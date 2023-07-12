Real Estate News Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (July 12)

ABINGTON

201 Russell Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,006 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,454-square-foot lot. $769,000

190 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,253 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,413-square-foot lot. $690,000

79 Karen Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,700 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,197-square-foot lot. $650,000

60 Pattison St. #30 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,378 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $420,000

ACTON

62 Pope Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 4,693 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 21,748-square-foot lot. $1,675,000

14 Wyndcliff Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1988, 3,053 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 133,579-square-foot lot. $1,420,000

11 Minot Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,512 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,700-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

37 Gabriel Lane #37 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 3,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,028-square-foot lot. $1,180,000

4 Gerald Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 2,430 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,512-square-foot lot. $1,121,300

47 Quarry Road #47 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 2,539 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,331-square-foot lot. $1,055,000

24 Meyer Hill Drive #24 Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 1,830 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $735,000

34 Brewster Lane #34 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,209 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $625,951

405 Great Road #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 654 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $250,100

386 Great Road #B19 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 770 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $230,000

ALLSTON

10 High Rock Way One-family Colonial, built in 1875, 1,588 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,370-square-foot lot. $980,000

20 Penniman Road #202 Condo free-standng, built in 2018, 1,030 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $830,000

533 Cambridge St. #102 Condo low-rise, built in 2007, 812 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 812-square-foot lot. $595,000

20 Radcliffe Road #208 Condo low-rise, built in 1945, 418 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 418-square-foot lot. $315,000

AMESBURY

11 Whittier St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,236 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,180-square-foot lot. $825,000

79 Congress St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,560-square-foot lot. $640,000

52 Kimball Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1976, 1,810 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,500-square-foot lot. $620,000

24 Pamela Lane #24 Condo Town House, built in 1974, 1,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $395,000

3 Brown Ave. #3-94 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 979 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000

233 Elm St. #3 Condo family flat, built in 1900, 520 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $305,000

ANDOVER

7 Porter Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 6,560 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 31,080-square-foot lot. $2,600,000

14 Pipers Gln One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 5,504 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 39,853-square-foot lot. $1,675,000

14 Wolcott Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 3,484 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,169-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

206 Shawsheen Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,504 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,374-square-foot lot. $1,237,500

6 Garfield Ln W One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 3,386 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,457-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

11 Wethersfield Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 3,132 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,250-square-foot lot. $1,140,000

7 Winchester Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,614 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,172-square-foot lot. $1,053,000

53 Harold Parker Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 3,878 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 145,055-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

6 Brentwood Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 3,062 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,023-square-foot lot. $1,001,000

10 Larchmont Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,580 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,404-square-foot lot. $986,000

84 Summer St. One-family old style, built in 1905, 2,391 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $821,000

5 Porter Road #201 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,231 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $526,000

21 Washington Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,713 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,318-square-foot lot. $425,000

22 Railroad St. #313 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,127 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $417,500

50 Whittier St. #4 Condo. $370,000

34 Summer St. #C Condo/Apt, built in 1911, 929 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $337,450

ARLINGTON

44-46 Dorothy Road #44 Condo. $1,335,000

44-46 Dorothy Road #46 Condo. $1,320,000

113 Sylvia St. One-family Colonial, built in 1870, 1,983 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,180-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

14 Wellington St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1950, 2,476 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,030,000

56 River St. #58 Condo. $969,000

78 Sunset Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,502 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,312-square-foot lot. $952,000

94 Sylvia St. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,680 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,615-square-foot lot. $837,000

11 Rockaway Lane #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 1,255 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $605,000

ASHLAND

40 Hardwick Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,903 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 37,026-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

226 Olive St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,344 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,100-square-foot lot. $980,000

64 Heritage Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1994, 2,296 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,412-square-foot lot. $626,000

135 Olive St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $580,000

43 Half Crown Circle #43 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 2,052 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $565,000

25-27 Raymond Marchetti St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,916 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,799-square-foot lot. $535,000

30 E Bluff Road #30 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,180 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $470,000

AVON

77 W High St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,296 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,000-square-foot lot. $795,000

36 Maguire Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,860-square-foot lot. $640,000

102 W High St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,446 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,324-square-foot lot. $450,000

AYER

21-23 Shaker Pond Road #21 Condo. $610,000

53 Mulberry Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1994, 1,354 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 59,242-square-foot lot. $514,500

2 Samantha Lane #A Condo Town House, built in 1994, 1,710 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000

BEDFORD

5 Dutton Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,674 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 21,649-square-foot lot. $2,250,000

11 Fox Run Road. One-family garrison, built in 1969, 2,704 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,851-square-foot lot. $1,278,000

BELLINGHAM

21 Stella Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,675-square-foot lot. $500,000

3001 Maple Brook Road #3001 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 2,046 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $479,000

50 Lowland Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,362 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $475,000

16 Rondeau Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,840-square-foot lot. $440,000

7 Chamberlain Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $430,000

68 N Main St. One-family old style, built in 1810, 2,524 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 339,768-square-foot lot. $410,000

52 Taunton St. #52 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,266 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

BELMONT

39 Clover St. One-family Colonial, built in 1931, 3,210 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 17,448-square-foot lot. $2,900,000

62 Orchard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1895, 2,445 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,284-square-foot lot. $1,898,000

115 Bright Road. One-family garrison, built in 1935, 1,780 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,390-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

74 Grove St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 2,175 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,851-square-foot lot. $1,588,000

90 Richardson Road. One-family old style, built in 1927, 1,915 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,834-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

34 Vincent Ave. One-family old style, built in 1932, 1,745 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,315-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

66 Oxford Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1923, 1,020 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $538,000

BERLIN

35 Wheeler Hill Road #35 Condo/Apt, 1,525 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $640,000

187 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 2,102 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $550,000

BEVERLY

38 Ober St. #2 Condo. $908,000

66 Haskell St. #1E Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,287 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $628,000

37 Chipman Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,338 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,340-square-foot lot. $625,000

58 South Terrace. One-family old style, built in 1910, 772 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,580-square-foot lot. $550,000

3 Dearborn Ave. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,212 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,694-square-foot lot. $360,000

BILLERICA

25 Sycamore Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,848 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 32,988-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

14 Tom Grace Way One-family gambrel, built in 1987, 2,839 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $710,000

21 Swan Lane. One-family gambrel, built in 1996, 2,060 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,925-square-foot lot. $698,000

56 Rogers St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,728 square feet, 3 baths, on 26,527-square-foot lot. $695,000

2 Pleasant St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,593 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,592-square-foot lot. $685,000

10 Charnstaff Lane #202 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,710 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $646,000

3 Shalloo Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 2,230 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,307-square-foot lot. $500,000

16 Fuller Road. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 1,317 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,825-square-foot lot. $495,000

11 Kingston St. One-family split entry, built in 1980, 2,795 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $482,222

23 Lindsay Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,461 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,589-square-foot lot. $395,000

153 Pond St. One-family split entry, built in 1960, 1,874 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,643-square-foot lot. $390,000

18 Kenmar Drive #164 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 610 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $233,225

BOLTON

131 Sugar Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,692 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $825,000

89 Vaughn Hill Road. One-family garrison, built in 1972, 2,100 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $725,000

63 Bolton Woods Way One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1992, 1,609 square feet, 2 baths, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $605,000

BOSTON

24 Union Park Two-family row-middle, built in 1890, 5,025 square feet, 20 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 2,304-square-foot lot. $12,100,000

167 W Brookline St. One-family row-middle, built in 1890, 3,880 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,900-square-foot lot. $6,325,000

430 Stuart St. #22C Condo. $4,581,503

430 Stuart St. #27A Condo. $4,411,088

430 Stuart St. #29F Condo. $3,541,503

188 Brookline Ave. #22A Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 1,852 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $3,350,000

430 Stuart St. #21E Condo. $3,240,000

114 Pembroke St. #1 Condo. $2,942,500

114 Pembroke St. #2 Condo. $2,942,500

246 W Newton St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 2,203 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,203-square-foot lot. $2,800,000

2 Haven St. One-family row-middle, built in 1890, 1,390 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 837-square-foot lot. $2,700,000

10 Greenwich Park #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1875, 1,778 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,778-square-foot lot. $2,530,000

240 Devonshire St. #4114 Condo. $2,500,000

35 Beacon St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1850, 1,348 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,348-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

603 Tremont St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,380-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

269 Shawmut Ave. #4 Condo row-end, built in 1935, 975 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 975-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

330 Dartmouth St. #3S Condo mid-rise, built in 1897, 1,028 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,028-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

133 Seaport Blvd #1515 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 800 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,239,000

287 Marlborough St. #C Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 790 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 790-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

243 W Canton St. #4 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 773 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 773-square-foot lot. $1,151,000

28-32 Atlantic Ave. #423 Condo mid-rise, built in 1868, 1,117 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,117-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

250 Commonwealth Ave. #3 Condo mid-rise, built in 1878, 824 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 824-square-foot lot. $1,005,000

166 Commercial St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 1,045 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,045-square-foot lot. $975,000

166 Commercial St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 1,080 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,080-square-foot lot. $975,000

338 Marlborough St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 927 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 927-square-foot lot. $950,000

12 Gloucester St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 477 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 477-square-foot lot. $900,000

483 Beacon St. #52 Condo mid-rise, built in 1895, 690 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 690-square-foot lot. $900,000

735 Harrison Ave. #W306 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 1,163 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 1,163-square-foot lot. $895,000

1 Saint George St. #1C Condo row-end, built in 2000, 899 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 899-square-foot lot. $850,000

22 Liberty Drive #10H Condo. $850,000

121-127 Portland St. #511 Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 926 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $825,000

1 Avery St. #16E Condo high-rise, built in 2000, 644 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 644-square-foot lot. $750,000

8 Whittier Place #18K Condo high-rise, built in 1964, 1,147 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,147-square-foot lot. $745,000

559-559 E 5th St. #5 Condo decker, built in 1920, 604 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $625,000

63 Melcher St. #406 Condo. $625,000

12 Fayette St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 600 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 600-square-foot lot. $607,500

30-34 E Concord St. #9 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 530 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 530-square-foot lot. $605,000

473 Beacon St. #9 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 535 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 535-square-foot lot. $580,000

145 Pinckney St. #415 Condo mid-rise, built in 1952, 460 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 460-square-foot lot. $559,500

69 E Berkeley St. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 784 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 784-square-foot lot. $535,000

89 Wellsmere Road #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1928, 1,023 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $505,000

9 Hawthorne Place #12P Condo high-rise, built in 1967, 546 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 546-square-foot lot. $430,000

6 Whittier Place #16L Condo high-rise, built in 1964, 542 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 542-square-foot lot. $395,000

88 Wareham St. #201 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 651 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $315,758

BOXBOROUGH

153 Middle Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1979, 1,968 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 277,042-square-foot lot. $986,500

208 Swanson Road #535 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 494 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $205,000

50 Spencer Road #20L Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 760 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $202,000

BOXFORD

285 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1779, 1,850 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 298,822-square-foot lot. $520,000

BRAINTREE

96 Conrad St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 3,709 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,815-square-foot lot. $940,000

25 Saint Claire St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 2,318 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,438-square-foot lot. $800,000

197 Pond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,700 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,118-square-foot lot. $730,000

1033 Liberty St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 2,054 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,759-square-foot lot. $685,000

117 Beechwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,999-square-foot lot. $655,000

7 Dearing Ave. One-family old style, built in 1908, 1,099 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,507-square-foot lot. $625,000

46 Joseph Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,132-square-foot lot. $600,000

475 Liberty St. One-family split entry, built in 1973, 2,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,224-square-foot lot. $540,000

74 Bradford Commons Lane #74 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,209 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $495,000

501 Commerce Drive #4113 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,167 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $402,000

BRIDGEWATER

25 Northfield Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 3,058 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,058-square-foot lot. $880,000

145 Elm St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,424 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,500-square-foot lot. $670,000

BRIGHTON

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #608 Condo. $1,288,000

56 Winship St. #302 Condo. $1,030,000

2 Michael Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,842 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,320-square-foot lot. $995,000

70 Dustin St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,393 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,317-square-foot lot. $908,000

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #308 Condo. $839,000

41 South St. #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 760 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 760-square-foot lot. $512,500

2035 Commonwealth Ave. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 810 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 810-square-foot lot. $464,000

4 Chiswick Road #7 Condo low-rise, built in 1929, 601 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 601-square-foot lot. $455,000

121 Tremont St. #211 Condo mid-rise, built in 1964, 983 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 983-square-foot lot. $380,000

BROCKTON

10 Wilkins Place. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,699 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,036-square-foot lot. $550,000

45 Poplar Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 1,640 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,200-square-foot lot. $540,000

3 Winona St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,281 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,148-square-foot lot. $510,000

45 Oakside Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,442-square-foot lot. $480,000

79 Vine St. Three-family family flat, built in 1925, 4,124 square feet, 16 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,153-square-foot lot. $470,000

78 Lynn Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,536-square-foot lot. $450,000

67 Bradley Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,364 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,108-square-foot lot. $435,000

78 Oak St. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,115 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,095-square-foot lot. $410,000

36 Oneida Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1946, 672 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,839-square-foot lot. $395,000

130 Market St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,877 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,658-square-foot lot. $386,000

685 Oak St. #21-9 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,113 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $288,700

96 Longwood Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1915, 1,242 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,181-square-foot lot. $285,000

227 Colonel Bell Drive #227 Condo ranch, built in 1973, 916 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $250,000

28 Moody St. One-family split level, built in 1966, 1,648 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $250,000

BROOKLINE

120 Seaver St. #E100 Condo, built in 1890, 5,497 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths. $7,772,000

96 Crafts Road. One-family old style, built in 1920, 4,751 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 35,135-square-foot lot. $5,500,000

460 Walnut St. One-family victorian, built in 1905, 4,750 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,776-square-foot lot. $5,400,000

51 Holland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 4,164 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 21,793-square-foot lot. $5,250,000

85 Willard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 3,472 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,454-square-foot lot. $4,420,000

48 Allerton St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 3,748 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,629-square-foot lot. $3,175,000

149 Babcock St. #151 Condo. $3,025,000

121 Carlton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 5,881 square feet, 13 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,071-square-foot lot. $2,900,000

144 Reservoir Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 2,767 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,263-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

29 Bartlett Cres Two-family decker, built in 1920, 3,666 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $2,150,000

1097 W Roxbury Pkwy One-family Tudor, built in 1925, 2,877 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,118-square-foot lot. $1,799,000

34 Davis Ave. #3 Condo decker, built in 1890, 2,632 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,720,000

69 Walnut St. #15 Condo. $1,589,000

321 Hammond Pond Pkwy #307 Condo low-rise, built in 2012, 1,531 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,470,000

16 Heathwood Lane #16 Condo, built in 1984, 1,586 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,300,500

34 Davis Ave. #1 Condo decker, built in 1890, 1,382 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,260,000

17 Park Vale #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $860,000

20 Stearns Road #55 Condo mid-rise, built in 1967, 959 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $750,000

1600 Beacon St. #410 Condo high-rise, built in 1960, 815 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $745,000

33 Pond Ave. #510 Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 735 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $523,000

51 Ackers Ave. #51 Condo decker, built in 1929, 781 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $392,000

BURLINGTON

14 Harvard Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 2,260 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,030-square-foot lot. $925,000

5 Eugene Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,416 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,398-square-foot lot. $835,000

6 Red Coat Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1974, 1,624 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,791-square-foot lot. $810,000

CAMBRIDGE

65 Ellery St. One-family conventional, built in 1873, 2,571 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 4,999-square-foot lot. $3,905,000

468 Putnam Ave. #468 Condo. $2,798,000

46-A Dana St. Three-family victorian, built in 1901, 3,993 square feet, 18 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,640-square-foot lot. $2,700,000

14 Alberta Terrace. Three-family decker, built in 1911, 3,375 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,725-square-foot lot. $1,810,000

450 Broadway #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,547 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,631,000

20-24 Camp St. #1 Condo. $1,500,000

2549 Massachusetts Ave. #2549 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,362 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,120,000

592-596 Putnam Ave. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1894, 1,252 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,090,000

33 Antrim St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,120 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,085,000

71 Fulkerson St. #102 Condo. $1,001,800

32 Cambridge Terrace #3 Condo. $978,000

183-185 Fayerweather St. #2 Condo family flat, built in 1915, 1,235 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $944,000

852 Massachusetts Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,259 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $935,000

16 Woodbridge St. #16 Condo family flat, built in 1906, 1,177 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $906,000

16 Cameron Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1894, 1,211 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,656-square-foot lot. $850,000

149 Cherry St. #1 Condo two story, built in 1854, 670 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $800,000

333 Harvard St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1923, 754 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $705,000

345 Cardinal Medeiros Ave. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1916, 854 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $650,000

CANTON

80 Culloden Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,119 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,980-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

109 Walnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,048 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,453-square-foot lot. $820,000

144 Rockland St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,070 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,773-square-foot lot. $645,000

2101 Davenport Ave. #2101 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 898 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $222,500

CARLISLE

239 Kimball Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 5,427 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 87,556-square-foot lot. $1,680,000

125 South St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1980, 3,440 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 218,671-square-foot lot. $925,000

100 Aldershot Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1984, 2,704 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 185,130-square-foot lot. $750,000

319 Stearns St. #21 Condo Town House, built in 1997, 1,537 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $590,000

CARVER

6 Russell Trufant Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,162 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $650,000

197 Plymouth St. One-family ranch, built in 1998, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 60,026-square-foot lot. $485,500

133 Center St. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,673 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,927-square-foot lot. $485,000

23 Shaw St. One-family ranch, built in 1974, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $451,000

CHARLESTOWN

43 Elm St. Two-family duplex, built in 1950, 3,338 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,308-square-foot lot. $2,900,000

6 Concord Ave. One-family row-end, built in 1842, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 884-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

57 Bartlett St. #6 Condo free-standng, built in 2001, 1,690 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,350,000

3 Cordis St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1875, 1,117 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $885,000

114 Elm St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1877, 454 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $550,000

42 8th St. #2320 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 703 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $550,000

32 Baldwin St. One-family row-end, built in 1989, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,518-square-foot lot. $457,911

180-186 Bunker Hill St. #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1988, 485 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $360,000

CHELMSFORD

2 Shedd Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,994 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,499-square-foot lot. $832,000

1 Herbert Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,189 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,870-square-foot lot. $810,000

26 Chamberlain Road. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,934 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,200-square-foot lot. $780,000

23 Monument Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,576 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,724-square-foot lot. $721,000

54 Meadowbrook Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 29,938-square-foot lot. $505,000

353 Wellman Ave. #353 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,177 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000

289 Acton Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,800-square-foot lot. $441,000

37 Scotty Hollow Drive #E Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,126 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $395,000

CHELSEA

13 Willard St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,554 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $865,000

59 Clark Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,005 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,250-square-foot lot. $600,000

175 Cottage St. #415 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,166 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000

212 Washington Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 565 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $325,000

55 Eleanor St. #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 640 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $295,000

COHASSET

577 Jerusalem Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 3,053 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 29,550-square-foot lot. $2,050,000

CONCORD

335 Caterina Hts One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 3,616 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 82,178-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

271 Caterina Hts One-family Cape Cod, built in 1983, 2,683 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 83,920-square-foot lot. $1,870,000

38 Davis Court. One-family old style, built in 1866, 1,656 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $1,860,000

64 Old Marlboro Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 3,168 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,148-square-foot lot. $1,780,000

332 Old Marlboro Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,218 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,180,000

278 Plainfield Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 2,893 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,792-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

15 Concord Greene #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,423 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,107,295-square-foot lot. $680,000

DANVERS

5 Lakeview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 4,897 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,100-square-foot lot. $1,390,000

27 Garfield Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,149 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,102-square-foot lot. $1,120,000

12 Day Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,487 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,777-square-foot lot. $905,000

32 Central Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,256 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,700-square-foot lot. $660,000

47 N Belgian Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,076 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,304-square-foot lot. $655,000

40 Roosevelt Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,164 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,429-square-foot lot. $640,000

257 Maple St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 2,068 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,000-square-foot lot. $610,000

16 Perry St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,560 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $600,000

35 High St. #3C Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 984 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000

62 Purchase St. #B2 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 660 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $257,000

49 Poplar St. #3 Condo. $220,000

DEDHAM

87 Quincy Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1971, 2,110 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,250-square-foot lot. $925,000

88 Rosemary Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,402 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $815,000

306 Highland St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,140 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,202-square-foot lot. $800,000

82 Fox Meadow Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,952 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,312-square-foot lot. $770,000

122 Chickering Road. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,249 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $750,000

445 Cedar St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,116-square-foot lot. $575,000

43 Bingham Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 958 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $371,000

267 East St. #267 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

43 Bingham Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 958 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $320,000

DORCHESTER

55 Mount Vernon St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,834 square feet, 15 rooms, 12 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 2,100-square-foot lot. $2,335,000

29 Melville Ave. One-family victorian, built in 1885, 3,571 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,689-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

24 Pleasant St. Three-family decker, built in 1918, 4,245 square feet, 18 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,944-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

90 Brunswick St. Three-family conventional, built in 1890, 4,167 square feet, 16 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,950-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

9 Greenwood Park Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,303 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,827-square-foot lot. $950,000

22 Roseclair St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1903, 2,054 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $949,900

6-8 Davitt St. #1 Condo. $949,000

14 Samoset St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,201 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,999-square-foot lot. $878,000

26 Hecla St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,742 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,406-square-foot lot. $850,000

140 Walnut St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,146 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,245-square-foot lot. $800,000

9 Wilbur St. Two-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,784 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,737-square-foot lot. $400,000

49 Willowwood St. #49 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,617 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,617-square-foot lot. $280,309

DOVER

5 Bretton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 4,452 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $1,725,000

DUXBURY

200 Cherry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 5,322 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 131,476-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

5 Hideaway Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1999, 4,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,970-square-foot lot. $1,610,000

360 Church St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 3,304 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,970-square-foot lot. $1,495,000

191 Bolas Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,230 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 73,977-square-foot lot. $835,000

EAST BOSTON

238 Webster St. #4 Condo. $869,900

9 Gladstone St. Two-family two family, built in 1915, 2,760 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,208-square-foot lot. $800,000

181 Cowper St. #203 Condo. $745,000

121 Havre St. #3 Condo. $698,000

156 Porter St. #422 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 835 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 835-square-foot lot. $665,000

155 Cottage St. #6 Condo row-end, built in 1915, 705 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 705-square-foot lot. $512,500

EAST BRIDGEWATER

154 W Pond St. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $505,000

521 West St. One-family conventional, built in 1865, 1,159 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 29,185-square-foot lot. $425,000

221 Crystal Water Drive #221 Condo free-standng, built in 1998, 1,176 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $385,000

EASTON

12 Lullaby Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,880 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 17,586-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

31 Heritage Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,694 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,678-square-foot lot. $950,000

4 Gilmore Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,579 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $665,000

20 Spooner St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,742 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,335-square-foot lot. $585,000

1 N Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,510 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,276-square-foot lot. $580,000

502 Dongary Road #502 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,543 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000

10 Janet Road #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 1,052 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000

ESSEXEVERETT

205 Ferry St. #205 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 624 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $297,000

FOXBOROUGH

10 Cobb Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,312 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,346-square-foot lot. $664,000

192 North St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,678-square-foot lot. $550,000

63 Mechanic St. One-family conventional, built in 1958, 1,722 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,380-square-foot lot. $490,000

FRAMINGHAM

234 Belknap Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 3,070 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 61,851-square-foot lot. $1,070,000

109 Spruce St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,180 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,599-square-foot lot. $825,000

34 Mary Agnes Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,358 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,116-square-foot lot. $807,000

5 Cornell Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,962 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,203-square-foot lot. $780,000

9 Clarks Hill Lane #9 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 2,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $735,000

24 Draper Road. Two-family duplex, built in 1976, 2,714 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $690,000

492 Grove St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,388 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,681-square-foot lot. $650,000

6 Merriam Road. One-family split entry, built in 1957, 1,280 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $635,000

42 Burdette Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,450 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,258-square-foot lot. $438,000

152 Fay Road #152 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000

30 Danforth St. #30 Condo Town House, built in 1930, 1,450 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $403,000

23 Beech St. #6 Condo low-rise, built in 2008, 926 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $399,000

FRANKLIN

21 Juniper Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,277 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,195-square-foot lot. $875,000

120 Mill St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,202 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,019-square-foot lot. $800,000

107 Eric Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,480 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,659-square-foot lot. $780,000

226 Daniels St. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,129-square-foot lot. $755,000

15 Rachael Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,997 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,649-square-foot lot. $705,000

854 Summer St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,158 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,221-square-foot lot. $585,000

113 Lincoln St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,074 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,861-square-foot lot. $575,000

42 Washington St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1922, 1,318 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,395-square-foot lot. $575,000

120 Mill St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,202 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,019-square-foot lot. $535,000

390 Pond St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,192 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $512,000

17 Stone Ridge Road #17 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,240 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $425,000

4 Parkview Road #4 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 2,149 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $304,000

FREETOWN

12 E Public St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $370,000

GEORGETOWN

2 Pimpernel Circle #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 2,914 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $755,000

353 Central St. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,956 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 69,621-square-foot lot. $425,657

GLOUCESTER

9 Boulder Ave. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 3,562 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $3,250,000

16 Mussell Point Way One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,830 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $2,600,000

117 Concord St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,784 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 38,857-square-foot lot. $779,000

19 Brooks Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,013 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,260-square-foot lot. $612,000

19 Brooks Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,013 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,260-square-foot lot. $610,000

1048 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,267 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,700-square-foot lot. $579,000

14 Bond St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,080 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,019-square-foot lot. $555,000

11 Friend St. One-family Colonial, built in 1860, 2,266 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 4,555-square-foot lot. $549,900

24 Mystic Ave. #24 Condo/Apt, built in 1991, 1,279 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000

310 Western Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1926, 1,188 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,398-square-foot lot. $500,000

45 Holly St. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 843 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,450-square-foot lot. $330,000

4 Raymond St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 435 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $300,000

45 Holly St. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 843 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,450-square-foot lot. $300,000

13 Pine Road. Two-family duplex, built in 2007, 3,132 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,206-square-foot lot. $265,000

47 Ye Olde County Road. One-family cottage, built in 1923, 1,080 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $200,000

GRAFTON

125 Magill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 3,423 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $992,000

5 Silver Spruce Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2011, 2,970 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $980,000

13 Pratt St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,944 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 33,106-square-foot lot. $948,000

43 Browns Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,078 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $900,000

7 Janet Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,302 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $456,000

GROVELAND

200 7 Star Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,708 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,530-square-foot lot. $910,000

5 Muriel Road. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 2,059 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,500-square-foot lot. $650,000

HALIFAX

43 Indian Path Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1976, 1,655 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $575,000

255 Twin Lakes Drive #255 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000

HAMILTON

9 Farrington Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1985, 4,488 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,014-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

279 Bridge St. One-family conventional, built in 2014, 2,528 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,586-square-foot lot. $1,429,000

11 Bittersweet Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,074 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 24,285-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

10 Gregory Island Road. One-family split entry, built in 1952, 2,786 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,502-square-foot lot. $800,000

52 Moulton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 1,528 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,801-square-foot lot. $775,000

148 Highland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,476 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,345-square-foot lot. $735,500

HANOVER

23 Hawthorne Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,876 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $925,000

361 Water St. One-family antique, built in 1727, 2,672 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,522-square-foot lot. $850,000

120 Broadway One-family antique, built in 1890, 2,170 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,730-square-foot lot. $415,000

HANSON

65 French St. One-family ranch, built in 2009, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $417,000

HARVARD

31 Still River Depot Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 2,924 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 149,846-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

10 Littleton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 2,547 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 73,181-square-foot lot. $950,000

250 Stow Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1984, 2,287 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 108,900-square-foot lot. $700,000

3 Trail Ridge Way #D Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 2,148 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $687,450

15 Littleton Road #3B Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 1,264 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $253,760

12 Pine Hill Way #B Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,176 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $203,500

HAVERHILL

188 Lake St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 468,706-square-foot lot. $925,000

17 Grant St. One-family old style, built in 1887, 2,734 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,717-square-foot lot. $749,900

35 Hall St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1880, 1,998 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,801-square-foot lot. $685,000

23 17th Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 2,792 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,899-square-foot lot. $670,000

57 Chadwick Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,358 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,316-square-foot lot. $659,900

45 Pear Tree Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,204 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,531-square-foot lot. $611,900

12 Golden St. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 1,716 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,571-square-foot lot. $575,000

20 Crowell St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,790 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,032-square-foot lot. $550,000

356 Concord St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,338 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,438-square-foot lot. $550,000

18 Magnolia Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,970 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,502-square-foot lot. $540,318

116 Primrose St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 1,626 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,694-square-foot lot. $500,000

133 Brickett Hill Circle #133 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 1,692 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $500,000

25 Littlefield Court #25 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,240 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $465,000

33 Strathmore Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,732 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,398-square-foot lot. $440,000

13-15 S Lincoln St. Two-family Town House, built in 1880, 2,725 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,260-square-foot lot. $395,000

9 Baltimore St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 1885, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $375,000

26 Birch Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 1,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,914-square-foot lot. $365,000

619 S Main St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,023 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $345,000

2 M St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 900 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,980-square-foot lot. $300,000

HINGHAM

20 Black Rock Drive #20 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 3,566 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,900,000

21 Berkley Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 2,308 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,970-square-foot lot. $1,580,001

24 Ridgewood Xing #24 Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 3,134 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,450,000

8 Merrymount Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,614 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,800-square-foot lot. $1,055,000

27 Harborview Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,600 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,604-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

1 Winona Way One-family ranch, built in 1927, 1,036 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,265-square-foot lot. $740,000

10 Shipyard Drive #102 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 955 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $659,000

HOLBROOK

20 Snell St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,685 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,530-square-foot lot. $508,000

5 Shirley Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,200-square-foot lot. $440,500

12 Jewel Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,200-square-foot lot. $375,000

107 Union St. #107 Condo Town House, built in 1870, 1,368 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,000

610 S Franklin St. #A302 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 940 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,000

HOLLISTON

41 Church St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 4,092 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

20 Rolling Meadow Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 3,602 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,003-square-foot lot. $995,000

11 Howard St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,374 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $710,000

21 Brooksmont Drive #21 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,677 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $700,000

127 Union St. One-family Colonial, built in 1901, 813 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,920-square-foot lot. $560,000

HOPKINTON

10 Stoney Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 3,412 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 62,657-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

1 Colella Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,844 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,043-square-foot lot. $1,039,000

6 White Hall Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1976, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 95,497-square-foot lot. $802,000

63 Weston Lane #63 Condo, built in 2022, 2,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $684,000

5 Highcroft Way #5 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,905 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $659,000

HUDSON

13 Indian Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,406 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,923-square-foot lot. $1,126,150

13 Sauta Farm Way #13 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 2,657 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $865,000

16 Cranston Way #16 Condo. $819,995

65 Laurel Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,256 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,485-square-foot lot. $815,000

5 Mareldor St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,087 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,679-square-foot lot. $405,000

9 Belleview St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,288 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,284-square-foot lot. $402,595

HULL

34 E St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1943, 1,624 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,141-square-foot lot. $520,000

32 Bates St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,071 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $403,000

163 Atlantic Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 822 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,588-square-foot lot. $365,000

HYDE PARK

9 Spring Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1886, 2,059 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,840-square-foot lot. $899,000

13-15 Davison St. Two-family conventional, built in 1915, 2,253 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,210-square-foot lot. $825,000

567 Poplar St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,394 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $621,000

7 Austin St. #2 Condo. $530,000

41 Chittick Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,333 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,250-square-foot lot. $415,000

IPSWICH

101 Jeffreys Neck Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2005, 1,480 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,822-square-foot lot. $1,005,000

9 Wimbledon Court. One-family contemporary, built in 1999, 3,476 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,578-square-foot lot. $935,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

30 Elm St. One-family victorian, built in 1870, 3,456 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,782-square-foot lot. $3,350,000

33 Evergreen St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,574 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,794-square-foot lot. $2,222,222

42 Holbrook St. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 2,676 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,519-square-foot lot. $2,030,000

4 Calvin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,990 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,410,000

9 Robinwood Ave. #2 Condo duplex, built in 1905, 2,464 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,464-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

92 Dunster Road. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,362 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,840-square-foot lot. $1,180,000

15 Forest Hills St. #17 Condo. $1,160,000

71-71A Spring Park Ave. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 1,367 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,367-square-foot lot. $891,000

75 Paul Gore St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,044 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,044-square-foot lot. $765,000

3 Adelaide Terrace #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 1,250 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,250-square-foot lot. $735,000

KINGSTON

17 Tarkiln Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,336 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,019-square-foot lot. $750,000

19 Prospect St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 1,583 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $550,000

11 Brook St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,008 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 117,612-square-foot lot. $380,000

LAKEVILLE

6 Carriage House Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,700 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 70,000-square-foot lot. $870,000

13 Highland Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1976, 2,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 85,682-square-foot lot. $760,000

16 Spruce Road. One-family cottage, built in 1955, 730 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,741-square-foot lot. $615,000

LAWRENCE

11 William St. Two-family family flat, built in 1970, 2,000 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,310-square-foot lot. $685,000

156 Garden St. Two-family family flat, built in 1930, 3,159 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,783-square-foot lot. $650,000

93 Saunders St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,521 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,757-square-foot lot. $550,000

10 Durham St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,345 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,760-square-foot lot. $420,000

95 William St. #95 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,506 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $412,500

272-274 Water St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,124 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,698-square-foot lot. $395,000

LEXINGTON

37 Fairbanks Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 5,123 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 19,856-square-foot lot. $2,890,000

43 Bertwell Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 2,516 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 18,098-square-foot lot. $1,943,000

9 Flintlock Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 2,346 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,678-square-foot lot. $1,785,000

5 Powers Court. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 3,147 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,936-square-foot lot. $1,768,000

15 Appletree Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,951 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,083-square-foot lot. $1,501,000

62 Woburn St. #62 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,612 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,380,000

35 Bernard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 2,305 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,126-square-foot lot. $1,360,000

5 Gleason Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,526 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $1,230,000

3 Slocum Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,931 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,740-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

15 Dewey Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1958, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,613-square-foot lot. $1,195,000

82 Oak St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1915, 1,387 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,580-square-foot lot. $935,000

2 Manor Terrace #237 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,254 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $820,000

48 Valley Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,088 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,381-square-foot lot. $700,000

1475 Massachusetts Ave. #116 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,000 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 436-square-foot lot. $521,660

LINCOLN

21 Deer Run Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,888 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 83,180-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

60 Birchwood Lane #60 Condo Town House, built in 1979, 3,024 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,000,000

LOWELL

68 Gates St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 4,447 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,628-square-foot lot. $710,000

85 Vernon St. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,796 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,955-square-foot lot. $600,000

150 Rea St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,573 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,316-square-foot lot. $556,000

815 Chelmsford St. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 2,122 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,621-square-foot lot. $475,000

138 B St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 3,276 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $410,000

10 Abbott St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,404 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,353-square-foot lot. $385,000

52 Lawrence Drive #M503 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,081 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000

70 Armand Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,881 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $370,000

200-A Market St. #201 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,596 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $335,000

234 Nesmith St. #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,106 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $290,000

256-C Market St. #3505 Condo/Apt, built in 1908, 812 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $285,000

54 Corbett St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,061 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,166-square-foot lot. $212,000

371 Aiken Ave. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $205,000

35 Riverwalk Way #R205 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 956 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $203,000

LYNN

150-152 Hamilton Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 3,786 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,812-square-foot lot. $921,000

131-131A Chatham St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1905, 3,381 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,374-square-foot lot. $855,000

33 Ritchie Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,458 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,614-square-foot lot. $650,000

126 Standish Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,348 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,800-square-foot lot. $600,000

36 Atkins Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $555,000

147 Linwood St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,032-square-foot lot. $550,000

3 Isabella St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,564-square-foot lot. $485,000

198 Fayette St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 758 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,072-square-foot lot. $435,000

425 Walnut St. #425 Condo duplex, built in 1986, 996 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,047-square-foot lot. $420,000

147 Edgemere Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 2,100 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $375,000

114 Nahant St. #31 Condo, built in 1979, 988 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,434-square-foot lot. $345,000

300 Lynn Shore Drive #203 Condo high-rise, built in 1965, 768 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 62,566-square-foot lot. $330,000

LYNNFIELD

23 Pillings Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 3,569 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 39,775-square-foot lot. $1,515,000

19 Timberhill Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1980, 3,376 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,995-square-foot lot. $1,368,000

27 Wing Road. One-family split entry, built in 1957, 1,809 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,300-square-foot lot. $890,000

1 Mitchell Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 2,098 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,601-square-foot lot. $870,000

12 Witham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 2,524 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,542-square-foot lot. $820,000

MALDEN

92 Fellsway E One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,374 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,739-square-foot lot. $850,000

71 Goodwin Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,701 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,774-square-foot lot. $810,000

12 Sterling St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,937 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,390-square-foot lot. $675,000

67 Winchester St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,710 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $650,000

41 Bower St. One-family conventional, built in 1941, 1,155 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,790-square-foot lot. $610,000

502 Medford St. #E Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,599 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $590,000

20 Chestnut St. #406 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $415,000

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA

16 Rockwood Heights Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1971, 4,544 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 25,030-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

14 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,660 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,480-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

MANSFIELD

6 Timberline Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,517 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,349-square-foot lot. $830,000

5 Squire Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 1,860 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,887-square-foot lot. $730,500

470 Franklin St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1970, 2,072 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,953-square-foot lot. $615,000

MARBLEHEAD

3 Rockaway Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 4,224 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,066-square-foot lot. $1,810,000

77 Garfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,173 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,824-square-foot lot. $1,107,500

90 Village St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 3,680 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 28,065-square-foot lot. $975,000

45 High St. One-family antique, built in 1800, 1,498 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,100-square-foot lot. $585,000

MARION

44 Lewis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,128 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,690-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

33 Cove Circle. One-family contemporary, built in 1954, 2,096 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,640-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

932 Point Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,202 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,100-square-foot lot. $450,000

MARLBOROUGH

11 Warren Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,157 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,927-square-foot lot. $727,000

552 Hosmer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,542 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,617-square-foot lot. $510,000

187 Stevens St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $485,000

MARSHFIELD

531 Holly Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 4,266 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 59,677-square-foot lot. $1,535,000

158 Foster Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1986, 2,796 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,373-square-foot lot. $1,340,000

46 Fairways Edge Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 1,620 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,822-square-foot lot. $941,000

773 Summer St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1936, 1,434 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,217-square-foot lot. $900,000

490 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,963 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $700,000

98 Dyke Road. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,640 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,407-square-foot lot. $650,000

284 Webster St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 2,130 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,400-square-foot lot. $585,000

20 Linwood St. One-family cottage, built in 1920, 548 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $350,000

682 Plain St. #2A Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 586 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $211,000

MATTAPAN

75 Messinger St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,192 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,700-square-foot lot. $315,000

71 W Selden St. #4 Condo free-standng, built in 1980, 850 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 850-square-foot lot. $290,000

MAYNARD

51 Summer St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 2,000 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $545,545

MEDFIELD

4 Sewall Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 4,424 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,626-square-foot lot. $1,452,000

36 Orchard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 3,336 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,023-square-foot lot. $1,072,000

70 Spring St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 36,712-square-foot lot. $575,000

MEDFORD

76 Sharon St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,453 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,680-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

173 Governors Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,864 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $1,170,000

16 Willard Ave. #3 Condo. $920,000

15 Hicks Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,026 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,083-square-foot lot. $910,000

18 6th St. Two-family duplex, built in 1910, 2,618 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $875,000

595 Main St. Three-family family flat, built in 1916, 2,580 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,060-square-foot lot. $850,000

300 Main St. Two-family two family, built in 1918, 2,198 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,150-square-foot lot. $807,000

71 Andrews St. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 1,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,410-square-foot lot. $770,000

188 Gaston St. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 1,326 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $769,000

157 Middlesex Ave. #1 Condo. $760,000

119-121 1st St. #119 Condo. $725,000

38 Myrtle St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,830-square-foot lot. $650,000

12 Morrison St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 715 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,485-square-foot lot. $626,000

59 Valley St. #3E Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 1,018 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $480,000

MEDWAY

18 Stable Way One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,856 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $948,000

3 Dean St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,816 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 29,403-square-foot lot. $850,000

4 Woodland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,996 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $565,000

2 Richard Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $480,000

9 Karen Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,012 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $281,260

MELROSE

40 Cleveland St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,966 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,288-square-foot lot. $1,540,000

230 Melrose St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 3,087 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,017-square-foot lot. $1,120,000

138 Lincoln St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,437 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,800-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

52 Adams St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,797 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,647-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

18 Hancock St. One-family old style, built in 1899, 1,748 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,601-square-foot lot. $1,010,621

12 Tremont St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,118 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,130-square-foot lot. $850,000

408 Lebanon St. #17 Condo Town House, built in 1896, 1,680 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $618,000

37 Albion St. #37 Condo Town House, built in 1910, 1,242 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $610,000

23 Summit Ave. One-family old style, built in 1923, 1,227 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,094-square-foot lot. $525,000

340 Main St. #505 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 611 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $290,000

MERRIMAC

1 Belmore Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,062 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,500-square-foot lot. $560,000

3 Colgan Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 967 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,378-square-foot lot. $445,000

METHUEN

49 Pine Tree Drive #49 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 3,202 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $895,000

13 Fairways Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 2,706 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,255-square-foot lot. $875,000

3 Margarets Way One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,692 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,235-square-foot lot. $815,000

3 Hummingbird Way #3 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 2,375 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $749,900

20 Birute St. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,932 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 85,813-square-foot lot. $735,000

4 Herrick Drive #4 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 2,175 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $659,000

3 Hidden Road. One-family split level, built in 1973, 1,480 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,382-square-foot lot. $570,000

24 Brook St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,315 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,014-square-foot lot. $540,000

11 Fulton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,209 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $415,000

30 Dracut St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 816 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 90,605-square-foot lot. $200,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

7 Fairview St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,535 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $410,000

372 Plymouth St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,649 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 254,676-square-foot lot. $395,000

79 Wall St. One-family gambrel, built in 1978, 1,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 57,499-square-foot lot. $316,000

277 Thompson St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 2,070 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $246,500

MIDDLETON

119 Mill St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,728 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 35,654-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

11 Rowell Lane #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 2,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,150,000

63 Maple St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 768 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,934-square-foot lot. $550,000

MILFORD

326 Purchase St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,516 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,772-square-foot lot. $715,000

9 Joan Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,352 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $650,000

18-1/2 Whitney St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,504 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,079-square-foot lot. $500,000

26 Governors Way #D Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,671 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $460,000

7 Harding St. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $460,000

12 Blanchard Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,456 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $455,000

24 Church Hill St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $326,000

456 E Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,106 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,505-square-foot lot. $260,000

MILLIS

22 Lexington Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 1,888 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,750-square-foot lot. $700,000

244 Exchange St. One-family conventional, built in 1916, 2,246 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $635,000

5 Conway Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,382 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $400,000

MILTON

35 Hillside St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 4,457 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $2,325,000

969 Blue Hill Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,624 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $875,000

34 Lufbery St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,308 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,392-square-foot lot. $830,000

4 Mulberry Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1931, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,349-square-foot lot. $803,000

NAHANT

9 Little Nahant Road. One-family old style, built in 1870, 7,972 square feet, 18 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,845-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

24 Wendell Rd Ext One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,202-square-foot lot. $955,000

NATICK

14 Moccasin Path One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 4,911 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,110-square-foot lot. $1,605,000

17 S Lincoln St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,106 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,348-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

51 Felch Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,360 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,491-square-foot lot. $900,000

24 Cottage St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,723 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,546-square-foot lot. $865,000

9 Ferndale Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,580 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,012-square-foot lot. $825,000

58 N Main St. #402 Condo/Apt, built in 1905, 1,640 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $800,000

8 Walcott St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,362 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $790,000

9 Lake St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,300-square-foot lot. $675,000

22 Bradford Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,199-square-foot lot. $586,000

313 N Main St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,727-square-foot lot. $540,000

NEEDHAM

94 Arch St. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 4,914 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

50 George Aggott Road. One-family garrison, built in 1955, 1,467 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $1,476,000

64 Wachusett Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1934, 2,333 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $1,140,000

613 Highland Ave. #613 Condo, built in 1996, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,125,000

22 High St. Three-family decker, built in 1897, 3,064 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,909-square-foot lot. $980,000

14 Holland Terrace. One-family old style, built in 1914, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $925,000

NEWBURY

61 Fordham Way One-family contemporary, built in 2003, 1,798 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,176-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

16 Hay St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 2,163 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,769-square-foot lot. $1,165,250

3 52nd St. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1920, 863 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,602-square-foot lot. $710,000

226 Newburyport Turnpike #226 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,357 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $405,000

NEWBURYPORT

490 Merrimac St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,010 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,075-square-foot lot. $1,680,000

8 Salem St. One-family old style, built in 1795, 3,182 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,530-square-foot lot. $1,535,000

7 Horton St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1889, 1,834 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,289,900

43-45 Middle St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $805,000

3 Atkinson St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,327 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $780,000

231 Merrimac St. #231 Condo/Apt, built in 1800, 1,221 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $765,000

39 Broad St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 1,867 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $749,900

5-R Water St. #D Condo/Apt, built in 1800, 1,075 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000

1 Center St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,086 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,322-square-foot lot. $470,000

249 Merrimac St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1800, 1,222 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $440,000

NEWTON

38 Whitney Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 3,348 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 7,823-square-foot lot. $2,650,000

78-80 Waban St. #78 Condo. $2,160,000

35 Victoria Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,436 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,889-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

95 Esty Farm Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 2,556 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,273-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

18 Ripley St. #18 Condo townhse-end, built in 1997, 2,700 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,114-square-foot lot. $1,770,000

46 Berwick Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 2,604 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,439-square-foot lot. $1,730,000

66 Roosevelt Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 2,138 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,029-square-foot lot. $1,665,000

77 Florence St. #606N Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 2,750 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 332,926-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

79 Washington Park Two-family old style, built in 1850, 2,326 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,200-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

25 Fisher Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 2,840 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,639-square-foot lot. $1,575,000

160 Walnut St. #160 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 2,277 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,210-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

660 Grove St. One-family old style, built in 1835, 2,547 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,216-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

25 Andrew St. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,648 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,240-square-foot lot. $1,330,000

12 Daniel St. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,890 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,094-square-foot lot. $1,310,000

26 Trowbridge St. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,824 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,711-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

80 Parker Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1934, 1,844 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,200-square-foot lot. $1,235,000

775 Watertown St. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,280-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

287 Cherry St. #2 Condo. $1,199,000

150 Grant Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 2,713 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,411-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

19 Wildwood Ave. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

22-24 Melbourne Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1929, 2,340 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,187-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

83 Morrill St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,514 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,420-square-foot lot. $985,000

156 Dedham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,038-square-foot lot. $950,000

145 Auburndale Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1870, 2,720 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,951-square-foot lot. $925,000

29 Hunter St. One-family victorian, built in 1893, 1,968 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,179-square-foot lot. $810,000

159 Washington St. #2 Condo victorian, built in 1860, 1,046 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 16,630-square-foot lot. $692,000

51 Rustic St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 738 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,551-square-foot lot. $570,000

NORFOLK

61 Meetinghouse Road #61 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,828 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $630,000

93 Meetinghouse Road #93 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 2,028 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $610,000

18 Valley St. #18 Condo. $408,000

NORTH ANDOVER

180 Berry St. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 3,588 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,130,000

3 Bixby St. Three-family conventional, built in 1865, 4,422 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,792-square-foot lot. $985,000

29 Colonial Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,684 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,702-square-foot lot. $971,444

153 Mill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 2,496 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $642,500

30 Troy Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,114 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $575,000

4 Oak Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 1,048 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,971-square-foot lot. $486,000

78 E Water St. One-family row house, built in 1968, 1,428 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,023-square-foot lot. $435,000

148 Main St. #O201 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,117 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $392,000

148 Main St. #A413 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,007 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

22 Lincoln Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,796 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,193-square-foot lot. $995,000

1 Lowe Meadow Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,513 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,889-square-foot lot. $821,000

21 Medbury Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1991, 2,742 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,277-square-foot lot. $760,000

81 Countryside Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,176 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,304-square-foot lot. $650,000

17 Horace Darling Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,666 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,640-square-foot lot. $581,000

614 Mount Hope St. One-family conventional, built in 1860, 1,781 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,706-square-foot lot. $490,000

21 Wagon Wheel Road. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 1,460 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,416-square-foot lot. $457,000

426 Mount Hope St. #106 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 752 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $245,000

NORTH READING

4 Canterbury Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 4,405 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 120,226-square-foot lot. $1,635,000

278 Haverhill St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,175 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

20 Pleasant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,748 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $730,000

23 Burroughs Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,044 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $478,000

NORTHBOROUGH

61 Fisher St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,202 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $980,000

357 Main St. #B Condo duplex, built in 2017, 2,538 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $723,000

NORTON

199 Bay Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,216 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 77,537-square-foot lot. $825,000

15 King Philip Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2000, 2,052 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,330-square-foot lot. $630,000

NORWELL

107 Tiffany Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,530-square-foot lot. $648,000

NORWOOD

11 Hampden Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 1,784 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,356-square-foot lot. $826,500

406 Winter St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,128-square-foot lot. $800,000

110 Walpole St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,057 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,105-square-foot lot. $753,000

82 Cedar St. #82 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 2,016 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $727,000

38 Brookfield Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,044 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,390-square-foot lot. $665,000

9 Clark St. One-family conventional, built in 1860, 1,066 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,871-square-foot lot. $575,000

22 Lenox Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,064 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,508-square-foot lot. $560,000

365 Washington St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 970 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000

PEABODY

19 Dana Road. One-family garrison, built in 1959, 2,040 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,498-square-foot lot. $695,000

24 Willowbrae Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1963, 2,572 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,968-square-foot lot. $688,000

460 Jubilee Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1995, 1,666 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $685,000

12 Spring Pond Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,778 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $650,000

1200 Salem St. #134 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,832 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $615,750

8 Azalea Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,015-square-foot lot. $579,500

201 Foxwood Circle #201 Condo townhse-end, built in 1987, 1,640 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $520,500

37 Clement Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,275 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $375,000

PEMBROKE

14 Harvard St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,109 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 41,350-square-foot lot. $739,000

49 Thompson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,714 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,548-square-foot lot. $601,000

PEPPERELL

10 Parkwood Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 1,448 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,302-square-foot lot. $493,500

PLYMOUTH

37 Tinkers Blf #37 Condo. $1,044,198

1 Snug Cor #1SC Condo. $807,500

24 Farm Road. One-family gambrel, built in 2021, 2,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,649-square-foot lot. $700,000

45 Plaza Way #5401 Condo. $699,000

113 Warren Ave. One-family, built in 1925, 1,408 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 137,612-square-foot lot. $690,000

5 Sleepy Hollow Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,762 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,148-square-foot lot. $680,000

114 Cliffside Drive #114 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 2,218 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $625,000

96 Holbeck Cor #96 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,153 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $615,000

9 Sansome St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,915 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,148-square-foot lot. $545,000

4 Blackberry Lane. One-family Town House, built in 2021, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,096-square-foot lot. $530,000

41 Hyannis Road. One-family garrison, built in 1966, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,405-square-foot lot. $449,900

22 Chilton St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 718 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $405,000

22 Wallwind Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 10,450-square-foot lot. $400,000

92 Lakeview Blvd One-family cottage, built in 1954, 641 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $379,800

4 Marc Drive #4D8 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 983 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $318,000

QUINCY

232 Pine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,106 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,068-square-foot lot. $975,000

255 Pine St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,472 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,604-square-foot lot. $969,000

171-175 Granite St. Three-family family flat, built in 1880, 2,791 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,830-square-foot lot. $920,000

2001 Marina Drive #504 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,770 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $908,000

17 Rodman St. Two-family duplex, built in 1920, 2,442 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $808,000

15 Estabrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,786 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,912-square-foot lot. $798,500

188 Quincy Ave. #B1 Condo. $788,000

188 Quincy Ave. #B8 Condo. $780,000

24 Tyler St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,725 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $780,000

164 Putnam St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,346 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,425-square-foot lot. $750,000

188 Quincy Ave. #B5 Condo. $748,000

188 Quincy Ave. #B6 Condo. $748,000

80 Alvin Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 1,544 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $675,000

202 Independence Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,156-square-foot lot. $663,000

43 Merrymount Road #5 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $661,000

122 E Squantum St. #4 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,194 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $630,000

55 Bunker Hill Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,403 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,348-square-foot lot. $630,000

95 Monroe Road #2R Condo Town House, built in 1905, 1,246 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $535,000

57 Crescent St. One-family conventional, built in 1860, 1,390 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,450-square-foot lot. $520,000

26 Carlson St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 878 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,242-square-foot lot. $490,000

9 Belmont St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 696 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $435,000

10 Weston Ave. #313 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 890 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $380,000

500 Washington St. #201 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 962 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000

766 Willard St. #A5 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 756 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $365,000

115 W Squantum St. #1004 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 685 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $320,000

133 Commander Shea Blvd #312 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 604 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $289,000

RANDOLPH

9 Truman Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,176 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,663-square-foot lot. $780,000

144 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,088 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,320-square-foot lot. $680,000

1 Morton Road. One-family ranch, built in 1986, 1,144 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,717-square-foot lot. $593,000

16 Royal St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,388 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $518,000

111 Meadow Lane #111 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,778 square feet, 3 baths. $495,000

1 Desmond Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,280 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,196-square-foot lot. $487,000

77 N Glenway Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,178-square-foot lot. $455,000

RAYNHAM

110 Nottingham Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1977, 3,158 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 baths, on 283,589-square-foot lot. $297,000

READING

83 County Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 3,374 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,065-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

59 Belmont St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,055-square-foot lot. $710,000

7 Augustus Court #3011 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,325 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $522,500

7 Augustus Court #2002 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 955 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $460,000

REVERE

5 Stone St. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 4,056 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,251-square-foot lot. $795,000

2 Bellevue Ave. One-family old style, built in 1930, 3,824 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,799-square-foot lot. $725,000

20 Winthrop Place #1 Condo. $600,000

82 Bates St. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 1,224 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,123-square-foot lot. $560,000

118-R Oak Island St. One-family old style, built in 1939, 1,088 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,481-square-foot lot. $451,000

26 Vera St. One-family old style, built in 1940, 1,193 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,472-square-foot lot. $205,000

ROCKLAND

1000 Union St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,549 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 baths, on 9,967-square-foot lot. $450,000

ROCKPORT

27 Marmion Way One-family old style, built in 1870, 1,992 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,756-square-foot lot. $1,320,000

58 Curtis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,966-square-foot lot. $522,500

ROSLINDALE

36 Lorraine St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,287 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $840,000

86 Congreve St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,730 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,730-square-foot lot. $780,000

11 Tafthill Terrace #11 Condo. $745,000

459 Poplar St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,496-square-foot lot. $689,000

18 Robert St. #12 Condo low-rise, built in 2015, 1,004 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $649,000

11 Tafthill Terrace #3 Condo. $625,000

60 Montvale St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 1,127 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,127-square-foot lot. $586,425

67 Walworth St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1914, 1,256 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,256-square-foot lot. $542,000

41 Montvale St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2001, 1,325 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,325-square-foot lot. $530,000

43 Stellman Road #3 Condo decker, built in 1920, 870 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 870-square-foot lot. $480,000

ROXBURY

2757 Washington St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 2017, 1,578 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $780,000

132 Terrace St. #2 Condo. $225,000

SALEM

17 Verdon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,810 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,023-square-foot lot. $723,000

65 Washington St. #508 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 1,056 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,442-square-foot lot. $680,000

6 Gifford Court. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,194 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,202-square-foot lot. $660,000

23 Lee St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,569 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $625,000

12 Pleasant St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1870, 2,490 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,890-square-foot lot. $480,000

1 Nimitz Way #41C Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,600 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000

65 Endicott St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 860 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,691-square-foot lot. $377,000

127 Derby St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1786, 763 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $375,000

SALISBURY

115 Atlantic Ave. Two-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,670 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,950-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

SCITUATE

11 Wellesley Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 1,536 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

397 Tilden Road. One-family conventional, built in 1888, 2,204 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,861-square-foot lot. $1,063,000

24 Whittier Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,544 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,010-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

11 Aquinnah Path One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,332 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,628-square-foot lot. $950,000

65 Gannett Road. One-family conventional, built in 1949, 1,296 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,433-square-foot lot. $830,000

62 Cornet Stetson Road. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,273 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $712,000

103 Turner Road. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,250-square-foot lot. $616,000

12 Meeting House Lane #104 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 1,026 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $500,000

SHARON

19 Walnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,428 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

104 Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,352 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,095-square-foot lot. $980,000

124 S Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,584 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,708-square-foot lot. $960,000

14 Larason Farm Road #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,748 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $601,000

8 Cedrus Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 792 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $331,100

39 Bayberry Drive #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 735 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $270,000

SHERBORN

25 Farm Road. One-family antique, built in 1838, 2,281 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $560,000

SHREWSBURY

18 Knowlton Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1917, 2,352 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,429-square-foot lot. $865,500

2 Amberly Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 2,731 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,360-square-foot lot. $860,000

192 North St. One-family ranch, built in 1992, 1,753 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,254-square-foot lot. $700,000

76 S Quinsigamond Ave. #7 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,477 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $585,000

5 Beverly Road #5 Condo Town House, built in 1923, 1,748 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $515,000

63 Sewall St. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,444 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $490,000

237 South St. #30 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $471,500

20 Westmont Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,165-square-foot lot. $412,000

32 Clews St. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,510 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 65,341-square-foot lot. $250,000

SOMERVILLE

54 Alpine St. #54 Condo. $1,707,500

10 Watson St. Two-family decker, built in 1910, 2,499 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,675-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

79 Heath St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 3,039 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,930-square-foot lot. $1,260,000

55 Grove St. #55 Condo two family, built in 1924, 1,698 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,226,000

86 Partridge Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,739 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,475-square-foot lot. $1,180,000

77-79 Belmont St. #77 Condo. $1,125,000

1 Richdale Ave. #5 Condo conventional, built in 2014, 1,515 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $960,000

1328 Broadway #1 Condo townhse-end, built in 2004, 2,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $915,000

40 Ash Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1910, 1,164 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,100-square-foot lot. $799,900

111 Boston Ave. #1 Condo decker, built in 1930, 1,112 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $783,000

375-A Canal St. #1008 Condo mid-rise, built in 2015, 713 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $750,000

7-9 Connecticut Ave. #3 Condo. $699,995

109-111 Prospect St. #102 Condo. $675,000

7-9 Connecticut Ave. #1 Condo. $600,000

110 Pearl St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 985 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $560,000

94 Beacon St. #75 Condo mid-rise, built in 1976, 596 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $511,000

SOUTH BOSTON

346-354 Congress St. #302 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,214 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,214-square-foot lot. $1,319,000

83 Baxter St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,654 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,025-square-foot lot. $1,172,000

656 Dorchester Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1895, 2,668 square feet, 15 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,476-square-foot lot. $1,080,000

177 W 8th St. #1 Condo. $850,000

120 W 7th St. #101 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 1,745 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,745-square-foot lot. $825,000

350 W 4th St. #106 Condo low-rise, built in 1899, 827 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 827-square-foot lot. $526,500

730 E 8th St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1987, 600 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 600-square-foot lot. $505,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

9 Bantry Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,614 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,573-square-foot lot. $880,000

STONEHAM

35 Lindenwood Road. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,006 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,113-square-foot lot. $570,000

66 Main St. #46A Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 955 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $390,000

STOUGHTON

512 Sumner St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 884 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,187-square-foot lot. $696,000

302 School St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 906 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,945-square-foot lot. $274,000

STOW

276 Harvard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,516 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 128,938-square-foot lot. $898,300

5 Thicket Circle. One-family garrison, built in 1982, 2,240 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,689-square-foot lot. $825,000

SUDBURY

119 Fairbank Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 5,378 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 65,265-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

34 Babe Ruth Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 3,256 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 97,063-square-foot lot. $1,415,000

131 Heron Lane #43 Condo. $935,000

21 Farmstead Lane #21 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 2,165 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $881,000

64 Northwood Drive #64 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 2,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $785,000

15 Elmwood Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 966 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $424,900

SWAMPSCOTT

406 Paradise Road #2T Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,279 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $392,980

406 Paradise Road #4M Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 946 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $334,000

TEWKSBURY

50 Overlook Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,070 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $805,000

60 Overlook Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,118 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $780,000

69 Quail Run #69 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,212 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $450,000

11 Preservation Lane #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,558 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $375,000

TOPSFIELD

61 Wenham Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,708 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 89,734-square-foot lot. $1,110,000

7 Ross Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,179 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $410,000

TOWNSEND

31 Old Meetinghouse Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,794 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 126,324-square-foot lot. $642,000

22 Barker Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,416 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,820-square-foot lot. $439,230

UPTON

5 Shoemaker Lane #2 Condo. $797,374

27 Shannon Way #27 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 2,368 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,326,975-square-foot lot. $662,759

WAKEFIELD

14 Winship Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 4,332 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,345-square-foot lot. $1,457,000

49-A Chestnut St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,608 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $735,000

97 Greenwood St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,073 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $701,000

175 North Ave. #409 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,041 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $545,000

11 Traverse St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,374 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,120-square-foot lot. $300,000

WALPOLE

26 Rose Court Way #26 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 2,607 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $755,000

265 Washington St. One-family conventional, built in 1901, 1,197 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,890-square-foot lot. $600,000

14 Conifer Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,803-square-foot lot. $430,000

WALTHAM

15 Huntington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $930,000

314 Florence Road. One-family split level, built in 1955, 1,256 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,673-square-foot lot. $901,000

342 Prospect Hill Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1981, 1,812 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,372-square-foot lot. $850,000

84 Alder St. #4 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,750 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $775,000

34 Indian Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 1,661 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,766-square-foot lot. $725,000

6 Fremont Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,815-square-foot lot. $710,000

747 Lincoln St. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,420 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,781-square-foot lot. $629,000

42 Lexington St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1970, 1,524 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $620,000

160 School St. #21 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,071 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000

23 Hammond St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,487 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $420,000

WATERTOWN

26 Bailey Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1923, 3,243 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $2,395,000

48 Commonwealth Road #50 Condo. $1,150,000

23-25 Stearns Road. Two-family family flat, built in 1925, 2,532 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $1,140,000

15 Elton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1895, 2,234 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,166-square-foot lot. $900,000

456 Belmont St. #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1882, 1,413 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $900,000

17 Puritan Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1943, 1,514 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,889-square-foot lot. $675,000

WAYLAND

15 Highgate Road. One-family split level, built in 1957, 2,150 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,551-square-foot lot. $1,605,000

8 Orchard Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,100-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

WELLESLEY

15 Colgate Road. One-family garrison, built in 1966, 3,491 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,334-square-foot lot. $2,800,000

30 Willow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,163 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 26,475-square-foot lot. $2,650,000

94 Suffolk Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,498 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,111-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

42 Fuller Brook Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,339 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $1,965,000

1 Fieldstone Way #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 1,870 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,575,000

6 Walnut Place. One-family old style, built in 1873, 1,380 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,411-square-foot lot. $900,000

WENHAM

18 Burnham Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1959, 1,712 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,461-square-foot lot. $1,110,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

197 W Center St. One-family ranch, built in 1978, 2,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 87,556-square-foot lot. $500,000

WEST NEWBURY

17 Donovan Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,816 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $889,900

446 Main St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1875, 1,452 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $517,500

WEST ROXBURY

89 Newfield St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,340 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,143-square-foot lot. $1,675,000

15 Thurlow St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 1,295 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $910,000

139 Stimson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,246-square-foot lot. $805,000

94 Baker St. Two-family two family, built in 1935, 1,824 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,875-square-foot lot. $775,000

192 Maple St. One-family Colonial, built in 1898, 2,020 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,637-square-foot lot. $770,000

161 Baker St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,846 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,563-square-foot lot. $737,250

4 Anawan Ave. #6 Condo. $715,000

104 Keith St. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 1,550 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $700,000

100 Corey St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,149 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,690-square-foot lot. $655,000

4 Anawan Ave. #7 Condo. $645,000

81 Edgemere Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,420 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,639-square-foot lot. $601,110

56 Morrell St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,800-square-foot lot. $600,000

7 Kershaw Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1931, 1,628 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,283-square-foot lot. $545,000

529 Lagrange St. #529 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 956 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 956-square-foot lot. $519,000

57 Broadlawn Park #2B Condo low-rise, built in 1964, 923 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 923-square-foot lot. $455,000

4925 Washington St. #403 Condo low-rise, built in 1925, 583 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 583-square-foot lot. $253,000

WESTBOROUGH

4 Edmund Brigham Way One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,710 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,991-square-foot lot. $1,211,000

8 Barred Owl Drive. One-family Colonial, on 14,989-square-foot lot. $1,111,106

66 Warren St. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,205 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 34,669-square-foot lot. $885,000

199 Ruggles St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,180 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,031-square-foot lot. $855,000

20 Baldwin Court #20 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,225 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $670,000

33 Charles St. One-family Colonial, built in 1897, 1,372 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,623-square-foot lot. $590,000

8 Wessonville Village Way #8 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,874 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $566,900

12206 Peters Farm Way #12206 Condo, built in 2021, 1,469 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $535,000

16 Chestnut St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,398-square-foot lot. $319,879

21 South St. #32 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 579 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $253,500

WESTFORD

4 Holly Lane. One-family gambrel, built in 1976, 2,594 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,034-square-foot lot. $890,000

55 North St. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 708 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 60,113-square-foot lot. $520,000

12 4th St. #12 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 937 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $397,000

WESTON

101 Black Oak Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 5,215 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 9 baths, on 62,178-square-foot lot. $7,975,000

26 Robin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 5,145 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 89,621-square-foot lot. $3,750,000

57 Westcliff Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,795 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,485-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

528 Glen Road. One-family ranch, built in 1946, 3,502 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 97,897-square-foot lot. $1,876,000

48 Bogle St. One-family split level, built in 1956, 2,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 42,253-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

29 Woodchester Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,828 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,617-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

64 Westland Road. One-family conventional, built in 1948, 2,595 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,014-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

WESTPORT

476 Old County Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,372 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 11,268-square-foot lot. $400,000

1 Rose Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,332 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 9,881-square-foot lot. $350,000

WESTWOOD

345 Nahatan St. One-family mansion, built in 1936, 6,316 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 176,268-square-foot lot. $2,230,000

530 Pond St. One-family conventional, built in 1832, 2,211 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 49,583-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

548 Oak St. One-family split level, built in 1963, 1,252 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $950,000

149 Winter St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1812, 1,648 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,800-square-foot lot. $699,000

WEYMOUTH

135 Ralph Talbot St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1985, 1,276 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $760,000

1121 Commercial St. Three-family conventional, built in 1913, 2,296 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,649-square-foot lot. $730,000

54 Ryder Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,615-square-foot lot. $660,000

32 Grove St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,796 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,604-square-foot lot. $639,000

19 Dwyer Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,354 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,300-square-foot lot. $590,000

20 Soper Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,215-square-foot lot. $575,000

309 Broad St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,267 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $575,000

447 Front St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 2,031 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,738-square-foot lot. $505,000

117 Tall Oaks Drive #F Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $315,000

575 Broad St. #102 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 655 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $230,000

WHITMAN

5 Meier Farm One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,127 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 28,510-square-foot lot. $790,000

8 Orchard Way One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 3,052 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 71,708-square-foot lot. $730,000

27 Crescent St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,694 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,077-square-foot lot. $540,000

25 Pleasant St. One-family old style, built in 1928, 1,411 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,374-square-foot lot. $480,000

WILMINGTON

49 Butters Row One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 2,516 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,700-square-foot lot. $714,000

168 Lowell St. #14 Condo. $684,900

5 Carolyn Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $592,000

10 Moore St. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $580,000

WINCHESTER

78 Dunster Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,197 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,984-square-foot lot. $1,542,500

171 Swanton St. #61 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,836 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $768,000

171 Swanton St. #49 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,435 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $700,000

WINTHROP

10 Putnam Place #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,400 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $605,000

9-11 Locust St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,186 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $552,000

84 Tafts Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,700-square-foot lot. $530,000

3 Seal Harbor Road #231 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,033 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $490,000

WOBURN

7 Bay St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1999, 1,624 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,631-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

15 Fletcher Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 1,682 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,500-square-foot lot. $760,000

1081 Main St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,470 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,800-square-foot lot. $707,000

6 Skyview Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1982, 1,092 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,100-square-foot lot. $680,000

60 S Bedford St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1979, 1,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,060-square-foot lot. $680,000

17 Fisher Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,023 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $675,000

5 Court St. One-family conventional, built in 1832, 1,850 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,850-square-foot lot. $670,000

18 Duren Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,203 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $650,000

74 Mill St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,071 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,900-square-foot lot. $586,750

187 Mishawum Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,000 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,800-square-foot lot. $530,000

WRENTHAM

30 Hales Pond Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2005, 2,725 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,094-square-foot lot. $837,000

70 Lorraine Metcalf Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 1,944 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 53,535-square-foot lot. $800,000

