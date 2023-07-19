Real Estate News Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (July 19)

ABINGTON

439 Groveland St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,779 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,019-square-foot lot. $575,000

33 Green St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 640 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,914-square-foot lot. $450,000

24 Lincoln St. One-family conventional, built in 1874, 1,474 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,836-square-foot lot. $438,000

ACTON

20 Silver Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 3,122 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 81,307-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

2 Freedom Farme Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1983, 2,803 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $980,000

8 Highland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,208 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,300-square-foot lot. $926,000

128 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,357 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,290-square-foot lot. $875,000

Advertisement:

34 Brewster Lane #34 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,209 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $625,951

55 Knox Trl #601 Condo. $495,000

132 Parker St. #H5 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 842 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $285,000

ALLSTON

11-15 Pomeroy St. Three-family conventional, built in 1885, 3,796 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 3,746-square-foot lot. $2,250,000

14 Reedsdale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,033 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,993-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

20 Penniman Road #401 Condo free-standng, built in 2018, 1,009 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $848,000

59 Brainerd Road #511 Condo mid-rise, built in 1988, 646 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 646-square-foot lot. $563,000

AMESBURY

11 Collins St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,192 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,696-square-foot lot. $890,000

7 Woodman Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 93,218-square-foot lot. $825,000

52 Lake Attitash Road. One-family cottage, built in 1900, 1,110 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $780,000

14 Stacey Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $725,000

4 Goss Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,642 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,024-square-foot lot. $677,500

15 Cedar St. #40 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,411 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $625,000

125 Whittier Meadows Drive #125 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,925 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000

18 Pleasant St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,004 square feet, 10 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,131-square-foot lot. $501,000

146 Congress St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,632 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,911-square-foot lot. $435,000

Advertisement:

29 Allenclair Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,225-square-foot lot. $435,000

ANDOVER

7 Porter Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 6,560 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 31,080-square-foot lot. $2,600,000

6 Matthew St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 3,850 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,386-square-foot lot. $1,377,500

23 Strawberry Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 3,141 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,091-square-foot lot. $1,295,000

15 Apache Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 4,764 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,351-square-foot lot. $1,267,000

7 Cheever Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,796 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,502-square-foot lot. $1,160,000

4 William St. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 3,274 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,649-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

167 Woburn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 3,700 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,213-square-foot lot. $1,105,000

8 Garfield Ln W One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 3,046 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,758-square-foot lot. $960,000

18 Taylor Cove Drive #18 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 2,393 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $950,000

86 High Plain Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 3,333 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,340-square-foot lot. $879,000

190 High Plain Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,415 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,348-square-foot lot. $825,000

300 Salem St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,254 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 122,404-square-foot lot. $701,000

94 Greenwood Road. One-family split entry, built in 1963, 1,626 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,187-square-foot lot. $680,000

Advertisement:

9 Ayer St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,596 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $655,000

119 Andover St. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,928 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,199-square-foot lot. $610,000

4 Francis Drive #202 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 955 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $449,900

16 Balmoral St. #117 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 816 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $322,000

5 Colonial Drive #B5-3 Condo. $270,000

ARLINGTON

35 Norfolk Road. One-family old style, built in 1909, 2,543 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,490-square-foot lot. $2,275,000

68 Woodside Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 2017, 3,556 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,187-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

10 Yerxa Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1955, 3,339 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,011-square-foot lot. $1,675,000

12 Stony Brook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,964 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,153-square-foot lot. $1,617,000

57 Bartlett Ave. #59 Condo. $1,271,000

196 Crosby St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 2,307 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,233-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

26-28 Hopkins Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1914, 3,112 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,748-square-foot lot. $1,062,500

1064 Massachusetts Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 2,173 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,051,000

35 Lafayette St. #A Condo. $1,050,000

31 Virginia Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,187-square-foot lot. $826,000

74 Hamlet St. #74 Condo/Apt, built in 1922, 1,180 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,920-square-foot lot. $825,000

5 Pine Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,645 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,011-square-foot lot. $800,000

88 Park Ave. #411 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,420 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $745,000

34 Harvard St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1922, 1,108 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $665,000

53 Gardner St. One-family row house, built in 1947, 836 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,006-square-foot lot. $626,000

990 Massachusetts Ave. #E30 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 840 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths. $425,000

Advertisement:

11 Old Colony Lane #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 605 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $349,000

2 Arizona Terrace #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 582 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $320,000

40 Brattle St. #13 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,957 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $283,600

ASHLAND

25 Rockwood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,430 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,106-square-foot lot. $965,000

26 Goodnow Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,752 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,541-square-foot lot. $928,000

45 Rockwood Drive. One-family split level, built in 1991, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,977-square-foot lot. $736,000

8 Pinecrest Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1982, 2,407 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,988-square-foot lot. $680,000

13 Water St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,749 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $660,000

64 Heritage Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1994, 2,296 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,412-square-foot lot. $626,000

186 Algonquin Trl #186 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 2,052 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $605,000

29 Prospect St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $585,000

9 Half Crown Circle #9 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 1,750 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $574,000

162 Captain Eames Circle #162 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,758 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000

23 Half Crown Circle #23 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 2,052 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000

25-27 Raymond Marchetti St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,916 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,799-square-foot lot. $535,000

125 Arrowhead Circle #125 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,634 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $532,500

82 Woodland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,394-square-foot lot. $505,000

89 Trailside Way #89 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,363 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $473,000

41 Spyglass Hill Drive #41 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,692 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,400

Advertisement:

AYER

8 Hickory Way One-family raised ranch, built in 2011, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $705,000

13 Mulberry Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,024 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,314-square-foot lot. $645,000

12 Lincoln St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,216 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $590,000

60 Central Ave. #4 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 1,666 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $530,000

184 W Main St. #B2 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,126 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $392,500

18 Westford Road #20 Condo Town House, built in 1976, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,000

308 Autumn Ridge Drive #308 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,304 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $253,117

BEDFORD

19 Woodland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,220 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $1,685,000

28 Page Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 3,472 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,214-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

46 Wildwood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,936 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,097-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

6 Pickman Drive #6 Condo free-standng, built in 1990, 1,770 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $925,000

6 Robinson Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1961, 1,604 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $850,000

46 Concord Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,805 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 58,087-square-foot lot. $774,900

75 Page Road #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1957, 1,189 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000

18 Mickelson Lane #16 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 819 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $570,000

BELLINGHAM

1 Highridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,081 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,268-square-foot lot. $785,000

145 Bellwood Circle #145 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,754 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $568,000

41 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,454 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,876-square-foot lot. $562,500

1401 Pulaski Blvd One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,792 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,500-square-foot lot. $545,000

Advertisement:

55 Phillip Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,728 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,900-square-foot lot. $525,000

40 Center St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,992 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,149-square-foot lot. $490,000

531 Pulaski Blvd One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,072 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,900-square-foot lot. $430,000

14 Oak Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,548 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,805-square-foot lot. $419,000

31 Brisson St. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,396 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,432-square-foot lot. $390,000

105 Maple Brook Road #105 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,605 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000

75 Lisa Ann Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $380,000

BELMONT

27 Dean St. One-family garrison, built in 1937, 2,608 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,922-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

146 Fairview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,990 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,760-square-foot lot. $1,570,207

67 Brookside Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 1,842 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,680-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

27 Sherman St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,927-square-foot lot. $1,310,000

8 Worcester St. Two-family old style, built in 1901, 2,442 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $1,265,000

17 Chandler St. #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1997, 1,918 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,230,000

321 Channing Road. One-family garrison, built in 1983, 2,038 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,172-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

20 Chester Road #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1917, 1,974 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,200,000

29 Baker St. #29 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,604 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,162,000

14-16 Jonathan St. Two-family old style, built in 1925, 2,160 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $1,085,000

130 Waverley St. Two-family old style, built in 1930, 2,571 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

25 Shean Road #25 Condo/Apt, built in 1940, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $960,000

Advertisement:

65-67 Flett Road. Two-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,132 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,534-square-foot lot. $900,000

69-A Dartmouth St. #69A Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $781,000

19 Burnham St. #C1 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,224 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000

26-28 Marion Road #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,308 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $647,500

BERLIN

7 Wheeler Hill Road #7 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,135 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $739,000

29 Wheeler Hill Road #29 Condo/Apt, 1,525 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $732,500

35 Wheeler Hill Road #35 Condo/Apt, 1,525 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $640,000

222 Gates Pond Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,382 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 91,761-square-foot lot. $575,000

44 Barnes Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,130 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,269-square-foot lot. $415,000

BEVERLY

54 Ober St. One-family dutch colonl, built in 1948, 2,316 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,895-square-foot lot. $1,265,000

11 Haven Way One-family split level, built in 1956, 1,747 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,672-square-foot lot. $1,135,000

39 Pond St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,047 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,466-square-foot lot. $857,100

105 Hull St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1980, 1,234 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,603-square-foot lot. $830,000

16 Highland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 2,164 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,967-square-foot lot. $800,000

44 Federal St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1880, 1,284 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $675,000

3 Longview Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,157 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,116-square-foot lot. $605,000

50 Rantoul St. #504 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,677 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000

3 Jordan St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $550,000

109 Water St. #201 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,270 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $515,000

Advertisement:

50 Rantoul St. #110 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 850 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $460,000

3 Dearborn Ave. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,212 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,694-square-foot lot. $360,000

BILLERICA

2 Hemlock Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,594 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,117-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

349 Boston Road. One-family old style, built in 1896, 3,356 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 55,341-square-foot lot. $925,000

1 Demolay Court. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,054 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,300-square-foot lot. $825,000

11 Stonehedge Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,645 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,272-square-foot lot. $803,000

14 Ellingwood Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $760,000

27 Christina Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1973, 1,952 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $740,000

54 Concord Road. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,345 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,700-square-foot lot. $650,000

37 Bridge St. #201 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,632 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $645,000

447 Middlesex Turnpike. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,836 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,200-square-foot lot. $615,000

8 Fillmore Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 1,864 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $571,000

7 Sesame St. One-family split entry, built in 1971, 1,474 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $563,000

7 Market St. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 1,574 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $555,000

15 Blackwood Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 952 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $520,000

53 Baldwin Road #1301 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 2,255 square feet, 3 baths. $515,000

4 Cummings St. #4 Condo. $405,000

19 Locke Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,931 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,500-square-foot lot. $365,000

6 Shawsheen Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 925 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,208-square-foot lot. $310,000

Advertisement:

BOLTON

26 Cider Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 4,076 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 51,401-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

44 Old Stone Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 4,444 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $1,456,000

566 Sugar Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,117 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

127 Nashaway Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 4,641 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 203,425-square-foot lot. $890,000

93 Spectacle Hill Road. One-family garrison, built in 1988, 2,372 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 198,198-square-foot lot. $840,000

25 Brigham Farm Lane #25 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,833 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $720,000

95 Century Mill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,046 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 108,769-square-foot lot. $635,000

BOSTON

24 Union Park Two-family row-middle, built in 1890, 5,025 square feet, 20 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 2,304-square-foot lot. $12,100,000

240 Devonshire St. #5801 Condo. $6,700,000

430 Stuart St. #27G Condo. $5,170,000

430 Stuart St. #22C Condo. $4,581,503

430 Stuart St. #21C Condo. $4,491,503

44 Cedar Lane Way One-family row-middle, built in 1890, 2,516 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 767-square-foot lot. $3,525,000

3-5 Walnut St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1899, 1,706 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,706-square-foot lot. $3,500,000

188 Brookline Ave. #22A Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 1,852 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $3,350,000

21 Branch St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1899, 1,832 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 797-square-foot lot. $3,225,000

236 Beacon St. #3C Condo mid-rise, built in 1869, 1,744 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,744-square-foot lot. $2,990,000

430 Stuart St. #26H Condo. $2,939,603

430 Stuart St. #24H Condo. $2,911,503

430 Stuart St. #29B Condo. $2,876,694

287 Shawmut Ave. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 2016, 2,115 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $2,860,000

76 Marlborough St. #16 Condo. $2,600,000

100 Belvidere St. #6H Condo high-rise, built in 2001, 1,704 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,704-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

135 Seaport Blvd #2001 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 1,317 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,495,000

Advertisement:

239 Commonwealth Ave. #71 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 1,340 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,340-square-foot lot. $2,495,000

142 Saint Botolph St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1920, 2,222 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,222-square-foot lot. $2,475,000

407-409 Shawmut Ave. #8 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,654 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,654-square-foot lot. $2,295,000

1 Marlborough St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1863, 1,225 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,225-square-foot lot. $2,275,000

1 Avery St. #19D Condo high-rise, built in 2000, 2,036 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,036-square-foot lot. $2,202,750

19 Worcester St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1875, 2,078 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,078-square-foot lot. $2,095,000

370 Harrison Ave. #PH1L Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 1,205 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,024,000

55 Lagrange St. #1702 Condo. $1,965,000

3 Rollins St. #C101 Condo mid-rise, built in 2002, 1,765 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,765-square-foot lot. $1,887,000

2-1/2 Battery Wharf #3409 Condo mid-rise, built in 2008, 1,382 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,382-square-foot lot. $1,805,000

287 Shawmut Ave. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 2016, 1,445 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,700,000

416 Commonwealth Ave. #219 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 1,193 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,193-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

70 Commonwealth Ave. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 1,195 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,195-square-foot lot. $1,679,000

79 Beacon St. #B Condo row-middle, built in 1850, 1,630 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,630-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

140 Shawmut Ave. #3D Condo. $1,630,000

84 Commonwealth Ave. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1875, 970 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 970-square-foot lot. $1,502,000

430 Stuart St. #25D Condo. $1,490,000

370 Marlborough St. #4 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 988-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

1948 Washington St. #5D Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 1,494 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,369,000

14 Moon St. #1 Condo. $1,300,000

580 Washington St. #300 Condo high-rise, built in 2013, 1,267 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,267-square-foot lot. $1,280,000

Advertisement:

45 Lewis St. #516 Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 1,092 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,267,500

484 Massachusetts Ave. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,493 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,493-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

77-77A Hudson St. Three-family row-middle, built in 1880, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,186-square-foot lot. $1,140,000

285 Columbus Ave. #703 Condo mid-rise, built in 1924, 1,011 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,011-square-foot lot. $1,120,000

23 E Concord St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,490 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,433-square-foot lot. $1,107,000

370 Marlborough St. #5 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 997 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 997-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

2 Rollins St. #D501 Condo mid-rise, built in 2002, 1,117 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,117-square-foot lot. $1,019,000

9 Hanson St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 692 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 692-square-foot lot. $1,015,000

30 Fenway #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,647 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,647-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

55 Lagrange St. #1508 Condo. $965,000

55 Lagrange St. #1408 Condo. $945,000

83 Waltham St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 785 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 785-square-foot lot. $945,000

17 Gloucester St. #A Condo row-end, built in 1886, 1,013 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,013-square-foot lot. $940,000

108 Peterborough St. #PHE Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 802 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 802-square-foot lot. $920,000

336 Beacon St. #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 590 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 590-square-foot lot. $893,000

280 Beacon St. #6 Condo mid-rise, built in 1930, 1,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,100-square-foot lot. $875,000

65 E India Row #14G Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 1,214 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,214-square-foot lot. $875,000

108 Peterborough St. #6F Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 913 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 913-square-foot lot. $850,000

138 Chandler St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1860, 739 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 739-square-foot lot. $850,000

235 Beacon St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 812 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 812-square-foot lot. $850,000

Advertisement:

9 Hawthorne Place #15E Condo high-rise, built in 1967, 1,197 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,197-square-foot lot. $815,000

416 Hanover St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 1,044 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,044-square-foot lot. $810,000

293 Beacon St. #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 685 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 685-square-foot lot. $800,000

55 Lagrange St. #6G Condo. $795,000

45 Lewis St. #417 Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 769 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $785,000

3 Aspen St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1895, 2,790 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $778,000

123 Saint Botolph St. #9 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 655 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 655-square-foot lot. $745,000

8 Whittier Place #18K Condo high-rise, built in 1964, 1,147 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,147-square-foot lot. $745,000

70 Phillips St. #5 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 560 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 560-square-foot lot. $740,000

19 Cortes St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 845 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 845-square-foot lot. $739,000

55-57 Byron St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $729,000

15 River St. #806 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 519 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 519-square-foot lot. $720,000

2-4 Elm St. #2B Condo free-standng, built in 2018, 1,265 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $715,000

89 Sydney St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1988, 1,140 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $715,000

104 Brookley Road #1 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,060 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $700,000

370 Marlborough St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 538 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 538-square-foot lot. $695,000

610 Rutherford Ave. #203 Condo mid-rise, built in 2019, 938 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $677,000

88 Mount Vernon St. #11 Condo mid-rise, built in 1880, 512 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 512-square-foot lot. $660,000

63 Melcher St. #406 Condo. $625,000

145 Pinckney St. #102 Condo mid-rise, built in 1952, 610 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 610-square-foot lot. $600,000

47-55 Lagrange St. #7E Condo. $599,000

55 Lagrange St. #605 Condo. $595,000

Advertisement:

162 Endicott St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 617 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 617-square-foot lot. $590,000

162 W Concord St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 921 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 921-square-foot lot. $590,000

660 Massachusetts Ave. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1905, 760 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 760-square-foot lot. $580,000

74 Fenway #33 Condo row-end, built in 1925, 595 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 595-square-foot lot. $553,000

66 Queensberry St. #321 Condo low-rise, built in 1910, 540 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 540-square-foot lot. $540,000

26 Parker St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1870, 560 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $535,000

118 Riverway #18 Condo mid-rise, built in 1915, 582 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 582-square-foot lot. $530,000

285 East St. #1 Condo. $529,000

9 Hawthorne Place #10A Condo high-rise, built in 1967, 847 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 941-square-foot lot. $515,000

200-202 Northampton St. #200-3 Condo. $455,000

8-10 Sheafe St. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1937, 397 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 397-square-foot lot. $453,000

8 Garrison St. #204 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 305 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 305-square-foot lot. $407,500

BOXBOROUGH

88 Joyce Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,186-square-foot lot. $760,000

65 Leonard Road #65 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 555 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $201,000

BOXFORD

4 Franklin Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1985, 3,265 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,278,000

65 Lawrence Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,855 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,556-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

51 Glendale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,888 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

BRAINTREE

40 Zana Park Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,627 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,371-square-foot lot. $1,185,000

83 Colby Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 3,191 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,590-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

20 Colby Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,314 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,466-square-foot lot. $955,000

Advertisement:

78 Lawnview Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,342-square-foot lot. $936,000

1221 Matthew Woods Drive #1221 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 3,713 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths. $800,000

25 Saint Claire St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 2,318 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,438-square-foot lot. $800,000

20 Foster Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 2,497 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,201-square-foot lot. $795,000

48 King Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 2,224 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,879-square-foot lot. $720,000

74 Robinson Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,467 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,414-square-foot lot. $650,000

68 Magnolia St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,318 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,150-square-foot lot. $635,000

295 Commercial St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,491 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,446-square-foot lot. $581,000

11 Brookside Road #5 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,418 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $545,000

475 Liberty St. One-family split entry, built in 1973, 2,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,224-square-foot lot. $540,000

632 Washington St. #B4 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,319 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $526,000

15 Woodsum Drive #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 803 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $344,000

BRIDGEWATER

2050 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 2,689 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $685,000

60 Riverview Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 1,843 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,872-square-foot lot. $625,000

1572 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,431 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 49,700-square-foot lot. $465,000

64 Pleasant Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,092 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,470-square-foot lot. $445,000

11 Old Cedar Vlg #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,545 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $420,000

454 Flagg St. #454 Condo/Apt, built in 1991, 986 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $410,000

Advertisement:

BRIGHTON

153 Foster St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,820 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,612-square-foot lot. $2,750,000

18 Woodstock Ave. #3 Condo. $1,200,000

115 Union St. #115 Condo free-standng, built in 2006, 2,096 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,096-square-foot lot. $1,140,000

184 Faneuil St. Two-family two family, built in 1927, 2,470 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,886-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

56 Winship St. #303 Condo. $1,015,000

7-9 Eulita Terrace #7 Condo. $1,000,000

61 Fairbanks St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,229 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,300-square-foot lot. $965,000

10 Newton St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1865, 1,960 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,412-square-foot lot. $910,000

24 Brayton Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 996 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,990-square-foot lot. $750,000

149-153 Chiswick Road #3 Condo. $709,000

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #204 Condo. $699,000

492 Washington St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1920, 1,048 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,242-square-foot lot. $688,000

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #513 Condo. $650,000

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #415 Condo. $599,000

97 Strathmore Road #11 Condo low-rise, built in 1935, 704 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 704-square-foot lot. $510,000

72 Englewood Ave. #5 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 931 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 931-square-foot lot. $475,000

78 Bigelow St. Two-family two family, built in 1935, 1,920 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $420,000

1673 Commonwealth Ave. #10 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 523 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 523-square-foot lot. $415,000

5 Olive St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1950, 584 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 584-square-foot lot. $400,000

121 Tremont St. #211 Condo mid-rise, built in 1964, 983 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 983-square-foot lot. $380,000

191 Washington St. #418 Condo. $368,500

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #310 Condo. $202,900

BROCKTON

210 Belmont St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,461 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,035-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

174 Cypress Drive #13 Condo. $839,900

194 Cypress Drive #11 Condo. $819,900

35 Draper St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,704 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,491-square-foot lot. $789,900

Advertisement:

32 Heritage Court. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 2,380 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,368-square-foot lot. $720,000

91 Vine St. Two-family two family, built in 1922, 2,198 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,277-square-foot lot. $700,000

15 Battles St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 1,932 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,996-square-foot lot. $630,000

104 Short St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,640 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,751-square-foot lot. $585,000

308 Rockland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1789, 2,038 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 34,878-square-foot lot. $575,000

36 Frost St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,869 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,043-square-foot lot. $575,000

365 N Warren Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 1,598 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,213-square-foot lot. $575,000

32 Calbert Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,552 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $555,000

11 Waleco Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,962 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,701-square-foot lot. $545,000

70 Laureston St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 1,371 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,232-square-foot lot. $535,000

27 Chestnut Drive. One-family split level, built in 1963, 1,391 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,748-square-foot lot. $513,000

191 Keswick Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,194 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,912-square-foot lot. $501,000

60 Brentwood Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,255-square-foot lot. $500,000

56 Cottage Grove Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 3,452 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,095-square-foot lot. $494,000

12 Blendall St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,118 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,901-square-foot lot. $486,000

33 Ithica Road. One-family split level, built in 1969, 2,018 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,400-square-foot lot. $470,000

79 Vine St. Three-family family flat, built in 1925, 4,124 square feet, 16 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,153-square-foot lot. $470,000

Advertisement:

707 East St. One-family split level, built in 1981, 1,306 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $450,000

173 Ridge St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,078 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,435-square-foot lot. $430,000

74 Oakland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 976 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 32,461-square-foot lot. $415,000

10 Cambo St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,136 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $400,000

214 W Elm St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,518 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $389,900

61 Verne St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1950, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,070-square-foot lot. $375,000

18 Miller Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 963 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $365,000

180 Manomet St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,112 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,919-square-foot lot. $355,000

35 Winona St. Three-family family flat, built in 1905, 3,630 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,902-square-foot lot. $340,000

816 N Quincy St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,060 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,027-square-foot lot. $330,000

45 Enterprise St. #16 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,036 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000

223 Clinton St. #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,218 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,000

16 Division St. One-family Colonial, built in 1903, 1,079 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,502-square-foot lot. $290,000

685 Oak St. #1-2 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,086 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $280,000

223 Clinton St. #17 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $278,000

221 Oak St. #15-12 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,155 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000

35 Longworth Ave. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 931 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $250,000

148 Menlo St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 1,368 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,817-square-foot lot. $207,700

BROOKLINE

460 Walnut St. One-family victorian, built in 1905, 4,750 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,776-square-foot lot. $5,400,000

Advertisement:

44 Penniman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1918, 4,809 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 9,531-square-foot lot. $4,200,000

335 Heath St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 7,897 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 40,472-square-foot lot. $3,350,000

8 Clark Court. One-family old style, built in 1930, 2,006 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,691-square-foot lot. $2,510,000

17 Davis Ave. #1 Condo decker, built in 1833, 1,424 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,000,000

249 Beverly Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1930, 2,450 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,226-square-foot lot. $1,965,000

464 Newton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 3,046 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,679-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

80 Summit Ave. #80 Condo decker, built in 1900, 2,010 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,835,000

130 Longwood Ave. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1917, 2,250 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,800,000

349 VFW Pkwy One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,130 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $1,520,800

349 VFW Pkwy One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,130 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $1,520,000

1795 Beacon St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 1,591 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,465,000

629 Hammond St. #WPH12 Condo low-rise, built in 2008, 1,710 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,425,000

8 Still St. #8 Condo, built in 1953, 1,437 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,400,000

89 Stearns Road #1 Condo, built in 1915, 1,513 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,381,800

17 Bartlett Cres #1 Condo decker, built in 1930, 1,692 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,350,000

2 Gardner Road #3 Condo, built in 1875, 1,718 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,279,000

161 Bonad Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1934, 1,918 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,415-square-foot lot. $1,237,500

28 Alton Place #E Condo low-rise, built in 1984, 1,466 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,225,000

1 Regent Circle #2 Condo row-end, built in 1897, 1,359 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,115,000

124 Park St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1905, 1,480 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,057,875

96 Beals St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1920, 1,743 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,000,000

Advertisement:

45 Longwood Ave. #208 Condo mid-rise, built in 1968, 1,161 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $890,000

41 Park St. #303 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 793 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $552,500

19 Winchester St. #702 Condo high-rise, built in 1968, 684 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $538,888

1600 Beacon St. #704 Condo high-rise, built in 1960, 557 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $510,000

765 Boylston St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1919, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $425,000

51 Ackers Ave. #51 Condo decker, built in 1929, 781 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $392,000

BURLINGTON

2 Shamrock Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,978 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,245-square-foot lot. $1,205,000

239 Fox Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,210 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,853-square-foot lot. $990,000

10 Maple Ridge Drive #10 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 1,855 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $910,000

44 Beaverbrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,352 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $905,000

4 Michelle Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1963, 1,666 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,230-square-foot lot. $850,000

6 Cedar St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,620 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,045-square-foot lot. $785,000

25 Eugene Road. One-family garrison, built in 1963, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,092-square-foot lot. $780,000

120 Pearl St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,550-square-foot lot. $770,000

8 Mohawk Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,476 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,500-square-foot lot. $725,000

120 Wilmington Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,368 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,699-square-foot lot. $670,000

CAMBRIDGE

65 Ellery St. One-family conventional, built in 1873, 2,571 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 4,999-square-foot lot. $3,905,000

91 Pearl St. #91 Condo. $2,675,000

4 William St. #4 Condo. $2,575,000

34-R Prentiss St. #34R Condo, built in 1894, 1,403 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $2,400,000

75-83 Cambridge Pkwy #E606 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,675 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,200,000

Advertisement:

17 Roberts Road #B Condo semi detachd, built in 1900, 1,295 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,995,000

3 Brattle Circle #3 Condo, built in 2012, 1,111 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,975,000

171 Fayerweather St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,280 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,960-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

33 Rockingham St. Two-family two family, built in 1894, 3,224 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,918-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

33 Richard Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,743 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,647-square-foot lot. $1,610,000

160 Allston St. #160 Condo semi detachd, built in 1873, 1,842 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,571,000

35 Madison Ave. Three-family decker, built in 1924, 3,510 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

44-46 Walden St. Two-family two family, built in 1870, 2,667 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,335-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

49 Irving St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,563 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,400,000

44-46 Walden St. Two-family two family, built in 1870, 2,667 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,335-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

15-19 Mount Vernon St. #4 Condo two story, built in 1995, 1,235 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $1,215,000

89-91 Clifton St. #3 Condo. $1,200,000

327-329 Hurley St. #2 Condo two story, built in 1854, 1,303 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,180,800

43 Sacramento St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1916, 777 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,100,000

30 Winter St. #4 Condo. $1,075,000

371 Broadway #4B Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,387 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,045,000

165 Pleasant St. #406 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,303 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,016,000

7 Beech St. #314 Condo, built in 2021, 860 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,000,000

408-R Putnam Ave. #408R Condo/Apt, built in 1886, 1,177 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $972,000

7 Beech St. #219 Condo, built in 2021, 748 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $870,000

157 Pleasant St. #102 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,138 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $860,000

304 Allston St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 869 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $819,000

Advertisement:

10 Rogers St. #205 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 760 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $769,000

22 Concord Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 634 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $610,000

3 Crawford St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 590 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $605,000

4 Canal Park #310 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 510 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $512,500

1697 Cambridge St. #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1940, 345 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $445,000

199 Prospect St. #A1 Condo/Apt, built in 1905, 379 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $398,000

1 Aberdeen Way #228 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 1,306 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $214,473

CANTON

30 Balancing Rock Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 5,717 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 25,476-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

2025 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,192 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $1,055,000

138 Dedham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 2,106 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $950,000

15 Village Gate Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,226 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $877,600

4 Mission Way #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 1,612 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,850-square-foot lot. $780,000

10 Old Coach Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 2,267 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,824-square-foot lot. $775,000

119 Prospect St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $725,000

200 Revere St. #4308 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 1,250 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000

59 Walpole St. #201 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,273 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $587,000

723 Pleasant St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 1,215 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,980-square-foot lot. $500,000

80 Walnut St. #404 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 788 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000

51 Will Drive #138 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 760 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $276,000

CARLISLE

161 Ember Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 3,798 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 105,415-square-foot lot. $1,720,000

Advertisement:

338 Heald Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,324 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

125 South St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1980, 3,440 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 218,671-square-foot lot. $925,000

846 Maple St. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 3,045 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 175,155-square-foot lot. $760,000

CARVER

3 Hummock Way One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,484 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,384-square-foot lot. $750,000

3 Weathervane Drive #3 Condo. $720,700

36 Pond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,416 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $553,000

44 Copper Lantern Lane #44 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 984 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $340,000

23 Cedar Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,227-square-foot lot. $260,999

CHARLESTOWN

40 Mount Vernon St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,140 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,723-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

22 Auburn St. One-family row-end, built in 1880, 2,250 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,112-square-foot lot. $1,915,000

70 Tremont St. One-family conventional, built in 1885, 1,879 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,625-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

374-398 Bunker Hill St. #307 Condo low-rise, built in 2016, 2,013 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,850,000

344 Medford St. One-family conventional, built in 2016, 2,393 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,701-square-foot lot. $1,775,000

17 Oak St. #2 Condo semi detachd, built in 1890, 1,840 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,400,000

35 Essex St. One-family row-middle, built in 1860, 1,842 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,000-square-foot lot. $1,392,500

29 Albion Place. One-family row-middle, built in 1874, 1,824 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,315-square-foot lot. $1,360,000

16 Sackville St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1880, 1,340 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,121,000

31 Russell St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1875, 1,094 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,000,000

51 Russell St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1884, 1,149 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $980,000

88-1/2 Bartlett St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1870, 1,095 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $972,000

Advertisement:

68 Baldwin St. #44 Condo low-rise, built in 1890, 1,077 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $880,000

42 8th St. #2101 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,127 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $815,000

381 Bunker Hill Court #2 Condo. $810,000

247 Bunker Hill St. #A Condo row-end, built in 1890, 1,075 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $807,000

CHELMSFORD

8 Buttercup Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,526 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 66,647-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

204 Concord Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,540 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $1,016,000

18 Higate Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,250 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,981-square-foot lot. $925,000

16 Galloway Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 2,073 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $811,500

4 Monmouth St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 2,297 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $770,000

87 Littleton Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1983, 2,820 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 18,676-square-foot lot. $710,000

5 Princess Ave. One-family split level, built in 1960, 987 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,620-square-foot lot. $601,000

31 Lamplighter Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,904-square-foot lot. $565,000

289 Acton Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,800-square-foot lot. $441,000

255 North Road #161 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $382,000

71 Princeton St. #202 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 603 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $265,000

CHELSEA

202 Washington Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,682 square feet, 19 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,960-square-foot lot. $793,000

120 Sagamore Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,251 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,241-square-foot lot. $630,000

123 Beacon St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,961 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,750-square-foot lot. $600,000

604 Washington Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,066 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $359,000

208 Washington Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 505 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $250,000

Advertisement:

COHASSET

110 Beach St. One-family gambrel, built in 2010, 3,457 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,200-square-foot lot. $3,550,000

430 S Main St. #4 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 3,119 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $944,000

100 Pond St. #40 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 2,218 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $850,000

240 King St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 912 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,280-square-foot lot. $525,000

CONCORD

38 Ripley Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 5,209 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 82,178-square-foot lot. $3,900,000

710 Old Marlboro Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 3,829 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 79,009-square-foot lot. $2,185,000

410 College Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1989, 3,120 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,436-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

75 Minuteman Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,994 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,234,567

36 Coburn Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,716 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,356-square-foot lot. $905,000

15 Concord Greene #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,423 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,107,295-square-foot lot. $680,000

9 Pond Lane #5A3 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1852, 1,134 square feet, 2 baths, on 182,952-square-foot lot. $608,000

9 Pond Lane #5A4 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1852, 1,975 square feet, 2 baths, on 182,952-square-foot lot. $608,000

DANVERS

1 Hilltop Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 3,764 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,318-square-foot lot. $1,070,000

8 Surrey Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,578 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,011-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

16 Choate Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,064 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $951,000

26 Fellows St. One-family Colonial, built in 1933, 1,841 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $753,500

9 Massachusetts Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,773 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,988-square-foot lot. $700,000

3 Arthur St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1970, 1,998 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $650,000

Advertisement:

162 Hobart St. One-family old style, built in 1852, 1,940 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $510,000

47 Collins St. #166 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,208 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $480,000

27 Trinity St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,017-square-foot lot. $450,000

49 Poplar St. #2 Condo. $360,000

DEDHAM

95 Gibson Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,958 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,719-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

87 Quincy Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1971, 2,110 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,250-square-foot lot. $925,000

11 S Stone Mill Drive #713 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,722 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $895,000

41 Paradise Lane. Two-family family flat, built in 1880, 3,144 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 18,100-square-foot lot. $828,000

53 Holmes Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 2,052 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $816,500

20 Robinwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,811 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,939-square-foot lot. $785,000

105 Booth Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1959, 1,314 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,825-square-foot lot. $755,000

3 Caboose Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1979, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,046-square-foot lot. $687,000

157 Vincent Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,932-square-foot lot. $635,000

12 Greensboro Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,476-square-foot lot. $606,500

100 Bonham Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1935, 1,194 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $575,000

155 Harding Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,108 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,914-square-foot lot. $551,000

51 Westchester Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,216 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,409-square-foot lot. $550,000

61 Bussey St. #61 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $499,000

80 Stoughton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 3,008 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,670-square-foot lot. $400,000

Advertisement:

43 Bingham Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 958 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $371,000

DORCHESTER

209 E Cottage St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,978 square feet, 15 rooms, 12 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 4,159-square-foot lot. $2,475,000

55 Mount Vernon St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,834 square feet, 15 rooms, 12 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 2,100-square-foot lot. $2,335,000

3 Mount Vernon St. Three-family conventional, built in 1890, 4,030 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,960-square-foot lot. $1,360,000

9 Southview St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2016, 2,078 square feet, 3 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,237,500

77-79 Lenoxdale Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,956 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $1,215,000

93 Brent St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,276 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,327-square-foot lot. $1,170,000

94-96 Welles Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 3,265 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,680-square-foot lot. $1,085,000

76 Carruth St. Two-family conventional, built in 1915, 3,304 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,042-square-foot lot. $982,000

26 Tilesboro St. #1 Condo. $979,000

26 Tilesboro St. #2 Condo. $936,000

7 Wave Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1896, 1,527 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,950-square-foot lot. $890,000

110 Sawyer Ave. #2 Condo. $820,000

110 Sawyer Ave. #1 Condo. $810,000

125 Stoughton St. #6 Condo free-standng, built in 2017, 1,294 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $800,000

27 Belton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,204-square-foot lot. $770,000

93-95 Callender St. Two-family conventional, built in 1905, 2,661 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,955-square-foot lot. $750,000

29 Tilesboro St. #1 Condo. $730,000

23 Hinckley St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,142 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,142-square-foot lot. $719,000

36 S Munroe Terrace #36 Condo free-standng, built in 2016, 1,700 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $700,000

1 Rowley St. One-family Colonial, built in 1884, 1,556 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,300-square-foot lot. $690,000

57 Fairmount St. #B Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,530 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $663,000

Advertisement:

96 Neponset Ave. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 2008, 1,275 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,275-square-foot lot. $660,000

12 Bowdoin Ave. #3 Condo. $650,000

72 Sagamore St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1915, 972 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 972-square-foot lot. $615,000

8 Taft St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,307 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,307-square-foot lot. $605,000

75 Richmond St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1920, 1,190 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,190-square-foot lot. $564,000

5 Bailey St. #1 Condo decker, built in 2015, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $542,000

64 Ashland St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1944, 715 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $500,000

135 Granite Ave. #49 Condo low-rise, built in 1967, 773 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 773-square-foot lot. $432,500

10 Coffey St. #32 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 779 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 779-square-foot lot. $405,000

268-270 Minot St. #268 Condo. $399,000

2 Howe Terrace #8 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,506-square-foot lot. $340,000

135 Granite Ave. #23 Condo low-rise, built in 1967, 665 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 665-square-foot lot. $250,000

DOVER

159 Walpole St. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 7,678 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 104,638-square-foot lot. $2,550,000

2 Bretton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 6,514 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 42,098-square-foot lot. $1,960,000

2 Bretton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 6,514 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 42,098-square-foot lot. $1,960,000

DUNSTABLE

737 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,555 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 57,630-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

DUXBURY

296 Marshall St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 2,618 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,412-square-foot lot. $19,011,000

259 Crescent St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1997, 2,609 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,705-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

296 Marshall St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 2,618 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,412-square-foot lot. $1,911,000

74 Prior Farm Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 3,200 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,712-square-foot lot. $1,605,000

Advertisement:

40 Parkers Grove Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,340 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 95,321-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

108 Plantation Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,566 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,775-square-foot lot. $1,007,000

86 Wadsworth Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,764 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,540-square-foot lot. $985,000

48 Parting Rock Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1970, 1,636 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $945,000

90 Autumn Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,164 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $755,000

432 Tremont St. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 2,348 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,920-square-foot lot. $740,000

45 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,261 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 87,045-square-foot lot. $610,000

46 Trout Farm Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1984, 1,760 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,613-square-foot lot. $580,000

EAST BOSTON

26 Bremen St. Three-family row-end, built in 1910, 3,154 square feet, 14 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 1,720-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

107 Chelsea St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1910, 3,384 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,040-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

724 Saratoga St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 3,561 square feet, 17 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $1,012,000

390 Meridian St. Three-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,644 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,630-square-foot lot. $960,000

200 Byron St. One-family Colonial, built in 1916, 1,550 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,700-square-foot lot. $870,000

187-191 Condor St. #8 Condo. $825,000

237 Trenton St. #A Condo semi detachd, built in 1991, 1,224 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,224-square-foot lot. $670,000

285 Princeton St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $589,000

128 Webster St. #A Condo low-rise, built in 1910, 729 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 729-square-foot lot. $470,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

9 Sandy Pond Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $680,000

Advertisement:

48 Oakwood Terrace. One-family split level, built in 1966, 1,090 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,500-square-foot lot. $525,000

48 Thatcher St. One-family split level, built in 1968, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,160-square-foot lot. $517,500

3 Arista Road. One-family ranch, built in 2004, 1,120 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,098-square-foot lot. $480,000

38 Ashley Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,151-square-foot lot. $420,000

EASTON

11 Tait Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 4,130 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 74,923-square-foot lot. $1,225,400

69 Wedgewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,919 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 68,389-square-foot lot. $1,186,500

35 Cosma Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,792 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,007-square-foot lot. $975,000

19 Talcott Road #19 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 2,369 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $765,000

20 Howard St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 2,591 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,469-square-foot lot. $760,000

118 Randall St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,820 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 74,052-square-foot lot. $740,000

6 Appleblossom Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1993, 2,312 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,010-square-foot lot. $700,000

140 Center St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,047 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,565-square-foot lot. $620,000

20 Spooner St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,742 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,335-square-foot lot. $585,000

8 Island Court #304 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,725 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $580,000

82 Lincoln St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,165 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,200-square-foot lot. $570,000

11 Nancy Road #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 1,052 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000

ESSEX

39 Wood Drive. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1935, 1,029 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,785-square-foot lot. $760,000

EVERETT

14 Harrison Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,803 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,655-square-foot lot. $660,000

9 Bradford St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,953 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,729-square-foot lot. $650,000

Advertisement:

72 School St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 925 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,001

55 Central Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1902, 2,500 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,164-square-foot lot. $381,000

FOXBOROUGH

411 South St. Two-family family flat, built in 2022, 3,504 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,920-square-foot lot. $1,316,000

44 Payson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,170 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $840,000

2 Harley Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,842 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $820,000

11 Alden St. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,336 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,192-square-foot lot. $735,000

152 Chestnut St. One-family ranch, built in 1926, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,178-square-foot lot. $617,500

7 Ouimet Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,476 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,046-square-foot lot. $575,000

29 Independence Drive #29 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,285 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $560,000

14 Boyden Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,840-square-foot lot. $523,000

63 Mechanic St. One-family conventional, built in 1958, 1,722 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,380-square-foot lot. $490,000

11 W Belcher Road #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000

FRAMINGHAM

3 Meredith Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,271 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,086-square-foot lot. $1,205,000

16 Cherry Oca Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1970, 2,515 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $875,000

11 Cahill Park Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,464 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,151-square-foot lot. $870,000

12 Pitt Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,019 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,234-square-foot lot. $850,000

17 Auburn St. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 1,816 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,032-square-foot lot. $820,000

18 Montgomery Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1970, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $800,000

Advertisement:

204 Riverpath Drive #204 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 1,848 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $770,000

16 Lancaster Drive. One-family split level, built in 1959, 1,199 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,308-square-foot lot. $765,000

15 Clovelly Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,050-square-foot lot. $745,000

100 Nob Hill Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,988 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $725,000

29 Eaton Road. One-family three story, built in 1962, 1,618 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,107-square-foot lot. $725,000

17 Waushakum Blvd One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 1,528 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $649,000

32 Eaton Road. One-family split level, built in 1962, 1,234 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,804-square-foot lot. $640,000

60 Birch Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,014 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,751-square-foot lot. $630,000

104 Hastings St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,415 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $625,000

21 Mcadams Road. One-family split level, built in 1961, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,277-square-foot lot. $615,000

96 Summer St. One-family split level, built in 1957, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $555,000

8 Lindbergh Road. One-family conventional, built in 1926, 825 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,105-square-foot lot. $550,000

31 Fenway Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,356 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,199-square-foot lot. $540,000

95 Winter St. One-family garrison, built in 1987, 1,666 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,046-square-foot lot. $470,000

7 Philip Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,455 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $446,880

42 Burdette Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,450 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,258-square-foot lot. $438,000

1321 Worcester Road #312 Condo mid-rise, built in 1967, 874 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $310,000

FRANKLIN

13 Dutchess Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2006, 4,031 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 30,279-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

Advertisement:

5 Sunken Meadow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,811 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 77,972-square-foot lot. $975,000

17 Peters Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 3,105 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,956-square-foot lot. $955,000

1 Cider Mill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,505 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,874-square-foot lot. $886,000

25 Blue Jay St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,478 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $820,000

26 Catherine Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,372 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,124-square-foot lot. $820,000

1 Kate Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,074 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,062-square-foot lot. $772,500

97 Dean Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,292 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,200-square-foot lot. $765,000

6 Longobardi Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 1,825 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,592-square-foot lot. $692,500

57 Palomino Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,690 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,594-square-foot lot. $680,000

538 Coronation Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,724 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $625,000

199 School St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,467 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,175-square-foot lot. $547,500

10 Worsted St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,359 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,580-square-foot lot. $540,000

20 Hawthorne Vlg #D Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,773 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $530,000

45 Elm St. One-family log, built in 1978, 1,133 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 55,495-square-foot lot. $510,000

99 Conlyn Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 15,420-square-foot lot. $500,000

137 Pleasant St. One-family old style, built in 1907, 1,199 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,734-square-foot lot. $450,000

346 Pleasant St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,499-square-foot lot. $433,000

170 Beaver St. #170 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 946 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $369,900

Advertisement:

104 Hayward St. #104 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 830 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000

4 Parkview Road #4 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 2,149 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $304,000

2405 Franklin Crossing Road #2405 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 974 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $295,000

FREETOWN

33 Winfield St. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 1,736 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,516-square-foot lot. $675,000

8 Highland Ridge Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 2,048 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,928-square-foot lot. $470,000

GEORGETOWN

2 Pimpernel Circle #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 2,914 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $755,000

3 Village Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,555 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,460-square-foot lot. $725,000

GLOUCESTER

9 Boulder Ave. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 3,562 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $3,250,000

21 Norwood Hts One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 2,458 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,525-square-foot lot. $2,600,000

11 Ships Bell Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2007, 1,781 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,505-square-foot lot. $2,350,000

163 Atlantic Road #6 Condo. $2,000,000

78 Thatcher Road #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 2,077 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,225,000

36 Old Nugent Farm Road #36 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,750 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,030,000

57 Thurston Point Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 2,076 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,449-square-foot lot. $835,000

19 Brooks Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,013 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,260-square-foot lot. $612,000

70 Bass Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,037 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $600,000

19 Atlantic Road #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 1,043 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000

10 Rocky Pasture Road. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 720 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,020-square-foot lot. $500,000

133 Cherry St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,140 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,883-square-foot lot. $415,000

213 Washington St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,243 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $375,000

Advertisement:

384 Main St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1991, 821 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $360,000

45 Holly St. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 843 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,450-square-foot lot. $330,000

15 Lyndale Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 810 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,207-square-foot lot. $300,000

45-B Warner St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,460 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,380-square-foot lot. $300,000

17 Cleveland Place #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 794 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000

38 Derby St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,092 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,899-square-foot lot. $270,000

13 Pine Road. Two-family duplex, built in 2007, 3,132 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,206-square-foot lot. $265,000

47 Ye Olde County Road. One-family cottage, built in 1923, 1,080 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $200,000

GRAFTON

8 Whitney St. One-family garrison, built in 2000, 3,117 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,401-square-foot lot. $1,021,000

7 Appaloosa Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,226 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,689-square-foot lot. $890,000

12 Bigelow Way One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,473 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $770,000

25 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 1835, 2,844 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,958-square-foot lot. $673,000

8 Garden St. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 2,294 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $655,000

142 Millbury St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,875 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $650,000

1 Janet Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,607 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,909-square-foot lot. $600,000

4 Falmouth Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,068 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $597,000

6 Frankie Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 1,050 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 37,462-square-foot lot. $465,000

90 Providence Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,353 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $465,000

144 Worcester St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,989 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 73,616-square-foot lot. $449,000

Advertisement:

7 Lordvale Blvd #7 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,276 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $390,000

GROVELAND

14 Cannon Hill Rd Ext One-family split level, built in 1965, 2,387 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,500-square-foot lot. $617,500

102 Diane Circle #102 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,789 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $435,000

HALIFAX

61 Pond St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1989, 3,426 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 181,210-square-foot lot. $750,000

53 Mcclelland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,189 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,500-square-foot lot. $470,000

25 Holly St. One-family split level, built in 2006, 832 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $440,000

112 Plymouth St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,863-square-foot lot. $375,000

HAMILTON

74 Blueberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 3,078 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 58,806-square-foot lot. $975,000

26 Appaloosa Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,300 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,787-square-foot lot. $875,000

9 Arlington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,452 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,699-square-foot lot. $717,000

HANOVER

268 Twin Fawn Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $975,000

56 James Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 2,020 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $882,000

76 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 2,082 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $858,000

1464 Hanover St. Two-family two family, built in 2019, 2,128 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 102,366-square-foot lot. $808,000

258 Union St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,360 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,719-square-foot lot. $440,000

120 Broadway One-family antique, built in 1890, 2,170 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,730-square-foot lot. $415,000

HANSON

131 Azalea Way One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,389-square-foot lot. $830,000

32 Donna Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,732 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,680-square-foot lot. $548,000

Advertisement:

590 Indian Head St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 2,173 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 174,240-square-foot lot. $475,253

42 Reed St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 39,640-square-foot lot. $470,000

65 French St. One-family ranch, built in 2009, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $417,000

807 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1885, 1,388 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,800-square-foot lot. $415,000

18 Great Cedar Drive #18 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,381 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000

HARVARD

18 Willow Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1966, 2,094 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

35 Lancaster County Road #11A Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 2,723 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $745,000

1 Trail Ridge Way #A Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 2,049 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $674,000

HAVERHILL

464 Water St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 3,807 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,531-square-foot lot. $750,000

35 Parsonage Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 1,976 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,230-square-foot lot. $735,000

14 Wedgewood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1994, 3,251 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 62,901-square-foot lot. $720,000

11 Comanche Circle #11 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,908 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $675,000

28-30 Gilbert Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 3,126 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,877-square-foot lot. $655,000

46 Russett Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,999 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,089-square-foot lot. $655,000

151 River St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 2,202 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,415-square-foot lot. $650,000

45 Coachmans Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,081 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $640,000

74 Colby St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,415 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,143-square-foot lot. $600,000

10 Juniper Wood Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 1,814 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,315-square-foot lot. $550,000

Advertisement:

96 Lincolnshire Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1982, 1,403 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,512-square-foot lot. $550,000

51 Leroy Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,553 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,362-square-foot lot. $545,000

31-B Orchard St. #31B Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,551 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $500,000

113 S Williams St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,280 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $489,000

64 Perkins Court #64 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,816 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $485,550

30 Currier Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,611 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,752-square-foot lot. $480,000

59 Kenoza St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,754 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 92,347-square-foot lot. $470,000

35 Brookline Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1943, 1,181 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $466,000

46 Rosemary Ave. One-family old style, built in 1928, 1,924 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $430,000

15 Mulberry St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,538 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,901-square-foot lot. $425,000

7 S Green St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,918 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,502-square-foot lot. $425,000

7 Lawrence St. One-family old style, built in 1955, 1,485 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,439-square-foot lot. $423,000

50 Farrwood Drive #50 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,605 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $379,500

55 Rosemary Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1986, 1,034 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,599-square-foot lot. $360,000

440 North Ave. #225 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 523 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $213,000

440 North Ave. #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 701 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $205,000

29 Kathy Drive #29 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $200,000

HINGHAM

15 Stoddard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 3,218 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,128-square-foot lot. $2,015,000

Advertisement:

59 Cottage St. One-family antique, built in 1845, 2,018 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,186-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

20 Black Rock Drive #20 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 3,566 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,900,000

16 Pioneer Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,574 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,000-square-foot lot. $1,730,000

10 Myers Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,735 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,008-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

9 Amber Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,813 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,001-square-foot lot. $1,599,000

27 Wanders Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,396 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,436-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

11 Chamberlain Run One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,500-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

28 Brewster Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 1,726 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,604-square-foot lot. $1,373,000

241 Central St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 3,030 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 91,836-square-foot lot. $1,340,000

14 Minuteman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,976 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,183-square-foot lot. $1,260,000

27 Otis Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

4 Bradley Park Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 2,388 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,300-square-foot lot. $900,000

167 Whiting St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1825, 1,682 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,757-square-foot lot. $735,000

40 Bonnie Brier Circle. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 836 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,200-square-foot lot. $650,000

12 Beals Cove Road #H Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 744 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $319,500

HOLBROOK

735 Plymouth St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 2,272 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,900-square-foot lot. $660,000

157 N Franklin St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1800, 2,412 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,300-square-foot lot. $608,000

35 Snell St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,610 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,956-square-foot lot. $580,000

Advertisement:

4 Walsh Road. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 68,522-square-foot lot. $580,000

16 Lincoln Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,764-square-foot lot. $529,000

11 Dianthus Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,270 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,464-square-foot lot. $525,000

268 Union St. One-family antique, built in 1750, 1,620 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 36,800-square-foot lot. $525,000

322 South St. One-family antique, built in 1795, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,684-square-foot lot. $475,000

23 Johns Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,620-square-foot lot. $457,000

19 Christies Way #19 Condo. $439,999

20 Christies Way #20 Condo. $439,999

309 Sycamore St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,350-square-foot lot. $435,000

181 N Franklin St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 4,674 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,600-square-foot lot. $400,000

24 Woodlawn Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,244 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,880-square-foot lot. $400,000

537 Randolph St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 988 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,980-square-foot lot. $400,000

HOLLISTON

60 Johnson Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,512 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,863-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

30 Country Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 3,672 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 39,988-square-foot lot. $1,115,000

4 Rolling Meadow Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,484 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,136-square-foot lot. $925,000

394 Gorwin Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,998 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $745,000

2318 Washington St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,464 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,541-square-foot lot. $680,000

364 Central St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,734 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,314-square-foot lot. $650,000

135 Oak St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,364 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $625,000

Advertisement:

54 Norfolk St. One-family Colonial, built in 1871, 1,192 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,522-square-foot lot. $560,000

472 Chamberlain St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,264 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $530,000

HOPKINTON

51 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,965 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $1,235,000

51 Weston Lane #51W Condo. $889,000

67 Spruce St. #67 Condo, built in 2017, 1,649 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $785,000

11 Paul Revere Path #11 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,938 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $680,000

80 Wood St. One-family contemporary, built in 1985, 1,510 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 56,615-square-foot lot. $650,000

20 Amherst Road. One-family conventional, built in 1975, 1,928 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $632,000

16 Teresa Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,751 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,065-square-foot lot. $630,000

31 Forest Lane #31 Condo Town House, built in 1994, 1,895 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $610,000

256 Wood St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 979 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,991-square-foot lot. $500,000

58 Pinecrest Vlg #58 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,055 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

6 Beach Road. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1935, 852 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $220,000

HUDSON

14 Cranston Way #62 Condo. $1,021,468

6 Barretts Road #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 2,175 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $850,095

6 Barretts Road #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 2,175 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $825,000

75 Hunter Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,229 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,900-square-foot lot. $820,000

15 Orchard Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,590 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,583-square-foot lot. $718,000

69 Causeway St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,505 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,140-square-foot lot. $525,000

56 Central St. One-family conventional, built in 1875, 1,471 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,335-square-foot lot. $475,000

10 Falls Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,752 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,436-square-foot lot. $435,000

Advertisement:

425 Main St. #24B Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 910 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $331,000

22 River St. #9 Condo. $297,000

HULL

50 Wyola Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 624 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,755-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

17 Tierney Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,112 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,160-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

160 Cadish Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,280 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,544-square-foot lot. $1,205,000

87 Bay St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,257 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,135,000

56 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1885, 2,303 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,311-square-foot lot. $810,000

800 Nantasket Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 728 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,093-square-foot lot. $550,000

30 Park Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,320 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,913-square-foot lot. $450,000

9 Park Ave. #202 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,954 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $450,000

124 Spring St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 720 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,720-square-foot lot. $430,000

32 Bates St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,071 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $403,000

20 Rockland House Road #402 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,034 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $395,000

163 Atlantic Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 822 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,588-square-foot lot. $365,000

834 Nantasket Ave. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,131 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $358,000

HYDE PARK

59 Sherrin St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 1,836 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,021-square-foot lot. $730,000

30 Beacon St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1910, 1,285 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,600-square-foot lot. $680,000

39 Davison St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,327 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,125-square-foot lot. $650,000

139 Summer St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 864 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,486-square-foot lot. $528,000

Advertisement:

170 Greenfield Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,431 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,488-square-foot lot. $499,000

95 Warren Ave. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1918, 1,008 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,008-square-foot lot. $442,000

20 Badger Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,314 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,220-square-foot lot. $430,000

41 Chittick Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,333 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,250-square-foot lot. $415,000

IPSWICH

98 Pineswamp Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 1,839 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,708-square-foot lot. $765,000

10 N Main St. #10 Condo Town House, built in 1720, 1,016 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $725,750

27 East St. One-family antique, built in 1775, 1,856 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $670,000

3 New Mill Place #3 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 2,289 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $621,500

6 Perley Ave. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,599-square-foot lot. $600,000

200 Colonial Drive #202 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 887 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $320,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

33 Evergreen St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,574 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,794-square-foot lot. $2,222,222

70 Westchester Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 1,776 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,797-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

9 Robinwood Ave. #2 Condo duplex, built in 1905, 2,464 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,464-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

866 Centre St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,085,000

99 Williams St. #4 Condo. $995,000

99 Williams St. #3 Condo. $989,000

40 Lourdes Ave. #40 Condo low-rise, built in 2001, 1,815 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,815-square-foot lot. $970,000

15 May St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1935, 1,274 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,274-square-foot lot. $800,000

24 Castleton St. #A Condo free-standng, built in 1925, 1,300 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,300-square-foot lot. $786,000

78 Forest Hills St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,054 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,054-square-foot lot. $740,000

Advertisement:

184 Wachusett St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 1,351 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,351-square-foot lot. $700,000

5 Wise St. #2 Condo. $649,000

91-93 Rossmore Road #1 Condo decker, built in 1920, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,080-square-foot lot. $640,000

29 Gartland St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1925, 1,037 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,037-square-foot lot. $610,000

3 Warren Sq Two-family duplex, built in 1880, 3,904 square feet, 18 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,940-square-foot lot. $508,000

30 Armstrong St. #201 Condo decker, built in 1900, 625 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 625-square-foot lot. $454,000

41 Morton St. #17 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 830 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 830-square-foot lot. $429,900

332 Jamaicaway #303 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 620 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 620-square-foot lot. $410,000

KINGSTON

29 Tall Timbers Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,395 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,276-square-foot lot. $929,900

16 Smith Fuller Way One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,351 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,628-square-foot lot. $860,000

40 Putters Place. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2016, 2,140 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,879-square-foot lot. $800,000

17 Tarkiln Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,336 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,019-square-foot lot. $746,500

227 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1830, 2,548 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,810-square-foot lot. $711,000

194 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1820, 3,024 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,593-square-foot lot. $689,000

23 Wapping Road. One-family antique, built in 1742, 2,524 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 82,764-square-foot lot. $620,000

24 Chilton Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,807 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,920-square-foot lot. $610,000

3 Thomas St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,350 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $505,000

8 Home Park Court. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,225 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $435,000

7 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1813, 1,280 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,540-square-foot lot. $410,000

Advertisement:

12 Holmes Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1912, 765 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,700-square-foot lot. $379,000

LAKEVILLE

3 Assawompsett Court. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 3,166 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 77,405-square-foot lot. $775,000

2 Fairway Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,545 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,000-square-foot lot. $700,000

7 Shockley Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1974, 1,803 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,150-square-foot lot. $519,000

5 3rd Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 744 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $425,000

366 Bedford St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 896 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 86,988-square-foot lot. $415,000

43 Beechwood Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1956, 560 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,562-square-foot lot. $335,000

LAWRENCE

93-95 Farley St. Two-family family flat, built in 1923, 2,784 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $675,000

14 Thomas Road. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,495-square-foot lot. $561,000

9 Allyn Terrace. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,900 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $560,000

5 Atkinson Court. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 915 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,440-square-foot lot. $350,000

LEXINGTON

9 Pelham Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 5,392 square feet, on 20,664-square-foot lot. $3,785,000

3 Barberry Road. One-family mansion, built in 1952, 5,482 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 36,969-square-foot lot. $2,770,000

22 Richard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 3,780 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 12,432-square-foot lot. $2,637,500

6 Flintlock Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 4,772 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 15,580-square-foot lot. $2,608,000

29 Rangeway One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,926 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 20,727-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

222 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 3,678 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,306-square-foot lot. $1,985,000

1 Lantern Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 2,820 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 35,227-square-foot lot. $1,913,000

Advertisement:

2 Heritage Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 1,939 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,178-square-foot lot. $1,688,000

5 Jefferson Drive #5 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 2,054 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,450,000

186 Grove St. One-family contemporary, built in 1961, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,034-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

41 Percy Road. One-family ranch, built in 1938, 2,454 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,132-square-foot lot. $1,315,750

221 Follen Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 2,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,113-square-foot lot. $1,310,000

16 Bridle Path One-family conventional, built in 1790, 2,175 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,163-square-foot lot. $1,170,000

260 Bedford St. One-family conventional, built in 1911, 1,628 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,087-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

21 Richard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 2,164 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,598-square-foot lot. $1,120,000

68 Potter Pond #68 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 2,148 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

753 Waltham St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 36,098-square-foot lot. $800,000

353 Woburn St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,736 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,622-square-foot lot. $760,000

394 Lowell St. #15 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1958, 830 square feet, 1 rooms. $210,000

LITTLETON

23 Nashoba Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 3,050 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 134,600-square-foot lot. $1,135,000

33 Ipswich Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,714 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,250-square-foot lot. $920,000

35 Ipswich Drive. One-family ranch, built in 2006, 1,116 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,711-square-foot lot. $920,000

10 Meadow Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1991, 1,818 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,267-square-foot lot. $915,000

166 Hartwell Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,616 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,411-square-foot lot. $800,000

3 Florence St. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,265 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,140-square-foot lot. $800,000

Advertisement:

145 Hartwell Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,848 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,528-square-foot lot. $792,000

42 Manchester Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 1,523 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,446-square-foot lot. $675,000

35 Dahlia Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,420 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,002-square-foot lot. $600,000

LOWELL

10 Rockdale Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 3,519 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,093-square-foot lot. $775,000

170 Holyrood Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1980, 2,894 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,613-square-foot lot. $775,000

36 Alcott St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 2,456 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $740,000

81 Mount Vernon St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 4,380 square feet, 18 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,298-square-foot lot. $675,000

76 Halley Road. Two-family two family, built in 1965, 1,887 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,300-square-foot lot. $630,000

136 Stafford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,090 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,175-square-foot lot. $610,000

151 Parkview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,396 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $600,000

25 Cidalia Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,384 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,866-square-foot lot. $599,999

40 Boylston St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,089 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,531-square-foot lot. $559,999

17 Kearney Sq #405 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 1,501 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $535,000

1975 Middlesex St. #64 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,674 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000

277 10th St. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 2,304 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,870-square-foot lot. $525,000

82 Freda Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1980, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,125-square-foot lot. $525,000

618 Beacon St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,580 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,336-square-foot lot. $514,500

91 Westchester St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,940-square-foot lot. $510,000

Advertisement:

17 Nichols St. Two-family two family, built in 1940, 2,458 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,589-square-foot lot. $502,500

90 A St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,635 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $490,000

383 E Merrimack St. #22 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,271 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $480,000

159 Dracut St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,523 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,650-square-foot lot. $470,000

1400 Gorham St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $465,000

53 Eugene St. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,409 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,107-square-foot lot. $460,000

130 John St. #G44 Condo/Apt, built in 1871, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000

1958 Middlesex St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,600-square-foot lot. $440,000

130 John St. #547 Condo/Apt, built in 1871, 1,322 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,555

16 Jewett St. Two-family two family, built in 1905, 2,306 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,813-square-foot lot. $430,000

263 4th Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,562 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,270-square-foot lot. $430,000

20 Woodland Drive #383 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,168 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $422,000

138 B St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 3,276 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $410,000

44 Carolyn St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,169 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,730-square-foot lot. $400,000

58 Carlisle St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,703 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,934-square-foot lot. $400,000

240 Jackson St. #304 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,288 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $352,000

71 Carolyn St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,002-square-foot lot. $339,000

373 Aiken Ave. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $305,000

1221 Pawtucket Blvd #83 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 925 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $285,000

15 Carter Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,098 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,710-square-foot lot. $244,000

Advertisement:

15 Carter Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,098 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,710-square-foot lot. $232,000

LYNN

45 Greenwood Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,688 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,978-square-foot lot. $800,000

164 Holyoke St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,879 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,634-square-foot lot. $770,000

301-303 Eastern Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,980 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,486-square-foot lot. $735,000

13 Susan Drive #7 Condo. $709,000

45 Sachem St. One-family old style, built in 1875, 2,078 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,334-square-foot lot. $705,000

16 Susan Drive #21 Condo. $675,000

39 Groveland St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,600 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,587-square-foot lot. $655,000

15 Woodland S One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,963 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,290-square-foot lot. $615,000

11 Ann Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,325 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $610,000

362 Chatham St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,708 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,845-square-foot lot. $580,000

100 Lake View Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,388 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,375-square-foot lot. $570,000

13 Adams Court. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,621 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,309-square-foot lot. $560,000

142 Linwood St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,778 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,789-square-foot lot. $560,000

22 Windsor Ave. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,089 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,213-square-foot lot. $560,000

12 Milton Ridge Road #12 Condo duplex, built in 2015, 1,416 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,554-square-foot lot. $540,000

22 Atkinson St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,195 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,313-square-foot lot. $512,000

650 Boston St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,078 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,290-square-foot lot. $510,000

11 Goldthwait St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,194 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,062-square-foot lot. $505,000

Advertisement:

9 Sisson Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,429-square-foot lot. $500,000

220 Lynnfield St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,883 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,803-square-foot lot. $475,000

45 N Bend St. #45 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 67,595-square-foot lot. $475,000

47 Kirtland St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,084 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,986-square-foot lot. $455,000

16 Wildemere Place. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,308 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,708-square-foot lot. $440,000

102 Wyman St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 682 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,551-square-foot lot. $430,000

209 Lynn Shore Drive #1 Condo, built in 1910, 1,261 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,422-square-foot lot. $415,000

16 Margin St. #3 Condo, built in 2006, 1,249 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,000-square-foot lot. $404,900

84 Burrill Ave. #1 Condo, built in 1900, 1,042 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,916-square-foot lot. $378,000

57-59 Harwood St. #3 Condo. $360,000

14-18 Marion St. #6 Condo, built in 1900, 945 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,818-square-foot lot. $350,000

68 Sheridan St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 788 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,280-square-foot lot. $330,000

35 Tudor St. #2 Condo, built in 1930, 680 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 20,237-square-foot lot. $289,000

121 Johnson St. #1R Condo, built in 1900, 781 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,216-square-foot lot. $265,000

22 Atlantic St. #2 Condo, built in 1940, 575 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 12,486-square-foot lot. $245,000

LYNNFIELD

10 Huntingdon Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 5,333 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $1,270,000

MALDEN

14 Emile Circle. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 2,793 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 12,532-square-foot lot. $925,000

44 Granville Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 1,846 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $858,000

126 West St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,260 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,904-square-foot lot. $820,000

Advertisement:

20 Elliott St. #20 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,136 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $617,500

3 Loring Place. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,487 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,714-square-foot lot. $600,000

39 Upham St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,395 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $560,000

92 Winchester St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,040 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $525,000

45 Loomis St. #213 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,057 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $415,000

30 Rich St. #31 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 805 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000

98 Bowman St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 970 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,965-square-foot lot. $335,000

111 Devir St. #304 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA

3 Colburn Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2001, 6,120 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 138,830-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

15 Forster Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1980, 3,186 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 146,061-square-foot lot. $1,645,000

2 Machain Way One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,726 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 54,585-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

MANSFIELD

127 York Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 4,147 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $1,310,700

8 Basin St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1980, 1,808 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,010-square-foot lot. $775,000

101 Franklin St. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,624 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 217,800-square-foot lot. $735,000

12 Darby Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,548 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $695,000

59 Mill St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,016 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,093-square-foot lot. $623,500

575 Ware St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,980 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $591,000

15 Spring St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,572 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,362-square-foot lot. $550,000

158 Tremont St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,472 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $450,000

Advertisement:

36 Draper Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 665 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $437,000

29 School St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,773 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,250-square-foot lot. $375,000

MARBLEHEAD

3 Rockaway Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 4,224 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,066-square-foot lot. $1,810,000

3 Fox Run Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,116 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,008-square-foot lot. $1,800,100

8 Cowell St. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,726 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,827-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

20 Crowninshield Road. One-family old style, built in 1870, 5,220 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 75,119-square-foot lot. $775,000

60 Front St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1920, 972 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $775,000

220 Humphrey St. #204 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,691 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $743,000

20 Puritan Road. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,422 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,957-square-foot lot. $570,000

59 Overlook Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 2,132 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,935-square-foot lot. $570,000

27 Central St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $485,000

MARION

51 Holmes St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,547 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,219-square-foot lot. $1,385,000

72 Pleasant St. One-family antique, built in 1790, 3,205 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,572-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

17 Quelle Lane. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1936, 984 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,902-square-foot lot. $515,000

16 Pumping Station Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,014 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,803-square-foot lot. $270,000

MARLBOROUGH

302 Boston Post Rd E #A10 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 818 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $3,289,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #A11 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 823 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $3,289,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #A12A Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 819 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $3,289,000

Advertisement:

302 Boston Post Rd E #A14 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 815 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $3,289,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #A15 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 655 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $3,289,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #A1A Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1 rooms, 1 bath. $3,289,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #A1 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 798 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $3,289,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #A3 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 644 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $3,289,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #A4 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 789 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $3,289,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #A8 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 813 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $3,289,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #A9 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 655 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $3,289,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #B11 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 813 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $3,289,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #B14 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 814 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $3,289,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #B17 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 824 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $3,289,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #B7 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 816 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $3,289,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #C12 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 669 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $3,289,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #C16 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 816 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $3,289,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #C17 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 821 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $3,289,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #A5 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 333 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $3,211,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #B12A Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 814 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $3,211,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #B12 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 664 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $3,211,000

Advertisement:

302 Boston Post Rd E #B18 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 665 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $3,211,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #B8 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 814 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $3,211,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #B9 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 656 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $3,211,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #C10 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 816 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $3,211,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #C11 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 816 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $3,211,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #C14 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 819 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $3,211,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #C15 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 662 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $3,211,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #C18 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 676 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $3,211,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #C2 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 350 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath. $3,211,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #C4 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 672 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $3,211,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #C5 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 829 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $3,211,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #C6 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 952 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $3,211,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #C7 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 813 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $3,211,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #C8 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 812 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $3,211,000

302 Boston Post Rd E #C9 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 660 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $3,211,000

12 Hawkins Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 2,914 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $840,000

88 Taylor Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,287 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 103,673-square-foot lot. $840,000

43 Marien Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 1,776 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,697-square-foot lot. $750,000

Advertisement:

29 Donahue Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,821 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $740,500

321 Dicenzo Blvd #321 Condo/Apt, built in 1997, 1,760 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000

15 Grant Court. One-family conventional, built in 2015, 1,553 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,626-square-foot lot. $600,000

35 Witherbee St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,210 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,481-square-foot lot. $600,000

6 Pembroke St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1984, 1,144 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $600,000

26 Ice House Lndg #26 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,432 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $560,000

117 Kings Grant Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,332 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,341-square-foot lot. $545,000

31 Neil St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,694 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,624-square-foot lot. $530,000

102 Clearview Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,098 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,975-square-foot lot. $510,000

17 Clinton St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,798 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,863-square-foot lot. $510,000

44 Tecumseh Trl #44 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,339 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $510,000

479 Northboro Rd W #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,580 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000

8 Village Drive #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,804 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000

55 Crystal Brook Way #E Condo/Apt, built in 1991, 1,644 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

21 Sunshine Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,029 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $425,000

280 Elm St. #A3 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000

18 Lincoln Court. Two-family two family, built in 1830, 2,128 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,306-square-foot lot. $352,000

141 Dudley St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,663-square-foot lot. $300,000

55 Howland St. #3E Condo/Apt, built in 1991, 1,000 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $300,000

Advertisement:

55 Howland St. #2E Condo/Apt, built in 1991, 1,000 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $270,000

37 Hosmer St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 776 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $262,800

MARSHFIELD

23 Station St. One-family antique, built in 1835, 3,520 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

5 Littles Lane. One-family antique, built in 1800, 1,731 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,145-square-foot lot. $840,000

9 Kent Ave. One-family antique, built in 1890, 4,183 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $750,000

99 Flaggler Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 2,410 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,040-square-foot lot. $732,500

69 Foster Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1945, 1,230 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $715,000

183 Texas St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1999, 2,246 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $705,000

114 Meetinghouse Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,182 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,048-square-foot lot. $654,000

184 Standish St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 792 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $650,000

430 School St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,474 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,500-square-foot lot. $610,000

59 Steven Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 600 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $420,000

26 Autumn Lane #26 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 3,759 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $350,000

15 Telephone St. One-family cottage, built in 1950, 984 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 5,300-square-foot lot. $275,000

55 Virginia St. One-family cottage, built in 1939, 568 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $230,000

MATTAPAN

20 Mamelon Circle. Two-family two family, built in 1950, 1,952 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,470-square-foot lot. $745,000

30 Saint Gregory St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 2018, 1,083 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $680,000

MAYNARD

6 Sarah Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 4,092 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,636-square-foot lot. $910,000

Advertisement:

14 Tobin Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,876 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,674-square-foot lot. $825,000

16 Taft Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,720 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $775,000

31 Wood Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,836 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,721-square-foot lot. $755,000

18 George Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,128 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,195-square-foot lot. $689,100

17 Marble Farm Road #17 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,994 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $660,000

11 Rickey Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $575,000

17 Deer Path #1 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,586 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $490,000

27 Thompson St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,932 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,623-square-foot lot. $490,000

6 Riverbank Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,372 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,723-square-foot lot. $440,000

MEDFIELD

13 Hickory Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,774 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 49,584-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

9 Hawthorne Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,684-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

35-37 Dale St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,368 square feet, 20 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,133-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

5 Nauset St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,456 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 85,404-square-foot lot. $950,000

3 Camelot Lane. One-family split level, built in 1971, 1,867 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,165-square-foot lot. $850,034

14 Brastow Drive. One-family split level, built in 1984, 1,725 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,451-square-foot lot. $845,000

8 Robert Sproul Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,564 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,697-square-foot lot. $825,000

3 Rhododendron Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 2,106 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $789,900

26 Flint Locke Lane. One-family split level, built in 1964, 1,414 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,006-square-foot lot. $788,000

Advertisement:

3 Harmon Way #2 Condo. $775,000

23 Snyder Road. One-family split level, built in 1968, 1,856 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,204-square-foot lot. $745,000

47-B Pound St. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,048 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,499-square-foot lot. $650,000

49 Granite St. One-family contemporary, built in 1982, 1,918 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 99,983-square-foot lot. $650,000

10 Green St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,113 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $415,000

MEDFORD

38 Thatcher St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,255 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,763-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

36 Franklin St. Two-family duplex, built in 1885, 3,760 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,008-square-foot lot. $1,130,000

47 Pearl St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,231 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,726-square-foot lot. $1,130,000

397 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 2,766 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,564-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

12 Jeremiah Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,264 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,227-square-foot lot. $1,040,000

29 Clayton Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1897, 2,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,832-square-foot lot. $1,038,000

340 High St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,414 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,239-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

28 Winter St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,706 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,880-square-foot lot. $950,000

16 Sydney St. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 1,891 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,153-square-foot lot. $940,500

9 Doane Road. One-family split level, built in 1964, 1,522 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,380-square-foot lot. $922,000

24 Doonan St. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 1,710 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,308-square-foot lot. $875,000

595 Main St. Three-family family flat, built in 1916, 2,580 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,060-square-foot lot. $850,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #201 Condo high-rise, built in 2021, 1,438 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $849,900

320 Middlesex Ave. #306 Condo high-rise, built in 2021, 831 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $829,900

Advertisement:

300 Main St. Two-family two family, built in 1918, 2,198 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,150-square-foot lot. $807,000

23 Winter St. Two-family two family, built in 1926, 2,208 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,773-square-foot lot. $805,000

25 Baxter St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,472 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,640-square-foot lot. $800,000

38 Otis St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1886, 1,740 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $800,000

8 9th St. #701 Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 1,644 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $775,000

43 Brewster Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,300-square-foot lot. $753,000

119-121 1st St. #119 Condo. $725,000

40 Brookings St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,148 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,688-square-foot lot. $700,000

15 Oak Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $675,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #403 Condo high-rise, built in 2021, 929 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $672,400

3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy #1105 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,206 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $630,000

33 Hunewill Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,047-square-foot lot. $612,500

30 Revere Beach Pkwy #409 Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 1,224 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $585,000

8 9th St. #209 Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 1,234 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $565,000

73 Saunders St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 740 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,540-square-foot lot. $560,000

314 Riverside Ave. #303 Condo high-rise, built in 1984, 983 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $454,000

29 Harvard Ave. #37 Condo high-rise, built in 1974, 610 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $390,000

29 Harvard Ave. #29 Condo high-rise, built in 1974, 727 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $380,000

MEDWAY

10 Fairway Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,064 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 52,316-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

27 Fairway Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,541 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,522-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

Advertisement:

6 Grey Squirrel Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,464 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 77,537-square-foot lot. $851,000

58 Holliston St. One-family split level, built in 1961, 1,570 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,157-square-foot lot. $605,000

5 Wellington St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 978 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,344-square-foot lot. $425,000

280 Village St. #F2 Condo/Apt, built in 1918, 1,048 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $290,000

25 High St. One-family old style, built in 1790, 1,565 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,443-square-foot lot. $216,000

MELROSE

3 S Cedar Park One-family old style, built in 1834, 2,578 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,610-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

16 Stillman Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 3,043 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,553-square-foot lot. $1,005,300

20 Gooch St. One-family victorian, built in 1900, 2,192 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,879-square-foot lot. $945,000

161 Perkins St. One-family old style, built in 1923, 1,624 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $800,000

52 W Emerson St. #3 Condo. $779,000

20 Hunnewell St. One-family split entry, built in 1979, 2,044 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $770,000

515 Lynn Fells Pkwy One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,905-square-foot lot. $735,000

66 Florence Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1929, 1,620 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,612-square-foot lot. $686,000

62 Lebanon St. One-family gambrel, built in 1910, 1,123 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,497-square-foot lot. $575,000

63 Florence St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,452 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,846-square-foot lot. $525,000

MERRIMAC

6 Hansom Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,260 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,318-square-foot lot. $1,027,000

19 Grove St. #1 Condo. $492,500

METHUEN

14 Pine Tree Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,148 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 23,287-square-foot lot. $975,000

4 Highwoods Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 4,184 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 81,893-square-foot lot. $875,000

Advertisement:

247 Hampstead St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 209,088-square-foot lot. $810,000

117 Druid Hill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,339 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,162-square-foot lot. $725,000

4 Guilford Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,728 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,071-square-foot lot. $655,000

69 Sherwood Drive #69 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,832 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000

11 Vista Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,218-square-foot lot. $600,000

41 Ruskin Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,311-square-foot lot. $580,000

46 Ridge Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 2,477 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,474-square-foot lot. $565,000

5 Heather Drive #5 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,919 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000

55 Harvard Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,244 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,152-square-foot lot. $525,000

57 Salem St. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 1,652 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,791-square-foot lot. $525,000

37 Stevens St. #37 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,507 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $500,000

93 Hazel St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,799-square-foot lot. $430,000

45 Washington St. #24 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,316 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000

24 Washington St. #24 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,288 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000

20 Washington St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,169 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $362,121

1 Riverview Blvd #9-101 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $360,000

20 Washington St. #78 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 750 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $320,000

2 Hastings Circle #2 Condo Town House, built in 2009, 1,128 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $273,300

177 Pleasant Valley St. #B Condo Town House, built in 1970, 958 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $230,000

30 Dracut St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 816 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 90,605-square-foot lot. $200,000

Advertisement:

MIDDLEBOROUGH

273 Wareham St. Two-family two family, built in 1896, 4,744 square feet, 16 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 66,646-square-foot lot. $750,000

30 Tispaquin St. One-family ranch, built in 2019, 1,802 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 315,965-square-foot lot. $750,000

79 Fuller St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,020-square-foot lot. $675,000

5 Metacomet Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 2,519 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 80,000-square-foot lot. $650,000

37 Colby Drive. One-family gambrel, built in 1995, 2,565 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,000-square-foot lot. $610,000

4 Pilgrim Xing One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 80,026-square-foot lot. $585,000

159 Bedford St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,575 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,166-square-foot lot. $447,500

7 Sycamore Drive #7 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,556 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

277 Thompson St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 2,070 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $246,500

MIDDLETON

6 Clinch Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 5,192 square feet, 4 baths, on 41,744-square-foot lot. $2,350,000

11 Rowell Lane #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 2,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,150,000

108 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,853 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,171-square-foot lot. $1,093,750

14 Arrow St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,229 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $864,000

MILFORD

3 Huff Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 4,240 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,590-square-foot lot. $835,000

4 Bodio Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,222 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,089-square-foot lot. $700,000

23 Princess Pine Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1973, 2,363 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,486-square-foot lot. $620,000

57 Walden Way #57 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,631 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $620,000

17 W Walnut St. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,035 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,301-square-foot lot. $592,000

Advertisement:

62 Kodiak Lane #31 Condo. $584,900

12 Princeton Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $551,000

16 Water St. Two-family two family, built in 1850, 2,016 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,402-square-foot lot. $520,000

4 E Wood St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1993, 1,080 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000

9 Yale Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 1,086 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $395,000

5 Correia Circle #A Condo/Apt, built in 1997, 1,085 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000

10 S Cedar St. One-family old style, built in 1860, 910 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,494-square-foot lot. $320,000

456 E Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,106 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,505-square-foot lot. $260,000

MILLIS

5 Rolling Meadow Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,644 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,878-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

19 Richardson Drive #19 Condo. $1,033,468

134 Glen Ellen Blvd #134 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 1,864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $850,000

4 Walnut St. One-family contemporary, built in 1978, 1,784 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,265-square-foot lot. $617,500

375 Union St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,822 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $575,000

MILTON

60 Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,618 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,217-square-foot lot. $1,773,000

1300 Canton Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1990, 3,763 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 54,058-square-foot lot. $1,524,118

9 Allen Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,900 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,523-square-foot lot. $1,291,000

1 Craig Hill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,525 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,860-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

2 Eliot St. BANK, built in 1929, 3,653 square feet, 2 baths, on 9,500-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

5 Centre Lane. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,791 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,974-square-foot lot. $958,000

89 Blue Hills Pkwy One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,827 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,550-square-foot lot. $950,000

Advertisement:

17 Bunton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,268 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,979-square-foot lot. $915,000

15 Norman St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,052 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,313-square-foot lot. $761,000

22 Berlin Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1927, 1,224 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $562,000

NAHANT

7 Cary Way One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 3,149 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,985-square-foot lot. $1,280,000

9 Little Nahant Road. One-family old style, built in 1870, 7,972 square feet, 18 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,845-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

NATICK

15 Deer Path One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 4,510 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 220,414-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

4 Lynn St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,322 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,124-square-foot lot. $1,720,000

7 Hemlock Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,798 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,750-square-foot lot. $1,675,000

2 Libby Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,268 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 51,052-square-foot lot. $1,585,000

13 Allison Way #13 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 2,401 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,150,000

13 Oak Hill Road. One-family garrison, built in 1986, 2,181 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

36 Beacon St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,712 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,105-square-foot lot. $1,096,875

14 Rutledge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 2,704 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,237-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

5 Michael Terrace. One-family split level, built in 1973, 1,804 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

10 Nouvelle Way #T623 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,495 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $999,000

11 Marshall Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,498 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,720-square-foot lot. $877,000

3 Lake St. One-family contemporary, built in 1991, 3,264 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,584-square-foot lot. $875,000

7 Floral Ave. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 2,024 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $875,000

Advertisement:

8 Walcott St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,362 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $790,000

28 Walnut St. Two-family old style, built in 1880, 1,911 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,765-square-foot lot. $725,000

2 Shady Oak Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,590 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,213-square-foot lot. $700,000

25 Sawin St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 1,856 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,833-square-foot lot. $678,900

32 Fairway Circle #32 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,796 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $660,000

105 Hartford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,590 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $650,000

19 School St. #19 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,254 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000

NEEDHAM

700 Chestnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 6,278 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $3,375,000

72 Stonecrest Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 5,911 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $2,850,000

22 Curtis Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 3,971 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

43 Kingsbury St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 4,314 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

102 Woodledge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 4,917 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $2,277,000

159 Thornton Road. One-family garrison, built in 1948, 1,395 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

88 Lindbergh Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,048 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

88 Standish Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,128 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $1,725,000

110 South St. One-family garrison, built in 1981, 2,746 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

99 Whitman Road. One-family garrison, built in 1962, 3,424 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

11 Concannon Circle. One-family garrison, built in 1989, 2,926 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $1,495,000

Advertisement:

2 Mellen St. #2 Condo duplex, built in 2010, 2,250 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,450,000

3 Wellesley Ave. #B Condo. $1,420,000

86 Grosvenor Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 2,115 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,395,000

320 Hunnewell St. #320 Condo duplex, built in 2019, 1,068 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,270,000

1097 Greendale Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1927, 2,004 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $1,251,000

215 Greendale Ave. One-family split level, built in 1988, 1,414 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

114 Beaufort Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1929, 1,531 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $1,149,000

89 Rolling Lane. One-family split level, built in 1954, 1,296 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,939-square-foot lot. $1,123,000

22 High St. Three-family decker, built in 1897, 3,064 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,909-square-foot lot. $980,000

28 Powers St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,437 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,356-square-foot lot. $980,000

34 Highland Court #34 Condo, built in 1983, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $925,000

210 Hillside Ave. #24 Condo, built in 1968, 452 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $303,000

NEWBURY

54 Cottage Road. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1900, 1,169 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,501-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

8 49th St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,803 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,602-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

28 Central St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,455-square-foot lot. $460,000

NEWBURYPORT

11 Duffy Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2018, 2,724 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,452-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

14-16 Charles St. #A2 Condo. $1,250,000

321 Merrimac St. One-family federalist, built in 1800, 2,102 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,735-square-foot lot. $1,155,000

40 Washington St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,940 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,706-square-foot lot. $1,020,000

49 Phillips Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,983 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,500-square-foot lot. $955,000

Advertisement:

20 Warren St. One-family antique, built in 1820, 1,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,010-square-foot lot. $890,000

1-3 Congress St. Two-family family flat, built in 1850, 2,152 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,520-square-foot lot. $850,000

109 Ferry Road. One-family conventional, built in 1864, 1,405 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,019-square-foot lot. $765,000

6 Pine St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 806 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,520-square-foot lot. $749,900

11 Greenleaf St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,564 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,900-square-foot lot. $634,000

7 Summer St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,591 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $625,000

6 Orange St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1779, 913 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $529,000

1 Center St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,086 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,322-square-foot lot. $470,000

NEWTON

31 Montvale Road. One-family victorian, built in 1900, 4,139 square feet, 13 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 42,314-square-foot lot. $4,500,000

192 Fuller St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 4,406 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 15,022-square-foot lot. $4,350,000

34 Exeter St. One-family victorian, built in 1880, 5,780 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 55,970-square-foot lot. $4,250,000

58 Everett St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,952 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,300-square-foot lot. $3,900,000

21 Kewadin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 3,065 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $2,600,000

77 Clements Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 3,141 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,937-square-foot lot. $2,450,000

94 Evelyn Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 3,624 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,000-square-foot lot. $2,365,000

9 Avondale Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1986, 2,533 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,450-square-foot lot. $2,150,000

23 Nahanton St. One-family old style, built in 1871, 1,496 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,776-square-foot lot. $2,135,000

96 Webster St. #96 Condo. $1,980,000

173-175 Cypress St. Three-family duplex, built in 1900, 4,026 square feet, 16 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 13,566-square-foot lot. $1,918,000

Advertisement:

16 Madison Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,296 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,504-square-foot lot. $1,915,000

128 Olde Field Road. One-family split level, built in 1960, 2,998 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 12,322-square-foot lot. $1,905,000

14 Oakvale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 2,512 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,286-square-foot lot. $1,825,000

150 Otis St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,218 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,892-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

57 Elmhurst Road. One-family victorian, built in 1900, 2,765 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,595-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

15 Emerald St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,208 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $1,790,000

96 Erie Ave. One-family old style, built in 1920, 2,653 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,179-square-foot lot. $1,729,000

24 Woodbine Terrace #24 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 2,391 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 11,910-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

21 Lovett Road. One-family split level, built in 1965, 1,730 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,004-square-foot lot. $1,620,000

77 Florence St. #606N Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 2,750 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 332,926-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

650 Commonwealth Ave. #650 Condo victorian, built in 1880, 3,476 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,034-square-foot lot. $1,532,520

39 Indiana Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,840 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,785-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

54 Redwood Road. One-family split level, built in 1952, 2,220 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,014-square-foot lot. $1,430,000

23-25 Milo St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,508 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,280-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

100 Andrew St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,330 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,299-square-foot lot. $1,132,000

643 Watertown St. #2 Condo. $1,000,000

643 Watertown St. #1 Condo. $985,000

83 Morrill St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,514 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,420-square-foot lot. $985,000

7 Dana Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1929, 1,228 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $915,000

Advertisement:

34 Adella Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,662 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,452-square-foot lot. $880,000

393 Parker St. #393 Condo duplex, built in 1880, 1,147 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $816,000

29 Hunter St. One-family victorian, built in 1893, 1,968 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,179-square-foot lot. $810,000

23 Sylvester Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,068 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,360-square-foot lot. $800,000

41 Hazelhurst Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1958, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,447-square-foot lot. $800,000

86 Boylston St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1945, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 62,580-square-foot lot. $528,000

391 Walnut St. #3 Condo, built in 1940, 970 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,592-square-foot lot. $284,800

NORFOLK

41 Berkshire St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 4,574 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 55,871-square-foot lot. $1,560,000

11 Bristol Pond Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 4,078 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 52,265-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

10 Dupee St. #31 Condo. $812,600

87 Fruit St. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 1,884 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,256-square-foot lot. $729,000

9 Village Grn One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 1,693 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $655,000

45 Park St. One-family contemporary, built in 1976, 1,582 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,419-square-foot lot. $652,000

93 Meetinghouse Road #93 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 2,028 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $610,000

22 Valley St. #18-24 Condo. $420,000

27 Boydes Xing #27 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,596 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $272,000

NORTH ANDOVER

39 Granville Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 69,260-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

110 Woodcrest Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 3,386 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 53,143-square-foot lot. $910,000

675 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,472 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 92,347-square-foot lot. $865,000

16 Tavern Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 1,826 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,830-square-foot lot. $787,500

Advertisement:

30 Anne Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 3,814 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 106,722-square-foot lot. $755,000

755 Johnson St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,580 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $710,000

153 Mill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 2,496 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $642,500

56 Beverly St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,567 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,387-square-foot lot. $630,000

30 Anne Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 3,814 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 106,722-square-foot lot. $600,000

19 Commonwealth Ave. One-family, built in 1904, 1,446 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,098-square-foot lot. $570,000

428 Johnson St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,870-square-foot lot. $525,000

216 Waverley Road. One-family, built in 1926, 1,558 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,542-square-foot lot. $430,000

14 Walker Road #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 787 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000

90 Edgelawn Ave. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

1 Jon C Barry Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,060 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,987-square-foot lot. $976,000

92 Depot St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,072 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,153-square-foot lot. $792,000

64 Holmes Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,434 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 75,359-square-foot lot. $775,000

618 Mount Hope St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1861, 2,041 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,291-square-foot lot. $670,000

4 5th St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2001, 2,182 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $663,000

81 Countryside Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,176 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,304-square-foot lot. $650,000

15 Old Wood Road. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 2,374 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,250-square-foot lot. $550,000

60 Burt Drive. One-family raised cape, built in 1997, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,980-square-foot lot. $550,000

Advertisement:

328 Mendon Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,452 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $530,000

271 Cumberland Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $500,000

176 Kelley Blvd One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,395 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,000-square-foot lot. $480,000

28 Grant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 2,904 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,305-square-foot lot. $480,000

5 Fales Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 675 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,995-square-foot lot. $350,000

138 Broad St. #F2 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,120 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $335,000

335 E Washington St. #37 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,116 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000

16 Johnson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,209 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,391-square-foot lot. $283,897

NORTH READING

1 Oscars Way One-family conventional, built in 1853, 3,197 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $1,860,000

5 Lillian Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,405 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $1,290,000

37 Park St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,768-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

10 Pine Glen Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,787 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 95,004-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

22 Hollywood Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,362 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,252-square-foot lot. $826,000

10 Hemlock Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,616 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $760,000

3 Susan Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,112 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $675,000

5 Sand Iron Way #5 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 2,162 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $675,000

17 Winter St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,966 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,548-square-foot lot. $650,000

182 Central St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1948, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $600,000

Advertisement:

85 Marblehead St. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,235 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $545,000

25 Lakeside Blvd One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,313 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $525,000

12 Lowell Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1913, 902 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $495,000

181 Elm St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,597 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,591-square-foot lot. $439,000

NORTHBOROUGH

147 Washburn St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2005, 3,524 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 99,243-square-foot lot. $925,000

14 Jethro Peters Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1989, 1,518 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $713,500

9 Country Candle Lane #9 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 2,126 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 408,593-square-foot lot. $696,000

163 Rice Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,732 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,633-square-foot lot. $682,000

35 Juniper Brook Road. One-family split entry, built in 1971, 1,234 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,264-square-foot lot. $650,000

30 Autumn Lane #30 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 1,576 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 577,606-square-foot lot. $577,000

10 Brody Way #10 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,366 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,530-square-foot lot. $575,000

62 Hamilton Road. One-family split entry, built in 1976, 1,050 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,957-square-foot lot. $550,000

23 Greenwood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,272 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,085-square-foot lot. $485,000

39 Pleasant St. #B14 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 887 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $290,000

38-40 River St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 1,797 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,284-square-foot lot. $275,000

83 Crawford St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 942 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 98,572-square-foot lot. $256,500

NORTON

7 Fletcher Way One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,656 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,863-square-foot lot. $860,000

Advertisement:

19 Brahman Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1998, 1,812 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,789-square-foot lot. $727,000

192 Taunton Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1812, 3,088 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 753,588-square-foot lot. $700,000

20 Alder Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,441 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,252-square-foot lot. $605,000

36 Williams Road #36 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,892 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $582,005

20 Edgewater Drive #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,930 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths. $550,000

30 Evergreen Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,884 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $536,000

14 Goldenwood Drive #14 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,335 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000

1 Thornton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 1,184 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,550-square-foot lot. $480,000

23 Hawthorne Road. One-family ranch, built in 1999, 1,008 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,267-square-foot lot. $390,000

4 Spruce Tree Lane #40 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,188 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,250

14 Lagoon Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,589 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,280-square-foot lot. $215,000

NORWELL

93 Longwater Circle #93 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 19,876 square feet. $4,400,000

10 Kings Lndg One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 4,761 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 117,612-square-foot lot. $1,980,000

200 Bowker St. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,752 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $1,251,000

77 Trout Brook Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,132 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $828,000

NORWOOD

14-16 Harding Road. Three-family family flat, built in 1928, 3,408 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,496-square-foot lot. $950,000

31 Orleans Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,223 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,088-square-foot lot. $855,000

19 3rd St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 2,312 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $738,000

64 Howard St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,460 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,079-square-foot lot. $655,000

Advertisement:

643 Walpole St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,404 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $590,000

909 Washington St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,460 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $580,000

11 Malvern Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 2,374 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $568,500

231 E Cross St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,172 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,310-square-foot lot. $565,000

23 Lawndale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,125-square-foot lot. $555,000

9 Valley Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,896-square-foot lot. $525,000

46 Mylod St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,526 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,759-square-foot lot. $500,000

35 Austin St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $435,000

462 Nahatan St. #C5 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 808 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000

PEABODY

33 Diane Road. One-family garrison, built in 1986, 2,896 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,433-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

5 Crane Ave. One-family split level, built in 1964, 3,990 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 16,200-square-foot lot. $1,040,000

6 Emerson Ave. Two-family old style, built in 1925, 2,688 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $830,000

2 Katina Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,262 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,255-square-foot lot. $811,000

68 Prospect St. #12 Condo. $809,000

68 Prospect St. #7 Condo. $809,000

17 Butternut Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,542 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,006-square-foot lot. $795,000

18 Roycroft Road. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,921 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,702-square-foot lot. $780,000

68 Prospect St. #11 Condo. $769,000

31 Quail Road. One-family ranch, built in 1976, 1,234 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,156-square-foot lot. $750,000

8 Sandra Road. One-family garrison, built in 1967, 2,108 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $740,000

6 Glen Road. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 2,088 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $717,500

Advertisement:

6 Blackstone St. One-family split entry, built in 1962, 1,662 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,120-square-foot lot. $675,000

20 Antrim Road. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 1,944 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,098-square-foot lot. $670,000

4 Beeman Road. One-family split entry, built in 1962, 1,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $660,000

12 Alden Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,761-square-foot lot. $650,000

13 Ellsworth Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 960 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $635,000

2 Earley Road. One-family ranch, built in 2006, 1,282 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,239-square-foot lot. $630,000

9 Griffin Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,349-square-foot lot. $601,000

4906 Heatherwood Lane #4906 Condo townhse-end, built in 1987, 2,146 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $590,000

3 Evans Road. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,201-square-foot lot. $585,500

5 Jefferson Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,673-square-foot lot. $585,000

2 Kirkland Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,309 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $575,000

77-A Bartholomew St. One-family old style, built in 1935, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,650-square-foot lot. $550,000

150 Bartholomew St. One-family split entry, built in 1981, 1,904 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,448-square-foot lot. $540,000

3 Summit Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,309-square-foot lot. $540,000

102 Bartholomew St. One-family garrison, built in 1952, 1,560 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,544-square-foot lot. $480,000

31 Pierpont St. #4 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,480 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $467,900

2 Valley Circle. One-family contemporary, built in 1988, 3,625 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,727-square-foot lot. $450,000

30 Lynn St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,044-square-foot lot. $442,000

Advertisement:

17 Bourbon St. #73 Condo, built in 1989, 980 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $430,000

8 Walnut St. #406 Condo, built in 2005, 892 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $365,000

68 Prospect St. #5 Condo. $267,800

14-A Columbia Blvd One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 1,365 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,302-square-foot lot. $250,000

PEMBROKE

19 Debra Road. One-family split level, built in 1974, 3,059 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,108-square-foot lot. $800,000

55 West St. One-family garrison, built in 1963, 1,900 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,284-square-foot lot. $645,000

63 Fairwood Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,750-square-foot lot. $625,543

33 Barker Square Drive #33 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,670 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $575,000

30 Old Washington St. #1 Condo. $560,064

30 Old Washington St. #2 Condo. $559,900

877 Center St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,720-square-foot lot. $515,000

49 Woodbine Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1946, 627 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,380-square-foot lot. $383,900

PEPPERELL

96-98 Park St. One-family antique, built in 1822, 2,631 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 263,974-square-foot lot. $900,000

29 Boynton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 134,017-square-foot lot. $595,000

68 Heald St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,250 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,856-square-foot lot. $270,000

PLYMOUTH

20 Hickorywood One-family contemporary, built in 2009, 3,017 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,495-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

37 Tinkers Blf #37 Condo. $1,044,198

28 Winding Way One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 3,828 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,326-square-foot lot. $982,500

54 Skipping Stone One-family contemporary, built in 2016, 2,857 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,150-square-foot lot. $950,000

41 Nautical Way One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,108 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,001-square-foot lot. $945,000

5 White Spruce Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,387 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,311-square-foot lot. $835,000

Advertisement:

39 Tinkers Blf #39 Condo. $821,118

3 Bearberry Path One-family ranch, built in 2021, 2,454 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,845-square-foot lot. $765,000

201 Sandy Beach Road. One-family log, built in 2010, 1,638 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,260-square-foot lot. $750,000

1121 Long Pond Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2000, 3,540 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 66,609-square-foot lot. $714,000

15 Beatrice Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,806 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,227-square-foot lot. $708,000

4 Spicebush One-family Town House, built in 2020, 2,320 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,488-square-foot lot. $670,000

77 White Clover Trl One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 1,998 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,915-square-foot lot. $655,000

2 Freeman Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,729 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,682-square-foot lot. $615,000

9 Knight Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1984, 2,029 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $615,000

94 Old Field Road #94 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,840 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000

13 High Pine Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1971, 1,724 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $565,000

48 Old Field Road #48 Condo Town House, built in 2009, 1,775 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000

58 Elliot Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1990, 1,906 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,455-square-foot lot. $550,000

14 Blackberry Lane. One-family Town House, built in 2021, 1,748 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,096-square-foot lot. $547,000

9 George St. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $531,500

55 Drum Drive #55 Condo. $525,000

50 Off Billington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,314 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,970-square-foot lot. $510,000

37 White Horse Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,257 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $500,000

52 W Pond Road. One-family ranch, built in 1976, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $500,000

Advertisement:

159 Rocky Pond Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1972, 2,390 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,614-square-foot lot. $485,000

786 State Road #F Condo Town House, built in 2006, 2,211 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $482,500

278 Court St. #102 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,178 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

177 Westerly Road #2 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,164 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000

1092 Long Pond Road #2 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,426 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000

31 Megansett Drive #31 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,282 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $401,000

207 Samoset St. #A8 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 968 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $275,000

159 South St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 741 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $240,000

QUINCY

74 Bay State Road. Three-family family flat, built in 1945, 3,725 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,422-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

25 Lowe St. Two-family two family, built in 1914, 3,029 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,870-square-foot lot. $900,000

47 Pelican Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,612 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,998-square-foot lot. $750,000

2 Cliveden St. #303E Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 1,398 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $713,000

28 Lurton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1907, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $708,000

14 Barry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,482 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $680,000

144 Quincy Shore Drive #125 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,460 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000

100 Marina Drive #310 Condo mid-rise, built in 1988, 1,178 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $522,000

10 Seaport Drive #2408 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 844 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $500,000

46 Wesson Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1948, 1,125 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,578-square-foot lot. $455,000

500 Washington St. #807 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 957 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

100 Cove Way #408 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,068 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000

Advertisement:

15 Miriam St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 1,729 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,351-square-foot lot. $400,000

37 Bunker Hill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,196 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,341-square-foot lot. $400,000

165 Quincy Shore Drive #38 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 896 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $393,500

200 Falls Blvd #D107 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 700 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $370,000

222 Hollis Ave. One-family split level, built in 1950, 1,064 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,742-square-foot lot. $360,000

6 Oval Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1949, 649 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $355,000

42 Palmer St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1923, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,346-square-foot lot. $320,000

133 Commander Shea Blvd #609 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 505 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $285,000

RANDOLPH

35 Decota Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,932 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,100-square-foot lot. $680,000

37 Chestnut St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,886 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $475,000

77 N Glenway Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,178-square-foot lot. $455,000

109 Pacella Park Drive #109 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,134 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

14 Grove Sq #14 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,716 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 baths. $450,000

126 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1938, 1,242 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,800-square-foot lot. $430,000

63 Emily Jeffers Road #63 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,152 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000

227 Oak St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,192 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,493-square-foot lot. $275,500

RAYNHAM

980 N Main St. One-family raised ranch, built in 2012, 2,748 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 219,773-square-foot lot. $660,000

96 Essex St. #26 Condo. $575,000

87 Nicholas Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,634 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,802-square-foot lot. $415,000

Advertisement:

1 Youngs Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1976, 884 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 32,348-square-foot lot. $385,000

75 Warren St W #20 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,280 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000

75 Warren St W #11 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000

110 Nottingham Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1977, 3,158 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 baths, on 283,589-square-foot lot. $297,000

READING

31 Enos Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,588 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,093-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

211 Pearl St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,442 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,790-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

55 Winslow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,589 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,273-square-foot lot. $980,000

155 High St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,823 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,150-square-foot lot. $815,000

295 Franklin St. One-family split level, built in 1968, 2,050 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,110-square-foot lot. $815,000

34 Longfellow Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 2,140 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,838-square-foot lot. $749,900

25 South St. One-family split level, built in 1965, 1,637 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,784-square-foot lot. $740,000

25 Belmont St. One-family Colonial, built in 1845, 2,004 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,760-square-foot lot. $710,000

10 Abigail Way #3004 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,615 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $685,000

267 Summer Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1929, 1,312 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $605,000

7 Augustus Court #3011 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,325 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $522,500

605 Summer Ave. #1-21 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,095 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

REVERE

268 Suffolk Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1965, 2,580 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $910,000

202 Beach St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 5,627 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,969-square-foot lot. $800,000

25 Page St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,724 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,731-square-foot lot. $800,000

Advertisement:

25 Beachland Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 1,770 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,760-square-foot lot. $785,000

19 Loring Road. Two-family two family, built in 1935, 2,040 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $760,000

60 Mill St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,230 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,489-square-foot lot. $750,000

57 Stevens St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,931 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $675,000

184 Park Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,964 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $600,000

15 Wilson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,620-square-foot lot. $585,000

63 Bosson St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $510,000

91 Standish Road #91 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,634 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $495,000

131 Malden St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,329 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath. $466,000

1 Carey Circle #113 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,211 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

ROCKLAND

303 Pond St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,500-square-foot lot. $565,000

ROCKPORT

64 Pigeon Hill St. One-family old style, built in 1891, 1,324 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,886-square-foot lot. $912,500

4 Gardenstone Way One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 1,688 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,788-square-foot lot. $835,000

2 Mount Pleasant Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,572-square-foot lot. $640,000

58 Curtis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,966-square-foot lot. $522,500

7 High Street Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 1,452 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,231-square-foot lot. $482,653

182 Granite St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 918 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $374,000

ROSLINDALE

16 Cotton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,700 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $1,380,000

Advertisement:

59 Hemman St. #2 Condo. $1,150,000

109 Aldrich St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,514 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,181-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

15 Aldrich St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,850 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

101 Newburg St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,068 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,250-square-foot lot. $975,000

36 Lorraine St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,287 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $840,000

52 Fawndale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,324-square-foot lot. $710,000

419 Poplar St. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,102 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,483-square-foot lot. $690,000

115 Glendower Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1935, 2,209 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,295-square-foot lot. $680,000

4 Sheldon St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 924 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 924-square-foot lot. $534,000

43 Stellman Road #3 Condo decker, built in 1920, 870 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 870-square-foot lot. $480,000

ROWLEY

30 Christa Drive. Two-family duplex, built in 1992, 4,121 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 54,285-square-foot lot. $1,205,000

113 Newbury Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,625-square-foot lot. $705,000

ROXBURY

13 Wigglesworth St. One-family row-middle, built in 1900, 1,869 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,336-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

42 Shirley St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1890, 1,524 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

44 Shirley St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1890, 1,524 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

61 Forest St. Three-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,963 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,700-square-foot lot. $980,000

1 Dorr St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 1,802 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $885,000

59 Whiting St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,165 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,878-square-foot lot. $850,000

691 Massachusetts Ave. #205 Condo mid-rise, built in 2010, 745 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 745-square-foot lot. $775,000

Advertisement:

120 Highland St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,700-square-foot lot. $736,000

257 Northampton St. #PH610 Condo mid-rise, built in 2011, 819 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 819-square-foot lot. $685,000

993 Tremont St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 2000, 1,109 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,109-square-foot lot. $612,339

89 Blue Hill Ave. #2 Condo semi detachd, built in 2015, 1,045 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $440,000

SALEM

27 Hancock St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,993 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,001-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

22 Columbus Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,999 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,558-square-foot lot. $950,000

14 Fairfield St. One-family old style, built in 1842, 2,391 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,125-square-foot lot. $875,000

16 Savoy Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,843 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,362-square-foot lot. $835,000

49 Belleview Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 1,508 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $671,000

112 Margin St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1870, 1,510 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,327-square-foot lot. $600,000

70 Weatherly Drive #308 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,901 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000

14 Moulton Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,268 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,702-square-foot lot. $560,000

6 Rice St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,879-square-foot lot. $549,900

15 Aurora Lane #15 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,955 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000

1 Langdon St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,662-square-foot lot. $490,000

134 Marlborough Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,415-square-foot lot. $458,000

160 Lafayette St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,330 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,040-square-foot lot. $455,000

SALISBURY

595 N End Blvd #21 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,153 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $599,900

Advertisement:

12 Atlantic Ave. Three-family raised ranch, built in 1900, 2,626 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,751-square-foot lot. $560,000

SAUGUS

98 Lynn Fells Pkwy One-family split entry, built in 1984, 2,615 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,129-square-foot lot. $935,000

28 Summer St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 2,003 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,402-square-foot lot. $800,000

121 Main St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 1,995 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,751-square-foot lot. $715,000

11 Waban St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,395 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $641,000

202 Sherwood Forest Lane #202 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,820 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $600,000

21 Stevens Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,190 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths, on 5,732-square-foot lot. $551,000

5 Douglas Road. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1920, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $520,000

177 Winter St. #4 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,040 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000

11 Spring Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,480 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $465,000

333 Central St. #2B Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 700 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $336,000

SCITUATE

40 Wigwam Lane. One-family antique, built in 1812, 4,254 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 136,778-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

2 Bassin Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 1,546 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,408-square-foot lot. $1,655,000

35 Beaver Dam Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,940 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,476-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

140 Gannett Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,480 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,920-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

219 Old Oaken Bucket Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,601 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $1,020,000

21 Ann Vinal Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,408 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,757-square-foot lot. $975,000

49 Acorn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,104 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,570-square-foot lot. $860,000

Advertisement:

18 Buttonwood Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,486 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,238-square-foot lot. $810,000

208 Mann Lot Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 2,900 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,360-square-foot lot. $759,900

7 Whittier Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,747 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,097-square-foot lot. $720,000

187 Beaver Dam Road. One-family conventional, built in 1927, 1,641 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,630-square-foot lot. $710,000

352 Tilden Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,666 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,800-square-foot lot. $700,000

80 Captain Peirce Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,646 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,503-square-foot lot. $640,000

10 Longley Road #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,274 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $582,000

124 Front St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1991, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $505,000

SHARON

1 Manor Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 4,124 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,150-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

223 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 3,146 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,100-square-foot lot. $1,395,000

11 Boyden Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,544 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,128-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

81 Oak Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 3,063 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,532-square-foot lot. $1,005,000

14 Livingston Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 1,684 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $834,000

14 Essex Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,124 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,011-square-foot lot. $789,000

34 Henry St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1938, 1,136 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,100-square-foot lot. $575,000

15 Leonard Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,173 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $533,000

15 Gannett Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,613 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 62,726-square-foot lot. $525,000

15 High Plain St. One-family conventional, built in 1935, 1,599 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 54,886-square-foot lot. $465,000

Advertisement:

SHERBORN

62 Green Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 3,001 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 138,085-square-foot lot. $1,349,000

159 Nason Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1982, 2,522 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 130,680-square-foot lot. $950,000

17 Abbey Road #17 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,900 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $915,000

SHREWSBURY

32 Appaloosa Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 3,311 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,555-square-foot lot. $1,480,000

4 Sheehan Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,420 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 30,279-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

29 Morningside Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,584 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,184-square-foot lot. $1,045,000

2 Amberly Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 2,731 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,360-square-foot lot. $860,000

89 Grace Ave. One-family conventional, built in 2012, 2,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,128-square-foot lot. $770,000

390 Walnut St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 3,063 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,550-square-foot lot. $750,000

17 Gates Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,432 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,796-square-foot lot. $673,000

22 Orchard Meadow Drive #22 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 2,007 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $600,000

32 Pinedale Road. Three-family family flat, built in 1918, 1,828 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $572,000

21 Cypress Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 1,190 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,639-square-foot lot. $555,000

13 George St. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,694-square-foot lot. $517,000

14 Fairlawn Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,923-square-foot lot. $420,000

20 Westmont Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,165-square-foot lot. $412,000

2 Shrewsbury Green Drive #G Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $320,000

15 Caroline Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,241 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,676-square-foot lot. $300,000

Advertisement:

SOMERVILLE

22 Harvard St. One-family, built in 2022, 2,176 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 3,015-square-foot lot. $2,800,000

56-58 Alpine St. #56 Condo. $1,770,000

32 Marshall St. #1 Condo conventional, built in 1890, 3,153 square feet, 13 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,193-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

181 Willow Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,325 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,379-square-foot lot. $1,630,000

55 Springfield St. #55B Condo. $1,630,000

55 Springfield St. #55A Condo. $1,513,499

21 Bowdoin St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,690 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,145-square-foot lot. $1,498,500

45 Sunset Road. Two-family decker, built in 1920, 2,835 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,432-square-foot lot. $1,470,000

29 Weston Ave. #29 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,975 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,460,000

27 Harold St. Three-family decker, built in 1920, 3,393 square feet, 19 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,625-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

17 Village St. #6 Condo, built in 2014, 1,726 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,300,000

384 Washington St. #E Condo townhse-end, built in 2003, 1,778 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,300,000

143 Central St. One-family row-middle, built in 1889, 1,426 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,691-square-foot lot. $1,230,000

58 Governor Winthrop Road #60 Condo. $1,142,500

19 Weston Ave. #B Condo townhse-end, built in 2001, 1,522 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,050,500

17 Elmwood St. #1 Condo. $1,000,000

593 Somerville Ave. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 2015, 981 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $944,777

10-12 Spencer Ave. #1 Condo. $932,626

8-10 Sycamore St. #8B Condo. $929,900

29 Heath St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,814 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,521-square-foot lot. $925,000

31 Vinal Ave. #1 Condo conventional, built in 1900, 1,220 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $870,000

36 Nashua St. One-family conventional, built in 1886, 1,331 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,350-square-foot lot. $830,000

77 Avon St. #1 Condo two family, built in 1900, 922 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $780,000

9 Moreland St. #9 Condo conventional, built in 1900, 1,275 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $745,000

109 Moreland St. One-family cottage, built in 1910, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,385-square-foot lot. $725,000

Advertisement:

328 Summer St. #3 Condo two family, built in 1920, 741 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $630,000

64 Bow St. #A Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 771 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $600,000

42 Florence St. #1 Condo. $530,000

82 Munroe St. #3 Condo conventional, built in 1896, 522 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $501,000

5 Myrtle St. #5 Condo townhse-end, built in 1985, 976 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000

44 Highland Ave. #3B Condo duplex, built in 1895, 355 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $373,000

7 Summer St. #1 Condo. $264,691

7 Summer St. #2 Condo. $264,691

SOUTH BOSTON

8 Glover Court. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 2,682 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,961-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

141 Dorchester Ave. #R102 Office condo, 1,139 square feet, on 1,139-square-foot lot. $1,395,000

141 Dorchester Ave. #R103 Office condo, 1,010 square feet, on 1,010-square-foot lot. $1,395,000

842 E 5th St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1900, 1,818 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,177-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

515 E 1st St. #7 Condo low-rise, built in 2017, 1,421 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,267,500

169 W 9th St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,587 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,230-square-foot lot. $1,263,000

10 Glover Court. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,112 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,113-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

12 Leeds St. Two-family row-end, built in 1890, 2,010 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,355-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

33 Sleeper St. #509 Condo mid-rise, built in 1911, 1,135 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 1,135-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

4 Story St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1900, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,075-square-foot lot. $900,000

214-216 W 7th St. #2R Condo free-standng, built in 1890, 1,087 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,087-square-foot lot. $845,000

539 E 7th St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1899, 931 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 931-square-foot lot. $810,000

266 Bowen St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 2016, 946 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $797,900

532-534 E 3rd St. #2 Condo. $749,900

Advertisement:

2 Ellery St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 837-square-foot lot. $700,000

4 Glover Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 996 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,554-square-foot lot. $650,000

6 Glover Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,067 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,332-square-foot lot. $650,000

124 Tudor St. #G Condo low-rise, built in 1989, 852 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 852-square-foot lot. $640,000

12 Springer St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 856 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 856-square-foot lot. $635,000

182 W 9th St. #1 Condo decker, built in 2016, 730 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $612,000

45 W Broadway #304 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 750 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 750-square-foot lot. $610,000

314-330 W 2nd St. #211 Condo mid-rise, built in 1920, 585 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 585-square-foot lot. $587,000

495 E Broadway #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 760 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 760-square-foot lot. $585,000

105 F St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1880, 1,392 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,416-square-foot lot. $570,000

182 Cottage St. #401 Condo. $539,000

25 Twomey Court #23 Condo low-rise, built in 1946, 648 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 648-square-foot lot. $520,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

2 Heather Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,281 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

9 Stockwell Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,651 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,590-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

81 Carriage Hill Circle #81 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,537 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $955,000

9 Lyman St. One-family old style, built in 1909, 1,504 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,335-square-foot lot. $679,000

20 Red Gate Lane. One-family split level, built in 1959, 2,034 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $300,000

5 Cordaville Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 29,251-square-foot lot. $232,500

STONEHAM

43 Windsor Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 3,930 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,799-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

Advertisement:

39 Maple St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,988 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,542-square-foot lot. $945,000

14 Peabody Road. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,986 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,875-square-foot lot. $905,000

152 Collincote St. One-family old style, built in 1859, 2,505 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,881-square-foot lot. $859,000

10 Isabella St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,589 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,411-square-foot lot. $850,000

70 Pleasant St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,956 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,426-square-foot lot. $800,000

10 Whipple Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,915 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $680,000

256 William St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,888-square-foot lot. $680,000

588 Main St. #2D Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 915 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $385,000

STOUGHTON

60 Mayflower Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1986, 3,167 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $770,136

64 Summer St. Two-family conventional, built in 1935, 2,627 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,324-square-foot lot. $710,000

89 Britton Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 2,075 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,988-square-foot lot. $650,000

27 Rose Glen St. Two-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,867 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,195-square-foot lot. $640,000

39 Holbrook Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,981-square-foot lot. $560,000

25 Walker Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1955, 1,264 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,710-square-foot lot. $525,000

484 Canton St. Two-family conventional, built in 1935, 1,914 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $525,000

33 Britton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,502 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $500,000

70-72 Seaver St. Two-family conventional, built in 1945, 2,147 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,668-square-foot lot. $479,000

6 Jessica Drive #D Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 1,250 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

Advertisement:

81 Summer St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 997 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000

68 Summer Ave. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,004 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $253,000

STOW

22 Taylor Road. One-family garrison, built in 1991, 2,006 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 73,181-square-foot lot. $805,000

80 Lowell Drive. One-family split level, built in 1975, 2,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,641-square-foot lot. $790,000

21 Orchard Drive #21 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 2,004 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $710,000

256 Great Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,708 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,363-square-foot lot. $682,000

SUDBURY

3 Thornberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,856 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,110-square-foot lot. $1,845,000

47 Babe Ruth Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 4,310 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,006-square-foot lot. $1,825,000

25 Fox Run Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1983, 4,337 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $1,675,000

26 Shadow Oak Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 3,762 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,712-square-foot lot. $1,675,000

2 Meachen Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 4,253 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,435-square-foot lot. $1,580,000

22 Witherell Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,968 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,307-square-foot lot. $1,567,000

32 Harvard Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 3,392 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,178-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

1 Briant Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 4,016 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,307-square-foot lot. $1,486,875

11 Elderberry Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,057 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,049-square-foot lot. $1,458,000

21 Lincoln Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,068 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,927-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

143 Maynard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,720 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 90,529-square-foot lot. $1,260,000

26 Reeves St. One-family Colonial, built in 1944, 3,264 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $1,260,000

Advertisement:

23 Ruddock Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 3,271 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,117-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

192 Marlboro Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 3,184 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,178-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

115 White Pond Way #A19 Condo. $1,045,280

98 Maynard Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,540 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 114,052-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

117 White Pond Way #18A Condo. $989,210

129 Heron Lane #44 Condo. $865,000

401 Emery Lane #1407 Condo. $610,000

401 Emery Lane #1308 Condo. $432,560

SWAMPSCOTT

79 Puritan Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1885, 7,047 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 18,687-square-foot lot. $4,895,000

57 Greenwood Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1860, 2,734 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,670-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

15-17 Bay View Ave. Two-family Town House, built in 1915, 3,695 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,144-square-foot lot. $900,000

129 Essex St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 2,262 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,886-square-foot lot. $700,000

35 Pitman Road. Two-family Town House, built in 1800, 2,586 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,369-square-foot lot. $700,000

3 Rock Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1905, 1,372 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000

3 Hawser Lane #3 Condo Town House, built in 1975, 1,061 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000

1008 Paradise Road #PHF Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,081 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $369,000

TEWKSBURY

98 Beech St. One-family two story, built in 2013, 1,836 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,562-square-foot lot. $785,000

41 Pupkis Road. One-family two story, built in 2017, 1,944 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,562-square-foot lot. $750,000

216 Chapman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 1,786 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,435-square-foot lot. $705,000

352 Foster Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,660 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 93,654-square-foot lot. $691,500

14 Bailey Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,610 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,761-square-foot lot. $675,000

45 Farmer Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1952, 1,378 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $635,000

Advertisement:

11 Preservation Lane #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,558 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $607,000

14 Mulberry Way #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,347 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $500,000

225 Apache Way #225 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,274 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $480,000

28 Ellington Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 924 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $475,000

7 S Oliver St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,560 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $460,000

59 Decarolis Drive #59 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,035 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $455,000

68 Decarolis Drive #68 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,035 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $435,000

116 Arkansas Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,160 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $425,000

45 Apache Way #45 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,000 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 100-square-foot lot. $382,000

11 Preservation Lane #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,558 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $375,000

TOPSFIELD

33 Coppermine Road. One-family conventional, built in 1995, 3,848 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 88,427-square-foot lot. $1,440,000

29 Perkins Row One-family ranch, built in 1984, 2,483 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 189,922-square-foot lot. $931,000

TOWNSEND

51 Old City Road. Two-family split entry, built in 1951, 3,443 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 95,832-square-foot lot. $590,000

2 Pearl Brook Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 1,525 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,337-square-foot lot. $420,000

UPTON

3 Kensington Way One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 104,108-square-foot lot. $926,800

119 High St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1875, 1,665 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,958-square-foot lot. $655,500

WAKEFIELD

21 Curtis St. One-family ranch, built in 1992, 2,472 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,053-square-foot lot. $990,000

7 Grand Passway St. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 1,948 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,029-square-foot lot. $800,000

69 Montrose Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,428 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,635-square-foot lot. $750,000

Advertisement:

2 Harvest Road. Two-family duplex, built in 2010, 1,456 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,772-square-foot lot. $730,000

40 Forrester Road. One-family dutch colonl, built in 1952, 1,608 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,072-square-foot lot. $727,000

13 Longbow Road. One-family split level, built in 1974, 2,167 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,229-square-foot lot. $725,000

19 Chestnut St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 1,435 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $575,000

69 Foundry St. #404 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 916 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $575,000

13 Woodland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,002 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,454-square-foot lot. $555,000

69 Foundry St. #305 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 832 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $525,000

WALPOLE

21 Bridle Path One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,503 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 32,000-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

12 Wycliffe Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,898 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,060-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

546 Fisher St. One-family Colonial, built in 1840, 2,692 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,203-square-foot lot. $894,375

45 Clark Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,196 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $770,000

32 Massachusetts Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1890, 1,789 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,200-square-foot lot. $750,000

13 Killeen Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,696 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,920-square-foot lot. $688,000

4304 Pennington Drive #4304 Condo. $681,330

56 Harding Road. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,415-square-foot lot. $664,000

785 Cedar St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,711 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,742-square-foot lot. $660,000

130 Fisher St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,426 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,336-square-foot lot. $560,000

401 East St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1830, 1,188 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000

93 Moosehill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,134-square-foot lot. $420,000

Advertisement:

894 East St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 692 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $340,000

WALTHAM

138 Myrtle St. #1 Condo. $1,225,000

98 Lakeview Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,766 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,810-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

59 Knollwood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,481-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

108 Myrtle St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 2,556 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,070,000

59 Dobbins St. One-family split level, built in 1958, 2,245 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,138-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

23 Porter Road. One-family old style, built in 1938, 2,061 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

3 Clements Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,405 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,914-square-foot lot. $1,005,000

18-20 Lyman Terrace. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,716 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $950,000

325 Bacon St. #8 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 2,986 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $920,000

284-286 River St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 3,580 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,599-square-foot lot. $910,000

70 Virginia Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,677 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $908,000

95 Greenwood Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 1,913 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,443-square-foot lot. $888,000

142 Myrtle St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,264 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $750,000

248 Seminole Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,550 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,449-square-foot lot. $700,000

6 Bancroft St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,039-square-foot lot. $680,000

11 Bellevue St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1890, 1,486 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $665,000

47 Chestnut St. #5 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 990 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $589,000

15 Berkshire Road #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 1,561 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $530,000

WATERTOWN

17 Walcott Road #17 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 2,217 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,300,000

Advertisement:

70 Spring St. #70 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,564 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,235,000

155 Spruce St. Two-family family flat, built in 1925, 2,462 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $1,195,000

42 York Ave. #44 Condo. $1,190,000

80 Bradford Road. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 4,007 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $935,000

125 Coolidge Ave. #402 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,527 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $800,000

209-211 Summer St. Two-family Town House, built in 1900, 2,658 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,176-square-foot lot. $800,000

221 Arlington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,608 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $755,000

9 Wollitzer Lane #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 965 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $590,000

66 Olcott St. #66 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,049 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $562,000

93 Spring St. #23 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,190 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $562,000

92 Cypress St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1895, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $545,000

804 Mount Auburn St. #804 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 771 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $510,000

WAYLAND

10 Forest Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 5,883 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 62,178-square-foot lot. $1,940,000

19 Whispering Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 5,122 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 60,436-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

9 Clubhouse Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1962, 4,871 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,477-square-foot lot. $1,623,000

29 Glen Oak Drive #29 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 3,662 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,550,000

13 Smokey Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,288 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,028-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

17 Rich Valley Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 2,542 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,700-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

29 Hastings Way #29 Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 2,327 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $994,900

22 Dudley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,568 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,698-square-foot lot. $820,000

Advertisement:

25 Aqueduct Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1957, 1,225 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,954-square-foot lot. $800,000

WELLESLEY

55 Ridge Hill Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 6,441 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 40,159-square-foot lot. $5,700,000

76 Bristol Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 5,203 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 27,219-square-foot lot. $4,632,750

17 Paine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 3,163 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 29,495-square-foot lot. $2,620,000

5 Eisenhower Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 4,701 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,004-square-foot lot. $2,550,000

19 Brookdale Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,084 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,095-square-foot lot. $2,450,000

77 Audubon Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 3,169 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,715-square-foot lot. $2,450,000

8 Pine Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,288 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,830-square-foot lot. $1,825,000

65 Audubon Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 2,388 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,050-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

6 Pilgrim Road. One-family garrison, built in 1976, 2,314 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,276-square-foot lot. $1,595,000

9 State St. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 2,629 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,302-square-foot lot. $1,515,000

23 Rutgers Road. One-family garrison, built in 1958, 2,150 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,085-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

31 Woodfield Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,646 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,955-square-foot lot. $1,476,500

21 Fuller Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,936 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,810-square-foot lot. $1,351,000

51 Beverly Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,591 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,205,000

33 Bay View Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,342 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,874-square-foot lot. $1,085,000

6 Walnut Place. One-family old style, built in 1873, 1,380 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,411-square-foot lot. $900,000

WENHAM

Advertisement:

48 William Fairfield Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,820 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 79,628-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

101 Larch Row One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 3,202 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,700-square-foot lot. $1,415,000

17 Hull St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 3,324 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,037-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

4 Walnut Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,517 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $800,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

2 Stonecroft Farm Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 4,159 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,065-square-foot lot. $865,000

47 Harvestwood Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1988, 3,157 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,462-square-foot lot. $820,000

2 Stonecroft Farm Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 4,159 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,065-square-foot lot. $624,900

543 N Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,176 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $580,000

320 Walnut St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1932, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $486,000

WEST NEWBURY

8 Newell Farm Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,664 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,204-square-foot lot. $1,260,000

525 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 2,502 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,124-square-foot lot. $770,000

WEST ROXBURY

16 Park St. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,507-square-foot lot. $1,052,000

16 Sturges Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,160 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

30 Bertson Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 2,160 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,745-square-foot lot. $985,000

27 Joyce Kilmer Road. Two-family two family, built in 1927, 2,132 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,703-square-foot lot. $950,000

235 Maple St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,332 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,568-square-foot lot. $735,000

16 Glenburnie Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,348-square-foot lot. $730,000

Advertisement:

2501 Centre St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,472 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,690-square-foot lot. $730,000

3 Chesbrough Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1935, 1,116 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $613,000

11 Pelton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 1,361 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,765-square-foot lot. $600,000

1487-1489 Centre St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 1,043 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,043-square-foot lot. $599,000

53 Salman St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1924, 952 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,466-square-foot lot. $551,000

45 Partridge St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,698 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $550,000

4993 Washington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,634 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,936-square-foot lot. $488,888

1210 VFW Pkwy #7 Condo low-rise, built in 1986, 1,067 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,067-square-foot lot. $475,000

57 Broadlawn Park #9A Condo low-rise, built in 1964, 1,105 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,105-square-foot lot. $460,000

25 Westgate Road #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1955, 775 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 775-square-foot lot. $320,000

WESTBOROUGH

222 E Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,090 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 37,261-square-foot lot. $1,165,000

3 Gale Meadow Way One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,660 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,727-square-foot lot. $1,130,000

3 Captain Samuel Forbush Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 3,086 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 26,210-square-foot lot. $940,000

3312 Peters Farm Way #3312 Condo. $613,820

8 Mayberry Drive #D Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $595,000

3301 Peters Farm Way #3301 Condo. $591,270

3408 Peters Farm Way #3408 Condo. $586,815

3411 Peters Farm Way #3411 Condo. $584,190

3308 Peters Farm Way #3308 Condo. $516,200

3305 Peters Farm Way #3305 Condo. $489,055

3205 Peters Farm Way #3205 Condo. $440,805

3302 Peters Farm Way #3302 Condo. $433,205

3304 Peters Farm Way #3304 Condo. $423,720

3204 Peters Farm Way #3204 Condo. $416,495

3303 Peters Farm Way #3303 Condo. $404,445

Advertisement:

149 Milk St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 899 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000

WESTFORD

8 Weetamoo Way One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 4,000 square feet, 4 baths, on 43,473-square-foot lot. $1,365,000

13 Steeple Chase Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,684 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,162-square-foot lot. $1,257,500

472 Groton Road. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 3,685 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 274,428-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

151 Depot St. One-family Tudor, built in 1958, 2,857 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $925,000

25 Vine Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 1,988 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,662-square-foot lot. $851,000

6 Monadnock Drive #6 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,381 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $730,000

29 Forrest Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 1,696 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,634-square-foot lot. $700,000

2 Old Wood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,344-square-foot lot. $615,000

4 Hildreth St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,359 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,585-square-foot lot. $360,000

WESTON

101 Black Oak Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 5,215 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 9 baths, on 62,178-square-foot lot. $7,975,000

25 Byron Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 4,164 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 47,324-square-foot lot. $3,080,000

171 Wellesley St. One-family contemporary, built in 1976, 4,063 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,000-square-foot lot. $2,750,000

61 Scotch Pine Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1967, 2,008 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 100,946-square-foot lot. $2,550,000

25 Laxfield Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 3,250 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 102,253-square-foot lot. $2,220,000

57 Westcliff Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,795 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,485-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

4 Somerset Place #4 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 2,082 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,025,750

221 Ash St. One-family Colonial, built in 1923, 3,270 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 53,579-square-foot lot. $1,710,000

Advertisement:

31 Golden Ball Road. One-family conventional, built in 1896, 2,676 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,360-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

WESTPORT

212 Cadmans Neck Road. One-family ranch, built in 2021, 1,592 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 12,636-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

69-D Hillcrest Acres Two-family Cape Cod, built in 1974, 2,086 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 10,545-square-foot lot. $996,000

71-A Sylvia Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 1,768 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 8,400-square-foot lot. $995,000

1 Owls Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1979, 2,262 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $692,000

112 Reed Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1986, 1,758 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 156,816-square-foot lot. $680,000

591 Sanford Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,875 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 11,870-square-foot lot. $540,000

61 Ridgeline Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1972, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $540,000

127-D Pettey Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 6,882-square-foot lot. $440,000

WESTWOOD

49 Briarwood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,612 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,436-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

151 Fieldstone Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 2,295 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,499-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

73 Locust Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,879 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,120-square-foot lot. $1,285,000

48 Tamarack Road. One-family split level, built in 1965, 2,656 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 55,246-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

298 Washington St. #202 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,313 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $820,000

137 Willard Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,306 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,275-square-foot lot. $710,000

WEYMOUTH

216 White St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,436 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,792-square-foot lot. $1,011,000

64 Lochmere Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 1,700 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,912-square-foot lot. $735,000

148 W Lake Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,376 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 baths, on 8,800-square-foot lot. $730,000

Advertisement:

19 Adorn St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,548 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,446-square-foot lot. $720,000

57 Clematis Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1923, 1,416 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $675,000

647 Pond St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,496 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 baths, on 87,200-square-foot lot. $670,000

90 Walton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 1,696 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $670,000

204 Pleasant St. Two-family conventional, built in 1868, 959 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,040-square-foot lot. $660,000

458 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,421 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 baths, on 10,725-square-foot lot. $650,000

12 Alton Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,750-square-foot lot. $630,000

15 Jay Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,765-square-foot lot. $572,500

425 Front St. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 2,056 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,930-square-foot lot. $560,000

1117 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1918, 1,518 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,783-square-foot lot. $553,000

54 Holly Hill Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $530,000

55 Rinaldo Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $518,000

99 Lorraine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,995-square-foot lot. $515,000

32 Wachusett Road. One-family conventional, built in 1918, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,106-square-foot lot. $505,000

65 Winter St. #65 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 2,539 square feet, 2 baths. $500,000

20 Webster St. #20 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000

1126 Commercial St. One-family conventional, built in 1883, 903 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,940-square-foot lot. $450,000

41 Norton St. One-family conventional, built in 1883, 1,661 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,512-square-foot lot. $425,000

Advertisement:

43 Suwanee Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,080 square feet, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $358,000

25 Greentree Lane #28 Condo, built in 1970, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000

575 Broad St. #215 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 863 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $330,000

WHITMAN

2 Locust Hill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,492 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,810-square-foot lot. $695,000

327 Essex St. Three-family conventional, built in 1940, 3,257 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,230-square-foot lot. $610,000

877 Auburnville Way #H1 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 2,285 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $590,000

36 Sullivan Terrace. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 1,841 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 228,102-square-foot lot. $560,000

154 Rock St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,463 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,322-square-foot lot. $442,500

453 Plymouth St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,831 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,855-square-foot lot. $407,000

100 Franklin St. #D4 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,169 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000

WILMINGTON

47 Boutwell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,015 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

48 Aldrich Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1945, 1,126 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,522-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

40 Burlington Ave. One-family conventional, built in 2017, 2,552 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $900,000

1 Roberts Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,700-square-foot lot. $745,000

53 Garden Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1985, 1,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $741,500

30 Fairmont Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,994 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $740,000

19 Gunderson Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $720,000

71 Nichols St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,810 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $720,000

Advertisement:

WINCHESTER

32 Everett Ave. One-family revival, built in 1906, 8,421 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 33,428-square-foot lot. $4,600,000

48 Everett Ave. One-family revival, built in 1907, 9,489 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 21,789-square-foot lot. $4,200,000

27 Mount Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,429 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,816-square-foot lot. $3,000,000

3 Myopia Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1983, 8,746 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 20,752-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

23 Sunset Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 3,988 square feet, 10 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,010-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

7 Pierrepont Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,936 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $2,050,000

445 Highland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,588 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,913-square-foot lot. $1,990,000

5 Partridge Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 4,620 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,899-square-foot lot. $1,977,000

40 Mayflower Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 3,781 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,451-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

6 Harrington Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 2,624 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $1,525,000

15 Churchill Road. One-family split level, built in 1974, 3,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $1,255,000

15 New Meadows Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 2,394 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,461-square-foot lot. $1,195,000

WINTHROP

799 Shirley St. Two-family two family, built in 1902, 3,115 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,436-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

52 Lowell Road. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,966 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,288-square-foot lot. $925,000

140 Cottage Park Road. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,948 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,210-square-foot lot. $820,000

73 Plummer Ave. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,898-square-foot lot. $677,000

9 Elliot St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,736 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,720-square-foot lot. $625,000

33 Bay View Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 931 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,050-square-foot lot. $550,000

Advertisement:

283 Shirley St. #2 Condo. $541,750

283 Shirley St. #1 Condo. $532,500

2 Jerald St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,118 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,525-square-foot lot. $435,000

3 Seal Harbor Road #243 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 838 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $430,000

36 Cutler St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 831 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000

WOBURN

16 Church St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 2,513 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $950,000

7 E Dexter Ave. #30 Condo. $869,900

21 Kilby St. #A Condo Town House, built in 2018, 2,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $852,000

9 Woods Hill Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,392 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,029-square-foot lot. $845,000

4 Winning Farm Road #4 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 2,002 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $820,000

40 Waltham St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1986, 1,352 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,080-square-foot lot. $790,000

18 Mountain St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,289-square-foot lot. $750,000

19 Highland St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,040 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,600-square-foot lot. $707,000

7 E Dexter Ave. #32 Condo. $694,900

15 Sherman Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,290-square-foot lot. $650,000

396 Russell St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,022 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,500-square-foot lot. $610,000

69-R Eastern Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,572-square-foot lot. $600,000

9 Richard Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 777 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,172-square-foot lot. $550,000

6 Donna Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,420 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 11,224-square-foot lot. $549,900

173 Salem St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,498 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,700-square-foot lot. $531,550

15 Aspen St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,050 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,640-square-foot lot. $523,000

1 Keith Circle #1 Condo Town House, built in 1965, 1,115 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000

Advertisement:

13 Northwoods Circle #13 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,044 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $480,000

27 Arlington Road #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $395,000

3 Albert Drive #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 655 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $352,000

5 Albert Drive #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 830 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $332,500

WRENTHAM

2 Vine St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,170 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,745-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

3 Heaton Place. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,879 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 72,125-square-foot lot. $905,000

150 Lafayette Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,836 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,288-square-foot lot. $904,921

80 Desert Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 2,124 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,174-square-foot lot. $885,000

91 Phillips Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,210 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,670-square-foot lot. $878,000

25 Madison St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 1,806 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,220-square-foot lot. $800,000

These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send comments to [email protected] or [email protected]