Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (July 5)

ABINGTON

167 Presidential Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,026 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,621-square-foot lot. $695,000

741 Randolph St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,442 square feet, 13 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,185-square-foot lot. $650,000

115 Hancock St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,801 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,761-square-foot lot. $605,000

99 Chestnut St. One-family split level, built in 1963, 1,263 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,019-square-foot lot. $540,000

221 Isabelle St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,700-square-foot lot. $435,000

ACTON

10 Barts Way #10 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 3,320 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,900-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

4 Assabet Xing One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,845 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 80,436-square-foot lot. $1,160,000

5 Mohawk Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,775 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,350-square-foot lot. $861,000

8 Lincoln Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,193 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,463-square-foot lot. $700,000

9 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $542,519

ALLSTON

20 Radcliffe Road #304 Condo low-rise, built in 1945, 815 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 815-square-foot lot. $490,000

30 Penniman Road #207 Condo. $240,800

AMESBURY

4 Birchmeadow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

8 Carpenter St. One-family conventional, built in 1872, 1,897 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,380-square-foot lot. $840,000

51 Thompson St. Two-family two family, built in 1902, 2,214 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,220-square-foot lot. $660,000

20-22 Pond St. #1 Condo. $620,000

4 Claire Road. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,190-square-foot lot. $530,000

39 Millyard #202 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 981 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $400,000

7 Birchwood Pt #304 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 915 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $287,000

25 Clarks Road #103 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 905 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $285,000

ANDOVER

11 Ashford Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 7,761 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 33,746-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

10 Devonshire Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 4,155 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,904-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

6 Robinswood Way One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 4,100 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,602-square-foot lot. $1,428,000

39 Sunset Rock Road. One-family old style, built in 1928, 2,271 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 200,376-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

212 Greenwood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 3,066 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,879-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

76 Dascomb Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,006 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,081-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

10 Maple Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 592 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $340,000

5 Colonial Drive #9B Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 719 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $285,100

ARLINGTON

194 Westminster Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 2,593 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,095-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

36-38 Lombard Terrace. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1927, 2,688 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,401-square-foot lot. $1,495,000

30 Baker Road. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,652 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,108-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

15 Menotomy Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 3,049 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,968-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

260 Ridge St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 2,035 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,231-square-foot lot. $1,152,000

10 Jason Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,659-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

67 Grafton St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1916, 2,143 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,130,000

29-31 Coleman Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1927, 2,904 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,879-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

146 Brattle St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,354 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,793-square-foot lot. $930,000

20 Lakehill Ave. #2 Condo. $860,000

68 Cleveland St. #1 Condo. $845,000

30-32 Varnum St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1912, 968 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $825,000

11-13 Trowbridge St. #11 Condo. $815,000

28 Lakehill Ave. #28 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 933 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $610,000

17 Teel St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 810 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $542,000

9 Colonial Village Drive #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 664 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $330,000

ASHLAND

51 E Bluff Road #51 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,812 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $522,000

80 Pine Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 1,584 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 21,344-square-foot lot. $470,000

AVON

20 E High St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,720 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,440-square-foot lot. $367,000

AYER

14 Shaker Pond Road #14 Condo. $600,000

16 Shaker Pond Road #16 Condo. $600,000

104 E Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,659 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $490,000

BEDFORD

3 Lavender Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 4,070 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 32,030-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

29 Liberty Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,842 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,229-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

BELLINGHAM

19 Highridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,954 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,000-square-foot lot. $860,000

110 Cross St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,232 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,150-square-foot lot. $600,000

410 Center St. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 2,184 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,788-square-foot lot. $575,000

60 Phillip Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,750-square-foot lot. $480,000

27 Farm St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,200-square-foot lot. $300,000

BELMONT

95 Long Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 2,956 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,015-square-foot lot. $2,250,000

74 Shaw Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 2,288 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,570-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

55-57 Drew Road. Two-family old style, built in 1926, 2,460 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,100-square-foot lot. $1,240,000

13-15 Prince St. Two-family old style, built in 1926, 2,956 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,094-square-foot lot. $1,159,000

145 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,790 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,246-square-foot lot. $1,118,000

35 Harris St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,430-square-foot lot. $945,000

BERLIN

219 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,138 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 99,166-square-foot lot. $675,000

59 Village Court #59 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,376 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $560,000

BEVERLY

32 Abbott St. One-family Colonial, built in 1865, 1,917 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,200-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

38 Ober St. #1 Condo. $732,000

43 Eastern Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,670 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,709-square-foot lot. $710,000

3 Stewart Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,320-square-foot lot. $672,500

13 Holding St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,340 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,860-square-foot lot. $660,000

30 County Way One-family Colonial, built in 1931, 1,527 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,720-square-foot lot. $550,000

20 Lovett St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 880 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $450,000

BILLERICA

12 Aynsley Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 3,740 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 50,000-square-foot lot. $1,120,000

7 Margaret Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,232 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,000-square-foot lot. $882,000

17 Passaconaway Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 4,877 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 50,138-square-foot lot. $875,000

11 Newbury St. #7 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 1,840 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $685,000

12 Village Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1975, 1,716 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,232-square-foot lot. $650,000

BOLTON

133 Wilder Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,604 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 66,211-square-foot lot. $950,000

23 Old Stone Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 4,120 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $500,000

35 Woobly Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 39,204-square-foot lot. $475,000

BOSTON

40 Trinity Place #26C Condo. $5,270,000

172 Beacon St. #5 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 3,240 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,240-square-foot lot. $3,900,000

240 Devonshire St. #6011 Condo. $3,750,000

430 Stuart St. #24E Condo. $3,445,897

430 Stuart St. #22E Condo. $3,290,000

321 Dartmouth St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1910, 2,297 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,297-square-foot lot. $3,200,000

196 W Springfield St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 2,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $3,150,000

300 Pier 4 Blvd #5R Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 1,276 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $3,000,000

410 Boylston St. #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 2,152 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,152-square-foot lot. $3,000,000

20 Claremont Park #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 2,801 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,801-square-foot lot. $2,995,000

201 W Brookline St. #202 Condo free-standng, built in 2018, 2,458 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $2,925,000

142 Chestnut St. #8-9 Condo mid-rise, built in 1930, 1,875 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,230-square-foot lot. $2,899,000

160 Commonwealth Ave. #801 Condo mid-rise, built in 1974, 1,494 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,494-square-foot lot. $2,875,000

1 Charles St S #8D Condo high-rise, built in 2004, 1,986 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,986-square-foot lot. $2,850,000

45 Province St. #2703 Condo high-rise, built in 2007, 1,979 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,979-square-foot lot. $2,740,000

85 Pembroke St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1910, 1,825 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,825-square-foot lot. $2,537,500

6 Acorn St. One-family row-middle, built in 1890, 2,182 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 832-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

15 Cumston St. One-family row-end, built in 2000, 2,043 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,275-square-foot lot. $2,485,000

4 Myrtle St. Two-family row-middle, built in 1855, 1,977 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 636-square-foot lot. $2,307,500

2-1/2 Battery Wharf #2404 Condo mid-rise, built in 2008, 1,819 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,819-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

239 Commonwealth Ave. #72 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 1,070 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,070-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

22 Claremont Park #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1875, 1,283 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,283-square-foot lot. $1,860,000

346 Beacon St. #7 Condo row-middle, built in 1882, 1,353 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,353-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

346 Beacon St. #8 Condo. $1,800,000

28 Commonwealth Ave. #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 1,352 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,352-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

285 Columbus Ave. #808 Condo mid-rise, built in 2008, 1,253 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,253-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

452 Beacon St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1889, 1,214 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,214-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

110 Broad St. #401 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 1,410 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $1,500,000

100 Shawmut Ave. #206 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 1,335 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,499,900

50 Commonwealth Ave. #905 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 860 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 860-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

484 Columbus Ave. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 910-square-foot lot. $1,264,000

258 Shawmut Ave. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1885, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,020-square-foot lot. $1,170,000

65 E India Row #29C Condo high-rise, built in 1972, 1,229 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,229-square-foot lot. $1,120,000

1 Franklin St. #1206 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 867 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $1,100,000

232 Old Colony Ave. #504 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 1,393 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,085,000

12 Lindall Place #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1865, 900 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 900-square-foot lot. $986,000

100 Shawmut Ave. #201 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 937 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $975,000

103 Beacon St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1855, 845 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 845-square-foot lot. $940,000

9 Hawthorne Place #15D Condo high-rise, built in 1967, 1,225 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,225-square-foot lot. $888,000

636-638 Beacon St. #506 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 803 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 803-square-foot lot. $861,000

636-638 Beacon St. #206 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 789 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 789-square-foot lot. $825,000

678 Massachusetts Ave. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 2015, 1,280 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $780,000

150 Salem St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 790 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 790-square-foot lot. $725,000

32 Myrtle St. #3-1 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 635 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 635-square-foot lot. $705,000

80 Broad St. #509 Condo high-rise, built in 2006, 695 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 695-square-foot lot. $685,000

151 Tremont St. #6J Condo high-rise, built in 1968, 590 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 590-square-foot lot. $670,000

40 Worcester St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 2007, 590 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 590-square-foot lot. $635,000

80-82 Fenwood Road #916 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 620 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $620,000

23 Fleet St. #8 Condo row-middle, built in 1907, 492 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 492-square-foot lot. $510,000

145 Pinckney St. #713 Condo mid-rise, built in 1952, 465 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 465-square-foot lot. $495,000

338 Beacon St. #A Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 390 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 390-square-foot lot. $485,000

389 Beacon St. #7 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 410 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath, on 410-square-foot lot. $480,000

389 Beacon St. #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 390 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath, on 390-square-foot lot. $465,000

6 Whittier Place #4F Condo high-rise, built in 1964, 542 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 542-square-foot lot. $355,000

BOXBOROUGH

45 Barteau Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,076 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $1,365,000

1107 Liberty Square Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,538 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 82,328-square-foot lot. $905,000

50 Spencer Road #20L Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 760 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $270,000

BRAINTREE

95 West St. One-family old style, built in 1909, 1,603 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,230-square-foot lot. $854,000

418 John Mahar Hwy #409 Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 1,720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $750,000

55 Bower Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 1,994 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $700,000

14 Berwick St. One-family split entry, built in 1972, 1,846 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,101-square-foot lot. $658,000

77 Abbott St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 984 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,401-square-foot lot. $542,500

31 Pleasant View Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,425 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,278-square-foot lot. $450,000

501 Commerce Drive #2314 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,115 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $445,000

501 Commerce Drive #2212 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,095 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $442,500

BRIDGEWATER

13 Oldfield Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,344 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,212-square-foot lot. $858,000

100 Pine Ridge Drive. One-family split level, built in 1978, 912 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,721-square-foot lot. $570,000

113 Maple Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,351-square-foot lot. $400,000

180 Main St. #C66 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 969 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $265,000

BRIGHTON

12 Priscilla Road. Three-family conventional, built in 1890, 3,530 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,480-square-foot lot. $1,320,000

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #602 Condo. $1,157,500

1739 Commonwealth Ave. One-family row-middle, built in 1910, 2,192 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,548-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

40-42 Elmira St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,300 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,067-square-foot lot. $1,001,000

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #502 Condo. $891,500

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #208 Condo. $855,000

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #606 Condo. $849,000

163-165 Chestnut Hill Ave. #PH3 Condo free-standng, built in 2002, 1,112 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,112-square-foot lot. $792,000

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #304 Condo. $699,000

42 Hobart St. #42 Condo. $650,000

2 Larose Place #8 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 640 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 640-square-foot lot. $400,000

12 Ransom Road #16 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 831 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 831-square-foot lot. $359,000

141 Englewood Ave. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 445 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 445-square-foot lot. $359,000

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #214 Condo. $314,000

BROCKTON

126 Chatham Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 3,136 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,203-square-foot lot. $670,000

332 Jon Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,856 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,894-square-foot lot. $532,000

486 N Quincy St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,587 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,056-square-foot lot. $500,000

149 Carroll Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $481,000

29 Hillcrest Ave. One-family split level, built in 1975, 1,374 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,787-square-foot lot. $480,000

27 Trenton St. One-family split level, built in 1969, 1,508 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $470,000

37 Wellington St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,740 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,919-square-foot lot. $470,000

28 Haskell St. One-family split level, built in 1967, 1,384 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,958-square-foot lot. $460,000

19 Leahy Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,903-square-foot lot. $450,000

78 Rainbow Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 984 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,724-square-foot lot. $423,000

1190 Warren Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 3,298 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,983-square-foot lot. $420,000

28 Augustine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,288 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,078-square-foot lot. $375,000

216 W Elm St. #9 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,430 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $370,000

45 Enterprise St. #22 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,036 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,000

BROOKLINE

388 Warren St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 5,727 square feet, 18 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 38,947-square-foot lot. $6,000,008

19 Pine Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1904, 4,895 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 40,114-square-foot lot. $4,695,000

78 Addington Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 2,133 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,486-square-foot lot. $3,050,000

69 Naples Road. One-family old style, built in 1895, 4,071 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,011-square-foot lot. $2,995,000

531 Washington St. #2 Condo. $2,450,000

160 Reservoir Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 2,898 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,502-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

1782 Beacon St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 2,073 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $2,090,000

180 Eliot St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 2,093 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,208-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

57 South St. One-family Tudor, built in 1938, 2,245 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,640-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

48 Gorham Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1930, 1,749 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,488-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

55 Addington Road #4 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 1,819 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,615-square-foot lot. $1,680,000

1025 W Roxbury Pkwy One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,824 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,286-square-foot lot. $1,251,000

315 Tappan St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1935, 1,243 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,052,000

50 Park St. #47 Condo low-rise, built in 1968, 1,236 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,005,000

629 Hammond St. #PH15 Condo low-rise, built in 2008, 1,004 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $950,000

20 Chapel St. #B704 Condo high-rise, built in 1920, 945 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $925,000

652 Washington St. #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1954, 1,094 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $789,000

60 Longwood Ave. #810 Condo high-rise, built in 1975, 798 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $757,000

60 Glen Road #207 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 724 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $640,000

22 Chestnut Place #406 Condo mid-rise, built in 1969, 826 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $629,900

798 Heath St. #798 Condo, built in 1956, 935 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $570,000

15 Westbourne Terrace #A Condo low-rise, built in 1916, 600 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $525,000

41 Park St. #309 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 456 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $450,000

44 Washington St. #809 Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 500 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $400,000

BURLINGTON

25 Margaret St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,722 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,150-square-foot lot. $1,535,000

15 Dolores Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,916 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,002-square-foot lot. $1,495,000

1 Azalea Drive #1 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 2,501 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,335,000

72 Wilmington Road. One-family split level, built in 1965, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,500-square-foot lot. $780,000

33 Gedick Road. One-family split level, built in 1961, 1,866 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,117-square-foot lot. $565,000

CAMBRIDGE

106 Coolidge Hl One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 4,395 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 9,062-square-foot lot. $5,500,000

19 Brewster St. One-family victorian, built in 1885, 2,824 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 4,417-square-foot lot. $4,250,000

72 Dana St. Three-family victorian, built in 1889, 3,828 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,558-square-foot lot. $3,775,000

116-118 Holworthy St. #116 Condo. $2,975,000

12 Mead St. #12 Condo. $2,500,000

55 Mount Pleasant St. Two-family victorian, built in 1920, 2,480 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,307-square-foot lot. $2,425,000

149 Fayerweather St. #S Condo semi detachd, built in 2003, 1,868 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,925,000

2 Walden Mews One-family townhse-end, built in 1987, 1,734 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,831-square-foot lot. $1,780,000

58 Walden St. #2 Condo. $1,620,000

33 Gurney St. #1 Condo, built in 1916, 1,022 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,550,000

74-76 Dana St. #1 Condo, built in 1889, 1,288 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,500,000

9 Saint Mary Road #74 Condo Town House, built in 1854, 1,189 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,500,000

58 Walden St. #1 Condo. $1,240,000

950 Massachusetts Ave. #212 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 963 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,029,000

337 Harvard St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,015,000

1600 Massachusetts Ave. #805 Condo family flat, built in 1982, 1,114 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $971,000

318 Rindge Ave. #315 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,657 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $970,000

32 Cambridge Terrace #2 Condo. $958,800

32 Cambridge Terrace #1 Condo. $950,000

6-8 Watson St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1873, 1,119 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $916,000

102 Berkshire St. #2 Condo family flat, built in 1903, 1,012 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $890,000

172 Fayerweather St. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1920, 1,075 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $875,000

125-127 Cherry St. #3 Condo family flat, built in 1903, 1,010 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $855,000

1 Earhart St. #318 Condo two story, built in 2006, 927 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $832,000

106 Pleasant St. #2 Condo family flat, built in 1920, 954 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $810,000

8-12 Museum Way #1225 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 983 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $810,000

53 Aberdeen Ave. #3 Condo family flat, built in 1910, 886 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $800,000

34-36 Bigelow St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 678 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $745,000

33 Regent St. #2R Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $735,000

55 Magazine St. #39 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 673 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $735,000

51 Lopez St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1902, 848 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $730,000

29 Jefferson St. #1 Condo two story, built in 1886, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $670,000

10-12 Notre Dame Ave. #3 Condo, built in 1921, 771 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $635,000

28 Lee St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $575,000

850 Massachusetts Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 629 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $550,000

195 Harvey St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 577 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $520,000

22 Concord Ave. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 390 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $495,000

169 Monsignor Obrien Hwy #404 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 531 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $449,000

CANTON

85 Pleasant Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 2,660 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,146-square-foot lot. $825,000

12 Danforth St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,416 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,391-square-foot lot. $780,000

7 Roberts Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,106 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,048-square-foot lot. $511,000

4 Concord Ave. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $502,500

25 Pine St. #K Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 815 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000

CARVER

22 Cranberry Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,579 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $690,000

117 Plymouth St. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $520,000

9 Santana Way W #9 Condo. $489,000

CHARLESTOWN

5 Adams St. One-family row-middle, built in 1845, 3,225 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,136-square-foot lot. $3,000,000

117 Baldwin St. One-family row-end, built in 1885, 2,245 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,100-square-foot lot. $2,600,000

16 Auburn St. One-family row-middle, built in 1880, 2,632 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,940-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

31 Washington St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 1,733 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,485,000

197 8th St. #308 Condo mid-rise, built in 1989, 1,481 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,455,000

2 Franklin St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 2018, 1,684 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,190,000

89 Pearl St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1835, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,500-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

86 Bunker Hill St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1885, 1,007 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $865,000

30 Washington St. #1A Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 1,433 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $845,000

45 1st Ave. #208 Condo low-rise, built in 2015, 1,036 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $805,000

140 High St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 789 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $750,000

46 Mystic St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1885, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $750,000

138 High St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 735 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $680,000

1 N Quincy Place. One-family semi detachd, built in 1885, 840 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 557-square-foot lot. $500,000

292 Bunker Hill St. #4 Condo free-standng, built in 1899, 481 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $495,000

65 Chelsea St. #103 Condo low-rise, built in 2000, 697 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $407,464

CHELMSFORD

61-63 Dunstable Road. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,065 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,379-square-foot lot. $700,000

7 Comanche Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,104 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,235-square-foot lot. $661,000

255 North Road #90 Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,757 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000

603 Wellman Ave. #603 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,157 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $445,000

181 Littleton Road #209 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,102 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $343,000

CHELSEA

13 Garfield Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1924, 3,137 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $845,000

46 Addison St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,474 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,333-square-foot lot. $601,754

46 Addison St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,474 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,333-square-foot lot. $575,000

37 Winnisimmet St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 1,051 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $434,000

8 Albion Place. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 756 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 833-square-foot lot. $334,000

COHASSET

10 Grace Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 3,440 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 18,050-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

CONCORD

66 Oxbow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 4,366 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 40,436-square-foot lot. $2,550,000

257 Nashoba Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 4,062 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 29,148-square-foot lot. $2,495,000

99 Nimrod Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,957 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $2,350,000

19 Whippoorwill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 4,489 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

181 Lexington Road. One-family old style, built in 1843, 2,713 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,295-square-foot lot. $2,096,000

343 Silver Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1977, 2,648 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 99,166-square-foot lot. $1,620,000

27 Lang St. #2 Condo. $1,550,000

118 Conant St. #118 Condo. $1,110,000

1196 Lowell Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,709 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 147,954-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

116 Conant St. #116 Condo. $1,075,000

95 Conant St. #407 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 2,263 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $975,000

557 Sudbury Road. One-family old style, built in 1902, 1,674 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,470-square-foot lot. $869,000

248 Peter Spring Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,148 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,871-square-foot lot. $685,000

100 Keyes Road #331 Condo/Apt, built in 1952, 772 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 192,535-square-foot lot. $502,000

DANVERS

315 Locust St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,640 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,998-square-foot lot. $820,000

120 Centre St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,960 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,116-square-foot lot. $770,000

226 Yankee Division Hwy One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 2,132 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,867-square-foot lot. $660,000

22 Seneca Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 2,055 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,867-square-foot lot. $580,000

22 Collins St. #26 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,622 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $545,000

8 Vineyard St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,703 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,020-square-foot lot. $508,000

36 Bayview Terrace #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 685 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $211,990

DEDHAM

30 Goshen Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,232 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $865,000

28 Indian Path One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,766 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,592-square-foot lot. $842,000

163 Oakdale Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1890, 2,868 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $830,000

710 East St. One-family conventional, built in 1938, 1,228 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,354-square-foot lot. $770,000

62 Chickering Road. One-family split level, built in 1953, 1,319 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $750,000

270 Whiting Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,112-square-foot lot. $683,000

41 Youngs Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1992, 1,764 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,653-square-foot lot. $673,000

194 Bonham Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,108 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,896-square-foot lot. $650,000

83 Colonial Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,538 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,156-square-foot lot. $560,000

85 Barrows St. One-family conventional, built in 1888, 1,882 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,875-square-foot lot. $540,000

41 Walnut St. #41 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,258 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $510,000

21 Greenwood Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 792 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $455,000

DORCHESTER

23 Wellesley Park One-family victorian, built in 1900, 2,475 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,420-square-foot lot. $962,500

664 Morton St. Three-family decker, built in 1925, 4,275 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,587-square-foot lot. $940,000

25 Leroy St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 4,098 square feet, 18 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $850,000

22 Roseclair St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1903, 1,525 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $817,500

312-A Savin Hill Ave. #1 Condo decker, built in 2008, 1,295 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,295-square-foot lot. $801,000

27 Saxton St. #1 Condo. $790,000

136 Sydney St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 2017, 1,074 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $775,000

96 Bernard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1885, 1,987 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,980-square-foot lot. $716,000

6 Dorset St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,047 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,047-square-foot lot. $675,000

133-135 King St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,180 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,180-square-foot lot. $619,000

38 Colonial Ave. #381 Condo. $605,000

323-325 Fuller St. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 3,454 square feet, 18 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,090-square-foot lot. $600,000

19 Rill St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,003 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $555,000

20 Dawes St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 996 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 996-square-foot lot. $510,000

34 Mount Everett St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1990, 859 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 859-square-foot lot. $420,000

10 Coffey St. #17 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 779 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 779-square-foot lot. $400,000

10 Coffey St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 358 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 358-square-foot lot. $241,000

DOVER

4 Sterling Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 5,879 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 51,836-square-foot lot. $2,985,000

8 Stonegate Lane. One-family mansion, built in 2004, 5,795 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 53,450-square-foot lot. $2,310,000

2 Partridge Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 5,879 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 105,415-square-foot lot. $1,810,000

DUNSTABLE

56 Chapman St. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,880 square feet, 3 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $900,000

DUXBURY

123 Chestnut St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 2,044 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,340-square-foot lot. $1,205,000

18 White St. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,064 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

100 Parks St. #41 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 767 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $285,000

EAST BOSTON

114 White St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1900, 4,068 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,250-square-foot lot. $1,280,000

135 Everett St. Two-family semi detachd, built in 2004, 2,190 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 1,012-square-foot lot. $975,000

200 Byron St. #2 Condo. $907,500

52 Eutaw St. Two-family row-middle, built in 1902, 2,445 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,150-square-foot lot. $900,000

218 Brooks St. #1 Condo. $785,000

121 Havre St. #1 Condo. $685,000

187-191 Condor St. #9 Condo. $675,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

94 Hayward Road. One-family split level, built in 2008, 1,088 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,445-square-foot lot. $475,000

EASTON

24 Squantum Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,246 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 53,579-square-foot lot. $938,000

24 Talcott Road #24 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 2,426 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $780,000

16 Spooner St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,828 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $775,000

170 Norton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,874 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,461-square-foot lot. $675,000

349 Center St. #B Condo. $670,000

125 Winterberry Lane. One-family ranch, built in 2012, 1,620 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,433-square-foot lot. $630,000

41 Depot St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,949 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $540,000

13 Marshall Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 933 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $453,500

20 Lullaby Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 4,096 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,855-square-foot lot. $417,083

EVERETT

7 Floyd St. Two-family two family, built in 1917, 2,182 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,947-square-foot lot. $750,000

FOXBOROUGH

22 Morse St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 1,853 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,482-square-foot lot. $860,000

5 Ledgeville Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 3,040 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 35,400-square-foot lot. $786,250

46 Ridge Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,713 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 121,893-square-foot lot. $680,000

FRAMINGHAM

4 Kara Ann Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1985, 2,267 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,141-square-foot lot. $840,000

14 Gina Circle. One-family split entry, built in 1962, 1,297 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,522-square-foot lot. $800,000

20 Knight Road. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,126 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,691-square-foot lot. $630,000

46 Sloane Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,751 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $600,000

1323 Worcester Road #H2 Condo mid-rise, built in 1967, 713 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $294,999

81 Nicholas Road #A Condo low-rise, built in 1964, 600 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $220,000

FRANKLIN

10 Cranberry Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 2,789 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,540-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

8 Emilio Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,071 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,957-square-foot lot. $775,000

5 Brian Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,379 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,242-square-foot lot. $770,000

57 Bayberry Cmn #57 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,949 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $575,000

4 Walker Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,464 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,874-square-foot lot. $550,000

19 Vail Drive #19 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 2,362 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $545,000

20 Sahlin Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,952-square-foot lot. $422,000

FREETOWN

14 Ashley Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,438 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,041-square-foot lot. $480,000

GLOUCESTER

14 Ledge Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1998, 2,141 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,889-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

554 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,184 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,300-square-foot lot. $1,001,000

115 Bray St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,840 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,844-square-foot lot. $850,000

31 Reynard St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,164 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 103,673-square-foot lot. $640,000

74 Centennial Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 798 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,947-square-foot lot. $535,500

22 Bass Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 986 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $395,000

380 Washington St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,035 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,800-square-foot lot. $375,000

10 Dalton Ave. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 685 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $325,000

16 Cleveland Place #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 645 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $250,000

GRAFTON

7 Patricia Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,010 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $900,000

29 Flint Pond Drive #29 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 1,654 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 943,945-square-foot lot. $660,000

123 Ferry St. #123 Condo duplex, built in 2018, 1,313 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $491,000

37 Woodside Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,312 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $465,000

95 Samuel Drive #95 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,276 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $375,000

GROVELAND

175 King St. One-family split entry, built in 1976, 1,522 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $500,000

202 Diane Circle #202 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,794 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000

HANOVER

9 Saddle Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,988 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 131,551-square-foot lot. $1,662,500

HANSON

715 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,448 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 196,456-square-foot lot. $582,500

33 Hawthorne St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1988, 1,128 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 53,579-square-foot lot. $565,000

461 Pleasant St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,285 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,064-square-foot lot. $511,000

HARVARD

165 Littleton County Road. One-family antique, built in 1770, 5,108 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 1,207,048-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

2 Pine Hill Way #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 2,016 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $699,900

HAVERHILL

42 Adele Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1982, 1,732 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,082-square-foot lot. $530,000

3 Grant St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,682 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,701-square-foot lot. $483,500

42 19th Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,148-square-foot lot. $450,000

574 W Lowell Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1960, 1,361 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,598-square-foot lot. $415,000

23 Twin Brooks Circle #23 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,326 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000

195 Morgan Drive #195 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,255 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $403,000

142 Farrwood Drive #142 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,605 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $387,500

147 Winona Ave. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,359 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,982-square-foot lot. $375,000

53 Hunters Run Place #53 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,573 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000

160 Salem St. #204 Condo Town House, built in 1875, 1,173 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $373,211

64 Farrwood Drive #64 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,402 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000

4 Myles Standish Drive #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 733 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $260,000

119 S Elm St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1889, 805 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $239,000

440 North Ave. #226 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 523 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $200,000

HINGHAM

50 Lincoln St. One-family antique, built in 1840, 4,984 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 42,614-square-foot lot. $4,250,000

25 Mill Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 4,694 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 24,910-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

135 Halsted Drive #135 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 2,507 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,725,000

10 Union St. One-family conventional, built in 1939, 4,241 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,795-square-foot lot. $1,657,000

205 Tuckers Lane #205 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $465,000

3406 Tuckers Lane #3406 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000

HOLBROOK

62 Sycamore St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,429 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,239-square-foot lot. $580,000

6 Scott St. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 1,762 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,025-square-foot lot. $510,000

56 Mount Pleasant Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,336 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,050-square-foot lot. $465,000

155 Pond St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,118-square-foot lot. $440,000

HOLLISTON

12 Raleigh Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 4,254 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,032-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

738 Norfolk St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,588 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $605,000

1 Wedgewood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $535,000

410 Norfolk St. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,204 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 76,186-square-foot lot. $391,000

HOPKINTON

12 Davenport Lane #12 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 2,302 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $901,400

11 Pheasant Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1983, 1,840 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 64,791-square-foot lot. $900,000

66 S Mill St. One-family split entry, built in 1978, 1,236 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,047-square-foot lot. $800,000

17 Locust Lane #17 Condo, built in 2019, 1,610 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $775,000

2 Harrington Way One-family conventional, built in 1981, 2,288 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,863-square-foot lot. $750,000

25 W Main St. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 999 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,788-square-foot lot. $540,000

12 Turnbridge Lane #12 Condo Town House, built in 1992, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $481,199

HUDSON

8 Atherton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,736 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $825,000

11 Edith Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,044 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $610,000

133 White Pond Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,132 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 38,101-square-foot lot. $384,000

HULL

91 Edgewater Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,072 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $970,000

67 Samoset Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,417 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,130-square-foot lot. $899,000

8 Warfield Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,924 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $610,000

14 Stoney Beach Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,264 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,223-square-foot lot. $600,000

121 Nantasket Ave. #808 Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 1,265 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $590,000

16 Spinnaker Hill Lane #16 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,602 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $565,000

107 Atlantic Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,542 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,740-square-foot lot. $561,500

37 K St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,332 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,585-square-foot lot. $545,000

101 Revere St. One-family Colonial, built in 1918, 2,011 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,964-square-foot lot. $500,000

179-A Samoset Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 953 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,258-square-foot lot. $375,000

842 Nantasket Ave. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 690 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $300,000

45 A St. #5 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 859 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $245,000

HYDE PARK

1396 River St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,943 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,457-square-foot lot. $850,000

19 Webster St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,937 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,245-square-foot lot. $575,000

75-R W Milton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,146-square-foot lot. $555,000

220 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,311-square-foot lot. $530,000

790 Hyde Park Ave. #29 Condo. $257,900

IPSWICH

7 Dow Brook Circle #48 Condo. $960,031

108 Central St. #2 Condo. $770,000

11 Leslie Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1975, 2,153 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 112,385-square-foot lot. $760,000

27 Topsfield Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 925 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $380,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

48 Wyman St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1925, 1,914 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,190,000

99 Williams St. #5 Condo. $1,015,000

31 Eliot St. #31 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 1,895 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,895-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

45 Sheridan St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,953 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,068-square-foot lot. $950,020

291 Perkins St. #B302 Condo free-standng, built in 1979, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,837-square-foot lot. $927,000

27 Sedgwick St. #27 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,406 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,406-square-foot lot. $925,000

165 Wachusett St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 2,280 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,280-square-foot lot. $820,000

21 Gartland St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,060 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,060-square-foot lot. $687,000

17 Woodside Ave. #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,040-square-foot lot. $686,000

15 Ballard St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1905, 851 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $655,000

3417 Washington St. #3 Condo. $625,000

8 Hall St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1915, 889 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 889-square-foot lot. $605,000

3417 Washington St. #1 Condo. $565,000

348-350 Hyde Park Ave. #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 965 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 965-square-foot lot. $505,000

251 Heath St. #307 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 705 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 705-square-foot lot. $382,545

KINGSTON

12 Gristmill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,571 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,236-square-foot lot. $670,000

LAKEVILLE

2 Heather Hills Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,256 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 178,900-square-foot lot. $900,000

8 Hybrid Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 1,865 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,820-square-foot lot. $680,500

14 Bunker Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 1,885 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,804-square-foot lot. $675,000

164 Rhode Island Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 1,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 70,000-square-foot lot. $555,000

23 Riverside Drive #23 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 1,428 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $435,000

LAWRENCE

199 Howard St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,064 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $680,000

2 Lorenzo Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,194 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,217-square-foot lot. $583,000

170 Easton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,229 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $530,000

LEXINGTON

2 Viles Road. One-family mansion, built in 2015, 6,595 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 15,936-square-foot lot. $3,820,000

34 Young St. One-family mansion, built in 2009, 5,072 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $2,550,000

262 Marrett Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,116-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

6 Dudley Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1969, 2,508 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,936-square-foot lot. $1,605,000

15 Crescent Hill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,792 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

16 Webb St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 1,606 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

22 Spring St. One-family conventional, built in 1949, 2,548 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,899-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

21 Columbus St. One-family conventional, built in 1883, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,954-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

22 Sherman St. #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,734 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,035,000

29 Eldred St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,300-square-foot lot. $885,000

25 Bernard St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,144-square-foot lot. $850,000

74 Fifer Lane #74 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,509 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $760,000

LINCOLN

9 Oak Meadow Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1981, 2,688 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 109,771-square-foot lot. $1,655,000

LITTLETON

12 Gilson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,680 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $765,000

2 Charles Ridge Road #A Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,641 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $550,000

3 Grove Road. One-family ranch, built in 1980, 1,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,939-square-foot lot. $550,000

8 Countryside Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 3,508 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $268,846

LOWELL

80 White St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,359 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $750,000

275 Christian St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,492 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,024-square-foot lot. $585,000

5 Glenmere St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,484 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,112-square-foot lot. $585,000

210 Baldwin St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,111 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,789-square-foot lot. $565,000

56 North St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,847 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,733-square-foot lot. $520,000

1400 Gorham St. #39 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,477 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $511,000

74 Viola St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,520 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,656-square-foot lot. $505,000

401 E Merrimack St. #14 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,271 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,869-square-foot lot. $492,000

318 Boylston St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,925 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,568-square-foot lot. $485,000

16 Juniper St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,242 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,348-square-foot lot. $440,000

271 Cumberland Road. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,287 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,604-square-foot lot. $411,000

22 New Caster Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,755 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,070-square-foot lot. $405,000

127 3rd St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,879 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,335-square-foot lot. $400,000

74 Carolyn St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,207 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,964-square-foot lot. $365,000

200-A Market St. #617 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,524 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

24 Beaver St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,052 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $330,000

46 W Meadow Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,238 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,110-square-foot lot. $320,000

38 Walker St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 748 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $255,000

343 Pawtucket Blvd #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 899 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $235,000

132 Boylston Lane #44 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 713 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $225,000

256-C Market St. #3404 Condo/Apt, built in 1908, 504 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $220,000

LYNN

27 Mystic Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,238 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $765,000

27 Alice Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,374 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,687-square-foot lot. $750,000

19 Halford Place. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 2,592 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,544-square-foot lot. $748,000

46 Eade St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,129 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,187-square-foot lot. $725,000

10 Susan Drive #24 Condo. $675,000

12 Susan Drive #23 Condo. $675,000

14 Susan Drive #22 Condo. $675,000

8 Spinney Path #8 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,653 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,033-square-foot lot. $630,000

50 Bickford St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,177 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,446-square-foot lot. $615,000

12 Varney Terrace. One-family old style, built in 2001, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,376-square-foot lot. $612,500

47 Harvest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,515 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $575,000

11 Wentworth Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,750-square-foot lot. $571,000

30 Elm St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,948 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,366-square-foot lot. $570,000

4 Graybriar Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,543-square-foot lot. $520,000

357 Western Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,472 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,090-square-foot lot. $482,000

64 Chestnut St. Two-family two family, built in 1905, 2,194 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,570-square-foot lot. $480,000

34 Margin St. #C Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,240 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 58,075-square-foot lot. $430,000

50-52 Savory St. #50 Condo. $400,000

88 Western Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,730-square-foot lot. $324,488

LYNNFIELD

9 Candlewood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,481 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,400-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

75 Prospect Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,790 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $851,000

1 Suntaug St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 987 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,883-square-foot lot. $635,000

2 Powder Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 3,362 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,200-square-foot lot. $200,000

MALDEN

88 Wyoming Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,958 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,308-square-foot lot. $880,000

45 Maple St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1880, 2,802 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,793-square-foot lot. $833,000

53 Fellsmere Road. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,416 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,136-square-foot lot. $805,000

1223 Salem St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,644 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,029-square-foot lot. $765,000

424 Charles St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,732 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,036-square-foot lot. $730,000

144 Elwell St. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 1,467 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,562-square-foot lot. $725,000

63 Columbia St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,707 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,530-square-foot lot. $700,000

21 Rocky Nook #21 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,190 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000

20-30 Daniels St. #417 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,201 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $420,000

1 Andrew Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,223-square-foot lot. $360,000

1 Dexter St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 697 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $357,800

30 Newman Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1955, 260 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $239,000

MANSFIELD

60 Lancashire Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,691 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,075-square-foot lot. $895,000

117 Willow St. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,479 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $885,000

592 N Main St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 2,663 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $745,000

105 Pratt St. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,822 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,155-square-foot lot. $685,888

1 Williams St. One-family antique, built in 1850, 1,335 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,400-square-foot lot. $401,000

MARBLEHEAD

19 Brookhouse Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1908, 3,470 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,351-square-foot lot. $1,430,000

13 Waldron Court. One-family antique, built in 1768, 1,981 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,572-square-foot lot. $1,130,000

7 Pinecliff Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,580 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,720-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

6 Smith St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,906 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,750-square-foot lot. $960,000

94 Pitman Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1950, 928 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,370-square-foot lot. $885,000

11 Alexander Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,148 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,040-square-foot lot. $868,500

4 Endicott Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,878 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $850,000

20 Ocean Ave. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 2,725 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $775,000

MARLBOROUGH

21 Gikas Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,599 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 71,438-square-foot lot. $950,000

37 Tucker Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,920 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,805-square-foot lot. $600,000

775 Pleasant St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,602-square-foot lot. $525,000

75 Ice House Lndg #75 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $523,000

13 Westminster Drive #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,717 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $495,000

24 Karopulios Drive #24 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $460,000

849 Boston Post Rd E #10B Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,848 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $410,000

31 Edinboro St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1950, 993 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,970-square-foot lot. $350,000

37 Hosmer St. #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 614 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $220,000

MARSHFIELD

36 Waterman Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 4,438 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

38 Ocean St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,092 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,036-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

35 Nathaniel Way One-family contemporary, built in 1974, 1,960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $950,000

31 Prince Rogers Way One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,020 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $900,000

27 Tupelo Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 3,134 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,496-square-foot lot. $790,000

19 Brighton St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,218 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,750-square-foot lot. $780,000

103 Winslow St. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,419 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,159-square-foot lot. $750,000

65 Blue Heron Way One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,888 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,788-square-foot lot. $732,000

21 John St. One-family conventional, built in 1960, 1,604 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,321-square-foot lot. $685,000

23 Ashburton Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1954, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $670,000

53 Prince Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,653 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,500-square-foot lot. $575,000

68 Chandler Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,184 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $560,000

1801 Ocean St. #A4 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 556 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $240,000

MATTAPAN

5 Courtland Road. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,966 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,809-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

41 Messinger St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1950, 1,088 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,323-square-foot lot. $525,000

MAYNARD

9 Crane Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1916, 1,464 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,015-square-foot lot. $671,000

3 Deer Path #5 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,586 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $485,000

MEDFIELD

1 Scott St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 2,498 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,614-square-foot lot. $933,000

5 Rocky Lane. One-family old style, built in 1939, 2,125 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,486-square-foot lot. $839,000

17 Lantern Lane. One-family split level, built in 1963, 2,238 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,212-square-foot lot. $819,400

69 Colonial Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 1,512 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,003-square-foot lot. $775,000

6-8 Adams St. Two-family antique, built in 1850, 2,243 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,254-square-foot lot. $700,000

12 Elm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 1,980 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,017-square-foot lot. $500,000

MEDFORD

12 Court St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,097 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,130-square-foot lot. $1,284,000

37 Osborne Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,770 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,300-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

54 Dover St. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,732 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,744-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

23-25 Princeton St. #23 Condo. $1,125,000

91 Prescott St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,332 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $765,000

117 2nd St. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,230 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,376-square-foot lot. $736,500

1 Wilson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 1,320 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,190-square-foot lot. $715,000

64 Princeton St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $690,000

55 Saunders St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,054 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,722-square-foot lot. $615,000

230 Fulton St. One-family conventional, built in 1888, 955 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,685-square-foot lot. $568,000

12 Lowell Court #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1926, 1,230 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $542,000

43 5th St. #43 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,635 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

MEDWAY

15 Walker St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,056 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,305-square-foot lot. $700,000

28 Main St. Two-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,600 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,708-square-foot lot. $500,000

4 Bullard Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,132 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $452,500

MELROSE

33 Old Brook Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,832 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $1,155,000

2 Clifton Park One-family old style, built in 1888, 1,905 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,875-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

20 Garden St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,352 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,667-square-foot lot. $1,065,000

30 Whittier St. One-family victorian, built in 1890, 2,166 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,869-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

27 Gooch St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,673 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,698-square-foot lot. $1,016,000

37 Nowell Road. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,227 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,254-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

181 Warwick Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1885, 1,677 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,563-square-foot lot. $886,000

59 Frost Ave. One-family old style, built in 1890, 2,072 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $880,000

87 Cottage St. One-family old style, built in 1918, 1,880 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,909-square-foot lot. $853,500

80 Altamont Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,304 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $740,000

503 Lebanon St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,852 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,966-square-foot lot. $735,000

92 Derby Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,313 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,051-square-foot lot. $730,000

MERRIMAC

56 Church St. One-family old style, built in 1859, 1,641 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,500-square-foot lot. $423,000

METHUEN

23 Cardinal Road #23 Condo. $804,395

33-35 Bicknell Ave. Two-family Town House, built in 1978, 2,235 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,133-square-foot lot. $675,000

45 Derry Road. One-family split entry, built in 1977, 2,313 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,056-square-foot lot. $650,000

3 Dunrobin Circle #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $605,000

22 Rachel Road. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,959-square-foot lot. $550,000

3 Wellington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 2,077 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $550,000

69 Benefit St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1998, 1,747 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,323-square-foot lot. $542,000

77 Newport St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,671 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 100,188-square-foot lot. $510,000

9 Woodland Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 2,353 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $510,000

62 Maple St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $435,000

18 Constitution Way #E Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 822 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $290,000

3 Dunrobin Circle #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $290,000

MIDDLETON

10 Bishop Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,891 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 68,389-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

51 Locust St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,230 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

16 Dixey Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,363 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,640-square-foot lot. $945,000

36 Village Road #302 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,103 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000

MILFORD

3 Quirk Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,823 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,413-square-foot lot. $730,000

354-356 Main St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 3,008 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,199-square-foot lot. $630,000

64 Kodiak Lane #32 Condo. $584,900

25 Tanglewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,477-square-foot lot. $575,000

8 Nicholas Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 1,780 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,015-square-foot lot. $560,000

24 Bodio Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,804 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,906-square-foot lot. $542,600

4 Nancy Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 1,291 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,998-square-foot lot. $480,000

45 W Walnut St. One-family old style, built in 1912, 1,315 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $448,000

19 Alden St. #D Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 871 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $305,000

10 Shadowbrook Lane #45 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $270,000

3 Essex Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,602-square-foot lot. $270,000

MILLIS

23 Richardson Drive #258 Condo. $995,031

208 Orchard St. One-family split level, built in 1957, 1,032 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $493,200

MILTON

290 Lyman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 3,190 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $1,912,500

66 Alfred Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 3,984 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

127 Blue Hill Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1918, 2,054 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,051-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

83 Governors Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1933, 1,691 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,299-square-foot lot. $860,000

115 Hollingsworth Road. One-family split entry, built in 1957, 2,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,232-square-foot lot. $680,000

175 Milton St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,315 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths. $580,000

NAHANT

67 Lennox Road. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,672 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,295-square-foot lot. $849,000

299 Nahant Road #D9 Condo/Apt, built in 1875, 580 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $405,000

NATICK

6 Woodbury Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 5,966 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 23,135-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

40 Stratford Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,138 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,311-square-foot lot. $1,739,000

39 Beacon St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,284 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,499-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

10 Marston Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,891 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,709-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

12 S Lincoln St. #2 Condo. $1,400,000

15 University Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,090 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,297-square-foot lot. $837,000

95 S Main St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,378 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,501-square-foot lot. $830,000

17 Emerson St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,298 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $695,000

17 Greenleaf Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,914 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,345-square-foot lot. $695,000

259 Bacon St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,228 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,350-square-foot lot. $630,000

74 Farwell St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,167 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,801-square-foot lot. $567,500

17 Walden Drive #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000

23 Village Rock Lane #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 778 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $308,000

34 Silver Hill Lane #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 759 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $300,000

NEEDHAM

117 Bridle Trail Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,962 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $2,397,000

78 Mayflower Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 4,825 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $2,299,000

24 Tower Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 3,203 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $2,172,500

211 Stratford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,408 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,695,000

251 Garden St. #251 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 2,214 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths. $1,640,000

491 Webster St. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 2,997 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,939-square-foot lot. $1,630,000

12 Alfreton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 2,763 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

61 Crestview Road. One-family garrison, built in 1974, 3,186 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $1,525,000

341 Hunnewell St. #341 Condo duplex, built in 2014, 2,940 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,505,000

43 Glover Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,624 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $1,405,000

15 Douglas Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 2,107 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

20 Peacedale Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1954, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $1,295,000

20 Maple Court #20 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,608 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,170,000

34 Mary Chilton Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1982, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,153,000

1061 Highland Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1909, 2,145 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

144 Greendale Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,384 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $1,085,000

19 Barrett St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,308 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $975,000

43 Oakland Ave. #43 Condo, built in 1983, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $950,000

143 Hunting Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,260 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $790,000

NEWBURY

94 Northern Blvd One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 1,976 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,917-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

29 Old Pine Island Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,435 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 77,228-square-foot lot. $950,000

29 School St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,287 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,483-square-foot lot. $400,000

NEWBURYPORT

264 Merrimac St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 3,080 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,100,000

1 Harris St. #6 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1950, 2,721 square feet. $912,500

19 Doyle Drive. One-family, built in 2020, 1,520 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,715-square-foot lot. $865,000

19 Cherry St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,380-square-foot lot. $680,000

53 Warren St. #105 Condo/Apt, built in 1996, 784 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $515,000

6 Woodman Way #303 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,160 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $498,000

NEWTON

1429 Commonwealth Ave. One-family Tudor, built in 1929, 5,105 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 33,922-square-foot lot. $4,315,000

50 Beacon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 4,830 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $3,890,000

21 Callahan Path One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 3,972 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 10,670-square-foot lot. $2,850,000

27 Avery Path One-family ranch, built in 1945, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 7,009-square-foot lot. $2,520,000

170 Lincoln St. One-family victorian, built in 1900, 3,760 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,331-square-foot lot. $2,250,000

113 Deborah Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 2,070 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,443-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

5 Hammond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,666 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,770-square-foot lot. $2,120,000

34 Risley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1917, 2,984 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,933-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

87 Charlemont St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,432 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

8 Bunny Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 3,099 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 9,074-square-foot lot. $1,880,000

56 Morse Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 2,310 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,800-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

26 Larchmont Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,304 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,010-square-foot lot. $1,525,000

2 Clark St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,667 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,270-square-foot lot. $1,470,000

19 Cloelia Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,920 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,721-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

3 Prospect St. One-family old style, built in 1897, 2,651 square feet, 10 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 4,859-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

180-182 Chapel St. #180 Condo. $1,420,000

66 Waban St. #66 Condo two family, built in 1928, 2,539 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,580-square-foot lot. $1,420,000

154 Edinboro St. #154 Condo duplex, built in 2008, 2,606 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,540-square-foot lot. $1,390,000

46 Oakland Ave. One-family victorian, built in 1879, 2,087 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,893-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

216 Lowell Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,700 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,926-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

9 Oakwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1916, 1,615 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,793-square-foot lot. $1,120,000

58 Nonantum St. One-family victorian, built in 1880, 2,063 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,093-square-foot lot. $1,005,000

52 Cherry St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1927, 1,206 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,250-square-foot lot. $950,000

171 Lowell Ave. #A Condo victorian, built in 1880, 1,536 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,531-square-foot lot. $910,000

1175 Chestnut St. #31 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 202,720-square-foot lot. $825,000

297 Derby St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1926, 1,285 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,240-square-foot lot. $742,300

297 Derby St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1926, 1,285 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,240-square-foot lot. $680,000

NORFOLK

7 Mountain Rock Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,582 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,444-square-foot lot. $1,399,000

107 Meetinghouse Road #107 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 2,016 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $655,000

1 Cressbrook One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,206 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,026-square-foot lot. $600,000

NORTH ANDOVER

230 Webster Woods Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,687 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,556-square-foot lot. $1,615,000

28 Foxwood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,546 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,503-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

258 Bridges Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,776 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

41 Garnet Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 4,150 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,199-square-foot lot. $930,000

110 Duncan Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,252 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 77,145-square-foot lot. $895,000

50 Stonecleave Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 2,294 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 56,192-square-foot lot. $825,000

56 Glenwood St. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,592 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $603,000

20 Stacy Drive. One-family row house, built in 1980, 1,759 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,215-square-foot lot. $476,000

50 Farrwood Ave. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 585 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $250,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

732 Hickory Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1993, 3,466 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,799-square-foot lot. $790,000

21 May St. One-family ranch, built in 2012, 2,010 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $630,000

439 Cushman Road. One-family ranch, built in 1997, 1,582 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,413-square-foot lot. $599,000

112 High St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,025 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $270,000

NORTH READING

14 Tarbox Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1999, 3,171 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

77 North St. One-family conventional, built in 1860, 2,609 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $750,000

7 Anglewood Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1962, 2,019 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $610,000

5 Batchelder Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $564,000

1 Greenbriar Drive #301 Condo mid-rise, built in 1974, 979 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $320,500

NORTHBOROUGH

1 Fairway Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 3,478 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,926-square-foot lot. $1,020,000

5 Laurel Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,182 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,216-square-foot lot. $960,000

1 Mashpee Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,016 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,020-square-foot lot. $810,000

107 Maple St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,536 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,936-square-foot lot. $565,000

40 Riley Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 925 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 33,506-square-foot lot. $528,000

NORTON

10 Elm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1910, 1,694 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,139-square-foot lot. $650,000

13 Village Way #F Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,397 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $358,000

1 Spruce Tree Lane #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $317,500

NORWELL

224 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,759,000

917 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 2,581 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $899,000

15 Hemlock Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 2,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $843,000

363 Cross St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 2,128 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 81,022-square-foot lot. $699,000

3 Beers Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,711 square feet, 5 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $465,000

3 Beers Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,711 square feet, 5 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $455,000

NORWOOD

90 Wilson St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,020 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,898-square-foot lot. $1,185,000

33 Geraldine Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 1,980 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,870-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

10 Mayfair Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,875 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,020-square-foot lot. $800,000

309 Winter St. One-family conventional, built in 1927, 2,500 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,575-square-foot lot. $732,000

46-48 E Cross St. Two-family duplex, built in 1960, 1,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,079-square-foot lot. $690,000

50-52 E Cross St. Two-family duplex, built in 1961, 1,800 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,214-square-foot lot. $690,000

64 Elliot St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,493 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,172-square-foot lot. $630,000

70 Endicott St. #202 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,662 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $615,000

232 Prospect St. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 792 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,274-square-foot lot. $612,000

32 Rock St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $587,000

77 Monroe St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,130 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,600-square-foot lot. $575,000

432 Nahatan St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,556 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,139-square-foot lot. $530,000

50 Ridgewood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,159 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,133-square-foot lot. $440,000

PEABODY

29 Proctor St. Three-family old style, built in 1900, 3,720 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,249-square-foot lot. $978,500

39 Tumelty Road. One-family garrison, built in 1965, 1,666 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,559-square-foot lot. $640,000

54 Paleologos St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,177 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,319-square-foot lot. $617,000

6 Franklin Street Court. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,347 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,639-square-foot lot. $615,000

13 Aborn Place. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,451-square-foot lot. $200,000

PEMBROKE

17 Cardinal Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,988 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 77,328-square-foot lot. $1,130,000

72 Oldham St. One-family antique, built in 1858, 2,782 square feet, 2 baths, on 80,712-square-foot lot. $650,000

153 Lake St. Two-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,794 square feet, 2 baths, on 41,053-square-foot lot. $545,000

87 Plymouth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,530 square feet, 2 baths, on 11,650-square-foot lot. $545,000

35 Congress St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,964 square feet, 2 baths, on 200,376-square-foot lot. $539,900

28 Fairwood Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1962, 1,236 square feet, 2 baths, on 40,050-square-foot lot. $535,000

21 Valley St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 900 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 128,660-square-foot lot. $531,000

23 Cypress Road. One-family garrison, built in 1969, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,321-square-foot lot. $515,000

72 Mill St. One-family ranch, built in 1986, 1,254 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $500,000

PLYMOUTH

1060 Westminster Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1953, 1,978 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $1,123,000

28 Tinkers Blf #28TB Condo. $910,950

116 Fairview Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,257 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,621-square-foot lot. $830,000

27 Spyglass Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 2021, 1,578 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,123-square-foot lot. $800,000

91 Newfield St. #44 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,808 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000

25 Mountain Laurel Way One-family contemporary, built in 2021, 2,604 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,049-square-foot lot. $696,000

216 Water St. #301B Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,125 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $623,900

20 Sansome St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 2,012 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,178-square-foot lot. $585,000

74 Old Field Road #74 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 2,097 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $580,000

26 Jaye St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,400 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $555,000

30 Cliffside Drive #30 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 2,292 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000

1154 Long Pond Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 964 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $405,000

11 Tupper Hill Road #11 Condo. $389,900

4 Tupper Hill Road #4 Condo. $389,900

7 Tupper Hill Road #7 Condo. $389,900

9 Tupper Hill Road #9 Condo. $389,900

2502 State Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,635 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,100-square-foot lot. $360,000

QUINCY

187-189 Liberty St. Two-family duplex, built in 1880, 2,822 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,582-square-foot lot. $1,155,000

28 Glendale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1908, 2,620 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,184-square-foot lot. $1,090,500

41-43 Miller Stile Road. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 3,412 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,503-square-foot lot. $1,040,000

48 Neponset Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,784 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $945,000

10 Curlew Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,505 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $906,200

73 Dixwell Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1996, 2,181 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,345-square-foot lot. $874,125

76 Rawson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,495 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $840,000

237 Billings Road. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,350 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,626-square-foot lot. $820,000

266 Granite St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,714 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,510-square-foot lot. $812,000

2001 Marina Drive #108 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,634 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $810,000

36 Virginia Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $795,000

188 Quincy Ave. #B9 Condo. $790,000

64 W Elm Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1918, 1,645 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $775,000

188 Quincy Ave. #A Condo. $755,000

36 Tilden Commons Drive #36 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 1,317 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $720,000

37 Bird St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $650,000

61 Winthrop St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,356 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,394-square-foot lot. $580,000

222-224 Newbury Ave. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 683 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $487,500

1022 Hancock St. #205 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 845 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $460,000

91 Washington St. #10 Condo mid-rise, built in 1964, 740 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000

20 Miller St. #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 630 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $332,000

179 Presidents Lane #3B Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 658 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $312,000

RANDOLPH

90 Fernandez Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $601,000

35 Jane St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,090 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,900-square-foot lot. $556,500

39 Ward St. One-family conventional, built in 1844, 1,966 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,140-square-foot lot. $532,000

417 South St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 1,261 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,750-square-foot lot. $530,000

115 Canton St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,658 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,276-square-foot lot. $525,000

81 Anderson Drive #81 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000

54 Jasper Lane #54 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,334 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $419,000

18 Louis Lane #18 Condo Town House, built in 1970, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000

19 Prospect Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,288 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,130-square-foot lot. $385,000

59 Highland Glen Drive #312 Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 907 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $266,000

7 Royal Crest Drive #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 696 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $245,000

RAYNHAM

730 Locust St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,836 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,180-square-foot lot. $500,000

130 Center St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,302-square-foot lot. $465,000

26 Nicholas Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $400,000

READING

78 Johnson Woods Drive #78 Condo. $1,350,000

134 Belmont St. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 3,375 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,116-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

66 Johnson Woods Drive #66 Condo Town House, built in 2009, 3,110 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,060,000

144 Johnson Woods Drive #144 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 3,074 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $930,000

13 Beacon St. Two-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,220 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,989-square-foot lot. $720,000

57 Augustus Court #4011 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,325 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $660,000

15 Longwood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,037 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,834-square-foot lot. $600,000

22 Chapin Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1947, 1,672 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $430,000

REVERE

41 Oak Island St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 4,230 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,559-square-foot lot. $820,000

27 Witherbee Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1915, 3,294 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $800,000

590 Washington Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1960, 2,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,999-square-foot lot. $785,000

35 Dale St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,487 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,019-square-foot lot. $618,000

592 Malden St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,995 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,275-square-foot lot. $500,221

382 Ocean Ave. #1602 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,060 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $479,900

592 Malden St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,995 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,275-square-foot lot. $350,000

585 Revere Beach Pkwy #408 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 720 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $335,000

ROCKLAND

136 Plain St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,810 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,361-square-foot lot. $520,000

471 E Water St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,078 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bath, on 11,883-square-foot lot. $410,000

46 Hobart Lane #46 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,347 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 909,533-square-foot lot. $400,000

ROCKPORT

5 White Way One-family old style, built in 1940, 1,120 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,352-square-foot lot. $684,500

49 Jerdens Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $585,000

20 Main St. #I Condo/Apt, built in 1768, 726 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $549,000

ROSLINDALE

1694 Centre St. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,912 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,470-square-foot lot. $830,000

11 Tafthill Terrace #10 Condo. $807,000

11 Tafthill Terrace #16 Condo. $775,000

11 Gardenside St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,661 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $750,000

116 Farquhar St. #1 Condo. $750,000

153 Rowe St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 933 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $520,000

111 Birch St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,373 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,091-square-foot lot. $510,000

11 Tafthill Terrace #8 Condo. $252,000

ROWLEY

114 Leslie Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,199 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 319,182-square-foot lot. $750,000

888 Haverhill St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 2,281 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,525-square-foot lot. $560,000

414 Central St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 65,227-square-foot lot. $300,000

ROXBURY

59-61 Hillside St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 4,184 square feet, 16 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,116-square-foot lot. $1,975,000

79 Highland St. Two-family row-middle, built in 1900, 2,298 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 856-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

8-14 Newcomb St. #7 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 1,177 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,177-square-foot lot. $662,500

21 Anita Terrace #1 Condo decker, built in 1900, 514 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 514-square-foot lot. $600,000

21 Anita Terrace #2 Condo decker, built in 1900, 556 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 556-square-foot lot. $600,000

21 Anita Terrace #3 Condo decker, built in 1900, 665 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 665-square-foot lot. $600,000

132 Terrace St. #6 Condo. $225,000

SALEM

1 Linden Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,128 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,301-square-foot lot. $625,000

6 Cedarcrest Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 2,370 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,239-square-foot lot. $615,000

28 Loring Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,211 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $579,500

29 Barnes Road. One-family split entry, built in 1986, 2,155 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,945-square-foot lot. $575,000

16 Cloutman St. #3 Condo. $525,000

5 Carlton St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1858, 1,814 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,208-square-foot lot. $435,000

133 North St. #2L Condo Town House, built in 1915, 1,157 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,110-square-foot lot. $385,000

24 Norman St. #201 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 649 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $335,000

8 Wyman Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,237 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,508-square-foot lot. $250,000

136 North St. #3A Condo/Apt, built in 1870, 582 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,545-square-foot lot. $235,000

SALISBURY

128 Ferry Road. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 2,617 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $680,000

12 Lynne Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,644 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,164-square-foot lot. $660,000

336 N End Blvd #A Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 609 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $600,000

111 Beach Road #14 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 971 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000

SAUGUS

26-28 Appleton St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,598 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 7,758-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

2 Bond Place. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 2,459 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,797-square-foot lot. $720,000

29 Felton St. One-family old style, built in 1917, 1,376 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,152-square-foot lot. $615,000

12 Newhall St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,558 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $485,000

68 Clifton Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,566 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,687-square-foot lot. $465,000

12 Orcutt Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1977, 984 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,332-square-foot lot. $379,000

83 Bow St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,549 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,801-square-foot lot. $265,000

SCITUATE

105 Hatherly Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 3,738 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,326-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

61 Seaside Road. One-family, built in 2019, 3,218 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,875-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

1 Surfside Road. One-family conventional, built in 1913, 3,884 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,744-square-foot lot. $1,615,000

122 Gilson Road. One-family conventional, built in 1858, 3,406 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,600-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

90 Old Forge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 3,108 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,905-square-foot lot. $1,165,000

11 Mann Hill Road. One-family antique, built in 1740, 2,246 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,377-square-foot lot. $915,000

19 Greenfield Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,999 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,543-square-foot lot. $895,000

26 Elaine Court. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 2,272 square feet, 14 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,200-square-foot lot. $882,000

26 Ladds Way #26 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,968 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $869,000

20 1st Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,264 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $700,000

8 Cairo Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 1,734 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,256-square-foot lot. $651,000

6 Macdonald Terrace #B Condo. $649,900

384 Clapp Road. One-family antique, built in 1818, 1,734 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 42,350-square-foot lot. $450,000

SHARON

33 Mallard Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,734 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,473-square-foot lot. $1,165,000

10 Borderland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,258-square-foot lot. $915,000

115 Oak Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,032 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $915,000

40 Pine St. One-family split level, built in 1971, 2,133 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 71,003-square-foot lot. $850,000

21 Chestnut St. One-family conventional, built in 1860, 2,502 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,969-square-foot lot. $845,000

36 Huntington Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1933, 1,992 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,048-square-foot lot. $785,000

5 Francis Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,332 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,160-square-foot lot. $602,000

52 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 1,948 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 54,014-square-foot lot. $500,000

SHERBORN

123 Mill St. One-family contemporary, built in 2000, 4,345 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 244,807-square-foot lot. $1,555,000

23 Stoneybrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,359 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

39 Green Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1981, 3,897 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,109,000

SHREWSBURY

2 Travis Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,126 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,816-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

131 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 3,131 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,749-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

325 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,257 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,358-square-foot lot. $880,000

36 Howe Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,806 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,750-square-foot lot. $765,000

37 Lake View Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,170-square-foot lot. $615,000

9 Harrington Farms Way #9 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,587 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $523,000

33 Lebeaux Drive #33 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,760 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $510,000

85 Old Mill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,035-square-foot lot. $500,000

12 Main Blvd One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,016 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,411-square-foot lot. $480,000

441 Walnut St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,550 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 57,499-square-foot lot. $450,000

3 Lenox Drive #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 920 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $410,000

29 Woodway Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 962 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,375-square-foot lot. $360,000

85 Commons Drive #102 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,134 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000

68 Lake St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,880-square-foot lot. $325,000

40 Shrewsbury Green Drive #D Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 925 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $320,000

24 Shrewsbury Green Drive #F Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000

SOMERVILLE

17 Elmwood St. #3 Condo. $1,610,000

66 Newbury St. #2 Condo. $1,570,000

30 Cherry St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,107 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,191-square-foot lot. $1,520,000

24 Spencer Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,308 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,437-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

12 Linden Circle. Three-family family flat, built in 1890, 2,550 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,880-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

17 Elmwood St. #2 Condo. $1,200,000

36 Walker St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,424 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,517-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

42 Prichard Ave. #44 Condo. $995,000

8-10 Sycamore St. #8C Condo. $975,000

16 Trull St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,677 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,604-square-foot lot. $954,900

75 Electric Ave. #1 Condo two family, built in 1900, 1,244 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $875,000

107 Glenwood Road #3 Condo two family, built in 1920, 1,175 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $800,000

109-111 Prospect St. #302 Condo. $770,000

43 Park St. #12 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 945 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $753,000

221 Highland Ave. #1 Condo conventional, built in 1910, 900 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $720,000

29-A Charnwood Road #29A Condo two family, built in 1915, 1,154 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $700,000

5 Eliot St. #1 Condo two family, built in 1900, 915 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $685,000

60 Cross St E #311 Condo. $475,000

240 Mystic Ave. #232 Condo. $400,000

SOUTH BOSTON

903 E Broadway Two-family semi detachd, built in 1850, 2,798 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,446-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

9 W Broadway #312 Condo mid-rise, built in 1906, 1,435 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,435-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

2 W 6th St. #406 Condo low-rise, built in 2017, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,130,000

14 W Broadway #208 Condo. $1,000,000

653-653A E 7th St. Three-family row-middle, built in 1890, 1,936 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 858-square-foot lot. $980,000

125 B St. #4C Condo low-rise, built in 1899, 1,055 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,055-square-foot lot. $925,000

39 A St. #2 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 1,025 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $920,000

520 E 8th St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1900, 1,030 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 975-square-foot lot. $905,000

616 E 4th St. #205 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 847 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 847-square-foot lot. $820,000

840 E 2nd St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1905, 700 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,133-square-foot lot. $757,500

825 E 2nd St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,072 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,072-square-foot lot. $720,000

213 W 8th St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,217 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,217-square-foot lot. $660,000

402 E 8th St. #2 Condo. $643,000

309 E St. #26 Condo low-rise, built in 2015, 1,204 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $329,140

SOUTHBOROUGH

5 Wyeth Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 4,632 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $1,390,000

7 Wentworth Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,453 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,799-square-foot lot. $1,215,000

74 Pine Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,844 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 104,980-square-foot lot. $930,000

44 Edgewood Road. One-family split entry, built in 1980, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,136-square-foot lot. $762,000

32 William Onthank Lane #32 Condo duplex, built in 1998, 1,188 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,250

40 William Onthank Lane #40 Condo duplex, built in 1998, 1,188 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $510,000

30 Turnpike Road #3 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 2,584 square feet, on 78,717-square-foot lot. $400,000

STONEHAM

9-C Lincoln St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,947 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,894-square-foot lot. $900,000

40 Windsor Road. One-family split level, built in 1970, 2,309 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,200-square-foot lot. $825,000

181 Green St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,176-square-foot lot. $465,000

STOUGHTON

5 Burnell Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,400 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,265-square-foot lot. $850,000

172 Chase Run One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,308 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,962-square-foot lot. $840,500

47 Brewster Road #47 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 1,288 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $576,000

32 Camelot Court #32 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,712 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $485,000

81 Summer St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,433 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $485,000

36 Laurelwood Drive #36 Condo Town House, built in 1974, 1,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000

113 Greenbrook Drive #113 Condo Town House, built in 1976, 1,295 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $354,500

52 Bailey St. #52 Condo Town House, built in 1974, 1,120 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $313,000

STOW

38 Edson St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 4,496 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 99,752-square-foot lot. $1,523,750

93 Birch Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 3,080 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $950,000

SUDBURY

14 S Meadow Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,928 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 79,292-square-foot lot. $1,775,000

65 Meadowbrook Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,847 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,435-square-foot lot. $1,315,000

39 Lands End Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,301 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 68,749-square-foot lot. $1,122,000

359 Old Lancaster Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,234 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,632-square-foot lot. $1,115,000

266 Hudson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 1,440 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,613-square-foot lot. $890,000

258 Dutton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,992 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 221,209-square-foot lot. $850,000

144 Heron Lane #144 Condo. $802,495

583 North Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,572 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,356-square-foot lot. $750,000

47 Stonebrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 1,148 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 186,361-square-foot lot. $715,000

6 Beechwood Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,477 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $472,500

SWAMPSCOTT

45 Phillips Beach Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 6,588 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 51,836-square-foot lot. $2,700,000

2 Stonecleave Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1988, 5,632 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 30,405-square-foot lot. $2,020,000

107 Banks Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 2,736 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,621-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

80 Redington St. Two-family split level, built in 1953, 2,247 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,186-square-foot lot. $995,000

58 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,560 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,008-square-foot lot. $701,000

602 Humphrey St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,450 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,594-square-foot lot. $399,000

TEWKSBURY

13 Pinedale Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1986, 1,196 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,414-square-foot lot. $855,000

1118 Whipple Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1985, 2,116 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $840,000

71 Martha Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,098 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $780,000

33 Lowe St. One-family split level, built in 1964, 1,052 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,000-square-foot lot. $675,000

47 Emerald Court #47 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 2,025 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $650,000

56 Trull Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1986, 1,364 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,864-square-foot lot. $639,000

58 Heath St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,706 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,120-square-foot lot. $612,000

8 Maplewood Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 2,128 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $599,000

373 Shawsheen St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,142 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,376-square-foot lot. $580,000

19 Maplewood Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,314 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $575,000

288 Brown St. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 1,416 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,250-square-foot lot. $500,000

71 Apache Way #71 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,274 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $427,500

TOPSFIELD

54 Washington St. One-family conventional, built in 1837, 2,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 59,499-square-foot lot. $930,134

31 Mansion Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,983 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 68,825-square-foot lot. $800,000

83 Perkins Row One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,016 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $750,000

27 Winsor Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,534 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,502-square-foot lot. $565,000

72 High St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,171 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $531,000

TOWNSEND

19 N End Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,659 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 90,605-square-foot lot. $532,000

11 Squannacook Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,574 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,642-square-foot lot. $269,087

UPTON

24 Warren Road. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,350 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,234-square-foot lot. $660,000

WAKEFIELD

26 Muriel Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,300 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,699-square-foot lot. $985,000

7 George St. One-family, built in 1987, 2,621 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,838-square-foot lot. $955,000

17 Charles St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 2,088 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $831,000

42 Parker Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 2,158 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,174-square-foot lot. $780,000

5 Lantern Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 3,403 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $750,000

30 Hillcrest Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,754 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,950-square-foot lot. $735,000

281 Salem St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 2,191 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,265-square-foot lot. $685,000

115 Salem St. Two-family conventional, built in 1958, 1,649 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $600,000

786 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 1,190 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,618-square-foot lot. $580,000

69 Foundry St. #405 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 823 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $525,000

WALPOLE

7 Shady Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 5,024 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 40,251-square-foot lot. $1,580,000

556 Common St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 994 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,937-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

1077 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,572 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $900,000

21 Arbor Court #21 Condo. $840,000

4 W Pine Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1975, 2,526 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,074-square-foot lot. $762,500

435 Old Post Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,570 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,118-square-foot lot. $751,000

56 Morningside Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 2,090 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $730,000

4401 Pennington Drive #4401 Condo. $721,330

30 Federal St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,356 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $665,000

4308 Pennington Drive #4308 Condo. $601,710

31 Pilgrim Way One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,453 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $590,000

24 Pemberton St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,814 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $569,000

1188 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,230-square-foot lot. $551,000

WALTHAM

117 Pigeon Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 5,154 square feet, 5 baths, on 24,733-square-foot lot. $2,340,000

118 Longfellow Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

111 Gregory St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 3,021 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,084-square-foot lot. $925,000

30 Nutting Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 3,269 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,207-square-foot lot. $925,000

1625 Trapelo Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,075-square-foot lot. $875,000

71 Mokema Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,051 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $865,000

74 Wilbur St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,016 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,251-square-foot lot. $850,000

8 Livingstone Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,651 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,876-square-foot lot. $810,000

36 Moore St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,231 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,621-square-foot lot. $717,000

26 Grant Place. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,393 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,749-square-foot lot. $685,000

19 Carleton Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 2,946 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,062-square-foot lot. $650,000

200 Hardy Pond Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,923 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,059-square-foot lot. $642,500

45 Francis St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 788 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $500,000

47 Vernon St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 744 square feet, 1 bath. $470,000

21 Warren St. #B1 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 710 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $421,000

42 Felton St. #2 Condo. $380,000

243 Lake St. #24 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 501 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000

WATERTOWN

119 Robbins Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 5,294 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,779-square-foot lot. $2,099,000

67 Commonwealth Road. Two-family family flat, built in 1910, 2,832 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,635-square-foot lot. $1,336,000

154 Spring St. #154 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 2,524 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,310,000

42-44 York Ave. #42 Condo. $1,225,000

80 Bradford Road #2 Condo. $950,000

143 Spruce St. #1 Condo. $885,000

199 Coolidge Ave. #313 Condo duplex, built in 1986, 1,452 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $515,000

WAYLAND

5 Ellen Mary Way One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 6,632 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 50,000-square-foot lot. $2,690,000

79 Moore Road. One-family split level, built in 1963, 1,564 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,400-square-foot lot. $1,710,000

19 Harrison St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,098 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,024-square-foot lot. $250,000

WELLESLEY

120 Dover Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 7,659 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $5,750,000

43 Macarthur Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,526 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 11,062-square-foot lot. $2,695,000

14 Oakland Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 3,100 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,245-square-foot lot. $1,895,000

80 Kingsbury St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,436 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,303-square-foot lot. $1,830,000

55 Atwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1911, 2,759 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 12,708-square-foot lot. $1,755,000

35 Grantland Road. One-family split level, built in 1972, 1,402 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,511-square-foot lot. $909,000

63 Garden Road #C5 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 1,205 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $875,000

460 Worcester St. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 1,248 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 16,162-square-foot lot. $625,000

WENHAM

10 Grapevine Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,663 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,510-square-foot lot. $1,310,000

5 Middlewood Drive #5 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 2,262 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $595,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

17-19 Metacomet Road #17 Condo. $675,000

115 Brooks Place. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1975, 1,900 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $600,000

69 Columbus Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1967, 1,768 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $550,000

345 Matfield St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,399 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,388-square-foot lot. $525,000

WEST NEWBURY

80 Crane Neck St. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 4,304 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

WEST ROXBURY

25 Redgate Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,786-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

25 Bogandale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,117-square-foot lot. $780,000

425 Lagrange St. #301 Condo. $750,000

26 Vfw Pkwy One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,456 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,801-square-foot lot. $725,000

2 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,155 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,620-square-foot lot. $700,000

155 W Boundary Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,726 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,200-square-foot lot. $653,000

2 Ridgecrest Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1994, 1,669 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,505-square-foot lot. $630,000

425 Lagrange St. #107 Condo. $550,000

26 Summer St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1890, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,200-square-foot lot. $549,500

55 Broadlawn Park #20 Condo low-rise, built in 1964, 1,098 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,098-square-foot lot. $452,000

WESTBOROUGH

14 Nourse St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,704 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $980,000

8 Valley Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 1,880 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,127-square-foot lot. $740,000

17 Harvey Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,658 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,125-square-foot lot. $662,800

WESTFORD

21 Vose Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,855 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 119,790-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

4 Lucinda Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,036 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

42 Depot St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,164 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,730-square-foot lot. $715,000

1 Whitman Lane #1 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,528 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $681,000

10 Groton Road #B1 Condo Town House, built in 1992, 940 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000

10 Groton Road #B1 Condo Town House, built in 1992, 940 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000

270 Littleton Road #33 Condo. $275,000

270 Littleton Road #34 Condo. $275,000

20 Keyes Road. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1940, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,899-square-foot lot. $250,000

WESTON

632 Wellesley St. One-family ranch, built in 2021, 4,190 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 66,970-square-foot lot. $3,150,000

18 Candleberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 4,854 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $2,900,000

130 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2003, 3,631 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 116,192-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

246 Glen Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1916, 3,120 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 31,363-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

25 Conant Road. One-family conventional, built in 1873, 2,608 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $2,275,000

138 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 3,400 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,000-square-foot lot. $1,832,500

2 Legion Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 1,932 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,253-square-foot lot. $1,081,000

WESTPORT

5 Fairview Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1958, 3,002 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 82,764-square-foot lot. $2,600,000

19 Strawberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,593 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 94,002-square-foot lot. $950,000

104 Sylvia Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1986, 1,194 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 5,314-square-foot lot. $800,000

32 Quail Trl One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 2,250 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 71,918-square-foot lot. $765,000

15 Tickle Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,888 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $519,900

49 Beaulieu St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 560 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, on 5,725-square-foot lot. $275,000

WESTWOOD

130 University Ave. #1311 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,320 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $699,000

401 Washington St. #403-2 Condo. $595,000

WEYMOUTH

163 Libbey Industrial Pkwy #163 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 30,013 square feet. $5,800,000

14 Chisholm Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,327 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,445-square-foot lot. $800,000

130 Broad Reach #607 Condo, built in 2019, 1,193 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $741,000

38 Stonehaven Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 1,704 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,404-square-foot lot. $720,000

16 Sunrise Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1944, 1,396 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,606-square-foot lot. $660,000

11 Laurel St. One-family conventional, built in 1868, 1,970 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,491-square-foot lot. $645,000

98 Summit St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1923, 1,592 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,031-square-foot lot. $615,000

118 Prospect Hill Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,531 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,850-square-foot lot. $610,000

510 Union St. Two-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,624 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,700-square-foot lot. $600,000

282 Middle St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,456 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,715-square-foot lot. $580,000

111 Westminster Road. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 966 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,940-square-foot lot. $525,000

12 Alden Road. One-family conventional, built in 1948, 1,094 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,700-square-foot lot. $521,000

40 School House Road #1 Condo duplex, built in 2000, 1,579 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

85 Birchbrow Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 1,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,702-square-foot lot. $427,500

160 Burkhall St. #405 Condo mid-rise, built in 1989, 785 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000

50 Webster St. #108 Condo mid-rise, built in 1970, 790 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $300,000

65 Greentree Lane #46 Condo, built in 1970, 680 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $250,000

WHITMAN

52 Alden St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,730 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,199-square-foot lot. $576,000

117 Homeland Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,225 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,637-square-foot lot. $445,000

WILMINGTON

55 Adams St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,136-square-foot lot. $915,000

5 Pearl Court. One-family gambrel, built in 1988, 2,152 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $870,000

15 Swain Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,848 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $785,000

9 Sprucewood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 2,274 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,344-square-foot lot. $751,000

168 Lowell St. #26 Condo. $676,000

11 Nickerson Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,618 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $675,000

10 Brand Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,631 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $648,000

2 Dell Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,064 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $639,900

141 Glen Road. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,897 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $610,000

4 Lockwood Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,280 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $520,000

WINCHESTER

59 Woodside Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,546 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,563-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

48 Lloyd St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 2,194 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $1,455,000

104 Thornberry Road. One-family split entry, built in 1973, 2,536 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,020-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

39 Lebanon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,450 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,591-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

118 Wendell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,759 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,627-square-foot lot. $850,000

200 Swanton St. #514 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 613 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $350,000

WINTHROP

203 Winthrop Shore Drive #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 725 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $347,500

WOBURN

6 Burlwood Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,974 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,042-square-foot lot. $987,000

7 E Dexter Ave. #19 Condo. $890,000

4 Harvard St. One-family gambrel, built in 1984, 2,112 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,089-square-foot lot. $815,000

7 E Dexter Ave. #28 Condo. $802,600

5 Dickson Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,812 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,700-square-foot lot. $725,000

2 Lakeview Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 2,064 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $702,000

7 E Dexter Ave. #3 Condo. $689,900

7 E Dexter Ave. #4 Condo. $679,900

19 Boline Place. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,400 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,700-square-foot lot. $670,000

119 Harrison Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,308 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,228-square-foot lot. $653,000

3 Boline Place. Two-family two family, built in 1895, 3,288 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,664-square-foot lot. $630,000

50 Mishawum Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,755-square-foot lot. $573,000

134 Bedford Road. One-family conventional, built in 1782, 1,397 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,860-square-foot lot. $480,000

WRENTHAM

80 Black Birch Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 1,812 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,657-square-foot lot. $765,000

570 Franklin St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1975, 1,061 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 33,528-square-foot lot. $530,000

791 South St. #19 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 448 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $290,000

328 Park St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,760 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 50,399-square-foot lot. $203,000

