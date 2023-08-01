Real Estate News Massachusetts named one of the worst states to retire Tell us: Do you plan on retiring in Massachusetts? Why or why not? The worst state for retirees? It's Alaska, according to Bankrate. AP

Massachusetts is one of the worst states in the country to retire, according to Bankrate, which looked at the cost of living, public health, culture, affordability, and weather, among other metrics for its report, released Monday.

The Bay State ranked 46th on the list. The worst states were:

50. Alaska

49. New York

48. California

47. Washington

46. Massachusetts

Given that Boston has two of the nation’s elite hospitals, health care quality wasn’t an issue. It’s likely the cost of living that keeps Massachusetts on the list (last year it ranked 47th on affordability): Prices for single-family homes and condos broke records in June.

It appears to be costs overall, according to Alex Gailey, author of the report.

“We see Massachusetts at the bottom of the ranking (No. 46) because of its high cost of living – not just housing but also health care, food, transportation, utilities, everyday goods, and services,” Gailey said via email. “In terms of affordability, Mass. ranks No. 48. There are only two other states that are less affordable … Hawaii and California. Living in a state where the cost of living is high, like Massachusetts, isn’t ideal for retirees who are living on a fixed income and looking to stretch their retirement savings as much as possible.”

Massachusetts didn’t make the list of the “worst states for retirement overall” in 2022. Those spots went to Alaska, Maine, California, New Mexico, and Montana, in that order. The best states for retirement last year, in order, were Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio, and Missouri.

Here’s where the rest of the New England states landed in this year’s accounting:

21. Connecticut

24. Rhode Island

27. Maine

28. Vermont

38. New Hampshire

If you like corn, chili paired with cinnamon rolls, and “Scotcheroos” (those are Rice Krispie treats made with butterscotch, peanut butter, and chocolate), you’ll love the state that topped this year’s list:

Iowa.

That may be because the site gave affordability the highest weight in its findings, and the median home value in the Hawkeye State is $211,054, which is up 6.3% since Aug. 1, 2022, according to Zillow. The site also cited the state’s affordable-but-high quality health care and low crime rate.

These were top states for retirees in 2023:

1. Iowa

2. Delaware

3. West Virginia

4. Missouri

5. Mississippi

How did the other states fare?

