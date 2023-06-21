Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (June 21)

Newsletter Signup
ABINGTON
1002 Thayer St. #1002 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,433 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000
111 Tamarack Lane #111 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,850 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $485,000
ACTON
191 Central St. One-family conventional, built in 1868, 2,430 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $1,111,000
13 Algonquin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 2,048 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,300-square-foot lot. $750,000
21 Faulkner Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,574 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,250-square-foot lot. $650,000
ALLSTON
30 Penniman Road #307 Condo. $839,000
31 Bradbury St. One-family row-middle, built in 1910, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,045-square-foot lot. $550,000
1269 Commonwealth Ave. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1910, 689 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 689-square-foot lot. $505,000
30 Penniman Road #304 Condo. $269,200
AMESBURY
2 S Hampton Road. One-family conventional, built in 1840, 4,285 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 54,886-square-foot lot. $1,215,000
1 Deer Island St. #3 Condo duplex, built in 1792, 2,740 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,100,000
17-A Pleasant Valley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,755 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,200-square-foot lot. $820,000
18 Pleasant Valley Road. One-family victorian, built in 1870, 3,478 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 113,256-square-foot lot. $820,000
74 Middle Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,716 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 98,881-square-foot lot. $775,000
1 Brown Ave. #1-26 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 741 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $250,000
140 Main St. #C Condo/Apt, built in 1780, 713 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $217,100
ANDOVER
11 Meadow View Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1997, 6,251 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 21,257-square-foot lot. $2,170,000
39 Ivana Drive #39 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 3,386 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,600,000
19 Wolcott Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 2,849 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,799-square-foot lot. $1,475,000
15 Apple Blossom Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,648 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,097-square-foot lot. $1,102,000
8 Random Lane. One-family split level, built in 1963, 2,158 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,564-square-foot lot. $850,000
97 Lovejoy Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1943, 2,128 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,381-square-foot lot. $675,000
15 Somerset Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1997, 9,567 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 46,348-square-foot lot. $500,000
ARLINGTON
38 Bellevue Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 3,080 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,538-square-foot lot. $1,720,000
27 Bradley Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 2,866 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,119-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
18 Apache Trl One-family ranch, built in 1956, 2,785 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,983-square-foot lot. $1,431,800
29 Bates Road. One-family garrison, built in 1937, 2,152 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,229-square-foot lot. $1,410,000
100-102 Harlow St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1924, 2,731 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,617-square-foot lot. $1,365,000
39 Appleton St. #39 Condo. $1,305,000
281 Forest St. One-family old style, built in 1928, 1,960 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,879-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
310 Massachusetts Ave. #1 Condo. $1,300,000
32 Henderson St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,668 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,358-square-foot lot. $1,220,000
67 Summit St. One-family old style, built in 1951, 1,586 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,487-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
84-86 Beacon St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 2,138 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,704-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
55 Wyman Terrace. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1915, 2,592 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,752-square-foot lot. $1,086,621
11 Marion Road #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1940, 1,809 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,075,000
17 Reed St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,780 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,075,000
45-47 Allen St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1922, 2,961 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,966-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
15 Marrigan St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,484 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,487-square-foot lot. $926,000
52 Menotomy Road. One-family old style, built in 1927, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,617-square-foot lot. $880,000
19 Fremont St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,100-square-foot lot. $875,000
149 Pleasant St. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 1,834 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,801-square-foot lot. $830,000
82 Egerton Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1924, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $775,000
6 Crawford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,284 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,879-square-foot lot. $770,000
509 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,053-square-foot lot. $682,500
47 Mystic St. #1F Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 938 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000
2 Old Colony Lane #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 400 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $220,000
ASHLAND
11 Yankee Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 3,818 square feet, 14 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,928-square-foot lot. $1,182,123
223 America Blvd #223 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 2,096 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $670,000
134 Oak St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 1,220 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,106-square-foot lot. $550,000
231 Leland Farm Road #231 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,316 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000
285 Trailside Way #285 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,056 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $320,000
AVON
91 Robbins St. Two-family family flat, built in 1910, 2,344 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $700,000
36 Pond St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,143 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $650,000
AYER
7 Hemlock Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2014, 1,912 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $700,000
17 Shaker Pond Road #17 Condo. $614,900
23 Shaker Pond Road #23 Condo. $579,900
138 Oak Ridge Drive. One-family split level, built in 1965, 1,828 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $490,000
33 3rd St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1895, 3,224 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 84,506-square-foot lot. $415,100
34 Pleasant St. #B Condo. $395,000
18 Westford Road #15 Condo Town House, built in 1976, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $302,375
BEDFORD
1 Copeland Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,969 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $1,540,000
8 Highview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,959 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,576-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
43 Great Road. One-family antique, built in 1761, 4,596 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $1,388,000
33 Winterberry Way One-family conventional, built in 1996, 1,962 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,232-square-foot lot. $889,000
13-15 Genetti St. Two-family duplex, built in 1959, 1,496 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,181-square-foot lot. $710,000
43 Summer St. #43 Condo. $701,400
41 Summer St. #41 Condo. $630,000
65 Hancock St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,606 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,562-square-foot lot. $510,000
BELLINGHAM
128 Grove St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2021, 2,482 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 46,740-square-foot lot. $650,000
13 Brook St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $565,000
903 Old Bridge Lane #903 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 2,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $486,000
1404 Old Bridge Lane #1404 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,063 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $455,000
24 Crystal Way #24 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,482 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000
BELMONT
34 Cedar Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,880 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,954-square-foot lot. $3,000,000
9-11 Farm Road. Two-family old style, built in 1932, 2,542 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,145-square-foot lot. $2,900,000
270 Somerset St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,800 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,337-square-foot lot. $2,164,500
396 Marsh St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,970 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,166-square-foot lot. $1,910,000
39 Bacon Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,526 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,252-square-foot lot. $1,660,000
69 Marlboro St. Three-family old style, built in 1900, 3,840 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,270,000
65-67 Channing Road. Two-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,856 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,610-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
11 Midland St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,735 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,130,000
26 Edgemoor Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,726 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,460-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
148-150 Trapelo Road. Two-family old style, built in 1932, 2,065 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
30 Harding Ave. #30 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,136 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $591,000
BERLIN
72 Brook Lane #72 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,480 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000
8 Stones Corner Road. One-family conventional, built in 1927, 1,401 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,663-square-foot lot. $240,000
BEVERLY
200 Hart St. One-family dutch colonl, built in 1972, 4,161 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 163,350-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
8 Old Planters Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,976 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,317-square-foot lot. $950,000
44 Charnock St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,634 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $925,000
17 Oceanside Drive. Two-family two family, built in 1911, 2,756 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,954-square-foot lot. $875,000
60 Bisson St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $615,000
26 Vine St. Two-family two family, built in 1905, 1,642 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,660-square-foot lot. $600,000
2 Chapman Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,568-square-foot lot. $560,000
6-8 Devon Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 583 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $330,000
BILLERICA
30 Porter St. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 2,647 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,396-square-foot lot. $617,500
40 Elizabeth Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,598 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,625-square-foot lot. $549,900
10 Cunningham Lane #104 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,500 square feet, 2 baths. $489,000
292 Andover Road. One-family ranch, built in 1935, 1,802 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,253-square-foot lot. $480,000
BOSTON
2-1/2 Battery Wharf #4604 Condo mid-rise, built in 2008, 2,065 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,065-square-foot lot. $3,595,000
34 Dwight St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 2013, 2,519 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,519-square-foot lot. $2,900,000
179 Marlborough St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,822 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,822-square-foot lot. $2,710,000
1 Franklin St. #3701 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 1,589 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,700,000
300 Boylston St. #907 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,840 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,840-square-foot lot. $2,425,000
360 Newbury St. #809 Condo mid-rise, built in 1918, 1,790 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,790-square-foot lot. $2,400,000
100 Lovejoy Wharf #9D Condo high-rise, built in 2017, 1,661 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,275,000
85 E India Row #31E Condo high-rise, built in 1972, 860 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 860-square-foot lot. $2,150,000
85 E India Row #31F Condo high-rise, built in 1972, 1,638 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,638-square-foot lot. $2,150,000
29 Pinckney St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1891, 650 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 650-square-foot lot. $2,100,000
29 Pinckney St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1891, 278 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 278-square-foot lot. $2,100,000
1 Charles St S #8B Condo high-rise, built in 2004, 1,480 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,480-square-foot lot. $2,040,000
135 Seaport Blvd #2103 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 1,042 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,025,000
122 Beacon St. #7 Condo row-middle, built in 1850, 1,165 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,165-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
1 Franklin St. #1204 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 1,498 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,855,000
280 Beacon St. #51 Condo mid-rise, built in 1930, 1,530 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,530-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
240 Devonshire St. #5514 Condo. $1,825,000
1 Avery St. #10B Condo high-rise, built in 2000, 1,675 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,675-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
424 Massachusetts Ave. #PH1 Condo mid-rise, built in 2004, 1,465 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,465-square-foot lot. $1,749,500
45 Province St. #6N Condo high-rise, built in 2007, 1,611 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,611-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
83 Dartmouth St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,185 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,185-square-foot lot. $1,475,000
47 Saint Botolph St. #304 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,186 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,186-square-foot lot. $1,428,000
280 Commonwealth Ave. #108 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 937 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 937-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
6 Clarendon St. #201 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 960-square-foot lot. $1,262,500
183-185A Massachusetts Ave. #804 Condo mid-rise, built in 2002, 1,186 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,186-square-foot lot. $1,180,000
682 Tremont St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 876 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 876-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
1 Franklin St. #1212 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 908 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,025,000
28 Dwight St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 843 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 843-square-foot lot. $985,000
325 Columbus Ave. #6 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 792 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 792-square-foot lot. $970,000
278 Clarendon St. #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1910, 828 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 828-square-foot lot. $950,000
12 Worcester Sq #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 890 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 890-square-foot lot. $949,000
11 Union Park #6 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 761 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 761-square-foot lot. $930,000
181 Warren Ave. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 613 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 613-square-foot lot. $915,000
580 Washington St. #6E Condo high-rise, built in 2013, 813 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 813-square-foot lot. $910,000
37 Beacon St. #6 Condo mid-rise, built in 1920, 770 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 770-square-foot lot. $870,000
145 Stoughton St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 1,673 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $850,000
3531 Washington St. #320 Condo mid-rise, built in 2019, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $850,000
80 Revere St. #9 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 613 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 613-square-foot lot. $790,000
111 Gainsborough St. #7 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 820 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 820-square-foot lot. $785,000
10-12 Sagamore St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1905, 1,117 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $782,100
209 W Springfield St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 722 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 722-square-foot lot. $770,000
700 Harrison Ave. #413 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 753 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 753-square-foot lot. $730,000
90 Prince St. #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1987, 726 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 726-square-foot lot. $725,000
99 Fulton St. #5-6 Condo mid-rise, built in 1860, 760 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 760-square-foot lot. $725,000
77 Lyndhurst St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1890, 1,235 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $715,000
357 Commercial St. #502 Condo mid-rise, built in 1987, 1,133 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,133-square-foot lot. $699,000
39 Lexington St. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 2018, 985 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $680,000
655-659 Tremont St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 575 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 575-square-foot lot. $675,000
478 Beacon St. #B2 Condo low-rise, built in 1892, 492 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 492-square-foot lot. $650,000
26 Isabella St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 815 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 815-square-foot lot. $642,000
395 Marlborough St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 650 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 650-square-foot lot. $629,000
366 Commonwealth Ave. #2D Condo mid-rise, built in 1889, 689 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 689-square-foot lot. $625,000
12 Stoneholm St. #322 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 443 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 443-square-foot lot. $575,000
2 Hawthorne Place #6O Condo high-rise, built in 1967, 737 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 737-square-foot lot. $570,000
11 Park Drive #31 Condo mid-rise, built in 1920, 680 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 680-square-foot lot. $559,000
186 Salem St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1910, 448 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 448-square-foot lot. $530,000
483 Beacon St. #83 Condo mid-rise, built in 1895, 315 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 315-square-foot lot. $525,000
500 Atlantic Ave. #15V Condo high-rise, built in 2006, 426 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 426-square-foot lot. $499,000
11 Irving St. #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 407 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 407-square-foot lot. $470,000
64 Queensberry St. #101 Condo low-rise, built in 1910, 420 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 420-square-foot lot. $435,000
6 Whittier Place #16K Condo high-rise, built in 1964, 542 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 542-square-foot lot. $425,000
6 Whittier Place #4G Condo high-rise, built in 1964, 536 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 536-square-foot lot. $334,000
191 Washington St. #519 Condo. $213,700
BOXBOROUGH
63 Whitney Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,722 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
6 Leonard Road #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 517 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $202,000
BOXFORD
5 Walker Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 4,892 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
4 Walker Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 5,336 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 89,298-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
10 Long Hl One-family contemporary, built in 1980, 3,502 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 182,081-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
37 Andrews Farm Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 1,574 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,288-square-foot lot. $665,000
BRAINTREE
205 Elmlawn Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2013, 5,021 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,063-square-foot lot. $1,210,000
75 Teaberry Lane #75 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 2,790 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,130,000
20 Judson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,040 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,388-square-foot lot. $865,000
15 Holmes St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1926, 2,202 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $770,000
54 Trefton Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 2,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,175-square-foot lot. $750,000
73 Acorn St. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,584 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,411-square-foot lot. $708,000
11 Norfolk Road. One-family old style, built in 1936, 1,163 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,902-square-foot lot. $610,000
130 Howie Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,172 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,588-square-foot lot. $545,000
614 Pond St. #1215 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 707 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $238,270
BRIDGEWATER
10 Lady Slipper Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $780,000
465-475 Laurel St. Two-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,338 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 58,560-square-foot lot. $585,000
1392 Old Pleasant St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,016 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $567,000
383 Hayward St. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,319-square-foot lot. $545,000
80 Goodwater Way One-family ranch, built in 1945, 728 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 baths, on 8,310-square-foot lot. $500,000
47 Willow Ridge Drive #47 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,300 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000
1622 High St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 940 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,700-square-foot lot. $275,000
220 Bedford St. #86 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 824 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $232,450
BRIGHTON
12 Waverly St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 3,480 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
94-96 Cresthill Road. Two-family two family, built in 1935, 2,236 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,162-square-foot lot. $975,000
1650 Commonwealth Ave. #409 Condo free-standng, built in 2018, 951 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $945,000
180 Telford St. #501 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $780,000
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #211 Condo. $729,000
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #206 Condo. $706,500
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #201 Condo. $699,000
108 Murdock St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,982 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,483-square-foot lot. $663,000
164 Strathmore Road #5 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 945 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 945-square-foot lot. $601,000
152 Newton St. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 1,053 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,053-square-foot lot. $600,000
60 Sutherland Road #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1941, 877 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 877-square-foot lot. $530,000
65 Strathmore Road #21 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 478 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 478-square-foot lot. $350,000
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #101 Condo. $240,800
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #407 Condo. $202,900
BROCKTON
215 Belmont Ave. One-family split level, built in 1987, 1,408 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,327-square-foot lot. $735,000
66 Hillberg Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1911, 2,433 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,597-square-foot lot. $667,000
130 Forest Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1891, 1,878 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,876-square-foot lot. $650,000
15 Breer St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 2002, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,104-square-foot lot. $596,000
20 Holbrook Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 1,926 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,550-square-foot lot. $595,000
35 12th Ave. One-family split level, built in 1963, 1,819 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $539,000
48 Oakland St. One-family split level, built in 1968, 1,409 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,649-square-foot lot. $475,000
615 Montello St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,419 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,619-square-foot lot. $475,000
51 Tripp Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 1,031 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,599-square-foot lot. $455,000
49 Keswick Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,630 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,000-square-foot lot. $435,000
28 Crestfield Drive. One-family split level, built in 1964, 1,332 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,467-square-foot lot. $420,000
462 Court St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
147 Centre St. #502 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,023 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000
14 Condon St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1918, 809 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,822-square-foot lot. $302,500
36 Eames Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 957 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,476-square-foot lot. $286,000
BROOKLINE
260 Dean Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 4,349 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,214-square-foot lot. $3,050,000
12 Fairmount St. One-family old style, built in 1883, 3,074 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 11,339-square-foot lot. $2,384,500
15 Euston St. #3 Condo. $2,250,000
531 Washington St. #1 Condo. $2,200,000
106 Thorndike St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1890, 1,301 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,040,000
212 Winchester St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1920, 2,082 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,960,000
22 Winslow Road. One-family duplex, built in 1900, 2,188 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,075-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
21 Strathmore Road #3 Condo row-end, built in 1885, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,200,000
37 Wolcott Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,980 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,751-square-foot lot. $1,180,000
23 Strathmore Road #3 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 1,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,160,000
121 Centre St. #201 Condo low-rise, built in 2003, 1,190 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,155,000
8 Leverett St. #3 Condo. $1,150,000
137 Beaconsfield Road #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1928, 1,560 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,135,000
41 Centre St. #303 Condo low-rise, built in 1984, 1,093 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $930,000
145 Babcock St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1925, 1,034 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $885,000
2-14 Saint Paul St. #307 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 883 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $770,000
60 Longwood Ave. #208 Condo high-rise, built in 1975, 976 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $727,000
216 Saint Paul St. #502 Condo mid-rise, built in 1971, 813 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $695,000
131 Sewall Ave. #33 Condo mid-rise, built in 1962, 973 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $680,000
1600 Beacon St. #705 Condo high-rise, built in 1960, 748 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $680,000
14 Linden St. #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1915, 987 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $635,000
41 Park St. #203 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 792 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $560,000
60 Longwood Ave. #501 Condo high-rise, built in 1975, 830 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $550,000
99 Pond Ave. #200 Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 870 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $505,000
44 Washington St. #403 Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 655 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $450,000
1763 Beacon St. #A Condo row-end, built in 1908, 585 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $444,000
BURLINGTON
16 Woodhill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,003 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,580,000
34 Mountain Road. One-family garrison, built in 1975, 2,604 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,217-square-foot lot. $875,000
34 Grove Lane #34 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 1,608 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $755,000
46 Hill Circle #46 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 1,292 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $675,000
45 Dolores Drive. One-family split level, built in 1981, 1,776 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,735-square-foot lot. $459,000
265 Winn St. #103 Condo. $340,000
265 Winn St. #104 Condo. $340,000
CAMBRIDGE
45 Garfield St. One-family victorian, built in 1886, 4,433 square feet, 15 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,161-square-foot lot. $4,200,000
36 Lopez Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1920, 4,345 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,408-square-foot lot. $3,750,000
75-83 Cambridge Pkwy #W510 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,340 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,750,000
7 Gerry St. #7 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,245 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,850,000
5 Hawthorne Park Three-family family flat, built in 1927, 3,685 square feet, 17 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,165-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
298 Harvard St. #1 Condo two story, built in 1890, 1,025 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,500,000
253 Washington St. #253 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,253 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,100,000
38-40 Madison Ave. #3 Condo. $1,060,000
76 Garfield St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,069 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $960,000
26 Chatham St. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1910, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $955,000
326-340 Franklin St. #301 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 1,075 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,624-square-foot lot. $950,000
7 Linnaean St. #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,319 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $920,000
187-197 Concord Ave. #14 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,071 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bath. $850,000
169 Monsignor Obrien Hwy #309 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 941 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $820,000
556 Franklin St. #3 Condo family flat, built in 1873, 1,045 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $750,000
395 Broadway #R5E Condo/Apt, built in 1935, 1,006 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $723,000
8 Avon St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 730 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $670,000
27 Homer Ave. #25 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 615 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $460,000
1105 Massachusetts Ave. #3B Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 619 square feet, 4 rooms. $430,000
CANTON
10 Kings Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 3,430 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,164-square-foot lot. $1,475,000
15 Franklin St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,126 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,499-square-foot lot. $1,262,000
136 Rockland St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,808 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,693-square-foot lot. $757,500
47 Kenney St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 2,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,921-square-foot lot. $630,000
37 Norfolk St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,026 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000
37 Norfolk St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,138 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $415,000
CARVER
10 S Meadow Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $490,000
CHARLESTOWN
42 Green St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1850, 1,939 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 1,272-square-foot lot. $2,050,000
36 9th St. #36 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,494 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,665,000
55 Park St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,625 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,420-square-foot lot. $1,581,000
44 High St. #7 Condo row-end, built in 1920, 1,417 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,330,000
32 High St. One-family row-middle, built in 1833, 2,613 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,400-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
17 Wall St. One-family row-middle, built in 1875, 1,443 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 794-square-foot lot. $1,276,000
42 Winthrop St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,206 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,250,000
30 Cross St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1885, 1,426 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,190,000
24 Parker St. #1 Condo. $1,050,000
36 Mount Vernon St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 982 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $832,500
101 Rutherford Ave. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1880, 852 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $743,000
2 Monument Sq #5 Condo row-end, built in 1850, 655 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $722,500
10 Monument Sq #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1998, 751 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $710,000
30 Cross St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1885, 674 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $625,000
73 Chelsea St. #204 Condo low-rise, built in 2000, 993 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $623,000
CHELMSFORD
9 Trailside Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,936 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,593-square-foot lot. $965,000
8 Dalton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 3,020 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 124,146-square-foot lot. $910,000
93 Westford St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1802, 3,119 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $780,000
48 Middlesex St. Two-family antique, built in 1870, 3,260 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,285-square-foot lot. $775,000
33 Saint Andrews Way #33 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 2,554 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $769,000
32 Billerica Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1810, 3,493 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,540-square-foot lot. $680,000
29 Singlefoot Road. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $655,000
20 Dennison Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 36,600-square-foot lot. $555,000
41 Ansie Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,962-square-foot lot. $545,000
811 Wellman Ave. #811 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,208 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $490,000
164 Wellman Ave. #164 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $466,000
271 Wellman Ave. #271 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $456,000
71 12th Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 1,023 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $410,000
189 Littleton Road #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 730 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $276,000
189 Littleton Road #15 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $259,900
180 Tyngsboro Road #55 Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 637 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $216,500
138 Tyngsboro Road #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 690 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $215,000
CHELSEA
14 John St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,837 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,572-square-foot lot. $860,000
2 Breakwater Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 2,030 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,987-square-foot lot. $860,000
41 Gillooly Road. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,352 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,768-square-foot lot. $835,000
6 Woodlawn Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1906, 2,431 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,520-square-foot lot. $800,000
120 Shawmut St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,246 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,744-square-foot lot. $781,000
84-86 Blossom St. #4 Condo. $745,000
156 Garfield Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1888, 1,505 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,489-square-foot lot. $601,000
100 Captains Row #B Condo. $375,000
COHASSET
15 White Head Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 2,750 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 120,661-square-foot lot. $3,650,000
796 Jerusalem Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1888, 4,832 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 58,806-square-foot lot. $2,499,000
8 Fairoaks Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1963, 3,953 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,216-square-foot lot. $1,750,000
44 Lantern Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,304 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,739-square-foot lot. $1,090,000
54 Hillside Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,886 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,001-square-foot lot. $500,000
CONCORD
47 Walden Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,146 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,135-square-foot lot. $1,606,000
742 Barretts Mill Road. One-family old style, built in 1902, 2,911 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,988-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
DANVERS
58 River St. #11 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 2,151 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,383,000
100 Conifer Hill Drive #407 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 945 square feet, 1 bath. $854,000
100 Conifer Hill Drive #408 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 945 square feet, 1 bath. $854,000
100 Conifer Hill Drive #411 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 945 square feet, 1 bath. $854,000
100 Conifer Hill Drive #412 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 920 square feet, 2 baths. $854,000
16 Glendale Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 2,074 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,755-square-foot lot. $785,000
1 Gould St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 2,610 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,975-square-foot lot. $750,000
5 Larchmont St. One-family old style, built in 1883, 1,589 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,530-square-foot lot. $692,000
53 N Belgian Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,498 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,831-square-foot lot. $650,000
56 Centre St. #19 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 3,484 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000
37 Constitution Lane #33 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,932 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $507,000
3 Venice St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 1975, 974 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000
40 School St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,321 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,900-square-foot lot. $412,000
DEDHAM
927 High St. One-family antique, built in 1798, 2,724 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 29,714-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
60 Egan Terrace. One-family raised ranch, built in 1980, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,845-square-foot lot. $825,000
250 Sprague St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1928, 1,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,845-square-foot lot. $755,000
5 Hanson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $735,000
31 Hazelnut Place. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,168-square-foot lot. $632,222
112 Oakdale Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,554-square-foot lot. $605,000
102 Rockland St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,408 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,813-square-foot lot. $603,000
67 Riverview St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $602,000
340 Cedar St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,760-square-foot lot. $570,000
5 S Stone Mill Drive #311 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,350 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000
5 Lewis Farm Road #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1956, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $360,000
DORCHESTER
14 Victoria St. One-family Colonial, built in 1891, 2,501 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,519-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
28 Columbia Road. Three-family conventional, built in 1905, 4,100 square feet, 15 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,538-square-foot lot. $995,000
51 Coffey St. #51 Condo free-standng, built in 2017, 1,989 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $950,000
59 Sawyer Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,554 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $950,000
333-335 Savin Hill Ave. #2 Condo conventional, built in 1920, 1,663 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $936,000
833 Dorchester Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,612 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $825,000
7 Rozella St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,300 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $755,000
11 Longfellow St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,699 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,466-square-foot lot. $720,000
1241-1255 Adams St. #WM102 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 1,436 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,436-square-foot lot. $700,000
782 Dorchester Ave. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 2006, 1,088 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,088-square-foot lot. $675,500
11 Crockett Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,587 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $672,500
44 Glendale St. #3 Condo. $650,000
2 Harvard Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,730 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,633-square-foot lot. $640,000
44 Glendale St. #1 Condo. $634,000
30 Rosemont St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,157 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,157-square-foot lot. $576,500
60 Dix St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,250 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,250-square-foot lot. $557,700
1241-1251 Adams St. #F109 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 601 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 601-square-foot lot. $525,000
332 Ashmont St. #6 Condo free-standng, built in 2016, 748 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $489,000
DOVER
15 Francis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 7,329 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 86,113-square-foot lot. $2,450,000
38 Centre St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 3,380 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
DUNSTABLE
106 Oak St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 4,514 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 257,875-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
46 Horse Hill St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,560 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,904-square-foot lot. $745,000
958 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,207 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,556-square-foot lot. $739,900
DUXBURY
30 Cushing Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,619 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,307-square-foot lot. $2,195,000
101 Gurnet Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,620 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
330 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,478 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,117-square-foot lot. $1,625,000
267 Franklin St. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 59,602-square-foot lot. $864,504
40 Bay Farm Road #40 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,285 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $616,000
EAST BOSTON
131 Cottage St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1906, 3,684 square feet, 17 rooms, 11 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,006-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
861 Saratoga St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 2,979 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,516-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
181 Cowper St. #201 Condo. $898,000
96 Cottage St. #8 Condo. $749,000
11 Walley St. #408 Condo. $692,500
76 Wordsworth St. #1 Condo. $670,000
1203 Bennington St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1910, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,370-square-foot lot. $619,000
63 Maverick Sq #6 Condo row-middle, built in 1930, 1,302 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,302-square-foot lot. $603,500
40 Whitby St. #40 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,397 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,750-square-foot lot. $602,000
10 Orleans St. #305 Condo low-rise, built in 1985, 970 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 970-square-foot lot. $597,675
20 Waldemar Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,557 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,750-square-foot lot. $535,000
EAST BRIDGEWATER
19 Rolling Hills Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 2,173 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,414-square-foot lot. $699,900
29 Hayes Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,116 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $500,000
EASTON
4 Clark Hill Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 3,326 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,512-square-foot lot. $760,000
96 Canton St. One-family split level, built in 2013, 1,852 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $675,000
2 Hill St. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 1,944 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,700-square-foot lot. $660,000
478 Bay Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $520,000
18 Union St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,109 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,200-square-foot lot. $450,000
409 Bay Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,014 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $410,000
453 Turnpike St. #23 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,454 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $394,500
22 Sharron Drive #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000
924 Washington St. #5 Condo. $259,000
6 Adam St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 642 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $252,000
EVERETT
48 Reed Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1929, 2,049 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,171-square-foot lot. $860,000
228 Shute St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,480 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,010-square-foot lot. $760,000
16 Florence St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,251 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $525,000
15 Staples Ave. #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 718 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000
FOXBOROUGH
4 Carroll Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,716 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,400-square-foot lot. $250,000
FRAMINGHAM
16 Callahan Drive #116 Condo. $1,022,453
7 Carter Drive. One-family gambrel, built in 1967, 2,463 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,085-square-foot lot. $840,000
1 Vaillencourt Drive. One-family split level, built in 1969, 1,562 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,016-square-foot lot. $800,000
5 Ardmore Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 1,876 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,433-square-foot lot. $768,000
46 Crest Road. One-family three story, built in 1965, 1,930 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,438-square-foot lot. $725,000
19 Cottage St. One-family conventional, built in 1907, 3,060 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,249-square-foot lot. $724,900
8 Concord Terrace #8 Condo Town House, built in 2009, 1,981 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $690,000
29 Stevens Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,216 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,977-square-foot lot. $625,000
5 Carver Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,360 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $603,000
65 Dow St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,625 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,586-square-foot lot. $588,000
102 Arlington St. Two-family two family, built in 1892, 2,589 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,178-square-foot lot. $533,500
27 Hampden Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,430 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,390-square-foot lot. $525,000
10 Gibbs St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,932 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $480,000
148 School St. One-family conventional, built in 1917, 1,161 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,109-square-foot lot. $470,000
21 Deloss St. One-family old style, built in 1917, 1,822 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,006-square-foot lot. $465,000
15 Winthrop Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,547 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $400,000
1500 Worcester Road #830 Condo mid-rise, built in 1966, 1,295 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $389,900
1500 Worcester Road #502 Condo mid-rise, built in 1966, 1,295 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $326,000
1550 Worcester Road #511 Condo mid-rise, built in 1974, 972 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $272,000
67 Prescott St. #67 Condo Town House, built in 1954, 712 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $270,000
77 Nicholas Road #L Condo low-rise, built in 1964, 760 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $235,000
FRANKLIN
34 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,815 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,289-square-foot lot. $960,000
4 Jackson Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,907 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,880-square-foot lot. $915,000
72 Jefferson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,277 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,889-square-foot lot. $825,000
12 Dom Lea Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,264 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,469-square-foot lot. $820,000
55 Hillside Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1923, 2,816 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,946-square-foot lot. $790,000
37 Winter St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,715 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,740-square-foot lot. $777,000
51 Vail Drive #51 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 2,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $585,000
37 Everett St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,471 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,516-square-foot lot. $525,500
120 Summer St. One-family old style, built in 1877, 1,766 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,745-square-foot lot. $450,000
55 Stone Ridge Road #55 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,236 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $435,000
15 Summer St. #101 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,350 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $429,000
15 Summer St. #203 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,469 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000
131 Wachusett St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,364 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $424,000
24 Hawthorne Vlg #A Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,787 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $400,000
25 Nason St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,390 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,810-square-foot lot. $330,000
FREETOWN
18 Winfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 3,107 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 32,496-square-foot lot. $750,000
GEORGETOWN
4 Horsemint Circle #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 2,993 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $795,000
53 Lakeshore Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,810-square-foot lot. $552,000
14 Larch Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 925 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,400-square-foot lot. $440,000
GLOUCESTER
84 Wheeler St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,172 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,598-square-foot lot. $929,000
3 Ocean Highlands One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,512 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,433-square-foot lot. $640,000
304-A Western Ave. #304A Condo. $599,000
5 Adams Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,102 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $530,000
61 Western Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 1,044 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $515,000
3 Flume Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,392 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,200-square-foot lot. $462,000
6 Brightside Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 834 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $453,000
GRAFTON
2 Patriot Way One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 4,113 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 26,136-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
1 Patriot Way One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,864 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $980,000
8 Usher Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,911 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $555,000
64 Hudson Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,240 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $476,000
44 N Main St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,200 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $470,000
48 Edward Drive #48 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,215 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $399,900
3 Messier St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1935, 884 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 23,087-square-foot lot. $260,000
GROVELAND
16 Lanen Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,078 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $465,000
12 Groveland Commons Way #12 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,382 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
HALIFAX
404 River St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,179-square-foot lot. $508,000
358 Holmes St. One-family ranch, built in 1985, 1,574 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 46,970-square-foot lot. $450,000
207 Twin Lakes Drive #207 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,054 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $335,000
HANOVER
32 Hammer Hook Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 3,538 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
71 Read Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,183 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,461-square-foot lot. $900,000
128 Cedarwood Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,236 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $700,000
HANSON
36 Fairwood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,100 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,750-square-foot lot. $610,000
HARVARD
129 Brown Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,790 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 148,104-square-foot lot. $1,360,000
13 Eldridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,084 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 66,647-square-foot lot. $870,000
52 Tahanto Trl One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,374 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 78,844-square-foot lot. $840,500
11 Trail Ridge Way #B Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,984 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $215,400
HAVERHILL
9 Lyons Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 3,224 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 71,874-square-foot lot. $994,000
6 Massasoit Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,692 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,208-square-foot lot. $772,500
21 Keeley St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,757 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,330-square-foot lot. $705,000
63 Varnum St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1930, 2,099 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,590-square-foot lot. $570,000
47 Upland Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $520,000
12 W Parish Ridge Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1922, 1,516 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,200-square-foot lot. $500,000
631 Riverside Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $462,000
243 Primrose St. One-family old style, built in 1902, 1,621 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,605-square-foot lot. $452,500
60 Brickett Hill Circle #60 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,526 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $450,000
3 Merrill St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,313 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,401-square-foot lot. $440,000
19 Angle St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,404 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,548-square-foot lot. $420,000
32 Warrenton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,212-square-foot lot. $400,000
94 Gile St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,880 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 142,441-square-foot lot. $385,000
38 Westland Terrace. One-family split entry, built in 1973, 1,928 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,069-square-foot lot. $358,000
144 Old Ferry Road #C Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $322,000
71 S Kimball St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,201-square-foot lot. $315,000
21 Wingate St. #404 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,048 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $301,000
32 E Broadway #A Condo Town House, built in 1987, 846 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $263,001
123 S Elm St. #123 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 782 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $232,000
11 Upland Ave. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,358 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,856-square-foot lot. $225,000
116 Hunters Run Place #116 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 948 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $205,000
HINGHAM
2 Black Rock Drive #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 3,596 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths. $3,790,000
4 Fox Run Way One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 3,933 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 37,578-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
78 Thistle Patch Way #78 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 2,038 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,500,000
40 Hersey St. One-family Colonial, built in 1911, 2,183 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,850-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
532 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1820, 3,202 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,640-square-foot lot. $1,435,000
108 Scotland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 3,007 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,184-square-foot lot. $1,430,000
11 Gardner St. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 2,460 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,310-square-foot lot. $1,280,000
24 Grove Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,355-square-foot lot. $835,000
1 Whitehorse Road. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,495 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,201-square-foot lot. $710,000
12 Nutty Hill Road #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1940, 1,671 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000
HOLBROOK
4 Kingsley St. One-family raised ranch, built in 2021, 1,848 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,136-square-foot lot. $615,000
34 Revere St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,800-square-foot lot. $500,000
22 Christies Way #22 Condo. $442,900
72 Rindone St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,284-square-foot lot. $420,000
595 South St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 638 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,448-square-foot lot. $385,000
3 Lantern Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,735 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,095-square-foot lot. $360,000
716 S Franklin St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 1,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,240-square-foot lot. $350,000
HOLLISTON
195 Mohawk Path One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 3,566 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 54,232-square-foot lot. $1,335,000
628 Fiske St. One-family garrison, built in 1981, 2,424 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $840,000
11 Spruce St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,476 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $600,000
36 Christopher Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 905 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $575,000
HOPKINTON
1 Oak St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,326 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 51,362-square-foot lot. $1,530,000
29 Glen Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,574 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 47,010-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
4 Longwood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,128 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,916-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
23 Weston Lane #23 Condo, built in 2022, 2,250 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $874,000
111 Winter St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 1,547 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 158,445-square-foot lot. $850,000
30 Lakepoint Way #30 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 2,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $822,000
41 Weston Lane #41 Condo. $814,000
51 Spruce St. #51 Condo, built in 2017, 1,639 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $800,000
219 Winter St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,374 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 119,677-square-foot lot. $650,000
151 E Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,172 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,104-square-foot lot. $545,000
HUDSON
5 Elizabeth Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,640 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,380-square-foot lot. $885,000
250 Main St. #420 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,147 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000
36 Old North Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,010 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 71,761-square-foot lot. $340,000
13 Temi Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 2,080 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,632-square-foot lot. $200,000
HULL
238 Nantasket Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,586-square-foot lot. $825,000
167 Samoset Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 3,077 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,450-square-foot lot. $670,000
48 Whitehead Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1915, 1,608 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,060-square-foot lot. $570,000
16 Rivers Edge Road #16 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,699 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $249,950
16 Rivers Edge Road #16 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,699 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $249,950
155 George Washington Blvd #110 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 900 square feet. $202,500
HYDE PARK
22-24 Glenwood Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 2,678 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,661-square-foot lot. $800,000
11 Bunker St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,530 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,906-square-foot lot. $680,000
7 Austin St. #1 Condo. $669,000
29 Alwin St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1957, 1,781 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,128-square-foot lot. $562,000
33 Dietz Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1950, 1,781 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,383-square-foot lot. $545,000
1 Westinghouse Plz #C206 Condo low-rise, built in 2010, 1,033 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 1,033-square-foot lot. $224,379
IPSWICH
7 Jones Court. One-family contemporary, built in 1993, 3,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,148-square-foot lot. $870,000
11 Putnam Road. Two-family Town House, built in 1900, 2,460 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,762-square-foot lot. $500,000
JAMAICA PLAIN
50 Eliot St. One-family Colonial, built in 1821, 4,519 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
6 Warren Sq #6 Condo duplex, built in 2001, 2,101 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,101-square-foot lot. $1,388,000
99 Williams St. #6 Condo. $1,015,000
193 Perkins St. #I502 Condo free-standng, built in 1976, 1,554 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,855-square-foot lot. $950,000
37 Oakview Terrace #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1905, 1,378 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $940,000
67 South St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2016, 1,195 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $845,000
131 Green St. #105 Condo low-rise, built in 2006, 1,135 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,135-square-foot lot. $825,000
22 Kingsboro Park #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1923, 1,013 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,013-square-foot lot. $775,000
54 Green St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 1,123 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,123-square-foot lot. $710,000
71-73 Perkins St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1880, 1,082 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,082-square-foot lot. $675,000
17 Lourdes Ave. #2 Condo decker, built in 1925, 1,053 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,053-square-foot lot. $660,000
88 W Walnut Park #88 Condo free-standng, built in 1915, 1,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,740-square-foot lot. $581,500
141 South St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1919, 852 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 852-square-foot lot. $567,000
99 Williams St. #1 Condo. $549,000
217 Boylston St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1905, 568 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 568-square-foot lot. $445,000
KINGSTON
132 Wolf Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,438 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,401-square-foot lot. $965,250
71 3 Rivers Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,229 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,788-square-foot lot. $715,000
4 Summer St. One-family antique, built in 1720, 2,850 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,098-square-foot lot. $610,000
7 Clifton Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1974, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,210-square-foot lot. $570,000
14 Howlands Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,440 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $559,000
22 Chilton Ave. One-family ranch, built in 2006, 960 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,791-square-foot lot. $550,000
47 Prospect St. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,200 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 74,052-square-foot lot. $535,000
10 Blair Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 2,123 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,113-square-foot lot. $275,000
LAKEVILLE
59 Highland Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 2007, 1,456 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,000-square-foot lot. $640,000
LAWRENCE
59-61 Dracut St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 4,905 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $760,000
33 Pembroke Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $485,000
16 Ohio Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,280 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,743-square-foot lot. $472,000
46 Kendall St. One-family conventional, built in 1905, 1,331 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,077-square-foot lot. $435,000
6 Essex Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,408 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,450-square-foot lot. $430,000
589 Haverhill St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 5,056 square feet, 18 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,569-square-foot lot. $410,000
3 Melrose St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,207 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,740-square-foot lot. $365,000
2 Woodland St. #C Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,254 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $327,500
LEXINGTON
55 Kendall Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,761 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 18,700-square-foot lot. $2,300,000
39 Asbury St. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 2,644 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $1,840,000
36 Highland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,386 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,648-square-foot lot. $1,790,000
10 Dexter Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1933, 1,504 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,360-square-foot lot. $1,168,000
364 Massachusetts Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1958, 1,692 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,320-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
303 Bedford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,464-square-foot lot. $980,000
31 Fletcher Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 2,042 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $970,200
32 Tarbell Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,040 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,550-square-foot lot. $925,000
665 Lowell St. #56 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 1,735 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $770,000
22 Ewell Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $700,000
LINCOLN
136 Weston Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2000, 5,569 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 110,207-square-foot lot. $2,480,000
24 Sandy Pond Road. One-family antique, built in 1895, 3,512 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 150,654-square-foot lot. $1,950,000
233 Lincoln Road. One-family conventional, built in 1864, 2,870 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 95,812-square-foot lot. $1,105,000
8 N Commons #C Condo Town House, built in 1991, 1,256 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $445,000
82 Virginia Road #102 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,277 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $216,706
LITTLETON
47 Hartwell Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,380 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $800,000
30 Harvard Road #30 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,522 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,014-square-foot lot. $539,000
LOWELL
40 Oheir Way One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,388 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $910,000
210 3rd St. Two-family duplex, built in 1985, 2,052 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,815-square-foot lot. $630,000
262 Shaw St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,228 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,119-square-foot lot. $630,000
90 Endicott St. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,160 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,720-square-foot lot. $600,000
17 Victoria St. One-family conventional, built in 1888, 1,747 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,042-square-foot lot. $565,000
25 Charant Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1983, 1,210 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,524-square-foot lot. $499,000
62 Columbia St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 816 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,650-square-foot lot. $430,000
2 Jewett Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,044 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,680-square-foot lot. $365,100
200-A Market St. #103 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,452 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $356,000
240 Jackson St. #611 Condo/Apt, built in 1950, 1,266 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $340,000
80 Swan St. #222 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,107 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $327,000
256-C Market St. #4201 Condo/Apt, built in 1908, 868 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $290,000
278 W Meadow Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,025 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,235-square-foot lot. $290,000
1524 Gorham St. #204 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 857 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000
256-C Market St. #3514 Condo/Apt, built in 1908, 890 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000
1305 Lawrence St. #F10 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 880 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $266,000
1600 Skyline Drive #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 880 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $255,000
LYNN
16 Trinity Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 4,710 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,239-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
15 Joel Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 3,420 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,816-square-foot lot. $955,000
458 Chatham St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,684 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,048-square-foot lot. $830,000
263 Lynn Shore Drive. One-family victorian, built in 1890, 2,721 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,509-square-foot lot. $810,000
121 Emerald Drive. One-family split entry, built in 2002, 1,548 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,047-square-foot lot. $800,000
6 Susan Drive #26 Condo. $695,000
42 Brimblecom St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,803 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,825-square-foot lot. $690,000
126 Adams St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,182 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,163-square-foot lot. $680,000
8 Susan Drive #25 Condo. $675,000
24 Conomo Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,905 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $672,500
122 Bowler St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $650,000
40 Stonewood Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,221 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,147-square-foot lot. $620,000
54 Mall St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 3,230 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,042-square-foot lot. $600,000
133 Lynnfield St. Two-family old style, built in 1900, 2,027 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,301-square-foot lot. $550,000
24 Rand St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,264 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,627-square-foot lot. $540,000
32 Judge Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,544 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,930-square-foot lot. $520,000
95 Nahant St. #5 Condo high-rise, built in 1978, 738 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 30,137-square-foot lot. $310,000
12 Portland St. #2 Condo, built in 1930, 655 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 15,928-square-foot lot. $260,000
LYNNFIELD
5 Daventry Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 3,241 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $1,889,000
4 Daventry Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 4,013 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 58,501-square-foot lot. $1,340,000
62 Lincoln Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,568 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,277-square-foot lot. $1,026,000
11 Island Road. One-family split entry, built in 2002, 2,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,884-square-foot lot. $1,001,000
52 Pyburn Road #52 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,743 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $695,000
MALDEN
52 Francis St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 2,769 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $950,000
50-52 Brackenbury St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,744 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,101-square-foot lot. $850,000
27 Johnson St. One-family split entry, built in 1984, 1,417 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,310-square-foot lot. $841,100
67 Summit St. #67 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,674 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $728,000
12 Bishop Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,088 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 3,001-square-foot lot. $700,000
14 Phillips St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,545 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,215-square-foot lot. $670,000
22 Village Court #22 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,200 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $451,000
MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA
6 Tanglewood Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1977, 4,652 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,285-square-foot lot. $1,635,000
16 Desmond Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,940 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,947-square-foot lot. $785,000
1 Spy Rock Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1960, 2,978 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 84,206-square-foot lot. $380,000
MANSFIELD
83 Colonial Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,405 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,468-square-foot lot. $1,282,000
38 Old North Trl One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,041 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,006-square-foot lot. $1,165,000
91 South St. One-family antique, built in 1745, 1,966 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $790,000
660 N Main St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,454 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $770,000
15 Reservoir St. #21 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,977 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $620,000
631 East St. #K101 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,309 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $495,000
9 Blake Place #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 709 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $343,500
MARBLEHEAD
5 Haley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,676 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,357-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
27 Rowland St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,084 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,025,000
27 Rowland St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,118 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,025,000
14 Alexander Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,462 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,875-square-foot lot. $965,000
6 Hines Court. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,461 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,663-square-foot lot. $880,000
71 Atlantic Ave. One-family old style, built in 1883, 751 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,295-square-foot lot. $617,500
127 W Shore Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,364 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,865-square-foot lot. $440,000
59 Prospect St. #B4 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 720 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $363,000
119 Elm St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 570 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $330,000
MARION
10 Autumn Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1991, 2,269 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,939-square-foot lot. $805,000
30 River Road. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 970 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $425,000
MARLBOROUGH
43 Blossom Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,926 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $700,000
169 Clinton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 2,292 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,776-square-foot lot. $690,000
52 Heatherwood Drive #52 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 1,830 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $510,000
475 Northboro Rd W #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,580 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $465,000
25 West St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,110 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,468-square-foot lot. $300,000
MARSHFIELD
36 Cove St. One-family conventional, built in 1983, 2,054 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,700-square-foot lot. $1,960,000
120 Preston Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 2,550 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,725-square-foot lot. $1,785,000
50 Bay Point Path One-family contemporary, built in 1979, 3,977 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
49 Waltham Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1940, 600 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $815,000
65 Whiffletree Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 1,702 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,040-square-foot lot. $780,000
22 Dudley Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,663 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $750,000
65 Seaview Ave. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,885 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,750-square-foot lot. $721,500
919 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,927 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 140,133-square-foot lot. $670,000
61 Orchard Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,870 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,040-square-foot lot. $605,000
41 Ford St. One-family cottage, built in 1948, 892 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $560,000
11 Stage Lane. One-family cottage, built in 1938, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,250-square-foot lot. $475,000
17 Longview Terrace. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,199 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $295,000
1801 Ocean St. #W22 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 667 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $245,000
451 School St. #5-4 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 923 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $245,000
1801 Ocean St. #B1 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 744 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $235,000
MATTAPAN
72 Wellington Hill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1919, 2,801 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,169-square-foot lot. $950,000
11 Hosmer St. One-family semi detachd, built in 2021, 1,638 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,024-square-foot lot. $290,000
13 Hosmer St. One-family semi detachd, built in 2020, 1,638 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,774-square-foot lot. $290,000
MAYNARD
101 Great Road. Two-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,178 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $525,000
MEDFIELD
329 North St. Two-family antique, built in 1881, 4,442 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 121,023-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
9 Garry Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,415 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,010-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
34 Nebo St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,816 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,002-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
14 Country Way One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,355 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $1,015,000
10 Curve St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,706 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,358-square-foot lot. $825,000
11 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,584 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $635,000
8 Curve St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1840, 1,521 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,018-square-foot lot. $610,000
17 Turtlebrook Way One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,014-square-foot lot. $603,000
MEDFORD
65 Damon Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,808 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,619-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
65 Summer St. #65 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,725 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,075,000
84 Golden Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,508 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
75 Sargent Road. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,894 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,350-square-foot lot. $940,000
16 Willard Ave. #1 Condo. $939,000
320 Middlesex Ave. #207 Condo high-rise, built in 2021, 1,466 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $818,400
45 Maurice St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,376 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,266-square-foot lot. $705,000
29 Aquavia Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,375-square-foot lot. $700,000
91 Fountain St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,385-square-foot lot. $700,000
30 Revere Beach Pkwy #415 Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 1,098 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $571,000
289 Elm St. #62 Condo high-rise, built in 1981, 1,062 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $540,000
15 Walker St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,058 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $440,000
MEDWAY
31 Broken Tree Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,907 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,441-square-foot lot. $928,000
10 Pine St. One-family old style, built in 1928, 1,142 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $686,000
14 Puddingstone Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 1,916 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,550-square-foot lot. $588,000
14 Sanford St. #29 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 981 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $367,000
MELROSE
159 Florence St. One-family victorian, built in 1900, 1,936 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $1,141,000
2-4 Lakecroft Court. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1860, 3,486 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,854-square-foot lot. $1,125,500
68 Cutter St. Two-family conventional, built in 1898, 3,162 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,031-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
9 Cricklewood Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,442 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,952-square-foot lot. $930,000
47 Sanford St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,424 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,463-square-foot lot. $811,000
359 Washington St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,276 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,655-square-foot lot. $790,000
MERRIMAC
1 W Shore Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,891 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,121-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
20 Lakewoods Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,272 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,500-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
17 Carriage Court #17 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,365 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $396,000
METHUEN
72 Phoebe St. #72 Condo. $839,310
147-149 Jackson St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1930, 3,136 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,139-square-foot lot. $690,000
22 Falcon St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,764 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,328-square-foot lot. $550,000
179 Berkeley St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,964 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $515,000
24 Penobscot Circle #24 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,464 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $465,000
219 East St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,792 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,383-square-foot lot. $451,745
11 Laurel Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $431,000
6 Kirk St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,283 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,001-square-foot lot. $425,000
121 Elm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 2,077 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,901-square-foot lot. $420,000
45 Washington St. #92 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,320 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000
302 Howe St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,368 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $400,000
25 Oak St. #C Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,058 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000
7 Tyler St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,693 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,202-square-foot lot. $375,000
23 Hampshire Road #303 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 980 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $341,000
50 Danbury Drive #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 670 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $240,000
MIDDLEBOROUGH
28 Tispaquin St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,678 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 137,935-square-foot lot. $732,000
262 Old Center St. One-family contemporary, built in 1981, 1,572 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 130,965-square-foot lot. $625,000
112 Everett St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,238 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $440,000
6 Gibbs Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1977, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 104,394-square-foot lot. $355,000
MIDDLETON
155 Forest St. One-family conventional, built in 1955, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,177-square-foot lot. $369,900
MILFORD
48 Howard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,352 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,886-square-foot lot. $650,000
1 Zain Circle #1 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 2,098 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $632,000
102 Purchase St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,952 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,531-square-foot lot. $600,000
4 Vassar Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $551,000
1 Sabatinelli Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,526 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,281-square-foot lot. $470,000
9 Godfrey Lane #9 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,643 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $455,000
10 W Walnut St. Two-family two family, built in 1850, 2,704 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $388,000
15 Shadowbrook Lane #28 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,060 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $260,000
MILLIS
5 Rivendell Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,016 square feet, on 38,938-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
18 Richardson Drive #273 Condo. $868,450
14 Richardson Drive #271 Condo. $844,955
16 Richardson Drive #272 Condo. $780,353
193 Exchange St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,857 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,939-square-foot lot. $600,000
49 Morse Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1935, 1,721 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,958-square-foot lot. $526,000
MILTON
179 Robbins St. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 2,120 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,415-square-foot lot. $1,170,000
88 Wharf St. #310 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 2,225 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,080,000
131 Eliot St. #405 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,117 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $750,000
3 Breck St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,318 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,159-square-foot lot. $735,000
20 Mechanic St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1820, 1,472 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $705,000
NATICK
43 Franconia Ave. One-family split level, built in 1950, 1,354 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,102-square-foot lot. $1,754,545
158 Cottage St. One-family garrison, built in 1953, 2,415 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 34,543-square-foot lot. $1,425,000
11 Lakewood Road. One-family ranch, built in 1946, 1,341 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,441-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
29 Arbor Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 3,240 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,233-square-foot lot. $1,320,000
23 Vesta Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,548 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,091-square-foot lot. $1,280,000
8 Coleman Court #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 2,619 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,634-square-foot lot. $929,000
12 Broads Ave. One-family old style, built in 1940, 1,778 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,138-square-foot lot. $862,000
46 Beacon St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,459 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,401-square-foot lot. $675,000
40 Nouvelle Way #T834 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,041 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $655,000
32 Circular Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,281 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,734-square-foot lot. $615,000
180 Boden Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,472 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,606-square-foot lot. $605,000
1 Hill St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,088 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,758-square-foot lot. $589,900
10 Willow St. One-family old style, built in 1830, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,370-square-foot lot. $499,900
NEEDHAM
210 West St. #210 Condo duplex, built in 2013, 3,258 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths. $1,500,000
400 Hunnewell St. #103 Condo. $1,160,000
85 Peacedale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,376 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
234 Valley Road. One-family split level, built in 1952, 1,127 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
27 Carol Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,656 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $850,000
NEWBURY
178 Hay St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,496 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 245,243-square-foot lot. $835,000
5 Basin Front Drive. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1930, 1,046 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,700-square-foot lot. $800,000
NEWBURYPORT
14 Market St. Three-family family flat, built in 1780, 3,312 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $825,000
15 Dove St. One-family antique, built in 1850, 1,346 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,070-square-foot lot. $808,000
17 Dove St. Two-family duplex, built in 1800, 2,418 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,330-square-foot lot. $725,000
18 Market Sq #18MB Condo. $678,000
4 Reilly Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 934 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,076-square-foot lot. $595,000
20 Market St. #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 853 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000
6 Woodman Way #307 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $495,000
37 Milk St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 903 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $390,000
NEWTON
197 Nehoiden Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,514 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,212-square-foot lot. $3,915,000
17 Kesseler Way One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 5,137 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 17,854-square-foot lot. $3,398,888
7 Parker Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 3,364 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 11,422-square-foot lot. $2,435,000
448 Quinobequin Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1952, 3,276 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 17,398-square-foot lot. $2,125,000
53-55 Athelstane Road #53 Condo. $1,950,000
350 Boylston St. #302 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 2,480 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 125,777-square-foot lot. $1,925,000
19 Westchester Road #21 Condo. $1,875,000
234 Quinobequin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1931, 2,362 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,220-square-foot lot. $1,865,000
287 Langley Road #43 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,432 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 552,226-square-foot lot. $1,840,000
1919 Commonwealth Ave. #1919 Condo. $1,725,000
446-448 Lowell Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 4,358 square feet, 16 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,120-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
25 Puritan Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,852 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,670-square-foot lot. $1,365,000
21-23 Winchester Road. Two-family two family, built in 1940, 3,630 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,936-square-foot lot. $1,355,000
79 Maplewood Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,259 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,200-square-foot lot. $1,260,000
12 Milo St. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 1,996 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,130-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
11 Angier Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,824 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,140-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
87 Derby St. One-family Colonial, built in 1857, 1,750 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,850-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
3 Warren Ave. #2 Condo townhse-end, built in 2008, 2,050 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $1,158,500
39 Wheeler Road. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,356 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,430-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
1175 Chestnut St. #2 Condo victorian, built in 1850, 2,272 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 202,720-square-foot lot. $1,148,000
281 Ward St. One-family old style, built in 1922, 1,757 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,444-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
45 Warren St. #2 Condo victorian, built in 1860, 1,192 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,872-square-foot lot. $1,020,775
25 Trowbridge St. #25 Condo. $1,015,000
68 Mill St. #68 Condo duplex, built in 1880, 1,201 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,401-square-foot lot. $1,001,000
57 Cook St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1860, 2,048 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,510-square-foot lot. $950,000
293 Webster St. Two-family two family, built in 1919, 2,658 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,908-square-foot lot. $855,000
250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #1506S Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,266 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $837,000
83 Staniford St. #6 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,314 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 133,339-square-foot lot. $825,000
174 Adams St. #11 Condo townhse-end, built in 1987, 1,444 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,024-square-foot lot. $810,000
29 Trowbridge St. #29 Condo. $775,000
45 Warren St. #1 Condo victorian, built in 1860, 1,261 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,872-square-foot lot. $729,225
221 Auburn St. #2 Condo old style, built in 1850, 897 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,850-square-foot lot. $710,000
91-95 Dalby St. #1 Condo townhse-end, built in 1880, 1,139 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,510-square-foot lot. $615,000
31 Trowbridge St. #31 Condo. $550,000
39 Commonwealth Ave. #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1938, 695 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 16,371-square-foot lot. $517,000
613 Grove St. #613 Condo. $460,000
615 Grove St. #615 Condo. $460,000
617 Grove St. #617 Condo. $460,000
91 Staniford St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,314 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 133,339-square-foot lot. $400,000
NORFOLK
51 Noon Hill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,490 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,871-square-foot lot. $820,000
17 Castle Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,248 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 58,920-square-foot lot. $815,000
25 Sumner St. #25 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,088 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $747,455
62 Rockwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,961 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,674-square-foot lot. $698,000
19 Cleary Circle #19 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $670,000
7 Lois Lane #7 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 2,540 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000
54 Cleveland St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,251 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $562,500
7 Valentine Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 59,948-square-foot lot. $545,000
NORTH ANDOVER
1789 Great Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 4,835 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 57,935-square-foot lot. $1,376,000
127 Kara Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 5,364 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,156-square-foot lot. $1,370,000
271 Stevens St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 3,932 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,026-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
691 Great Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,895 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 93,654-square-foot lot. $1,160,000
145 Weyland Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,222 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $1,000,100
191 Hay Meadow Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1980, 3,746 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $920,000
153 Cortland Drive #153 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 2,360 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $835,000
87 Buckingham Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 2,029 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,878-square-foot lot. $630,000
150 Laconia Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 1,728 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $602,000
379 Sutton St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,399 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths, on 16,666-square-foot lot. $580,000
9 Walker Road #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 794 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000
4 Fernview Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 675 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $220,000
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
167 Horace Darling Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,196 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,100-square-foot lot. $535,000
114-R Freeman St. One-family conventional, built in 1935, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 431,680-square-foot lot. $480,000
190 Fisher St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 1,704 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $415,000
9 Poppasquash Road #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,455 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000
80 West St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,168 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,193-square-foot lot. $205,000
NORTH READING
10 James Millen Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,293 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $1,575,000
18 Mill St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 3,625 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 93,218-square-foot lot. $1,022,000
4 Barberry Road. One-family ranch, built in 1985, 1,792 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $825,000
4 April Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1940, 1,812 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $720,000
230 Martins Lndg #405 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,140 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $545,000
240 Martins Lndg #302 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 965 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $459,900
NORTHBOROUGH
253 Brewer St. One-family split level, built in 1968, 1,648 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 26,545-square-foot lot. $775,000
27 Dunia Lane #27 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 2,093 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 174,240-square-foot lot. $720,000
4 Park St. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,802 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,600-square-foot lot. $685,500
1 Meadowbrook Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,919-square-foot lot. $340,000
NORTON
57 New Taunton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,479 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 130,244-square-foot lot. $750,000
115 Burt St. One-family ranch, built in 2000, 1,560 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $565,000
21 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,382 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $500,000
58 Eddy St. One-family log, built in 1985, 764 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,499-square-foot lot. $355,000
19 Hill St. #15 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 648 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $205,000
NORWELL
10 Forest Rdg One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 3,094 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $1,640,000
19 Holly Berry Trl One-family contemporary, built in 1982, 2,670 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $1,520,000
103 Cross St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,298 square feet, 3 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $685,000
NORWOOD
15 Emerson Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 2,289 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,830-square-foot lot. $940,000
237-239 Winter St. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,240 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,966-square-foot lot. $765,000
153 Spruce Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,596 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,170-square-foot lot. $650,000
514 Nichols St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 1,397 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,000-square-foot lot. $650,000
24 Morningside Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,843 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,794-square-foot lot. $587,000
88 Nichols St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,916 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,662-square-foot lot. $550,000
85 Jacobsen Drive. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,151 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $480,000
223 Rock St. #E8 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 683 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $265,000
315 Neponset St. #80 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 753 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $225,000
PEABODY
4 Pierpont St. Two-family old style, built in 1852, 3,004 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 5,049-square-foot lot. $759,000
2 Stone Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,856 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,718-square-foot lot. $730,000
6 Perkins St. Two-family gambrel, built in 1914, 2,178 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $701,000
15 Pound Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1982, 1,664 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,860-square-foot lot. $640,000
34 Forest St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,960 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $625,000
27 Blair Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,059-square-foot lot. $560,000
16 Mount Pleasant Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,504 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,935-square-foot lot. $530,000
32 Essex Green Lane #32 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000
13 Boulderbrook Drive #13 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,258 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $508,000
1100 Salem St. #96 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,234 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $500,000
PEMBROKE
10 Liane Way One-family split level, built in 1976, 1,192 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,257-square-foot lot. $634,000
595 Washington St. #B4 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 1,696 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $617,000
59 Bagnell Drive #59 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,931 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $554,000
283 Plymouth St. One-family garrison, built in 1971, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,088-square-foot lot. $552,500
5 Newbury Drive #5 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,592 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $549,000
29 Valley Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1974, 1,459 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,115-square-foot lot. $400,000
PEPPERELL
84 Townsend St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 890 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 80,873-square-foot lot. $890,150
10 Cheyenne Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 3,156 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,148-square-foot lot. $600,000
110 Hollis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,792 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 86,101-square-foot lot. $576,000
26 Park St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 2,609 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,813-square-foot lot. $565,000
35 High St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 2,426 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $465,000
15-17 Prospect St. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,288 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,940-square-foot lot. $330,000
PLYMOUTH
202 Court St. One-family Colonial, built in 1901, 3,047 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,614-square-foot lot. $975,000
9 Forest Edge One-family contemporary, built in 2002, 3,297 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,345-square-foot lot. $960,000
15 Saddleback One-family contemporary, built in 2011, 3,730 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,091-square-foot lot. $932,500
43 Spencer Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 2002, 2,275 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,614-square-foot lot. $740,000
64 Cottage Cv One-family contemporary, built in 2006, 2,056 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,170-square-foot lot. $695,000
2 Heartwood One-family Town House, built in 2018, 1,586 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,827-square-foot lot. $690,000
10 Langford Road. One-family garrison, built in 1969, 2,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,813-square-foot lot. $685,000
32 Fairway Drive #32 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 3,525 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $675,000
23 Bartlett Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 1,989 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,148-square-foot lot. $650,000
216 Water St. #303B Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,102 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $648,900
27 Village West Trl One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,874 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,019-square-foot lot. $640,000
21 Winthrop Road. One-family ranch, built in 2004, 1,568 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $577,500
36 Sterling Blvd #36 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,794 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $557,000
774 Long Pond Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1988, 2,137 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $550,000
1521 State Road. One-family garrison, built in 1947, 2,550 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,094-square-foot lot. $548,000
29 Highland Terrace #2913 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,784 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000
33 Hillside Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1986, 1,582 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,914-square-foot lot. $532,000
245 Clark Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,004 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,148-square-foot lot. $500,000
82 Joyce Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,455-square-foot lot. $489,900
1 Gordon Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,067 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,497-square-foot lot. $425,000
3 W Hill Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,712 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $371,450
3 Marc Drive #3B7 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 942 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,000
QUINCY
7 Atherton St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,386 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $900,000
36 Warren Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,081 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,070-square-foot lot. $889,000
10 Bedford St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,096 square feet, 10 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,800-square-foot lot. $855,000
188 Quincy Ave. #A4 Condo. $740,000
30 Prout St. Two-family duplex, built in 1885, 1,728 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,432-square-foot lot. $728,000
341 Granite St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,088 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,778-square-foot lot. $693,000
18 Cliveden St. #403 Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 1,212 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $675,000
48 Ocean Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1906, 1,193 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,738-square-foot lot. $640,000
69-71 Avalon Ave. #69 Condo. $634,900
77 Adams St. #304 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,010 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $529,900
123 Elm St. #D5 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 1,341 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $498,500
10 Seaport Drive #2517 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 844 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $455,000
91 Washington St. #16 Condo mid-rise, built in 1964, 740 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $356,000
133 Commander Shea Blvd #407 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 644 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $337,000
300 Congress St. #316 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,371 square feet. $300,000
RANDOLPH
15 Hillsdale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,068 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,600-square-foot lot. $470,000
151 Bittersweet Lane #205 Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 865 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $270,000
7 Pauline St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 768 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $250,000
RAYNHAM
163 Clubhouse Circle. One-family ranch, built in 2006, 1,416 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $575,000
READING
3 Gilmore Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 2,664 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,602-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
7 Perkins Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,958 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,700-square-foot lot. $975,000
54 Audubon Road. One-family split level, built in 1971, 1,925 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,496-square-foot lot. $900,000
31 Martin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 1,929 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,375-square-foot lot. $775,000
5 Oak St. One-family split level, built in 1975, 1,656 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,432-square-foot lot. $599,000
7 Augustus Court #1002 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 955 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $442,500
REVERE
120 Savage St. Two-family two family, built in 1964, 3,248 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,546-square-foot lot. $900,000
1 Spray Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1947, 3,132 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,297-square-foot lot. $890,000
119 Winthrop Pkwy Two-family two family, built in 1954, 2,616 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,201-square-foot lot. $769,000
603 Revere Beach Pkwy #603 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,865 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $600,000
42 Pearl Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 934 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,383-square-foot lot. $575,000
632 Beach St. One-family ranch, built in 1900, 1,594 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,446-square-foot lot. $575,000
24 Shurtleff St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,428 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,077-square-foot lot. $570,000
261 Fenno St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,386 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,471-square-foot lot. $535,000
31 Martin St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,770-square-foot lot. $509,900
350 Revere Beach Blvd #2A Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $488,070
19 Blaney Court #19 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,130 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000
23 Blaney Court #23 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,130 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000
85 Standish Road #85 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,740 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000
95 Centennial Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,118 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,821-square-foot lot. $355,000
ROCKLAND
31 Winding Way One-family raised ranch, built in 1983, 1,823 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $590,000
340 Centre Ave. #51 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,716 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 872,507-square-foot lot. $400,000
ROCKPORT
4 Landmark Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 2,147 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,371-square-foot lot. $1,315,000
19 Mount Pleasant St. Two-family conventional, built in 1857, 1,003 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 610-square-foot lot. $970,000
32 High St. One-family antique, built in 1725, 1,962 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,966-square-foot lot. $900,000
ROSLINDALE
206 Beech St. One-family Colonial, built in 1901, 2,234 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,705-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
18 Jewett St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,081 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,367-square-foot lot. $990,000
20 Dale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 1,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,015-square-foot lot. $985,000
11 Hillview Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1928, 2,400 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,725-square-foot lot. $960,000
86 Aldrich St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,160 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,250-square-foot lot. $855,000
29 Zeller St. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 1,653 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $761,000
11 Tafthill Terrace #2 Condo. $595,000
139 Grew Ave. #II2 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,050-square-foot lot. $578,000
699 Hyde Park Ave. #5 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 743 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 743-square-foot lot. $395,000
800 Hyde Park Ave. #16 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 655 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 655-square-foot lot. $240,000
ROWLEY
34 Dodge Road. One-family ranch, built in 2018, 2,256 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,049-square-foot lot. $855,000
241 Boxford Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 1,731 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 127,518-square-foot lot. $437,500
ROXBURY
240 Humboldt Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 3,581 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,530-square-foot lot. $820,000
80 Blue Hill Ave. #5 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,287 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,287-square-foot lot. $390,000
40 Terrace St. #4 Condo. $250,000
132 Terrace St. #4 Condo. $225,000
132 Terrace St. #5 Condo. $225,000
SALEM
15 Linden Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1984, 3,014 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,251-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
10 Leval Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,708 square feet, 10 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,575-square-foot lot. $730,000
24 Forrester St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1850, 1,570 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,193-square-foot lot. $610,000
77 Barstow St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,081 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $570,000
3 Federal Court #3 Condo. $541,000
34 Walter St. #2R Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,098 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,600-square-foot lot. $500,000
8 Russell Drive #7B Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,586 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000
28 Moffatt Road #28 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,693 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $469,000
50 Weatherly Drive #50 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 2,195 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $449,000
19 Jackson St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,225 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,973-square-foot lot. $365,000
6 Flint St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 820 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 2,012-square-foot lot. $343,000
20 Loring Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 788 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 9,270-square-foot lot. $330,000
39 Harbor St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 933 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,516-square-foot lot. $312,500
SALISBURY
504 N End Blvd #E Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,421 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,290,000
9 Atlantic Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,548 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $862,500
5 Winterberry Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,256 square feet, 3 baths, on 16,409-square-foot lot. $785,000
14 Old County Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 1,632 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,973-square-foot lot. $625,000
20 Cable Ave. #17 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 909 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000
4 Francis Way #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,610 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $293,900
SAUGUS
26-R Saugus Ave. Two-family split entry, built in 1983, 4,056 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,002-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
55 Gates Road. Two-family ranch, built in 1989, 2,424 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,677-square-foot lot. $786,000
3 Conrad Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,366 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,876-square-foot lot. $755,000
19 Springdale Ave. One-family old style, built in 1940, 1,443 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $700,000
46 Juniper Drive. One-family split level, built in 1979, 1,941 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,303-square-foot lot. $700,000
26 Henry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,976 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,036-square-foot lot. $670,000
7 Saville St. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 2,064 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,402-square-foot lot. $665,000
4 Rogers Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,122 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,540-square-foot lot. $640,000
374 Lincoln Ave. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,594 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,190-square-foot lot. $615,500
37 Taylor St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $600,000
30 Springdale Ave. One-family old style, built in 1909, 1,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,999-square-foot lot. $595,000
9 Broadway #122 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 840 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $350,000
3 Katherine Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1972, 1,453 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,896-square-foot lot. $216,677
SCITUATE
6 Wendy Drive #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 3,138 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,835,000
352 Clapp Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2005, 4,782 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 55,757-square-foot lot. $1,585,000
85 Indian Trl One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 2,744 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,981-square-foot lot. $1,351,000
108 Maple St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,921 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,249-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
23 Dreamwold Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 1,950 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,483-square-foot lot. $900,000
29 River St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 1,360 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $875,000
45 Edgar Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 1,824 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $850,000
28 Fay Road. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,151-square-foot lot. $677,000
6 Macdonald Terrace #6E Condo. $669,900
78 Elm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,842 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,775-square-foot lot. $600,000
447 Clapp Road #447 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,970 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $585,000
SHARON
27 Bella Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 2,028 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,679-square-foot lot. $1,015,011
670 Mountain St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,614 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 215,036-square-foot lot. $870,000
34 Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 2,037 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,105-square-foot lot. $755,000
245-A Mountain St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 167,556-square-foot lot. $416,000
39 Bayberry Drive #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 696 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $255,000
SHERBORN
152 Maple St. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,303 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 108,900-square-foot lot. $885,000
SHREWSBURY
4 Meadow Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 3,045 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,011-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
10 Boylston St. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 4,511 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
154 S Quinsigamond Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,366 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,223-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
11 Heronwood Drive. Two-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,356 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,141-square-foot lot. $825,000
35 Rawson Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 1,986 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,355-square-foot lot. $765,000
22 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1776, 2,062 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,872-square-foot lot. $720,000
75 Mercury Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,218 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,215-square-foot lot. $550,000
76 Harrington Farms Way #76 Condo Town House, built in 1994, 1,542 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $515,000
395 S Quinsigamond Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 1,560 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,150-square-foot lot. $475,000
32 Wesleyan Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,193 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,625-square-foot lot. $450,000
SOMERVILLE
25 Elmwood St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,493 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,750-square-foot lot. $1,795,000
42 Liberty Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1905, 4,098 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,707-square-foot lot. $1,625,000
17 Rogers Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 3,190 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,360-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
31 Knowlton St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,238 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,935-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
131 Morrison Ave. #2 Condo, built in 1920, 1,469 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,200,000
48 Whitfield Road #50 Condo. $1,185,000
353 Summer St. #212 Condo low-rise, built in 2017, 1,094 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,175,000
2 Morrison Ave. #2A Condo conventional, built in 1900, 1,461 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,150,000
11 Fiske Ave. #11R Condo, built in 1910, 1,916 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,085,000
61 Woods Ave. Two-family decker, built in 1920, 2,112 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $1,029,900
65 Beacon St. #303 Condo low-rise, built in 1989, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $925,000
74 Josephine Ave. #A Condo two family, built in 1900, 1,177 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $800,000
83 Conwell Ave. #3 Condo. $785,000
83 Conwell Ave. #2 Condo. $784,000
24 Fellsway W #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1885, 1,214 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $721,000
474 Broadway #49 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 878 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $557,500
SOUTH BOSTON
1 O Street Place. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1920, 1,857 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,340-square-foot lot. $2,400,000
2 O Street Place. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1920, 1,857 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,055-square-foot lot. $2,400,000
271 W 5th St. Two-family row-middle, built in 1890, 2,285 square feet, 8 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,289-square-foot lot. $2,017,500
181 I St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,550 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,523-square-foot lot. $1,840,000
693-695 E 6th St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,332 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,650-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
853 E 4th St. #2 Condo. $1,585,000
555 E 5th St. #2 Condo. $1,348,050
21 M St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 2,295 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,577-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
862 E 2nd St. #7 Condo free-standng, built in 2011, 1,198 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,198-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
141 Dorchester Ave. #317 Condo high-rise, built in 2006, 1,544 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,544-square-foot lot. $1,224,000
5-1/2 Grimes St. Three-family decker, built in 1890, 1,908 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 970-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
121 Tudor St. #121 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 1,537 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,537-square-foot lot. $995,000
362-364 W Broadway #3 Condo. $960,000
362-364 W Broadway #5 Condo. $945,000
5 O St. #3 Condo. $830,000
2 Burnham Place #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 954 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 954-square-foot lot. $780,000
475 E 5th St. #3 Condo semi detachd, built in 1900, 832 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $766,000
80 Old Harbor St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 802 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 802-square-foot lot. $735,000
1 Scott Place #8 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,162 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,162-square-foot lot. $695,599
366 Dorchester St. #4 Condo free-standng, built in 2002, 944 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 944-square-foot lot. $680,000
472 E 4th St. #2 Condo. $598,000
45 W Broadway #108 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 801 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 801-square-foot lot. $575,000
26 Vinton St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1910, 700 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 700-square-foot lot. $558,000
350 W 4th St. #402 Condo low-rise, built in 1899, 614 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 614-square-foot lot. $531,000
151 W 6th St. #4 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 730 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 730-square-foot lot. $512,500
121 M St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 636 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 636-square-foot lot. $486,000
492 E Broadway #6 Condo. $445,000
523 E 2nd St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 436 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 436-square-foot lot. $445,000
SOUTHBOROUGH
22 Lovers Lane. One-family, on 44,823-square-foot lot. $1,499,999
19 Rockpoint Road. One-family garrison, built in 1966, 1,776 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,979-square-foot lot. $657,000
STONEHAM
36 Winship Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,856 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,830-square-foot lot. $1,425,000
150-152 Hancock St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1998, 3,360 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,357-square-foot lot. $1,120,000
60 Pond St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,319 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,286-square-foot lot. $676,000
65 Butler Ave. Two-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,855 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,549-square-foot lot. $535,000
300 Park Terrace Drive #354 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 972 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $408,000
159 Franklin St. #B4 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 868 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $236,000
STOUGHTON
130 Esten Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,142 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,331-square-foot lot. $790,000
798 Park St. One-family old style, built in 1901, 932 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,621-square-foot lot. $432,000
STOW
42 Sylvan Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 4,301 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 44,997-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
22 Sylvan Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,536 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,280-square-foot lot. $1,315,000
22 Wildwood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1979, 1,896 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 88,862-square-foot lot. $700,000
SUDBURY
109 Fox Run Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 3,540 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 91,401-square-foot lot. $1,375,000
31 Emerson Way One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,957 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,871-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
223 Nobscot Road #223 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 2,381 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $920,000
134 Heron Lane #32 Condo. $865,500
143 Heron Lane #40 Condo. $849,999
13 Farmstead Lane #13 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,935 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $752,675
22 Farmstead Lane #206 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $515,000
33 Stonebrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $475,000
510 Hudson Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1929, 980 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $385,000
SWAMPSCOTT
2 Morton Hill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 1,974 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,576-square-foot lot. $850,000
20 Franklin Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,284 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,095-square-foot lot. $695,000
222 Windsor Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1929, 1,071 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,401-square-foot lot. $599,900
1 Loring Ave. #402 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,155 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $423,600
404 Paradise Road #2A Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,285 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $390,000
TEWKSBURY
60 Bligh St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,200 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $941,777
131 Frasier Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,670 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $925,000
103 Whipple Road. One-family conventional, built in 1916, 1,760 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,073-square-foot lot. $665,500
89 Trull Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,802 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $649,900
115 Patten Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,306 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,330-square-foot lot. $555,000
58 Eagle Drive #58 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,476 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $526,000
6 Bridge St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,199-square-foot lot. $525,000
283 Marshall St. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 1,258 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,923-square-foot lot. $462,500
209 Patrick Road #209 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,240 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $460,000
81 Armando Way #81 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,035 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $420,000
194 Merrimack Meadows Lane #194 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,008 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $353,000
TOPSFIELD
21 Blueberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,918 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,190,000
125 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 1,983 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,705-square-foot lot. $960,000
185 Washington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 3,124 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $920,000
29 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,050 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,354-square-foot lot. $750,000
WAKEFIELD
53 Woodbriar Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 3,220 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,315-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
4 Pine Hill Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,919-square-foot lot. $801,000
83 Cedar St. Two-family conventional, built in 1905, 2,011 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,400-square-foot lot. $780,000
56 Bennett St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,882 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,183-square-foot lot. $750,000
25 Pitman Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,319 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,102-square-foot lot. $735,000
2 Fitch Court. Two-family conventional, built in 1885, 2,087 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,790-square-foot lot. $729,000
28 Richardson St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 1,767 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $635,000
73 Chestnut St. Two-family conventional, built in 1825, 2,716 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,383-square-foot lot. $610,000
50 Tuttle St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 520 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $279,000
WALPOLE
199 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,337 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,400-square-foot lot. $725,000
3 Foliage Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,196 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,542-square-foot lot. $655,000
4207 Pennington Drive #4207 Condo. $479,070
WALTHAM
26 Barbara Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,846 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
44 Lunda St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 3,110 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,306-square-foot lot. $950,000
30 Warren St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,016 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,785-square-foot lot. $915,000
340 Bishops Forest Drive #340 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 2,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $840,000
172 Circle Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,204 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,945-square-foot lot. $833,000
7 Centre St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,816 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $780,000
139 Warwick Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,095 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,558-square-foot lot. $769,000
87 Clocktower Drive #308 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,310 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $700,000
47 Charles St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $676,000
68 Myrtle St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 809 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $536,000
32 Bacon St. #A Condo. $490,000
43 Angleside Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,168 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $450,000
WATERTOWN
69 Garfield St. One-family victorian, built in 1891, 4,446 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,260-square-foot lot. $2,320,000
28 Myrtle St. #28 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 1,001 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,490-square-foot lot. $636,000
45 Myrtle St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1898, 3,883 square feet, 17 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,640-square-foot lot. $550,000
111 Pleasant St. #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,178 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $530,000
43 Pierce Road #43 Condo Town House, built in 1940, 874 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $492,000
38 Grant Ave. #38 Condo Town House, built in 1940, 874 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $485,000
WAYLAND
19 Sedgemeadow Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 3,694 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,830-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
25 Joyce Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1967, 1,710 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,700-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
45 Hillside Drive #45 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,975 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $817,000
5 Juniper Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,482 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,100-square-foot lot. $690,000
13 Hillside Drive #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,371 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $605,000
41 Riverview Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 1,580 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,500-square-foot lot. $599,900
WELLESLEY
15 Woodcliff Road. One-family garrison, built in 1933, 6,580 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 44,863-square-foot lot. $4,850,000
53 Maugus Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 7,171 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 9 baths, on 23,292-square-foot lot. $3,895,000
111 Livingston Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 6,383 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 53,840-square-foot lot. $3,800,000
7 Mountview Road. One-family garrison, built in 1953, 2,986 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,106-square-foot lot. $2,136,375
16 Fuller Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,867 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,950-square-foot lot. $1,925,000
5 Tappan Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1926, 2,004 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,332-square-foot lot. $1,710,000
110 Glen Road. One-family garrison, built in 1977, 3,008 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 28,864-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
97 Crest Road. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,742 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,780-square-foot lot. $1,565,000
71 Smith St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,305,000
35 Overbrook Drive. One-family old style, built in 1904, 1,564 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,524-square-foot lot. $1,180,000
WEST BRIDGEWATER
36 Brooks Place. One-family old style, built in 1928, 2,460 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $650,000
254 N Elm St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,008 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $630,000
46 Charles St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,670 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,106-square-foot lot. $525,000
WEST NEWBURY
5 Bridge St. One-family old style, built in 1888, 1,733 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $680,000
WEST ROXBURY
46 Sturges Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,321 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,700-square-foot lot. $1,380,000
18 Alhambra Road. Two-family duplex, built in 1920, 3,264 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,293-square-foot lot. $1,120,000
205 Bellevue St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,078 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,210-square-foot lot. $1,010,000
84 Lasell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,736 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,107-square-foot lot. $960,000
256 Stratford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,839 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,572-square-foot lot. $875,000
9-11 Grouse St. Two-family duplex, built in 1990, 1,856 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $837,500
15 Brier Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,152 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,037-square-foot lot. $800,000
4 Clement Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,257-square-foot lot. $745,000
2314 Centre St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,346 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,196-square-foot lot. $710,000
4 Anawan Ave. #1 Condo. $695,000
89 Northdale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 925 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,489-square-foot lot. $600,000
176 Manthorne Road #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,075 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,075-square-foot lot. $560,000
43 Searle Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,329 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,960-square-foot lot. $515,000
55 Broadlawn Park #S2 Condo low-rise, built in 1964, 764 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 764-square-foot lot. $390,000
WESTBOROUGH
64 Townsend Blvd #64 Condo Colonial, built in 2017, 3,245 square feet, 3 baths. $1,120,000
46 Ruggles St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,551 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,702-square-foot lot. $680,000
7 Forbes St. One-family old style, built in 1928, 1,997 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,297-square-foot lot. $670,000
11 Golden Court #11 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 2,519 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $635,000
194 Ruggles St. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,537 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,310-square-foot lot. $511,000
2113 Simeon Howard Way #2113 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,113 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $510,000
WESTFORD
5 Loon Way One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,680 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,746-square-foot lot. $1,085,000
28 Indian Ridge Terrace #28 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 2,085 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $900,999
10 Lake Shore Dr S One-family camp/cabin, built in 1935, 1,120 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,456-square-foot lot. $695,000
47 Pine Ridge Road. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 1,044 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,903-square-foot lot. $610,000
35 Stone Ridge Road #35 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,308 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $541,000
54 Broadway St. One-family ranch, built in 1944, 1,260 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $470,000
43 Newport Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1963, 906 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 28,488-square-foot lot. $429,899
43 Newport Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1963, 906 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 28,488-square-foot lot. $361,000
WESTON
690 Wellesley St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 4,713 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 80,038-square-foot lot. $3,235,000
589 South Ave. One-family split level, built in 1961, 3,308 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 85,265-square-foot lot. $2,750,000
24 Silver Hill Road. One-family victorian, built in 1905, 3,000 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 36,285-square-foot lot. $2,120,000
277 North Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1820, 2,822 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,215-square-foot lot. $1,750,000
5 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 4,208 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 54,900-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
711 South Ave. One-family split level, built in 1963, 1,443 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,307-square-foot lot. $1,425,000
WESTPORT
407 Tickle Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,194 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 60,592-square-foot lot. $750,000
18 Pauline St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $352,000
316 Cornell Road. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,285 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $218,500
WESTWOOD
20 Shermans Way One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,588 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,100-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
115 Whitewood Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,552 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,436-square-foot lot. $940,000
103 Hawthorne St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,387 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,076-square-foot lot. $830,000
130 University Ave. #1202 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 962 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $565,000
WEYMOUTH
21 Oak Ridge Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,524 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,070-square-foot lot. $749,000
23 Mill River Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,160-square-foot lot. $685,000
1144 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1868, 1,756 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,965-square-foot lot. $660,000
24 Caldwell St. One-family conventional, built in 1908, 984 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,800-square-foot lot. $645,000
32 Massasoit Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1938, 2,224 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,900-square-foot lot. $645,000
12 Cedar St. One-family conventional, built in 1793, 1,614 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,700-square-foot lot. $630,000
425 Green St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,314 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $580,000
1134 Pleasant St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1926, 1,108 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,544-square-foot lot. $560,000
15 Trafalgar Court. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1933, 1,318 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,500-square-foot lot. $555,000
138 Hanian Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 864 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,890-square-foot lot. $540,000
106 Rinaldo Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,575-square-foot lot. $530,000
16 Pilgrim Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,002-square-foot lot. $500,000
18 Leahaven Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $457,000
99 High St. One-family conventional, built in 1868, 1,235 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,765-square-foot lot. $390,000
189 Tall Oaks Drive #E Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $381,000
WHITMAN
1044 Washington St. One-family ranch, built in 2021, 2,202 square feet, 3 baths, on 8,120-square-foot lot. $670,000
134 Homeland Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,417 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,628-square-foot lot. $480,000
815 Bedford St. #2 Condo. $319,900
815 Bedford St. #3 Condo. $319,900
WILMINGTON
12 Bond St. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,452 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,382-square-foot lot. $1,060,000
6 Winston Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1789, 1,824 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $815,000
6 West St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,448 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 48,787-square-foot lot. $700,200
10 Jere Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,354 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 78,844-square-foot lot. $600,000
12 Hobson Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,296 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $555,000
2 Brentwood Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $350,000
WINCHESTER
10 Cabot St. One-family revival, built in 1880, 3,064 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 8,263-square-foot lot. $2,300,000
15 Pilgrim Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 3,575 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,779-square-foot lot. $1,875,000
56 Ridge St. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 3,717 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,103-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
45 Amberwood Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1983, 3,726 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,259-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
156 Forest St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1927, 2,382 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,646-square-foot lot. $1,201,012
907 Main St. #5 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 2,726 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $975,000
18 Hancock St. #18 Condo Town House, built in 1880, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $880,000
316 Washington St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,770 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,399-square-foot lot. $750,000
18 Olive St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,292 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,062-square-foot lot. $690,000
WINTHROP
34 Seafoam Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,690 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,507-square-foot lot. $855,000
19 Villa Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,697 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,259-square-foot lot. $780,000
55 Beach Road. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,210 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,388-square-foot lot. $715,000
600 Governors Drive #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 761 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $275,000
WOBURN
7 E Dexter Ave. #25 Condo. $934,900
386 Salem St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 2,115 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,366-square-foot lot. $831,000
6 Cross St. Two-family duplex, built in 1880, 2,912 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,726-square-foot lot. $778,000
9 Johnson St. Two-family duplex, built in 1890, 2,680 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,840-square-foot lot. $630,000
36 Cambridge Road #28 Condo Town House, built in 1997, 1,363 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $570,000
74 Beach St. #2-10 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 670 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $355,000
WRENTHAM
2 Weber Farm Road #2 Condo. $792,107
35 Tilting Rock Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,890 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $790,000
545 Thurston St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,318 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,800-square-foot lot. $420,000
205 Creek St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,547 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,158-square-foot lot. $400,000
835 Eastside Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1912, 1,276 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,547-square-foot lot. $400,000
50 Clark Road #50 Condo townhse-end, built in 1988, 1,248 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $396,000
These listings are provided by The Warren Group.
