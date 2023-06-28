Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (June 28)

Newsletter Signup
ABINGTON
198 Centre Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1820, 2,155 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,136-square-foot lot. $625,000
378 Ashland St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 970 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 32,216-square-foot lot. $425,000
ACTON
2 Barts Way #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 3,496 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,900-square-foot lot. $1,360,000
4 Kennedy Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,142 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,024-square-foot lot. $1,303,000
622 Massachusetts Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 2,198 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,500-square-foot lot. $850,000
4 Duggan Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,572 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,619-square-foot lot. $785,000
145 Willow St. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 1,048 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,400-square-foot lot. $585,000
405 Great Road #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 818 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $271,380
2 Drummer Road #D3 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 842 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $260,000
ALLSTON
30 Penniman Road #601 Condo. $1,159,000
30 Penniman Road #408 Condo. $839,000
32 High Rock Way #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1890, 1,221 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,221-square-foot lot. $790,000
29 Park Vale Ave. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1945, 1,190 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,190-square-foot lot. $665,000
92 Gordon St. #202 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 281 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 281-square-foot lot. $325,000
32 Reedsdale St. #C Condo low-rise, built in 1940, 390 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 390-square-foot lot. $265,000
30 Penniman Road #403 Condo. $202,900
AMESBURY
11 Woodman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,480 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,586-square-foot lot. $870,000
17 Amesbury Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 1,390 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,770-square-foot lot. $653,000
2 Stacey Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,774 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,130-square-foot lot. $625,000
ANDOVER
2 Hay Bale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 4,399 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,612,500
4 Bittersweet Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 3,482 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,405-square-foot lot. $1,185,000
272 Highland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,818 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,193-square-foot lot. $925,000
11 Donna Road. One-family split entry, built in 1974, 2,002 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,002-square-foot lot. $787,000
177 High Plain Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 2,463 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,599-square-foot lot. $730,000
24 County Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1938, 1,893 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 79,279-square-foot lot. $689,000
ARLINGTON
263 Washington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,596 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
89 Marathon St. #89 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 2,186 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $941,760
66 Dickson Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,738 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,273-square-foot lot. $925,000
23 Farmer Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 1,461 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,837-square-foot lot. $889,000
15 Mystic Lake Drive #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,271 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $841,000
310 Massachusetts Ave. #2 Condo. $700,000
28 Scituate St. #28 Condo/Apt, built in 1923, 1,067 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $691,125
114 Pleasant St. #202 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 592 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $335,000
ASHLAND
217 E Union St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,110 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $682,500
36 Braeburn Lane #36 Condo free-standng, built in 2003, 1,914 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $633,750
169 Captain Eames Circle #169 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 2,052 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $596,100
174 Algonquin Trl #174 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 1,750 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $560,000
92 Captain Eames Circle #92 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,758 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000
164 Captain Eames Circle #164 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,758 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $520,000
91 Spyglass Hill Drive #91 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,624 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $508,000
AVON
503 Page St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,614 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,956-square-foot lot. $560,000
2 Keefe Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,412 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,922-square-foot lot. $385,000
AYER
19 Shaker Pond Road #19 Condo. $628,870
10-12 Shaker Pond Road #10 Condo. $617,800
12 Shaker Pond Road #12 Condo. $615,212
3 Vermark St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $590,000
BEDFORD
7 Woodmoor Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,125 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 30,083-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
4 El Will Farm Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 1,932 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,027-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
14 Robinson Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1961, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,040-square-foot lot. $735,000
13 Hemlock Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,772 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 66,377-square-foot lot. $730,000
5 Ashby Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,115 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,128-square-foot lot. $600,000
75 Page Road #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1957, 832 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $450,000
BELLINGHAM
35 Country Side Road #35 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,216 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $375,000
591 Wrentham Road. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 1,022 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,221-square-foot lot. $350,000
BELMONT
181 Rutledge Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1949, 3,023 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,346-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
44 Dean St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 2,310 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,240-square-foot lot. $1,775,000
6 Regent Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1945, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,147-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
26 Dante Ave. #26 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,380 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,157,000
16-18 Waverley St. #1 Condo. $1,000,000
24 Flett Road #24 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,612 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $670,000
52-54 Worcester St. #1 Condo. $589,900
BERLIN
225 Linden St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 5,899 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 169,494-square-foot lot. $1,375,000
63 Marlboro Road. One-family split level, built in 2021, 2,346 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 83,920-square-foot lot. $850,000
BEVERLY
15 Beckford St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,645 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,939-square-foot lot. $770,000
2 Nursery St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,372-square-foot lot. $685,000
17 Blaine Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,000 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,911-square-foot lot. $600,000
619-621 Hale St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,364 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $547,500
15 Stone St. #Q Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $502,000
23 Winthrop Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 1,007 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $460,000
BILLERICA
53 Riveredge Road. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 3,331 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,320-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
9 Daniel Finn Circle. One-family gambrel, built in 1990, 4,352 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,833-square-foot lot. $935,000
39 Staples St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,202 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,412-square-foot lot. $815,000
5 Shalloo Road. One-family split entry, built in 1969, 2,300 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,454-square-foot lot. $813,000
21 Angela Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,591 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,847-square-foot lot. $630,000
23 Broadleaf St. One-family ranch, built in 1974, 1,340 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $520,000
BOLTON
32 Harvard Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2013, 2,234 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $910,000
BOSTON
240 Devonshire St. #PH2B Condo. $14,095,000
33 Bowdoin St. #33 Condo row-end, built in 2016, 6,332 square feet, 14 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 5 baths. $5,000,000
5 Battery St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1910, 733 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 733-square-foot lot. $3,625,000
5 Battery St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1910, 386 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 386-square-foot lot. $3,625,000
5 Battery St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1910, 320 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 320-square-foot lot. $3,625,000
5 Battery St. #4 Condo row-end, built in 1910, 827 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 827-square-foot lot. $3,625,000
5 Battery St. #5 Condo row-end, built in 1910, 819 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 819-square-foot lot. $3,625,000
5 Battery St. #6 Condo row-end, built in 1910, 829 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 829-square-foot lot. $3,625,000
44 Phillips St. #2 Condo. $3,095,000
7 E Springfield St. #PH6 Condo free-standng, built in 2018, 1,862 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,935,100
20 Greenwich Park #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 2,402 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,650-square-foot lot. $2,850,000
240 Devonshire St. #3903 Condo. $2,575,000
300 Boylston St. #910 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,641 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,641-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
24 Milford St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1935, 1,189 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,189-square-foot lot. $1,573,000
15 Savoy St. #D309 Condo mid-rise, built in 2002, 1,870 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,870-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
678 Massachusetts Ave. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 2015, 1,844 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,400,000
45 Province St. #1204 Condo high-rise, built in 2007, 1,318 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,318-square-foot lot. $1,340,000
5 Appleton St. #1F Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 1,410 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,410-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
854 E Broadway #3 Condo semi detachd, built in 1899, 1,524 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,250,000
29 Paine St. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,956 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,635-square-foot lot. $1,130,000
100 Shawmut Ave. #615 Condo high-rise, built in 2019, 831 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $999,900
120 Fulton St. #4E Condo row-middle, built in 1853, 890 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 890-square-foot lot. $949,900
16 Worcester Sq #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 890 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 890-square-foot lot. $940,000
12 Rutland Sq #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 772 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 772-square-foot lot. $920,000
28-32 Atlantic Ave. #625 Condo mid-rise, built in 1850, 776 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 776-square-foot lot. $875,000
23 Everett St. #2 Condo semi detachd, built in 1910, 1,406 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $840,000
9 Hancock St. #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 705 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 705-square-foot lot. $839,500
276 Sumner St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 1,123 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $800,000
133 Seaport Blvd #621 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 513 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $775,000
32 Maynard St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1928, 1,847 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $705,000
1 Charles St S #808 Condo high-rise, built in 2004, 604 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 607-square-foot lot. $617,500
7 Hereford St. #9 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 340 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 340-square-foot lot. $520,000
11 Aberdeen St. #4A Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 585 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 585-square-foot lot. $510,000
BOXBOROUGH
180 Stow Road. One-family ranch, built in 1974, 1,610 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,818-square-foot lot. $701,000
103 Cortland Lane #103 Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,508 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $499,900
BOXFORD
13 Olde Farms Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,532 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
56 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,548 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 113,692-square-foot lot. $1,005,000
357 Ipswich Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 1,832 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 365,033-square-foot lot. $815,000
BRAINTREE
2 Royal Lake Drive #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 1,491 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $475,000
1237 Washington St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 768 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,506-square-foot lot. $450,000
219 Allerton Commons Lane #219 Condo Town House, built in 1994, 1,052 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $429,900
75 Cotton Ave. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,635-square-foot lot. $315,000
BRIDGEWATER
60 Ledgewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,020 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $890,000
1 Secret Place. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,304 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 67,233-square-foot lot. $850,000
25 Sherwood Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,836 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,136-square-foot lot. $735,000
1510 Old Pleasant St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,796 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,500-square-foot lot. $545,000
210 Beech St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $540,000
35 Partridge Trl One-family ranch, built in 1978, 1,545 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 88,271-square-foot lot. $540,000
300 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,079-square-foot lot. $450,000
180 Main St. #1202 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 708 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $228,000
BRIGHTON
27 Ransom Road. Three-family decker, built in 1920, 4,368 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,442-square-foot lot. $1,875,000
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #312 Condo. $1,499,000
16-18 Langley Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,937 square feet, 16 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 4,107-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
17-19 Morrow Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1925, 3,229 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,014-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
34-36 Arlington St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,513 square feet, 11 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,143-square-foot lot. $890,000
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #402 Condo. $862,500
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #510 Condo. $799,000
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #106 Condo. $765,000
1933 Commonwealth Ave. #602 Condo mid-rise, built in 1988, 676 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 676-square-foot lot. $599,000
1742 Commonwealth Ave. #5 Condo row-end, built in 1940, 745 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 745-square-foot lot. $535,000
25 South St. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 800-square-foot lot. $450,000
374 Chestnut Hill Ave. #41 Condo mid-rise, built in 1950, 840 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 840-square-foot lot. $439,888
1691 Commonwealth Ave. #31 Condo mid-rise, built in 1925, 520 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 520-square-foot lot. $410,000
1758 Commonwealth Ave. #B Condo row-end, built in 1910, 560 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 560-square-foot lot. $369,000
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #414 Condo. $314,000
5 Braemore Road #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 385 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 385-square-foot lot. $289,500
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #103 Condo. $202,900
BROCKTON
15 Manomet St. Two-family two family, built in 1915, 2,915 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,023-square-foot lot. $860,000
98 Peterson Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,566 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,004-square-foot lot. $775,000
9 Vesey St. Three-family family flat, built in 1910, 3,285 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,170-square-foot lot. $720,000
7 Thorny Lea Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 2,460 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,499-square-foot lot. $700,000
34 Cherry St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 2,712 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,698-square-foot lot. $681,000
64 Donna St. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 3,072 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,649-square-foot lot. $660,000
75 Melrose Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,884 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,113-square-foot lot. $640,000
15 Vinedale Road. One-family split level, built in 1976, 1,678 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,467-square-foot lot. $527,500
11 Neal St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 1,976 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,014-square-foot lot. $495,000
10 Fitzpatrick Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,432 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,120-square-foot lot. $460,000
20 Crestfield Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,024 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,607-square-foot lot. $430,000
441 E Ashland St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 748 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,592-square-foot lot. $412,000
21 Lyon Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1889, 1,158 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,816-square-foot lot. $400,000
227 Carl Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,501-square-foot lot. $389,000
75 Richmond St. One-family split level, built in 1986, 1,400 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $375,000
25 Kame St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 805 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,701-square-foot lot. $315,000
685 Oak St. #17-12 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $262,000
108 Algonquin St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 748 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,349-square-foot lot. $230,000
BROOKLINE
149 Babcock St. #149 Condo. $3,400,000
90 Ivy St. One-family Colonial, built in 1855, 4,711 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,418-square-foot lot. $3,100,000
177 Thorndike St. #2 Condo. $2,420,000
201 Freeman St. #A2 Condo, built in 1900, 2,514 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,375,000
1265 Beacon St. #1003 Condo high-rise, built in 1984, 1,821 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,995,000
21 Summit Ave. #21 Condo decker, built in 1900, 2,320 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,949,900
118 Griggs Road #2 Condo decker, built in 1924, 2,005 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,770,000
69 Walnut St. #9 Condo. $1,517,500
69 Walnut St. #11 Condo. $1,475,000
630 Hammond St. #104 Condo low-rise, built in 2002, 1,515 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,025,000
1856 Beacon St. #TER Condo mid-rise, built in 1975, 1,358 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $860,000
99 Pond Ave. #205 Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 1,300 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $849,000
22 Chestnut Place #217 Condo mid-rise, built in 1969, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $786,000
1080 Beacon St. #2B Condo mid-rise, built in 1915, 945 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $750,000
75 Glen Road #B5 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 808 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $625,000
22 Chestnut Place #G1 Condo mid-rise, built in 1969, 935 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $411,575
44 Washington St. #1113 Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 500 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $399,999
BURLINGTON
1 Eastern Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,568 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,910,000
6 Kelly Farm Way One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,732 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,809-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
2 Sarah St. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 1,664 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,494-square-foot lot. $770,000
28 Mohawk Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,266 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $700,000
5 Fairlawn Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1952, 1,472 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $680,000
3 Jonathan Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,406 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,450-square-foot lot. $595,000
20 Ledgewood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $300,000
CAMBRIDGE
35 Blakeslee St. Two-family conventional, built in 1930, 3,283 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 4,198-square-foot lot. $3,115,000
64 Sacramento St. #64 Condo/Apt, built in 1905, 1,573 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,900,000
255 Lexington Ave. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1880, 1,385 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,800,000
6 Leonard Ave. #2 Condo. $1,750,000
69 Walker St. #69 Condo semi detachd, built in 1847, 1,190 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,505,000
47 Market St. #1 Condo two story, built in 1902, 1,239 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,347,000
369 Franklin St. #PH3 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,384 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,300,000
26 Sherman St. Two-family two family, built in 1891, 1,878 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
4 Cambridge Terrace #2 Condo family flat, built in 1930, 1,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,100,000
7 Beech St. #214 Condo, built in 2021, 860 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $990,000
9 Lancaster St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $978,000
9 Lancaster St. #5 Condo family flat, built in 1890, 542 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $978,000
75-83 Cambridge Pkwy #E404 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 785 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $866,000
318 Columbia St. #3 Condo family flat, built in 1898, 918 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $850,000
21 Lee St. #4R Condo/Apt, built in 1851, 1,145 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $780,000
42 Union St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1916, 837 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $675,000
10 6th St. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1873, 790 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $653,000
10 Dana St. #411 Condo/Apt, built in 1909, 713 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $620,000
6 Crawford St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 560 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $549,000
2353 Massachusetts Ave. #34 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 685 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $497,500
123-125 Dudley St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1854, 624 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $495,000
22 Concord Ave. #D Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 382 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $280,000
CANTON
1 Lexington Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 1,564 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,800-square-foot lot. $691,000
58 Fuller St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,690 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $640,000
7 Ridge Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,852 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $400,000
80 Walnut St. #202 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 612 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $280,000
CARVER
87 Plymouth St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 1,768 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 81,022-square-foot lot. $765,000
12 Bow St. One-family split level, built in 1985, 2,232 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $740,000
3 Boulton St. One-family split level, built in 1986, 2,232 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $675,000
82 Center St. One-family split level, built in 1980, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $665,000
13 Lillian Way One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 1,969 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,511-square-foot lot. $655,000
64 Pond St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,086-square-foot lot. $520,000
10 S Meadow Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $478,000
64 Crystal Lake Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 792 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $380,000
CHARLESTOWN
1 Adams St. One-family row-middle, built in 1857, 3,843 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,056-square-foot lot. $2,950,000
36 Mount Vernon St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 1,059 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $905,000
9 Elm St. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 2000, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $900,000
36 Auburn St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 823 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $749,000
16 Sullivan St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 900 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $629,000
10 Seminary St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 1,186 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $560,000
12-14 Seminary St. #2 Condo. $560,000
176 Bunker Hill St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 2001, 590 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $510,000
CHELMSFORD
1 Percheron Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,384 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,208-square-foot lot. $930,000
229 Wellman Ave. #229 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,156 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $520,000
54 Boston Road #1C Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,893 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $485,000
750 Wellman Ave. #750 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,144 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000
140 Stedman St. #10 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,140 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000
CHELSEA
233 Walnut St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,126 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,783-square-foot lot. $885,000
165 Walnut St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,075 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,972-square-foot lot. $700,000
235 Webster Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,877 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $670,000
25 Medford St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1857, 549 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $405,000
COHASSET
134 Border St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 5,822 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 82,764-square-foot lot. $4,100,000
91 Nichols Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 5,647 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 37,180-square-foot lot. $1,940,000
CONCORD
210 Partridge Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 3,917 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $2,100,000
40 Pine St. #40 Condo/Apt, built in 1899, 2,432 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,920-square-foot lot. $1,753,000
70 Farmers Cliff Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1970, 1,913 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,871-square-foot lot. $1,180,000
993 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,789 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,227-square-foot lot. $907,000
DANVERS
35 N Belgian Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,470-square-foot lot. $800,000
26 Clark St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,542 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,540-square-foot lot. $765,000
8 Kimberly Drive. One-family split level, built in 1959, 2,030 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,443-square-foot lot. $727,500
30 Fellows St. One-family split level, built in 1953, 1,508 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,500-square-foot lot. $710,000
3 Crane St. One-family old style, built in 1912, 1,377 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $550,000
25 Walter Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $505,450
35 Holten St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1961, 624 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $305,000
DEDHAM
145 Colburn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 2,688 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,913-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
88 Pine Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $680,000
DORCHESTER
1245 Adams St. #B609 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 1,967 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,390-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
365 Centre St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,285 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $1,280,000
366 Centre St. Three-family decker, built in 2000, 3,879 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,634-square-foot lot. $1,280,000
19-21 Cheverus Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1926, 3,470 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,985-square-foot lot. $1,012,000
7 Payson Ave. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 3,525 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,493-square-foot lot. $900,000
452 Gallivan Blvd Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 3,145 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,314-square-foot lot. $870,000
68-70 Codman Hill Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,862 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $850,000
41 Ballou Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1905, 2,889 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,529-square-foot lot. $780,000
1906-1918 Dorchester Ave. #601 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 1,275 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,275-square-foot lot. $629,000
1169 Adams St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 716 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,807-square-foot lot. $600,000
151 Centre St. #151A Condo. $423,000
DOVER
6 Village Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 4,055 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 48,206-square-foot lot. $1,786,093
DUXBURY
41 Hicks Point Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 4,121 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 100,113-square-foot lot. $2,495,000
7 Hatches Bar Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 176,343-square-foot lot. $745,000
EAST BOSTON
13 Haynes St. One-family row-middle, built in 1899, 1,336 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 875-square-foot lot. $920,000
303 Maverick St. #3 Condo. $771,500
218 Brooks St. #2 Condo. $750,000
68 Marginal St. #C Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,598 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,598-square-foot lot. $735,000
336 Saratoga St. #6 Condo free-standng, built in 1923, 1,699 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,699-square-foot lot. $702,000
200 Everett St. One-family row-end, built in 1875, 1,808 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 900-square-foot lot. $685,000
404 Meridian St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 680 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 680-square-foot lot. $410,000
EAST BRIDGEWATER
406 N Central St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 1,084 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,124-square-foot lot. $599,000
90 Central St. #2 Condo townhse-end, built in 2008, 1,300 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000
EASTON
61 Sheridan St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,216 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,600-square-foot lot. $801,100
41 Columbus Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,262 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,641-square-foot lot. $740,000
12 Depot St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 949 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $500,000
28 Columbus Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,733 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,910-square-foot lot. $400,000
40 Prudence Crandall Lane #40 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,568 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000
101 Dongary Road #101 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,543 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $366,000
EVERETT
47 High St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,116 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,657-square-foot lot. $990,000
14 Stuart St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,997 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,524-square-foot lot. $940,000
74 Lewis St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,250 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,535-square-foot lot. $775,000
113 Harvard St. #113 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,350 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $480,000
FOXBOROUGH
5 Bristol Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 3,680 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,742-square-foot lot. $1,290,000
33 Granite St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,776 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,810-square-foot lot. $572,000
4 Glenwood Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,313-square-foot lot. $490,000
FRAMINGHAM
318-320 Bishop St. #318 Condo. $749,900
13 Tally Ho Lane. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,809 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,583-square-foot lot. $730,000
170 State St. Two-family two family, built in 1907, 2,460 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,399-square-foot lot. $725,000
219 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,043 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,351-square-foot lot. $700,000
189 Danforth St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,260 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,251-square-foot lot. $615,000
54 Gregory Road. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,415 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,399-square-foot lot. $579,000
717 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1902, 2,026 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,734-square-foot lot. $575,000
719 Potter Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,424 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,223-square-foot lot. $565,000
6 Sylvester Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,415 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,601-square-foot lot. $510,000
83 Nicholas Road #D Condo low-rise, built in 1964, 600 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $220,000
FRANKLIN
393 Prospect St. One-family contemporary, built in 2022, 2,912 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,327-square-foot lot. $1,106,000
56 Indian Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1994, 2,345 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 37,414-square-foot lot. $775,000
488 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,990 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,757-square-foot lot. $650,000
185 Plain St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,664 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,554-square-foot lot. $610,000
404 Oak St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,970-square-foot lot. $560,000
219 Union St. One-family old style, built in 1878, 1,644 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,270-square-foot lot. $300,000
FREETOWN
21 Estelle Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,576 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
GLOUCESTER
5 W Parish Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 798 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,340-square-foot lot. $540,000
2 Ocean Ave. #2N Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 870 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $365,000
GRAFTON
22 Bay Farm Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 1,912 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,522-square-foot lot. $735,000
11 Vincent Road. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,713 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $625,000
7 Northgate Court #7 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 2,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 178,596-square-foot lot. $565,000
19 Hovey Pond Drive #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,350 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 175,547-square-foot lot. $380,000
26 Gordon Circle #26 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 954 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 446,926-square-foot lot. $263,600
HALIFAX
17 Holly St. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,079 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,000-square-foot lot. $449,000
285 Twin Lakes Drive #285 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000
HANOVER
181 Curtis Mill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,128 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,057-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
94 Setterland Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,796 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,179-square-foot lot. $865,000
22 Ledgewood Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 2,965 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,068-square-foot lot. $842,537
184 Old Town Way One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $471,000
HANSON
149 Stonebridge Drive #149 Condo townhse-end, built in 2015, 1,562 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $701,000
161 Winter St. #18 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,206 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000
HARVARD
2 Partridge Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,969 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 159,430-square-foot lot. $930,000
235 Stow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,114 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $875,000
49 Old Shirley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,296 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 353,707-square-foot lot. $615,000
HAVERHILL
830 Broadway Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,236 square feet, 16 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,007-square-foot lot. $570,000
56 Alton Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1991, 1,755 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,601-square-foot lot. $540,000
1135 Boston Road #1135 Condo Town House, built in 1935, 2,059 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $535,000
6 S Pine St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,964-square-foot lot. $450,000
19 Sandler Terrace #19 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 1,464 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $430,000
41 Kernwood Ave. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,338 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,002-square-foot lot. $400,000
589 Washington St. #589 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,622 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $360,000
130 Old Ferry Road #E Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $345,000
790 Main St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,160 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,500
6 Myles Standish Drive #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 733 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $260,000
HINGHAM
8 Edgar Walker Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,592 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $2,750,000
5 Fulling Mill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 3,224 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,436-square-foot lot. $1,750,000
15 Puritan Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,290 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
14 Governor Long Road. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 1,564 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,764-square-foot lot. $1,162,500
801 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1875, 2,372 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 180,699-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
8 Whiting Lane #8 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 2,340 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $775,000
10 Shipyard Drive #414 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 793 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $564,300
HOLBROOK
11 Dalton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,404 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,553-square-foot lot. $505,000
21 Willow Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 780 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $430,000
338 Plymouth St. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 875 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,060-square-foot lot. $350,000
HOPKINTON
46 Wedgewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 4,095 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,625-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
9 Glen Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,806 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,356-square-foot lot. $1,237,500
56 Teresa Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1984, 2,812 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,173-square-foot lot. $960,000
17 Main St. MXU COM+OTHR, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $875,000
39 Weston Lane #39 Condo. $784,000
199 Saddle Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1983, 1,572 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 136,665-square-foot lot. $654,500
4 Cole Drive #4 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,924 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $505,000
HUDSON
5 Kent Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,510 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,057-square-foot lot. $602,000
109 Fort Meadow Drive. One-family split level, built in 1964, 1,336 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,920-square-foot lot. $530,000
111 Brigham St. #15E Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,679 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $448,000
20 Lakeside Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,578 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,339-square-foot lot. $200,706
HULL
144 Manomet Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,268 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,033-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
HYDE PARK
178-A Ruskindale Road. Two-family two family, built in 2015, 2,148 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,154-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
43 Sprague St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,105 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,535-square-foot lot. $515,000
7 Austin St. #3 Condo. $465,000
67 Victoria Heights Road #67 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,985 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,985-square-foot lot. $451,000
175 Clare Ave. #E8 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 810 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 810-square-foot lot. $289,000
IPSWICH
35 River Road #35 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $1,280,000
12 Manning St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 541 square feet, 1 bath. $295,000
JAMAICA PLAIN
76 Prince St. One-family Colonial, built in 1911, 2,714 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,092-square-foot lot. $1,701,000
32 Spring Park Ave. #2 Condo decker, built in 1902, 1,174 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,174-square-foot lot. $830,000
105 Walk Hill St. #1 Condo duplex, built in 1924, 1,145 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,145-square-foot lot. $735,000
33 Plainfield St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1910, 1,171 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,171-square-foot lot. $715,000
19 Lourdes Ave. #1 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,053 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,053-square-foot lot. $620,000
3171 Washington St. #203 Condo. $419,000
178 Hyde Park Ave. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1899, 879 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 879-square-foot lot. $406,000
KINGSTON
111 Pond View Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,624 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,437-square-foot lot. $960,000
67 Christmas Tree Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 1,636 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,641-square-foot lot. $690,000
LAKEVILLE
8 Old Stonewall Road. One-family ranch, built in 1985, 2,053 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 257,744-square-foot lot. $725,000
57 Long Point Road #205 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,334 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,500
29 Central Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $325,000
LAWRENCE
899-901 Essex St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 4,608 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,752-square-foot lot. $750,000
274 Mount Vernon St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 1,868 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,223-square-foot lot. $615,000
5 Dunstable St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $530,000
55 Congress St. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,448 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $500,000
14 South St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,298 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,524-square-foot lot. $450,000
111 Bunkerhill St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,366 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $390,000
2-A Lasalle Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1935, 640 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,755-square-foot lot. $350,000
65 Ames St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,487 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,470-square-foot lot. $276,323
270 E Haverhill St. #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 577 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $200,000
LEXINGTON
32 Burroughs Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 5,712 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 29,875-square-foot lot. $4,500,000
24 Blueberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 5,283 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 50,037-square-foot lot. $4,146,000
47 Farmcrest Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 3,136 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $2,220,000
10 Angier Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1962, 1,616 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,871-square-foot lot. $1,720,000
9 Volunteer Way One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 2,569 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,908-square-foot lot. $1,615,000
256 Waltham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,825 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,500-square-foot lot. $1,611,000
16 Balfour St. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 2,388 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,080-square-foot lot. $1,465,000
8 Spring St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,322 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,776-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
2 Peacock Farm Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1958, 1,664 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,114-square-foot lot. $1,330,000
27 Independence Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,364 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,750-square-foot lot. $1,280,000
29 Pearl St. One-family conventional, built in 1945, 1,822 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,680-square-foot lot. $1,240,000
13 Woodland Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,145 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,090-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
26 Cliffe Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,300-square-foot lot. $900,000
LINCOLN
297 S Great Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,253-square-foot lot. $728,000
82 Virginia Road #404 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,250 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000
LITTLETON
2 Charles Ridge Road #A Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,641 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $550,000
LOWELL
203 10th St. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 3,865 square feet, 17 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,265-square-foot lot. $760,000
730 Lawrence St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,399 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $687,500
14 Ruth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,684 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,935-square-foot lot. $627,000
66 Eustis Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 2,372 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,046-square-foot lot. $525,000
35 Putnam Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,598 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,841-square-foot lot. $485,000
126 Smith St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,543 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
34 Dover St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,678 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,140-square-foot lot. $395,000
14 Greenfield St. One-family conventional, built in 1935, 1,253 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $380,000
325 Mammoth Road #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,392 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000
337 Stevens St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,166 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $326,500
31 By St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,205 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,506-square-foot lot. $277,000
1508 Gorham St. #101 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,019 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $275,000
LYNN
68 Johnson St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,708 square feet, 15 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,903-square-foot lot. $760,000
69 Hurd St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,511 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,988-square-foot lot. $620,000
376 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1780, 3,043 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,224-square-foot lot. $610,000
21 Barrett Court. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,700 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,705-square-foot lot. $570,200
145 Chatham St. One-family old style, built in 1873, 1,610 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,081-square-foot lot. $570,000
20-22 Bacheller St. #1 Condo. $565,000
10 Union Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,575 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,262-square-foot lot. $500,000
133 Eastern Ave. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,160 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,652-square-foot lot. $475,000
295 Lynn Shore Drive #204 Condo high-rise, built in 1979, 972 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 59,686-square-foot lot. $411,000
87 Broad St. #2 Condo, built in 1900, 1,244 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,967-square-foot lot. $390,000
663 Boston St. #9 Condo, built in 1985, 1,092 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,769-square-foot lot. $335,000
21 Valley Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,316 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,963-square-foot lot. $315,000
MALDEN
107-109 Cross St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,164 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,441-square-foot lot. $800,000
156 Floral Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1932, 1,782 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,251-square-foot lot. $668,000
54 Claremont St. One-family old style, built in 1891, 931 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,873-square-foot lot. $570,000
195 Pearl St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,108 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,246-square-foot lot. $550,000
12 1st St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,240-square-foot lot. $500,000
16 Lynde St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1880, 2,076 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,314-square-foot lot. $430,000
240 Ferry St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 1,077 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $430,000
1 Regent Road. One-family row house, built in 1940, 834 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $400,000
MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA
1 Dexter Lane. Two-family mansion, built in 1908, 16,747 square feet, 27 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 10 baths, on 233,756-square-foot lot. $3,800,000
MANSFIELD
6 Longwood Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,604 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,530-square-foot lot. $885,000
32 Wexford Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,820 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,123-square-foot lot. $700,000
631 East St. #I101 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,299 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $459,900
150 Rumford Ave. #401 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 645 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $200,000
MARBLEHEAD
20 Leggs Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,480 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,096-square-foot lot. $875,000
20 Turner Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 2,045 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,899-square-foot lot. $669,000
200 Beacon St. One-family split entry, built in 1960, 1,959 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,674-square-foot lot. $650,000
24 Hereford Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,621 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,885-square-foot lot. $520,000
2-4 Roosevelt Ave. #1 Condo. $375,000
MARLBOROUGH
117 Old Charter Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,711 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,905-square-foot lot. $720,000
406 Lincoln St. #202 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 2,509 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $630,000
27 Belmont St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,212 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,788-square-foot lot. $620,000
17 Queensview Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,642 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,985-square-foot lot. $560,000
24 Oakcrest Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,335-square-foot lot. $529,900
58 Neil St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,408 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,953-square-foot lot. $510,000
47 Curtis Ave. #C Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,292 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
8 Lambert St. One-family conventional, built in 1905, 952 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,196-square-foot lot. $390,000
177 Church St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,063 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,365-square-foot lot. $248,995
MARSHFIELD
17 Old Plain St. One-family old style, built in 1865, 3,264 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,158-square-foot lot. $550,000
56 Newport St. One-family cottage, built in 1937, 521 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $538,000
848 Plain St. #4 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,080 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
214 Moraine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 2,116 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,649-square-foot lot. $333,333
MATTAPAN
64 Woolson St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,588 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,993-square-foot lot. $700,000
49 Wellington Hill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1899, 3,409 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,070-square-foot lot. $660,000
MAYNARD
56 Thompson St. One-family conventional, built in 1918, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,498-square-foot lot. $680,000
MEDFIELD
11 Cedar Lane. One-family split level, built in 1959, 1,538 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,551-square-foot lot. $890,000
5 Philip St. One-family split level, built in 1959, 1,829 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,865-square-foot lot. $810,000
39 Marlyn Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 945 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,641-square-foot lot. $645,000
MEDFORD
66 Boston Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,678 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,806-square-foot lot. $1,010,000
68 Boston Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,944 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,890-square-foot lot. $1,010,000
69 Horne Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,573 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,770-square-foot lot. $950,000
40 Harrison St. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 1,349 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $890,000
19 Smith St. #2 Condo. $880,000
320 Middlesex Ave. #B208 Condo high-rise, built in 2022, 928 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $839,900
16 Willard Ave. #2 Condo. $805,000
75 Sharon St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 816 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,370-square-foot lot. $800,000
27-A Cummings St. #27A Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,139 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $722,500
1 Madison St. Two-family two family, built in 1904, 1,846 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,580-square-foot lot. $721,000
12 Emerald St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000
4 Bellevue Terrace #4B Condo/Apt, built in 1885, 1,126 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $610,000
76 Ship Ave. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 945 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $501,000
289 Elm St. #48 Condo high-rise, built in 1981, 1,114 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $492,000
MEDWAY
15 Skyline Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 1,960 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,607-square-foot lot. $801,000
328 Village St. #B Condo. $685,000
90 Oakland St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,235 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $675,000
1 Main St. One-family old style, built in 1895, 2,740 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,903-square-foot lot. $640,000
17 Oakland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,404 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $570,000
5 Balsam Way #5 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 1,481 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $560,000
21 High St. #1 Condo. $465,000
MELROSE
91 Lincoln St. One-family old style, built in 1913, 1,371 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,701-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
423 Pleasant St. #A Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 2,295 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 baths. $850,000
423 Pleasant St. #C Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 3,496 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 baths. $850,000
115 W Emerson St. #201 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 977 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $424,000
260 Tremont St. #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1961, 938 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $392,000
METHUEN
21 Sherwood Drive #21 Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 2,904 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $690,000
11 Hideaway Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 1,810 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,412-square-foot lot. $640,000
5 Currier St. One-family split entry, built in 1984, 1,697 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 83,635-square-foot lot. $610,000
127 North St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,911 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,022-square-foot lot. $600,000
8 Booth Road. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,865 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $520,000
8 Brook St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,454 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,102-square-foot lot. $450,000
10 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,896 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,903-square-foot lot. $420,000
45 Washington St. #15 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,205 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $390,000
33 Pelham St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1818, 2,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,930-square-foot lot. $387,000
24 Adelaide Ave. #24 Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,179 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $382,000
1 Gill Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 1,102 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,751-square-foot lot. $340,000
13 Bentley Circle #13 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 913 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $333,000
MIDDLEBOROUGH
310 Plymouth St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1740, 1,899 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 734,271-square-foot lot. $235,000
MIDDLETON
20 Campbell Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,522 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,147-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
40 Village Road #910 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,531 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $371,000
MILFORD
12 Lawrence St. One-family split entry, built in 1984, 1,759 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,783-square-foot lot. $590,000
21 Ferguson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 2,324 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $580,000
66 Kodiak Lane #33 Condo. $574,900
25 Shadowbrook Lane #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,170 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $280,000
25 Shadowbrook Lane #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,039 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $279,900
MILLIS
225 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,064 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,007-square-foot lot. $650,000
17 Heritage Path One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,412 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $470,000
MILTON
176 Robbins St. One-family old style, built in 1924, 2,943 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
1171 Canton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 3,158 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,335,000
652 Canton Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 2,132 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 131,116-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
88 Wharf St. #506 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,591 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $885,000
36 Central Ave. #14 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 1,366 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $819,500
NAHANT
9 Little Nahant Road. One-family old style, built in 1870, 7,972 square feet, 18 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,845-square-foot lot. $1,141,906
17 40 Steps Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,290-square-foot lot. $910,000
NATICK
22 Eastleigh Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1992, 2,910 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,041-square-foot lot. $1,575,000
70 Oakland St Ext One-family garrison, built in 1915, 1,967 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,953-square-foot lot. $942,000
5 Lakeside Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,168 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $805,000
14 Greenleaf Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,396 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,149-square-foot lot. $777,500
9 Morgan Drive #303 Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 1,490 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000
11 Morgan Drive #402 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,310 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $595,000
22 Lodge Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,075 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,123-square-foot lot. $550,000
NEEDHAM
38 Jarvis Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 5,133 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $2,799,000
12 Gerber Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 4,086 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $2,097,000
700 Webster St. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 2,524 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $1,879,000
1012 Greendale Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 3,196 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
1552 Great Plain Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 1,672 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,136-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
1780 Central Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,962 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $960,000
299 Central Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1919, 1,504 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $915,000
62 Brewster Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1974, 1,840 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $750,000
1 Highland Court #1 Condo, built in 1983, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $480,000
NEWBURYPORT
6 Fox Run Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,320 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
47-1/2 Purchase St. Two-family family flat, built in 1880, 2,698 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,073-square-foot lot. $825,000
20 Auburn St. One-family conventional, built in 1820, 1,274 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,700-square-foot lot. $600,000
133 Old Point Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,970-square-foot lot. $530,000
6 Woodman Way #306 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,160 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $505,000
3 Dawes St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,332 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,508-square-foot lot. $350,000
61 Storey Ave. #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 733 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $219,900
NEWTON
303 Hartman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 4,698 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 18,294-square-foot lot. $3,500,000
22 Voss Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 3,861 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,079-square-foot lot. $2,780,000
36 Newbrook Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 3,580 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 11,400-square-foot lot. $2,775,000
10 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 5,316 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 25,168-square-foot lot. $2,610,000
24 Wilson Circle. One-family old style, built in 1905, 1,443 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,513-square-foot lot. $2,565,000
230 Austin St. #A Condo. $2,100,000
40 Morton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 3,161 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,447-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
73 Carver Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 2,760 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 7,152-square-foot lot. $1,999,000
8 Keefe Ave. #8 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 2,484 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 12,566-square-foot lot. $1,910,000
117 Park St. #117 Condo/Apt, built in 1870, 2,653 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,450-square-foot lot. $1,640,000
79 Dedham St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1959, 1,486 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,920-square-foot lot. $1,610,000
82-84 Crescent St. Two-family two family, built in 1884, 3,072 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,622-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
89 Walker St. #89 Condo victorian, built in 1890, 1,925 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,302-square-foot lot. $1,475,000
67 Randlett Park One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,993 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,180-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
291 Tremont St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 2,314 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,178-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
54 Jefferson St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,264 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,904-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
324 Adams St. #324 Condo. $1,050,000
220 Tremont St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,694 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,444-square-foot lot. $1,020,000
22 Hazelhurst Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1953, 1,152 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,031-square-foot lot. $900,000
86 Albert Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 864 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,450-square-foot lot. $900,000
2243 Commonwealth Ave. #2243 Condo townhse-end, built in 1979, 1,348 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 101,542-square-foot lot. $823,000
265 Varick Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1920, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,865-square-foot lot. $775,000
500 Lowell Ave. #2 Condo two family, built in 1924, 1,227 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,890-square-foot lot. $750,000
NORFOLK
59 Wildwood Road #59 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,808 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $630,000
31 Valley St. #31 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,590 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $548,900
1 Needham St. One-family antique, built in 1800, 963 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 46,305-square-foot lot. $500,000
NORTH ANDOVER
75 Amberville Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,136 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,486-square-foot lot. $969,900
11 Faulkner Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,526 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,540-square-foot lot. $725,000
625 Turnpike St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,248 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,360-square-foot lot. $661,000
190 Chickering Road #304D Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 993 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000
18 Glenwood St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,037 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $430,000
1 Harvest Drive #209 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 813 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $325,000
88 Edgelawn Ave. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $320,000
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
33 Lyman St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,308 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $625,000
106 High St. Two-family two family, built in 1790, 3,324 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,644-square-foot lot. $620,000
25 High Rock Road. One-family ranch, built in 1981, 1,988 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,400-square-foot lot. $600,000
166 May St. Two-family two family, built in 1972, 3,420 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,630-square-foot lot. $569,900
NORTH READING
15 Sunset Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1967, 5,517 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 53,797-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
13 Leclair St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,323 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,227-square-foot lot. $400,000
NORTHBOROUGH
5 Monument Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,352 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,902-square-foot lot. $845,000
21 Stone Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 1,451 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,306-square-foot lot. $725,000
6 Cyrus Way #6 Condo duplex, built in 2010, 1,968 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,511-square-foot lot. $635,000
12 Brody Way #12 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,366 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,530-square-foot lot. $555,000
351 Ball St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,685 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 141,823-square-foot lot. $481,000
NORTON
15 Middlesex Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,450-square-foot lot. $540,000
21 Robinson Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1942, 1,029 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bath, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $455,000
143 Burt St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,228 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000
NORWELL
442 River St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 2,028 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 61,855-square-foot lot. $731,000
155 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1810, 1,631 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $625,000
NORWOOD
295 Dean St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,359 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 183,823-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
17 Hazelwood Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 2,690 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $775,000
29 Deerfield Road. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,473 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,852-square-foot lot. $730,000
20 High St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,036 square feet, 10 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,290-square-foot lot. $670,000
90 Codman Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,890-square-foot lot. $615,000
38 Rockhill St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,270 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,184-square-foot lot. $588,000
117 Arnold Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,528-square-foot lot. $580,000
PEABODY
6 Parkview Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1985, 2,000 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,019-square-foot lot. $685,000
105 Bartholomew St. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 1,328 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,693-square-foot lot. $625,000
54 Forest St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,464 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $602,000
7 Macarthur Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 1,590 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $590,000
13 Margaret Road. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,352 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,390-square-foot lot. $585,000
13 Bourbon St. #55 Condo, built in 1989, 939 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $471,000
276 Lynn St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1850, 821 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,473-square-foot lot. $450,000
15 Farm Ave. One-family old style, built in 1928, 1,471 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,951-square-foot lot. $241,000
PEMBROKE
44 Sparrow Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 2,619 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 76,086-square-foot lot. $979,000
68 Archer Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1971, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 54,363-square-foot lot. $530,000
197 Dwelley St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,496 square feet, 2 baths, on 25,300-square-foot lot. $460,000
128 Indian Trl One-family ranch, built in 1955, 720 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $419,000
4 Hatch Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1956, 696 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 10,029-square-foot lot. $385,000
PEPPERELL
68 Lawrence St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,825 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 204,148-square-foot lot. $502,500
103 Main St. #20 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,206 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000
PLYMOUTH
15 Oak Bluff Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,516 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,227-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
26 Tinkers Blf #26 Condo. $1,054,330
1029 Old Sandwich Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 944 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 459,085-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
17 Tinkers Blf #17 Condo. $977,446
16 Hidden Cv #16 Condo Town House, built in 2009, 3,000 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $895,000
14 Sky Reach One-family contemporary, built in 2003, 3,549 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,256-square-foot lot. $765,000
15 Taylor Ave. #1513 Condo Town House, built in 1994, 2,021 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $765,000
10 Woodbine Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1984, 3,760 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 44,394-square-foot lot. $725,000
7 Juneberry One-family Town House, built in 2020, 2,049 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,860-square-foot lot. $657,500
8 Sampson Cmns #8 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,681 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000
12 Marshall Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1999, 1,664 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,583-square-foot lot. $575,000
41 Billington Sea Road. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 1,285 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 208,963-square-foot lot. $560,000
93 Palmer Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $555,000
5 Fellowship Circle #5 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,343 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
1 Fellowship Circle #1 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,343 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 87,081-square-foot lot. $436,000
1 Clark St. One-family ranch, built in 1924, 882 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $420,000
20 White Violet Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,764 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,246-square-foot lot. $400,000
2 Tupper Hill Road #2 Condo. $389,900
3 Tupper Hill Road #3 Condo. $389,900
5 Tupper Hill Road #5 Condo. $389,900
6 Tupper Hill Road #6 Condo. $389,900
8 Tupper Hill Road #8 Condo. $389,900
207 Bartlett Road. One-family cottage, built in 1945, 592 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $310,000
5 Marc Drive #5B2 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 898 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $218,531
QUINCY
155 Manet Ave. One-family conventional, built in 2001, 1,900 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,700-square-foot lot. $965,000
188 Quincy Ave. #A7 Condo. $800,000
188 Quincy Ave. #A3 Condo. $785,000
188 Quincy Ave. #A5 Condo. $745,000
33 Lancaster St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,697 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,955-square-foot lot. $731,000
135 Hancock St. #16 Condo low-rise, built in 2020, 1,173 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $655,000
21 Hardwick Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,531 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,504-square-foot lot. $640,000
950 Sea St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,274 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $585,000
1 Thompson St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,117 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,974-square-foot lot. $555,000
148 Quincy Shore Drive #41 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,233 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $555,000
30 Delano Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1926, 1,376 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,081-square-foot lot. $545,000
183 Belmont St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1915, 784 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,657-square-foot lot. $462,000
115 W Squantum St. #518 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 820 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $345,000
RANDOLPH
11 Rand St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,056 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $520,000
2 Essiembre Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,224 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,866-square-foot lot. $511,000
29 Stacy St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $430,000
RAYNHAM
177 Temi Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,768 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $465,000
140 Gardiner St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1991, 1,126 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 156,393-square-foot lot. $417,500
164 Hall St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,225 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,298-square-foot lot. $413,000
READING
38 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,372 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,049-square-foot lot. $2,025,000
19 Green Meadow Drive #19 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 2,601 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,450,000
20 Pilgrim Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,400-square-foot lot. $772,000
73 Longfellow Road. One-family old style, built in 1930, 2,198 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,314-square-foot lot. $747,000
294 Summer Ave. #294 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $620,000
139 Woburn St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,197 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $615,000
61 Winslow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 1,920 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,690-square-foot lot. $590,000
REVERE
409 Fenno St. Two-family two family, built in 1902, 3,200 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,683-square-foot lot. $785,000
86 Pemberton St. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 2,146 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $575,000
89 Olive St. #89 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 1,806 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $530,000
474 Revere Beach Blvd #603 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,007 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000
8 Hillside Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,959 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $350,000
48-AR Dix St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,157 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,215-square-foot lot. $295,000
ROCKLAND
86 Everett St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,794 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,500-square-foot lot. $625,000
190 Turner Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,818 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,854-square-foot lot. $586,000
8 Tanglewood Lane #8 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,263 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,610,849-square-foot lot. $540,000
263 Moncrief Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,106 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,515-square-foot lot. $434,000
119 Grove St. #225 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 852 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 194,713-square-foot lot. $249,527
ROCKPORT
27 Broadway One-family antique, built in 1925, 1,190 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,227-square-foot lot. $800,000
225-1/2 Granite St. One-family split entry, built in 1998, 1,346 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $750,000
5 Richards Ave. One-family old style, built in 1930, 912 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,863-square-foot lot. $587,000
ROSLINDALE
11 Tafthill Terrace #7 Condo. $815,000
103 Hawthorne St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,671-square-foot lot. $799,000
11 Tafthill Terrace #5 Condo. $766,000
49 Mount Hope St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1991, 1,119 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,580-square-foot lot. $630,000
685 Hyde Park Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,232 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,332-square-foot lot. $595,000
23 Haslet St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 988-square-foot lot. $550,000
16 Bradfield Ave. #2 Condo duplex, built in 1920, 1,370 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,820-square-foot lot. $520,000
60 Guernsey St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1925, 963 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 963-square-foot lot. $520,000
101 Grew Ave. #IV8 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,050-square-foot lot. $495,000
ROXBURY
117 Howland St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,650 square feet, 20 rooms, 11 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,150-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
3 Alpine St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,427 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,420-square-foot lot. $950,000
255 Northampton St. #501 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 1,057 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 1,057-square-foot lot. $893,000
132 Terrace St. #3 Condo. $225,000
SALEM
47 Intervale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 3,870 square feet, 2 baths, on 15,342-square-foot lot. $800,000
36 Willson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1923, 1,313 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,691-square-foot lot. $670,000
17 Emerton St. #17 Condo Town House, built in 1890, 1,393 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,378-square-foot lot. $659,000
23 Conant St. One-family old style, built in 1860, 1,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,238-square-foot lot. $620,000
14 Williams St. #A2 Condo/Apt, built in 1820, 1,280 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000
78 Washington Sq #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1820, 969 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 6,081-square-foot lot. $442,500
SALISBURY
86 Central Ave. Two-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,042 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,876-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
122 Ferry Road. One-family split entry, built in 1971, 1,843 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $515,000
42 True Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 4,033 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 59,642-square-foot lot. $330,000
SAUGUS
1 Cleveland Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,767 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,068-square-foot lot. $730,000
105 Saville St. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 2,000 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,400-square-foot lot. $620,000
1 Charles St. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,418 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $578,000
17 Parker St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 996 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $560,000
SCITUATE
12 Mitchell Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1900, 2,614 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,301-square-foot lot. $1,240,000
629 Country Way One-family antique, built in 1735, 2,136 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,212-square-foot lot. $869,000
84 Rebecca Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 864 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,269-square-foot lot. $675,500
SHARON
7 Wadsworth Way One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,605 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 28,437-square-foot lot. $1,440,000
126 S Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 1,574 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,714-square-foot lot. $765,000
SHERBORN
8 Everett St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,554 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $862,000
1 Pleasant St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,696 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 108,900-square-foot lot. $640,000
SHREWSBURY
62 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,727 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 27,905-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
8 Hamilton Circle #8 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 3,077 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $950,000
3 Point Road #1 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 2,844 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $910,000
431 Lake St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,473 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,194-square-foot lot. $832,800
47 Beverly Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,226 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,375-square-foot lot. $790,000
8 Pinedale Road #12 Condo. $700,000
22 School St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,944 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,526-square-foot lot. $692,400
22 Woodland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 1,459 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $635,000
19 Fiske St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,912-square-foot lot. $605,000
20 Shirley Lane. Two-family ranch, built in 1958, 817 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,900-square-foot lot. $268,000
24 Shirley Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 756 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,970-square-foot lot. $227,000
22 Shirley Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 806 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,240-square-foot lot. $215,000
SOMERVILLE
42 Spring St. One-family cottage, built in 1860, 2,137 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,137-square-foot lot. $1,930,000
16 Knapp St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 3,048 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,037-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
30 Otis St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 3,479 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,500-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
62 Newton St. #1 Condo. $1,357,500
298 Summer St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,598 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,194-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
121 Hudson St. #A Condo. $1,275,000
35 Hawthorne St. #2 Condo conventional, built in 1920, 1,343 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,200,000
68 Concord Ave. #1 Condo. $1,130,000
309 Washington St. #2 Condo. $1,049,900
75 Walnut St. #1 Condo conventional, built in 1900, 1,338 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,028,000
326 Lowell St. Two-family decker, built in 1910, 2,368 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,660-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
48 Franklin St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,843 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,920-square-foot lot. $980,000
14-16 Hillside Park #1 Condo. $950,000
Eastside Place Condo #223 Condo. $850,000
210 Summer St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1885, 1,045 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $845,000
1252 Broadway #4 Condo. $785,000
29 Quincy St. #1 Condo duplex, built in 1885, 984 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $785,000
54 Farragut Ave. #3 Condo decker, built in 1926, 1,052 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $695,000
9 James St. #1 Condo conventional, built in 1905, 628 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $670,000
54 Farragut Ave. #2 Condo decker, built in 1926, 1,036 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $660,000
151 Willow Ave. #3 Condo two family, built in 1920, 836 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $600,000
116 Sycamore St. #22 Condo low-rise, built in 1973, 614 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $400,000
411 Norfolk St. #1E Condo low-rise, built in 2002, 336 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $390,000
7 Summer St. #5 Condo. $380,187
7 Summer St. #3 Condo. $264,691
SOUTH BOSTON
909-911 E 2nd St. Two-family semi detachd, built in 1900, 1,922 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
14-20 W Broadway #501 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 1,435 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,000,000
2 Marine Road #2 Condo decker, built in 1900, 835 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 835-square-foot lot. $839,000
1306 Columbia Road #5A Condo mid-rise, built in 2000, 1,211 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,211-square-foot lot. $820,000
174 L St. #1 Condo semi detachd, built in 2017, 965 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $800,000
SOUTHBOROUGH
110 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 4,108 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 80,586-square-foot lot. $975,000
11 Strawberry Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 2,726 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,787-square-foot lot. $951,000
20 Woodbury Road. One-family garrison, built in 1969, 2,141 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,372-square-foot lot. $720,000
STONEHAM
24 Endicott Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,450 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,011-square-foot lot. $651,000
323 Green St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,812 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,716-square-foot lot. $640,000
7 Unicorn Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,552 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,247-square-foot lot. $607,000
STOUGHTON
34 Blackstone St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,858-square-foot lot. $487,100
705 Central St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 784 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $435,000
147 Elm St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,008 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,113-square-foot lot. $400,000
545 Page St. #108 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 968 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000
43 Mccormick Terrace #50 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 985 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $265,000
10 Westwood Road. One-family old style, built in 1920, 976 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,097-square-foot lot. $225,000
115 Walnut St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 504 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $200,000
SUDBURY
75 Raymond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,518 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,085-square-foot lot. $1,525,000
6 Trillium Way One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 2,976 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 41,742-square-foot lot. $1,358,000
28 Hunt Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,432 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,117-square-foot lot. $959,900
136 Heron Lane #33 Condo. $839,995
401 Emery Lane #1111 Condo. $516,610
SWAMPSCOTT
2 Nirvana Drive #2 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,695 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $800,000
145 Stetson Ave. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,611 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,619-square-foot lot. $635,000
TEWKSBURY
65 Debra Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 4,230 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 92,783-square-foot lot. $924,900
477 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 960 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $720,000
TOPSFIELD
42 Averill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,271 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,318-square-foot lot. $1,010,000
57 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1870, 1,869 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,169-square-foot lot. $760,000
UPTON
56 Christian Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,971 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 267,894-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
40 Southboro Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,568 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 72,745-square-foot lot. $823,000
WAKEFIELD
9 Orsini Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1984, 2,837 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,648-square-foot lot. $1,240,000
11 Spaulding St. #1 Condo. $921,000
15 Cedar St. One-family Colonial, built in 1918, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,227-square-foot lot. $896,000
95 Renwick Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,964 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,779-square-foot lot. $775,000
154 Prospect St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,267-square-foot lot. $749,900
101 Hopkins St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,918 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $702,000
41 Oak St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,696 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,177-square-foot lot. $650,000
266 Albion St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 669 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,356,000-square-foot lot. $285,000
WALPOLE
1334 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 2,147 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,131-square-foot lot. $640,000
44 Water St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,537 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $515,000
46 Clark Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1932, 956 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,300-square-foot lot. $480,000
85 Lincoln Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 898 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 35,296-square-foot lot. $475,000
881 Main St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 821 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $250,000
WALTHAM
111 College Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 3,452 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,687-square-foot lot. $1,358,000
25 Rangeley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,266 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,706-square-foot lot. $1,090,000
19 Neighbors Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,952 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,631-square-foot lot. $960,000
501 Lexington St. #107 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 2,765 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $910,000
101 Villa St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,594 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,458-square-foot lot. $835,000
42 Felton St. #4R Condo. $806,500
25 Richgrain Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,180 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,003-square-foot lot. $799,000
109 Albemarle Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1915, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,398-square-foot lot. $675,000
10 Mount Ida Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $575,000
135 Riverview Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,639-square-foot lot. $570,000
31 Weston St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $515,088
WATERTOWN
26 Loomis Ave. #26 Condo. $1,380,000
16 Downey St. #16 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 3,528 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths. $1,351,000
220 Edenfield Ave. #220 Condo Town House, built in 1960, 2,202 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,310-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
24-26 Paul St. Two-family family flat, built in 1915, 2,644 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
54 Katherine Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 1,471 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,985-square-foot lot. $980,000
38 Kimball Road. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 2,968 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,175-square-foot lot. $975,000
23 Fuller Road #23 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 1,262 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $815,000
125 Coolidge Ave. #104 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,767 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $776,000
20 Myrtle St. #20 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,325 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths. $747,000
20 Edward Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,197-square-foot lot. $650,000
69 Galen St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 940 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $630,000
2 Winthrop St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 642 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $380,000
WAYLAND
201 Dahlia Drive #201 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 2,692 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,350,000
172 School St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1943, 3,473 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,840-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
6 Cutting Cross Way #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 1,986 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,100,000
6 Sherman Bridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,293 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,059-square-foot lot. $1,070,000
8 Hayward Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 2,023 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,240-square-foot lot. $875,000
18 Oak St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1927, 1,981 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,289-square-foot lot. $775,000
43 Barney Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,719 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,764-square-foot lot. $602,500
WELLESLEY
178 Lowell Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 5,538 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 23,707-square-foot lot. $3,865,000
1 Edgewater Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 2022, 3,793 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 15,109-square-foot lot. $3,061,160
9 Claflin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,593 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 9,649-square-foot lot. $2,375,000
264 Wellesley Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 4,209 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,001-square-foot lot. $2,100,000
29 Oak St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 2,812 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,920,000
93 Woodlawn Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1937, 1,940 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
10 Lathrop Road. One-family split level, built in 1958, 2,101 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,884-square-foot lot. $1,710,000
10 Laurel Terrace. One-family old style, built in 1927, 2,464 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,489-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
7 Summit Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,911 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,147-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
11 Alba Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,590-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
WENHAM
13 Lake Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1830, 1,763 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,500-square-foot lot. $815,000
WEST BRIDGEWATER
12 Copper Beech Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,121 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,769-square-foot lot. $862,000
WEST NEWBURY
23 Mechanic St. One-family contemporary, built in 2010, 3,160 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,775-square-foot lot. $1,210,000
WEST ROXBURY
7 Realton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,848 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,300-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
29 Vermont St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,494 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,375-square-foot lot. $1,035,000
425 Lagrange St. #308 Condo. $820,000
112 Sanborn Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,842 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $760,000
425 Lagrange St. #203 Condo. $725,000
632 Lagrange St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,346 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,334-square-foot lot. $670,000
104 Salman St. One-family split level, built in 1959, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,410-square-foot lot. $615,000
10 Dent St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,183 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000
5285 Washington St. #5285 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,056-square-foot lot. $520,000
425 Lagrange St. #106 Condo. $505,000
425 Lagrange St. #209 Condo. $500,000
11 Cheriton Road #103 Condo free-standng, built in 2008, 901 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 901-square-foot lot. $410,000
WESTBOROUGH
9 Nipmuck Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,029 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,797-square-foot lot. $1,106,000
15 Wheeler Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1970, 1,780 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,692-square-foot lot. $665,000
8 Myrtle St. Two-family two family, built in 1897, 2,152 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,579-square-foot lot. $600,000
3 Sheffield Way #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,874 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $565,000
1411 Peters Farm Way #1411 Condo, built in 2019, 1,326 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $558,320
1 Hillcrest Drive #A Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $528,000
WESTFORD
11 Hyacinth Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 1,976 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,609-square-foot lot. $975,000
9 Makepeace Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,434 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,328-square-foot lot. $970,108
8 Millstone Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,356 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 72,745-square-foot lot. $800,000
28 Maple Road. One-family split entry, built in 1982, 1,420 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,898-square-foot lot. $600,000
4 Fir Road. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 1,302 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,028-square-foot lot. $555,000
88 Tadmuck Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,988-square-foot lot. $400,000
WESTON
12 Peakes Lane #12 Condo. $1,795,000
10 Stillmeadow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,857 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,000-square-foot lot. $1,615,000
27 Old Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,055 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,026-square-foot lot. $1,560,000
WESTPORT
40 Oakland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 1,056 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $520,000
14 Milk Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1944, 1,276 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 11,200-square-foot lot. $420,000
WESTWOOD
458 Far Reach Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 4,022 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 67,878-square-foot lot. $2,131,000
83 Winslow Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1993, 4,413 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 106,211-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
124 Cobleigh St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,986 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,008-square-foot lot. $935,000
21 Hooper St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,061 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $820,000
WEYMOUTH
258 Stonehaven Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,412 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,806-square-foot lot. $850,000
386 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2006, 2,517 square feet, 3 baths, on 62,601-square-foot lot. $725,000
67 Idlewell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,848 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,650-square-foot lot. $670,000
22 Oakcrest Road. One-family cottage, built in 1928, 946 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $585,000
120 Hanian Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,590-square-foot lot. $555,000
70 Trotter Road #4405 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,130 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $519,000
26 Webster St. #26 Condo townhse-end, built in 1988, 1,232 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $495,000
64 Broad Reach #510 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,187 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
45 Old Country Way One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,462 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,550-square-foot lot. $425,000
51 Broad Reach #T24A Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,576 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $389,900
55 Tall Oaks Drive #602 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,000
46 Greentree Lane #16 Condo, built in 1970, 680 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $255,000
36 Greentree Lane #19 Condo, built in 1970, 680 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $243,000
WHITMAN
81 Candlewick Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 2,298 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,879-square-foot lot. $515,000
95 Charles St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,919-square-foot lot. $476,000
154 Auburn St. One-family split entry, built in 1971, 1,225 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,634-square-foot lot. $250,000
WILMINGTON
12 Newland Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1945, 1,444 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $610,000
WINCHESTER
48 Oak St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,362 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,065-square-foot lot. $2,150,000
16 Nassau Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,255-square-foot lot. $1,460,000
7 Perkins Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 1,664 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,436-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
36 Elmwood Ave. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $940,000
WINTHROP
143 Revere St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,616 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,475-square-foot lot. $815,000
WOBURN
36 Samoset Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,814-square-foot lot. $1,620,000
10 Church Court. Two-family duplex, built in 1989, 2,560 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,010-square-foot lot. $880,000
16 Lakeview Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,498 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $825,000
11 Grace Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 987 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,000-square-foot lot. $680,000
7 E Dexter Ave. #22 Condo. $664,900
7 E Dexter Ave. #23 Condo. $646,900
17 Kilby St. One-family conventional, built in 1860, 1,636 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,744-square-foot lot. $620,000
362 Place Lane #362 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,550 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $535,000
3 Harlow Court. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,124 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,264-square-foot lot. $500,000
269 Cambridge Road #201 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 660 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $372,000
WRENTHAM
91 Taunton St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 3,160 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,725-square-foot lot. $710,000
105 Spring St. One-family raised cape, built in 1978, 2,082 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 87,253-square-foot lot. $655,000
These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send comments to [email protected] or [email protected]
