Real Estate News Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (June 21)

ABINGTON

1002 Thayer St. #1002 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,433 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000

111 Tamarack Lane #111 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,850 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $485,000

ACTON

191 Central St. One-family conventional, built in 1868, 2,430 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $1,111,000

13 Algonquin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 2,048 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,300-square-foot lot. $750,000

21 Faulkner Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,574 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,250-square-foot lot. $650,000

ALLSTON

30 Penniman Road #307 Condo. $839,000

31 Bradbury St. One-family row-middle, built in 1910, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,045-square-foot lot. $550,000

1269 Commonwealth Ave. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1910, 689 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 689-square-foot lot. $505,000

30 Penniman Road #304 Condo. $269,200

AMESBURY

2 S Hampton Road. One-family conventional, built in 1840, 4,285 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 54,886-square-foot lot. $1,215,000

1 Deer Island St. #3 Condo duplex, built in 1792, 2,740 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,100,000

17-A Pleasant Valley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,755 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,200-square-foot lot. $820,000

18 Pleasant Valley Road. One-family victorian, built in 1870, 3,478 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 113,256-square-foot lot. $820,000

74 Middle Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,716 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 98,881-square-foot lot. $775,000

1 Brown Ave. #1-26 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 741 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $250,000

140 Main St. #C Condo/Apt, built in 1780, 713 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $217,100

ANDOVER

11 Meadow View Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1997, 6,251 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 21,257-square-foot lot. $2,170,000

39 Ivana Drive #39 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 3,386 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,600,000

19 Wolcott Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 2,849 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,799-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

15 Apple Blossom Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,648 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,097-square-foot lot. $1,102,000

8 Random Lane. One-family split level, built in 1963, 2,158 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,564-square-foot lot. $850,000

97 Lovejoy Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1943, 2,128 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,381-square-foot lot. $675,000

15 Somerset Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1997, 9,567 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 46,348-square-foot lot. $500,000

ARLINGTON

38 Bellevue Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 3,080 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,538-square-foot lot. $1,720,000

27 Bradley Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 2,866 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,119-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

18 Apache Trl One-family ranch, built in 1956, 2,785 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,983-square-foot lot. $1,431,800

29 Bates Road. One-family garrison, built in 1937, 2,152 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,229-square-foot lot. $1,410,000

100-102 Harlow St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1924, 2,731 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,617-square-foot lot. $1,365,000

39 Appleton St. #39 Condo. $1,305,000

281 Forest St. One-family old style, built in 1928, 1,960 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,879-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

310 Massachusetts Ave. #1 Condo. $1,300,000

32 Henderson St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,668 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,358-square-foot lot. $1,220,000

67 Summit St. One-family old style, built in 1951, 1,586 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,487-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

84-86 Beacon St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 2,138 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,704-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

55 Wyman Terrace. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1915, 2,592 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,752-square-foot lot. $1,086,621

11 Marion Road #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1940, 1,809 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,075,000

17 Reed St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,780 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,075,000

45-47 Allen St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1922, 2,961 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,966-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

15 Marrigan St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,484 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,487-square-foot lot. $926,000

52 Menotomy Road. One-family old style, built in 1927, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,617-square-foot lot. $880,000

19 Fremont St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,100-square-foot lot. $875,000

149 Pleasant St. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 1,834 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,801-square-foot lot. $830,000

82 Egerton Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1924, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $775,000

6 Crawford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,284 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,879-square-foot lot. $770,000

509 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,053-square-foot lot. $682,500

47 Mystic St. #1F Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 938 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000

2 Old Colony Lane #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 400 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $220,000

ASHLAND

11 Yankee Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 3,818 square feet, 14 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,928-square-foot lot. $1,182,123

223 America Blvd #223 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 2,096 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $670,000

134 Oak St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 1,220 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,106-square-foot lot. $550,000

231 Leland Farm Road #231 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,316 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000

285 Trailside Way #285 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,056 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $320,000

AVON

91 Robbins St. Two-family family flat, built in 1910, 2,344 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $700,000

36 Pond St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,143 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $650,000

AYER

7 Hemlock Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2014, 1,912 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $700,000

17 Shaker Pond Road #17 Condo. $614,900

23 Shaker Pond Road #23 Condo. $579,900

138 Oak Ridge Drive. One-family split level, built in 1965, 1,828 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $490,000

33 3rd St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1895, 3,224 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 84,506-square-foot lot. $415,100

34 Pleasant St. #B Condo. $395,000

18 Westford Road #15 Condo Town House, built in 1976, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $302,375

BEDFORD

1 Copeland Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,969 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $1,540,000

8 Highview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,959 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,576-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

43 Great Road. One-family antique, built in 1761, 4,596 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $1,388,000

33 Winterberry Way One-family conventional, built in 1996, 1,962 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,232-square-foot lot. $889,000

13-15 Genetti St. Two-family duplex, built in 1959, 1,496 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,181-square-foot lot. $710,000

43 Summer St. #43 Condo. $701,400

41 Summer St. #41 Condo. $630,000

65 Hancock St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,606 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,562-square-foot lot. $510,000

BELLINGHAM

128 Grove St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2021, 2,482 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 46,740-square-foot lot. $650,000

13 Brook St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $565,000

903 Old Bridge Lane #903 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 2,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $486,000

1404 Old Bridge Lane #1404 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,063 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $455,000

24 Crystal Way #24 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,482 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

BELMONT

34 Cedar Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,880 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,954-square-foot lot. $3,000,000

9-11 Farm Road. Two-family old style, built in 1932, 2,542 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,145-square-foot lot. $2,900,000

270 Somerset St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,800 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,337-square-foot lot. $2,164,500

396 Marsh St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,970 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,166-square-foot lot. $1,910,000

39 Bacon Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,526 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,252-square-foot lot. $1,660,000

69 Marlboro St. Three-family old style, built in 1900, 3,840 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,270,000

65-67 Channing Road. Two-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,856 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,610-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

11 Midland St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,735 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,130,000

26 Edgemoor Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,726 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,460-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

148-150 Trapelo Road. Two-family old style, built in 1932, 2,065 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

30 Harding Ave. #30 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,136 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $591,000

BERLIN

72 Brook Lane #72 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,480 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000

8 Stones Corner Road. One-family conventional, built in 1927, 1,401 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,663-square-foot lot. $240,000

BEVERLY

200 Hart St. One-family dutch colonl, built in 1972, 4,161 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 163,350-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

8 Old Planters Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,976 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,317-square-foot lot. $950,000

44 Charnock St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,634 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $925,000

17 Oceanside Drive. Two-family two family, built in 1911, 2,756 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,954-square-foot lot. $875,000

60 Bisson St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $615,000

26 Vine St. Two-family two family, built in 1905, 1,642 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,660-square-foot lot. $600,000

2 Chapman Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,568-square-foot lot. $560,000

6-8 Devon Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 583 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $330,000

BILLERICA

30 Porter St. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 2,647 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,396-square-foot lot. $617,500

40 Elizabeth Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,598 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,625-square-foot lot. $549,900

10 Cunningham Lane #104 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,500 square feet, 2 baths. $489,000

292 Andover Road. One-family ranch, built in 1935, 1,802 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,253-square-foot lot. $480,000

BOSTON

2-1/2 Battery Wharf #4604 Condo mid-rise, built in 2008, 2,065 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,065-square-foot lot. $3,595,000

34 Dwight St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 2013, 2,519 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,519-square-foot lot. $2,900,000

179 Marlborough St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,822 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,822-square-foot lot. $2,710,000

1 Franklin St. #3701 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 1,589 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,700,000

300 Boylston St. #907 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,840 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,840-square-foot lot. $2,425,000

360 Newbury St. #809 Condo mid-rise, built in 1918, 1,790 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,790-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

100 Lovejoy Wharf #9D Condo high-rise, built in 2017, 1,661 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,275,000

85 E India Row #31E Condo high-rise, built in 1972, 860 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 860-square-foot lot. $2,150,000

85 E India Row #31F Condo high-rise, built in 1972, 1,638 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,638-square-foot lot. $2,150,000

29 Pinckney St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1891, 650 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 650-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

29 Pinckney St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1891, 278 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 278-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

1 Charles St S #8B Condo high-rise, built in 2004, 1,480 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,480-square-foot lot. $2,040,000

135 Seaport Blvd #2103 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 1,042 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,025,000

122 Beacon St. #7 Condo row-middle, built in 1850, 1,165 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,165-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

1 Franklin St. #1204 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 1,498 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,855,000

280 Beacon St. #51 Condo mid-rise, built in 1930, 1,530 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,530-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

240 Devonshire St. #5514 Condo. $1,825,000

1 Avery St. #10B Condo high-rise, built in 2000, 1,675 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,675-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

424 Massachusetts Ave. #PH1 Condo mid-rise, built in 2004, 1,465 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,465-square-foot lot. $1,749,500

45 Province St. #6N Condo high-rise, built in 2007, 1,611 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,611-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

83 Dartmouth St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,185 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,185-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

47 Saint Botolph St. #304 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,186 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,186-square-foot lot. $1,428,000

280 Commonwealth Ave. #108 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 937 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 937-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

6 Clarendon St. #201 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 960-square-foot lot. $1,262,500

183-185A Massachusetts Ave. #804 Condo mid-rise, built in 2002, 1,186 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,186-square-foot lot. $1,180,000

682 Tremont St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 876 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 876-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

1 Franklin St. #1212 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 908 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,025,000

28 Dwight St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 843 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 843-square-foot lot. $985,000

325 Columbus Ave. #6 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 792 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 792-square-foot lot. $970,000

278 Clarendon St. #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1910, 828 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 828-square-foot lot. $950,000

12 Worcester Sq #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 890 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 890-square-foot lot. $949,000

11 Union Park #6 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 761 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 761-square-foot lot. $930,000

181 Warren Ave. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 613 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 613-square-foot lot. $915,000

580 Washington St. #6E Condo high-rise, built in 2013, 813 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 813-square-foot lot. $910,000

37 Beacon St. #6 Condo mid-rise, built in 1920, 770 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 770-square-foot lot. $870,000

145 Stoughton St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 1,673 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $850,000

3531 Washington St. #320 Condo mid-rise, built in 2019, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $850,000

80 Revere St. #9 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 613 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 613-square-foot lot. $790,000

111 Gainsborough St. #7 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 820 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 820-square-foot lot. $785,000

10-12 Sagamore St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1905, 1,117 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $782,100

209 W Springfield St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 722 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 722-square-foot lot. $770,000

700 Harrison Ave. #413 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 753 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 753-square-foot lot. $730,000

90 Prince St. #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1987, 726 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 726-square-foot lot. $725,000

99 Fulton St. #5-6 Condo mid-rise, built in 1860, 760 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 760-square-foot lot. $725,000

77 Lyndhurst St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1890, 1,235 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $715,000

357 Commercial St. #502 Condo mid-rise, built in 1987, 1,133 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,133-square-foot lot. $699,000

39 Lexington St. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 2018, 985 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $680,000

655-659 Tremont St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 575 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 575-square-foot lot. $675,000

478 Beacon St. #B2 Condo low-rise, built in 1892, 492 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 492-square-foot lot. $650,000

26 Isabella St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 815 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 815-square-foot lot. $642,000

395 Marlborough St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 650 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 650-square-foot lot. $629,000

366 Commonwealth Ave. #2D Condo mid-rise, built in 1889, 689 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 689-square-foot lot. $625,000

12 Stoneholm St. #322 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 443 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 443-square-foot lot. $575,000

2 Hawthorne Place #6O Condo high-rise, built in 1967, 737 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 737-square-foot lot. $570,000

11 Park Drive #31 Condo mid-rise, built in 1920, 680 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 680-square-foot lot. $559,000

186 Salem St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1910, 448 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 448-square-foot lot. $530,000

483 Beacon St. #83 Condo mid-rise, built in 1895, 315 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 315-square-foot lot. $525,000

500 Atlantic Ave. #15V Condo high-rise, built in 2006, 426 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 426-square-foot lot. $499,000

11 Irving St. #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 407 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 407-square-foot lot. $470,000

64 Queensberry St. #101 Condo low-rise, built in 1910, 420 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 420-square-foot lot. $435,000

6 Whittier Place #16K Condo high-rise, built in 1964, 542 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 542-square-foot lot. $425,000

6 Whittier Place #4G Condo high-rise, built in 1964, 536 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 536-square-foot lot. $334,000

191 Washington St. #519 Condo. $213,700

BOXBOROUGH

63 Whitney Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,722 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

6 Leonard Road #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 517 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $202,000

BOXFORD

5 Walker Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 4,892 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

4 Walker Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 5,336 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 89,298-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

10 Long Hl One-family contemporary, built in 1980, 3,502 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 182,081-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

37 Andrews Farm Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 1,574 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,288-square-foot lot. $665,000

BRAINTREE

205 Elmlawn Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2013, 5,021 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,063-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

75 Teaberry Lane #75 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 2,790 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,130,000

20 Judson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,040 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,388-square-foot lot. $865,000

15 Holmes St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1926, 2,202 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $770,000

54 Trefton Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 2,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,175-square-foot lot. $750,000

73 Acorn St. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,584 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,411-square-foot lot. $708,000

11 Norfolk Road. One-family old style, built in 1936, 1,163 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,902-square-foot lot. $610,000

130 Howie Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,172 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,588-square-foot lot. $545,000

614 Pond St. #1215 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 707 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $238,270

BRIDGEWATER

10 Lady Slipper Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $780,000

465-475 Laurel St. Two-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,338 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 58,560-square-foot lot. $585,000

1392 Old Pleasant St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,016 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $567,000

383 Hayward St. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,319-square-foot lot. $545,000

80 Goodwater Way One-family ranch, built in 1945, 728 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 baths, on 8,310-square-foot lot. $500,000

47 Willow Ridge Drive #47 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,300 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000

1622 High St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 940 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,700-square-foot lot. $275,000

220 Bedford St. #86 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 824 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $232,450

BRIGHTON

12 Waverly St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 3,480 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

94-96 Cresthill Road. Two-family two family, built in 1935, 2,236 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,162-square-foot lot. $975,000

1650 Commonwealth Ave. #409 Condo free-standng, built in 2018, 951 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $945,000

180 Telford St. #501 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $780,000

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #211 Condo. $729,000

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #206 Condo. $706,500

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #201 Condo. $699,000

108 Murdock St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,982 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,483-square-foot lot. $663,000

164 Strathmore Road #5 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 945 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 945-square-foot lot. $601,000

152 Newton St. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 1,053 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,053-square-foot lot. $600,000

60 Sutherland Road #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1941, 877 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 877-square-foot lot. $530,000

65 Strathmore Road #21 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 478 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 478-square-foot lot. $350,000

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #101 Condo. $240,800

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #407 Condo. $202,900

BROCKTON

215 Belmont Ave. One-family split level, built in 1987, 1,408 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,327-square-foot lot. $735,000

66 Hillberg Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1911, 2,433 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,597-square-foot lot. $667,000

130 Forest Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1891, 1,878 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,876-square-foot lot. $650,000

15 Breer St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 2002, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,104-square-foot lot. $596,000

20 Holbrook Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 1,926 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,550-square-foot lot. $595,000

35 12th Ave. One-family split level, built in 1963, 1,819 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $539,000

48 Oakland St. One-family split level, built in 1968, 1,409 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,649-square-foot lot. $475,000

615 Montello St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,419 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,619-square-foot lot. $475,000

51 Tripp Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 1,031 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,599-square-foot lot. $455,000

49 Keswick Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,630 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,000-square-foot lot. $435,000

28 Crestfield Drive. One-family split level, built in 1964, 1,332 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,467-square-foot lot. $420,000

462 Court St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

147 Centre St. #502 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,023 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000

14 Condon St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1918, 809 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,822-square-foot lot. $302,500

36 Eames Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 957 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,476-square-foot lot. $286,000

BROOKLINE

260 Dean Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 4,349 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,214-square-foot lot. $3,050,000

12 Fairmount St. One-family old style, built in 1883, 3,074 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 11,339-square-foot lot. $2,384,500

15 Euston St. #3 Condo. $2,250,000

531 Washington St. #1 Condo. $2,200,000

106 Thorndike St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1890, 1,301 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,040,000

212 Winchester St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1920, 2,082 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,960,000

22 Winslow Road. One-family duplex, built in 1900, 2,188 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,075-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

21 Strathmore Road #3 Condo row-end, built in 1885, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,200,000

37 Wolcott Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,980 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,751-square-foot lot. $1,180,000

23 Strathmore Road #3 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 1,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,160,000

121 Centre St. #201 Condo low-rise, built in 2003, 1,190 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,155,000

8 Leverett St. #3 Condo. $1,150,000

137 Beaconsfield Road #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1928, 1,560 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,135,000

41 Centre St. #303 Condo low-rise, built in 1984, 1,093 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $930,000

145 Babcock St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1925, 1,034 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $885,000

2-14 Saint Paul St. #307 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 883 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $770,000

60 Longwood Ave. #208 Condo high-rise, built in 1975, 976 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $727,000

216 Saint Paul St. #502 Condo mid-rise, built in 1971, 813 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $695,000

131 Sewall Ave. #33 Condo mid-rise, built in 1962, 973 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $680,000

1600 Beacon St. #705 Condo high-rise, built in 1960, 748 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $680,000

14 Linden St. #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1915, 987 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $635,000

41 Park St. #203 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 792 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $560,000

60 Longwood Ave. #501 Condo high-rise, built in 1975, 830 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $550,000

99 Pond Ave. #200 Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 870 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $505,000

44 Washington St. #403 Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 655 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $450,000

1763 Beacon St. #A Condo row-end, built in 1908, 585 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $444,000

BURLINGTON

16 Woodhill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,003 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,580,000

34 Mountain Road. One-family garrison, built in 1975, 2,604 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,217-square-foot lot. $875,000

34 Grove Lane #34 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 1,608 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $755,000

46 Hill Circle #46 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 1,292 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $675,000

45 Dolores Drive. One-family split level, built in 1981, 1,776 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,735-square-foot lot. $459,000

265 Winn St. #103 Condo. $340,000

265 Winn St. #104 Condo. $340,000

CAMBRIDGE

45 Garfield St. One-family victorian, built in 1886, 4,433 square feet, 15 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,161-square-foot lot. $4,200,000

36 Lopez Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1920, 4,345 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,408-square-foot lot. $3,750,000

75-83 Cambridge Pkwy #W510 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,340 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,750,000

7 Gerry St. #7 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,245 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,850,000

5 Hawthorne Park Three-family family flat, built in 1927, 3,685 square feet, 17 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,165-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

298 Harvard St. #1 Condo two story, built in 1890, 1,025 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,500,000

253 Washington St. #253 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,253 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,100,000

38-40 Madison Ave. #3 Condo. $1,060,000

76 Garfield St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,069 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $960,000

26 Chatham St. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1910, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $955,000

326-340 Franklin St. #301 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 1,075 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,624-square-foot lot. $950,000

7 Linnaean St. #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,319 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $920,000

187-197 Concord Ave. #14 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,071 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bath. $850,000

169 Monsignor Obrien Hwy #309 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 941 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $820,000

556 Franklin St. #3 Condo family flat, built in 1873, 1,045 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $750,000

395 Broadway #R5E Condo/Apt, built in 1935, 1,006 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $723,000

8 Avon St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 730 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $670,000

27 Homer Ave. #25 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 615 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $460,000

1105 Massachusetts Ave. #3B Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 619 square feet, 4 rooms. $430,000

CANTON

10 Kings Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 3,430 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,164-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

15 Franklin St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,126 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,499-square-foot lot. $1,262,000

136 Rockland St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,808 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,693-square-foot lot. $757,500

47 Kenney St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 2,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,921-square-foot lot. $630,000

37 Norfolk St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,026 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000

37 Norfolk St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,138 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $415,000

CARVER

10 S Meadow Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $490,000

CHARLESTOWN

42 Green St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1850, 1,939 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 1,272-square-foot lot. $2,050,000

36 9th St. #36 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,494 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,665,000

55 Park St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,625 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,420-square-foot lot. $1,581,000

44 High St. #7 Condo row-end, built in 1920, 1,417 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,330,000

32 High St. One-family row-middle, built in 1833, 2,613 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,400-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

17 Wall St. One-family row-middle, built in 1875, 1,443 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 794-square-foot lot. $1,276,000

42 Winthrop St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,206 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,250,000

30 Cross St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1885, 1,426 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,190,000

24 Parker St. #1 Condo. $1,050,000

36 Mount Vernon St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 982 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $832,500

101 Rutherford Ave. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1880, 852 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $743,000

2 Monument Sq #5 Condo row-end, built in 1850, 655 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $722,500

10 Monument Sq #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1998, 751 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $710,000

30 Cross St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1885, 674 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $625,000

73 Chelsea St. #204 Condo low-rise, built in 2000, 993 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $623,000

CHELMSFORD

9 Trailside Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,936 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,593-square-foot lot. $965,000

8 Dalton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 3,020 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 124,146-square-foot lot. $910,000

93 Westford St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1802, 3,119 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $780,000

48 Middlesex St. Two-family antique, built in 1870, 3,260 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,285-square-foot lot. $775,000

33 Saint Andrews Way #33 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 2,554 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $769,000

32 Billerica Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1810, 3,493 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,540-square-foot lot. $680,000

29 Singlefoot Road. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $655,000

20 Dennison Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 36,600-square-foot lot. $555,000

41 Ansie Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,962-square-foot lot. $545,000

811 Wellman Ave. #811 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,208 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $490,000

164 Wellman Ave. #164 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $466,000

271 Wellman Ave. #271 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $456,000

71 12th Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 1,023 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $410,000

189 Littleton Road #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 730 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $276,000

189 Littleton Road #15 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $259,900

180 Tyngsboro Road #55 Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 637 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $216,500

138 Tyngsboro Road #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 690 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $215,000

CHELSEA

14 John St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,837 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,572-square-foot lot. $860,000

2 Breakwater Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 2,030 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,987-square-foot lot. $860,000

41 Gillooly Road. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,352 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,768-square-foot lot. $835,000

6 Woodlawn Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1906, 2,431 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,520-square-foot lot. $800,000

120 Shawmut St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,246 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,744-square-foot lot. $781,000

84-86 Blossom St. #4 Condo. $745,000

156 Garfield Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1888, 1,505 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,489-square-foot lot. $601,000

100 Captains Row #B Condo. $375,000

COHASSET

15 White Head Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 2,750 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 120,661-square-foot lot. $3,650,000

796 Jerusalem Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1888, 4,832 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 58,806-square-foot lot. $2,499,000

8 Fairoaks Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1963, 3,953 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,216-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

44 Lantern Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,304 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,739-square-foot lot. $1,090,000

54 Hillside Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,886 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,001-square-foot lot. $500,000

CONCORD

47 Walden Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,146 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,135-square-foot lot. $1,606,000

742 Barretts Mill Road. One-family old style, built in 1902, 2,911 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,988-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

DANVERS

58 River St. #11 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 2,151 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,383,000

100 Conifer Hill Drive #407 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 945 square feet, 1 bath. $854,000

100 Conifer Hill Drive #408 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 945 square feet, 1 bath. $854,000

100 Conifer Hill Drive #411 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 945 square feet, 1 bath. $854,000

100 Conifer Hill Drive #412 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 920 square feet, 2 baths. $854,000

16 Glendale Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 2,074 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,755-square-foot lot. $785,000

1 Gould St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 2,610 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,975-square-foot lot. $750,000

5 Larchmont St. One-family old style, built in 1883, 1,589 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,530-square-foot lot. $692,000

53 N Belgian Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,498 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,831-square-foot lot. $650,000

56 Centre St. #19 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 3,484 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000

37 Constitution Lane #33 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,932 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $507,000

3 Venice St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 1975, 974 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000

40 School St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,321 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,900-square-foot lot. $412,000

DEDHAM

927 High St. One-family antique, built in 1798, 2,724 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 29,714-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

60 Egan Terrace. One-family raised ranch, built in 1980, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,845-square-foot lot. $825,000

250 Sprague St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1928, 1,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,845-square-foot lot. $755,000

5 Hanson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $735,000

31 Hazelnut Place. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,168-square-foot lot. $632,222

112 Oakdale Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,554-square-foot lot. $605,000

102 Rockland St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,408 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,813-square-foot lot. $603,000

67 Riverview St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $602,000

340 Cedar St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,760-square-foot lot. $570,000

5 S Stone Mill Drive #311 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,350 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000

5 Lewis Farm Road #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1956, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $360,000

DORCHESTER

14 Victoria St. One-family Colonial, built in 1891, 2,501 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,519-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

28 Columbia Road. Three-family conventional, built in 1905, 4,100 square feet, 15 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,538-square-foot lot. $995,000

51 Coffey St. #51 Condo free-standng, built in 2017, 1,989 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $950,000

59 Sawyer Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,554 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $950,000

333-335 Savin Hill Ave. #2 Condo conventional, built in 1920, 1,663 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $936,000

833 Dorchester Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,612 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $825,000

7 Rozella St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,300 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $755,000

11 Longfellow St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,699 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,466-square-foot lot. $720,000

1241-1255 Adams St. #WM102 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 1,436 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,436-square-foot lot. $700,000

782 Dorchester Ave. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 2006, 1,088 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,088-square-foot lot. $675,500

11 Crockett Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,587 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $672,500

44 Glendale St. #3 Condo. $650,000

2 Harvard Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,730 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,633-square-foot lot. $640,000

44 Glendale St. #1 Condo. $634,000

30 Rosemont St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,157 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,157-square-foot lot. $576,500

60 Dix St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,250 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,250-square-foot lot. $557,700

1241-1251 Adams St. #F109 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 601 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 601-square-foot lot. $525,000

332 Ashmont St. #6 Condo free-standng, built in 2016, 748 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $489,000

DOVER

15 Francis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 7,329 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 86,113-square-foot lot. $2,450,000

38 Centre St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 3,380 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

DUNSTABLE

106 Oak St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 4,514 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 257,875-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

46 Horse Hill St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,560 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,904-square-foot lot. $745,000

958 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,207 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,556-square-foot lot. $739,900

DUXBURY

30 Cushing Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,619 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,307-square-foot lot. $2,195,000

101 Gurnet Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,620 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

330 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,478 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,117-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

267 Franklin St. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 59,602-square-foot lot. $864,504

40 Bay Farm Road #40 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,285 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $616,000

EAST BOSTON

131 Cottage St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1906, 3,684 square feet, 17 rooms, 11 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,006-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

861 Saratoga St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 2,979 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,516-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

181 Cowper St. #201 Condo. $898,000

96 Cottage St. #8 Condo. $749,000

11 Walley St. #408 Condo. $692,500

76 Wordsworth St. #1 Condo. $670,000

1203 Bennington St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1910, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,370-square-foot lot. $619,000

63 Maverick Sq #6 Condo row-middle, built in 1930, 1,302 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,302-square-foot lot. $603,500

40 Whitby St. #40 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,397 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,750-square-foot lot. $602,000

10 Orleans St. #305 Condo low-rise, built in 1985, 970 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 970-square-foot lot. $597,675

20 Waldemar Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,557 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,750-square-foot lot. $535,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

19 Rolling Hills Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 2,173 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,414-square-foot lot. $699,900

29 Hayes Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,116 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $500,000

EASTON

4 Clark Hill Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 3,326 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,512-square-foot lot. $760,000

96 Canton St. One-family split level, built in 2013, 1,852 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $675,000

2 Hill St. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 1,944 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,700-square-foot lot. $660,000

478 Bay Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $520,000

18 Union St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,109 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,200-square-foot lot. $450,000

409 Bay Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,014 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $410,000

453 Turnpike St. #23 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,454 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $394,500

22 Sharron Drive #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000

924 Washington St. #5 Condo. $259,000

6 Adam St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 642 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $252,000

EVERETT

48 Reed Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1929, 2,049 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,171-square-foot lot. $860,000

228 Shute St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,480 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,010-square-foot lot. $760,000

16 Florence St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,251 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $525,000

15 Staples Ave. #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 718 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000

FOXBOROUGH

4 Carroll Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,716 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,400-square-foot lot. $250,000

FRAMINGHAM

16 Callahan Drive #116 Condo. $1,022,453

7 Carter Drive. One-family gambrel, built in 1967, 2,463 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,085-square-foot lot. $840,000

1 Vaillencourt Drive. One-family split level, built in 1969, 1,562 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,016-square-foot lot. $800,000

5 Ardmore Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 1,876 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,433-square-foot lot. $768,000

46 Crest Road. One-family three story, built in 1965, 1,930 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,438-square-foot lot. $725,000

19 Cottage St. One-family conventional, built in 1907, 3,060 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,249-square-foot lot. $724,900

8 Concord Terrace #8 Condo Town House, built in 2009, 1,981 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $690,000

29 Stevens Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,216 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,977-square-foot lot. $625,000

5 Carver Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,360 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $603,000

65 Dow St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,625 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,586-square-foot lot. $588,000

102 Arlington St. Two-family two family, built in 1892, 2,589 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,178-square-foot lot. $533,500

27 Hampden Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,430 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,390-square-foot lot. $525,000

10 Gibbs St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,932 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $480,000

148 School St. One-family conventional, built in 1917, 1,161 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,109-square-foot lot. $470,000

21 Deloss St. One-family old style, built in 1917, 1,822 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,006-square-foot lot. $465,000

15 Winthrop Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,547 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $400,000

1500 Worcester Road #830 Condo mid-rise, built in 1966, 1,295 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $389,900

1500 Worcester Road #502 Condo mid-rise, built in 1966, 1,295 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $326,000

1550 Worcester Road #511 Condo mid-rise, built in 1974, 972 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $272,000

67 Prescott St. #67 Condo Town House, built in 1954, 712 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $270,000

77 Nicholas Road #L Condo low-rise, built in 1964, 760 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $235,000

FRANKLIN

34 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,815 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,289-square-foot lot. $960,000

4 Jackson Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,907 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,880-square-foot lot. $915,000

72 Jefferson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,277 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,889-square-foot lot. $825,000

12 Dom Lea Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,264 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,469-square-foot lot. $820,000

55 Hillside Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1923, 2,816 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,946-square-foot lot. $790,000

37 Winter St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,715 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,740-square-foot lot. $777,000

51 Vail Drive #51 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 2,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $585,000

37 Everett St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,471 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,516-square-foot lot. $525,500

120 Summer St. One-family old style, built in 1877, 1,766 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,745-square-foot lot. $450,000

55 Stone Ridge Road #55 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,236 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $435,000

15 Summer St. #101 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,350 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $429,000

15 Summer St. #203 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,469 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000

131 Wachusett St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,364 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $424,000

24 Hawthorne Vlg #A Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,787 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $400,000

25 Nason St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,390 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,810-square-foot lot. $330,000

FREETOWN

18 Winfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 3,107 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 32,496-square-foot lot. $750,000

GEORGETOWN

4 Horsemint Circle #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 2,993 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $795,000

53 Lakeshore Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,810-square-foot lot. $552,000

14 Larch Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 925 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,400-square-foot lot. $440,000

GLOUCESTER

84 Wheeler St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,172 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,598-square-foot lot. $929,000

3 Ocean Highlands One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,512 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,433-square-foot lot. $640,000

304-A Western Ave. #304A Condo. $599,000

5 Adams Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,102 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $530,000

61 Western Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 1,044 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $515,000

3 Flume Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,392 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,200-square-foot lot. $462,000

6 Brightside Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 834 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $453,000

GRAFTON

2 Patriot Way One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 4,113 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 26,136-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

1 Patriot Way One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,864 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $980,000

8 Usher Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,911 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $555,000

64 Hudson Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,240 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $476,000

44 N Main St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,200 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $470,000

48 Edward Drive #48 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,215 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $399,900

3 Messier St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1935, 884 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 23,087-square-foot lot. $260,000

GROVELAND

16 Lanen Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,078 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $465,000

12 Groveland Commons Way #12 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,382 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

HALIFAX

404 River St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,179-square-foot lot. $508,000

358 Holmes St. One-family ranch, built in 1985, 1,574 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 46,970-square-foot lot. $450,000

207 Twin Lakes Drive #207 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,054 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $335,000

HANOVER

32 Hammer Hook Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 3,538 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

71 Read Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,183 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,461-square-foot lot. $900,000

128 Cedarwood Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,236 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $700,000

HANSON

36 Fairwood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,100 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,750-square-foot lot. $610,000

HARVARD

129 Brown Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,790 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 148,104-square-foot lot. $1,360,000

13 Eldridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,084 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 66,647-square-foot lot. $870,000

52 Tahanto Trl One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,374 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 78,844-square-foot lot. $840,500

11 Trail Ridge Way #B Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,984 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $215,400

HAVERHILL

9 Lyons Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 3,224 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 71,874-square-foot lot. $994,000

6 Massasoit Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,692 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,208-square-foot lot. $772,500

21 Keeley St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,757 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,330-square-foot lot. $705,000

63 Varnum St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1930, 2,099 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,590-square-foot lot. $570,000

47 Upland Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $520,000

12 W Parish Ridge Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1922, 1,516 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,200-square-foot lot. $500,000

631 Riverside Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $462,000

243 Primrose St. One-family old style, built in 1902, 1,621 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,605-square-foot lot. $452,500

60 Brickett Hill Circle #60 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,526 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $450,000

3 Merrill St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,313 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,401-square-foot lot. $440,000

19 Angle St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,404 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,548-square-foot lot. $420,000

32 Warrenton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,212-square-foot lot. $400,000

94 Gile St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,880 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 142,441-square-foot lot. $385,000

38 Westland Terrace. One-family split entry, built in 1973, 1,928 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,069-square-foot lot. $358,000

144 Old Ferry Road #C Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $322,000

71 S Kimball St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,201-square-foot lot. $315,000

21 Wingate St. #404 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,048 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $301,000

32 E Broadway #A Condo Town House, built in 1987, 846 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $263,001

123 S Elm St. #123 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 782 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $232,000

11 Upland Ave. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,358 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,856-square-foot lot. $225,000

116 Hunters Run Place #116 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 948 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $205,000

HINGHAM

2 Black Rock Drive #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 3,596 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths. $3,790,000

4 Fox Run Way One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 3,933 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 37,578-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

78 Thistle Patch Way #78 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 2,038 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,500,000

40 Hersey St. One-family Colonial, built in 1911, 2,183 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,850-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

532 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1820, 3,202 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,640-square-foot lot. $1,435,000

108 Scotland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 3,007 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,184-square-foot lot. $1,430,000

11 Gardner St. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 2,460 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,310-square-foot lot. $1,280,000

24 Grove Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,355-square-foot lot. $835,000

1 Whitehorse Road. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,495 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,201-square-foot lot. $710,000

12 Nutty Hill Road #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1940, 1,671 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000

HOLBROOK

4 Kingsley St. One-family raised ranch, built in 2021, 1,848 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,136-square-foot lot. $615,000

34 Revere St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,800-square-foot lot. $500,000

22 Christies Way #22 Condo. $442,900

72 Rindone St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,284-square-foot lot. $420,000

595 South St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 638 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,448-square-foot lot. $385,000

3 Lantern Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,735 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,095-square-foot lot. $360,000

716 S Franklin St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 1,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,240-square-foot lot. $350,000

HOLLISTON

195 Mohawk Path One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 3,566 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 54,232-square-foot lot. $1,335,000

628 Fiske St. One-family garrison, built in 1981, 2,424 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $840,000

11 Spruce St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,476 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $600,000

36 Christopher Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 905 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $575,000

HOPKINTON

1 Oak St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,326 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 51,362-square-foot lot. $1,530,000

29 Glen Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,574 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 47,010-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

4 Longwood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,128 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,916-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

23 Weston Lane #23 Condo, built in 2022, 2,250 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $874,000

111 Winter St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 1,547 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 158,445-square-foot lot. $850,000

30 Lakepoint Way #30 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 2,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $822,000

41 Weston Lane #41 Condo. $814,000

51 Spruce St. #51 Condo, built in 2017, 1,639 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $800,000

219 Winter St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,374 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 119,677-square-foot lot. $650,000

151 E Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,172 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,104-square-foot lot. $545,000

HUDSON

5 Elizabeth Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,640 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,380-square-foot lot. $885,000

250 Main St. #420 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,147 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000

36 Old North Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,010 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 71,761-square-foot lot. $340,000

13 Temi Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 2,080 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,632-square-foot lot. $200,000

HULL

238 Nantasket Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,586-square-foot lot. $825,000

167 Samoset Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 3,077 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,450-square-foot lot. $670,000

48 Whitehead Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1915, 1,608 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,060-square-foot lot. $570,000

16 Rivers Edge Road #16 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,699 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $249,950

16 Rivers Edge Road #16 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,699 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $249,950

155 George Washington Blvd #110 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 900 square feet. $202,500

HYDE PARK

22-24 Glenwood Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 2,678 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,661-square-foot lot. $800,000

11 Bunker St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,530 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,906-square-foot lot. $680,000

7 Austin St. #1 Condo. $669,000

29 Alwin St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1957, 1,781 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,128-square-foot lot. $562,000

33 Dietz Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1950, 1,781 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,383-square-foot lot. $545,000

1 Westinghouse Plz #C206 Condo low-rise, built in 2010, 1,033 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 1,033-square-foot lot. $224,379

IPSWICH

7 Jones Court. One-family contemporary, built in 1993, 3,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,148-square-foot lot. $870,000

11 Putnam Road. Two-family Town House, built in 1900, 2,460 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,762-square-foot lot. $500,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

50 Eliot St. One-family Colonial, built in 1821, 4,519 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

6 Warren Sq #6 Condo duplex, built in 2001, 2,101 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,101-square-foot lot. $1,388,000

99 Williams St. #6 Condo. $1,015,000

193 Perkins St. #I502 Condo free-standng, built in 1976, 1,554 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,855-square-foot lot. $950,000

37 Oakview Terrace #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1905, 1,378 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $940,000

67 South St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2016, 1,195 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $845,000

131 Green St. #105 Condo low-rise, built in 2006, 1,135 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,135-square-foot lot. $825,000

22 Kingsboro Park #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1923, 1,013 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,013-square-foot lot. $775,000

54 Green St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 1,123 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,123-square-foot lot. $710,000

71-73 Perkins St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1880, 1,082 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,082-square-foot lot. $675,000

17 Lourdes Ave. #2 Condo decker, built in 1925, 1,053 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,053-square-foot lot. $660,000

88 W Walnut Park #88 Condo free-standng, built in 1915, 1,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,740-square-foot lot. $581,500

141 South St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1919, 852 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 852-square-foot lot. $567,000

99 Williams St. #1 Condo. $549,000

217 Boylston St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1905, 568 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 568-square-foot lot. $445,000

KINGSTON

132 Wolf Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,438 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,401-square-foot lot. $965,250

71 3 Rivers Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,229 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,788-square-foot lot. $715,000

4 Summer St. One-family antique, built in 1720, 2,850 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,098-square-foot lot. $610,000

7 Clifton Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1974, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,210-square-foot lot. $570,000

14 Howlands Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,440 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $559,000

22 Chilton Ave. One-family ranch, built in 2006, 960 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,791-square-foot lot. $550,000

47 Prospect St. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,200 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 74,052-square-foot lot. $535,000

10 Blair Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 2,123 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,113-square-foot lot. $275,000

LAKEVILLE

59 Highland Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 2007, 1,456 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,000-square-foot lot. $640,000

LAWRENCE

59-61 Dracut St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 4,905 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $760,000

33 Pembroke Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $485,000

16 Ohio Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,280 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,743-square-foot lot. $472,000

46 Kendall St. One-family conventional, built in 1905, 1,331 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,077-square-foot lot. $435,000

6 Essex Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,408 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,450-square-foot lot. $430,000

589 Haverhill St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 5,056 square feet, 18 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,569-square-foot lot. $410,000

3 Melrose St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,207 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,740-square-foot lot. $365,000

2 Woodland St. #C Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,254 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $327,500

LEXINGTON

55 Kendall Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,761 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 18,700-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

39 Asbury St. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 2,644 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $1,840,000

36 Highland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,386 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,648-square-foot lot. $1,790,000

10 Dexter Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1933, 1,504 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,360-square-foot lot. $1,168,000

364 Massachusetts Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1958, 1,692 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,320-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

303 Bedford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,464-square-foot lot. $980,000

31 Fletcher Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 2,042 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $970,200

32 Tarbell Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,040 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,550-square-foot lot. $925,000

665 Lowell St. #56 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 1,735 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $770,000

22 Ewell Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $700,000

LINCOLN

136 Weston Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2000, 5,569 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 110,207-square-foot lot. $2,480,000

24 Sandy Pond Road. One-family antique, built in 1895, 3,512 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 150,654-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

233 Lincoln Road. One-family conventional, built in 1864, 2,870 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 95,812-square-foot lot. $1,105,000

8 N Commons #C Condo Town House, built in 1991, 1,256 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $445,000

82 Virginia Road #102 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,277 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $216,706

LITTLETON

47 Hartwell Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,380 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $800,000

30 Harvard Road #30 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,522 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,014-square-foot lot. $539,000

LOWELL

40 Oheir Way One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,388 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $910,000

210 3rd St. Two-family duplex, built in 1985, 2,052 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,815-square-foot lot. $630,000

262 Shaw St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,228 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,119-square-foot lot. $630,000

90 Endicott St. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,160 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,720-square-foot lot. $600,000

17 Victoria St. One-family conventional, built in 1888, 1,747 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,042-square-foot lot. $565,000

25 Charant Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1983, 1,210 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,524-square-foot lot. $499,000

62 Columbia St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 816 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,650-square-foot lot. $430,000

2 Jewett Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,044 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,680-square-foot lot. $365,100

200-A Market St. #103 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,452 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $356,000

240 Jackson St. #611 Condo/Apt, built in 1950, 1,266 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $340,000

80 Swan St. #222 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,107 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $327,000

256-C Market St. #4201 Condo/Apt, built in 1908, 868 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $290,000

278 W Meadow Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,025 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,235-square-foot lot. $290,000

1524 Gorham St. #204 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 857 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000

256-C Market St. #3514 Condo/Apt, built in 1908, 890 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000

1305 Lawrence St. #F10 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 880 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $266,000

1600 Skyline Drive #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 880 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $255,000

LYNN

16 Trinity Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 4,710 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,239-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

15 Joel Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 3,420 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,816-square-foot lot. $955,000

458 Chatham St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,684 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,048-square-foot lot. $830,000

263 Lynn Shore Drive. One-family victorian, built in 1890, 2,721 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,509-square-foot lot. $810,000

121 Emerald Drive. One-family split entry, built in 2002, 1,548 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,047-square-foot lot. $800,000

6 Susan Drive #26 Condo. $695,000

42 Brimblecom St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,803 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,825-square-foot lot. $690,000

126 Adams St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,182 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,163-square-foot lot. $680,000

8 Susan Drive #25 Condo. $675,000

24 Conomo Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,905 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $672,500

122 Bowler St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $650,000

40 Stonewood Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,221 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,147-square-foot lot. $620,000

54 Mall St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 3,230 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,042-square-foot lot. $600,000

133 Lynnfield St. Two-family old style, built in 1900, 2,027 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,301-square-foot lot. $550,000

24 Rand St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,264 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,627-square-foot lot. $540,000

32 Judge Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,544 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,930-square-foot lot. $520,000

95 Nahant St. #5 Condo high-rise, built in 1978, 738 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 30,137-square-foot lot. $310,000

12 Portland St. #2 Condo, built in 1930, 655 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 15,928-square-foot lot. $260,000

LYNNFIELD

5 Daventry Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 3,241 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $1,889,000

4 Daventry Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 4,013 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 58,501-square-foot lot. $1,340,000

62 Lincoln Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,568 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,277-square-foot lot. $1,026,000

11 Island Road. One-family split entry, built in 2002, 2,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,884-square-foot lot. $1,001,000

52 Pyburn Road #52 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,743 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $695,000

MALDEN

52 Francis St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 2,769 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $950,000

50-52 Brackenbury St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,744 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,101-square-foot lot. $850,000

27 Johnson St. One-family split entry, built in 1984, 1,417 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,310-square-foot lot. $841,100

67 Summit St. #67 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,674 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $728,000

12 Bishop Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,088 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 3,001-square-foot lot. $700,000

14 Phillips St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,545 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,215-square-foot lot. $670,000

22 Village Court #22 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,200 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $451,000

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA

6 Tanglewood Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1977, 4,652 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,285-square-foot lot. $1,635,000

16 Desmond Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,940 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,947-square-foot lot. $785,000

1 Spy Rock Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1960, 2,978 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 84,206-square-foot lot. $380,000

MANSFIELD

83 Colonial Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,405 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,468-square-foot lot. $1,282,000

38 Old North Trl One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,041 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,006-square-foot lot. $1,165,000

91 South St. One-family antique, built in 1745, 1,966 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $790,000

660 N Main St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,454 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $770,000

15 Reservoir St. #21 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,977 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $620,000

631 East St. #K101 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,309 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $495,000

9 Blake Place #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 709 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $343,500

MARBLEHEAD

5 Haley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,676 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,357-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

27 Rowland St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,084 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,025,000

27 Rowland St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,118 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,025,000

14 Alexander Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,462 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,875-square-foot lot. $965,000

6 Hines Court. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,461 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,663-square-foot lot. $880,000

71 Atlantic Ave. One-family old style, built in 1883, 751 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,295-square-foot lot. $617,500

127 W Shore Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,364 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,865-square-foot lot. $440,000

59 Prospect St. #B4 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 720 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $363,000

119 Elm St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 570 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $330,000

MARION

10 Autumn Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1991, 2,269 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,939-square-foot lot. $805,000

30 River Road. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 970 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $425,000

MARLBOROUGH

43 Blossom Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,926 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $700,000

169 Clinton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 2,292 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,776-square-foot lot. $690,000

52 Heatherwood Drive #52 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 1,830 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $510,000

475 Northboro Rd W #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,580 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $465,000

25 West St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,110 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,468-square-foot lot. $300,000

MARSHFIELD

36 Cove St. One-family conventional, built in 1983, 2,054 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,700-square-foot lot. $1,960,000

120 Preston Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 2,550 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,725-square-foot lot. $1,785,000

50 Bay Point Path One-family contemporary, built in 1979, 3,977 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

49 Waltham Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1940, 600 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $815,000

65 Whiffletree Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 1,702 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,040-square-foot lot. $780,000

22 Dudley Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,663 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $750,000

65 Seaview Ave. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,885 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,750-square-foot lot. $721,500

919 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,927 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 140,133-square-foot lot. $670,000

61 Orchard Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,870 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,040-square-foot lot. $605,000

41 Ford St. One-family cottage, built in 1948, 892 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $560,000

11 Stage Lane. One-family cottage, built in 1938, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,250-square-foot lot. $475,000

17 Longview Terrace. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,199 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $295,000

1801 Ocean St. #W22 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 667 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $245,000

451 School St. #5-4 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 923 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $245,000

1801 Ocean St. #B1 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 744 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $235,000

MATTAPAN

72 Wellington Hill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1919, 2,801 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,169-square-foot lot. $950,000

11 Hosmer St. One-family semi detachd, built in 2021, 1,638 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,024-square-foot lot. $290,000

13 Hosmer St. One-family semi detachd, built in 2020, 1,638 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,774-square-foot lot. $290,000

MAYNARD

101 Great Road. Two-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,178 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $525,000

MEDFIELD

329 North St. Two-family antique, built in 1881, 4,442 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 121,023-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

9 Garry Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,415 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,010-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

34 Nebo St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,816 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,002-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

14 Country Way One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,355 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $1,015,000

10 Curve St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,706 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,358-square-foot lot. $825,000

11 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,584 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $635,000

8 Curve St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1840, 1,521 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,018-square-foot lot. $610,000

17 Turtlebrook Way One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,014-square-foot lot. $603,000

MEDFORD

65 Damon Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,808 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,619-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

65 Summer St. #65 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,725 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,075,000

84 Golden Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,508 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

75 Sargent Road. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,894 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,350-square-foot lot. $940,000

16 Willard Ave. #1 Condo. $939,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #207 Condo high-rise, built in 2021, 1,466 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $818,400

45 Maurice St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,376 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,266-square-foot lot. $705,000

29 Aquavia Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,375-square-foot lot. $700,000

91 Fountain St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,385-square-foot lot. $700,000

30 Revere Beach Pkwy #415 Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 1,098 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $571,000

289 Elm St. #62 Condo high-rise, built in 1981, 1,062 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $540,000

15 Walker St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,058 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $440,000

MEDWAY

31 Broken Tree Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,907 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,441-square-foot lot. $928,000

10 Pine St. One-family old style, built in 1928, 1,142 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $686,000

14 Puddingstone Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 1,916 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,550-square-foot lot. $588,000

14 Sanford St. #29 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 981 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $367,000

MELROSE

159 Florence St. One-family victorian, built in 1900, 1,936 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $1,141,000

2-4 Lakecroft Court. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1860, 3,486 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,854-square-foot lot. $1,125,500

68 Cutter St. Two-family conventional, built in 1898, 3,162 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,031-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

9 Cricklewood Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,442 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,952-square-foot lot. $930,000

47 Sanford St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,424 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,463-square-foot lot. $811,000

359 Washington St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,276 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,655-square-foot lot. $790,000

MERRIMAC

1 W Shore Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,891 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,121-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

20 Lakewoods Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,272 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,500-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

17 Carriage Court #17 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,365 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $396,000

METHUEN

72 Phoebe St. #72 Condo. $839,310

147-149 Jackson St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1930, 3,136 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,139-square-foot lot. $690,000

22 Falcon St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,764 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,328-square-foot lot. $550,000

179 Berkeley St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,964 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $515,000

24 Penobscot Circle #24 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,464 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $465,000

219 East St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,792 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,383-square-foot lot. $451,745

11 Laurel Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $431,000

6 Kirk St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,283 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,001-square-foot lot. $425,000

121 Elm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 2,077 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,901-square-foot lot. $420,000

45 Washington St. #92 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,320 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000

302 Howe St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,368 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $400,000

25 Oak St. #C Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,058 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000

7 Tyler St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,693 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,202-square-foot lot. $375,000

23 Hampshire Road #303 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 980 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $341,000

50 Danbury Drive #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 670 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $240,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

28 Tispaquin St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,678 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 137,935-square-foot lot. $732,000

262 Old Center St. One-family contemporary, built in 1981, 1,572 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 130,965-square-foot lot. $625,000

112 Everett St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,238 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $440,000

6 Gibbs Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1977, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 104,394-square-foot lot. $355,000

MIDDLETON

155 Forest St. One-family conventional, built in 1955, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,177-square-foot lot. $369,900

MILFORD

48 Howard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,352 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,886-square-foot lot. $650,000

1 Zain Circle #1 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 2,098 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $632,000

102 Purchase St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,952 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,531-square-foot lot. $600,000

4 Vassar Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $551,000

1 Sabatinelli Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,526 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,281-square-foot lot. $470,000

9 Godfrey Lane #9 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,643 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $455,000

10 W Walnut St. Two-family two family, built in 1850, 2,704 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $388,000

15 Shadowbrook Lane #28 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,060 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $260,000

MILLIS

5 Rivendell Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,016 square feet, on 38,938-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

18 Richardson Drive #273 Condo. $868,450

14 Richardson Drive #271 Condo. $844,955

16 Richardson Drive #272 Condo. $780,353

193 Exchange St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,857 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,939-square-foot lot. $600,000

49 Morse Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1935, 1,721 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,958-square-foot lot. $526,000

MILTON

179 Robbins St. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 2,120 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,415-square-foot lot. $1,170,000

88 Wharf St. #310 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 2,225 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,080,000

131 Eliot St. #405 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,117 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $750,000

3 Breck St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,318 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,159-square-foot lot. $735,000

20 Mechanic St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1820, 1,472 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $705,000

NATICK

43 Franconia Ave. One-family split level, built in 1950, 1,354 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,102-square-foot lot. $1,754,545

158 Cottage St. One-family garrison, built in 1953, 2,415 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 34,543-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

11 Lakewood Road. One-family ranch, built in 1946, 1,341 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,441-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

29 Arbor Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 3,240 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,233-square-foot lot. $1,320,000

23 Vesta Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,548 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,091-square-foot lot. $1,280,000

8 Coleman Court #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 2,619 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,634-square-foot lot. $929,000

12 Broads Ave. One-family old style, built in 1940, 1,778 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,138-square-foot lot. $862,000

46 Beacon St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,459 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,401-square-foot lot. $675,000

40 Nouvelle Way #T834 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,041 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $655,000

32 Circular Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,281 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,734-square-foot lot. $615,000

180 Boden Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,472 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,606-square-foot lot. $605,000

1 Hill St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,088 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,758-square-foot lot. $589,900

10 Willow St. One-family old style, built in 1830, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,370-square-foot lot. $499,900

NEEDHAM

210 West St. #210 Condo duplex, built in 2013, 3,258 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths. $1,500,000

400 Hunnewell St. #103 Condo. $1,160,000

85 Peacedale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,376 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

234 Valley Road. One-family split level, built in 1952, 1,127 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

27 Carol Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,656 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $850,000

NEWBURY

178 Hay St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,496 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 245,243-square-foot lot. $835,000

5 Basin Front Drive. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1930, 1,046 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,700-square-foot lot. $800,000

NEWBURYPORT

14 Market St. Three-family family flat, built in 1780, 3,312 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $825,000

15 Dove St. One-family antique, built in 1850, 1,346 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,070-square-foot lot. $808,000

17 Dove St. Two-family duplex, built in 1800, 2,418 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,330-square-foot lot. $725,000

18 Market Sq #18MB Condo. $678,000

4 Reilly Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 934 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,076-square-foot lot. $595,000

20 Market St. #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 853 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000

6 Woodman Way #307 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $495,000

37 Milk St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 903 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $390,000

NEWTON

197 Nehoiden Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,514 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,212-square-foot lot. $3,915,000

17 Kesseler Way One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 5,137 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 17,854-square-foot lot. $3,398,888

7 Parker Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 3,364 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 11,422-square-foot lot. $2,435,000

448 Quinobequin Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1952, 3,276 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 17,398-square-foot lot. $2,125,000

53-55 Athelstane Road #53 Condo. $1,950,000

350 Boylston St. #302 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 2,480 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 125,777-square-foot lot. $1,925,000

19 Westchester Road #21 Condo. $1,875,000

234 Quinobequin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1931, 2,362 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,220-square-foot lot. $1,865,000

287 Langley Road #43 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,432 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 552,226-square-foot lot. $1,840,000

1919 Commonwealth Ave. #1919 Condo. $1,725,000

446-448 Lowell Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 4,358 square feet, 16 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,120-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

25 Puritan Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,852 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,670-square-foot lot. $1,365,000

21-23 Winchester Road. Two-family two family, built in 1940, 3,630 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,936-square-foot lot. $1,355,000

79 Maplewood Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,259 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,200-square-foot lot. $1,260,000

12 Milo St. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 1,996 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,130-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

11 Angier Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,824 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,140-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

87 Derby St. One-family Colonial, built in 1857, 1,750 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,850-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

3 Warren Ave. #2 Condo townhse-end, built in 2008, 2,050 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $1,158,500

39 Wheeler Road. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,356 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,430-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

1175 Chestnut St. #2 Condo victorian, built in 1850, 2,272 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 202,720-square-foot lot. $1,148,000

281 Ward St. One-family old style, built in 1922, 1,757 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,444-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

45 Warren St. #2 Condo victorian, built in 1860, 1,192 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,872-square-foot lot. $1,020,775

25 Trowbridge St. #25 Condo. $1,015,000

68 Mill St. #68 Condo duplex, built in 1880, 1,201 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,401-square-foot lot. $1,001,000

57 Cook St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1860, 2,048 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,510-square-foot lot. $950,000

293 Webster St. Two-family two family, built in 1919, 2,658 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,908-square-foot lot. $855,000

250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #1506S Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,266 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $837,000

83 Staniford St. #6 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,314 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 133,339-square-foot lot. $825,000

174 Adams St. #11 Condo townhse-end, built in 1987, 1,444 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,024-square-foot lot. $810,000

29 Trowbridge St. #29 Condo. $775,000

45 Warren St. #1 Condo victorian, built in 1860, 1,261 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,872-square-foot lot. $729,225

221 Auburn St. #2 Condo old style, built in 1850, 897 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,850-square-foot lot. $710,000

91-95 Dalby St. #1 Condo townhse-end, built in 1880, 1,139 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,510-square-foot lot. $615,000

31 Trowbridge St. #31 Condo. $550,000

39 Commonwealth Ave. #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1938, 695 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 16,371-square-foot lot. $517,000

613 Grove St. #613 Condo. $460,000

615 Grove St. #615 Condo. $460,000

617 Grove St. #617 Condo. $460,000

91 Staniford St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,314 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 133,339-square-foot lot. $400,000

NORFOLK

51 Noon Hill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,490 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,871-square-foot lot. $820,000

17 Castle Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,248 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 58,920-square-foot lot. $815,000

25 Sumner St. #25 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,088 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $747,455

62 Rockwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,961 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,674-square-foot lot. $698,000

19 Cleary Circle #19 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $670,000

7 Lois Lane #7 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 2,540 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000

54 Cleveland St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,251 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $562,500

7 Valentine Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 59,948-square-foot lot. $545,000

NORTH ANDOVER

1789 Great Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 4,835 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 57,935-square-foot lot. $1,376,000

127 Kara Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 5,364 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,156-square-foot lot. $1,370,000

271 Stevens St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 3,932 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,026-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

691 Great Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,895 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 93,654-square-foot lot. $1,160,000

145 Weyland Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,222 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $1,000,100

191 Hay Meadow Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1980, 3,746 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $920,000

153 Cortland Drive #153 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 2,360 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $835,000

87 Buckingham Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 2,029 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,878-square-foot lot. $630,000

150 Laconia Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 1,728 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $602,000

379 Sutton St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,399 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths, on 16,666-square-foot lot. $580,000

9 Walker Road #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 794 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000

4 Fernview Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 675 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $220,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

167 Horace Darling Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,196 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,100-square-foot lot. $535,000

114-R Freeman St. One-family conventional, built in 1935, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 431,680-square-foot lot. $480,000

190 Fisher St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 1,704 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $415,000

9 Poppasquash Road #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,455 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000

80 West St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,168 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,193-square-foot lot. $205,000

NORTH READING

10 James Millen Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,293 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $1,575,000

18 Mill St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 3,625 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 93,218-square-foot lot. $1,022,000

4 Barberry Road. One-family ranch, built in 1985, 1,792 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $825,000

4 April Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1940, 1,812 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $720,000

230 Martins Lndg #405 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,140 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $545,000

240 Martins Lndg #302 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 965 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $459,900

NORTHBOROUGH

253 Brewer St. One-family split level, built in 1968, 1,648 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 26,545-square-foot lot. $775,000

27 Dunia Lane #27 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 2,093 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 174,240-square-foot lot. $720,000

4 Park St. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,802 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,600-square-foot lot. $685,500

1 Meadowbrook Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,919-square-foot lot. $340,000

NORTON

57 New Taunton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,479 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 130,244-square-foot lot. $750,000

115 Burt St. One-family ranch, built in 2000, 1,560 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $565,000

21 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,382 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $500,000

58 Eddy St. One-family log, built in 1985, 764 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,499-square-foot lot. $355,000

19 Hill St. #15 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 648 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $205,000

NORWELL

10 Forest Rdg One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 3,094 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $1,640,000

19 Holly Berry Trl One-family contemporary, built in 1982, 2,670 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $1,520,000

103 Cross St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,298 square feet, 3 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $685,000

NORWOOD

15 Emerson Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 2,289 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,830-square-foot lot. $940,000

237-239 Winter St. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,240 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,966-square-foot lot. $765,000

153 Spruce Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,596 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,170-square-foot lot. $650,000

514 Nichols St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 1,397 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,000-square-foot lot. $650,000

24 Morningside Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,843 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,794-square-foot lot. $587,000

88 Nichols St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,916 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,662-square-foot lot. $550,000

85 Jacobsen Drive. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,151 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $480,000

223 Rock St. #E8 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 683 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $265,000

315 Neponset St. #80 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 753 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $225,000

PEABODY

4 Pierpont St. Two-family old style, built in 1852, 3,004 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 5,049-square-foot lot. $759,000

2 Stone Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,856 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,718-square-foot lot. $730,000

6 Perkins St. Two-family gambrel, built in 1914, 2,178 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $701,000

15 Pound Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1982, 1,664 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,860-square-foot lot. $640,000

34 Forest St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,960 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $625,000

27 Blair Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,059-square-foot lot. $560,000

16 Mount Pleasant Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,504 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,935-square-foot lot. $530,000

32 Essex Green Lane #32 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000

13 Boulderbrook Drive #13 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,258 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $508,000

1100 Salem St. #96 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,234 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $500,000

PEMBROKE

10 Liane Way One-family split level, built in 1976, 1,192 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,257-square-foot lot. $634,000

595 Washington St. #B4 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 1,696 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $617,000

59 Bagnell Drive #59 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,931 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $554,000

283 Plymouth St. One-family garrison, built in 1971, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,088-square-foot lot. $552,500

5 Newbury Drive #5 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,592 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $549,000

29 Valley Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1974, 1,459 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,115-square-foot lot. $400,000

PEPPERELL

84 Townsend St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 890 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 80,873-square-foot lot. $890,150

10 Cheyenne Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 3,156 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,148-square-foot lot. $600,000

110 Hollis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,792 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 86,101-square-foot lot. $576,000

26 Park St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 2,609 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,813-square-foot lot. $565,000

35 High St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 2,426 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $465,000

15-17 Prospect St. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,288 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,940-square-foot lot. $330,000

PLYMOUTH

202 Court St. One-family Colonial, built in 1901, 3,047 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,614-square-foot lot. $975,000

9 Forest Edge One-family contemporary, built in 2002, 3,297 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,345-square-foot lot. $960,000

15 Saddleback One-family contemporary, built in 2011, 3,730 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,091-square-foot lot. $932,500

43 Spencer Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 2002, 2,275 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,614-square-foot lot. $740,000

64 Cottage Cv One-family contemporary, built in 2006, 2,056 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,170-square-foot lot. $695,000

2 Heartwood One-family Town House, built in 2018, 1,586 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,827-square-foot lot. $690,000

10 Langford Road. One-family garrison, built in 1969, 2,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,813-square-foot lot. $685,000

32 Fairway Drive #32 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 3,525 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $675,000

23 Bartlett Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 1,989 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,148-square-foot lot. $650,000

216 Water St. #303B Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,102 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $648,900

27 Village West Trl One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,874 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,019-square-foot lot. $640,000

21 Winthrop Road. One-family ranch, built in 2004, 1,568 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $577,500

36 Sterling Blvd #36 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,794 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $557,000

774 Long Pond Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1988, 2,137 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $550,000

1521 State Road. One-family garrison, built in 1947, 2,550 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,094-square-foot lot. $548,000

29 Highland Terrace #2913 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,784 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000

33 Hillside Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1986, 1,582 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,914-square-foot lot. $532,000

245 Clark Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,004 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,148-square-foot lot. $500,000

82 Joyce Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,455-square-foot lot. $489,900

1 Gordon Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,067 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,497-square-foot lot. $425,000

3 W Hill Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,712 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $371,450

3 Marc Drive #3B7 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 942 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,000

QUINCY

7 Atherton St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,386 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $900,000

36 Warren Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,081 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,070-square-foot lot. $889,000

10 Bedford St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,096 square feet, 10 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,800-square-foot lot. $855,000

188 Quincy Ave. #A4 Condo. $740,000

30 Prout St. Two-family duplex, built in 1885, 1,728 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,432-square-foot lot. $728,000

341 Granite St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,088 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,778-square-foot lot. $693,000

18 Cliveden St. #403 Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 1,212 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $675,000

48 Ocean Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1906, 1,193 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,738-square-foot lot. $640,000

69-71 Avalon Ave. #69 Condo. $634,900

77 Adams St. #304 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,010 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $529,900

123 Elm St. #D5 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 1,341 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $498,500

10 Seaport Drive #2517 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 844 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $455,000

91 Washington St. #16 Condo mid-rise, built in 1964, 740 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $356,000

133 Commander Shea Blvd #407 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 644 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $337,000

300 Congress St. #316 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,371 square feet. $300,000

RANDOLPH

15 Hillsdale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,068 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,600-square-foot lot. $470,000

151 Bittersweet Lane #205 Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 865 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $270,000

7 Pauline St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 768 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $250,000

RAYNHAM

163 Clubhouse Circle. One-family ranch, built in 2006, 1,416 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $575,000

READING

3 Gilmore Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 2,664 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,602-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

7 Perkins Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,958 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,700-square-foot lot. $975,000

54 Audubon Road. One-family split level, built in 1971, 1,925 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,496-square-foot lot. $900,000

31 Martin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 1,929 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,375-square-foot lot. $775,000

5 Oak St. One-family split level, built in 1975, 1,656 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,432-square-foot lot. $599,000

7 Augustus Court #1002 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 955 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $442,500

REVERE

120 Savage St. Two-family two family, built in 1964, 3,248 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,546-square-foot lot. $900,000

1 Spray Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1947, 3,132 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,297-square-foot lot. $890,000

119 Winthrop Pkwy Two-family two family, built in 1954, 2,616 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,201-square-foot lot. $769,000

603 Revere Beach Pkwy #603 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,865 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $600,000

42 Pearl Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 934 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,383-square-foot lot. $575,000

632 Beach St. One-family ranch, built in 1900, 1,594 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,446-square-foot lot. $575,000

24 Shurtleff St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,428 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,077-square-foot lot. $570,000

261 Fenno St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,386 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,471-square-foot lot. $535,000

31 Martin St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,770-square-foot lot. $509,900

350 Revere Beach Blvd #2A Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $488,070

19 Blaney Court #19 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,130 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000

23 Blaney Court #23 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,130 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000

85 Standish Road #85 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,740 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000

95 Centennial Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,118 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,821-square-foot lot. $355,000

ROCKLAND

31 Winding Way One-family raised ranch, built in 1983, 1,823 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $590,000

340 Centre Ave. #51 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,716 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 872,507-square-foot lot. $400,000

ROCKPORT

4 Landmark Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 2,147 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,371-square-foot lot. $1,315,000

19 Mount Pleasant St. Two-family conventional, built in 1857, 1,003 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 610-square-foot lot. $970,000

32 High St. One-family antique, built in 1725, 1,962 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,966-square-foot lot. $900,000

ROSLINDALE

206 Beech St. One-family Colonial, built in 1901, 2,234 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,705-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

18 Jewett St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,081 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,367-square-foot lot. $990,000

20 Dale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 1,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,015-square-foot lot. $985,000

11 Hillview Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1928, 2,400 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,725-square-foot lot. $960,000

86 Aldrich St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,160 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,250-square-foot lot. $855,000

29 Zeller St. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 1,653 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $761,000

11 Tafthill Terrace #2 Condo. $595,000

139 Grew Ave. #II2 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,050-square-foot lot. $578,000

699 Hyde Park Ave. #5 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 743 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 743-square-foot lot. $395,000

800 Hyde Park Ave. #16 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 655 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 655-square-foot lot. $240,000

ROWLEY

34 Dodge Road. One-family ranch, built in 2018, 2,256 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,049-square-foot lot. $855,000

241 Boxford Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 1,731 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 127,518-square-foot lot. $437,500

ROXBURY

240 Humboldt Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 3,581 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,530-square-foot lot. $820,000

80 Blue Hill Ave. #5 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,287 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,287-square-foot lot. $390,000

40 Terrace St. #4 Condo. $250,000

132 Terrace St. #4 Condo. $225,000

132 Terrace St. #5 Condo. $225,000

SALEM

15 Linden Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1984, 3,014 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,251-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

10 Leval Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,708 square feet, 10 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,575-square-foot lot. $730,000

24 Forrester St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1850, 1,570 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,193-square-foot lot. $610,000

77 Barstow St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,081 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $570,000

3 Federal Court #3 Condo. $541,000

34 Walter St. #2R Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,098 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,600-square-foot lot. $500,000

8 Russell Drive #7B Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,586 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000

28 Moffatt Road #28 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,693 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $469,000

50 Weatherly Drive #50 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 2,195 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $449,000

19 Jackson St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,225 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,973-square-foot lot. $365,000

6 Flint St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 820 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 2,012-square-foot lot. $343,000

20 Loring Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 788 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 9,270-square-foot lot. $330,000

39 Harbor St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 933 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,516-square-foot lot. $312,500

SALISBURY

504 N End Blvd #E Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,421 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,290,000

9 Atlantic Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,548 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $862,500

5 Winterberry Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,256 square feet, 3 baths, on 16,409-square-foot lot. $785,000

14 Old County Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 1,632 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,973-square-foot lot. $625,000

20 Cable Ave. #17 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 909 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000

4 Francis Way #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,610 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $293,900

SAUGUS

26-R Saugus Ave. Two-family split entry, built in 1983, 4,056 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,002-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

55 Gates Road. Two-family ranch, built in 1989, 2,424 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,677-square-foot lot. $786,000

3 Conrad Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,366 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,876-square-foot lot. $755,000

19 Springdale Ave. One-family old style, built in 1940, 1,443 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $700,000

46 Juniper Drive. One-family split level, built in 1979, 1,941 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,303-square-foot lot. $700,000

26 Henry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,976 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,036-square-foot lot. $670,000

7 Saville St. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 2,064 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,402-square-foot lot. $665,000

4 Rogers Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,122 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,540-square-foot lot. $640,000

374 Lincoln Ave. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,594 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,190-square-foot lot. $615,500

37 Taylor St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $600,000

30 Springdale Ave. One-family old style, built in 1909, 1,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,999-square-foot lot. $595,000

9 Broadway #122 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 840 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $350,000

3 Katherine Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1972, 1,453 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,896-square-foot lot. $216,677

SCITUATE

6 Wendy Drive #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 3,138 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,835,000

352 Clapp Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2005, 4,782 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 55,757-square-foot lot. $1,585,000

85 Indian Trl One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 2,744 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,981-square-foot lot. $1,351,000

108 Maple St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,921 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,249-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

23 Dreamwold Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 1,950 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,483-square-foot lot. $900,000

29 River St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 1,360 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $875,000

45 Edgar Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 1,824 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $850,000

28 Fay Road. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,151-square-foot lot. $677,000

6 Macdonald Terrace #6E Condo. $669,900

78 Elm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,842 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,775-square-foot lot. $600,000

447 Clapp Road #447 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,970 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $585,000

SHARON

27 Bella Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 2,028 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,679-square-foot lot. $1,015,011

670 Mountain St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,614 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 215,036-square-foot lot. $870,000

34 Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 2,037 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,105-square-foot lot. $755,000

245-A Mountain St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 167,556-square-foot lot. $416,000

39 Bayberry Drive #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 696 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $255,000

SHERBORN

152 Maple St. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,303 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 108,900-square-foot lot. $885,000

SHREWSBURY

4 Meadow Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 3,045 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,011-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

10 Boylston St. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 4,511 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

154 S Quinsigamond Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,366 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,223-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

11 Heronwood Drive. Two-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,356 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,141-square-foot lot. $825,000

35 Rawson Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 1,986 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,355-square-foot lot. $765,000

22 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1776, 2,062 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,872-square-foot lot. $720,000

75 Mercury Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,218 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,215-square-foot lot. $550,000

76 Harrington Farms Way #76 Condo Town House, built in 1994, 1,542 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $515,000

395 S Quinsigamond Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 1,560 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,150-square-foot lot. $475,000

32 Wesleyan Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,193 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,625-square-foot lot. $450,000

SOMERVILLE

25 Elmwood St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,493 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,750-square-foot lot. $1,795,000

42 Liberty Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1905, 4,098 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,707-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

17 Rogers Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 3,190 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,360-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

31 Knowlton St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,238 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,935-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

131 Morrison Ave. #2 Condo, built in 1920, 1,469 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,200,000

48 Whitfield Road #50 Condo. $1,185,000

353 Summer St. #212 Condo low-rise, built in 2017, 1,094 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,175,000

2 Morrison Ave. #2A Condo conventional, built in 1900, 1,461 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,150,000

11 Fiske Ave. #11R Condo, built in 1910, 1,916 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,085,000

61 Woods Ave. Two-family decker, built in 1920, 2,112 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $1,029,900

65 Beacon St. #303 Condo low-rise, built in 1989, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $925,000

74 Josephine Ave. #A Condo two family, built in 1900, 1,177 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $800,000

83 Conwell Ave. #3 Condo. $785,000

83 Conwell Ave. #2 Condo. $784,000

24 Fellsway W #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1885, 1,214 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $721,000

474 Broadway #49 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 878 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $557,500

SOUTH BOSTON

1 O Street Place. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1920, 1,857 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,340-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

2 O Street Place. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1920, 1,857 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,055-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

271 W 5th St. Two-family row-middle, built in 1890, 2,285 square feet, 8 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,289-square-foot lot. $2,017,500

181 I St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,550 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,523-square-foot lot. $1,840,000

693-695 E 6th St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,332 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,650-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

853 E 4th St. #2 Condo. $1,585,000

555 E 5th St. #2 Condo. $1,348,050

21 M St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 2,295 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,577-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

862 E 2nd St. #7 Condo free-standng, built in 2011, 1,198 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,198-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

141 Dorchester Ave. #317 Condo high-rise, built in 2006, 1,544 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,544-square-foot lot. $1,224,000

5-1/2 Grimes St. Three-family decker, built in 1890, 1,908 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 970-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

121 Tudor St. #121 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 1,537 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,537-square-foot lot. $995,000

362-364 W Broadway #3 Condo. $960,000

362-364 W Broadway #5 Condo. $945,000

5 O St. #3 Condo. $830,000

2 Burnham Place #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 954 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 954-square-foot lot. $780,000

475 E 5th St. #3 Condo semi detachd, built in 1900, 832 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $766,000

80 Old Harbor St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 802 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 802-square-foot lot. $735,000

1 Scott Place #8 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,162 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,162-square-foot lot. $695,599

366 Dorchester St. #4 Condo free-standng, built in 2002, 944 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 944-square-foot lot. $680,000

472 E 4th St. #2 Condo. $598,000

45 W Broadway #108 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 801 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 801-square-foot lot. $575,000

26 Vinton St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1910, 700 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 700-square-foot lot. $558,000

350 W 4th St. #402 Condo low-rise, built in 1899, 614 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 614-square-foot lot. $531,000

151 W 6th St. #4 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 730 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 730-square-foot lot. $512,500

121 M St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 636 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 636-square-foot lot. $486,000

492 E Broadway #6 Condo. $445,000

523 E 2nd St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 436 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 436-square-foot lot. $445,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

22 Lovers Lane. One-family, on 44,823-square-foot lot. $1,499,999

19 Rockpoint Road. One-family garrison, built in 1966, 1,776 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,979-square-foot lot. $657,000

STONEHAM

36 Winship Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,856 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,830-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

150-152 Hancock St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1998, 3,360 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,357-square-foot lot. $1,120,000

60 Pond St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,319 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,286-square-foot lot. $676,000

65 Butler Ave. Two-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,855 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,549-square-foot lot. $535,000

300 Park Terrace Drive #354 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 972 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $408,000

159 Franklin St. #B4 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 868 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $236,000

STOUGHTON

130 Esten Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,142 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,331-square-foot lot. $790,000

798 Park St. One-family old style, built in 1901, 932 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,621-square-foot lot. $432,000

STOW

42 Sylvan Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 4,301 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 44,997-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

22 Sylvan Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,536 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,280-square-foot lot. $1,315,000

22 Wildwood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1979, 1,896 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 88,862-square-foot lot. $700,000

SUDBURY

109 Fox Run Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 3,540 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 91,401-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

31 Emerson Way One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,957 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,871-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

223 Nobscot Road #223 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 2,381 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $920,000

134 Heron Lane #32 Condo. $865,500

143 Heron Lane #40 Condo. $849,999

13 Farmstead Lane #13 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,935 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $752,675

22 Farmstead Lane #206 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $515,000

33 Stonebrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $475,000

510 Hudson Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1929, 980 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $385,000

SWAMPSCOTT

2 Morton Hill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 1,974 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,576-square-foot lot. $850,000

20 Franklin Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,284 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,095-square-foot lot. $695,000

222 Windsor Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1929, 1,071 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,401-square-foot lot. $599,900

1 Loring Ave. #402 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,155 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $423,600

404 Paradise Road #2A Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,285 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $390,000

TEWKSBURY

60 Bligh St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,200 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $941,777

131 Frasier Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,670 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $925,000

103 Whipple Road. One-family conventional, built in 1916, 1,760 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,073-square-foot lot. $665,500

89 Trull Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,802 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $649,900

115 Patten Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,306 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,330-square-foot lot. $555,000

58 Eagle Drive #58 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,476 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $526,000

6 Bridge St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,199-square-foot lot. $525,000

283 Marshall St. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 1,258 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,923-square-foot lot. $462,500

209 Patrick Road #209 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,240 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $460,000

81 Armando Way #81 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,035 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $420,000

194 Merrimack Meadows Lane #194 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,008 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $353,000

TOPSFIELD

21 Blueberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,918 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,190,000

125 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 1,983 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,705-square-foot lot. $960,000

185 Washington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 3,124 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $920,000

29 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,050 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,354-square-foot lot. $750,000

WAKEFIELD

53 Woodbriar Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 3,220 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,315-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

4 Pine Hill Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,919-square-foot lot. $801,000

83 Cedar St. Two-family conventional, built in 1905, 2,011 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,400-square-foot lot. $780,000

56 Bennett St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,882 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,183-square-foot lot. $750,000

25 Pitman Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,319 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,102-square-foot lot. $735,000

2 Fitch Court. Two-family conventional, built in 1885, 2,087 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,790-square-foot lot. $729,000

28 Richardson St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 1,767 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $635,000

73 Chestnut St. Two-family conventional, built in 1825, 2,716 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,383-square-foot lot. $610,000

50 Tuttle St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 520 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $279,000

WALPOLE

199 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,337 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,400-square-foot lot. $725,000

3 Foliage Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,196 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,542-square-foot lot. $655,000

4207 Pennington Drive #4207 Condo. $479,070

WALTHAM

26 Barbara Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,846 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

44 Lunda St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 3,110 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,306-square-foot lot. $950,000

30 Warren St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,016 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,785-square-foot lot. $915,000

340 Bishops Forest Drive #340 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 2,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $840,000

172 Circle Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,204 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,945-square-foot lot. $833,000

7 Centre St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,816 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $780,000

139 Warwick Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,095 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,558-square-foot lot. $769,000

87 Clocktower Drive #308 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,310 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $700,000

47 Charles St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $676,000

68 Myrtle St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 809 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $536,000

32 Bacon St. #A Condo. $490,000

43 Angleside Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,168 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $450,000

WATERTOWN

69 Garfield St. One-family victorian, built in 1891, 4,446 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,260-square-foot lot. $2,320,000

28 Myrtle St. #28 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 1,001 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,490-square-foot lot. $636,000

45 Myrtle St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1898, 3,883 square feet, 17 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,640-square-foot lot. $550,000

111 Pleasant St. #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,178 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $530,000

43 Pierce Road #43 Condo Town House, built in 1940, 874 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $492,000

38 Grant Ave. #38 Condo Town House, built in 1940, 874 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $485,000

WAYLAND

19 Sedgemeadow Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 3,694 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,830-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

25 Joyce Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1967, 1,710 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,700-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

45 Hillside Drive #45 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,975 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $817,000

5 Juniper Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,482 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,100-square-foot lot. $690,000

13 Hillside Drive #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,371 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $605,000

41 Riverview Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 1,580 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,500-square-foot lot. $599,900

WELLESLEY

15 Woodcliff Road. One-family garrison, built in 1933, 6,580 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 44,863-square-foot lot. $4,850,000

53 Maugus Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 7,171 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 9 baths, on 23,292-square-foot lot. $3,895,000

111 Livingston Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 6,383 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 53,840-square-foot lot. $3,800,000

7 Mountview Road. One-family garrison, built in 1953, 2,986 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,106-square-foot lot. $2,136,375

16 Fuller Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,867 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,950-square-foot lot. $1,925,000

5 Tappan Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1926, 2,004 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,332-square-foot lot. $1,710,000

110 Glen Road. One-family garrison, built in 1977, 3,008 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 28,864-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

97 Crest Road. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,742 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,780-square-foot lot. $1,565,000

71 Smith St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,305,000

35 Overbrook Drive. One-family old style, built in 1904, 1,564 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,524-square-foot lot. $1,180,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

36 Brooks Place. One-family old style, built in 1928, 2,460 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $650,000

254 N Elm St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,008 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $630,000

46 Charles St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,670 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,106-square-foot lot. $525,000

WEST NEWBURY

5 Bridge St. One-family old style, built in 1888, 1,733 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $680,000

WEST ROXBURY

46 Sturges Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,321 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,700-square-foot lot. $1,380,000

18 Alhambra Road. Two-family duplex, built in 1920, 3,264 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,293-square-foot lot. $1,120,000

205 Bellevue St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,078 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,210-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

84 Lasell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,736 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,107-square-foot lot. $960,000

256 Stratford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,839 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,572-square-foot lot. $875,000

9-11 Grouse St. Two-family duplex, built in 1990, 1,856 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $837,500

15 Brier Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,152 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,037-square-foot lot. $800,000

4 Clement Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,257-square-foot lot. $745,000

2314 Centre St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,346 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,196-square-foot lot. $710,000

4 Anawan Ave. #1 Condo. $695,000

89 Northdale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 925 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,489-square-foot lot. $600,000

176 Manthorne Road #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,075 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,075-square-foot lot. $560,000

43 Searle Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,329 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,960-square-foot lot. $515,000

55 Broadlawn Park #S2 Condo low-rise, built in 1964, 764 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 764-square-foot lot. $390,000

WESTBOROUGH

64 Townsend Blvd #64 Condo Colonial, built in 2017, 3,245 square feet, 3 baths. $1,120,000

46 Ruggles St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,551 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,702-square-foot lot. $680,000

7 Forbes St. One-family old style, built in 1928, 1,997 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,297-square-foot lot. $670,000

11 Golden Court #11 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 2,519 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $635,000

194 Ruggles St. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,537 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,310-square-foot lot. $511,000

2113 Simeon Howard Way #2113 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,113 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $510,000

WESTFORD

5 Loon Way One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,680 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,746-square-foot lot. $1,085,000

28 Indian Ridge Terrace #28 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 2,085 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $900,999

10 Lake Shore Dr S One-family camp/cabin, built in 1935, 1,120 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,456-square-foot lot. $695,000

47 Pine Ridge Road. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 1,044 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,903-square-foot lot. $610,000

35 Stone Ridge Road #35 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,308 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $541,000

54 Broadway St. One-family ranch, built in 1944, 1,260 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $470,000

43 Newport Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1963, 906 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 28,488-square-foot lot. $429,899

43 Newport Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1963, 906 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 28,488-square-foot lot. $361,000

WESTON

690 Wellesley St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 4,713 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 80,038-square-foot lot. $3,235,000

589 South Ave. One-family split level, built in 1961, 3,308 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 85,265-square-foot lot. $2,750,000

24 Silver Hill Road. One-family victorian, built in 1905, 3,000 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 36,285-square-foot lot. $2,120,000

277 North Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1820, 2,822 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,215-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

5 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 4,208 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 54,900-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

711 South Ave. One-family split level, built in 1963, 1,443 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,307-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

WESTPORT

407 Tickle Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,194 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 60,592-square-foot lot. $750,000

18 Pauline St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $352,000

316 Cornell Road. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,285 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $218,500

WESTWOOD

20 Shermans Way One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,588 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,100-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

115 Whitewood Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,552 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,436-square-foot lot. $940,000

103 Hawthorne St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,387 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,076-square-foot lot. $830,000

130 University Ave. #1202 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 962 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $565,000

WEYMOUTH

21 Oak Ridge Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,524 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,070-square-foot lot. $749,000

23 Mill River Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,160-square-foot lot. $685,000

1144 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1868, 1,756 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,965-square-foot lot. $660,000

24 Caldwell St. One-family conventional, built in 1908, 984 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,800-square-foot lot. $645,000

32 Massasoit Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1938, 2,224 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,900-square-foot lot. $645,000

12 Cedar St. One-family conventional, built in 1793, 1,614 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,700-square-foot lot. $630,000

425 Green St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,314 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $580,000

1134 Pleasant St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1926, 1,108 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,544-square-foot lot. $560,000

15 Trafalgar Court. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1933, 1,318 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,500-square-foot lot. $555,000

138 Hanian Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 864 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,890-square-foot lot. $540,000

106 Rinaldo Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,575-square-foot lot. $530,000

16 Pilgrim Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,002-square-foot lot. $500,000

18 Leahaven Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $457,000

99 High St. One-family conventional, built in 1868, 1,235 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,765-square-foot lot. $390,000

189 Tall Oaks Drive #E Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $381,000

WHITMAN

1044 Washington St. One-family ranch, built in 2021, 2,202 square feet, 3 baths, on 8,120-square-foot lot. $670,000

134 Homeland Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,417 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,628-square-foot lot. $480,000

815 Bedford St. #2 Condo. $319,900

815 Bedford St. #3 Condo. $319,900

WILMINGTON

12 Bond St. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,452 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,382-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

6 Winston Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1789, 1,824 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $815,000

6 West St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,448 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 48,787-square-foot lot. $700,200

10 Jere Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,354 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 78,844-square-foot lot. $600,000

12 Hobson Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,296 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $555,000

2 Brentwood Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $350,000

WINCHESTER

10 Cabot St. One-family revival, built in 1880, 3,064 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 8,263-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

15 Pilgrim Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 3,575 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,779-square-foot lot. $1,875,000

56 Ridge St. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 3,717 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,103-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

45 Amberwood Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1983, 3,726 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,259-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

156 Forest St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1927, 2,382 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,646-square-foot lot. $1,201,012

907 Main St. #5 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 2,726 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $975,000

18 Hancock St. #18 Condo Town House, built in 1880, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $880,000

316 Washington St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,770 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,399-square-foot lot. $750,000

18 Olive St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,292 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,062-square-foot lot. $690,000

WINTHROP

34 Seafoam Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,690 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,507-square-foot lot. $855,000

19 Villa Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,697 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,259-square-foot lot. $780,000

55 Beach Road. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,210 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,388-square-foot lot. $715,000

600 Governors Drive #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 761 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $275,000

WOBURN

7 E Dexter Ave. #25 Condo. $934,900

386 Salem St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 2,115 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,366-square-foot lot. $831,000

6 Cross St. Two-family duplex, built in 1880, 2,912 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,726-square-foot lot. $778,000

9 Johnson St. Two-family duplex, built in 1890, 2,680 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,840-square-foot lot. $630,000

36 Cambridge Road #28 Condo Town House, built in 1997, 1,363 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $570,000

74 Beach St. #2-10 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 670 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $355,000

WRENTHAM

2 Weber Farm Road #2 Condo. $792,107

35 Tilting Rock Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,890 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $790,000

545 Thurston St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,318 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,800-square-foot lot. $420,000

205 Creek St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,547 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,158-square-foot lot. $400,000

835 Eastside Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1912, 1,276 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,547-square-foot lot. $400,000

50 Clark Road #50 Condo townhse-end, built in 1988, 1,248 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $396,000

These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send comments to [email protected] or [email protected]