Real Estate News Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (May 17)

ABINGTON

38 Sylvan Court. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,222 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,614-square-foot lot. $485,000

439 High St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 914 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 36,572-square-foot lot. $439,900

305 Hampton Way #305 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,340 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,800

723 Randolph St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 884 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 47,897-square-foot lot. $365,000

ACTON

3 Old Oregon Trl #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 2,543 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,083-square-foot lot. $1,101,000

25 Captain Browns Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,216 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,633-square-foot lot. $980,000

8 Orchard Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,771 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,424-square-foot lot. $747,000

392 Pinecone Strand #392 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 1,700 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $590,000

11 Davis Road #C7 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 851 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $241,000

ALLSTON

1157 Commonwealth Ave. #7 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 1,130 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,130-square-foot lot. $560,000

1307 Commonwealth Ave. #15 Condo row-middle, built in 1930, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 960-square-foot lot. $520,000

15 N Beacon St. #2A Office condo, 1,003 square feet, on 1,003-square-foot lot. $518,000

43 Park Vale Ave. #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1910, 578 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 578-square-foot lot. $412,500

15 N Beacon St. #210 Condo mid-rise, built in 1989, 656 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 656-square-foot lot. $405,000

1165 Commonwealth Ave. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1919, 695 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 695-square-foot lot. $400,000

96 Linden St. #12 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 661 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 661-square-foot lot. $380,000

AMESBURY

9 Ash St. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 3,432 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,221-square-foot lot. $643,500

70 Kimball Road #70 Condo. $441,000

2 Brown Ave. #2-55 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 688 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $270,000

ANDOVER

123-A Main St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,463-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

6 Robert Drive #6 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 2,884 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,300,000

33 Kirkland Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 3,455 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 30,340-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

25 Strawberry Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 1,932 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,069-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

4 Samos Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1972, 1,988 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,498-square-foot lot. $847,000

20 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,018 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,564-square-foot lot. $840,000

12 George St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 2,234 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,353-square-foot lot. $680,000

ARLINGTON

12 Fox Meadow Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 4,912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 16,814-square-foot lot. $2,950,000

27 Wellesley Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,055-square-foot lot. $1,710,000

15 Kimball Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,552 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,623-square-foot lot. $1,575,000

15 Elwern Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,646 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,097-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

143-145 Herbert Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1924, 2,664 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,227-square-foot lot. $1,320,000

85 Lake St. #1 Condo. $1,200,000

249 Highland Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1950, 2,361 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,879-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

74 Rhinecliff St. One-family Colonial, built in 1909, 1,767 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,011-square-foot lot. $1,110,000

38-40 Foster St. #38 Condo. $1,001,000

15 Wheaton Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,004 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,492-square-foot lot. $915,000

23 Wellesley Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,373 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,011-square-foot lot. $820,000

66-68 Oxford St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1916, 1,982 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $700,000

306 Mystic St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,893 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,928-square-foot lot. $475,000

135 Pleasant St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1948, 544 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $395,000

40 Russell St. One-family old style, built in 1875, 2,029 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,396-square-foot lot. $349,200

ASHLAND

19 Old Connecticut Path One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,852 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,799-square-foot lot. $1,255,000

24 Oregon Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,446 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 74,923-square-foot lot. $629,500

43 Shadow Creek Lane #43 Condo duplex, built in 2007, 1,799 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $550,000

54 E Bluff Road #54 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,624 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $458,000

53 Haven Way #53 Condo free-standng, built in 2003, 1,530 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths. $445,000

AVON

264 E High St. One-family split level, built in 1962, 1,050 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,544-square-foot lot. $349,000

126 E High St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 1,682 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,300-square-foot lot. $239,000

AYER

28 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,505 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $660,000

13 Shaker Pond Road #13 Condo. $639,900

6 Mulberry Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1994, 1,132 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,572-square-foot lot. $555,000

7 Amandrey Way One-family raised ranch, built in 1997, 1,432 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $550,000

BEDFORD

28 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,741 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $1,780,000

5 Dana Road. One-family split entry, built in 1967, 1,350 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

23 Hartwell Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,499-square-foot lot. $750,000

BELLINGHAM

70 Highridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,528 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,063-square-foot lot. $850,000

11 Barrett Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,862 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,960-square-foot lot. $605,000

42 Deer Run Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,160 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,621-square-foot lot. $565,000

211 Village Lane #211 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 2,112 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $461,300

24 Valleyview Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,376 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,138-square-foot lot. $440,000

21 1st Ave. One-family split entry, built in 2014, 924 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 7,110-square-foot lot. $420,000

BELMONT

51 Alexander Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 2,208 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,052-square-foot lot. $1,579,000

79-81 Hull St. #79 Condo. $930,000

12 Upland Road #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,555 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $807,000

306 Orchard St. #306 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $670,000

97 Hull St. #97 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,183 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $555,000

BERLIN

113 Dudley Road #113 Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 1,544 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $490,000

14 Spofford Road #14 Condo/Apt, 1,525 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $201,700

59 Wheeler Hill Road #59 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,539 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $201,700

BEVERLY

875 Hale St. One-family carriage hse, built in 1920, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,131-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

31 Federal St. Two-family two family, built in 1911, 2,701 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,956-square-foot lot. $810,000

15 Pearl St Ext One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,710-square-foot lot. $690,000

32 Raymond Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1916, 1,167 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,405-square-foot lot. $525,000

9-11 Ames St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,722 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $522,000

18 Summit Ave. #3 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 891 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000

4 Duck Pond Road #212 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,202 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000

16 Temi Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,655-square-foot lot. $410,000

40 Heather St. #104 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,090 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

60 Rantoul St. #414N Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 866 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $339,000

BILLERICA

154 Cook St. One-family split entry, built in 2019, 1,668 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 141,570-square-foot lot. $850,000

2 Carmel Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1969, 3,335 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $850,000

3 Hattie Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1977, 1,762 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,433-square-foot lot. $650,000

6 Beaver Place. One-family split entry, built in 1972, 1,917 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,410-square-foot lot. $650,000

24 Rosewood Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $570,000

212 Allen Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 2,032 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,420-square-foot lot. $470,000

9 Kenmar Drive #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 731 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $312,000

12 Amherst St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1905, 1,302 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,000-square-foot lot. $285,117

4 Cady St. One-family ranch, built in 1987, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,860-square-foot lot. $250,000

30 Devonshire Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1985, 1,927 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,050-square-foot lot. $220,000

BOLTON

126 Oak Trl One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 6,434 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 55,321-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

21 Green Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,296 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 85,378-square-foot lot. $701,000

BOSTON

135 Seaport Blvd #PH3A Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 2,166 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $5,595,000

10 Rowes Wharf #PH4 Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 2,645 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,645-square-foot lot. $4,750,000

332 Shawmut Ave. Two-family row-middle, built in 1890, 4,748 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 1,495-square-foot lot. $3,895,000

1 Huntington Ave. #1104 Condo high-rise, built in 1999, 1,974 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,974-square-foot lot. $2,800,000

240 Devonshire St. #4603 Condo. $2,750,000

63 Commercial Wharf #5 Condo. $2,275,000

15 Melrose St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 1,910 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,910-square-foot lot. $2,230,000

2 Avery St. #35H Condo high-rise, built in 2000, 1,573 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,573-square-foot lot. $2,120,000

100 Shawmut Ave. #404 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 1,694 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,850,000

7 Upton St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,620 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,620-square-foot lot. $1,775,000

53 Rutland St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,264 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,264-square-foot lot. $1,725,000

2 Avery St. #22G Condo high-rise, built in 2000, 1,257 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,257-square-foot lot. $1,630,000

45 Temple St. #102 Condo mid-rise, built in 1925, 1,641 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $1,625,000

96 Appleton St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,252 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,252-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

100 Shawmut Ave. #409 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 1,159 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,489,900

240 Devonshire St. #3707 Condo. $1,484,275

40 S Russell St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,168 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,168-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

540 Commercial St. #2 Condo mid-rise, built in 1890, 1,394 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,540-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

69 Saint Botolph St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,568 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,568-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

580 Washington St. #709 Condo high-rise, built in 2013, 1,228 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,228-square-foot lot. $1,335,000

133 Seaport Blvd #1915 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 800 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,295,000

40 Traveler St. #703 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 1,378 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,285,000

370 Harrison Ave. #12L1 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 862 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $1,249,000

15 Gloucester St. #4 Condo row-end, built in 1870, 1,103 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,103-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

662 Tremont St. #4 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 904 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 904-square-foot lot. $1,128,000

545 E 3rd St. #9 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 1,383 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,100,000

370 Harrison Ave. #1102 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 774 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,029,800

21 Father Francis Gilday St. #303 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 1,186 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,186-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

27 Wareham St. #105 Condo mid-rise, built in 2000, 1,106 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,106-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

370 Harrison Ave. #1002 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 774 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $998,000

2 Avery St. #26A Condo high-rise, built in 1999, 803 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 803-square-foot lot. $990,000

11-A Appleton St. #8 Condo low-rise, built in 1880, 888 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 888-square-foot lot. $985,000

43 Saint Botolph St. #102 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 887 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 887-square-foot lot. $950,000

120 Mountfort St. #301 Condo mid-rise, built in 1960, 956 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 956-square-foot lot. $930,000

103 Gainsborough St. #108 Condo row-middle, built in 1885, 917 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 917-square-foot lot. $884,000

15 Fayette St. #7 Condo free-standng, built in 1890, 1,090 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,090-square-foot lot. $875,000

113 Chandler St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 740 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 740-square-foot lot. $840,000

90 Gainsborough St. #102E Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,124 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,124-square-foot lot. $835,000

16 Concord Sq #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1893, 680 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 680-square-foot lot. $820,000

184 Commonwealth Ave. #12 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 842 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 842-square-foot lot. $807,000

3 Avery St. #905 Condo mid-rise, built in 2004, 1,245 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,245-square-foot lot. $800,000

552 Massachusetts Ave. #1B Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 820 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 820-square-foot lot. $768,000

2-4 Elm St. #3B Condo free-standng, built in 2018, 1,265 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $690,000

19 E Concord St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1862, 818 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $680,000

21 Hillsboro St. #23 Condo. $675,000

265-275 Dartmouth St. #2A Condo mid-rise, built in 1885, 460 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 460-square-foot lot. $646,000

664 Massachusetts Ave. #7 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 884 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 884-square-foot lot. $602,500

534 Beacon St. #602 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 521 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 521-square-foot lot. $589,875

13-15 Hillsboro St. #13 Condo. $575,000

112 Pinckney St. #3 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 568 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 568-square-foot lot. $510,000

99 Sumner St. #507 Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 445 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bath. $490,000

10 Taber St. #208 Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 652 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $449,000

9 Hawthorne Place #2H Condo high-rise, built in 1967, 805 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 805-square-foot lot. $440,000

6 Whittier Place #10G Condo high-rise, built in 1964, 536 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 536-square-foot lot. $355,000

BOXBOROUGH

460 Littlefield Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,258 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,124-square-foot lot. $810,000

58 Spencer Road #12K Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $270,000

196 Swanson Road #510 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 494 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $253,000

202 Swanson Road #517 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 797 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $253,000

95 Swanson Road #120 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 757 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $253,000

BOXFORD

6 Kates Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,734 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

69 King George Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1964, 3,554 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 122,404-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

56 Burning Bush Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1975, 4,347 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 93,654-square-foot lot. $1,135,000

97 Lawrence Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1979, 1,544 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 137,650-square-foot lot. $725,000

BRAINTREE

160 Pilgrim Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,007 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,420-square-foot lot. $941,000

159 Hawthorn Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 2,147 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,199-square-foot lot. $900,000

17 Boscobel St. Two-family conventional, built in 1908, 2,425 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,499-square-foot lot. $875,000

26 Elmwood Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,805 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 8,451-square-foot lot. $825,000

40 Oak Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,639 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,489-square-foot lot. $725,000

64 Sagamore St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,628 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $640,000

50 Nicholas Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,710 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,398-square-foot lot. $607,500

86 Bradford Commons Lane #86 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,290 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $539,000

14 Deigan Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,701-square-foot lot. $520,000

16 Royal Lake Drive #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 1,491 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $445,000

35 Skyline Drive #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 1,117 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000

302 Commercial St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 718 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000

BRIDGEWATER

130 Hayward Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,114 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $700,000

54 Michael Road #54 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 2,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $380,000

10 Palmieri Circle #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000

220 Bedford St. #95 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 1,030 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $266,000

180 Main St. #2302 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 708 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $225,000

180 Main St. #6307 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 969 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $219,500

180 Main St. #1302 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 708 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $215,000

180 Main St. #1303 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 708 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $210,000

BRIGHTON

44-46 Donnybrook Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,534 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

130 Parsons St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,125 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,173-square-foot lot. $1,062,000

58 Dustin St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,717 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,430-square-foot lot. $937,000

12 Commonwealth Court #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1964, 738 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 738-square-foot lot. $517,500

24 Ransom Road #12 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 739 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 739-square-foot lot. $516,000

1742 Commonwealth Ave. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1940, 760 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 760-square-foot lot. $505,000

59 Colborne Road #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1963, 600 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 600-square-foot lot. $450,000

14 Melvin Ave. #7 Condo low-rise, built in 1910, 814 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 814-square-foot lot. $437,500

100 Washington St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1925, 686 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 686-square-foot lot. $411,000

2003 Commonwealth Ave. #35 Condo mid-rise, built in 1925, 540 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 540-square-foot lot. $380,000

21 Soldiers Field Place #202 Condo. $326,000

21 Soldiers Field Place #402 Condo. $326,000

21 Soldiers Field Place #309 Condo. $280,700

21 Soldiers Field Place #506 Condo. $280,700

21 Soldiers Field Place #501 Condo. $252,000

BROCKTON

160 Lawrence St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,135 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,225-square-foot lot. $690,000

54 Noyes Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,128 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,573-square-foot lot. $590,000

345 Boylston St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,900 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,698-square-foot lot. $550,000

51 Irving St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,399 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,324-square-foot lot. $500,000

26 Vine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,450 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,856-square-foot lot. $490,000

391 Pearl St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,508 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,470-square-foot lot. $480,000

5 Dix Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 2,064 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,851-square-foot lot. $480,000

224 Bates Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $477,000

16 Bates Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,082 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $457,000

30 Thayer Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,385 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,419-square-foot lot. $442,000

230 Nilsson St. One-family split level, built in 1989, 1,368 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,571-square-foot lot. $432,500

1177 W Elm St Ext One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 2,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,874-square-foot lot. $410,000

328 Hovenden Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,472-square-foot lot. $400,000

68 Massachusetts Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,088 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,028-square-foot lot. $400,000

18 Massasoit Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 984 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,261-square-foot lot. $377,500

28 Edgar St. #28 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 2,013 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $375,000

38 Sagamore Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1936, 1,594 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,721-square-foot lot. $360,000

262 Field St. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 1,508 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,065-square-foot lot. $335,000

400 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 1901, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,799-square-foot lot. $321,000

530 Crescent St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 941 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $275,000

108 Oak Lane #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 750 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $202,500

BROOKLINE

293 Goddard Ave. #293 Condo, built in 1985, 3,154 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $2,400,000

384 Newton St. One-family old style, built in 1936, 3,191 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 15,769-square-foot lot. $2,249,000

45 Bowker St. #45 Condo. $1,995,000

15 Euston St. #1 Condo. $1,950,000

1471 Beacon St. #5 Condo row-end, built in 1910, 1,925 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,850,000

533 Boylston St. #533 Condo, built in 1984, 2,252 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,849,000

35-37 Highland Road. Two-family decker, built in 1960, 2,152 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,283-square-foot lot. $1,540,000

61 Fairgreen Place #61 Condo, built in 1968, 2,194 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,450,000

15 Euston St. #1A Condo. $1,035,000

106 Browne St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1915, 1,090 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $955,000

131 South St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,421 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,919-square-foot lot. $940,000

120 Beaconsfield Road #9 Condo, built in 1932, 1,150 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $880,000

45 Longwood Ave. #802 Condo mid-rise, built in 1968, 1,134 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $852,000

1060 Beacon St. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1905, 985 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $820,000

1856 Beacon St. #3C Condo mid-rise, built in 1975, 913 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $750,000

33 Pond Ave. #524 Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 1,005 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $735,000

42 Browne St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1945, 1,107 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $730,043

22 Homer St. #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 1,197 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $700,000

569 Washington St. #17 Condo low-rise, built in 1954, 1,123 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $610,000

275 Cypress St. #103 Condo low-rise, built in 1999, 596 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $525,000

BURLINGTON

24 Hart St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,826 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,830,000

31 Wheatland St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,331 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

19 Margaret St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,971 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 23,919-square-foot lot. $1,475,900

4 Dover Drive #4 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 2,066 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $741,000

28 Fernglade Road. One-family garrison, built in 1985, 1,591 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,067-square-foot lot. $700,000

29 Beaverbrook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,772 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,878-square-foot lot. $600,000

CAMBRIDGE

32 Avon Hill St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 3,026 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,450,000

8 Suffolk St. Three-family decker, built in 1903, 2,970 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,760-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

7-9 Jackson St. #7 Condo. $2,035,000

70-72 Walker St. One-family victorian, built in 1873, 1,640 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,338-square-foot lot. $1,852,000

667 Green St. One-family conventional, built in 1854, 2,023 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,030-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

309 Broadway One-family conventional, built in 1902, 2,454 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,918-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

308 Broadway #308 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,907 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,200-square-foot lot. $1,580,000

176 Raymond St. #176 Condo semi detachd, built in 2009, 1,455 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,560,000

96 Ellery St. #1 Condo two story, built in 1890, 950 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,520,000

23 Sunset Road #1 Condo. $1,475,000

871 Cambridge St. Three-family decker, built in 1903, 3,168 square feet, 16 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,075-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

12 Arnold Circle #12 Condo. $1,445,000

100 Otis St. #2 Condo two story, built in 1849, 1,424 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,365,000

23 Berkshire St. #1 Condo. $1,275,000

9 Meacham Road #1 Condo two story, built in 1895, 1,530 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,275,000

44 Bigelow St. #B Condo two story, built in 1890, 1,277 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,260,000

8-12 Museum Way #2122 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,066 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,175,000

6 Brewer St. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1915, 1,030 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,168-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

20 Cottage St. #2 Condo two story, built in 1983, 1,250 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,949-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

6 Canal Park #305 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,287 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,100,000

98 Reed St. One-family conventional, built in 1897, 1,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,740-square-foot lot. $1,035,000

21 Lancaster St. #A Condo two story, built in 1880, 1,571 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,020,000

124 Thorndike St. One-family conventional, built in 1841, 1,199 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,499-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

8-12 Museum Way #1105 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 983 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $976,000

87 Kinnaird St. #3 Condo, built in 1916, 1,098 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $946,000

1 Richdale Ave. #3 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $936,000

1783 Massachusetts Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,147 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $875,000

2 Earhart St. #113 Condo two story, built in 2006, 948 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $865,000

6 Sherman St. #A Condo two story, built in 1982, 1,060 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $861,000

29 Wheeler St. #207 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 658 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $612,500

183-185 Rindge Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1909, 541 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $502,000

CANTON

69 York Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,559 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,713-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

6 Lamb Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 3,234 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 87,556-square-foot lot. $870,000

61 Maple St. #J Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 1,278 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $580,000

1 Revolution Way #107 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 934 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $498,000

53 Will Drive #140 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 761 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $230,000

CARLISLE

381 Cross St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 6,773 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 313,632-square-foot lot. $1,875,000

246 Heald Road. One-family decker, built in 1968, 2,364 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 89,690-square-foot lot. $1,305,000

423 South St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,704 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 150,718-square-foot lot. $815,000

1182 Curve St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,640 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $686,000

CARVER

40 S Main St. One-family ranch, built in 2013, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,132-square-foot lot. $980,000

6 Garden Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 1,498 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $365,340

CHARLESTOWN

76 Pearl St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 2013, 1,930 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,325,000

28 Elm St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1875, 1,703 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,300,000

6-8 Bartlett St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1860, 865 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $749,000

48-50 Russell St. #3A Condo row-end, built in 1890, 694 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $710,000

CHELMSFORD

5 New Spaulding St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,930-square-foot lot. $595,300

3 Balsam Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,228 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,672-square-foot lot. $547,500

16 Stonehill Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,250 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,600-square-foot lot. $545,000

74-76 Middlesex St. Two-family family flat, built in 1935, 1,632 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,620-square-foot lot. $475,000

15 Bradford Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,295 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,750-square-foot lot. $469,900

67 Princeton St. #7 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,201 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000

51 Locke Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,449 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 32,230-square-foot lot. $366,000

CHELSEA

38 Beacon St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,308 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $635,000

250 Congress Ave. #42 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,022 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000

74 Park St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1913, 455 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $340,100

COHASSET

15 Diab Lane. One-family gambrel, built in 2022, 3,477 square feet, 4 baths, on 21,087-square-foot lot. $2,550,000

130 Atlantic Ave. One-family victorian, built in 1880, 5,569 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 60,331-square-foot lot. $2,480,000

34 Hemlock Way One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 4,153 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,203-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

41 Chittenden Lane #41 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 3,980 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,375,000

CONCORD

244 Musterfield Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 5,417 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 52,197-square-foot lot. $3,730,000

222 Bedford St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,834 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,840-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

476 Old Marlboro Road. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,328 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,614-square-foot lot. $880,000

44 Westvale Mdws #D Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,094 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $712,000

332 Bedford St. #332 Condo/Apt, built in 1929, 1,174 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,628-square-foot lot. $662,000

16 Concord Greene #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,430 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,107,295-square-foot lot. $650,000

95 Conant St. #412 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,527 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $646,400

461 Old Bedford Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2003, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,307-square-foot lot. $525,000

DANVERS

7 Forest St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,683 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,260-square-foot lot. $615,500

62 Wenham St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $610,000

600 Maple St. One-family old style, built in 1933, 1,322 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,529-square-foot lot. $575,000

42 Summer St. One-family antique, built in 1785, 4,466 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,328-square-foot lot. $520,000

38 Forest St. Two-family conventional, built in 1850, 2,287 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,650-square-foot lot. $420,000

7 Tulane Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,940-square-foot lot. $315,000

DEDHAM

200 Stoney Lea Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,956 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,049-square-foot lot. $1,252,000

68 Paul St. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 2,493 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

159 Rosemary Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,272 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,543-square-foot lot. $1,062,000

290 Central Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $880,000

37 Woodlawn St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,446 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $693,000

53 Winfield St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,030 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,368-square-foot lot. $653,000

174 Vine Rock St. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 1,388 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,323-square-foot lot. $641,000

3 S Stone Mill Drive #213 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,330 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $505,000

442 High St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,198 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,460-square-foot lot. $410,000

DORCHESTER

22 Browning Ave. Three-family conventional, built in 1890, 4,437 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,128-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

93 Dakota St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 4,158 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,030-square-foot lot. $985,000

34 Dorset St. #2 Condo. $850,000

92 Robey St. #92 Condo. $799,000

25 Patterson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1934, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,216-square-foot lot. $705,000

44 Glendale St. #2 Condo. $628,900

12 Centre Ave. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 2017, 992 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $615,000

285 Neponset Ave. #3 Condo decker, built in 1890, 1,132 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,132-square-foot lot. $535,000

51 Willowwood St. #51 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,631 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,631-square-foot lot. $400,000

DOVER

82 Glen St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 4,073 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,381-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

DUNSTABLE

32 Bear Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,828 square feet, 3 baths, on 102,714-square-foot lot. $1,005,000

DUXBURY

56 Gurnet Road. One-family conventional, built in 1935, 1,863 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $870,000

31 Oakwood Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,250 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $840,000

53 Bay Farm Road #53 Condo/Apt, built in 1996, 1,695 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $476,500

EAST BOSTON

222-224 Webster St. Two-family two family, built in 1830, 3,368 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,062-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

76 Havre St. Three-family row-end, built in 1910, 2,172 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,600-square-foot lot. $910,000

77 Morris St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1900, 2,298 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,625-square-foot lot. $900,000

238 Webster St. #1 Condo. $789,000

682 Bennington St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,654 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,561-square-foot lot. $649,900

217 Lexington St. #3 Condo. $575,000

261 Webster St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1924, 802 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 802-square-foot lot. $560,000

270 Paris St. #3 Condo. $550,000

226 Lexington St. #2 Condo. $479,500

69 Lubec St. #101 Condo. $470,000

277 Border St. #303 Condo. $464,900

321-325 Meridian St. #7 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 558 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 558-square-foot lot. $375,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

122 Cedar St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,102 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 33,280-square-foot lot. $220,000

EASTON

230 Main St. One-family contemporary, built in 1992, 2,562 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $1,070,000

24 Mechanic St. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 2,299 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,758-square-foot lot. $880,000

11 Valley Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,224 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,064-square-foot lot. $775,000

4 Goodspeed Lane #A Condo. $620,000

37 Prudence Crandall Lane #37 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,476 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $375,000

8 Meadowbrook Lane #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $318,000

EVERETT

5 Fuller St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,404 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 3,533-square-foot lot. $950,000

43-45 Valley St. #43 Condo. $617,000

17 Baker Road. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,888 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,202-square-foot lot. $615,000

79 Reed Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,650 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,004-square-foot lot. $550,000

113 Kinsman St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,664 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,345-square-foot lot. $540,000

8 Walnut St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 600 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $230,119

FOXBOROUGH

81 Cross St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,688 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,035-square-foot lot. $985,000

4 Alger Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 2,440 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,614-square-foot lot. $725,000

11 Cedar St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $480,000

49 N Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,868 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,547-square-foot lot. $470,000

105 South St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,420-square-foot lot. $452,000

116 Cocasset St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 1,080 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $359,900

FRAMINGHAM

13 Taylor St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,400 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,785-square-foot lot. $747,000

16 Deloss St. Two-family two family, built in 1908, 2,551 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,388-square-foot lot. $700,000

7 Bellwood Way One-family split entry, built in 1962, 1,398 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,521-square-foot lot. $700,000

20 Simpson Drive. One-family split level, built in 1968, 1,080 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,402-square-foot lot. $675,000

43 Westgate Road. One-family garrison, built in 1972, 1,764 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,672-square-foot lot. $675,000

9 Wheeler Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1907, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,827-square-foot lot. $550,000

37 Brownlea Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,316-square-foot lot. $504,000

15 Sylvester Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,415 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,601-square-foot lot. $440,000

1500 Worcester Road #214 Condo mid-rise, built in 1966, 918 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $315,000

FRANKLIN

8 Dover Circle. One-family contemporary, built in 1992, 3,275 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,642-square-foot lot. $965,000

5 Secret Garden Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,640 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,499-square-foot lot. $870,000

7 Michael Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,877 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,800-square-foot lot. $830,000

15 Dartmouth Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,034 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,214-square-foot lot. $805,000

72 Brookview Road #72 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 2,404 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $725,000

235 Pond St. One-family conventional, built in 1962, 1,680 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,815-square-foot lot. $700,000

512 Eagles Nest Way #512 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 2,389 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $642,000

911 Eagles Nest Way #911 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 2,472 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $635,000

298-300 Union St. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,531 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,421-square-foot lot. $600,000

912 Washington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,642 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 70,306-square-foot lot. $600,000

12 Hawthorne Vlg #D Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,937 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $510,000

74 Highbank Road #74 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,835 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $475,000

6 Emerson Way #6 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,645 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $430,000

1404 Franklin Crossing Road #1404 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 889 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $275,000

FREETOWN

24 Pleasant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1999, 2,130 square feet, 4 baths, on 55,321-square-foot lot. $624,900

54 Quanapoag Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 816 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $570,000

3 Jackie Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1979, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,988-square-foot lot. $473,500

263 Middleboro Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 740 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $330,000

GEORGETOWN

1 Belleau Woods One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,942 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,871-square-foot lot. $870,000

59 Elm St. One-family conventional, built in 1860, 1,539 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,436-square-foot lot. $330,000

GLOUCESTER

10 Heron Circle #B Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 2,553 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,299,000

109 Western Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 3,074 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,800-square-foot lot. $950,000

20 Old Nugent Farm Road #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,750 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $880,000

120 Maplewood Ave. #102 Condo/Apt, built in 1899, 2,300 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $269,500

GRAFTON

49 Brookmeadow Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,694 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,216-square-foot lot. $840,000

17 Adams Road. One-family conventional, built in 1961, 1,922 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 113,256-square-foot lot. $610,000

4 English Row Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,775 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $590,000

26 Fay Mountain Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,845 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 236,095-square-foot lot. $560,000

191 Providence Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,208 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,848-square-foot lot. $520,000

168 Upton St. #8 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,817 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 349,351-square-foot lot. $440,000

5 Nottingham Road #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 978 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,048,054-square-foot lot. $364,000

GROVELAND

10 Graeme Way One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,532 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 82,764-square-foot lot. $877,000

9 Murray Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,830 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,210-square-foot lot. $665,000

427 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,192-square-foot lot. $480,000

6 Coleman Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1967, 1,582 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,500-square-foot lot. $310,000

HALIFAX

224 Cranberry Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,234 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,002-square-foot lot. $595,000

112 River St. One-family conventional, built in 1895, 1,970 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 124,917-square-foot lot. $370,000

9 Twin Lakes Drive #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,375 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000

HAMILTON

2 Canter Brook Lane #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 2,071 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $719,000

273 Linden St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,360 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,965-square-foot lot. $675,000

HANOVER

496 Old Town Way One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,376 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $830,000

153 Spring Meadow Lane #153 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 2,714 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $725,000

11 Heritage Way One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,488 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,798-square-foot lot. $510,000

194 Circuit St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,178 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,105-square-foot lot. $318,750

HANSON

409 County Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1933, 1,554 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,148-square-foot lot. $430,000

948 Monponsett St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,128 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $420,000

808 Whitman St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $260,000

HAVERHILL

33 Stanley Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 4,116 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,987-square-foot lot. $810,000

38 Sarah J Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,502 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,684-square-foot lot. $761,000

30-32 Davenport St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,084 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $650,000

13 Buckingham Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,752 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,655-square-foot lot. $645,000

2 Shelby Circle. One-family contemporary, built in 2006, 1,786 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,004-square-foot lot. $623,000

13 Riverview St. One-family ranch, built in 2021, 1,820 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,507-square-foot lot. $596,000

93-95 Beach St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,707 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,420-square-foot lot. $580,000

809 Amesbury Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 1,977 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 75,794-square-foot lot. $535,000

65 Bateman St. #65 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $507,500

19 Lackey St. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 1,019 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,061-square-foot lot. $500,000

75 N Broadway One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $500,000

41 Lovejoy St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,258 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $490,000

29 Hawthorne St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,474 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $480,000

7 Conover Way #7 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 2,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $469,900

17 Clement Court #17 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,610 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $445,000

76 Steeplechase Court #76 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,623 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000

3 Parkview Lane #D Condo/Apt, built in 1940, 676 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $265,000

440 North Ave. #26 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 866 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $219,000

HINGHAM

22 Franklin Rodgers Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 4,216 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $2,650,000

54 Whitcomb Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,604 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,970-square-foot lot. $925,000

27 Bulow Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,455 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,759-square-foot lot. $856,000

14 Aberdeen Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,417 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,256-square-foot lot. $825,000

111 Wompatuck Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 2011, 1,193 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,761-square-foot lot. $765,000

5 Pleasant St. #2 Condo. $700,000

44 Rhodes Circle #44 Condo/Apt, built in 1950, 1,322 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $530,000

2106 Hockley Drive #2106 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $524,000

3805 Tuckers Lane #3805 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $506,000

46 Rhodes Circle #46 Condo/Apt, built in 1950, 1,199 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000

1504 Tuckers Lane #1504 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000

HOLBROOK

15 Belair Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 4,177 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,034-square-foot lot. $875,000

159 Pond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,774-square-foot lot. $575,000

139 Sycamore St. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 1,240 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,316-square-foot lot. $550,000

26 Christies Way #26 Condo. $443,199

21 Christies Way #21 Condo. $440,000

47 Bradford St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $415,000

20 Morgan Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,635-square-foot lot. $320,000

38 Overlook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 771 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $247,323

HOLLISTON

41 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,924 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,166-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

26 Hanlon Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,965 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 95,266-square-foot lot. $845,000

82 Anne Marie Drive. One-family, built in 1970, 1,932 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $785,000

21 Walnut Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,263 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $764,500

207 Hill St. One-family contemporary, built in 1982, 1,768 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,033-square-foot lot. $720,000

5 Clark Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,824 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $610,000

110 Union St. One-family conventional, built in 1860, 1,047 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $535,000

64 Goulding St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 998 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,909-square-foot lot. $527,000

52 Front St. One-family conventional, built in 1871, 959 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,663-square-foot lot. $500,000

19 Alden Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,144 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $375,000

53 Wingate Road. One-family, built in 1971, 2,775 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $300,000

HOPKINTON

6 Country Way One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 4,493 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,554-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

21 Birkdale Lane #21 Condo, built in 2020, 2,355 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $945,000

72 Weston Lane #72 Condo. $709,000

HUDSON

27 Forbes Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,386 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,570-square-foot lot. $1,321,000

44 Barnes Blvd #20 Condo. $1,078,261

53 Park St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,297 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $555,000

425 Main St. #10C Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000

HULL

184 Samoset Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,552 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,917-square-foot lot. $1,070,000

687 Nantasket Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1945, 2,180 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,205-square-foot lot. $530,000

155 George Washington Blvd #206 Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 1,160 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $359,900

HYDE PARK

112 Warren Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,740 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,884-square-foot lot. $825,000

105 Warren Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,914 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,048-square-foot lot. $760,000

40 Como Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,521 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,624-square-foot lot. $750,000

16 Yuill Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 1,986 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,845-square-foot lot. $685,000

55 Austin St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,025-square-foot lot. $650,000

21 Noah St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1990, 1,295 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,372-square-foot lot. $600,000

5 Lewiston St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 910 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $600,000

67 Stanbro St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,305 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $600,000

95 Loring St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,433 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $553,000

12 Drury Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $453,075

24 Stonehill Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1954, 1,616 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,916-square-foot lot. $315,000

30 Victoria Heights Road #30 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 992 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 992-square-foot lot. $220,000

IPSWICH

12 Dow Brook Circle #28 Condo. $915,000

8 Belle St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 3,237 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 56,192-square-foot lot. $710,000

8 Broadway Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 778 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $255,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

92 Day St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,554 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,159-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

31 South St. #31 Condo free-standng, built in 2016, 2,128 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,485,000

46-48 Wyvern St. #46 Condo. $979,000

5 Woodman St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1980, 1,411 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,411-square-foot lot. $960,000

7 Wise St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,944 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $900,000

3171 Washington St. #101 Condo. $790,000

266 Amory St. #1 Condo. $735,000

72 Williams St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 940 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 940-square-foot lot. $660,000

65 Chestnut Ave. #2 Condo decker, built in 2005, 1,012 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,012-square-foot lot. $653,000

456 Centre St. #11 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 960-square-foot lot. $570,582

15 Estrella St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,130 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,130-square-foot lot. $546,000

43 Waterman Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1952, 608 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,242-square-foot lot. $545,000

176 Chestnut Ave. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 521 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 521-square-foot lot. $445,000

KINGSTON

39 Wilder Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1989, 2,420 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,738-square-foot lot. $850,000

61 Bavarian Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 1,780 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $500,000

LAKEVILLE

123 Nelsons Grv One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,992 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,250-square-foot lot. $965,000

18 Bells Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,964 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 74,356-square-foot lot. $655,000

90 Lebaron Blvd #5 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,872 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $609,000

2 Rhode Island Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,048 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,262-square-foot lot. $600,000

5 Charlie Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 2002, 1,056 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 296,512-square-foot lot. $420,000

12 4th Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,572 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $392,000

LAWRENCE

3 Durso Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 3,212 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,697-square-foot lot. $650,000

16 Border St. #16 Condo. $463,000

84 Howard St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,152 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $391,000

2 Greenwood St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 972 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $285,000

LEXINGTON

7 Porter Lane. One-family mansion, built in 2000, 6,169 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 29,875-square-foot lot. $3,400,000

303 Woburn St. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 4,272 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 13,590-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

12 Summit Road. One-family mansion, built in 1915, 6,643 square feet, 16 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 76,173-square-foot lot. $2,350,000

17 Parker St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,200 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,044-square-foot lot. $2,320,000

1 Leroy Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,947 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 8,024-square-foot lot. $2,160,000

3 Goodwin Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 3,440 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 26,390-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

8 Juniper Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,506 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,985-square-foot lot. $1,830,000

10 Ballard Terrace. One-family split level, built in 1953, 2,180 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,371-square-foot lot. $1,699,000

33 Ledgelawn Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 2,732 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,807-square-foot lot. $1,680,100

15 Minute Man Lane. One-family split level, built in 1953, 1,992 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,936-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

22 Cary Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 2,628 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $1,473,000

49 Peacock Farm Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1958, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,810-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

11 Patterson Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1953, 1,618 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,807-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

45 Potter Pond #45 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,868 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $760,000

LINCOLN

140 Lincoln Road #111 Condo/Apt, built in 1992, 1,214 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000

LITTLETON

9 Wellington Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,558 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,869-square-foot lot. $1,340,000

80 Nashoba Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 1,873 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 77,537-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

39 Patricia Way #39 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,804 square feet, 3 baths. $219,200

LOWELL

100 S Highland St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,478 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,983-square-foot lot. $670,000

220 University Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,392 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,500-square-foot lot. $600,000

20 Mariposa Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,416 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $535,000

21 Freda Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1978, 1,716 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,167-square-foot lot. $535,000

171 Stevens St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,104 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,432-square-foot lot. $525,000

18 Barbara St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,568 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,002-square-foot lot. $525,000

1400 Gorham St. #38 Condo. $500,000

21 Galligan Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,140 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $500,000

70 W 4th St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,066 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,210-square-foot lot. $459,900

5 Anderson Court. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,029 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,730-square-foot lot. $392,000

157 10th St. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,247-square-foot lot. $390,520

52 Robert St. One-family conventional, built in 1895, 1,172 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,166-square-foot lot. $380,000

200-A Market St. #205 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,448 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $372,500

200 Market St. #45B Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,723 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000

23 Ray Court. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,335-square-foot lot. $350,000

187 Thorndike St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 698 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000

1500 Skyline Drive #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 710 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $235,000

1700 Skyline Drive #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 918 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $235,000

271 Humphrey St. #H2 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 839 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $210,000

396 E Merrimack St. #392 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,186 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $210,000

LYNN

26 Stangus Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,371 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,768-square-foot lot. $780,000

205 Western Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1903, 1,909 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,919-square-foot lot. $745,000

3 Susan Drive #2 Condo. $675,000

65 Camden St. One-family split entry, built in 2002, 1,111 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,296-square-foot lot. $605,000

24 Chester Place. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,137 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,677-square-foot lot. $565,000

82 Michigan Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,828 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,373-square-foot lot. $525,000

724 Lynnfield St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,329 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $495,000

59 Sheridan St. One-family old style, built in 1912, 829 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,491-square-foot lot. $395,000

35 Pine Grove Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1850, 1,603 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,820-square-foot lot. $390,000

28 Kenwood Terrace. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,315 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,762-square-foot lot. $375,000

95 Walnut St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,187 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,300-square-foot lot. $355,510

12 Western Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,262 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,239-square-foot lot. $345,000

196 Locust St. #2-506 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 939 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 207,848-square-foot lot. $326,000

16 Mount Hood Terrace #5 Condo, built in 1900, 1,277 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,544-square-foot lot. $275,000

35 Central Sq #201 Condo loft, built in 1903, 765 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,860-square-foot lot. $272,000

LYNNFIELD

16 Willowby Way One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 3,178 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,673-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

3 Elliot Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 2,258 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,864-square-foot lot. $830,000

146 Salem St. One-family old style, built in 1921, 1,439 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,891-square-foot lot. $620,000

MALDEN

68-70 Wyeth St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 3,078 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 2,012-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

43-45 Medford St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,693 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,241-square-foot lot. $843,000

65 Kimball St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,318 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $761,200

111 Granite St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,498 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,236-square-foot lot. $720,000

76 Fairview Ave. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,948 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,905-square-foot lot. $670,000

25 James St. #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,192 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,401-square-foot lot. $527,000

20 Main St. One-family row house, built in 1940, 828 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,148-square-foot lot. $475,000

33 Lodgen Court #4E Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 1,004 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $345,000

MANSFIELD

109 Pine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 1,510 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,010-square-foot lot. $610,000

1 Justin Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1985, 1,092 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $540,000

270 N Main St. #302 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,257 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $439,000

MARBLEHEAD

18 Ballast Lane. One-family old style, built in 1920, 3,400 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,511-square-foot lot. $1,725,000

29 Skinners Path #C Condo Town House, built in 1971, 1,200 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $950,000

243 W Shore Drive. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 1,128 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,962-square-foot lot. $580,000

20 Girdler Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 2,015 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $562,000

114 Farrell Court #114 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 2,185 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $521,000

35 Wharf Path #C Condo Town House, built in 1971, 1,200 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $363,500

MARLBOROUGH

42 Cameron Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 3,609 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $1,135,000

152 Wayside Inn Road. One-family ranch, built in 1976, 2,582 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $765,000

29 Sumner St. Two-family two family, built in 1800, 2,424 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,405-square-foot lot. $645,000

60 Raffaele Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,124 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,936-square-foot lot. $575,000

5 Shorter St. One-family raised ranch, built in 2010, 1,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $572,000

124 Ice House Lndg #124 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $545,000

57 Short St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,986 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,098-square-foot lot. $520,000

342 Hemenway St. One-family split level, built in 1963, 1,199 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,363-square-foot lot. $450,000

17 Flynn Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $418,000

110 Pleasant St. #207 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,364 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

26 Wilson St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

116 Boston Post Rd E #207 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 810 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $235,000

MARSHFIELD

55 Parker St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2007, 2,167 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

54 Partridge Brook Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,265 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $950,000

26 Satucket Ave. One-family old style, built in 1941, 1,760 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $775,000

98 Boles Road. One-family split level, built in 1964, 1,909 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,533-square-foot lot. $765,000

26 Foster Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1946, 700 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,450-square-foot lot. $741,500

3 Atina Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 2,286 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $669,000

47 Riverside Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,223 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,200-square-foot lot. $600,000

29 Malden Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 1,274 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $505,000

47 Old Colony Lane #121 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,760 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $335,000

23 Sycamore Road. One-family old style, built in 1936, 955 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,250-square-foot lot. $305,000

976 Plain St. #51 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 817 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $290,000

MATTAPAN

83 Standard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,300 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,812-square-foot lot. $495,000

62 Mattapan St. #62 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,390 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,390-square-foot lot. $411,000

2089 Dorchester Ave. #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 720-square-foot lot. $349,000

2089 Dorchester Ave. #14 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 720-square-foot lot. $319,900

MAYNARD

11 Tremont St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,410 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,710-square-foot lot. $625,000

25 Brown St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,388 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,110-square-foot lot. $500,000

MEDFIELD

14 Carmen Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,194 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,001-square-foot lot. $988,000

26 Dale St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,468 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,343-square-foot lot. $780,000

50 Spring St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,140 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,743-square-foot lot. $650,000

MEDFORD

28 Chester Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 990 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,825-square-foot lot. $1,670,000

20 Mcdonald Road. Three-family family flat, built in 1915, 3,197 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,659-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

115 Arlington St. #1 Condo. $1,105,000

48 Whittier Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,702 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,890-square-foot lot. $1,070,000

35 Welgate Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 1,642 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $1,015,880

121 Sharon St. One-family conventional, built in 1876, 1,882 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,231-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

55 Savin St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,160 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,019-square-foot lot. $965,000

97 George St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,212 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,612-square-foot lot. $930,000

193 Sheridan Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1905, 1,528 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $900,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #C207 Condo. $819,900

38 Pearl St. One-family conventional, built in 1851, 2,088 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,190-square-foot lot. $725,000

620 Boston Ave. #5A Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,009 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #D105 Condo. $639,900

11 Valley Park St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $630,000

68 Central Ave. #301 Condo/Apt, built in 1899, 1,185 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000

59 Sturges St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,200-square-foot lot. $586,000

100 High St. #806 Condo high-rise, built in 1984, 1,122 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $580,000

3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy #824 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,229 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $575,000

16 Dudley St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,891 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $564,900

500 Salem St. #204 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,258 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $451,500

320 Middlesex Ave. #204 Condo high-rise, built in 2021, 819 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $249,200

MEDWAY

23 Cedar Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,892 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $800,000

12 Waterside Run #12 Condo. $719,900

16 Skyline Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 1,715 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 58,458-square-foot lot. $665,000

2-A Hill St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,009 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $500,000

8 Canal St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 1,453 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $470,000

MELROSE

3 Birch Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,421 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,239-square-foot lot. $875,000

97 Trenton St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,861 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,337-square-foot lot. $875,000

144 Forest St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,168 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,974-square-foot lot. $830,000

35 Glen St. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,644 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,258-square-foot lot. $805,000

481-483 Lebanon St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 1,390 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,646-square-foot lot. $620,000

4 Stevens Place #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,136 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $502,000

MERRIMAC

2 Flinn Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1996, 1,822 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 97,574-square-foot lot. $580,000

7 Vendome St. #7 Condo. $450,000

21 Green St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1957, 688 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,825-square-foot lot. $262,000

METHUEN

189 Old Ferry Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2022, 2,632 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,546-square-foot lot. $935,896

12 Phoebe St. #12 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 2,525 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $787,800

1-3 King St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 2,324 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,517-square-foot lot. $753,000

135-137 Swan St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 3,172 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,637-square-foot lot. $735,000

11 Athens Way One-family gambrel, built in 1983, 1,632 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,494-square-foot lot. $689,000

61 Dexter St. Two-family split entry, built in 1973, 2,776 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,381-square-foot lot. $650,000

42 Olive St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,950 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $600,000

17 Alderbrook Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1979, 1,827 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,617-square-foot lot. $580,000

77 N Lowell St. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 1,936 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,672-square-foot lot. $560,000

94 Swan St. One-family old style, built in 1902, 3,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,556-square-foot lot. $500,000

38 Landing Drive #38 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,829 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $480,000

10 Baremeadow St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,164 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $470,000

40 Rossi St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,512 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,799-square-foot lot. $470,000

2 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,384 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,478-square-foot lot. $337,000

29 Kenwood Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $325,000

395 Merrimack St. #47 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 810 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $236,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

15 Thrush Hollow Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,176 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,026-square-foot lot. $750,000

11 Winterberry Hill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,500 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 63,597-square-foot lot. $700,000

14 Carey St. One-family gambrel, built in 1994, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $540,000

56 Plymouth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,748 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 122,073-square-foot lot. $515,000

7 Warren Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,653 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,730-square-foot lot. $495,000

33 Susan Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,576 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,703-square-foot lot. $460,000

6 Forest St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,596 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $447,000

18 Sycamore Drive #18 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,556 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000

MIDDLETON

178 Lake St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,376 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,789-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

32 Cabral Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,528 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,580-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

75 Rowell Lane #75 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 2,744 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,099,900

5 Evon Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1988, 2,084 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,026-square-foot lot. $930,000

2 Edgemere Road. One-family split level, built in 2006, 1,563 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 96,703-square-foot lot. $700,000

141 Essex St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1934, 918 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 108,900-square-foot lot. $650,000

20-1/2 Webb St. #3B Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,500

40 Village Road #308B Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,200 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $235,000

MILFORD

3 Naples Court. One-family ranch, built in 1987, 2,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $412,000

6-A Dilla St. One-family conventional, built in 1974, 1,352 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,091-square-foot lot. $410,000

6 Stallbrook Road #6 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,437 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $395,000

MILLIS

1 Hattie Lane #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 2,376 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $719,495

263 Orchard St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,265-square-foot lot. $716,099

9 Richardson Drive #9 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 2,376 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $714,995

3 Hattie Lane #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 2,376 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $699,995

32 Acorn Place #32 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,099 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $620,000

24 Acorn Place #24 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 2,099 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $587,450

68 Spencer St. #68 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,377 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $250,000

MILTON

10 Standish Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,853 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,721-square-foot lot. $1,280,000

61 Plymouth Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 2,069 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

16 Coolidge Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,493 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $975,000

131 Eliot St. #212 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,250 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $765,000

20 Houston Ave. One-family old style, built in 1878, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $725,000

67 Concord Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,479 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,726-square-foot lot. $710,000

NAHANT

60 Willow Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,273 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,217-square-foot lot. $840,000

54 Willow Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,273 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,285-square-foot lot. $680,000

NATICK

82 Glen St. One-family contemporary, built in 1999, 4,483 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 50,050-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

40 Nouvelle Way #T727 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,591 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $985,000

11 Malden St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,966 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,543-square-foot lot. $930,000

30 Sawin St. One-family gambrel, built in 1920, 2,002 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,527-square-foot lot. $905,000

20 Wheeler Lane. One-family old style, built in 1880, 2,345 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $780,000

12 Lena Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,266 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,826-square-foot lot. $730,000

6 Maine Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,341 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $698,000

7 Richmond Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,734 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,624-square-foot lot. $650,000

60 S Main St. #60 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,222 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $625,000

9 Jackson Court #B Condo. $540,000

18 Graystone Lane #18 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 1,288 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $312,700

NEEDHAM

21 Parkvale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,062 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $1,917,000

213 Dedham Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,369 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,803-square-foot lot. $995,000

13 Appleton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1932, 1,383 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $910,000

682 Central Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 2,456 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,371-square-foot lot. $775,000

83 Norfolk St. One-family Colonial, built in 1911, 1,836 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,032-square-foot lot. $403,000

NEWBURY

44 Fatherland Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,893 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,058-square-foot lot. $1,190,000

14 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 4,902 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 159,212-square-foot lot. $715,000

NEWBURYPORT

30 Phillips Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1969, 1,832 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,350-square-foot lot. $685,000

54 Washington St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,050 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 680-square-foot lot. $625,000

48 Temple St. One-family conventional, built in 1854, 1,353 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,920-square-foot lot. $468,000

220 High St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 678 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $355,000

NEWTON

35 Wykeham Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 6,059 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 44,779-square-foot lot. $6,000,000

163 Country Club Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1925, 2,834 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,540-square-foot lot. $4,700,000

245 Woodward St. One-family Tudor, built in 1905, 5,319 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 32,386-square-foot lot. $3,700,000

21 Tocci Path One-family ranch, built in 1949, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $2,675,000

40 Valley Spring Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1953, 1,765 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $2,457,000

1192 Beacon St. #A Condo contemporary, built in 2008, 2,540 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

177 Homer St. One-family victorian, built in 1906, 2,879 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,355-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

77 Florence St. #302N Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 2,430 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 332,926-square-foot lot. $1,825,000

155 Winchester St. One-family victorian, built in 1865, 3,661 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,496-square-foot lot. $1,720,000

211 Melrose St. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 2,344 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

27 Rosalie Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 2,341 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,210-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

25 Ricker Road #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 2,190 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,553-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

423 Winchester St. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 2,328 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,132-square-foot lot. $1,345,000

16 Ricker Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,225 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,678-square-foot lot. $1,320,000

51-53 Glen Ave. #51 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 1,264 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,253-square-foot lot. $1,255,000

200-202 Crafts St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,965 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,118-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

22 Pettee St. #22 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 1,827 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,147-square-foot lot. $1,087,500

43 Pennsylvania Ave. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,860 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,025-square-foot lot. $995,000

55 Grant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,468 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,750-square-foot lot. $973,000

30 Columbia Ave. #1 Condo townhse-end, built in 1997, 1,438 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,149-square-foot lot. $910,000

77 Florence St. #101N Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,774 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 332,926-square-foot lot. $910,000

15 Noble St. #15 Condo two family, built in 1910, 1,682 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,278-square-foot lot. $855,000

49 Saint Marys St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1936, 1,311 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,850-square-foot lot. $795,000

21 Thaxter Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 915 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $705,000

173 Oak St. #G2 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,196 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 148,104-square-foot lot. $660,000

2 Hammond Pond Pkwy #102 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 1,016 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 175,950-square-foot lot. $459,000

NORFOLK

37 Myrtle St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,078 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 274,643-square-foot lot. $810,046

10 Margauxs Way #10 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 2,572 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $645,000

7 Hill St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,712 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $599,900

7 Hill St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,712 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $599,900

19 Meetinghouse Road #19 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 2,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $537,500

NORTH ANDOVER

550 Boxford St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 3,189 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $975,000

231 Chestnut St. One-family antique, built in 1850, 4,299 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $865,000

63 Wentworth Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,064 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,773-square-foot lot. $555,000

9 Morton St. One-family, built in 1873, 1,276 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,875-square-foot lot. $450,000

18 Village Green Drive #18 Condo Town House, built in 1966, 892 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $404,600

148 Main St. #B531 Condo/Apt, built in 1993, 885 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,000

64 Kingston St. #64 Condo Town House, built in 1966, 1,315 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $270,000

871 Turnpike St. #205 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,650 square feet. $255,000

871 Turnpike St. #207 Condo. $255,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

11 John Wescott Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,885 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,019-square-foot lot. $960,000

111 Coach Road. One-family customdesign, built in 2003, 3,128 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,107-square-foot lot. $890,000

91 Stoddard Drive. One-family raised cape, built in 1974, 1,990 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,450-square-foot lot. $640,000

180 Park St. #16 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,526 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 157,252-square-foot lot. $500,000

322 Commonwealth Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,277 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,681-square-foot lot. $490,000

54 Norborough Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1976, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,855-square-foot lot. $340,000

641-R S Washington St. #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 815 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $220,000

NORTH READING

1 Pine Glen Drive. One-family raised cape, built in 1967, 2,282 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,443-square-foot lot. $960,000

12 Nichols St. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,687 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,106-square-foot lot. $800,000

8 Country Club Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $767,000

193 Elm St. #513 Condo row-end, built in 2008, 3,876 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $715,000

200 Martins Lndg #305 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,130 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $531,500

NORTHBOROUGH

13 Babcock Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1969, 1,313 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 68,315-square-foot lot. $731,250

2 Balcom Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,700 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $713,000

277 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,914-square-foot lot. $485,000

NORTON

5 Carpenter Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,372 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $750,000

19 Hill St. #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 648 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $210,000

NORWELL

64 Samuel Woodworth Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1989, 1,620 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,905,314-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

NORWOOD

65 Albemarle Road. One-family ranch, built in 1976, 2,278 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $1,040,000

126 Day St. One-family conventional, built in 1929, 1,948 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,457-square-foot lot. $910,000

38 Orleans Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,987 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,400-square-foot lot. $840,000

78 Yarmouth Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,060-square-foot lot. $715,000

189 Roosevelt Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $683,000

16 Lewis Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,248 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $640,000

99 Dean St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,042 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $549,900

743 Neponset St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,138 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,815-square-foot lot. $400,000

444 Nahatan St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 848 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $379,000

315 Neponset St. #71 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 980 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $288,000

PEABODY

1 Michelle Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1993, 2,383 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,883-square-foot lot. $970,000

158 Aberdeen Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,415-square-foot lot. $770,000

42 Murdock Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1972, 1,709 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $688,888

18 Northfield Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,098-square-foot lot. $672,000

4 Gardner Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,473-square-foot lot. $563,000

23 Donegal Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,014 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,848-square-foot lot. $531,000

12 Ledgewood Way #17 Condo, built in 1987, 1,535 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $499,000

5 Bartholomew Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $485,000

18 Dalton Court #1 Condo townhse-end, built in 2021, 992 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $465,000

14 Beckett St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 2,190 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $430,000

18 Nickerson Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 880 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $390,000

64 Foster St. #206 Condo, built in 1988, 836 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $299,900

111 Foster St. #413 Condo, built in 1988, 700 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000

PEMBROKE

271 High St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 1,787 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 51,024-square-foot lot. $675,000

14 Harvard St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,109 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 41,350-square-foot lot. $540,000

17 Loray Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 980 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $430,000

40 Pine Tree Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 925 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $298,368

PEPPERELL

3 Ottada Way One-family ranch, built in 1992, 2,875 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 836,204-square-foot lot. $545,000

23 High St. #23 Condo Town House, built in 1880, 1,665 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $451,000

72-74 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,261 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $425,000

3 Province St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,261 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,030-square-foot lot. $400,000

PLYMOUTH

7 Chipping Hl One-family contemporary, built in 2004, 4,674 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $1,705,000

14 Chipping Hl One-family contemporary, built in 2003, 4,066 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 19,387-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

28 Russell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,096 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,370-square-foot lot. $840,000

11 Washington St. One-family, built in 1850, 1,890 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,002-square-foot lot. $780,000

3 Howard Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 2,950 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,178-square-foot lot. $765,000

410-412 Court St. Three-family Cape Cod, built in 1850, 2,885 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,952-square-foot lot. $710,000

2 Bunker Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 3,231 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,583-square-foot lot. $700,000

14 Red Canoe #14 Condo, built in 2012, 1,413 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $695,000

14 Valley Front One-family contemporary, built in 2014, 2,068 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,838-square-foot lot. $660,000

31 Village West Trl One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,958 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,890-square-foot lot. $655,000

59 Quail Run One-family split level, built in 1992, 2,210 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,075-square-foot lot. $630,000

7 Castle St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,536 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,350-square-foot lot. $625,000

72-74 Federal Furnace Road. Two-family raised ranch, built in 1983, 2,558 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,731-square-foot lot. $625,000

216 Water St. #302A Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,099 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000

12 Nicks Rock Road. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,848 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,934-square-foot lot. $525,000

12 Pimental Way One-family garrison, built in 1974, 1,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $525,000

6 Drum Drive #6 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 1,692 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $512,000

216 Water St. #107 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 975 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $485,000

305 Raymond Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1997, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,405-square-foot lot. $475,000

595 Bourne Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1997, 1,609 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $475,000

225 Roxy Cahoon Road. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 1,260 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,939-square-foot lot. $435,000

28 S Pond Road. One-family ranch, built in 1900, 918 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $340,000

QUINCY

61-63 John St. Two-family two family, built in 1909, 2,024 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,320-square-foot lot. $950,000

85-105 Myrtle St. #106 Condo. $870,000

27 Cross St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 1,828 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,072-square-foot lot. $855,000

40 Lurton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $829,000

103 Utica St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,140-square-foot lot. $825,000

97 Atlantic St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,261 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $725,000

85-105 Myrtle St. #212 Condo. $695,000

85-105 Myrtle St. #304 Condo. $695,000

85-105 Myrtle St. #211 Condo. $660,000

85-105 Myrtle St. #205 Condo. $652,000

116 Rhoda St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,813 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,075-square-foot lot. $635,000

16 Commonwealth Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,463-square-foot lot. $578,000

231 Holbrook Road. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,047 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,176-square-foot lot. $535,000

72 Keating St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,131 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,793-square-foot lot. $510,000

61 Vershire St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 966 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,112-square-foot lot. $462,000

245 Sea St. #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,053 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $370,000

200 Cove Way #1012 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 777 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $355,000

65 Brooks Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 820 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,705-square-foot lot. $333,000

38 Russell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,031-square-foot lot. $325,000

1025 Hancock St. #4K Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 670 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $315,500

RANDOLPH

26 Greenhouse Way One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,128 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,225-square-foot lot. $747,000

86 High St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,185 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,871-square-foot lot. $635,000

88 Orchard St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,760 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,800-square-foot lot. $610,000

94 Warren St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,078 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,350-square-foot lot. $455,000

1 Franklin Sq #D Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,408 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000

19 Rockefeller St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,190 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,600-square-foot lot. $300,000

600 North St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,144 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,454-square-foot lot. $275,000

RAYNHAM

834 Orchard St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 3,331 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,662-square-foot lot. $560,000

56 Johnson St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 728 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $449,900

READING

4 Woodbine St. #2 Condo. $1,150,000

7 Gateway Circle. One-family split level, built in 1977, 1,735 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,756-square-foot lot. $950,000

16 Border Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,211 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,780-square-foot lot. $940,000

115 Willow St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,819 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,740-square-foot lot. $852,500

12 Greystone Way #12 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,907 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $690,000

927 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,979 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,269-square-foot lot. $675,000

917 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,949 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,000-square-foot lot. $670,000

16 Glen Road. One-family split level, built in 1971, 1,075 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $600,000

101 Gazebo Circle #101 Condo/Apt, built in 1996, 1,197 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000

9 Abigail Way #1004 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 955 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $505,000

605 Summer Ave. #1-55 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,124 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000

REVERE

33 Mcclure St. Two-family two family, built in 1988, 2,250 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,829-square-foot lot. $880,000

379 Beach St. Two-family two family, built in 1960, 2,993 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,080-square-foot lot. $850,000

25 Curtis Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,408-square-foot lot. $489,900

ROCKLAND

36 Beal St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,444 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $510,000

10 Walnut Court #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,356 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,213,277-square-foot lot. $465,000

27 Concord St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,537 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,936-square-foot lot. $455,000

78 Boxberry Lane #78 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 381,586-square-foot lot. $390,000

230 North Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 1,451 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 54,365-square-foot lot. $360,000

103 Grove St. #310 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 194,713-square-foot lot. $255,000

103 Grove St. #329 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 866 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 194,713-square-foot lot. $240,000

135 Grove St. #132 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 636 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 194,713-square-foot lot. $201,527

ROSLINDALE

3930-3932 Washington St. Two-family duplex, built in 2001, 2,920 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 3,655-square-foot lot. $1,130,000

30 Brown Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,532 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,280-square-foot lot. $850,000

11 Denton Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,536 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,840-square-foot lot. $833,000

46 Belgrade Ave. #2 Condo. $830,000

171 Newburg St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,985 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,950-square-foot lot. $754,500

361 Metropolitan Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,142 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,921-square-foot lot. $750,000

4 Anawan Ave. #3 Condo. $725,000

4 Anawan Ave. #5 Condo. $725,000

4 Anawan Ave. #2 Condo. $695,000

4 Anawan Ave. #4 Condo. $670,000

72 Walworth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 2,010 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,007-square-foot lot. $655,000

371 Metropolitan Ave. #1 Condo. $575,000

20 Farquhar St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1880, 911 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 911-square-foot lot. $549,000

485 Hyde Park Ave. #485 Condo free-standng, built in 2001, 1,810 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,810-square-foot lot. $410,000

ROWLEY

38 Boxford Road. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,496 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,117-square-foot lot. $750,000

ROXBURY

139 Crawford St. #1 Condo. $770,000

612 Columbus Ave. #7 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 982 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 982-square-foot lot. $740,000

139 Crawford St. #2 Condo. $685,000

SALEM

84 Federal St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 1,910 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,680-square-foot lot. $965,000

484 Loring Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 2,357 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,447-square-foot lot. $750,000

24 Scenic Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,890 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,952-square-foot lot. $634,000

12 S Mason St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,417 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,047-square-foot lot. $600,000

4-6 Barr St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1915, 3,137 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,748-square-foot lot. $600,000

68 Highland Ave. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,980 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $585,000

119 Highland Ave. One-family old style, built in 1920, 2,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,263-square-foot lot. $574,900

29 Willson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1933, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,752-square-foot lot. $550,000

20-A Hazel St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,456 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,901-square-foot lot. $545,000

6 Auburn Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,134 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,418-square-foot lot. $535,000

46 Bridge St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 2,122 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,080-square-foot lot. $520,000

24 Aurora Lane #24 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,294 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $485,000

8 Winthrop St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1800, 952 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,291-square-foot lot. $425,000

13 March St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1870, 683 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,960-square-foot lot. $333,000

SALISBURY

60 N End Blvd One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 1,920 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,799-square-foot lot. $650,000

SAUGUS

20 Garfield Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,832 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,162-square-foot lot. $780,000

38 Boulder Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 1,701 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,635-square-foot lot. $700,000

23 Lynn Fells Pkwy One-family ranch, built in 1945, 1,136 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,652-square-foot lot. $690,000

34 Evergreen St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,363-square-foot lot. $535,000

26 Springdale Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 884 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,385-square-foot lot. $508,000

9 Laconia Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $318,000

SCITUATE

46 Ocean Ave. One-family, built in 2019, 4,273 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $2,650,000

14 Carriage House Way One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 3,353 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,413-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

46 Tilden Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2016, 2,653 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,250-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

213 Beaver Dam Road. Two-family Colonial, built in 1951, 4,093 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 52,708-square-foot lot. $990,000

28 Strawberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,232 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,566-square-foot lot. $865,000

37 Edith Holmes Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,126 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,125-square-foot lot. $860,000

18 Barrington Way One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,144 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,994-square-foot lot. $850,000

209 Hatherly Road. One-family conventional, built in 1935, 1,734 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,975-square-foot lot. $830,000

74 Branch St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 2,508 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $825,000

90 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,188-square-foot lot. $690,000

11 Orchard Road. One-family split level, built in 1953, 956 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $650,000

12 Meeting House Lane #208 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 560 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $360,000

SHARON

22 Blair Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 1,906 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,976-square-foot lot. $775,000

SHERBORN

21 Coolidge St. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $720,000

SHREWSBURY

34 Minuteman Way One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 1,796 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $780,000

49 Colton Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 2,530 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,250-square-foot lot. $766,000

14 Knollwood Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,898 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,042-square-foot lot. $650,000

6 Redland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1917, 2,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $575,000

61 Dewey Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,414 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,006-square-foot lot. $560,000

28 Walnut St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,074 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $540,000

5 Boxford Drive #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,471 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $509,500

40 High St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 42,556-square-foot lot. $506,000

9 Old Laxfield Road #9 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,590 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $435,000

57 Brookdale Circle #57 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,590 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $430,000

79 Orchard Meadow Drive #79 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,370 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $413,000

SOMERVILLE

62 Newton St. #2 Condo. $1,375,000

377 Washington St. #A Condo. $1,350,000

6 Beacon St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,533 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,300,000

31 College Hill Road. Two-family decker, built in 1930, 2,653 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,530-square-foot lot. $1,295,000

12 Sargent Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,847 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,202-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

319 Summer St. Two-family two family, built in 1915, 2,927 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,695-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

51 Central St. #2 Condo conventional, built in 1900, 1,739 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,115,000

218 Summer St. #2 Condo two family, built in 1896, 1,719 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,050,000

23 Day St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,622 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,740-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

38-A Warwick St. #38A Condo townhse-end, built in 1982, 1,175 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $937,000

65 Beacon St. #305 Condo low-rise, built in 1989, 1,044 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $930,000

31-B Gorham St. #31B Condo two family, built in 1900, 1,165 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $910,000

375-A Canal St. #1103 Condo mid-rise, built in 2015, 820 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $850,000

316-A Beacon St. #316A Condo two family, built in 1900, 1,000 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $815,000

28 Brook St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,056 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,301-square-foot lot. $775,000

109-111 Prospect St. #104 Condo. $735,000

27 Bay State Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1905, 3,390 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,085-square-foot lot. $658,522

432 Norfolk St. #2E Condo low-rise, built in 2004, 538 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $232,018

SOUTH BOSTON

703 E 2nd St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 3,060 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,875-square-foot lot. $2,245,000

345 W Broadway #6 Condo free-standng, built in 2007, 1,616 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,616-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

70 O St. Three-family row-end, built in 1900, 2,040 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,080-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

21 Wormwood St. #417 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 1,025 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,025-square-foot lot. $949,000

723 E 5th St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 1,247 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,247-square-foot lot. $949,000

191 K St. #6 Condo free-standng, built in 2006, 1,094 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,094-square-foot lot. $925,000

5 Flint Place #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1905, 1,421 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,421-square-foot lot. $921,000

780 E Broadway #3B Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 1,328 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,328-square-foot lot. $900,000

346-354 Congress St. #608 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 683 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 683-square-foot lot. $788,000

225 Dorchester St. #19 Condo free-standng, built in 2016, 1,210 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $772,500

319 A St. #404 Condo mid-rise, built in 2016, 526 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath. $625,000

17 I St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 526 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 735-square-foot lot. $490,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

39 Woodland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,466 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

14 Wood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,588 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,051-square-foot lot. $995,000

5 Flagg Road. One-family garrison, built in 1966, 2,302 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $928,600

21 Harris Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1958, 1,340 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $560,000

STONEHAM

2 June Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,256 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,029-square-foot lot. $551,000

Advertisement:

10 Essex St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,839 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,121-square-foot lot. $530,000

426 Main St. #406 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 927 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $450,000

159 Main St. #5C Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,060 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000

STOUGHTON

195 Walnut St. One-family old style, built in 1940, 2,383 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $671,500

12 Moreau St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1955, 1,828 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,985-square-foot lot. $645,000

17 Hepburn Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,828 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,869-square-foot lot. $580,000

963 Park St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,440 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,494-square-foot lot. $560,000

27 Brewster Road #27 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,120 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000

41 Birch St. One-family old style, built in 1940, 841 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $400,000

20 Brian Drive #C Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,250 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000

38 Oriole Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,105 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $235,000

STOW

12 Cider Mill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2008, 3,255 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 65,776-square-foot lot. $1,310,000

SUDBURY

73 Plympton Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1985, 4,822 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 116,230-square-foot lot. $2,350,000

47 Camperdown Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,269 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,841-square-foot lot. $1,675,000

34 Meadow Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 2,820 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $1,130,000

141 Heron Lane #41 Condo. $912,295

139 Heron Lane #42 Condo. $884,995

31 Ward Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,666 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,117-square-foot lot. $815,500

240 North Road. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 1,552 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,742-square-foot lot. $670,000

3 Willis Lake Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1992, 1,220 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $655,000

401 Emery Lane #1306 Condo. $454,955

286 Hudson Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,232 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,928-square-foot lot. $339,000

SWAMPSCOTT

59 Walker Road. One-family old style, built in 1915, 2,171 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,362-square-foot lot. $953,000

5 Morton Hill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,457 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $915,000

14 Curry Circle. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,565 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,350-square-foot lot. $620,000

111 Redington St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,640 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,441-square-foot lot. $610,000

1004 Paradise Road #2Q Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,121 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $355,000

TEWKSBURY

13 Buckingham Road #13 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,998 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $693,000

10 Michael Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,548 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,645-square-foot lot. $660,000

25 Edgewood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,592 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $650,000

81 Lancaster Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,872 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $644,900

1109 Whipple Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,016 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $630,000

95 Lowe St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,158 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $580,000

193 Merrimack Meadows Lane #193 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,560 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $575,000

52 Merrimack Meadows Lane #52 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,520 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $492,000

247 Apache Way #247 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,000 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 100-square-foot lot. $380,000

TOPSFIELD

7 Canterbury Hill Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,362 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $722,000

TOWNSEND

96 Fitchburg Road. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 251,341-square-foot lot. $295,000

UPTON

38 Rockwood Lane #38 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 2,692 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $855,000

13 Jonathans Way One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,552 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 105,415-square-foot lot. $785,000

106 Taft St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,040 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 182,821-square-foot lot. $627,000

WAKEFIELD

10 Pheasantwood Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,006 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,419-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

25 Sunset Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,203 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $675,000

98 Cedar St. #10 Condo Town House, built in 1975, 975 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,356,000-square-foot lot. $451,000

WALPOLE

40 Bullard St. One-family conventional, built in 1938, 2,195 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,994-square-foot lot. $700,000

15 Daisy Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $685,000

184 Bullard St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,367 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,419-square-foot lot. $630,000

1101 Pennington Drive #1101 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,490 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $589,995

4208 Pennington Drive #4208 Condo. $576,710

WALTHAM

30-32 Orange St. Two-family two family, built in 1885, 1,794 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,291-square-foot lot. $1,245,000

320-322 Crescent St. Two-family two family, built in 1940, 3,335 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,917-square-foot lot. $1,130,000

29 Cherry St. #3 Condo. $985,000

23 Briar Hill Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,956 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,914-square-foot lot. $960,000

301 Bishops Forest Drive #301 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 2,566 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $850,000

509 Lexington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,749 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,685-square-foot lot. $780,000

11 Windsor Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,642-square-foot lot. $710,000

108 Kingston Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,028-square-foot lot. $688,000

12 Grant Place. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 1,729 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,714-square-foot lot. $650,000

3 Tomlin St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 2,558 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,275-square-foot lot. $630,000

656 Trapelo Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1981, 1,541 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,630-square-foot lot. $630,000

501 Lexington St. #29 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,198 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $615,000

146 Lakeview Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,918 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,202-square-foot lot. $575,000

148 Princeton Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,182 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,938-square-foot lot. $550,000

53 Braemore Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 600 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,101-square-foot lot. $516,000

WATERTOWN

98 Irving St. #1 Condo. $1,168,000

118 Marshall St. One-family Colonial, built in 1891, 2,608 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,710-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

66 Langdon Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,566 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,369-square-foot lot. $880,000

330-332 Charles River Road. Two-family family flat, built in 1926, 2,592 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,301-square-foot lot. $875,000

30 Fuller Road #30 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,087 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $771,000

112 Forest St. Two-family family flat, built in 1910, 2,307 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,691-square-foot lot. $720,000

67 Buick St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,197-square-foot lot. $680,000

64 Bigelow Ave. #27 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,100 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $675,000

32 Whites Ave. #F5503 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 1,045 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $465,000

109 Pierce Road #109 Condo Town House, built in 1940, 874 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $445,000

91 Spring St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 922 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $420,000

32 Whites Ave. #F3304 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 1,080 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $414,000

WAYLAND

89 Plain Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 3,140 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,742-square-foot lot. $1,440,000

297 Concord Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 3,534 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,792-square-foot lot. $1,295,000

172 Cochituate Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 2,622 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 78,731-square-foot lot. $940,000

11 Valley View Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,368 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,729-square-foot lot. $785,000

WELLESLEY

17 Arden Road. One-family garrison, built in 1966, 2,492 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,018-square-foot lot. $4,895,000

36 Patton Road. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,240 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,495-square-foot lot. $2,895,000

30 Stanford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,976 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,003-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

79 Alba Road. One-family garrison, built in 1948, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,806-square-foot lot. $2,320,000

9 Ordway Road. One-family garrison, built in 1932, 3,405 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,570-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

42 Cottage St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,643 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,946-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

633 Washington St. #633 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 2,274 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,335,000

11 Wall St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 2,333 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,200-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

51 Riverdale Road. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,355 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,239-square-foot lot. $856,000

28 Fieldstone Way #28 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,800 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,500

12 Russell Road #105 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,022 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $291,500

WEST BRIDGEWATER

13 Lamp Post Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,481 square feet, 3 baths, on 50,016-square-foot lot. $975,000

WEST NEWBURY

10 Merrill St. One-family old style, built in 1888, 1,504 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $630,000

WEST ROXBURY

55 Dwinell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,846 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 4,926-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

109 Perham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 2,243 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,469-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

4 Willow Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,368 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,360-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

5337-5339 Washington St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,154 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,496-square-foot lot. $945,000

351 Corey St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,557-square-foot lot. $635,000

56 Bryon Road #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1950, 786 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 786-square-foot lot. $425,000

25 Rockland St. #7 Condo low-rise, built in 1984, 965 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 965-square-foot lot. $399,000

20 Westgate Road #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 775 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 775-square-foot lot. $390,000

56 Bryon Road #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1950, 786 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 786-square-foot lot. $350,000

24 Westgate Road #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 575 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 575-square-foot lot. $315,000

4925 Washington St. #105 Condo low-rise, built in 1925, 583 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 583-square-foot lot. $295,000

WESTBOROUGH

14 Andrews Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,992 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,061-square-foot lot. $1,101,581

4401 Peters Farm Way #4401 Condo, built in 2022, 1,469 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $648,615

4410 Peters Farm Way #4410 Condo, built in 2022, 1,326 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $594,460

24 Cedar St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,643 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $500,000

2104 Talbot Way #2104 Condo, built in 2019, 956 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $379,900

26 Steven Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,889-square-foot lot. $375,000

WESTFORD

4 Beaver Dam Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1983, 2,870 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,469-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

2 Drawbridge Road. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 1,391 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $702,000

33 Forge Village Road. One-family split level, built in 1962, 1,052 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,013-square-foot lot. $530,000

WESTON

16 Dogwood Road. One-family ranch, built in 2020, 5,140 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 87,878-square-foot lot. $9,887,500

33 Meadowbrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 5,653 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 59,576-square-foot lot. $5,000,000

12 Robin Road. One-family, built in 2010, 646 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bath, on 101,382-square-foot lot. $2,120,000

33 Willard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1944, 2,384 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,289-square-foot lot. $521,500

WESTPORT

82 Sycamore Lane. One-family ranch, built in 2011, 2,598 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 60,810-square-foot lot. $880,000

256 Main Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,016 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 322,344-square-foot lot. $850,000

WESTWOOD

102 Greenacre Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,931 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,947-square-foot lot. $1,935,000

25 Lorraine Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 4,729 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 19,425-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

91 Mayfair Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,286 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,614-square-foot lot. $1,430,000

203 High Rock St. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,494 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,663-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

171 Birchtree Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 946 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,080-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

43 Fairview St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,897 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,719-square-foot lot. $920,000

298 Washington St. #306 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,381 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $860,000

298 Washington St. #204 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,353 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $840,000

WEYMOUTH

8 Webster St. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 800 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,203-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

203 Union St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 1,768 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,800-square-foot lot. $730,000

304 Pond St. One-family conventional, built in 1912, 1,848 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,100-square-foot lot. $650,000

35 Clinton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,250 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,627-square-foot lot. $640,000

254 Forest St. One-family conventional, built in 1923, 1,732 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $635,000

107 Homestead Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1941, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,035-square-foot lot. $605,000

43 Altrura Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,332 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $580,000

69 Doris Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,394 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $565,500

35 4th Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,532 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $513,000

130 Trotter Road #1203 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 955 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $411,000

108 Grant St. One-family conventional, built in 1908, 1,617 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,100-square-foot lot. $400,000

31 Rosalind Road. One-family cottage, built in 1928, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,308-square-foot lot. $320,000

575 Broad St. #300 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 616 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $255,000

215 Winter St. #4M Condo mid-rise, built in 1969, 931 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $248,000

WHITMAN

319 Sportsmans Trl One-family split entry, built in 1958, 1,966 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,561-square-foot lot. $570,000

88 Stetson St. Two-family conventional, built in 1895, 1,608 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $535,000

877 Auburnville Way #J6 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,285 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $523,000

158 Pine St. One-family ranch, built in 1994, 1,568 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,199-square-foot lot. $500,000

1005 Auburn St. #I2 Condo. $419,900

728 Auburn St. #I4 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,162 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $335,000

815 Bedford St. #10 Condo. $335,000

WILMINGTON

5 Cleveland Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1992, 1,644 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 51,401-square-foot lot. $705,000

WINCHESTER

5-A Fernway One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 7,975 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 22,142-square-foot lot. $3,160,500

17 Brooks St. One-family revival, built in 1890, 5,265 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 26,419-square-foot lot. $2,750,000

12 Norwood St. Two-family victorian, built in 1894, 3,489 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,886-square-foot lot. $2,395,000

47 Wedgemere Ave. One-family revival, built in 1917, 4,223 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,125-square-foot lot. $2,175,000

111 Cambridge St. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 3,216 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,742-square-foot lot. $1,665,000

40 Graystone Circle #40 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 3,296 square feet, 10 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,385,000

19 Everett Ave. One-family split level, built in 1959, 2,984 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,197-square-foot lot. $1,311,000

20-22 Lebanon St. Two-family conventional, built in 1893, 3,684 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,009-square-foot lot. $1,282,500

39 Forest St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,810 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,252-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

897 Main St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 2,015 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,045,000

424 S Border Road. One-family conventional, built in 1980, 2,133 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,172-square-foot lot. $880,000

22 Chester St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,643-square-foot lot. $769,000

171 Swanton St. #17 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,430 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000

200 Swanton St. #440 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 388 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $250,000

200 Swanton St. #T32 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 450 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $250,000

WINTHROP

150 Hermon St. Three-family family flat, built in 1906, 3,531 square feet, 18 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,210-square-foot lot. $920,000

45 Floyd St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,608 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,609-square-foot lot. $700,000

15 Ocean Ave. #101 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 820 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $539,900

WOBURN

22 Grant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,019-square-foot lot. $1,160,000

165 Burlington St. One-family conventional, built in 1840, 2,582 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,352-square-foot lot. $850,000

80-A Campbell St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,030 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,332-square-foot lot. $752,000

21 Auburn St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,861 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,050-square-foot lot. $720,000

38 Auburn St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,964 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,618-square-foot lot. $720,000

2 Inwood Drive #3015 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,691 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $672,000

10 Blueberry Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,695-square-foot lot. $625,000

24 Houghton St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1928, 1,154 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,923-square-foot lot. $625,000

12 Blueberry Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,498 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,675-square-foot lot. $591,000

7 Sturgis St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,164 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,147-square-foot lot. $561,000

11 Spring Court #11 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,140 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $530,000

10 Northwoods Circle #10 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 922 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $520,000

22 Mountain St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,382 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,539-square-foot lot. $505,000

7 Munroe St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,042 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,090-square-foot lot. $415,000

4 Albert Drive #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 830 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000

24 Barbara Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,144 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,072-square-foot lot. $260,000

WRENTHAM

67 Hawes St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,300-square-foot lot. $380,000

80 Archer St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,100 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $325,000

These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send comments to [email protected] or [email protected]