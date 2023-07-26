Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (July 26)

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
ABINGTON
413 Lincoln St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,469 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,454-square-foot lot. $585,000
439 Groveland St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,779 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,019-square-foot lot. $575,000
33 Green St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 640 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,914-square-foot lot. $450,000
24 Lincoln St. One-family conventional, built in 1874, 1,474 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,836-square-foot lot. $438,000
216 Lincoln St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 632 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,197-square-foot lot. $400,000
ACTON
20 Silver Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 3,122 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 81,307-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
2 Freedom Farme Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1983, 2,803 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $980,000
8 Highland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,208 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,300-square-foot lot. $926,000
128 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,357 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,290-square-foot lot. $875,000
39 Conant St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,260 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,333-square-foot lot. $662,900
5 Henley Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1983, 1,870 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,250-square-foot lot. $651,000
34 Brewster Lane #34 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,209 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $625,951
403 Central St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,911-square-foot lot. $531,000
55 Knox Trl #601 Condo. $495,000
132 Parker St. #H5 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 842 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $285,000
ALLSTON
11-15 Pomeroy St. Three-family conventional, built in 1885, 3,796 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 3,746-square-foot lot. $2,250,000
14 Reedsdale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,033 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,993-square-foot lot. $1,060,000
169 Cambridge St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,955 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,512-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
20 Penniman Road #401 Condo free-standng, built in 2018, 1,009 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $848,000
1400 Commonwealth Ave. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1910, 1,580 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,580-square-foot lot. $650,000
59 Brainerd Road #511 Condo mid-rise, built in 1988, 646 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 646-square-foot lot. $563,000
AMESBURY
11 Collins St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,192 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,696-square-foot lot. $890,000
7 Woodman Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 93,218-square-foot lot. $825,000
52 Lake Attitash Road. One-family cottage, built in 1900, 1,110 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $780,000
14 Stacey Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $725,000
4 Goss Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,642 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,024-square-foot lot. $677,500
15 Cedar St. #40 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,411 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $625,000
125 Whittier Meadows Drive #125 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,925 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000
18 Pleasant St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,004 square feet, 10 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,131-square-foot lot. $501,000
8 Pond Hill Road. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 2,085 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,990-square-foot lot. $460,000
146 Congress St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,632 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,911-square-foot lot. $435,000
29 Allenclair Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,225-square-foot lot. $435,000
45 Macy St. #201B Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 746 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $252,000
ANDOVER
7 Porter Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 6,560 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 31,080-square-foot lot. $2,600,000
6 Matthew St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 3,850 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,386-square-foot lot. $1,377,500
23 Strawberry Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 3,141 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,091-square-foot lot. $1,295,000
15 Apache Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 4,764 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,351-square-foot lot. $1,267,000
83 Chestnut St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 5,195 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 14,797-square-foot lot. $1,199,000
7 Cheever Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,796 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,502-square-foot lot. $1,160,000
4 Village Way One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,960 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,045-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
4 William St. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 3,274 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,649-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
167 Woburn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 3,700 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,213-square-foot lot. $1,105,000
8 Garfield Ln W One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 3,046 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,758-square-foot lot. $960,000
18 Taylor Cove Drive #18 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 2,393 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $950,000
86 High Plain Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 3,333 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,340-square-foot lot. $879,000
190 High Plain Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,415 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,348-square-foot lot. $825,000
300 Salem St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,254 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 122,404-square-foot lot. $701,000
201 Highland Road. One-family old style, built in 1907, 2,188 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,619-square-foot lot. $680,000
94 Greenwood Road. One-family split entry, built in 1963, 1,626 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,187-square-foot lot. $680,000
9 Ayer St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,596 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $655,000
119 Andover St. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,928 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,199-square-foot lot. $610,000
50 High St. #50 Condo/Apt, built in 1940, 1,990 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $499,900
1 Powder Mill Sq #301 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,430 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $455,100
4 Francis Drive #202 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 955 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $449,900
16 Balmoral St. #117 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 816 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $322,000
5 Colonial Drive #B5-3 Condo. $270,000
197 High St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1994, 995 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $250,000
ARLINGTON
35 Norfolk Road. One-family old style, built in 1909, 2,543 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,490-square-foot lot. $2,275,000
68 Woodside Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 2017, 3,556 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,187-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
10 Yerxa Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1955, 3,339 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,011-square-foot lot. $1,675,000
12 Stony Brook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,964 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,153-square-foot lot. $1,617,000
57 Bartlett Ave. #59 Condo. $1,271,000
15 Elmore St. One-family garrison, built in 1931, 1,696 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,835-square-foot lot. $1,110,000
196 Crosby St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 2,307 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,233-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
26-28 Hopkins Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1914, 3,112 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,748-square-foot lot. $1,062,500
23-25 Egerton Road. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1914, 2,951 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,223-square-foot lot. $1,060,000
1064 Massachusetts Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 2,173 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,051,000
35 Lafayette St. #A Condo. $1,050,000
25 Bartlett Ave. #25 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 3,737 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,010,000
614 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1916, 1,368 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,140-square-foot lot. $920,000
40 Brattle St. #7 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,990 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $907,000
31 Virginia Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,187-square-foot lot. $826,000
74 Hamlet St. #74 Condo/Apt, built in 1922, 1,180 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,920-square-foot lot. $825,000
5 Pine Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,645 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,011-square-foot lot. $800,000
12 Aerial St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,161 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,271-square-foot lot. $790,000
88 Park Ave. #411 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,420 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $745,000
46 Lansdowne Road. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 906 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,186-square-foot lot. $740,000
15 Rockaway Lane #15 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 1,255 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $665,000
34 Harvard St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1922, 1,108 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $665,000
53 Gardner St. One-family row house, built in 1947, 836 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,006-square-foot lot. $626,000
990 Massachusetts Ave. #E30 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 840 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths. $425,000
11 Old Colony Lane #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 605 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $349,000
2 Arizona Terrace #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 582 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $320,000
40 Brattle St. #13 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,957 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $283,600
ASHLAND
25 Rockwood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,430 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,106-square-foot lot. $965,000
26 Goodnow Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,752 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,541-square-foot lot. $928,000
45 Rockwood Drive. One-family split level, built in 1991, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,977-square-foot lot. $736,000
8 Pinecrest Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1982, 2,407 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,988-square-foot lot. $680,000
13 Water St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,749 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $660,000
64 Heritage Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1994, 2,296 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,412-square-foot lot. $626,000
112 Myrtle St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,318 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $625,000
186 Algonquin Trl #186 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 2,052 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $605,000
29 Prospect St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $585,000
9 Half Crown Circle #9 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 1,750 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $574,000
162 Captain Eames Circle #162 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,758 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000
23 Half Crown Circle #23 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 2,052 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000
25-27 Raymond Marchetti St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,916 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,799-square-foot lot. $535,000
125 Arrowhead Circle #125 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,634 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $532,500
82 Woodland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,394-square-foot lot. $505,000
89 Trailside Way #89 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,363 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $473,000
41 Spyglass Hill Drive #41 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,692 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,400
211 Pleasant St. One-family gambrel, built in 1920, 1,302 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $350,000
AVON
394 E Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,123-square-foot lot. $525,000
59 E High St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1928, 1,162 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,900-square-foot lot. $482,000
AYER
8 Hickory Way One-family raised ranch, built in 2011, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $705,000
13 Mulberry Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,024 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,314-square-foot lot. $645,000
12 Lincoln St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,216 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $590,000
60 Central Ave. #4 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 1,666 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $530,000
184 W Main St. #B2 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,126 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $392,500
18 Westford Road #20 Condo Town House, built in 1976, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,000
308 Autumn Ridge Drive #308 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,304 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $253,117
16 Longview Circle #B Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,422 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $242,100
BEDFORD
91 Page Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,078-square-foot lot. $2,180,000
19 Woodland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,220 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $1,685,000
28 Page Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 3,472 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,214-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
46 Wildwood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,936 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,097-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
6 Pickman Drive #6 Condo free-standng, built in 1990, 1,770 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $925,000
6 Robinson Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1961, 1,604 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $850,000
46 Concord Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,805 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 58,087-square-foot lot. $774,900
75 Page Road #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1957, 1,189 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000
18 Mickelson Lane #16 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 819 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $570,000
BELLINGHAM
33 John Alden Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,285 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,185-square-foot lot. $790,000
1 Highridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,081 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,268-square-foot lot. $785,000
145 Bellwood Circle #145 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,754 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $568,000
41 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,454 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,876-square-foot lot. $562,500
1401 Pulaski Blvd One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,792 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,500-square-foot lot. $545,000
55 Phillip Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,728 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,900-square-foot lot. $525,000
40 Center St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,992 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,149-square-foot lot. $490,000
103 Village Lane #103 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $464,500
531 Pulaski Blvd One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,072 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,900-square-foot lot. $430,000
14 Oak Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,548 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,805-square-foot lot. $419,000
31 Brisson St. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,396 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,432-square-foot lot. $390,000
105 Maple Brook Road #105 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,605 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000
75 Lisa Ann Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $380,000
922 S Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,908 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,026-square-foot lot. $380,000
922 S Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,908 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,026-square-foot lot. $280,000
BELMONT
27 Dean St. One-family garrison, built in 1937, 2,608 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,922-square-foot lot. $2,300,000
36 Louise Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1933, 2,028 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,447-square-foot lot. $1,750,000
146 Fairview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,990 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,760-square-foot lot. $1,570,207
67 Brookside Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 1,842 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,680-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
27 Sherman St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,927-square-foot lot. $1,310,000
8 Worcester St. Two-family old style, built in 1901, 2,442 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $1,265,000
17 Chandler St. #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1997, 1,918 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,230,000
321 Channing Road. One-family garrison, built in 1983, 2,038 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,172-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
20 Chester Road #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1917, 1,974 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,200,000
29 Baker St. #29 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,604 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,162,000
14-16 Jonathan St. Two-family old style, built in 1925, 2,160 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $1,085,000
43-45 Flett Road. Two-family old style, built in 1928, 2,150 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $1,080,000
130 Waverley St. Two-family old style, built in 1930, 2,571 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
25 Shean Road #25 Condo/Apt, built in 1940, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $960,000
65-67 Flett Road. Two-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,132 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,534-square-foot lot. $900,000
69-A Dartmouth St. #69A Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $781,000
19 Burnham St. #C1 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,224 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000
26-28 Marion Road #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,308 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $647,500
BERLIN
7 Wheeler Hill Road #7 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,135 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $739,000
29 Wheeler Hill Road #29 Condo/Apt, 1,525 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $732,500
35 Wheeler Hill Road #35 Condo/Apt, 1,525 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $640,000
222 Gates Pond Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,382 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 91,761-square-foot lot. $575,000
44 Barnes Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,130 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,269-square-foot lot. $415,000
BEVERLY
33 Lakeshore Ave. One-family victorian, built in 1895, 4,267 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 192,100-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
54 Ober St. One-family dutch colonl, built in 1948, 2,316 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,895-square-foot lot. $1,265,000
11 Haven Way One-family split level, built in 1956, 1,747 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,672-square-foot lot. $1,135,000
11 Lyman St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 4,113 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
1 Scenna Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,746 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,907-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
39 Pond St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,047 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,466-square-foot lot. $857,100
105 Hull St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1980, 1,234 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,603-square-foot lot. $830,000
16 Highland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 2,164 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,967-square-foot lot. $800,000
8 Prospect St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,875 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,775-square-foot lot. $780,000
44 Federal St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1880, 1,284 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $675,000
60 Shortell Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,152 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,650-square-foot lot. $621,000
3 Longview Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,157 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,116-square-foot lot. $605,000
50 Rantoul St. #504 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,677 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000
3 Jordan St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $550,000
109 Water St. #201 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,270 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $515,000
50 Rantoul St. #110 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 850 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $460,000
3 Dearborn Ave. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,212 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,694-square-foot lot. $360,000
BILLERICA
2 Hemlock Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,594 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,117-square-foot lot. $1,010,000
349 Boston Road. One-family old style, built in 1896, 3,356 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 55,341-square-foot lot. $925,000
1 Demolay Court. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,054 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,300-square-foot lot. $825,000
11 Stonehedge Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,645 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,272-square-foot lot. $803,000
14 Ellingwood Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $760,000
344-346 Salem Road. Two-family Town House, built in 1963, 2,640 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,250-square-foot lot. $747,000
27 Christina Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1973, 1,952 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $740,000
2 Doe Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,667-square-foot lot. $722,000
97 Partridge Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,230-square-foot lot. $701,000
10 Wyman Road. One-family split entry, built in 1980, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,048-square-foot lot. $690,000
6 Salem Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,846 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,591-square-foot lot. $657,000
22 Allen Road. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 1,548 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,000-square-foot lot. $652,500
54 Concord Road. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,345 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,700-square-foot lot. $650,000
37 Bridge St. #201 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,632 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $645,000
447 Middlesex Turnpike. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,836 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,200-square-foot lot. $615,000
116 Pond St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,288 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,200-square-foot lot. $571,000
8 Fillmore Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 1,864 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $571,000
7 Sesame St. One-family split entry, built in 1971, 1,474 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $563,000
7 Market St. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 1,574 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $555,000
223 Nashua Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,842-square-foot lot. $550,000
15 Blackwood Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 952 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $520,000
159 Allen Road #34 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 2,047 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $520,000
53 Baldwin Road #1301 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 2,255 square feet, 3 baths. $515,000
4 Cummings St. #4 Condo. $405,000
19 Locke Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,931 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,500-square-foot lot. $365,000
6 Shawsheen Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 925 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,208-square-foot lot. $310,000
33 Duncan Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1981, 2,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $280,000
16-18 Wilson St. Two-family conventional, built in 1892, 2,369 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,669-square-foot lot. $200,000
BOLTON
26 Cider Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 4,076 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 51,401-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
44 Old Stone Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 4,444 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $1,456,000
566 Sugar Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,117 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
127 Nashaway Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 4,641 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 203,425-square-foot lot. $890,000
93 Spectacle Hill Road. One-family garrison, built in 1988, 2,372 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 198,198-square-foot lot. $840,000
25 Brigham Farm Lane #25 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,833 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $720,000
95 Century Mill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,046 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 108,769-square-foot lot. $635,000
BOSTON
24 Union Park Two-family row-middle, built in 1890, 5,025 square feet, 20 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 2,304-square-foot lot. $12,100,000
430 Stuart St. #29C Condo. $8,065,897
240 Devonshire St. #5801 Condo. $6,700,000
430 Stuart St. #27G Condo. $5,170,000
430 Stuart St. #22C Condo. $4,581,503
430 Stuart St. #21C Condo. $4,491,503
106 Pembroke St. Three-family row-middle, built in 1860, 4,492 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 1,656-square-foot lot. $4,300,000
44 Cedar Lane Way One-family row-middle, built in 1890, 2,516 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 767-square-foot lot. $3,525,000
3-5 Walnut St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1899, 1,706 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,706-square-foot lot. $3,500,000
188 Brookline Ave. #22A Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 1,852 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $3,350,000
21 Branch St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1899, 1,832 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 797-square-foot lot. $3,225,000
236 Beacon St. #3C Condo mid-rise, built in 1869, 1,744 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,744-square-foot lot. $2,990,000
430 Stuart St. #26H Condo. $2,939,603
430 Stuart St. #24H Condo. $2,911,503
69 River St. #69 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 2,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,236-square-foot lot. $2,900,000
430 Stuart St. #29B Condo. $2,876,694
287 Shawmut Ave. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 2016, 2,115 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $2,860,000
40 Winchester St. #A2 Office condo, 1,358 square feet, on 1,358-square-foot lot. $2,850,000
21 W Cedar St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 2,481 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,481-square-foot lot. $2,800,000
203 W Newton St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1875, 2,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,260-square-foot lot. $2,625,720
76 Marlborough St. #16 Condo. $2,600,000
100 Belvidere St. #6H Condo high-rise, built in 2001, 1,704 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,704-square-foot lot. $2,500,000
135 Seaport Blvd #2001 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 1,317 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,495,000
239 Commonwealth Ave. #71 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 1,340 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,340-square-foot lot. $2,495,000
142 Saint Botolph St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1920, 2,222 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,222-square-foot lot. $2,475,000
407-409 Shawmut Ave. #8 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,654 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,654-square-foot lot. $2,295,000
1 Marlborough St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1863, 1,225 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,225-square-foot lot. $2,275,000
1 Avery St. #19D Condo high-rise, built in 2000, 2,036 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,036-square-foot lot. $2,202,750
430 Stuart St. #25F Condo. $2,096,694
19 Worcester St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1875, 2,078 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,078-square-foot lot. $2,095,000
370 Harrison Ave. #PH1L Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 1,205 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,024,000
76 Revere St. Two-family row-middle, built in 1890, 1,864 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 651-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
55 Lagrange St. #1702 Condo. $1,965,000
3 Rollins St. #C101 Condo mid-rise, built in 2002, 1,765 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,765-square-foot lot. $1,887,000
2-1/2 Battery Wharf #3409 Condo mid-rise, built in 2008, 1,382 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,382-square-foot lot. $1,805,000
1 Avery St. #29C Condo high-rise, built in 2000, 1,504 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,504-square-foot lot. $1,725,000
287 Shawmut Ave. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 2016, 1,445 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,700,000
416 Commonwealth Ave. #219 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 1,193 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,193-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
70 Commonwealth Ave. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 1,195 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,195-square-foot lot. $1,679,000
79 Beacon St. #B Condo row-middle, built in 1850, 1,630 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,630-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
140 Shawmut Ave. #3D Condo. $1,630,000
25 Temple St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 1,630 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,630-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
28-32 Atlantic Ave. #535 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,341 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,341-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
84 Commonwealth Ave. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1875, 970 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 970-square-foot lot. $1,502,000
430 Stuart St. #25D Condo. $1,490,000
370 Marlborough St. #4 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 988-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
2-1/2 Battery Wharf #4507 Condo mid-rise, built in 2008, 1,223 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,223-square-foot lot. $1,388,000
1948 Washington St. #5D Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 1,494 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,369,000
14 Moon St. #1 Condo. $1,300,000
1721 Washington St. #308 Condo mid-rise, built in 2002, 1,524 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,524-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
580 Washington St. #300 Condo high-rise, built in 2013, 1,267 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,267-square-foot lot. $1,280,000
45 Lewis St. #516 Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 1,092 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,267,500
32 Traveler St. #202 Condo mid-rise, built in 2015, 1,139 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,230,000
484 Massachusetts Ave. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,493 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,493-square-foot lot. $1,210,000
80 Broad St. #902 Condo high-rise, built in 2006, 1,220 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,220-square-foot lot. $1,195,000
90 South St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,800-square-foot lot. $1,180,000
77-77A Hudson St. Three-family row-middle, built in 1880, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,186-square-foot lot. $1,140,000
285 Columbus Ave. #703 Condo mid-rise, built in 1924, 1,011 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,011-square-foot lot. $1,120,000
23 E Concord St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,490 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,433-square-foot lot. $1,107,000
370 Marlborough St. #5 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 997 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 997-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
1 Franklin St. #1112 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 908 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,058,000
2 Rollins St. #D501 Condo mid-rise, built in 2002, 1,117 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,117-square-foot lot. $1,019,000
9 Hanson St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 692 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 692-square-foot lot. $1,015,000
30 Fenway #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,647 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,647-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
21 Wormwood St. #216 Condo. $985,000
55 Lagrange St. #1508 Condo. $965,000
55 Lagrange St. #1408 Condo. $945,000
83 Waltham St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 785 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 785-square-foot lot. $945,000
17 Gloucester St. #A Condo row-end, built in 1886, 1,013 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,013-square-foot lot. $940,000
108 Peterborough St. #PHE Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 802 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 802-square-foot lot. $920,000
336 Beacon St. #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 590 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 590-square-foot lot. $893,000
21 Father Francis Gilday St. #405 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 1,060 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,060-square-foot lot. $890,000
280 Beacon St. #6 Condo mid-rise, built in 1930, 1,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,100-square-foot lot. $875,000
65 E India Row #14G Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 1,214 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,214-square-foot lot. $875,000
108 Peterborough St. #6F Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 913 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 913-square-foot lot. $850,000
133 Pembroke St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 660 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 660-square-foot lot. $850,000
138 Chandler St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1860, 739 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 739-square-foot lot. $850,000
235 Beacon St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 812 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 812-square-foot lot. $850,000
40 Fay St. #603 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 889 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 889-square-foot lot. $835,000
259 Beacon St. #53 Condo mid-rise, built in 1880, 854 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 854-square-foot lot. $822,500
9 Hawthorne Place #15E Condo high-rise, built in 1967, 1,197 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,197-square-foot lot. $815,000
416 Hanover St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 1,044 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,044-square-foot lot. $810,000
293 Beacon St. #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 685 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 685-square-foot lot. $800,000
370 Harrison Ave. #1025 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 647 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $799,000
55 Lagrange St. #6G Condo. $795,000
45 Lewis St. #417 Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 769 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $785,000
3 Aspen St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1895, 2,790 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $778,000
10 E Springfield St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 757 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 757-square-foot lot. $775,000
501 Columbus Ave. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 800 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 800-square-foot lot. $760,000
123 Saint Botolph St. #9 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 655 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 655-square-foot lot. $745,000
8 Whittier Place #18K Condo high-rise, built in 1964, 1,147 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,147-square-foot lot. $745,000
70 Phillips St. #5 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 560 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 560-square-foot lot. $740,000
19 Cortes St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 845 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 845-square-foot lot. $739,000
55-57 Byron St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $729,000
15 River St. #806 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 519 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 519-square-foot lot. $720,000
2-4 Elm St. #2B Condo free-standng, built in 2018, 1,265 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $715,000
89 Sydney St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1988, 1,140 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $715,000
104 Brookley Road #1 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,060 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $700,000
49 Hamilton St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 2021, 1,315 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $700,000
370 Marlborough St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 538 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 538-square-foot lot. $695,000
610 Rutherford Ave. #203 Condo mid-rise, built in 2019, 938 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $677,000
88 Mount Vernon St. #11 Condo mid-rise, built in 1880, 512 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 512-square-foot lot. $660,000
97 Mount Vernon St. #4 Condo mid-rise, built in 1920, 526 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 526-square-foot lot. $630,000
63 Melcher St. #406 Condo. $625,000
38 Appleton St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 468 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 468-square-foot lot. $609,000
145 Pinckney St. #102 Condo mid-rise, built in 1952, 610 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 610-square-foot lot. $600,000
9 Hawthorne Place #3H Condo high-rise, built in 1967, 805 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 805-square-foot lot. $600,000
47-55 Lagrange St. #7E Condo. $599,000
55 Lagrange St. #605 Condo. $595,000
162 Endicott St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 617 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 617-square-foot lot. $590,000
162 W Concord St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 921 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 921-square-foot lot. $590,000
660 Massachusetts Ave. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1905, 760 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 760-square-foot lot. $580,000
90 Wareham St. #505 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 740 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 740-square-foot lot. $575,000
74 Fenway #33 Condo row-end, built in 1925, 595 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 595-square-foot lot. $553,000
66 Queensberry St. #321 Condo low-rise, built in 1910, 540 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 540-square-foot lot. $540,000
26 Parker St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1870, 560 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $535,000
118 Riverway #18 Condo mid-rise, built in 1915, 582 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 582-square-foot lot. $530,000
285 East St. #1 Condo. $529,000
495-497 Beacon St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 415 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 415-square-foot lot. $520,000
9 Hawthorne Place #10A Condo high-rise, built in 1967, 847 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 941-square-foot lot. $515,000
449 Beacon St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 480 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 480-square-foot lot. $470,000
200-202 Northampton St. #200-3 Condo. $455,000
8-10 Sheafe St. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1937, 397 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 397-square-foot lot. $453,000
8 Garrison St. #204 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 305 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 305-square-foot lot. $407,500
35 Queensberry St. #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1899, 333 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 333-square-foot lot. $400,000
BOXBOROUGH
88 Joyce Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,186-square-foot lot. $760,000
65 Leonard Road #65 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 555 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $201,000
BOXFORD
25 Powderhouse Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 4,188 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,499,000
4 Franklin Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1985, 3,265 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,278,000
65 Lawrence Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,855 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,556-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
51 Glendale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,888 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
2 Pye Brook Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,548 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,556-square-foot lot. $915,000
BRAINTREE
40 Zana Park Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,627 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,371-square-foot lot. $1,185,000
83 Colby Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 3,191 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,590-square-foot lot. $1,060,000
20 Colby Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,314 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,466-square-foot lot. $955,000
78 Lawnview Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,342-square-foot lot. $936,000
1221 Matthew Woods Drive #1221 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 3,713 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths. $800,000
25 Saint Claire St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 2,318 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,438-square-foot lot. $800,000
20 Foster Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 2,497 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,201-square-foot lot. $795,000
48 King Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 2,224 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,879-square-foot lot. $720,000
297-299 Commercial St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,769 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,014-square-foot lot. $700,000
1074 Liberty St. One-family split entry, built in 1980, 1,862 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,808-square-foot lot. $650,000
74 Robinson Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,467 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,414-square-foot lot. $650,000
68 Magnolia St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,318 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,150-square-foot lot. $635,000
295 Commercial St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,491 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,446-square-foot lot. $581,000
11 Brookside Road #5 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,418 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $545,000
475 Liberty St. One-family split entry, built in 1973, 2,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,224-square-foot lot. $540,000
632 Washington St. #B4 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,319 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $526,000
27 Skyline Drive #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 1,117 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000
15 Woodsum Drive #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 803 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $344,000
20 Skyline Drive #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 805 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000
BRIDGEWATER
40 Twin Diamond Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,975 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $715,000
596 Broad St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 2,154 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 47,025-square-foot lot. $690,000
2050 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 2,689 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $685,000
55 Oak Ridge Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1978, 2,349 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,014-square-foot lot. $675,000
60 Riverview Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 1,843 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,872-square-foot lot. $625,000
65 Nelson Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,067-square-foot lot. $612,500
1572 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,431 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 49,700-square-foot lot. $465,000
64 Pleasant Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,092 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,470-square-foot lot. $445,000
11 Old Cedar Vlg #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,545 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $420,000
454 Flagg St. #454 Condo/Apt, built in 1991, 986 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $410,000
BRIGHTON
153 Foster St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,820 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,612-square-foot lot. $2,750,000
59 Brooksdale Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1930, 3,531 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $1,245,000
18 Woodstock Ave. #3 Condo. $1,200,000
115 Union St. #115 Condo free-standng, built in 2006, 2,096 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,096-square-foot lot. $1,140,000
184 Faneuil St. Two-family two family, built in 1927, 2,470 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,886-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
56 Winship St. #303 Condo. $1,015,000
7-9 Eulita Terrace #7 Condo. $1,000,000
61 Fairbanks St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,229 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,300-square-foot lot. $965,000
10 Newton St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1865, 1,960 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,412-square-foot lot. $910,000
24 Brayton Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 996 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,990-square-foot lot. $750,000
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #305 Condo. $749,000
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #410 Condo. $730,000
149-153 Chiswick Road #3 Condo. $709,000
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #204 Condo. $699,000
492 Washington St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1920, 1,048 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,242-square-foot lot. $688,000
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #513 Condo. $650,000
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #315 Condo. $615,000
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #415 Condo. $599,000
46 Chiswick Road #8 Condo low-rise, built in 1935, 944 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 944-square-foot lot. $582,000
97 Strathmore Road #11 Condo low-rise, built in 1935, 704 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 704-square-foot lot. $510,000
72 Englewood Ave. #5 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 931 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 931-square-foot lot. $475,000
2039 Commonwealth Ave. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 585 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 585-square-foot lot. $437,000
78 Bigelow St. Two-family two family, built in 1935, 1,920 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $420,000
1673 Commonwealth Ave. #10 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 523 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 523-square-foot lot. $415,000
5 Olive St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1950, 584 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 584-square-foot lot. $400,000
121 Tremont St. #211 Condo mid-rise, built in 1964, 983 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 983-square-foot lot. $380,000
191 Washington St. #418 Condo. $368,500
36 Bellvista Road #22 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 550 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 550-square-foot lot. $362,000
26 Commonwealth Terrace #9 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 470 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 470-square-foot lot. $308,000
191 Washington St. #523 Condo. $280,700
21 Soldiers Field Place #403 Condo. $280,700
70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #310 Condo. $202,900
BROCKTON
210 Belmont St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,461 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,035-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
174 Cypress Drive #13 Condo. $839,900
194 Cypress Drive #11 Condo. $819,900
35 Draper St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,704 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,491-square-foot lot. $789,900
32 Heritage Court. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 2,380 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,368-square-foot lot. $720,000
91 Vine St. Two-family two family, built in 1922, 2,198 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,277-square-foot lot. $700,000
15 Battles St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 1,932 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,996-square-foot lot. $630,000
104 Short St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,640 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,751-square-foot lot. $585,000
308 Rockland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1789, 2,038 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 34,878-square-foot lot. $575,000
36 Frost St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,869 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,043-square-foot lot. $575,000
365 N Warren Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 1,598 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,213-square-foot lot. $575,000
32 Calbert Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,552 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $555,000
11 Waleco Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,962 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,701-square-foot lot. $545,000
70 Laureston St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 1,371 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,232-square-foot lot. $535,000
27 Loyed Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,980 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,216-square-foot lot. $520,000
674 Montello St. One-family Colonial, built in 1885, 2,198 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,688-square-foot lot. $515,000
27 Chestnut Drive. One-family split level, built in 1963, 1,391 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,748-square-foot lot. $513,000
191 Keswick Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,194 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,912-square-foot lot. $501,000
60 Brentwood Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,255-square-foot lot. $500,000
56 Cottage Grove Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 3,452 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,095-square-foot lot. $494,000
12 Blendall St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,118 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,901-square-foot lot. $486,000
1181 Pleasant St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,764 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,915-square-foot lot. $485,000
33 Ithica Road. One-family split level, built in 1969, 2,018 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,400-square-foot lot. $470,000
79 Vine St. Three-family family flat, built in 1925, 4,124 square feet, 16 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,153-square-foot lot. $470,000
707 East St. One-family split level, built in 1981, 1,306 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $450,000
671 Pearl St. One-family ranch, built in 1984, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,322-square-foot lot. $435,000
173 Ridge St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,078 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,435-square-foot lot. $430,000
74 Oakland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 976 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 32,461-square-foot lot. $415,000
10 Cambo St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,136 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $400,000
214 W Elm St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,518 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $389,900
61 Verne St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1950, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,070-square-foot lot. $375,000
18 Miller Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 963 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $365,000
180 Manomet St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,112 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,919-square-foot lot. $355,000
75 Amark Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,528 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,763-square-foot lot. $345,000
35 Winona St. Three-family family flat, built in 1905, 3,630 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,902-square-foot lot. $340,000
816 N Quincy St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,060 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,027-square-foot lot. $330,000
45 Enterprise St. #16 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,036 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000
223 Clinton St. #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,218 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,000
84 Emmet St. One-family Colonial, built in 1834, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,135-square-foot lot. $307,500
16 Division St. One-family Colonial, built in 1903, 1,079 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,502-square-foot lot. $290,000
685 Oak St. #1-2 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,086 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $280,000
223 Clinton St. #17 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $278,000
221 Oak St. #15-12 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,155 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000
223 Clinton St. #20 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 962 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $265,000
35 Longworth Ave. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 931 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $250,000
115 Oak Lane #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 750 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $215,000
148 Menlo St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 1,368 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,817-square-foot lot. $207,700
115 Atherton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,180-square-foot lot. $205,000
BROOKLINE
460 Walnut St. One-family victorian, built in 1905, 4,750 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,776-square-foot lot. $5,400,000
44 Penniman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1918, 4,809 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 9,531-square-foot lot. $4,200,000
335 Heath St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 7,897 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 40,472-square-foot lot. $3,350,000
29 Naples Road. Two-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,726 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,166-square-foot lot. $2,550,000
8 Clark Court. One-family old style, built in 1930, 2,006 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,691-square-foot lot. $2,510,000
167 Salisbury Road #2 Condo decker, built in 1910, 3,440 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $2,277,500
67 Francis St. One-family old style, built in 1893, 3,443 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,050-square-foot lot. $2,275,000
17 Davis Ave. #1 Condo decker, built in 1833, 1,424 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,000,000
249 Beverly Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1930, 2,450 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,226-square-foot lot. $1,965,000
464 Newton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 3,046 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,679-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
80 Summit Ave. #80 Condo decker, built in 1900, 2,010 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,835,000
130 Longwood Ave. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1917, 2,250 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,800,000
349 VFW Pkwy One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,130 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $1,520,800
349 VFW Pkwy One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,130 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $1,520,000
1795 Beacon St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 1,591 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,465,000
629 Hammond St. #WPH12 Condo low-rise, built in 2008, 1,710 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,425,000
8 Still St. #8 Condo, built in 1953, 1,437 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,400,000
89 Stearns Road #1 Condo, built in 1915, 1,513 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,381,800
17 Bartlett Cres #1 Condo decker, built in 1930, 1,692 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,350,000
41 Cypress St. #1 Condo duplex, built in 1877, 1,503 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,299,000
2 Gardner Road #3 Condo, built in 1875, 1,718 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,279,000
161 Bonad Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1934, 1,918 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,415-square-foot lot. $1,237,500
28 Alton Place #E Condo low-rise, built in 1984, 1,466 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,225,000
1 Regent Circle #2 Condo row-end, built in 1897, 1,359 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,115,000
124 Park St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1905, 1,480 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,057,875
96 Beals St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1920, 1,743 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,000,000
41 School St. One-family duplex, built in 1900, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 871-square-foot lot. $970,000
45 Longwood Ave. #208 Condo mid-rise, built in 1968, 1,161 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $890,000
33 Pond Ave. #1223 Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $690,000
16 Garrison Road #7 Condo low-rise, built in 1915, 1,413 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths. $660,000
131 Sewall Ave. #6 Condo mid-rise, built in 1962, 717 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $630,000
16 Addington Road #12 Condo mid-rise, built in 1967, 989 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $607,500
22 Chestnut Place #103 Condo mid-rise, built in 1969, 831 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $592,500
41 Park St. #303 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 793 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $552,500
19 Winchester St. #702 Condo high-rise, built in 1968, 684 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $538,888
33 Pond Ave. #1201 Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 730 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $525,000
1600 Beacon St. #704 Condo high-rise, built in 1960, 557 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $510,000
765 Boylston St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1919, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $425,000
51 Ackers Ave. #51 Condo decker, built in 1929, 781 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $392,000
BURLINGTON
5 Brookside Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,485 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 20,015-square-foot lot. $1,925,000
28 Humboldt Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,303 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,875-square-foot lot. $1,483,000
20 Mohawk Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1936, 1,766 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,932-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
5 Grandview Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 2022, 4,076 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $1,419,888
2 Shamrock Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,978 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,245-square-foot lot. $1,205,000
239 Fox Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,210 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,853-square-foot lot. $990,000
10 Maple Ridge Drive #10 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 1,855 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $910,000
44 Beaverbrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,352 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $905,000
4 Michelle Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1963, 1,666 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,230-square-foot lot. $850,000
18 Maple Ridge Drive #18 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 1,925 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $800,000
6 Cedar St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,620 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,045-square-foot lot. $785,000
25 Eugene Road. One-family garrison, built in 1963, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,092-square-foot lot. $780,000
120 Pearl St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,550-square-foot lot. $770,000
8 Mohawk Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,476 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,500-square-foot lot. $725,000
120 Wilmington Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,368 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,699-square-foot lot. $670,000
CAMBRIDGE
65 Ellery St. One-family conventional, built in 1873, 2,571 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 4,999-square-foot lot. $3,905,000
6 Bond St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 2,390 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $3,150,000
204 Lake View Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 3,024 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,343-square-foot lot. $2,815,000
91 Pearl St. #91 Condo. $2,675,000
12 Linnaean St. One-family Colonial, built in 1884, 3,071 square feet, 14 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,507-square-foot lot. $2,600,000
4 William St. #4 Condo. $2,575,000
67 Hammond St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1886, 3,271 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,464-square-foot lot. $2,560,000
34-R Prentiss St. #34R Condo, built in 1894, 1,403 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $2,400,000
130 Brattle St. #B Condo Town House, built in 1886, 2,235 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,395,000
75-83 Cambridge Pkwy #E606 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,675 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,200,000
17 Roberts Road #B Condo semi detachd, built in 1900, 1,295 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,995,000
3 Brattle Circle #3 Condo, built in 2012, 1,111 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,975,000
171 Fayerweather St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,280 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,960-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
33 Rockingham St. Two-family two family, built in 1894, 3,224 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,918-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
33 Richard Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,743 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,647-square-foot lot. $1,610,000
75 Richdale Ave. #18 Condo two story, built in 1900, 2,501 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,609,800
160 Allston St. #160 Condo semi detachd, built in 1873, 1,842 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,571,000
35 Madison Ave. Three-family decker, built in 1924, 3,510 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
44-46 Walden St. Two-family two family, built in 1870, 2,667 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,335-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
155 Brookline St. #6 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,550 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,475,000
49 Irving St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,563 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,400,000
44-46 Walden St. Two-family two family, built in 1870, 2,667 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,335-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
15-19 Mount Vernon St. #4 Condo two story, built in 1995, 1,235 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $1,215,000
89-91 Clifton St. #3 Condo. $1,200,000
327-329 Hurley St. #2 Condo two story, built in 1854, 1,303 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,180,800
6 Canal Park #410 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,420 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,172,000
43 Sacramento St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1916, 777 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,100,000
89-91 Clifton St. #1 Condo. $1,100,000
30 Winter St. #4 Condo. $1,075,000
371 Broadway #4B Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,387 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,045,000
1 Warwick Park #1 Condo family flat, built in 1908, 1,018 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,027,000
17 Otis St. #607 Condo/Apt, built in 1898, 1,015 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,025,000
165 Pleasant St. #406 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,303 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,016,000
7 Beech St. #314 Condo, built in 2021, 860 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,000,000
45 Sacramento St. #3 Condo family flat, built in 1920, 940 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $975,000
408-R Putnam Ave. #408R Condo/Apt, built in 1886, 1,177 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $972,000
31 Copley St. #B Condo two story, built in 1909, 1,960 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $970,000
7 Beech St. #219 Condo, built in 2021, 748 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $870,000
157 Pleasant St. #102 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,138 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $860,000
31 Copley St. #A Condo two story, built in 1909, 1,413 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $850,000
321 Harvard St. #101 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 828 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $850,000
304 Allston St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 869 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $819,000
10 Rogers St. #205 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 760 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $769,000
10 Brewer St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 707 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $758,000
101 Hampshire St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 768 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $650,000
22 Concord Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 634 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $610,000
3 Crawford St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 590 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $605,000
4 Canal Park #310 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 510 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $512,500
1643 Cambridge St. #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 490 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $490,000
1697 Cambridge St. #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1940, 345 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $445,000
10 Dana St. #15 Condo/Apt, built in 1909, 400 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $440,000
199 Prospect St. #A1 Condo/Apt, built in 1905, 379 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $398,000
1 Aberdeen Way #228 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 1,306 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $214,473
CANTON
30 Balancing Rock Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 5,717 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 25,476-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
2025 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,192 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $1,055,000
138 Dedham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 2,106 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $950,000
15 Village Gate Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,226 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $877,600
4 Mission Way #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 1,612 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,850-square-foot lot. $780,000
10 Old Coach Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 2,267 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,824-square-foot lot. $775,000
119 Prospect St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $725,000
200 Revere St. #4308 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 1,250 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000
59 Walpole St. #201 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,273 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $587,000
723 Pleasant St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 1,215 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,980-square-foot lot. $500,000
80 Walnut St. #404 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 788 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000
51 Will Drive #138 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 760 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $276,000
CARLISLE
161 Ember Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 3,798 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 105,415-square-foot lot. $1,720,000
338 Heald Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,324 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
125 South St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1980, 3,440 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 218,671-square-foot lot. $925,000
846 Maple St. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 3,045 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 175,155-square-foot lot. $760,000
CARVER
3 Hummock Way One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,484 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,384-square-foot lot. $750,000
3 Weathervane Drive #3 Condo. $720,700
36 Pond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,416 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $553,000
225 Meadow St. One-family ranch, built in 1996, 704 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 59,982-square-foot lot. $380,000
44 Copper Lantern Lane #44 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 984 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $340,000
23 Cedar Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,227-square-foot lot. $260,999
33 Crystal Lake Drive. One-family cottage, built in 1953, 684 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,450-square-foot lot. $205,000
CHARLESTOWN
40 Mount Vernon St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,140 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,723-square-foot lot. $2,300,000
22 Auburn St. One-family row-end, built in 1880, 2,250 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,112-square-foot lot. $1,915,000
70 Tremont St. One-family conventional, built in 1885, 1,879 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,625-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
374-398 Bunker Hill St. #307 Condo low-rise, built in 2016, 2,013 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,850,000
344 Medford St. One-family conventional, built in 2016, 2,393 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,701-square-foot lot. $1,775,000
13 Union St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 2001, 1,750 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,425,000
17 Oak St. #2 Condo semi detachd, built in 1890, 1,840 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,400,000
35 Essex St. One-family row-middle, built in 1860, 1,842 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,000-square-foot lot. $1,392,500
29 Albion Place. One-family row-middle, built in 1874, 1,824 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,315-square-foot lot. $1,360,000
78 Elm St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1899, 1,527 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,052-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
16 Sackville St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1880, 1,340 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,121,000
31 Russell St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1875, 1,094 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,000,000
51 Russell St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1884, 1,149 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $980,000
88-1/2 Bartlett St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1870, 1,095 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $972,000
5-9 Franklin St. #2 Condo semi detachd, built in 2015, 961 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $895,000
68 Baldwin St. #44 Condo low-rise, built in 1890, 1,077 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $880,000
42 8th St. #2101 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,127 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $815,000
381 Bunker Hill Court #2 Condo. $810,000
247 Bunker Hill St. #A Condo row-end, built in 1890, 1,075 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $807,000
CHELMSFORD
8 Buttercup Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,526 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 66,647-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
7 Charles Way One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,844 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,599-square-foot lot. $1,130,000
204 Concord Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,540 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $1,016,000
18 Higate Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,250 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,981-square-foot lot. $925,000
16 Galloway Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 2,073 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $811,500
4 Monmouth St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 2,297 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $770,000
87 Littleton Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1983, 2,820 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 18,676-square-foot lot. $710,000
3 Walnut Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,731 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,800-square-foot lot. $645,000
5 Princess Ave. One-family split level, built in 1960, 987 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,620-square-foot lot. $601,000
31 Lamplighter Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,904-square-foot lot. $565,000
20 Scotty Hollow Drive #D Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,138 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $481,000
161 Wellman Ave. #161 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,171 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000
289 Acton Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,800-square-foot lot. $441,000
255 North Road #161 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $382,000
71 Princeton St. #202 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 603 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $265,000
CHELSEA
96 Webster Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1880, 3,540 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,245-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
56 Chester Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,114 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,426-square-foot lot. $800,000
202 Washington Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,682 square feet, 19 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,960-square-foot lot. $793,000
56 Hooper St. #1 Condo. $725,000
120 Sagamore Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,251 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,241-square-foot lot. $630,000
1 Nichols St. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,698 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,916-square-foot lot. $625,000
123 Beacon St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,961 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,750-square-foot lot. $600,000
604 Washington Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,066 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $359,000
208 Washington Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 505 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $250,000
COHASSET
110 Beach St. One-family gambrel, built in 2010, 3,457 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,200-square-foot lot. $3,550,000
430 S Main St. #4 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 3,119 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $944,000
34 Windy Hill Road. One-family garrison, built in 1960, 3,365 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,528-square-foot lot. $895,000
100 Pond St. #40 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 2,218 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $850,000
240 King St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 912 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,280-square-foot lot. $525,000
CONCORD
38 Ripley Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 5,209 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 82,178-square-foot lot. $3,900,000
710 Old Marlboro Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 3,829 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 79,009-square-foot lot. $2,185,000
410 College Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1989, 3,120 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,436-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
78 Nimrod Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1956, 1,924 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,485-square-foot lot. $1,575,000
75 Minuteman Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,994 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,234,567
36 Coburn Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,716 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,356-square-foot lot. $905,000
15 Concord Greene #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,423 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,107,295-square-foot lot. $680,000
9 Pond Lane #5A3 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1852, 1,134 square feet, 2 baths, on 182,952-square-foot lot. $608,000
9 Pond Lane #5A4 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1852, 1,975 square feet, 2 baths, on 182,952-square-foot lot. $608,000
DANVERS
1 Hilltop Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 3,764 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,318-square-foot lot. $1,070,000
8 Surrey Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,578 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,011-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
16 Choate Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,064 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $951,000
15 Charles St. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,860 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,931-square-foot lot. $810,000
21 Trinity St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,823 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,063-square-foot lot. $801,000
26 Fellows St. One-family Colonial, built in 1933, 1,841 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $753,500
11 Hazen Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,416 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,157-square-foot lot. $750,000
9 Massachusetts Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,773 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,988-square-foot lot. $700,000
3 Arthur St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1970, 1,998 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $650,000
47 Collins St. #112 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 2,087 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $591,000
162 Hobart St. One-family old style, built in 1852, 1,940 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $510,000
47 Collins St. #166 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,208 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $480,000
27 Trinity St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,017-square-foot lot. $450,000
49 Poplar St. #2 Condo. $360,000
DEDHAM
95 Gibson Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,958 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,719-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
87 Quincy Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1971, 2,110 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,250-square-foot lot. $925,000
11 S Stone Mill Drive #713 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,722 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $895,000
41 Paradise Lane. Two-family family flat, built in 1880, 3,144 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 18,100-square-foot lot. $828,000
53 Holmes Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 2,052 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $816,500
20 Robinwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,811 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,939-square-foot lot. $785,000
105 Booth Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1959, 1,314 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,825-square-foot lot. $755,000
3 Caboose Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1979, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,046-square-foot lot. $687,000
157 Vincent Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,932-square-foot lot. $635,000
12 Greensboro Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,476-square-foot lot. $606,500
100 Bonham Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1935, 1,194 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $575,000
155 Harding Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,108 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,914-square-foot lot. $551,000
51 Westchester Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,216 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,409-square-foot lot. $550,000
61 Bussey St. #61 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $499,000
80 Stoughton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 3,008 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,670-square-foot lot. $400,000
43 Bingham Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 958 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $371,000
DORCHESTER
209 E Cottage St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,978 square feet, 15 rooms, 12 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 4,159-square-foot lot. $2,475,000
55 Mount Vernon St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,834 square feet, 15 rooms, 12 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 2,100-square-foot lot. $2,335,000
3 Mount Vernon St. Three-family conventional, built in 1890, 4,030 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,960-square-foot lot. $1,360,000
9 Southview St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2016, 2,078 square feet, 3 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,237,500
77-79 Lenoxdale Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,956 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $1,215,000
37 Sudan St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,387 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,625-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
93 Brent St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,276 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,327-square-foot lot. $1,170,000
94-96 Welles Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 3,265 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,680-square-foot lot. $1,085,000
26 Tilesboro St. #3 Condo. $989,000
76 Carruth St. Two-family conventional, built in 1915, 3,304 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,042-square-foot lot. $982,000
26 Tilesboro St. #1 Condo. $979,000
15 Greenock St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,022 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,339-square-foot lot. $973,000
26 Tilesboro St. #2 Condo. $936,000
7 Wave Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1896, 1,527 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,950-square-foot lot. $890,000
4 Michigan Ave. Three-family conventional, built in 1915, 3,524 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,206-square-foot lot. $867,000
41 Richfield St. Two-family conventional, built in 1918, 2,838 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $850,000
110 Sawyer Ave. #2 Condo. $820,000
110 Sawyer Ave. #1 Condo. $810,000
125 Stoughton St. #6 Condo free-standng, built in 2017, 1,294 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $800,000
27 Belton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,204-square-foot lot. $770,000
93-95 Callender St. Two-family conventional, built in 1905, 2,661 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,955-square-foot lot. $750,000
29 Tilesboro St. #1 Condo. $730,000
23 Hinckley St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,142 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,142-square-foot lot. $719,000
36 S Munroe Terrace #36 Condo free-standng, built in 2016, 1,700 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $700,000
12 Bowdoin Ave. #4 Condo. $699,900
1 Rowley St. One-family Colonial, built in 1884, 1,556 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,300-square-foot lot. $690,000
57 Fairmount St. #B Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,530 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $663,000
96 Neponset Ave. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 2008, 1,275 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,275-square-foot lot. $660,000
12 Bowdoin Ave. #3 Condo. $650,000
12 Bowdoin Ave. #2 Condo. $615,000
72 Sagamore St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1915, 972 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 972-square-foot lot. $615,000
8 Taft St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,307 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,307-square-foot lot. $605,000
9 Upham Ave. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 2017, 1,555 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $605,000
75 Richmond St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1920, 1,190 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,190-square-foot lot. $564,000
21 Taylor St. #23 Condo. $548,500
5 Bailey St. #1 Condo decker, built in 2015, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $542,000
64 Ashland St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1944, 715 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $500,000
84 Shepton St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 938 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $445,000
135 Granite Ave. #49 Condo low-rise, built in 1967, 773 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 773-square-foot lot. $432,500
10 Coffey St. #32 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 779 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 779-square-foot lot. $405,000
268-270 Minot St. #268 Condo. $399,000
2 Howe Terrace #8 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,506-square-foot lot. $340,000
135 Granite Ave. #23 Condo low-rise, built in 1967, 665 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 665-square-foot lot. $250,000
DOVER
159 Walpole St. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 7,678 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 104,638-square-foot lot. $2,550,000
81 Pine St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 6,507 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 70,060-square-foot lot. $2,475,000
2 Bretton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 6,514 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 42,098-square-foot lot. $1,960,000
2 Bretton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 6,514 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 42,098-square-foot lot. $1,960,000
9 Pond St. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 2,690 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,607-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
DUNSTABLE
737 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,555 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 57,630-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
601 Hollis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 108,900-square-foot lot. $760,000
DUXBURY
296 Marshall St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 2,618 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,412-square-foot lot. $19,011,000
259 Crescent St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1997, 2,609 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,705-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
296 Marshall St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 2,618 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,412-square-foot lot. $1,911,000
74 Prior Farm Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 3,200 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,712-square-foot lot. $1,605,000
40 Parkers Grove Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,340 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 95,321-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
108 Plantation Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,566 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,775-square-foot lot. $1,007,000
86 Wadsworth Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,764 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,540-square-foot lot. $985,000
48 Parting Rock Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1970, 1,636 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $945,000
90 Autumn Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,164 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $755,000
432 Tremont St. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 2,348 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,920-square-foot lot. $740,000
45 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,261 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 87,045-square-foot lot. $610,000
46 Trout Farm Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1984, 1,760 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,613-square-foot lot. $580,000
146 Gurnet Road. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 620 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $459,900
44 Bay Farm Road #44 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 932 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $450,000
EAST BOSTON
26 Bremen St. Three-family row-end, built in 1910, 3,154 square feet, 14 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 1,720-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
107 Chelsea St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1910, 3,384 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,040-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
724 Saratoga St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 3,561 square feet, 17 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $1,012,000
390 Meridian St. Three-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,644 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,630-square-foot lot. $960,000
200 Byron St. One-family Colonial, built in 1916, 1,550 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,700-square-foot lot. $870,000
187-191 Condor St. #8 Condo. $825,000
31 Boardman St. #3 Condo. $720,000
37 Monmouth St. #3 Condo. $699,900
237 Trenton St. #B Condo semi detachd, built in 1991, 1,286 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,286-square-foot lot. $684,000
237 Trenton St. #A Condo semi detachd, built in 1991, 1,224 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,224-square-foot lot. $670,000
271 Webster St. #4 Condo duplex, built in 2006, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 800-square-foot lot. $590,000
37 Monmouth St. #4 Condo. $590,000
285 Princeton St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $589,000
37 Monmouth St. #2 Condo. $499,900
128 Webster St. #A Condo low-rise, built in 1910, 729 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 729-square-foot lot. $470,000
37 Monmouth St. #1 Condo. $449,900
240 Paris St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 2006, 741 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 741-square-foot lot. $400,000
EAST BRIDGEWATER
5 Sachem Rock Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 4,284 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,516-square-foot lot. $855,000
9 Sandy Pond Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $680,000
48 Oakwood Terrace. One-family split level, built in 1966, 1,090 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,500-square-foot lot. $525,000
48 Thatcher St. One-family split level, built in 1968, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,160-square-foot lot. $517,500
520 N Central St. One-family conventional, built in 1939, 1,841 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,560-square-foot lot. $510,000
3 Arista Road. One-family ranch, built in 2004, 1,120 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,098-square-foot lot. $480,000
5-7 Oregon St. Two-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,880 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,000-square-foot lot. $450,000
38 Ashley Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,151-square-foot lot. $420,000
EASTON
35 Aspen Hollow Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1997, 4,738 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,194-square-foot lot. $1,425,000
11 Tait Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 4,130 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 74,923-square-foot lot. $1,225,400
69 Wedgewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,919 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 68,389-square-foot lot. $1,186,500
35 Cosma Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,792 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,007-square-foot lot. $975,000
6 Mountain Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1966, 2,042 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $835,000
199 Sheridan St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,256 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,927-square-foot lot. $780,000
19 Talcott Road #19 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 2,369 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $765,000
20 Howard St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 2,591 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,469-square-foot lot. $760,000
118 Randall St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,820 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 74,052-square-foot lot. $740,000
6 Appleblossom Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1993, 2,312 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,010-square-foot lot. $700,000
140 Center St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,047 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,565-square-foot lot. $620,000
20 Spooner St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,742 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,335-square-foot lot. $585,000
8 Island Court #304 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,725 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $580,000
82 Lincoln St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,165 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,200-square-foot lot. $570,000
24 Canton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,217 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,200-square-foot lot. $467,500
88 Village St. #88 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,254 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000
5 Meadowhill Court #52 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,304 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths. $379,000
11 Nancy Road #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 1,052 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000
ESSEX
39 Wood Drive. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1935, 1,029 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,785-square-foot lot. $760,000
EVERETT
149 Chelsea St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 4,356 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,955-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
40 Englewood Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,392 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,112-square-foot lot. $910,000
14 Harrison Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,803 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,655-square-foot lot. $660,000
9 Bradford St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,953 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,729-square-foot lot. $650,000
72 School St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 925 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,001
55 Central Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1902, 2,500 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,164-square-foot lot. $381,000
FOXBOROUGH
411 South St. Two-family family flat, built in 2022, 3,504 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,920-square-foot lot. $1,316,000
44 Payson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,170 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $840,000
2 Harley Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,842 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $820,000
11 Alden St. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,336 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,192-square-foot lot. $735,000
34 Villa Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,876 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $650,000
152 Chestnut St. One-family ranch, built in 1926, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,178-square-foot lot. $617,500
7 Ouimet Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,476 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,046-square-foot lot. $575,000
29 Independence Drive #29 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,285 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $560,000
14 Boyden Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,840-square-foot lot. $523,000
63 Mechanic St. One-family conventional, built in 1958, 1,722 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,380-square-foot lot. $490,000
294 Central St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $410,000
11 W Belcher Road #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000
FRAMINGHAM
3 Meredith Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,271 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,086-square-foot lot. $1,205,000
16 Cherry Oca Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1970, 2,515 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $875,000
11 Cahill Park Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,464 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,151-square-foot lot. $870,000
12 Pitt Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,019 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,234-square-foot lot. $850,000
35 Swift Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 3,091 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,239-square-foot lot. $850,000
31 Vaillencourt Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,776 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,377-square-foot lot. $840,000
17 Auburn St. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 1,816 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,032-square-foot lot. $820,000
18 Montgomery Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1970, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $800,000
54 Cottage St. One-family conventional, built in 1882, 2,447 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,248-square-foot lot. $780,000
204 Riverpath Drive #204 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 1,848 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $770,000
16 Lancaster Drive. One-family split level, built in 1959, 1,199 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,308-square-foot lot. $765,000
85 Meadow St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,770 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,394-square-foot lot. $760,000
15 Clovelly Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,050-square-foot lot. $745,000
100 Nob Hill Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,988 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $725,000
29 Eaton Road. One-family three story, built in 1962, 1,618 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,107-square-foot lot. $725,000
75 Winthrop St. One-family cottage, built in 1912, 1,948 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,198-square-foot lot. $650,000
17 Waushakum Blvd One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 1,528 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $649,000
49 Spruce St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,516 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,456-square-foot lot. $645,000
32 Eaton Road. One-family split level, built in 1962, 1,234 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,804-square-foot lot. $640,000
60 Birch Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,014 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,751-square-foot lot. $630,000
104 Hastings St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,415 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $625,000
21 Mcadams Road. One-family split level, built in 1961, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,277-square-foot lot. $615,000
60 Prior Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,684 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,500-square-foot lot. $600,000
7 Merlin St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,178 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $580,000
96 Summer St. One-family split level, built in 1957, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $555,000
8 Lindbergh Road. One-family conventional, built in 1926, 825 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,105-square-foot lot. $550,000
31 Fenway Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,356 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,199-square-foot lot. $540,000
95 Winter St. One-family garrison, built in 1987, 1,666 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,046-square-foot lot. $470,000
7 Philip Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,455 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $446,880
42 Burdette Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,450 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,258-square-foot lot. $438,000
40 Wilson Drive #40 Condo Town House, built in 1960, 1,034 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $336,000
1321 Worcester Road #312 Condo mid-rise, built in 1967, 874 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $310,000
FRANKLIN
13 Dutchess Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2006, 4,031 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 30,279-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
5 Sunken Meadow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,811 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 77,972-square-foot lot. $975,000
16 Jefferson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,255 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,010-square-foot lot. $965,000
17 Peters Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 3,105 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,956-square-foot lot. $955,000
1 Cider Mill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,505 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,874-square-foot lot. $886,000
25 Blue Jay St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,478 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $820,000
26 Catherine Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,372 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,124-square-foot lot. $820,000
1 Kate Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,074 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,062-square-foot lot. $772,500
97 Dean Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,292 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,200-square-foot lot. $765,000
9 Lewis St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,530 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,953-square-foot lot. $700,000
8 Meadow Pkwy One-family split level, built in 1966, 1,283 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,804-square-foot lot. $695,000
6 Longobardi Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 1,825 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,592-square-foot lot. $692,500
57 Palomino Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,690 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,594-square-foot lot. $680,000
619 Lisa Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,746 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,242-square-foot lot. $680,000
538 Coronation Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,724 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $625,000
325 Lincoln St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1970, 1,547 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $560,000
85 Highbank Road #85 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $555,000
199 School St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,467 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,175-square-foot lot. $547,500
10 Worsted St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,359 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,580-square-foot lot. $540,000
20 Hawthorne Vlg #D Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,773 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $530,000
45 Elm St. One-family log, built in 1978, 1,133 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 55,495-square-foot lot. $510,000
99 Conlyn Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 15,420-square-foot lot. $500,000
137 Pleasant St. One-family old style, built in 1907, 1,199 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,734-square-foot lot. $450,000
346 Pleasant St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,499-square-foot lot. $433,000
170 Beaver St. #170 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 946 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $369,900
104 Hayward St. #104 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 830 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000
4 Parkview Road #4 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 2,149 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $304,000
2405 Franklin Crossing Road #2405 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 974 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $295,000
FREETOWN
33 Winfield St. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 1,736 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,516-square-foot lot. $675,000
8 Highland Ridge Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 2,048 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,928-square-foot lot. $470,000
GEORGETOWN
5 Oregon St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 4,005 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,436-square-foot lot. $970,000
2 Pimpernel Circle #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 2,914 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $755,000
3 Village Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,555 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,460-square-foot lot. $725,000
GLOUCESTER
9 Boulder Ave. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 3,562 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $3,250,000
21 Norwood Hts One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 2,458 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,525-square-foot lot. $2,600,000
11 Ships Bell Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2007, 1,781 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,505-square-foot lot. $2,350,000
163 Atlantic Road #6 Condo. $2,000,000
78 Thatcher Road #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 2,077 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,225,000
36 Old Nugent Farm Road #36 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,750 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,030,000
57 Thurston Point Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 2,076 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,449-square-foot lot. $835,000
20 Fuller St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,060 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $800,000
19 Brooks Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,013 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,260-square-foot lot. $612,000
70 Bass Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,037 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $600,000
19 Atlantic Road #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 1,043 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000
10 Rocky Pasture Road. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 720 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,020-square-foot lot. $500,000
17 S Kilby St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 750 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,440-square-foot lot. $435,000
133 Cherry St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,140 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,883-square-foot lot. $415,000
213 Washington St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,243 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $375,000
384 Main St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1991, 821 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $360,000
45 Holly St. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 843 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,450-square-foot lot. $330,000
15 Lyndale Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 810 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,207-square-foot lot. $300,000
45-B Warner St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,460 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,380-square-foot lot. $300,000
17 Cleveland Place #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 794 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000
38 Derby St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,092 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,899-square-foot lot. $270,000
13 Pine Road. Two-family duplex, built in 2007, 3,132 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,206-square-foot lot. $265,000
47 Ye Olde County Road. One-family cottage, built in 1923, 1,080 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $200,000
GRAFTON
8 Whitney St. One-family garrison, built in 2000, 3,117 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,401-square-foot lot. $1,021,000
7 Appaloosa Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,226 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,689-square-foot lot. $890,000
12 Bigelow Way One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,473 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $770,000
25 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 1835, 2,844 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,958-square-foot lot. $673,000
8 Garden St. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 2,294 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $655,000
142 Millbury St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,875 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $650,000
1 Janet Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,607 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,909-square-foot lot. $600,000
4 Falmouth Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,068 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $597,000
66 Buttercup Lane #66 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,924 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,970,792-square-foot lot. $568,265
6 Frankie Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 1,050 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 37,462-square-foot lot. $465,000
90 Providence Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,353 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $465,000
144 Worcester St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,989 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 73,616-square-foot lot. $449,000
7 Lordvale Blvd #7 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,276 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $390,000
GROVELAND
14 Cannon Hill Rd Ext One-family split level, built in 1965, 2,387 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,500-square-foot lot. $617,500
255 School St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 800 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $516,516
102 Diane Circle #102 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,789 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $435,000
HALIFAX
61 Pond St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1989, 3,426 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 181,210-square-foot lot. $750,000
201 Elm St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1996, 2,137 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 90,251-square-foot lot. $600,000
53 Mcclelland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,189 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,500-square-foot lot. $470,000
25 Holly St. One-family split level, built in 2006, 832 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $440,000
112 Plymouth St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,863-square-foot lot. $375,000
348 Twin Lakes Drive #348 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000
HAMILTON
74 Blueberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 3,078 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 58,806-square-foot lot. $975,000
26 Appaloosa Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,300 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,787-square-foot lot. $875,000
11 Annies Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1992, 1,878 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,011-square-foot lot. $770,000
9 Arlington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,452 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,699-square-foot lot. $717,000
81 Sagamore St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,300 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,655-square-foot lot. $530,000
HANOVER
268 Twin Fawn Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $975,000
56 James Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 2,020 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $882,000
76 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 2,082 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $858,000
1464 Hanover St. Two-family two family, built in 2019, 2,128 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 102,366-square-foot lot. $808,000
258 Union St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,360 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,719-square-foot lot. $440,000
120 Broadway One-family antique, built in 1890, 2,170 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,730-square-foot lot. $415,000
HANSON
131 Azalea Way One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,389-square-foot lot. $830,000
161 Catherine Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,006 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,548-square-foot lot. $805,000
84 Lexington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,270-square-foot lot. $750,000
409 Gorwin Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,688 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,365-square-foot lot. $600,000
32 Donna Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,732 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,680-square-foot lot. $548,000
590 Indian Head St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 2,173 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 174,240-square-foot lot. $475,253
42 Reed St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 39,640-square-foot lot. $470,000
34 Great Cedar Drive #34 Condo townhse-end, built in 2013, 1,381 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000
65 French St. One-family ranch, built in 2009, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $417,000
807 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1885, 1,388 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,800-square-foot lot. $415,000
18 Great Cedar Drive #18 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,381 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000
HARVARD
18 Willow Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1966, 2,094 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
9 Simon Atherton Row One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,943 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 66,211-square-foot lot. $890,000
35 Lancaster County Road #11A Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 2,723 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $745,000
1 Trail Ridge Way #A Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 2,049 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $674,000
35 Lancaster County Road #2B Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,495 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $230,000
HAVERHILL
84 Lakeview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 3,940 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 29,098-square-foot lot. $862,100
464 Water St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 3,807 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,531-square-foot lot. $750,000
35 Parsonage Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 1,976 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,230-square-foot lot. $735,000
14 Wedgewood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1994, 3,251 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 62,901-square-foot lot. $720,000
11 Comanche Circle #11 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,908 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $675,000
28-30 Gilbert Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 3,126 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,877-square-foot lot. $655,000
46 Russett Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,999 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,089-square-foot lot. $655,000
151 River St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 2,202 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,415-square-foot lot. $650,000
45 Coachmans Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,081 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $640,000
74 Colby St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,415 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,143-square-foot lot. $600,000
10 Juniper Wood Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 1,814 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,315-square-foot lot. $550,000
96 Lincolnshire Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1982, 1,403 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,512-square-foot lot. $550,000
51 Leroy Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,553 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,362-square-foot lot. $545,000
19 Mechanic St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,533 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,713-square-foot lot. $520,000
131 Lawrence Road. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,857 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,018-square-foot lot. $501,000
31-B Orchard St. #31B Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,551 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $500,000
113 S Williams St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,280 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $489,000
64 Perkins Court #64 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,816 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $485,550
208 Brickett Hill Circle #208 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,083 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $485,000
30 Currier Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,611 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,752-square-foot lot. $480,000
59 Kenoza St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,754 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 92,347-square-foot lot. $470,000
35 Brookline Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1943, 1,181 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $466,000
41 S Riverview St. One-family ranch, built in 1994, 1,520 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,823-square-foot lot. $450,000
46 Rosemary Ave. One-family old style, built in 1928, 1,924 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $430,000
15 Mulberry St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,538 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,901-square-foot lot. $425,000
7 S Green St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,918 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,502-square-foot lot. $425,000
7 Lawrence St. One-family old style, built in 1955, 1,485 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,439-square-foot lot. $423,000
47 Gile St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,021-square-foot lot. $400,000
202 Farrwood Drive #202 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,645 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000
50 Farrwood Drive #50 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,605 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $379,500
55 Rosemary Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1986, 1,034 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,599-square-foot lot. $360,000
230 Amesbury Road. One-family old style, built in 1870, 1,058 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 111,078-square-foot lot. $350,000
440 North Ave. #225 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 523 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $213,000
440 North Ave. #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 701 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $205,000
29 Kathy Drive #29 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $200,000
HINGHAM
15 Stoddard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 3,218 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,128-square-foot lot. $2,015,000
59 Cottage St. One-family antique, built in 1845, 2,018 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,186-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
167 Halsted Drive #167 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 2,555 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,910,000
20 Black Rock Drive #20 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 3,566 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,900,000
16 Pioneer Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,574 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,000-square-foot lot. $1,730,000
1 Fulling Mill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,736 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,436-square-foot lot. $1,649,000
10 Myers Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,735 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,008-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
9 Amber Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,813 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,001-square-foot lot. $1,599,000
27 Wanders Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,396 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,436-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
11 Chamberlain Run One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,500-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
28 Brewster Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 1,726 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,604-square-foot lot. $1,373,000
241 Central St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 3,030 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 91,836-square-foot lot. $1,340,000
4 Old County Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,488 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 125,813-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
14 Minuteman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,976 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,183-square-foot lot. $1,260,000
27 Otis Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
21 Sherwood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,754 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,960-square-foot lot. $935,000
4 Bradley Park Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 2,388 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,300-square-foot lot. $900,000
55 Canterbury St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,053 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,000-square-foot lot. $880,000
167 Whiting St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1825, 1,682 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,757-square-foot lot. $735,000
40 Bonnie Brier Circle. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 836 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,200-square-foot lot. $650,000
224 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 840 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,715-square-foot lot. $550,000
12 Beals Cove Road #H Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 744 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $319,500
HOLBROOK
735 Plymouth St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 2,272 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,900-square-foot lot. $660,000
735 Plymouth St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 2,272 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,900-square-foot lot. $643,000
157 N Franklin St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1800, 2,412 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,300-square-foot lot. $608,000
35 Snell St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,610 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,956-square-foot lot. $580,000
4 Walsh Road. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 68,522-square-foot lot. $580,000
16 Lincoln Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,764-square-foot lot. $529,000
11 Dianthus Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,270 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,464-square-foot lot. $525,000
268 Union St. One-family antique, built in 1750, 1,620 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 36,800-square-foot lot. $525,000
38 Hillsdale Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,260 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,866-square-foot lot. $520,000
292 Weymouth St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 2,152 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,200-square-foot lot. $485,000
322 South St. One-family antique, built in 1795, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,684-square-foot lot. $475,000
23 Johns Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,620-square-foot lot. $457,000
19 Christies Way #19 Condo. $439,999
20 Christies Way #20 Condo. $439,999
309 Sycamore St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,350-square-foot lot. $435,000
181 N Franklin St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 4,674 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,600-square-foot lot. $400,000
24 Woodlawn Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,244 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,880-square-foot lot. $400,000
537 Randolph St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 988 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,980-square-foot lot. $400,000
HOLLISTON
60 Johnson Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,512 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,863-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
30 Country Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 3,672 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 39,988-square-foot lot. $1,115,000
4 Rolling Meadow Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,484 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,136-square-foot lot. $925,000
394 Gorwin Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,998 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $745,000
7 Helen Lane #159 Condo. $718,000
423 South St. One-family conventional, built in 1833, 1,896 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $690,000
228 Norfolk St. #228 Condo duplex, built in 2020, 1,936 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $680,000
2318 Washington St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,464 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,541-square-foot lot. $680,000
364 Central St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,734 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,314-square-foot lot. $650,000
135 Oak St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,364 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $625,000
54 Norfolk St. One-family Colonial, built in 1871, 1,192 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,522-square-foot lot. $560,000
472 Chamberlain St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,264 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $530,000
8 Travis Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $400,000
HOPKINTON
51 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,965 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $1,235,000
5 Prestwick Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,818 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,809-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
51 Weston Lane #51W Condo. $889,000
43 Weston Lane #43 Condo. $884,000
67 Spruce St. #67 Condo, built in 2017, 1,649 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $785,000
11 Paul Revere Path #11 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,938 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $680,000
80 Wood St. One-family contemporary, built in 1985, 1,510 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 56,615-square-foot lot. $650,000
20 Amherst Road. One-family conventional, built in 1975, 1,928 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $632,000
16 Teresa Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,751 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,065-square-foot lot. $630,000
31 Forest Lane #31 Condo Town House, built in 1994, 1,895 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $610,000
256 Wood St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 979 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,991-square-foot lot. $500,000
58 Pinecrest Vlg #58 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,055 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
6 Beach Road. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1935, 852 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $220,000
HUDSON
14 Cranston Way #62 Condo. $1,021,468
6 Barretts Road #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 2,175 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $850,095
6 Barretts Road #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 2,175 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $825,000
75 Hunter Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,229 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,900-square-foot lot. $820,000
15 Orchard Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,590 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,583-square-foot lot. $718,000
69 Causeway St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,505 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,140-square-foot lot. $525,000
56 Central St. One-family conventional, built in 1875, 1,471 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,335-square-foot lot. $475,000
67 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,580 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,810-square-foot lot. $475,000
10 Falls Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,752 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,436-square-foot lot. $435,000
70 Manning St. One-family conventional, built in 1908, 1,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,628-square-foot lot. $410,000
425 Main St. #24B Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 910 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $331,000
22 River St. #9 Condo. $297,000
30 Lakeshore Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 989 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,984-square-foot lot. $200,000
HULL
50 Wyola Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 624 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,755-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
17 Tierney Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,112 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,160-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
160 Cadish Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,280 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,544-square-foot lot. $1,205,000
87 Bay St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,257 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,135,000
56 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1885, 2,303 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,311-square-foot lot. $810,000
800 Nantasket Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 728 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,093-square-foot lot. $550,000
155 Nantasket Ave. #203 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 1,049 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $540,000
66 Bay St. One-family Colonial, built in 1923, 1,503 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,363-square-foot lot. $500,000
30 Park Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,320 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,913-square-foot lot. $450,000
9 Park Ave. #202 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,954 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $450,000
124 Spring St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 720 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,720-square-foot lot. $430,000
32 Bates St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,071 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $403,000
20 Rockland House Road #402 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,034 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $395,000
45 Hull Shore Drive #304 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 730 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $375,000
163 Atlantic Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 822 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,588-square-foot lot. $365,000
834 Nantasket Ave. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,131 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $358,000
1 South Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,455 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,748-square-foot lot. $330,000
HYDE PARK
29 Beacon St. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 3,789 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,637-square-foot lot. $995,000
1019 Hyde Park Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1800, 3,210 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,200-square-foot lot. $985,000
1817 River St. Three-family conventional, built in 1920, 3,339 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,483-square-foot lot. $900,000
855 Metropolitan Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,791 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,489-square-foot lot. $840,000
59 Sherrin St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 1,836 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,021-square-foot lot. $730,000
30 Beacon St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1910, 1,285 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,600-square-foot lot. $680,000
21 Tyler St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,414 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,782-square-foot lot. $670,000
39 Davison St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,327 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,125-square-foot lot. $650,000
568 Metropolitan Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1950, 1,396 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,939-square-foot lot. $640,000
97 Beacon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1869, 2,151 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,738-square-foot lot. $565,000
139 Summer St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 864 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,486-square-foot lot. $528,000
170 Greenfield Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,431 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,488-square-foot lot. $499,000
95 Warren Ave. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1918, 1,008 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,008-square-foot lot. $442,000
20 Badger Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,314 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,220-square-foot lot. $430,000
41 Chittick Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,333 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,250-square-foot lot. $415,000
1409 River St. #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 615 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 615-square-foot lot. $290,000
IPSWICH
381 Linebrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $765,000
98 Pineswamp Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 1,839 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,708-square-foot lot. $765,000
10 N Main St. #10 Condo Town House, built in 1720, 1,016 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $725,750
27 East St. One-family antique, built in 1775, 1,856 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $670,000
3 New Mill Place #3 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 2,289 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $621,500
6 Perley Ave. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,599-square-foot lot. $600,000
4 Farragut Road #2 Condo. $372,500
200 Colonial Drive #202 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 887 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $320,000
JAMAICA PLAIN
33 Evergreen St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,574 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,794-square-foot lot. $2,222,222
70 Westchester Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 1,776 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,797-square-foot lot. $1,475,000
41 Greenough Ave. #1 Condo. $1,400,000
9 Robinwood Ave. #2 Condo duplex, built in 1905, 2,464 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,464-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
27 Rodman St. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,805-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
866 Centre St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,085,000
99 Williams St. #4 Condo. $995,000
99 Williams St. #3 Condo. $989,000
40 Lourdes Ave. #40 Condo low-rise, built in 2001, 1,815 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,815-square-foot lot. $970,000
15 May St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1935, 1,274 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,274-square-foot lot. $800,000
282 Lamartine St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 1,235 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,235-square-foot lot. $790,000
24 Castleton St. #A Condo free-standng, built in 1925, 1,300 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,300-square-foot lot. $786,000
14 Union Ave. #F Condo free-standng, built in 1905, 1,305 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,305-square-foot lot. $775,000
52 Green St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1920, 1,140 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,140-square-foot lot. $760,000
78 Forest Hills St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,054 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,054-square-foot lot. $740,000
184 Wachusett St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 1,351 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,351-square-foot lot. $700,000
9-11 Lourdes Ave. #1 Condo decker, built in 2017, 1,067 square feet, 2 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $689,000
53 Boynton St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,060 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,060-square-foot lot. $675,000
5 Wise St. #2 Condo. $649,000
91-93 Rossmore Road #1 Condo decker, built in 1920, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,080-square-foot lot. $640,000
87 Green St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 670 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 670-square-foot lot. $635,000
29 Gartland St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1925, 1,037 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,037-square-foot lot. $610,000
46 Halliday St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,192 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $600,000
159 South St. #1R Condo decker, built in 1927, 809 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 809-square-foot lot. $562,500
242 Jamaicaway #4 Condo free-standng, built in 1940, 1,015 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,127-square-foot lot. $513,000
3 Warren Sq Two-family duplex, built in 1880, 3,904 square feet, 18 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,940-square-foot lot. $508,000
30 Armstrong St. #201 Condo decker, built in 1900, 625 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 625-square-foot lot. $454,000
41 Morton St. #17 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 830 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 830-square-foot lot. $429,900
15 Germania St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1870, 840 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 840-square-foot lot. $417,500
332 Jamaicaway #303 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 620 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 620-square-foot lot. $410,000
399 Forest Hills St. #40 Condo low-rise, built in 1946, 745 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 745-square-foot lot. $375,000
KINGSTON
29 Tall Timbers Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,395 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,276-square-foot lot. $929,900
16 Smith Fuller Way One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,351 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,628-square-foot lot. $860,000
40 Putters Place. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2016, 2,140 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,879-square-foot lot. $800,000
17 Tarkiln Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,336 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,019-square-foot lot. $746,500
227 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1830, 2,548 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,810-square-foot lot. $711,000
194 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1820, 3,024 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,593-square-foot lot. $689,000
23 Wapping Road. One-family antique, built in 1742, 2,524 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 82,764-square-foot lot. $620,000
24 Chilton Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,807 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,920-square-foot lot. $610,000
3 Thomas St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,350 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $505,000
8 Home Park Court. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,225 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $435,000
7 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1813, 1,280 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,540-square-foot lot. $410,000
12 Holmes Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1912, 765 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,700-square-foot lot. $379,000
22 Main St. #A Condo family flat, built in 1900, 921 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $250,000
LAKEVILLE
3 Assawompsett Court. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 3,166 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 77,405-square-foot lot. $775,000
2 Fairway Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,545 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,000-square-foot lot. $700,000
7 Shockley Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1974, 1,803 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,150-square-foot lot. $519,000
6 Rivers Edge Way #6 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 1,428 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $430,000
5 3rd Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 744 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $425,000
366 Bedford St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 896 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 86,988-square-foot lot. $415,000
43 Beechwood Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1956, 560 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,562-square-foot lot. $335,000
LAWRENCE
93-95 Farley St. Two-family family flat, built in 1923, 2,784 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $675,000
14 Thomas Road. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,495-square-foot lot. $561,000
9 Allyn Terrace. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,900 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $560,000
168 Marston St. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,048 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,528-square-foot lot. $425,000
2-4 Lowell Terrace. Two-family family flat, built in 1910, 2,256 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,038-square-foot lot. $400,000
5 Atkinson Court. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 915 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,440-square-foot lot. $350,000
102 Bailey St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,428 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $347,000
LEXINGTON
9 Pelham Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 5,392 square feet, on 20,664-square-foot lot. $3,785,000
3 Barberry Road. One-family mansion, built in 1952, 5,482 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 36,969-square-foot lot. $2,770,000
22 Richard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 3,780 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 12,432-square-foot lot. $2,637,500
6 Flintlock Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 4,772 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 15,580-square-foot lot. $2,608,000
35 Saddle Club Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 3,108 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,435-square-foot lot. $2,410,000
29 Rangeway One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,926 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 20,727-square-foot lot. $2,400,000
49 Solomon Pierce Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 3,090 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,356-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
222 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 3,678 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,306-square-foot lot. $1,985,000
1 Lantern Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 2,820 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 35,227-square-foot lot. $1,913,000
58 Baskin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,574 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 24,910-square-foot lot. $1,890,000
9 Bates Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,384 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,820-square-foot lot. $1,882,000
2 Heritage Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 1,939 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,178-square-foot lot. $1,688,000
5 Jefferson Drive #5 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 2,054 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,450,000
186 Grove St. One-family contemporary, built in 1961, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,034-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
10 Foster Road. One-family split entry, built in 1959, 2,033 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,500-square-foot lot. $1,382,000
41 Percy Road. One-family ranch, built in 1938, 2,454 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,132-square-foot lot. $1,315,750
221 Follen Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 2,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,113-square-foot lot. $1,310,000
2 Field Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1952, 1,112 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,430-square-foot lot. $1,240,000
16 Bridle Path One-family conventional, built in 1790, 2,175 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,163-square-foot lot. $1,170,000
71 Reed St. One-family conventional, built in 1934, 2,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,580-square-foot lot. $1,170,000
260 Bedford St. One-family conventional, built in 1911, 1,628 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,087-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
21 Richard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 2,164 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,598-square-foot lot. $1,120,000
68 Potter Pond #68 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 2,148 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $1,060,000
129 Shade St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,645 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,875-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
663 Lowell St. #40 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 1,437 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $819,000
753 Waltham St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 36,098-square-foot lot. $800,000
353 Woburn St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,736 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,622-square-foot lot. $760,000
665 Lowell St. #52 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 1,174 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $755,000
93 Woburn St. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,320-square-foot lot. $625,000
394 Lowell St. #15 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1958, 830 square feet, 1 rooms. $210,000
LINCOLN
140 Lincoln Road #211 Condo/Apt, built in 1992, 1,214 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $540,800
LITTLETON
23 Nashoba Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 3,050 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 134,600-square-foot lot. $1,135,000
33 Ipswich Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,714 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,250-square-foot lot. $920,000
35 Ipswich Drive. One-family ranch, built in 2006, 1,116 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,711-square-foot lot. $920,000
10 Meadow Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1991, 1,818 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,267-square-foot lot. $915,000
166 Hartwell Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,616 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,411-square-foot lot. $800,000
3 Florence St. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,265 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,140-square-foot lot. $800,000
145 Hartwell Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,848 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,528-square-foot lot. $792,000
42 Manchester Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 1,523 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,446-square-foot lot. $675,000
35 Dahlia Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,420 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,002-square-foot lot. $600,000
LOWELL
135 Beacon St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 3,884 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,412-square-foot lot. $790,000
10 Rockdale Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 3,519 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,093-square-foot lot. $775,000
170 Holyrood Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1980, 2,894 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,613-square-foot lot. $775,000
36 Alcott St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 2,456 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $740,000
81 Mount Vernon St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 4,380 square feet, 18 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,298-square-foot lot. $675,000
76 Halley Road. Two-family two family, built in 1965, 1,887 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,300-square-foot lot. $630,000
136 Stafford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,090 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,175-square-foot lot. $610,000
151 Parkview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,396 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $600,000
25 Cidalia Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,384 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,866-square-foot lot. $599,999
126 Fremont St. Two-family duplex, built in 1930, 2,082 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,736-square-foot lot. $560,000
40 Boylston St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,089 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,531-square-foot lot. $559,999
17 Kearney Sq #405 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 1,501 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $535,000
1975 Middlesex St. #64 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,674 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000
277 10th St. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 2,304 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,870-square-foot lot. $525,000
82 Freda Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1980, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,125-square-foot lot. $525,000
618 Beacon St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,580 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,336-square-foot lot. $514,500
91 Westchester St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,940-square-foot lot. $510,000
17 Nichols St. Two-family two family, built in 1940, 2,458 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,589-square-foot lot. $502,500
1314 Varnum Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 2,288 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,613-square-foot lot. $490,000
90 A St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,635 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $490,000
177 A St. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 1,414 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,934-square-foot lot. $485,000
383 E Merrimack St. #22 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,271 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $480,000
159 Dracut St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,523 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,650-square-foot lot. $470,000
1400 Gorham St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $465,000
53 Eugene St. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,409 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,107-square-foot lot. $460,000
130 John St. #G44 Condo/Apt, built in 1871, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000
1958 Middlesex St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,600-square-foot lot. $440,000
130 John St. #547 Condo/Apt, built in 1871, 1,322 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,555
16 Jewett St. Two-family two family, built in 1905, 2,306 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,813-square-foot lot. $430,000
263 4th Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,562 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,270-square-foot lot. $430,000
20 Woodland Drive #383 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,168 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $422,000
138 B St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 3,276 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $410,000
215 Princeton Blvd One-family conventional, built in 1895, 3,419 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,358-square-foot lot. $400,000
44 Carolyn St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,169 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,730-square-foot lot. $400,000
58 Carlisle St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,703 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,934-square-foot lot. $400,000
240 Jackson St. #304 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,288 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $352,000
19-23 Pleasant St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,326 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,109-square-foot lot. $345,000
71 Carolyn St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,002-square-foot lot. $339,000
373 Aiken Ave. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $305,000
1221 Pawtucket Blvd #83 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 925 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $285,000
1461 Pawtucket Blvd #5-12 Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,192 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $270,000
46 Lupine Road. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 662 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,469-square-foot lot. $250,000
15 Carter Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,098 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,710-square-foot lot. $244,000
15 Carter Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,098 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,710-square-foot lot. $232,000
LYNN
219 Euclid Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,865 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,666-square-foot lot. $820,000
11 Debra Lane. One-family split level, built in 1990, 1,464 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,448-square-foot lot. $800,000
45 Greenwood Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,688 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,978-square-foot lot. $800,000
64 Atkins Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,658 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,280-square-foot lot. $800,000
38 W Neptune St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1905, 2,810 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $780,000
164 Holyoke St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,879 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,634-square-foot lot. $770,000
301-303 Eastern Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,980 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,486-square-foot lot. $735,000
13 Susan Drive #7 Condo. $709,000
45 Sachem St. One-family old style, built in 1875, 2,078 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,334-square-foot lot. $705,000
9 Susan Drive #5 Condo. $700,000
16 Susan Drive #21 Condo. $675,000
39 Groveland St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,600 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,587-square-foot lot. $655,000
43 Tracy Ave. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,522 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,268-square-foot lot. $640,000
15 Woodland S One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,963 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,290-square-foot lot. $615,000
11 Ann Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,325 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $610,000
362 Chatham St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,708 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,845-square-foot lot. $580,000
100 Lake View Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,388 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,375-square-foot lot. $570,000
13 Adams Court. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,621 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,309-square-foot lot. $560,000
142 Linwood St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,778 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,789-square-foot lot. $560,000
22 Windsor Ave. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,089 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,213-square-foot lot. $560,000
12 Milton Ridge Road #12 Condo duplex, built in 2015, 1,416 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,554-square-foot lot. $540,000
22 Atkinson St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,195 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,313-square-foot lot. $512,000
650 Boston St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,078 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,290-square-foot lot. $510,000
11 Goldthwait St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,194 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,062-square-foot lot. $505,000
12 Hudson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,749 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,773-square-foot lot. $505,000
9 Sisson Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,429-square-foot lot. $500,000
220 Lynnfield St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,883 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,803-square-foot lot. $475,000
45 N Bend St. #45 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 67,595-square-foot lot. $475,000
47 Kirtland St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,084 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,986-square-foot lot. $455,000
16 Wildemere Place. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,308 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,708-square-foot lot. $440,000
102 Wyman St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 682 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,551-square-foot lot. $430,000
209 Lynn Shore Drive #1 Condo, built in 1910, 1,261 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,422-square-foot lot. $415,000
16 Margin St. #3 Condo, built in 2006, 1,249 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,000-square-foot lot. $404,900
84 Burrill Ave. #1 Condo, built in 1900, 1,042 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,916-square-foot lot. $378,000
10 Campbell St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 984 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,072-square-foot lot. $363,000
57-59 Harwood St. #3 Condo. $360,000
14-18 Marion St. #6 Condo, built in 1900, 945 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,818-square-foot lot. $350,000
68 Sheridan St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 788 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,280-square-foot lot. $330,000
35 Tudor St. #2 Condo, built in 1930, 680 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 20,237-square-foot lot. $289,000
121 Johnson St. #1R Condo, built in 1900, 781 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,216-square-foot lot. $265,000
7 Central Sq #202 Condo loft, built in 1903, 618 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 8,540-square-foot lot. $249,900
22 Atlantic St. #2 Condo, built in 1940, 575 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 12,486-square-foot lot. $245,000
LYNNFIELD
10 Huntingdon Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 5,333 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $1,270,000
MALDEN
14 Emile Circle. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 2,793 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 12,532-square-foot lot. $925,000
44 Granville Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 1,846 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $858,000
10 Ferguson Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,130 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,537-square-foot lot. $855,000
126 West St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,260 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,904-square-foot lot. $820,000
8 Alpine St. One-family split entry, built in 1981, 1,552 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,687-square-foot lot. $770,000
160 Lawrence St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,204 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,795-square-foot lot. $710,000
27 Maurice St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,360-square-foot lot. $675,000
20 Elliott St. #20 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,136 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $617,500
3 Loring Place. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,487 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,714-square-foot lot. $600,000
39 Upham St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,395 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $560,000
92 Winchester St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,040 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $525,000
79 Waite St Ext #66 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,110 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $430,000
45 Loomis St. #213 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,057 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $415,000
30 Rich St. #31 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 805 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000
793 Main St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 825 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000
98 Bowman St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 970 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,965-square-foot lot. $335,000
87 Cedar St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 532 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $312,000
111 Devir St. #304 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000
141 Pierce St. #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 586 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $235,000
MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA
3 Colburn Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2001, 6,120 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 138,830-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
15 Forster Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1980, 3,186 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 146,061-square-foot lot. $1,645,000
2 Machain Way One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,726 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 54,585-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
5 Windemere Park Ext One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,616 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,551-square-foot lot. $860,000
MANSFIELD
127 York Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 4,147 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $1,310,700
8 Basin St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1980, 1,808 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,010-square-foot lot. $775,000
101 Franklin St. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,624 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 217,800-square-foot lot. $735,000
12 Darby Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,548 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $695,000
72 Old Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,568 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $635,000
59 Mill St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,016 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,093-square-foot lot. $623,500
575 Ware St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,980 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $591,000
15 Spring St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,572 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,362-square-foot lot. $550,000
511 Gilbert St. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 32,695-square-foot lot. $550,000
158 Tremont St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,472 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $450,000
36 Draper Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 665 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $437,000
45 Shields St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,324 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,393-square-foot lot. $405,000
29 School St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,773 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,250-square-foot lot. $375,000
MARBLEHEAD
3 Rockaway Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 4,224 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,066-square-foot lot. $1,810,000
3 Fox Run Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,116 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,008-square-foot lot. $1,800,100
8 Cowell St. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,726 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,827-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
7 Carlton Road. One-family old style, built in 1940, 2,979 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,410-square-foot lot. $1,272,000
219 W Shore Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,019-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
2 Sunset Road. One-family old style, built in 1942, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,438-square-foot lot. $827,000
20 Crowninshield Road. One-family old style, built in 1870, 5,220 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 75,119-square-foot lot. $775,000
60 Front St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1920, 972 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $775,000
220 Humphrey St. #204 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,691 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $743,000
38 Jersey St. One-family ranch, built in 1992, 2,106 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,690-square-foot lot. $690,000
20 Puritan Road. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,422 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,957-square-foot lot. $570,000
59 Overlook Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 2,132 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,935-square-foot lot. $570,000
27 Central St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $485,000
MARION
51 Holmes St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,547 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,219-square-foot lot. $1,385,000
72 Pleasant St. One-family antique, built in 1790, 3,205 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,572-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
18 Pine Hill Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1993, 3,523 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,734-square-foot lot. $980,000
17 Quelle Lane. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1936, 984 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,902-square-foot lot. $515,000
16 Pumping Station Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,014 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,803-square-foot lot. $270,000
MARLBOROUGH
12 Hawkins Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 2,914 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $840,000
88 Taylor Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,287 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 103,673-square-foot lot. $840,000
43 Marien Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 1,776 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,697-square-foot lot. $750,000
29 Donahue Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,821 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $740,500
214 Maple St. Three-family family flat, built in 1880, 2,618 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $663,000
321 Dicenzo Blvd #321 Condo/Apt, built in 1997, 1,760 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000
15 Grant Court. One-family conventional, built in 2015, 1,553 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,626-square-foot lot. $600,000
35 Witherbee St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,210 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,481-square-foot lot. $600,000
6 Pembroke St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1984, 1,144 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $600,000
26 Ice House Lndg #26 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,432 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $560,000
117 Kings Grant Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,332 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,341-square-foot lot. $545,000
31 Neil St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,694 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,624-square-foot lot. $530,000
102 Clearview Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,098 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,975-square-foot lot. $510,000
17 Clinton St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,798 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,863-square-foot lot. $510,000
44 Tecumseh Trl #44 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,339 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $510,000
479 Northboro Rd W #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,580 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000
8 Village Drive #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,804 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000
55 Crystal Brook Way #E Condo/Apt, built in 1991, 1,644 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
21 Sunshine Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,029 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $425,000
280 Elm St. #A3 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000
18 Lincoln Court. Two-family two family, built in 1830, 2,128 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,306-square-foot lot. $352,000
141 Dudley St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,663-square-foot lot. $300,000
55 Howland St. #3E Condo/Apt, built in 1991, 1,000 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $300,000
55 Howland St. #2E Condo/Apt, built in 1991, 1,000 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $270,000
37 Hosmer St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 776 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $262,800
MARSHFIELD
66 Edmund Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,738 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,700-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
23 Station St. One-family antique, built in 1835, 3,520 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
5 Littles Lane. One-family antique, built in 1800, 1,731 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,145-square-foot lot. $840,000
9 Kent Ave. One-family antique, built in 1890, 4,183 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $750,000
99 Flaggler Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 2,410 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,040-square-foot lot. $732,500
69 Foster Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1945, 1,230 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $715,000
183 Texas St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1999, 2,246 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $705,000
114 Meetinghouse Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,182 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,048-square-foot lot. $654,000
184 Standish St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 792 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $650,000
430 School St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,474 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,500-square-foot lot. $610,000
60 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 998 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $570,000
59 Steven Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 600 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $420,000
26 Autumn Lane #26 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 3,759 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $350,000
15 Telephone St. One-family cottage, built in 1950, 984 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 5,300-square-foot lot. $275,000
10 Royal Dane Drive #83 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 809 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $254,900
55 Virginia St. One-family cottage, built in 1939, 568 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $230,000
MATTAPAN
515 Norfolk St. #1-4 Condo. $935,000
515 Norfolk St. #A Condo. $935,000
515 Norfolk St. #B Condo. $935,000
20 Mamelon Circle. Two-family two family, built in 1950, 1,952 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,470-square-foot lot. $745,000
30 Saint Gregory St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 2018, 1,083 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $680,000
MAYNARD
2 Field St. One-family ranch, built in 1984, 3,046 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $950,000
6 Sarah Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 4,092 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,636-square-foot lot. $910,000
14 Tobin Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,876 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,674-square-foot lot. $825,000
16 Taft Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,720 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $775,000
31 Wood Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,836 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,721-square-foot lot. $755,000
18 George Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,128 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,195-square-foot lot. $689,100
17 Marble Farm Road #17 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,994 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $660,000
11 Rickey Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $575,000
17 Deer Path #1 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,586 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $490,000
27 Thompson St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,932 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,623-square-foot lot. $490,000
6 Riverbank Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,372 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,723-square-foot lot. $440,000
MEDFIELD
13 Hickory Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,774 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 49,584-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
9 Hawthorne Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,684-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
35-37 Dale St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,368 square feet, 20 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,133-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
5 Nauset St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,456 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 85,404-square-foot lot. $950,000
3 Camelot Lane. One-family split level, built in 1971, 1,867 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,165-square-foot lot. $850,034
14 Brastow Drive. One-family split level, built in 1984, 1,725 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,451-square-foot lot. $845,000
8 Robert Sproul Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,564 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,697-square-foot lot. $825,000
3 Rhododendron Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 2,106 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $789,900
26 Flint Locke Lane. One-family split level, built in 1964, 1,414 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,006-square-foot lot. $788,000
3 Harmon Way #2 Condo. $775,000
23 Snyder Road. One-family split level, built in 1968, 1,856 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,204-square-foot lot. $745,000
47-B Pound St. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,048 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,499-square-foot lot. $650,000
49 Granite St. One-family contemporary, built in 1982, 1,918 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 99,983-square-foot lot. $650,000
10 Green St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,113 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $415,000
MEDFORD
38 Thatcher St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,255 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,763-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
36 Franklin St. Two-family duplex, built in 1885, 3,760 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,008-square-foot lot. $1,130,000
47 Pearl St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,231 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,726-square-foot lot. $1,130,000
397 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 2,766 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,564-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
12 Jeremiah Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,264 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,227-square-foot lot. $1,040,000
29 Clayton Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1897, 2,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,832-square-foot lot. $1,038,000
340 High St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,414 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,239-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
44 Pinkham Road. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,438 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,195-square-foot lot. $993,000
28 Winter St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,706 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,880-square-foot lot. $950,000
3 Josephine Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,438-square-foot lot. $950,000
16 Sydney St. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 1,891 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,153-square-foot lot. $940,500
26 Mccall St. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,588 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $938,000
9 Doane Road. One-family split level, built in 1964, 1,522 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,380-square-foot lot. $922,000
24 Doonan St. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 1,710 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,308-square-foot lot. $875,000
595 Main St. Three-family family flat, built in 1916, 2,580 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,060-square-foot lot. $850,000
320 Middlesex Ave. #201 Condo high-rise, built in 2021, 1,438 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $849,900
320 Middlesex Ave. #308 Condo high-rise, built in 2021, 1,301 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $849,900
320 Middlesex Ave. #306 Condo high-rise, built in 2021, 831 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $829,900
320 Middlesex Ave. #406 Condo high-rise, built in 2021, 833 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $829,900
300 Main St. Two-family two family, built in 1918, 2,198 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,150-square-foot lot. $807,000
23 Winter St. Two-family two family, built in 1926, 2,208 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,773-square-foot lot. $805,000
25 Baxter St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,472 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,640-square-foot lot. $800,000
38 Otis St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1886, 1,740 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $800,000
8 9th St. #701 Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 1,644 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $775,000
111 Circuit Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,019-square-foot lot. $761,000
43 Brewster Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,300-square-foot lot. $753,000
119-121 1st St. #119 Condo. $725,000
40 Brookings St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,148 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,688-square-foot lot. $700,000
15 Oak Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $675,000
582 Fulton St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,134 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,418-square-foot lot. $675,000
320 Middlesex Ave. #403 Condo high-rise, built in 2021, 929 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $672,400
3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy #1105 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,206 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $630,000
33 Hunewill Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,047-square-foot lot. $612,500
30 Revere Beach Pkwy #409 Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 1,224 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $585,000
136 Saunders St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1915, 936 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,526-square-foot lot. $575,000
8 9th St. #209 Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 1,234 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $565,000
73 Saunders St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 740 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,540-square-foot lot. $560,000
48 Forest St. #207 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 875 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $525,000
314 Riverside Ave. #303 Condo high-rise, built in 1984, 983 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $454,000
29 Harvard Ave. #37 Condo high-rise, built in 1974, 610 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $390,000
29 Harvard Ave. #29 Condo high-rise, built in 1974, 727 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $380,000
MEDWAY
10 Fairway Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,064 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 52,316-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
27 Fairway Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,541 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,522-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
6 Grey Squirrel Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,464 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 77,537-square-foot lot. $851,000
58 Holliston St. One-family split level, built in 1961, 1,570 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,157-square-foot lot. $605,000
6 Cutler St. #C Condo. $515,000
5 Wellington St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 978 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,344-square-foot lot. $425,000
280 Village St. #F2 Condo/Apt, built in 1918, 1,048 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $290,000
25 High St. One-family old style, built in 1790, 1,565 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,443-square-foot lot. $216,000
MELROSE
3 S Cedar Park One-family old style, built in 1834, 2,578 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,610-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
16 Stillman Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 3,043 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,553-square-foot lot. $1,005,300
20 Gooch St. One-family victorian, built in 1900, 2,192 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,879-square-foot lot. $945,000
12 Crest Ave. One-family old style, built in 1921, 1,869 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $930,000
161 Perkins St. One-family old style, built in 1923, 1,624 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $800,000
52 W Emerson St. #3 Condo. $779,000
20 Hunnewell St. One-family split entry, built in 1979, 2,044 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $770,000
515 Lynn Fells Pkwy One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,905-square-foot lot. $735,000
66 Florence Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1929, 1,620 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,612-square-foot lot. $686,000
62 Lebanon St. One-family gambrel, built in 1910, 1,123 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,497-square-foot lot. $575,000
63 Florence St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,452 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,846-square-foot lot. $525,000
53 Melrose St. #7H Condo/Apt, built in 1961, 1,285 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000
MERRIMAC
6 Hansom Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,260 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,318-square-foot lot. $1,027,000
19 Grove St. #1 Condo. $492,500
METHUEN
14 Pine Tree Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,148 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 23,287-square-foot lot. $975,000
4 Highwoods Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 4,184 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 81,893-square-foot lot. $875,000
247 Hampstead St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 209,088-square-foot lot. $810,000
117 Druid Hill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,339 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,162-square-foot lot. $725,000
27 Copley Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1986, 3,544 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,839-square-foot lot. $705,000
4 Guilford Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,728 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,071-square-foot lot. $655,000
69 Sherwood Drive #69 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,832 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000
11 Vista Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,218-square-foot lot. $600,000
14 Woodland Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 2,565 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,962-square-foot lot. $594,000
41 Ruskin Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,311-square-foot lot. $580,000
46 Ridge Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 2,477 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,474-square-foot lot. $565,000
5 Heather Drive #5 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,919 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000
55 Harvard Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,244 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,152-square-foot lot. $525,000
57 Salem St. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 1,652 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,791-square-foot lot. $525,000
37 Stevens St. #37 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,507 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $500,000
93 Hazel St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,799-square-foot lot. $430,000
45 Washington St. #24 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,316 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000
24 Washington St. #24 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,288 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000
20 Washington St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,169 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $362,121
1 Riverview Blvd #9-101 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $360,000
177 Pleasant Valley St. #C Condo Town House, built in 1970, 932 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000
20 Washington St. #78 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 750 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $320,000
2 Hastings Circle #2 Condo Town House, built in 2009, 1,128 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $273,300
177 Pleasant Valley St. #B Condo Town House, built in 1970, 958 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $230,000
30 Dracut St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 816 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 90,605-square-foot lot. $200,000
MIDDLEBOROUGH
176 Marion Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,706 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,009-square-foot lot. $825,000
273 Wareham St. Two-family two family, built in 1896, 4,744 square feet, 16 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 66,646-square-foot lot. $750,000
30 Tispaquin St. One-family ranch, built in 2019, 1,802 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 315,965-square-foot lot. $750,000
79 Fuller St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,020-square-foot lot. $675,000
5 Metacomet Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 2,519 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 80,000-square-foot lot. $650,000
37 Colby Drive. One-family gambrel, built in 1995, 2,565 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,000-square-foot lot. $610,000
4 Pilgrim Xing One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 80,026-square-foot lot. $585,000
107 Maple Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1995, 1,748 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 61,855-square-foot lot. $520,000
159 Bedford St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,575 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,166-square-foot lot. $447,500
5 Justines Way #5 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000
7 Sycamore Drive #7 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,556 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
277 Thompson St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 2,070 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $246,500
MIDDLETON
6 Clinch Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 5,192 square feet, 4 baths, on 41,744-square-foot lot. $2,350,000
32 E Meadow Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 4,476 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,050-square-foot lot. $2,250,000
11 Rowell Lane #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 2,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,150,000
108 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,853 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,171-square-foot lot. $1,093,750
14 Arrow St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,229 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $864,000
MILFORD
3 Huff Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 4,240 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,590-square-foot lot. $835,000
4 Bodio Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,222 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,089-square-foot lot. $700,000
23 Princess Pine Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1973, 2,363 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,486-square-foot lot. $620,000
57 Walden Way #57 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,631 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $620,000
17 W Walnut St. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,035 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,301-square-foot lot. $592,000
60 Kodiak Lane #30 Condo. $584,900
62 Kodiak Lane #31 Condo. $584,900
12 Princeton Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $551,000
16 Water St. Two-family two family, built in 1850, 2,016 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,402-square-foot lot. $520,000
63 Fruit St Ext One-family old style, built in 1870, 1,835 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,899-square-foot lot. $425,000
4 E Wood St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1993, 1,080 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000
9 Yale Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 1,086 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $395,000
9 Dewey Circle #9 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,430 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $387,000
5 Correia Circle #A Condo/Apt, built in 1997, 1,085 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000
10 S Cedar St. One-family old style, built in 1860, 910 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,494-square-foot lot. $320,000
456 E Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,106 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,505-square-foot lot. $260,000
25 East St. One-family cottage, built in 1900, 540 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 3,450-square-foot lot. $250,000
MILLIS
5 Rolling Meadow Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,644 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,878-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
19 Richardson Drive #19 Condo. $1,033,468
134 Glen Ellen Blvd #134 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 1,864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $850,000
7 Helen Lane #7 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,845 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $718,000
4 Walnut St. One-family contemporary, built in 1978, 1,784 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,265-square-foot lot. $617,500
13 Independence Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,088 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,265-square-foot lot. $611,250
6 Sherman Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,469 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,909-square-foot lot. $600,000
375 Union St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,822 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $575,000
224 Exchange St. One-family conventional, built in 1935, 1,835 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,909-square-foot lot. $288,750
MILTON
60 Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,618 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,217-square-foot lot. $1,773,000
1300 Canton Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1990, 3,763 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 54,058-square-foot lot. $1,524,118
47 Washington St. One-family old style, built in 1885, 1,906 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,938-square-foot lot. $1,415,000
25 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,890 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
9 Allen Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,900 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,523-square-foot lot. $1,291,000
1 Craig Hill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,525 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,860-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
100 Harbor View Road. One-family split entry, built in 1960, 1,656 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,399-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
2 Eliot St. BANK, built in 1929, 3,653 square feet, 2 baths, on 9,500-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
5 Centre Lane. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,791 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,974-square-foot lot. $958,000
89 Blue Hills Pkwy One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,827 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,550-square-foot lot. $950,000
17 Bunton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,268 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,979-square-foot lot. $915,000
47 Collamore St. One-family Colonial, built in 1933, 1,358 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $816,000
15 Norman St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,052 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,313-square-foot lot. $761,000
24 Plymouth Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,394 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,401-square-foot lot. $750,000
81 Capen St. One-family Colonial, built in 1933, 1,921 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,341-square-foot lot. $725,000
22 Berlin Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1927, 1,224 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $562,000
NAHANT
7 Cary Way One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 3,149 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,985-square-foot lot. $1,280,000
14 Valley Road. One-family split level, built in 1960, 2,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,953-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
9 Little Nahant Road. One-family old style, built in 1870, 7,972 square feet, 18 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,845-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
124 Castle Road. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
NATICK
4 Fairs Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 3,737 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,773-square-foot lot. $1,925,000
15 Deer Path One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 4,510 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 220,414-square-foot lot. $1,750,000
4 Lynn St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,322 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,124-square-foot lot. $1,720,000
7 Hemlock Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,798 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,750-square-foot lot. $1,675,000
42 Graystone Lane #42 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 3,316 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,635,000
5 Porter Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,281 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,835-square-foot lot. $1,625,000
2 Libby Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,268 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 51,052-square-foot lot. $1,585,000
13 Allison Way #13 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 2,401 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,150,000
13 Oak Hill Road. One-family garrison, built in 1986, 2,181 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
36 Beacon St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,712 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,105-square-foot lot. $1,096,875
14 Rutledge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 2,704 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,237-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
5 Michael Terrace. One-family split level, built in 1973, 1,804 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $1,030,000
10 Nouvelle Way #T623 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,495 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $999,000
1 Morgan Drive #1 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 2,401 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $975,000
11 Marshall Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,498 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,720-square-foot lot. $877,000
3 Lake St. One-family contemporary, built in 1991, 3,264 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,584-square-foot lot. $875,000
7 Floral Ave. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 2,024 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $875,000
17 Reynolds Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,673 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,622-square-foot lot. $855,000
8 Walcott St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,362 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $790,000
9 Braemore Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,766 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,823-square-foot lot. $790,000
3 Wellesley Ave. #3 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 2,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,845-square-foot lot. $775,000
28 Walnut St. Two-family old style, built in 1880, 1,911 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,765-square-foot lot. $725,000
2 Shady Oak Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,590 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,213-square-foot lot. $700,000
25 Sawin St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 1,856 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,833-square-foot lot. $678,900
35 Elmwood Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,560 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,011-square-foot lot. $675,000
32 Fairway Circle #32 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,796 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $660,000
105 Hartford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,590 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $650,000
19 School St. #19 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,254 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000
NEEDHAM
700 Chestnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 6,278 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $3,375,000
72 Stonecrest Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 5,911 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $2,850,000
22 Curtis Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 3,971 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $2,300,000
43 Kingsbury St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 4,314 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $2,300,000
102 Woodledge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 4,917 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $2,277,000
159 Thornton Road. One-family garrison, built in 1948, 1,395 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
88 Lindbergh Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,048 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $1,750,000
88 Standish Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,128 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $1,725,000
110 South St. One-family garrison, built in 1981, 2,746 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
99 Whitman Road. One-family garrison, built in 1962, 3,424 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
11 Concannon Circle. One-family garrison, built in 1989, 2,926 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $1,495,000
2 Mellen St. #2 Condo duplex, built in 2010, 2,250 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,450,000
3 Wellesley Ave. #B Condo. $1,420,000
86 Grosvenor Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 2,115 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,395,000
320 Hunnewell St. #320 Condo duplex, built in 2019, 1,068 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,270,000
1097 Greendale Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1927, 2,004 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $1,251,000
215 Greendale Ave. One-family split level, built in 1988, 1,414 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
8 Parker Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,908 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,160,000
114 Beaufort Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1929, 1,531 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $1,149,000
89 Rolling Lane. One-family split level, built in 1954, 1,296 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,939-square-foot lot. $1,123,000
29 Douglas Road. One-family garrison, built in 1942, 2,527 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $982,989
22 High St. Three-family decker, built in 1897, 3,064 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,909-square-foot lot. $980,000
28 Powers St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,437 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,356-square-foot lot. $980,000
367 High Rock St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,428 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $975,000
34 Highland Court #34 Condo, built in 1983, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $925,000
104 Lincoln St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,979 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $875,000
31 Hamlin Lane #B11 Condo, built in 1968, 734 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $355,000
210 Hillside Ave. #24 Condo, built in 1968, 452 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $303,000
NEWBURY
54 Cottage Road. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1900, 1,169 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,501-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
8 49th St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,803 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,602-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
28 Central St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,455-square-foot lot. $460,000
NEWBURYPORT
11 Duffy Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2018, 2,724 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,452-square-foot lot. $1,475,000
14-16 Charles St. #A2 Condo. $1,250,000
321 Merrimac St. One-family federalist, built in 1800, 2,102 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,735-square-foot lot. $1,155,000
40 Washington St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,940 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,706-square-foot lot. $1,020,000
49 Phillips Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,983 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,500-square-foot lot. $955,000
3 Longfellow Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,552 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,200-square-foot lot. $892,000
20 Warren St. One-family antique, built in 1820, 1,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,010-square-foot lot. $890,000
1-3 Congress St. Two-family family flat, built in 1850, 2,152 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,520-square-foot lot. $850,000
126 Merrimac St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,728 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $799,900
6 Julia St. One-family conventional, built in 1935, 2,089 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,532-square-foot lot. $774,000
109 Ferry Road. One-family conventional, built in 1864, 1,405 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,019-square-foot lot. $765,000
6 Pine St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 806 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,520-square-foot lot. $749,900
11 Greenleaf St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,564 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,900-square-foot lot. $634,000
13 Elizabeth Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1982, 2,150 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,865-square-foot lot. $630,000
7 Summer St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,591 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $625,000
6 Orange St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1779, 913 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $529,000
1 Center St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,086 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,322-square-foot lot. $470,000
232 Low St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 711 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $210,100
NEWTON
31 Montvale Road. One-family victorian, built in 1900, 4,139 square feet, 13 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 42,314-square-foot lot. $4,500,000
192 Fuller St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 4,406 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 15,022-square-foot lot. $4,350,000
34 Exeter St. One-family victorian, built in 1880, 5,780 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 55,970-square-foot lot. $4,250,000
58 Everett St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,952 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,300-square-foot lot. $3,900,000
43 Ruane Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 2,459 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,953-square-foot lot. $3,195,000
24 Lee Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 3,801 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $3,015,000
21 Kewadin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 3,065 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $2,600,000
77 Clements Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 3,141 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,937-square-foot lot. $2,450,000
233 Nahanton St. #233 Condo townhse-end, built in 1990, 2,630 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 1,254,089-square-foot lot. $2,375,000
94 Evelyn Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 3,624 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,000-square-foot lot. $2,365,000
9 Avondale Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1986, 2,533 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,450-square-foot lot. $2,150,000
23 Nahanton St. One-family old style, built in 1871, 1,496 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,776-square-foot lot. $2,135,000
12 Balcarres Road. One-family victorian, built in 1900, 2,981 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $2,059,600
96 Webster St. #96 Condo. $1,980,000
173-175 Cypress St. Three-family duplex, built in 1900, 4,026 square feet, 16 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 13,566-square-foot lot. $1,918,000
16 Madison Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,296 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,504-square-foot lot. $1,915,000
128 Olde Field Road. One-family split level, built in 1960, 2,998 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 12,322-square-foot lot. $1,905,000
270 Central St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,042 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,520-square-foot lot. $1,840,000
14 Oakvale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 2,512 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,286-square-foot lot. $1,825,000
150 Otis St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,218 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,892-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
57 Elmhurst Road. One-family victorian, built in 1900, 2,765 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,595-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
15 Emerald St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,208 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $1,790,000
96 Erie Ave. One-family old style, built in 1920, 2,653 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,179-square-foot lot. $1,729,000
24 Woodbine Terrace #24 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 2,391 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 11,910-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
115 Carlisle St. #115 Condo townhse-end, built in 2007, 2,671 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,863-square-foot lot. $1,675,000
36 Chandler St. #36 Condo. $1,660,000
95 Woodchester Drive. One-family Tudor, built in 1936, 2,126 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,948-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
21 Lovett Road. One-family split level, built in 1965, 1,730 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,004-square-foot lot. $1,620,000
77 Florence St. #606N Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 2,750 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 332,926-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
650 Commonwealth Ave. #650 Condo victorian, built in 1880, 3,476 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,034-square-foot lot. $1,532,520
39 Indiana Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,840 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,785-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
107 Woodward St. One-family Colonial, built in 1918, 2,660 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,620-square-foot lot. $1,460,000
46 Washington Park #48 Condo/Apt, built in 1874, 1,965 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,032-square-foot lot. $1,449,000
54 Redwood Road. One-family split level, built in 1952, 2,220 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,014-square-foot lot. $1,430,000
23-25 Milo St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,508 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,280-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
100 Andrew St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,330 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,299-square-foot lot. $1,132,000
40 Anthony Road. One-family split level, built in 1964, 1,394 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,366-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
33 Wesley St. #2 Condo two family, built in 1920, 1,370 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,510-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
643 Watertown St. #2 Condo. $1,000,000
643 Watertown St. #1 Condo. $985,000
83 Morrill St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,514 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,420-square-foot lot. $985,000
7 Dana Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1929, 1,228 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $915,000
93 Truman Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,304 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $900,000
31 Lucille Place #31 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,349-square-foot lot. $899,000
34 Adella Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,662 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,452-square-foot lot. $880,000
124 Jewett St. #1 Condo two family, built in 1920, 1,398 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,422-square-foot lot. $850,000
20 Star Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,242 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,534-square-foot lot. $850,000
393 Parker St. #393 Condo duplex, built in 1880, 1,147 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $816,000
29 Hunter St. One-family victorian, built in 1893, 1,968 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,179-square-foot lot. $810,000
23 Sylvester Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,068 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,360-square-foot lot. $800,000
41 Hazelhurst Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1958, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,447-square-foot lot. $800,000
250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #312S Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $637,500
86 Boylston St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1945, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 62,580-square-foot lot. $528,000
391 Walnut St. #3 Condo, built in 1940, 970 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,592-square-foot lot. $284,800
NORFOLK
41 Berkshire St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 4,574 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 55,871-square-foot lot. $1,560,000
11 Bristol Pond Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 4,078 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 52,265-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
10 Dupee St. #31 Condo. $812,600
87 Fruit St. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 1,884 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,256-square-foot lot. $729,000
9 Village Grn One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 1,693 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $655,000
45 Park St. One-family contemporary, built in 1976, 1,582 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,419-square-foot lot. $652,000
93 Meetinghouse Road #93 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 2,028 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $610,000
22 Valley St. #18-24 Condo. $420,000
27 Boydes Xing #27 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,596 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $272,000
NORTH ANDOVER
39 Granville Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 69,260-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
110 Woodcrest Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 3,386 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 53,143-square-foot lot. $910,000
675 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,472 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 92,347-square-foot lot. $865,000
153 Hay Meadow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 3,273 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,935-square-foot lot. $813,000
16 Tavern Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 1,826 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,830-square-foot lot. $787,500
227 Osgood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 3,190 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,445-square-foot lot. $770,000
30 Anne Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 3,814 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 106,722-square-foot lot. $755,000
386 Sharpners Pond Road. One-family garrison, built in 1985, 2,160 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $750,000
755 Johnson St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,580 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $710,000
153 Mill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 2,496 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $642,500
56 Beverly St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,567 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,387-square-foot lot. $630,000
30 Anne Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 3,814 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 106,722-square-foot lot. $600,000
19 Commonwealth Ave. One-family, built in 1904, 1,446 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,098-square-foot lot. $570,000
428 Johnson St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,870-square-foot lot. $525,000
125 Phillips Brooks Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,287 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,383-square-foot lot. $485,000
180 Chickering Road #108C Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,063 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000
180 Chickering Road #107C Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,060 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $431,000
216 Waverley Road. One-family, built in 1926, 1,558 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,542-square-foot lot. $430,000
148 Main St. #A106 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,303 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000
14 Walker Road #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 787 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000
90 Edgelawn Ave. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
1 Jon C Barry Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,060 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,987-square-foot lot. $976,000
92 Depot St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,072 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,153-square-foot lot. $792,000
64 Holmes Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,434 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 75,359-square-foot lot. $775,000
618 Mount Hope St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1861, 2,041 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,291-square-foot lot. $670,000
4 5th St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2001, 2,182 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $663,000
81 Countryside Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,176 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,304-square-foot lot. $650,000
15 Old Wood Road. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 2,374 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,250-square-foot lot. $550,000
60 Burt Drive. One-family raised cape, built in 1997, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,980-square-foot lot. $550,000
70 Kimberly Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,835-square-foot lot. $550,000
328 Mendon Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,452 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $530,000
271 Cumberland Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $500,000
176 Kelley Blvd One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,395 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,000-square-foot lot. $480,000
28 Grant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 2,904 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,305-square-foot lot. $480,000
5 Fales Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 675 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,995-square-foot lot. $350,000
138 Broad St. #F2 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,120 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $335,000
335 E Washington St. #37 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,116 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000
16 Johnson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,209 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,391-square-foot lot. $283,897
212 Fisher St. #A15 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $241,000
NORTH READING
1 Oscars Way One-family conventional, built in 1853, 3,197 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $1,860,000
5 Lillian Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,405 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $1,290,000
37 Park St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,768-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
10 Pine Glen Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,787 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 95,004-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
21 Wadsworth Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,974 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 28,488-square-foot lot. $1,070,000
22 Hollywood Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,362 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,252-square-foot lot. $826,000
10 Hemlock Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,616 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $760,000
25 Southwick Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 1,376 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,356-square-foot lot. $750,000
3 Susan Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,112 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $675,000
5 Sand Iron Way #5 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 2,162 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $675,000
17 Winter St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,966 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,548-square-foot lot. $650,000
182 Central St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1948, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $600,000
85 Marblehead St. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,235 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $545,000
25 Lakeside Blvd One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,313 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $525,000
12 Lowell Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1913, 902 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $495,000
181 Elm St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,597 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,591-square-foot lot. $439,000
40 Main St. #22 Condo low-rise, built in 1974, 970 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $318,000
NORTHBOROUGH
147 Washburn St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2005, 3,524 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 99,243-square-foot lot. $925,000
175 Carriage Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,392 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,584-square-foot lot. $830,000
14 Jethro Peters Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1989, 1,518 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $713,500
9 Country Candle Lane #9 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 2,126 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 408,593-square-foot lot. $696,000
163 Rice Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,732 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,633-square-foot lot. $682,000
35 Juniper Brook Road. One-family split entry, built in 1971, 1,234 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,264-square-foot lot. $650,000
30 Autumn Lane #30 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 1,576 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 577,606-square-foot lot. $577,000
10 Brody Way #10 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,366 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,530-square-foot lot. $575,000
62 Hamilton Road. One-family split entry, built in 1976, 1,050 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,957-square-foot lot. $550,000
23 Greenwood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,272 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,085-square-foot lot. $485,000
134 School St. One-family old style, built in 1950, 1,472 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $350,000
39 Pleasant St. #B14 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 887 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $290,000
38-40 River St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 1,797 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,284-square-foot lot. $275,000
83 Crawford St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 942 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 98,572-square-foot lot. $256,500
NORTON
7 Fletcher Way One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,656 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,863-square-foot lot. $860,000
19 Brahman Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1998, 1,812 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,789-square-foot lot. $727,000
192 Taunton Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1812, 3,088 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 753,588-square-foot lot. $700,000
20 Alder Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,441 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,252-square-foot lot. $605,000
36 Williams Road #36 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,892 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $582,005
20 Edgewater Drive #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,930 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths. $550,000
30 Evergreen Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,884 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $536,000
14 Goldenwood Drive #14 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,335 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000
1 Thornton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 1,184 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,550-square-foot lot. $480,000
23 Hawthorne Road. One-family ranch, built in 1999, 1,008 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,267-square-foot lot. $390,000
4 Spruce Tree Lane #40 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,188 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,250
309 E Main St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 872 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $315,000
14 Lagoon Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,589 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,280-square-foot lot. $215,000
NORWELL
93 Longwater Circle #93 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 19,876 square feet. $4,400,000
10 Kings Lndg One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 4,761 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 117,612-square-foot lot. $1,980,000
174 Brigantine Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,666 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 58,806-square-foot lot. $1,299,000
200 Bowker St. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,752 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $1,251,000
77 Trout Brook Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,132 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $828,000
NORWOOD
14-16 Harding Road. Three-family family flat, built in 1928, 3,408 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,496-square-foot lot. $950,000
31 Orleans Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,223 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,088-square-foot lot. $855,000
19 3rd St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 2,312 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $738,000
64 Howard St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,460 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,079-square-foot lot. $655,000
643 Walpole St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,404 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $590,000
909 Washington St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,460 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $580,000
681 Neponset St. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,352 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,972-square-foot lot. $570,000
11 Malvern Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 2,374 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $568,500
231 E Cross St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,172 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,310-square-foot lot. $565,000
23 Lawndale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,125-square-foot lot. $555,000
9 Valley Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,896-square-foot lot. $525,000
30 Mylod St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,015 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,240-square-foot lot. $520,000
46 Mylod St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,526 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,759-square-foot lot. $500,000
5 Morningside Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,270 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,006-square-foot lot. $489,000
35 Austin St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $435,000
462 Nahatan St. #C5 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 808 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000
301 Neponset St. #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 753 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $275,000
PEABODY
33 Diane Road. One-family garrison, built in 1986, 2,896 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,433-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
5 Crane Ave. One-family split level, built in 1964, 3,990 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 16,200-square-foot lot. $1,040,000
6 Emerson Ave. Two-family old style, built in 1925, 2,688 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $830,000
2 Katina Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,262 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,255-square-foot lot. $811,000
68 Prospect St. #12 Condo. $809,000
68 Prospect St. #7 Condo. $809,000
17 Butternut Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,542 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,006-square-foot lot. $795,000
18 Roycroft Road. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,921 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,702-square-foot lot. $780,000
68 Prospect St. #11 Condo. $769,000
26 Highland Park One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 2,156 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,676-square-foot lot. $750,000
31 Quail Road. One-family ranch, built in 1976, 1,234 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,156-square-foot lot. $750,000
8 Sandra Road. One-family garrison, built in 1967, 2,108 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $740,000
6 Glen Road. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 2,088 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $717,500
6 Blackstone St. One-family split entry, built in 1962, 1,662 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,120-square-foot lot. $675,000
20 Antrim Road. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 1,944 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,098-square-foot lot. $670,000
4801 Heatherwood Lane #4801 Condo townhse-end, built in 1987, 2,246 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $670,000
23 Proctor St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,996 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,458-square-foot lot. $665,000
4 Beeman Road. One-family split entry, built in 1962, 1,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $660,000
12 Alden Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,761-square-foot lot. $650,000
13 Ellsworth Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 960 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $635,000
2 Earley Road. One-family ranch, built in 2006, 1,282 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,239-square-foot lot. $630,000
15 Ellsworth Road. One-family old style, built in 1941, 1,584 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $620,000
9 Griffin Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,349-square-foot lot. $601,000
4906 Heatherwood Lane #4906 Condo townhse-end, built in 1987, 2,146 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $590,000
3 Evans Road. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,201-square-foot lot. $585,500
5 Jefferson Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,673-square-foot lot. $585,000
2 Kirkland Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,309 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $575,000
77-A Bartholomew St. One-family old style, built in 1935, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,650-square-foot lot. $550,000
150 Bartholomew St. One-family split entry, built in 1981, 1,904 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,448-square-foot lot. $540,000
3 Summit Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,309-square-foot lot. $540,000
20 Sherwood Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 968 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,050-square-foot lot. $537,000
27 Reed Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $535,000
10 Stevens St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,909 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,278-square-foot lot. $525,000
102 Bartholomew St. One-family garrison, built in 1952, 1,560 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,544-square-foot lot. $480,000
31 Pierpont St. #4 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,480 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $467,900
2 Valley Circle. One-family contemporary, built in 1988, 3,625 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,727-square-foot lot. $450,000
30 Lynn St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,044-square-foot lot. $442,000
17 Bourbon St. #73 Condo, built in 1989, 980 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $430,000
8 Walnut St. #406 Condo, built in 2005, 892 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $365,000
68 Prospect St. #5 Condo. $267,800
14-A Columbia Blvd One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 1,365 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,302-square-foot lot. $250,000
PEMBROKE
38 Lilys Way One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,964 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,280-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
19 Debra Road. One-family split level, built in 1974, 3,059 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,108-square-foot lot. $800,000
55 West St. One-family garrison, built in 1963, 1,900 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,284-square-foot lot. $645,000
33 Fairwood Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1962, 1,144 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,650-square-foot lot. $640,000
63 Fairwood Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,750-square-foot lot. $625,543
226 Forest St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 999 square feet, 2 baths, on 41,564-square-foot lot. $580,000
33 Barker Square Drive #33 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,670 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $575,000
30 Old Washington St. #1 Condo. $560,064
30 Old Washington St. #2 Condo. $559,900
599 Washington St. #14 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,726 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $549,000
877 Center St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,720-square-foot lot. $515,000
10 Marion Way One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 939 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,850-square-foot lot. $475,000
599 Washington St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 992 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $415,000
523 Washington St. #C6 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $404,000
49 Woodbine Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1946, 627 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,380-square-foot lot. $383,900
PEPPERELL
96-98 Park St. One-family antique, built in 1822, 2,631 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 263,974-square-foot lot. $900,000
29 Boynton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 134,017-square-foot lot. $595,000
68 Heald St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,250 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,856-square-foot lot. $270,000
PLYMOUTH
43 Boulder Rdg One-family contemporary, built in 2008, 4,330 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,841-square-foot lot. $1,885,000
17 Hitching Post One-family contemporary, built in 2007, 3,950 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,867-square-foot lot. $1,121,250
20 Hickorywood One-family contemporary, built in 2009, 3,017 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,495-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
37 Tinkers Blf #37 Condo. $1,044,198
28 Winding Way One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 3,828 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,326-square-foot lot. $982,500
54 Skipping Stone One-family contemporary, built in 2016, 2,857 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,150-square-foot lot. $950,000
41 Nautical Way One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,108 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,001-square-foot lot. $945,000
45 Wyndemere Court. One-family contemporary, built in 1997, 3,848 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,075-square-foot lot. $855,000
5 White Spruce Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,387 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,311-square-foot lot. $835,000
39 Tinkers Blf #39 Condo. $821,118
28 Forest Edge One-family contemporary, built in 2001, 3,262 square feet, 4 baths, on 31,326-square-foot lot. $820,000
3 Bearberry Path One-family ranch, built in 2021, 2,454 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,845-square-foot lot. $765,000
201 Sandy Beach Road. One-family log, built in 2010, 1,638 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,260-square-foot lot. $750,000
1121 Long Pond Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2000, 3,540 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 66,609-square-foot lot. $714,000
15 Beatrice Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,806 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,227-square-foot lot. $708,000
4 Spicebush One-family Town House, built in 2020, 2,320 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,488-square-foot lot. $670,000
77 White Clover Trl One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 1,998 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,915-square-foot lot. $655,000
2 Freeman Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,729 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,682-square-foot lot. $615,000
9 Knight Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1984, 2,029 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $615,000
45 Plaza Way #5412 Condo. $609,000
94 Old Field Road #94 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,840 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000
7 Tower Road. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,358 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $595,000
13 High Pine Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1971, 1,724 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $565,000
48 Old Field Road #48 Condo Town House, built in 2009, 1,775 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000
58 Elliot Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1990, 1,906 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,455-square-foot lot. $550,000
14 Blackberry Lane. One-family Town House, built in 2021, 1,748 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,096-square-foot lot. $547,000
2 Chatham Road. One-family ranch, built in 1999, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $535,000
9 George St. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $531,500
55 Drum Drive #55 Condo. $525,000
50 Off Billington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,314 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,970-square-foot lot. $510,000
37 White Horse Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,257 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $500,000
52 W Pond Road. One-family ranch, built in 1976, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $500,000
159 Rocky Pond Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1972, 2,390 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,614-square-foot lot. $485,000
786 State Road #F Condo Town House, built in 2006, 2,211 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $482,500
278 Court St. #102 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,178 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
177 Westerly Road #2 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,164 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000
2 Osprey Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,220 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,289-square-foot lot. $430,000
1092 Long Pond Road #2 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,426 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000
31 Megansett Drive #31 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,282 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $401,000
87 Boatwrights Loop One-family Town House, built in 2017, 1,528 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,520-square-foot lot. $360,000
207 Samoset St. #A8 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 968 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $275,000
159 South St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 741 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $240,000
71 Scarlet Drive. One-family cottage, built in 1963, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,040-square-foot lot. $235,000
QUINCY
74 Bay State Road. Three-family family flat, built in 1945, 3,725 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,422-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
25 Lowe St. Two-family two family, built in 1914, 3,029 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,870-square-foot lot. $900,000
47 Pelican Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,612 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,998-square-foot lot. $750,000
2 Cliveden St. #303E Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 1,398 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $713,000
28 Lurton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1907, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $708,000
190 Everett St. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 2,468 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,902-square-foot lot. $705,000
14 Barry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,482 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $680,000
53 S Walnut St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,924 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $618,000
22 Pequot Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1913, 1,138 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,942-square-foot lot. $570,000
144 Quincy Shore Drive #125 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,460 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000
100 Marina Drive #310 Condo mid-rise, built in 1988, 1,178 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $522,000
120 Holmes St. #315 Condo low-rise, built in 2005, 1,074 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $510,000
10 Seaport Drive #2408 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 844 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $500,000
88 Village Drive #88 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 1,130 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $490,000
46 Wesson Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1948, 1,125 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,578-square-foot lot. $455,000
500 Washington St. #807 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 957 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
100 Cove Way #408 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,068 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000
15 Miriam St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 1,729 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,351-square-foot lot. $400,000
37 Bunker Hill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,196 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,341-square-foot lot. $400,000
45-A Mill St. #45A Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 941 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $395,000
165 Quincy Shore Drive #38 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 896 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $393,500
200 Falls Blvd #D107 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 700 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $370,000
222 Hollis Ave. One-family split level, built in 1950, 1,064 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,742-square-foot lot. $360,000
6 Oval Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1949, 649 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $355,000
42 Palmer St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1923, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,346-square-foot lot. $320,000
100 Grand View Ave. #9C Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 659 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $293,000
133 Commander Shea Blvd #609 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 505 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $285,000
RANDOLPH
20-22 Raechel Road. Two-family family flat, built in 1971, 2,472 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,902-square-foot lot. $725,000
35 Decota Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,932 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,100-square-foot lot. $680,000
7 Toscano Way #7 Condo. $575,000
37 Chestnut St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,886 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $475,000
77 N Glenway Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,178-square-foot lot. $455,000
109 Pacella Park Drive #109 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,134 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
14 Grove Sq #14 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,716 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 baths. $450,000
126 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1938, 1,242 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,800-square-foot lot. $430,000
63 Emily Jeffers Road #63 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,152 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000
227 Oak St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,192 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,493-square-foot lot. $275,500
RAYNHAM
980 N Main St. One-family raised ranch, built in 2012, 2,748 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 219,773-square-foot lot. $660,000
659 S Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,873 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 baths, on 74,065-square-foot lot. $650,000
96 Essex St. #26 Condo. $575,000
408 Center St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 2,351 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $500,000
87 Nicholas Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,634 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,802-square-foot lot. $415,000
1 Youngs Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1976, 884 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 32,348-square-foot lot. $385,000
75 Warren St W #20 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,280 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000
75 Warren St W #11 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000
110 Nottingham Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1977, 3,158 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 baths, on 283,589-square-foot lot. $297,000
READING
42 Autumn Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 5,392 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 23,426-square-foot lot. $1,502,500
31 Enos Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,588 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,093-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
211 Pearl St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,442 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,790-square-foot lot. $1,010,000
55 Winslow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,589 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,273-square-foot lot. $980,000
155 High St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,823 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,150-square-foot lot. $815,000
295 Franklin St. One-family split level, built in 1968, 2,050 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,110-square-foot lot. $815,000
34 Longfellow Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 2,140 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,838-square-foot lot. $749,900
25 South St. One-family split level, built in 1965, 1,637 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,784-square-foot lot. $740,000
25 Belmont St. One-family Colonial, built in 1845, 2,004 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,760-square-foot lot. $710,000
10 Abigail Way #3004 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,615 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $685,000
267 Summer Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1929, 1,312 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $605,000
7 Augustus Court #3011 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,325 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $522,500
178 Lowell St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1912, 1,043 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000
605 Summer Ave. #1-21 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,095 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
REVERE
115 Oakwood Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1965, 2,736 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,344-square-foot lot. $975,000
268 Suffolk Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1965, 2,580 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $910,000
202 Beach St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 5,627 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,969-square-foot lot. $800,000
25 Page St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,724 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,731-square-foot lot. $800,000
25 Beachland Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 1,770 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,760-square-foot lot. $785,000
19 Loring Road. Two-family two family, built in 1935, 2,040 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $760,000
60 Mill St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,230 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,489-square-foot lot. $750,000
75 Suffolk Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,573 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,722-square-foot lot. $750,000
259 Campbell Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 3,338 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,391-square-foot lot. $710,000
130 Savage St. #B Condo Town House, built in 2003, 2,954 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000
57 Stevens St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,931 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $675,000
20 Winthrop Place #2 Condo. $650,000
184 Park Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,964 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $600,000
15 Wilson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,620-square-foot lot. $585,000
63 Bosson St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $510,000
91 Standish Road #91 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,634 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $495,000
131 Malden St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,329 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath. $466,000
350 Revere Beach Blvd #10E Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 877 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $450,000
1 Carey Circle #113 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,211 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000
32 Arcadia St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 862 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,599-square-foot lot. $314,900
375 Reservoir Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,665-square-foot lot. $305,000
127 Atlantic Ave. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 574 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $255,000
ROCKLAND
303 Pond St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,500-square-foot lot. $565,000
ROCKPORT
64 Pigeon Hill St. One-family old style, built in 1891, 1,324 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,886-square-foot lot. $912,500
4 Gardenstone Way One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 1,688 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,788-square-foot lot. $835,000
2 Mount Pleasant Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,572-square-foot lot. $640,000
58 Curtis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,966-square-foot lot. $522,500
7 High Street Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 1,452 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,231-square-foot lot. $482,653
182 Granite St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 918 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $374,000
ROSLINDALE
16 Cotton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,700 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $1,380,000
78 Bradwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,344 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,330,000
59 Hemman St. #2 Condo. $1,150,000
109 Aldrich St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,514 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,181-square-foot lot. $1,060,000
15 Aldrich St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,850 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
101 Newburg St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,068 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,250-square-foot lot. $975,000
36 Lorraine St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,287 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $840,000
52 Fawndale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,324-square-foot lot. $710,000
419 Poplar St. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,102 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,483-square-foot lot. $690,000
115 Glendower Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1935, 2,209 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,295-square-foot lot. $680,000
91 Congreve St. One-family Colonial, built in 1923, 1,342 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,948-square-foot lot. $600,000
4 Sheldon St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 924 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 924-square-foot lot. $534,000
43 Stellman Road #3 Condo decker, built in 1920, 870 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 870-square-foot lot. $480,000
ROWLEY
30 Christa Drive. Two-family duplex, built in 1992, 4,121 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 54,285-square-foot lot. $1,205,000
113 Newbury Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,625-square-foot lot. $705,000
15 Lawrence Road #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 704 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $249,000
ROXBURY
13 Wigglesworth St. One-family row-middle, built in 1900, 1,869 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,336-square-foot lot. $1,375,000
42 Shirley St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1890, 1,524 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
44 Shirley St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1890, 1,524 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
61 Forest St. Three-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,963 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,700-square-foot lot. $980,000
1 Dorr St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 1,802 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $885,000
59 Whiting St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,165 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,878-square-foot lot. $850,000
691 Massachusetts Ave. #205 Condo mid-rise, built in 2010, 745 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 745-square-foot lot. $775,000
120 Highland St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,700-square-foot lot. $736,000
257 Northampton St. #PH610 Condo mid-rise, built in 2011, 819 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 819-square-foot lot. $685,000
71 Lawn St. #71 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,620 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,620-square-foot lot. $640,000
993 Tremont St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 2000, 1,109 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,109-square-foot lot. $612,339
43 Thorndike St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 2000, 830 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 830-square-foot lot. $601,400
20-22 Logan St. Two-family two family, built in 1929, 1,968 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,266-square-foot lot. $600,000
691 Massachusetts Ave. #103 Condo mid-rise, built in 2010, 781 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 781-square-foot lot. $585,000
89 Blue Hill Ave. #2 Condo semi detachd, built in 2015, 1,045 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $440,000
132 Terrace St. #7 Condo. $225,000
SALEM
27 Hancock St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,993 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,001-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
22 Columbus Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,999 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,558-square-foot lot. $950,000
14 Fairfield St. One-family old style, built in 1842, 2,391 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,125-square-foot lot. $875,000
16 Savoy Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,843 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,362-square-foot lot. $835,000
26 Surrey Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,731 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,374-square-foot lot. $783,000
49 Belleview Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 1,508 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $671,000
112 Margin St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1870, 1,510 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,327-square-foot lot. $600,000
70 Weatherly Drive #308 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,901 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000
12 Foster Court. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,075-square-foot lot. $570,000
14 Moulton Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,268 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,702-square-foot lot. $560,000
6 Rice St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,879-square-foot lot. $549,900
15 Aurora Lane #15 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,955 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000
5 Northend Ave. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,901-square-foot lot. $499,999
1 Langdon St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,662-square-foot lot. $490,000
134 Marlborough Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,415-square-foot lot. $458,000
160 Lafayette St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,330 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,040-square-foot lot. $455,000
50 Freedom Holw #415 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,368 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
203 Jefferson Ave. One-family old style, built in 1895, 919 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,700-square-foot lot. $396,000
3 Laurent Road #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 787 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000
SALISBURY
595 N End Blvd #21 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,153 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $599,900
12 Atlantic Ave. Three-family raised ranch, built in 1900, 2,626 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,751-square-foot lot. $560,000
78 N End Blvd #1 Condo. $415,000
SAUGUS
98 Lynn Fells Pkwy One-family split entry, built in 1984, 2,615 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,129-square-foot lot. $935,000
28 Summer St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 2,003 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,402-square-foot lot. $800,000
44 Houston Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1907, 1,989 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,551-square-foot lot. $750,000
121 Main St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 1,995 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,751-square-foot lot. $715,000
47 Staaf Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,524 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,414-square-foot lot. $654,500
11 Waban St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,395 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $641,000
48 Great Woods Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $640,000
202 Sherwood Forest Lane #202 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,820 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $600,000
21 Stevens Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,190 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths, on 5,732-square-foot lot. $551,000
5 Douglas Road. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1920, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $520,000
177 Winter St. #4 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,040 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000
11 Spring Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,480 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $465,000
333 Central St. #2B Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 700 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $336,000
SCITUATE
40 Wigwam Lane. One-family antique, built in 1812, 4,254 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 136,778-square-foot lot. $2,300,000
23 Walnut Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,907 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $1,740,000
2 Bassin Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 1,546 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,408-square-foot lot. $1,655,000
35 Beaver Dam Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,940 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,476-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
117 Old Forge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 3,524 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,400-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
140 Gannett Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,480 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,920-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
219 Old Oaken Bucket Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,601 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $1,020,000
21 Ann Vinal Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,408 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,757-square-foot lot. $975,000
49 Acorn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,104 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,570-square-foot lot. $860,000
18 Buttonwood Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,486 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,238-square-foot lot. $810,000
11 Williamsburg Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 2,000 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,504-square-foot lot. $775,000
261 Gannett Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1998, 1,595 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 85,378-square-foot lot. $774,000
208 Mann Lot Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 2,900 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,360-square-foot lot. $759,900
7 Whittier Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,747 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,097-square-foot lot. $720,000
187 Beaver Dam Road. One-family conventional, built in 1927, 1,641 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,630-square-foot lot. $710,000
352 Tilden Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,666 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,800-square-foot lot. $700,000
91 Front St. #301 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,456 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000
80 Captain Peirce Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,646 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,503-square-foot lot. $640,000
29 Washington Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 1,312 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,432-square-foot lot. $600,000
497 Country Way One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 1,728 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $590,000
10 Longley Road #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,274 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $582,000
124 Front St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1991, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $505,000
8 Montvale Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,100-square-foot lot. $400,000
SHARON
1 Manor Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 4,124 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,150-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
223 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 3,146 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,100-square-foot lot. $1,395,000
11 Boyden Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,544 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,128-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
81 Oak Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 3,063 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,532-square-foot lot. $1,005,000
14 Livingston Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 1,684 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $834,000
14 Essex Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,124 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,011-square-foot lot. $789,000
34 Henry St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1938, 1,136 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,100-square-foot lot. $575,000
24 Francis Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,126 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,950-square-foot lot. $573,000
15 Leonard Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,173 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $533,000
15 Gannett Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,613 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 62,726-square-foot lot. $525,000
15 High Plain St. One-family conventional, built in 1935, 1,599 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 54,886-square-foot lot. $465,000
SHERBORN
62 Green Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 3,001 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 138,085-square-foot lot. $1,349,000
159 Nason Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1982, 2,522 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 130,680-square-foot lot. $950,000
17 Abbey Road #17 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,900 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $915,000
SHREWSBURY
4 Greenleaf Farms Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 4,927 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,650-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
32 Appaloosa Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 3,311 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,555-square-foot lot. $1,480,000
4 Sheehan Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,420 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 30,279-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
29 Morningside Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,584 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,184-square-foot lot. $1,045,000
2 Amberly Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 2,731 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,360-square-foot lot. $860,000
30 Foxhill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,202 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,070-square-foot lot. $815,000
89 Grace Ave. One-family conventional, built in 2012, 2,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,128-square-foot lot. $770,000
390 Walnut St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 3,063 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,550-square-foot lot. $750,000
12 Brookside Place. One-family conventional, built in 1945, 1,520 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $749,000
17 Gates Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,432 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,796-square-foot lot. $673,000
22 Orchard Meadow Drive #22 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 2,007 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $600,000
32 Pinedale Road. Three-family family flat, built in 1918, 1,828 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $572,000
21 Cypress Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 1,190 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,639-square-foot lot. $555,000
13 George St. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,694-square-foot lot. $517,000
14 Fairlawn Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,923-square-foot lot. $420,000
20 Westmont Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,165-square-foot lot. $412,000
53 Crescent St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,765 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,804-square-foot lot. $385,000
9 Eaglehead Terrace #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 1,178 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000
2 Shrewsbury Green Drive #G Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $320,000
15 Caroline Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,241 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,676-square-foot lot. $300,000
28 Williamsburg Court #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 694 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $250,000
SOMERVILLE
22 Harvard St. One-family, built in 2022, 2,176 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 3,015-square-foot lot. $2,800,000
56-58 Alpine St. #56 Condo. $1,770,000
32 Marshall St. #1 Condo conventional, built in 1890, 3,153 square feet, 13 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,193-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
181 Willow Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,325 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,379-square-foot lot. $1,630,000
55 Springfield St. #55B Condo. $1,630,000
55 Prichard Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,564 square feet, 17 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,940-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
9 Harrison Road #9A Condo. $1,550,000
28 Cameron Ave. #2 Condo. $1,540,000
55 Springfield St. #55A Condo. $1,513,499
25 Quincy St. #25 Condo. $1,500,000
21 Bowdoin St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,690 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,145-square-foot lot. $1,498,500
25 Quincy St. #25R Condo. $1,475,000
9 Harrison Road #98 Condo. $1,475,000
45 Sunset Road. Two-family decker, built in 1920, 2,835 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,432-square-foot lot. $1,470,000
29 Weston Ave. #29 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,975 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,460,000
27 Harold St. Three-family decker, built in 1920, 3,393 square feet, 19 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,625-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
17 Village St. #6 Condo, built in 2014, 1,726 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,300,000
384 Washington St. #E Condo townhse-end, built in 2003, 1,778 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,300,000
143 Central St. One-family row-middle, built in 1889, 1,426 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,691-square-foot lot. $1,230,000
58 Governor Winthrop Road #60 Condo. $1,142,500
109-111 Prospect St. #205 Condo. $1,060,000
19 Weston Ave. #B Condo townhse-end, built in 2001, 1,522 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,050,500
17 Elmwood St. #1 Condo. $1,000,000
593 Somerville Ave. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 2015, 981 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $944,777
10-12 Spencer Ave. #1 Condo. $932,626
1060 Broadway #113 Condo low-rise, built in 1973, 1,074 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $930,000
8-10 Sycamore St. #8B Condo. $929,900
15 Hanson St. One-family conventional, built in 1895, 902 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,295-square-foot lot. $925,000
29 Heath St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,814 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,521-square-foot lot. $925,000
1 Fitchburg St. #B553 Condo, built in 1880, 1,279 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $895,000
31 Vinal Ave. #1 Condo conventional, built in 1900, 1,220 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $870,000
12 Essex St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,813 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,214-square-foot lot. $850,000
36 Nashua St. One-family conventional, built in 1886, 1,331 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,350-square-foot lot. $830,000
58 Conwell Ave. #1 Condo decker, built in 1910, 971 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $780,000
77 Avon St. #1 Condo two family, built in 1900, 922 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $780,000
9 Moreland St. #9 Condo conventional, built in 1900, 1,275 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $745,000
109 Moreland St. One-family cottage, built in 1910, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,385-square-foot lot. $725,000
328 Summer St. #3 Condo two family, built in 1920, 741 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $630,000
64 Bow St. #A Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 771 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $600,000
42 Florence St. #1 Condo. $530,000
301 Lowell St. #24 Condo low-rise, built in 1979, 789 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $506,761
82 Munroe St. #3 Condo conventional, built in 1896, 522 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $501,000
30 Chester St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1959, 690 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $480,000
5 Myrtle St. #5 Condo townhse-end, built in 1985, 976 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000
44 Highland Ave. #3B Condo duplex, built in 1895, 355 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $373,000
7 Summer St. #4 Condo. $331,283
7 Summer St. #1 Condo. $264,691
7 Summer St. #2 Condo. $264,691
SOUTH BOSTON
8 Glover Court. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 2,682 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,961-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
842 E 5th St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1900, 1,818 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,177-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
45 Old Harbor St. One-family row-end, built in 1890, 2,226 square feet, 10 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,967-square-foot lot. $1,274,999
515 E 1st St. #7 Condo low-rise, built in 2017, 1,421 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,267,500
169 W 9th St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,587 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,230-square-foot lot. $1,263,000
10 Glover Court. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,112 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,113-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
12 Leeds St. Two-family row-end, built in 1890, 2,010 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,355-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
33 Sleeper St. #509 Condo mid-rise, built in 1911, 1,135 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 1,135-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
4 Story St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1900, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,075-square-foot lot. $900,000
261 W 5th St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 1,361 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,361-square-foot lot. $885,000
39 A St. #12 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 892 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $877,000
355 K St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1855, 1,110 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,110-square-foot lot. $850,000
214-216 W 7th St. #2R Condo free-standng, built in 1890, 1,087 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,087-square-foot lot. $845,000
539 E 7th St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1899, 931 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 931-square-foot lot. $810,000
266 Bowen St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 2016, 946 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $797,900
532-534 E 3rd St. #2 Condo. $749,900
14 O St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1905, 1,345 square feet, 7 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths, on 1,345-square-foot lot. $740,000
2 Ellery St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 837-square-foot lot. $700,000
4 Glover Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 996 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,554-square-foot lot. $650,000
6 Glover Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,067 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,332-square-foot lot. $650,000
124 Tudor St. #G Condo low-rise, built in 1989, 852 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 852-square-foot lot. $640,000
12 Springer St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 856 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 856-square-foot lot. $635,000
182 W 9th St. #1 Condo decker, built in 2016, 730 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $612,000
45 W Broadway #304 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 750 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 750-square-foot lot. $610,000
314-330 W 2nd St. #211 Condo mid-rise, built in 1920, 585 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 585-square-foot lot. $587,000
495 E Broadway #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 760 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 760-square-foot lot. $585,000
63 Dorchester St. #1 Condo. $585,000
790 E 4th St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 643 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 643-square-foot lot. $580,000
105 F St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1880, 1,392 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,416-square-foot lot. $570,000
182 Cottage St. #401 Condo. $539,000
584 E 7th St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 516 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 516-square-foot lot. $535,000
25 Twomey Court #23 Condo low-rise, built in 1946, 648 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 648-square-foot lot. $520,000
523 E 2nd St. #5 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 442 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 442-square-foot lot. $489,800
SOUTHBOROUGH
14 Wolfpen Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 5,746 square feet, 16 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 473,933-square-foot lot. $2,005,000
2 Heather Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,281 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $1,425,000
15 Fitzgerald Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,630 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,430-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
9 Stockwell Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,651 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,590-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
81 Carriage Hill Circle #81 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,537 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $955,000
2 Macneill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,360 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,759-square-foot lot. $910,000
11 Walnut Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,212 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,532-square-foot lot. $800,000
9 Lyman St. One-family old style, built in 1909, 1,504 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,335-square-foot lot. $679,000
20 Red Gate Lane. One-family split level, built in 1959, 2,034 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $300,000
5 Cordaville Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 29,251-square-foot lot. $232,500
STONEHAM
43 Windsor Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 3,930 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,799-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
39 Maple St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,988 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,542-square-foot lot. $945,000
14 Peabody Road. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,986 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,875-square-foot lot. $905,000
9-C Lincoln St. #1 Condo. $870,000
152 Collincote St. One-family old style, built in 1859, 2,505 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,881-square-foot lot. $859,000
10 Isabella St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,589 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,411-square-foot lot. $850,000
7 Standish Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,732 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,840-square-foot lot. $800,000
70 Pleasant St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,956 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,426-square-foot lot. $800,000
10 Whipple Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,915 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $680,000
256 William St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,888-square-foot lot. $680,000
165-R Green St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,906 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,070-square-foot lot. $650,000
11 Keene St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1904, 1,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $530,000
588 Main St. #2D Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 915 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $385,000
STOUGHTON
60 Mayflower Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1986, 3,167 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $770,136
64 Summer St. Two-family conventional, built in 1935, 2,627 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,324-square-foot lot. $710,000
89 Britton Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 2,075 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,988-square-foot lot. $650,000
27 Rose Glen St. Two-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,867 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,195-square-foot lot. $640,000
53 Brewster Road #53 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 1,834 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $600,000
39 Holbrook Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,981-square-foot lot. $560,000
18 Rose Glen St. Two-family old style, built in 1950, 1,483 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $550,000
25 Walker Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1955, 1,264 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,710-square-foot lot. $525,000
484 Canton St. Two-family conventional, built in 1935, 1,914 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $525,000
33 Britton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,502 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $500,000
70-72 Seaver St. Two-family conventional, built in 1945, 2,147 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,668-square-foot lot. $479,000
143 Perry St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,625-square-foot lot. $417,900
6 Jessica Drive #D Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 1,250 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000
81 Summer St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 997 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000
21 Drake Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 580 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $315,000
68 Summer Ave. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,004 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $253,000
28 Faxon St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 970 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $230,000
STOW
22 Taylor Road. One-family garrison, built in 1991, 2,006 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 73,181-square-foot lot. $805,000
80 Lowell Drive. One-family split level, built in 1975, 2,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,641-square-foot lot. $790,000
21 Orchard Drive #21 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 2,004 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $710,000
256 Great Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,708 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,363-square-foot lot. $682,000
SUDBURY
3 Thornberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,856 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,110-square-foot lot. $1,845,000
47 Babe Ruth Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 4,310 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,006-square-foot lot. $1,825,000
25 Fox Run Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1983, 4,337 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $1,675,000
26 Shadow Oak Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 3,762 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,712-square-foot lot. $1,675,000
2 Meachen Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 4,253 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,435-square-foot lot. $1,580,000
22 Witherell Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,968 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,307-square-foot lot. $1,567,000
32 Harvard Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 3,392 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,178-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
1 Briant Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 4,016 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,307-square-foot lot. $1,486,875
11 Elderberry Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,057 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,049-square-foot lot. $1,458,000
21 Lincoln Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,068 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,927-square-foot lot. $1,425,000
12 Trillium Way One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 3,736 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,045-square-foot lot. $1,399,500
14 Hampshire St. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,435-square-foot lot. $1,335,000
143 Maynard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,720 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 90,529-square-foot lot. $1,260,000
26 Reeves St. One-family Colonial, built in 1944, 3,264 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $1,260,000
52 Meadowbrook Circle. One-family split level, built in 1976, 2,262 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,405-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
23 Ruddock Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 3,271 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,117-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
192 Marlboro Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 3,184 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,178-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
115 White Pond Way #A19 Condo. $1,045,280
98 Maynard Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,540 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 114,052-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
117 White Pond Way #18A Condo. $989,210
129 Heron Lane #44 Condo. $865,000
41 Robbins Road. One-family split level, built in 1959, 1,511 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,700-square-foot lot. $810,000
401 Emery Lane #1407 Condo. $610,000
401 Emery Lane #1308 Condo. $432,560
SWAMPSCOTT
79 Puritan Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1885, 7,047 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 18,687-square-foot lot. $4,895,000
23 Phillips Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 4,663 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 25,657-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
57 Greenwood Ave. Two-family conventional, built in 1860, 2,734 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,670-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
15-17 Bay View Ave. Two-family Town House, built in 1915, 3,695 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,144-square-foot lot. $900,000
129 Essex St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 2,262 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,886-square-foot lot. $700,000
35 Pitman Road. Two-family Town House, built in 1800, 2,586 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,369-square-foot lot. $700,000
3 Rock Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1905, 1,372 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000
3 Hawser Lane #3 Condo Town House, built in 1975, 1,061 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000
1008 Paradise Road #PHF Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,081 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $369,000
TEWKSBURY
45 Judith E Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,160 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,105-square-foot lot. $823,000
59 James Ave. One-family ranch, built in 2022, 1,876 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $802,740
98 Beech St. One-family two story, built in 2013, 1,836 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,562-square-foot lot. $785,000
41 Pupkis Road. One-family two story, built in 2017, 1,944 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,562-square-foot lot. $750,000
216 Chapman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 1,786 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,435-square-foot lot. $705,000
352 Foster Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,660 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 93,654-square-foot lot. $691,500
101 Patten Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 2,082 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,340-square-foot lot. $691,000
14 Bailey Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,610 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,761-square-foot lot. $675,000
45 Farmer Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1952, 1,378 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $635,000
11 Preservation Lane #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,558 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $607,000
18 Knollwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 1,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $594,000
14 Mulberry Way #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,347 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $500,000
225 Apache Way #225 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,274 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $480,000
28 Ellington Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 924 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $475,000
7 S Oliver St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,560 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $460,000
59 Decarolis Drive #59 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,035 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $455,000
1830 Main St. #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,198 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $440,000
68 Decarolis Drive #68 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,035 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $435,000
116 Arkansas Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,160 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $425,000
45 Apache Way #45 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,000 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 100-square-foot lot. $382,000
11 Preservation Lane #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,558 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $375,000
TOPSFIELD
33 Coppermine Road. One-family conventional, built in 1995, 3,848 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 88,427-square-foot lot. $1,440,000
29 Perkins Row One-family ranch, built in 1984, 2,483 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 189,922-square-foot lot. $931,000
170 Haverhill Road. One-family conventional, built in 1948, 3,190 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $845,000
225 Washington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1967, 1,288 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $685,000
3 S Main St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1854, 1,450 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $465,000
6-A Grove St. #6A Condo. $420,000
TOWNSEND
51 Old City Road. Two-family split entry, built in 1951, 3,443 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 95,832-square-foot lot. $590,000
2 Pearl Brook Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 1,525 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,337-square-foot lot. $420,000
UPTON
3 Kensington Way One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 104,108-square-foot lot. $926,800
119 High St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1875, 1,665 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,958-square-foot lot. $655,500
WAKEFIELD
15 Dexters Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,407 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,191-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
21 Curtis St. One-family ranch, built in 1992, 2,472 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,053-square-foot lot. $990,000
7 Grand Passway St. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 1,948 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,029-square-foot lot. $800,000
69 Montrose Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,428 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,635-square-foot lot. $750,000
2 Harvest Road. Two-family duplex, built in 2010, 1,456 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,772-square-foot lot. $730,000
40 Forrester Road. One-family dutch colonl, built in 1952, 1,608 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,072-square-foot lot. $727,000
13 Longbow Road. One-family split level, built in 1974, 2,167 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,229-square-foot lot. $725,000
16 Forrester Road. One-family dutch colonl, built in 1952, 1,752 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $600,000
19 Chestnut St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 1,435 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $575,000
69 Foundry St. #404 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 916 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $575,000
248 Albion St. #222 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $565,000
13 Woodland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,002 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,454-square-foot lot. $555,000
69 Foundry St. #305 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 832 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $525,000
WALPOLE
21 Bridle Path One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,503 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 32,000-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
23 Day Lily Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,691 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,100-square-foot lot. $1,390,000
12 Wycliffe Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,898 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,060-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
546 Fisher St. One-family Colonial, built in 1840, 2,692 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,203-square-foot lot. $894,375
22 Alice Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 2,143 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $875,000
20 Hutchinson Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,560 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,860-square-foot lot. $780,000
45 Clark Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,196 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $770,000
32 Massachusetts Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1890, 1,789 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,200-square-foot lot. $750,000
13 Killeen Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,696 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,920-square-foot lot. $688,000
4304 Pennington Drive #4304 Condo. $681,330
56 Harding Road. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,415-square-foot lot. $664,000
785 Cedar St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,711 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,742-square-foot lot. $660,000
4101 Pennington Drive #4101 Condo. $658,330
14 Thornell Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,265 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,100-square-foot lot. $600,000
130 Fisher St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,426 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,336-square-foot lot. $560,000
401 East St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1830, 1,188 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000
93 Moosehill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,134-square-foot lot. $420,000
894 East St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 692 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $340,000
25 Broad St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,490 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,515-square-foot lot. $290,000
WALTHAM
49 Lincoln St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 4,388 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,358-square-foot lot. $1,299,999
79 Rockridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 3,919 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,597-square-foot lot. $1,239,000
138 Myrtle St. #1 Condo. $1,225,000
98 Lakeview Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,766 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,810-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
59 Knollwood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,481-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
108 Myrtle St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 2,556 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,070,000
59 Dobbins St. One-family split level, built in 1958, 2,245 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,138-square-foot lot. $1,030,000
23 Porter Road. One-family old style, built in 1938, 2,061 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
3 Clements Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,405 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,914-square-foot lot. $1,005,000
18-20 Lyman Terrace. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,716 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $950,000
325 Bacon St. #8 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 2,986 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $920,000
284-286 River St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 3,580 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,599-square-foot lot. $910,000
70 Virginia Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,677 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $908,000
95 Greenwood Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 1,913 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,443-square-foot lot. $888,000
142 Myrtle St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,264 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $750,000
143 Church St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 2,388 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $746,000
87 Clocktower Drive #302 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,310 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $710,000
248 Seminole Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,550 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,449-square-foot lot. $700,000
6 Bancroft St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,039-square-foot lot. $680,000
11 Bellevue St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1890, 1,486 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $665,000
985 Trapelo Road #20 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000
42 Sterling Road #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,475 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $630,000
47 Chestnut St. #5 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 990 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $589,000
15 Berkshire Road #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 1,561 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $530,000
WATERTOWN
55 Copeland St. #55 Condo. $1,329,000
17 Walcott Road #17 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 2,217 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,300,000
70 Spring St. #70 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,564 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,235,000
155 Spruce St. Two-family family flat, built in 1925, 2,462 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $1,195,000
42 York Ave. #44 Condo. $1,190,000
80 Bradford Road. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 4,007 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $935,000
58 Townly Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,264 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,575-square-foot lot. $815,000
125 Coolidge Ave. #402 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,527 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $800,000
209-211 Summer St. Two-family Town House, built in 1900, 2,658 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,176-square-foot lot. $800,000
30 Harrington St. #30 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,630 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $800,000
221 Arlington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,608 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $755,000
111 Winsor Ave. #111 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,060 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,356-square-foot lot. $673,000
9 Wollitzer Lane #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 965 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $590,000
66 Olcott St. #66 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,049 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $562,000
93 Spring St. #23 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,190 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $562,000
92 Cypress St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1895, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $545,000
804 Mount Auburn St. #804 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 771 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $510,000
WAYLAND
10 Forest Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 5,883 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 62,178-square-foot lot. $1,940,000
19 Whispering Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 5,122 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 60,436-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
18 Autumn Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1992, 3,252 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 78,731-square-foot lot. $1,770,000
50 3 Ponds Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 3,059 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 77,424-square-foot lot. $1,665,000
9 Clubhouse Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1962, 4,871 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,477-square-foot lot. $1,623,000
29 Glen Oak Drive #29 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 3,662 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,550,000
13 Smokey Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,288 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,028-square-foot lot. $1,425,000
17 Knollwood Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1925, 2,641 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,700-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
17 Rich Valley Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 2,542 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,700-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
29 Hastings Way #29 Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 2,327 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $994,900
22 Dudley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,568 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,698-square-foot lot. $820,000
25 Aqueduct Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1957, 1,225 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,954-square-foot lot. $800,000
WELLESLEY
55 Ridge Hill Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 6,441 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 40,159-square-foot lot. $5,700,000
76 Bristol Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 5,203 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 27,219-square-foot lot. $4,632,750
17 Paine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 3,163 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 29,495-square-foot lot. $2,620,000
5 Eisenhower Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 4,701 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,004-square-foot lot. $2,550,000
19 Brookdale Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,084 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,095-square-foot lot. $2,450,000
77 Audubon Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 3,169 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,715-square-foot lot. $2,450,000
3 Colby Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,161 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 11,492-square-foot lot. $2,257,000
104 Westgate Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,110 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,210-square-foot lot. $1,950,000
8 Pine Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,288 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,830-square-foot lot. $1,825,000
29 Brook St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,572 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,092-square-foot lot. $1,725,000
65 Audubon Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 2,388 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,050-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
6 Pilgrim Road. One-family garrison, built in 1976, 2,314 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,276-square-foot lot. $1,595,000
9 State St. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 2,629 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,302-square-foot lot. $1,515,000
23 Rutgers Road. One-family garrison, built in 1958, 2,150 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,085-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
31 Woodfield Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,646 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,955-square-foot lot. $1,476,500
21 Fuller Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,936 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,810-square-foot lot. $1,351,000
51 Beverly Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,591 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,205,000
33 Bay View Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,342 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,874-square-foot lot. $1,085,000
34 Garrison Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 1,434 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,499-square-foot lot. $1,008,000
6 Walnut Place. One-family old style, built in 1873, 1,380 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,411-square-foot lot. $900,000
62 Linden St. #62 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,520 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $795,000
WENHAM
48 William Fairfield Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,820 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 79,628-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
101 Larch Row One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 3,202 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,700-square-foot lot. $1,415,000
17 Hull St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 3,324 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,037-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
22 Puritan Road. One-family split level, built in 1964, 2,188 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,086-square-foot lot. $800,000
4 Walnut Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,517 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $800,000
WEST BRIDGEWATER
2 Stonecroft Farm Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 4,159 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,065-square-foot lot. $865,000
47 Harvestwood Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1988, 3,157 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,462-square-foot lot. $820,000
2 Stonecroft Farm Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 4,159 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,065-square-foot lot. $624,900
543 N Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,176 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $580,000
130 Bedford St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 2,131 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,443-square-foot lot. $500,000
320 Walnut St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1932, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $486,000
19 Woodland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,552 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $432,000
99 Bryant St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 2,082 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,590-square-foot lot. $265,000
WEST NEWBURY
8 Newell Farm Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,664 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,204-square-foot lot. $1,260,000
33 Cherry Hill St. One-family contemporary, built in 1981, 3,175 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 121,968-square-foot lot. $1,010,000
143 Indian Hill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 3,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 422,532-square-foot lot. $985,000
525 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 2,502 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,124-square-foot lot. $770,000
WEST ROXBURY
22 Willet St. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,486 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $1,149,000
16 Park St. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,507-square-foot lot. $1,052,000
16 Sturges Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,160 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
30 Bertson Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 2,160 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,745-square-foot lot. $985,000
18 Rutledge St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,840 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,416-square-foot lot. $950,000
27 Joyce Kilmer Road. Two-family two family, built in 1927, 2,132 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,703-square-foot lot. $950,000
45 Redlands Road. Two-family two family, built in 1912, 2,322 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,564-square-foot lot. $838,000
14 Rendall Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,410 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,667-square-foot lot. $815,000
235 Maple St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,332 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,568-square-foot lot. $735,000
16 Glenburnie Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,348-square-foot lot. $730,000
2501 Centre St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,472 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,690-square-foot lot. $730,000
3 Chesbrough Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1935, 1,116 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $613,000
11 Pelton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 1,361 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,765-square-foot lot. $600,000
15 Pinecliff Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,568 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,065-square-foot lot. $600,000
1487-1489 Centre St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 1,043 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,043-square-foot lot. $599,000
53 Salman St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1924, 952 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,466-square-foot lot. $551,000
45 Partridge St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,698 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $550,000
4993 Washington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,634 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,936-square-foot lot. $488,888
1210 VFW Pkwy #7 Condo low-rise, built in 1986, 1,067 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,067-square-foot lot. $475,000
57 Broadlawn Park #9A Condo low-rise, built in 1964, 1,105 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,105-square-foot lot. $460,000
26 Westgate Road #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 770 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 770-square-foot lot. $405,000
25 Westgate Road #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1955, 775 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 775-square-foot lot. $320,000
WESTBOROUGH
222 E Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,090 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 37,261-square-foot lot. $1,165,000
3 Gale Meadow Way One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,660 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,727-square-foot lot. $1,130,000
3 Captain Samuel Forbush Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 3,086 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 26,210-square-foot lot. $940,000
5 Simeon Howard Way #5 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 2,090 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $825,000
3312 Peters Farm Way #3312 Condo. $613,820
8 Mayberry Drive #D Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $595,000
3301 Peters Farm Way #3301 Condo. $591,270
3408 Peters Farm Way #3408 Condo. $586,815
3411 Peters Farm Way #3411 Condo. $584,190
3308 Peters Farm Way #3308 Condo. $516,200
3305 Peters Farm Way #3305 Condo. $489,055
3205 Peters Farm Way #3205 Condo. $440,805
3302 Peters Farm Way #3302 Condo. $433,205
3304 Peters Farm Way #3304 Condo. $423,720
3204 Peters Farm Way #3204 Condo. $416,495
3303 Peters Farm Way #3303 Condo. $404,445
2105 Talbot Way #2105 Condo, built in 2019, 945 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $385,000
149 Milk St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 899 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000
WESTFORD
8 Weetamoo Way One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 4,000 square feet, 4 baths, on 43,473-square-foot lot. $1,365,000
13 Steeple Chase Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,684 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,162-square-foot lot. $1,257,500
472 Groton Road. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 3,685 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 274,428-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
151 Depot St. One-family Tudor, built in 1958, 2,857 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $925,000
25 Vine Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 1,988 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,662-square-foot lot. $851,000
6 Monadnock Drive #6 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,381 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $730,000
29 Forrest Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 1,696 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,634-square-foot lot. $700,000
2 Old Wood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,344-square-foot lot. $615,000
33 Oak Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,362 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,894-square-foot lot. $600,000
37 Byrne Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,410 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,735-square-foot lot. $505,000
4 Hildreth St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,359 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,585-square-foot lot. $360,000
6 Ravine Way #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 649 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $265,000
WESTON
31 Green Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2021, 5,900 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 9 baths, on 82,651-square-foot lot. $8,250,000
24 Sylvan Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 6,769 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 103,124-square-foot lot. $8,000,000
101 Black Oak Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 5,215 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 9 baths, on 62,178-square-foot lot. $7,975,000
25 Holly Circle. One-family, built in 2016, 5,066 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 60,000-square-foot lot. $5,400,000
25 Byron Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 4,164 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 47,324-square-foot lot. $3,080,000
171 Wellesley St. One-family contemporary, built in 1976, 4,063 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,000-square-foot lot. $2,750,000
61 Scotch Pine Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1967, 2,008 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 100,946-square-foot lot. $2,550,000
25 Laxfield Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 3,250 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 102,253-square-foot lot. $2,220,000
57 Westcliff Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,795 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,485-square-foot lot. $2,100,000
4 Somerset Place #4 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 2,082 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,025,750
221 Ash St. One-family Colonial, built in 1923, 3,270 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 53,579-square-foot lot. $1,710,000
31 Golden Ball Road. One-family conventional, built in 1896, 2,676 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,360-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
56 River Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,687 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,048-square-foot lot. $849,000
WESTPORT
3 Richmond Pond Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2004, 2,058 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 17,990-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
212 Cadmans Neck Road. One-family ranch, built in 2021, 1,592 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 12,636-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
69-D Hillcrest Acres Two-family Cape Cod, built in 1974, 2,086 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 10,545-square-foot lot. $996,000
71-A Sylvia Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 1,768 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 8,400-square-foot lot. $995,000
1618 Main Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,678 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 36,000-square-foot lot. $741,000
1 Owls Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1979, 2,262 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $692,000
112 Reed Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1986, 1,758 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 156,816-square-foot lot. $680,000
26 Hunters Way One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 1,878 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 59,982-square-foot lot. $660,000
591 Sanford Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,875 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 11,870-square-foot lot. $540,000
61 Ridgeline Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1972, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $540,000
127-D Pettey Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 6,882-square-foot lot. $440,000
WESTWOOD
49 Briarwood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,612 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,436-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
151 Fieldstone Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 2,295 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,499-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
73 Locust Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,879 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,120-square-foot lot. $1,285,000
48 Tamarack Road. One-family split level, built in 1965, 2,656 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 55,246-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
28 Churchill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,013-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
26 Summer St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,850 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,419-square-foot lot. $970,000
298 Washington St. #202 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,313 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $820,000
504 Pond St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,716 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,211-square-foot lot. $795,000
137 Willard Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,306 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,275-square-foot lot. $710,000
43 Wentworth St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,167 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,775-square-foot lot. $665,000
WEYMOUTH
26 Meeting House Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,509 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,014-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
216 White St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,436 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,792-square-foot lot. $1,011,000
64 Lochmere Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 1,700 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,912-square-foot lot. $735,000
148 W Lake Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,376 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 baths, on 8,800-square-foot lot. $730,000
19 Adorn St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,548 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,446-square-foot lot. $720,000
785 Commercial St. One-family conventional, built in 1916, 1,666 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,437-square-foot lot. $720,000
22 Paris St. One-family conventional, built in 1913, 695 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,481-square-foot lot. $675,000
57 Clematis Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1923, 1,416 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $675,000
647 Pond St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,496 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 baths, on 87,200-square-foot lot. $670,000
90 Walton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 1,696 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $670,000
204 Pleasant St. Two-family conventional, built in 1868, 959 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,040-square-foot lot. $660,000
458 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,421 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 baths, on 10,725-square-foot lot. $650,000
12 Alton Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,750-square-foot lot. $630,000
371 Union St. One-family conventional, built in 1888, 1,789 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,400-square-foot lot. $628,175
344 Commercial St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,469 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,445-square-foot lot. $585,000
15 Jay Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,765-square-foot lot. $572,500
425 Front St. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 2,056 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,930-square-foot lot. $560,000
1117 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1918, 1,518 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,783-square-foot lot. $553,000
440 Thicket St. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 1,012 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,162-square-foot lot. $535,000
54 Holly Hill Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $530,000
55 Rinaldo Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $518,000
99 Lorraine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,995-square-foot lot. $515,000
32 Wachusett Road. One-family conventional, built in 1918, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,106-square-foot lot. $505,000
65 Winter St. #65 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 2,539 square feet, 2 baths. $500,000
15 Shawmut Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1868, 1,178 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,996-square-foot lot. $490,000
20 Webster St. #20 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000
1126 Commercial St. One-family conventional, built in 1883, 903 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,940-square-foot lot. $450,000
15 Common St. One-family conventional, built in 1873, 1,260 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $430,000
41 Norton St. One-family conventional, built in 1883, 1,661 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,512-square-foot lot. $425,000
43 Suwanee Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,080 square feet, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $358,000
25 Greentree Lane #28 Condo, built in 1970, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000
575 Broad St. #215 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 863 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $330,000
27 Fairview Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 91,609-square-foot lot. $325,000
54 Fountain Lane #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 929 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $271,000
6 Tara Drive #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 947 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $260,000
WHITMAN
108 Beaver St. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 3,242 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,786-square-foot lot. $858,000
2 Locust Hill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,492 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,810-square-foot lot. $695,000
327 Essex St. Three-family conventional, built in 1940, 3,257 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,230-square-foot lot. $610,000
877 Auburnville Way #H1 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 2,285 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $590,000
258 Auburn St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 2,192 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,290-square-foot lot. $580,000
36 Sullivan Terrace. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 1,841 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 228,102-square-foot lot. $560,000
223 Temple St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,284 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $500,000
154 Rock St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,463 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,322-square-foot lot. $442,500
453 Plymouth St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,831 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,855-square-foot lot. $407,000
100 Franklin St. #D4 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,169 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000
WILMINGTON
47 Boutwell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,015 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
48 Aldrich Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1945, 1,126 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,522-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
40 Burlington Ave. One-family conventional, built in 2017, 2,552 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $900,000
1 Roberts Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,700-square-foot lot. $745,000
53 Garden Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1985, 1,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $741,500
30 Fairmont Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,994 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $740,000
19 Gunderson Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $720,000
71 Nichols St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,810 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $720,000
168 Lowell St. #16 Condo. $645,000
6 Randolph Road. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 996 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $575,000
18 Blanchard Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,462 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 29,621-square-foot lot. $557,500
104 Mink Run Road. One-family conventional, built in 1992, 1,539 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $450,000
15 Church St. #303 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 890 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $430,000
WINCHESTER
32 Everett Ave. One-family revival, built in 1906, 8,421 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 33,428-square-foot lot. $4,600,000
48 Everett Ave. One-family revival, built in 1907, 9,489 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 21,789-square-foot lot. $4,200,000
13 Everett Ave. One-family revival, built in 1910, 5,628 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,601-square-foot lot. $3,700,000
27 Mount Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,429 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,816-square-foot lot. $3,000,000
3 Myopia Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1983, 8,746 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 20,752-square-foot lot. $2,300,000
23 Sunset Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 3,988 square feet, 10 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,010-square-foot lot. $2,100,000
7 Pierrepont Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,936 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $2,050,000
445 Highland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,588 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,913-square-foot lot. $1,990,000
5 Partridge Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 4,620 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,899-square-foot lot. $1,977,000
12 Woodside Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1906, 3,003 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,051-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
40 Mayflower Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 3,781 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,451-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
6 Harrington Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 2,624 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $1,525,000
20 Stowell Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 2,277 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,387-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
19 W Chardon Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1957, 1,922 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,130-square-foot lot. $1,375,000
15 Churchill Road. One-family split level, built in 1974, 3,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $1,255,000
15 New Meadows Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 2,394 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,461-square-foot lot. $1,195,000
13 Winthrop St. #13 Condo Town House, built in 1885, 3,443 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,100,000
WINTHROP
799 Shirley St. Two-family two family, built in 1902, 3,115 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,436-square-foot lot. $1,425,000
52 Lowell Road. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,966 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,288-square-foot lot. $925,000
140 Cottage Park Road. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,948 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,210-square-foot lot. $820,000
73 Plummer Ave. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,898-square-foot lot. $677,000
9 Elliot St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,736 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,720-square-foot lot. $625,000
33 Bay View Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 931 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,050-square-foot lot. $550,000
283 Shirley St. #2 Condo. $541,750
145 Locust St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,311-square-foot lot. $540,000
283 Shirley St. #1 Condo. $532,500
37 Underhill St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $470,000
2 Jerald St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,118 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,525-square-foot lot. $435,000
3 Seal Harbor Road #243 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 838 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $430,000
36 Cutler St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 831 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000
WOBURN
16 Church St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 2,513 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $950,000
7 E Dexter Ave. #30 Condo. $869,900
5 Kosciusko St. One-family raised cape, built in 1979, 1,605 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,790-square-foot lot. $855,000
21 Kilby St. #A Condo Town House, built in 2018, 2,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $852,000
9 Woods Hill Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,392 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,029-square-foot lot. $845,000
4 Winning Farm Road #4 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 2,002 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $820,000
40 Waltham St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1986, 1,352 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,080-square-foot lot. $790,000
18 Mountain St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,289-square-foot lot. $750,000
25 Cambridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 2,096 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,453-square-foot lot. $720,000
19 Highland St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,040 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,600-square-foot lot. $707,000
7 E Dexter Ave. #32 Condo. $694,900
15 Sherman Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,290-square-foot lot. $650,000
8 Pond Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,190 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,085-square-foot lot. $650,000
7 E Dexter Ave. #34 Condo. $649,900
396 Russell St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,022 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,500-square-foot lot. $610,000
69-R Eastern Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,572-square-foot lot. $600,000
9 Richard Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 777 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,172-square-foot lot. $550,000
6 Donna Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,420 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 11,224-square-foot lot. $549,900
173 Salem St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,498 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,700-square-foot lot. $531,550
15 Aspen St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,050 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,640-square-foot lot. $523,000
1 Keith Circle #1 Condo Town House, built in 1965, 1,115 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000
13 Northwoods Circle #13 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,044 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $480,000
27 Arlington Road #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $395,000
58 School St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,981 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $356,250
3 Albert Drive #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 655 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $352,000
5 Albert Drive #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 830 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $332,500
WRENTHAM
2 Vine St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,170 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,745-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
3 Heaton Place. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,879 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 72,125-square-foot lot. $905,000
150 Lafayette Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,836 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,288-square-foot lot. $904,921
80 Desert Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 2,124 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,174-square-foot lot. $885,000
91 Phillips Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,210 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,670-square-foot lot. $878,000
25 Madison St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 1,806 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,220-square-foot lot. $800,000
1897 West St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,532 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 133,740-square-foot lot. $490,000
These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send comments to [email protected] or [email protected]
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.