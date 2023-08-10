Real Estate News Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Aug. 9)

ABINGTON

88 Summer St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,372 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,462-square-foot lot. $560,000

83 Walnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 1,348 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,178-square-foot lot. $540,000

48 Helen Drive. One-family split level, built in 1993, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,038-square-foot lot. $495,000

ACTON

25 Grasshopper Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 3,060 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,920-square-foot lot. $1,515,000

24 Willis Holden Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,646 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $1,370,000

15 Captain Forbush Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,520 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,100-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

24 Paul Revere Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1961, 2,112 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,062-square-foot lot. $880,000

Advertisement:

9 Foster St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1967, 1,925 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,430-square-foot lot. $810,000

62 Alcott St. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,225 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,116-square-foot lot. $795,000

59 Nashoba Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,056 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,400-square-foot lot. $510,000

246 Main St. #4 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,040 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000

128 Parker St. #4C Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,220 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $445,000

187 Great Road #C2 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 785 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $290,000

ALLSTON

15 N Beacon St. #814 Condo mid-rise, built in 1989, 779 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 779-square-foot lot. $615,000

50 Chester St. #7 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 735 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 735-square-foot lot. $555,000

15 N Beacon St. #515 Condo mid-rise, built in 1989, 922 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 922-square-foot lot. $540,000

1427 Commonwealth Ave. #302 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 528 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 528-square-foot lot. $410,000

56 Park Vale Ave. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 470 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 470-square-foot lot. $320,000

AMESBURY

20 Tallowood Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,511 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,770-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

9 Quimby Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,574 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,376-square-foot lot. $925,000

36 Bartletts Reach #36 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 2,439 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $800,000

13 Elmwood St. #13 Condo duplex, built in 1880, 1,593 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $580,000

Advertisement:

ANDOVER

9 Chapman Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1857, 3,026 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,166-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

22 Inwood Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 4,152 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,616-square-foot lot. $1,151,000

24 Blueberry Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 3,369 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,019-square-foot lot. $1,035,000

3 Pioneer Circle. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 2,900 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,099-square-foot lot. $1,001,000

40 Chester St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,640-square-foot lot. $848,000

174 Lowell St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1780, 3,232 square feet, 1 bath. $675,000

122 Lowell St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 2,034 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,575-square-foot lot. $590,000

3 Hall Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,412 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,413-square-foot lot. $560,000

150 Salem St. One-family old style, built in 1914, 1,122 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $540,000

172 Lowell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,620 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,055-square-foot lot. $200,000

ARLINGTON

26 Academy St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 3,163 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,854-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

5 Stone Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 3,071 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,882-square-foot lot. $1,675,000

136 Wright St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,014 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $1,610,000

39 Eliot Road. One-family garrison, built in 1938, 2,846 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,273-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

Advertisement:

15-19 Hobbs Court. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1959, 4,050 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

48 Wright St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 3,008 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,254-square-foot lot. $1,270,000

297 Gray St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

16-16A Magnolia St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1922, 2,288 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,008-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

38 Newport St. #40 Condo. $1,046,500

25 James St. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 1,912 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,324-square-foot lot. $900,000

98 Waverly St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,558 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,011-square-foot lot. $880,000

11 Sunset Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,966-square-foot lot. $873,000

14 Pine St. #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1927, 1,976 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $810,000

20 Rockaway Lane #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 1,255 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $606,000

ASHLAND

4 Woodridge Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1984, 2,052 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 59,677-square-foot lot. $850,000

108 Algonquin Trl #108 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,750 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $565,000

157 Leland Farm Road #157 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $485,000

150 W Union St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,610 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $335,000

AVON

1 Howard Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,856 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,225-square-foot lot. $550,000

AYER

41 Groton Shirley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,490 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $735,000

31 Pine Ridge Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1996, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $478,000

BEDFORD

22 Gould Road. One-family split entry, built in 1967, 2,079 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,093-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

5 Temple Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,832 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,132-square-foot lot. $875,000

Advertisement:

16 Sunnyfield Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,620 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,201-square-foot lot. $760,800

150 North Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,450 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,698-square-foot lot. $720,000

BELLINGHAM

18 Sand Castle Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,360 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,030-square-foot lot. $725,000

16 Stone St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $515,000

21 Oak St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,260 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,000-square-foot lot. $450,000

23 Little Tree Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1969, 1,773 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $385,000

BELMONT

215 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 2,480 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,528-square-foot lot. $2,050,000

12 Dean St. One-family garrison, built in 1935, 2,058 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,247-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

51 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 2,337 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,655-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

16 Horace Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,912 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,686-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

24 Hammond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,748 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,627-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

346 Cross St. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,907-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

31 Francis St. #31 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 954 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $745,000

BERLIN

92 Lyman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,619 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 189,336-square-foot lot. $950,000

BEVERLY

31 Greene St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,164 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,300-square-foot lot. $619,000

17 Foster Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,280 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $615,000

42 Appleton Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,079-square-foot lot. $601,000

142 Lothrop St. One-family antique, built in 1735, 707 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,860-square-foot lot. $570,000

Advertisement:

569 Cabot St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1880, 2,165 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $565,000

17 Ellsworth Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,800-square-foot lot. $480,000

26 Home St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,933 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,708-square-foot lot. $410,000

BILLERICA

15 Weathervane Road. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 1,474 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $800,000

11 Nuttings Lane. One-family gambrel, built in 2008, 1,822 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,750-square-foot lot. $687,500

2 Poe Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1979, 1,784 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,000-square-foot lot. $620,000

25 Sequoia St. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 2,148 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,000-square-foot lot. $250,000

BOLTON

24 Rocky Dundee Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 4,060 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 68,825-square-foot lot. $990,000

153 Green Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 3,108 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 155,074-square-foot lot. $889,000

BOSTON

1 Dalton St. #6101 Condo high-rise, built in 2015, 7,425 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths. $30,000,000

1 Dalton St. #3801 Condo high-rise, built in 2015, 3,219 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $9,350,000

430 Stuart St. #27C Condo. $7,860,000

430 Stuart St. #30C Condo. $7,280,000

339 Marlborough St. One-family row-middle, built in 1900, 4,452 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 2,576-square-foot lot. $7,250,000

430 Stuart St. #25C Condo. $6,215,000

156 W Brookline St. One-family row-middle, built in 1900, 2,880 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 1,540-square-foot lot. $5,800,000

2 Avery St. #26E Condo high-rise, built in 1999, 3,246 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 3,246-square-foot lot. $5,250,000

430 Stuart St. #28G Condo. $5,250,000

430 Stuart St. #28A Condo. $5,055,897

45 Temple St. #309 Condo mid-rise, built in 1925, 2,949 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $4,995,000

430 Stuart St. #24J Condo. $4,940,000

430 Stuart St. #23J Condo. $4,275,897

240 Devonshire St. #5808 Condo. $3,815,000

341-343 Marlborough St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 2014, 1,618 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,618-square-foot lot. $3,125,000

Advertisement:

39 E Concord St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 827 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,103-square-foot lot. $2,925,000

39 E Concord St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,047 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,047-square-foot lot. $2,925,000

39 E Concord St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,047 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,047-square-foot lot. $2,925,000

39 E Concord St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,127 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,127-square-foot lot. $2,925,000

39 E Concord St. #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 771 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 771-square-foot lot. $2,925,000

39 E Concord St. #6 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 951 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 951-square-foot lot. $2,925,000

1 Dalton St. #3002 Condo high-rise, built in 2015, 1,425 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,812,500

64 Pinckney St. #2 Condo. $2,720,000

64 Pinckney St. #3 Condo. $2,720,000

40 Battery St. #304 Condo mid-rise, built in 1992, 1,612 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,612-square-foot lot. $2,650,000

505 Tremont St. #408 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 1,504 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths, on 1,504-square-foot lot. $2,575,000

255 Commonwealth Ave. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1901, 1,671 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,671-square-foot lot. $2,525,000

20 Rowes Wharf #306 Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 1,416 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,416-square-foot lot. $2,442,500

566 Columbus Ave. #506 Condo. $2,425,000

566 Columbus Ave. #211 Condo. $2,350,000

28 Lawrence St. One-family row-end, built in 1868, 2,272 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 990-square-foot lot. $2,275,000

100 Shawmut Ave. #903 Condo high-rise, built in 2019, 1,645 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,232,000

566 Columbus Ave. #411 Condo. $2,125,000

45 Temple St. #605 Condo mid-rise, built in 1925, 1,428 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $2,100,000

566 Columbus Ave. #311 Condo. $2,075,000

370 Harrison Ave. #12C Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 1,356 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,999,000

566 Columbus Ave. #414 Condo. $1,975,000

566 Columbus Ave. #513 Condo. $1,975,000

430 Stuart St. #26F Condo. $1,850,000

24 Dartmouth St. #4 Condo row-end, built in 1870, 1,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,260-square-foot lot. $1,815,000

566 Columbus Ave. #505 Condo. $1,725,000

Advertisement:

566 Columbus Ave. #305 Condo. $1,625,000

566 Columbus Ave. #504 Condo. $1,625,000

430 Stuart St. #22B Condo. $1,616,694

566 Columbus Ave. #410 Condo. $1,575,000

566 Columbus Ave. #401 Condo. $1,550,000

430 Stuart St. #21D Condo. $1,540,000

566 Columbus Ave. #103 Condo. $1,525,000

566 Columbus Ave. #304 Condo. $1,525,000

566 Columbus Ave. #409 Condo. $1,525,000

21 Joy St. #4 Condo free-standng, built in 1899, 1,190 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,190-square-foot lot. $1,510,000

471 Hanover St. #4 Condo. $1,500,000

471-477 Hanover St. #3 Condo. $1,500,000

15 Cleveland Place. Three-family row-middle, built in 1890, 2,748 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 771-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

173 Beacon St. #6 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,292 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,292-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

46 Commonwealth Ave. #7 Condo row-middle, built in 1865, 918 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 918-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

471-477 Hanover St. #1 Condo. $1,370,000

430 Stuart St. #1603 Condo. $1,135,000

4-8 Winthrop St. #403 Condo. $1,080,000

100 Shawmut Ave. #204 Condo high-rise, built in 2020, 930 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,075,000

430 Stuart St. #1505 Condo. $1,070,000

277 Beacon St. #1A Condo row-middle, built in 1879, 1,011 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,011-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

104 Chandler St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 868 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 868-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

19 Hancock St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 944 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 944-square-foot lot. $940,000

566 Columbus Ave. #408 Condo. $940,000

4 Durham St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 750 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 750-square-foot lot. $935,000

566 Columbus Ave. #402 Condo. $925,000

566 Columbus Ave. #406 Condo. $925,000

566 Columbus Ave. #308 Condo. $915,000

566 Columbus Ave. #302 Condo. $900,000

107 Jersey St. #10 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 395 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 395-square-foot lot. $870,000

107 Jersey St. #15 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 395 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 395-square-foot lot. $870,000

25 Follen St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 770 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 770-square-foot lot. $867,700

771 Harrison Ave. #208 Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 935 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $855,000

566 Columbus Ave. #512 Condo. $835,000

25 Clark St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 1,102 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,102-square-foot lot. $825,000

Advertisement:

26 Yarmouth St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 733 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 733-square-foot lot. $800,000

135 Seaport Blvd #810 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 531 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath. $772,000

100 Shawmut Ave. #1008 Condo high-rise, built in 2019, 563 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $754,900

566 Columbus Ave. #212 Condo. $750,000

566 Columbus Ave. #312 Condo. $750,000

2 Clarendon St. #203 Condo mid-rise, built in 1988, 604 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 604-square-foot lot. $725,000

16 Symphony Road #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 576 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 576-square-foot lot. $665,000

406-418 Commercial St. #6 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 680 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 680-square-foot lot. $665,000

1 Nassau St. #1802 Condo high-rise, built in 2004, 499 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 499-square-foot lot. $635,000

8 Garrison St. #409 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 610 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 610-square-foot lot. $590,000

45 Symmes St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,121 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000

60 Queensberry St. #20 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 558 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 558-square-foot lot. $538,000

10 Taber St. #502 Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 676 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $494,800

46 Cooper St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 374 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 374-square-foot lot. $485,000

8 Whittier Place #11D Condo high-rise, built in 1964, 871 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 871-square-foot lot. $485,000

1 Belgravia Place #4 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 492 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 492-square-foot lot. $480,000

BOXBOROUGH

114 Hager Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 4,566 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 112,820-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

198 Picnic St. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 1,784 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,708-square-foot lot. $750,000

BRAINTREE

36 Whites Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 4,820 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,430-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

105 Sheppard Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,880 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,634-square-foot lot. $805,000

47 Michele Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 1,794 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,371-square-foot lot. $800,000

Advertisement:

173 Liberty St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1943, 1,544 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,217-square-foot lot. $645,000

33 Livoli Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,126 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,545-square-foot lot. $304,000

BRIDGEWATER

47 Beaver Dam Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,980 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,575-square-foot lot. $705,000

56 Bourne St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,601 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $450,000

BRIGHTON

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #311 Condo. $1,350,000

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #508 Condo. $888,000

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #401 Condo. $789,000

191 Washington St. #717 Condo. $569,900

7 Lothian Road #3-3 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 680 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 680-square-foot lot. $480,000

45 Colborne Road #B1 Condo low-rise, built in 1963, 600 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 600-square-foot lot. $375,000

313 Allston St. #B1 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 551 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 551-square-foot lot. $279,900

BROCKTON

221 W Harvard St. Three-family family flat, built in 1905, 3,776 square feet, 18 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 7,261-square-foot lot. $889,000

17 Bunker Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1902, 2,993 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,759-square-foot lot. $750,000

28 Heritage Court. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 2,362 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $750,000

47 Pinehurst Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 1,976 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,113-square-foot lot. $665,000

47 Highland Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1904, 2,002 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,470-square-foot lot. $610,000

196 Ash St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,776 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,868-square-foot lot. $605,000

24 Sudbury St. One-family split level, built in 1972, 1,996 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,240-square-foot lot. $605,000

155 Coe Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 2,416 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,803-square-foot lot. $560,000

86 Anne Marie Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,350-square-foot lot. $536,000

Advertisement:

269 Torrey St. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 1,323 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,401-square-foot lot. $535,000

71 Royal Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,128 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,003-square-foot lot. $532,000

22 Stanton Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,380 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,686-square-foot lot. $520,000

42 Lowell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1878, 990 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,674-square-foot lot. $490,000

199 Howard St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,110 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,153-square-foot lot. $470,000

25 Pratt St. One-family split level, built in 1965, 1,384 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $460,000

10 Fitzpatrick Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $450,000

14 Fern St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,661 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,621-square-foot lot. $450,000

65 Southland Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 1,280 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,816-square-foot lot. $448,000

9 Skinner St. Two-family two family, built in 1884, 1,544 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,480-square-foot lot. $415,000

31 Gerald Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,751-square-foot lot. $370,000

24 Sterling Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 924 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $358,000

216 W Elm St. #6 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,150 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000

37 Lawn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,260 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,016-square-foot lot. $310,000

396 Court St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,202-square-foot lot. $285,000

134 Tilton Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 951 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 10,224-square-foot lot. $263,000

BROOKLINE

10 Shailer St. #10 Condo. $2,550,000

166 Clark Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,176 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,486-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

15 Euston St. #2 Condo. $2,050,000

Advertisement:

146 Winthrop Road #B Condo, built in 1900, 2,669 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,500,000

47 Clark Road #47 Condo, built in 1920, 1,985 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,450,000

415 Washington St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 1,655 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,218,000

238 Bonad Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 2,236 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,540-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

42 Stanton Road #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1905, 1,103 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $960,000

65 Glen Road #H10 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 1,271 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $932,000

44 Browne St. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1945, 1,107 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $840,000

1856 Beacon St. #6C Condo mid-rise, built in 1975, 913 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $740,000

41 Waverly St. One-family duplex, built in 1885, 2,679 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,805-square-foot lot. $625,000

77 Pond Ave. #704 Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 860 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $550,000

BURLINGTON

69 Beaverbrook Road. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,107 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,074-square-foot lot. $1,870,000

208 Winn St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,225 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,134-square-foot lot. $640,000

2 Brantwood Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,600-square-foot lot. $575,000

CAMBRIDGE

35 Linnaean St. #35 Condo Town House, built in 1871, 2,450 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $3,260,000

8 Kenway St. One-family Colonial, built in 1903, 1,811 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,965-square-foot lot. $2,975,000

10-12 Mead St. #10 Condo. $2,500,000

50 Highland Ave. #2 Condo two story, built in 1903, 2,649 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,047,500

11 Day St. Two-family two family, built in 1923, 3,680 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,324-square-foot lot. $1,995,000

56 Winslow St. #56 Condo two story, built in 1891, 1,717 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,900,000

14-C Bellis Circle. One-family conventional, built in 1988, 1,949 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,420-square-foot lot. $1,778,000

222 Brattle St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,100 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $1,745,000

Advertisement:

5 Westley Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1893, 1,069 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,276-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

1 Hollis St. #B Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,580 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,275,000

7 Beech St. #301 Condo, built in 2021, 767 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $900,000

51 Hayes St. #51 Condo family flat, built in 1894, 994 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $875,000

27 Wheeler St. #324 Condo two story, built in 2007, 1,060 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $860,000

157 Pleasant St. #204 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,022 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $812,250

1 Earhart St. #715 Condo two story, built in 2006, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $800,000

4 Canal Park #108 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 750 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $777,500

12 Arnold Circle #4 Condo. $750,000

86 Kirkland St. #2R Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,198 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $720,000

81-87 Amory St. #5 Condo family flat, built in 1884, 730 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $700,000

8-12 Museum Way #908 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 663 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $689,000

5 Hancock Place #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1905, 761 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $665,000

307 Elm St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 678 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $609,000

298 Broadway #298 Condo/Apt, built in 1889, 1,060 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $419,000

CANTON

34 Mohawk Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 3,847 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,142-square-foot lot. $1,455,000

6 Mohawk Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 2,541 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,750-square-foot lot. $880,500

14 Walnut Knls One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 2,260 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,040-square-foot lot. $765,000

7 Lillian Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,712 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,074-square-foot lot. $751,000

11 Autumn Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,596 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,270-square-foot lot. $451,000

31 Sumner St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,644 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,045-square-foot lot. $380,000

Advertisement:

CARLISLE

131 Virginia Farme Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 3,425 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,328,000

40 Hillside Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1997, 4,752 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

CHARLESTOWN

5 Putnam St. One-family Colonial, built in 1806, 3,108 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,831-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

3 9th St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,998 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,837,000

24 Parker St. #2 Condo. $1,245,000

6 Nearen Row One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,346 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,767-square-foot lot. $990,000

2 Woods Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,296 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,050-square-foot lot. $925,000

20 Sullivan St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1875, 1,074 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $850,000

209 Bunker Hill St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1920, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $615,000

CHELMSFORD

24 Harold St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,452 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,665-square-foot lot. $665,000

3 Lamplighter Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,803-square-foot lot. $655,000

11 Cushing Place #207 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,662 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000

9 Dartmouth St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,345 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,400-square-foot lot. $512,000

2 Blacksmith Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,738-square-foot lot. $503,000

88 Swain Road. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,128 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,725-square-foot lot. $470,000

15 Wildes Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 2,172 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $400,000

7 Clydesdale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,280 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,096-square-foot lot. $395,000

CHELSEA

51 Crescent Ave. #204 Condo. $730,000

796 Broadway Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,920 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $695,000

2 Lawrence St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,972 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $580,000

Advertisement:

12 Jones Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 1,386 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,182

COHASSET

66 Jerusalem Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1982, 2,562 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 20,173-square-foot lot. $3,650,000

12 Lamberts Lane. One-family gambrel, built in 1900, 2,419 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,845-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

50 Windy Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,688 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,012-square-foot lot. $1,310,000

246 N Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1923, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,154-square-foot lot. $675,000

44 Joy Place. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1955, 460 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 24,399-square-foot lot. $400,000

CONCORD

31 Bridgecourt Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,636 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

39 Pine Hill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 3,104 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,871-square-foot lot. $1,465,000

63 Lexington Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,329 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,980-square-foot lot. $1,110,000

81 Powers Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,760 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,356-square-foot lot. $975,000

DANVERS

117 Burley St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,750-square-foot lot. $710,000

11 Alma Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,213 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,075-square-foot lot. $597,000

47 Collins St. #110 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,164 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $469,000

37 Constitution Lane #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,085 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $465,000

13 Eden Glen Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,653 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,574-square-foot lot. $420,000

DEDHAM

24 Puritan Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 2,519 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,600-square-foot lot. $1,307,000

159 W Jersey St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,900 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,920-square-foot lot. $904,000

385 Greenlodge St. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 1,879 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,350-square-foot lot. $840,000

Advertisement:

95 Stivaletta Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,148 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,040-square-foot lot. $755,000

535 Washington St. #1 Condo. $750,000

82 Pine Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $710,000

22 Willow St. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,039-square-foot lot. $655,000

21 Curve St. Three-family family flat, built in 1880, 2,382 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,744-square-foot lot. $500,000

DORCHESTER

23-25 Grampian Way Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 4,791 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,663-square-foot lot. $1,675,000

43 Theodore St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,492 square feet, 18 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,618-square-foot lot. $1,055,000

8 Sea View Terrace #1 Condo free-standng, built in 2015, 1,913 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $920,000

592 Park St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,384 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,705-square-foot lot. $840,000

84 Willowwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,694 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,400-square-foot lot. $635,000

32 King St. #B Condo free-standng, built in 1890, 1,280 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,270-square-foot lot. $620,000

304 Neponset Ave. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 2016, 1,273 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $605,000

84 Train St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,173 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,173-square-foot lot. $600,000

61 Capen St. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 1,344 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,277-square-foot lot. $575,000

34 Victory Road #3 Condo decker, built in 1910, 1,010 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,010-square-foot lot. $521,999

2 Centre Ave. #4B Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,040-square-foot lot. $510,000

1906-1918 Dorchester Ave. #518 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 1,015 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,015-square-foot lot. $470,000

83 Dix St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 679 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 679-square-foot lot. $456,000

55 King St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 863 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 863-square-foot lot. $419,000

Advertisement:

112 Woodrow Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,278 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $403,500

31 Sawyer Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,340 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,336-square-foot lot. $365,000

38 Elder St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1905, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,120-square-foot lot. $308,983

DOVER

11 Abbott Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,965 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,830,000

25 Meadowbrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 4,203 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,667-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

DUNSTABLE

23 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,582 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 320,602-square-foot lot. $1,065,000

DUXBURY

5 Cable Hill Way One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,639 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 96,429-square-foot lot. $3,200,000

130 Union Bridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,134 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,123-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

17 S River Trl One-family Cape Cod, built in 1973, 2,326 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,792-square-foot lot. $810,000

620 Tremont St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,589 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 79,640-square-foot lot. $550,000

100 Parks St. #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,326 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $400,000

EAST BOSTON

61 Montmorenci Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,221 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $735,000

31-33 Boardman St. #31-5 Condo. $727,000

156 Porter St. #413 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 986 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 986-square-foot lot. $715,000

502 Sumner St. #1 Condo semi detachd, built in 1900, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 864-square-foot lot. $560,000

113 Sumner St. #11 Condo mid-rise, built in 2004, 819 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 819-square-foot lot. $409,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

20 Country Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,052 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,109-square-foot lot. $725,000

18 Meadowbrook Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1983, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,550-square-foot lot. $600,000

Advertisement:

26 Pond St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,884 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 baths, on 23,725-square-foot lot. $520,000

33 Elm St. One-family ranch, built in 1946, 1,384 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 53,143-square-foot lot. $460,000

EASTON

370 Center St. #B Condo. $735,000

72 Church St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,326 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,400-square-foot lot. $725,000

31 Daniel Drive #31 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,266 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000

46 Gaslight Lane #46 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,458 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $460,000

11 Seaver St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,270 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,885-square-foot lot. $395,000

726 Washington St. One-family conventional, built in 1914, 1,313 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,000-square-foot lot. $262,000

ESSEX

52 Lufkin Point Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1906, 1,664 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,400-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

17 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1831, 2,544 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,234-square-foot lot. $1,133,555

EVERETT

26 Englewood Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 1,924 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,742-square-foot lot. $725,000

42 Lafayette St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 1,808 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,580-square-foot lot. $700,000

78 Sycamore St. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,563-square-foot lot. $700,000

129 Walnut St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 2,042 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,212-square-foot lot. $690,000

210 Broadway #301 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 906 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $600,000

120 Wyllis Ave. #320 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,173 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $538,500

7 Hancock Park #7 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,000 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

205 Ferry St. #107 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 984 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $333,000

19 Clark St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,112 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,023-square-foot lot. $300,000

FOXBOROUGH

32 Cedar St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,544 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 77,462-square-foot lot. $989,900

Advertisement:

96 Main St. #C3 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 890 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $229,900

FRAMINGHAM

2 Cider Mill Road. One-family garrison, built in 1971, 3,090 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,967-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

5 Fairview Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,203 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,864-square-foot lot. $865,000

135 Russell Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,960 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,072-square-foot lot. $799,000

15 Carling Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,372 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,006-square-foot lot. $798,000

211 Beacon St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,812 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,119-square-foot lot. $682,000

17 Benson Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1952, 1,808 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,401-square-foot lot. $675,000

34 Temple St. One-family garrison, built in 1962, 2,286 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,320-square-foot lot. $650,000

17 Day Hill Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1930, 1,356 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $610,000

40 Londonderry Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $610,000

39 Lohnes Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,452 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,939-square-foot lot. $600,000

183 Edgewater Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,128 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,080-square-foot lot. $582,500

16 Sandra Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,402 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $555,000

29 Benson Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1928, 1,710 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,881-square-foot lot. $550,000

32 Treeland Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,248-square-foot lot. $410,000

67 Whitney Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1937, 616 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 4,591-square-foot lot. $406,500

117 Wilson Drive #117 Condo. $359,000

10 Main St. #507 Condo mid-rise, built in 1972, 546 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $221,000

FRANKLIN

39 Dover Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,072 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,008-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

Advertisement:

53 Winterberry Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1995, 2,970 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,206-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

59 Fuller Place. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,200 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,085-square-foot lot. $825,000

12 Taft Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,123 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 34,151-square-foot lot. $785,000

33 Miller St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,994 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,848-square-foot lot. $780,000

1 Meadow Pkwy One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,842 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,120-square-foot lot. $735,900

114 Brookview Road #114 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,848 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,700

6 Donny Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,376 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,006-square-foot lot. $550,000

413 Brenda Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,848 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,855-square-foot lot. $516,000

FREETOWN

19 Billys Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1988, 3,477 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,787-square-foot lot. $600,000

16 Cranberry Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1983, 1,320 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $525,000

38 Locust St. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 41,556-square-foot lot. $465,000

175 Bullock Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1975, 1,633 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 58,980-square-foot lot. $437,500

43 County Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1742, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $430,000

92 Richmond Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 660 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $250,000

GEORGETOWN

408 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,180 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $1,022,000

123 Pond St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,795 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 87,045-square-foot lot. $450,000

GLOUCESTER

32 Old Nugent Farm Road #32 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,750 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $989,900

8 Sayward St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,082 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,350-square-foot lot. $925,000

Advertisement:

19 Mondello Sq One-family ranch, built in 1900, 1,332 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,900-square-foot lot. $875,000

84 Eastern Ave. #3 Condo. $795,000

84 Eastern Ave. #24 Condo. $699,000

652 Essex Ave. #B Condo. $620,000

12 Decatur St. One-family ranch, built in 2005, 1,248 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,085-square-foot lot. $479,000

8 Pearl St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,105 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $399,000

GRAFTON

16 Cortland Way One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 3,000 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 88,862-square-foot lot. $905,000

GROVELAND

168 Washington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $602,000

8 Merrit Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $583,000

11 Blueberry Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,000 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,750-square-foot lot. $575,000

HALIFAX

382 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1936, 1,611 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 91,041-square-foot lot. $580,000

HAMILTON

250 Cutler Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 3,588 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 304,920-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

11 Oak St. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 1,848 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,740-square-foot lot. $789,500

HANOVER

329 Webster St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,105 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,545-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

216 Whiting St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,902 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 73,181-square-foot lot. $789,000

54 Winter St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,944 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $676,000

575 Whiting St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,363-square-foot lot. $567,000

HANSON

103 Whitman St. One-family split level, built in 1987, 2,628 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,787-square-foot lot. $700,000

902 Main St. #11 Condo, built in 2016, 1,358 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $510,000

HARVARD

35 Lancaster County Road #5B Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 2,462 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $730,000

Advertisement:

HAVERHILL

127 Crosby St Ext One-family contemporary, built in 1960, 5,738 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 54,014-square-foot lot. $828,100

55 Old Yankee Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,348 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $750,000

134 Kenoza Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1911, 3,758 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,255-square-foot lot. $728,000

16-18 Laurel Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1912, 3,067 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,365-square-foot lot. $660,000

34-36 Park St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1850, 3,226 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,199-square-foot lot. $589,999

35 Tyler Park One-family ranch, built in 1951, 2,418 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,201-square-foot lot. $580,000

1115 Boston Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 1,977 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,649-square-foot lot. $520,000

14-16 Washington St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 756 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $275,000

711 N Broadway One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,076 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 58,370-square-foot lot. $266,000

HINGHAM

24 Marion St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 3,382 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,970-square-foot lot. $4,250,000

7 Tillinghast Drive #7 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 2,324 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,749,000

126 Ward St. One-family conventional, built in 1976, 2,491 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,659-square-foot lot. $1,095,000

9 Craig Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,580 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,648-square-foot lot. $950,000

13 Bayberry Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,518 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,086-square-foot lot. $945,000

10 Shipyard Drive #401 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 943 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $670,000

14 Polk Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,490-square-foot lot. $670,000

HOLBROOK

348 Union St. One-family old style, built in 1927, 1,528 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,826-square-foot lot. $545,900

HOLLISTON

105 Johnson Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,535 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 95,745-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

Advertisement:

29 Concord St. One-family Colonial, built in 1800, 2,684 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $825,000

1084 Washington St. One-family ranch, built in 1946, 2,096 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,204-square-foot lot. $605,000

HOPKINTON

7 Bowker Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 4,072 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 41,034-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

20 Teresa Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 4,176 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 57,591-square-foot lot. $1,370,000

1 Equestrian Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,784 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 96,647-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

25 Amherst Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,461 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,354-square-foot lot. $900,000

68 Weston Lane #68 Condo. $863,500

4-6 Claflin Place. Two-family conventional, built in 1875, 1,736 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,100-square-foot lot. $800,000

2 Anderson Lane #2 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,135 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000

47 Woody Island Road. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1952, 480 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,920-square-foot lot. $470,000

HUDSON

16 Atherton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,510 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,362-square-foot lot. $869,000

1 Cranston Way #53 Condo. $780,000

154 Lincoln St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1914, 1,509 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 63,485-square-foot lot. $605,000

111 Brigham St. #19A Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 2,072 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $490,000

125 Brook St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1981, 3,106 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,285-square-foot lot. $293,500

HULL

15 Park Ave. #303 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 2,469 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $589,000

834 Nantasket Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,131 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $295,000

HYDE PARK

56 Davison St. Three-family conventional, built in 1920, 3,510 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,188-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

7 Winter St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,568 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,586-square-foot lot. $817,000

60 Victoria Heights Road #60 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,985 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,985-square-foot lot. $275,000

Advertisement:

IPSWICH

56 Skytop Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 3,531 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 14,702-square-foot lot. $1,120,000

303 Linebrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,776 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,034-square-foot lot. $640,000

6 Essex Road #16 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,281 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $585,680

23 Poplar St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 765 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $402,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

150 Chestnut Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 2,319 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,143-square-foot lot. $1,370,000

245 Chestnut Ave. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1995, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,800-square-foot lot. $1,355,000

21-A Spring Park Ave. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1888, 2,362 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,180,000

46 Sedgwick St. Three-family conventional, built in 1905, 3,195 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,040-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

57 Wachusett St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 1,350 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,025,000

50 Orchardhill Road #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1923, 1,441 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,441-square-foot lot. $950,000

40 Alveston St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 1,765 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,765-square-foot lot. $937,000

78 Montebello Road #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,097 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,097-square-foot lot. $680,000

76 Sheridan St. #76R Condo. $635,000

309 Wachusett St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1928, 1,048 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $600,000

8 Chestnut Ave. #3 Condo. $409,000

18 Pond St. #16 Condo low-rise, built in 1971, 684 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 684-square-foot lot. $399,000

KINGSTON

23 Green St. One-family antique, built in 1856, 3,252 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,400-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

31 Nottingham Drive. One-family split level, built in 1979, 1,920 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,149-square-foot lot. $345,000

LAKEVILLE

53 Fuller Shores Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 1,908 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 190,661-square-foot lot. $660,000

31 Riverside Drive #31 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 1,428 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $436,000

Advertisement:

12 Kenneth St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 992 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,882-square-foot lot. $393,000

LAWRENCE

27-29 Arlington St. Two-family family flat, built in 1910, 2,572 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,305-square-foot lot. $700,000

26-28 Hobson St. Two-family family flat, built in 1910, 2,668 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,733-square-foot lot. $668,000

131 Mount Vernon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,800-square-foot lot. $585,000

26 Mann St. One-family ranch, built in 1979, 1,660 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $485,000

6 Rhine St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,669 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,031-square-foot lot. $445,000

81-83 Woodland St. Two-family family flat, built in 1940, 1,640 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,779-square-foot lot. $400,000

LEXINGTON

23 Richard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 4,452 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,678-square-foot lot. $2,995,000

15 Banks Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,090 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 5,805-square-foot lot. $2,137,500

12 Carol Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 3,100 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,163-square-foot lot. $2,050,000

12 Fairfield Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 3,396 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,214-square-foot lot. $1,960,000

9 Brent Road. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 2,485 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,871-square-foot lot. $1,855,000

24 Percy Road. One-family conventional, built in 1895, 3,009 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,545-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

97 Bedford St. #97 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 2,448 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,850,000

11 Phinney Road. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 1,699 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,500-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

18 Philip Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1972, 3,080 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,371-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

10 Grant Place. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 2,412 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,936-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

16 Dee Road. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 2,992 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,430-square-foot lot. $1,420,000

Advertisement:

11 Eaton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 2,045 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,450-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

1 Braemore Terrace. One-family conventional, built in 1947, 1,843 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,178-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

16 Diamond Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1962, 1,326 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,875-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

31 Potter Pond #31 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,826 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $1,140,000

LINCOLN

4 Farrar Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,427 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

LITTLETON

12 Elizabeth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 3,144 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,513-square-foot lot. $840,000

548 Great Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 1,674 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,032-square-foot lot. $702,000

LOWELL

4 Epirus Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,455 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,871-square-foot lot. $841,000

26 Montview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1918, 3,398 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $805,000

48 Wannalancit St. One-family conventional, built in 1885, 4,662 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,483-square-foot lot. $799,000

54 Hadley St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1906, 1,405 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $525,000

71 Brattle St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,897 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,048-square-foot lot. $525,000

1449 Gorham St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,545 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,989-square-foot lot. $480,000

1 Rockdale Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,948 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,002-square-foot lot. $460,000

20 Bachelder St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,607 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,566-square-foot lot. $450,000

12 Cliffside Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,556 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $420,000

104 Enfield St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,066 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $390,000

200 Market St. #46B Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,736 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $376,000

Advertisement:

72 10th St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,533 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,452-square-foot lot. $366,000

417 Hildreth St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,083 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000

233 Appleton St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,303-square-foot lot. $330,000

29 Alder St. Two-family duplex, built in 1940, 1,853 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,136-square-foot lot. $310,000

30 Angle St. #36 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 920 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $290,000

1508 Gorham St. #207 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,021 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000

353 Pawtucket Blvd #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 725 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $255,000

299 Pawtucket Blvd #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 731 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $219,000

LYNN

56 Apple Blossom Lane #56 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 2,503 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 430,404-square-foot lot. $775,000

40 Houghton St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,192 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,100-square-foot lot. $750,000

9 Woodbury Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1970, 2,049 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $700,000

55 Addison Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,083 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,121-square-foot lot. $465,000

12 Howard St. Two-family two family, built in 1905, 2,499 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,230-square-foot lot. $454,710

196 Locust St. #2-602 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,098 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 207,848-square-foot lot. $350,000

20 Heaths Court #410 Condo, built in 2002, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 84,500-square-foot lot. $341,000

406 Broadway #205 Condo, built in 1980, 895 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 17,789-square-foot lot. $320,000

24 Rockaway Court. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,313 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,351-square-foot lot. $300,000

406 Broadway #205 Condo, built in 1980, 895 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 17,789-square-foot lot. $236,000

LYNNFIELD

58 Lynnbrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,878 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,880-square-foot lot. $1,270,000

Advertisement:

8 Candlewood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 3,858 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,462-square-foot lot. $930,000

64 Locksley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 2,357 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,799-square-foot lot. $780,500

64 Locksley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 2,357 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,799-square-foot lot. $688,000

MALDEN

5 Umlah Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,464 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,584-square-foot lot. $950,000

57 Cushing Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1983, 1,915 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,124-square-foot lot. $760,999

26 Prentiss St. One-family garrison, built in 1950, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,249-square-foot lot. $660,000

33 Ivy Road. One-family old style, built in 1830, 2,162 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,672-square-foot lot. $636,000

260 Main St. #102 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $515,000

72 Ashland St. #403 Condo/Apt, built in 1889, 862 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $445,000

13 Dexter St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 1,011 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $437,000

45 Loomis St. #303 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,110 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $400,000

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA

8 Flatley Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1967, 1,989 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,861-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

96 Old Essex Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,576 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,078-square-foot lot. $750,000

MANSFIELD

16 Keli Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 4,022 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

MARBLEHEAD

10 Waldron Court. One-family old style, built in 1915, 2,864 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,400-square-foot lot. $1,915,000

1 Corinthian Lane. One-family old style, built in 1942, 1,388 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,560-square-foot lot. $1,502,000

73 E Orchard St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,835 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,983-square-foot lot. $1,427,000

85 Pitman Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1920, 2,018 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,785-square-foot lot. $1,085,000

Advertisement:

20 Ruby Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,902 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $905,000

62 Glendale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,183-square-foot lot. $860,000

2 Chestnut St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,369 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,971-square-foot lot. $701,000

10 Garfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,718 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,300-square-foot lot. $630,000

24 Hereford Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,621 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,885-square-foot lot. $625,000

MARION

25 Main St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1815, 1,951 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $950,000

MARLBOROUGH

215 Farrington Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,156 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 152,896-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

5 Stearns Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,518 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,242-square-foot lot. $840,000

84 Liberty St. Three-family family flat, built in 1890, 2,100 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,988-square-foot lot. $605,000

149 Church St. One-family conventional, built in 1927, 1,617 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,623-square-foot lot. $520,000

84 Porter Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,302 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,948-square-foot lot. $485,000

12 Mildon Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $435,000

70 Preston St. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 888 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,930-square-foot lot. $280,000

MARSHFIELD

18 Guidepost Path One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,628 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $1,095,500

49 Kenelm Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,821 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,877-square-foot lot. $1,055,000

304 Ocean St. #16 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,520 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $725,000

57 Island St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $675,000

41 Ford St. One-family cottage, built in 1948, 892 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $663,000

Advertisement:

40 Crane Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,124 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,020-square-foot lot. $591,500

MATTAPAN

16 Sutton St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,741 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,300-square-foot lot. $925,000

1069 Washington St. #4 Condo. $700,000

31 Old Morton St. Two-family conventional, built in 1925, 2,349 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,865-square-foot lot. $543,000

MAYNARD

16 George Road. One-family garrison, built in 1965, 1,662 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,108-square-foot lot. $687,000

10 Paul Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $632,000

23-25 Maple St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1880, 2,044 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,017-square-foot lot. $550,000

3 Orren St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,367-square-foot lot. $496,000

41 Glendale St. One-family conventional, built in 1865, 930 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,271-square-foot lot. $455,000

MEDFIELD

64 High St. One-family split level, built in 1969, 2,048 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 34,042-square-foot lot. $883,000

2 Sunset Way #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 2,165 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $857,500

10 Prentiss Place #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1993, 1,824 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000

45 Pleasant St. One-family antique, built in 1880, 1,963 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,029-square-foot lot. $446,200

MEDFORD

407 Main St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 4,889 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,740-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

202 Middlesex Ave. #2 Condo. $1,156,500

101 Bowdoin St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,382 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,520-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

44 Everett St. Two-family two family, built in 1968, 1,314 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,474-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

57 Burbank Road. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 2,686 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,502-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

136 Washington St. #2 Condo. $1,055,000

11 Orchard St. #2 Condo. $1,030,000

81 Princeton St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,561 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,499-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

Advertisement:

19 Mystic St. #2 Condo. $975,000

42 William St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,381 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,279-square-foot lot. $959,000

9 Essex St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,862 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $945,000

2204 Mystic Valley Pkwy #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,913 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths. $900,000

96 Water St. Two-family two family, built in 1901, 2,376 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,082-square-foot lot. $895,000

110 Mccormack Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 1,688 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,040-square-foot lot. $880,000

270 Winthrop St. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,932 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,749-square-foot lot. $875,000

46 Dover St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,688 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,705-square-foot lot. $875,000

52 Wyman St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,939 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,146-square-foot lot. $855,000

29 Hutchins Road. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 1,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,643-square-foot lot. $845,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #206 Condo high-rise, built in 2021, 833 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $809,900

1025 Fellsway #1 Condo high-rise, built in 2017, 1,190 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $735,000

30 Mccormack Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,516 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $725,000

22 Woburn St. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 1,444 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $716,000

215 Harvard St. #19 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,520 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $705,000

105 Willis Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,300 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,050-square-foot lot. $700,000

29 Doonan St. One-family split level, built in 1959, 1,538 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,145-square-foot lot. $680,000

56 Grant Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1913, 1,406 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,201-square-foot lot. $640,000

190 High St. #414 Condo high-rise, built in 1976, 1,371 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $575,000

61 Auburn St. #61 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 922 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $565,000

Advertisement:

500 Salem St. #507 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,086 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $450,000

28 Cummings St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1928, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,552-square-foot lot. $427,000

3 Washington St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 704 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $410,000

MEDWAY

4 Lantern Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,010 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,521-square-foot lot. $825,000

5 Charles View Lane #5 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,810 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $750,000

18 Waterside Run #18 Condo. $744,900

38 Gorwin Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,012 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $543,000

14 Sanford St. #61 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,063 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000

MERRIMAC

8 Landau Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 5,510 square feet, 16 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $965,000

19 Broad St. #306 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,398 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000

METHUEN

18 Heritage Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 3,306 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 36,024-square-foot lot. $730,000

6 Houston Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1930, 2,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,451-square-foot lot. $675,000

289 Pelham St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 2,285 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,501-square-foot lot. $660,000

26 Woodland St. One-family split entry, built in 1989, 2,340 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $650,000

47 Louise Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,759 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,221-square-foot lot. $600,000

64 Lowell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1875, 2,169 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,500-square-foot lot. $540,000

11 Ruskin Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,872 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,252-square-foot lot. $525,000

12 Mary Lou St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,420 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,469-square-foot lot. $500,000

19 Carleton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,466 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $490,000

Advertisement:

11 Glen Forest Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,310 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,450-square-foot lot. $480,000

6 Ford St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 914 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,299-square-foot lot. $479,000

343 Hampshire Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,832 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,246-square-foot lot. $325,000

25 Christopher Drive #25 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,349 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $270,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

56 France St. One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 3,770 square feet, 11 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 102,216-square-foot lot. $960,000

223 Thomas St. One-family ranch, built in 1977, 3,286 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 47,480-square-foot lot. $735,000

45 Silo Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2005, 1,988 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,333-square-foot lot. $670,000

5 Plain St. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 83,049-square-foot lot. $560,000

5 Oak St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,730 square feet, 16 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,000-square-foot lot. $550,000

50 Cross St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,238 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $475,000

16 Old Wood St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,088 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,173-square-foot lot. $345,000

MIDDLETON

24 Campbell Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,187 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,101-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

MILFORD

26 Eben St. One-family antique, built in 1723, 3,290 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $632,500

2 Quinshipaug Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,889 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,046-square-foot lot. $615,000

58 Kodiak Lane #29 Condo. $584,900

22 Short St. One-family old style, built in 1907, 1,273 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $400,000

9 Country Club Lane #B Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,567 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $370,000

19 Alden St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 841 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $290,000

25 Shadowbrook Lane #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,039 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000

Advertisement:

MILLIS

44 Jameson Drive #323 Condo. $1,032,241

54 Richardson Drive #291 Condo. $992,991

29 Jameson Drive #29 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,544 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $980,000

22 Richardson Drive #275 Condo. $749,995

39 Pollard Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,868 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $622,000

5 Park Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,758 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $600,000

MILTON

22 Parkwood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 6,076 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $3,775,000

147 Sassamon Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,551 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,530-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

15 Spruce St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 2,236 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,025-square-foot lot. $1,135,000

333 Brush Hill Road #B1 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 2,286 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $986,000

69 Church St. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 1,508 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,708-square-foot lot. $840,000

114 Cliff Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,315 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,107-square-foot lot. $830,000

69 Pagoda Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,395 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,830-square-foot lot. $400,000

NATICK

10 Carter Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,682 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,508-square-foot lot. $1,510,000

16 Elwin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,202 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,112-square-foot lot. $1,342,500

127 Oak St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,341 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $1,160,000

5 Bayberry Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,751-square-foot lot. $1,085,000

8 Melvin Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 2,008 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,014-square-foot lot. $801,000

37 Morse St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,482 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,088-square-foot lot. $800,000

16 David Drive #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,442 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $690,000

Advertisement:

6 Ridge Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,930 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,006-square-foot lot. $675,000

2-A Circular Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,386 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,011-square-foot lot. $587,500

31 Jennings Pond Road. One-family old style, built in 1920, 896 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,975-square-foot lot. $480,000

1 Village Way #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 810 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $360,000

NEEDHAM

38 Glendale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 3,969 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $2,800,000

168 Harris Ave. One-family Tudor, built in 1929, 3,482 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $1,720,000

16 Ludwig Road #16 Condo duplex, built in 2004, 3,272 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,315,000

210 Hillside Ave. #25 Condo, built in 1968, 481 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $320,000

NEWBURY

40 Northern Blvd One-family camp/cabin, built in 1930, 801 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,305-square-foot lot. $1,255,000

NEWBURYPORT

53 Prospect St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,516 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,300-square-foot lot. $836,900

7-9 Hancock St. #7 Condo. $800,000

21 Collins St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,297 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,370-square-foot lot. $715,000

12 Carlton Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,016 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,360-square-foot lot. $641,000

163 Merrimac St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,116 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $535,700

NEWTON

43 Parker St. One-family Colonial, built in 1898, 3,943 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $3,337,500

30 Morseland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 3,507 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,622-square-foot lot. $3,018,000

10 Bishopsgate Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 4,574 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 25,031-square-foot lot. $2,940,000

259 Waverley Ave. One-family victorian, built in 1875, 5,686 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,000-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

750 Commonwealth Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,682 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,544-square-foot lot. $2,250,000

Advertisement:

351-353 Linwood Ave. #351 Condo. $2,195,000

63 Bonad Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1930, 3,219 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,848-square-foot lot. $2,175,000

17 Barbara Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 3,017 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 7,900-square-foot lot. $2,110,000

33 Woodland Road. One-family victorian, built in 1845, 3,880 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,903-square-foot lot. $1,975,000

216 Homer St. One-family victorian, built in 1899, 2,792 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,796-square-foot lot. $1,960,000

15 Priscilla Road. One-family split level, built in 1966, 2,081 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,186-square-foot lot. $1,910,000

87 Manchester Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,048 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,090-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

52 Erie Ave. One-family victorian, built in 1895, 2,783 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,398-square-foot lot. $1,760,000

288 Mill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1835, 2,834 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,099-square-foot lot. $1,705,000

228 Islington Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1943, 2,158 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,008-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

117 Mount Vernon St. Two-family victorian, built in 1880, 3,535 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,998-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

9 Glazer Road #11 Condo. $1,430,000

95 Blake St. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,831 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,804-square-foot lot. $1,380,000

63 Park Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,696 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,700-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

11 Anita Circle #11 Condo townhse-end, built in 1997, 1,940 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,794-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

24 Central Ave. #1 Condo. $1,235,000

96-98 Atwood Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1938, 1,916 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,154-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

3 Central Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,448 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,611-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

60 Summit St. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 2,260 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,730-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

52-54 Hatfield Road. Two-family two family, built in 1947, 1,920 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,050-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

Advertisement:

64 Oak St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 2,130 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,907-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

72 Charlemont St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 7,264 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 32,271-square-foot lot. $990,347

305 Winchester St. #A Condo townhse-end, built in 1984, 1,269 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 540,134-square-foot lot. $955,000

35 Commonwealth Ave. #203 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,066 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 48,829-square-foot lot. $775,000

250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #305S Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $663,000

47 Playstead Road. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,737 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,382-square-foot lot. $630,000

11 Washington St. #2 Condo victorian, built in 1880, 1,003 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 60,002-square-foot lot. $625,000

250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #1613N Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 854 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $607,500

21 Hammond Pond Pkwy #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1945, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 102,864-square-foot lot. $525,000

NORFOLK

4 Dupee St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,042 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $825,000

37 Cleary Circle #37 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 1,896 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $707,500

7 Hill St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,712 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $600,000

285 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,644 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,800-square-foot lot. $570,000

NORTH ANDOVER

58 Old Village Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1986, 4,554 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 34,892-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

470 Chestnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,819 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,038-square-foot lot. $995,000

19 Waverley Road. Three-family duplex, built in 1880, 3,248 square feet, 16 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,591-square-foot lot. $910,000

119 Sandra Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,721 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $900,000

31 Upland St. #31 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 2,378 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $730,000

Advertisement:

54 Davis St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 2,015 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $700,000

36 Sylvan Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1970, 1,486 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,439-square-foot lot. $665,000

544 Foster St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 2,505 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,274-square-foot lot. $635,000

68 Meadowood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,203 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,027-square-foot lot. $634,000

43 Mill Pond One-family row house, built in 1974, 1,563 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $500,000

64 Kingston St. #64 Condo Town House, built in 1966, 1,315 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000

47 Edgelawn Ave. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $316,000

10 Union St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $260,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

24 N Pond Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,976 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,905-square-foot lot. $835,000

2 Evans Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1990, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,915-square-foot lot. $600,000

50 Stanley St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,424 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,349-square-foot lot. $555,000

18 Loomis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,294 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,613-square-foot lot. $510,000

241 Elmwood St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 952 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,796-square-foot lot. $455,000

140 Commonwealth Ave. #24 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,740 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $431,000

143 Paine Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,411 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 91,476-square-foot lot. $370,000

10 Al Pace Drive #B Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 927 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $282,000

NORTH READING

4 10 Rod Way One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 3,641 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 77,537-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

6 Crestwood Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1983, 3,351 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 59,982-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

Advertisement:

27 Pine Ridge Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 2,144 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $924,000

1 Damon St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,736 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,807-square-foot lot. $775,000

13 Railroad Ave. #13 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,520 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $660,000

19 Pomeroy Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,072 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $561,300

42 Main St. #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1974, 909 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $320,000

NORTHBOROUGH

565 Howard St. One-family ranch, built in 2009, 2,455 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,024,553-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

20 Claflin Farm Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,138 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,839-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

NORTON

10 Country Club Way One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,081 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,745-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

71 Codding Road #71 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 2,815 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $750,000

12 Barrows Court. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 32,177-square-foot lot. $570,000

7 Barker Lane #7 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,911 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $569,000

1 Marchand Way #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $400,000

18 Toad Island Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 1,026 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,060-square-foot lot. $400,000

285 E Main St. #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,232 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000

5 Noyes St. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 1,091 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,037-square-foot lot. $317,000

NORWELL

465 River St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 5,506 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 136,778-square-foot lot. $1,880,000

6 Henrys Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2007, 3,016 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 53,579-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

35 Till Rock Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 3,157 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

36 R F Higgins Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 1,980 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

Advertisement:

4 Hemlock Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,182 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $750,000

492 Mount Blue St. One-family antique, built in 1776, 2,322 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 84,071-square-foot lot. $540,000

15 Myers Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $435,100

NORWOOD

28 Hickory Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 964 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,160-square-foot lot. $1,149,000

225-227 Winter St. Two-family two family, built in 1929, 2,496 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,182-square-foot lot. $840,000

13 Morningside Drive. One-family split level, built in 1965, 1,748 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,882-square-foot lot. $748,000

122 Fulton St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,363 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,800-square-foot lot. $665,000

20 Hickory Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 964 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,350-square-foot lot. $612,500

1383 Washington St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,336 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,224-square-foot lot. $600,000

169 Winslow Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,326 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,285-square-foot lot. $600,000

213 Rock St. #K2 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 348 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $265,000

PEABODY

11 Bristol Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,728 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 20,051-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

13 Mount Pleasant Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 3,059 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $975,000

2 Reo Road. One-family split level, built in 1959, 2,854 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,248-square-foot lot. $815,000

68 Prospect St. #14 Condo. $810,000

12 Sylvia Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,920 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,120-square-foot lot. $720,000

20 Kittredge St. One-family split level, built in 1962, 2,138 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,800-square-foot lot. $710,000

497 Lowell St. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 2,132 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,257-square-foot lot. $680,000

Advertisement:

8 Krochmal Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,439 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,081-square-foot lot. $660,000

10 Hill St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,024-square-foot lot. $625,000

15 Orchard St. One-family gambrel, built in 1920, 1,848 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $625,000

246 Lynnfield St. One-family garrison, built in 1996, 1,372 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,041-square-foot lot. $615,000

4602 Deerfield Circle #4602 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,044 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $585,000

15 Alden Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,152 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,360-square-foot lot. $460,000

12 Bourbon St. #13 Condo, built in 1989, 980 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $400,000

210 Washington St. #26 Condo, built in 1985, 962 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $384,000

23 Ethel Ave. Two-family old style, built in 1930, 2,856 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $375,000

58 County St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,438 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $231,957

PEMBROKE

221 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,333 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 264,357-square-foot lot. $920,000

88 Fairwood Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1969, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,030-square-foot lot. $665,000

17 Abigail Lane #17 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,776 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $564,000

17 Grace Ann Road. One-family garrison, built in 1955, 1,464 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $480,000

11 Carol Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 840 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $415,000

22 Raymond Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 810 square feet, 1 bath, on 12,250-square-foot lot. $361,000

15 Kings Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 984 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,269-square-foot lot. $340,000

39 High Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1920, 1,400 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $290,000

547 Washington St. #38 Condo. $223,000

PEPPERELL

19 Village Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 4,212 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 81,135-square-foot lot. $901,000

Advertisement:

21 Hadley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,142 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,002-square-foot lot. $790,000

5 Fairchild Court. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2010, 1,410 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,427-square-foot lot. $515,000

31 Maple St. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 86,963-square-foot lot. $510,000

49 Shattuck St. One-family split entry, built in 1976, 1,774 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 64,469-square-foot lot. $465,000

PLYMOUTH

19 Hearthstone One-family contemporary, built in 2007, 4,007 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,725-square-foot lot. $1,240,000

5 Spyglass Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 2022, 3,661 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,200-square-foot lot. $1,140,000

41 Tinkers Blf #41TB Condo. $1,025,922

57 Beatrice Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,564 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,970-square-foot lot. $785,000

6 Clipper Road #6 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 2,533 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $749,000

10 Champlain Circle. One-family contemporary, built in 2003, 2,555 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,673-square-foot lot. $729,500

78 Arrowhead Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,210 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,160-square-foot lot. $705,000

20 Highbank Trl One-family contemporary, built in 2010, 2,059 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,737-square-foot lot. $670,000

25 Highland Terrace #2509 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,375 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000

25 Silver Birch Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,216 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,356-square-foot lot. $487,800

127 Cape Cod Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1950, 1,180 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $425,000

25 Presidents Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,455-square-foot lot. $418,000

433 Court St. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 2,420 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,320-square-foot lot. $406,000

260 Sandwich St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1900, 1,346 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $370,000

33 Nickerson St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,557 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $370,000

Advertisement:

18 Rooks Run One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 1,980 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,405-square-foot lot. $245,000

11 Tideview Path #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 787 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $200,000

QUINCY

30 Sunrise Road. One-family conventional, built in 2016, 2,908 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,811-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

898 Southern Artery Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 2,544 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,174-square-foot lot. $999,000

201 Victory Road #201 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,625 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $816,500

188 Quincy Ave. #A1 Condo. $810,000

35 Essex St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1928, 1,848 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $800,000

24 Alton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,688 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,470-square-foot lot. $775,000

18 Newton Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,859 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,231-square-foot lot. $750,000

64-66 Arnold St. Three-family family flat, built in 1870, 1,688 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,857-square-foot lot. $740,000

80 Rogers St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 1,485 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,765-square-foot lot. $725,000

1001 Marina Drive #606 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,093 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $610,000

5 Peterson Road. One-family conventional, built in 1921, 798 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 790-square-foot lot. $585,000

40 Harriet Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,280-square-foot lot. $550,000

47 Graham St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,324 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $550,000

571 Quincy Shore Drive. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,140 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,268-square-foot lot. $550,000

144 Quincy Shore Drive #136 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,710 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $541,000

5 Empire St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,272 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,520-square-foot lot. $515,000

133 Commander Shea Blvd #410 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 644 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $332,000

Advertisement:

3 Island Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 1,254 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,249-square-foot lot. $302,000

RANDOLPH

14 Fogo Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,152-square-foot lot. $470,000

4 Frank Leary Way #4 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,276 square feet, 1 bath. $210,000

RAYNHAM

54 Lounsbury Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 4,278 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 70,145-square-foot lot. $770,000

32 Christinas Path One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,504 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,782-square-foot lot. $750,000

155 Bridge St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 2,086 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 baths, on 39,204-square-foot lot. $560,000

97 Titicut Road. One-family ranch, built in 1983, 1,622 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,493-square-foot lot. $481,000

377 Elm St E One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,427 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,499-square-foot lot. $425,000

READING

252 Franklin St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,039-square-foot lot. $1,749,000

14 Martin Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 2,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,938-square-foot lot. $1,240,000

30 Eaton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,244 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,925-square-foot lot. $909,000

322 Ash St. One-family split entry, built in 1987, 1,696 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,250-square-foot lot. $750,000

29 Wilson St. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,702-square-foot lot. $665,000

16 Taylor Drive #1004 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 1,500 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000

62 Abigail Way #1008 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,320 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $615,000

295 Haven St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,309 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,518-square-foot lot. $555,000

REVERE

65 Greentree Lane. Two-family two family, built in 1988, 4,098 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 6,059-square-foot lot. $1,015,000

42 Howard St. One-family old style, built in 1940, 2,154 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $699,000

Advertisement:

7 Dolphin Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 2,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,787-square-foot lot. $550,000

350 Revere Beach Blvd #5Q Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,023 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $490,000

11 Billow Ave. One-family old style, built in 1910, 2,048 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,959-square-foot lot. $445,000

ROCKLAND

114 Exchange St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,557 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,375-square-foot lot. $550,000

49 Linden Park One-family conventional, built in 1907, 1,575 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,736-square-foot lot. $519,900

39 Lewis Park One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,639 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,600-square-foot lot. $502,000

64 Marks St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 912 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,704-square-foot lot. $490,000

294 Howard St. #294 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,280 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,616-square-foot lot. $432,000

49 Boxberry Lane #49 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 381,586-square-foot lot. $405,000

103 Grove St. #313 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 632 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 194,713-square-foot lot. $240,000

ROCKPORT

12 Penzance Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1970, 1,498 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,023-square-foot lot. $1,427,000

8 Hillside Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,541 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $750,000

9 Hodgkins Road. Two-family Town House, built in 1988, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,617-square-foot lot. $648,000

ROSLINDALE

25 Ardale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1889, 1,497 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,084-square-foot lot. $952,000

183-185 Orange St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,370 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,457-square-foot lot. $890,000

7 Grew Hill Road. Two-family two family, built in 1945, 1,708 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,459-square-foot lot. $800,000

251 Kittredge St. #251 Condo duplex, built in 1938, 2,213 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $775,000

11 Montvale St. #3 Condo. $666,000

11 Montvale St. #1 Condo. $647,000

Advertisement:

95 Selwyn St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1925, 1,165 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,165-square-foot lot. $627,000

16 Primrose St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 937 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 937-square-foot lot. $590,000

588 Beech St. #2 Condo. $580,000

790 Hyde Park Ave. #34 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 660 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 660-square-foot lot. $239,900

ROWLEY

70 Bradford St. One-family contemporary, built in 1980, 912 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,225-square-foot lot. $325,000

ROXBURY

31 Cunningham St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,062 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,797-square-foot lot. $1,530,000

99-101 Ruthven St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,256 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 6,046-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

50 Perrin St. Three-family conventional, built in 1890, 4,100 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,573-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

543 Massachusetts Ave. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 1,222 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,222-square-foot lot. $850,000

173 Magnolia St. #7 Condo. $750,000

30 Gaston St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,535 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,822-square-foot lot. $695,000

11 Burrell St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 1,856 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,364-square-foot lot. $467,000

11 Burrell St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 1,856 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,364-square-foot lot. $425,000

SALEM

19 Beach Ave. Two-family old style, built in 1900, 3,959 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,540-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

21 Appleby Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1997, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,422-square-foot lot. $680,000

13 Bradley Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,894 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $640,000

70 Weatherly Drive #207 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,456 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $610,000

25 Irving St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,085 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,511-square-foot lot. $589,000

9 Orleans Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,986 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,053-square-foot lot. $560,000

Advertisement:

7 Valiant Way #7 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 2,083 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $540,000

14 Forrester St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1846, 1,020 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $535,000

8 Union St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,014 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,971-square-foot lot. $520,000

6 Bentley St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 985 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,505-square-foot lot. $500,000

3 Riverway Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,024 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 5,515-square-foot lot. $487,500

11 Church St. #705 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 939 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

40 Highland Ave. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,649-square-foot lot. $371,000

149 Derby St. #H Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 779 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $355,000

71 Lafayette St. #C2AR Condo. $290,000

SALISBURY

6 Daniel Court. One-family split entry, built in 1996, 1,332 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,374-square-foot lot. $600,000

54 Rabbit Road. One-family old style, built in 1938, 2,131 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 344,124-square-foot lot. $555,000

562 N End Blvd #2 Condo Town House, built in 1950, 1,919 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths. $500,000

123 Beach Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,196 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,601-square-foot lot. $430,000

135 Beach Road #B102 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 922 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000

SAUGUS

24 Bow St. One-family split entry, built in 2020, 3,684 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,209-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

27 Emory St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,399 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,038-square-foot lot. $999,000

2 Jane Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 2,277 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,951-square-foot lot. $790,000

324 Lynn Fells Pkwy One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,968 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,898-square-foot lot. $750,000

15 Stevens Ave. One-family split level, built in 1958, 2,121 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,102-square-foot lot. $700,000

Advertisement:

6 Brookfield Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,506 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $610,000

1909 Lewis O Gray Drive #1909 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,939 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000

2 Beech St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,016 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,499-square-foot lot. $455,000

10 Clifton St. Two-family old style, built in 1930, 1,991 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,291-square-foot lot. $383,000

141 Essex St. #C3 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 915 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $359,900

37 Laconia Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 984 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,586-square-foot lot. $200,000

SCITUATE

10 New Driftway #201 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 6,894 square feet. $2,075,000

10 New Driftway #304 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,200 square feet. $2,075,000

33 Central Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 2,781 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,600,000

4 Benjamin Lane #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 2,601 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,506,265

85 Thelma Way #85 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,808 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,295,000

207 Tilden Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 1,550 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,646-square-foot lot. $875,000

14 Newton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,512 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,403-square-foot lot. $825,000

122 Stockbridge Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2000, 2,012 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,062-square-foot lot. $800,000

238 Country Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,547 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $800,000

19 Lighthouse Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 1,382 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,271-square-foot lot. $780,000

21 Fay Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1935, 920 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $761,000

114 Branch St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,596 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $620,000

10 Bradford Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 1,920 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $559,000

12 Meeting House Lane #311 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 1,190 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $550,000

Advertisement:

156 Turner Road. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,260 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,788-square-foot lot. $499,900

12 Meeting House Lane #108 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 580 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $355,000

SHARON

10 Pleasant Park Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,490-square-foot lot. $830,000

165 E Foxboro St. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 1,837 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $735,000

332 Massapoag Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,336 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,390-square-foot lot. $615,000

29 Larason Farm Road #29 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,759 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $580,000

17 Bayberry Drive #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 689 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $280,000

SHERBORN

12 Everett St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 5,199 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 175,111-square-foot lot. $1,865,000

113 S Main St. One-family antique, built in 1780, 4,815 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 113,256-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

27 Curve St. One-family contemporary, built in 1978, 2,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 90,605-square-foot lot. $1,065,000

Adams Lane #6 Condo. $994,000

15 Abbey Road #15 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 2,007 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $940,000

SHREWSBURY

30 Carter Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 4,088 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,537-square-foot lot. $1,155,375

24 Stonybrook Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,060 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,000-square-foot lot. $985,000

11 Camelot Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,906 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,977-square-foot lot. $910,000

2 Hobblebush Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 1,781 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $858,000

3 Reuben Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,428 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,444-square-foot lot. $840,000

175 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,328 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $835,000

6 Cottonwood Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1998, 1,289 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,069-square-foot lot. $706,000

Advertisement:

236 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 2,182 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $645,000

26 Eastern Point Drive #26 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,916 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $632,000

173 Oak St. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 1,838 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $540,000

32 Brookdale Circle #32 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,590 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $486,000

46 Paton Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 933 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,070-square-foot lot. $430,000

SOMERVILLE

427 Medford St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 4,665 square feet, 21 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,203-square-foot lot. $1,515,000

16 Westminster St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,277 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,837-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

27 Central Road #2 Condo. $1,350,000

130 Walnut St. #A Condo conventional, built in 1915, 2,497 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,349,000

11 Rogers Ave. #2 Condo conventional, built in 1920, 1,935 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,325,000

50 Sargent Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,410 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,867-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

162 Highland Ave. #2 Condo victorian, built in 1900, 1,495 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $980,000

60 Fellsway W #60B Condo. $972,000

14 Ibbetson St. #1 Condo conventional, built in 1920, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $920,000

124 Highland Ave. #102 Condo. $860,000

50 Bow St. #6 Condo, built in 1874, 959 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $735,000

124 Highland Ave. #303 Condo. $730,000

161 College Ave. #1 Condo two family, built in 1900, 1,112 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $730,000

44 Woods Ave. Two-family decker, built in 1920, 2,112 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,124-square-foot lot. $720,000

52 Hanson St. #2 Condo. $700,000

5 Norwood Ave. #2 Condo conventional, built in 1920, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $650,000

12 Francis St. #1 Condo conventional, built in 1910, 666 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $575,000

52 Hanson St. #1 Condo. $575,000

474 Broadway #44 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 690 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $472,500

17 Moore St. #A Condo two family, built in 1900, 951 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $270,000

Advertisement:

SOUTH BOSTON

744-746 E 8th St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 1,893 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,552-square-foot lot. $2,525,000

910 E 4th St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,528 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,884-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

437 D St. #3F Condo mid-rise, built in 1920, 1,719 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,719-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

532-534 E 3rd St. #4 Condo. $1,155,000

14-20 W Broadway #406 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 1,271 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,135,000

279 W 3rd St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 2013, 1,094 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,094-square-foot lot. $955,000

667 E 7th St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1905, 1,048 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,048-square-foot lot. $830,000

772 E 7th St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 1,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,100-square-foot lot. $780,000

59 Story St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1890, 704 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 704-square-foot lot. $665,000

110 P St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 724 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 724-square-foot lot. $632,000

429 E 3rd St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1890, 673 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $610,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

4 Hidden Meadow Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1988, 4,816 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 168,142-square-foot lot. $1,580,000

61 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 7,250 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 152,460-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

8 Lyman St. One-family old style, built in 1929, 2,527 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,622-square-foot lot. $950,000

64 Marlboro Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,380 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,256-square-foot lot. $820,000

61 Charles Court #61 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,500 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $760,000

STONEHAM

8 Waverly St. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 3,609 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,050-square-foot lot. $900,000

34 Norval Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,504 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,602-square-foot lot. $740,000

Advertisement:

224 Park St. #A12 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 2,125 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $713,500

6 Webster Court. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,085 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,424-square-foot lot. $665,000

19 Summer St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 836 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,240-square-foot lot. $535,000

72 Marble St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,384 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,701-square-foot lot. $460,000

68 Main St. #22C Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 956 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $390,000

159 Franklin St. #C3 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 978 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000

STOUGHTON

73 Southworth Court. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 1,660 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $550,000

113 Whitney Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,140 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,108-square-foot lot. $410,000

302 School St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 906 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,945-square-foot lot. $399,000

17 Laarhoven Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,492-square-foot lot. $385,000

15 Jones Terrace #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $335,000

31 Jones Terrace #30 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $255,000

110 Morton St. One-family old style, built in 1835, 1,358 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,542-square-foot lot. $240,000

STOW

24 Devincent Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,907 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

SUDBURY

41 Wyman Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 4,668 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $1,895,000

6 Old County Road #1 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 2,500 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,025,000

18 Richard Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,860 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $940,000

178 Horse Pond Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,532 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,204-square-foot lot. $935,000

18 Grindstone Lane. One-family split level, built in 1961, 1,672 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $902,000

Advertisement:

401 Emery Lane #110 Condo. $459,325

SWAMPSCOTT

17 Littles Point Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 1,948 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $850,000

10 Sutton Place #10 Condo Town House, built in 1979, 1,880 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $660,000

406 Paradise Road #3Q Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $417,000

TEWKSBURY

7 Hampton Circle #7 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 2,388 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $725,000

37 Marie St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,142 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,600-square-foot lot. $610,000

12 Mulberry Way #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,507 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $550,000

30 Patrick Road #30 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,240 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $460,000

1418 Main St. #103 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,172 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000

56 Heritage Drive #56 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,320 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $343,407

TOPSFIELD

18 Candlewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,542 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,049-square-foot lot. $950,000

172 Perkins Row One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,462 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $700,172

TOWNSEND

66 Emery Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,052 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 131,987-square-foot lot. $580,000

9 Virgo Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1981, 1,038 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,043-square-foot lot. $450,000

179 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 1,012 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $293,000

UPTON

24-B River St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1986, 1,505 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,284-square-foot lot. $612,500

165 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1750, 3,072 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,946-square-foot lot. $565,000

WAKEFIELD

365 Vernon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 4,270 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,700-square-foot lot. $1,015,000

10 Hillcrest Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,978 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,683-square-foot lot. $930,000

Advertisement:

24 Acorn Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1982, 2,753 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,111-square-foot lot. $878,000

3 Briarwood Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1983, 2,582 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,105-square-foot lot. $875,000

20 Gates Lane #B Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 3,716 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $827,500

24 Pine Hill Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,386 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,698-square-foot lot. $731,000

147 Montrose Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,128-square-foot lot. $685,000

81 Butler Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,415 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,040-square-foot lot. $575,000

10 Walnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,799-square-foot lot. $550,000

39 Forrester Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 877 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,442-square-foot lot. $510,000

WALPOLE

16 Emerald Way One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,702 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,547-square-foot lot. $1,730,000

3 Coach Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,303 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $840,000

38 Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,832-square-foot lot. $658,000

4104 Pennington Drive #4104 Condo. $650,985

290 East St. One-family conventional, built in 1905, 1,422 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $550,000

3 Teal Circle #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1992, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $510,000

2230 Main St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,010-square-foot lot. $300,000

WALTHAM

50 Kingston Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,909 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,281-square-foot lot. $975,000

39 Floyd St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,996 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,118-square-foot lot. $800,000

22 Palmer St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,250 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $680,000

804 Trapelo Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,039-square-foot lot. $675,000

Advertisement:

8 Russell St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,054 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $650,000

264 Newton St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,575 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $600,000

100 Willow St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1890, 1,827 square feet, 8 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths. $450,000

33 Jacqueline Road #E Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $427,000

958 Trapelo Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,806-square-foot lot. $220,000

WATERTOWN

55 Paul St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 4,571 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,357-square-foot lot. $1,353,838

456 Belmont St. #8 Condo Town House, built in 1882, 1,781 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $959,000

109 Spring St. #109 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,704 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $875,000

33 Bromfield St. #33 Condo Town House, built in 1945, 1,363 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $670,000

10 Williams St. #25 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 950 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $450,000

231 Coolidge Ave. #409 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 510 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $410,000

WAYLAND

47 Country Corners Road. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,406 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 49,506-square-foot lot. $1,755,000

63 Moore Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,432 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 56,810-square-foot lot. $1,515,000

20 Marshall Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,475 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,500-square-foot lot. $855,000

159 W Plain St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,578 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,753-square-foot lot. $839,000

WELLESLEY

20 Fells Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 3,078 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 14,492-square-foot lot. $2,460,000

19 Ridge Hill Farm Road. One-family ranch, built in 2006, 2,103 square feet, 11 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 119,621-square-foot lot. $2,345,000

228 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 3,842 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 38,917-square-foot lot. $2,310,000

39 Grantland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1842, 3,318 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,815-square-foot lot. $1,990,000

Advertisement:

3 Bryn Mawr Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,276 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 17,158-square-foot lot. $1,960,000

37 Glen Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1899, 3,869 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 35,385-square-foot lot. $1,770,000

41 Sawyer Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1934, 2,032 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,844-square-foot lot. $1,585,000

3 Claflin Road. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,797 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $1,420,000

16 Woodfield Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,137-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

WENHAM

8 Pine Hill Road #8 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 3,211 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $1,575,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

39 Harvestwood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1988, 2,424 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $605,000

124 Crescent St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,660 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $550,000

WEST NEWBURY

95 Main St. #95 Condo. $755,500

WEST ROXBURY

8 Ardmore Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,645 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,556-square-foot lot. $935,000

130 Corey St. One-family Colonial, built in 1899, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,370-square-foot lot. $915,000

244 Stratford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1933, 1,747 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,489-square-foot lot. $915,000

75 Greaton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 1,804 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $840,000

864 Vfw Pkwy One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,734 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $830,000

17 Ravenna Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,692 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,218-square-foot lot. $801,000

366 Vermont St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1924, 1,492 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,480-square-foot lot. $735,000

425 Lagrange St. #201 Condo. $700,000

266 Vermont St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1880, 1,747 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,747-square-foot lot. $568,000

WESTBOROUGH

14 Bertis Adams Way One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 4,595 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 50,050-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

Advertisement:

5 Harvest Way One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 4,528 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 81,605-square-foot lot. $1,365,000

10 Jacob Amsden Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,883 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,766-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

13 Andrews Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 3,195 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 26,389-square-foot lot. $965,000

11 Myrtle St. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,174 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $850,000

9 Quaker Way #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 2,090 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $720,000

3113 Peters Farm Way #3113 Condo. $565,755

3310 Peters Farm Way #3310 Condo. $527,310

3311 Peters Farm Way #3311 Condo. $505,090

500 Union St. #5216 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,342 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000

3212 Peters Farm Way #3212 Condo. $467,015

4 Mayberry Drive #B Condo Town House, built in 1969, 1,050 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000

3203 Peters Farm Way #3203 Condo. $412,780

WESTFORD

7 Robinwood Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,160 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,266-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

33 Keyes Road. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 54,450-square-foot lot. $667,500

72 Parkhurst Drive #72 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,950 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000

WESTON

18 Skating Pond Road. One-family, built in 2019, 7,035 square feet, 16 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 97,026-square-foot lot. $12,500,000

9 Drumlin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 4,479 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 51,995-square-foot lot. $2,995,000

255 Westerly Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 3,403 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,000-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

91 Shady Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1965, 4,750 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,871-square-foot lot. $2,450,000

28 Derby Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 4,015 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 32,525-square-foot lot. $2,050,000

5 Peakes Lane #5 Condo. $1,795,000

31 North Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,014 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,768-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

4 Bakers Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,246 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,813-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

Advertisement:

70 Jericho Road #70 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,359 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $739,900

WESTPORT

335 Gifford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 72,135-square-foot lot. $595,000

298 Old Bedford Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,736 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $591,000

771 Sanford Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,152 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $410,000

WESTWOOD

58 Highview St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 744 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

29 Stearns St. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 3,468 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $1,580,000

24 Winslow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,968 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,057-square-foot lot. $1,525,000

317 Blue Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,504 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,227-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

298 Washington St. #303 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,240 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $835,000

WEYMOUTH

7 Addington Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,800-square-foot lot. $695,000

31 Altrura Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,504 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $625,000

25 Andrew Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,155 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $590,000

30 Hill St. One-family conventional, built in 1818, 1,350 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,300-square-foot lot. $554,500

11 Stratford Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,426 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,410-square-foot lot. $525,000

14 Johnson Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1923, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,587-square-foot lot. $475,000

191 Tall Oaks Drive #A Condo townhse-end, built in 1984, 1,500 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000

711 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1768, 1,601 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,870-square-foot lot. $425,000

46 Greentree Lane #48 Condo, built in 1970, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $332,000

Advertisement:

25 Greentree Lane #43 Condo, built in 1970, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000

8 Woodcrest Court #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 765 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $285,000

50 Southern Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,545 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,040-square-foot lot. $264,000

215 Winter St. #4B Condo mid-rise, built in 1969, 615 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $210,000

85 Central St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,124 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 89,200-square-foot lot. $202,000

WHITMAN

1 Angelina Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,490 square feet, 3 baths, on 18,787-square-foot lot. $815,000

24 Beckwith Way One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,284 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,625-square-foot lot. $493,000

1005 Auburn St. #D3 Condo. $459,900

815 Bedford St. #4 Condo. $335,000

WILMINGTON

16 Oakdale Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $942,500

33 Ashwood Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,212 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,621-square-foot lot. $926,500

98 Park Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $875,000

168 Lowell St. #12 Condo. $669,900

302 Dana Court. One-family conventional, built in 1996, 1,437 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $605,000

33 Boutwell St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $565,000

13 Boutwell St. One-family conventional, built in 1912, 1,373 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,750-square-foot lot. $540,000

36 Middlesex Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $477,250

WINCHESTER

40 Amberwood Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1983, 5,034 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 26,737-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

89 Thornberry Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 4,532 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,399-square-foot lot. $1,799,000

23 Westland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,414 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,800-square-foot lot. $1,620,000

21 Main St. One-family contemporary, built in 1998, 2,177 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,093-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

Advertisement:

22 Fletcher St. #22 Condo Town House, built in 1901, 2,096 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,110,000

6 Stevens St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,701 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,131-square-foot lot. $925,000

30 Florence St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,156 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,716-square-foot lot. $809,205

20 Grove Place. One-family victorian, built in 1910, 3,259 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 12,476-square-foot lot. $482,500

200 Swanton St. #713 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 613 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $360,000

WINTHROP

72 Atlantic St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,491 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,048-square-foot lot. $660,000

304 Pleasant St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1896, 1,430 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $470,000

WOBURN

35 Willow St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 889 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,180-square-foot lot. $1,238,000

2 Carlson Way One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,368 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,016-square-foot lot. $1,220,000

36 Arlington Road. One-family conventional, built in 1832, 2,150 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,976-square-foot lot. $910,000

45 Nashua St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,364 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $905,000

5 Marion St. #B Condo. $900,000

8 Caspian Circle #8 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 1,866 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $764,900

9 Highland St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,449 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,950-square-foot lot. $739,999

1 Linden St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,972 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $725,000

7 E Dexter Ave. #33 Condo. $694,900

145 School St. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 1,764 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,080-square-foot lot. $668,000

233 Place Lane #233 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $526,000

29 E Dexter Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,140 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $363,300

These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send comments to [email protected] or [email protected].