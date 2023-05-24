Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (May 24)

Newsletter Signup
ABINGTON
51 Constitution Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 2,621 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,590-square-foot lot. $820,000
50 Crossley St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,304 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,356-square-foot lot. $520,000
55 High St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 55,738-square-foot lot. $420,000
ACTON
232 Arlington St. #232 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 1,908 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,794-square-foot lot. $725,004
402 Great Elm Way #402 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 1,540 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $490,000
420 Great Road #A2 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 776 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $248,000
212 Central St. #212 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,218 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $242,250
399 Great Road #9 Condo Town House, built in 1969, 694 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $240,000
ALLSTON
311 N Harvard St. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 4,274 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,837-square-foot lot. $2,550,000
33 Brainerd Road #209 Condo low-rise, built in 1904, 625 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 625-square-foot lot. $509,000
AMESBURY
81 High St. #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 961 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $320,000
142 Main St. #8 Condo. $299,900
ANDOVER
5 Forbes Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,888 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,581-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
11 Pauline Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,678 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
48 Dascomb Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 3,767 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $875,000
39 Marilyn Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,697 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,050-square-foot lot. $739,900
4 Allen St. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,684 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,802-square-foot lot. $535,000
ARLINGTON
46 Beverly Road. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,398 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,451-square-foot lot. $2,850,000
112 College Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 1,675 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
969 Massachusetts Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1917, 3,096 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,095-square-foot lot. $1,890,000
24 Mystic Lake Drive. One-family old style, built in 1916, 1,282 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,360-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
43 Everett St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,815 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $870,000
15 Quincy St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1923, 1,286 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $655,000
30 Coleman Road #30 Condo/Apt, built in 1927, 1,586 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $615,000
125 Pleasant St. #306 Condo/Apt, built in 1948, 1,039 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $505,000
ASHLAND
200 Butterfield Drive #5E Office condo, built in 1985. $1,900,000
200 Butterfield Drive #6E Office condo, built in 1985. $1,900,000
2 Taggart Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,361 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $950,000
7 Braeburn Lane #7 Condo free-standng, built in 2002, 1,543 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $569,000
68 E Bluff Road #68 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,624 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $510,000
15 Webster Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 768 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $455,000
64 Mountain Gate Road #64 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $450,000
AVON
16 N Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 969 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,600-square-foot lot. $245,000
AYER
24 Harvard Road #F Condo Town House, built in 1968, 1,012 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $260,000
BEDFORD
14 Notre Dame Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,740 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,000-square-foot lot. $1,839,000
208 North Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,772 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100,711-square-foot lot. $1,086,000
35 Winterberry Way One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,033 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,703-square-foot lot. $1,053,000
22 Pine St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,624 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,074-square-foot lot. $975,000
120 Davis Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1973, 1,710 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $886,500
62 Neillian St. #62 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,736 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $813,000
14 Nickerson Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,044 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,686-square-foot lot. $677,500
22 Mickelson Lane #18 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,357 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $655,000
BELLINGHAM
8 Canale Drive #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1950, 3,945 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $720,000
36 Deer Run Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,277-square-foot lot. $610,000
10 Acorn St. One-family ranch, built in 2000, 1,932 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,197-square-foot lot. $495,000
21 Ray Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 1,417 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 33,877-square-foot lot. $479,000
246 Theresa Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,243-square-foot lot. $450,000
340 Lake St. One-family split entry, built in 1972, 1,627 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 55,713-square-foot lot. $437,000
411 Maple Brook Road #411 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,278 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000
52 James St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,157-square-foot lot. $325,000
242 Lake St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,920 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,172-square-foot lot. $293,000
20 Arthur St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,881 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $231,895
BELMONT
293 Fitzmaurice Circle. One-family split level, built in 1971, 1,602 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,864-square-foot lot. $1,415,000
BERLIN
75 Coburn Road. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 836 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 37,680-square-foot lot. $465,000
174 River Rd E One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,122 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 70,131-square-foot lot. $283,500
BEVERLY
11 Palmer Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1959, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,460-square-foot lot. $750,000
1 Fielder Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,930 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,218-square-foot lot. $680,000
1 Village Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2016, 2,692 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,468-square-foot lot. $582,470
16 New Balch St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,582-square-foot lot. $565,000
109 Water St. #304 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,270 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000
116-128 Rantoul St. #408 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 893 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $420,000
141 Hale St. #2 Condo. $370,000
BILLERICA
27 Callahan St. One-family ranch, built in 1925, 894 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,719-square-foot lot. $890,000
31 Governor Hutchinson Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1969, 2,430 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,005-square-foot lot. $751,000
40 Juniper St. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 1,687 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $725,000
1 Theresa Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,194 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,933-square-foot lot. $635,000
BOLTON
53 Bare Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 3,520 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 82,764-square-foot lot. $870,000
BOSTON
75 Beacon St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 4,135 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $11,900,000
240 Devonshire St. #5001 Condo. $6,125,000
22 Cumberland St. One-family row-middle, built in 1890, 3,892 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,243-square-foot lot. $4,400,000
136-140R Shawmut Ave. #8A Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 2,623 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $3,750,000
110 Sudbury St. #4005 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 1,848 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $3,450,000
240 Devonshire St. #5209 Condo. $3,030,000
240 Devonshire St. #4009 Condo. $2,900,000
36 Upton St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,619 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,619-square-foot lot. $1,875,000
500 Atlantic Ave. #19M Condo high-rise, built in 2006, 1,483 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,483-square-foot lot. $1,855,000
6 Milford St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 2013, 1,501 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,501-square-foot lot. $1,815,000
39 Commercial Wharf #6 Condo mid-rise, built in 1832, 1,334 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,334-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
184 Commonwealth Ave. #61 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 1,021 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,021-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
410 W Broadway #501 Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 1,177 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,150,000
340 W 2nd St. #26 Condo low-rise, built in 2019, 1,241 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $1,087,500
340 W 2nd St. #27 Condo low-rise, built in 2019, 1,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,087,500
73 Pinckney St. #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 665 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 665-square-foot lot. $980,000
2-1/2 Battery Wharf #2503 Condo mid-rise, built in 2008, 923 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 923-square-foot lot. $949,900
121-127 Portland St. #302 Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 942 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $940,000
362 Commonwealth Ave. #2A Condo mid-rise, built in 1889, 790 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 790-square-foot lot. $915,000
65 Meridian St. #6 Condo free-standng, built in 2019, 1,537 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $915,000
410 W Broadway #202 Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 1,199 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $872,461
67 Lubec St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1910, 1,130 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $745,000
69 Lubec St. #302 Condo. $730,000
167 Beacon St. #6 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 510 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 510-square-foot lot. $685,000
61 Dwight St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 530 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 530-square-foot lot. $685,000
371 Beacon St. #9 Condo row-middle, built in 1886, 561 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 561-square-foot lot. $675,000
511 Columbus Ave. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 820 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,243-square-foot lot. $665,000
486 Beacon St. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1800, 628 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 628-square-foot lot. $655,000
354 Beacon St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 440 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 440-square-foot lot. $459,000
341 Beacon St. #1A Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 445 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 445-square-foot lot. $455,000
6 Whittier Place #2G Condo high-rise, built in 1964, 536 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 536-square-foot lot. $440,000
181 Bowen St. #1 Condo semi detachd, built in 1890, 468 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $410,000
5 Saint George St. #101 Condo free-standng, built in 2015, 1,167 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $368,500
700 Harrison Ave. #214 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 1,251 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,251-square-foot lot. $339,500
BOXBOROUGH
105 Flagg Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,599 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $520,000
BOXFORD
53 Herrick Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,917 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 91,040-square-foot lot. $965,000
BRAINTREE
8 Grove Circle. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 1,830 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,522-square-foot lot. $850,000
351 Lisle St. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 2,426 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,379-square-foot lot. $750,000
374 Middle St. One-family antique, built in 1750, 1,785 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,080-square-foot lot. $660,000
58 Victoria Ave. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,656 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $625,000
605 Middle St. #32 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 2,175 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $625,000
40 John Paul Circle. One-family split entry, built in 1978, 1,920 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $605,000
8 Royal Lake Drive #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 1,491 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $440,000
125 Tyson Commons Lane #125 Condo/Apt, built in 1993, 942 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000
414 John Mahar Hwy #A203 Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 955 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $410,000
150 Elm St. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 938 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $355,000
10 Bushnell Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,269 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,388-square-foot lot. $352,000
BRIDGEWATER
15 Old Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,964 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $640,000
180 Main St. #3308 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 969 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $252,000
180 Main St. #F131 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 969 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $215,500
BRIGHTON
41 Fairbanks St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 3,831 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,227-square-foot lot. $2,100,000
64 Undine Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1933, 3,066 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,872-square-foot lot. $1,565,000
3 Portina Road. Three-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,952 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,150-square-foot lot. $1,280,000
1501 Commonwealth Ave. #101 Condo mid-rise, built in 2015, 1,088 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $918,000
33 Blenford Road #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 1,541 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,541-square-foot lot. $785,000
99 Chestnut Hill Ave. #321 Condo low-rise, built in 1924, 1,132 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,132-square-foot lot. $780,000
BROCKTON
146 Forest Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,840 square feet, 10 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,325-square-foot lot. $655,000
22 Emerald St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,752 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,830-square-foot lot. $608,000
161 Healey Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 1,990 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,240-square-foot lot. $600,000
34 W Chestnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1879, 2,916 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,482-square-foot lot. $550,000
115 Winnifred Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 870 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $535,500
259 Ettrick St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,541-square-foot lot. $515,000
405 Montello St. Two-family two family, built in 1876, 2,212 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,014-square-foot lot. $485,000
581 East St. One-family split level, built in 1984, 1,401 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,602-square-foot lot. $484,000
312 Pearl St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,237 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,441-square-foot lot. $460,000
28 Ames Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,176 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,914-square-foot lot. $445,000
29 S Leyden St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,091 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,706-square-foot lot. $445,000
35 Wilson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,250 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,421-square-foot lot. $430,000
347 Court St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,364 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,551-square-foot lot. $420,000
48 Backlund Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,148 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,408-square-foot lot. $415,000
155 Algonquin St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 748 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,349-square-foot lot. $404,000
573 W Chestnut St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,534 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,900-square-foot lot. $300,000
310 Centre St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,194 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,782-square-foot lot. $205,000
BROOKLINE
90 Holland Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1900, 5,566 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 42,937-square-foot lot. $4,200,000
39 Somerset Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 2,623 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,408-square-foot lot. $3,300,000
9 Penniman Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1930, 3,576 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 13,582-square-foot lot. $3,018,000
85 Stanton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,326 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,480-square-foot lot. $2,910,000
96 Verndale St. #2 Condo. $2,760,000
380-382 Washington St. Two-family decker, built in 1890, 3,586 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 5,950-square-foot lot. $2,510,000
401 Boylston St. Three-family decker, built in 1930, 4,344 square feet, 16 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 6,003-square-foot lot. $2,245,000
121 Jordan Road. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 1,791 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,298-square-foot lot. $1,925,000
1 Clinton Path #2 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 2,657 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,695,000
630 Hammond St. #305 Condo low-rise, built in 2002, 2,060 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,425,000
20 Chapel St. #B1004 Condo high-rise, built in 1920, 945 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $930,000
53 Wallis Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,669 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $845,000
55 Sewall Ave. #5B Condo mid-rise, built in 1975, 895 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $805,000
33 Pond Ave. #912 Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 725 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $430,000
BURLINGTON
10 Moline Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,062 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,450-square-foot lot. $1,245,000
4 Elm Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 1,588 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,000-square-foot lot. $580,000
CAMBRIDGE
77 Avon Hill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1895, 3,813 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,721-square-foot lot. $3,250,000
19 Highland Ave. #19 Condo Town House, built in 1886, 2,566 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $3,200,000
21 Kelley St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1865, 1,262 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,999-square-foot lot. $2,150,000
5 Brattle Circle #5 Condo semi detachd, built in 2012, 1,417 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,830,000
15 Magazine St. One-family row house, built in 1871, 2,439 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,651-square-foot lot. $1,810,000
18 Whittemore Ave. #18 Condo two story, built in 2014, 1,112 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,375,000
85 Richdale Ave. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $952,500
49 Bristol St. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1916, 842 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $880,000
49 Langdon St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,059 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $880,000
931 Massachusetts Ave. #901 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 823 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $766,000
122 Spring St. Two-family decker, built in 1873, 1,683 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 916-square-foot lot. $760,000
152 Berkshire St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 705 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $600,000
764 Cambridge St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 625 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $485,000
199 Prospect St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 524 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $481,107
CANTON
20 Stonewood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 2019, 3,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,010-square-foot lot. $1,425,000
2 Estey Way One-family raised ranch, built in 1980, 1,711 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,006-square-foot lot. $675,000
194 Washington St. #G Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,874 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000
CARLISLE
87 Wolf Rock Road. One-family decker, built in 1964, 2,783 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 95,832-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
CARVER
151 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 79,366-square-foot lot. $610,000
CHARLESTOWN
9 Cross St. One-family row-middle, built in 1865, 2,127 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,024-square-foot lot. $2,125,000
81 Green St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1880, 2,034 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,128-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
18 Allston St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1899, 2,384 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 987-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
103 Bartlett St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,250,000
197 8th St. #802 Condo mid-rise, built in 1989, 1,351 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,115,625
61 Sullivan St. One-family row-middle, built in 1880, 1,296 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 812-square-foot lot. $960,000
30 Monument Sq #107 Condo low-rise, built in 1908, 1,075 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $935,000
197 8th St. #705 Condo mid-rise, built in 1989, 793 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $899,500
24 High St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1875, 770 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $760,000
27 Parker St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1890, 1,064 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $750,000
45 1st Ave. #204 Condo low-rise, built in 2015, 818 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $600,000
197 8th St. #801 Condo mid-rise, built in 1989, 776 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $584,375
106 13th St. #237 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 629 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $494,000
CHELMSFORD
17 Jackson Road #17 Condo. $760,000
17 Bowl Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,148 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,619-square-foot lot. $532,500
223 Westford St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $440,000
617 Wellman Ave. #617 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,127 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000
138 Tyngsboro Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 690 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $220,000
CHELSEA
31 Blossom St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,124 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,003-square-foot lot. $380,000
39 Cary Ave. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 809 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $262,000
231 Washington Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,838 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,200-square-foot lot. $200,000
COHASSET
498 Beechwood St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 496 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 5,112-square-foot lot. $275,000
CONCORD
85 Pine St. One-family old style, built in 1931, 3,206 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,632-square-foot lot. $1,478,000
592 Old Bedford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 1,600 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $900,000
8 Concord Greene #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,084 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,107,295-square-foot lot. $675,000
31 Concord Greene #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,084 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,107,295-square-foot lot. $255,000
DANVERS
28 Wayside Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,547 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,010-square-foot lot. $515,000
3-A Venice St. #3A Condo Town House, built in 1975, 974 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000
DEDHAM
29 Taft Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,626 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,800-square-foot lot. $979,000
5 Snow Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,332 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $730,000
52 Harvard St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,440 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,806-square-foot lot. $700,000
106 Greensboro Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,638-square-foot lot. $600,000
135 Booth Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,194 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,004-square-foot lot. $489,900
12 N Stone Mill Drive #1022 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,344 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000
989 East St. #307 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,346 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000
DORCHESTER
6-8 Davitt St. #2 Condo. $1,250,000
130 Armandine St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 3,621 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,246-square-foot lot. $1,210,000
68 Burt St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,870 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,678-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
29 Tremlett St. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 3,900 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,828-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
146 Walnut St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,535 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,536-square-foot lot. $900,000
34 Dorset St. #1 Condo. $829,000
3 Alpha Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1897, 2,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,216-square-foot lot. $819,000
49 Hillsdale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,257 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,174-square-foot lot. $815,000
15 Ashland St. #2 Condo. $780,000
6 Ware St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 3,728 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,590-square-foot lot. $750,000
39 Coffey St. #4 Condo free-standng, built in 2011, 1,272 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,272-square-foot lot. $695,000
72 Tuttle St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1918, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,120-square-foot lot. $685,000
386 Ashmont St. #B Condo free-standng, built in 2017, 2,807 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $683,900
34 Coffey St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 2007, 1,335 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,335-square-foot lot. $645,000
52 Wrentham St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,512 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,201-square-foot lot. $600,000
52 Wrentham St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,512 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,201-square-foot lot. $600,000
13 Buttonwood St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,142 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,142-square-foot lot. $588,000
24 Nightingale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,023 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,456-square-foot lot. $510,000
14 Bowdoin Ave. #2 Condo. $505,000
58 Percival St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1905, 940 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 940-square-foot lot. $485,000
80 Beaumont St. #203 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 825 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 825-square-foot lot. $470,000
145 Glenway St. Three-family conventional, built in 1890, 3,576 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,308-square-foot lot. $400,000
DOVER
129 Centre St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,752 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 61,246-square-foot lot. $2,700,000
72 Centre St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2007, 6,541 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 9 baths, on 65,258-square-foot lot. $2,600,000
24 Meadowbrook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 5,675 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,373-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
DUXBURY
4 Holly Tree Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,990 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $1,895,000
6 Pheasant Hill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 5,750 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 87,045-square-foot lot. $1,530,000
245 Elm St. One-family antique, built in 1847, 2,756 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 107,082-square-foot lot. $900,000
EAST BOSTON
229 London St. Three-family row-middle, built in 1900, 1,574 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,000-square-foot lot. $900,000
7 Teragram St. Two-family two family, built in 1945, 2,572 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $855,000
48 Chelsea St. #3 Condo semi detachd, built in 1900, 1,017 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $705,000
72-74 Chelsea St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 1,318 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,318-square-foot lot. $420,000
72-74 Chelsea St. #8 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 313 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 313-square-foot lot. $420,000
EAST BRIDGEWATER
66 Forest Trl One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,998-square-foot lot. $440,000
632 Union St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,600-square-foot lot. $400,000
EASTON
146 Depot St. Two-family family flat, built in 1888, 2,596 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,698-square-foot lot. $590,000
45 Central St. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 1,680 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,750-square-foot lot. $575,000
22 Lenox Lane #22 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,023 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $540,000
136-R Highland St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,728 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $485,000
924 Washington St. #10 Condo. $480,000
924 Washington St. #9 Condo. $480,000
3 Indian Cove Way #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,940 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths. $405,000
8 Roger Road. One-family split level, built in 1965, 1,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $349,000
924 Washington St. #3 Condo. $255,000
ESSEX
4 Icehouse Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,781 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,011-square-foot lot. $1,223,000
5 Willow Court. Two-family old style, built in 1910, 1,320 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,325-square-foot lot. $450,000
EVERETT
10 Beacon St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,760 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,912-square-foot lot. $713,250
270 Elm St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,310 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,232-square-foot lot. $675,000
9 Baker Road. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,684 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,792-square-foot lot. $640,500
65 Clinton St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,954 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,286-square-foot lot. $550,000
16 Winter St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,060 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,818-square-foot lot. $360,000
881 Broadway #27 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 718 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000
FOXBOROUGH
27 Borrows Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,204-square-foot lot. $585,000
64 Green St. #64 Condo. $344,000
FRAMINGHAM
192 Central St. One-family old style, built in 1859, 1,254 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 42,231-square-foot lot. $980,000
464 Hollis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1917, 1,464 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,749-square-foot lot. $541,000
4 Barbieri Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,346 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,950-square-foot lot. $500,000
74 Elm St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 1,320 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000
915 Edgell Road #81 Condo low-rise, built in 1969, 595 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $205,000
FRANKLIN
3 Michael Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,908 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,114-square-foot lot. $750,000
3 Aspen Way #3 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 2,058 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $586,601
39 Milliken Ave. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,898 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,410-square-foot lot. $550,000
10 Magnolia Drive #10 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,844 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $468,000
137 Stone Ridge Road #137 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $450,000
555 Pleasant St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,128-square-foot lot. $440,000
GLOUCESTER
6 Ships Bell Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1974, 1,415 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,171-square-foot lot. $1,705,000
22 Hodgkins St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,412 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,250-square-foot lot. $780,000
33 Friend St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,946 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,420-square-foot lot. $590,000
364 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1800, 1,710 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,700-square-foot lot. $525,000
53 Summer St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 698 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $489,500
GRAFTON
7 Stockwell Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,515 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 221,285-square-foot lot. $1,157,500
5 Pratt St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,528 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $730,000
125 Ferry St. #125 Condo duplex, built in 2018, 1,313 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $462,300
214 Brigham Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,164 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $416,500
GROVELAND
114 Main St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,229 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,192-square-foot lot. $400,000
HALIFAX
21 Richview Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 1,274 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $400,000
159 Twin Lakes Drive #159 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,375 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $379,500
453 Twin Lakes Drive #453 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000
HANOVER
58 Willow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,556 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $885,000
166 Winter St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,447 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $655,000
HANSON
96 Wagon Trl One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,000 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,170-square-foot lot. $599,000
590 Indian Head St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 2,173 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 174,240-square-foot lot. $475,253
161 Winter St. #6 Condo townhse-end, built in 1986, 1,206 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000
275 Whitman St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $322,000
902 Main St. #51 Condo, built in 2006, 1,371 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $286,800
HAVERHILL
82 Hilldale Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,201 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $700,000
162 North Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,945 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,662-square-foot lot. $685,000
53 Old Amesbury Line Road. One-family antique, built in 1830, 1,652 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 113,256-square-foot lot. $560,000
6 John Ave. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 2,621 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $545,000
4 Alvanos Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1981, 1,788 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $496,000
32 Haverhill St. #32 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,543 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $470,000
30 Taylor St. #30 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,479 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
62 Washington St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1883, 706 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $266,800
HINGHAM
10 Elm St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,250 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,648-square-foot lot. $1,750,000
43 Kimball Beach Road. One-family conventional, built in 2008, 2,117 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,042-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
23 Harborview Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,888 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
32 Old County Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 2,496 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,190-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
53 Rockland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,362 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,822-square-foot lot. $1,030,000
13 Pioneer Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,599 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,400-square-foot lot. $910,000
988 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,368 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,800-square-foot lot. $850,000
20 Lazell St. One-family contemporary, built in 1973, 1,805 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 57,860-square-foot lot. $675,000
HOLBROOK
746 S Franklin St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 1,674 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,235-square-foot lot. $600,000
24 Christies Way #24 Condo. $439,999
25 Christies Way #25 Condo. $439,000
309 Sycamore St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,350-square-foot lot. $408,507
HOLLISTON
20 Minuteman Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 4,318 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,162-square-foot lot. $1,030,000
79 Fiske St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,329 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,382-square-foot lot. $950,000
72 Alden Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,173 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $550,000
26 Robert Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $430,000
HOPKINTON
6 Front St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,274 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 138,159-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
86 Grove St. One-family ranch, built in 2002, 1,971 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,320-square-foot lot. $815,000
HUDSON
135 Hosmer St. One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 2,933 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,038-square-foot lot. $810,000
42 Lincoln St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,147 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,523-square-foot lot. $777,000
66 Warner St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,274 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,198-square-foot lot. $591,500
111 Brigham St. #11C Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,752 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $501,000
478 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,650-square-foot lot. $499,900
111 Brigham St. #27C Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,587 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $442,000
150 Central St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 835 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000
71 School St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,160 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,804-square-foot lot. $250,000
HULL
13 Beacon Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1964, 2,278 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,830-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
121 Edgewater Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1914, 1,150 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
146 Samoset Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 674 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,898-square-foot lot. $540,000
28 Ocean Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1919, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,661-square-foot lot. $340,000
HYDE PARK
784 Truman Hwy Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,828 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,439-square-foot lot. $650,000
15 Church St. One-family Colonial, built in 1899, 1,508 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $625,000
35 Webster St. One-family Colonial, built in 1895, 1,436 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,207-square-foot lot. $435,000
25 Alpine St. #15 Condo low-rise, built in 1970, 860 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 860-square-foot lot. $302,500
IPSWICH
437 Linebrook Road. One-family antique, built in 1800, 4,357 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 132,945-square-foot lot. $1,135,000
9 Moray Lane #9 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 2,109 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,100,000
3 Cove Road #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1918, 1,234 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,001-square-foot lot. $930,000
50 Market St. #5 Condo. $540,000
JAMAICA PLAIN
221-225 Wachusett St. #3 Condo decker, built in 2013, 1,768 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,768-square-foot lot. $860,000
300 Lamartine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,270-square-foot lot. $845,000
38 Clive St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,208 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,208-square-foot lot. $840,000
95 Southbourne Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,722 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,638-square-foot lot. $840,000
772 Centre St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1899, 710 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 710-square-foot lot. $600,000
335 S Huntington Ave. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1925, 869 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 869-square-foot lot. $470,000
KINGSTON
220 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 3,166 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,098-square-foot lot. $657,500
30 Christmas Tree Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 1,636 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,292-square-foot lot. $640,000
LAKEVILLE
104 Highland Road. One-family raised cape, built in 1984, 2,227 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 73,920-square-foot lot. $650,000
22 Staples Shore Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,172 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 73,049-square-foot lot. $625,000
37 Taunton St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 814 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 78,276-square-foot lot. $420,000
122 Precinct St. One-family gambrel, built in 1890, 1,409 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,400-square-foot lot. $248,000
10 Jeanine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 840 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,550-square-foot lot. $240,000
LAWRENCE
20 Crestshire Drive. Two-family duplex, built in 1965, 1,800 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,800-square-foot lot. $605,000
194-196 Lawrence St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,684 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,120-square-foot lot. $530,000
154-156 Willow St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,106 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $480,000
68 Amherst St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $400,000
26 Farnham St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,326 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,450-square-foot lot. $260,000
196 Exchange St. Two-family family flat, built in 1880, 2,120 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,800-square-foot lot. $250,000
21 Bellevue St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 861 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $200,000
LEXINGTON
15 Pelham Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,176 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,985-square-foot lot. $1,950,000
11 Edgewood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 2,812 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,708-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
195 Woburn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,983 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,135-square-foot lot. $1,330,000
56 Reed St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,925 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,572-square-foot lot. $1,288,000
11 Frances Road. One-family split level, built in 1961, 1,196 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
38 Dexter Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,655-square-foot lot. $1,110,000
25 Munroe Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 2,086 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,650-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
LINCOLN
58 Weston Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2018, 4,034 square feet, on 139,677-square-foot lot. $3,250,000
47 Deerhaven Road. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 3,190 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 130,660-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
LITTLETON
3 Lincoln Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 1,666 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $720,000
35 Ipswich Drive. One-family ranch, built in 2006, 1,116 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,711-square-foot lot. $640,000
220 Hartwell Ave. One-family old style, built in 1880, 876 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 48,787-square-foot lot. $235,000
LOWELL
50 Andrews St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,690 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,697-square-foot lot. $800,000
595 Wilder St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,946 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $665,000
197 Parkview Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,847 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $595,000
900 Central St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,733 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,402-square-foot lot. $575,000
101 Crawford St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 1,711 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,501-square-foot lot. $450,000
44 Lisa Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,225 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,251-square-foot lot. $435,000
60 Lisa Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 925 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,801-square-foot lot. $390,000
126 Chapel St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,694 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,649-square-foot lot. $379,000
92 Bellevue St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,398 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,622-square-foot lot. $376,847
67 3rd Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,756 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,350-square-foot lot. $345,000
305 Pine St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 756 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $261,000
LYNN
39 Lynn Shore Drive. One-family victorian, built in 1880, 3,289 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,987-square-foot lot. $960,000
72 Warren St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,510 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,892-square-foot lot. $895,000
8 Lexington Terrace. Two-family two family, built in 1915, 1,952 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,505-square-foot lot. $749,900
192 Edgemere Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,327-square-foot lot. $620,000
15 Lawrence Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,265 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $600,000
24 Rosemont St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,712-square-foot lot. $570,000
25 Oakville St. One-family Colonial, built in 1885, 1,426 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,726-square-foot lot. $462,000
12 Chester Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,324 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,846-square-foot lot. $440,000
50 Moulton St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 2,073 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,603-square-foot lot. $435,000
590 Boston St. #204 Condo, built in 2003, 824 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,687-square-foot lot. $345,000
21 Margin St. #30 Condo, built in 1987, 875 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 48,897-square-foot lot. $332,000
300 Lynn Shore Drive #210 Condo high-rise, built in 1965, 768 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 62,566-square-foot lot. $267,545
MALDEN
285 Clifton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 2,483 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,449-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
9-11 Kenilworth St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 2,999 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,171-square-foot lot. $875,000
10 Sargent St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,303 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,459-square-foot lot. $740,010
74 Belmont St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,881 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,180-square-foot lot. $716,000
19 Sprague St. #2 Condo. $700,000
26 Nevada Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 1,339 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,920-square-foot lot. $625,000
30 Franklin St. #115 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,664 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $603,000
29 Lynde St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,665 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,901-square-foot lot. $550,000
135 Elwell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $505,000
30 Franklin St. #308 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 904 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $485,000
58 Almont St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1951, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,100
MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA
38 School St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,182 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,117-square-foot lot. $2,245,000
23 Old Neck Road. One-family carriage hse, built in 1900, 2,406 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 38,289-square-foot lot. $1,649,150
MANSFIELD
7 Donald Allen Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,158 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,011-square-foot lot. $840,000
300 Oak St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,702 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,421-square-foot lot. $705,000
363 Balcom St. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 1,764 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,203-square-foot lot. $600,000
MARBLEHEAD
84 Robert Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2016, 4,467 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 36,650-square-foot lot. $2,600,000
115 Rockaway Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 3,052 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,203-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
23 Winthrop Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,314 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,256-square-foot lot. $1,272,500
210 Humphrey St. #101 Condo. $625,000
210 Humphrey St. #102 Condo. $625,000
210 Humphrey St. #106 Condo. $625,000
210 Humphrey St. #108 Condo. $625,000
36 Intrepid Circle #305 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,284 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $585,411
10 Ames Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,557 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,875-square-foot lot. $565,000
2 Roosevelt Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1800, 663 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $515,000
57 Green St. One-family row house, built in 1850, 1,050 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,425-square-foot lot. $515,000
160 Green St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1938, 1,392 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,403-square-foot lot. $512,500
MARLBOROUGH
57 Richard Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,656 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,608-square-foot lot. $660,000
26 Mount Pleasant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,422 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,897-square-foot lot. $550,000
133 Ice House Lndg #133 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $515,000
166 Winter St. One-family antique, built in 1860, 1,237 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,420-square-foot lot. $485,000
653 Robin Hill St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,300-square-foot lot. $445,000
MARSHFIELD
874 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 2,490 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 357,192-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
552 Forest St. One-family antique, built in 1700, 2,703 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 124,146-square-foot lot. $1,245,000
108 Quincy Ave. One-family split level, built in 1993, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $675,000
40 Homestead Ave. One-family ranch, built in 2003, 2,660 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $581,300
46 Island St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,670 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,878-square-foot lot. $550,000
MAYNARD
21 Deer Path #6 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,586 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000
6 Woodbine Terrace. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1948, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,322-square-foot lot. $215,000
MEDFIELD
4 Fieldstone Drive. One-family split level, built in 1960, 2,576 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 35,218-square-foot lot. $940,000
246 Causeway St. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,908 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,554-square-foot lot. $755,000
89 Pleasant St. #B12 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 830 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $310,000
MEDFORD
38 Court St. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 2,825 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,720-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
12 Short St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,734 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,059-square-foot lot. $921,000
38 Pembroke St. Two-family two family, built in 1918, 2,600 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,860-square-foot lot. $880,000
85 Suffolk St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,717-square-foot lot. $770,000
85 Evans St. #85 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,070 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $635,000
10 Robinson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 1,140 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,427-square-foot lot. $575,000
8 9th St. #601 Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 1,108 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $562,000
59 Valley St. #2C Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 1,020 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $475,000
92 High St. #21 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,487 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 baths. $465,000
28 9th St. #104 Condo high-rise, built in 1986, 910 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $440,000
MEDWAY
100 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 3,656 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $900,000
157 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,764 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,562-square-foot lot. $679,000
13 Hill St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 1,960 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,530-square-foot lot. $564,000
9 Elm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 1,550 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 489,614-square-foot lot. $480,000
MELROSE
76 Ellis Farm Lane. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,052 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,467-square-foot lot. $910,000
5 Walnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 1,676 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,789-square-foot lot. $725,000
97 Sanford St. #97 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 831 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $475,000
185 Franklin St. #2 Condo. $408,000
340 Main St. #303 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 412 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $219,000
MERRIMAC
24 Nichols St. One-family old style, built in 1905, 1,118 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,440-square-foot lot. $305,000
METHUEN
22 Hopkins Circle #22 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 1,958 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000
34 Herrick Drive #34 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 2,016 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $610,000
23 Elmwood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,287 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $460,000
134 Edgewood Ave. One-family old style, built in 1915, 714 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,255-square-foot lot. $425,000
18 Falcon St. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,049-square-foot lot. $420,000
4 Clayton Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1914, 900 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 28,710-square-foot lot. $380,000
4 Reuter Place. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 660 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,851-square-foot lot. $285,000
MIDDLEBOROUGH
35 Cambridge St. Three-family family flat, built in 1850, 3,530 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $535,000
40 Lane St. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 1,624 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,215-square-foot lot. $469,000
MILFORD
9 Oak Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,530 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $730,000
2 Tanglewood Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1975, 1,888 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,077-square-foot lot. $625,000
17 Walnut St. Two-family two family, built in 1868, 2,685 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,583-square-foot lot. $565,000
112 E Main St. One-family old style, built in 1845, 1,791 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,041-square-foot lot. $415,000
11 Shadowbrook Lane #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $260,000
26 Parkhurst St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 940 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $208,000
MILLIS
45 Jameson Drive #221 Condo. $927,357
5 Rosenfeld Road. One-family conventional, built in 1960, 1,680 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $525,000
MILTON
84 Hinckley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 3,463 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,016-square-foot lot. $1,750,000
28 Avalon Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1903, 2,432 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,072-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
45 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,784 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,299-square-foot lot. $925,000
131 Eliot St. #208 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,355 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $840,000
131 Eliot St. #308 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,355 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $840,000
589 Pleasant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1927, 1,424 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,458-square-foot lot. $805,000
37 Annapolis Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 2,030 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $701,000
131 Eliot St. #306 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,011 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $672,000
NATICK
8 Nokomis Way One-family contemporary, built in 1994, 2,569 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 42,236-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
24 Fieldstone Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1992, 3,050 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,111-square-foot lot. $1,240,250
1 Frost St. One-family Colonial, built in 1738, 3,253 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 74,967-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
19 Crest Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,796 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,704-square-foot lot. $1,195,000
54 Park Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1860, 4,637 square feet, 17 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,499-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
19 Western Ave. Three-family old style, built in 1900, 2,172 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,499-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
17 Mark St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,290 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,399-square-foot lot. $875,000
18 Surrey Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1948, 1,507 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,478-square-foot lot. $815,000
10 Oakland St. One-family gambrel, built in 1900, 2,046 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,754-square-foot lot. $742,500
42 Fairway Circle #42 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,519 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $625,000
36 Oak St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,724-square-foot lot. $570,000
35 Pitts St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,627 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,268-square-foot lot. $560,000
44 Silver Hill Lane #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 792 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $374,000
NEEDHAM
70 Plymouth Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,746 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $1,950,000
834 Central Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,106-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
32 Cleveland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,930 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,324-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
400 Hunnewell St. #102 Condo. $1,222,500
400 Hunnewell St. #104 Condo. $1,220,000
277 Webster St. One-family split level, built in 1954, 1,242 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $810,000
NEWBURY
53-A&B Green St. Two-family conventional, built in 1952, 4,440 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $500,000
NEWBURYPORT
22 Auburn St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,033 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,100,000
5 Tyng St. One-family antique, built in 1800, 1,596 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,580-square-foot lot. $829,000
111 Low St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,114 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $680,000
37 Moulton St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,391 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $530,000
3 Orange St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1840, 744 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $495,000
NEWTON
250 Hartman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 2,548 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,317-square-foot lot. $3,930,000
85 Prince St. One-family victorian, built in 1900, 4,129 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,770-square-foot lot. $3,250,000
57 Howland Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1957, 2,418 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $2,655,000
11 Clearwater Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,419 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,300-square-foot lot. $2,480,000
11 Crehore Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,213 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $2,455,000
5 Wykeham Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 4,416 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 16,600-square-foot lot. $2,430,000
40 Kingswood Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1978, 2,234 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 18,550-square-foot lot. $2,275,000
66 Audubon Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 2,747 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 8,756-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
76 Cummings Road #76 Condo. $2,195,000
85 Ridge Road. One-family victorian, built in 1890, 2,948 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,590-square-foot lot. $2,050,000
131 Brandeis Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,488 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,574-square-foot lot. $1,761,250
67 Audubon Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 3,384 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,945-square-foot lot. $1,660,000
41 Cypress St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1875, 1,570 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,291-square-foot lot. $1,475,000
77 Wade St. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,807 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,618-square-foot lot. $1,385,000
121 Claremont St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 2,015 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,554-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
15 Garland Road. One-family old style, built in 1935, 1,314 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,914-square-foot lot. $1,060,000
47-49 Gardner St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,352 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,062-square-foot lot. $1,005,000
79 Ripley St. #79 Condo two family, built in 1929, 1,042 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $756,000
357 Auburndale Ave. #2 Condo two family, built in 1920, 1,234 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,895-square-foot lot. $660,000
655 Saw Mill Brook Pkwy #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 85,777-square-foot lot. $561,000
210 Nahanton St. #116 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 882 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,251,043-square-foot lot. $450,000
NORFOLK
21 Berkshire St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,946 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,480-square-foot lot. $930,000
22 Berkshire St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,804 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 50,872-square-foot lot. $300,000
NORTH ANDOVER
39 Hawkins Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 3,813 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 59,242-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
34 Wild Rose Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,104 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,309-square-foot lot. $1,150,511
236 Johnson St. One-family ranch, built in 1974, 2,449 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,565-square-foot lot. $910,000
148 Main St. #A311 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,072 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000
78 Jefferson St. #B Condo Town House, built in 1966, 650 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $229,900
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
122 Achilles Way One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,950 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,331-square-foot lot. $675,000
32 Edmund Corrigan Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,250 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,250-square-foot lot. $469,900
86 Pleasant St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,736 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,042-square-foot lot. $380,000
426 Mount Hope St. #313 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 784 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $262,000
NORTH READING
5 Olde Coach Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 4,100 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,988-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
8 Janice Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 4,388 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 232,610-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
5 Damon St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,571 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,807-square-foot lot. $736,000
170 Marblehead St. One-family ranch, built in 1981, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,946-square-foot lot. $735,000
NORTHBOROUGH
30 Johnson Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,508 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 84,293-square-foot lot. $888,000
120 Northgate Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 2,365 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $750,000
NORTON
23 Reservoir St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 82,328-square-foot lot. $786,000
302 Godfrey Drive #302 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,852 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $519,483
7 Perry St. One-family ranch, built in 1937, 1,406 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,229-square-foot lot. $475,000
3 Morgan Lane #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,334 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $382,000
11 Precourt Lane #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,322 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $368,000
NORWOOD
7 Bay Colony Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1985, 2,012 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,979-square-foot lot. $750,000
70 Endicott St. #206 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,674 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $710,000
50 Emerson Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 1,822 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,600-square-foot lot. $410,000
PEABODY
2 Antonelli Way One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,050 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,601-square-foot lot. $805,000
2 Livingston Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,014 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,600-square-foot lot. $650,000
1 Drake Way #1 Condo townhse-end, built in 2006, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000
173 Lynnfield St. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $515,000
1100 Salem St. #9 Condo, built in 1983, 1,195 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
54 Foster St. #2 Condo. $450,000
75 Walnut St. #309 Condo, built in 2004, 1,110 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $392,000
PEMBROKE
69 Plain St. One-family split entry, built in 1969, 1,056 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,000-square-foot lot. $559,000
55 Bartlett St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 1,590 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,080-square-foot lot. $551,000
52 Taylor Point Road. One-family ranch, built in 1928, 1,066 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,270-square-foot lot. $477,000
25 Reservoir Road #C13 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,140 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000
4 Taylor Point Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 576 square feet, 1 bath, on 13,900-square-foot lot. $360,000
43 Maquan St. Two-family antique, built in 1860, 2,386 square feet, 3 baths, on 22,140-square-foot lot. $360,000
PEPPERELL
10 Julia Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,424 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,381-square-foot lot. $825,000
4 Longmeadow Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,070 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,403-square-foot lot. $680,000
101 Brookline St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,883 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,327-square-foot lot. $425,000
10 Cottage St. #J Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,360 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000
PLYMOUTH
14 Karas Way One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,072 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,261-square-foot lot. $890,000
22 Tinkers Blf #22 Condo. $860,934
47 Nautical Way One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 3,124 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,385-square-foot lot. $845,000
35 Anderson Way One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,765 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,617-square-foot lot. $825,000
53 Forest Edge One-family contemporary, built in 2002, 2,462 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,796-square-foot lot. $810,000
73 Bournehurst Drive. One-family gambrel, built in 1989, 3,017 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 154,165-square-foot lot. $669,000
30 Wisteria Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 1,818 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,187-square-foot lot. $649,500
21 Martingale Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1992, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 67,916-square-foot lot. $565,000
216 Water St. #302C Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,086 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $543,900
5 Evelyn Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 2,340 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $540,000
62 Manomet Point Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1986, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,792-square-foot lot. $530,000
503 State Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,960 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,614-square-foot lot. $462,000
31 Dogwood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,300 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,523-square-foot lot. $400,000
66 Westcliff Drive #66 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,018 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $375,000
17 Nickerson St. One-family ranch, built in 1983, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $369,000
17 Juniper St. One-family ranch, built in 1974, 1,583 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $361,000
249 Carver Road. One-family cottage, built in 1930, 805 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,440-square-foot lot. $352,000
810 Rocky Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 824 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,227-square-foot lot. $340,000
63 Drum Drive #63 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 1,742 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $315,000
201 Long Pond Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,639 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 85,776-square-foot lot. $308,000
QUINCY
254 Farrington St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,464 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $940,000
29 Standish Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 2,065 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,530-square-foot lot. $900,000
45 Upton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,638-square-foot lot. $760,000
13 Cutter Lane #13 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,959 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $750,000
281 Liberty St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 1,508 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $688,000
66 Sumner St. #66 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 1,297 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000
46 Suomi Road #1 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,251 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $634,000
85-105 Myrtle St. #208 Condo. $622,000
316 Fenno St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,078 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,069-square-foot lot. $605,000
20 Penns Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,249-square-foot lot. $565,000
68 Suomi Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,737 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $553,000
100 Marina Drive #517 Condo mid-rise, built in 1988, 873 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $500,000
151 Hancock St. #14 Condo low-rise, built in 2019, 918 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $419,546
RANDOLPH
1 Desmond Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1940, 1,552 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,440-square-foot lot. $640,000
17 Glen Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,616 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,221-square-foot lot. $555,000
32 Devine Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 974 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $500,000
36 Mount Pleasant Sq One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,419 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $493,500
8 Pictun Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,471 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,007-square-foot lot. $476,000
3 Amvets Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,182 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $340,000
159 Bittersweet Lane #132 Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 660 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $206,000
RAYNHAM
28 Suzanne Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,880 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 105,428-square-foot lot. $703,000
48 Judson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,572 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,990-square-foot lot. $485,000
270 Elm St W One-family split level, built in 1961, 1,147 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bath, on 40,088-square-foot lot. $325,000
READING
12 Sunnyside Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,421 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,001-square-foot lot. $2,050,000
11 Pondview Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 4,728 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 64,512-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
80 Pearl St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,450 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,267-square-foot lot. $1,425,000
1198 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,336 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,010-square-foot lot. $1,060,000
14 South St. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 2,075 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,562-square-foot lot. $840,000
60 Longview Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 1,602 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,474-square-foot lot. $750,000
10 Pinevale Ave. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,379 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,741-square-foot lot. $700,000
REVERE
1535 N Shore Road. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,448 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,662-square-foot lot. $980,000
16 Cummings Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1970, 2,516 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,131-square-foot lot. $901,125
323 Beach St. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 1,884 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,576-square-foot lot. $850,000
126 Oakwood Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1965, 2,358 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $826,000
148 Ridge Road. Two-family two family, built in 1950, 2,738 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,210-square-foot lot. $765,000
31 Lynnway Two-family two family, built in 1950, 3,564 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,548-square-foot lot. $735,000
43 Randall Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,968 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,802-square-foot lot. $705,000
50 Witherbee Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,300 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,855-square-foot lot. $699,900
115 Larkin St. Two-family two family, built in 1960, 2,420 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $650,000
20 Friend St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 2,894 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,249-square-foot lot. $630,000
57 Bateman Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1975, 2,464 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $630,000
73 Tuscano Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1966, 1,915 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,629-square-foot lot. $580,000
350 Revere Beach Blvd #7O Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,187 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $540,000
27 Beach Road. One-family ranch, built in 1900, 1,012 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $499,000
6 Suffolk Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,084 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,421-square-foot lot. $495,000
34 Porter Ave. #34 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,366 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $485,000
360 Revere Beach Blvd #313 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,112 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $477,500
ROCKLAND
62 Norman St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1986, 3,138 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,019-square-foot lot. $715,000
18 Phillips St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,173-square-foot lot. $620,000
95 Willow Pond Drive #95 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,660 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,676,326-square-foot lot. $459,900
43 Willow Pond Drive #43 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,660 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,676,326-square-foot lot. $395,000
308 Standpipe Drive #308 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,911 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 971,388-square-foot lot. $345,000
ROCKPORT
2 Highland St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 728 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $377,000
ROSLINDALE
35 Sheffield Road. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 3,302 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,858-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
1041 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,591 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,511-square-foot lot. $925,000
4 Anawan Ave. #8 Condo. $733,000
55 Paine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1848, 1,216 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $533,001
91 Metropolitan Ave. #2 Condo. $532,500
ROWLEY
64 Leslie Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1993, 3,005 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 77,860-square-foot lot. $855,000
ROXBURY
255 Northampton St. #502 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 1,301 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bath, on 1,301-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
13 Rockland Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1905, 3,194 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,807-square-foot lot. $600,000
40 Terrace St. #1 Condo. $250,000
SALEM
3 Federal Court #1 Condo. $1,150,000
77 Proctor St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1915, 3,110 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $875,000
3 Federal Court #2 Condo. $620,000
24 Cedar St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,794 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,588-square-foot lot. $585,000
9 Cedar Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,348 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,371-square-foot lot. $570,000
80-82 Hathorne St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,238 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,836-square-foot lot. $440,000
15 Hubon St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 1,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,799-square-foot lot. $400,000
12 Prescott St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 798 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,573-square-foot lot. $360,000
106 Broadway One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1935, 1,079 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bath, on 4,378-square-foot lot. $350,000
11 Barton Sq #104 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 693 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $350,000
56 Peabody St. #3W Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 825 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $310,000
15 Lynde St. #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 651 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $255,000
SALISBURY
19 Commonwealth Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1975, 2,828 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $850,000
SAUGUS
23 Pinehurst Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,096 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,401-square-foot lot. $635,000
22 Riverside Court. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,685 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,189-square-foot lot. $625,500
SCITUATE
60 New Driftway #10 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 2,360 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $980,000
142 Country Way One-family antique, built in 1750, 2,876 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,400-square-foot lot. $949,000
5 Laurel Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,168 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,100-square-foot lot. $865,000
125 Driftway One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 2,166 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,161-square-foot lot. $825,000
30 Clover Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 2,024 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $810,000
17 Clifton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,599 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,672-square-foot lot. $786,000
43 Hughey Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,746 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,060-square-foot lot. $697,500
5 Harbor View Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $675,000
33 Irving Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,020 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $575,000
59 Utility Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,920 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,022-square-foot lot. $550,000
134 Old Oaken Bucket Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,070 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,401-square-foot lot. $325,000
SHARON
17 Webb Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,300 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,350-square-foot lot. $600,000
37 Bayberry Drive #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 732 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $274,000
SHERBORN
122 Lake St. One-family contemporary, built in 2004, 8,041 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 139,828-square-foot lot. $2,500,000
18 Page Farm Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1968, 2,998 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 89,734-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
SHREWSBURY
45 Cypress Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,956 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $885,000
261 Old Mill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,156 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,341-square-foot lot. $775,000
107 Grafton St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 979 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,820-square-foot lot. $490,000
9 Angela Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $385,000
32 Harvard Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,242 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $330,000
SOMERVILLE
74 Boston St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,992 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,324-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
20 Alston St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 3,855 square feet, 16 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $1,240,000
9 Packard Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,091 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,654-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
53 Bow St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,730 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,100-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
68 Dover St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,714 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,435-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
37 Harvard St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,425 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,200-square-foot lot. $1,070,000
27 Cutter St. #27A Condo decker, built in 2019, 2,108 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,060,000
35-A Moreland St. #35A Condo decker, built in 2019, 2,037 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,030,000
26-28 Kensington Ave. #1 Condo. $970,000
14-16 Hillside Park #2 Condo. $950,000
109-111 Prospect St. #204 Condo. $945,000
4 Wyatt Circle #4 Condo row-end, built in 1920, 947 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $925,000
45 Endicott Ave. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 2009, 1,387 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $905,000
1188 Broadway #406 Condo low-rise, built in 2007, 1,190 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $890,000
61 Cherry St. #2 Condo conventional, built in 1915, 787 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $760,000
16 Cross St E #2 Condo row-end, built in 1910, 876 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $585,000
7 Mountain Ave. #3 Condo two family, built in 1905, 785 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $485,000
SOUTH BOSTON
558 E 5th St. Three-family conventional, built in 1905, 3,311 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,630-square-foot lot. $2,100,000
189 I St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,241 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,530-square-foot lot. $1,764,500
68-70 L St. Three-family conventional, built in 1910, 3,156 square feet, 16 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,785-square-foot lot. $1,690,000
819 E 3rd St. One-family conventional, built in 1905, 2,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,744-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
546 E 5th St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,467 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,145-square-foot lot. $1,525,000
44 L St. Two-family conventional, built in 1915, 2,232 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,600-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
592-594 E 5th St. Two-family semi detachd, built in 1900, 2,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,956-square-foot lot. $1,135,000
657 E 5th St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1884, 1,822 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,586-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
131 Tudor St. #131 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 1,603 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,603-square-foot lot. $865,000
148 W 3rd St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 745 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 745-square-foot lot. $582,000
34 Ward St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 2001, 663 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 663-square-foot lot. $552,000
SOUTHBOROUGH
1 Birchwood Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 1,284 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,906-square-foot lot. $710,000
142 Woodland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 950 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,015-square-foot lot. $330,000
STONEHAM
50 Walsh Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1996, 2,403 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,171-square-foot lot. $995,000
41 Fairview Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 3,267 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $900,000
68-A Pleasant St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1884, 2,607 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 51,227-square-foot lot. $750,000
54 Pine St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,206 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,678-square-foot lot. $675,000
148 Marble St. #405 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,291 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $480,000
STOUGHTON
104 Clapp St. One-family old style, built in 1935, 2,175 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,146-square-foot lot. $560,000
19 E Vanston Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 978 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,985-square-foot lot. $505,000
60 Lakewood Drive. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,276 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $480,000
66 Winfisky Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 2,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,208-square-foot lot. $460,000
261 Park St. Two-family conventional, built in 1935, 1,763 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,195-square-foot lot. $430,000
73 Ethyl Way #73 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,250 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $429,900
14 Woodbine Road. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $414,000
204 Greenbrook Drive #204 Condo Town House, built in 1976, 1,230 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
47 Thomas St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,690 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,757-square-foot lot. $300,000
STOW
65 Peabody Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1974, 2,374 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,878-square-foot lot. $675,000
34 Meeting House Lane #220 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,175 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000
SUDBURY
774 Concord Road. One-family, built in 2009, 4,311 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 34,828-square-foot lot. $1,960,000
139 Ford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 4,363 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 42,178-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
35 Munnings Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 3,366 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,534-square-foot lot. $1,475,500
173 Union Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,425 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,100-square-foot lot. $1,090,000
138 Heron Lane #34 Condo. $909,995
382 Willis Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,136 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 80,075-square-foot lot. $835,000
20 Howell Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,036 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $676,000
SWAMPSCOTT
2 Burke Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,928 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,985-square-foot lot. $1,080,000
21 Prospect Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,380 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,358-square-foot lot. $870,000
40 Norfolk Ave. One-family old style, built in 1898, 2,078 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,053-square-foot lot. $830,000
12 Clark St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,134 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,526-square-foot lot. $560,000
87 Eastman Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,394 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,877-square-foot lot. $549,000
TEWKSBURY
270 Mitchell G Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1996, 1,344 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,172-square-foot lot. $800,000
465 River Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,611 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 152,460-square-foot lot. $649,900
9 Amos St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,200 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $562,000
407 Shawsheen St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 816 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,414-square-foot lot. $500,000
20 Merrimack Meadows Lane #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,196 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 100-square-foot lot. $440,000
9 Jay St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,260 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $400,000
TOPSFIELD
281 Rowley Bridge Road #1 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,407 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000
TOWNSEND
280 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1800, 1,142 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,998-square-foot lot. $357,000
201 Bayberry Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 1,915 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,210-square-foot lot. $350,000
UPTON
55 East St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 2,169 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 81,893-square-foot lot. $720,000
WAKEFIELD
14 Middle St. One-family dutch colonl, built in 1930, 2,017 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $800,000
124 New Salem St. Two-family conventional, built in 1970, 1,997 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,005-square-foot lot. $680,000
369 Vernon St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 538 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,782-square-foot lot. $615,000
WALPOLE
31 Forsythia Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,264 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,130-square-foot lot. $876,000
1 Ginley Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,184 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,292-square-foot lot. $775,000
31 Captiva Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1979, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,066-square-foot lot. $700,000
667 South St. One-family ranch, built in 1900, 1,298 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,097-square-foot lot. $560,000
WALTHAM
114 Lakeview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,688 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,202-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
115 Kingston Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,179 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,045-square-foot lot. $915,000
17 Wetherbee Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,148-square-foot lot. $770,000
30 Chester Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 2,190 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $720,000
86 Howard St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,156 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000
50 Kingston Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,909 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,281-square-foot lot. $515,000
66 Ellery Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 3,227 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,701-square-foot lot. $300,000
WATERTOWN
48 Fairfield St. #48 Condo. $1,187,000
1 Oakley Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 2,290 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,111-square-foot lot. $995,000
86 Stoneleigh Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,097 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $852,000
12 Fifield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,313 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $845,000
11 Knowles Road #11 Condo Town House, built in 1890, 1,780 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $835,000
122-124 Spruce St. #124 Condo. $785,000
125 Spring St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,633 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,060-square-foot lot. $750,000
70 Putnam St. #70 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,185 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $655,000
7 Circuit Lane #7 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,126 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $548,000
22 Nyack St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,037 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,458-square-foot lot. $539,000
3 Repton Circle #3207 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 755 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $505,000
WAYLAND
28 Doran Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,942 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 18,919-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
44 Rolling Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,104 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 58,184-square-foot lot. $1,205,000
84 Riverview Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 968 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,100-square-foot lot. $605,000
WELLESLEY
45 Westgate Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 5,373 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 20,555-square-foot lot. $3,920,000
49 Tanglewood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 4,059 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 20,128-square-foot lot. $2,775,000
19 Turner Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,024 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,338-square-foot lot. $2,575,000
18 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,826 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,952-square-foot lot. $2,050,000
137 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 2,997 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,516-square-foot lot. $1,910,000
52 Beverly Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 2,499 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,875,000
36 Sunset Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1934, 2,239 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,097-square-foot lot. $1,335,000
16 Granite St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 1,701 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,480-square-foot lot. $1,270,000
298 Weston Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 1,712 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,045-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
75 Grove St. #422 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,564 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,051,000
290 Linden St. #290 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,792 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $940,000
WENHAM
1 Meridian Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,829 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $785,000
5 Batchelder Park One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,968 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,401-square-foot lot. $755,000
WEST BRIDGEWATER
14 Lamp Post Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,175 square feet, 4 baths, on 53,113-square-foot lot. $870,000
31 Commonwealth Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,091 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $490,000
WEST NEWBURY
14 Follinsbee Lane #14 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,480 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $675,000
WEST ROXBURY
5 Crehore Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,770 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $850,000
179 Lagrange St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,616 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,056-square-foot lot. $825,000
5257 Washington St. #5257 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,106 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,602-square-foot lot. $440,000
4975 Washington St. #216 Condo low-rise, built in 1986, 1,055 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,055-square-foot lot. $415,000
WESTBOROUGH
17 Cook St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,680 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,676-square-foot lot. $1,005,000
7 Carolyn Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 1,548 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,260-square-foot lot. $572,300
3 Upton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,614 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,679-square-foot lot. $555,000
155 Milk St. #28 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,126 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000
WESTFORD
2 Mountain Vw One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,854 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
26 Chicory Road #26 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 2,344 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,464-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
15 Shipley Circle. One-family garrison, built in 1996, 2,576 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,009-square-foot lot. $1,117,000
4 Sassafras Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,920 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $1,011,000
39-R Flagg Road. One-family garrison, built in 1995, 2,180 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 123,710-square-foot lot. $850,000
59 Concord Road. One-family split entry, built in 1975, 1,478 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,121-square-foot lot. $721,000
93 West St. One-family split level, built in 1972, 1,860 square feet, 3 baths, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $362,500
4 Chipmunk Trl #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 649 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $295,000
WESTON
667 Wellesley St. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 7,075 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 116,192-square-foot lot. $3,800,000
6 Cutting Lane #6 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 2,353 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $2,595,000
162 Winter St. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 3,771 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 105,302-square-foot lot. $2,498,000
WESTPORT
625-627 Gifford Road #2N Condo. $230,000
WESTWOOD
114 Partridge Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 4,934 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,178-square-foot lot. $1,950,000
76 Hawktree Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 4,038 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 23,210-square-foot lot. $1,832,000
145 Alder Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,860-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
353 East St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,505 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,996-square-foot lot. $845,000
130 University Ave. #1105 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 950 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $560,000
WEYMOUTH
60 Bradford Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 baths, on 26,500-square-foot lot. $770,000
35 Prospect Hill Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,366-square-foot lot. $710,000
65 Butler Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,521-square-foot lot. $700,000
85 Central St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,124 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 89,200-square-foot lot. $645,000
60 Patterson St. One-family contemporary, built in 1975, 1,196 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,087-square-foot lot. $569,000
90 Old Quarry Drive #90 Condo townhse-end, built in 1984, 1,344 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $541,000
23 Station St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,477-square-foot lot. $515,000
64 Broad Reach #510 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,187 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
50 Pine Ridge Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1923, 1,076 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $400,000
104 Rindge St. One-family ranch, built in 1979, 1,912 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $375,000
25 Glen Road. One-family ranch, built in 1923, 876 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $375,000
WHITMAN
4 Edward Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1998, 1,730 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,503-square-foot lot. $650,000
53 Auburn St. One-family split entry, built in 1960, 808 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 19,702-square-foot lot. $376,000
WILMINGTON
230 Burlington Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,574 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,382-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
4-A Canal St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,908 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,522-square-foot lot. $800,000
146 Aldrich Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,284-square-foot lot. $660,000
11 Arlene Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $635,000
201 Lords Court. One-family conventional, built in 1992, 1,359 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $600,000
10 Baker St. One-family conventional, built in 1924, 1,188 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $515,000
WINCHESTER
3 Summit Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,794 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,141-square-foot lot. $2,100,000
17 Stowell Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1931, 1,774 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,048-square-foot lot. $1,572,000
11 Dana Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,624 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,014-square-foot lot. $1,555,000
7 Bacon St. #7 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 2,443 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,225,000
WINTHROP
218 Cliff Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,198 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,981-square-foot lot. $921,000
WOBURN
57 Sturgis St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 980 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,660-square-foot lot. $980,000
14 Rag Rock Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1985, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,523-square-foot lot. $650,000
16 Hudson St. Three-family duplex, built in 1920, 2,736 square feet, 17 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,032-square-foot lot. $625,000
128 Winn St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,470 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 91,476-square-foot lot. $555,000
269 Cambridge Road #406 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,168 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $459,000
WRENTHAM
135 Lafayette Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,105 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,607-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
80 Tilting Rock Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $775,000
586 Dedham St. #586 Condo townhse-end, built in 1981, 1,183 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000
52 Eagle Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 850 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,200-square-foot lot. $250,000
