Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (June 7)

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
ABINGTON
48 Lincoln St. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,583-square-foot lot. $750,000
207 Colonial Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,449 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,632-square-foot lot. $550,000
24 Blanchard Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,788 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,492-square-foot lot. $460,000
1505 Thayer St. #1505 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,334 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $429,000
9 Kingswood Drive #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 706 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $218,000
ACTON
14 Willis Holden Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,894 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,818-square-foot lot. $1,050,001
25 Paul Revere Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 2,067 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,329-square-foot lot. $900,000
8 Mallard Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,612 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $851,000
41 Nylander Way #41 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,285 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,138-square-foot lot. $690,000
20 High St. One-family conventional, built in 1914, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,367-square-foot lot. $641,000
234 Brown Bear Xing #234 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 1,620 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $625,000
8 High St. #F2 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,384 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $467,000
392 Great Road #B103 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 490 square feet, 2 baths. $215,000
2 Town House Lane #15 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 618 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $205,000
ALLSTON
30 Penniman Road #701 Condo. $1,500,000
30 Penniman Road #702 Condo. $1,500,000
30 Penniman Road #704 Condo. $1,195,000
30 Penniman Road #301 Condo. $995,000
1304-1312 Commonwealth Ave. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 2002, 2,087 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,087-square-foot lot. $990,000
30 Penniman Road #402 Condo. $929,000
30 Penniman Road #202 Condo. $904,000
30 Penniman Road #507 Condo. $899,000
30 Penniman Road #405 Condo. $884,000
30 Penniman Road #604 Condo. $775,000
30 Penniman Road #506 Condo. $684,000
30 Penniman Road #204 Condo. $659,000
30 Penniman Road #206 Condo. $649,000
59 Brainerd Road #510 Condo mid-rise, built in 1988, 997 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 997-square-foot lot. $649,000
30 Penniman Road #407 Condo. $314,000
AMESBURY
17 Lakeshore Drive. One-family cottage, built in 1960, 736 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,590-square-foot lot. $765,000
19 S Hampton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 2,316 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $620,000
20 Back River Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1983, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,300-square-foot lot. $612,000
38 Rocky Hill Road #A Condo. $570,000
21 Kimball Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,611 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $508,900
60 Highland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,500-square-foot lot. $399,000
ANDOVER
4 Cedar Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 3,089 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,439-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
29 Wolcott Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,836 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $968,000
186 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 2,137 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $950,000
3 Haven Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,471 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,338-square-foot lot. $850,000
6 Florence St. One-family old style, built in 1860, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,374-square-foot lot. $631,000
50-A Whittier St. #1 Condo. $495,000
50 Washington Park Drive #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 835 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $342,000
3 Colonial Drive #3A Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 792 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $299,000
1 Colonial Drive #3A Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 792 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $292,000
1 Colonial Drive #8B Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 719 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $275,000
ARLINGTON
5 Hawthorne Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,559 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
80-82 Amsden St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1922, 2,226 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,356-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
21 Berkeley St. One-family Colonial, built in 1931, 1,468 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,706-square-foot lot. $1,055,000
45 Stowecroft Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 2,030 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $935,000
54 Dundee Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,388 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,659-square-foot lot. $850,000
11 Trowbridge St. #13 Condo. $795,000
40 Woodbury St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,540 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,180-square-foot lot. $755,000
6 Maynard St. #8 Condo. $730,000
14 Proprietors Way One-family old style, built in 1919, 1,132 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,360-square-foot lot. $625,000
145 Park Ave Ext One-family old style, built in 1929, 1,267 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $350,280
4 Colonial Village Drive #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 663 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $339,000
40 Browning Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,646 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,884-square-foot lot. $247,000
ASHLAND
15 Hickory Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $750,000
29 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 1,696 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,333-square-foot lot. $690,000
64 Heritage Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1994, 2,296 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,412-square-foot lot. $659,213
473 America Blvd #473 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 2,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000
60 E Bluff Road #60 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,624 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,900
52 Algonquin Trl #52 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,616 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000
AVON
4 Argyle Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,072 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,117-square-foot lot. $550,000
59 School St. One-family conventional, built in 1905, 1,526 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $550,000
AYER
3 Doug Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,824 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $550,000
5 Myrick St. Two-family duplex, built in 1946, 1,344 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $345,000
BEDFORD
75 Sweetwater Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,398 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,452-square-foot lot. $1,805,000
7 Meeting House Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 3,368 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,428-square-foot lot. $1,545,000
46 Hillside Ave. One-family old style, built in 1924, 1,896 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,382-square-foot lot. $936,000
1 Bonnievale Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1963, 1,132 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,494-square-foot lot. $920,000
BELLINGHAM
13 Bainbridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,490 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,025-square-foot lot. $815,000
10 Puddingstone Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,760 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,491-square-foot lot. $500,000
BELMONT
33 Taylor Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,956 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,263-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
416 Trapelo Road. Three-family old style, built in 1910, 3,552 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,121-square-foot lot. $1,228,500
28 Grove St. Three-family old style, built in 1900, 2,377 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,450-square-foot lot. $1,065,000
91 Waverley St. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 1,352 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,790-square-foot lot. $950,000
87 Goden St. One-family old style, built in 1937, 1,460 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,473-square-foot lot. $875,000
48 Grove St. #48 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,270 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $493,000
BERLIN
28 Woodward Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1867, 1,598 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $415,000
BEVERLY
3 Juniper Valley Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,839 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,300-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
665 Hale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,832 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,206-square-foot lot. $970,000
18 Colonial Road. One-family split level, built in 1961, 1,224 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,932-square-foot lot. $730,000
8 Cressy St. One-family ranch, built in 1941, 1,190 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,700-square-foot lot. $730,000
5 Bass River Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,421 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,075-square-foot lot. $710,000
10 Bertram St. One-family dutch colonl, built in 1939, 2,643 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,453-square-foot lot. $635,000
116-128 Rantoul St. #109 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,195 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000
22 King Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,364 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,287-square-foot lot. $465,000
8 Enon St. #1B Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,960 square feet, 1 bath. $385,000
45 Chipman Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,330-square-foot lot. $325,000
BILLERICA
5 Valerie Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1969, 1,954 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,165-square-foot lot. $680,000
4 Allen Road. One-family split entry, built in 1962, 1,453 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,000-square-foot lot. $580,000
18 Pratt St. One-family split entry, built in 1973, 1,806 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,000-square-foot lot. $525,000
114 Lexington Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,014 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,293-square-foot lot. $515,000
BOLTON
92 Sampson Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1984, 1,992 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 131,551-square-foot lot. $920,000
71 Still River Road. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,701 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $652,000
BOSTON
31 Chestnut St. One-family row-middle, built in 1805, 8,979 square feet, 20 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 3,166-square-foot lot. $7,400,000
255 Marlborough St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 2,850 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,850-square-foot lot. $4,685,000
416 Commonwealth Ave. #103 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 2,164 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,164-square-foot lot. $3,250,000
301-319 Columbus Ave. #805 Condo mid-rise, built in 2009, 1,934 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,934-square-foot lot. $3,100,000
191 Commonwealth Ave. #3 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 2,323 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,323-square-foot lot. $2,700,000
1 Franklin St. #3101 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 1,426 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,225,000
219 Shawmut Ave. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 2000, 1,625 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,625-square-foot lot. $2,150,000
240 Devonshire St. #5414 Condo. $1,805,000
240 Devonshire St. #5314 Condo. $1,750,000
771 Harrison Ave. #PH11 Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 2,471 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,585,000
17 Durham St. #4 Condo row-end, built in 1880, 1,117 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,117-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
22 Hanson St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,232 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,232-square-foot lot. $1,490,000
14 Lawrence St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 990 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 990-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
217 W Springfield St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,099 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,099-square-foot lot. $1,263,000
411 Shawmut Ave. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 1,018 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,018-square-foot lot. $1,240,000
376 Commercial St. #2G Condo mid-rise, built in 1983, 1,255 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,255-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
121-127 Portland St. #206 Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 1,139 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,216,000
200-202 Beacon St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,029 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,068-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
50 Commonwealth Ave. #605 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 885 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 885-square-foot lot. $1,155,000
80 Broadway #3A Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 1,213 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,213-square-foot lot. $1,145,000
99 Pinckney St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 800 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 800-square-foot lot. $1,035,000
370 Harrison Ave. #1019 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 743 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,034,900
135 Seaport Blvd #808 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 664 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,015,000
370 Harrison Ave. #1124 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 654 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $859,800
100 Lovejoy Wharf #12P Condo high-rise, built in 2017, 748 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $839,000
12 Walnut St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1860, 646 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 646-square-foot lot. $715,000
298 Columbus Ave. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 836 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 836-square-foot lot. $700,000
65 Lewis St. #203 Condo low-rise, built in 2017, 747 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $685,000
1789 Centre St. #402 Condo low-rise, built in 2017, 1,255 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $675,000
45 Province St. #1507 Condo high-rise, built in 2007, 535 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 535-square-foot lot. $615,000
43 Irving St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1850, 642 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 642-square-foot lot. $608,000
11 Phillips St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 420 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 420-square-foot lot. $550,000
59 Hancock St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1880, 532 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 532-square-foot lot. $550,000
315-317 Beacon St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1880, 560 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 560-square-foot lot. $545,000
5-9R Trenton St. #6 Condo. $545,000
7 Primus Ave. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1899, 340 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 340-square-foot lot. $540,000
21 Temple St. #6 Condo row-middle, built in 1914, 385 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 385-square-foot lot. $482,000
64 Queensberry St. #310 Condo low-rise, built in 1910, 330 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 330-square-foot lot. $425,000
9 Hawthorne Place #7F Condo high-rise, built in 1967, 545 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 545-square-foot lot. $405,000
BOXBOROUGH
73 Cortland Lane #73 Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,321 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000
BOXFORD
8 Kates Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 4,044 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 98,881-square-foot lot. $1,425,000
47 Lakeshore Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 1,726 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $650,000
BRAINTREE
320 Tremont St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 2,074 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,623-square-foot lot. $1,020,000
65 Saint Claire St. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 4,064 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 21,244-square-foot lot. $1,006,000
15 Grove Circle. One-family split entry, built in 1961, 2,138 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,200-square-foot lot. $870,000
801 Commercial St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 4,780 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,220-square-foot lot. $830,000
25-27 Thayer Place. Two-family Town House, built in 1800, 2,272 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,828-square-foot lot. $750,000
48 Crawford Road. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $675,000
1769 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,909 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,650-square-foot lot. $550,000
17 Royal Lake Drive #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 1,491 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $472,000
41 Bradford Commons Lane #41 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 925 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $465,000
428 John Mahar Hwy #111 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,030 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $430,000
287 Commercial St. #23 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 735 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $252,000
BRIDGEWATER
40 Gloria Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,666 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,626-square-foot lot. $844,900
210 Grange Park One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,892 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,292-square-foot lot. $826,000
1 Magnolia Way One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,188 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $785,000
1538 Plymouth St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,708 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 68,281-square-foot lot. $750,000
55 Sherwood Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,604 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 73,529-square-foot lot. $675,000
32 Virginia Drive #32 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,334 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000
43 Old Forge Road #43 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,116 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000
180 Main St. #1203 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 708 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $220,000
BRIGHTON
290 Summit Ave. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 3,576 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,983-square-foot lot. $1,690,000
49 Hobart St. #2 Condo. $1,380,000
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #607 Condo. $1,325,000
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #605 Condo. $1,257,500
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #512 Condo. $1,232,500
3-5 Larose Place. Two-family duplex, built in 1885, 1,916 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,708-square-foot lot. $1,155,000
233 Faneuil St. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,442 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,790-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #603 Condo. $1,050,000
56 Winship St. #203 Condo. $960,000
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #403 Condo. $904,000
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #503 Condo. $900,000
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #212 Condo. $899,000
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #303 Condo. $882,500
191 Washington St. #324 Condo. $875,000
53-55 Waverly St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,308 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,700-square-foot lot. $800,000
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #501 Condo. $799,000
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #406 Condo. $752,500
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #205 Condo. $729,000
112 Foster Terrace #112 Condo free-standng, built in 1905, 1,244 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,244-square-foot lot. $585,000
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #215 Condo. $579,000
43 Colborne Road #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1963, 760 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 760-square-foot lot. $525,000
290 Corey Road #12 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 685 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 685-square-foot lot. $460,000
39 Englewood Ave. #29 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 695 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 695-square-foot lot. $403,500
6 Cypress Road #601 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 561 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 561-square-foot lot. $400,000
21 Soldiers Field Place #201 Condo. $326,000
39 Glenville Ave. #9 Condo. $316,000
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #506 Condo. $269,200
21 Soldiers Field Place #307 Condo. $245,000
21 Soldiers Field Place #507 Condo. $245,000
21 Soldiers Field Place #406 Condo. $213,700
BROCKTON
27 Oakland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,156 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,529-square-foot lot. $600,000
64 Woodside Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,568 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,781-square-foot lot. $565,000
61 Cross St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,613 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,379-square-foot lot. $530,000
15 Grove Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1879, 1,760 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,336-square-foot lot. $520,000
20 Maxim St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,410 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,490-square-foot lot. $485,000
772 East St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,104-square-foot lot. $429,900
44 Palmer St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 3,068 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,060-square-foot lot. $385,000
42 Guild Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,052 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,423-square-foot lot. $345,000
306 Centre St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,194 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,583-square-foot lot. $330,000
596 N Montello St. #596 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,642 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000
35 Berkshire Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 870 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,336-square-foot lot. $320,000
647 Montello St. One-family Colonial, built in 1870, 1,632 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,665-square-foot lot. $260,000
BROOKLINE
240 Clinton Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1900, 3,631 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,518-square-foot lot. $3,200,000
50 Stearns Road #4 Condo. $3,150,000
50 Stearns Road #2 Condo. $2,650,000
50 Stearns Road #1 Condo. $2,300,000
274 Beverly Road. One-family garrison, built in 1930, 2,186 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $1,635,000
7 Manton Terrace #2 Condo decker, built in 1905, 2,398 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,724-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
103 Wallis Road. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 1,339 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,181-square-foot lot. $900,000
80 Browne St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 1,123 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $825,000
36 Browne St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1945, 1,027 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $785,000
50 Longwood Ave. #218 Condo high-rise, built in 1975, 989 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $750,000
2-14 Saint Paul St. #308 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 872 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $749,000
19 Winchester St. #806 Condo high-rise, built in 1968, 646 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $612,888
23 Warwick Road #BF Condo low-rise, built in 1905, 694 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $406,000
BURLINGTON
5 Robin Hood Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 19,650-square-foot lot. $1,950,000
12 Rahway Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 5,081 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,674,900
27 Davida Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,308 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,385-square-foot lot. $625,000
10 Ledgewood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,215 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $620,000
6 Hallmark Gdns #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 915 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $409,000
CAMBRIDGE
6 Bellevue Ave. One-family victorian, built in 1892, 2,141 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,788-square-foot lot. $2,150,000
120 Fayerweather St. #2 Condo two story, built in 1916, 1,818 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,125,000
29 Ash St. One-family victorian, built in 1873, 2,045 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,918-square-foot lot. $2,100,000
33 Ash St. #33 Condo semi detachd, built in 1854, 1,573 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,835,000
113 Charles St. #113 Condo semi detachd, built in 2012, 1,515 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,550,000
35 Sciarappa St. Two-family stack, built in 1886, 1,664 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,199-square-foot lot. $1,460,000
22 Inman St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1870, 1,194 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,420,000
27 Roberts Road #27 Condo semi detachd, built in 1920, 2,266 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,375,000
71-73 Pemberton St. #3 Condo family flat, built in 1909, 1,317 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,300,000
110-112 Amory St. #3 Condo family flat, built in 1916, 1,071 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,075,000
326-340 Franklin St. #602 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 1,108 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,945-square-foot lot. $979,000
169 Monsignor Obrien Hwy #816 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 1,201 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $925,000
46 7th St. #1 Condo, built in 1886, 647 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $819,000
351 Concord Ave. #351 Condo family flat, built in 1929, 1,014 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $800,000
65 Dudley St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 998 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,695-square-foot lot. $797,500
129 Spring St. #3 Condo family flat, built in 1902, 1,051 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $770,000
1 Newport Road #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,142 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $765,000
34 Ash St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 570 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $750,000
1716 Cambridge St. #15 Condo family flat, built in 1940, 940 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $732,000
2107 Massachusetts Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1996, 713 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $698,000
104 Trowbridge St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 712 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $630,000
26-26A Plymouth St. #3 Condo family flat, built in 1903, 810 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $606,000
16 Chauncy St. #42 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 534 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $580,000
18 Centre St. #G1 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 453 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $459,000
CANTON
3 Fall Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,238 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,250-square-foot lot. $860,000
31 White Sisters Way One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,256 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,268-square-foot lot. $775,000
1 Apple Blossom Way One-family ranch, built in 1987, 2,112 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,023-square-foot lot. $760,000
4 Tracywood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $750,000
20 Meyer Terrace #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $526,000
47 Will Drive #105 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 680 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $274,000
CARVER
37 Bow St. One-family split level, built in 1985, 2,280 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,817-square-foot lot. $650,000
118 S Meadow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 1,488 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $493,850
CHARLESTOWN
197 8th St. #PH232 Condo mid-rise, built in 1989, 1,642 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,825,000
23 Cordis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1826, 1,446 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 958-square-foot lot. $1,565,000
1 Devens St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1983, 1,424 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,220,000
45 Rutherford Ave. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1865, 1,700 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,200,000
1 Short Street Place. One-family row-end, built in 1885, 810 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 503-square-foot lot. $705,000
3 Dexter Row #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 708 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $676,000
CHELMSFORD
36 Lovett Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,172 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,107-square-foot lot. $850,000
179 Turnpike Road #179 Condo duplex, built in 1984, 1,674 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $530,000
418 Wellman Ave. #418 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,196 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $520,000
181 Littleton Road #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 1,132 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000
96 Richardson Road #B5 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 578 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $210,000
CHELSEA
596 Washington Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,438 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,200-square-foot lot. $530,000
60 Dudley St. #322 Condo/Apt, built in 1919, 967 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $400,000
15 Jones Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,164-square-foot lot. $396,000
108 Addison St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,284 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,711-square-foot lot. $355,000
COHASSET
187 Atlantic Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 2020, 3,454 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 34,821-square-foot lot. $3,350,000
348 S Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1790, 3,443 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 94,194-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
45 Walnut Hill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,519 square feet, 4 baths, on 12,693-square-foot lot. $1,575,000
26 Old Coach Road. One-family garrison, built in 1972, 2,823 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,799-square-foot lot. $633,333
CONCORD
163 Hill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 2,834 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,485-square-foot lot. $1,445,000
38 Wolf Pine Way One-family contemporary, built in 1975, 1,744 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,792-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
76 Bruce Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,161 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,614-square-foot lot. $737,500
127 Old Bedford Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,408 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $320,328
DANVERS
3 Danielle Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,046 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 91,912-square-foot lot. $985,000
87 Conant St. One-family old style, built in 1830, 1,661 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $590,000
35 Collins St. #23 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,616 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $539,500
360 Andover St. #1210 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,158 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000
3 Grove St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,404-square-foot lot. $450,000
17 Delaware Ave. One-family split level, built in 1966, 2,652 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,222-square-foot lot. $348,750
DEDHAM
45 Thompson St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 2,056 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,785-square-foot lot. $946,500
48 Rosemary Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,326 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $925,000
173 Jefferson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,438 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $750,000
18 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,507-square-foot lot. $620,000
4 Post Lane. Two-family family flat, built in 1890, 2,464 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,320-square-foot lot. $500,000
45 Kimball Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 874 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,961-square-foot lot. $350,000
DORCHESTER
14 Everton St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,900 square feet, 20 rooms, 11 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 3,231-square-foot lot. $1,224,000
23 Beale St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,365 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,875-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
3 Dunlap St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,005 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,335-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
690 Blue Hill Ave. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 5,421 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 6,631-square-foot lot. $1,104,000
1245 Adams St. #B509 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 1,686 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,686-square-foot lot. $960,000
47-49 Edwin St. Two-family two family, built in 1892, 2,868 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,120-square-foot lot. $780,000
65-67 Fairmount St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,840 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,114-square-foot lot. $775,000
25 Mount Vernon St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 2006, 1,295 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,295-square-foot lot. $735,000
23 Saranac St. #2 Condo decker, built in 2017, 1,255 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $732,500
39 Coffey St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 2011, 1,275 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,275-square-foot lot. $700,000
12 Magnolia Sq One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,616 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,228-square-foot lot. $520,000
116 Evans St. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,792 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,100-square-foot lot. $500,000
DOVER
13 Colonial Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 3,757 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
34 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1850, 3,080 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
DUXBURY
80 Tobey Garden St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 3,244 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,545-square-foot lot. $1,575,000
35 Hidden Acres Drive. One-family gambrel, built in 1978, 2,730 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $1,196,000
EAST BOSTON
182 Paris St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 3,219 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $1,070,000
320 Maverick St. #506 Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 1,292 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $930,000
67 Condor St. Three-family decker, built in 1899, 2,776 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,188-square-foot lot. $919,000
24 Marion St. Three-family decker, built in 1880, 2,809 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $775,000
437 Chelsea St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,619-square-foot lot. $675,000
21 Lamson St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1905, 716 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 716-square-foot lot. $540,000
169-171 Chelsea St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 562 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 562-square-foot lot. $420,000
EASTON
8 Josies Way One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 3,981 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 57,064-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
401 Depot St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,914 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $570,000
924 Washington St. #1 Condo. $501,500
924 Washington St. #2 Condo. $501,500
30 N Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 952 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,299-square-foot lot. $392,000
28 Sharron Drive #28 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,080 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $369,000
63 Pine St. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,226 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 24,200-square-foot lot. $340,000
924 Washington St. #7 Condo. $265,000
924 Washington St. #6 Condo. $254,000
EVERETT
16 Rosedale Ave. One-family old style, built in 1929, 1,216 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,801-square-foot lot. $550,000
FOXBOROUGH
7 Faxon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,652 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,049-square-foot lot. $780,000
9 Shaw Place. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 1,608 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,370-square-foot lot. $725,000
102 S High St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,371 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,690-square-foot lot. $490,000
90 Beach St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,410 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,253-square-foot lot. $280,000
FRAMINGHAM
18 Callahan Road #18 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 2,454 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,062,866
271 Edmands Road. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1750, 7,099 square feet, 18 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 62,957-square-foot lot. $900,000
3 Bacon Road. One-family split level, built in 1971, 1,558 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,501-square-foot lot. $850,000
5 Crest Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,647 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,451-square-foot lot. $735,000
19 Valentine Road. One-family garrison, built in 1945, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,235-square-foot lot. $715,000
15 Jackson Place. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,496 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,320-square-foot lot. $560,000
14 Harmony Lane. Two-family duplex, built in 1976, 2,560 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 9,139-square-foot lot. $450,000
1500 Worcester Road #414 Condo mid-rise, built in 1966, 918 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $310,000
FRANKLIN
25 Symphony Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 4,052 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 38,424-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
16 Hemlock Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 2005, 3,222 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 49,136-square-foot lot. $1,070,000
743 Pond St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1980, 1,132 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,224-square-foot lot. $570,000
2610 Franklin Crossing Road #2610 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 978 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $270,000
FREETOWN
4 Chipaway Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1972, 1,638 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,020-square-foot lot. $475,000
GEORGETOWN
66 Warren St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1730, 1,894 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $825,000
211 E Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,226 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,800-square-foot lot. $700,000
11 Web Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,668 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,360-square-foot lot. $605,000
GLOUCESTER
1 Dune Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 1,506 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,031-square-foot lot. $2,550,000
11 Adams Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,061 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,000-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
10 Skywood Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 1,512 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,273-square-foot lot. $700,000
304 Western Ave. #B Condo. $599,000
33 Maplewood Ave. #311 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $448,000
2 Ocean Ave. #3D Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 535 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $270,000
GRAFTON
13 Stonegate Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,892 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,192-square-foot lot. $875,000
60 Oak St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,302 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,166-square-foot lot. $470,000
6 Logan Path One-family ranch, built in 1930, 1,016 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $430,000
GROVELAND
172 King St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,684 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $830,000
HALIFAX
101 Annawon Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,069 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,942-square-foot lot. $300,000
59 Ridge Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $215,000
HAMILTON
145 Cutler Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1750, 1,260 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,001-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
32 Howard St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,415 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,535-square-foot lot. $771,500
183 Linden St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,194 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,781-square-foot lot. $505,000
HANOVER
78 Paul Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,880 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,760-square-foot lot. $1,266,000
67 Anderson Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 3,024 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 79,279-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
53 Oakland Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,553 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $635,000
94 Bardin St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,044 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,768-square-foot lot. $550,000
HANSON
131 Snow St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,214-square-foot lot. $540,000
HARVARD
73 E Bare Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2006, 2,541 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $918,750
121 W Bare Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1981, 2,441 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $830,000
4 Pine Hill Way #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,555 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $599,900
166 Littleton Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1800, 1,830 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $556,900
8 Pine Hill Way #8 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $539,900
HAVERHILL
282 S Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1896, 3,440 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,999-square-foot lot. $800,000
3 Kimberly Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 1,955 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,943-square-foot lot. $625,000
176 Lincoln Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 2,035 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,240-square-foot lot. $624,900
293 Concord St. One-family split entry, built in 1979, 1,976 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,920-square-foot lot. $585,000
4 19th Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,582 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,022-square-foot lot. $540,000
74 Merrill Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,210 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,527-square-foot lot. $470,000
50 Kelly St. #A Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,792 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000
47 Oak Terrace. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,105 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,894-square-foot lot. $347,000
HINGHAM
30 Arnold Road. One-family conventional, built in 1957, 4,846 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 38,036-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
173 Stayner Drive #173 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 2,466 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,450,000
70 Thistle Patch Way #70 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,671 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,425,000
5 Pleasant St. #3 Condo. $759,000
HOLBROOK
24 Hamilton Way One-family raised ranch, built in 2000, 2,394 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,000-square-foot lot. $701,000
120 South St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1996, 1,660 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,208-square-foot lot. $567,000
29 Upland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,265 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,800-square-foot lot. $545,000
HOLLISTON
798 Central St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,344 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,908-square-foot lot. $844,900
30 Winston Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,148 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,064-square-foot lot. $760,000
230 Norfolk St. #230 Condo duplex, built in 2020, 1,936 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000
24 Roy Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,776 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $685,000
29 Shaw Farm Road. One-family split level, built in 1959, 1,408 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $560,000
256 Fiske St. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,100 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $366,500
HOPKINTON
72 Old Elm Way One-family victorian, built in 1994, 3,681 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 653,417-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
1 Huckleberry Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,926 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,474-square-foot lot. $1,060,000
17 Walnut Way #17 Condo, built in 2019, 1,689 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $806,000
173 Saddle Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1978, 1,414 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 89,751-square-foot lot. $610,000
10 Stone Crossing Way One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,800 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,301-square-foot lot. $276,738
HUDSON
48 Deer Path #48 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 2,230 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $649,000
386 Main St. #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,115 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $253,000
HULL
7 Mayflower Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $525,000
26 Delewanda Road. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 620 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,785-square-foot lot. $450,000
HYDE PARK
6 W Milton St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,183 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,825-square-foot lot. $700,000
119 Warren Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,852 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $693,000
55 Lincoln St. Two-family conventional, built in 1865, 2,484 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,765-square-foot lot. $620,000
22 Mason St. #22 Condo duplex, built in 2003, 1,550 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,550-square-foot lot. $550,000
IPSWICH
31 Eagle Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,570 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,302-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
29 Heartbreak Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1999, 3,128 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 355,885-square-foot lot. $1,331,000
32 Highwood Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 2000, 3,070 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,782-square-foot lot. $950,000
12 Highwood Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1996, 3,143 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,499-square-foot lot. $903,950
159 County Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2007, 1,862 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,034-square-foot lot. $667,000
11 Lanes End #11 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,783 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $490,000
JAMAICA PLAIN
411 Pond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1934, 2,414 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,450-square-foot lot. $1,251,000
17-19 Wyman St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,657 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,090-square-foot lot. $1,180,000
107 Carolina Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,453 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,150-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
300-302 Chestnut Ave. #3 Condo decker, built in 1925, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,120-square-foot lot. $920,500
28-34 Seaverns Ave. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1888, 1,671 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,671-square-foot lot. $900,000
14 Boynton St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1927, 1,005 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,005-square-foot lot. $767,500
43 Wachusett St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 2001, 983 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 983-square-foot lot. $640,000
76-78 Brookley Road #3 Condo decker, built in 1920, 944 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 944-square-foot lot. $605,000
20-22 Glen Road #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 878 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 878-square-foot lot. $575,000
380 Riverway #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 928 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 928-square-foot lot. $539,000
25 Boynton St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1905, 781 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 893-square-foot lot. $535,000
181-183 Lamartine St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1900, 874 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 874-square-foot lot. $492,000
10 Jamaicaway #14 Condo mid-rise, built in 1920, 790 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 790-square-foot lot. $365,000
96 Morton St. #66 Condo low-rise, built in 1946, 730 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 730-square-foot lot. $360,000
KINGSTON
14 Barbara Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 1,944 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $612,000
40 School St. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,632 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,691-square-foot lot. $555,000
138 Elm St. #30 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,242 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $459,000
6 Drew Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,309 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,480-square-foot lot. $431,000
2 Westerly Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,236 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $333,000
134-A Elm St. #45 Condo. $288,300
134-B Elm St. #46 Condo. $258,900
LAKEVILLE
2 Little Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,016 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 79,148-square-foot lot. $597,500
4 Deneise St. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,180 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,520-square-foot lot. $480,000
14 Rivers Edge Way #14 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 1,428 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $234,500
27 Riverside Drive #27 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 1,428 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $234,500
37 Riverside Drive #37 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 1,428 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $234,500
LAWRENCE
59 Springfield St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,096 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,850-square-foot lot. $615,000
8 Stearns Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,794 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $600,000
64 Springfield St. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,327 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,215-square-foot lot. $479,000
63 Myrtle St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,126 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,360-square-foot lot. $370,000
152 High St. #152 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 904 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $295,000
LEXINGTON
30 Burroughs Road. One-family mansion, built in 2002, 5,747 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 30,435-square-foot lot. $4,300,000
75 Lowell St. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 3,251 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 12,570-square-foot lot. $2,270,000
7 Fairfield Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1972, 2,669 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,292-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
32 Lincoln St. One-family conventional, built in 1832, 2,191 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,371-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
360 N Emerson Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1961, 2,218 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,871-square-foot lot. $1,460,000
50 Waltham St. #201 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,633 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,300,000
16 Winchester Drive. One-family split level, built in 1955, 1,327 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,613-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
44 Fifer Lane #44 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,590 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $846,000
23 Shirley St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,228 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $630,000
LINCOLN
194 Lincoln Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1993, 4,699 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 80,131-square-foot lot. $1,920,000
LITTLETON
18 Middlesex Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,455 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $317,500
LOWELL
10 Middlesex Park Two-family two family, built in 1891, 2,738 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,143-square-foot lot. $529,000
371 Riverside St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,288 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,110-square-foot lot. $520,000
500 Andover St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1905, 3,023 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $489,900
126 Smith St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,518 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $434,000
276 White St. One-family conventional, built in 1937, 1,544 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,270-square-foot lot. $414,000
172 Middle St. #102 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 1,752 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $405,000
393 Lincoln St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,756 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $400,000
41 May St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,386 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,265-square-foot lot. $399,000
30 Abbott St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,243 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,126-square-foot lot. $360,000
23 Anderson St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,321 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,351-square-foot lot. $350,000
32 Campaw St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,188 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,789-square-foot lot. $327,000
130 John St. #216 Condo/Apt, built in 1871, 744 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $315,000
128 Warren St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 910 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000
371 Aiken Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $295,000
57 Beacon St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,090 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,852-square-foot lot. $212,500
57 Beacon St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,090 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,852-square-foot lot. $212,500
17 Lane St. Two-family duplex, built in 1850, 3,264 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,814-square-foot lot. $200,000
LYNN
68 Laurel St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,645 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,025-square-foot lot. $970,000
49 Anchor Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,809 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,268-square-foot lot. $775,000
19 Spruce St. One-family ranch, built in 1993, 1,144 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,310-square-foot lot. $660,000
104 Cliff St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,451 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,847-square-foot lot. $615,000
59 Pacific St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,760 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $560,000
19 Morgan St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 964 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,196-square-foot lot. $520,000
55 Thistle St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,206-square-foot lot. $513,000
7 Daytona Road. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,024-square-foot lot. $480,000
26-28 Holyoke St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,072 square feet, 16 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,992-square-foot lot. $465,000
16 Rantoul Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,306 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,490-square-foot lot. $450,000
65 Childs St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 876 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,760-square-foot lot. $445,000
29 Bloomfield St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,339 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,024-square-foot lot. $430,000
200 Locust St. #305 Condo high-rise, built in 1989, 1,031 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 207,848-square-foot lot. $399,000
10 Pleasant St. #311 Condo, built in 1987, 1,002 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,761-square-foot lot. $330,000
LYNNFIELD
2 Lakeview Drive. One-family old style, built in 1936, 2,159 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $715,000
12 Partridge Lane #12 Condo Town House, built in 1994, 1,825 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $667,000
MALDEN
197 Mount Vernon St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1880, 2,001 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,755-square-foot lot. $815,000
131 Forest St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,534 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,986-square-foot lot. $750,000
60 Marlboro St. One-family garrison, built in 1962, 2,041 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,150-square-foot lot. $720,000
20 Bell Rock St. One-family old style, built in 1926, 1,129 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,550-square-foot lot. $500,000
145 Glenwood St. #106 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,159 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $386,000
30 Rich St. #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 815 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000
MANSFIELD
1162 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,276 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $859,999
15 Reservoir St. #45 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 2,078 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $490,000
66 Thornton Road. One-family ranch, built in 1986, 864 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $380,000
MARBLEHEAD
49 Gerald Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 4,379 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,152-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
3 Oak Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 2,417 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,560-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
MARION
37 Holmes St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,624 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,921-square-foot lot. $1,525,000
239 Wareham Road. One-family ranch, built in 1977, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 51,836-square-foot lot. $415,000
MARLBOROUGH
34-38 Cotting Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,960 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 5,232-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
132 Dartmouth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 1,802 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,375-square-foot lot. $705,000
641 Concord Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 2,504 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,727-square-foot lot. $700,000
1000 Concord Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1980, 1,614 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 64,469-square-foot lot. $682,600
69 Western View Drive. One-family split level, built in 1959, 1,531 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,613-square-foot lot. $650,000
33 Lilac Circle #33 Condo/Apt, built in 1996, 1,784 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $615,000
340 Berlin Road. One-family split level, built in 1968, 1,252 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $550,000
MARSHFIELD
8 Flower Hill Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2005, 5,384 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 101,930-square-foot lot. $2,280,000
67 Carlton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,192 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,875-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
511 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,550 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,321-square-foot lot. $885,000
712 Forest St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 2,547 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,757-square-foot lot. $855,000
537 S River St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,083-square-foot lot. $330,000
MATTAPAN
49 Messinger St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1950, 1,959 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,981-square-foot lot. $699,900
MEDFIELD
6 Loeffler Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,836 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,454-square-foot lot. $1,775,000
41 South St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1870, 3,676 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 24,699-square-foot lot. $1,315,000
12 Kenney Road. One-family split level, built in 1961, 1,945 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $730,000
MEDFORD
115 Arlington St. #2 Condo. $1,335,000
26 Sherman St. #26 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 2,790 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,315,000
17 Manning St. #17 Condo. $1,310,000
24 Schoolhouse Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 1,736 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,627-square-foot lot. $990,000
59 Grove St. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 1,888 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,428-square-foot lot. $975,000
314 Fellsway W #314 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,740 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $890,000
320 Middlesex Ave. #D108 Condo. $829,900
101 Myrtle St. #101 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,680 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $821,000
80 Surrey St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,090 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,766-square-foot lot. $805,000
8 Piedmont Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 1,484 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,012-square-foot lot. $790,000
320 Middlesex Ave. #303 Condo high-rise, built in 2021, 931 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $639,900
156 Park St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,103 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $615,000
320 Middlesex Ave. #C404 Condo. $595,050
75 Ship Ave. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 1,053 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $557,000
320 Middlesex Ave. #106 Condo high-rise, built in 2021, 643 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $249,200
MEDWAY
34 Fisher St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,446 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $355,000
MELROSE
18 Otis St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,302 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,462-square-foot lot. $860,000
9 Tappan St. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,310 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $615,000
28-30 Tappan St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 657 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $377,000
MERRIMAC
12 Lakewoods Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,778 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 247,421-square-foot lot. $953,000
13 Chestnut St. One-family old style, built in 1926, 1,072 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,675-square-foot lot. $230,576
METHUEN
5 Tahoe Circle #5 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 3,485 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $915,000
27 Pine Tree Drive #27 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 3,345 square feet, 3 baths. $860,900
7 Norwich Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,458 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,019-square-foot lot. $740,000
74 Phoebe St. #74 Condo. $697,941
42 Sugar Pine Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 2,702 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,926-square-foot lot. $690,001
6 Tucker Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 2019, 1,784 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,937-square-foot lot. $650,000
20 Pinehurst Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,580 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,786-square-foot lot. $585,000
31 Arthur St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,283 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $469,900
15 Gleason St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1892, 1,526 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,418-square-foot lot. $300,000
47 Hideaway Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 1,760 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,417-square-foot lot. $275,000
46 Ashford St. #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1912, 726 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $270,000
MIDDLEBOROUGH
55 Millstone Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,442 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 82,178-square-foot lot. $705,000
26 Plymouth St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 1,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,419-square-foot lot. $663,500
65 Wareham St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1731, 1,704 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $635,000
15 Whittner Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 2021, 2,023 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $620,000
11 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 2,692 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $505,000
38-40 School St. #40-3 Condo. $339,000
MIDDLETON
83 Rowell Lane #83 Condo. $989,900
MILFORD
26 Pleasant St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,586 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,499-square-foot lot. $550,000
6 Lucia Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1977, 1,196 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,894-square-foot lot. $480,000
90-1/2 Spruce St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,377 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $455,000
31 Parker Hill Ave. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,124 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,202-square-foot lot. $390,000
11 Stoney Brook Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,838 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,748-square-foot lot. $300,000
5 Shadowbrook Lane #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,039 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $250,000
5 Jionzo Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,546 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $246,000
MILLIS
47 Jameson Drive #47 Condo/Apt, built in 2023, 2,376 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,462,054
244 Union St. Two-family family flat, built in 1930, 2,864 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $800,000
115 Middlesex St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1972, 1,555 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $609,900
480 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 1,968 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $566,000
MILTON
172 Old Farm Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1973, 3,858 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,502-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
45 Ruggles Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1885, 6,442 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
18 Jeremiahs Way One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 3,972 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,088-square-foot lot. $1,528,888
17 Brookside Park One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,352 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,517-square-foot lot. $1,430,000
24 Ferncroft Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 2,216 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $950,000
32 Bartons Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 2,712 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,644-square-foot lot. $850,000
82 Cliff Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,512 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,874-square-foot lot. $825,000
58 Aberdeen Road. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,747 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,948-square-foot lot. $740,000
270 Blue Hill Ave. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,307 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,092-square-foot lot. $645,000
135 Thacher St. #135 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,116 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $555,000
NAHANT
43 Pond St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,553 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,148-square-foot lot. $840,000
NATICK
25 Brookdale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,452 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,950-square-foot lot. $1,495,000
21 Florence St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,236 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,625-square-foot lot. $879,000
11 Lookout Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1950, 1,560 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,601-square-foot lot. $830,000
10 Nouvelle Way #T926 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,212 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $771,000
15 Perry Road. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,636 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,577-square-foot lot. $615,000
3 Fairway Circle #3 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,368 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $600,000
2 Fairview Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 912 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,199-square-foot lot. $595,000
9 Village Way #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 778 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $305,000
NEEDHAM
31 Helen Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,268 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $2,500,000
90 Norfolk St. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,980 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 22,216-square-foot lot. $2,338,000
187 Fisher St. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,610 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,360,000
1015 Webster St. One-family garrison, built in 1929, 1,503 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $1,230,000
67 Bond St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,729 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $1,155,000
80 Gary Road. One-family split level, built in 1963, 1,350 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,363-square-foot lot. $1,147,000
41 Curve St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,432 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $897,000
NEWBURYPORT
30 Toppans Lane. One-family old style, built in 1856, 2,768 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,085-square-foot lot. $950,000
52 Warren St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,350 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,713-square-foot lot. $800,000
473 Merrimac St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,406 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,860-square-foot lot. $775,000
129 Merrimac St. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,265 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $660,000
15 Moseley Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,614-square-foot lot. $550,000
19-23 Pleasant St. #228 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1876, 518 square feet, 1 bath. $225,000
NEWTON
105 Wood End Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,879 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,500-square-foot lot. $3,850,000
22 Charlemont St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,505 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,546-square-foot lot. $3,300,000
22 Rockland St. Two-family old style, built in 1830, 3,683 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 10,926-square-foot lot. $2,400,000
26 Kensington St. Two-family old style, built in 1910, 1,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $2,320,000
46 Rosalie Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 3,582 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,435-square-foot lot. $2,153,000
287 Langley Road #15 Condo townhse-end, built in 2004, 2,734 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 552,226-square-foot lot. $2,125,000
42-44 Pennsylvania Ave. #42 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 3,912 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 16,999-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
7 Stanley Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1900, 2,469 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,931-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
21 Gammons Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,551 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,839-square-foot lot. $1,950,000
10 Beverly Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,888 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,578-square-foot lot. $1,840,000
373 Langley Road #1 Condo duplex, built in 2017, 2,294 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,150-square-foot lot. $1,825,000
276 Greenwood St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 3,260 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,750-square-foot lot. $1,786,500
41 Fenno Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,192 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,950-square-foot lot. $1,610,000
653 Chestnut St. One-family victorian, built in 1900, 2,788 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,040-square-foot lot. $1,425,000
180 Chapel St. #182 Condo. $1,414,100
36 Emmons St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1996, 2,603 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,960-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
11 Jenison St. Two-family victorian, built in 1890, 3,848 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,898-square-foot lot. $1,315,000
74 Bowen St. Two-family two family, built in 1916, 2,502 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,680-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
77 Florence St. #404S Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,731 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 332,926-square-foot lot. $1,259,000
1766 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,368 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,384-square-foot lot. $1,238,900
30 Ricker Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,394 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,050-square-foot lot. $1,230,000
10 Ohio Ave. #10 Condo townhse-end, built in 2002, 2,174 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,289-square-foot lot. $1,130,000
177 Varick Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,973 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,811-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
77 Court St. #211 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,530 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,112-square-foot lot. $980,000
38 Indian Ridge Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,400-square-foot lot. $961,000
53 Jasset St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,313 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,971-square-foot lot. $758,400
21 Whitlowe Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1913, 1,010 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,536-square-foot lot. $672,000
487 Lowell Ave. #1 Condo duplex, built in 1954, 1,240 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,070-square-foot lot. $640,000
250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #507N Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 854 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $550,000
209 Riverview Ave. #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 990 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,800-square-foot lot. $480,000
208 Concord St. #208 Condo. $400,000
NORFOLK
124 Boardman St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 3,146 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,642-square-foot lot. $910,000
28 Everett St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,627 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 88,541-square-foot lot. $608,500
NORTH ANDOVER
50 Christian Way One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $945,000
278 Hillside Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,756 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $700,000
17-19 Annis St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,328 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,879-square-foot lot. $527,000
52 Brewster St. #52 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,220 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000
351 Osgood St. One-family, built in 1900, 1,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,507-square-foot lot. $490,750
1874 Turnpike St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,496 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $490,000
47 Bay State Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,339 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,200-square-foot lot. $350,000
2 Walker Road #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 637 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $242,000
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
61 Thyme Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,928 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,858-square-foot lot. $618,000
27 William Tanner Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,136 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $440,000
135 Draper Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,400 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,030-square-foot lot. $405,000
18 George St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,156 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,343-square-foot lot. $380,000
443 Kelley Blvd One-family ranch, built in 1960, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $380,000
NORTH READING
15 Northridge Drive #15 Condo low-rise, built in 1999, 1,136 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $479,000
NORTHBOROUGH
34 Cherlyn Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,556 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 39,531-square-foot lot. $720,000
21 Hitching Post Lane #21 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 1,458 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 242,194-square-foot lot. $555,000
173 South St. #173 Condo duplex, built in 1986, 1,568 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $262,000
NORTON
12 Willis Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 1,896 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $725,000
17 Walker St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 1,960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,212-square-foot lot. $699,900
2 Winnecunnet Drive #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,742 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $460,000
5 Greenfield Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,160 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 158,558-square-foot lot. $420,000
13 Ledge Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 2000, 1,056 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $278,000
NORWELL
239 River St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 4,066 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $1,720,000
129 Jacobs Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 6,205 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
340 Prospect St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,648 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $643,000
NORWOOD
170 Edgehill Road #170 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 2,436 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $825,000
125 Winslow Ave. #125 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 2,397 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths. $565,000
21 Mayflower Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,089-square-foot lot. $522,000
140 Railroad Ave. #B201 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,126 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $431,000
767 Washington St. #305 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,043 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $405,000
120 Winslow Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1899, 1,098 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,559-square-foot lot. $400,000
785 Washington St. #304 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 990 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $325,000
PEABODY
37 Longview Way Two-family duplex, built in 1959, 2,016 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,072-square-foot lot. $852,000
3 Hog Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,651-square-foot lot. $685,000
20 Dexter St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,591 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,438-square-foot lot. $670,000
4604 Deerfield Circle #4604 Condo townhse-end, built in 1987, 2,402 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $561,000
10 Ledgewood Way #4 Condo, built in 1986, 1,535 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000
17 Bourbon St. #78 Condo, built in 1989, 939 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $410,000
PEMBROKE
8 Patriot Way #8 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,966 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $620,000
22 Old Colony Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1937, 957 square feet, 1 bath, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $400,000
264 Forest St. Two-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 2,600 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,605-square-foot lot. $290,000
PEPPERELL
15 Cottage St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,923-square-foot lot. $225,000
PLYMOUTH
9 Karas Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 2022, 1,792 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,087-square-foot lot. $879,900
26 Priscilla Beach Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1940, 2,520 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,671-square-foot lot. $849,000
1 Laurie Anns Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2022, 1,964 square feet, 3 baths, on 43,958-square-foot lot. $710,000
30 Brandeis Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 1,992 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,534-square-foot lot. $640,000
14 Fairway Drive #14 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 3,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $639,000
53 Boatwrights Loop One-family Town House, built in 2017, 1,649 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,520-square-foot lot. $560,000
216 Water St. #101C Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $519,900
16 Micajah Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,228 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,005-square-foot lot. $510,000
5 Melix Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,871-square-foot lot. $485,000
12 North St. #3B Condo Town House, built in 1780, 937 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $470,500
57 Kathleen Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1988, 1,984 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,792-square-foot lot. $450,000
62 Mariners Way #305 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 804 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $424,900
12 Chandler St. One-family ranch, built in 2008, 1,040 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $416,000
56 Cherry St. One-family, built in 1900, 840 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,270-square-foot lot. $370,000
7 Beach Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,390 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,662-square-foot lot. $368,000
5 Marc Drive #5C9 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 949 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $285,000
88 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,280 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,290-square-foot lot. $285,000
237 Taylor Ave. One-family, built in 1918, 1,183 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $270,667
47 Indian Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1950, 560 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $259,000
9 Tideview Path #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 747 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $210,000
QUINCY
21 Trevore St. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 2,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,994-square-foot lot. $975,000
31 Argonne St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,464 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $751,000
435 Adams St. #1C Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 2,102 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $741,000
66 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,948 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,328-square-foot lot. $699,900
15 Blake St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1894, 1,396 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,050-square-foot lot. $675,000
47 Clement Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,308 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,454-square-foot lot. $675,000
15 Broadway #15 Condo. $620,000
53 S Walnut St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,924 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $539,000
55 Tinson Road #7 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,356 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $535,000
55 Hamilton Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,040-square-foot lot. $470,000
72 Watkins St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 650 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,500-square-foot lot. $445,000
100 W Squantum St. #517 Condo mid-rise, built in 1988, 801 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $435,000
185 Quincy Shore Drive #27 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000
21 Linden St. #118 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 721 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $370,000
200 Cove Way #901 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 777 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $351,000
10 Weston Ave. #123 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 604 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bath. $350,000
91 Washington St. #1 Condo mid-rise, built in 1964, 740 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $340,000
115 W Squantum St. #1003 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 765 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $300,000
91 Washington St. #5 Condo mid-rise, built in 1964, 575 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $280,000
44 Bowes Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 936 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,545-square-foot lot. $250,000
RANDOLPH
5 Amelian Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,394 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $800,000
10 Alden Ave W One-family raised ranch, built in 1980, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,475-square-foot lot. $525,000
34 Mcauliffe Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,324 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,173-square-foot lot. $504,900
159 Canton St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,682-square-foot lot. $500,000
12 Tucker Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $470,000
6 Michael Road. Two-family family flat, built in 1960, 1,748 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,100-square-foot lot. $330,000
1 Royal Crest Drive #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 696 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $220,000
5 Royal Crest Drive #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 693 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $220,000
RAYNHAM
165 Bayberry Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,880 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,855-square-foot lot. $880,000
292 Whippoorwill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,560 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,042-square-foot lot. $791,500
265 Overlook Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 2,730 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,788-square-foot lot. $650,000
READING
17 Orange St. One-family ranch, built in 1925, 1,073 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,758-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
56 Johnson Woods Drive #56 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 2,950 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,225,000
50 Oak Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 2,738 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,269-square-foot lot. $960,000
63 Oak Ridge Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,920 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $900,000
10 Essex St. One-family split level, built in 1980, 1,874 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,059-square-foot lot. $830,000
16 Eaton St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 2,744 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $800,000
468 Franklin St. One-family split level, built in 1977, 1,647 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,392-square-foot lot. $780,000
37 Winslow Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,927 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,843-square-foot lot. $600,000
REVERE
564 Revere St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,639 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,507-square-foot lot. $699,900
115 Larkin St. Two-family two family, built in 1960, 2,420 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $650,000
382 Ocean Ave. #1801 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,251 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $560,000
53 Pearl Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,664 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,110-square-foot lot. $560,000
59 Larkin St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 855 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $345,000
141 Warren St. One-family old style, built in 1940, 1,398 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $330,000
350 Revere Beach Blvd #10R Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 462 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $320,000
ROCKLAND
282 Liberty St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,407 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,700-square-foot lot. $510,000
81 Willow Pond Drive #81 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 2,114 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,676,326-square-foot lot. $461,000
ROCKPORT
3 Clement St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000
ROSLINDALE
626 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1917, 1,467 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,330-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
43 Arborough Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,596 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,431-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
11 Tafthill Terrace #14 Condo. $815,000
742 Hyde Park Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1905, 1,600 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,795-square-foot lot. $660,000
76 Bradfield Ave. #76 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,006 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,006-square-foot lot. $560,000
19 Delford St. One-family row-end, built in 1988, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,760-square-foot lot. $557,450
11 Tafthill Terrace #1 Condo. $525,000
ROWLEY
151 Boxford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,064 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 68,276-square-foot lot. $740,000
26 School St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,885 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $625,000
ROXBURY
6 Gannett St. Two-family conventional, built in 2020, 2,176 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 2,777-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
14 Eldora St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,518 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,500-square-foot lot. $950,000
35-37 Cedar St. Two-family two family, built in 1915, 2,000 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,360-square-foot lot. $800,000
17 Akron St. #1 Condo. $695,500
31 Ellingwood St. #31 Condo low-rise, built in 1989, 1,289 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,289-square-foot lot. $520,000
200 Northampton St. #5 Condo row-end, built in 1910, 445 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 445-square-foot lot. $425,000
151 Centre St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 808 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 808-square-foot lot. $410,000
SALEM
30 Belleau Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 1,868 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,385-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
10 Parallel St. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,632 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,035-square-foot lot. $665,000
156 Marlborough Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,391 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,362-square-foot lot. $620,000
161 Federal St. #4 Condo. $610,000
462 Loring Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,302 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,249-square-foot lot. $580,000
258 Lafayette St. #4 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,178 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $560,000
2 Glover St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1915, 2,719 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,753-square-foot lot. $550,000
49 Hathorne St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1916, 1,131 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,419-square-foot lot. $540,000
8 Rice St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,211 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,378-square-foot lot. $540,000
9 Herbert St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 955 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,635-square-foot lot. $455,000
6 Naples Road #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,091 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,892-square-foot lot. $425,000
SALISBURY
233 Beach Road #A10 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,377 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $560,000
264 N End Blvd #A Condo. $450,000
20 Glenwood Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1974, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,107-square-foot lot. $375,000
9 Warren Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1935, 1,362 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,802-square-foot lot. $371,000
SAUGUS
41 Castle Rock Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 2,143 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,272-square-foot lot. $740,000
22 Beech St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,276 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,138-square-foot lot. $630,000
41 Taylor St. One-family old style, built in 1871, 2,010 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,479-square-foot lot. $600,000
5-A Belair St. #5A Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,376 square feet, 3 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $572,000
20 Fairchild Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,583 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $495,000
SCITUATE
46 Mordecai Lincoln Road. One-family conventional, built in 1860, 2,210 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 108,900-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
69 Seaside Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,040 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,705-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
153 Jericho Road #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,843 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $765,000
127 Turner Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,006-square-foot lot. $743,550
40 Driftway #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 2,063 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $725,000
18 Pondview Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1867, 1,442 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,126-square-foot lot. $590,000
15 Park Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,142 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,257-square-foot lot. $435,000
SHARON
3 Old Bridge Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 3,716 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,017-square-foot lot. $1,288,000
44 Bella Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,708 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,910-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
22 Nauset Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1982, 2,376 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $980,000
15 Edgewood Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,735 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $976,000
175 Bay Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,840 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,006-square-foot lot. $695,000
666 S Main St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,989-square-foot lot. $575,000
SHREWSBURY
38 Hemingway St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,013 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,134-square-foot lot. $875,000
17 Bumble Bee Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,768 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,224-square-foot lot. $810,000
23 Dewey Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 1,806 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,840-square-foot lot. $590,000
78 Boylston Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1776, 1,803 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 64,033-square-foot lot. $562,000
121 Orchard Meadow Drive #121 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,896 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $543,900
SOMERVILLE
30 Browning Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,778 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,900-square-foot lot. $1,960,000
15 Claremon St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 3,954 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $1,670,000
22 Granite St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 2,850 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,920-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
290 Highland Ave. #PHB Condo mid-rise, built in 2016, 1,270 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,180,000
165 Cedar St. #3 Condo. $1,059,000
53-55 Partridge Ave. #1 Condo two family, built in 1920, 2,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,025,000
197 Washington St. #310 Condo low-rise, built in 2015, 1,181 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $980,000
15 Irvington Road. Two-family decker, built in 1930, 2,820 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,801-square-foot lot. $950,000
6 Gilson Terrace #1 Condo, built in 1890, 1,083 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $904,000
109-111 Prospect St. #203 Condo. $890,000
5 Vinal Ave. #2 Condo two family, built in 1900, 1,064 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $775,000
90 Moreland St. One-family cottage, built in 1910, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,405-square-foot lot. $760,000
9 Medford St. #313 Condo mid-rise, built in 2015, 920 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $710,000
63 Sterling St. #63 Condo decker, built in 1920, 1,015 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $595,000
60 Cross St E #106 Condo. $591,000
SOUTH BOSTON
881 E 2nd St. #4 Condo free-standng, built in 2015, 1,250 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,235,000
208 Emerson St. Two-family semi detachd, built in 1890, 2,168 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,304-square-foot lot. $1,222,500
844 E 4th St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 2015, 1,316 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,201,000
15 Sleeper St. #201 Condo mid-rise, built in 1911, 1,103 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 1,103-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
313 K St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 1,256 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,256-square-foot lot. $950,000
3 Atlantic St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1880, 1,589 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,589-square-foot lot. $860,000
790 E 4th St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 1,238 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,238-square-foot lot. $810,000
14 W Broadway #207 Condo. $799,000
148 M St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 855 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 855-square-foot lot. $760,000
120 Tudor St. #B Condo low-rise, built in 1989, 868 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 868-square-foot lot. $669,000
268 Bowen St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 803 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 803-square-foot lot. $636,000
560 E 6th St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,038 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,038-square-foot lot. $629,000
165 W 6th St. #F Condo low-rise, built in 1990, 962 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 962-square-foot lot. $615,000
153 Dorchester St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 722 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 722-square-foot lot. $490,000
111 M St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 583 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 583-square-foot lot. $480,000
SOUTHBOROUGH
75 School St. One-family, on 20,147-square-foot lot. $1,408,434
246 Stearns Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 3,800 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 64,033-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
5 Stonebrook Court #5 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,947 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $735,000
2 Cain Circle #2 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 2,119 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $715,000
STONEHAM
23 Tamarock Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 3,312 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,903-square-foot lot. $1,030,000
5 Gerald Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,596 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,344-square-foot lot. $905,000
224 Park St. #A10 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 2,185 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $667,500
STOUGHTON
54 Kim Terrace #54 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,496 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $550,000
34 Lewis Road #36 Condo. $488,000
20 Melendy Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,775 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $481,000
25 Jessica Drive #B Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 1,250 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000
113 Walnut St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 820 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $270,000
STOW
274 Hudson Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1954, 3,989 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 285,754-square-foot lot. $258,333
SUDBURY
111 White Pond Way #A21 Condo. $1,069,205
171 Dutton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 2,430 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 435,525-square-foot lot. $960,000
113 White Pond Way #A20 Condo. $942,695
109 Prides Crossing Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,516 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 218,596-square-foot lot. $900,000
140 Heron Lane #35 Condo. $878,570
32 Beechwood Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 1,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $726,000
18 Old Meadow Road. One-family split level, built in 1959, 1,226 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $725,000
150 North Road #18 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,608 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $635,750
150 North Road #58 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,724 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000
SWAMPSCOTT
26 Humphrey St. #26 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,700 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $825,000
10 Shelton Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $395,000
402 Paradise Road #2A Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,321 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $345,000
TEWKSBURY
1243 Andover St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 4,033 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,162-square-foot lot. $860,000
16 S Rhoda St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,476 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $655,000
189 Merrimack Meadows Lane #189 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,560 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $510,000
41 Fairway Drive #41 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 1,232 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $450,000
24 Quail Run #24 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,212 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $440,000
1830 Main St. #45 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,198 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $368,000
TOPSFIELD
155 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,608 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,341-square-foot lot. $1,200,100
UPTON
33 Dairy Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,360 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,257-square-foot lot. $1,065,000
17 Shoemaker Lane #8 Condo. $827,157
WAKEFIELD
10 Brook Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1897, 2,028 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,483-square-foot lot. $755,500
25 Fellsmere Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,837 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,104-square-foot lot. $700,000
25 Sherman Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,294 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,199-square-foot lot. $650,000
42 Brook St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1957, 1,688 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,401-square-foot lot. $552,000
51 Putnam Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,326 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $532,500
60-62 Montrose Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1860, 2,692 square feet, 8 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,313-square-foot lot. $439,000
234 Water St. #306 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 847 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $427,500
WALPOLE
9 Red Gate Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,422 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,250-square-foot lot. $1,472,000
23 Kilronan Park One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 2,754 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,733-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
239 East St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,458 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,500-square-foot lot. $797,000
21 School St. One-family conventional, built in 1891, 1,660 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,017-square-foot lot. $480,000
WALTHAM
55 Arcadia Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,602-square-foot lot. $1,120,000
349 Crescent St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,857 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,882-square-foot lot. $990,000
115 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1926, 1,830 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,945-square-foot lot. $980,000
29 Cherry St. #2 Condo. $977,000
9 Colonial Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,054 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,148-square-foot lot. $830,000
440 Trapelo Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,368 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,362-square-foot lot. $690,000
14 Gardner St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,599 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000
74 Seminole Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,347 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $540,000
93 Indian Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,518 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,929-square-foot lot. $535,500
186 River St. #186 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 443 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $273,000
WATERTOWN
39-41 French St. #39 Condo. $1,300,000
36 Church St. #36 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,994 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,225,000
188 School St. #188 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,042 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath. $701,800
139 Maplewood St. #139 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $593,750
66 Duff St. #66 Condo Town House, built in 1940, 874 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $500,000
5 Repton Circle #5309 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 788 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $490,000
99 Pleasant St. #2-4 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 756 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $431,000
WAYLAND
12 Plain Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,412 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,756-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
WELLESLEY
15 Valley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 10,001 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 46,936-square-foot lot. $10,500,000
37 Falmouth Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,867 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 39,741-square-foot lot. $5,725,000
11 Rockridge Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1929, 4,423 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 16,920-square-foot lot. $3,200,000
23 Colgate Road. One-family garrison, built in 1965, 4,114 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 54,145-square-foot lot. $2,875,000
16 Hobart Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 4,303 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,787-square-foot lot. $2,395,000
18 Halsey Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,663 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,998-square-foot lot. $2,250,000
70 Ledgeways One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 5,134 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 21,176-square-foot lot. $1,725,000
29 Bernard Road. One-family garrison, built in 1953, 1,773 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,650-square-foot lot. $1,260,000
86 Parker Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,072 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,231-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
WENHAM
2 Main Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1983, 1,932 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 39,640-square-foot lot. $810,000
WEST BRIDGEWATER
5 Lamp Post Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,289 square feet, 3 baths, on 30,326-square-foot lot. $885,000
101 Ash St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,925 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 345,431-square-foot lot. $780,000
36 Harvestwood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1986, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $598,685
4 Goldie Road. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,291 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $469,900
17 Metacomet Road #19 Condo. $230,000
WEST ROXBURY
107 Maple St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,861 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
58 Birchland Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 902 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,020-square-foot lot. $910,000
136 Weld St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,086 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,660-square-foot lot. $865,000
41 Wycliff Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,434 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,750-square-foot lot. $785,000
21 Glenhaven Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,402 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,946-square-foot lot. $780,000
21 Desoto Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,952 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,200-square-foot lot. $760,000
8 Hemlock Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,198 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $640,000
166 Perham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,375-square-foot lot. $595,000
16 Alward Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,120 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,494-square-foot lot. $527,000
3 Hartlawn Road. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,187 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,322-square-foot lot. $457,000
34 Westgate Road #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 775 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 775-square-foot lot. $452,000
WESTBOROUGH
7 Arrowhead Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 4,607 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 51,100-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
21 Imperial Court #21 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 2,225 square feet, 3 baths. $619,000
33 Treetop Park #33 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,284 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $480,000
WESTFORD
87 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,824 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 192,579-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
3 Hildreth St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1924, 2,510 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $905,000
20 Old Homestead Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 1,864 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,861-square-foot lot. $860,000
30 Cold Spring Road. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 39,988-square-foot lot. $615,000
10 Groton Road #B5 Condo Town House, built in 1992, 940 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000
1 Paddlers Lane #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 640 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $352,000
2 Whispering Pines Road #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 633 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $282,500
WESTON
15 Dogwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 9,954 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 9 baths, on 104,431-square-foot lot. $11,800,000
21 Plain Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 4,454 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 117,499-square-foot lot. $4,100,000
76 Wellesley St. One-family conventional, built in 1862, 2,861 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,547,250
32 River Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1921, 2,054 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
WESTPORT
486 Horseneck Road. One-family antique, built in 1700, 2,615 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 274,428-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
12 Maple St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,686 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $449,900
488-490 Briggs Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1840, 1,952 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 29,614-square-foot lot. $410,000
719 Main Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,723 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 21,614-square-foot lot. $355,000
719 Main Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,723 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 21,614-square-foot lot. $335,000
WESTWOOD
123 Weatherbee Drive. One-family split level, built in 1974, 1,890 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,454-square-foot lot. $3,213,867
43 Whitney Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,970 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $1,560,000
37 Buckmaster Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 2,032 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,120-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
298 Washington St. #308 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,299 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $879,900
231 Winter St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,411 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,999-square-foot lot. $725,000
WEYMOUTH
35 Summer St. Three-family conventional, built in 1860, 3,586 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 baths, on 17,422-square-foot lot. $884,000
239 Liberty Bell Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 4,474 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,030-square-foot lot. $800,000
4 River View Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1943, 1,364 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,852-square-foot lot. $712,000
230 Union St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1743, 1,953 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,570-square-foot lot. $680,000
34 Ledge Hill Road. One-family conventional, built in 1868, 1,436 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,600-square-foot lot. $653,000
31 Park Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1828, 2,112 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,500-square-foot lot. $615,000
499 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1916, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 baths, on 29,140-square-foot lot. $490,000
800 Justin Drive #1 Condo townhse-end, built in 2013, 1,232 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $485,000
35 Randolph St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,006-square-foot lot. $460,000
73 Broad Reach #T45C Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,115 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $444,900
59 Lake View Road. One-family cottage, built in 1933, 774 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,379-square-foot lot. $340,000
122 Tall Oaks Drive #H Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,060 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $308,000
60 Greentree Lane #43 Condo, built in 1970, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $306,000
986 Washington St. #1 Condo townhse-end, built in 1955, 560 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $206,000
WHITMAN
110 South Ave. #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1894, 1,569 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000
815 Bedford St. #7 Condo. $335,000
WILMINGTON
95 Mcdonald Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,264 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $1,355,000
20 Wilson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,230 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $750,000
10 Winston Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,672 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $720,000
1 Olson St. #18 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 1,534 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $686,000
5 Linda Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,016 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $575,000
28 Parker St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1945, 1,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,988-square-foot lot. $300,000
31 Clark St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $300,000
WINCHESTER
27 Gershon Way #27 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 2,549 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,950,000
6-8 Glenwood Ave. #6 Condo. $1,360,000
15 Alden Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,475 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,878-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
12 Pine Grove Park One-family ranch, built in 1952, 2,994 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,003-square-foot lot. $975,000
22 Grove Place #29 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,530 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $615,000
200 Swanton St. #430 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 606 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $335,000
WINTHROP
29 Brewster Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,464 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,920-square-foot lot. $1,077,000
39 Cottage Park Road. Two-family two family, built in 1927, 2,795 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,720-square-foot lot. $855,000
184-186 Woodside Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,702 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,939-square-foot lot. $725,000
76 Atlantic St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 3,648 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,808-square-foot lot. $720,000
74 Quincy Ave. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,814 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,975-square-foot lot. $637,000
3 Seal Harbor Road #434 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 840 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $510,000
WOBURN
16 Alfred St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,706 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,009-square-foot lot. $1,140,000
35 Buckman St. #35 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,924 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $935,000
7 E Dexter Ave. #24 Condo. $849,900
7 E Dexter Ave. #26 Condo. $799,900
51 Prospect St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,545 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $660,000
201 Bedford Road #85 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,282 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $645,000
45 Merrimac St. #8B Condo Town House, built in 1971, 1,048 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $535,000
31 Salem St. Two-family duplex, built in 1880, 2,556 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $480,000
78 Nashua St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,450 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,916-square-foot lot. $462,000
24 Lawrence St. Three-family family flat, built in 1910, 4,352 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,205-square-foot lot. $433,500
273 Cambridge Road #407 Condo/Apt, built in 1991, 660 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $350,000
WRENTHAM
32 Field Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2022, 4,544 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,311-square-foot lot. $1,657,500
11 Cranberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 49,746-square-foot lot. $920,000
103 Harvard Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 1,780 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,146-square-foot lot. $634,000
46 Hancock St. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 1,734 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,932-square-foot lot. $606,900
1023 West St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1844, 2,801 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,948-square-foot lot. $600,000
582 Dedham St. #582 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000
These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send comments to [email protected] or [email protected]
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.