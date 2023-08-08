Real Estate News Will these new federal regulations end up costing you more to keep cool? Push aims to cut hydrofluorocarbon emissions by 40 percent by 2028. Hydrofluorocarbons have a Global Warming Potential that is hundreds to thousands more powerful than carbon dioxide, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. -- Adobe Stock Adobe Stock

With record high temperatures, homeowners are needing to use air conditioning to keep cool now more than ever. But this comes with a significant environmental impact, caused by the gas used in these cooling products.

On July 11, the Biden Administration announced regulations to cut down on the use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), harmful greenhouse gases used in air conditioners and other refrigerants. The final rule aims to cut these emissions by 40 percent by 2028.

“President Biden has brought together a broad coalition of American manufacturers to work on next-generation technologies across refrigeration, HVAC systems, and more — helping us cool without contributing more to global warming,” Ali Zaidi, White House national climate adviser, said in a press release.

This should come at very little cost to homeowners, said John Hurst, vice president for government affairs and sustainability for Lennox, an AC manufacturer.

“The cost of the refrigerant makes up only a very small portion of the cost of the equipment and should not have much of an impact on the cost of an air-conditioning unit,” Hurst said.

Despite the significant legislation enacted to cut down on HFCs, consumers can play a major role in reducing the environmental impact.

“Most consumers buy minimal-efficiency products because the cost is often lower. Consumers need to look at higher-efficiency units,” Hurst said.

Hurst said many consumers wait for their unit to break during the hottest part of the year and then settle for the most convenient, cost-effective product.

“People need to be proactive rather than reactive,” Hurst said.

If homeowners have units that use HFCs, they will have options when it comes to service. As the HFCs are phased out, service providers will create a reclaim-and-recycle incentive system, Hurst said.

Although window air conditioners use HFCs, they will still be produced but will use a different type of refrigerant that has a lower GWP. These types of refrigerants are already being used in many automobiles.

Hurst said more homeowners should install heat pumps for cooling. They use electricity, rather than gases. Improving insulation in a home can also make a significant environmental impact, leading to less air conditioning usage, Hurst said.

The EPA is looking to add more regulations later this year under the American Innovation & Manufacturing Act, according to the press release.