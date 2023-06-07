Real Estate News Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (June 7)

ABINGTON

48 Lincoln St. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,583-square-foot lot. $750,000

207 Colonial Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,449 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,632-square-foot lot. $550,000

24 Blanchard Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,788 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,492-square-foot lot. $460,000

1505 Thayer St. #1505 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,334 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $429,000

9 Kingswood Drive #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 706 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $218,000

ACTON

14 Willis Holden Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,894 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,818-square-foot lot. $1,050,001

25 Paul Revere Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 2,067 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,329-square-foot lot. $900,000

8 Mallard Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,612 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $851,000

41 Nylander Way #41 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,285 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,138-square-foot lot. $690,000

20 High St. One-family conventional, built in 1914, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,367-square-foot lot. $641,000

234 Brown Bear Xing #234 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 1,620 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $625,000

8 High St. #F2 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,384 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $467,000

392 Great Road #B103 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 490 square feet, 2 baths. $215,000

2 Town House Lane #15 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 618 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $205,000

ALLSTON

30 Penniman Road #701 Condo. $1,500,000

30 Penniman Road #702 Condo. $1,500,000

30 Penniman Road #704 Condo. $1,195,000

30 Penniman Road #301 Condo. $995,000

1304-1312 Commonwealth Ave. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 2002, 2,087 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,087-square-foot lot. $990,000

30 Penniman Road #402 Condo. $929,000

30 Penniman Road #202 Condo. $904,000

30 Penniman Road #507 Condo. $899,000

30 Penniman Road #405 Condo. $884,000

30 Penniman Road #604 Condo. $775,000

30 Penniman Road #506 Condo. $684,000

30 Penniman Road #204 Condo. $659,000

30 Penniman Road #206 Condo. $649,000

59 Brainerd Road #510 Condo mid-rise, built in 1988, 997 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 997-square-foot lot. $649,000

30 Penniman Road #407 Condo. $314,000

AMESBURY

17 Lakeshore Drive. One-family cottage, built in 1960, 736 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,590-square-foot lot. $765,000

19 S Hampton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 2,316 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $620,000

20 Back River Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1983, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,300-square-foot lot. $612,000

38 Rocky Hill Road #A Condo. $570,000

21 Kimball Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,611 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $508,900

60 Highland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,500-square-foot lot. $399,000

ANDOVER

4 Cedar Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 3,089 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,439-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

29 Wolcott Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,836 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $968,000

186 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 2,137 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $950,000

3 Haven Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,471 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,338-square-foot lot. $850,000

6 Florence St. One-family old style, built in 1860, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,374-square-foot lot. $631,000

50-A Whittier St. #1 Condo. $495,000

50 Washington Park Drive #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 835 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $342,000

3 Colonial Drive #3A Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 792 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $299,000

1 Colonial Drive #3A Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 792 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $292,000

1 Colonial Drive #8B Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 719 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $275,000

ARLINGTON

5 Hawthorne Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,559 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

80-82 Amsden St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1922, 2,226 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,356-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

21 Berkeley St. One-family Colonial, built in 1931, 1,468 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,706-square-foot lot. $1,055,000

45 Stowecroft Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 2,030 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $935,000

54 Dundee Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,388 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,659-square-foot lot. $850,000

11 Trowbridge St. #13 Condo. $795,000

40 Woodbury St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,540 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,180-square-foot lot. $755,000

6 Maynard St. #8 Condo. $730,000

14 Proprietors Way One-family old style, built in 1919, 1,132 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,360-square-foot lot. $625,000

145 Park Ave Ext One-family old style, built in 1929, 1,267 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $350,280

4 Colonial Village Drive #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 663 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $339,000

40 Browning Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,646 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,884-square-foot lot. $247,000

ASHLAND

15 Hickory Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $750,000

29 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 1,696 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,333-square-foot lot. $690,000

64 Heritage Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1994, 2,296 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,412-square-foot lot. $659,213

473 America Blvd #473 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 2,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000

60 E Bluff Road #60 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,624 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,900

52 Algonquin Trl #52 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,616 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000

AVON

4 Argyle Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,072 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,117-square-foot lot. $550,000

59 School St. One-family conventional, built in 1905, 1,526 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $550,000

AYER

3 Doug Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,824 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $550,000

5 Myrick St. Two-family duplex, built in 1946, 1,344 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $345,000

BEDFORD

75 Sweetwater Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,398 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,452-square-foot lot. $1,805,000

7 Meeting House Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 3,368 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,428-square-foot lot. $1,545,000

46 Hillside Ave. One-family old style, built in 1924, 1,896 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,382-square-foot lot. $936,000

1 Bonnievale Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1963, 1,132 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,494-square-foot lot. $920,000

BELLINGHAM

13 Bainbridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,490 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,025-square-foot lot. $815,000

10 Puddingstone Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,760 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,491-square-foot lot. $500,000

BELMONT

33 Taylor Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,956 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,263-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

416 Trapelo Road. Three-family old style, built in 1910, 3,552 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,121-square-foot lot. $1,228,500

28 Grove St. Three-family old style, built in 1900, 2,377 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,450-square-foot lot. $1,065,000

91 Waverley St. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 1,352 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,790-square-foot lot. $950,000

87 Goden St. One-family old style, built in 1937, 1,460 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,473-square-foot lot. $875,000

48 Grove St. #48 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,270 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $493,000

BERLIN

28 Woodward Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1867, 1,598 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $415,000

BEVERLY

3 Juniper Valley Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,839 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,300-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

665 Hale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,832 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,206-square-foot lot. $970,000

18 Colonial Road. One-family split level, built in 1961, 1,224 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,932-square-foot lot. $730,000

8 Cressy St. One-family ranch, built in 1941, 1,190 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,700-square-foot lot. $730,000

5 Bass River Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,421 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,075-square-foot lot. $710,000

10 Bertram St. One-family dutch colonl, built in 1939, 2,643 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,453-square-foot lot. $635,000

116-128 Rantoul St. #109 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,195 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000

22 King Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,364 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,287-square-foot lot. $465,000

8 Enon St. #1B Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,960 square feet, 1 bath. $385,000

45 Chipman Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,330-square-foot lot. $325,000

BILLERICA

5 Valerie Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1969, 1,954 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,165-square-foot lot. $680,000

4 Allen Road. One-family split entry, built in 1962, 1,453 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,000-square-foot lot. $580,000

18 Pratt St. One-family split entry, built in 1973, 1,806 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,000-square-foot lot. $525,000

114 Lexington Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,014 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,293-square-foot lot. $515,000

BOLTON

92 Sampson Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1984, 1,992 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 131,551-square-foot lot. $920,000

71 Still River Road. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,701 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $652,000

BOSTON

31 Chestnut St. One-family row-middle, built in 1805, 8,979 square feet, 20 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 3,166-square-foot lot. $7,400,000

255 Marlborough St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 2,850 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,850-square-foot lot. $4,685,000

416 Commonwealth Ave. #103 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 2,164 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,164-square-foot lot. $3,250,000

301-319 Columbus Ave. #805 Condo mid-rise, built in 2009, 1,934 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,934-square-foot lot. $3,100,000

191 Commonwealth Ave. #3 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 2,323 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,323-square-foot lot. $2,700,000

1 Franklin St. #3101 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 1,426 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,225,000

219 Shawmut Ave. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 2000, 1,625 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,625-square-foot lot. $2,150,000

240 Devonshire St. #5414 Condo. $1,805,000

240 Devonshire St. #5314 Condo. $1,750,000

771 Harrison Ave. #PH11 Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 2,471 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,585,000

17 Durham St. #4 Condo row-end, built in 1880, 1,117 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,117-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

22 Hanson St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,232 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,232-square-foot lot. $1,490,000

14 Lawrence St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 990 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 990-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

217 W Springfield St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,099 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,099-square-foot lot. $1,263,000

411 Shawmut Ave. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 1,018 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,018-square-foot lot. $1,240,000

376 Commercial St. #2G Condo mid-rise, built in 1983, 1,255 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,255-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

121-127 Portland St. #206 Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 1,139 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,216,000

200-202 Beacon St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,029 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,068-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

50 Commonwealth Ave. #605 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 885 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 885-square-foot lot. $1,155,000

80 Broadway #3A Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 1,213 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,213-square-foot lot. $1,145,000

99 Pinckney St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 800 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 800-square-foot lot. $1,035,000

370 Harrison Ave. #1019 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 743 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,034,900

135 Seaport Blvd #808 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 664 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,015,000

370 Harrison Ave. #1124 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 654 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $859,800

100 Lovejoy Wharf #12P Condo high-rise, built in 2017, 748 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $839,000

12 Walnut St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1860, 646 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 646-square-foot lot. $715,000

298 Columbus Ave. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 836 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 836-square-foot lot. $700,000

65 Lewis St. #203 Condo low-rise, built in 2017, 747 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $685,000

1789 Centre St. #402 Condo low-rise, built in 2017, 1,255 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $675,000

45 Province St. #1507 Condo high-rise, built in 2007, 535 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 535-square-foot lot. $615,000

43 Irving St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1850, 642 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 642-square-foot lot. $608,000

11 Phillips St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 420 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 420-square-foot lot. $550,000

59 Hancock St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1880, 532 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 532-square-foot lot. $550,000

315-317 Beacon St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1880, 560 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 560-square-foot lot. $545,000

5-9R Trenton St. #6 Condo. $545,000

7 Primus Ave. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1899, 340 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 340-square-foot lot. $540,000

21 Temple St. #6 Condo row-middle, built in 1914, 385 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 385-square-foot lot. $482,000

64 Queensberry St. #310 Condo low-rise, built in 1910, 330 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 330-square-foot lot. $425,000

9 Hawthorne Place #7F Condo high-rise, built in 1967, 545 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 545-square-foot lot. $405,000

BOXBOROUGH

73 Cortland Lane #73 Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,321 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000

BOXFORD

8 Kates Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 4,044 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 98,881-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

47 Lakeshore Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 1,726 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $650,000

BRAINTREE

320 Tremont St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 2,074 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,623-square-foot lot. $1,020,000

65 Saint Claire St. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 4,064 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 21,244-square-foot lot. $1,006,000

15 Grove Circle. One-family split entry, built in 1961, 2,138 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,200-square-foot lot. $870,000

801 Commercial St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 4,780 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,220-square-foot lot. $830,000

25-27 Thayer Place. Two-family Town House, built in 1800, 2,272 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,828-square-foot lot. $750,000

48 Crawford Road. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $675,000

1769 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,909 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,650-square-foot lot. $550,000

17 Royal Lake Drive #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 1,491 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $472,000

41 Bradford Commons Lane #41 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 925 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $465,000

428 John Mahar Hwy #111 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,030 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $430,000

287 Commercial St. #23 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 735 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $252,000

BRIDGEWATER

40 Gloria Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,666 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,626-square-foot lot. $844,900

210 Grange Park One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,892 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,292-square-foot lot. $826,000

1 Magnolia Way One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,188 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $785,000

1538 Plymouth St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,708 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 68,281-square-foot lot. $750,000

55 Sherwood Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,604 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 73,529-square-foot lot. $675,000

32 Virginia Drive #32 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,334 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000

43 Old Forge Road #43 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,116 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000

180 Main St. #1203 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 708 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $220,000

BRIGHTON

290 Summit Ave. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 3,576 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,983-square-foot lot. $1,690,000

49 Hobart St. #2 Condo. $1,380,000

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #607 Condo. $1,325,000

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #605 Condo. $1,257,500

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #512 Condo. $1,232,500

3-5 Larose Place. Two-family duplex, built in 1885, 1,916 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,708-square-foot lot. $1,155,000

233 Faneuil St. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,442 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,790-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #603 Condo. $1,050,000

56 Winship St. #203 Condo. $960,000

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #403 Condo. $904,000

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #503 Condo. $900,000

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #212 Condo. $899,000

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #303 Condo. $882,500

191 Washington St. #324 Condo. $875,000

53-55 Waverly St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,308 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,700-square-foot lot. $800,000

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #501 Condo. $799,000

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #406 Condo. $752,500

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #205 Condo. $729,000

112 Foster Terrace #112 Condo free-standng, built in 1905, 1,244 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,244-square-foot lot. $585,000

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #215 Condo. $579,000

43 Colborne Road #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1963, 760 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 760-square-foot lot. $525,000

290 Corey Road #12 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 685 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 685-square-foot lot. $460,000

39 Englewood Ave. #29 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 695 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 695-square-foot lot. $403,500

6 Cypress Road #601 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 561 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 561-square-foot lot. $400,000

21 Soldiers Field Place #201 Condo. $326,000

39 Glenville Ave. #9 Condo. $316,000

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #506 Condo. $269,200

21 Soldiers Field Place #307 Condo. $245,000

21 Soldiers Field Place #507 Condo. $245,000

21 Soldiers Field Place #406 Condo. $213,700

BROCKTON

27 Oakland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,156 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,529-square-foot lot. $600,000

64 Woodside Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,568 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,781-square-foot lot. $565,000

61 Cross St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,613 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,379-square-foot lot. $530,000

15 Grove Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1879, 1,760 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,336-square-foot lot. $520,000

20 Maxim St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,410 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,490-square-foot lot. $485,000

772 East St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,104-square-foot lot. $429,900

44 Palmer St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 3,068 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,060-square-foot lot. $385,000

42 Guild Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,052 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,423-square-foot lot. $345,000

306 Centre St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,194 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,583-square-foot lot. $330,000

596 N Montello St. #596 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,642 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000

35 Berkshire Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 870 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,336-square-foot lot. $320,000

647 Montello St. One-family Colonial, built in 1870, 1,632 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,665-square-foot lot. $260,000

BROOKLINE

240 Clinton Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1900, 3,631 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,518-square-foot lot. $3,200,000

50 Stearns Road #4 Condo. $3,150,000

50 Stearns Road #2 Condo. $2,650,000

50 Stearns Road #1 Condo. $2,300,000

274 Beverly Road. One-family garrison, built in 1930, 2,186 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $1,635,000

7 Manton Terrace #2 Condo decker, built in 1905, 2,398 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,724-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

103 Wallis Road. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 1,339 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,181-square-foot lot. $900,000

80 Browne St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 1,123 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $825,000

36 Browne St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1945, 1,027 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $785,000

50 Longwood Ave. #218 Condo high-rise, built in 1975, 989 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $750,000

2-14 Saint Paul St. #308 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 872 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $749,000

19 Winchester St. #806 Condo high-rise, built in 1968, 646 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $612,888

23 Warwick Road #BF Condo low-rise, built in 1905, 694 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $406,000

BURLINGTON

5 Robin Hood Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 19,650-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

12 Rahway Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 5,081 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,674,900

27 Davida Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,308 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,385-square-foot lot. $625,000

10 Ledgewood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,215 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $620,000

6 Hallmark Gdns #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 915 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $409,000

CAMBRIDGE

6 Bellevue Ave. One-family victorian, built in 1892, 2,141 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,788-square-foot lot. $2,150,000

120 Fayerweather St. #2 Condo two story, built in 1916, 1,818 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,125,000

29 Ash St. One-family victorian, built in 1873, 2,045 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,918-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

33 Ash St. #33 Condo semi detachd, built in 1854, 1,573 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,835,000

113 Charles St. #113 Condo semi detachd, built in 2012, 1,515 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,550,000

35 Sciarappa St. Two-family stack, built in 1886, 1,664 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,199-square-foot lot. $1,460,000

22 Inman St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1870, 1,194 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,420,000

27 Roberts Road #27 Condo semi detachd, built in 1920, 2,266 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,375,000

71-73 Pemberton St. #3 Condo family flat, built in 1909, 1,317 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,300,000

110-112 Amory St. #3 Condo family flat, built in 1916, 1,071 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,075,000

326-340 Franklin St. #602 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 1,108 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,945-square-foot lot. $979,000

169 Monsignor Obrien Hwy #816 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 1,201 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $925,000

46 7th St. #1 Condo, built in 1886, 647 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $819,000

351 Concord Ave. #351 Condo family flat, built in 1929, 1,014 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $800,000

65 Dudley St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 998 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,695-square-foot lot. $797,500

129 Spring St. #3 Condo family flat, built in 1902, 1,051 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $770,000

1 Newport Road #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,142 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $765,000

34 Ash St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 570 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $750,000

1716 Cambridge St. #15 Condo family flat, built in 1940, 940 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $732,000

2107 Massachusetts Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1996, 713 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $698,000

104 Trowbridge St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 712 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $630,000

26-26A Plymouth St. #3 Condo family flat, built in 1903, 810 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $606,000

16 Chauncy St. #42 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 534 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $580,000

18 Centre St. #G1 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 453 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $459,000

CANTON

3 Fall Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,238 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,250-square-foot lot. $860,000

31 White Sisters Way One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,256 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,268-square-foot lot. $775,000

1 Apple Blossom Way One-family ranch, built in 1987, 2,112 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,023-square-foot lot. $760,000

4 Tracywood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $750,000

20 Meyer Terrace #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $526,000

47 Will Drive #105 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 680 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $274,000

CARVER

37 Bow St. One-family split level, built in 1985, 2,280 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,817-square-foot lot. $650,000

118 S Meadow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 1,488 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $493,850

CHARLESTOWN

197 8th St. #PH232 Condo mid-rise, built in 1989, 1,642 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,825,000

23 Cordis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1826, 1,446 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 958-square-foot lot. $1,565,000

1 Devens St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1983, 1,424 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,220,000

45 Rutherford Ave. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1865, 1,700 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,200,000

1 Short Street Place. One-family row-end, built in 1885, 810 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 503-square-foot lot. $705,000

3 Dexter Row #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 708 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $676,000

CHELMSFORD

36 Lovett Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,172 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,107-square-foot lot. $850,000

179 Turnpike Road #179 Condo duplex, built in 1984, 1,674 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $530,000

418 Wellman Ave. #418 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,196 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $520,000

181 Littleton Road #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 1,132 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000

96 Richardson Road #B5 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 578 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $210,000

CHELSEA

596 Washington Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,438 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,200-square-foot lot. $530,000

60 Dudley St. #322 Condo/Apt, built in 1919, 967 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $400,000

15 Jones Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,164-square-foot lot. $396,000

108 Addison St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,284 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,711-square-foot lot. $355,000

COHASSET

187 Atlantic Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 2020, 3,454 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 34,821-square-foot lot. $3,350,000

348 S Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1790, 3,443 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 94,194-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

45 Walnut Hill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,519 square feet, 4 baths, on 12,693-square-foot lot. $1,575,000

26 Old Coach Road. One-family garrison, built in 1972, 2,823 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,799-square-foot lot. $633,333

CONCORD

163 Hill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 2,834 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,485-square-foot lot. $1,445,000

38 Wolf Pine Way One-family contemporary, built in 1975, 1,744 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,792-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

76 Bruce Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,161 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,614-square-foot lot. $737,500

127 Old Bedford Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,408 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $320,328

DANVERS

3 Danielle Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,046 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 91,912-square-foot lot. $985,000

87 Conant St. One-family old style, built in 1830, 1,661 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $590,000

35 Collins St. #23 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,616 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $539,500

360 Andover St. #1210 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,158 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000

3 Grove St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,404-square-foot lot. $450,000

17 Delaware Ave. One-family split level, built in 1966, 2,652 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,222-square-foot lot. $348,750

DEDHAM

45 Thompson St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 2,056 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,785-square-foot lot. $946,500

48 Rosemary Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,326 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $925,000

173 Jefferson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,438 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $750,000

18 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,507-square-foot lot. $620,000

4 Post Lane. Two-family family flat, built in 1890, 2,464 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,320-square-foot lot. $500,000

45 Kimball Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 874 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,961-square-foot lot. $350,000

DORCHESTER

14 Everton St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,900 square feet, 20 rooms, 11 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 3,231-square-foot lot. $1,224,000

23 Beale St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,365 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,875-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

3 Dunlap St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,005 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,335-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

690 Blue Hill Ave. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 5,421 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 6,631-square-foot lot. $1,104,000

1245 Adams St. #B509 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 1,686 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,686-square-foot lot. $960,000

47-49 Edwin St. Two-family two family, built in 1892, 2,868 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,120-square-foot lot. $780,000

65-67 Fairmount St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,840 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,114-square-foot lot. $775,000

25 Mount Vernon St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 2006, 1,295 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,295-square-foot lot. $735,000

23 Saranac St. #2 Condo decker, built in 2017, 1,255 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $732,500

39 Coffey St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 2011, 1,275 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,275-square-foot lot. $700,000

12 Magnolia Sq One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,616 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,228-square-foot lot. $520,000

116 Evans St. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,792 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,100-square-foot lot. $500,000

DOVER

13 Colonial Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 3,757 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

34 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1850, 3,080 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

DUXBURY

80 Tobey Garden St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 3,244 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,545-square-foot lot. $1,575,000

35 Hidden Acres Drive. One-family gambrel, built in 1978, 2,730 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $1,196,000

EAST BOSTON

182 Paris St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 3,219 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $1,070,000

320 Maverick St. #506 Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 1,292 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $930,000

67 Condor St. Three-family decker, built in 1899, 2,776 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,188-square-foot lot. $919,000

24 Marion St. Three-family decker, built in 1880, 2,809 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $775,000

437 Chelsea St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,619-square-foot lot. $675,000

21 Lamson St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1905, 716 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 716-square-foot lot. $540,000

169-171 Chelsea St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 562 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 562-square-foot lot. $420,000

EASTON

8 Josies Way One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 3,981 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 57,064-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

401 Depot St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,914 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $570,000

924 Washington St. #1 Condo. $501,500

924 Washington St. #2 Condo. $501,500

30 N Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 952 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,299-square-foot lot. $392,000

28 Sharron Drive #28 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,080 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $369,000

63 Pine St. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,226 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 24,200-square-foot lot. $340,000

924 Washington St. #7 Condo. $265,000

924 Washington St. #6 Condo. $254,000

EVERETT

16 Rosedale Ave. One-family old style, built in 1929, 1,216 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,801-square-foot lot. $550,000

FOXBOROUGH

7 Faxon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,652 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,049-square-foot lot. $780,000

9 Shaw Place. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 1,608 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,370-square-foot lot. $725,000

102 S High St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,371 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,690-square-foot lot. $490,000

90 Beach St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,410 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,253-square-foot lot. $280,000

FRAMINGHAM

18 Callahan Road #18 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 2,454 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,062,866

271 Edmands Road. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1750, 7,099 square feet, 18 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 62,957-square-foot lot. $900,000

3 Bacon Road. One-family split level, built in 1971, 1,558 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,501-square-foot lot. $850,000

5 Crest Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,647 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,451-square-foot lot. $735,000

19 Valentine Road. One-family garrison, built in 1945, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,235-square-foot lot. $715,000

15 Jackson Place. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,496 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,320-square-foot lot. $560,000

14 Harmony Lane. Two-family duplex, built in 1976, 2,560 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 9,139-square-foot lot. $450,000

1500 Worcester Road #414 Condo mid-rise, built in 1966, 918 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $310,000

FRANKLIN

25 Symphony Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 4,052 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 38,424-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

16 Hemlock Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 2005, 3,222 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 49,136-square-foot lot. $1,070,000

743 Pond St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1980, 1,132 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,224-square-foot lot. $570,000

2610 Franklin Crossing Road #2610 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 978 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $270,000

FREETOWN

4 Chipaway Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1972, 1,638 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,020-square-foot lot. $475,000

GEORGETOWN

66 Warren St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1730, 1,894 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $825,000

211 E Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,226 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,800-square-foot lot. $700,000

11 Web Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,668 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,360-square-foot lot. $605,000

GLOUCESTER

1 Dune Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 1,506 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,031-square-foot lot. $2,550,000

11 Adams Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,061 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,000-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

10 Skywood Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 1,512 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,273-square-foot lot. $700,000

304 Western Ave. #B Condo. $599,000

33 Maplewood Ave. #311 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $448,000

2 Ocean Ave. #3D Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 535 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $270,000

GRAFTON

13 Stonegate Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,892 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,192-square-foot lot. $875,000

60 Oak St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,302 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,166-square-foot lot. $470,000

6 Logan Path One-family ranch, built in 1930, 1,016 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $430,000

GROVELAND

172 King St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,684 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $830,000

HALIFAX

101 Annawon Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,069 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,942-square-foot lot. $300,000

59 Ridge Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $215,000

HAMILTON

145 Cutler Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1750, 1,260 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,001-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

32 Howard St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,415 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,535-square-foot lot. $771,500

183 Linden St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,194 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,781-square-foot lot. $505,000

HANOVER

78 Paul Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,880 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,760-square-foot lot. $1,266,000

67 Anderson Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 3,024 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 79,279-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

53 Oakland Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,553 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $635,000

94 Bardin St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,044 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,768-square-foot lot. $550,000

HANSON

131 Snow St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,214-square-foot lot. $540,000

HARVARD

73 E Bare Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2006, 2,541 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $918,750

121 W Bare Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1981, 2,441 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $830,000

4 Pine Hill Way #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,555 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $599,900

166 Littleton Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1800, 1,830 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $556,900

8 Pine Hill Way #8 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $539,900

HAVERHILL

282 S Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1896, 3,440 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,999-square-foot lot. $800,000

3 Kimberly Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 1,955 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,943-square-foot lot. $625,000

176 Lincoln Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 2,035 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,240-square-foot lot. $624,900

293 Concord St. One-family split entry, built in 1979, 1,976 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,920-square-foot lot. $585,000

4 19th Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,582 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,022-square-foot lot. $540,000

74 Merrill Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,210 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,527-square-foot lot. $470,000

50 Kelly St. #A Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,792 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000

47 Oak Terrace. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,105 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,894-square-foot lot. $347,000

HINGHAM

30 Arnold Road. One-family conventional, built in 1957, 4,846 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 38,036-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

173 Stayner Drive #173 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 2,466 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,450,000

70 Thistle Patch Way #70 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,671 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,425,000

5 Pleasant St. #3 Condo. $759,000

HOLBROOK

24 Hamilton Way One-family raised ranch, built in 2000, 2,394 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,000-square-foot lot. $701,000

120 South St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1996, 1,660 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,208-square-foot lot. $567,000

29 Upland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,265 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,800-square-foot lot. $545,000

HOLLISTON

798 Central St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,344 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,908-square-foot lot. $844,900

30 Winston Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,148 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,064-square-foot lot. $760,000

230 Norfolk St. #230 Condo duplex, built in 2020, 1,936 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000

24 Roy Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,776 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $685,000

29 Shaw Farm Road. One-family split level, built in 1959, 1,408 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $560,000

256 Fiske St. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,100 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $366,500

HOPKINTON

72 Old Elm Way One-family victorian, built in 1994, 3,681 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 653,417-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

1 Huckleberry Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,926 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,474-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

17 Walnut Way #17 Condo, built in 2019, 1,689 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $806,000

173 Saddle Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1978, 1,414 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 89,751-square-foot lot. $610,000

10 Stone Crossing Way One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,800 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,301-square-foot lot. $276,738

HUDSON

48 Deer Path #48 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 2,230 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $649,000

386 Main St. #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,115 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $253,000

HULL

7 Mayflower Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $525,000

26 Delewanda Road. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 620 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,785-square-foot lot. $450,000

HYDE PARK

6 W Milton St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,183 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,825-square-foot lot. $700,000

119 Warren Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,852 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $693,000

55 Lincoln St. Two-family conventional, built in 1865, 2,484 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,765-square-foot lot. $620,000

22 Mason St. #22 Condo duplex, built in 2003, 1,550 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,550-square-foot lot. $550,000

IPSWICH

31 Eagle Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,570 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,302-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

29 Heartbreak Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1999, 3,128 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 355,885-square-foot lot. $1,331,000

32 Highwood Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 2000, 3,070 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,782-square-foot lot. $950,000

12 Highwood Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1996, 3,143 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,499-square-foot lot. $903,950

159 County Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2007, 1,862 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,034-square-foot lot. $667,000

11 Lanes End #11 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,783 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $490,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

411 Pond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1934, 2,414 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,450-square-foot lot. $1,251,000

17-19 Wyman St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,657 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,090-square-foot lot. $1,180,000

107 Carolina Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,453 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,150-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

300-302 Chestnut Ave. #3 Condo decker, built in 1925, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,120-square-foot lot. $920,500

28-34 Seaverns Ave. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1888, 1,671 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,671-square-foot lot. $900,000

14 Boynton St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1927, 1,005 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,005-square-foot lot. $767,500

43 Wachusett St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 2001, 983 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 983-square-foot lot. $640,000

76-78 Brookley Road #3 Condo decker, built in 1920, 944 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 944-square-foot lot. $605,000

20-22 Glen Road #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 878 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 878-square-foot lot. $575,000

380 Riverway #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 928 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 928-square-foot lot. $539,000

25 Boynton St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1905, 781 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 893-square-foot lot. $535,000

181-183 Lamartine St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1900, 874 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 874-square-foot lot. $492,000

10 Jamaicaway #14 Condo mid-rise, built in 1920, 790 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 790-square-foot lot. $365,000

96 Morton St. #66 Condo low-rise, built in 1946, 730 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 730-square-foot lot. $360,000

KINGSTON

14 Barbara Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 1,944 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $612,000

40 School St. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,632 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,691-square-foot lot. $555,000

138 Elm St. #30 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,242 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $459,000

6 Drew Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,309 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,480-square-foot lot. $431,000

2 Westerly Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,236 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $333,000

134-A Elm St. #45 Condo. $288,300

134-B Elm St. #46 Condo. $258,900

LAKEVILLE

2 Little Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,016 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 79,148-square-foot lot. $597,500

4 Deneise St. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,180 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,520-square-foot lot. $480,000

14 Rivers Edge Way #14 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 1,428 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $234,500

27 Riverside Drive #27 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 1,428 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $234,500

37 Riverside Drive #37 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 1,428 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $234,500

LAWRENCE

59 Springfield St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,096 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,850-square-foot lot. $615,000

8 Stearns Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,794 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $600,000

64 Springfield St. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,327 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,215-square-foot lot. $479,000

63 Myrtle St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,126 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,360-square-foot lot. $370,000

152 High St. #152 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 904 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $295,000

LEXINGTON

30 Burroughs Road. One-family mansion, built in 2002, 5,747 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 30,435-square-foot lot. $4,300,000

75 Lowell St. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 3,251 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 12,570-square-foot lot. $2,270,000

7 Fairfield Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1972, 2,669 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,292-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

32 Lincoln St. One-family conventional, built in 1832, 2,191 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,371-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

360 N Emerson Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1961, 2,218 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,871-square-foot lot. $1,460,000

50 Waltham St. #201 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,633 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,300,000

16 Winchester Drive. One-family split level, built in 1955, 1,327 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,613-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

44 Fifer Lane #44 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,590 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $846,000

23 Shirley St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,228 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $630,000

LINCOLN

194 Lincoln Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1993, 4,699 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 80,131-square-foot lot. $1,920,000

LITTLETON

18 Middlesex Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,455 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $317,500

LOWELL

10 Middlesex Park Two-family two family, built in 1891, 2,738 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,143-square-foot lot. $529,000

371 Riverside St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,288 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,110-square-foot lot. $520,000

500 Andover St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1905, 3,023 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $489,900

126 Smith St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,518 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $434,000

276 White St. One-family conventional, built in 1937, 1,544 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,270-square-foot lot. $414,000

172 Middle St. #102 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 1,752 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $405,000

393 Lincoln St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,756 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $400,000

41 May St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,386 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,265-square-foot lot. $399,000

30 Abbott St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,243 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,126-square-foot lot. $360,000

23 Anderson St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,321 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,351-square-foot lot. $350,000

32 Campaw St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,188 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,789-square-foot lot. $327,000

130 John St. #216 Condo/Apt, built in 1871, 744 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $315,000

128 Warren St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 910 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000

371 Aiken Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $295,000

57 Beacon St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,090 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,852-square-foot lot. $212,500

57 Beacon St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,090 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,852-square-foot lot. $212,500

17 Lane St. Two-family duplex, built in 1850, 3,264 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,814-square-foot lot. $200,000

LYNN

68 Laurel St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,645 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,025-square-foot lot. $970,000

49 Anchor Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,809 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,268-square-foot lot. $775,000

19 Spruce St. One-family ranch, built in 1993, 1,144 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,310-square-foot lot. $660,000

104 Cliff St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,451 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,847-square-foot lot. $615,000

59 Pacific St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,760 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $560,000

19 Morgan St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 964 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,196-square-foot lot. $520,000

55 Thistle St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,206-square-foot lot. $513,000

7 Daytona Road. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,024-square-foot lot. $480,000

26-28 Holyoke St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,072 square feet, 16 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,992-square-foot lot. $465,000

16 Rantoul Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,306 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,490-square-foot lot. $450,000

65 Childs St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 876 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,760-square-foot lot. $445,000

29 Bloomfield St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,339 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,024-square-foot lot. $430,000

200 Locust St. #305 Condo high-rise, built in 1989, 1,031 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 207,848-square-foot lot. $399,000

10 Pleasant St. #311 Condo, built in 1987, 1,002 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,761-square-foot lot. $330,000

LYNNFIELD

2 Lakeview Drive. One-family old style, built in 1936, 2,159 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $715,000

12 Partridge Lane #12 Condo Town House, built in 1994, 1,825 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $667,000

MALDEN

197 Mount Vernon St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1880, 2,001 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,755-square-foot lot. $815,000

131 Forest St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,534 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,986-square-foot lot. $750,000

60 Marlboro St. One-family garrison, built in 1962, 2,041 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,150-square-foot lot. $720,000

20 Bell Rock St. One-family old style, built in 1926, 1,129 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,550-square-foot lot. $500,000

145 Glenwood St. #106 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,159 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $386,000

30 Rich St. #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 815 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000

MANSFIELD

1162 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,276 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $859,999

15 Reservoir St. #45 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 2,078 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $490,000

66 Thornton Road. One-family ranch, built in 1986, 864 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $380,000

MARBLEHEAD

49 Gerald Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 4,379 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,152-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

3 Oak Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 2,417 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,560-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

MARION

37 Holmes St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,624 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,921-square-foot lot. $1,525,000

239 Wareham Road. One-family ranch, built in 1977, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 51,836-square-foot lot. $415,000

MARLBOROUGH

34-38 Cotting Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,960 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 5,232-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

132 Dartmouth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 1,802 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,375-square-foot lot. $705,000

641 Concord Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 2,504 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,727-square-foot lot. $700,000

1000 Concord Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1980, 1,614 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 64,469-square-foot lot. $682,600

69 Western View Drive. One-family split level, built in 1959, 1,531 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,613-square-foot lot. $650,000

33 Lilac Circle #33 Condo/Apt, built in 1996, 1,784 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $615,000

340 Berlin Road. One-family split level, built in 1968, 1,252 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $550,000

MARSHFIELD

8 Flower Hill Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2005, 5,384 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 101,930-square-foot lot. $2,280,000

67 Carlton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,192 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,875-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

511 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,550 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,321-square-foot lot. $885,000

712 Forest St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 2,547 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,757-square-foot lot. $855,000

537 S River St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,083-square-foot lot. $330,000

MATTAPAN

49 Messinger St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1950, 1,959 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,981-square-foot lot. $699,900

MEDFIELD

6 Loeffler Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,836 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,454-square-foot lot. $1,775,000

41 South St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1870, 3,676 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 24,699-square-foot lot. $1,315,000

12 Kenney Road. One-family split level, built in 1961, 1,945 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $730,000

MEDFORD

115 Arlington St. #2 Condo. $1,335,000

26 Sherman St. #26 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 2,790 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,315,000

17 Manning St. #17 Condo. $1,310,000

24 Schoolhouse Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 1,736 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,627-square-foot lot. $990,000

59 Grove St. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 1,888 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,428-square-foot lot. $975,000

314 Fellsway W #314 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,740 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $890,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #D108 Condo. $829,900

101 Myrtle St. #101 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,680 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $821,000

80 Surrey St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,090 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,766-square-foot lot. $805,000

8 Piedmont Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 1,484 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,012-square-foot lot. $790,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #303 Condo high-rise, built in 2021, 931 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $639,900

156 Park St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,103 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $615,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #C404 Condo. $595,050

75 Ship Ave. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 1,053 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $557,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #106 Condo high-rise, built in 2021, 643 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $249,200

MEDWAY

34 Fisher St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,446 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $355,000

MELROSE

18 Otis St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,302 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,462-square-foot lot. $860,000

9 Tappan St. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,310 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $615,000

28-30 Tappan St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 657 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $377,000

MERRIMAC

12 Lakewoods Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,778 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 247,421-square-foot lot. $953,000

13 Chestnut St. One-family old style, built in 1926, 1,072 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,675-square-foot lot. $230,576

METHUEN

5 Tahoe Circle #5 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 3,485 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $915,000

27 Pine Tree Drive #27 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 3,345 square feet, 3 baths. $860,900

7 Norwich Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,458 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,019-square-foot lot. $740,000

74 Phoebe St. #74 Condo. $697,941

42 Sugar Pine Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 2,702 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,926-square-foot lot. $690,001

6 Tucker Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 2019, 1,784 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,937-square-foot lot. $650,000

20 Pinehurst Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,580 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,786-square-foot lot. $585,000

31 Arthur St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,283 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $469,900

15 Gleason St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1892, 1,526 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,418-square-foot lot. $300,000

47 Hideaway Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 1,760 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,417-square-foot lot. $275,000

46 Ashford St. #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1912, 726 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $270,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

55 Millstone Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,442 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 82,178-square-foot lot. $705,000

26 Plymouth St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 1,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,419-square-foot lot. $663,500

65 Wareham St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1731, 1,704 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $635,000

15 Whittner Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 2021, 2,023 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $620,000

11 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 2,692 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $505,000

38-40 School St. #40-3 Condo. $339,000

MIDDLETON

83 Rowell Lane #83 Condo. $989,900

MILFORD

26 Pleasant St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,586 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,499-square-foot lot. $550,000

6 Lucia Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1977, 1,196 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,894-square-foot lot. $480,000

90-1/2 Spruce St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,377 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $455,000

31 Parker Hill Ave. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,124 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,202-square-foot lot. $390,000

11 Stoney Brook Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,838 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,748-square-foot lot. $300,000

5 Shadowbrook Lane #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,039 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $250,000

5 Jionzo Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,546 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $246,000

MILLIS

47 Jameson Drive #47 Condo/Apt, built in 2023, 2,376 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,462,054

244 Union St. Two-family family flat, built in 1930, 2,864 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $800,000

115 Middlesex St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1972, 1,555 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $609,900

480 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 1,968 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $566,000

MILTON

172 Old Farm Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1973, 3,858 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,502-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

45 Ruggles Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1885, 6,442 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

18 Jeremiahs Way One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 3,972 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,088-square-foot lot. $1,528,888

17 Brookside Park One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,352 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,517-square-foot lot. $1,430,000

24 Ferncroft Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 2,216 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $950,000

32 Bartons Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 2,712 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,644-square-foot lot. $850,000

82 Cliff Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,512 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,874-square-foot lot. $825,000

58 Aberdeen Road. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,747 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,948-square-foot lot. $740,000

270 Blue Hill Ave. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,307 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,092-square-foot lot. $645,000

135 Thacher St. #135 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,116 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $555,000

NAHANT

43 Pond St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,553 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,148-square-foot lot. $840,000

NATICK

25 Brookdale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,452 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,950-square-foot lot. $1,495,000

21 Florence St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,236 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,625-square-foot lot. $879,000

11 Lookout Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1950, 1,560 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,601-square-foot lot. $830,000

10 Nouvelle Way #T926 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,212 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $771,000

15 Perry Road. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,636 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,577-square-foot lot. $615,000

3 Fairway Circle #3 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,368 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $600,000

2 Fairview Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 912 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,199-square-foot lot. $595,000

9 Village Way #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 778 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $305,000

NEEDHAM

31 Helen Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,268 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

90 Norfolk St. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,980 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 22,216-square-foot lot. $2,338,000

187 Fisher St. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,610 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,360,000

1015 Webster St. One-family garrison, built in 1929, 1,503 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $1,230,000

67 Bond St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,729 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $1,155,000

80 Gary Road. One-family split level, built in 1963, 1,350 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,363-square-foot lot. $1,147,000

41 Curve St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,432 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $897,000

NEWBURYPORT

30 Toppans Lane. One-family old style, built in 1856, 2,768 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,085-square-foot lot. $950,000

52 Warren St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,350 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,713-square-foot lot. $800,000

473 Merrimac St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,406 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,860-square-foot lot. $775,000

129 Merrimac St. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,265 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $660,000

15 Moseley Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,614-square-foot lot. $550,000

19-23 Pleasant St. #228 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1876, 518 square feet, 1 bath. $225,000

NEWTON

105 Wood End Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,879 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,500-square-foot lot. $3,850,000

22 Charlemont St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,505 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,546-square-foot lot. $3,300,000

22 Rockland St. Two-family old style, built in 1830, 3,683 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 10,926-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

26 Kensington St. Two-family old style, built in 1910, 1,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $2,320,000

46 Rosalie Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 3,582 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,435-square-foot lot. $2,153,000

287 Langley Road #15 Condo townhse-end, built in 2004, 2,734 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 552,226-square-foot lot. $2,125,000

42-44 Pennsylvania Ave. #42 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 3,912 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 16,999-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

7 Stanley Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1900, 2,469 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,931-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

21 Gammons Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,551 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,839-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

10 Beverly Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,888 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,578-square-foot lot. $1,840,000

373 Langley Road #1 Condo duplex, built in 2017, 2,294 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,150-square-foot lot. $1,825,000

276 Greenwood St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 3,260 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,750-square-foot lot. $1,786,500

41 Fenno Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,192 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,950-square-foot lot. $1,610,000

653 Chestnut St. One-family victorian, built in 1900, 2,788 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,040-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

180 Chapel St. #182 Condo. $1,414,100

36 Emmons St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1996, 2,603 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,960-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

11 Jenison St. Two-family victorian, built in 1890, 3,848 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,898-square-foot lot. $1,315,000

74 Bowen St. Two-family two family, built in 1916, 2,502 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,680-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

77 Florence St. #404S Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,731 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 332,926-square-foot lot. $1,259,000

1766 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,368 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,384-square-foot lot. $1,238,900

30 Ricker Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,394 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,050-square-foot lot. $1,230,000

10 Ohio Ave. #10 Condo townhse-end, built in 2002, 2,174 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,289-square-foot lot. $1,130,000

177 Varick Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,973 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,811-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

77 Court St. #211 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,530 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,112-square-foot lot. $980,000

38 Indian Ridge Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,400-square-foot lot. $961,000

53 Jasset St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,313 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,971-square-foot lot. $758,400

21 Whitlowe Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1913, 1,010 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,536-square-foot lot. $672,000

487 Lowell Ave. #1 Condo duplex, built in 1954, 1,240 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,070-square-foot lot. $640,000

250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #507N Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 854 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $550,000

209 Riverview Ave. #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 990 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,800-square-foot lot. $480,000

208 Concord St. #208 Condo. $400,000

NORFOLK

124 Boardman St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 3,146 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,642-square-foot lot. $910,000

28 Everett St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,627 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 88,541-square-foot lot. $608,500

NORTH ANDOVER

50 Christian Way One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $945,000

278 Hillside Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,756 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $700,000

17-19 Annis St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,328 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,879-square-foot lot. $527,000

52 Brewster St. #52 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,220 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000

351 Osgood St. One-family, built in 1900, 1,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,507-square-foot lot. $490,750

1874 Turnpike St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,496 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $490,000

47 Bay State Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,339 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,200-square-foot lot. $350,000

2 Walker Road #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 637 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $242,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

61 Thyme Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,928 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,858-square-foot lot. $618,000

27 William Tanner Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,136 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $440,000

135 Draper Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,400 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,030-square-foot lot. $405,000

18 George St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,156 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,343-square-foot lot. $380,000

443 Kelley Blvd One-family ranch, built in 1960, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $380,000

NORTH READING

15 Northridge Drive #15 Condo low-rise, built in 1999, 1,136 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $479,000

NORTHBOROUGH

34 Cherlyn Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,556 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 39,531-square-foot lot. $720,000

21 Hitching Post Lane #21 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 1,458 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 242,194-square-foot lot. $555,000

173 South St. #173 Condo duplex, built in 1986, 1,568 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $262,000

NORTON

12 Willis Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 1,896 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $725,000

17 Walker St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 1,960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,212-square-foot lot. $699,900

2 Winnecunnet Drive #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,742 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $460,000

5 Greenfield Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,160 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 158,558-square-foot lot. $420,000

13 Ledge Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 2000, 1,056 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $278,000

NORWELL

239 River St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 4,066 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $1,720,000

129 Jacobs Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 6,205 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

340 Prospect St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,648 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $643,000

NORWOOD

170 Edgehill Road #170 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 2,436 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $825,000

125 Winslow Ave. #125 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 2,397 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths. $565,000

21 Mayflower Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,089-square-foot lot. $522,000

140 Railroad Ave. #B201 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,126 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $431,000

767 Washington St. #305 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,043 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $405,000

120 Winslow Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1899, 1,098 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,559-square-foot lot. $400,000

785 Washington St. #304 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 990 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $325,000

PEABODY

37 Longview Way Two-family duplex, built in 1959, 2,016 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,072-square-foot lot. $852,000

3 Hog Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,651-square-foot lot. $685,000

20 Dexter St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,591 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,438-square-foot lot. $670,000

4604 Deerfield Circle #4604 Condo townhse-end, built in 1987, 2,402 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $561,000

10 Ledgewood Way #4 Condo, built in 1986, 1,535 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000

17 Bourbon St. #78 Condo, built in 1989, 939 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $410,000

PEMBROKE

8 Patriot Way #8 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,966 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $620,000

22 Old Colony Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1937, 957 square feet, 1 bath, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $400,000

264 Forest St. Two-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 2,600 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,605-square-foot lot. $290,000

PEPPERELL

15 Cottage St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,923-square-foot lot. $225,000

PLYMOUTH

9 Karas Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 2022, 1,792 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,087-square-foot lot. $879,900

26 Priscilla Beach Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1940, 2,520 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,671-square-foot lot. $849,000

1 Laurie Anns Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2022, 1,964 square feet, 3 baths, on 43,958-square-foot lot. $710,000

30 Brandeis Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 1,992 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,534-square-foot lot. $640,000

14 Fairway Drive #14 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 3,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $639,000

53 Boatwrights Loop One-family Town House, built in 2017, 1,649 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,520-square-foot lot. $560,000

216 Water St. #101C Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $519,900

16 Micajah Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,228 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,005-square-foot lot. $510,000

5 Melix Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,871-square-foot lot. $485,000

12 North St. #3B Condo Town House, built in 1780, 937 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $470,500

57 Kathleen Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1988, 1,984 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,792-square-foot lot. $450,000

62 Mariners Way #305 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 804 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $424,900

12 Chandler St. One-family ranch, built in 2008, 1,040 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $416,000

56 Cherry St. One-family, built in 1900, 840 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,270-square-foot lot. $370,000

7 Beach Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,390 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,662-square-foot lot. $368,000

5 Marc Drive #5C9 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 949 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $285,000

88 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,280 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,290-square-foot lot. $285,000

237 Taylor Ave. One-family, built in 1918, 1,183 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $270,667

47 Indian Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1950, 560 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $259,000

9 Tideview Path #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 747 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $210,000

QUINCY

21 Trevore St. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 2,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,994-square-foot lot. $975,000

31 Argonne St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,464 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $751,000

435 Adams St. #1C Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 2,102 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $741,000

66 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,948 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,328-square-foot lot. $699,900

15 Blake St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1894, 1,396 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,050-square-foot lot. $675,000

47 Clement Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,308 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,454-square-foot lot. $675,000

15 Broadway #15 Condo. $620,000

53 S Walnut St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,924 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $539,000

55 Tinson Road #7 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,356 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $535,000

55 Hamilton Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,040-square-foot lot. $470,000

72 Watkins St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 650 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,500-square-foot lot. $445,000

100 W Squantum St. #517 Condo mid-rise, built in 1988, 801 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $435,000

185 Quincy Shore Drive #27 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000

21 Linden St. #118 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 721 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $370,000

200 Cove Way #901 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 777 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $351,000

10 Weston Ave. #123 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 604 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bath. $350,000

91 Washington St. #1 Condo mid-rise, built in 1964, 740 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $340,000

115 W Squantum St. #1003 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 765 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $300,000

91 Washington St. #5 Condo mid-rise, built in 1964, 575 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $280,000

44 Bowes Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 936 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,545-square-foot lot. $250,000

RANDOLPH

5 Amelian Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,394 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $800,000

10 Alden Ave W One-family raised ranch, built in 1980, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,475-square-foot lot. $525,000

34 Mcauliffe Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,324 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,173-square-foot lot. $504,900

159 Canton St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,682-square-foot lot. $500,000

12 Tucker Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $470,000

6 Michael Road. Two-family family flat, built in 1960, 1,748 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,100-square-foot lot. $330,000

1 Royal Crest Drive #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 696 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $220,000

5 Royal Crest Drive #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 693 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $220,000

RAYNHAM

165 Bayberry Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,880 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,855-square-foot lot. $880,000

292 Whippoorwill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,560 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,042-square-foot lot. $791,500

265 Overlook Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 2,730 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,788-square-foot lot. $650,000

READING

17 Orange St. One-family ranch, built in 1925, 1,073 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,758-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

56 Johnson Woods Drive #56 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 2,950 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,225,000

50 Oak Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 2,738 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,269-square-foot lot. $960,000

63 Oak Ridge Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,920 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $900,000

10 Essex St. One-family split level, built in 1980, 1,874 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,059-square-foot lot. $830,000

16 Eaton St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 2,744 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $800,000

468 Franklin St. One-family split level, built in 1977, 1,647 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,392-square-foot lot. $780,000

37 Winslow Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,927 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,843-square-foot lot. $600,000

REVERE

564 Revere St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,639 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,507-square-foot lot. $699,900

115 Larkin St. Two-family two family, built in 1960, 2,420 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $650,000

382 Ocean Ave. #1801 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,251 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $560,000

53 Pearl Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,664 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,110-square-foot lot. $560,000

59 Larkin St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 855 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $345,000

141 Warren St. One-family old style, built in 1940, 1,398 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $330,000

350 Revere Beach Blvd #10R Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 462 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $320,000

ROCKLAND

282 Liberty St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,407 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,700-square-foot lot. $510,000

81 Willow Pond Drive #81 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 2,114 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,676,326-square-foot lot. $461,000

ROCKPORT

3 Clement St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000

ROSLINDALE

626 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1917, 1,467 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,330-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

43 Arborough Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,596 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,431-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

11 Tafthill Terrace #14 Condo. $815,000

742 Hyde Park Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1905, 1,600 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,795-square-foot lot. $660,000

76 Bradfield Ave. #76 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,006 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,006-square-foot lot. $560,000

19 Delford St. One-family row-end, built in 1988, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,760-square-foot lot. $557,450

11 Tafthill Terrace #1 Condo. $525,000

ROWLEY

151 Boxford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,064 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 68,276-square-foot lot. $740,000

26 School St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,885 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $625,000

ROXBURY

6 Gannett St. Two-family conventional, built in 2020, 2,176 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 2,777-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

14 Eldora St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,518 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,500-square-foot lot. $950,000

35-37 Cedar St. Two-family two family, built in 1915, 2,000 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,360-square-foot lot. $800,000

17 Akron St. #1 Condo. $695,500

31 Ellingwood St. #31 Condo low-rise, built in 1989, 1,289 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,289-square-foot lot. $520,000

200 Northampton St. #5 Condo row-end, built in 1910, 445 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 445-square-foot lot. $425,000

151 Centre St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 808 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 808-square-foot lot. $410,000

SALEM

30 Belleau Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 1,868 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,385-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

10 Parallel St. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,632 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,035-square-foot lot. $665,000

156 Marlborough Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,391 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,362-square-foot lot. $620,000

161 Federal St. #4 Condo. $610,000

462 Loring Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,302 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,249-square-foot lot. $580,000

258 Lafayette St. #4 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,178 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $560,000

2 Glover St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1915, 2,719 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,753-square-foot lot. $550,000

49 Hathorne St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1916, 1,131 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,419-square-foot lot. $540,000

8 Rice St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,211 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,378-square-foot lot. $540,000

9 Herbert St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 955 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,635-square-foot lot. $455,000

6 Naples Road #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,091 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,892-square-foot lot. $425,000

SALISBURY

233 Beach Road #A10 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,377 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $560,000

264 N End Blvd #A Condo. $450,000

20 Glenwood Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1974, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,107-square-foot lot. $375,000

9 Warren Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1935, 1,362 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,802-square-foot lot. $371,000

SAUGUS

41 Castle Rock Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 2,143 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,272-square-foot lot. $740,000

22 Beech St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,276 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,138-square-foot lot. $630,000

41 Taylor St. One-family old style, built in 1871, 2,010 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,479-square-foot lot. $600,000

5-A Belair St. #5A Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,376 square feet, 3 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $572,000

20 Fairchild Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,583 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $495,000

SCITUATE

46 Mordecai Lincoln Road. One-family conventional, built in 1860, 2,210 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 108,900-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

69 Seaside Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,040 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,705-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

153 Jericho Road #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,843 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $765,000

127 Turner Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,006-square-foot lot. $743,550

40 Driftway #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 2,063 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $725,000

18 Pondview Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1867, 1,442 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,126-square-foot lot. $590,000

15 Park Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,142 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,257-square-foot lot. $435,000

SHARON

3 Old Bridge Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 3,716 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,017-square-foot lot. $1,288,000

44 Bella Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,708 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,910-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

22 Nauset Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1982, 2,376 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $980,000

15 Edgewood Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,735 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $976,000

175 Bay Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,840 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,006-square-foot lot. $695,000

666 S Main St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,989-square-foot lot. $575,000

SHREWSBURY

38 Hemingway St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,013 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,134-square-foot lot. $875,000

17 Bumble Bee Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,768 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,224-square-foot lot. $810,000

23 Dewey Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 1,806 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,840-square-foot lot. $590,000

78 Boylston Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1776, 1,803 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 64,033-square-foot lot. $562,000

121 Orchard Meadow Drive #121 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,896 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $543,900

SOMERVILLE

30 Browning Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,778 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,900-square-foot lot. $1,960,000

15 Claremon St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 3,954 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $1,670,000

22 Granite St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 2,850 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,920-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

290 Highland Ave. #PHB Condo mid-rise, built in 2016, 1,270 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,180,000

165 Cedar St. #3 Condo. $1,059,000

53-55 Partridge Ave. #1 Condo two family, built in 1920, 2,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,025,000

197 Washington St. #310 Condo low-rise, built in 2015, 1,181 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $980,000

15 Irvington Road. Two-family decker, built in 1930, 2,820 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,801-square-foot lot. $950,000

6 Gilson Terrace #1 Condo, built in 1890, 1,083 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $904,000

109-111 Prospect St. #203 Condo. $890,000

5 Vinal Ave. #2 Condo two family, built in 1900, 1,064 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $775,000

90 Moreland St. One-family cottage, built in 1910, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,405-square-foot lot. $760,000

9 Medford St. #313 Condo mid-rise, built in 2015, 920 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $710,000

63 Sterling St. #63 Condo decker, built in 1920, 1,015 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $595,000

60 Cross St E #106 Condo. $591,000

SOUTH BOSTON

881 E 2nd St. #4 Condo free-standng, built in 2015, 1,250 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,235,000

208 Emerson St. Two-family semi detachd, built in 1890, 2,168 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,304-square-foot lot. $1,222,500

844 E 4th St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 2015, 1,316 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,201,000

15 Sleeper St. #201 Condo mid-rise, built in 1911, 1,103 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 1,103-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

313 K St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 1,256 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,256-square-foot lot. $950,000

3 Atlantic St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1880, 1,589 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,589-square-foot lot. $860,000

790 E 4th St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 1,238 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,238-square-foot lot. $810,000

14 W Broadway #207 Condo. $799,000

148 M St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 855 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 855-square-foot lot. $760,000

120 Tudor St. #B Condo low-rise, built in 1989, 868 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 868-square-foot lot. $669,000

268 Bowen St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 803 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 803-square-foot lot. $636,000

560 E 6th St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,038 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,038-square-foot lot. $629,000

165 W 6th St. #F Condo low-rise, built in 1990, 962 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 962-square-foot lot. $615,000

153 Dorchester St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 722 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 722-square-foot lot. $490,000

111 M St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 583 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 583-square-foot lot. $480,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

75 School St. One-family, on 20,147-square-foot lot. $1,408,434

246 Stearns Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 3,800 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 64,033-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

5 Stonebrook Court #5 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,947 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $735,000

2 Cain Circle #2 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 2,119 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $715,000

STONEHAM

23 Tamarock Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 3,312 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,903-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

5 Gerald Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,596 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,344-square-foot lot. $905,000

224 Park St. #A10 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 2,185 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $667,500

STOUGHTON

54 Kim Terrace #54 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,496 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $550,000

34 Lewis Road #36 Condo. $488,000

20 Melendy Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,775 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $481,000

25 Jessica Drive #B Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 1,250 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000

113 Walnut St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 820 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $270,000

STOW

274 Hudson Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1954, 3,989 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 285,754-square-foot lot. $258,333

SUDBURY

111 White Pond Way #A21 Condo. $1,069,205

171 Dutton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 2,430 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 435,525-square-foot lot. $960,000

113 White Pond Way #A20 Condo. $942,695

109 Prides Crossing Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,516 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 218,596-square-foot lot. $900,000

140 Heron Lane #35 Condo. $878,570

32 Beechwood Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 1,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $726,000

18 Old Meadow Road. One-family split level, built in 1959, 1,226 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $725,000

150 North Road #18 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,608 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $635,750

150 North Road #58 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,724 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000

SWAMPSCOTT

26 Humphrey St. #26 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,700 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $825,000

10 Shelton Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $395,000

402 Paradise Road #2A Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,321 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $345,000

TEWKSBURY

1243 Andover St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 4,033 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,162-square-foot lot. $860,000

16 S Rhoda St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,476 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $655,000

189 Merrimack Meadows Lane #189 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,560 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $510,000

41 Fairway Drive #41 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 1,232 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $450,000

24 Quail Run #24 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,212 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $440,000

1830 Main St. #45 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,198 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $368,000

TOPSFIELD

155 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,608 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,341-square-foot lot. $1,200,100

UPTON

33 Dairy Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,360 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,257-square-foot lot. $1,065,000

17 Shoemaker Lane #8 Condo. $827,157

WAKEFIELD

10 Brook Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1897, 2,028 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,483-square-foot lot. $755,500

25 Fellsmere Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,837 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,104-square-foot lot. $700,000

25 Sherman Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,294 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,199-square-foot lot. $650,000

42 Brook St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1957, 1,688 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,401-square-foot lot. $552,000

51 Putnam Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,326 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $532,500

60-62 Montrose Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1860, 2,692 square feet, 8 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,313-square-foot lot. $439,000

234 Water St. #306 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 847 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $427,500

WALPOLE

9 Red Gate Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,422 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,250-square-foot lot. $1,472,000

23 Kilronan Park One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 2,754 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,733-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

239 East St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,458 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,500-square-foot lot. $797,000

21 School St. One-family conventional, built in 1891, 1,660 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,017-square-foot lot. $480,000

WALTHAM

55 Arcadia Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,602-square-foot lot. $1,120,000

349 Crescent St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,857 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,882-square-foot lot. $990,000

115 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1926, 1,830 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,945-square-foot lot. $980,000

29 Cherry St. #2 Condo. $977,000

9 Colonial Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,054 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,148-square-foot lot. $830,000

440 Trapelo Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,368 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,362-square-foot lot. $690,000

14 Gardner St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,599 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000

74 Seminole Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,347 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $540,000

93 Indian Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,518 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,929-square-foot lot. $535,500

186 River St. #186 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 443 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $273,000

WATERTOWN

39-41 French St. #39 Condo. $1,300,000

36 Church St. #36 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,994 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,225,000

188 School St. #188 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,042 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath. $701,800

139 Maplewood St. #139 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $593,750

66 Duff St. #66 Condo Town House, built in 1940, 874 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $500,000

5 Repton Circle #5309 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 788 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $490,000

99 Pleasant St. #2-4 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 756 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $431,000

WAYLAND

12 Plain Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,412 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,756-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

WELLESLEY

15 Valley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 10,001 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 46,936-square-foot lot. $10,500,000

37 Falmouth Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,867 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 39,741-square-foot lot. $5,725,000

11 Rockridge Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1929, 4,423 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 16,920-square-foot lot. $3,200,000

23 Colgate Road. One-family garrison, built in 1965, 4,114 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 54,145-square-foot lot. $2,875,000

16 Hobart Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 4,303 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,787-square-foot lot. $2,395,000

18 Halsey Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,663 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,998-square-foot lot. $2,250,000

70 Ledgeways One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 5,134 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 21,176-square-foot lot. $1,725,000

29 Bernard Road. One-family garrison, built in 1953, 1,773 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,650-square-foot lot. $1,260,000

86 Parker Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,072 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,231-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

WENHAM

2 Main Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1983, 1,932 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 39,640-square-foot lot. $810,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

5 Lamp Post Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,289 square feet, 3 baths, on 30,326-square-foot lot. $885,000

101 Ash St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,925 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 345,431-square-foot lot. $780,000

36 Harvestwood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1986, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $598,685

4 Goldie Road. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,291 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $469,900

17 Metacomet Road #19 Condo. $230,000

WEST ROXBURY

107 Maple St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,861 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

58 Birchland Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 902 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,020-square-foot lot. $910,000

136 Weld St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,086 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,660-square-foot lot. $865,000

41 Wycliff Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,434 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,750-square-foot lot. $785,000

21 Glenhaven Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,402 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,946-square-foot lot. $780,000

21 Desoto Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,952 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,200-square-foot lot. $760,000

8 Hemlock Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,198 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $640,000

166 Perham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,375-square-foot lot. $595,000

16 Alward Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,120 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,494-square-foot lot. $527,000

3 Hartlawn Road. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,187 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,322-square-foot lot. $457,000

34 Westgate Road #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 775 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 775-square-foot lot. $452,000

WESTBOROUGH

7 Arrowhead Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 4,607 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 51,100-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

21 Imperial Court #21 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 2,225 square feet, 3 baths. $619,000

33 Treetop Park #33 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,284 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $480,000

WESTFORD

87 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,824 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 192,579-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

3 Hildreth St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1924, 2,510 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $905,000

20 Old Homestead Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 1,864 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,861-square-foot lot. $860,000

30 Cold Spring Road. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 39,988-square-foot lot. $615,000

10 Groton Road #B5 Condo Town House, built in 1992, 940 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000

1 Paddlers Lane #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 640 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $352,000

2 Whispering Pines Road #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 633 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $282,500

WESTON

15 Dogwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 9,954 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 9 baths, on 104,431-square-foot lot. $11,800,000

21 Plain Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 4,454 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 117,499-square-foot lot. $4,100,000

76 Wellesley St. One-family conventional, built in 1862, 2,861 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,547,250

32 River Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1921, 2,054 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

WESTPORT

486 Horseneck Road. One-family antique, built in 1700, 2,615 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 274,428-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

12 Maple St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,686 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $449,900

488-490 Briggs Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1840, 1,952 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 29,614-square-foot lot. $410,000

719 Main Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,723 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 21,614-square-foot lot. $355,000

719 Main Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,723 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 21,614-square-foot lot. $335,000

WESTWOOD

123 Weatherbee Drive. One-family split level, built in 1974, 1,890 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,454-square-foot lot. $3,213,867

43 Whitney Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,970 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $1,560,000

37 Buckmaster Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 2,032 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,120-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

298 Washington St. #308 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,299 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $879,900

231 Winter St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,411 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,999-square-foot lot. $725,000

WEYMOUTH

35 Summer St. Three-family conventional, built in 1860, 3,586 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 baths, on 17,422-square-foot lot. $884,000

239 Liberty Bell Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 4,474 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,030-square-foot lot. $800,000

4 River View Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1943, 1,364 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,852-square-foot lot. $712,000

230 Union St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1743, 1,953 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,570-square-foot lot. $680,000

34 Ledge Hill Road. One-family conventional, built in 1868, 1,436 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,600-square-foot lot. $653,000

31 Park Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1828, 2,112 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,500-square-foot lot. $615,000

499 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1916, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 baths, on 29,140-square-foot lot. $490,000

800 Justin Drive #1 Condo townhse-end, built in 2013, 1,232 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $485,000

35 Randolph St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,006-square-foot lot. $460,000

73 Broad Reach #T45C Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,115 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $444,900

59 Lake View Road. One-family cottage, built in 1933, 774 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,379-square-foot lot. $340,000

122 Tall Oaks Drive #H Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,060 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $308,000

60 Greentree Lane #43 Condo, built in 1970, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $306,000

986 Washington St. #1 Condo townhse-end, built in 1955, 560 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $206,000

WHITMAN

110 South Ave. #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1894, 1,569 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000

815 Bedford St. #7 Condo. $335,000

WILMINGTON

95 Mcdonald Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,264 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $1,355,000

20 Wilson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,230 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $750,000

10 Winston Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,672 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $720,000

1 Olson St. #18 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 1,534 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $686,000

5 Linda Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,016 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $575,000

28 Parker St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1945, 1,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,988-square-foot lot. $300,000

31 Clark St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $300,000

WINCHESTER

27 Gershon Way #27 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 2,549 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,950,000

6-8 Glenwood Ave. #6 Condo. $1,360,000

15 Alden Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,475 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,878-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

12 Pine Grove Park One-family ranch, built in 1952, 2,994 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,003-square-foot lot. $975,000

22 Grove Place #29 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,530 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $615,000

200 Swanton St. #430 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 606 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $335,000

WINTHROP

29 Brewster Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,464 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,920-square-foot lot. $1,077,000

39 Cottage Park Road. Two-family two family, built in 1927, 2,795 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,720-square-foot lot. $855,000

184-186 Woodside Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,702 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,939-square-foot lot. $725,000

76 Atlantic St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 3,648 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,808-square-foot lot. $720,000

74 Quincy Ave. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,814 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,975-square-foot lot. $637,000

3 Seal Harbor Road #434 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 840 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $510,000

WOBURN

16 Alfred St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,706 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,009-square-foot lot. $1,140,000

35 Buckman St. #35 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,924 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $935,000

7 E Dexter Ave. #24 Condo. $849,900

7 E Dexter Ave. #26 Condo. $799,900

51 Prospect St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,545 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $660,000

201 Bedford Road #85 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,282 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $645,000

45 Merrimac St. #8B Condo Town House, built in 1971, 1,048 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $535,000

31 Salem St. Two-family duplex, built in 1880, 2,556 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $480,000

78 Nashua St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,450 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,916-square-foot lot. $462,000

24 Lawrence St. Three-family family flat, built in 1910, 4,352 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,205-square-foot lot. $433,500

273 Cambridge Road #407 Condo/Apt, built in 1991, 660 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $350,000

WRENTHAM

32 Field Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2022, 4,544 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,311-square-foot lot. $1,657,500

11 Cranberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 49,746-square-foot lot. $920,000

103 Harvard Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 1,780 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,146-square-foot lot. $634,000

46 Hancock St. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 1,734 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,932-square-foot lot. $606,900

1023 West St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1844, 2,801 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,948-square-foot lot. $600,000

582 Dedham St. #582 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000

These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send comments to [email protected] or [email protected]