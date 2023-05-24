Real Estate News Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (May 24)

ABINGTON

51 Constitution Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 2,621 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,590-square-foot lot. $820,000

50 Crossley St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,304 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,356-square-foot lot. $520,000

55 High St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 55,738-square-foot lot. $420,000

ACTON

232 Arlington St. #232 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 1,908 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,794-square-foot lot. $725,004

402 Great Elm Way #402 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 1,540 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $490,000

420 Great Road #A2 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 776 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $248,000

212 Central St. #212 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,218 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $242,250

399 Great Road #9 Condo Town House, built in 1969, 694 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $240,000

ALLSTON

311 N Harvard St. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 4,274 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,837-square-foot lot. $2,550,000

33 Brainerd Road #209 Condo low-rise, built in 1904, 625 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 625-square-foot lot. $509,000

AMESBURY

81 High St. #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 961 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $320,000

142 Main St. #8 Condo. $299,900

ANDOVER

5 Forbes Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,888 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,581-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

11 Pauline Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,678 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

48 Dascomb Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 3,767 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $875,000

39 Marilyn Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,697 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,050-square-foot lot. $739,900

4 Allen St. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,684 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,802-square-foot lot. $535,000

ARLINGTON

46 Beverly Road. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,398 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,451-square-foot lot. $2,850,000

112 College Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 1,675 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

969 Massachusetts Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1917, 3,096 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,095-square-foot lot. $1,890,000

24 Mystic Lake Drive. One-family old style, built in 1916, 1,282 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,360-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

43 Everett St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,815 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $870,000

15 Quincy St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1923, 1,286 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $655,000

30 Coleman Road #30 Condo/Apt, built in 1927, 1,586 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $615,000

125 Pleasant St. #306 Condo/Apt, built in 1948, 1,039 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $505,000

ASHLAND

200 Butterfield Drive #5E Office condo, built in 1985. $1,900,000

200 Butterfield Drive #6E Office condo, built in 1985. $1,900,000

2 Taggart Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,361 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $950,000

7 Braeburn Lane #7 Condo free-standng, built in 2002, 1,543 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $569,000

68 E Bluff Road #68 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,624 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $510,000

15 Webster Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 768 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $455,000

64 Mountain Gate Road #64 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $450,000

AVON

16 N Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 969 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,600-square-foot lot. $245,000

AYER

24 Harvard Road #F Condo Town House, built in 1968, 1,012 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $260,000

BEDFORD

14 Notre Dame Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,740 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,000-square-foot lot. $1,839,000

208 North Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,772 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100,711-square-foot lot. $1,086,000

35 Winterberry Way One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,033 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,703-square-foot lot. $1,053,000

22 Pine St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,624 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,074-square-foot lot. $975,000

120 Davis Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1973, 1,710 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $886,500

62 Neillian St. #62 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,736 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $813,000

14 Nickerson Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,044 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,686-square-foot lot. $677,500

22 Mickelson Lane #18 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,357 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $655,000

BELLINGHAM

8 Canale Drive #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1950, 3,945 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $720,000

36 Deer Run Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,277-square-foot lot. $610,000

10 Acorn St. One-family ranch, built in 2000, 1,932 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,197-square-foot lot. $495,000

21 Ray Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 1,417 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 33,877-square-foot lot. $479,000

246 Theresa Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,243-square-foot lot. $450,000

340 Lake St. One-family split entry, built in 1972, 1,627 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 55,713-square-foot lot. $437,000

411 Maple Brook Road #411 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,278 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

52 James St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,157-square-foot lot. $325,000

242 Lake St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,920 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,172-square-foot lot. $293,000

20 Arthur St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,881 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $231,895

BELMONT

293 Fitzmaurice Circle. One-family split level, built in 1971, 1,602 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,864-square-foot lot. $1,415,000

BERLIN

75 Coburn Road. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 836 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 37,680-square-foot lot. $465,000

174 River Rd E One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,122 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 70,131-square-foot lot. $283,500

BEVERLY

11 Palmer Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1959, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,460-square-foot lot. $750,000

1 Fielder Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,930 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,218-square-foot lot. $680,000

1 Village Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2016, 2,692 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,468-square-foot lot. $582,470

16 New Balch St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,582-square-foot lot. $565,000

109 Water St. #304 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,270 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000

116-128 Rantoul St. #408 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 893 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $420,000

141 Hale St. #2 Condo. $370,000

BILLERICA

27 Callahan St. One-family ranch, built in 1925, 894 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,719-square-foot lot. $890,000

31 Governor Hutchinson Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1969, 2,430 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,005-square-foot lot. $751,000

40 Juniper St. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 1,687 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $725,000

1 Theresa Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,194 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,933-square-foot lot. $635,000

BOLTON

53 Bare Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 3,520 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 82,764-square-foot lot. $870,000

BOSTON

75 Beacon St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 4,135 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $11,900,000

240 Devonshire St. #5001 Condo. $6,125,000

22 Cumberland St. One-family row-middle, built in 1890, 3,892 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,243-square-foot lot. $4,400,000

136-140R Shawmut Ave. #8A Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 2,623 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $3,750,000

110 Sudbury St. #4005 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 1,848 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $3,450,000

240 Devonshire St. #5209 Condo. $3,030,000

240 Devonshire St. #4009 Condo. $2,900,000

36 Upton St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,619 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,619-square-foot lot. $1,875,000

500 Atlantic Ave. #19M Condo high-rise, built in 2006, 1,483 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,483-square-foot lot. $1,855,000

6 Milford St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 2013, 1,501 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,501-square-foot lot. $1,815,000

39 Commercial Wharf #6 Condo mid-rise, built in 1832, 1,334 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,334-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

184 Commonwealth Ave. #61 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 1,021 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,021-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

410 W Broadway #501 Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 1,177 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,150,000

340 W 2nd St. #26 Condo low-rise, built in 2019, 1,241 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $1,087,500

340 W 2nd St. #27 Condo low-rise, built in 2019, 1,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,087,500

73 Pinckney St. #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 665 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 665-square-foot lot. $980,000

2-1/2 Battery Wharf #2503 Condo mid-rise, built in 2008, 923 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 923-square-foot lot. $949,900

121-127 Portland St. #302 Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 942 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $940,000

362 Commonwealth Ave. #2A Condo mid-rise, built in 1889, 790 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 790-square-foot lot. $915,000

65 Meridian St. #6 Condo free-standng, built in 2019, 1,537 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $915,000

410 W Broadway #202 Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 1,199 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $872,461

67 Lubec St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1910, 1,130 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $745,000

69 Lubec St. #302 Condo. $730,000

167 Beacon St. #6 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 510 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 510-square-foot lot. $685,000

61 Dwight St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 530 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 530-square-foot lot. $685,000

371 Beacon St. #9 Condo row-middle, built in 1886, 561 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 561-square-foot lot. $675,000

511 Columbus Ave. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 820 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,243-square-foot lot. $665,000

486 Beacon St. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1800, 628 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 628-square-foot lot. $655,000

354 Beacon St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 440 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 440-square-foot lot. $459,000

341 Beacon St. #1A Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 445 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 445-square-foot lot. $455,000

6 Whittier Place #2G Condo high-rise, built in 1964, 536 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 536-square-foot lot. $440,000

181 Bowen St. #1 Condo semi detachd, built in 1890, 468 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $410,000

5 Saint George St. #101 Condo free-standng, built in 2015, 1,167 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $368,500

700 Harrison Ave. #214 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 1,251 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,251-square-foot lot. $339,500

BOXBOROUGH

105 Flagg Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,599 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $520,000

BOXFORD

53 Herrick Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,917 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 91,040-square-foot lot. $965,000

BRAINTREE

8 Grove Circle. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 1,830 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,522-square-foot lot. $850,000

351 Lisle St. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 2,426 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,379-square-foot lot. $750,000

374 Middle St. One-family antique, built in 1750, 1,785 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,080-square-foot lot. $660,000

58 Victoria Ave. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,656 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $625,000

605 Middle St. #32 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 2,175 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $625,000

40 John Paul Circle. One-family split entry, built in 1978, 1,920 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $605,000

8 Royal Lake Drive #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 1,491 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $440,000

125 Tyson Commons Lane #125 Condo/Apt, built in 1993, 942 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000

414 John Mahar Hwy #A203 Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 955 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $410,000

150 Elm St. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 938 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $355,000

10 Bushnell Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,269 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,388-square-foot lot. $352,000

BRIDGEWATER

15 Old Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,964 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $640,000

180 Main St. #3308 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 969 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $252,000

180 Main St. #F131 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 969 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $215,500

BRIGHTON

41 Fairbanks St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 3,831 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,227-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

64 Undine Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1933, 3,066 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,872-square-foot lot. $1,565,000

3 Portina Road. Three-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,952 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,150-square-foot lot. $1,280,000

1501 Commonwealth Ave. #101 Condo mid-rise, built in 2015, 1,088 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $918,000

33 Blenford Road #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 1,541 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,541-square-foot lot. $785,000

99 Chestnut Hill Ave. #321 Condo low-rise, built in 1924, 1,132 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,132-square-foot lot. $780,000

BROCKTON

146 Forest Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,840 square feet, 10 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,325-square-foot lot. $655,000

22 Emerald St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,752 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,830-square-foot lot. $608,000

161 Healey Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 1,990 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,240-square-foot lot. $600,000

34 W Chestnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1879, 2,916 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,482-square-foot lot. $550,000

115 Winnifred Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 870 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $535,500

259 Ettrick St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,541-square-foot lot. $515,000

405 Montello St. Two-family two family, built in 1876, 2,212 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,014-square-foot lot. $485,000

581 East St. One-family split level, built in 1984, 1,401 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,602-square-foot lot. $484,000

312 Pearl St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,237 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,441-square-foot lot. $460,000

28 Ames Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,176 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,914-square-foot lot. $445,000

29 S Leyden St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,091 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,706-square-foot lot. $445,000

35 Wilson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,250 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,421-square-foot lot. $430,000

347 Court St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,364 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,551-square-foot lot. $420,000

48 Backlund Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,148 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,408-square-foot lot. $415,000

155 Algonquin St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 748 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,349-square-foot lot. $404,000

573 W Chestnut St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,534 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,900-square-foot lot. $300,000

310 Centre St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,194 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,782-square-foot lot. $205,000

BROOKLINE

90 Holland Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1900, 5,566 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 42,937-square-foot lot. $4,200,000

39 Somerset Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 2,623 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,408-square-foot lot. $3,300,000

9 Penniman Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1930, 3,576 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 13,582-square-foot lot. $3,018,000

85 Stanton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,326 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,480-square-foot lot. $2,910,000

96 Verndale St. #2 Condo. $2,760,000

380-382 Washington St. Two-family decker, built in 1890, 3,586 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 5,950-square-foot lot. $2,510,000

401 Boylston St. Three-family decker, built in 1930, 4,344 square feet, 16 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 6,003-square-foot lot. $2,245,000

121 Jordan Road. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 1,791 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,298-square-foot lot. $1,925,000

1 Clinton Path #2 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 2,657 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,695,000

630 Hammond St. #305 Condo low-rise, built in 2002, 2,060 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,425,000

20 Chapel St. #B1004 Condo high-rise, built in 1920, 945 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $930,000

53 Wallis Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,669 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $845,000

55 Sewall Ave. #5B Condo mid-rise, built in 1975, 895 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $805,000

33 Pond Ave. #912 Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 725 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $430,000

BURLINGTON

10 Moline Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,062 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,450-square-foot lot. $1,245,000

4 Elm Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 1,588 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,000-square-foot lot. $580,000

CAMBRIDGE

77 Avon Hill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1895, 3,813 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,721-square-foot lot. $3,250,000

19 Highland Ave. #19 Condo Town House, built in 1886, 2,566 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $3,200,000

21 Kelley St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1865, 1,262 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,999-square-foot lot. $2,150,000

5 Brattle Circle #5 Condo semi detachd, built in 2012, 1,417 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,830,000

15 Magazine St. One-family row house, built in 1871, 2,439 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,651-square-foot lot. $1,810,000

18 Whittemore Ave. #18 Condo two story, built in 2014, 1,112 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,375,000

85 Richdale Ave. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $952,500

49 Bristol St. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1916, 842 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $880,000

49 Langdon St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,059 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $880,000

931 Massachusetts Ave. #901 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 823 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $766,000

122 Spring St. Two-family decker, built in 1873, 1,683 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 916-square-foot lot. $760,000

152 Berkshire St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 705 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $600,000

764 Cambridge St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 625 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $485,000

199 Prospect St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 524 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $481,107

CANTON

20 Stonewood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 2019, 3,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,010-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

2 Estey Way One-family raised ranch, built in 1980, 1,711 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,006-square-foot lot. $675,000

194 Washington St. #G Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,874 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000

CARLISLE

87 Wolf Rock Road. One-family decker, built in 1964, 2,783 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 95,832-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

CARVER

151 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 79,366-square-foot lot. $610,000

CHARLESTOWN

9 Cross St. One-family row-middle, built in 1865, 2,127 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,024-square-foot lot. $2,125,000

81 Green St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1880, 2,034 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,128-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

18 Allston St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1899, 2,384 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 987-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

103 Bartlett St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,250,000

197 8th St. #802 Condo mid-rise, built in 1989, 1,351 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,115,625

61 Sullivan St. One-family row-middle, built in 1880, 1,296 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 812-square-foot lot. $960,000

30 Monument Sq #107 Condo low-rise, built in 1908, 1,075 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $935,000

197 8th St. #705 Condo mid-rise, built in 1989, 793 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $899,500

24 High St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1875, 770 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $760,000

27 Parker St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1890, 1,064 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $750,000

45 1st Ave. #204 Condo low-rise, built in 2015, 818 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $600,000

197 8th St. #801 Condo mid-rise, built in 1989, 776 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $584,375

106 13th St. #237 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 629 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $494,000

CHELMSFORD

17 Jackson Road #17 Condo. $760,000

17 Bowl Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,148 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,619-square-foot lot. $532,500

223 Westford St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $440,000

617 Wellman Ave. #617 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,127 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000

138 Tyngsboro Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 690 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $220,000

CHELSEA

31 Blossom St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,124 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,003-square-foot lot. $380,000

39 Cary Ave. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 809 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $262,000

231 Washington Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,838 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,200-square-foot lot. $200,000

COHASSET

498 Beechwood St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 496 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 5,112-square-foot lot. $275,000

CONCORD

85 Pine St. One-family old style, built in 1931, 3,206 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,632-square-foot lot. $1,478,000

592 Old Bedford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 1,600 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $900,000

8 Concord Greene #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,084 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,107,295-square-foot lot. $675,000

31 Concord Greene #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,084 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,107,295-square-foot lot. $255,000

DANVERS

28 Wayside Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,547 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,010-square-foot lot. $515,000

3-A Venice St. #3A Condo Town House, built in 1975, 974 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000

DEDHAM

29 Taft Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,626 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,800-square-foot lot. $979,000

5 Snow Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,332 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $730,000

52 Harvard St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,440 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,806-square-foot lot. $700,000

106 Greensboro Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,638-square-foot lot. $600,000

135 Booth Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,194 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,004-square-foot lot. $489,900

12 N Stone Mill Drive #1022 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,344 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000

989 East St. #307 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,346 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

DORCHESTER

6-8 Davitt St. #2 Condo. $1,250,000

130 Armandine St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 3,621 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,246-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

68 Burt St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,870 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,678-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

29 Tremlett St. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 3,900 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,828-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

146 Walnut St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,535 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,536-square-foot lot. $900,000

34 Dorset St. #1 Condo. $829,000

3 Alpha Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1897, 2,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,216-square-foot lot. $819,000

49 Hillsdale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,257 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,174-square-foot lot. $815,000

15 Ashland St. #2 Condo. $780,000

6 Ware St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 3,728 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,590-square-foot lot. $750,000

39 Coffey St. #4 Condo free-standng, built in 2011, 1,272 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,272-square-foot lot. $695,000

72 Tuttle St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1918, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,120-square-foot lot. $685,000

386 Ashmont St. #B Condo free-standng, built in 2017, 2,807 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $683,900

34 Coffey St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 2007, 1,335 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,335-square-foot lot. $645,000

52 Wrentham St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,512 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,201-square-foot lot. $600,000

52 Wrentham St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,512 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,201-square-foot lot. $600,000

13 Buttonwood St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,142 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,142-square-foot lot. $588,000

24 Nightingale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,023 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,456-square-foot lot. $510,000

14 Bowdoin Ave. #2 Condo. $505,000

58 Percival St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1905, 940 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 940-square-foot lot. $485,000

80 Beaumont St. #203 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 825 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 825-square-foot lot. $470,000

145 Glenway St. Three-family conventional, built in 1890, 3,576 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,308-square-foot lot. $400,000

DOVER

129 Centre St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,752 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 61,246-square-foot lot. $2,700,000

72 Centre St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2007, 6,541 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 9 baths, on 65,258-square-foot lot. $2,600,000

24 Meadowbrook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 5,675 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,373-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

DUXBURY

4 Holly Tree Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,990 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $1,895,000

6 Pheasant Hill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 5,750 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 87,045-square-foot lot. $1,530,000

245 Elm St. One-family antique, built in 1847, 2,756 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 107,082-square-foot lot. $900,000

EAST BOSTON

229 London St. Three-family row-middle, built in 1900, 1,574 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,000-square-foot lot. $900,000

7 Teragram St. Two-family two family, built in 1945, 2,572 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $855,000

48 Chelsea St. #3 Condo semi detachd, built in 1900, 1,017 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $705,000

72-74 Chelsea St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 1,318 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,318-square-foot lot. $420,000

72-74 Chelsea St. #8 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 313 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 313-square-foot lot. $420,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

66 Forest Trl One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,998-square-foot lot. $440,000

632 Union St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,600-square-foot lot. $400,000

EASTON

146 Depot St. Two-family family flat, built in 1888, 2,596 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,698-square-foot lot. $590,000

45 Central St. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 1,680 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,750-square-foot lot. $575,000

22 Lenox Lane #22 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,023 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $540,000

136-R Highland St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,728 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $485,000

924 Washington St. #10 Condo. $480,000

924 Washington St. #9 Condo. $480,000

3 Indian Cove Way #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,940 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths. $405,000

8 Roger Road. One-family split level, built in 1965, 1,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $349,000

924 Washington St. #3 Condo. $255,000

ESSEX

4 Icehouse Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,781 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,011-square-foot lot. $1,223,000

5 Willow Court. Two-family old style, built in 1910, 1,320 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,325-square-foot lot. $450,000

EVERETT

10 Beacon St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,760 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,912-square-foot lot. $713,250

270 Elm St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,310 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,232-square-foot lot. $675,000

9 Baker Road. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,684 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,792-square-foot lot. $640,500

65 Clinton St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,954 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,286-square-foot lot. $550,000

16 Winter St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,060 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,818-square-foot lot. $360,000

881 Broadway #27 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 718 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000

FOXBOROUGH

27 Borrows Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,204-square-foot lot. $585,000

64 Green St. #64 Condo. $344,000

FRAMINGHAM

192 Central St. One-family old style, built in 1859, 1,254 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 42,231-square-foot lot. $980,000

464 Hollis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1917, 1,464 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,749-square-foot lot. $541,000

4 Barbieri Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,346 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,950-square-foot lot. $500,000

74 Elm St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 1,320 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000

915 Edgell Road #81 Condo low-rise, built in 1969, 595 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $205,000

FRANKLIN

3 Michael Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,908 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,114-square-foot lot. $750,000

3 Aspen Way #3 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 2,058 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $586,601

39 Milliken Ave. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,898 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,410-square-foot lot. $550,000

10 Magnolia Drive #10 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,844 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $468,000

137 Stone Ridge Road #137 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $450,000

555 Pleasant St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,128-square-foot lot. $440,000

GLOUCESTER

6 Ships Bell Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1974, 1,415 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,171-square-foot lot. $1,705,000

22 Hodgkins St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,412 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,250-square-foot lot. $780,000

33 Friend St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,946 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,420-square-foot lot. $590,000

364 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1800, 1,710 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,700-square-foot lot. $525,000

53 Summer St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 698 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $489,500

GRAFTON

7 Stockwell Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,515 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 221,285-square-foot lot. $1,157,500

5 Pratt St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,528 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $730,000

125 Ferry St. #125 Condo duplex, built in 2018, 1,313 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $462,300

214 Brigham Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,164 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $416,500

GROVELAND

114 Main St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,229 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,192-square-foot lot. $400,000

HALIFAX

21 Richview Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 1,274 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $400,000

159 Twin Lakes Drive #159 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,375 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $379,500

453 Twin Lakes Drive #453 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

HANOVER

58 Willow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,556 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $885,000

166 Winter St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,447 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $655,000

HANSON

96 Wagon Trl One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,000 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,170-square-foot lot. $599,000

590 Indian Head St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 2,173 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 174,240-square-foot lot. $475,253

161 Winter St. #6 Condo townhse-end, built in 1986, 1,206 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000

275 Whitman St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $322,000

902 Main St. #51 Condo, built in 2006, 1,371 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $286,800

HAVERHILL

82 Hilldale Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,201 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $700,000

162 North Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,945 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,662-square-foot lot. $685,000

53 Old Amesbury Line Road. One-family antique, built in 1830, 1,652 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 113,256-square-foot lot. $560,000

6 John Ave. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 2,621 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $545,000

4 Alvanos Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1981, 1,788 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $496,000

32 Haverhill St. #32 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,543 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $470,000

30 Taylor St. #30 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,479 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

62 Washington St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1883, 706 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $266,800

HINGHAM

10 Elm St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,250 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,648-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

43 Kimball Beach Road. One-family conventional, built in 2008, 2,117 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,042-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

23 Harborview Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,888 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

32 Old County Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 2,496 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,190-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

53 Rockland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,362 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,822-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

13 Pioneer Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,599 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,400-square-foot lot. $910,000

988 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,368 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,800-square-foot lot. $850,000

20 Lazell St. One-family contemporary, built in 1973, 1,805 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 57,860-square-foot lot. $675,000

HOLBROOK

746 S Franklin St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 1,674 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,235-square-foot lot. $600,000

24 Christies Way #24 Condo. $439,999

25 Christies Way #25 Condo. $439,000

309 Sycamore St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,350-square-foot lot. $408,507

HOLLISTON

20 Minuteman Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 4,318 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,162-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

79 Fiske St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,329 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,382-square-foot lot. $950,000

72 Alden Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,173 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $550,000

26 Robert Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $430,000

HOPKINTON

6 Front St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,274 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 138,159-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

86 Grove St. One-family ranch, built in 2002, 1,971 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,320-square-foot lot. $815,000

HUDSON

135 Hosmer St. One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 2,933 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,038-square-foot lot. $810,000

42 Lincoln St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,147 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,523-square-foot lot. $777,000

66 Warner St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,274 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,198-square-foot lot. $591,500

111 Brigham St. #11C Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,752 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $501,000

478 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,650-square-foot lot. $499,900

111 Brigham St. #27C Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,587 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $442,000

150 Central St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 835 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000

71 School St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,160 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,804-square-foot lot. $250,000

HULL

13 Beacon Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1964, 2,278 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,830-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

121 Edgewater Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1914, 1,150 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

146 Samoset Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 674 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,898-square-foot lot. $540,000

28 Ocean Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1919, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,661-square-foot lot. $340,000

HYDE PARK

784 Truman Hwy Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,828 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,439-square-foot lot. $650,000

15 Church St. One-family Colonial, built in 1899, 1,508 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $625,000

35 Webster St. One-family Colonial, built in 1895, 1,436 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,207-square-foot lot. $435,000

25 Alpine St. #15 Condo low-rise, built in 1970, 860 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 860-square-foot lot. $302,500

IPSWICH

437 Linebrook Road. One-family antique, built in 1800, 4,357 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 132,945-square-foot lot. $1,135,000

9 Moray Lane #9 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 2,109 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,100,000

3 Cove Road #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1918, 1,234 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,001-square-foot lot. $930,000

50 Market St. #5 Condo. $540,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

221-225 Wachusett St. #3 Condo decker, built in 2013, 1,768 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,768-square-foot lot. $860,000

300 Lamartine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,270-square-foot lot. $845,000

38 Clive St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,208 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,208-square-foot lot. $840,000

95 Southbourne Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,722 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,638-square-foot lot. $840,000

772 Centre St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1899, 710 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 710-square-foot lot. $600,000

335 S Huntington Ave. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1925, 869 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 869-square-foot lot. $470,000

KINGSTON

220 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 3,166 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,098-square-foot lot. $657,500

30 Christmas Tree Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 1,636 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,292-square-foot lot. $640,000

LAKEVILLE

104 Highland Road. One-family raised cape, built in 1984, 2,227 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 73,920-square-foot lot. $650,000

22 Staples Shore Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,172 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 73,049-square-foot lot. $625,000

37 Taunton St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 814 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 78,276-square-foot lot. $420,000

122 Precinct St. One-family gambrel, built in 1890, 1,409 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,400-square-foot lot. $248,000

10 Jeanine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 840 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,550-square-foot lot. $240,000

LAWRENCE

20 Crestshire Drive. Two-family duplex, built in 1965, 1,800 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,800-square-foot lot. $605,000

194-196 Lawrence St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,684 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,120-square-foot lot. $530,000

154-156 Willow St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,106 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $480,000

68 Amherst St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $400,000

26 Farnham St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,326 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,450-square-foot lot. $260,000

196 Exchange St. Two-family family flat, built in 1880, 2,120 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,800-square-foot lot. $250,000

21 Bellevue St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 861 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $200,000

LEXINGTON

15 Pelham Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,176 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,985-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

11 Edgewood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 2,812 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,708-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

195 Woburn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,983 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,135-square-foot lot. $1,330,000

56 Reed St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,925 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,572-square-foot lot. $1,288,000

11 Frances Road. One-family split level, built in 1961, 1,196 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

38 Dexter Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,655-square-foot lot. $1,110,000

25 Munroe Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 2,086 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,650-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

LINCOLN

58 Weston Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2018, 4,034 square feet, on 139,677-square-foot lot. $3,250,000

47 Deerhaven Road. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 3,190 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 130,660-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

LITTLETON

3 Lincoln Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 1,666 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $720,000

35 Ipswich Drive. One-family ranch, built in 2006, 1,116 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,711-square-foot lot. $640,000

220 Hartwell Ave. One-family old style, built in 1880, 876 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 48,787-square-foot lot. $235,000

LOWELL

50 Andrews St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,690 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,697-square-foot lot. $800,000

595 Wilder St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,946 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $665,000

197 Parkview Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,847 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $595,000

900 Central St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,733 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,402-square-foot lot. $575,000

101 Crawford St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 1,711 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,501-square-foot lot. $450,000

44 Lisa Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,225 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,251-square-foot lot. $435,000

60 Lisa Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 925 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,801-square-foot lot. $390,000

126 Chapel St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,694 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,649-square-foot lot. $379,000

92 Bellevue St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,398 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,622-square-foot lot. $376,847

67 3rd Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,756 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,350-square-foot lot. $345,000

305 Pine St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 756 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $261,000

LYNN

39 Lynn Shore Drive. One-family victorian, built in 1880, 3,289 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,987-square-foot lot. $960,000

72 Warren St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,510 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,892-square-foot lot. $895,000

8 Lexington Terrace. Two-family two family, built in 1915, 1,952 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,505-square-foot lot. $749,900

192 Edgemere Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,327-square-foot lot. $620,000

15 Lawrence Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,265 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $600,000

24 Rosemont St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,712-square-foot lot. $570,000

25 Oakville St. One-family Colonial, built in 1885, 1,426 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,726-square-foot lot. $462,000

12 Chester Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,324 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,846-square-foot lot. $440,000

50 Moulton St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 2,073 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,603-square-foot lot. $435,000

590 Boston St. #204 Condo, built in 2003, 824 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,687-square-foot lot. $345,000

21 Margin St. #30 Condo, built in 1987, 875 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 48,897-square-foot lot. $332,000

300 Lynn Shore Drive #210 Condo high-rise, built in 1965, 768 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 62,566-square-foot lot. $267,545

MALDEN

285 Clifton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 2,483 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,449-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

9-11 Kenilworth St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 2,999 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,171-square-foot lot. $875,000

10 Sargent St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,303 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,459-square-foot lot. $740,010

74 Belmont St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,881 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,180-square-foot lot. $716,000

19 Sprague St. #2 Condo. $700,000

26 Nevada Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 1,339 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,920-square-foot lot. $625,000

30 Franklin St. #115 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,664 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $603,000

29 Lynde St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,665 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,901-square-foot lot. $550,000

135 Elwell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $505,000

30 Franklin St. #308 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 904 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $485,000

58 Almont St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1951, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,100

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA

38 School St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,182 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,117-square-foot lot. $2,245,000

23 Old Neck Road. One-family carriage hse, built in 1900, 2,406 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 38,289-square-foot lot. $1,649,150

MANSFIELD

7 Donald Allen Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,158 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,011-square-foot lot. $840,000

300 Oak St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,702 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,421-square-foot lot. $705,000

363 Balcom St. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 1,764 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,203-square-foot lot. $600,000

MARBLEHEAD

84 Robert Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2016, 4,467 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 36,650-square-foot lot. $2,600,000

115 Rockaway Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 3,052 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,203-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

23 Winthrop Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,314 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,256-square-foot lot. $1,272,500

210 Humphrey St. #101 Condo. $625,000

210 Humphrey St. #102 Condo. $625,000

210 Humphrey St. #106 Condo. $625,000

210 Humphrey St. #108 Condo. $625,000

36 Intrepid Circle #305 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,284 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $585,411

10 Ames Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,557 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,875-square-foot lot. $565,000

2 Roosevelt Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1800, 663 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $515,000

57 Green St. One-family row house, built in 1850, 1,050 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,425-square-foot lot. $515,000

160 Green St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1938, 1,392 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,403-square-foot lot. $512,500

MARLBOROUGH

57 Richard Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,656 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,608-square-foot lot. $660,000

26 Mount Pleasant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,422 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,897-square-foot lot. $550,000

133 Ice House Lndg #133 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $515,000

166 Winter St. One-family antique, built in 1860, 1,237 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,420-square-foot lot. $485,000

653 Robin Hill St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,300-square-foot lot. $445,000

MARSHFIELD

874 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 2,490 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 357,192-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

552 Forest St. One-family antique, built in 1700, 2,703 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 124,146-square-foot lot. $1,245,000

108 Quincy Ave. One-family split level, built in 1993, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $675,000

40 Homestead Ave. One-family ranch, built in 2003, 2,660 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $581,300

46 Island St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,670 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,878-square-foot lot. $550,000

MAYNARD

21 Deer Path #6 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,586 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000

6 Woodbine Terrace. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1948, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,322-square-foot lot. $215,000

MEDFIELD

4 Fieldstone Drive. One-family split level, built in 1960, 2,576 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 35,218-square-foot lot. $940,000

246 Causeway St. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,908 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,554-square-foot lot. $755,000

89 Pleasant St. #B12 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 830 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $310,000

MEDFORD

38 Court St. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 2,825 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,720-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

12 Short St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,734 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,059-square-foot lot. $921,000

38 Pembroke St. Two-family two family, built in 1918, 2,600 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,860-square-foot lot. $880,000

85 Suffolk St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,717-square-foot lot. $770,000

85 Evans St. #85 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,070 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $635,000

10 Robinson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 1,140 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,427-square-foot lot. $575,000

8 9th St. #601 Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 1,108 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $562,000

59 Valley St. #2C Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 1,020 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $475,000

92 High St. #21 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,487 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 baths. $465,000

28 9th St. #104 Condo high-rise, built in 1986, 910 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $440,000

MEDWAY

100 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 3,656 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $900,000

157 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,764 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,562-square-foot lot. $679,000

13 Hill St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 1,960 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,530-square-foot lot. $564,000

9 Elm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 1,550 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 489,614-square-foot lot. $480,000

MELROSE

76 Ellis Farm Lane. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,052 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,467-square-foot lot. $910,000

5 Walnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 1,676 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,789-square-foot lot. $725,000

97 Sanford St. #97 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 831 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $475,000

185 Franklin St. #2 Condo. $408,000

340 Main St. #303 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 412 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $219,000

MERRIMAC

24 Nichols St. One-family old style, built in 1905, 1,118 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,440-square-foot lot. $305,000

METHUEN

22 Hopkins Circle #22 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 1,958 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000

34 Herrick Drive #34 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 2,016 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $610,000

23 Elmwood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,287 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $460,000

134 Edgewood Ave. One-family old style, built in 1915, 714 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,255-square-foot lot. $425,000

18 Falcon St. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,049-square-foot lot. $420,000

4 Clayton Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1914, 900 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 28,710-square-foot lot. $380,000

4 Reuter Place. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 660 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,851-square-foot lot. $285,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

35 Cambridge St. Three-family family flat, built in 1850, 3,530 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $535,000

40 Lane St. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 1,624 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,215-square-foot lot. $469,000

MILFORD

9 Oak Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,530 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $730,000

2 Tanglewood Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1975, 1,888 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,077-square-foot lot. $625,000

17 Walnut St. Two-family two family, built in 1868, 2,685 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,583-square-foot lot. $565,000

112 E Main St. One-family old style, built in 1845, 1,791 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,041-square-foot lot. $415,000

11 Shadowbrook Lane #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $260,000

26 Parkhurst St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 940 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $208,000

MILLIS

45 Jameson Drive #221 Condo. $927,357

5 Rosenfeld Road. One-family conventional, built in 1960, 1,680 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $525,000

MILTON

84 Hinckley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 3,463 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,016-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

28 Avalon Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1903, 2,432 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,072-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

45 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,784 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,299-square-foot lot. $925,000

131 Eliot St. #208 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,355 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $840,000

131 Eliot St. #308 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,355 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $840,000

589 Pleasant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1927, 1,424 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,458-square-foot lot. $805,000

37 Annapolis Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 2,030 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $701,000

131 Eliot St. #306 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,011 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $672,000

NATICK

8 Nokomis Way One-family contemporary, built in 1994, 2,569 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 42,236-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

24 Fieldstone Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1992, 3,050 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,111-square-foot lot. $1,240,250

1 Frost St. One-family Colonial, built in 1738, 3,253 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 74,967-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

19 Crest Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,796 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,704-square-foot lot. $1,195,000

54 Park Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1860, 4,637 square feet, 17 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,499-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

19 Western Ave. Three-family old style, built in 1900, 2,172 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,499-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

17 Mark St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,290 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,399-square-foot lot. $875,000

18 Surrey Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1948, 1,507 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,478-square-foot lot. $815,000

10 Oakland St. One-family gambrel, built in 1900, 2,046 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,754-square-foot lot. $742,500

42 Fairway Circle #42 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,519 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $625,000

36 Oak St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,724-square-foot lot. $570,000

35 Pitts St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,627 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,268-square-foot lot. $560,000

44 Silver Hill Lane #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 792 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $374,000

NEEDHAM

70 Plymouth Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,746 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

834 Central Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,106-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

32 Cleveland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,930 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,324-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

400 Hunnewell St. #102 Condo. $1,222,500

400 Hunnewell St. #104 Condo. $1,220,000

277 Webster St. One-family split level, built in 1954, 1,242 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $810,000

NEWBURY

53-A&B Green St. Two-family conventional, built in 1952, 4,440 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $500,000

NEWBURYPORT

22 Auburn St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,033 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,100,000

5 Tyng St. One-family antique, built in 1800, 1,596 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,580-square-foot lot. $829,000

111 Low St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,114 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $680,000

37 Moulton St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,391 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $530,000

3 Orange St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1840, 744 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $495,000

NEWTON

250 Hartman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 2,548 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,317-square-foot lot. $3,930,000

85 Prince St. One-family victorian, built in 1900, 4,129 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,770-square-foot lot. $3,250,000

57 Howland Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1957, 2,418 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $2,655,000

11 Clearwater Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,419 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,300-square-foot lot. $2,480,000

11 Crehore Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,213 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $2,455,000

5 Wykeham Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 4,416 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 16,600-square-foot lot. $2,430,000

40 Kingswood Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1978, 2,234 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 18,550-square-foot lot. $2,275,000

66 Audubon Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 2,747 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 8,756-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

76 Cummings Road #76 Condo. $2,195,000

85 Ridge Road. One-family victorian, built in 1890, 2,948 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,590-square-foot lot. $2,050,000

131 Brandeis Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,488 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,574-square-foot lot. $1,761,250

67 Audubon Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 3,384 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,945-square-foot lot. $1,660,000

41 Cypress St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1875, 1,570 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,291-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

77 Wade St. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,807 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,618-square-foot lot. $1,385,000

121 Claremont St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 2,015 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,554-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

15 Garland Road. One-family old style, built in 1935, 1,314 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,914-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

47-49 Gardner St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,352 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,062-square-foot lot. $1,005,000

79 Ripley St. #79 Condo two family, built in 1929, 1,042 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $756,000

357 Auburndale Ave. #2 Condo two family, built in 1920, 1,234 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,895-square-foot lot. $660,000

655 Saw Mill Brook Pkwy #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 85,777-square-foot lot. $561,000

210 Nahanton St. #116 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 882 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,251,043-square-foot lot. $450,000

NORFOLK

21 Berkshire St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,946 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,480-square-foot lot. $930,000

22 Berkshire St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,804 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 50,872-square-foot lot. $300,000

NORTH ANDOVER

39 Hawkins Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 3,813 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 59,242-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

34 Wild Rose Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,104 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,309-square-foot lot. $1,150,511

236 Johnson St. One-family ranch, built in 1974, 2,449 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,565-square-foot lot. $910,000

148 Main St. #A311 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,072 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000

78 Jefferson St. #B Condo Town House, built in 1966, 650 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $229,900

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

122 Achilles Way One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,950 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,331-square-foot lot. $675,000

32 Edmund Corrigan Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,250 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,250-square-foot lot. $469,900

86 Pleasant St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,736 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,042-square-foot lot. $380,000

426 Mount Hope St. #313 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 784 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $262,000

NORTH READING

5 Olde Coach Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 4,100 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,988-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

8 Janice Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 4,388 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 232,610-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

5 Damon St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,571 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,807-square-foot lot. $736,000

170 Marblehead St. One-family ranch, built in 1981, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,946-square-foot lot. $735,000

NORTHBOROUGH

30 Johnson Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,508 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 84,293-square-foot lot. $888,000

120 Northgate Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 2,365 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $750,000

NORTON

23 Reservoir St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 82,328-square-foot lot. $786,000

302 Godfrey Drive #302 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,852 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $519,483

7 Perry St. One-family ranch, built in 1937, 1,406 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,229-square-foot lot. $475,000

3 Morgan Lane #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,334 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $382,000

11 Precourt Lane #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,322 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $368,000

NORWOOD

7 Bay Colony Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1985, 2,012 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,979-square-foot lot. $750,000

70 Endicott St. #206 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,674 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $710,000

50 Emerson Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 1,822 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,600-square-foot lot. $410,000

PEABODY

2 Antonelli Way One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,050 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,601-square-foot lot. $805,000

2 Livingston Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,014 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,600-square-foot lot. $650,000

1 Drake Way #1 Condo townhse-end, built in 2006, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000

173 Lynnfield St. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $515,000

1100 Salem St. #9 Condo, built in 1983, 1,195 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

54 Foster St. #2 Condo. $450,000

75 Walnut St. #309 Condo, built in 2004, 1,110 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $392,000

PEMBROKE

69 Plain St. One-family split entry, built in 1969, 1,056 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,000-square-foot lot. $559,000

55 Bartlett St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 1,590 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,080-square-foot lot. $551,000

52 Taylor Point Road. One-family ranch, built in 1928, 1,066 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,270-square-foot lot. $477,000

25 Reservoir Road #C13 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,140 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000

4 Taylor Point Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 576 square feet, 1 bath, on 13,900-square-foot lot. $360,000

43 Maquan St. Two-family antique, built in 1860, 2,386 square feet, 3 baths, on 22,140-square-foot lot. $360,000

PEPPERELL

10 Julia Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,424 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,381-square-foot lot. $825,000

4 Longmeadow Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,070 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,403-square-foot lot. $680,000

101 Brookline St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,883 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,327-square-foot lot. $425,000

10 Cottage St. #J Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,360 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000

PLYMOUTH

14 Karas Way One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,072 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,261-square-foot lot. $890,000

22 Tinkers Blf #22 Condo. $860,934

47 Nautical Way One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 3,124 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,385-square-foot lot. $845,000

35 Anderson Way One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,765 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,617-square-foot lot. $825,000

53 Forest Edge One-family contemporary, built in 2002, 2,462 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,796-square-foot lot. $810,000

73 Bournehurst Drive. One-family gambrel, built in 1989, 3,017 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 154,165-square-foot lot. $669,000

30 Wisteria Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 1,818 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,187-square-foot lot. $649,500

21 Martingale Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1992, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 67,916-square-foot lot. $565,000

216 Water St. #302C Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,086 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $543,900

5 Evelyn Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 2,340 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $540,000

62 Manomet Point Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1986, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,792-square-foot lot. $530,000

503 State Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,960 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,614-square-foot lot. $462,000

31 Dogwood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,300 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,523-square-foot lot. $400,000

66 Westcliff Drive #66 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,018 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $375,000

17 Nickerson St. One-family ranch, built in 1983, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $369,000

17 Juniper St. One-family ranch, built in 1974, 1,583 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $361,000

249 Carver Road. One-family cottage, built in 1930, 805 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,440-square-foot lot. $352,000

810 Rocky Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 824 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,227-square-foot lot. $340,000

63 Drum Drive #63 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 1,742 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $315,000

201 Long Pond Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,639 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 85,776-square-foot lot. $308,000

QUINCY

254 Farrington St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,464 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $940,000

29 Standish Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 2,065 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,530-square-foot lot. $900,000

45 Upton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,638-square-foot lot. $760,000

13 Cutter Lane #13 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,959 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $750,000

281 Liberty St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 1,508 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $688,000

66 Sumner St. #66 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 1,297 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000

46 Suomi Road #1 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,251 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $634,000

85-105 Myrtle St. #208 Condo. $622,000

316 Fenno St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,078 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,069-square-foot lot. $605,000

20 Penns Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,249-square-foot lot. $565,000

68 Suomi Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,737 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $553,000

100 Marina Drive #517 Condo mid-rise, built in 1988, 873 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $500,000

151 Hancock St. #14 Condo low-rise, built in 2019, 918 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $419,546

RANDOLPH

1 Desmond Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1940, 1,552 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,440-square-foot lot. $640,000

17 Glen Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,616 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,221-square-foot lot. $555,000

32 Devine Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 974 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $500,000

36 Mount Pleasant Sq One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,419 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $493,500

8 Pictun Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,471 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,007-square-foot lot. $476,000

3 Amvets Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,182 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $340,000

159 Bittersweet Lane #132 Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 660 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $206,000

RAYNHAM

28 Suzanne Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,880 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 105,428-square-foot lot. $703,000

48 Judson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,572 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,990-square-foot lot. $485,000

270 Elm St W One-family split level, built in 1961, 1,147 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bath, on 40,088-square-foot lot. $325,000

READING

12 Sunnyside Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,421 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,001-square-foot lot. $2,050,000

11 Pondview Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 4,728 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 64,512-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

80 Pearl St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,450 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,267-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

1198 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,336 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,010-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

14 South St. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 2,075 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,562-square-foot lot. $840,000

60 Longview Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 1,602 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,474-square-foot lot. $750,000

10 Pinevale Ave. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,379 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,741-square-foot lot. $700,000

REVERE

1535 N Shore Road. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,448 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,662-square-foot lot. $980,000

16 Cummings Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1970, 2,516 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,131-square-foot lot. $901,125

323 Beach St. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 1,884 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,576-square-foot lot. $850,000

126 Oakwood Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1965, 2,358 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $826,000

148 Ridge Road. Two-family two family, built in 1950, 2,738 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,210-square-foot lot. $765,000

31 Lynnway Two-family two family, built in 1950, 3,564 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,548-square-foot lot. $735,000

43 Randall Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,968 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,802-square-foot lot. $705,000

50 Witherbee Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,300 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,855-square-foot lot. $699,900

115 Larkin St. Two-family two family, built in 1960, 2,420 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $650,000

20 Friend St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 2,894 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,249-square-foot lot. $630,000

57 Bateman Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1975, 2,464 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $630,000

73 Tuscano Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1966, 1,915 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,629-square-foot lot. $580,000

350 Revere Beach Blvd #7O Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,187 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $540,000

27 Beach Road. One-family ranch, built in 1900, 1,012 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $499,000

6 Suffolk Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,084 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,421-square-foot lot. $495,000

34 Porter Ave. #34 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,366 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $485,000

360 Revere Beach Blvd #313 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,112 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $477,500

ROCKLAND

62 Norman St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1986, 3,138 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,019-square-foot lot. $715,000

18 Phillips St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,173-square-foot lot. $620,000

95 Willow Pond Drive #95 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,660 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,676,326-square-foot lot. $459,900

43 Willow Pond Drive #43 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,660 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,676,326-square-foot lot. $395,000

308 Standpipe Drive #308 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,911 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 971,388-square-foot lot. $345,000

ROCKPORT

2 Highland St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 728 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $377,000

ROSLINDALE

35 Sheffield Road. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 3,302 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,858-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

1041 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,591 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,511-square-foot lot. $925,000

4 Anawan Ave. #8 Condo. $733,000

55 Paine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1848, 1,216 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $533,001

91 Metropolitan Ave. #2 Condo. $532,500

ROWLEY

64 Leslie Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1993, 3,005 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 77,860-square-foot lot. $855,000

ROXBURY

255 Northampton St. #502 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 1,301 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bath, on 1,301-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

13 Rockland Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1905, 3,194 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,807-square-foot lot. $600,000

40 Terrace St. #1 Condo. $250,000

SALEM

3 Federal Court #1 Condo. $1,150,000

77 Proctor St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1915, 3,110 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $875,000

3 Federal Court #2 Condo. $620,000

24 Cedar St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,794 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,588-square-foot lot. $585,000

9 Cedar Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,348 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,371-square-foot lot. $570,000

80-82 Hathorne St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,238 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,836-square-foot lot. $440,000

15 Hubon St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 1,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,799-square-foot lot. $400,000

12 Prescott St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 798 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,573-square-foot lot. $360,000

106 Broadway One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1935, 1,079 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bath, on 4,378-square-foot lot. $350,000

11 Barton Sq #104 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 693 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $350,000

56 Peabody St. #3W Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 825 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $310,000

15 Lynde St. #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 651 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $255,000

SALISBURY

19 Commonwealth Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1975, 2,828 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $850,000

SAUGUS

23 Pinehurst Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,096 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,401-square-foot lot. $635,000

22 Riverside Court. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,685 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,189-square-foot lot. $625,500

SCITUATE

60 New Driftway #10 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 2,360 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $980,000

142 Country Way One-family antique, built in 1750, 2,876 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,400-square-foot lot. $949,000

5 Laurel Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,168 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,100-square-foot lot. $865,000

125 Driftway One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 2,166 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,161-square-foot lot. $825,000

30 Clover Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 2,024 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $810,000

17 Clifton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,599 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,672-square-foot lot. $786,000

43 Hughey Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,746 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,060-square-foot lot. $697,500

5 Harbor View Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $675,000

33 Irving Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,020 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $575,000

59 Utility Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,920 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,022-square-foot lot. $550,000

134 Old Oaken Bucket Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,070 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,401-square-foot lot. $325,000

SHARON

17 Webb Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,300 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,350-square-foot lot. $600,000

37 Bayberry Drive #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 732 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $274,000

SHERBORN

122 Lake St. One-family contemporary, built in 2004, 8,041 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 139,828-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

18 Page Farm Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1968, 2,998 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 89,734-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

SHREWSBURY

45 Cypress Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,956 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $885,000

261 Old Mill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,156 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,341-square-foot lot. $775,000

107 Grafton St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 979 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,820-square-foot lot. $490,000

9 Angela Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $385,000

32 Harvard Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,242 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $330,000

SOMERVILLE

74 Boston St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,992 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,324-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

20 Alston St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 3,855 square feet, 16 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $1,240,000

9 Packard Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,091 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,654-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

53 Bow St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,730 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,100-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

68 Dover St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,714 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,435-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

37 Harvard St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,425 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,200-square-foot lot. $1,070,000

27 Cutter St. #27A Condo decker, built in 2019, 2,108 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,060,000

35-A Moreland St. #35A Condo decker, built in 2019, 2,037 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,030,000

26-28 Kensington Ave. #1 Condo. $970,000

14-16 Hillside Park #2 Condo. $950,000

109-111 Prospect St. #204 Condo. $945,000

4 Wyatt Circle #4 Condo row-end, built in 1920, 947 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $925,000

45 Endicott Ave. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 2009, 1,387 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $905,000

1188 Broadway #406 Condo low-rise, built in 2007, 1,190 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $890,000

61 Cherry St. #2 Condo conventional, built in 1915, 787 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $760,000

16 Cross St E #2 Condo row-end, built in 1910, 876 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $585,000

7 Mountain Ave. #3 Condo two family, built in 1905, 785 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $485,000

SOUTH BOSTON

558 E 5th St. Three-family conventional, built in 1905, 3,311 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,630-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

189 I St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,241 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,530-square-foot lot. $1,764,500

68-70 L St. Three-family conventional, built in 1910, 3,156 square feet, 16 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,785-square-foot lot. $1,690,000

819 E 3rd St. One-family conventional, built in 1905, 2,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,744-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

546 E 5th St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,467 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,145-square-foot lot. $1,525,000

44 L St. Two-family conventional, built in 1915, 2,232 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,600-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

592-594 E 5th St. Two-family semi detachd, built in 1900, 2,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,956-square-foot lot. $1,135,000

657 E 5th St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1884, 1,822 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,586-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

131 Tudor St. #131 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 1,603 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,603-square-foot lot. $865,000

148 W 3rd St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 745 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 745-square-foot lot. $582,000

34 Ward St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 2001, 663 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 663-square-foot lot. $552,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

1 Birchwood Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 1,284 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,906-square-foot lot. $710,000

142 Woodland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 950 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,015-square-foot lot. $330,000

STONEHAM

50 Walsh Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1996, 2,403 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,171-square-foot lot. $995,000

41 Fairview Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 3,267 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $900,000

68-A Pleasant St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1884, 2,607 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 51,227-square-foot lot. $750,000

54 Pine St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,206 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,678-square-foot lot. $675,000

148 Marble St. #405 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,291 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $480,000

STOUGHTON

104 Clapp St. One-family old style, built in 1935, 2,175 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,146-square-foot lot. $560,000

19 E Vanston Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 978 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,985-square-foot lot. $505,000

60 Lakewood Drive. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,276 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $480,000

66 Winfisky Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 2,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,208-square-foot lot. $460,000

261 Park St. Two-family conventional, built in 1935, 1,763 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,195-square-foot lot. $430,000

73 Ethyl Way #73 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,250 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $429,900

14 Woodbine Road. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $414,000

204 Greenbrook Drive #204 Condo Town House, built in 1976, 1,230 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

47 Thomas St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,690 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,757-square-foot lot. $300,000

STOW

65 Peabody Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1974, 2,374 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,878-square-foot lot. $675,000

34 Meeting House Lane #220 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,175 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000

SUDBURY

774 Concord Road. One-family, built in 2009, 4,311 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 34,828-square-foot lot. $1,960,000

139 Ford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 4,363 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 42,178-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

35 Munnings Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 3,366 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,534-square-foot lot. $1,475,500

173 Union Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,425 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,100-square-foot lot. $1,090,000

138 Heron Lane #34 Condo. $909,995

382 Willis Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,136 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 80,075-square-foot lot. $835,000

20 Howell Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,036 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $676,000

SWAMPSCOTT

2 Burke Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,928 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,985-square-foot lot. $1,080,000

21 Prospect Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,380 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,358-square-foot lot. $870,000

40 Norfolk Ave. One-family old style, built in 1898, 2,078 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,053-square-foot lot. $830,000

12 Clark St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,134 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,526-square-foot lot. $560,000

87 Eastman Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,394 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,877-square-foot lot. $549,000

TEWKSBURY

270 Mitchell G Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1996, 1,344 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,172-square-foot lot. $800,000

465 River Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,611 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 152,460-square-foot lot. $649,900

9 Amos St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,200 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $562,000

407 Shawsheen St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 816 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,414-square-foot lot. $500,000

20 Merrimack Meadows Lane #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,196 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 100-square-foot lot. $440,000

9 Jay St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,260 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $400,000

TOPSFIELD

281 Rowley Bridge Road #1 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,407 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000

TOWNSEND

280 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1800, 1,142 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,998-square-foot lot. $357,000

201 Bayberry Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 1,915 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,210-square-foot lot. $350,000

UPTON

55 East St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 2,169 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 81,893-square-foot lot. $720,000

WAKEFIELD

14 Middle St. One-family dutch colonl, built in 1930, 2,017 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $800,000

124 New Salem St. Two-family conventional, built in 1970, 1,997 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,005-square-foot lot. $680,000

369 Vernon St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 538 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,782-square-foot lot. $615,000

WALPOLE

31 Forsythia Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,264 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,130-square-foot lot. $876,000

1 Ginley Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,184 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,292-square-foot lot. $775,000

31 Captiva Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1979, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,066-square-foot lot. $700,000

667 South St. One-family ranch, built in 1900, 1,298 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,097-square-foot lot. $560,000

WALTHAM

114 Lakeview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,688 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,202-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

115 Kingston Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,179 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,045-square-foot lot. $915,000

17 Wetherbee Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,148-square-foot lot. $770,000

30 Chester Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 2,190 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $720,000

86 Howard St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,156 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000

50 Kingston Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,909 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,281-square-foot lot. $515,000

66 Ellery Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 3,227 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,701-square-foot lot. $300,000

WATERTOWN

48 Fairfield St. #48 Condo. $1,187,000

1 Oakley Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 2,290 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,111-square-foot lot. $995,000

86 Stoneleigh Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,097 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $852,000

12 Fifield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,313 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $845,000

11 Knowles Road #11 Condo Town House, built in 1890, 1,780 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $835,000

122-124 Spruce St. #124 Condo. $785,000

125 Spring St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,633 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,060-square-foot lot. $750,000

70 Putnam St. #70 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,185 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $655,000

7 Circuit Lane #7 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,126 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $548,000

22 Nyack St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,037 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,458-square-foot lot. $539,000

3 Repton Circle #3207 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 755 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $505,000

WAYLAND

28 Doran Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,942 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 18,919-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

44 Rolling Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,104 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 58,184-square-foot lot. $1,205,000

84 Riverview Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 968 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,100-square-foot lot. $605,000

WELLESLEY

45 Westgate Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 5,373 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 20,555-square-foot lot. $3,920,000

49 Tanglewood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 4,059 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 20,128-square-foot lot. $2,775,000

19 Turner Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,024 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,338-square-foot lot. $2,575,000

18 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,826 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,952-square-foot lot. $2,050,000

137 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 2,997 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,516-square-foot lot. $1,910,000

52 Beverly Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 2,499 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,875,000

36 Sunset Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1934, 2,239 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,097-square-foot lot. $1,335,000

16 Granite St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 1,701 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,480-square-foot lot. $1,270,000

298 Weston Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 1,712 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,045-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

75 Grove St. #422 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,564 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,051,000

290 Linden St. #290 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,792 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $940,000

WENHAM

1 Meridian Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,829 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $785,000

5 Batchelder Park One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,968 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,401-square-foot lot. $755,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

14 Lamp Post Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,175 square feet, 4 baths, on 53,113-square-foot lot. $870,000

31 Commonwealth Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,091 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $490,000

WEST NEWBURY

14 Follinsbee Lane #14 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,480 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $675,000

WEST ROXBURY

5 Crehore Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,770 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $850,000

179 Lagrange St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,616 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,056-square-foot lot. $825,000

5257 Washington St. #5257 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,106 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,602-square-foot lot. $440,000

4975 Washington St. #216 Condo low-rise, built in 1986, 1,055 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,055-square-foot lot. $415,000

WESTBOROUGH

17 Cook St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,680 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,676-square-foot lot. $1,005,000

7 Carolyn Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 1,548 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,260-square-foot lot. $572,300

3 Upton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,614 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,679-square-foot lot. $555,000

155 Milk St. #28 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,126 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000

WESTFORD

2 Mountain Vw One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,854 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

26 Chicory Road #26 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 2,344 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,464-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

15 Shipley Circle. One-family garrison, built in 1996, 2,576 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,009-square-foot lot. $1,117,000

4 Sassafras Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,920 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $1,011,000

39-R Flagg Road. One-family garrison, built in 1995, 2,180 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 123,710-square-foot lot. $850,000

59 Concord Road. One-family split entry, built in 1975, 1,478 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,121-square-foot lot. $721,000

93 West St. One-family split level, built in 1972, 1,860 square feet, 3 baths, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $362,500

4 Chipmunk Trl #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 649 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $295,000

WESTON

667 Wellesley St. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 7,075 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 116,192-square-foot lot. $3,800,000

6 Cutting Lane #6 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 2,353 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $2,595,000

162 Winter St. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 3,771 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 105,302-square-foot lot. $2,498,000

WESTPORT

625-627 Gifford Road #2N Condo. $230,000

WESTWOOD

114 Partridge Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 4,934 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,178-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

76 Hawktree Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 4,038 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 23,210-square-foot lot. $1,832,000

145 Alder Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,860-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

353 East St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,505 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,996-square-foot lot. $845,000

130 University Ave. #1105 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 950 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $560,000

WEYMOUTH

60 Bradford Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 baths, on 26,500-square-foot lot. $770,000

35 Prospect Hill Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,366-square-foot lot. $710,000

65 Butler Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,521-square-foot lot. $700,000

85 Central St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,124 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 89,200-square-foot lot. $645,000

60 Patterson St. One-family contemporary, built in 1975, 1,196 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,087-square-foot lot. $569,000

90 Old Quarry Drive #90 Condo townhse-end, built in 1984, 1,344 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $541,000

23 Station St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,477-square-foot lot. $515,000

64 Broad Reach #510 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,187 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

50 Pine Ridge Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1923, 1,076 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $400,000

104 Rindge St. One-family ranch, built in 1979, 1,912 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $375,000

25 Glen Road. One-family ranch, built in 1923, 876 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $375,000

WHITMAN

4 Edward Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1998, 1,730 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,503-square-foot lot. $650,000

53 Auburn St. One-family split entry, built in 1960, 808 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 19,702-square-foot lot. $376,000

WILMINGTON

230 Burlington Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,574 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,382-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

4-A Canal St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,908 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,522-square-foot lot. $800,000

146 Aldrich Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,284-square-foot lot. $660,000

11 Arlene Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $635,000

201 Lords Court. One-family conventional, built in 1992, 1,359 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $600,000

10 Baker St. One-family conventional, built in 1924, 1,188 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $515,000

WINCHESTER

3 Summit Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,794 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,141-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

17 Stowell Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1931, 1,774 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,048-square-foot lot. $1,572,000

11 Dana Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,624 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,014-square-foot lot. $1,555,000

7 Bacon St. #7 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 2,443 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,225,000

WINTHROP

218 Cliff Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,198 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,981-square-foot lot. $921,000

WOBURN

57 Sturgis St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 980 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,660-square-foot lot. $980,000

14 Rag Rock Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1985, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,523-square-foot lot. $650,000

16 Hudson St. Three-family duplex, built in 1920, 2,736 square feet, 17 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,032-square-foot lot. $625,000

128 Winn St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,470 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 91,476-square-foot lot. $555,000

269 Cambridge Road #406 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,168 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $459,000

WRENTHAM

135 Lafayette Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,105 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,607-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

80 Tilting Rock Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $775,000

586 Dedham St. #586 Condo townhse-end, built in 1981, 1,183 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

52 Eagle Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 850 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,200-square-foot lot. $250,000

