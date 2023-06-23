Real Estate News You can rent the home from ‘The Friends of Eddie Coyle’ The Boston-based film celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Robert Mitchum transacts an underworld gun sale in "The Friends of Eddie Coyle." Globe Archives

The Quincy two-family building where Robert Mitchum lives in “The Friends of Eddie Coyle” is officially up for rent. It’s a unique coincidence, considering June 26 is the 50th anniversary of the iconic Boston crime film’s debut on the big screen.

The property 236 Fayette St. in the city’s Wollaston section serves as the Coyle family’s home in the film, which Peter Yates directed. It stars Mitchum as Coyle, a low-level criminal trying to avoid jail time. However, there’s no sign of trouble on the peaceful street these days.

The unit is available for rent on July 15, a property manager who was reached by phone confirmed to Boston.com.

The 1,000-square-foot unit, which has two bedrooms and one bathroom, is listed at $2,300 per month. The property manager, Billy Chen, said he was unaware of the house’s role in the iconic movie, which is based on the George V. Higgins novel of the same name.

“I’m not too familiar with American culture,” Chen shared. “It’s a normal house. Two beds. Very simple house. Nothing special. Big back deck.”

The home has a driveway and is surrounded by a chain-link fence. A series of brick steps lead up to the front porch, which replaces the concrete steps fans may remember from the scene in the film (minute 25.12) in which Coyle takes out the trash and sends his children off to school on a Quincy Public Schools bus, completely unaware of where the day will take him.

Via YouTube

As 50 years will do, time has brought significant changes in the home since its presence on the big screen. For example, early in the film, Coyle can be seen climbing a back staircase to the house. These days, there’s a spacious back deck and grassy lawn.

Via YouTube

There’s also an updated kitchen with hardwood floors, wood cabinetry, and nice countertops, which is a far cry from the film version we see as Coyle passionately kisses his wife, Sheila, after coming in the back door in the film. Upstairs, you’ll find two bedrooms.

The listing also stipulates that applicants “must have good credit and a steady income” and must provide the first month’s rent, a security deposit, and a one-month broker’s fee. The rent includes water and sewer, and there is a washer/dryer in the unit.

Several other famed Boston locations can be seen in the film, including Government Center, Boston Bowl in Dorchester, and the old Boston Garden, where Coyle muses on the talent of “Number Four, Bobby Orr” during a Bruins game.