Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (May 31)

ABINGTON
126 Hancock St. Two-family two family, built in 1958, 2,396 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,454-square-foot lot. $675,000
518 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,650-square-foot lot. $575,000
97 Green St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,914-square-foot lot. $515,000
36 Catherine Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,674 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,246-square-foot lot. $500,000
62 Olson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 1,772 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,350-square-foot lot. $424,000
ACTON
3 Cross St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 18,750-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
25 Lincoln Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,750-square-foot lot. $975,000
9 Marian Road. One-family split level, built in 1958, 2,987 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,208-square-foot lot. $865,000
12 Balsam Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 1,396 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,000-square-foot lot. $850,000
1 Ellsworth Village Road #1 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,980 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $710,000
ALLSTON
30 Penniman Road #703 Condo. $1,750,000
17-19 Ridgemont St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,344 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,924-square-foot lot. $1,220,000
30 Penniman Road #501 Condo. $1,159,000
30 Penniman Road #502 Condo. $949,000
30 Penniman Road #305 Condo. $854,000
30 Penniman Road #208 Condo. $781,500
30 Penniman Road #603 Condo. $745,000
30 Penniman Road #606 Condo. $699,000
30 Penniman Road #406 Condo. $665,000
84 Gordon St. #403 Condo low-rise, built in 1910, 655 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 655-square-foot lot. $372,400
AMESBURY
5 Quimby Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,232 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,093-square-foot lot. $831,000
30 Bartletts Reach #30 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,821 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $725,000
3 Brown Ave. #3-96 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 751 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $285,000
142 Main St. #7 Condo. $210,500
ANDOVER
7 Gavin Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 3,212 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,305-square-foot lot. $1,265,000
3 Algonquin Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 3,118 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,193-square-foot lot. $1,248,000
12 Cricket Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,734 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,046-square-foot lot. $1,180,000
375 N Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,756 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,772-square-foot lot. $575,000
50 Whittier St. #3 Condo. $550,000
2 Colonial Drive #11B Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 719 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $300,000
ARLINGTON
200 Crosby St. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 2,470 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,843-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
16 Puritan Road. One-family split level, built in 1959, 2,446 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,100-square-foot lot. $1,555,000
33-35 Warren St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1935, 3,726 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,576-square-foot lot. $1,420,000
32 Appleton St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,050 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,364-square-foot lot. $1,295,000
16-18 Forest St. #18 Condo. $1,150,000
53 Churchill Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 2,869 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,011-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
26 Swan Place #B Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,727 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,075,000
215 Massachusetts Ave. #34 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 592 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $410,000
ASHLAND
23 Buckley Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,890 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $796,175
8 Sherborne Circle. One-family contemporary, built in 1985, 1,787 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $725,000
15 E Bluff Road #15 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,812 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000
AVON
15 Overlook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 2,944 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,162-square-foot lot. $640,000
AYER
129 Oak Ridge Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 1,149 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $460,000
BEDFORD
10 Parker Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 3,030 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 21,314-square-foot lot. $1,777,778
374 Davis Road. One-family split entry, built in 1973, 1,132 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,845-square-foot lot. $722,000
1 Sorens Way One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,338 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,468-square-foot lot. $201,749
BELLINGHAM
19 Celestial Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 1,249 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,279-square-foot lot. $299,990
BELMONT
55-57 Davis Road. Two-family old style, built in 1937, 2,340 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,449-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
74 Bright Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 1,668 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,343-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
57 Burnham St. Two-family old style, built in 1900, 2,278 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,572-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
10 Houghton Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,447 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
BERLIN
27 Brigham Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,160 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 172,347-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
59 Carter St. One-family conventional, built in 1867, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,332-square-foot lot. $237,850
BEVERLY
46 Winthrop Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 1,806 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,957-square-foot lot. $780,000
6 Bass St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1988, 1,196 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $729,000
16 Opal Ave. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,078 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,428-square-foot lot. $475,000
10 Odell Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1875, 1,178 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $450,000
BILLERICA
16 Kenwood St. One-family split entry, built in 1983, 2,289 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,572-square-foot lot. $761,000
149 Salem Road. One-family split level, built in 1965, 1,824 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,670-square-foot lot. $602,000
95 Gray St. One-family split entry, built in 1979, 1,836 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,945-square-foot lot. $470,000
BOLTON
3 Farm Road #3 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 1,960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $632,500
BOSTON
100 Belvidere St. #7B Condo. $5,290,000
100 Belvidere St. #7C Condo. $5,290,000
403 Marlborough St. #15 Condo row-middle, built in 1884, 926 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 926-square-foot lot. $3,100,000
403 Marlborough St. #16 Condo row-middle, built in 1884, 934 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 934-square-foot lot. $3,100,000
133 Seaport Blvd #1908 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 1,559 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $3,075,000
119 Saint Botolph St. #2 Condo. $3,060,000
400 Stuart St. #22D Condo high-rise, built in 2009, 1,502 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,502-square-foot lot. $2,450,000
234 Causeway St. #714 Condo high-rise, built in 1899, 2,212 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,140-square-foot lot. $2,250,000
11 Exeter St. #5 Condo free-standng, built in 2018, 1,138 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,920,000
188 Brookline Ave. #26I Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 949 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,770,000
291 Marlborough St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 1,015 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,015-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
566 Columbus Ave. #405 Condo. $1,675,000
154 Beacon St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1850, 1,253 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,253-square-foot lot. $1,485,000
376 Commercial St. #4G Condo mid-rise, built in 1983, 1,234 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,234-square-foot lot. $1,338,500
234 Causeway St. #1003 Condo high-rise, built in 1899, 1,306 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,306-square-foot lot. $1,320,000
180 Commonwealth Ave. #31 Condo mid-rise, built in 1925, 1,070 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,070-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
1 Dalton St. #2407 Condo high-rise, built in 2015, 541 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,200,000
210 South St. #7-4 Condo high-rise, built in 1920, 1,728 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,728-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
21 Beacon St. #4H Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 929 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 929-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
55 Lagrange St. #16H Condo. $1,015,000
160 Commonwealth Ave. #406 Condo mid-rise, built in 1881, 714 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 714-square-foot lot. $975,000
589 Tremont St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1905, 990 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 990-square-foot lot. $925,000
32 Hancock St. #1B Condo mid-rise, built in 1970, 1,200 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,200-square-foot lot. $765,000
2-4 Elm St. #1B Condo free-standng, built in 2018, 1,854 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $750,000
96 E Brookline St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 612 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 612-square-foot lot. $695,000
145 N St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1905, 1,011 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $687,000
88 Kingston St. #2E Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 853 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 853-square-foot lot. $680,000
99 Fulton St. #3-3 Condo mid-rise, built in 1860, 650 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 650-square-foot lot. $635,000
366 Commonwealth Ave. #4C Condo mid-rise, built in 1889, 572 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 572-square-foot lot. $585,000
116 Riverway #18 Condo mid-rise, built in 1915, 613 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 613-square-foot lot. $575,000
357 Commercial St. #10 Condo mid-rise, built in 1987, 803 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 803-square-foot lot. $570,000
76 Phillips St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1925, 387 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 387-square-foot lot. $508,000
99-A Prince St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 388 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 388-square-foot lot. $435,000
21 Bowdoin St. #2B Condo mid-rise, built in 1890, 335 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 335-square-foot lot. $412,500
220 Boylston St. #1117 Condo high-rise, built in 1985, 2,201 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,201-square-foot lot. $400,000
511 Beacon St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 365 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 365-square-foot lot. $361,000
771 Harrison Ave. #209 Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 926 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $213,700
BOXBOROUGH
83 Cortland Lane #83 Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,292 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $453,000
BOXFORD
14 Winding Oaks Way One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 4,553 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 88,862-square-foot lot. $1,795,000
37-A Pye Brook Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 3,537 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 91,476-square-foot lot. $1,360,000
BRAINTREE
29 Vine St. Two-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,998 square feet, 8 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,902-square-foot lot. $885,000
660 Union St. #1B Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 982 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000
BRIDGEWATER
40 Upland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 3,745 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,205-square-foot lot. $975,000
35 Lady Slipper Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,904 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,163-square-foot lot. $900,000
40 Winter St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1984, 1,332 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 58,240-square-foot lot. $700,000
180 Main St. #C70 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 969 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $280,000
BRIGHTON
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #104 Condo. $1,081,604
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #213 Condo. $999,000
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #413 Condo. $882,500
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #408 Condo. $872,500
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #203 Condo. $825,000
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #604 Condo. $825,000
99 Tremont St. #210 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 1,118 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $819,000
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #102 Condo. $799,000
245 Kelton St. #42 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 690 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 690-square-foot lot. $562,500
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #416 Condo. $560,000
21 Sutherland Road #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 790 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 790-square-foot lot. $475,500
1607 Commonwealth Ave. #8 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 589 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 589-square-foot lot. $415,000
318 Summit Ave. #B Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 610 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 610-square-foot lot. $335,500
21 Soldiers Field Place #308 Condo. $326,000
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #301 Condo. $269,200
21 Soldiers Field Place #208 Condo. $252,000
21 Soldiers Field Place #207 Condo. $213,700
21 Soldiers Field Place #407 Condo. $213,700
BROCKTON
744 Montello St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1885, 3,394 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,258-square-foot lot. $775,000
10 Essex St. Two-family two family, built in 1889, 2,530 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,713-square-foot lot. $710,000
112 Tina Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,260 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,049-square-foot lot. $455,000
24 Orange St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1950, 1,350 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,212-square-foot lot. $422,000
287 Oak St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,254 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,174-square-foot lot. $410,000
78 Keswick Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,216 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,949-square-foot lot. $380,000
756 Court St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,563-square-foot lot. $375,087
794 Belmont St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,341 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,325-square-foot lot. $375,000
51 Sterling Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 750 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,809-square-foot lot. $370,000
46 Gladstone St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 944 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,145-square-foot lot. $242,000
BROOKLINE
1160 Beacon St. #PHB Condo low-rise, built in 1999, 2,999 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $4,800,000
28 Colbourne Cres #28 Condo. $3,700,000
208 Aspinwall Ave. #A Condo, built in 1890, 1,610 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,650,000
3 Addington Road #3 Condo, built in 1925, 1,916 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,650,000
8 Leverett St. #4 Condo. $1,275,000
69 Walnut St. #7 Condo. $1,260,000
8 Leverett St. #1 Condo. $1,250,000
8 Leverett St. #5 Condo. $1,225,000
44 Kilsyth Road #3 Condo row-end, built in 1910, 1,690 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,150,000
3 Netherlands Road #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,250 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $864,500
227 Summit Ave. #W103 Condo low-rise, built in 1984, 804 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $770,000
50 Longwood Ave. #320 Condo high-rise, built in 1975, 793 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $649,000
50 Green St. #205 Condo low-rise, built in 1968, 711 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $570,000
BURLINGTON
4 Hearthstone Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1967, 2,412 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,600-square-foot lot. $875,000
9 Spring Valley Road. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 2,309 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,002-square-foot lot. $841,000
393 Cambridge St. One-family split entry, built in 1976, 1,935 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,110-square-foot lot. $680,000
33 Peach Orchard Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,115 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,800-square-foot lot. $615,000
148 Winn St. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 1,412 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,879-square-foot lot. $545,000
59 Center St. #110 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 701 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $216,500
CAMBRIDGE
21 Kelley St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1865, 1,262 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,999-square-foot lot. $2,375,000
56-58 Walden St. #3 Condo. $2,300,000
10 Shady Hill Sq One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,915 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,940-square-foot lot. $2,220,000
50 Magoun St. One-family two family, built in 1925, 1,727 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $2,150,000
159 Lake View Ave. Two-family victorian, built in 1903, 4,222 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,060-square-foot lot. $1,950,000
9 Stearns St. One-family conventional, built in 1891, 1,892 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $1,825,000
35 Berkshire St. #1 Condo. $1,660,000
312 Hurley St. #312 Condo townhse-end, built in 1872, 1,472 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,650,000
63-65 Alpine St. #63 Condo. $1,600,000
322 Windsor St. #322 Condo semi detachd, built in 1886, 1,450 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,175,000
475 Concord Ave. One-family Town House, built in 2013, 1,353 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,079-square-foot lot. $1,040,000
2 Hubbard Ave. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1889, 1,254 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $940,000
3 Sacramento Place #2 Condo family flat, built in 1889, 953 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $880,188
53 Sherman St. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1903, 1,418 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath. $820,000
217 Thorndike St. #209 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 946 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $760,000
43 Jefferson St. #3 Condo family flat, built in 1873, 908 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $730,000
7 Clinton St. #4 Condo/Apt, 902 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $720,000
CANTON
34 Raven Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 4,672 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 29,851-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
5 Mulberry Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1987, 1,971 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,513-square-foot lot. $810,000
859 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 1,648 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,107-square-foot lot. $645,000
296 Washington St. #296 Condo/Apt, built in 1840, 2,557 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths. $620,000
53 Pond St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,905-square-foot lot. $592,000
156 Dedham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1885, 2,352 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,551-square-foot lot. $470,000
CARLISLE
347 Heald Road. One-family decker, built in 1967, 2,609 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,353,000
428 Brook St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,656 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $905,000
CARVER
6 Swan Pond Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,414 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,827-square-foot lot. $772,000
18 Craig St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1981, 1,772 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,124-square-foot lot. $555,000
26 Great Meadow Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $484,000
CHARLESTOWN
40 Winthrop St. One-family row-middle, built in 1860, 3,284 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,658-square-foot lot. $3,385,000
139 High St. Three-family row-middle, built in 1870, 2,276 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,327-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
324 Bunker Hill St. #201 Condo. $1,600,000
32 Concord St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1853, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,393-square-foot lot. $1,580,000
297 Bunker Hill St. Two-family row-end, built in 1880, 2,607 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,240-square-foot lot. $800,000
45 Baldwin St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 769 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $599,000
CHELMSFORD
15 Jackson Road #15 Condo. $759,000
25 State St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,976 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,502-square-foot lot. $687,000
CHELSEA
237 Chestnut St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,513 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,870-square-foot lot. $900,000
239 Chestnut St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,513 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,885-square-foot lot. $860,000
34 Tremont St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,137 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000
52 Spencer Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 994 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $590,000
65 Harvard St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,108 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,075-square-foot lot. $580,000
CONCORD
367 Fitchburg Turnpike. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 6,440 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 94,525-square-foot lot. $2,875,000
128 Fairhaven Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,796 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,307-square-foot lot. $1,895,000
63 Tanglewood Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 2,786 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 119,640-square-foot lot. $1,837,500
75 Range Road. One-family ranch, built in 1974, 1,342 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 32,197-square-foot lot. $911,000
23 South St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 2,012 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $870,000
DANVERS
10 Treetops Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 3,115 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,559-square-foot lot. $867,000
8 Ledgewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,275-square-foot lot. $600,000
DEDHAM
383 Westfield St. #385 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 4,744 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,875,000
75 Mckinley Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,716 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $714,000
13 Altoona Road. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $625,000
DORCHESTER
151 E Cottage St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,951 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,903-square-foot lot. $5,100,000
153 E Cottage St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,951 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,016-square-foot lot. $5,100,000
157 E Cottage St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,888 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,396-square-foot lot. $5,100,000
23 Trescott St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,797 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,880-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
218 Neponset Ave. Three-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,779 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,004-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
885-887 Adams St. Two-family duplex, built in 1916, 3,242 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,462-square-foot lot. $875,000
37 Lenoxdale Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,542 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $768,500
3 Southwick St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,079 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,493-square-foot lot. $725,000
1710 Dorchester Ave. #402 Condo. $699,000
41 Howe St. Two-family two family, built in 1990, 2,380 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,622-square-foot lot. $600,000
106 Pleasant St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,096 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,096-square-foot lot. $549,000
10 Linda Lane #2-2 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 793 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 793-square-foot lot. $437,500
30 Beach St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1899, 642 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 642-square-foot lot. $425,000
6-8 Edwin St. #6-3 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 978 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 978-square-foot lot. $421,000
135 Neponset Ave. #45 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 725 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 725-square-foot lot. $310,000
DOVER
27 Yorkshire Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 3,444 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,461-square-foot lot. $1,635,000
DUXBURY
43 Simmons Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,464 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,196-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
10 Flint Locke Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,752 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $732,500
87 North St. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,999-square-foot lot. $557,000
EAST BOSTON
155 Chelsea St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1910, 2,712 square feet, 17 rooms, 11 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 2,000-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
238 Webster St. #3 Condo. $799,900
303 Maverick St. #2 Condo. $740,000
187-191 Condor St. #1 Condo. $724,000
289 Lexington St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1900, 1,255 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $500,000
EAST BRIDGEWATER
294 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,442-square-foot lot. $670,000
137 Cedar St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,084 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,100-square-foot lot. $490,000
EASTON
19 Lullaby Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 3,360 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 17,760-square-foot lot. $1,195,000
408 Depot St. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,707 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,741-square-foot lot. $893,000
81 Gaslight Lane #81 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,680 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $460,000
61 Columbus Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,011 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,000-square-foot lot. $450,000
20 South St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,278 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 705,672-square-foot lot. $387,000
924 Washington St. #4 Condo. $255,000
EVERETT
52 School St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,321 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,999-square-foot lot. $3,000,000
51 Estes St. Two-family two family, built in 1927, 2,256 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,012-square-foot lot. $820,000
823 Broadway One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,584 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,620-square-foot lot. $470,088
3 Westover St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,090-square-foot lot. $425,000
10 Elsie St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,252 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,008-square-foot lot. $380,000
FOXBOROUGH
35 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1851, 3,056 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,367-square-foot lot. $650,000
120 S High St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,280 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,354-square-foot lot. $575,000
212 Mechanic St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,262-square-foot lot. $510,000
FRAMINGHAM
20 Callahan Road #20 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 2,306 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $984,338
264 Franklin St. Two-family two family, built in 1917, 2,592 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,779-square-foot lot. $712,000
343 Grant St. One-family conventional, built in 1897, 2,505 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,750-square-foot lot. $680,000
90 Cochituate Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,624 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,373-square-foot lot. $625,000
20 Mansfield St. One-family conventional, built in 1908, 1,598 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,551-square-foot lot. $605,000
1 Clearview Drive. One-family split level, built in 1962, 1,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,393-square-foot lot. $555,000
8 Amy Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,008 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $530,000
22 Wayside Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,198 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $525,000
139 Winter St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1897, 567 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $200,000
FRANKLIN
670 Oak St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,749 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,684-square-foot lot. $617,200
478 Lincoln St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,154 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,616-square-foot lot. $552,000
17 Buena Vista Drive #17 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,189 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $430,000
2203 Franklin Crossing Road #2203 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 924 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000
127 King St. #109 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 710 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $215,000
FREETOWN
16 Maries Way One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 1,953 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 177,725-square-foot lot. $600,000
GEORGETOWN
5 Brown Field Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,369 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,492-square-foot lot. $811,000
16 Lakeshore Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1990, 720 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,750-square-foot lot. $525,000
GLOUCESTER
52 Warner St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 1,996 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $635,000
33 Maplewood Ave. #409 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 840 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $325,000
GRAFTON
64 Ferry St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,465 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $804,900
110 North St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 1,348 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,344-square-foot lot. $535,000
HALIFAX
135 Cranberry Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 1,883 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $620,000
HAMILTON
91 Woodbury St. One-family contemporary, built in 1983, 3,186 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 280,091-square-foot lot. $1,892,000
40 Crescent Road. One-family split level, built in 1956, 2,146 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,900-square-foot lot. $875,000
HANOVER
103 Center St. Two-family two family, built in 1727, 2,805 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 184,259-square-foot lot. $565,000
HANSON
12 Pine St. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,360-square-foot lot. $410,000
842 E Washington St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 31,286-square-foot lot. $360,000
254 Lakeside Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1928, 852 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,489-square-foot lot. $250,000
HARVARD
62 Westcott Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,446 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
HAVERHILL
23 Shelby Circle. One-family contemporary, built in 2008, 2,402 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,832-square-foot lot. $705,000
195 Willow Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1954, 2,223 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,689-square-foot lot. $700,000
35 Byron St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,616 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,570-square-foot lot. $620,000
8 Mackenzie Way #8 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 2,054 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $527,000
7 Woodlawn Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,588 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $525,000
80 W Rochambault St. One-family split entry, built in 1983, 2,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $525,000
146 Brickett Hill Circle #146 Condo Town House, built in 1994, 1,548 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $441,000
14 Hermon Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,132 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $410,000
68 Dexter St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,146 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,517-square-foot lot. $406,000
227 Farrwood Drive #227 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,605 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000
55 Casablanca Court #55 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 2,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000
325 Amesbury Line Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 1,989 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,602-square-foot lot. $340,000
440 North Ave. #193 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,053 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $234,900
21 Wingate St. #606 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 623 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $231,500
HINGHAM
2 Woodbine Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 2,081 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,915-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
2 Playground Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,449 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,587-square-foot lot. $800,000
26 Lazell St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,280 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 58,295-square-foot lot. $660,000
29 Grove Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,203 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,542-square-foot lot. $589,000
HOLBROOK
29 Ernest St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,232 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $480,000
4 Juniper Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,750-square-foot lot. $220,000
HOLLISTON
9 Rolling Meadow Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,541 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $950,000
200 Rolling Meadow Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1985, 2,508 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,621-square-foot lot. $895,000
200 Jerrold St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 2,222 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $370,000
44 Burnap Road #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 783 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $230,000
HOPKINTON
25 Hearthstone Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,716 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,055-square-foot lot. $1,420,000
1 Wildlife Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,516 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 73,590-square-foot lot. $995,000
2 Teresa Road. One-family split entry, built in 1971, 1,750 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,486-square-foot lot. $780,000
HUDSON
61 Fort Meadow Drive. One-family split level, built in 1964, 1,172 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,100-square-foot lot. $815,000
243 Manning St. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,252 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $511,000
71 High St. One-family conventional, built in 1852, 1,374 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,891-square-foot lot. $505,000
4 Stratton Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 816 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $240,000
HULL
49 Bay St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,178 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 4,070-square-foot lot. $925,000
25 Warfield Ave. One-family split level, built in 1984, 2,025 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $720,000
HYDE PARK
145 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,374 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,932-square-foot lot. $562,000
67 Williams Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,554 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,913-square-foot lot. $440,000
621 Cummins Hwy #D Condo low-rise, built in 1950, 645 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 645-square-foot lot. $247,000
JAMAICA PLAIN
67 Burroughs St. #67 Condo free-standng, built in 2006, 2,643 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,712-square-foot lot. $2,250,000
3 Danforth St. #B Condo free-standng, built in 2013, 1,615 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,615-square-foot lot. $1,251,500
110 Mcbride St. #110 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 1,162 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,162-square-foot lot. $860,000
63-65 Brookley Road #1 Condo decker, built in 1920, 1,014 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,014-square-foot lot. $650,000
339 S Huntington Ave. #8 Condo low-rise, built in 1910, 824 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 824-square-foot lot. $425,000
KINGSTON
15 Sapling Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 1,546 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,491-square-foot lot. $622,000
79 Elm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,616 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 297,950-square-foot lot. $589,900
LAKEVILLE
1 Parkhurst Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,364 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,500-square-foot lot. $625,000
LAWRENCE
29-31 Bowdoin St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,229 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $700,000
435-437 High St. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,294 square feet, 14 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,514-square-foot lot. $475,000
161-163 Dawes St. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,232 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,457-square-foot lot. $460,000
16 Boyd St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,519 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $450,000
59 Dorchester St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,715 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $450,000
7 Colonial Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $225,000
LEXINGTON
20 Harding Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 4,667 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 14,850-square-foot lot. $2,652,000
74 Oak St. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,459 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 8,100-square-foot lot. $2,312,000
110 Shade St. One-family mansion, built in 1933, 8,212 square feet, 23 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 79,658-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
49 Solomon Pierce Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 3,090 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,356-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
9 Chadbourne Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,448 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 37,405-square-foot lot. $2,120,000
5 Field Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1952, 1,492 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,875-square-foot lot. $1,756,000
23 Courtyard Place #23 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 2,987 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths. $1,700,000
17 Drummer Boy Way #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 1,513 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $931,000
LINCOLN
300 S Great Road. One-family ranch, built in 2009, 4,124 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $1,764,750
139 S Great Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 2,736 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,511-square-foot lot. $1,007,000
140 Lincoln Road #115 Condo/Apt, built in 1992, 1,140 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $418,000
LITTLETON
55 Orchid Drive. One-family split level, built in 1920, 1,141 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $950,000
161 Tahattawan Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,092 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,774-square-foot lot. $462,000
LOWELL
109 Jewett St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,039 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $610,000
24 W 3rd St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 2,908 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,986-square-foot lot. $525,000
39 Groves Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,567 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,676-square-foot lot. $500,000
5 Simpson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,856 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,614-square-foot lot. $500,000
200-A Market St. #114 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,442 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000
54 Martin St. #54 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 880 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $329,900
124 Martin St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,000 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $313,000
205 Cross St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,854 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $311,500
256-C Market St. #3316 Condo/Apt, built in 1908, 865 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $290,000
172 Middle St. #206 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 749 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $285,000
LYNN
257 Chatham St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1880, 3,934 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,867-square-foot lot. $840,000
11 Susan Drive #6 Condo. $675,000
32 Arbor St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 963 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,403-square-foot lot. $522,500
345 Western Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,201 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,573-square-foot lot. $510,000
36 Essex St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,749 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,200-square-foot lot. $475,000
16 Fayette Court. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,012 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,342-square-foot lot. $400,000
8 Marshall Court. One-family old style, built in 1900, 895 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,296-square-foot lot. $365,000
36 Elizabeth St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,016 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,456-square-foot lot. $310,200
36 Elizabeth St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,016 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,456-square-foot lot. $210,000
LYNNFIELD
244 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,666 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,136-square-foot lot. $1,775,000
88 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,764 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,668-square-foot lot. $1,535,000
42 Grey Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 5,694 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 53,527-square-foot lot. $1,399,999
123 Forest Hill Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1944, 3,395 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,865-square-foot lot. $880,000
MALDEN
156 Hawthorne St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,337 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,924-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
133-135 Washington St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,466 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 7,283-square-foot lot. $950,000
MANSFIELD
145 Oak St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,119 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,600-square-foot lot. $650,000
104 Mill St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 808 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $354,900
MARBLEHEAD
46 Nanepashemet St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 6,470 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,251-square-foot lot. $3,000,000
34 Rockaway Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 5,152 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,766-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
14 Colgate Road. One-family split level, built in 1960, 2,321 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,090-square-foot lot. $1,376,000
31 Cloutmans Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1980, 2,674 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,160-square-foot lot. $1,270,000
30 Jane Road. One-family split level, built in 1964, 2,017 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,680-square-foot lot. $1,130,000
87 Lafayette St. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 2,348 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $955,000
2 Phillips St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,346 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,254-square-foot lot. $701,000
106 Green St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $400,000
MARION
15 West Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 2,957 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $1,510,000
6 Wilson Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1993, 1,929 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,322-square-foot lot. $660,000
MARLBOROUGH
39 Vega Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,088 square feet, 4 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $827,000
70 Ice House Lndg #70 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $522,500
55 Phelps St. #55 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 756 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $245,000
MARSHFIELD
3 Proprietors Drive #13 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 944 square feet, 1 bath. $1,150,000
333 Plymouth Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,340 square feet, 2 baths, on 10,866-square-foot lot. $800,000
66 Sherman Way One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 3,308 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $620,000
180 Island St. Three-family conventional, built in 1926, 1,840 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,470-square-foot lot. $600,000
MATTAPAN
15 Caryll St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,734-square-foot lot. $554,999
MAYNARD
3 Sudbury St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 936 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $312,500
MEDFIELD
83 Philip St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 5,137 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 87,782-square-foot lot. $2,400,000
25 Eastmount Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 4,985 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 20,011-square-foot lot. $1,765,000
MEDFORD
17 Manning St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,307 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,204-square-foot lot. $1,360,000
61 Stanley Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1927, 1,437 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,400-square-foot lot. $975,000
66 Bowdoin St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,400 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,492-square-foot lot. $965,000
320 Middlesex Ave. #407 Condo high-rise, built in 2021, 1,464 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $859,900
320 Middlesex Ave. #201 Condo high-rise, built in 2021, 1,438 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $839,900
47 Sherwood Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,419 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,670-square-foot lot. $826,500
104 Water St. #104 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 2,094 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $810,000
60 Doonan St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,452 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,403-square-foot lot. $760,000
28 9th St. #604 Condo high-rise, built in 1986, 1,128 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $535,000
215 Harvard St. #16 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,203 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $271,851
MELROSE
65 Gooch St. One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 2,434 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,100-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
389 E Foster St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 2,041 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,554-square-foot lot. $901,000
52 W Emerson St. #5 Condo. $809,000
102 E Foster St. One-family old style, built in 1885, 2,396 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,060-square-foot lot. $650,000
302 Penny Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,632 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,981-square-foot lot. $473,000
51 Melrose St. #6F Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 1,236 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $439,900
45-51 W Wyoming Ave. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1887, 500 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $280,000
METHUEN
9 Cardinal Road #9 Condo. $904,126
15-17 Stevens St. Two-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,574 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,752-square-foot lot. $605,000
6 Tilton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1924, 3,068 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $550,000
19 Blake St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,152 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,645-square-foot lot. $530,900
31 N Lowell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1943, 1,828 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $525,000
59 Milk Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,465 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,232-square-foot lot. $430,000
26 Clayton Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 1,339 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $405,000
15 Gleason St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1892, 1,526 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,418-square-foot lot. $275,000
MIDDLEBOROUGH
361 Plymouth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1840, 1,765 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,412-square-foot lot. $500,000
277 Tispaquin St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1974, 1,613 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,000-square-foot lot. $481,000
15 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 2,486 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,007-square-foot lot. $400,500
3 Peirce Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $399,000
MIDDLETON
26 Ogden Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,296 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,228-square-foot lot. $1,190,000
21 Peachey Circle #21 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,442 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $658,000
129 East St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,386 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,855-square-foot lot. $550,000
MILFORD
4 Karen Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,107 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,041-square-foot lot. $820,000
21 S High St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,688 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,902-square-foot lot. $610,000
287 Purchase St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,380 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,499-square-foot lot. $527,000
36 Zain Circle #36 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 1,521 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $515,000
8 Elizabeth Road. One-family split level, built in 1964, 1,398 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $450,000
140 Congress St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1940, 2,108 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,955-square-foot lot. $310,000
MILLIS
20 Lansing Way #20 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 2,308 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $865,000
10 Walnut Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,250 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,689-square-foot lot. $795,000
251 Village St. One-family split level, built in 1956, 1,210 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,511-square-foot lot. $760,000
1032 Main St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,766 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $522,000
28 Country Village Way #28 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,152 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000
MILTON
18 Fairfax Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 3,565 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,457-square-foot lot. $1,185,580
6 Taylor Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1944, 1,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,036-square-foot lot. $955,000
87 Antwerp St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,140-square-foot lot. $750,000
NATICK
3 Ridge Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,733 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,049-square-foot lot. $2,575,000
23 Farm Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1983, 3,013 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
58 Algonquian Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 4,146 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 36,133-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
311 N Main St. One-family old style, built in 1896, 2,248 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,602-square-foot lot. $1,000,580
10 Nouvelle Way #T825 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,591 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $975,000
11 Foley Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,286 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,034-square-foot lot. $916,000
32 Beacon St. One-family gambrel, built in 1920, 2,212 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,650-square-foot lot. $859,000
15 Peterson Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1959, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,072-square-foot lot. $702,500
25 Westlake Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,434 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,700-square-foot lot. $690,000
13 Braemore Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,348 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,941-square-foot lot. $483,000
8 Lenox St. One-family old style, built in 1940, 1,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,525-square-foot lot. $450,000
4 Walden Drive #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 800 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $385,000
NEEDHAM
23 Virginia Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 4,841 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,674-square-foot lot. $2,370,000
121 Pine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,840 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
245 Dedham Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,426-square-foot lot. $900,000
281 Dedham Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,772-square-foot lot. $780,000
NEWBURY
105 Northern Blvd One-family camp/cabin, built in 1939, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,100-square-foot lot. $730,000
NEWBURYPORT
5 Charron Drive. One-family ranch, built in 2022, 3,444 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,750-square-foot lot. $1,899,000
38 Forrester St. One-family antique, built in 1850, 1,672 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,250-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
27 Milk St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,480-square-foot lot. $925,000
126 Merrimac St. #26 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,740 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $750,000
53 Warren St. #220 Condo/Apt, built in 1996, 1,149 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $585,000
NEWTON
36 Nardell Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,900 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,487-square-foot lot. $3,784,375
70 Temple St. One-family Colonial, built in 1904, 5,029 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 24,895-square-foot lot. $3,500,000
36 Sky View Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,748 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 14,153-square-foot lot. $3,100,000
17 Leonard Ave. One-family Tudor, built in 1928, 2,942 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,500-square-foot lot. $2,150,000
16-18 Josselyn Place #16 Condo. $1,995,000
340 Boylston St. #C Condo townhse-end, built in 2002, 2,335 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 145,255-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
873 Chestnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,030 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
30-32 Floral St. Two-family victorian, built in 1900, 3,102 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
586 Saw Mill Brook Pkwy One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,286-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
14-16 Cambria Road. Two-family two family, built in 1935, 2,484 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
110 Farwell St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,843-square-foot lot. $975,000
11 Jasset St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,689 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $950,000
87 Tolman St. #87 Condo two family, built in 1900, 1,157 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,840-square-foot lot. $847,000
250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #1002N Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $769,000
90 Warwick Road #90 Condo two family, built in 1920, 1,557 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,800-square-foot lot. $755,000
406-416 Grove St. #C2 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,146 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,596-square-foot lot. $575,000
250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #113N Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 854 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $560,000
NORTH ANDOVER
99 Glencrest Drive. One-family split level, built in 1965, 5,173 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 83,635-square-foot lot. $950,000
137 High St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,668 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,445-square-foot lot. $735,000
70-72 Maple Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 746 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $272,000
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
82 Jeffrey Drive. One-family customdesign, built in 2013, 3,305 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,471-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
1 Arrowhead Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,334 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,120-square-foot lot. $705,000
73 Fales Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 169,884-square-foot lot. $550,000
14 Pollis Circle. One-family raised cape, built in 1987, 2,249 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,440-square-foot lot. $540,000
195 May St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,064 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,600-square-foot lot. $450,000
12 Phillips St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1929, 1,647 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $422,000
21 Edmund Corrigan Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 888 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,086-square-foot lot. $406,000
NORTH READING
1 Snowcrest Run One-family contemporary, built in 1990, 6,823 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,818-square-foot lot. $1,775,000
4 Palomino Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,808 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 39,988-square-foot lot. $1,535,000
270 Main St. #36 Condo mid-rise, built in 1974, 612 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $250,000
NORTHBOROUGH
18 Ruth Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $59,000
NORTON
15 E Hodges St. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 1,683 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 66,211-square-foot lot. $630,000
20 Crestwood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,930 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,070-square-foot lot. $620,000
16 Hickory Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,866 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,008-square-foot lot. $530,000
121 Burt St. One-family ranch, built in 1938, 1,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 64,904-square-foot lot. $480,000
NORWELL
63 Stetson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,255 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,836-square-foot lot. $1,105,000
233 River St. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 876 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 88,427-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
18 Black Pond Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,338 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
63 Masthead Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 2,419 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $925,000
75 Ridge Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,623 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $517,000
NORWOOD
18 Eisenhower Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 2,024 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,350-square-foot lot. $935,000
439 Neponset St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,956 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $903,334
30 Garfield Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,225 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,597-square-foot lot. $690,000
110 Prospect St. One-family split level, built in 1955, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,506-square-foot lot. $689,000
24 Buckingham Road. One-family split level, built in 1956, 2,018 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $650,000
20 Forbes Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,322 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,807-square-foot lot. $590,000
35 Austin St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,823-square-foot lot. $435,000
127 Winslow Ave. #127 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,147 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $399,900
PEABODY
54 Foster St. #1 Condo. $1,350,000
182 Lynn St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1800, 2,873 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,524-square-foot lot. $720,000
11 Bowen Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,577-square-foot lot. $550,000
28 Oak Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,309 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,785-square-foot lot. $529,000
PEMBROKE
15 Red Barn Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,716 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,104-square-foot lot. $1,015,000
13 Lowell Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1977, 1,991 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,071-square-foot lot. $630,000
109 Washington St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,217 square feet, 1 bath, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $415,000
126 Congress St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,386 square feet, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $330,000
PLYMOUTH
28 Nelson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,124 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,040-square-foot lot. $910,000
28 Barnswallow Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 2003, 2,360 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,721-square-foot lot. $890,000
230 Summer St. One-family, built in 1845, 3,814 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 97,537-square-foot lot. $805,000
53 May Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 3,288 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,424-square-foot lot. $780,000
4 Nook Road. One-family split level, built in 1975, 3,631 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,841-square-foot lot. $705,000
59 Cooke Road. One-family ranch, built in 1974, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,970-square-foot lot. $640,000
22 Old Langmore Way #22 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,794 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $570,000
216 Water St. #102A Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,099 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $562,000
25 George St. One-family ranch, built in 1985, 1,748 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,375-square-foot lot. $555,000
4 George St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1972, 1,830 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $520,000
11 Anawon Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1977, 1,896 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,871-square-foot lot. $495,000
2 Mariners Way #207 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $456,000
17 Peck Ave. Two-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,345 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,800-square-foot lot. $446,500
21 Arboretum Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,325 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $375,000
4 Chapel Hill Drive #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 895 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $270,000
QUINCY
17 Berry St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,686 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,209-square-foot lot. $935,088
85-105 Myrtle St. #203 Condo. $850,000
52 Highfield Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,722 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,087-square-foot lot. $830,000
143 E Elm Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 1,419 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,900-square-foot lot. $815,000
81 Alton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 1,890 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,417-square-foot lot. $710,000
83 Shawmut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,668 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,700-square-foot lot. $675,000
24 Ashland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,338 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $669,900
18 Taber St. One-family conventional, built in 1893, 1,448 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,252-square-foot lot. $600,000
156 Suomi Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,283-square-foot lot. $558,000
200 Quincy Ave. #C Condo. $535,000
119 Bay View Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,276 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,380-square-foot lot. $431,250
19 Chapel St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,152 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,338-square-foot lot. $400,000
31 Germain Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1938, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $360,000
677 Quincy Shore Drive #110 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 788 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $347,000
RANDOLPH
23-25 Adams Drive. Two-family family flat, built in 1970, 2,472 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,117-square-foot lot. $775,000
14 Christy Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,136 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $760,000
13-15 Kennedy Drive. Two-family family flat, built in 1971, 2,200 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,120-square-foot lot. $715,000
21 Marie Way One-family raised ranch, built in 1994, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,687-square-foot lot. $655,000
909 North St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 1,862 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,424-square-foot lot. $350,000
RAYNHAM
575 S Main St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,150 square feet, 20 rooms, 2 baths, on 47,493-square-foot lot. $625,000
62 Gem Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,438 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $475,000
182 Warren St W One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,326 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $425,000
READING
47 Johnson Woods Drive #47 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 3,535 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths. $1,350,000
314 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 1,674 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,033-square-foot lot. $1,060,000
33 Line Road. One-family ranch, built in 2002, 1,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,690-square-foot lot. $859,900
423 Grove St. One-family ranch, built in 1974, 1,659 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $850,000
72 Mount Vernon St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,143 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,968-square-foot lot. $645,000
REVERE
440 Malden St. #B Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,734 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $660,000
ROCKLAND
22 Heritage Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1987, 2,513 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,723-square-foot lot. $600,000
180 Plain St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,601 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,623-square-foot lot. $450,000
25 Digrande Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $440,000
11 Brooks Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 880 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,414-square-foot lot. $435,000
47 Centre Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,914-square-foot lot. $420,000
12 Earl St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 768 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $365,000
103 Grove St. #341 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 194,713-square-foot lot. $268,000
ROCKPORT
4 High Street Court. One-family antique, built in 1834, 1,452 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $769,000
22 Forest St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1880, 1,211 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,701-square-foot lot. $680,000
ROSLINDALE
38 Murray Hill Road #38 Condo. $800,000
34 Weeks Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1952, 2,056 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,100-square-foot lot. $680,000
23 S Fairview St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1899, 757 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,084-square-foot lot. $530,000
ROWLEY
7 Jeans Way #7 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,879 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $699,000
ROXBURY
44 Linwood St. Three-family decker, built in 1880, 4,068 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,674-square-foot lot. $850,000
10 Guild St. #10 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,547-square-foot lot. $680,000
SALEM
28 Mooney Road. One-family ranch, built in 1995, 2,637 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,363-square-foot lot. $810,000
106 Bridge St. #6 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 2,423 square feet, 20 rooms, 12 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,268-square-foot lot. $740,000
13 Hazel St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1930, 2,392 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,826-square-foot lot. $689,000
4 Scotia St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1850, 1,736 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,148-square-foot lot. $645,000
6 Buena Vista Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,946-square-foot lot. $565,000
7 Ridgeway St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,432 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,790-square-foot lot. $555,000
69 Valley St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,968 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,437-square-foot lot. $553,500
18 Weatherly Drive #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,358 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $520,000
254 Lafayette St. #2F Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 1,241 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,180-square-foot lot. $470,000
4 Northey St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 841 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $430,000
9 Majestic Way #9 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,047 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $420,000
7 Crombie St. #17 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 669 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 8,934-square-foot lot. $381,000
65 Palmer St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 895 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,281-square-foot lot. $362,000
SAUGUS
10 Davis Court. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,427-square-foot lot. $490,000
SCITUATE
153 Humarock Bch One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,256 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
311 Central Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 1,709 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $925,000
4 Beach Rose Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,056 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,855-square-foot lot. $920,000
107 Glades Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,534 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,067-square-foot lot. $700,000
2 Old Colony Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,947-square-foot lot. $660,000
SHARON
71 Moose Hill Pkwy One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,381 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,311-square-foot lot. $1,310,000
2 Drake Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,736 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,022-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
369 East St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,794-square-foot lot. $630,000
31 Brook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,537 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $430,000
SHERBORN
4 Knollcrest Farm Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 2004, 4,818 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,580,000
21 Western Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 2017, 1,992 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,450-square-foot lot. $825,000
SHREWSBURY
132 Old Mill Road #132 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 2,766 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $855,000
8 Barnard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,232 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,465-square-foot lot. $770,000
12 Holman St. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 2,472 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,100-square-foot lot. $730,000
113 Hartford Turnpike. Two-family two family, built in 1932, 2,258 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,340-square-foot lot. $590,000
29 Manor Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,480 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,244-square-foot lot. $475,000
97 Elm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,523 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,613-square-foot lot. $360,000
SOMERVILLE
55 Bartlett St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,250 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,763-square-foot lot. $1,625,000
250 Highland Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1905, 3,429 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,251-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
79 Belmont St. #79 Condo. $1,300,000
32 Cedar St. #2 Condo conventional, built in 1910, 1,817 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,358-square-foot lot. $1,290,000
17 Ivaloo St. #5 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 1,617 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,100,000
15 Harrison Road. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,660 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,884-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
20 Fiske Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1915, 2,307 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $1,040,000
146 Hudson St. #1 Condo decker, built in 2013, 1,368 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,461-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
11 Preston Road #2 Condo conventional, built in 1900, 1,094 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $920,000
10 Banks St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1915, 978 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $870,000
41 Partridge Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,157 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,240-square-foot lot. $805,000
44 Radcliffe Road #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $755,000
72 Winslow Ave. #72 Condo two family, built in 1920, 1,000 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $725,000
37 Knowlton St. Three-family decker, built in 1890, 3,168 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,986-square-foot lot. $705,000
52 Victoria St. #B Condo conventional, built in 1930, 1,026 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $695,000
1 Fitchburg St. #F192 Condo, built in 1880, 1,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $680,000
53 Kent St. #4 Condo mid-rise, built in 2015, 730 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $675,000
60 Cross St E #224 Condo. $660,000
9 Cross St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,727 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,060-square-foot lot. $625,000
354 Broadway #1 Condo. $439,000
411 Norfolk St. #2J Condo low-rise, built in 2002, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $371,000
SOUTH BOSTON
10 Leeds St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 402 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 402-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
10 Leeds St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 456 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 456-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
10 Leeds St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 522 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 522-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
8 Leeds St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 402 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 402-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
8 Leeds St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 456 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 456-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
8 Leeds St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 522 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 522-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
141 W 2nd St. #301 Condo free-standng, built in 1930, 1,338 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,338-square-foot lot. $1,215,000
17 Vinton St. #5 Condo. $1,200,000
14 W Broadway #307 Condo. $1,139,500
756 E 3rd St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1910, 1,204 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,204-square-foot lot. $900,000
330 Dorchester St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 2016, 1,237 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $862,000
14 W Broadway #604 Condo. $795,900
709 E Broadway #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 1,099 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,099-square-foot lot. $765,000
9 W Broadway #300 Condo mid-rise, built in 1906, 1,033 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,033-square-foot lot. $760,000
925 E 2nd St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1986, 987 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 987-square-foot lot. $695,000
280 E St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 779 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 779-square-foot lot. $565,000
SOUTHBOROUGH
108 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1983, 2,793 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 68,825-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
9 Darlene Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,596 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,007-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
14 Stub Toe Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,034 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,612-square-foot lot. $912,800
17 Southville Road. One-family garrison, built in 1985, 2,074 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,572-square-foot lot. $799,900
4 Boston Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1880, 1,843 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $675,000
STONEHAM
159 Franklin St. #E8 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 868 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $310,000
54 High St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 3,269 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,519-square-foot lot. $270,000
STOUGHTON
1805 Turnpike St. One-family ranch, built in 1900, 1,312 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 179,903-square-foot lot. $2,400,000
464 Canton St. One-family old style, built in 1935, 1,955 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 222,156-square-foot lot. $750,000
21 Edward Drive #21 Condo Town House, built in 1974, 1,350 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $423,000
174 Plain St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,547 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,615-square-foot lot. $295,000
40 Holbrook Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,872 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,615-square-foot lot. $213,000
STOW
19 Mitchell Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,857-square-foot lot. $620,000
104 Taylor Road. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 984 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $515,000
286 Hudson Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,044 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $250,000
SUDBURY
105 Mossman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,235 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,117-square-foot lot. $923,500
401 Emery Lane #1409 Condo. $617,885
SWAMPSCOTT
35 Beach Bluff Ave. One-family old style, built in 1917, 3,073 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,979-square-foot lot. $1,214,000
25 Northstone Road. One-family old style, built in 1902, 2,177 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,564-square-foot lot. $800,000
55 Burpee Road. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,582 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,882-square-foot lot. $792,000
404 Paradise Road #1R Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 2,000 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $565,000
406 Paradise Road #2Q Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,294 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $460,000
1004 Paradise Road #PHP Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,128 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $454,000
TEWKSBURY
15 Sarina Way #15 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,555 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $684,000
15 Boisvert Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 2,040 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $680,000
117 Whittemore St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,238 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 56,192-square-foot lot. $632,500
TOPSFIELD
93 Bare Hill Road. One-family conventional, built in 1897, 1,906 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 156,816-square-foot lot. $645,000
TOWNSEND
44 Warren Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,664 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 133,729-square-foot lot. $607,000
1 Cedar Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1977, 1,764 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,125-square-foot lot. $420,000
WAKEFIELD
17 Carriage Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 2,899 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,738-square-foot lot. $1,585,000
3 Bugli Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 2,913 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,110-square-foot lot. $981,000
101 Greenwood Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1887, 2,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,533-square-foot lot. $885,000
27-A Evergreen St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 1,032 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths, on 11,696-square-foot lot. $876,000
388 Vernon St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 2,264 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $780,000
65 Hopkins St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 2,121 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,519-square-foot lot. $710,000
68 Preston St. #7F Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 732 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $336,000
8 Parker Road #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1923, 522 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $213,076
WALPOLE
8 Delaney Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 4,495 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
12 Hartshorn Road. One-family conventional, built in 1935, 1,708 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,866-square-foot lot. $716,000
609 Lincoln Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1979, 1,736 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 55,321-square-foot lot. $615,000
WALTHAM
93 Briarwood Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,968 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,485-square-foot lot. $999,000
60 Taylor St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,905 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $870,000
13-15 Ripley St. Two-family two family, built in 1960, 3,726 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $850,000
23 Dix St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 2,418 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $812,000
15 Howard St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 3,115 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,181-square-foot lot. $750,000
176 Ravenswood Road. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,548 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,499-square-foot lot. $671,500
72 Exchange St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,022 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $590,000
648 Trapelo Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,544 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,105-square-foot lot. $550,000
39 Sheffield Road. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,172 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,200-square-foot lot. $525,000
37 Everett St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $500,000
61 Alder St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 623 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $380,000
WATERTOWN
186 Boylston St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,700 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $875,000
107 Chapman St. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,592 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $870,000
378 School St. #378 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,539 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,154-square-foot lot. $850,000
85 Bradford Road #85 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,110 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $640,000
10 Riverside St. #3-2 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 685 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $425,000
183 Mount Auburn St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 718 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $380,000
WAYLAND
21 Shawmut Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,962 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,240-square-foot lot. $868,000
WELLESLEY
16 Abbott St. One-family old style, built in 1887, 2,290 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,990-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
30 Hobart Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,922 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,052-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
3 Sprague Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 3,480 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 20,029-square-foot lot. $1,460,000
25 Francis Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 2,710 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,283-square-foot lot. $1,305,000
345 Linden St. One-family Colonial, built in 1897, 2,021 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,962-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
9 Pinewood Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,340 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $760,000
WENHAM
8 Cedar St. One-family conventional, built in 1935, 1,934 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 102,292-square-foot lot. $640,000
48 Hull St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,501 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 108,390-square-foot lot. $572,000
WEST BRIDGEWATER
42 Francis Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,905 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $600,000
21 Hillside Ave. One-family old style, built in 1935, 1,210 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $475,000
WEST NEWBURY
11 Crane Neck St. Two-family two family, built in 1790, 2,074 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 113,256-square-foot lot. $605,000
226 Middle St. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,324 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 74,052-square-foot lot. $405,000
WEST ROXBURY
12 Crest St. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,882 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,244-square-foot lot. $1,425,000
340 Baker St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,546 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,297-square-foot lot. $670,000
33 Westgate Road #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1955, 575 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 575-square-foot lot. $360,000
WESTBOROUGH
12 Barred Owl Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,601 square feet, 4 baths, on 14,993-square-foot lot. $1,116,537
9 Powder Hill Way #9 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 2,515 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $680,000
15 Sheffield Way #15 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 2,090 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000
WESTFORD
10 Woodbury Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,486 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,861-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
14 Briarwood Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 2,965 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,217-square-foot lot. $1,010,000
WESTON
14 Perry Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1957, 2,460 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 69,583-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
142 Wellesley St. One-family conventional, built in 1905, 3,330 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,960-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
WESTPORT
70 Cornell Road. One-family antique, built in 1790, 1,901 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 18,400-square-foot lot. $629,500
WESTWOOD
572 Gay St. One-family cottage, built in 1850, 1,884 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,050-square-foot lot. $6,000,000
61 Whitney Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,842 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,295-square-foot lot. $1,570,000
55 Salisbury Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,581 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,191-square-foot lot. $910,000
WEYMOUTH
110 Carolyn Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,000-square-foot lot. $623,000
115 Morningside Path One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,330-square-foot lot. $559,000
30 Lee St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,000-square-foot lot. $541,000
114 Burkhall St. #N Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,113 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $379,000
179 Tall Oaks Drive #G Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,500 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $377,000
WHITMAN
4 Constitution Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,511-square-foot lot. $575,000
1005 Auburn St. #B3 Condo. $484,900
37 Kendrick St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,979-square-foot lot. $455,000
1005 Auburn St. #B1 Condo. $444,900
109 Hancock St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,077 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,376-square-foot lot. $430,000
1005 Auburn St. #B2 Condo. $424,900
WILMINGTON
5 Davis Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $470,000
12 Forest St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,256 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $420,000
WINCHESTER
20 Westland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,626 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $2,050,000
47 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,617 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,644-square-foot lot. $1,425,000
100 Wildwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 2,750 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,738-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
60 Church St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 2,572 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,799-square-foot lot. $1,385,000
50 Lake St. #H Condo Town House, built in 1976, 974 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $675,000
WINTHROP
142 Pauline St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,538 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,049-square-foot lot. $925,000
157 Morton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,579 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,941-square-foot lot. $708,250
17 Tewksbury St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,562 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,800-square-foot lot. $640,000
1 Seal Harbor Road #PH16 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,417 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $599,900
WOBURN
299 Lexington St. #38 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 2,292 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,175,000
45 Dartmouth St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 2,030 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,447-square-foot lot. $975,000
7 E Dexter Ave. #29 Condo. $939,900
5 Dawes Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,878 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,435-square-foot lot. $908,000
7 E Dexter Ave. #1 Condo. $864,900
7 E Dexter Ave. #27 Condo. $792,500
9 Grove St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,679 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $710,900
855 Main St. #37 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000
182 Lexington St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,124 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,225-square-foot lot. $560,000
