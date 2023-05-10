Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (May 10)

Newsletter Signup
ABINGTON
70 Linda St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 848 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,350-square-foot lot. $440,000
1016 Plymouth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1820, 1,572 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,314-square-foot lot. $399,000
ACTON
63 Conant St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,234 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,991-square-foot lot. $672,500
25 Keefe Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,605 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,225-square-foot lot. $540,000
37 Windsor Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,187 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,151-square-foot lot. $515,000
17 Davis Road #C10 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 795 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $210,000
ALLSTON
15 N Beacon St. #914 Condo mid-rise, built in 1989, 922 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 922-square-foot lot. $590,000
AMESBURY
23 Elizabeth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,253 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 151,589-square-foot lot. $715,000
34 Sparhawk St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,804 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,540-square-foot lot. $655,000
3 Goss Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $575,000
5 Naysons Court. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,024-square-foot lot. $575,000
72 Whittier Meadows Drive #72 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,935 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $535,000
4 Lake Attitash Road. One-family cottage, built in 1900, 817 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 4,900-square-foot lot. $460,000
9 Pine St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1931, 792 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,890-square-foot lot. $440,000
6 Hope Drive #6 Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,223 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000
204 Elm St. One-family victorian, built in 1885, 2,082 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,730-square-foot lot. $269,000
ANDOVER
4 Newman Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 5,203 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 71,669-square-foot lot. $1,540,000
97 Lovejoy Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1943, 2,128 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,381-square-foot lot. $500,000
ARLINGTON
85 Lake St. #2 Condo. $1,290,000
22 Cleveland St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 2,077 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,140,000
37 Newport St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1926, 1,144 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,005,000
159 Pleasant St. One-family old style, built in 1813, 1,856 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,886-square-foot lot. $880,000
1188 Massachusetts Ave. #2 Condo. $780,000
67 Highland Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,215 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $706,500
112 Park Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,045 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $605,000
ASHLAND
78 Woodland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 1,776 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,958-square-foot lot. $611,000
187 Prospect St. One-family garrison, built in 1949, 1,838 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $605,000
81 Spyglass Hill Drive #81 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,624 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $500,000
135 Waverly St. One-family conventional, built in 1902, 1,376 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $365,000
AYER
70 Nashua St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,144 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $698,000
BEDFORD
7 Benjamin Kidder Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,700 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,565-square-foot lot. $1,488,000
6 Caribou St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,225-square-foot lot. $852,000
BELLINGHAM
11 Central Blvd One-family Cape Cod, built in 1936, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,500-square-foot lot. $425,000
24 Crystal Way #24 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,482 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000
124 Lake St. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 38,369-square-foot lot. $282,500
BELMONT
50 Winn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 2,437 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,743-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
29 Ernest Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 1,712 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,877-square-foot lot. $1,240,000
15 Chandler St. One-family old style, built in 1902, 1,566 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
BEVERLY
60 Thissell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1885, 3,930 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 109,126-square-foot lot. $1,750,000
16 Kernwood Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1935, 2,016 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,055-square-foot lot. $820,000
16 Pond St. Two-family two family, built in 1850, 2,304 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,640-square-foot lot. $705,000
7 Andover Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,355-square-foot lot. $630,000
9 East St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,489-square-foot lot. $325,000
BILLERICA
1 Deerfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,933 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $830,000
30 Doe Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 2,203 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $660,000
32 Mckenna Drive #32 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,770 square feet, 3 baths, on 261,360-square-foot lot. $600,000
49 Ossamequin Road. One-family ranch, built in 1910, 1,568 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 33,390-square-foot lot. $530,000
11 Friendship St. One-family ranch, built in 1915, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,513-square-foot lot. $480,000
72 Marshall St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 492 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $226,800
BOLTON
64 Sunset Ridge Lane #64 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 2,363 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $640,000
BOSTON
1 Dalton St. #4101 Condo high-rise, built in 2015, 3,219 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $9,540,000
8 Claremont Park One-family row-middle, built in 1920, 3,304 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 1,980-square-foot lot. $5,600,000
144 Beacon St. #10 Condo. $5,400,000
144 Beacon St. #11 Condo. $5,400,000
144 Beacon St. #8 Condo row-middle, built in 1863, 3,970 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,970-square-foot lot. $5,400,000
144 Beacon St. #9 Condo. $5,400,000
10 Edgerly Place. One-family row-middle, built in 2021, 1,780 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,351-square-foot lot. $4,000,000
220 Boylston St. #1014 Condo high-rise, built in 1985, 2,674 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,674-square-foot lot. $3,665,000
46 Wareham St. #4F Condo. $2,600,000
206 Beacon St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1882, 2,007 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,007-square-foot lot. $2,425,000
3 Myrtle St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1898, 1,800 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,800-square-foot lot. $2,400,000
28-30 Lime St. #28-30 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 1,441 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,441-square-foot lot. $2,300,000
164 W Brookline St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1865, 1,729 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,729-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
133 Seaport Blvd #1523 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 1,244 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,150,000
22 Upton St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,800-square-foot lot. $2,150,000
82 Worcester St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 2017, 2,055 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,150,000
240 Devonshire St. #4105 Condo. $1,925,000
1 Franklin St. #1408 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 1,566 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,750,000
393 Commonwealth Ave. #PH Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,290 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,290-square-foot lot. $1,740,000
22 Marlborough St. #6 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 1,453 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,453-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
341 Beacon St. #3A Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,065 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,065-square-foot lot. $1,555,000
100 Shawmut Ave. #407 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 1,332 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $1,469,900
86 Chandler St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,125 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,125-square-foot lot. $1,375,000
100 Belvidere St. #8F Condo high-rise, built in 2001, 837 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 837-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
100 Fulton St. #4T Condo row-end, built in 1890, 1,263 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,263-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
376 Commercial St. #4E Condo mid-rise, built in 1983, 1,268 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,268-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
1 Charles St S #901 Condo high-rise, built in 2004, 725 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 725-square-foot lot. $855,000
505 Shawmut Ave. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 772 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 772-square-foot lot. $845,000
331 Shawmut Ave. #4 Condo row-end, built in 1880, 822 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 822-square-foot lot. $830,000
47-55 Lagrange St. #7G Condo. $815,000
88 Berkeley St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 849 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 849-square-foot lot. $700,000
725 Harrison Ave. #E503 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 723 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 723-square-foot lot. $695,000
20 Joy St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1855, 579 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 579-square-foot lot. $655,000
17 Grove St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 502 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 502-square-foot lot. $623,500
185 W Canton St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 572 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 572-square-foot lot. $610,000
145 Pinckney St. #323 Condo mid-rise, built in 1952, 570 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 570-square-foot lot. $575,000
200 Lincoln St. #203 Office condo, 733 square feet, on 733-square-foot lot. $540,000
35 South St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 790 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $535,000
317 Summit Ave. #4 Condo. $430,000
21 Beacon St. #5D Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 290 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 290-square-foot lot. $410,000
BOXBOROUGH
93 Wheeler Drive #93 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 2,638 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,123,306-square-foot lot. $930,000
52 Swanson Court #26B Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 830 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $250,000
226 Swanson Road #621 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 491 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $203,000
BRAINTREE
1366 Liberty St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,532 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,056-square-foot lot. $750,000
20 Richardi Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,878 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,562-square-foot lot. $660,000
69 Newton Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1918, 860 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $421,250
BRIDGEWATER
50 Crapo St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,382 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $420,000
BRIGHTON
56 Winship St. #101 Condo. $855,000
163-165 Chestnut Hill Ave. #PH5 Condo free-standng, built in 2002, 1,062 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,062-square-foot lot. $773,000
55 Bellamy St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,246 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,907-square-foot lot. $759,000
191 Washington St. #713 Condo. $750,000
60-62 Nonantum St. Two-family two family, built in 1960, 2,607 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,183-square-foot lot. $700,000
11 Vinal St. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1924, 881 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 881-square-foot lot. $560,000
191 Washington St. #317 Condo. $549,900
1572 Commonwealth Ave. #6 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 556 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 556-square-foot lot. $330,000
21 Soldiers Field Place #303 Condo. $213,700
BROCKTON
95 Clinton St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1889, 2,736 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,504-square-foot lot. $830,000
121 Market St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,884 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,608-square-foot lot. $727,000
24 2nd St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 2,544 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,088-square-foot lot. $550,000
113 Sumner St W One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,073-square-foot lot. $545,000
16 Grinnell Road. One-family ranch, built in 2010, 1,114 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,202-square-foot lot. $485,000
180 Howard St. One-family split level, built in 1986, 1,306 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,723-square-foot lot. $485,000
78 Leah Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 1,458 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $480,000
308 Torrey St. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 1,342 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,226-square-foot lot. $470,000
321 Forest Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,920 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,103-square-foot lot. $470,000
293 Carl Ave. One-family split level, built in 1973, 1,372 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 28,536-square-foot lot. $439,900
427 Ash St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,317 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $435,000
98 Belair St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,185 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,042-square-foot lot. $420,000
46 Snell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,472 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,100-square-foot lot. $399,900
235 N Quincy St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,628-square-foot lot. $380,000
2 Hazel St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,983-square-foot lot. $370,900
222 Dover St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1924, 1,165 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,179-square-foot lot. $350,000
BROOKLINE
123 High St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 5,312 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 23,400-square-foot lot. $3,650,000
172 Buckminster Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 5,107 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 20,447-square-foot lot. $3,150,000
41 Summit Ave. #41 Condo. $2,350,000
43 Bowker St. #43 Condo. $2,220,000
15 Toxteth St. #15 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,967 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,622,500
218 Freeman St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1890, 775 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,250,000
26 Summit Ave. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1911, 1,135 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $865,000
231 Freeman St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1925, 952 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $830,000
13 Linden St. #8 Condo low-rise, built in 1915, 987 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $770,000
135 Pleasant St. #102 Condo mid-rise, built in 1975, 781 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $700,000
BURLINGTON
9 Keans Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 7,020 square feet, 10 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 20,320-square-foot lot. $2,075,000
4 Alma Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,429 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,051-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
9 Paulson Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1960, 3,620 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,015-square-foot lot. $940,000
19 Carol Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 1,474 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $650,000
CAMBRIDGE
2 Parkway Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,640 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,744-square-foot lot. $2,905,000
41 Locke St. #41 Condo semi detachd, built in 1895, 1,615 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,626,000
130 Mount Auburn St. #308 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,436 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,500,000
28 Gorham St. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1897, 1,197 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,390,000
196 Prospect St. One-family conventional, built in 1854, 2,349 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,881-square-foot lot. $910,000
45-C Hancock St. One-family Town House, built in 1972, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,245-square-foot lot. $889,000
340 Norfolk St. One-family conventional, built in 1873, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,100-square-foot lot. $882,500
1 Aberdeen Way #210 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 992 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $695,000
CANTON
3 Steeplechase Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,950 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
8 Sawyer Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,725 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,058-square-foot lot. $812,500
177 Neponset St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,500 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $628,000
117 Revere St. #H Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,802 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000
CARLISLE
484 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,922 square feet, 6 baths, on 143,051-square-foot lot. $2,080,000
CARVER
238 Tremont St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,462 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 804,553-square-foot lot. $460,000
1 Canterbury Path One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 2,268 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,124-square-foot lot. $385,100
CHARLESTOWN
100 Bartlett St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1880, 2,780 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,429-square-foot lot. $1,860,000
108 Main St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 2002, 1,366 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,260,000
CHELMSFORD
11 Sharon Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1953, 1,482 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,200-square-foot lot. $620,000
252 Riverneck Road. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,001-square-foot lot. $515,000
188 Tyngsboro Road #1 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,355 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $492,000
99 Wightman St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,383 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,705-square-foot lot. $390,000
CHELSEA
22 Summit Ave. One-family conventional, built in 2016, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,240-square-foot lot. $670,000
250 Congress Ave. #33 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,095 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000
CONCORD
230 Monsen Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,008 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,307-square-foot lot. $2,308,160
143 Hillcrest Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,274 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
112 Conant St. #12 Condo. $1,268,000
22 Bruce Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $750,000
1732 Main St. #201 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 1,121 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,003-square-foot lot. $595,000
DANVERS
13 Popes Lane. Two-family conventional, built in 1958, 2,244 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 82,686-square-foot lot. $990,000
114 Conant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,054 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 11,396-square-foot lot. $752,000
4 Brentwood Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,470 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $715,000
43 Hobart St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1905, 1,105 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $462,500
DEDHAM
255 Cedar St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,532 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,441-square-foot lot. $757,500
69 Fay Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,366 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,433-square-foot lot. $650,000
DORCHESTER
83-85 Armandine St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 3,645 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,319-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
90-94 Robey St. #90 Condo. $855,000
90 Robey St. #94 Condo. $845,000
80-82 Centre St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,646 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $800,000
10 Bateswell Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,645 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,825-square-foot lot. $759,000
6 Edna Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,237 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,281-square-foot lot. $710,000
38 Semont Road #3 Condo decker, built in 1920, 1,285 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,285-square-foot lot. $485,000
1906-1918 Dorchester Ave. #502 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 886 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 886-square-foot lot. $480,000
10 Coffey St. #15 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 779 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 779-square-foot lot. $385,000
39 Melville Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 5,708 square feet, 17 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 12,671-square-foot lot. $338,845
DOVER
23 Valley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,560 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,475,000
DUXBURY
755 Franklin St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,626 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 56,988-square-foot lot. $1,349,000
EAST BOSTON
238 Webster St. #5 Condo. $845,000
270 Paris St. #7 Condo. $775,000
284 Sumner St. #2 Condo. $715,000
148 Lexington St. Two-family row-middle, built in 1875, 2,763 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,200-square-foot lot. $710,000
2 Putnam St. #1 Condo. $500,000
304-310 Meridian St. #9 Condo low-rise, built in 1988, 1,253 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,253-square-foot lot. $475,000
EAST BRIDGEWATER
69 Union St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,274 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,532-square-foot lot. $495,000
44 Rodeo Drive. One-family ranch, built in 2004, 1,096 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,183-square-foot lot. $350,000
126 Hubbard Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,445-square-foot lot. $346,983
1385 Plymouth St. #1385 Condo townhse-end, built in 1988, 1,280 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000
EASTON
28 Columbus Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,733 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,910-square-foot lot. $516,423
ESSEX
56 Western Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,149 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,600-square-foot lot. $565,500
EVERETT
24 Thurman St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,057 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,851-square-foot lot. $720,000
62 Jefferson Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,565 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,410-square-foot lot. $420,000
FOXBOROUGH
40 Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,857 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,000-square-foot lot. $980,000
46 Ridge Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,713 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 121,893-square-foot lot. $650,000
FRAMINGHAM
6 Clifford St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1932, 1,628 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $675,000
34 Benson Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,280 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,377-square-foot lot. $650,000
8 Bonito Drive. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,192 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,120-square-foot lot. $640,000
28 Anderson Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,360 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,944-square-foot lot. $565,000
16 Quinlan Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,135-square-foot lot. $558,000
11 Saybrook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,681-square-foot lot. $500,000
69 Nicholas Road #I Condo low-rise, built in 1964, 756 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $255,000
1321 Worcester Road #607 Condo mid-rise, built in 1967, 527 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $202,000
FRANKLIN
34 Anthony Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 2,162 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,719-square-foot lot. $660,000
204 Forest St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1981, 1,116 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 62,726-square-foot lot. $436,000
9 Midland Ave. One-family split level, built in 1965, 1,031 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $405,000
FREETOWN
10 Jethol Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1986, 2,378 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 74,488-square-foot lot. $640,000
7 Estelle Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,766 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $640,000
220 County Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 760 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 51,662-square-foot lot. $360,000
GEORGETOWN
121 Lakeshore Drive. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1945, 1,190 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,100-square-foot lot. $385,000
GLOUCESTER
119 Concord St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,610 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,177-square-foot lot. $825,000
80 Woodward Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1920, 969 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $610,000
21-A Stanwood Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 848 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 7,055-square-foot lot. $550,000
585 Essex Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2000, 1,328 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,700-square-foot lot. $550,000
GRAFTON
1 Patricia Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1996, 2,172 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $731,000
29 Oak St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,353 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $350,000
GROVELANDHALIFAX
158 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,906 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 54,015-square-foot lot. $705,000
HAMILTON
52 Bridge St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,305 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 57,499-square-foot lot. $686,555
65 Meyer Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 3,715 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $575,000
HANOVER
562 Water St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,980 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,289-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
55 Clark Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,472 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 121,968-square-foot lot. $937,500
295 Winter St. #15 Condo. $267,000
295 Winter St. #13 Condo. $257,500
HANSON
180 E Washington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $530,500
24 Bowker Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1835, 842 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 32,361-square-foot lot. $420,000
20 Great Cedar Drive #20 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,381 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000
852 Whitman St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 672 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 32,452-square-foot lot. $375,500
HARVARD
2 Willow Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1984, 1,395 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $730,000
HAVERHILL
271 Groveland St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,873 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,247-square-foot lot. $635,000
44 Highland Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 3,724 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,517-square-foot lot. $630,000
205 Groveland St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,500 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,549-square-foot lot. $580,000
47 Belmont Ave. #47 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,752 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000
64 5th Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 2,210 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,737-square-foot lot. $525,000
27 Glines St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1800, 2,193 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,721-square-foot lot. $475,000
46 11th Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,553-square-foot lot. $425,000
37 Littlefield Court #37 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000
17 Mulberry St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,211 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,101-square-foot lot. $360,000
71 Casablanca Court #71 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,117 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000
HINGHAM
83 Summer St. One-family antique, built in 1803, 4,700 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,485-square-foot lot. $1,760,000
83 Kimball Beach Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 2,521 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,182-square-foot lot. $1,690,000
78 Kilby St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,111 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,524-square-foot lot. $1,110,000
HOLBROOK
2 Cummings Way #1 Condo. $875,000
12 Cottage St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,335 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,920-square-foot lot. $445,000
18 James St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,188 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $425,000
HOLLISTON
16 Travis Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,166-square-foot lot. $890,000
2 Westfield Drive. One-family, built in 1968, 2,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,136-square-foot lot. $790,000
146 Oak St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,156 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,467-square-foot lot. $200,000
HOPKINTON
53 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,297 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $995,000
13 Teresa Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,312 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,827-square-foot lot. $930,000
20 Bandon Lane #20 Condo, built in 2022, 2,421 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $819,000
48 School St. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,208 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,942-square-foot lot. $804,300
8 Cole Drive #8 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,302 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $730,000
HULL
116-A Atlantic Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,300 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,624-square-foot lot. $640,000
44 Oceanside Drive #44 Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 798 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $485,000
148 Samoset Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 695 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,105-square-foot lot. $420,000
1171 Nantasket Ave. #4 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 516 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $265,000
HYDE PARK
24 Bradlee St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,000 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,206-square-foot lot. $560,000
776 Truman Hwy Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,683 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,402-square-foot lot. $500,000
19 Millstone Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,658 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $450,000
82 Victoria Heights Road #82 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 992 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 992-square-foot lot. $291,500
IPSWICH
2 Macy Lane #2 Condo contemporary, built in 2022, 4,288 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths. $2,210,000
65 Waldingfield Road. One-family old style, built in 1890, 2,429 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 415,911-square-foot lot. $1,272,000
40 Partridgeberry Place. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,331 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,370-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
54 Chattanooga Road. One-family ranch, built in 1944, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,234-square-foot lot. $705,000
6 Edge St. One-family split entry, built in 1960, 1,883 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,099-square-foot lot. $686,000
19 Allen Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 2,918 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,821-square-foot lot. $650,000
JAMAICA PLAIN
32 S Huntington Ave. Three-family row-middle, built in 1900, 3,360 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,610-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
822 Centre St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,909 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,482-square-foot lot. $1,620,000
85 Brookley Road #3 Condo decker, built in 2016, 1,375 square feet, 3 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $825,000
3171 Washington St. #204 Condo. $769,000
18 Ophir St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2015, 1,121 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $725,000
6 Slocum Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,978 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,514-square-foot lot. $700,000
48 Robinwood Ave. #12 Condo low-rise, built in 1955, 441 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 441-square-foot lot. $360,000
LAKEVILLE
127 Precinct St. One-family split level, built in 1990, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 74,356-square-foot lot. $379,900
LAWRENCE
570 Haverhill St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,546 square feet, 16 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,359-square-foot lot. $652,000
18 Border St. #18 Condo. $460,000
80 Groton St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,356 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $291,495
272 E Haverhill St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 686 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $235,000
LEXINGTON
204 Cedar St. One-family mansion, built in 2011, 5,752 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 22,034-square-foot lot. $3,287,500
71 Webb St. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 5,060 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 22,629-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
39 Somerset Road. One-family conventional, built in 1916, 1,935 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,390-square-foot lot. $1,775,000
16 Nickerson Road. One-family split level, built in 1970, 2,437 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,500-square-foot lot. $1,622,000
16 Asbury St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,148 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,411-square-foot lot. $1,400,888
24 Winchester Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,501 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,875-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
24 Winchester Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,501 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,875-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
32 Downing Road. One-family conventional, built in 1931, 2,095 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,034-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
31 Fletcher Ave. #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $845,000
LITTLETON
7 Snow Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,202 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,095-square-foot lot. $520,000
LOWELL
163 Summer St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 3,351 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,197-square-foot lot. $510,000
454 Westford St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,182 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,171-square-foot lot. $500,000
416 Westford St. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 3,551 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,159-square-foot lot. $490,000
1278 Varnum Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 1,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,657-square-foot lot. $460,000
55 Livingston Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,709 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,990-square-foot lot. $446,000
188 Remington St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,084 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,988-square-foot lot. $430,000
80 7th Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,815 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,556-square-foot lot. $430,000
106 Anderson St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,151 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,738-square-foot lot. $395,000
172 Middle St. #105 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 1,480 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $355,000
934 Westford St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 776 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,155-square-foot lot. $350,000
337 Stevens St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,318 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000
1219 Pawtucket Blvd #69 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 992 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000
2200 Skyline Drive #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 710 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $250,000
256-C Market St. #3413 Condo/Apt, built in 1908, 565 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $210,000
LYNN
12 Chestnut Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,239 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,136-square-foot lot. $525,000
13 Robinson St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 851 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,743-square-foot lot. $425,000
41 Millard Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,696-square-foot lot. $360,000
198 Locust St. #101 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,056 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 207,848-square-foot lot. $355,000
41 Millard Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,696-square-foot lot. $339,228
39 Congress St. #3 Condo, built in 1900, 700 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,907-square-foot lot. $335,000
11 Atlantic St. #5 Condo, built in 1890, 978 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,156-square-foot lot. $310,000
64 Broadway One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,402 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $289,000
13 Melville Place. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,291 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,528-square-foot lot. $200,000
LYNNFIELD
18 Lovell Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,001 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,999-square-foot lot. $913,000
245 Salem St. One-family ranch, built in 1977, 1,529 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 202,062-square-foot lot. $875,000
46 Pillings Pond Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1955, 2,280 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,960-square-foot lot. $875,000
823 Salem St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 994 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,910-square-foot lot. $510,000
MALDEN
65 Morris St. One-family split entry, built in 1987, 2,095 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $699,000
49 Stearns St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,100 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000
30 Franklin St. #324 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,060 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $523,500
81 Rockwell St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,063 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,558-square-foot lot. $520,000
65 Clifton St. One-family old style, built in 1810, 1,009 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,319-square-foot lot. $425,000
MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA
138 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,590 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,110-square-foot lot. $800,000
MANSFIELD
368 Franklin St. One-family ranch, built in 1991, 1,840 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,619-square-foot lot. $750,000
1508 West St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,510 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,355-square-foot lot. $540,000
73 Spring St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,182 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,250-square-foot lot. $480,000
631 East St. #G101 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,271 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000
MARBLEHEAD
19 Elizabeth Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 2,523 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,140-square-foot lot. $1,210,000
54 Pilgrim Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,973 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,635-square-foot lot. $935,000
53 Glendale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,429 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,700-square-foot lot. $550,000
8 Franklin St. #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 430 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $235,000
MARION
458 Mill St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1826, 1,512 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,531-square-foot lot. $215,000
MARLBOROUGH
115 W Main St. Two-family two family, built in 1935, 2,516 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,565-square-foot lot. $700,000
240 Lincoln St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,385 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,771-square-foot lot. $646,000
147 Woodland Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,862 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $605,000
7 Bowstring Way #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1993, 1,432 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $530,000
73 Rice St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,438 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,025-square-foot lot. $450,000
12 Settlers Lane #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,156 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000
28 Broad St. #203 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,382 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000
MARSHFIELD
122 Marginal St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,533 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,787-square-foot lot. $1,675,000
36 Highland St. Two-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 2,687 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,570-square-foot lot. $680,000
200 Winslow St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1991, 1,733 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,867-square-foot lot. $625,000
5 Woodbine Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,433 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,300-square-foot lot. $615,000
41 Canal St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,389 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,667-square-foot lot. $525,000
MATTAPAN
18 Greendale Road. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1920, 3,876 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,529-square-foot lot. $895,000
9 Druid St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,866 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,585-square-foot lot. $630,000
MAYNARD
14 Deane St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,409-square-foot lot. $529,500
9 Deer Path #5 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,586 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000
24 Deer Path #6 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,586 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000
67 Waltham St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,159 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,576-square-foot lot. $285,000
MEDFIELD
42 Indian Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,168 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,818-square-foot lot. $1,257,000
18 Turtlebrook Way One-family ranch, built in 2001, 1,680 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,340-square-foot lot. $610,000
MEDFORD
36 Roberts Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,675 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,191-square-foot lot. $949,974
197 Central Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1902, 1,695 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $650,000
124 Lawrence St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,363 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $586,000
618 Boston Ave. #7F Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,014 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $586,000
2500 Mystic Valley Pkwy #1003 Condo high-rise, built in 1981, 1,333 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $565,000
124 Lawrence St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,363 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $500,000
33 Washington St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 970 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $480,000
MEDWAY
135-A Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,665 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 252,648-square-foot lot. $908,000
MELROSE
14 Blueberry Hill Lane #14 Condo. $1,165,000
1104 Franklin St. One-family old style, built in 1860, 1,985 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,751-square-foot lot. $650,000
22 York Terrace. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,807 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,708-square-foot lot. $588,000
327 E Foster St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 1,022 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,512-square-foot lot. $526,151
185 Franklin St. #4 Condo. $522,500
MERRIMAC
9 Spring Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 4,635 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 81,810-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
48 E Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 840 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 198,634-square-foot lot. $441,500
METHUEN
27 Cardinal Road #27 Condo. $851,445
25 Cardinal Road #25 Condo. $713,273
17 Hampstead St. #17 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 2,322 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $645,000
1 Autumn Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,872 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $605,000
33 Richard Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 1,814 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,481-square-foot lot. $475,000
39 Louise Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 2,179 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,360-square-foot lot. $450,000
8 Noyes St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,586 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $425,000
30 Colgate Ave. #30 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,706 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000
10 James Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,719 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $400,000
11-13 Brown St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1980, 1,728 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,509-square-foot lot. $390,000
66-A Bonanno Court. One-family ranch, built in 1983, 1,544 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,021-square-foot lot. $373,000
20 Washington St. #77 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,169 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000
MIDDLEBOROUGH
48 Pine St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,656 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 113,977-square-foot lot. $590,000
57 School St. One-family conventional, built in 1770, 2,036 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,940-square-foot lot. $472,000
17 Leilo Drive #17 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000
MIDDLETON
94 River St. One-family ranch, built in 1998, 2,688 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,380-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
13 James Coffin Way #13 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 2,989 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $880,000
14 Highland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,147 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,786-square-foot lot. $623,300
MILFORD
1 Jionzo Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,833 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,501-square-foot lot. $599,000
10 Harding St. One-family split entry, built in 1981, 1,827 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,210-square-foot lot. $575,000
1 E Wood St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 1,219 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
19 Shadowbrook Lane #38 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,060 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $291,000
MILLIS
4 Village St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,152 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,265-square-foot lot. $465,000
MILTON
27 Brook Hill Road. One-family old style, built in 1905, 1,888 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,841-square-foot lot. $775,000
NATICK
14 Sundance Way One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,732 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,418-square-foot lot. $1,510,000
22 2nd St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,353 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,469-square-foot lot. $1,341,000
117 N Main St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,780 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $900,000
112 North Ave. #112 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,660 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $740,000
65 High St Ext One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $700,000
4 Squire Court #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,500
9 Post Oak Lane #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 925 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000
NEEDHAM
227 Warren St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,756 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,023-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
28 Standish Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,901 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,672-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
1250 Great Plain Ave. #1250 Condo decker, built in 2001, 1,692 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $885,000
1659 Great Plain Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,318 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,367-square-foot lot. $780,000
NEWBURY
15 Fatherland Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,472 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 261,970-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
NEWBURYPORT
6 Storey Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1927, 1,309 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,640-square-foot lot. $780,000
15-17 Strong St. #15 Condo. $775,000
26 Munroe St. #1 Condo. $345,000
34-36 Prospect St. Two-family duplex, built in 1850, 2,476 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,790-square-foot lot. $325,000
NEWTON
11 Myerson Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 3,477 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 11,340-square-foot lot. $2,495,000
64 Clearwater Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 4,467 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 8,594-square-foot lot. $2,451,000
30 Sumner St. #30 Condo mlti-unt blg, built in 2016, 2,563 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,250-square-foot lot. $2,225,000
418 Homer St. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,535 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,003-square-foot lot. $2,100,000
46 Pine Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1902, 2,285 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
18 Norman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1903, 2,632 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,854-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
141 Cypress St. One-family victorian, built in 1890, 2,964 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,109-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
31 Leslie Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,804 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,640-square-foot lot. $1,502,000
67 Walnut St. #2 Condo. $1,500,000
67 Walnut St. #3 Condo. $1,420,000
149 Waverley Ave. #149 Condo victorian, built in 1890, 3,033 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,537-square-foot lot. $1,299,000
44 Pettee St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,439-square-foot lot. $1,189,000
397 Linwood Ave. #1 Condo. $989,000
18 Thaxter Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,506 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $860,000
33 Paul St. #39 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 1,260 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,402-square-foot lot. $625,000
NORTH ANDOVER
43 Mill Road. One-family salt box, built in 1731, 3,379 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $799,900
166 Duncan Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,000 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $750,000
3 Harvest Drive #304 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,267 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000
9 Walker Road #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 958 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $327,000
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
470 Mendon Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,154 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,391-square-foot lot. $540,000
106 Old Post Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,896 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,997-square-foot lot. $520,000
180 High St. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 2,072 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,401-square-foot lot. $505,000
426 Mount Hope St. #401 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 795 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $250,000
NORTH READING
14 Cleek Court #14 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,968 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $900,000
45 Chestnut St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,627 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $660,000
250 Martins Lndg #402 Condo. $465,620
63 Central St. #104 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,299 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $449,100
NORTHBOROUGH
32 Moore Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,422 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 85,225-square-foot lot. $1,190,000
22 Samuel Gamwel Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,248 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,768-square-foot lot. $800,000
178 W Main St. #178 Condo duplex, built in 1986, 1,251 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $320,000
NORTON
137 Burt St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,233 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $314,300
NORWELL
370 Grove St. One-family customdesign, built in 2006, 6,665 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 319,295-square-foot lot. $1,310,000
305 Lincoln St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 2,327 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,162-square-foot lot. $1,002,768
533 Grove St. One-family antique, built in 1814, 2,202 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $425,000
NORWOOD
14 Allen Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,805 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,979-square-foot lot. $745,000
78 Norton Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1958, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,252-square-foot lot. $715,000
24 Morningside Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,843 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,794-square-foot lot. $601,000
36 Access Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,500-square-foot lot. $600,000
23 Juniper Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,216 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,320-square-foot lot. $585,000
76 Hill St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,354 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,981-square-foot lot. $550,000
PEABODY
24 Greenwood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $570,000
2804 Postgate Lane #2804 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,820 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $555,000
3506 Woodbridge Road #3506 Condo townhse-end, built in 1987, 1,946 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $535,000
2 Carell Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,903 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,048-square-foot lot. $425,000
30 Lynnfield St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,024 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,140-square-foot lot. $265,000
80 Foster St. #406 Condo, built in 1900, 615 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $255,000
PEPPERELL
30 Haskell Road. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 1,203 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $469,000
36 Heald St. One-family old style, built in 1875, 1,558 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,828-square-foot lot. $320,000
PLYMOUTH
20 Tinkers Blf #20 Condo. $939,867
12 Water Lily Drive. One-family ranch, built in 2019, 1,707 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,113-square-foot lot. $645,000
19 Langford Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $530,000
4 Atlantic St. #4 Condo. $409,000
6 Atlantic St. #6 Condo. $404,000
9 Circuit Road. One-family cottage, built in 1965, 703 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $361,000
8-R Davis St. One-family gambrel, built in 1900, 1,290 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,455-square-foot lot. $315,000
10 Melix Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1955, 900 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $210,000
QUINCY
29 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,387 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 5,642-square-foot lot. $917,500
15 Ketch Lane #15 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,500 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $826,000
74 West St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,080 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,087-square-foot lot. $810,000
11 Edwin St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $700,000
85-105 Myrtle St. #307 Condo. $700,000
85-105 Myrtle St. #206 Condo. $690,000
85-105 Myrtle St. #306 Condo. $690,000
85-105 Myrtle St. #308 Condo. $690,000
85-105 Myrtle St. #201 Condo. $685,000
118 Holmes St. #201 Condo low-rise, built in 2005, 1,342 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000
2 Beacon St. One-family conventional, built in 1860, 1,400 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,199-square-foot lot. $650,000
55 Colby Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,406 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,420-square-foot lot. $650,000
930 E Squantum St. One-family split level, built in 1945, 1,302 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,800-square-foot lot. $650,000
99 Dysart St. #99 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,131 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $475,000
23 Island Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 660 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,800-square-foot lot. $232,000
21 Mayor Thomas J Mcgrath Hw #503 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,107 square feet. $200,000
RANDOLPH
12 Hills St. One-family conventional, built in 1935, 1,511 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $717,500
107 Meadow Lane #107 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 2,091 square feet, 2 baths. $525,000
380 West St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 760 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,750-square-foot lot. $525,000
1 Richard Road. One-family conventional, built in 1957, 1,624 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,638-square-foot lot. $502,500
4 Eliot St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,156 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $487,000
7 Royal Crest Drive #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $310,000
151 Bittersweet Lane #203 Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 895 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $265,000
RAYNHAM
38 Sunflower Drive #38 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,878 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $590,000
READING
135 Oak St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,894 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,468-square-foot lot. $1,585,000
18 Whittier Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,904 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,100-square-foot lot. $610,000
REVERE
590 Revere Beach Blvd One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 4,594 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,810-square-foot lot. $840,000
63 Atwood St. One-family old style, built in 1994, 2,188 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $685,000
67 Curtis Road. One-family old style, built in 1911, 2,234 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,762-square-foot lot. $685,000
9 Morris St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 963 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,724-square-foot lot. $541,500
98 Stevens St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,854 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $375,000
ROCKLAND
234 Liberty St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,115 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bath, on 20,184-square-foot lot. $555,000
ROSLINDALE
36 Murray Hill Road #36 Condo. $880,000
8 Vista St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,559 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $880,000
46 Belgrade Ave. #7 Condo. $815,000
21 Lorraine St. #21 Condo free-standng, built in 1924, 1,761 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,761-square-foot lot. $675,000
12 Murray Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $600,000
800 Hyde Park Ave. #39 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 740 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 740-square-foot lot. $242,000
ROWLEY
13 Jeans Way #13 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,879 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000
ROXBURY
30 Edgewood St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,270 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,716-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
SALEM
20 Gallows Hill Road. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 1,564 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,979-square-foot lot. $589,900
47 Buffum St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,593 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,037-square-foot lot. $375,000
12 Prescott St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 798 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,573-square-foot lot. $345,000
10 Rawlins St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,234 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,755-square-foot lot. $256,000
152 North St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1870, 2,913 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,896-square-foot lot. $250,000
37 Upham St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 922 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,842-square-foot lot. $237,000
SALISBURY
55 Beach Road. One-family ranch, built in 1997, 1,308 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 204,732-square-foot lot. $555,000
84 Railroad Ave. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,620 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $555,000
67 N End Blvd #2 Condo Town House, built in 1940, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $453,000
SAUGUS
88 Juniper Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 7,403 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $1,390,000
9 Nirvana Drive #3B Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,740 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $580,000
33 Dudley St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,292 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,425-square-foot lot. $560,000
1214 Sheffield Way #1214 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,206 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $525,000
140 Fairmount Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 1,560 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,293-square-foot lot. $525,000
59 Denver St. #4 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,034 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
SCITUATE
60 New Driftway #10 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 2,360 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $980,000
153 Jericho Road #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,858 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $855,000
16-A Cherry Lane #16A Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,711 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $600,000
SHARON
44 Highland St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,269 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,673-square-foot lot. $915,000
26 Bayberry Drive #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 733 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $230,000
SHERBORN
4 Abbey Road #4 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,960 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $912,000
SHREWSBURY
15 Atwood Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 1,919 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,542-square-foot lot. $630,000
68 S Quinsigamond Ave. #4 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,648 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $590,000
12 Old Brook Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,624 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,022-square-foot lot. $580,000
263 Maple Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,733 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,856-square-foot lot. $470,000
15 Francis Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,448-square-foot lot. $420,000
45 Cypress Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,956 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $200,000
SOMERVILLE
24 Adams St. #24 Condo conventional, built in 1950, 1,698 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,405,000
66 Newbury St. #1 Condo. $1,225,000
9 Virginia St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,640-square-foot lot. $856,000
27 Cutter St. #27C Condo decker, built in 2019, 1,058 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $815,000
108 Gilman St. #4 Condo. $750,000
99 Porter St. #3 Condo two family, built in 1900, 986 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $650,000
121 Highland Road #3 Condo two family, built in 1920, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $645,000
94 Bartlett St. #3 Condo two family, built in 1920, 921 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $535,000
84 Grant St. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1970, 640 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $425,000
SOUTH BOSTON
150 Seaport Blvd #17A Condo. $2,825,000
74 Marine Road. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,735 square feet, 18 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,561-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
504 E Broadway One-family semi detachd, built in 1875, 2,868 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,785-square-foot lot. $1,670,000
43 Gates St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 821 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 821-square-foot lot. $595,000
374 E 8th St. One-family row-end, built in 1890, 1,206 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,056-square-foot lot. $570,000
109 N St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 540 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 540-square-foot lot. $520,000
SOUTHBOROUGH
66 Oak Hill Road. One-family split level, built in 1964, 1,698 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 98,010-square-foot lot. $840,000
STONEHAM
45 Brookbridge Road. One-family split entry, built in 1979, 2,047 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,051-square-foot lot. $830,000
25 Murdoch Road. One-family split entry, built in 1984, 2,239 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,359-square-foot lot. $820,000
21 Sherwood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,654-square-foot lot. $611,000
15-17 Montvale Ave. Two-family Town House, built in 1900, 1,832 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,077-square-foot lot. $600,000
3 Gilmore St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 961 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $492,000
426 Main St. #505 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 762 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $448,800
426 Main St. #104 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 965 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $434,000
159 Main St. #49A Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,010 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $419,900
42 Broadway One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,353 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $400,000
68 Main St. #21C Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 914 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $375,000
135 Franklin St. #501 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 940 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $326,000
STOUGHTON
33 Christopher Drive #H Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,250 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $356,000
28 Faxon St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 985 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $295,000
STOW
326 Boxboro Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 74,488-square-foot lot. $315,000
SUDBURY
83 Silver Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1972, 3,772 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,871-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
145 Heron Lane #39 Condo. $916,110
142 Heron Lane #36 Condo. $914,220
146 Heron Lane #39 Condo. $871,735
401 Emery Lane #1102 Condo. $666,469
250 Hudson Road. One-family split level, built in 1957, 1,239 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,284-square-foot lot. $650,000
SWAMPSCOTT
67 Pleasant St. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 2,549 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,233-square-foot lot. $815,000
98 Pine St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1880, 2,033 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,235-square-foot lot. $783,000
TEWKSBURY
13 Grasshopper Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,256 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,752-square-foot lot. $640,000
33 Pupkis Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1942, 1,604 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,562-square-foot lot. $635,000
67 Patrick Road #67 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,240 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $450,000
107 Patrick Road #107 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,240 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $445,000
710 Chandler St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1912, 1,280 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,500-square-foot lot. $247,940
TOPSFIELD
72 Campmeeting Road. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $200,000
TOWNSEND
15 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1720, 3,073 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,467-square-foot lot. $570,000
162 Fitchburg Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 200,420-square-foot lot. $557,000
85 Turnpike Road. One-family split level, built in 1970, 2,618 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $200,000
UPTON
42 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,432 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,192-square-foot lot. $665,000
WAKEFIELD
13 Carriage Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 3,804 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,455-square-foot lot. $1,625,000
5 Houston St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,692 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,983-square-foot lot. $810,000
47 Farm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1887, 2,493 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $695,000
8 Parker Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1923, 1,126 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,136-square-foot lot. $460,000
26 Chestnut St. #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 720 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,356,000-square-foot lot. $365,000
26 Chestnut St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 718 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,356,000-square-foot lot. $355,900
WALPOLE
1 Countryside Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,148 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,204-square-foot lot. $770,000
77 Massachusetts Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,093 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,790-square-foot lot. $443,000
21 Rainbow Pond Drive #D1 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,363 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000
224 School St. #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 815 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $320,000
WALTHAM
22 Emery St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1989, 3,429 square feet, 8 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $2,800,000
309 Dale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 1,938 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,599-square-foot lot. $855,000
253 Linden St. One-family split level, built in 1958, 2,189 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,265-square-foot lot. $800,000
39 Copley Ave. One-family old style, built in 1940, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,380-square-foot lot. $725,000
1191 Main St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 877 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $370,000
WATERTOWN
110-112 Common St. Two-family family flat, built in 1930, 2,640 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,965-square-foot lot. $1,665,000
61 Walnut St. Two-family family flat, built in 1911, 2,400 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,197-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
129 Standish Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,730 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,031-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
224 Main St. #224 Condo Town House, built in 1865, 2,127 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,070,000
8 Lovell Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,052 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $915,000
75 Poplar St. #75 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 2,155 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $850,000
170 Orchard St. #170 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,097 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $730,000
26 Frank St. One-family Colonial, built in 1914, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,182-square-foot lot. $627,000
WAYLAND
13 Charena Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,228 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 201,134-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
WELLESLEY
43 College Road. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 1,279 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,304-square-foot lot. $1,407,000
33 Avon Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,694 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,983-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
73 Crest Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,125 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,310-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
38 Oxford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 1,654 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,136-square-foot lot. $1,261,000
421 Weston Road. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,430 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $1,215,000
WEST ROXBURY
206 Allandale Road #2C Condo low-rise, built in 1989, 2,707 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,707-square-foot lot. $1,460,000
210 Allandale Road #2D Condo low-rise, built in 1989, 2,387 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,387-square-foot lot. $1,310,292
137 Lasell St. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,001-square-foot lot. $810,000
15 Vogel St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,387 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,831-square-foot lot. $771,000
205 Maple St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,064 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,840-square-foot lot. $628,000
15 Tobin Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,305 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,092-square-foot lot. $449,000
WESTBOROUGH
14 Wayside Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,334 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,325-square-foot lot. $925,000
23 Steven Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,736-square-foot lot. $439,900
176 E Main St. #6 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,703 square feet, 1 bath. $410,000
WESTFORD
7 Banbury Drive. One-family split level, built in 1972, 1,928 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 42,907-square-foot lot. $790,000
172 Groton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1970, 1,596 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,994-square-foot lot. $580,000
109 Main St. One-family old style, built in 1927, 1,110 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,085-square-foot lot. $325,563
WESTON
11 Willard Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2022, 4,512 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 24,180-square-foot lot. $4,200,000
9 Pine Summit Circle #9 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 3,384 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths. $3,750,000
40 Indian Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 5,503 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 60,000-square-foot lot. $3,450,000
WESTPORT
130 Howland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 4,028 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 24,002-square-foot lot. $1,960,000
284 Reed Road. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,092 square feet, 1 rooms, on 37,120-square-foot lot. $460,000
355 Tickle Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $380,000
WESTWOOD
106 Westfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 3,243 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 53,068-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
14 Salisbury Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 2,467 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 18,436-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
WEYMOUTH
54 Reed Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1893, 1,702 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,227-square-foot lot. $725,000
123 High St. One-family conventional, built in 1888, 1,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,000-square-foot lot. $713,000
47 Richmond St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,164 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $575,000
9 Judith Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,152 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,400-square-foot lot. $550,000
72 Essex St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,074 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,963-square-foot lot. $525,000
120 Burkhall St. #C Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,113 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000
55 Tall Oaks Drive #606 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,060 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $289,000
WHITMAN
38 Pleasant St. One-family antique, built in 1780, 3,750 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 107,049-square-foot lot. $802,500
6 Coholan Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1994, 2,944 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,627-square-foot lot. $680,000
122 Pinehaven Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,320 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $480,000
1005 Auburn St. #I1 Condo. $474,900
1005 Auburn St. #1S Condo. $439,900
4 Pleasant St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 704 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,337-square-foot lot. $210,000
WILMINGTON
31 Lake St. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 1,695 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,227-square-foot lot. $706,000
142 Grove Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 1,608 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,356-square-foot lot. $670,000
11 Ohio St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1987, 1,386 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $659,000
10 Lockwood Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,408 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $520,000
38 Marion St. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 1,728 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $515,000
15 Church St. #304 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 836 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $415,000
10 Lawrence Court. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 39,640-square-foot lot. $400,000
WINCHESTER
4 Dix St. One-family revival, built in 1912, 4,402 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,258-square-foot lot. $3,100,000
8 Parker Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1933, 2,350 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,163-square-foot lot. $1,259,000
4 Valleywood Circle. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 1,936 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,035-square-foot lot. $1,156,018
83 Church St. #14 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,317 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $985,000
274 Cross St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,669 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,167-square-foot lot. $900,000
7 Conant Road #69 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 1,539 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $730,000
WINTHROP
258 Court Road. One-family old style, built in 1910, 3,575 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,663-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
172 Cliff Ave. #172 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 2,359 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $980,000
129 Strandway One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,990 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,520-square-foot lot. $890,000
921 Shirley St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 1,786 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,720-square-foot lot. $670,000
88 Winthrop St. #88 Condo. $502,000
229 Washington Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 860 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $478,150
46 Sturgis St. #1 Condo. $412,000
600 Shirley St. #2 Condo. $309,000
247 Washington Ave. #23 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 622 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $269,900
WOBURN
9 Marion Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,823 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,800-square-foot lot. $735,000
62 Nashua St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,988 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,900-square-foot lot. $730,000
3 Douglass Grn #3 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,542 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $640,000
47 Green St. One-family dutch colonl, built in 1951, 1,560 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,373-square-foot lot. $600,000
WRENTHAM
43 Amber Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,189 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,931-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
5 Kayshaw Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 845 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,730-square-foot lot. $575,000
205 Walnut Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 867 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,260-square-foot lot. $520,000
