Real Estate News Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Aug. 16)

ABINGTON

112 Buckboard Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,592 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,038-square-foot lot. $780,000

167 Randolph St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1994, 1,939 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,572-square-foot lot. $699,900

131 Russell Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,062 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,988-square-foot lot. $692,500

201 Randolph St. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 101,476-square-foot lot. $619,800

148 Oak St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,910-square-foot lot. $525,000

47 Central St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,044 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,970-square-foot lot. $460,500

623 Adams St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,089 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,405-square-foot lot. $450,000

Advertisement:

321 Regency Lane #321 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,495 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $423,000

224 Regency Lane #224 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,400 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $418,000

ACTON

4 Long Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,534 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,110-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

7 Prospect St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,432 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,304-square-foot lot. $919,150

196 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,956 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,331-square-foot lot. $750,000

7 Tinsdale Drive #7 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 2,182 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $702,000

2 Thomas Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,723 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,551-square-foot lot. $665,000

154 Butternut Holw #154 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 1,634 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $572,000

9 Davis Road #B11 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 684 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $235,000

ALLSTON

100 Linden St. #14 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 765 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 765-square-foot lot. $430,000

AMESBURY

149 Pleasant Valley Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1993, 3,366 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 178,596-square-foot lot. $950,000

37 Bartletts Reach #37 Condo Town House, built in 1994, 2,451 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $735,000

6-8 Center St. #B Condo. $625,800

122 Kimball Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 81,893-square-foot lot. $625,000

21 Whittier St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,107 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,750-square-foot lot. $565,000

7 Beech Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 1,221 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $535,000

Advertisement:

4 Cammetts Court #4 Condo family flat, built in 1840, 1,023 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

12 Pamela Lane #12 Condo Town House, built in 1974, 1,205 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000

45 Macy St. #207C Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 892 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $290,000

20 Hillside Court. One-family cottage, built in 1961, 1,050 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,900-square-foot lot. $232,500

ANDOVER

11 Starr Ave W One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 6,610 square feet, 17 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 35,262-square-foot lot. $1,725,000

6 Phaeton Circle. One-family split level, built in 1969, 4,197 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,078-square-foot lot. $1,575,000

42 Stirling St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 4,913 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 18,047-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

10 Knollcrest Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,872 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,475-square-foot lot. $1,525,000

15 Avon St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 3,014 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,910-square-foot lot. $1,485,500

7 Bradley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 3,688 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 28,950-square-foot lot. $1,330,000

16 Gavin Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 3,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,258-square-foot lot. $1,220,000

1 Agawam Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1969, 3,613 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,351-square-foot lot. $1,055,000

6 Saint James Drive #6 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 2,905 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $950,000

17 Kathleen Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,889 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $901,216

8 Sevilla Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,621 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,804-square-foot lot. $859,900

Advertisement:

2 Embassy Lane. One-family split level, built in 1965, 2,095 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,995-square-foot lot. $815,000

19 Summer St. One-family old style, built in 1855, 2,017 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,110-square-foot lot. $739,000

35 Gould Road. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,848 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $594,000

60 Washington Park Drive #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $330,000

26 Pearson St. Two-family conventional, built in 1905, 1,500 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,905-square-foot lot. $250,000

ARLINGTON

74 Oak Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 1,593 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,322-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

51 Lockeland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 3,023 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,839-square-foot lot. $1,525,000

21 Lockeland Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 2,810 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,492-square-foot lot. $1,480,000

34 Academy St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 2,480 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,231-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

70-72 Brooks Ave. Two-family Town House, built in 1920, 2,250 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,578-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

6 King St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,532 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,055-square-foot lot. $1,172,500

131 Lowell St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 2,736 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,962-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

42-44 Brooks Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 2,250 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,489-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

42 Lewis Ave. #42 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,450 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $859,000

1 School St. #105 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,003 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $530,000

990 Massachusetts Ave. #D64 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 510 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $370,000

ASHLAND

1 Blossom Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,331 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $1,260,000

14 Fatima Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,052 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,026-square-foot lot. $1,190,000

Advertisement:

51 Pennock Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,368 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

132 W Union St. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,909 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $975,000

23 Buckley Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,890 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $935,000

115 Cedar St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $895,000

27 Rosebay Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 1,728 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,541-square-foot lot. $703,000

79 Braeburn Lane #79 Condo free-standng, built in 2005, 1,990 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $660,000

25 Sheffield Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,586 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $650,000

425 Captain Eames Circle #425 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 2,052 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $630,000

49 Woodland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,554 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $615,000

AVON

27 Glendon St. Two-family family flat, built in 1948, 1,904 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,560-square-foot lot. $785,000

10 Victory Ave. One-family split level, built in 1955, 924 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,608-square-foot lot. $475,000

11 Sullivan Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 2,064 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,010-square-foot lot. $475,000

22 South St. One-family conventional, built in 1886, 1,249 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,300-square-foot lot. $360,000

15 Crane St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $328,000

AYER

48 Longview Circle #A Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,572 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $515,000

25 Pine Ridge Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 946 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $450,000

44 Grove St. Two-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,684 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $330,000

BEDFORD

28 Liberty Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,388 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,028-square-foot lot. $1,478,000

Advertisement:

14 Pickman Drive #14 Condo free-standng, built in 1990, 2,160 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,110,000

16 Pickman Drive #16 Condo free-standng, built in 1993, 2,495 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,021,000

8 Stonegate Lane #8 Condo free-standng, built in 1997, 2,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,000,000

10 Stearns Road #10 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 2,075 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $952,000

24 Kendall Court #24 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 2,960 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $920,000

63 Pine Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,298-square-foot lot. $835,000

295 Davis Road. One-family garrison, built in 1955, 1,338 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,159-square-foot lot. $798,000

78 North Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,493 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $758,000

34-36 Eliot Road. Two-family duplex, built in 1955, 1,608 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,329-square-foot lot. $740,000

24 Putnam Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,840 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,791-square-foot lot. $682,500

BELLINGHAM

137 Lakeview Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,405 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 466,092-square-foot lot. $835,000

87 Hartford Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,473 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,250-square-foot lot. $550,000

2 Birch Tree Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 1,805 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $530,000

109 Maple Brook Road #109 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,313 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $400,000

BELMONT

89 Townsend Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1916, 2,302 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,927-square-foot lot. $1,630,000

1085 Concord Ave. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,690 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,542-square-foot lot. $1,405,000

117 Lexington St. Three-family old style, built in 1938, 2,988 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,916-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

56 Agassiz Ave. One-family old style, built in 1896, 1,544 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,900-square-foot lot. $1,135,000

12 Colby St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 1,650 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,110,000

Advertisement:

69 Statler Road. One-family garrison, built in 1940, 1,349 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,290-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

16 Merrill Ave. One-family old style, built in 1923, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,045,000

91 Kilburn Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,863 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,812-square-foot lot. $950,000

45-47 Chestnut St. Two-family old style, built in 1927, 2,666 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,763-square-foot lot. $925,000

90 Lexington St. #90 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,520 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $925,000

100 Common St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 1,668 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $707,925

100 Common St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 670 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $530,000

100 Lexington St. #B4 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 756 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $440,000

BERLIN

21 Gibbs Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 3,401 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 125,607-square-foot lot. $1,085,000

22 Campbell Road #22 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,528 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $578,890

BEVERLY

8 Rantoul St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,070 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $4,350,000

63 Lothrop St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 5,859 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 29,548-square-foot lot. $2,998,000

17 Boyles St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 3,788 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 51,588-square-foot lot. $1,374,000

8 Ryan Place. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,492 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,303-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

79 Baker Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,628 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,466-square-foot lot. $1,035,000

649 Hale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,356 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,825-square-foot lot. $939,900

17 Knowlton St. #1 Condo. $925,000

5 Burton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,424 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,336-square-foot lot. $900,000

9 Parramatta Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,890 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,954-square-foot lot. $860,622

21 Rezza Road. One-family split level, built in 1967, 1,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,913-square-foot lot. $800,000

Advertisement:

44 Cogswell Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1985, 1,813 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $760,000

32 Dartmouth St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,590 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,650-square-foot lot. $680,000

3 Richards Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 894 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,550-square-foot lot. $550,000

51 Front St. #51 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,412 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000

20 Bartlett St. #20 Condo Town House, built in 1920, 1,146 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $501,000

34 Swan St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,008 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,380-square-foot lot. $500,000

50 Rantoul St. #506 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,476 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $461,000

BILLERICA

14 Pichowicz Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 2,008 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $802,500

13 Fountain St. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,364 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,884-square-foot lot. $780,000

607 Middlesex Turnpike. One-family old style, built in 1920, 2,935 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,075-square-foot lot. $755,000

1 Angela Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1969, 2,613 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,428-square-foot lot. $730,000

131 Andover Road. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 2,259 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,080-square-foot lot. $679,000

38-40 Talbot Ave. Three-family Town House, built in 1900, 3,085 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,485-square-foot lot. $675,000

66 Castlewood Drive. One-family split level, built in 1960, 2,172 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,564-square-foot lot. $650,000

13 Morningside Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1967, 1,570 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 131,653-square-foot lot. $630,000

29 Riveredge Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,087 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,159-square-foot lot. $565,000

11 Autumn St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 742 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $429,000

10 Karen Circle #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 735 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000

Advertisement:

BOLTON

1092 Main St. #1 Condo. $1,200,000

100 W Berlin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,709 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 160,170-square-foot lot. $1,135,000

360 Long Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,089 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $440,000

BOSTON

430 Stuart St. #31C Condo. $10,195,000

430 Stuart St. #31G Condo. $8,980,000

220 Boylston St. #1220 Condo high-rise, built in 1985, 2,084 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,084-square-foot lot. $8,800,000

1 Dalton St. #5304 Condo high-rise, built in 2015, 2,575 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $7,800,000

430 Stuart St. #270 Condo. $6,920,000

240 Devonshire St. #5201 Condo. $6,510,000

430 Stuart St. #23C Condo. $6,477,000

300 Pier 4 Blvd #PHR Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 1,979 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $5,950,000

430 Stuart St. #32G Condo. $5,840,000

138 Saint Botolph St. One-family row-middle, built in 1880, 4,414 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 2,137-square-foot lot. $5,000,000

117 W Newton St. One-family row-middle, built in 1865, 3,092 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,512-square-foot lot. $4,800,000

300 Pier 4 Blvd #5D Condo mid-rise, built in 2017, 2,042 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $4,800,000

14 Holyoke St. #2 Condo. $4,595,000

39-41 Mount Vernon St. #2 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 2,856 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $4,228,000

430 Stuart St. #22J Condo. $4,220,897

430 Stuart St. #31E Condo. $3,990,000

430 Stuart St. #29E Condo. $3,830,000

400 Stuart St. #30E Condo high-rise, built in 2009, 1,958 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,958-square-foot lot. $3,775,000

10 Claremont Park #2 Condo. $3,020,000

566 Columbus Ave. #605 Condo. $2,950,000

505 Tremont St. #812 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 1,800 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,800-square-foot lot. $2,840,000

240 Devonshire St. #5204 Condo. $2,835,000

28 Hanson St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,883 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,883-square-foot lot. $2,648,000

52 Piedmont St. One-family row-middle, built in 1910, 1,824 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 653-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

140 Mount Vernon St. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1890, 1,368 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,368-square-foot lot. $2,350,000

240 Devonshire St. #3604 Condo. $2,300,000

45-63 Atlantic Ave. #9A Condo high-rise, built in 1920, 1,359 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,359-square-foot lot. $2,247,300

Advertisement:

45-63 Atlantic Ave. #9E Condo high-rise, built in 1920, 953 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 953-square-foot lot. $2,247,300

7 Columbus Sq #1 Condo. $2,225,000

119 W Concord St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1875, 1,780 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,780-square-foot lot. $2,185,000

1 Franklin St. #1704 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 1,498 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,150,000

566 Columbus Ave. #511 Condo. $2,075,000

133 Seaport Blvd #823 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 1,244 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,965,000

319 Commonwealth Ave. #40 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 1,251 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,251-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

566 Columbus Ave. #214 Condo. $1,925,000

566 Columbus Ave. #104 Condo. $1,775,000

566 Columbus Ave. #213 Condo. $1,775,000

73 Hancock St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 1,514 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,514-square-foot lot. $1,775,000

430 Stuart St. #26B Condo. $1,736,694

199 Marlborough St. #701 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 1,112 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,112-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

100 Shawmut Ave. #701 Condo high-rise, built in 2019, 1,103 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,685,000

165 Tremont St. #702 Condo high-rise, built in 2003, 1,059 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,059-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

566 Columbus Ave. #310 Condo. $1,600,000

430 Stuart St. #24F Condo. $1,586,694

75 Clarendon St. #505 Condo mid-rise, built in 1989, 930 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 930-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

33 Milford St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,342 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths, on 1,342-square-foot lot. $1,410,000

8 Yarmouth St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 862 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 862-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

94 W Springfield St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1860, 1,420 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,420-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

121-123 Beach St. #601 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,516 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,516-square-foot lot. $1,285,000

10 Bowdoin St. #504 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 1,071 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,071-square-foot lot. $1,280,000

430 Stuart St. #22G Condo. $1,170,000

430 Stuart St. #1606 Condo. $1,155,000

110 Stuart St. #20J Condo high-rise, built in 2009, 1,112 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,112-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

Advertisement:

300 Boylston St. #710 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 668 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 668-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

430 Stuart St. #1616 Condo. $1,100,000

45 Province St. #705 Condo high-rise, built in 2007, 1,151 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,151-square-foot lot. $1,049,000

488-488A Columbus Ave. #5 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 785 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 785-square-foot lot. $1,035,000

449-463 Washington St. #10A Condo high-rise, built in 1900, 1,667 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,667-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

2-1/2 Battery Wharf #2305 Condo mid-rise, built in 2008, 952 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 952-square-foot lot. $955,000

108 Gainsborough St. #204W Condo row-end, built in 1899, 1,006 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,006-square-foot lot. $910,000

407 Marlborough St. #3B Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 970 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 970-square-foot lot. $907,000

282 Newbury St. #14 Condo mid-rise, built in 1928, 763 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 763-square-foot lot. $885,000

43 Westland Ave. #401 Condo mid-rise, built in 2013, 845 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 845-square-foot lot. $850,000

49 Melcher St. #405 Condo mid-rise, built in 1916, 831 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $850,000

25 Dartmouth St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 703 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 703-square-foot lot. $845,000

430 Stuart St. #1612 Condo. $845,000

21 Father Francis Gilday St. #402 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 908 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 908-square-foot lot. $840,000

26 Wellington St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 860 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 860-square-foot lot. $835,000

471 Hanover St. #2 Condo. $830,000

416 Marlborough St. #304 Condo mid-rise, built in 1989, 738 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 738-square-foot lot. $825,000

430 Stuart St. #1513 Condo. $810,000

27 Worcester Sq #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 875 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 875-square-foot lot. $800,000

85 E India Row #38H Condo high-rise, built in 1972, 884 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 884-square-foot lot. $780,000

41 Commonwealth Ave. #8 Condo row-middle, built in 1915, 623 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 623-square-foot lot. $775,000

Advertisement:

55 Lagrange St. #608 Condo. $759,000

65 Patten St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 1,194 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $751,000

7 Burroughs St. #2R Condo low-rise, built in 2018, 882 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $750,000

464 Commonwealth Ave. #53 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 984 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 984-square-foot lot. $740,000

857 Beacon St. #34 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 1,048 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,048-square-foot lot. $729,000

71-73 Brookley Road #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $670,000

566 Columbus Ave. #307 Condo. $625,000

17 Breed St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1920, 1,191 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $595,000

61 Westmoreland St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1925, 1,116 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $585,000

11 Cliftondale St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,056 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $580,000

19 Dwight St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 504 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 504-square-foot lot. $570,000

33 Irving St. #6 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 390 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 390-square-foot lot. $545,000

131 Park Drive #3 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 328 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 328-square-foot lot. $371,500

5 Saint George St. #201 Condo free-standng, built in 2015, 1,211 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $368,500

227 Marlborough St. #8 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 385 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 385-square-foot lot. $363,375

214 Market St. #203 Condo low-rise, built in 2019, 1,085 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000

566 Columbus Ave. #210 Condo. $326,000

566 Columbus Ave. #201 Condo. $252,000

566 Columbus Ave. #203 Condo. $252,000

566 Columbus Ave. #206 Condo. $252,000

566 Columbus Ave. #207 Condo. $213,700

BOXBOROUGH

46 Waite Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 3,316 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $1,109,000

377 Sargent Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 2,250 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 107,158-square-foot lot. $960,000

24 Spencer Road #32N Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 760 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $233,000

BOXFORD

12 Hoveys Pond Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 4,936 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 261,360-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

Advertisement:

5 Middleton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1828, 3,905 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 94,961-square-foot lot. $1,446,700

21 Adams Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,630 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 88,427-square-foot lot. $880,000

17 Highland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,330 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 128,066-square-foot lot. $769,000

BRAINTREE

61 Court Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 3,558 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,414-square-foot lot. $1,440,000

30 Liberty St. One-family old style, built in 1895, 2,156 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,976-square-foot lot. $915,000

55 Helen Road. One-family split level, built in 1963, 2,524 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,507-square-foot lot. $840,954

23 Margaret Drive. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,926 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,199-square-foot lot. $780,000

43 Walnut Ave. One-family old style, built in 1873, 1,340 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,166-square-foot lot. $780,000

124 Elmlawn Road. One-family conventional, built in 1895, 1,288 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,667-square-foot lot. $719,000

605 Liberty St. One-family split entry, built in 1977, 1,810 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,464-square-foot lot. $680,000

46 French Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1946, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,481-square-foot lot. $656,000

38 Park Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,539 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,352-square-foot lot. $650,000

456 Grove St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,960-square-foot lot. $590,000

93 Stetson St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,777-square-foot lot. $550,000

8 Royal Lake Drive #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 1,491 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $549,000

83 Pleasant View Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,512 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $532,000

259 Pearl St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,489-square-foot lot. $519,000

12 Royal Lake Drive #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 1,491 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $450,000

Advertisement:

501 Commerce Drive #4114 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,082 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $445,000

193 Glenrose Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $360,000

BRIDGEWATER

60 Calthrop Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,842 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 59,899-square-foot lot. $950,000

25 Chris John Way One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,860 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 97,744-square-foot lot. $935,000

183 Pine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 2,203 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 120,000-square-foot lot. $808,125

88 Cherry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,856 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 74,096-square-foot lot. $718,750

55 Tanglewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,136 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,811-square-foot lot. $700,000

749 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $700,000

624 Pine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 1,377 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $520,000

24 Ball Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,268 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,000-square-foot lot. $430,000

20 Dundee Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,382 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $425,000

140 Dundee Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,438 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,450-square-foot lot. $390,000

25 Willow Ridge Drive #25 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,040 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $335,000

1 Liberty Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 1,152 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000

BRIGHTON

56 Winship St. #202 Condo. $950,000

12 Regal St. One-family Colonial, built in 1914, 1,536 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,079-square-foot lot. $925,000

1501 Commonwealth Ave. #102 Condo mid-rise, built in 2015, 1,071 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $917,600

59 Donnybrook Road #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 2,331 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,331-square-foot lot. $875,000

8-10 Madeline St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,016 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,503-square-foot lot. $850,000

Advertisement:

82 Academy Hill Road #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1890, 1,256 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,256-square-foot lot. $835,000

70 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #505 Condo. $799,000

24 Larch St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 973 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,925-square-foot lot. $725,000

227-229 Corey Road #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,331 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,550-square-foot lot. $632,500

289 Corey Road #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 954 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 954-square-foot lot. $620,000

160 Newton St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 1,053 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,053-square-foot lot. $530,000

227-229 Corey Road #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,074 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,275-square-foot lot. $517,500

180 Telford St. #613 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 500 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $500,000

1677 Commonwealth Ave. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 526 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 526-square-foot lot. $396,000

1673 Commonwealth Ave. #11 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 335 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 335-square-foot lot. $312,500

BROCKTON

35 Fairview Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 3,154 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,573-square-foot lot. $790,000

23 Denton St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1889, 3,356 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,232-square-foot lot. $780,000

28 Harvard St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,655 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,222-square-foot lot. $720,000

186 Forest Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1905, 3,057 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,268-square-foot lot. $710,000

250 Court St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,535 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,180-square-foot lot. $672,000

31 N Belcher Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,256 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,366-square-foot lot. $633,000

57 N Belcher Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,922 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,221-square-foot lot. $619,900

20 Cottage Grove Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,660 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,350-square-foot lot. $550,000

Advertisement:

64 Almon Ave. One-family split level, built in 1965, 1,387 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,143-square-foot lot. $537,500

62 Kurland Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,218 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,110-square-foot lot. $530,000

1225 Pleasant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,783-square-foot lot. $510,000

125 Lynn Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,918-square-foot lot. $500,000

256 Pine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 784 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,994-square-foot lot. $490,000

238 Market St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,418-square-foot lot. $483,000

97 Kenelworth Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,575 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,299-square-foot lot. $480,000

184 Belair St. One-family split level, built in 1963, 1,338 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $462,000

122 Burkeside Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 1,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,144-square-foot lot. $455,000

55 Calumet Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,940 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,192-square-foot lot. $450,000

12 Shields Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1933, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,919-square-foot lot. $425,000

73 Bourne St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,949-square-foot lot. $420,000

150 Ellsworth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1898, 1,125 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,378-square-foot lot. $410,000

27 Blaine St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,041 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,464-square-foot lot. $410,000

24 Nadine Road. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,063-square-foot lot. $385,000

9 Highland St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1856, 2,914 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,551-square-foot lot. $382,000

50 Thayer St. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 1,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,346-square-foot lot. $380,000

135 Hillcrest Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,401-square-foot lot. $350,000

Advertisement:

685 Oak St. #1-9 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,155 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $279,000

685 Oak St. #18-1 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,083 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $263,000

70 Parker St. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,955-square-foot lot. $235,000

BROOKLINE

25 Windsor Road. One-family old style, built in 1920, 2,695 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 7,579-square-foot lot. $2,850,000

12 Naples Road. One-family duplex, built in 1900, 3,428 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,907-square-foot lot. $2,150,000

132 Clark Road #A Condo, built in 1905, 2,282 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,018,000

639 Chestnut Hill Ave. #2 Condo decker, built in 1909, 990 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,950,000

66 Linden St. #66 Condo. $1,850,000

189 Babcock St. #3 Condo. $1,825,000

215 Clark Road. One-family old style, built in 1909, 2,490 square feet, 11 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,523-square-foot lot. $1,825,000

68 Linden St. #68 Condo. $1,825,000

15-A Doran Road. One-family old style, built in 1927, 1,320 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,145-square-foot lot. $1,501,000

126 Sewall Ave. #A Condo row-middle, built in 1945, 1,760 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,400,000

73 Beverly Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 2,545 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,672-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

72 Walnut St. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1910, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,395,000

216 Summit Ave. #B5 Condo low-rise, built in 1910, 1,220 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,266,000

152 Harvard St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 1,468 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,135,000

151 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 2,210 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,660-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

166 Bonad Road. One-family garrison, built in 1940, 1,374 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $1,005,000

30 Stearns Road #203 Condo mid-rise, built in 1977, 1,350 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $978,000

124 Chestnut St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1905, 1,243 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $900,000

1731 Beacon St. #504 Condo high-rise, built in 1984, 1,218 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $880,000

Advertisement:

137 Freeman St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1935, 835 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $791,500

106 Franklin St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1920, 985 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $754,000

90 Park St. #21 Condo, built in 1885, 1,189 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $745,000

10 Juniper St. #35 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 939 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $725,000

11 Monmouth Court #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1945, 950 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $685,000

139 Beaconsfield Road #B1 Condo low-rise, built in 1915, 970 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $500,000

11 Garrison Road #3 Condo row-end, built in 1905, 453 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $465,000

BURLINGTON

8 Jonathan Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2022, 7,871 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 19,650-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

29 Dolores Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,314 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,929,000

195 Mill St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,516 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,581-square-foot lot. $1,440,000

5 Corbett Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,677 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,256-square-foot lot. $1,127,000

38 Mill St. One-family garrison, built in 1957, 3,164 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,530-square-foot lot. $899,000

218 Fox Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,920-square-foot lot. $820,000

3 Greystone Court #3 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,353 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $770,000

5 Park Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,558 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,245-square-foot lot. $686,000

46 Sunset Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,211 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,000-square-foot lot. $655,500

14 Francis Wyman Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1934, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,754-square-foot lot. $629,000

CAMBRIDGE

87-101 Blanchard Road #CCC Condo. $6,250,000

9 Roberts Road. Three-family decker, built in 1930, 3,906 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,920-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

8 Chetwynd Road. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 958 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,663-square-foot lot. $1,930,000

Advertisement:

54 Gold Star Road. Two-family two family, built in 1906, 2,623 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,275-square-foot lot. $1,735,000

37 Brookline St. Three-family decker, built in 1907, 3,463 square feet, 10 rooms, 1 bath, on 6,582-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

380 Harvard St. #6 Condo family flat, built in 1880, 1,670 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,688,000

183 Windsor St. Three-family row house, built in 1850, 2,305 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,047-square-foot lot. $1,470,000

36 Antrim St. #3 Condo family flat, built in 1900, 949 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,130,000

118 Spring St. #3 Condo. $1,085,000

117 Thorndike St. Two-family two family, built in 1830, 1,796 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,767-square-foot lot. $909,000

8-12 Museum Way #1401 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,092 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $855,000

280 Windsor St. #2 Condo family flat, built in 1920, 820 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $840,000

773 Concord Ave. #204 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,449 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $840,000

8-12 Museum Way #2323 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 818 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $835,000

515 Green St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1838, 1,003 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $815,000

59 Magazine St. #25 Condo/Apt, built in 1909, 1,008 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $760,000

47 Lopez St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 905 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $745,000

7 7th St. One-family row house, built in 1902, 1,008 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 993-square-foot lot. $742,500

61 Garfield St. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 820 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $675,000

45-47 Prince St. #3 Condo two story, built in 1930, 629 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $660,000

1137 Massachusetts Ave. #34 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 362 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $550,000

CANTON

75 Westchester Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,653 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $1,601,000

165 Waterman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,836 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

19 Revolution Way #19 Condo. $1,309,152

185 Bailey St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,948 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,515-square-foot lot. $1,292,500

Advertisement:

70 York Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,038 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

22 Fairview Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,410 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,507-square-foot lot. $970,000

322 Sherman St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,647 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,918-square-foot lot. $906,000

12 Trayer Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 2,660 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,047-square-foot lot. $845,000

34 Charles Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 2,408 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $836,000

24 Centre St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,957 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,520-square-foot lot. $770,000

57 Canton Point Road #57 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 2,263 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $745,000

2239 Washington St. #308 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,491 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $635,000

59 Walpole St. #111 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,270 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $590,000

CARLISLE

17 Barnes Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 5,790 square feet, 5 baths, on 87,556-square-foot lot. $2,070,000

12 Kays Walk #12 Condo. $921,155

319 Stearns St. #31 Condo Town House, built in 1997, 1,454 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $750,000

CARVER

15 Commons Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,816 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 77,188-square-foot lot. $890,000

22 Cedar Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $246,100

22 Cedar Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $229,129

CHARLESTOWN

60 Winthrop St. #1 Condo semi detachd, built in 1855, 1,593 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,250,000

42 8th St. #2105 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 1,142 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $900,000

59 Warren St. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 1880, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $890,000

4 Salem St. #4 Condo row-end, built in 1870, 982 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $839,000

9 Eden St. #1 Condo. $799,000

15 Main St. #C Condo row-middle, built in 1987, 677 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $655,000

Advertisement:

42 8th St. #4412 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 788 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $589,000

CHELMSFORD

272 Boston Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2016, 2,972 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

14 Sandra Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 3,141 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,907-square-foot lot. $975,000

3 Clear St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,447 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,616-square-foot lot. $851,000

6 Mary Ave. #6 Condo. $840,000

20 Fairbanks Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,785 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,001-square-foot lot. $820,000

38 Cathy Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,336 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,000-square-foot lot. $762,000

39 Adams St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,084 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,494-square-foot lot. $730,000

234 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,680 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,200-square-foot lot. $720,000

9 Hazen St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1983, 1,593 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $720,000

93 Robin Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,984 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,800-square-foot lot. $715,000

10 Bonanza Road. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 2,032 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,450-square-foot lot. $650,000

6 Bowl Road. One-family split level, built in 1956, 1,296 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,945-square-foot lot. $607,000

9 Clarke Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,650-square-foot lot. $603,000

54 Boston Road #3C Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,174 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $560,000

5 Sunrise Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,017 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,000-square-foot lot. $550,000

10 S Row St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 912 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,000-square-foot lot. $525,000

7 Gorham St. #57 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,008 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $440,000

181 Littleton Road #229 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,101 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000

Advertisement:

255 North Road #254 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,300 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $335,000

189 Littleton Road #56 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 730 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000

189 Littleton Road #44 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 730 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $295,000

189 Littleton Road #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $290,000

11 Cross St. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 805 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $262,500

CHELSEA

90 Garfield Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 3,031 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,796-square-foot lot. $910,000

69 Parker St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,760 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,500-square-foot lot. $845,000

26 Broadway Two-family two family, built in 1790, 2,328 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,815-square-foot lot. $825,000

28 Broadway One-family conventional, built in 1805, 890 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 6,911-square-foot lot. $825,000

9 Nichols St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,018-square-foot lot. $720,000

51 Crescent Ave. #307 Condo. $700,000

18-20 Congress Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,220 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $489,000

8 Lawrence St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,346 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $460,000

250 Congress Ave. #17 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,078 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

44 Lafayette Ave. #408 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 764 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $360,000

COHASSET

48 Lamberts Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 4,877 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 175,111-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

24 Forest Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,777 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,044-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

CONCORD

216 Southfield Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 4,749 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 35,265-square-foot lot. $3,250,000

490 Lexington Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 4,668 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 50,928-square-foot lot. $2,620,000

258 Old Marlboro Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,858 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 28,768-square-foot lot. $2,225,000

20 Indian Pipe Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,888 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 81,742-square-foot lot. $1,708,000

Advertisement:

213 Silver Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,960 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 32,698-square-foot lot. $1,685,000

84 Walden Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 3,237 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,147-square-foot lot. $1,560,000

87 Ash St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,798 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $1,510,000

50 Deer Grass Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,886 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,087-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

129 Old Bedford Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,514 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,085-square-foot lot. $1,317,000

143 Belknap St. One-family old style, built in 1881, 1,650 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,750-square-foot lot. $1,310,000

1285 Elm St. #1285 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,705 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $730,000

31 Concord Greene #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,220 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,107,295-square-foot lot. $500,000

DANVERS

26 River St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1870, 3,796 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,327-square-foot lot. $865,000

33 Liberty St. One-family split entry, built in 1985, 1,880 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,508-square-foot lot. $775,000

22 Carolyn Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 2,541 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,000-square-foot lot. $658,650

32 Massachusetts Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,180-square-foot lot. $654,500

65 Wenham St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,250-square-foot lot. $590,000

75 Liberty St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 2,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,192-square-foot lot. $590,000

47 Collins St. #123 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 2,094 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $579,000

20 Wenham St. One-family old style, built in 1926, 1,345 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,078-square-foot lot. $560,000

132 Collins St. #4 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 2,066 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $555,000

47 Collins St. #82 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 2,168 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $550,000

Advertisement:

49 Poplar St. #1 Condo. $399,000

DEDHAM

176 Court St. One-family antique, built in 1864, 3,039 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,425-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

93 Elmwood Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,920 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,194-square-foot lot. $905,000

11 S Stone Mill Drive #711 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,722 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $795,000

61 Leonard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 1,642 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $775,000

66 Pine Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,373 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,189-square-foot lot. $750,000

125 Scott Circle. One-family split level, built in 1965, 1,348 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $682,000

40 Robinwood Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,780-square-foot lot. $660,000

15 Arbor Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,585-square-foot lot. $605,000

51 Lincoln St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,144-square-foot lot. $585,000

71 Paul St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 948 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $534,900

108 High St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,700-square-foot lot. $450,000

116 Milton St. #116 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,722 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $435,000

90 High St. #25B Condo. $299,900

DORCHESTER

3 Granville St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,384 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,926-square-foot lot. $1,380,000

29 Milwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1899, 2,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,235-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

10 Bowdoin Park Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,188 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,698-square-foot lot. $915,000

1241-1251 Adams St. #PM301 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 1,506 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,506-square-foot lot. $877,500

1245 Adams St. #B210 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 1,284 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,284-square-foot lot. $845,000

Advertisement:

62 Lyndhurst St. Two-family conventional, built in 1895, 2,921 square feet, 13 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,477-square-foot lot. $835,000

24 Rawson St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 2016, 1,346 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $775,000

18 Rosselerin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 1,274 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,040-square-foot lot. $750,000

45 Dorset St. #7 Condo. $700,000

7 King St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 2006, 1,644 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,644-square-foot lot. $699,900

15 Butler St. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 2,685 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,146-square-foot lot. $699,000

1069 Washington St. #3 Condo. $685,000

1069 Washington St. #2 Condo. $657,000

42 King St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1885, 1,230 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,230-square-foot lot. $625,000

173 Magnolia St. #6 Condo. $605,000

24 Coffey St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 942 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $600,000

13 Woodrow Ave. #13 Condo duplex, built in 2005, 2,422 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,422-square-foot lot. $556,000

141 Savin Hill Ave. #B22 Condo low-rise, built in 1895, 770 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 770-square-foot lot. $550,000

92 Lawrence Ave. #G Condo semi detachd, built in 1899, 1,302 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $536,999

171-173 Savin Hill Ave. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 1,023 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,023-square-foot lot. $535,000

46 Lyon St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1935, 660 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 660-square-foot lot. $365,000

DOVER

167 Pine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 6,347 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 117,331-square-foot lot. $2,050,000

28 Cedar Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 4,132 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 55,581-square-foot lot. $1,420,000

108 Walpole St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 4,009 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,299,000

9 Picardy Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 1,997 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $875,000

DUXBURY

18 Bay Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1982, 3,550 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $1,710,000

Advertisement:

20 Lewis Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,602 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $1,255,000

30 Tobey Garden St. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,116 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,356-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

256 Bolas Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,108 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $760,000

45 Bay Farm Road #45 Condo/Apt, built in 1996, 1,692 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $730,000

1 Stockade Path One-family gambrel, built in 1974, 1,988 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,871-square-foot lot. $675,000

EAST BOSTON

31-33 Boardman St. #33-3 Condo. $765,000

9 Jeffries St. #1 Condo decker, built in 2017, 1,163 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $752,000

103 London St. Two-family row-end, built in 1900, 2,112 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,076-square-foot lot. $675,000

87 Putnam St. #2 Condo. $670,000

745 Saratoga St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,690 square feet, 13 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,333-square-foot lot. $634,000

63 Maverick Sq #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1930, 1,450 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,450-square-foot lot. $625,000

168 Falcon St. #1 Condo. $595,000

156 Porter St. #135 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 1,012 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 884-square-foot lot. $532,500

1 Prescott St. #204 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 950-square-foot lot. $479,000

41 Monmouth St. #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1880, 1,025 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,025-square-foot lot. $465,000

9 Swift Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,612 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,250-square-foot lot. $305,000

67 Frankfort St. #101 Condo row-end, built in 1930, 1,088 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,088-square-foot lot. $290,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

570 Bridge St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 2,101 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 252,648-square-foot lot. $615,000

127 Village Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,336 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,106-square-foot lot. $599,000

600 Plymouth St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,765 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,264-square-foot lot. $550,000

Advertisement:

530 Crescent St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $305,000

EASTON

30 Cobblestone Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,106 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 79,715-square-foot lot. $890,000

30 Roundtable Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,374 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,188-square-foot lot. $865,000

8 Island Court #410 Condo. $775,000

370 Center St. #A Condo. $725,000

416 Foundry St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1994, 1,330 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 54,014-square-foot lot. $660,000

8 Island Court #211 Condo. $650,000

24 Harrison Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,835 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,200-square-foot lot. $620,000

15 Columbus Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1864, 1,786 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,580-square-foot lot. $599,900

6 Calvin Road. One-family split level, built in 1961, 1,354 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,375-square-foot lot. $515,500

435 Foundry St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,108 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 67,518-square-foot lot. $510,000

41 Pine St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,386 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 54,014-square-foot lot. $459,900

21 Gaslight Lane #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,638 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $450,000

104 Central St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 939 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,939-square-foot lot. $440,000

25 Indian Cove Way #25 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,448 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths. $415,000

18 Daniel Drive #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,337 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000

9 Mary Dyer Lane #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,381 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $350,000

1 Christopher Drive #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,116 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000

ESSEX

43 Addison St. One-family conventional, built in 1827, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,335-square-foot lot. $600,000

EVERETT

260 Elm St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,433 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,169-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

58 Walnut St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,036 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,472-square-foot lot. $825,000

Advertisement:

41 Henry St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,734 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,718-square-foot lot. $780,000

65 Highland Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,459-square-foot lot. $610,200

13 George St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,418 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,748-square-foot lot. $500,000

18 Central Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,518 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,953-square-foot lot. $473,000

38 Carter St. #306 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 933 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $440,000

FOXBOROUGH

3 Dixons Path One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 2,757 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $865,000

2 Market St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,416 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths, on 5,821-square-foot lot. $825,000

10 Bradner St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,258 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,467-square-foot lot. $800,000

11 Alexander Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,615-square-foot lot. $785,900

25 Independence Drive #25 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,887 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $620,000

164 East St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,936 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,583-square-foot lot. $350,000

FRAMINGHAM

34 Richmond Lane #34 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 2,725 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $950,000

9 Lyman Way Ext One-family garrison, built in 1987, 2,944 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,335-square-foot lot. $925,000

17 Merriam Road. One-family split entry, built in 1957, 1,760 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,044-square-foot lot. $920,000

12 Rolling Drive. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,740 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,941-square-foot lot. $901,000

214 School St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1767, 2,865 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,199-square-foot lot. $900,000

23 Vaillencourt Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,650 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,369-square-foot lot. $785,000

25 Main St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1850, 2,569 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,885-square-foot lot. $770,000

Advertisement:

45 Overlook Dr W One-family gambrel, built in 1987, 2,616 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,447-square-foot lot. $755,000

40 Delmar Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,218 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,001-square-foot lot. $715,000

54 Baldwin Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,668 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,209-square-foot lot. $652,000

19 Pleasantview Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 1,666 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,863-square-foot lot. $650,000

15 Ordway St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,256 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,891-square-foot lot. $627,500

6 Phelps Road. One-family split entry, built in 1972, 1,203 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,387-square-foot lot. $600,000

72 Grant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1892, 1,479 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,499-square-foot lot. $550,000

15 Hampshire Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 1,318 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,214-square-foot lot. $549,000

37 Janebar Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 864 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,298-square-foot lot. $545,000

1500 Worcester Road #204 Condo mid-rise, built in 1966, 1,295 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $415,000

44 Essex St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 1,848 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,093-square-foot lot. $409,500

1500 Worcester Road #601 Condo mid-rise, built in 1966, 1,295 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $389,200

1500 Worcester Road #432 Condo mid-rise, built in 1966, 1,295 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $380,000

47 Wilson Drive #47 Condo Town House, built in 1960, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000

32 Bexley Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,189 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,914-square-foot lot. $250,000

6 Mclaughlin St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 396 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $220,000

FRANKLIN

3 Opal Circle. One-family contemporary, built in 2006, 4,437 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 59,111-square-foot lot. $1,160,000

51 Fuller Place. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,262 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 62,421-square-foot lot. $975,000

626 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,207 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,036-square-foot lot. $940,000

Advertisement:

40 Baron Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,688 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 32,518-square-foot lot. $915,000

4 Evergreen Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,746 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,847-square-foot lot. $751,000

88 Brookview Road #88 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,852 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $720,000

76 Palomino Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,710 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,728-square-foot lot. $685,000

1 Janie Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,467 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,353-square-foot lot. $600,000

676 Oak St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,737-square-foot lot. $590,000

20 Beaver St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 2,390 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,146-square-foot lot. $555,000

18 Buena Vista Drive #18 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,199 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $405,000

67 Palomino Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,631 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,212-square-foot lot. $310,500

201 Crossfield Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 2,790 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,146-square-foot lot. $310,000

1602 Franklin Crossing Road #1602 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 898 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $240,000

FREETOWN

3 Betty Spring Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,988-square-foot lot. $535,000

47 County Road. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 3,530 square feet, 13 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 474,804-square-foot lot. $415,000

GEORGETOWN

37 Pillsbury Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,707 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $930,000

22 Meadowview Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1971, 1,254 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,197-square-foot lot. $515,000

GLOUCESTER

23-B Starknaught Hts #2 Condo. $1,275,000

23-B Starknaught Hts #1 Condo. $1,100,000

73 Woodward Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,986 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,300-square-foot lot. $985,000

124 Magnolia Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 2007, 3,248 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 54,886-square-foot lot. $932,000

6 Elm St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,750 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $855,000

Advertisement:

11 Blynman Ave. #B Condo. $749,000

84 Eastern Ave. #1 Condo. $749,000

159 Essex Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,246 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $725,000

2 Barn Lane #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,895 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $725,000

66 Perkins St. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 2,210 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $703,000

887 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 856 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,400-square-foot lot. $700,000

1049 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,334 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,260-square-foot lot. $680,000

26 Chapel St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,479 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,355-square-foot lot. $652,000

17-R Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,133 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,700-square-foot lot. $575,000

60 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,132 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,425-square-foot lot. $530,000

118 Magnolia Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,660 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $520,000

16 Hampden St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,210 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $500,000

27-1/2 Gee Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,152 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 10,450-square-foot lot. $350,000

6-R Neptune Place. One-family ranch, built in 1900, 840 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,200-square-foot lot. $280,000

GRAFTON

29 Pratt St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,724 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,087-square-foot lot. $850,000

4 Merriam Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 4,075 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $795,871

27 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 1830, 3,680 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $762,500

3 Cold Spring Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1965, 2,348 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,848-square-foot lot. $720,000

2 Flint Pond Drive #2 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 1,942 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 943,945-square-foot lot. $628,000

55 Carroll Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 1,862 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,818-square-foot lot. $602,500

Advertisement:

5 Faulkner Road. One-family ranch, built in 1984, 1,806 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $540,000

22 Virginia Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,241 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $475,000

236 Magill Drive #236 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,368 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 174,240-square-foot lot. $465,000

9-1/2 Carroll Road #9H Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,274 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $430,000

6 Hovey Pond Drive #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,824 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 175,547-square-foot lot. $410,000

6 Francis St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,207 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $385,000

14 Deerfield Court #14 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,208 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 95,832-square-foot lot. $379,900

49 Samuel Drive #49 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,276 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $375,894

GROVELAND

8 Merrimack River Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,818 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,014-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

344 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1755, 3,208 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $866,500

2 Pinewood Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 4,768 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 18,000-square-foot lot. $850,000

105 Diane Circle #105 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,382 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000

HALIFAX

136 Elm St. One-family ranch, built in 1999, 1,049 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,281-square-foot lot. $530,000

323 Holmes St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 41,250-square-foot lot. $335,000

HAMILTON

5 Canter Brook Lane #5 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,579 square feet, 3 baths. $1,005,000

68 Rockmaple Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 2,176 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,502-square-foot lot. $905,000

27 Junction Lane #27 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,992 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $649,000

40 Lake Drive. One-family cottage, built in 1940, 920 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,509-square-foot lot. $620,000

Advertisement:

43 Grant Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,082-square-foot lot. $440,000

134 Railroad Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,024 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $390,000

HANOVER

619 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,652 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 187,308-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

65 Autumn Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,139 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,132-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

57 Colonial Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,208 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,412-square-foot lot. $840,000

109 Olde Forge Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 2,714 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,232-square-foot lot. $782,500

116 Meadowbrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,748 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,253-square-foot lot. $740,000

67 Juniper Lane #67 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,958 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $701,500

57 School St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,374-square-foot lot. $669,000

HANSON

63 Pratt Place. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,792 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $566,500

42 Surrey Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $537,000

105 South St. One-family conventional, built in 1917, 979 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $435,000

HARVARD

101 Ayer Road. One-family antique, built in 1850, 3,736 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

33 Shaker Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,849 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 80,150-square-foot lot. $969,000

32 Whitman Road. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 1,482 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 89,734-square-foot lot. $950,000

113 Ann Lee Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,576 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 65,776-square-foot lot. $825,000

124 Depot Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 2,064 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $785,000

HAVERHILL

18 Fairview Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,428 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,310-square-foot lot. $705,000

Advertisement:

12 Indian Rock Road. One-family split entry, built in 1989, 1,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,944-square-foot lot. $642,000

22 Amy Lynne Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 1,812 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,468-square-foot lot. $640,000

122 Rosemont St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,128 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,384-square-foot lot. $632,000

100 Rosemont St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,010-square-foot lot. $605,000

310 Kenoza Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,123 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,535-square-foot lot. $569,000

38 Prescott St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,092 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,417-square-foot lot. $525,000

200 Merrimack St. #1A Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 2,436 square feet. $500,000

200 Merrimack St. #2 Condo. $500,000

200 Merrimack St. #3 Condo. $500,000

200 Merrimack St. #7 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,184 square feet. $500,000

23 State St. #23 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 2,030 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $500,000

3 Scotland Heights Road. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,512-square-foot lot. $491,000

16 Garden St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,684 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,199-square-foot lot. $480,000

71 Franklin St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,751 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,020-square-foot lot. $480,000

85 Rosemont St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 54,886-square-foot lot. $475,000

48 Danforth Court #48 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,730 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000

25 Fairfield St. #25 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,311 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $439,000

856 Broadway #4 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,292 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000

200 Merrimack St. #17 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 816 square feet, 1 bath. $400,000

200 Merrimack St. #18 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,046 square feet. $400,000

200 Merrimack St. #19 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,138 square feet. $400,000

Advertisement:

165 Webster St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,049 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,298-square-foot lot. $390,000

9 Mercury Terrace #9 Condo Town House, built in 1993, 1,171 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000

200 Merrimack St. #10 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 982 square feet. $375,000

200 Merrimack St. #8 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,923 square feet, 2 baths. $375,000

200 Merrimack St. #9 Condo. $375,000

86 Cedar St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,269 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,257-square-foot lot. $375,000

23 Orchard Ave. #K Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $335,000

80 Wingate St. #4A Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 783 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $290,000

200 Merrimack St. #14 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 2,321 square feet, 1 bath. $220,000

200 Merrimack St. #15 Condo. $220,000

HINGHAM

160 Otis St. One-family conventional, built in 1959, 4,098 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 18,750-square-foot lot. $3,500,000

3 Patricks Way One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 3,332 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,669-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

36 Spring St. One-family conventional, built in 1821, 2,562 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,380-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

82 Gardner St. One-family antique, built in 1763, 3,100 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 148,464-square-foot lot. $1,387,500

8 Scotland St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 1,976 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,175-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

413 East St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,336 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,117-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

120 Hobart St. One-family conventional, built in 1932, 1,808 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,075-square-foot lot. $1,049,000

12 Merrymount Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,148 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,562-square-foot lot. $1,015,000

22 Fisher Road. One-family ranch, built in 1991, 1,284 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,017-square-foot lot. $785,000

119 Ward St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 31,325-square-foot lot. $625,000

HOLBROOK

12 Arbor Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $625,000

Advertisement:

110 Union St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,971 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,875-square-foot lot. $580,000

42 Upland St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1996, 1,601 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,000-square-foot lot. $555,000

22 Quincy St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1998, 2,115 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,093-square-foot lot. $451,000

16 Christies Way #16 Condo. $439,999

HOLLISTON

138 Fairview St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 4,364 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,681-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

14 Pond View Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,779 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 117,046-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

3 Tea Party Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,952 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,007-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

211 Dalton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 3,087 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 232,554-square-foot lot. $925,000

64 Prospect St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,253 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,123-square-foot lot. $400,000

474 Gorwin Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,628 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $320,000

HOPKINTON

6 Emerson Way One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,797 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,747-square-foot lot. $1,280,000

20 Jamie Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,596 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,101-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

56 Cherry Lane #56 Condo, built in 2021, 1,916 square feet, 3 baths. $875,000

14 Wayside Drive #14 Condo, built in 2016, 2,148 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $850,000

37 Weston Lane #37 Condo. $804,000

66 Weston Lane #66 Condo. $754,000

8 Winter St. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 1,432 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,481-square-foot lot. $630,000

10 Rosewood Lane #10 Condo Town House, built in 1993, 1,112 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

HUDSON

8 Cranston Way #59 Condo. $921,806

13 Cornish Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,420 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,499-square-foot lot. $851,000

147 Chapin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 2,605 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 100,075-square-foot lot. $810,000

134 Forest Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 2,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 155,396-square-foot lot. $775,000

Advertisement:

31 Hickory Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,768 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,079-square-foot lot. $763,000

29 Hastings Road #29 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 2,264 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $724,900

1 Lower Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,254 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,875-square-foot lot. $720,000

4 Kent Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 2,640 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,783-square-foot lot. $680,000

44 Manning St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,736 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,084-square-foot lot. $575,000

76 River St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,473 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,280-square-foot lot. $490,000

135 Broad St. #3A3 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,094 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000

57 Hunter Ave. #57 Condo/Apt, built in 1938, 1,058 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000

HULL

2 Maple St. One-family conventional, built in 1986, 3,202 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,724-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

46 Central Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1935, 2,326 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,110-square-foot lot. $750,000

15 Lincoln Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,444 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,159-square-foot lot. $490,000

1 Commodore Court #402 Condo high-rise, built in 1985, 1,211 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

27 Westminster Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1927, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $317,500

132 Bay St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 670 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $270,000

HYDE PARK

40 Chesterfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,299 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $770,000

90 Safford St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,366 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,100-square-foot lot. $670,000

97 Tacoma St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,457 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,375-square-foot lot. $660,000

851 Metropolitan Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,383 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,475-square-foot lot. $637,000

322 Turtle Pond Pkwy One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,710 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,450-square-foot lot. $625,000

Advertisement:

63 Hallron St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,297 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $615,000

21 Waterloo St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,364 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,060-square-foot lot. $600,000

55-57 Sunnyside St. #1 Condo. $400,000

30 Victoria Heights Road #30 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 992 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 992-square-foot lot. $232,750

IPSWICH

11 Eagle Court. One-family contemporary, built in 1994, 3,147 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $1,180,000

35 Allen Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1962, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $615,000

38 Kimball Ave. #11 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,670 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000

117 High St. #10 Condo Town House, built in 1992, 1,177 square feet, 2 baths. $520,000

4 Agawam Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 872 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,360-square-foot lot. $335,000

12 Primrose Lane #12 Condo. $305,300

JAMAICA PLAIN

31 Malcolm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 3,332 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

194 Green St. #3 Condo. $1,275,000

8 Furnival Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,276 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,779-square-foot lot. $1,106,000

37-R Danforth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,426 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,144-square-foot lot. $890,000

16 Cranston St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,472 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,279-square-foot lot. $875,000

156 Green St. #304 Condo low-rise, built in 2011, 1,048 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,048-square-foot lot. $820,000

27 Parkton Road #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,090 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $815,000

815 Centre St. #1 Condo row-end, built in 1930, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,560-square-foot lot. $769,000

59 Mozart St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 2017, 1,000 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $750,000

236 Wachusett St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,392-square-foot lot. $735,000

55 Walk Hill St. #1 Condo. $675,000

425 S Huntington Ave. #4 Condo. $470,000

Advertisement:

8 Chestnut Ave. #2 Condo. $409,000

6 Chestnut Ave. #1 Condo. $393,000

31 Hopkins Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,846 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,071-square-foot lot. $206,922

KINGSTON

33 Rocky Nook Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1937, 1,370 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,484-square-foot lot. $925,000

LAKEVILLE

48 Lakeside Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $549,000

57 Long Point Road #208 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,453 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $495,000

14 Woods Edge Road #14 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 952 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $251,200

LAWRENCE

14-16 Trenton St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,633 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,373-square-foot lot. $775,000

116 Cross St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,357 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $715,000

91 Farnham St. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,148 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $660,000

36 Jefferson St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $460,000

9 Hobson St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 972 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,000

242 Mount Vernon St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 785 square feet, 2 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $250,000

LEXINGTON

19 Clelland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,698 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 13,568-square-foot lot. $2,600,000

216 Concord Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,826 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,697-square-foot lot. $2,450,000

57 Hancock St. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 2,130 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,114-square-foot lot. $1,679,000

64 Reed St. Two-family family flat, built in 1959, 2,664 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,371-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

30 Prospect Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1927, 1,726 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,114-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

36 Oakmount Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 2,179 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,049-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

472 Marrett Road. One-family conventional, built in 1922, 1,844 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,856-square-foot lot. $1,340,000

Advertisement:

20 Liberty Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,983 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $1,309,000

67 Fifer Lane #67 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,308 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $775,000

LINCOLN

15 Oak Meadow Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1982, 2,829 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 109,771-square-foot lot. $1,407,500

11 Sunnyside Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,091 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,866-square-foot lot. $961,000

5 Red Maple Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2014, 1,904 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,631-square-foot lot. $895,000

154 Chestnut Circle #154 Condo Town House, built in 1974, 2,604 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $810,000

LITTLETON

12 Spruce St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 3,192 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,717-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

154 Mill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,010 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 317,988-square-foot lot. $1,095,000

11 Moore Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1974, 2,140 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,499-square-foot lot. $825,000

9 Colonial Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,422 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,898-square-foot lot. $650,000

LOWELL

64 Trull Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 1,666 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,829-square-foot lot. $592,000

51 Christian St. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,036 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,192-square-foot lot. $585,000

10 Lawson St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,072 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,360-square-foot lot. $550,000

767 Central St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,516 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,755-square-foot lot. $550,000

142 Shaw St. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,601 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,222-square-foot lot. $510,000

25 Autumn St. One-family ranch, built in 2002, 1,152 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,029-square-foot lot. $486,000

100 Townsend Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,790-square-foot lot. $485,000

19 Lawton St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,214 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,023-square-foot lot. $433,900

Advertisement:

43 Fetherston Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,375-square-foot lot. $425,000

4 Bachelder St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,836 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,339-square-foot lot. $420,000

616 Princeton Blvd #27 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,108 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $391,000

1021 Middlesex St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 920 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $381,000

30 Clare St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,618 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,199-square-foot lot. $380,000

54 Corbett St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,061 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,166-square-foot lot. $212,000

LYNN

22 Oneida St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 4,608 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,042-square-foot lot. $920,000

13 Sheldon St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,697 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,619-square-foot lot. $850,000

345 Western Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,201 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,573-square-foot lot. $750,000

38 Chatham St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,314 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,764-square-foot lot. $730,000

31 Harris Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1979, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,827-square-foot lot. $685,000

81 Hawthorne St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,096 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,527-square-foot lot. $682,000

35 Judge Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,192 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,065-square-foot lot. $680,000

26 Tucker St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,326 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,369-square-foot lot. $605,000

78 Lake Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,988-square-foot lot. $600,000

346 Chatham St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,258-square-foot lot. $580,000

561 Walnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 1,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,420-square-foot lot. $575,000

45 Basse Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,503-square-foot lot. $565,000

Advertisement:

82 Harwood St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,297-square-foot lot. $510,000

24 Essex St. One-family Colonial, built in 1908, 1,755 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,995-square-foot lot. $500,000

40 Perkins St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,990-square-foot lot. $485,000

40 Rockdale Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,756 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,918-square-foot lot. $453,126

42 Fellsmere St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,029 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $435,000

40 Rockdale Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,756 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,918-square-foot lot. $400,000

64 Nahant St. #1 Condo. $395,000

358 Broadway #29 Condo, built in 1975, 715 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 39,686-square-foot lot. $301,000

70 Mudge St. #23 Condo, built in 1970, 580 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 20,183-square-foot lot. $240,000

LYNNFIELD

123 Locksley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 3,448 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,773-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

191 Essex St. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 1,887 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 87,421-square-foot lot. $1,230,000

73 Carter Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 2,564 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

61 Howard Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,605 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,252-square-foot lot. $875,000

17 Saunders Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 2,914 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $779,900

55 Mansfield Road. One-family old style, built in 1924, 1,330 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,388-square-foot lot. $520,000

MALDEN

173-175 Maple St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1860, 3,066 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 4,840-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

87 Seaview Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 2,420 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 5,881-square-foot lot. $915,000

379 Charles St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1930, 2,179 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,907-square-foot lot. $850,000

11 Clyde St. One-family garrison, built in 1960, 1,484 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,142-square-foot lot. $771,000

Advertisement:

1496 Eastern Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,273 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,606-square-foot lot. $680,000

181 Forest St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,241 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,918-square-foot lot. $635,000

23 Byron St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 804 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,433-square-foot lot. $521,000

111 Devir St. #402 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $383,000

180 Mountain Ave. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 440 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $215,000

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA

301 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 5,569 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 65,039-square-foot lot. $5,850,000

97 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,342 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,402-square-foot lot. $849,000

MANSFIELD

23 Keli Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,728 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 102,366-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

166 York Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 3,460 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,788-square-foot lot. $985,000

52 Darby Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,000 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,870-square-foot lot. $750,000

861 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,129 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $685,000

181 East St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,828 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $640,000

16 Erick Road #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 750 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $270,000

MARBLEHEAD

83 Beacon St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 3,153 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 52,880-square-foot lot. $2,900,000

6 Captains Walk Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 6,250 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,540-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

8 Blueberry Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 3,976 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 9,567-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

40 Cedar St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,620 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,015-square-foot lot. $1,170,000

47 Front St. One-family antique, built in 1750, 2,062 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,560-square-foot lot. $1,165,000

104 Front St. One-family antique, built in 1766, 1,938 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,980-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

Advertisement:

27 Rowland St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,118 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $517,500

MARION

4 West Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 2002, 3,960 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $5,000,000

54 South St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,549 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,822-square-foot lot. $765,000

25 Abels Way One-family ranch, built in 1985, 1,562 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,235-square-foot lot. $475,000

MARLBOROUGH

634 Sudbury St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,429 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $952,000

138 Simpson Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,974 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,310-square-foot lot. $740,000

188 Stearns Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 3,050 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 35,132-square-foot lot. $681,169

611 Hosmer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,644 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,482-square-foot lot. $619,000

28 Baldwin Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,484 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,050-square-foot lot. $600,000

188 Stearns Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 3,050 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 35,132-square-foot lot. $590,000

36 Blossom Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,623 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $585,000

157 Phelps St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,139 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $510,000

11 Bowstring Way #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1993, 1,267 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $506,000

101 Spring St. Two-family two family, built in 1905, 1,875 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,813-square-foot lot. $470,000

25 Madison St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,064 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,599-square-foot lot. $403,000

146 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,642 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,658-square-foot lot. $400,000

MARSHFIELD

32 Fox Hill Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 4,349 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

2 Windsor Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1994, 3,088 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 82,764-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

Advertisement:

8 Ocean St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,534 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,720-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

437 Highland St. One-family antique, built in 1830, 2,274 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,321-square-foot lot. $975,000

202 Bay Ave. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,454 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,550-square-foot lot. $950,000

133 Deerhill Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,323 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,800-square-foot lot. $910,000

4 Carpenter Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 3,000 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,700-square-foot lot. $855,000

906 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,136 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,464-square-foot lot. $805,000

66 Presidential Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,008 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,500-square-foot lot. $750,000

105 Smoke Hill Ridge Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1982, 1,736 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $740,000

167 Peterson Path One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,044 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,401-square-foot lot. $735,000

105 California St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 1,980 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,400-square-foot lot. $690,000

14 Chandler Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $631,000

32 Carolyn Circle. One-family split level, built in 1956, 1,580 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,040-square-foot lot. $601,000

48 Steamboat Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,316 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,790-square-foot lot. $500,000

1032 Careswell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $420,000

24 Mccarthy Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 820 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,450-square-foot lot. $205,800

MATTAPAN

1410 Blue Hill Ave. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,562 square feet, 16 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,382-square-foot lot. $800,000

19 Colorado St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,416 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $785,000

15 Oakridge St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,482 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $512,000

Advertisement:

42 Itasca St. Two-family conventional, built in 1954, 2,201 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,928-square-foot lot. $500,000

MAYNARD

1 Wilson Circle. One-family garrison, built in 1989, 3,324 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,003-square-foot lot. $775,000

51 Old Marlboro Road. One-family split level, built in 1964, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,021-square-foot lot. $735,000

31 Nick Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1983, 1,086 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,994-square-foot lot. $655,000

38 Acton St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,550 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,578-square-foot lot. $640,000

3 West St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,430 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,919-square-foot lot. $470,000

MEDFIELD

1 Lincoln Court. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 4,318 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,982-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

21 Tubwreck Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,881 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,951-square-foot lot. $1,560,000

78 Harding St. One-family Colonial, built in 1857, 4,236 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 56,554-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

70 Flint Locke Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,207 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 86,619-square-foot lot. $1,290,000

12 Morse Drive. One-family split level, built in 1979, 2,731 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 39,661-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

28 Blacksmith Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,178 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $975,000

50 Rocky Lane. One-family split level, built in 1971, 1,877 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,366-square-foot lot. $881,500

14 Lawrence Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,896 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,198-square-foot lot. $800,000

MEDFORD

186 Fulton St. Two-family two family, built in 1915, 2,980 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,811-square-foot lot. $1,200,100

285 Park St. Two-family two family, built in 1905, 2,464 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,480-square-foot lot. $995,000

136 Washington St. #1 Condo. $920,000

68 Westwood Road. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 1,085 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,319-square-foot lot. $920,000

Advertisement:

43 Guild St. One-family conventional, built in 1915, 1,495 square feet, 3 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,900-square-foot lot. $875,000

67 Winchester St. Two-family two family, built in 1926, 1,992 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $850,000

48 Roberts Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,916 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $830,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #D101 Condo. $819,900

76 West St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,640-square-foot lot. $815,000

143 Fells Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1927, 1,220 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,260-square-foot lot. $800,000

906 Highland Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1945, 1,401 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,437-square-foot lot. $794,000

12 Billings Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 2,258 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,935-square-foot lot. $780,000

231 Woburn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,378 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,575-square-foot lot. $779,900

17 Dutton Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,512 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,060-square-foot lot. $649,000

3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy #203 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,206 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $570,000

63 Charnwood Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 939 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,619-square-foot lot. $550,000

500 Salem St. #204 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,258 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $520,000

1 Clematis Road. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,281 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,660-square-foot lot. $400,000

520 High St. #26 Condo/Apt, built in 1926, 602 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $315,000

MEDWAY

21 Lincoln St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 1,402 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $525,000

MELROSE

61 Sheffield Road. One-family garrison, built in 1935, 2,302 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,455-square-foot lot. $1,380,000

33 Adams St. One-family old style, built in 1884, 1,696 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,890-square-foot lot. $1,132,000

33 Goss Ave. One-family, built in 1900, 3,134 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,599-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

Advertisement:

61 Orchard Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 2,857 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $1,099,000

21 Holland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 2,993 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,054-square-foot lot. $1,081,000

38 Orris St. One-family old style, built in 1884, 2,024 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,967-square-foot lot. $1,029,000

64 Orchard Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1948, 2,465 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,619-square-foot lot. $970,000

45 Mount Vernon St. One-family garrison, built in 1955, 1,856 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,872-square-foot lot. $914,900

16 Ledgewood Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 3,549 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,631-square-foot lot. $858,000

235 Tremont St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,045 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $506,000

53 Melrose St. #5B Condo/Apt, built in 1961, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $445,000

MERRIMAC

7 Bartlett St. #7 Condo. $425,000

METHUEN

6 Margarets Way One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 4,337 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,922-square-foot lot. $882,000

70 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,210 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 92,783-square-foot lot. $700,000

20 Pond St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2000, 2,322 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $690,000

34 Venice Road. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 4,091 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $690,000

32 Westwind Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,717-square-foot lot. $660,000

2 Olympic Village Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 2,108 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,216-square-foot lot. $655,000

113 Boston St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,404 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,830-square-foot lot. $642,000

3 Butternut Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,448-square-foot lot. $581,000

90 Piedmont St. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 1,768 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,199-square-foot lot. $550,000

27 Davis Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,234 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,810-square-foot lot. $545,400

Advertisement:

31 Partridge Road. One-family split entry, built in 1974, 1,717 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,071-square-foot lot. $526,000

44 Arnold St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1927, 1,304 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,008-square-foot lot. $482,500

1 Boornazian Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 2,102 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,014-square-foot lot. $475,000

205 Haverhill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,897 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,499-square-foot lot. $465,000

2 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,384 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,478-square-foot lot. $450,000

55 Oakhill Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,781-square-foot lot. $450,000

42-44 Adelaide Ave. Two-family Town House, built in 1978, 2,208 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,104-square-foot lot. $413,300

680 Lowell St. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 1,248 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,500-square-foot lot. $400,000

1 Riverview Blvd #8-106 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 1,461 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $382,000

1 Riverview Blvd #8-205 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 1,266 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $365,000

5 Wallace St. #5 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 882 square feet, 1 bath. $350,000

34 Burnham Road #104 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,081 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

65 Harper Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,080 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,100-square-foot lot. $683,000

62 Everett St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,194 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $560,000

43 Barden Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,408 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $500,000

135 Rocky Meadow St. One-family ranch, built in 1980, 1,578 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,988-square-foot lot. $285,000

MIDDLETON

12 Leitner Way One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 5,640 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 97,688-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

49 Maple St. #49 Condo. $884,000

9 Highland Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 2,701 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,563-square-foot lot. $679,900

Advertisement:

40 Village Road #804 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,531 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $415,000

MILFORD

5 Tina Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,840 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 47,084-square-foot lot. $805,000

7 Mill Pond Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 3,612 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,002-square-foot lot. $750,000

2 Northbrook Circle. One-family split entry, built in 2018, 2,436 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,023-square-foot lot. $720,000

6 Park Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,286-square-foot lot. $685,000

44 Grove St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,684 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,202-square-foot lot. $660,000

23 Whip O Will Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,440 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,292-square-foot lot. $650,000

5 Kraft Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 1,940 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,137-square-foot lot. $615,000

17 Salvia Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1978, 1,990 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $600,000

58 Medway Road. One-family split entry, built in 2013, 1,872 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $588,000

56 Kodiak Lane #28 Condo. $584,900

3 S Central St. One-family split entry, built in 1984, 2,780 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 68,825-square-foot lot. $560,000

105 Depot St. #B Condo. $525,000

35 Prospect Hts Two-family two family, built in 1908, 2,116 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,480-square-foot lot. $520,000

16 Redwood Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1977, 1,846 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,766-square-foot lot. $491,000

19 Pond St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,552 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,999-square-foot lot. $455,000

7 Walker Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,102-square-foot lot. $440,000

31 Country Club Lane #A Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,651 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

38 Pleasant St. One-family old style, built in 1877, 1,367 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $385,000

Advertisement:

21 Green St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,086 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000

27 Vine St. #27 Condo/Apt, built in 1950, 1,296 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $340,000

4 Lena Lane #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1991, 1,166 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000

29 Vine St. #29 Condo/Apt, built in 1950, 1,331 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $330,000

10 Shadowbrook Lane #24 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 774 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $210,500

11 Shadowbrook Lane #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,014 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $210,000

MILLIS

30 Forest Road. One-family conventional, built in 2009, 2,436 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,878-square-foot lot. $806,000

52 Richardson Drive #290 Condo. $800,247

14 Himelfarb St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,356 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,548-square-foot lot. $785,000

219 Farm St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,236 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,007-square-foot lot. $630,000

6 Pine Vw #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,144 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $352,000

MILTON

52 Hilltop St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,640 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,039-square-foot lot. $1,670,000

110 Ruggles Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 3,028 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,090-square-foot lot. $1,605,000

41 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 2,472 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,299-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

24 Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,532 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,301-square-foot lot. $925,000

630 Randolph Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,731-square-foot lot. $755,000

131 Eliot St. #401 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,118 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $727,000

50 Franklin St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1926, 1,021 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,199-square-foot lot. $560,000

NAHANT

138 Wilson Road. One-family old style, built in 1920, 950 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,572-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

NATICK

247 Oak St. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 1,113 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,149-square-foot lot. $1,590,000

Advertisement:

27 Porter Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,340 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,446-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

7 Penobscot Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1994, 2,343 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $1,230,000

1 Rice St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 2,646 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,150,000

35 Fisher St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,169 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

104 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,217 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,098-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

10 Stagg Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,696 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,329-square-foot lot. $980,000

38 Travis Road. One-family garrison, built in 1948, 1,723 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,378-square-foot lot. $950,000

68 Pond St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,192 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,700-square-foot lot. $950,000

77 Pine St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,013-square-foot lot. $830,000

7 Morgan Drive #405 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 1,705 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $740,000

1 Huntington St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,217 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,339-square-foot lot. $700,000

15 Parkman St. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 2,917 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,151-square-foot lot. $700,000

16 Greenleaf Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,478 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,014-square-foot lot. $620,000

20 Oakridge Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,407-square-foot lot. $450,000

36 Silver Hill Lane #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 759 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $308,000

11 Morgan Drive #102 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,295 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $255,759

NEEDHAM

969 South St. One-family contemporary, built in 1961, 3,312 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 288,803-square-foot lot. $2,700,000

88 Oak Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 4,137 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $2,225,000

9 High Rock St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1936, 3,117 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 54,886-square-foot lot. $2,025,000

Advertisement:

199 Hunnewell St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,482 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

130 Manning St. One-family garrison, built in 1937, 2,918 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

51 Lawton Road. One-family, built in 1950, 2,403 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $1,430,000

28 Appleton Road. One-family garrison, built in 1954, 2,070 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,355,000

49 Colonial Road. One-family garrison, built in 1965, 2,460 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

12 Lois Lane. One-family garrison, built in 1954, 2,266 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,249,000

17 Mark Lee Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,476 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $1,199,000

114 Newell Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1911, 1,492 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $925,000

176 Hillcrest Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1929, 1,211 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,939-square-foot lot. $925,000

NEWBURY

38 Cottage Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 1,332 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $640,000

NEWBURYPORT

278 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 2,702 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,300-square-foot lot. $2,250,000

71 Middle St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 2,843 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,300-square-foot lot. $1,868,000

10 Briggs Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,836 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,240-square-foot lot. $1,695,000

10 Milk St. Two-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,896 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,850-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

8 Milk St. Two-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,896 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

56 Purchase St. One-family old style, built in 1874, 2,140 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,880-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

76 Pleasant St. One-family antique, built in 1890, 1,692 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,720-square-foot lot. $1,299,000

7 58th St. One-family conventional, built in 2020, 1,008 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,225-square-foot lot. $1,214,000

Advertisement:

45 Liberty St. One-family conventional, built in 1897, 1,194 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,900-square-foot lot. $835,000

10 Cherry St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 1,475 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,816-square-foot lot. $790,000

135 Crow Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,500-square-foot lot. $730,000

1 Papanti Court. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,580-square-foot lot. $720,000

57 Clipper Way #57 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,382 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $625,000

2 Atkinson St. One-family federalist, built in 1800, 2,723 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,950-square-foot lot. $600,000

8 N Atkinson St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,029 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,500-square-foot lot. $475,000

13 Barton St. One-family old style, built in 1830, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,698-square-foot lot. $350,000

NEWTON

50 Crestwood Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1970, 5,194 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 57,333-square-foot lot. $6,250,000

194 Moffat Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1983, 1,805 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,089-square-foot lot. $4,675,000

29 Hanson Road. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 1,079 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,850-square-foot lot. $3,400,000

17 Valley Spring Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2020, 3,564 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $3,300,000

101 Old Orchard Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,924 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,036-square-foot lot. $3,200,000

27 Nightingale Path One-family ranch, built in 1948, 2,213 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,360-square-foot lot. $3,075,000

386 Commonwealth Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 4,760 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 32,321-square-foot lot. $2,570,000

359 Linwood Ave. #361 Condo. $2,450,000

85 Manet Road. One-family victorian, built in 1890, 2,630 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,072-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

53 Oxford Road. One-family victorian, built in 1895, 2,697 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 7,400-square-foot lot. $2,080,000

175 Mount Vernon St. One-family victorian, built in 1914, 3,063 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $1,825,000

Advertisement:

38 Grayson Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,630 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 8,720-square-foot lot. $1,805,000

450 Commonwealth Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 3,474 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,758-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

49-51 Louise Road #49 Condo. $1,750,000

1038 Beacon St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 2,649 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,475-square-foot lot. $1,740,000

225 Harvard Circle. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,958 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,280-square-foot lot. $1,681,000

7 Glenwood Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,955 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,850-square-foot lot. $1,675,000

19-21 Maple Park Two-family duplex, built in 1870, 3,412 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,550-square-foot lot. $1,630,000

112 Nonantum St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,736 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,160-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

50-52 Elm St. Two-family two family, built in 1921, 2,334 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

65 Clark St. Two-family two family, built in 1885, 3,246 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,708-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

33 Madison Ave. One-family Tudor, built in 1940, 1,911 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,100-square-foot lot. $1,310,000

164 Carlton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1918, 2,280 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,400-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

20 Windermere Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,940 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,625-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

11 Edgefield Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,302 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,424-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

2 Cragmore Road #B Condo townhse-end, built in 2008, 2,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 42,470-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

23 Wetherell St. One-family old style, built in 1905, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,997-square-foot lot. $1,080,000

250 Webster St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 2,054 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,204-square-foot lot. $975,000

16 Alden Place #16 Condo townhse-end, built in 1987, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,433-square-foot lot. $950,000

Advertisement:

77 Halcyon Road. One-family old style, built in 1935, 1,751 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,375-square-foot lot. $950,000

246 Derby St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,648 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,309-square-foot lot. $900,000

365 Cherry St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,432 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,840-square-foot lot. $885,000

357-361 Austin St. #B Condo victorian, built in 1900, 1,655 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,293-square-foot lot. $830,000

26-28 Summit St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,552-square-foot lot. $649,888

250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #1514N Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,088 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $602,000

193 Oak St. #305 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 873 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 148,104-square-foot lot. $510,000

73 Charlesbank Road #303 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 852 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 24,200-square-foot lot. $401,500

NORFOLK

21 Old Mill Road. One-family ranch, built in 2012, 3,030 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 101,174-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

1 Nichols Way One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,676 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

13 Robin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 2,318 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,352-square-foot lot. $850,000

8 School St. Two-family antique, built in 1900, 2,896 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 59,792-square-foot lot. $805,000

5 Mohegan St. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,252 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,272-square-foot lot. $777,000

6 Dupee St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,042 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $769,900

25 Beaverbrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,240 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,682-square-foot lot. $750,000

101 Meetinghouse Road #101 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 2,016 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $689,900

118 Union St. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,516 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $550,000

14 Sumner St. #14 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,043 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $289,000

Advertisement:

NORTH ANDOVER

410 Great Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 5,828 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 88,253-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

96 Bridle Path One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 3,481 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

125 Blue Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,460 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,256-square-foot lot. $1,105,000

7 Empire Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 1,884 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,624-square-foot lot. $806,000

6 Peterson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 1,844 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,230-square-foot lot. $715,000

96 2nd St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,220 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,573-square-foot lot. $550,000

27 Bacon Ave. One-family, built in 1910, 1,744 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,855-square-foot lot. $400,000

38 Edgelawn Ave. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $330,500

7 Fernview Ave. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

171 Achilles Way One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,418 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,251-square-foot lot. $779,000

12 Lincoln Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,986 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,193-square-foot lot. $755,000

150 Hoppin Hill Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 2,040 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 185,566-square-foot lot. $690,000

12-14 Grove St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 3,433 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,337-square-foot lot. $680,000

59 Holmes Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,352 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,024-square-foot lot. $655,000

167 S Broadway One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 2,258 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,353-square-foot lot. $650,000

46-48 Juniper Road. Two-family duplex, built in 1988, 1,658 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,750-square-foot lot. $590,000

709 Old Post Road. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,878 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,558-square-foot lot. $585,000

121 Millard Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 2,313 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 71,874-square-foot lot. $555,000

Advertisement:

273 Commonwealth Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,466 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,920-square-foot lot. $520,000

288 Broadway One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,979 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,421-square-foot lot. $480,000

58 Reed Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,520 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $465,000

179 Smith St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,182 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,354-square-foot lot. $320,000

14 Ralph St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,503 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,140-square-foot lot. $310,000

3 Ba Drive #E Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 927 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,000

25 Lyman St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,360 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,805-square-foot lot. $300,000

115 May St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,163 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 31,482-square-foot lot. $257,500

212 Fisher St. #B5 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 939 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $215,000

NORTH READING

2 W Village Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 3,840 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,206-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

14 Little Meadow Way One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 3,760 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,032-square-foot lot. $1,415,000

48 Nutter Road. One-family garrison, built in 1955, 2,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 143,748-square-foot lot. $975,000

5 Caroline Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,128 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,765-square-foot lot. $950,000

3 Marblehead St. One-family conventional, built in 1996, 1,688 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,725-square-foot lot. $710,000

4 Oak Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1937, 1,720 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $705,000

1 Duane Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,554 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 63,728-square-foot lot. $600,000

67 Marblehead St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,040 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $589,000

NORTHBOROUGH

10 Silas Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,368 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,839-square-foot lot. $1,080,000

Advertisement:

15 Patriot Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,592 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $851,000

15 Joseph Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,582 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,226-square-foot lot. $830,000

362 South St. One-family split entry, built in 1989, 1,242 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,176-square-foot lot. $651,000

82 E Main St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,284 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $580,000

387 Whitney St. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,959-square-foot lot. $569,900

119 Church St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 69,343-square-foot lot. $470,000

36 Maple St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,132 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $460,000

NORTON

3 Robsan Place. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 2,176 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,298-square-foot lot. $779,000

3 Bryson Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 2,338 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,019-square-foot lot. $765,000

116 Pine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,912 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,135-square-foot lot. $715,000

226 Godfrey Drive #226 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 2,314 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $538,000

23 Noyes St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,712 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $410,000

3 Spruce Tree Lane #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,454 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

3 Robin Circle #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,284 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000

26 Union Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,091 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,212-square-foot lot. $270,500

15 Azalea Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1950, 400 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 3,372-square-foot lot. $260,000

NORWELL

157 Brigantine Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 3,066 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

14 Damon Farm Way #14 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 2,619 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $899,000

Advertisement:

2 Wildcat Lane. One-family antique, built in 1739, 2,971 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 68,389-square-foot lot. $795,000

NORWOOD

43 Orleans Road. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 2,191 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 24,973-square-foot lot. $917,500

250 Ridgewood Drive. One-family conventional, built in 1956, 1,796 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,128-square-foot lot. $880,000

10 Hartford St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,425 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $835,000

15 Inverness Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,592 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,960-square-foot lot. $720,000

237 Pleasant St. #237 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,896 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $680,000

14 Meadow St. One-family conventional, built in 1845, 1,190 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,083-square-foot lot. $635,000

186 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 958 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,900-square-foot lot. $625,000

41 Monroe St. One-family conventional, built in 1830, 1,085 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,940-square-foot lot. $625,000

3 Alpine Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,295-square-foot lot. $620,000

43 Westover Pkwy One-family split level, built in 1961, 1,496 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,020-square-foot lot. $620,000

43 Concord Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1898, 1,791 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,202-square-foot lot. $575,000

99 E Cross St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,073 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,273-square-foot lot. $565,000

284 Prospect St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,531 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,321-square-foot lot. $550,000

54 Mountain Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,162-square-foot lot. $506,000

PEABODY

2 Eisenhower Road. One-family split entry, built in 1960, 2,870 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,769-square-foot lot. $875,000

9 Monson Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 1,626 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,302-square-foot lot. $780,000

53 Pulaski St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,336 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,553-square-foot lot. $675,000

Advertisement:

1200 Salem St. #183 Condo Town House, built in 1994, 1,740 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $630,000

50 Driscoll St. One-family garrison, built in 1996, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,872-square-foot lot. $627,500

16 Surrey Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,692 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,643-square-foot lot. $620,000

606 Foxwood Circle #606 Condo townhse-end, built in 1987, 1,920 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $585,000

4806 Heatherwood Lane #4806 Condo townhse-end, built in 1987, 1,958 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $565,000

1 Drake Way #2 Condo townhse-end, built in 2006, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $531,000

30 Linden Road. One-family old style, built in 1918, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,293-square-foot lot. $530,000

7 Country Club Road #7 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 1,520 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $525,000

30 Broad St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,628-square-foot lot. $520,000

20 Proctor St. Two-family old style, built in 1900, 2,004 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $487,000

1100 Salem St. #10 Condo, built in 1983, 1,195 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $456,250

9 Ledgewood Way #7 Condo, built in 1986, 1,490 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $444,900

6 Ledgewood Way #8 Condo, built in 1984, 1,319 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000

5 S Shore Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 808 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,784-square-foot lot. $400,000

12 Samoset Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,254 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,359-square-foot lot. $390,000

15 Pound Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1982, 1,664 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,860-square-foot lot. $279,974

PEMBROKE

160 Spring St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,248 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 88,862-square-foot lot. $700,000

267 School St. One-family antique, built in 1898, 2,048 square feet, 2 baths, on 33,050-square-foot lot. $595,000

599 Washington St. #10 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,749 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000

37 W Elm St. One-family antique, built in 1897, 1,810 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 124,865-square-foot lot. $460,000

Advertisement:

15 Jessica Circle #15 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

51 Redwood Circle. One-family gambrel, built in 1996, 1,459 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,540-square-foot lot. $373,663

PEPPERELL

37 Bacon St. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,542 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,968-square-foot lot. $760,000

4 Chamberlain Way One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,404 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 282,548-square-foot lot. $739,900

101 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,108 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 86,972-square-foot lot. $680,000

5 Boynton St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 842,389-square-foot lot. $400,000

PLYMOUTH

2 High Cliff Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,254 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,712-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

1 High Cliff Ave. One-family, built in 1900, 672 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 31,587-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

606 Schooner Way #606 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 2,171 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,055,000

20 Barnswallow Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 2003, 3,410 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,268-square-foot lot. $950,000

39 Conifer Hl #39 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 2,197 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $900,000

37 Cedar Oaks Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1999, 2,857 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,113-square-foot lot. $899,900

43 Tinkers Blf #43 Condo. $821,338

74 Nautical Way One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,300 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 69,223-square-foot lot. $810,000

409 Little Sandy Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,744 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,560-square-foot lot. $800,000

19 Stone Gate Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,000 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $777,500

11 Winding Way One-family garrison, built in 1984, 3,813 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,227-square-foot lot. $760,000

15 Russell Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1943, 1,596 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,665-square-foot lot. $750,000

38 Inkberry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,351 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,845-square-foot lot. $740,000

Advertisement:

44 Birmingham One-family contemporary, built in 2019, 2,369 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,237-square-foot lot. $710,000

11 Matt Hoxie Trl #11 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 2,732 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $655,000

41 Nathan Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,570 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,811-square-foot lot. $650,000

98 Cliffside Drive #98 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 2,134 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $635,000

23 Gate Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1972, 2,183 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $620,000

45 Livingston Drive. One-family salt box, built in 1972, 2,818 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,743-square-foot lot. $619,900

1483 State Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1988, 1,684 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 63,125-square-foot lot. $601,000

421 Sandwich St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1840, 2,203 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,633-square-foot lot. $585,000

83 Hillside Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,980 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $567,000

43 Jan Marie Drive. One-family gambrel, built in 1977, 2,459 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,860-square-foot lot. $551,000

530 White Cliff Drive #530 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,900 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000

69 Drum Drive #69 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 1,742 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $532,000

65 Janebar Circle. One-family garrison, built in 1975, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,080-square-foot lot. $516,000

59 7 Hills Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,583 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,534-square-foot lot. $505,000

27 Yale Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,770 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,227-square-foot lot. $500,000

1 Mariners Way #1310 Condo. $489,000

85-C Taylor Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1924, 540 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 2,178-square-foot lot. $426,000

1 Arboretum Road. One-family split level, built in 1955, 1,537 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $425,000

204 Sandwich St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1800, 878 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $424,000

Advertisement:

30 George St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,685-square-foot lot. $403,000

176 Valley Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 672 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $400,000

33 Nickerson St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,557 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $390,000

33 Nickerson St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,557 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $380,000

225 Carver Road. One-family cottage, built in 1900, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 29,583-square-foot lot. $378,000

56-R Island Lake Road. One-family cottage, built in 1940, 819 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,663-square-foot lot. $351,000

5 Maguire Way One-family ranch, built in 1965, 840 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,200-square-foot lot. $350,000

525 White Cliff Drive #525 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,030 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000

71 Taylor Ave. One-family cottage, built in 1930, 464 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,613-square-foot lot. $275,000

161 Little Sandy Pond Road. One-family cottage, built in 1940, 704 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $250,000

QUINCY

86 Harbourside Road #86 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,770 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,137,780

73 Payne St. One-family conventional, built in 1919, 635 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,900-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

86 Rock Island Road. One-family conventional, built in 2008, 2,047 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,978-square-foot lot. $915,000

125 Winthrop Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 2,371 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,250-square-foot lot. $850,000

40 Elmwood Park Two-family duplex, built in 1965, 1,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,830-square-foot lot. $812,500

15 Franklin Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,410 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $750,000

511 Hancock St. #8 Condo. $740,500

511 Hancock St. #602 Condo. $725,900

117 Vassall St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,975-square-foot lot. $706,000

201 Copeland St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,532 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,600-square-foot lot. $700,000

Advertisement:

511 Hancock St. #303 Condo. $694,900

511 Hancock St. #507 Condo. $684,900

511 Hancock St. #407 Condo. $680,000

511 Hancock St. #306 Condo. $667,500

5 Perley Place. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,707-square-foot lot. $630,000

33 Exeter St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 864 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,050-square-foot lot. $610,000

271 Atlantic St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,228 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $600,000

50 Winter St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,179 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,087-square-foot lot. $599,500

100 Marina Drive #622 Condo mid-rise, built in 1988, 969 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $569,000

29 Shirley St. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,416 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,050-square-foot lot. $555,000

511 Hancock St. #308 Condo. $510,000

511 Hancock St. #208 Condo. $499,900

201 Copeland St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,532 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,600-square-foot lot. $495,000

115 W Squantum St. #1112 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,093 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $483,800

31 Bishop Road #31 Condo Town House, built in 1940, 828 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $470,000

100 Cove Way #901 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,186 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000

31 Perkins St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 668 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 3,825-square-foot lot. $420,000

86 E Howard St. #107 Condo mid-rise, built in 2000, 1,029 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $415,000

10 Weston Ave. #115 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 893 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $405,000

100 Cove Way #1009 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,069 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000

200 Falls Blvd #D310 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 670 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $367,500

133 Commander Shea Blvd #511 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 623 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $350,000

14 Hull St. One-family ranch, built in 1942, 1,222 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $341,500

133 Commander Shea Blvd #621 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 510 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $280,000

Advertisement:

RANDOLPH

9 Toscano Way #9 Condo. $550,000

85 Jasper Lane #85 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,960 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $531,500

203 S Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,661 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,320-square-foot lot. $485,760

3 Scannell Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 848 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $468,000

5 Bridle Path Circle #H Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $435,000

RAYNHAM

74 Britton St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,299 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,187-square-foot lot. $866,000

139 S Main St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,954 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 baths, on 43,573-square-foot lot. $725,000

44 Apple Blossom Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,691 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,524-square-foot lot. $685,000

305 N Main St. One-family split level, built in 2010, 1,619 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 62,173-square-foot lot. $580,000

730 Locust St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,836 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,180-square-foot lot. $500,000

48 Finch Road #1 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,876 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000

READING

94 Colburn Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,788 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,515-square-foot lot. $1,080,000

129 Pearl St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,684 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,917-square-foot lot. $900,000

88 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,382-square-foot lot. $838,000

62 Abigail Way #2001 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,615 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $680,000

36 Augustus Court #2011 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,030 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $490,000

10 Center Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1901, 530 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $390,000

REVERE

11 Orvis Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 2,119 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $825,000

617 Revere Beach Pkwy #617 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,865 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $625,000

Advertisement:

323 Vane St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,516 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $613,500

251 Proctor Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 2,153 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,055-square-foot lot. $612,500

10 Jefferson Drive #A Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,164 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $550,000

538 Proctor Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,251-square-foot lot. $550,000

1133 N Shore Road #205 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 620 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $395,000

24-R Dunn Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 792 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,182-square-foot lot. $375,000

ROCKLAND

238 Forest St. One-family raised ranch, built in 2001, 2,332 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,300-square-foot lot. $620,000

36 Myrtle St. One-family antique, built in 1866, 1,570 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,025-square-foot lot. $530,000

4 Robin Lane #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1997, 1,682 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,306,938-square-foot lot. $441,370

91 North Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,296 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,950-square-foot lot. $263,000

ROCKPORT

108 Penzance Road. One-family old style, built in 1930, 3,126 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 42,384-square-foot lot. $5,200,000

27 Jerdens Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,763-square-foot lot. $1,149,000

4 Parker St. One-family ranch, built in 1946, 672 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,922-square-foot lot. $200,000

ROSLINDALE

4459 Washington St. Three-family decker, built in 1920, 4,794 square feet, 18 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,331-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

308 Belgrade Ave. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 3,930 square feet, 17 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,500-square-foot lot. $1,190,000

6 Malverna Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,753 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,390-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

11 Tafthill Terrace #6 Condo. $745,000

32 Maynard St. #2 Condo. $720,000

11 Montvale St. #2 Condo. $657,000

11 Sherwood St. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1915, 1,082 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,082-square-foot lot. $620,000

Advertisement:

15 Haslet St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,054 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,054-square-foot lot. $610,000

48 Montvale St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,205 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,205-square-foot lot. $560,000

653 South St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 985 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 985-square-foot lot. $548,000

790 Hyde Park Ave. #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1965, 520 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 520-square-foot lot. $222,500

ROWLEY

151 Boxford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,064 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 68,276-square-foot lot. $827,000

224 Wethersfield St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 2,096 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 53,691-square-foot lot. $825,000

ROXBURY

28 Worthington St. One-family row-middle, built in 1900, 2,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,580-square-foot lot. $1,665,000

6 Howland St. #6L Condo. $1,600,000

77 W Cottage St. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,968 square feet, 8 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,736-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

10 Woodbine St. Three-family decker, built in 1890, 4,822 square feet, 14 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $900,000

8 Moreland St. One-family row-middle, built in 1890, 2,176 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,878-square-foot lot. $620,000

40 Vale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 996 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,392-square-foot lot. $438,000

24-26 Holborn St. #2A Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,223 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,226-square-foot lot. $406,000

6 Howland St. #6R Condo. $350,000

1 Thornton Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,984 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,700-square-foot lot. $346,789

25 Fountain St. #510 Condo. $269,200

25 Fountain St. #207 Condo. $240,800

25 Fountain St. #402 Condo. $240,800

25 Fountain St. #506 Condo. $221,700

SALEM

26 Dunlap St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1915, 3,046 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,166-square-foot lot. $870,000

16 Oakland St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 1,996 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,498-square-foot lot. $765,000

42 Larchmont Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 1,944 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,652-square-foot lot. $715,000

Advertisement:

44 Buffum St. #2 Condo. $670,000

112 Margin St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1870, 1,756 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,327-square-foot lot. $635,000

14 Goodell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $589,000

8 Flying Cloud Lane #8 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 2,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $565,000

9 Barton Sq #201 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,095 square feet, 2 baths. $540,000

4 Summit Ave. #2R Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,560 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $490,000

28 Aurora Lane #28 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,635 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000

76 Whalers Lane #76 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,689 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $460,000

7 Hamilton St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 850 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,946-square-foot lot. $455,000

1 Boardman St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 633 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $331,331

SALISBURY

504 N End Blvd #B Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,421 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,225,000

135 Beach Road #B313 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 771 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $282,000

SAUGUS

49 Great Woods Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,406-square-foot lot. $810,000

2-8 Felmont Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,708 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,028-square-foot lot. $766,000

35 Magnolia St. One-family old style, built in 1889, 1,620 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,799-square-foot lot. $668,000

49 Vine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,844 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,792-square-foot lot. $600,000

9 Broadway #321 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 840 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $445,000

SCITUATE

15 Lois Ann Court #15 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 2,616 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,590,000

19 Crescent Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 3,924 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,601-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

58 Marys Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,046 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,017-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

Advertisement:

18 Tichnor Court. One-family ranch, built in 2016, 2,916 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,112-square-foot lot. $1,065,000

31 Kings Way One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,500 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,994-square-foot lot. $975,000

613 Country Way One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,189 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $935,000

12 Rachels Way #12 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 2,028 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $830,000

28 Conservation Way One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,818 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 41,687-square-foot lot. $750,000

8 3rd Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,726 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $750,000

25 Trysting Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 2,289 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,766-square-foot lot. $710,000

7 Wilshire Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,099-square-foot lot. $690,000

153 River St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1950, 872 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $675,000

95 River St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1952, 648 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,051-square-foot lot. $675,000

678 Chief Justice Cushing Hwy One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 2,255 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $540,000

SHARON

5 Azalea Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,640 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,019-square-foot lot. $875,000

11 Gannett Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 2,070 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,480-square-foot lot. $805,000

17 Cortland Drive #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,952 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $749,000

5 Worcester Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,164 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,350-square-foot lot. $685,000

20 Ames St. One-family conventional, built in 1960, 1,941 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,088-square-foot lot. $652,500

439 Massapoag Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1980, 1,236 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,069-square-foot lot. $635,000

37 Orchard Hill Drive #37 Condo/Apt, built in 1993, 1,894 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $632,500

Advertisement:

SHREWSBURY

28 Morningside Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,996 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,095-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

4 Thorning Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,352 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,481-square-foot lot. $885,000

8 Broushane Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,692 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,483-square-foot lot. $882,000

8 Raymond Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 2,707 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,420-square-foot lot. $850,000

210 S Quinsigamond Ave. #8 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,784 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $710,000

58 Edgewater Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1926, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $580,000

210 S Quinsigamond Ave. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $579,000

105 S Quinsigamond Ave. Two-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 2,263 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,676-square-foot lot. $560,000

145 Worthington Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 1,092 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,550-square-foot lot. $552,108

29 Cortland Grove Drive #29 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,580 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $551,000

5-7 Commonwealth Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1876, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,690-square-foot lot. $507,000

43 Eastern Point Drive #43 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,916 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $485,000

88 Edgewood Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1956, 1,216 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,649-square-foot lot. $485,000

31 Phillips Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $442,000

6 Grafton St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 667 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $255,000

SOMERVILLE

101 Raymond Ave. Two-family decker, built in 1920, 2,286 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,300-square-foot lot. $1,540,000

430 Mcgrath Hwy Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,578 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,470-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

24 Preston Road. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,119 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,723-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

Advertisement:

58 Simpson Ave. #2 Condo. $1,430,000

17 Stanford Terrace. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,168 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,200-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

58 Simpson Ave. #1 Condo. $1,225,000

95 Temple St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,108 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,506-square-foot lot. $1,178,750

37 Chester St. #1 Condo, built in 1900, 1,435 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,140,000

14-16 Hillside Park #6 Condo. $1,005,000

37 Berkeley St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,930 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,228-square-foot lot. $990,000

60 Fellsway W #A Condo. $949,000

29 Endicott Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,203 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $925,000

9 Silvey Place #3 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,077 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $885,000

27 Ossipee Road #1 Condo two family, built in 1900, 1,348 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $873,750

93 Concord Ave. #6 Condo, built in 1920, 985 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $824,900

14 Otis St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1890, 1,328 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,111-square-foot lot. $820,000

77 Knowlton St. One-family row-end, built in 1980, 1,008 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,560-square-foot lot. $805,000

1 Clark St. #5 Condo townhse-end, built in 1988, 964 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $775,000

19 Lewis St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1910, 1,001 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $749,000

94 Beacon St. #11 Condo mid-rise, built in 1976, 855 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $650,000

254 Summer St. #2 Condo, built in 1910, 696 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $625,000

301 Lowell St. #22 Condo low-rise, built in 1979, 775 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $549,000

50 Flint St. #1 Condo two family, built in 1890, 736 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $545,000

124 Highland Ave. #105 Condo. $214,894

SOUTH BOSTON

150 Seaport Blvd #20G Condo. $2,275,000

815 E 4th St. Three-family semi detachd, built in 1910, 2,730 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,368-square-foot lot. $1,725,000

664 E 6th St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1900, 1,566 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,348-square-foot lot. $1,575,000

Advertisement:

9 Glover Court #7 Condo. $1,525,000

303 Silver St. #2 Condo. $1,435,000

825 E 4th St. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 2010, 1,274 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,274-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

45 W 3rd St. #417 Condo mid-rise, built in 2018, 1,017 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,050,000

196 W 6th St. #3 Condo. $950,000

196 W 6th St. #2 Condo. $939,000

63 Melcher St. #502 Condo mid-rise, built in 1916, 854 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $930,000

196 W 6th St. #1 Condo. $899,000

539-543 E 3rd St. #201 Condo. $875,000

204-206 W 5th St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,304 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 897-square-foot lot. $775,000

584 E 4th St. #3 Condo. $635,000

584 E 4th St. #2 Condo. $545,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

15 Whistler Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,570 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 47,306-square-foot lot. $1,390,000

21 Constitution Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,444 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,443-square-foot lot. $1,340,000

47 Wildwood Drive #47 Condo Colonial, built in 1998, 2,966 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 26,441-square-foot lot. $950,000

53 William Onthank Lane #53 Condo duplex, built in 1998, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $490,000

STONEHAM

84 Franklin St. Three-family conventional, built in 1894, 3,452 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,895-square-foot lot. $958,000

98-100 Spring St. Three-family Town House, built in 1848, 3,688 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,403-square-foot lot. $750,000

40 Lindenwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,415 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,924-square-foot lot. $715,000

8 Celestine Terrace. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,980-square-foot lot. $660,000

12 Ellen Road. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 1,159 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $650,000

66 Main St. #28A Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 919 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000

STOUGHTON

68 Dexter St. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 2,072 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,507-square-foot lot. $665,000

40 Lambert Ave. One-family split level, built in 1965, 1,495 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,059-square-foot lot. $585,000

Advertisement:

204 Rogers Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 2,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,028-square-foot lot. $570,000

115 Brickel Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,378 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,219-square-foot lot. $525,000

1909 Washington St. One-family old style, built in 1935, 1,427 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 29,969-square-foot lot. $525,000

72 Copperwood Drive #72 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,620 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $510,000

296 Willow St. One-family old style, built in 1950, 1,088 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,884-square-foot lot. $492,000

19 Benson Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,591-square-foot lot. $480,000

35 Kinsley St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 938 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,411-square-foot lot. $427,500

710 Central St. One-family split level, built in 1975, 1,319 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,413-square-foot lot. $425,000

86 Rockland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 1,689 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,985-square-foot lot. $400,000

64 Thomas St. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 37,636-square-foot lot. $366,000

STOW

51 Peabody Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1973, 2,722 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $820,000

10 N Shore Drive. One-family conventional, built in 1935, 1,344 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $630,000

437 Taylor Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,340 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,293-square-foot lot. $480,000

SUDBURY

11 Twillingate Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 5,519 square feet, 16 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 66,136-square-foot lot. $2,328,000

19 Abbottswood One-family contemporary, built in 1998, 3,929 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,005-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

18 Thompson Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,864 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,780-square-foot lot. $1,665,000

16 August Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2019, 1,924 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

6 Old County Road #16 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 2,324 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,020,000

Advertisement:

120 White Pond Way #A11 Condo. $953,815

6 Old County Road #22 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 2,266 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $920,000

118 White Pond Way #A10 Condo. $914,925

116 White Pond Way #9A Condo. $887,337

5 Parmenter Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,142 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,435-square-foot lot. $880,000

303 Boston Post Road. One-family antique, built in 1850, 3,098 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 130,605-square-foot lot. $860,000

401 Emery Lane #1205 Condo. $520,445

SWAMPSCOTT

345 Essex St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,228 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,663-square-foot lot. $750,000

71 Redington St. Two-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,547 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,011-square-foot lot. $750,000

TEWKSBURY

623 Chandler St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,556 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $766,000

13 Catamount Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,908 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 57,935-square-foot lot. $750,000

25 Cardigan Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,292 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $750,000

4 Yorkshire Drive #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 2,262 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $709,900

190 Marston St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,498 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $675,000

121 Foster Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 2,006 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,338-square-foot lot. $570,000

34 Primrose Circle #34 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,347 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $535,000

38 Merrimack Meadows Lane #38 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,130 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $492,000

30 Villa Roma Drive #30 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,581 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $490,000

1418 Main St. #105 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,172 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000

1220 Andover St. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 1,896 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $350,000

TOPSFIELD

104 Perkins Row One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,500 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,998-square-foot lot. $870,000

79 Ipswich Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1992, 1,709 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,140-square-foot lot. $725,000

Advertisement:

12 Mansion Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,705 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,149-square-foot lot. $651,000

TOWNSEND

549 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1800, 4,494 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,833-square-foot lot. $565,000

230 Main St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,431 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $408,000

UPTON

23 Shoemaker Lane #10 Condo. $789,001

3 Shannon Way #3 Condo Cape Cod, built in 2019, 2,268 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $675,000

29 Hartford Ave N One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,733-square-foot lot. $500,000

48 Mendon St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,716 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $453,900

100 Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,218 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $366,466

WAKEFIELD

6 Carriage Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 4,577 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,871-square-foot lot. $1,825,000

5 Bennett St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 2,378 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $905,000

239 Nahant St. #D Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 3,000 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $865,000

42 Woodbriar Road. One-family dutch colonl, built in 1953, 2,323 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,386-square-foot lot. $825,000

10 Gates Lane #B Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 2,086 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $802,600

17 Pitman Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,829 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $780,000

69 Nahant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 2,345 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,321-square-foot lot. $750,000

175 North Ave. #415 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,338 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $685,000

747 Main St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,970 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $660,000

5 Swain Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,556 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,489-square-foot lot. $650,000

15 Bay State Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 2,468 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,802-square-foot lot. $600,000

Advertisement:

19 Jefferson Road #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1943, 890 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $555,500

11 Traverse St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,374 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,120-square-foot lot. $425,000

15 Richardson Ave. #1 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,589 square feet, 12 rooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $344,000

WALPOLE

7 Wycliffe Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,542 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,037-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

12 Lavender Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 1,944 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,050-square-foot lot. $989,000

107 Lewis Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,961 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,708-square-foot lot. $827,500

725 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,797 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,216-square-foot lot. $775,000

23 Rose Court Way #23 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 2,426 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $739,900

10 Maude Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,847 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,133-square-foot lot. $720,000

26 Pocahontas St. One-family conventional, built in 1937, 1,950 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,970-square-foot lot. $700,000

85 Broad St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,776 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $700,000

6 Joal Ave. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,507 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,000-square-foot lot. $697,000

4404 Pennington Drive #4404 Condo. $696,420

13 Maude Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,462-square-foot lot. $685,000

4408 Pennington Drive #4408 Condo. $666,650

23 Washington Grn #23 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,537 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $604,000

100 High Plain St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,600 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,628-square-foot lot. $600,000

1210 Pennington Drive #1210 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,030 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $510,000

WALTHAM

18 Sanderson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,352 square feet, 4 baths, on 8,425-square-foot lot. $1,215,000

82 Amherst Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 1,952 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,499-square-foot lot. $1,015,000

Advertisement:

656 Trapelo Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1981, 1,541 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,630-square-foot lot. $915,000

116 Parkview Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,037-square-foot lot. $899,900

19 Partridge Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,830 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,300-square-foot lot. $895,000

1800 Trapelo Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 2,269 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,455-square-foot lot. $780,000

89 Barbara Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,611 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,900-square-foot lot. $684,000

15 Central St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,417 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $670,000

985 Trapelo Road #10 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $670,000

27 Robbins St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,273 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000

756 Trapelo Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 896 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,039-square-foot lot. $650,000

50 Alder St. #50 Condo Town House, built in 1860, 1,111 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $615,000

64 Parmenter Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1927, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $567,500

310 River St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 800 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $564,000

26 Circle Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1932, 784 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $500,000

133 Lake St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 640 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,818-square-foot lot. $405,000

54 Jacqueline Road #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 910 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $395,000

80 Dobbins St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,250 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,830-square-foot lot. $360,000

23 Hillcrest St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,974 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,450-square-foot lot. $346,000

WATERTOWN

53 Copeland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,585 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $1,349,000

16 Purvis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,416 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $889,000

Advertisement:

55 Morse St. Two-family family flat, built in 1880, 1,638 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,049-square-foot lot. $880,000

9 Hosmer St. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,560 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $865,000

206 N Beacon St. #206 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,631 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $726,000

34 Howard St. #34 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,036 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $600,000

WAYLAND

49 Highland Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,924 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 126,211-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

11 Cormans Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 2,236 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,800-square-foot lot. $1,135,000

3 Pine Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2010, 1,253 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,800-square-foot lot. $1,051,000

42 Sycamore Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,016 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,873-square-foot lot. $1,000,042

22 High Rock Road. One-family split level, built in 1956, 2,990 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 112,708-square-foot lot. $970,000

117 Commonwealth Road. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,504 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,600-square-foot lot. $850,000

18 Pleasant St. Two-family two family, built in 1873, 2,213 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,483-square-foot lot. $850,000

7 Coltsway #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,553 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $700,000

62 Dean Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,556 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,969-square-foot lot. $672,000

WELLESLEY

10 Clark Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 6,148 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 22,536-square-foot lot. $4,550,000

20 Hunnewell St. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 5,550 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 17,593-square-foot lot. $2,326,000

19 River Glen Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 3,253 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,442-square-foot lot. $2,260,000

6 Appleby Road. Two-family Colonial, built in 1916, 3,068 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,290-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

30 S River St. One-family old style, built in 1862, 3,012 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,719-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

25 Shaw Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,155 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,400-square-foot lot. $900,000

Advertisement:

21 Westerly St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $690,000

6 Grant Ave. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $640,000

WENHAM

4 William Fairfield Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 6,027 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 83,984-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

32 Pine Hill Road #32 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 2,325 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

5 Eddel Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,059 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,581-square-foot lot. $475,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

128 Brooks Place. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $450,000

WEST NEWBURY

46 Moody Lane #46 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 3,925 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,010,000

93 Main St. #93 Condo. $730,000

16 Garden St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $585,000

WEST ROXBURY

47 Ledge Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,204 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,200-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

63 Manthorne Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,880 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $951,000

61 Park St. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 2,467 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $935,000

100 Maplewood St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,502 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,387-square-foot lot. $860,000

18 Franclaire Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,360-square-foot lot. $830,000

73 Desoto Road #73 Condo. $830,000

75 Desoto Road #75 Condo. $825,000

16 Libbey St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,679 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,850-square-foot lot. $817,000

5 Ardmore Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,389 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $815,000

116 Vogel St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,370 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,376-square-foot lot. $790,000

425 Lagrange St. #303 Condo. $725,000

425 Lagrange St. #210 Condo. $675,000

23 Hodgdon Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 1,760 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,054-square-foot lot. $660,000

Advertisement:

87 Eastwood Circuit One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,330-square-foot lot. $638,500

425 Lagrange St. #206 Condo. $625,000

56 Newfield St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,075 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $610,000

425 Lagrange St. #205 Condo. $600,000

110 Dwinell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,245 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $510,000

85 Potomac St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,041 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,854-square-foot lot. $500,000

50-56 Broadlawn Park #122 Condo mid-rise, built in 1974, 1,164 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,164-square-foot lot. $415,000

55 Broadlawn Park #18A Condo low-rise, built in 1964, 769 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 769-square-foot lot. $415,000

50-56 Broadlawn Park #507 Condo mid-rise, built in 1974, 780 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 780-square-foot lot. $370,000

WESTBOROUGH

35 Piccadilly Way One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,713 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,220-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

32 Samuel Harrington Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,675 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,490-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

16 Woodcrest Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,268 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,208-square-foot lot. $920,000

37 Moses Wheelock Lane #37 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,996 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $823,000

68 Ruggles St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,920 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,401-square-foot lot. $649,900

4 Gary Circle. One-family split entry, built in 1962, 960 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,089-square-foot lot. $625,000

38 Elm St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 998 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,016-square-foot lot. $558,800

3101 Peters Farm Way #3101 Condo. $542,060

4409 Peters Farm Way #4409 Condo, built in 2022, 1,326 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $519,995

40 Treetop Park #40 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,214 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $480,000

3111 Peters Farm Way #3111 Condo. $444,645

3202 Peters Farm Way #3202 Condo. $417,210

3112 Peters Farm Way #3112 Condo. $408,580

Advertisement:

3104 Peters Farm Way #3104 Condo. $398,480

3103 Peters Farm Way #3103 Condo. $357,150

3102 Peters Farm Way #3102 Condo. $352,645

16-A Mayberry Drive #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 770 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000

WESTFORD

19 Little Bear Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 3,608 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 162,479-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

1 Magnolia Drive #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1991, 2,944 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,379-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

35 Chicory Road #35 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 2,458 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,682-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

29 Maple Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,020 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $1,090,000

10 Boston Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,864 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,827-square-foot lot. $950,000

14 Balsam Circle #14 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 2,576 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $930,000

25 Buckboard Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1987, 2,486 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,049-square-foot lot. $925,000

5 Woodland Drive. One-family split level, built in 1971, 1,888 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $819,000

12 Juniper Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 1,750 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,975-square-foot lot. $780,000

13 Lucille Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,828 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,013-square-foot lot. $630,000

20 White Pine Knl #20 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 809 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $284,000

WESTON

25 Perry Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 2011, 10,286 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 9 baths, on 114,014-square-foot lot. $8,500,000

474 Conant Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 4,309 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 60,000-square-foot lot. $3,550,000

52 Sylvan Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 3,925 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,000-square-foot lot. $3,495,000

57 Juniper Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 4,641 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 60,000-square-foot lot. $2,850,000

17 Hawthorne Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 3,912 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,350-square-foot lot. $2,235,000

Advertisement:

WESTPORT

319 Main Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,010 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 77,145-square-foot lot. $690,000

702 Horseneck Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1987, 1,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 91,476-square-foot lot. $551,000

23 Briar Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 20,107-square-foot lot. $505,000

21 Lakeshore Road. One-family conventional, built in 1942, 1,264 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 2,905-square-foot lot. $430,000

19 Hebert Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,280 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 7,455-square-foot lot. $424,000

WESTWOOD

1-A Laura Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 4,450 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 50,157-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

132 Thatcher St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,768 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,936-square-foot lot. $1,490,000

10 Adams St. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,346 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,712-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

1689 High St. One-family conventional, built in 1790, 2,052 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

16 Winter Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,355 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,500-square-foot lot. $978,000

29 Norfolk Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1933, 1,808 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,200-square-foot lot. $900,000

11 Westland Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1917, 1,854 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,750-square-foot lot. $820,000

60 Pheasant Hill St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1944, 1,467 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,240-square-foot lot. $735,000

WEYMOUTH

9 Tee Time Lane #9 Condo free-standng, built in 2005, 2,424 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,100,000

60 Davids Island Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,352 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,934-square-foot lot. $873,000

126 Babcock Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1908, 1,592 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,225-square-foot lot. $757,500

54 Anthony Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2006, 2,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,010-square-foot lot. $750,000

769 Front St. One-family antique, built in 1768, 2,703 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 74,052-square-foot lot. $750,000

Advertisement:

80 Lake St. Two-family conventional, built in 1893, 1,588 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,800-square-foot lot. $730,000

442 Union St. One-family conventional, built in 1913, 3,046 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 baths, on 30,870-square-foot lot. $715,215

111 Iron Hill St. Two-family conventional, built in 1928, 2,008 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $715,000

118 Lintric Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,104-square-foot lot. $702,500

21-23 Rosemont Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1918, 2,232 square feet, 13 rooms, 2 baths, on 6,720-square-foot lot. $700,000

96 Parkview St. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 1,656 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,316-square-foot lot. $690,000

34 Chard St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,104-square-foot lot. $680,000

49 Neck St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,716 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,640-square-foot lot. $665,000

335 Green St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,512-square-foot lot. $610,000

53 Clematis Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $607,500

21 Carroll St. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 1,720 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,549-square-foot lot. $600,000

65 Wilson Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,078 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $575,000

338 Green St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,078 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,457-square-foot lot. $529,000

400 Justin Drive #5 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,232 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000

85 Pierce Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $500,000

29 Twilight Path One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1918, 985 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,200-square-foot lot. $480,000

1529 Commercial St. #7 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,092 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000

711 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1768, 1,601 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,870-square-foot lot. $425,000

Advertisement:

94 Westminster Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1923, 912 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,012-square-foot lot. $386,000

82 Saning Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,200-square-foot lot. $320,000

288 Middle St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1868, 1,965 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,481-square-foot lot. $310,000

199 Lake St. #24 Condo townhse-end, built in 1985, 681 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $300,000

3 Tara Drive #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 928 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $250,000

55 Greentree Lane #44 Condo, built in 1970, 680 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $238,000

WHITMAN

105 Rowena Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,222-square-foot lot. $525,000

122 Lazel St. One-family split entry, built in 2001, 1,800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,626-square-foot lot. $520,000

789 South Ave. #789 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,925 square feet, 3 baths. $465,000

197 Pleasant St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,438 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,349-square-foot lot. $450,000

1139 Washington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,930-square-foot lot. $370,000

WILMINGTON

35 Lucaya Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 54,886-square-foot lot. $1,280,000

136 Marion St. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 2,918 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,621-square-foot lot. $1,185,000

18-R Hillside Way One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 3,038 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 124,582-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

61 Boutwell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,734 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,382-square-foot lot. $767,000

365 Woburn St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,813 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $670,000

105 Woburn St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1993, 1,196 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $665,000

168 Lowell St. #8 Condo. $650,000

18 Winter St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,688 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $645,000

Advertisement:

12 Oak St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $586,000

WINCHESTER

39 Everett Ave. One-family split level, built in 1948, 3,769 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,178-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

21 Dunster Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,743 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,273-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

61 Oxford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1921, 3,469 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,927-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

82 Church St. #84 Condo. $1,562,500

10 Clearwater Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 2,688 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,318-square-foot lot. $1,495,000

21 Prince Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,744 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,726-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

6-8 Cross St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 2,392 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

10 Ware Road. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 3,265 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,319-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

12 James St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,548 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,609-square-foot lot. $849,000

7 Conant Road #66 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 1,605 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $764,000

WINTHROP

72 Grand View Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,184 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,252-square-foot lot. $960,000

142 Pleasant St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 1,404 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $635,000

95 Bay View Ave. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,171 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,431-square-foot lot. $577,500

196 Woodside Ave. #1 Condo. $559,888

20 Bellevue Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 2,318 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths. $555,000

15 Thornton St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,140 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $550,000

196 Woodside Ave. #2 Condo. $549,000

3 Seal Harbor Road #541 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 871 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $516,000

100 Governors Drive #15 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 780 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $335,000

WOBURN

33 Brentwood Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 2005, 1,900 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,301-square-foot lot. $1,070,000

Advertisement:

173 Bedford Road #1 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,465 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,200-square-foot lot. $851,000

10 Caspian Circle #10 Condo Town House, 1,866 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $814,900

4 Caspian Circle #4 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 1,866 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $764,900

17 S Bedford St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,338 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,490-square-foot lot. $750,000

10 Houghton St. One-family conventional, built in 1960, 2,464 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,100-square-foot lot. $741,583

4-6 Prospect St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,367 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $675,000

489 Place Lane #489 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 2,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $610,000

367 Salem St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,044 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,225-square-foot lot. $600,000

14 Porter St. #14 Condo. $580,000

219 School St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,482 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $550,000

3 Webster Court. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $500,000

33 Auburn St. Two-family duplex, built in 1870, 2,721 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,043-square-foot lot. $475,000

WRENTHAM

75 Oak Pt One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,114 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,968-square-foot lot. $975,000

455 Chestnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,174-square-foot lot. $755,000

540 Franklin St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,024 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,044-square-foot lot. $590,000

335 South St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,443-square-foot lot. $512,500

560 Eastside Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 520 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $335,000

These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send comments to [email protected] or [email protected].