Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Aug. 2)

ABINGTON

298 Lincoln St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,072 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 29,602-square-foot lot. $849,900

171 Russell Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,508 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,314-square-foot lot. $765,000

29 Pond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,660 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,792-square-foot lot. $626,000

16 Linwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,117-square-foot lot. $560,000

31 Vernon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,101 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,460-square-foot lot. $520,000

63 Allen St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 704 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $362,000

ACTON

3 Wingate Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 4,599 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 351,814-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

2-B Farmstead Way One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,110 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,480-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

85 River St. #85 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 2,837 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,625-square-foot lot. $1,126,000

27 Revolutionary Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,266 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,340-square-foot lot. $1,035,000

18 Revolutionary Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,120 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,300-square-foot lot. $989,000

10 Deacon Hunt Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,272 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,588-square-foot lot. $898,000

10 Winter St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,546 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,489-square-foot lot. $875,000

52 Hosmer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,140-square-foot lot. $798,000

2 Brookside Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,039-square-foot lot. $727,500

45 Seminole Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,330 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,350-square-foot lot. $645,000

1 Brewster Lane #1 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,342 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $615,000

147 Butternut Holw #147 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 1,614 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000

59 Nashoba Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,056 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,400-square-foot lot. $510,000

ALLSTON

15-15A Raymond St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,469 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,662-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

30 Penniman Road #201 Condo. $950,000

59 Brainerd Road #407 Condo mid-rise, built in 1988, 1,200 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,200-square-foot lot. $800,000

15 N Beacon St. #327 Condo mid-rise, built in 1989, 913 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 913-square-foot lot. $530,000

21 Park Vale Ave. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1910, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 780-square-foot lot. $524,000

30 Penniman Road #306 Condo. $202,900

AMESBURY

20-22 Pond St. #2 Condo. $595,000

40 Amesbury Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 1,446 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $505,000

ANDOVER

9 Basswood Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1993, 7,435 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 30,130-square-foot lot. $2,150,000

9 Bancroft Road. One-family antique, built in 1788, 4,822 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 196,020-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

9 Punchard Ave. One-family old style, built in 1898, 2,919 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,102-square-foot lot. $1,245,000

33 Ivana Drive #33 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 3,924 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths. $1,215,000

501 Lowell St. One-family split entry, built in 1978, 2,118 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $750,000

1 Lovejoy Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,792 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,725-square-foot lot. $725,000

345 Salem St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 2,094 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,388-square-foot lot. $665,000

78 North St. One-family old style, built in 1921, 1,565 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 22,063-square-foot lot. $599,000

10 Temple Place #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1940, 1,320 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $565,000

36 Central St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 723 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $400,000

80 Washington Park Drive #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 815 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000

10 Washington Park Drive #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 685 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $273,000

ARLINGTON

2-A Colonial Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 4,667 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,102-square-foot lot. $1,865,000

35 Bartlett Ave. One-family old style, built in 1905, 2,882 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,756-square-foot lot. $1,665,000

95 Jason St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,478 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,059-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

6 Jason Court. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1924, 948 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,659-square-foot lot. $1,305,000

8 Eastern Ave. One-family old style, built in 1928, 2,067 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,358-square-foot lot. $1,305,000

17-17A Mount Vernon St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1921, 2,870 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,271-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

84 Glenburn Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,835-square-foot lot. $930,000

25 Hillcrest St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1928, 1,436 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,100-square-foot lot. $890,000

20 Burton St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1940, 1,777 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,706-square-foot lot. $840,000

84 Margaret St. #84 Condo/Apt, built in 1927, 999 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $705,000

49-53 Appleton St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 702 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $370,000

ASHLAND

29 Lakeside Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,436 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $960,000

11 Blueberry Hill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 2,134 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 32,234-square-foot lot. $951,000

355 America Blvd #355 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,316 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $550,000

167 Trailside Way #167 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,363 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $480,000

28 Lyndon Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $470,000

87 Meeting House Path #87 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,316 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000

AVON

86 Malley Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,150-square-foot lot. $355,000

64 Pratt St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 2,528 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,200-square-foot lot. $320,000

AYER

43 Highland Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,330 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $641,000

60 Central Ave. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 1,666 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $530,000

13 High St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1988, 864 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $460,000

301 Autumn Ridge Drive #301 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,316 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

46 Jackson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,665 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $370,000

10 Newton St. #B Condo Town House, built in 1880, 1,800 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000

10 Newton St. #A Condo, built in 1880, 1,290 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000

BEDFORD

5 Isabella Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 4,812 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 45,054-square-foot lot. $2,255,000

25 Webber Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1911, 4,553 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

2 Lavender Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 3,362 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 24,372-square-foot lot. $1,863,000

16 Buehler Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,869 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,048-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

290 Concord Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 2,424 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,086-square-foot lot. $1,345,000

16 Anthony Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,433 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,749-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

2 El Will Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,368 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,829-square-foot lot. $1,115,000

9 Parker Road. One-family conventional, built in 1954, 2,820 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $1,015,000

6 Emery Road #6 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 2,299 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $935,000

8 Perham St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,229 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,431-square-foot lot. $522,000

BELLINGHAM

133 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,487 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 247,856-square-foot lot. $615,000

8 Bernier Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 840 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,300-square-foot lot. $387,000

15 Paine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,082 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,293-square-foot lot. $330,000

BELMONT

127 Somerset St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 2,479 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,089-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

84 Statler Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,233 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,362-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

346 Cross St. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,907-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

BEVERLY

15 Millbrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,274 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,700-square-foot lot. $875,000

16 Woodland Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,440-square-foot lot. $705,000

25 Odell Ave. One-family dutch colonl, built in 1920, 2,062 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,800-square-foot lot. $677,000

5 Giles Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,411 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,373-square-foot lot. $617,000

31 Bridge St. One-family dutch colonl, built in 1940, 1,115 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $591,000

52 Parramatta Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,205 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,600-square-foot lot. $590,000

17 Ellsworth Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,800-square-foot lot. $480,000

111 Water St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 724 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $402,000

BILLERICA

2 Marilyn Road. One-family split entry, built in 1963, 1,938 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,030-square-foot lot. $680,000

10 Charnstaff Lane #404 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000

12 Garnet Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,760 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,700-square-foot lot. $520,000

41 Boston Road #351 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,020 square feet, 2 baths. $476,000

4 March St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,865 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,047-square-foot lot. $317,000

BOLTON

40 Powder Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,852 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 71,874-square-foot lot. $930,000

118 Moderator Way One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 2,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 71,003-square-foot lot. $880,000

BOSTON

430 Stuart St. #28C Condo. $18,200,000

430 Stuart St. #27C Condo. $7,860,000

2 Avery St. #26E Condo high-rise, built in 1999, 3,246 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 3,246-square-foot lot. $5,250,000

430 Stuart St. #24J Condo. $4,940,000

401 Beacon St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 2,876 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $4,700,000

1313 Washington St. #612 Condo mid-rise, built in 2002, 1,979 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,979-square-foot lot. $4,550,000

430 Stuart St. #24A Condo. $4,275,897

430 Stuart St. #25E Condo. $3,505,897

240 Devonshire St. #4612 Condo. $2,879,750

1 Franklin St. #3408 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 1,636 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,450,000

7 Warren Ave. #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1932, 2,147 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,147-square-foot lot. $2,270,000

108 Lincoln St. #6B Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 2,085 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,085-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

100 Shawmut Ave. #1002 Condo high-rise, built in 2019, 1,388 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,031,450

430 Stuart St. #23F Condo. $2,026,694

1672-R Washington St. #PH1 Condo row-end, built in 2013, 1,579 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,579-square-foot lot. $1,925,000

343 Commercial St. #101 Condo row-middle, built in 1855, 2,552 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,552-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

24 Dartmouth St. #4 Condo row-end, built in 1870, 1,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,260-square-foot lot. $1,815,000

11 Durham St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 1,221 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,221-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

430 Stuart St. #1515 Condo. $1,670,000

431 Marlborough St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 2014, 1,273 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,273-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

34 Myrtle St. #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1860, 1,385 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,385-square-foot lot. $1,535,000

46 Commonwealth Ave. #7 Condo row-middle, built in 1865, 918 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 918-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

430 Stuart St. #24G Condo. $1,290,000

430 Stuart St. #1611 Condo. $1,230,000

430 Stuart St. #21G Condo. $1,160,000

10 Bowdoin St. #301 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 1,107 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,107-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

190 Commonwealth Ave. #B Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 1,361 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,361-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

135 Marlborough St. #8 Condo mid-rise, built in 1880, 805 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 805-square-foot lot. $1,090,000

155 Beacon St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 887 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 887-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

91 Waltham St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 655 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 655-square-foot lot. $970,000

290 Columbus Ave. #7 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 711 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 711-square-foot lot. $950,000

11 Upton St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 779 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 779-square-foot lot. $940,000

38 P St. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 2020, 979 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $880,000

228 Webster St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1895, 1,256 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $845,000

3531 Washington St. #504 Condo mid-rise, built in 2019, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $835,000

286 Beacon St. #1 Condo mid-rise, built in 1890, 794 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 794-square-foot lot. $820,000

191 Washington St. #720 Condo. $738,000

19 Wiget St. #404 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 735 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 735-square-foot lot. $680,000

135-137 Salem St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 694 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 694-square-foot lot. $647,500

1069 Washington St. #1 Condo. $620,000

74 Commonwealth Ave. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 484 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 484-square-foot lot. $600,000

19 Wiget St. #401 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 640 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 640-square-foot lot. $595,000

145 Pinckney St. #716 Condo mid-rise, built in 1952, 455 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 455-square-foot lot. $525,000

362 Commonwealth Ave. #LA Condo mid-rise, built in 1889, 682 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 682-square-foot lot. $510,000

11 Irving St. #6 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 426 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 426-square-foot lot. $490,000

552 Massachusetts Ave. #1A Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 355 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 355-square-foot lot. $425,000

125 Park Drive #35 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 350 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 350-square-foot lot. $412,000

1091 Boylston St. #58 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 340 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 340-square-foot lot. $365,000

771 Harrison Ave. #G4 Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 1,202 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $326,000

BOXBOROUGH

114 Hager Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 4,566 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 112,820-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

BOXFORD

14 Cedar Knl One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 3,026 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 414,691-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

BRAINTREE

197 Old Country Way One-family split level, built in 1971, 2,424 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,229-square-foot lot. $695,000

1225 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,814-square-foot lot. $680,000

232 Hayward St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,781-square-foot lot. $650,000

642 Commercial St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,216-square-foot lot. $600,000

11 Brookside Road #9 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,418 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $565,000

30 Milton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,932 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,533-square-foot lot. $500,000

10 Bushnell Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,269 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,388-square-foot lot. $460,000

33 Livoli Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,126 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,545-square-foot lot. $304,000

BRIDGEWATER

5 Partridge Trl One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 1,944 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,443-square-foot lot. $700,000

BRIGHTON

26 William Jackson Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1931, 1,757 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,051-square-foot lot. $1,199,000

15 Elko St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,482 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,457-square-foot lot. $1,127,500

1501 Commonwealth Ave. #302 Condo mid-rise, built in 2015, 995 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $870,000

15 Waverly St. #110 Condo low-rise, built in 1950, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,050-square-foot lot. $579,000

46 Fairbanks St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1923, 1,010 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,010-square-foot lot. $559,000

124 Lake Shore Road #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1963, 1,055 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,055-square-foot lot. $550,000

80 Etna St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,000 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,120-square-foot lot. $550,000

1572 Commonwealth Ave. #15 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 700 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 700-square-foot lot. $515,000

22 Gardena St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1920, 933 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 933-square-foot lot. $479,000

1568 Commonwealth Ave. #11 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 556 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 556-square-foot lot. $425,000

1641 Commonwealth Ave. #22 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 729 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 729-square-foot lot. $415,000

1607 Commonwealth Ave. #32 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 586 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 586-square-foot lot. $345,000

BROCKTON

11 Nye Sq Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1902, 3,441 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,523-square-foot lot. $830,000

410 N Cary St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1983, 2,390 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,625-square-foot lot. $800,000

50 Riverview St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,628 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,257-square-foot lot. $680,000

454 Crescent St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 1,872 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,638-square-foot lot. $675,300

8 Richmond St. Two-family two family, built in 1878, 2,490 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,596-square-foot lot. $655,000

24 E Chestnut St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1849, 2,759 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,432-square-foot lot. $520,000

37 Ardsley Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,005-square-foot lot. $500,000

103 Rosemary St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,376 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,873-square-foot lot. $480,000

18 Harold St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,140 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,396-square-foot lot. $471,500

17 Jeanne Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 912 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,451-square-foot lot. $459,900

311 Linwood St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,140 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,300-square-foot lot. $457,500

31 Gerald Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,751-square-foot lot. $370,000

24 Manners Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 946 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,973-square-foot lot. $355,000

12 Frost Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 810 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,446-square-foot lot. $350,000

37 Lawn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,260 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,016-square-foot lot. $310,000

10 Felton St. #209 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 977 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000

106 Coventry Circle #106 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000

685 Oak St. #11-2 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,141 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000

BROOKLINE

19 Crafts Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2016, 5,195 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 23,161-square-foot lot. $4,250,000

40 Sargent Beechwood One-family split level, built in 1973, 2,588 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,956-square-foot lot. $3,250,000

10 Shailer St. #10 Condo. $2,550,000

141 Walnut St. One-family old style, built in 1840, 2,000 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,915-square-foot lot. $1,980,000

69 Walnut St. #14 Condo. $1,750,000

106 Westbourne Terrace #1 Condo decker, built in 1908, 1,471 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,444,000

135 Beaconsfield Road #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1915, 1,575 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,415,000

128 Davis Ave. #A Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,897 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,370,000

145 Bellingham Road. One-family garrison, built in 1950, 1,946 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,133-square-foot lot. $1,353,300

20 Chapel St. #B712 Condo high-rise, built in 1920, 1,177 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,300,000

4 Bradford Terrace #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1923, 1,367 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,100,000

629 Hammond St. #W208 Condo low-rise, built in 2008, 1,277 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,100,000

9 Whitney St. #9 Condo duplex, built in 2007, 1,457 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $900,000

137 Beaconsfield Road #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1915, 1,105 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $835,000

45 Addington Road #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1925, 945 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $775,000

60 Longwood Ave. #1007 Condo high-rise, built in 1975, 963 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $770,000

135 Pleasant St. #610 Condo mid-rise, built in 1975, 781 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $750,000

67 Marion St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1940, 1,035 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $748,313

125 Pleasant St. #205 Condo mid-rise, built in 1975, 853 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $700,000

1450-1454 Beacon St. #501 Condo high-rise, built in 1926, 967 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $680,000

119 Freeman St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1935, 978 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $628,000

41 Park St. #311 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 841 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $610,000

197 Kent St. #12 Condo low-rise, built in 1967, 795 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $604,540

71 Park St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1951, 807 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $598,000

514-516 Harvard St. #2B Condo low-rise, built in 1915, 821 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $540,000

BURLINGTON

6 Lisa St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,286 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $680,000

9 Pine Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1988, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $650,000

45 Bedford St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,507-square-foot lot. $575,000

CAMBRIDGE

11 Hemlock Road #1 Condo, built in 2010, 2,883 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths. $6,800,000

12 Fayette St. #1 Condo. $4,900,000

65 Wendell St. One-family victorian, built in 1890, 2,653 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,444-square-foot lot. $3,440,000

35 Linnaean St. #35 Condo Town House, built in 1871, 2,450 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $3,260,000

10-12 Mead St. #10 Condo. $2,500,000

54 Antrim St. One-family two family, built in 1870, 2,427 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,569-square-foot lot. $2,315,000

29 Ellsworth Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1886, 2,304 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,292-square-foot lot. $2,155,000

52 Porter Road #52 Condo, built in 1940, 2,125 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,750,000

6 Canal Park #601 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,347 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,180,000

28 Hurlbut St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 1,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,150,000

6 Oak St. #6 Condo townhse-end, built in 1900, 1,165 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,150,000

101 Hammond St. #101 Condo Town House, built in 1925, 1,152 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,115,000

27 Prince St. #3R Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,025,000

38-40 Madison Ave. #2 Condo. $990,000

134 Gore St. Two-family stack, built in 1880, 1,562 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,417-square-foot lot. $955,000

82 Otis St. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1861, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $900,000

14 Magnolia Ave. #3 Condo family flat, built in 1903, 976 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,041-square-foot lot. $850,000

165 Pleasant St. #309 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,033 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $807,500

1 Earhart St. #715 Condo two story, built in 2006, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $800,000

515 Green St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1838, 1,007 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $800,000

184-186 Otis St. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1854, 1,057 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $760,000

509-515 Franklin St. #509-3 Condo. $750,000

988 Memorial Drive #486 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 490 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $620,000

138-140 Huron Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 464 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $475,000

29 Concord Ave. #102 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 399 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $442,500

16 Plymouth St. One-family conventional, built in 1886, 1,234 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,285-square-foot lot. $325,000

CANTON

20 Oxbow Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 3,341 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $1,110,000

9 Woodcliff Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 2,468 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,400-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

12 Endicott Place. One-family ranch, built in 2008, 2,102 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,016-square-foot lot. $790,000

28 Patriots Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,810 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,299-square-foot lot. $770,000

11 Old Coach Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 2,442 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,733-square-foot lot. $710,000

9 Messinger St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 954 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,211-square-foot lot. $490,000

CARLISLE

1 Kays Walk #1 Condo. $1,232,415

2 Kays Walk #2 Condo. $1,214,085

1019 North Road. One-family antique, built in 1734, 4,847 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 142,006-square-foot lot. $870,000

CARVER

7 Morrisey Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1985, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $500,000

110 Meadow St. One-family split level, built in 1985, 1,876 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 60,113-square-foot lot. $305,000

CHARLESTOWN

5 Putnam St. One-family Colonial, built in 1806, 3,108 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,831-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

39 Russell St. One-family row-middle, built in 1860, 2,016 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,054-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

12 Shipway Place #12 Condo low-rise, built in 1984, 1,442 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,255,000

24 Parker St. #2 Condo. $1,245,000

46 Pleasant St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1860, 1,642 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,200,000

116 Main St. #2A Condo row-end, built in 1890, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,096,000

59 Elm St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1870, 1,049 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $885,000

7 Main St. #C Condo row-middle, built in 1987, 676 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $660,000

45 1st Ave. #304 Condo low-rise, built in 2015, 818 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $602,000

42 8th St. #5403 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 681 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $515,000

CHELMSFORD

21 Davis Road. One-family family flat, built in 1820, 6,411 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 104,108-square-foot lot. $1,377,500

203 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1823, 1,987 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 130,680-square-foot lot. $760,000

4 Freeman Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,436 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,559-square-foot lot. $665,000

7 Tobin Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,503 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $660,000

17 Housatonic Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $600,000

13 Longmeadow Road. One-family split level, built in 1962, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,180-square-foot lot. $520,000

360 Littleton Road #G6 Condo Town House, built in 1992, 1,049 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $520,000

7 Lantern Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,788-square-foot lot. $515,000

5 Montclair Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 2,370 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 26,400-square-foot lot. $442,000

431 Wellman Ave. #431 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,156 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000

139 Wellman Ave. #139 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,144 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $434,900

360 Littleton Road #C11 Condo Town House, built in 1991, 1,026 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

CHELSEA

51 Crescent Ave. #PH9 Condo. $650,000

48 Springvale Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1896, 1,052 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,624-square-foot lot. $475,000

55 Eleanor St. #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 640 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $290,000

COHASSET

16 Old Pasture Road. One-family garrison, built in 1970, 2,038 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,875,000

18 Ledgewood Farm Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,751 square feet, 4 baths, on 20,247-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

31 Chittenden Lane #31 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 3,013 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,360,000

44 Joy Place. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1955, 460 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 24,399-square-foot lot. $400,000

CONCORD

55 Garfield Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 6,890 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 50,019-square-foot lot. $2,550,000

23 South St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 2,012 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

60 Shaw Farm Road #60 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 2,108 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,708-square-foot lot. $958,000

DANVERS

17 Danielle Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 5,496 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 34,020-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

13 Toomey St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,592 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,394-square-foot lot. $885,000

40 Sherwood Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 2,042 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,896-square-foot lot. $825,000

40 Brookside Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 2,484 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,650-square-foot lot. $699,900

10 Oak St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1890, 1,719 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $555,000

17-1/2 Bradstreet Ave. #2 Condo. $420,000

147 Sylvan St. #23B Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,029 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000

DEDHAM

47 Village Ave. #206 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,856 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $935,000

25 Westfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,235 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,550-square-foot lot. $865,000

24 Top Hill Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1906, 2,263 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,676-square-foot lot. $833,500

4 Prospect St. One-family antique, built in 1830, 3,129 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 36,730-square-foot lot. $829,000

440 East St. #440 Condo. $487,500

30 High St. #204 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 935 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $305,000

DORCHESTER

18 Eastman St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,735 square feet, 18 rooms, 11 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,064-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

25 Windermere Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,637 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,792-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

44 Fox St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,363 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,440-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

47-49 Alicia Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1927, 3,191 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,064-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

22 Mather St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,304 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,813-square-foot lot. $1,095,000

59 Oakton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 1,630 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,551-square-foot lot. $900,000

29 Driscoll Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,450-square-foot lot. $676,000

1241-1251 Adams St. #PM306 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 1,082 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,082-square-foot lot. $656,000

12 Centre Ave. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2017, 953 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $615,000

47 Rosemont St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,090 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,090-square-foot lot. $610,000

6 Mayhew St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 951 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 951-square-foot lot. $600,000

173 Magnolia St. #5 Condo. $585,000

46-R Payson Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,181 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,748-square-foot lot. $585,000

22 Jerome St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1895, 935 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 935-square-foot lot. $550,000

11 Agawam St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 915 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 915-square-foot lot. $535,000

37 Saxton St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1890, 1,094 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,094-square-foot lot. $520,000

794 Dorchester Ave. #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,066 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,066-square-foot lot. $520,000

9 Park St. #8 Condo free-standng, built in 1996, 1,376 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,453-square-foot lot. $500,000

16 Dudley Terrace. One-family row-middle, built in 1890, 1,254 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,237-square-foot lot. $350,000

DOVER

49 Wilsondale St. One-family mansion, built in 2010, 7,574 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 132,573-square-foot lot. $3,450,000

30 Wilsondale St. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 7,226 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 94,090-square-foot lot. $2,650,000

62 Tisdale Drive #62 Condo Town House, built in 1993, 1,430 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $725,000

EAST BOSTON

25 Everett St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,868 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,952-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

694 Saratoga St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,917 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $850,000

218 Brooks St. #3 Condo. $803,500

31-33 Boardman St. #33-2 Condo. $665,000

31 Boardman St. #1 Condo. $659,990

156 Porter St. #247 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 957 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 894-square-foot lot. $570,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

552 Bridge St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 1,545 square feet, 3 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 226,512-square-foot lot. $695,000

10 Point Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1989, 1,896 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,456-square-foot lot. $680,000

34 Pleasant St. One-family raised ranch, built in 2020, 1,262 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 48,352-square-foot lot. $637,000

415 Elm St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,274 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,215-square-foot lot. $540,000

43 Harmony Xing One-family ranch, built in 2006, 1,166 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,039-square-foot lot. $445,000

EASTON

72 Church St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,326 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,400-square-foot lot. $725,000

46 Rockland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,112 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,200-square-foot lot. $600,000

104 Center St. #104 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,380 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $548,500

81 Short St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,394 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $410,987

28 Lamplighter Lane #28 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,692 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $370,000

25 Hilltop Lane #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,604 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000

81 Short St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,394 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $352,000

81 Short St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,394 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $332,000

ESSEX

1 Moses Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,264 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 41,780-square-foot lot. $925,000

16 Maple St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,228 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,167-square-foot lot. $800,000

EVERETT

42 Lafayette St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 1,808 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,580-square-foot lot. $700,000

24 Baker Road. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,764 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,718-square-foot lot. $660,000

7 Hancock Park #7 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,000 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

FOXBOROUGH

17 Wilkeson Way One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,438 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,148-square-foot lot. $1,087,000

32 Cedar St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,544 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 77,462-square-foot lot. $989,900

8 Young Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,706 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,712-square-foot lot. $895,000

6 Independence Drive #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 2,019 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000

FRAMINGHAM

102 Long Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,318 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,575-square-foot lot. $920,000

6 Ward Farm Circle. One-family contemporary, built in 1994, 2,200 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,216-square-foot lot. $905,000

5 Brookvale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,921 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $850,000

88 Russell Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 2,024 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,009-square-foot lot. $821,000

18 Amherst Lane #18 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 2,725 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $817,000

15 Lavelle Lane. One-family split level, built in 1972, 1,496 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,526-square-foot lot. $785,000

3 Billings Way One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,375 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,355-square-foot lot. $785,000

97 Parmenter Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,240 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 111,514-square-foot lot. $750,000

11 Woodmere Road. One-family split entry, built in 1961, 1,224 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $676,000

66 Greenleaf Circle. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 1,132 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,337-square-foot lot. $655,000

28 Savoy Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,439 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $630,000

1 Blackberry Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1946, 1,308 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,675-square-foot lot. $600,000

96 Newbury St. One-family split entry, built in 1998, 1,093 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,474-square-foot lot. $600,000

60 Gregory Road. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,415 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $565,000

400 Brook St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,269 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,348-square-foot lot. $460,000

44 Janebar Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,730 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,802-square-foot lot. $410,000

72 Apple D Or Road #B Condo Town House, built in 1842, 935 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $349,900

3 Newton Park Road. One-family conventional, built in 1897, 1,102 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,283-square-foot lot. $300,000

135 Winthrop St. #22A Condo low-rise, built in 1970, 684 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $202,500

FRANKLIN

8 Padden Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,312 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,247-square-foot lot. $773,000

397 Oakland Pkwy One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,485 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,206-square-foot lot. $725,000

85 Pine Ridge Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 2,169 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,223-square-foot lot. $685,000

51 Palomino Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,631 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,557-square-foot lot. $662,500

50 Shady Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,312 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,417-square-foot lot. $646,000

439 Union St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,690 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,151-square-foot lot. $580,000

121 Pond St. One-family split level, built in 1958, 952 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,019-square-foot lot. $521,000

10 Appleton Cmn #10 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,645 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $425,000

24 Shayne Road #110 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 988 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $335,000

491 W Central St. #D1 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $270,000

FREETOWN

72 High St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 1,948 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 161,172-square-foot lot. $624,900

88 Richmond Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,116 square feet, 7 rooms, 1 bath, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $225,000

GLOUCESTER

4 Newton Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,134 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,280-square-foot lot. $589,000

19 Atlantic Road #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 996 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000

12 Cobblestone Lane #12 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,397 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $288,000

GRAFTON

59 Hudson Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,824 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,155-square-foot lot. $515,000

1 Buttercup Lane #1 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,360 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,970,792-square-foot lot. $457,000

16 Milford Road #8 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,418 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000

3 Pleasant St. One-family ranch, built in 1932, 783 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,087-square-foot lot. $350,000

33 Gordon Circle #33 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 954 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 446,926-square-foot lot. $330,000

HALIFAX

39 Twin Lakes Drive #39 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,375 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

HAMILTON

25 Margaret Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,011 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $625,000

HANOVER

243 Silver St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $715,000

HARVARD

18 S Shaker Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1973, 5,816 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 421,661-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

34 Westcott Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,456 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $828,000

HAVERHILL

40 Westland Terrace. One-family victorian, built in 1896, 6,270 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,852-square-foot lot. $775,000

4 Arlington Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,340 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,607-square-foot lot. $750,000

45 North St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1850, 2,570 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,864-square-foot lot. $675,000

16-18 Laurel Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1912, 3,067 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,365-square-foot lot. $660,000

89 Freeman St Ext One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,244 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,969-square-foot lot. $650,000

110 Homestead St. One-family old style, built in 1914, 2,045 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 87,190-square-foot lot. $575,000

62 Orange St. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 1,720 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,692-square-foot lot. $561,000

26 Corliss Hill Road. One-family old style, built in 1830, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 29,185-square-foot lot. $525,000

34 17th Ave. #34 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,631 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000

50 Kelly St. #A Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,792 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000

238 Washington St. Two-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,402 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,136-square-foot lot. $480,000

100 Keeley St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,490 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,080-square-foot lot. $445,000

22 Clement Court #22 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000

12 Oliver St. #E Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,018 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000

10 Bartlett St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1905, 951 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $305,000

80 Brandy Brow Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1932, 1,031 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,502-square-foot lot. $279,000

HINGHAM

24 Marion St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 3,382 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,970-square-foot lot. $4,250,000

155 Black Rock Drive #155 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 3,238 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $3,475,000

161 Nokomis Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2021, 3,749 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 15,199-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

16 Eldridge Court. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,858-square-foot lot. $2,150,000

17 Ringbolt Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 2,607 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,742-square-foot lot. $1,980,000

22 Volunteer Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 3,195 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,909-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

10 Shipyard Drive #408 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,905 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,540,000

113 Halsted Drive #113 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 2,557 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,435,000

49 Garrison Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1924, 2,480 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,616-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

23 Shipyard Drive #203 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 1,285 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $879,000

3502 Tuckers Lane #3502 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000

HOLBROOK

124 Pine St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 900 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,508-square-foot lot. $428,000

24 Woodcliff Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $360,000

29 Belcher St. One-family old style, built in 1917, 1,328 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,664-square-foot lot. $212,000

HOLLISTON

66 Mohawk Path One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 5,165 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,768-square-foot lot. $1,278,000

20 Foxwood Cv One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,688 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,013-square-foot lot. $950,000

103 Stagecoach Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,852 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $658,000

136 Marked Tree Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $515,000

HOPKINTON

35 N Mill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,785 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 61,873-square-foot lot. $1,675,000

7 Hunters Ridge Way One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,395 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,104-square-foot lot. $1,620,000

1 Fairview Path One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 4,178 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 73,268-square-foot lot. $1,557,500

56 Lakeshore Drive. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1938, 1,254 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $1,145,000

20 Breakneck Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,962 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,923-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

15 Cherry Lane #15 Condo, built in 2020, 1,916 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,005,000

8 Walnut Way #8 Condo, built in 2019, 2,146 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $990,000

19 Locust Lane #19 Condo, built in 2019, 1,686 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $830,000

23 Juniper Trl #23 Condo, built in 2018, 1,686 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $810,000

24 Cross St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,709 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,990-square-foot lot. $800,000

11 N Mill St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 920 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 74,069-square-foot lot. $420,000

27 Grove St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,212 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,881-square-foot lot. $399,000

33 Walcott Valley Drive #33 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $359,950

HUDSON

3 Rathburn Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,086 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,117-square-foot lot. $540,015

1 Strawberry Lane #E Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,833 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $500,000

111 Brigham St. #5A Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,782 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $490,000

4 Autumn Drive #C Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,833 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $455,000

248 Main St. #405 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,138 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,000

HULL

7 Douglas Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,432 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

203 Samoset Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1922, 1,484 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,420-square-foot lot. $855,900

29 N St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,302 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,095-square-foot lot. $495,000

HYDE PARK

19 Dell Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,537 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,455-square-foot lot. $550,000

19 Eastmont Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1955, 1,667 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,211-square-foot lot. $542,000

20 Austin St. One-family ranch, built in 1935, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,452-square-foot lot. $500,000

39 Belnel Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $475,000

IPSWICH

32 Southpoint Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1997, 5,303 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,537-square-foot lot. $1,280,000

17 Court Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1997, 3,145 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,886-square-foot lot. $950,000

57 High St. One-family antique, built in 1750, 1,627 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,892-square-foot lot. $730,000

1 Hodgkins Drive. One-family gambrel, built in 1970, 2,927 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,367-square-foot lot. $600,000

16 Green St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,280 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $600,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

265 Moss Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1980, 1,507 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,397-square-foot lot. $985,000

70 Saint Rose St. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,349 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $925,000

51 Iffley Road #2 Condo decker, built in 2017, 1,291 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $840,000

251 Heath St. #511 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 1,131 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,131-square-foot lot. $812,000

100 Bourne St. #100 Condo low-rise, built in 1925, 1,153 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,597-square-foot lot. $720,000

32 Parkton Road #2 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,080-square-foot lot. $680,000

171-173 Brown Ave. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1991, 1,575 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,575-square-foot lot. $610,000

5 Wise St. #1 Condo. $610,000

145-147 Chestnut Ave. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 828 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 828-square-foot lot. $569,000

339 S Huntington Ave. #9 Condo low-rise, built in 1910, 713 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 713-square-foot lot. $425,000

KINGSTON

16 2nd Brook St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,090 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 51,836-square-foot lot. $220,000

LAKEVILLE

6 Robbins Lane. One-family ranch, built in 2014, 1,714 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 93,522-square-foot lot. $875,000

36 Sherwood Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,464 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 76,534-square-foot lot. $730,000

8 Quail Run One-family gambrel, built in 1978, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 132,726-square-foot lot. $615,000

2 Morrison Way One-family contemporary, built in 1940, 1,773 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $565,000

51 S Kingman St. One-family split level, built in 1983, 1,436 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 70,000-square-foot lot. $535,000

29 Riverside Drive #29 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 1,428 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $462,900

3 Hollis Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1958, 968 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $380,000

LAWRENCE

26 Sparkle Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,160-square-foot lot. $590,000

290 Salem St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,050 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,544-square-foot lot. $540,000

114 Market St. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 2,076 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,767-square-foot lot. $470,000

LEXINGTON

236 Grove St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,568-square-foot lot. $2,880,000

1 Joseph Comee Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 4,507 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,939-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

67 Sherburne Rd S One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,427 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,371-square-foot lot. $1,781,600

38 Winthrop Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 2,045 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

1 Braemore Terrace. One-family conventional, built in 1947, 1,843 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,178-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

34 Maple St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 2,148 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,900-square-foot lot. $1,230,000

4 Weston St. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 2,208 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,871-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

33 Forest St. #205 Condo/Apt, built in 1891, 1,418 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

15 Dee Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,340 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,026-square-foot lot. $985,000

4 Muster Court #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,472 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $820,000

1505 Massachusetts Ave. #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $725,000

95 Emerson Gardens Road #95 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 435-square-foot lot. $660,000

LITTLETON

14 Mary Shepherd Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 4,904 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 70,994-square-foot lot. $1,141,000

27 Ernies Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,176 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 53,884-square-foot lot. $850,000

LOWELL

4 Epirus Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,455 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,871-square-foot lot. $841,000

79 3rd Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 3,124 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,054-square-foot lot. $720,000

80 Mount Washington St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,595 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,884-square-foot lot. $575,000

22 Thornton Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,637 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,363-square-foot lot. $537,500

73 Mansur St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 3,375 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,537-square-foot lot. $536,375

166 Suffolk St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,668 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,325-square-foot lot. $530,000

28 C St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,864 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $480,000

1975 Middlesex St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,555 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000

32 Bodwell Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,445 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,482-square-foot lot. $458,000

99 S Walker St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,790 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,174-square-foot lot. $405,000

58 Prescott St. #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 1,083 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $395,000

70 Wilbur St. #1 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 2,937 square feet, 2 baths. $392,000

7 Putnam Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,517-square-foot lot. $370,000

209 Nesmith St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,696 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $345,000

810 Lawrence St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,083 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000

29 Alder St. Two-family duplex, built in 1940, 1,853 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,136-square-foot lot. $310,000

34 Newhall St. #102 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 890 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $308,000

47 Moore St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,613 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,473-square-foot lot. $305,000

113 School St. #A12 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 797 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000

256-C Market St. #3002 Condo/Apt, built in 1908, 985 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $295,000

305 Pine St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 759 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $265,000

325 Mammoth Road #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,754 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $250,000

309 Pawtucket Blvd #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 932 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $238,000

LYNN

37 Waverly St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,444 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,242-square-foot lot. $920,000

28 Lynnfield St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,979 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,244-square-foot lot. $722,500

1 Susan Drive #1 Condo. $675,000

81 River St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 1,355 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,993-square-foot lot. $560,000

81 Collins St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,191 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,120-square-foot lot. $540,000

98 Childs St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,235 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,040-square-foot lot. $535,000

51 Mansfield St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,350 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,679-square-foot lot. $505,000

7 Tilton Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1894, 1,735 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,317-square-foot lot. $330,000

42 W Baltimore St. #22 Condo, built in 1873, 698 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,395-square-foot lot. $270,000

74 Newhall St. #5 Condo, built in 1900, 550 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 7,997-square-foot lot. $220,000

MALDEN

47 Cedar St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1860, 1,869 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 3,541-square-foot lot. $900,000

111 Cleveland St. One-family split entry, built in 1988, 1,270 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,909-square-foot lot. $860,000

220 Lebanon St. #2 Condo. $760,000

1223 Fellsway One-family Colonial, built in 1943, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,499-square-foot lot. $745,000

54 Rich St. One-family split entry, built in 1960, 1,570 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,069-square-foot lot. $730,000

21 Wyoming Ave. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,798 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,386-square-foot lot. $675,000

33-35 Starbird St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,112 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $550,000

13 Preston St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,616 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,141-square-foot lot. $502,000

20-30 Daniels St. #214 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,130 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $395,000

4 School St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 884 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,274-square-foot lot. $348,500

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA

69 Harbor St. One-family Colonial, built in 1800, 4,149 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 10,938-square-foot lot. $3,195,000

8 Morse Court. Two-family conventional, built in 1820, 2,225 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,319-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

MANSFIELD

1 Dean St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,159 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $395,000

174 Gilbert St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 972 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $305,000

150 Rumford Ave. #226 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 688 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $235,000

MARBLEHEAD

2 Hillcrest Road. One-family old style, built in 1930, 3,336 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,877-square-foot lot. $1,765,000

7 Beach St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,684 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,460-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

73 E Orchard St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,835 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,983-square-foot lot. $1,427,000

4 Pinecliff Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,437 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,290-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

125 Village St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,730-square-foot lot. $825,000

2 Chestnut St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,369 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,971-square-foot lot. $701,000

108 Elm St. #108 Condo/Apt, built in 1875, 2,420 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $652,000

8 Arnold Terrace #8 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,792 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $625,000

MARION

693 Point Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,460 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 61,742-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

7 Rebecca Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 1,914 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 143,635-square-foot lot. $815,000

MARLBOROUGH

181 W Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 1,493 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,148-square-foot lot. $645,000

38 Susan Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,712 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,292-square-foot lot. $630,000

98 Ripley Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,064 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,945-square-foot lot. $600,000

21 Westminster Drive #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,804 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $530,000

234 Farm Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,357 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,712-square-foot lot. $530,000

90 Linda Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 999 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 32,083-square-foot lot. $515,000

102 Highland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,491 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,623-square-foot lot. $470,000

40 Crystal Brook Way #B Condo/Apt, built in 1991, 1,644 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000

12 Ewald Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,187 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,376-square-foot lot. $420,000

11 Brook St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,585 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,233-square-foot lot. $410,000

71 Broad St. Two-family two family, built in 1860, 2,630 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,683-square-foot lot. $375,000

35 Hosmer St. #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 805 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $249,000

261 Boston Post Rd E #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 671 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $215,000

MARSHFIELD

20 Hannah Brooke Waye #20 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 2,071 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $859,900

10 Utah St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 1,788 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $810,000

237 Webster Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 2,318 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,656-square-foot lot. $789,000

11 Marshview Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,854 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,600-square-foot lot. $642,000

14 Seaflower Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 2,100 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,904-square-foot lot. $599,000

18 Breakwater Court. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 672 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $470,000

537 S River St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,083-square-foot lot. $420,000

485 Pleasant St. One-family cottage, built in 1890, 1,018 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,000-square-foot lot. $365,000

22 Pownal St. One-family old style, built in 1942, 1,007 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,100-square-foot lot. $305,000

980 Plain St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 762 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $290,000

MATTAPAN

31 Old Morton St. Two-family conventional, built in 1925, 2,349 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,865-square-foot lot. $543,000

21-23 Westmore Road. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,931 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,986-square-foot lot. $425,000

MAYNARD

11 Sudbury St. #11 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $320,000

MEDFIELD

7 Wild Holly Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 4,290 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 90,095-square-foot lot. $1,790,000

37 Hatters Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,552 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,825-square-foot lot. $1,072,000

34 Hearthstone Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,812 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,016-square-foot lot. $930,000

50 Granite St. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,960 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $860,000

9 Rolling Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,940 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,114-square-foot lot. $830,000

87 Adams St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,402-square-foot lot. $715,000

MEDFORD

11 Orchard St. #2 Condo. $1,030,000

33 Vine St. #1 Condo. $895,000

11 Orchard St. #1 Condo. $865,000

34 Salem St. #303 Condo. $840,000

79 Cedar Rd N One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,412 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,237-square-foot lot. $750,000

60 Roosevelt Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,264 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,807-square-foot lot. $731,000

84 Adams St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $680,000

35 Grandview Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1875, 1,201 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $600,000

611 Fellsway W One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,166 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $600,000

179 Park St. #103 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 913 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $535,000

28 9th St. #102 Condo high-rise, built in 1986, 1,138 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $520,000

6 Wason St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,228 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,180-square-foot lot. $500,000

MEDWAY

15 Granite St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,202 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,340-square-foot lot. $775,000

11 Causeway St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1979, 1,642 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,388-square-foot lot. $689,000

108 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,040 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 59,590-square-foot lot. $680,000

18 Temple St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 1,701 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,261-square-foot lot. $650,000

3 Pine Ridge Drive #3 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 2,274 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $625,000

MELROSE

15 Clinton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,820 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,868-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

39 Echo St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,806 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,869-square-foot lot. $765,000

33 Brunswick Park #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,886 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $760,000

4 Grove Place. One-family old style, built in 1900, 612 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,716-square-foot lot. $570,000

MERRIMAC

18 High St. One-family old style, built in 1896, 2,193 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,440-square-foot lot. $599,000

80 River Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,728 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,920-square-foot lot. $510,000

1 Pine Bluff Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1906, 1,922 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,074-square-foot lot. $390,000

METHUEN

9 Sierra Court #9 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,746 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $775,000

50 Archibald Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,004 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,228-square-foot lot. $760,000

10 Herrick Drive #10 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 3,199 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $751,000

428 Pelham St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 2,866 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,252-square-foot lot. $700,000

158 Lowell St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1915, 3,095 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 6,551-square-foot lot. $680,000

17 Chadwick St. One-family gambrel, built in 1973, 2,160 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $600,000

10 Hobart Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,760 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,428-square-foot lot. $550,000

78 Anderson Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1974, 1,986 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,598-square-foot lot. $500,000

1 Rosewood Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,463 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,080-square-foot lot. $499,000

50 Arlington St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,357 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $490,000

42 Conrad St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,640 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $385,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

38 Rock St. One-family split level, built in 1955, 1,313 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $335,000

26 Frank St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,269 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $300,000

MIDDLETON

10 Pollock Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,656 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,420-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

MILFORD

13 Hillcrest Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1975, 1,882 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,861-square-foot lot. $607,000

339 Purchase St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,852 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $506,000

7 Woodland Court #A Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,342 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000

MILLIS

50 Richardson Drive #289 Condo. $885,446

21 Richardson Drive #259 Condo. $780,000

89 Spencer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,045 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $740,000

14 Bow St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $500,000

68 Spencer St. #68 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,377 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000

MILTON

93 Cary Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 3,863 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,402-square-foot lot. $1,940,000

31 Washington St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 4,338 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,060-square-foot lot. $1,703,000

521 Centre St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,926 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,192-square-foot lot. $1,249,000

147 Sassamon Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,551 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,530-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

60 Church St. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 1,639 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,947-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

398 Blue Hills Pkwy One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 2,332 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,340-square-foot lot. $910,000

33 Berlin Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1902, 1,696 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $875,000

40 Hollis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,687-square-foot lot. $715,000

24 Houston Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 991 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $547,500

69 Pagoda Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,395 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,830-square-foot lot. $400,000

NAHANT

339 Nahant Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1829, 5,795 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 59,185-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

11 Maolis Road. One-family old style, built in 1955, 1,633 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $1,253,000

NATICK

24 Walcott St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,251-square-foot lot. $1,249,000

15 Nimitz Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,547 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,881-square-foot lot. $941,000

29 Union St. Two-family duplex, built in 1880, 3,225 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,019-square-foot lot. $750,000

53 Centre St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,236 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,400-square-foot lot. $715,000

24 Water St. Two-family old style, built in 1890, 1,901 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,741-square-foot lot. $700,000

14 Overbrook Terrace. One-family gambrel, built in 1935, 1,304 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,987-square-foot lot. $670,000

3 Centre St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,278 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,542-square-foot lot. $595,000

2-A Circular Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,386 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,011-square-foot lot. $587,500

6 Squire Court #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 683 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $320,000

7 Post Oak Lane #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 686 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $307,000

NEEDHAM

14 Pinewood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,452 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,988-square-foot lot. $2,275,000

23 Bonwood Road. One-family raised cape, built in 1956, 2,316 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $1,580,000

4 Cutler Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1972, 3,112 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $1,355,000

309 Warren St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,856 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

101 Lexington Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,586 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

45 Crescent Road #45 Condo decker, built in 2001, 1,982 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,030,000

NEWBURY

105 High Road #7 Condo. $1,589,000

73 Scotland Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1998, 2,807 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,001-square-foot lot. $995,000

61 Boston Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 1,424 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 92,347-square-foot lot. $827,000

96 Elm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 1,512 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $755,000

NEWBURYPORT

55 Oakland St. One-family antique, built in 1800, 2,635 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,930-square-foot lot. $1,580,000

10 Salem St. One-family antique, built in 1864, 2,752 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,840-square-foot lot. $1,570,000

48 Bromfield St. Two-family duplex, built in 1850, 2,359 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,820-square-foot lot. $1,465,000

28 Kent St. One-family antique, built in 1830, 2,486 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,450-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

11 Stickney Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,448 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $815,000

479 Merrimac St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,433 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,073-square-foot lot. $750,000

21 Carter St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 615 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $450,000

61 Storey Ave. #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 626 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $230,000

NEWTON

60 Howland Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2006, 8,290 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 59,147-square-foot lot. $5,775,000

31 Karen Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 2,371 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,186-square-foot lot. $4,400,000

43 Carlton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 6,115 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 12,975-square-foot lot. $3,100,000

91 Arnold Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 4,098 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 12,365-square-foot lot. $2,900,000

48 White Oak Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1930, 4,008 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 18,355-square-foot lot. $2,725,000

20 Laura Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 5,038 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 54,760-square-foot lot. $2,625,000

12 Cotton St. One-family Tudor, built in 1928, 3,123 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,156-square-foot lot. $2,499,000

40 Littlefield Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1938, 3,018 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,020-square-foot lot. $2,251,800

217 Greenwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 3,402 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,907-square-foot lot. $2,215,000

351-353 Linwood Ave. #351 Condo. $2,195,000

351-353 Linwood Ave. #353 Condo. $2,195,000

96 Jewett St. #96 Condo split level, built in 1975, 3,633 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

87 Manchester Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,048 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,090-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

1888 Commonwealth Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 3,163 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,432-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

37 Brewster Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,840 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,831-square-foot lot. $1,705,000

111 North St. #111 Condo duplex, built in 2007, 2,787 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,097-square-foot lot. $1,460,000

11 Audubon Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1955, 1,643 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,840-square-foot lot. $1,405,000

3 Central Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,448 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,611-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

309 Winchester St. #A Condo townhse-end, built in 1984, 1,269 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 540,134-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

160 Pine St. #27 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,450 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 144,885-square-foot lot. $965,000

53-55 Cottage St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1922, 1,125 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,033-square-foot lot. $940,000

24 Lothrop St. #24 Condo townhse-end, built in 1988, 1,407 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,749-square-foot lot. $915,000

68 Albert Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,590-square-foot lot. $880,000

72 Lincoln St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,175 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,097-square-foot lot. $850,000

250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #602N Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,285 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $750,000

234 Elliot St. #234 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,460-square-foot lot. $741,000

210 Nahanton St. #110 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,168 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,251,043-square-foot lot. $563,000

20 Hammond Pond Pkwy #501 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 1,089 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 175,950-square-foot lot. $545,000

28 Faxon St. #28 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,064 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,005-square-foot lot. $480,000

410 Langley Road #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 650 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 14,936-square-foot lot. $425,000

NORFOLK

189 Seekonk St. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,592 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,000-square-foot lot. $825,000

2 Shady Way One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 3,076 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 55,436-square-foot lot. $825,000

4 Whites Pond Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,304 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,922-square-foot lot. $765,000

11 School St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,151 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,578-square-foot lot. $735,000

10 Sumner St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,043 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $711,765

7 Hill St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,712 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $599,900

7 Hill St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,712 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $599,900

240 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1827, 1,050 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,479-square-foot lot. $500,000

24 Valley St. #24 Condo. $445,000

20 Valley St. #20 Condo. $420,000

NORTH ANDOVER

99 Pheasant Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 5,059 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

101 Rocky Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,072 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 150,282-square-foot lot. $995,000

89 Mayflower Drive #89 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 2,201 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $825,000

406 Chestnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,464 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,609-square-foot lot. $805,000

303 Hillside Road. One-family, built in 1920, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $622,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

56 Raymond A Sampson Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 3,140 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,377-square-foot lot. $950,000

288 Kelley Blvd One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 88,862-square-foot lot. $652,000

15 Saint James Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 816 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,375-square-foot lot. $455,000

26 Brandon St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,076 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,365-square-foot lot. $400,000

36 Poppasquash Road #36 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,455 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $374,000

143 Paine Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,411 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 91,476-square-foot lot. $370,000

NORTH READING

132 Central St. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 2,718 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

1 Childs Road. One-family conventional, built in 1919, 2,690 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $940,000

1 Laurel Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 1,920 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $881,000

2 Elm St. One-family garrison, built in 1965, 1,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,469-square-foot lot. $705,000

26 Nutter Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,684 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $603,000

19 Pomeroy Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,072 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $561,300

26 Nutter Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,684 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $523,000

NORTHBOROUGH

14 Jacob Cobb Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,164 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,150-square-foot lot. $810,000

25 Greenland Circle #25 Condo duplex, built in 1986, 1,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $405,100

NORTON

247 N Worcester St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 2,164 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 85,378-square-foot lot. $715,000

40 Colonial Drive #40 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,485 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000

39 Evergreen Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,444 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $275,000

4 Island Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $240,000

NORWELL

28 Highfield Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,706 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $1,727,100

31 Donovan Farm Way #31 Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 2,148 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $820,000

170 Grove St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,272 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,087-square-foot lot. $615,000

NORWOOD

61 Roxana St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,715 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,063-square-foot lot. $721,500

577 Nahatan St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,866-square-foot lot. $650,000

62 E Cross St. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,923-square-foot lot. $585,000

387 Neponset St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,246 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

PEABODY

19 Scenic Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1995, 3,103 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,765-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

7 Jills Way One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,642 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,366-square-foot lot. $985,000

16 Sewall St. Two-family duplex, built in 2011, 2,860 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,798-square-foot lot. $850,000

68 Prospect St. #9 Condo. $779,000

46 Holten St. Two-family old style, built in 1860, 2,924 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,728-square-foot lot. $775,000

4 Dana Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 2,544 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,625-square-foot lot. $765,000

68 Prospect St. #10 Condo. $749,000

18 Pine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,516 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $646,000

151 Lynn St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $615,000

7 Nickerson Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $410,000

68 Prospect St. #13 Condo. $267,800

PEMBROKE

17 Roxanne Road. One-family customdesign, built in 1997, 3,393 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,719-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

60 Bagnell Drive #60 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 2,161 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $590,000

22 Raymond Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 810 square feet, 1 bath, on 12,250-square-foot lot. $361,000

523 Washington St. #A9 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,188 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

39 High Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1920, 1,400 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $290,000

547 Washington St. #38 Condo. $223,000

PEPPERELL

101 Groton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,352 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,002-square-foot lot. $717,500

27 Hog Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1976, 2,238 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 259,034-square-foot lot. $680,000

72 Townsend St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,272 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $520,000

PLYMOUTH

19 Hearthstone One-family contemporary, built in 2007, 4,007 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,725-square-foot lot. $1,240,000

16 Carver St. #202 Condo Town House, built in 1968, 1,932 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,200,000

32 Tinkers Blf #32 Condo. $1,014,266

30 Tinkers Blf #30TB Condo. $993,339

56 Rosebay Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,967 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,031-square-foot lot. $860,000

1 Swift Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 2003, 1,620 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $808,000

11 Old Langmore Way #11 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,978 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $745,000

85 River St Ext One-family gambrel, built in 1974, 2,236 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,038-square-foot lot. $730,000

10 Champlain Circle. One-family contemporary, built in 2003, 2,555 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,673-square-foot lot. $729,500

20 Highbank Trl One-family contemporary, built in 2010, 2,059 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,737-square-foot lot. $670,000

59 Nonantum Road. One-family split level, built in 1995, 1,492 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,052-square-foot lot. $635,000

26 Old Field Road #26 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 2,102 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $589,000

42 Beach St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 1,181 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $585,000

15 Shore Drive. One-family gambrel, built in 1985, 1,556 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $555,000

26 Carver Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,364 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,227-square-foot lot. $506,900

307 Lunns Way One-family ranch, built in 1996, 1,431 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,405-square-foot lot. $490,000

1 Jaynes St. One-family gambrel, built in 1954, 1,198 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $475,000

25 Knights Point Road. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $355,000

46 Lake Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 660 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $323,000

QUINCY

30 Sunrise Road. One-family conventional, built in 2016, 2,908 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,811-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

36 Roosevelt Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,100 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,739-square-foot lot. $1,070,000

898 Southern Artery Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 2,544 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,174-square-foot lot. $999,000

31 Stoney Brae Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1929, 1,988 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,764-square-foot lot. $950,000

43 Myopia Road. One-family ranch, built in 1938, 2,000 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $925,000

382 Beale St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,352 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,681-square-foot lot. $919,000

73 S Central Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,227 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,049-square-foot lot. $900,000

43-45 Vane St. Two-family two family, built in 1924, 2,080 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,958-square-foot lot. $825,000

80 Clement Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $800,000

50 Newton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,236 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,436-square-foot lot. $790,000

999 Hancock St. #401 Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 1,397 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $780,000

64-66 Arnold St. Three-family family flat, built in 1870, 1,688 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,857-square-foot lot. $740,000

36 Birch St. One-family conventional, built in 1892, 1,354 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $685,000

179 Sea St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,542-square-foot lot. $560,000

152 Quincy Shore Drive #27 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,463 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $530,000

21 Village Drive #21 Condo Town House, built in 1997, 1,112 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $530,000

54 Village Drive #54 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 1,153 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000

90 Quincy Shore Drive #402 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,038 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000

16 Glenview Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2011, 1,346 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,645-square-foot lot. $470,000

655 Sea St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 964 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,950-square-foot lot. $462,000

200 Cove Way #113 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 776 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $330,000

94 Newbury Ave. #108 Condo/Apt, built in 1992, 693 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $330,000

RANDOLPH

68 Thayer Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,380 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,506-square-foot lot. $565,000

20 Lisa Road #20 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,458 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $452,500

6 Fern Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $400,000

136 Old St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,674 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,109-square-foot lot. $390,000

RAYNHAM

116 Cody Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,492 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 235,237-square-foot lot. $880,000

101 Finch Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,016 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,175-square-foot lot. $750,000

36 Village Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,175-square-foot lot. $511,000

405 Park Place #405 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 904 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $210,000

READING

13 Winthrop Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,228 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,797-square-foot lot. $765,000

26 Laurel Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,672 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,059-square-foot lot. $765,000

7 Augustus Court #4011 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,325 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $630,000

13 Carnation Circle #A Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $590,000

REVERE

640 Revere Beach Blvd One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,716 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,258-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

133 Patriot Pkwy Two-family two family, built in 1964, 2,765 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $850,000

111 Vane St. Two-family two family, built in 1955, 2,043 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $660,000

65 Harris St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1980, 1,337 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,820-square-foot lot. $655,000

21 Green St. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,529 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,961-square-foot lot. $522,000

218 Beach St. #5 Condo. $454,500

ROCKLAND

239 Howard St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,524 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,700-square-foot lot. $640,000

46 Beal Court. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,432 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,280-square-foot lot. $500,000

298 Summer St. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 866 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 47,480-square-foot lot. $470,000

823 Market St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,000 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,650-square-foot lot. $275,000

119 Grove St. #212 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 631 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 194,713-square-foot lot. $223,109

ROCKPORT

12 Penzance Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1970, 1,498 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,023-square-foot lot. $1,427,000

23 Granite St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 3,303 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,106-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

104 Main St. One-family old style, built in 1907, 2,416 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,202-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

6 White Way One-family old style, built in 1968, 1,224 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,180-square-foot lot. $680,000

ROSLINDALE

15 Bexley Road. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,488 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $925,000

19 Hautevale St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 1,848 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,200-square-foot lot. $924,000

39 Harding Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 713 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,640-square-foot lot. $887,500

11 Tafthill Terrace #9 Condo. $815,000

38 Kittredge St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 900 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 900-square-foot lot. $499,000

497 Hyde Park Ave. #497 Condo free-standng, built in 2001, 1,827 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,827-square-foot lot. $425,000

50 Seymour St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1967, 806 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 806-square-foot lot. $270,000

ROWLEY

162 Dodge Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1983, 2,171 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 63,485-square-foot lot. $890,000

54 Weldon Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,208 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,792-square-foot lot. $795,000

545 Wethersfield St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1983, 1,498 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,900-square-foot lot. $710,000

9 Heritage Way #9 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 2,017 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $695,000

ROXBURY

99-101 Ruthven St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,256 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 6,046-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

160 Homestead St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 4,092 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,807-square-foot lot. $915,000

173 Magnolia St. #8 Condo. $765,000

173 Magnolia St. #7 Condo. $750,000

883 Harrison Ave. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1910, 800 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 800-square-foot lot. $630,000

157 Crawford St. Two-family conventional, built in 1905, 3,653 square feet, 14 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,965-square-foot lot. $550,000

483 Massachusetts Ave. #5 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 421 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 421-square-foot lot. $439,000

SALEM

12 Gifford Court. One-family antique, built in 1880, 2,683 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 4,761-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

37 Broad St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1925, 1,338 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,141-square-foot lot. $752,000

81 Leach St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 3,888 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $730,000

6 White St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $661,000

9 Gardner St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,313 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,366-square-foot lot. $450,000

323 Lafayette St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,279 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000

40 Highland Ave. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,649-square-foot lot. $371,000

15 Lynde St. #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 651 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $349,900

40 Highland Ave. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,649-square-foot lot. $300,000

71 Lafayette St. #C2AR Condo. $290,000

SALISBURY

5 Cushing St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,309 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,402-square-foot lot. $699,900

233 Beach Road #C1 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,785 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000

13 Pleasant St. One-family old style, built in 1950, 1,257 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,225-square-foot lot. $400,000

SAUGUS

5 Cave Rock Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2004, 3,942 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,392-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

381 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,661 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $640,000

372 Lincoln Ave. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,205-square-foot lot. $610,000

37 Laconia Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 984 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,586-square-foot lot. $200,000

SCITUATE

17 Gannett Road. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 4,462 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,567-square-foot lot. $3,100,000

146 Hatherly Road #146 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 2,735 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $2,300,000

19 Lois Ann Court #19 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 2,437 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,700,000

20 Gannett Road. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,543 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,886-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

33 Central Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 2,781 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,600,000

126 Edward Foster Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,050 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,395-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

20 Stanton Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 1,910 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,971-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

242 Clapp Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,503 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 118,919-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

82 Greenfield Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 3,236 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,505-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

76 Thelma Way #76 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 2,389 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,000,000

16 Stenbeck Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 1,550 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,910-square-foot lot. $927,000

14 Newton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,512 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,403-square-foot lot. $825,000

12 Meeting House Lane #108 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 580 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $355,000

SHARON

23 Tracey Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,898 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 75,928-square-foot lot. $1,289,000

10 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,372 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,818-square-foot lot. $1,265,000

24 Beach Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,346 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,443-square-foot lot. $1,107,000

69 Azalea Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,624 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 101,780-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

11 Sunset Drive. One-family split level, built in 1975, 1,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,647-square-foot lot. $828,000

23 Dunbar St. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,808 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,009-square-foot lot. $760,000

352 S Main St. One-family ranch, built in 2016, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,291-square-foot lot. $710,000

7 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,828 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $710,000

35 Essex Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,228 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $640,000

96 Pond St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,966-square-foot lot. $490,000

SHREWSBURY

49 Brook St. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,544 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $1,305,000

7 Quail Hollow Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,862 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,222-square-foot lot. $815,999

18 Merriam Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 1,900 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $620,000

30 Cross St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 2,207 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,077-square-foot lot. $615,000

95 Main Blvd One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 984 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,420-square-foot lot. $595,000

43 Woodway Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,166 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,406-square-foot lot. $510,000

9-11 Tatum Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1926, 1,635 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $450,000

60 Shrewsbury Green Drive #B Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 920 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000

SOMERVILLE

15 Loring St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,350 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,803-square-foot lot. $2,050,000

571 Somerville Ave. #571 Condo duplex, built in 1890, 1,087 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,900,000

571-A Somerville Ave. #571A Condo duplex, built in 1890, 1,852 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,900,000

573 Somerville Ave. #573 Condo duplex, built in 1890, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,900,000

573-A Somerville Ave. #573A Condo duplex, built in 1890, 1,693 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,900,000

122 Albion St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 3,741 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,430-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

32 Lexington Ave. #2 Condo two family, built in 1900, 1,975 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,425,000

27 Central Road #2 Condo. $1,350,000

124 Highland Ave. #401 Condo. $1,340,000

50 Bow St. #11 Condo, built in 1874, 1,810 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,310,000

132 Willow Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,100 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,560-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

29 Gibbens St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,863 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,077-square-foot lot. $1,270,000

21 Vinal Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,918 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,645-square-foot lot. $1,267,500

27 Central Road #1 Condo. $1,170,000

16 Ames St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,322 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

751 Somerville Ave. #2 Condo, built in 1890, 1,447 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,020,000

277 Summer St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 3,591 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,877-square-foot lot. $1,015,000

44 Sycamore St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,806 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,337-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

19 Wellington Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,732 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,147-square-foot lot. $979,900

25 Albion St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,193 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $887,500

124 Highland Ave. #202 Condo. $865,000

10 Allen Court #1 Condo decker, built in 1890, 1,168 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $840,000

19 Stone Ave. #B Condo two family, built in 1900, 1,147 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $770,000

124 Highland Ave. #402 Condo. $750,000

124 Highland Ave. #302 Condo. $740,000

7 Vinal Ave. #2 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,009 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $700,000

255 Beacon St. #3B Condo low-rise, built in 1986, 878 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000

72 Lexington Ave. #3 Condo two family, built in 1900, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $632,000

SOUTH BOSTON

82 Old Harbor St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,850 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,489-square-foot lot. $2,015,000

411 E 3rd St. #4 Condo. $1,349,000

193 W 6th St. #193 Condo free-standng, built in 1993, 1,681 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,382-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

350 W 2nd St. #8 Condo free-standng, built in 2012, 1,494 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,494-square-foot lot. $1,090,000

213 W 2nd St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2009, 1,130 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,130-square-foot lot. $999,375

512 E 6th St. One-family row-middle, built in 1900, 1,189 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 950-square-foot lot. $920,000

171 H St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 1,000 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,000-square-foot lot. $760,000

766 E 6th St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 992 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 992-square-foot lot. $730,000

22 Mitchell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,715 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,646-square-foot lot. $680,000

790 E 4th St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 736 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 736-square-foot lot. $630,000

298 E 8th St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 585 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 585-square-foot lot. $516,000

130 Emerson St. #22 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 420 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 420-square-foot lot. $290,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

96 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1900, 2,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,604-square-foot lot. $962,500

10 Fairview Drive. One-family raised cape, built in 1978, 1,729 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,062-square-foot lot. $725,000

20 Newton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,387 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,987-square-foot lot. $525,000

19 E Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,272 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,350-square-foot lot. $350,000

STONEHAM

41 Ellen Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,602 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,728-square-foot lot. $1,270,000

6 Doherty Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,862 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,585-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

2 Concord Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 4,484 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,236-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

26 Wright St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 2,376 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,729-square-foot lot. $890,000

39 Endicott Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1942, 1,472 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,050-square-foot lot. $820,000

21 Hillside Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 1,919 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $797,500

12 Lexington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,464 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,064-square-foot lot. $780,000

26 Wilson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,602 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,029-square-foot lot. $630,000

159 Main St. #17B Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 975 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000

2 Nixon Lane #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1961, 842 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $400,000

159 Franklin St. #E5 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 868 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000

STOUGHTON

38 Kevin Clancy Way One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 4,428 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 78,147-square-foot lot. $877,500

334 Cushing St. Two-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 2,153 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,420-square-foot lot. $650,000

108 Kotlik St. One-family split level, built in 1972, 2,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,074-square-foot lot. $568,000

95 Columbus Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,596 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,411-square-foot lot. $510,000

165 Pratts Court. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,991 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,074-square-foot lot. $470,000

46 Oriole Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,456-square-foot lot. $450,000

43 Mccormick Terrace #53 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 965 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $298,000

STOW

39 Adams Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1972, 3,109 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,293-square-foot lot. $825,000

34 Meeting House Lane #201 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,619 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $519,000

SUDBURY

15 Dakin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,854 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,435-square-foot lot. $1,266,000

139 Dakin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,840 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 89,223-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

91 Willard Grant Road. One-family split level, built in 1961, 1,622 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,435-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

26 Windmill Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,846 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,977-square-foot lot. $985,000

37 Allan Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 1,904 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $883,000

22 Eddy St. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 1,863 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,799-square-foot lot. $797,000

SWAMPSCOTT

71 Greenwood Ave. #307 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,575 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $950,000

1104 Humphrey St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 1,599 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $505,000

62-64 Greenwood Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,331 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $444,444

TEWKSBURY

41 Sycamore Drive. One-family two story, built in 1975, 1,782 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 94,090-square-foot lot. $730,000

125 Salem Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,383 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $665,000

59 Emerald Court #59 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 2,025 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $639,900

186 Merrimack Meadows Lane #186 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,560 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $566,000

9 Country Club Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1978, 1,852 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $510,000

1 Randolph Drive #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,009 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 100-square-foot lot. $380,000

117 Eagle Drive #117 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,072 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $373,626

TOPSFIELD

29 Howlett St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,692 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,667-square-foot lot. $940,000

TOWNSEND

34 Proctor Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,398 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 160,736-square-foot lot. $685,000

74 Spaulding St. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,650 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 145,970-square-foot lot. $515,000

19 Balsam Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1975, 2,122 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,392-square-foot lot. $420,000

1 W Meadow Estates Drive #1 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,269 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $295,900

25 Bailey Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,013-square-foot lot. $205,000

UPTON

23 Crockett Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1993, 2,531 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 142,311-square-foot lot. $1,006,000

WAKEFIELD

130 Chestnut St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 2,790 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,013-square-foot lot. $1,006,000

14 Gates Lane #A Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 2,754 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $882,000

37 Aborn Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,443 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,124-square-foot lot. $875,000

97-99 Water St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,566 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,073-square-foot lot. $665,000

12 Atwood St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,355 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,672-square-foot lot. $600,000

1 Millbrook Lane #205 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,003 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $442,500

WALPOLE

24 Day Lily Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,349 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,250-square-foot lot. $1,305,000

1 Woodland Road. One-family conventional, built in 1942, 2,241 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,383-square-foot lot. $799,000

1305 Main St. Two-family family flat, built in 1940, 1,839 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,460-square-foot lot. $750,000

5 Stonybrook Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,976-square-foot lot. $705,000

12 Walcott Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,785 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,200-square-foot lot. $701,000

138 Bullard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,794 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,363-square-foot lot. $610,000

1408 Pennington Drive #1408 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,335 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $585,000

290 East St. One-family conventional, built in 1905, 1,422 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $550,000

2405 Pennington Drive #2405 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,140 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $535,000

WALTHAM

73 Summit St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 6,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,421-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

79 Howard St. #2 Condo. $1,437,500

26-28 Newton St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 3,180 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,614-square-foot lot. $1,035,000

18 Blossom St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,592 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,759-square-foot lot. $910,000

32 Sartell Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,606 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,278-square-foot lot. $715,000

21 Casey Circle #21 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $593,000

6 Cushing St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1885, 1,116 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $524,500

41 Howard St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $450,000

71 Porter Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,221 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,851-square-foot lot. $450,000

33 Jacqueline Road #E Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $427,000

1 Munster Terrace. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 3,829-square-foot lot. $400,000

107 Clocktower Drive #107 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 920 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $230,895

WATERTOWN

80 Walnut St. #80 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 2,738 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,058,000

48-50 Commonwealth Road #48 Condo. $1,050,000

77 Standish Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,756 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $950,000

496 Mount Auburn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,458 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $837,000

17 Prescott St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,101 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $832,000

WAYLAND

23 Alpine Road. One-family ranch, built in 1938, 904 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 37,020-square-foot lot. $2,050,000

125 Hillside Drive #125 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 2,030 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,125,000

WELLESLEY

20 Wedgwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,636 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 17,117-square-foot lot. $3,800,000

198 Winding River Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 4,669 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 127,631-square-foot lot. $3,345,000

1 Crown Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 3,858 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 11,593-square-foot lot. $3,025,000

40 Oakridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 4,502 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 24,836-square-foot lot. $2,650,000

27 Boulder Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 3,195 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,387-square-foot lot. $2,070,000

60 Manor Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,600 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $2,050,000

54 Northgate Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,009 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,242-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

54 Northgate Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,009 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,242-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

5 Curve St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 2,014 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths. $1,650,000

36 Laurel Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 2,513 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,010-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

48 Fuller Brook Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,492 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,747-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

WENHAM

25 Fiske Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 2,546 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,424-square-foot lot. $1,160,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

245 South St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,375 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $550,000

WEST NEWBURY

9 Twig Rush Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 5,053 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,719-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

225 River Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1975, 2,740 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 102,366-square-foot lot. $975,000

37 Coffin St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 2,278 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 247,682-square-foot lot. $570,000

WEST ROXBURY

54 Mount Vernon St. One-family victorian, built in 1910, 3,323 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $1,505,000

206 Allandale Road #2D Condo low-rise, built in 1989, 2,442 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,442-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

169 Corey St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,073 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,309-square-foot lot. $1,135,000

169 Corey St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,073 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,309-square-foot lot. $1,135,000

10 Bangor Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,521 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $805,000

8 Peak Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,278-square-foot lot. $800,000

5245 Washington St. #2 Condo. $799,900

81 Baker St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1913, 1,767 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,230-square-foot lot. $732,500

5245 Washington St. #4 Condo. $725,000

19 Northdale Terrace. One-family raised ranch, built in 1950, 1,710 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,366-square-foot lot. $640,000

59 Eastwood Circuit One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,270 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,092-square-foot lot. $640,000

50-56 Broadlawn Park #514 Condo mid-rise, built in 1974, 1,156 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,156-square-foot lot. $415,000

50 Bryon Road #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1950, 786 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 786-square-foot lot. $365,000

WESTBOROUGH

105 W Main St. One-family antique, built in 1790, 3,135 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $880,000

11 Myrtle St. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,174 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $850,000

237 W Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,120 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,147-square-foot lot. $780,000

75 South St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1880, 2,920 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,516-square-foot lot. $758,000

110 W Main St. One-family antique, built in 1740, 2,048 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,335-square-foot lot. $725,000

3208 Peters Farm Way #3208 Condo. $425,875

14-B Mayberry Drive #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 653 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $250,000

WESTFORD

20 Saint Marys Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 1,508 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,687-square-foot lot. $780,000

2 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,848 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,793-square-foot lot. $706,000

11-13 W Prescott St. Three-family Colonial, built in 1878, 3,136 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,005-square-foot lot. $635,000

53 N Main St. One-family old style, built in 1800, 1,103 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,610-square-foot lot. $481,000

53 N Main St. One-family old style, built in 1800, 1,103 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,610-square-foot lot. $481,000

18 Sandstone Road #18 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,318 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $440,000

7 Island Path One-family camp/cabin, built in 1920, 600 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,487-square-foot lot. $432,000

WESTON

18 Skating Pond Road. One-family, built in 2019, 7,035 square feet, 16 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 97,026-square-foot lot. $12,500,000

16 Gail Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 4,861 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 40,946-square-foot lot. $2,778,000

105 Woodchester Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,048 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,382-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

31 North Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,014 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,768-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

WESTPORT

15 Winterberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,160 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 291,852-square-foot lot. $879,000

9 Velvet Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,302 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 4,709-square-foot lot. $349,900

745 State Road. One-family cottage, built in 1940, 1,004 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 10,887-square-foot lot. $281,001

WESTWOOD

45 Winter St. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,700 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $1,928,000

78 Fox Hill St. One-family conventional, built in 1896, 5,942 square feet, 14 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 89,048-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

WEYMOUTH

284 Washington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1868, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,023-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

8 Louds Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1868, 1,631 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

129 Springvale Circle. One-family split level, built in 1978, 2,676 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,015-square-foot lot. $860,000

134 West St. One-family conventional, built in 1818, 2,081 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,006-square-foot lot. $685,000

37 Standish St. One-family conventional, built in 1918, 1,564 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,062-square-foot lot. $680,000

108 Essex St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,472 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,000-square-foot lot. $665,000

172 Union St. One-family conventional, built in 1818, 2,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,370-square-foot lot. $630,000

44 Bayview St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,365 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,322-square-foot lot. $615,000

11 Greenvale Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1928, 1,308 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,804-square-foot lot. $590,000

24 Birchbrow Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1918, 910 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,100-square-foot lot. $475,000

81 Judson Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,414 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,259-square-foot lot. $395,000

73 Broad Reach #T66C Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 788 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $385,000

55 Tall Oaks Drive #501 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000

288 Middle St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1868, 1,965 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,481-square-foot lot. $280,000

50 Southern Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,545 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,040-square-foot lot. $264,000

WHITMAN

15 Laurel St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,524 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,721-square-foot lot. $650,000

10 Henning Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,166 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,999-square-foot lot. $600,000

42 Washington Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,540 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,499-square-foot lot. $510,000

134 Homeland Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,417 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,628-square-foot lot. $480,000

1005 Auburn St. #D1 Condo. $459,900

1005 Auburn St. #D2 Condo. $449,900

WILMINGTON

12 Apple Tree Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,539 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,522-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

19 Cedar St. One-family conventional, built in 1998, 3,371 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $910,000

18 Washington Ave. One-family raised cape, built in 2010, 1,605 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,284-square-foot lot. $841,000

70 Taplin Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 1,960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $840,000

57 Glen Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,164 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $705,140

28 Moore St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,042 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 35,284-square-foot lot. $615,000

168 Lowell St. #18 Condo. $285,300

WINCHESTER

33 Everett Ave. One-family revival, built in 1920, 6,171 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 14,427-square-foot lot. $3,225,000

239 Ridge St. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 3,846 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 20,316-square-foot lot. $2,265,000

11 Stratford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1830, 3,529 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,723-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

14 Bonad Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,954 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,504-square-foot lot. $1,576,000

30 Symmes Road #30 Condo Town House, built in 1910, 2,341 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,120,000

11 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,840 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,054-square-foot lot. $1,020,000

200 Swanton St. #721 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 613 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $360,000

WINTHROP

54 Quincy Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,478 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,389-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

183 Cottage Park Road. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,072 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,774-square-foot lot. $1,035,000

171 Winthrop Shore Drive #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,174 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $670,000

550 Pleasant St. #410 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,471 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $609,000

20 S Main St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,214 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,291-square-foot lot. $375,000

WOBURN

1 Carl Forester Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,320 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,019-square-foot lot. $1,360,000

77 Middle St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1982, 2,116 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,042-square-foot lot. $945,000

36 Arlington Road. One-family conventional, built in 1832, 2,150 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,976-square-foot lot. $910,000

4 Ellis St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1985, 1,195 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $825,000

8 Parliament Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 1,288 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,854-square-foot lot. $800,000

218 School St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,663 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,226-square-foot lot. $650,000

15 Madison St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1912, 1,451 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $590,000

273 Cambridge Road #706 Condo/Apt, built in 1991, 1,168 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $485,000

74 Beach St. #3-1 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 782 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000

3 Baldwin Green Cmn #201 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 935 square feet, 1 bath. $220,000

WRENTHAM

30 Lisa Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,927 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $882,000

391 Taunton St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,012 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 50,530-square-foot lot. $529,900

