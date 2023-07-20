Quincy ranked the 16th best city in US for first-time home buyers’ quality of life

Address newsletter
If you’re looking for a starter home in New England where the quality of life is high, go to Quincy, according to WalletHub’s latest rankings.
WalletHub evaluated 300 U.S. cities of varying sizes on a number of criteria, and “The City of Presidents” ranked the highest for quality of life in New England.
With a population of more than 101,000, Quincy has seen an influx of younger families and couples looking to be near Boston.
“A lot of people come here because Quincy has a lot to offer. It gives the opportunity to live close to Boston without actually being in the city,” Carolyn Glynn, a real estate agent at Success Real Estate in Braintree, said.
The factors WalletHub considered in the quality-of-life ranking include weather, school system, driver-friendliness, total home-energy cost, the violent crime rate, and the property crime rate.
Amanda Knowles of Bhaile Realty in Quincy, said the South Shore city perfectly fit this criteria, as it has undergone significant improvements.
“It is just very accessible, clean, and up-and-coming with the new developments and restaurants, which tend to attract first-time buyers,” Knowles said.
Glynn said she has noticed an increase in first-time buyers during and after the pandemic with the rise in remote work.
“During COVID, a lot of people moved from Boston to Quincy because the quality of life was better for working remotely,” Glynn said. “Instead of paying the high Boston prices, people can work from home in a more affordable property.”
Here is where the New England cities ranked in the report for quality of life:
16. Quincy
19. Lowell
40. Stamford, Conn.
42. Lynn
48. Cambridge
50. Manchester, N.H.
51. Brockton
62. New Bedford
63. Springfield
65. Waterbury, Conn.
73. Worcester
74. Fall River
101. Bridgeport, Conn.
120. New Haven
126. Hartford
132. Boston
180. Providence
But where’s Portland, Maine, and Burlington, Vt.? WalletHub told Boston.com it didn’t have data available for those cities.
When it comes to affordability, Quincy was buried deep on the list. Here’s where the New England cities ranked:
123. Manchester, N.H.
154. Springfield
182. Worcester
186. New Bedford
187. Providence
197. Hartford
199. Fall River
203. Lowell
210. Brockton
226. New Haven
233. Stamford, Conn.
237. Quincy
241. Lynn
269. Waterbury, Conn.
278. Bridgeport, Conn.
283. Boston
287. Cambridge
Glynn said that in comparison to similar Boston suburbs such as Cohasset, Hull, and Scituate, the city is more affordable.
The “real estate market” category looked at the median amount of time on the market, rental price trends, and property availability.
Here’s where the New England cities ranked:
166. Boston
206. Providence
215. Cambridge
220. Lynn
232. Brockton
257. Manchester, N.H.
262. Worcester
266. Lowell
273. Stamford, Conn.
275. Waterbury, Conn.
277. Springfield
282. Bridgeport, Conn.
285. Fall River
288. New Bedford
294. New Haven
295. Quincy
300. Hartford
WalletHub evaluated 300 U.S. cities of varying sizes using a series of criteria, including affordability, real estate market, and quality of life. Each ranking was made using a 100-point system, with 100 being the most desirable for that category. The average was then calculated from the scores across all measures to give the city its ranking.
Here are the overall rankings:
