,323-square-foot lot. $1,103,000

274 W Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,122 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

32 Indian Pond Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1998, 2,255 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,038-square-foot lot. $805,000

6 Brady Road. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 1,050 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,028-square-foot lot. $515,000

4405 Peters Farm Way #4405 Condo, built in 2022, 1,121 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $504,370

14-B Mayberry Drive #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 766 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $272,000

WESTFORD

3 Lawton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 3,117 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,627-square-foot lot. $830,000

12 Sycamore Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 906 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,985-square-foot lot. $565,000

44 W Prescott St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,886-square-foot lot. $551,000

12 Lake Shore Dr S One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,729 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,377-square-foot lot. $400,000

WESTON

22 Hillcrest Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 3,897 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 40,009-square-foot lot. $2,225,000

44 Sherburn Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 2,396 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,009-square-foot lot. $2,210,000

19 Byron Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 3,473 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,482-square-foot lot. $2,020,000

302 Concord Road. One-family victorian, built in 1890, 2,154 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 61,742-square-foot lot. $1,530,000

14 Jericho Road #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,360 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $700,000

WESTPORT

473 Hixbridge Road. One-family conventional, built in 1875, 1,186 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 87,076-square-foot lot. $607,000

WESTWOOD

199-A Canton St. One-family contemporary, built in 2005, 4,672 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 69,621-square-foot lot. $1,840,000

196 Alder Road. One-family split level, built in 1964, 1,124 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

137 Pond St. One-family conventional, built in 1995, 1,442 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,280-square-foot lot. $925,000

298 Washington St. #306 Condo. $860,000

298 Washington St. #204 Condo. $840,000

51 Hawthorne St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,376 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,250-square-foot lot. $769,000

WEYMOUTH

91 Regatta Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 2,024 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,725-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

48 Willow Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1908, 1,904 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,260-square-foot lot. $735,000

146 Pilgrim Road. One-family conventional, built in 1888, 1,720 square feet, 1 bath, on 6,934-square-foot lot. $730,000

38 House Rock Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $590,000

20 Adams Place. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,288 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,700-square-foot lot. $470,000

189 Tall Oaks Drive #A Condo townhse-end, built in 1984, 1,500 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

652 Pleasant St. One-family split level, built in 1961, 1,248 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,533-square-foot lot. $405,000

197 Lake St. #17 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 782 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $305,000

215 Winter St. #3D Condo mid-rise, built in 1969, 925 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $220,000

WHITMAN

877 Auburnville Way #E5 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 2,090 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $454,900

12 Silver St. One-family old style, built in 1860, 1,334 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,510-square-foot lot. $389,900

33 Winter St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,675-square-foot lot. $361,000

815 Bedford St. #5 Condo. $324,900

WILMINGTON

46 Ashwood Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,960 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,166-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

30 Columbia St. One-family conventional, built in 1931, 1,892 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $707,008

3301 Pouliot Place. One-family conventional, built in 1994, 1,216 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $642,000

3801 Pouliot Place. One-family conventional, built in 1994, 1,459 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $550,000

WINCHESTER

9 Buckman Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 4,124 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,354-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

6 Gershon Way #6 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 3,392 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,799,000

73 Thornberry Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 3,046 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $1,655,000

21 Holton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,726 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,690-square-foot lot. $785,000

WINTHROP

37 Wilshire St. One-family old style, built in 1935, 1,512 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,825-square-foot lot. $600,000

WOBURN

870 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,664 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,775-square-foot lot. $727,500

4 Tanners Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 1,144 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,251-square-foot lot. $715,000

83 Wyman St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1985, 1,290 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,125-square-foot lot. $700,000

20 Waltham St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,774-square-foot lot. $613,000

2 Porter St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 792 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $320,000

WRENTHAM

55 Elysium St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,000-square-foot lot. $300,000

